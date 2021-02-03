for display only
Dolphins inform LB Kyle Van Noy that he will be released

gidiefor : Mod : 3/2/2021 1:37 pm
per Mike Garafolo
Link - ( New Window )
He plays the position  
Sy'56 : 3/2/2021 1:41 pm : link
That Fackrell plays in this defense. Very hard to find someone that can play both EDGE and ILB roles. Van Now is one of the best at it.

Signing him wouldn't factor into comp pick formula.

This would be a much better signing than Tomlinson economically and would open some windows in the draft.
RE: He plays the position  
section125 : 3/2/2021 1:44 pm : link
Interesting POV.
Reddick  
Mark in ATL : 3/2/2021 1:45 pm : link
Maybe a better fit and less costly than Reddick, if they even were considering.
he was rumored to the Gmen before Miami signed him  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/2/2021 1:55 pm : link
and both Coaches Judge and Graham are familiar with his skill set
Like a souped up Fackrell  
JB_in_DC : 3/2/2021 1:56 pm : link
Definitely someone worth looking into.
RE: He plays the position  
UConn4523 : 3/2/2021 1:59 pm : link
Was thinking the same, assuming they think Van Noy has 2-3 years of production left at a fairly high level.
already 30  
JonC : 3/2/2021 2:01 pm : link
but fills a sizable hole at Edge and is a scheme fit.
Like a lot  
uconngiant : 3/2/2021 2:02 pm : link
I would hope he would sign with the Giants and I prefer him to Fackell
I would be supportive of this  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/2/2021 2:02 pm : link
as he would be the defacto best edge rusher on the Giants, and definitely add to the Giants pressure formula. There would be two real LBs between Van Noy and Martinez -- plus the ones they are developing, and some of them have been showing promise. Ximenes and Carter would have to get their acts together

RE: I would be supportive of this  
GiantsFan84 : 3/2/2021 2:05 pm : link
adding parsons to that mix would take the defense to another level
Also  
The Dude : 3/2/2021 2:05 pm : link
would not restrict the giants from looking for an edge early in the draft, especially if van noy on just a 2-3 year deal.
This seems like a no brainer to me  
MtDizzle : 3/2/2021 2:06 pm : link
But with no money I’m not getting any hopes up. How do we have Saquon and Jones under rookie deals and still have no money to spend? You Reese haters can’t blame him any more for this.
Warning  
JonC : 3/2/2021 2:07 pm : link
signing Van Noy is just one part, they still could use a young prospect and better rusher with upside like Reddick or Lawson on the other side.
RE: This seems like a no brainer to me  
Milton : 3/2/2021 2:09 pm : link
Huh??? The Giants have plenty of money.
RE: RE: I would be supportive of this  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/2/2021 2:10 pm : link
Giants fan - I would love it if they drafted Parsons -- he's so incredibly explosive
Reddick/Lawson, Parsons, Martinez  
JonC : 3/2/2021 2:13 pm : link
and Van Noy is a formidable unit. Plug in Farley or Surtain, re-sign LW and depth and you've really improved the defense on paper.
seems like a great fit  
bigbluehoya : 3/2/2021 2:13 pm : link
type of player that really contributes to "being multiple".

We know Graham likes to diguise coverages and show a variety of looks on the back end.

A front seven player who can get off the edge as well as contribute in coverage looks is an additional pawn in the scheme.
From Wiki:  
Trainmaster : 3/2/2021 2:14 pm : link
Born: March 26, 1991 (age 29 years), Reno, NV
Defensive touchdowns: 2
Sacks: 23.5
Total tackles: 358
Forced fumbles: 7
Fumble recoveries: 6

Stats
Year Team COMB Sack INT
2020 Dolphins 69 6.0 0
2019 Patriots 56 6.5 0

Career 358 23.5 2

Pre-draft measurables

Height Weight 40-yard dash
6 ft 3 1⁄8 in 243 lb. 4.71 secs


Wiki - Kyle Van Noy - ( New Window )
RE: Warning  
Sy'56 : 3/2/2021 2:14 pm : link
Agreed. I think there is value in having him here with the amount of young defenders.

If NYG wants to make this defense the focus and hope to piece offense together, this would be a smart move.
If Carter is struggling to recover and Fackrell is a free agent anyway  
Ivan15 : 3/2/2021 2:15 pm : link
Definitely pursue Van Noy.

He had a better season statistically in 2020 than he did in 2019.

Probably sucks for him to uproot and go to Miami for only one year, but the Miami contract appears to have benefitted both parties and now he can get another payday.

Can he get his sack number up to 10? He would be worth $1 mil per sack.
I think I"m there are on Parsons  
Dnew15 : 3/2/2021 2:15 pm : link
as well.

At the very least - I think he can make an immediate difference playing the edge on obvious passing downs until he continues to develop into a 3 down LB playing next to Martinez starting in the second half of next year. Maybe Crowder/Brown/Coughlin show you something in year 2.

Fackrell and Van Noy shouldn't be that expensive to pair with X-man and Carter coming back from injuries on the outside edges.

Re-sign LW.

Now your talking about a front 7 that can compete with the big boys.
RE: Reddick/Lawson, Parsons, Martinez and Van Noy ...  
Trainmaster : 3/2/2021 2:16 pm : link
Plug in Farley or Surtain ...

I think it would be at best Parsons or Farley/Surtain, not Parsons AND Farley or Surtain, right?

RE: Reddick/Lawson, Parsons, Martinez  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/2/2021 2:16 pm : link
Dolphins have a decent amount of cap space it seems  
DavidinBMNY : 3/2/2021 2:17 pm : link
What is the reason for his release? Did he have a bad year?
RE: Reddick/Lawson, Parsons, Martinez  
JonC : 3/2/2021 2:19 pm : link
Parsons or a CB.
RE: RE: Reddick/Lawson, Parsons, Martinez  
JonC : 3/2/2021 2:20 pm : link
Just saw it, still not sleeping enough these days!
Jon...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/2/2021 2:25 pm : link
...is our new asshat.

We're trading up to double dip on DEFENSE!?!?
The tweet below from Van Noy  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/2/2021 2:31 pm : link
says he battled through a hip injury and was upset by the decision.

Wonder if the Dolphins have better insight here of the injury and is the reason they are moving on?
...  
90.Cal : 3/2/2021 2:39 pm : link
Let go
Tate
Solder
Zeitler

Bring back
Leo W
Dalvin
Gallman

Bring in
Van Noy
Scherff
Daryl W

Draft
DeVonta @ 11
Trade up for Jaycee, DeAndre style.
Possible?
Van Noy  
mittenedman : 3/2/2021 2:41 pm : link
is much better as a stacked LB than an ER. As an ER, Fackrell is probably better.

Overall, I love the idea of bringing in Van Noy and letting him find a role here.
I  
AcidTest : 3/2/2021 2:55 pm : link
think the Giants will be modest players in FA this year even if they create cap space by cutting Tate and Solider, and trading Engram. That might change if they can't resign LW. But if they do, Van Noy, Reddick, and Lawson will likely be too expensive, especially since the cap will be significantly lower and other teams have a lot more to spend. This team has a million holes, but getting a lot of FA "toys" isn't realistic financially.
Does he start at ILB?  
kdog77 : 3/2/2021 3:14 pm : link
New England lined him up all over the place, but he seems like he would be a better fit in the middle of Giants base 3-4. He got a pretty big contract from Miami last year ($51M/4 years), so I wonder if he will expect similar type deal or would take one year type deal similar to Logan Ryan.
Watching Boston sports reporters Felger and Mazz,  
BigBlueNH : 3/2/2021 3:23 pm : link
they are all touting Van Noy back to the Pats. He will have other suitors and won't come cheap. May come down to whether he would rather play for Bill or Judge.
RE: This seems like a no brainer to me  
djm : 3/2/2021 3:31 pm : link
you keep on saying they have no money. Why? They haven't cut players yet and they have a shit load of space in 21-22. They have plenty of money.
looking at a snap shot of cap space available right now  
djm : 3/2/2021 3:34 pm : link
is short sighted. It's much more complex than that and there are moves to be made to increase the space. Again, and again and again, these has approx 3-4 big long term contracts and even 3-4 might be a stretch. It's more like 2.

Giants will sign the guys they want and need this spring. Trust me.
Well, apparently the Giants were interested last year (to whatever  
Big Blue '56 : 3/2/2021 3:34 pm : link
degree) And Joe Judges knows him from his years in NE, fwiw.
RE: This seems like a no brainer to me  
Dr. D : 3/2/2021 3:59 pm : link
I don't hate anybody, but if Reese hadn't screwed the pooch so badly assembling an awful OL, DG wouldn't have been so desperate for an OT that it resulted in a huge contract to Solder.

Getting a starting LT in FA is a terrible way to go (the good ones don't become FAs and the ones that do reach FA get BIG $), but what choice did DG have?
I'm on board with Sy and Jon's  
Matt in SGS : 3/2/2021 4:08 pm : link
takes here. Keep adding pieces to this defense and this could well be a top 5 unit in the NFL next year. Judge wanted to bring back the NY attitude for the Giants and it starts with defense.
RE: I'm on board with Sy and Jon's  
GiantsFan84 : 3/2/2021 4:10 pm : link
honestly the quickest way this team will compete is to field a dominant defense. thinking that adding playmakers at WR will make them more competitive is incorrect, especially with JG calling the shots
so they paid 30 mill for 1 year?  
adamg : 3/2/2021 4:15 pm : link
Sounds legit
30 year old  
Bones : 3/2/2021 4:49 pm : link
With a bad hip, sounds like someone we’d go after. But seriously, I think we’d have to over pay to get him to come here if he checks out physically, otherwise I’m sure he’d want to go somewhere where he can make the playoffs one more time.
RE: I'm on board with Sy and Jon's  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/2/2021 4:52 pm : link
I think this is how they will see it. Fortify the D. The biggest threat in the division might very well be Dallas if the line can stay healthy. They have the weapons. Washington has issues on O and Philly will struggle overall. Very good D, improved O limiting turnovers=likely NFC East winner imv.

I guess nobody is concerned with Van Noy's hip injury.
RE: RE: Warning  
GManinDC : 3/2/2021 5:01 pm : link
That would be the smart thing to do. Make the defense the focal point and put less pressure on the offense.
RE: RE: I'm on board with Sy and Jon's  
Milton : 3/2/2021 5:05 pm : link
None of us are doctors with access to his X-rays and medical records. How the hell would we know if it's a concern or not? That's for the Giants to investigate.
RE: I would be supportive of this  
JCin332 : 3/2/2021 5:59 pm : link
Thanks gidie you've always been an athletic supporter!
RE: RE: RE: I'm on board with Sy and Jon's  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/2/2021 6:32 pm : link
Strange move  
ghost718 : 3/2/2021 8:04 pm : link
First year of a new contract.Former Patriot going to another Patriot run organization.It's not like they didn't know him,I wonder what the plan is.
...  
christian : 3/2/2021 8:25 pm : link
Curios move. The Fins were not in a cap bind this year. A 10M savings isn’t nothing, but you’re likely to pay as much for a replacement. I won’t be surprised if health is a factor.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 3/2/2021 8:35 pm : link
Miami is pretty high on Van Ginkel to fill the role.
Also on board with stocking up on defense  
Go Terps : 3/2/2021 8:49 pm : link
We're closer to being good on that side, so strengthen a strength. The offense has issues that can't be solved by FAs or draft picks.

This team has no identity. Nothing to hang its hat on. Build something.
RE: Also on board with stocking up on defense  
Eman11 : 3/2/2021 9:26 pm : link
I agree about strengthening a strength in the D but how do you propose to fix the Offenses issues if not through FA or draft picks?
RE: RE: Also on board with stocking up on defense  
Go Terps : 3/2/2021 10:12 pm : link
Definitely an upgrade over Fackrell and Ximenes.  
chopperhatch : 3/2/2021 10:16 pm : link
How much would we be on the hook for of his current contract? He signed a 4 year deal with 15000000 guaranteed at signing. Does that mean we could just assume his contract for the remaining dollars?
RE: Definitely an upgrade over Fackrell and Ximenes.  
The Dude : 3/2/2021 10:21 pm : link
In comment 15165444 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
How much would we be on the hook for of his current contract? He signed a 4 year deal with 15000000 guaranteed at signing. Does that mean we could just assume his contract for the remaining dollars?


he got cut, that contract got ripped to shreads. He's now a free agent.
RE: RE: RE: Also on board with stocking up on defense  
Eman11 : 3/2/2021 11:02 pm : link
I agree with that but you said they’re closer to being good on D than on O, which to me also implies needing more/better players on O in addition to scheming to their current players strengths.

If you’re ok with adding to the D to get even better, why wouldn’t you be ok with adding players on O to help the O get better as well? Especially if they’re farther away from being good.

I think using players to their strengths is no doubt the best way to play on all sides of the ball but we also need help on O, and the draft and FA is really the only way to add.

Saying they can’t fix the issues on O through the draft and FA doesn’t make sense to me. It might not be the only fix needed but they’re definitely a way to get some help.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 3/2/2021 11:09 pm : link
Good call. I didn’t realize he had such a productive year.
EMan11  
Go Terps : 3/2/2021 11:14 pm : link
With Garrett as OC and Jones at QB (which I see as a terrible marriage), I don't see a way to get the offense to an average NFL level of 25 points per game. I don't think there's a realistic combination of FA and draft resources that makes this something other than a poor offensive team in 2021. I think money and resources spent on that side are, as far as 2021 is concerned, going to be largely wasted. That being that case, I'd prefer to spend our limited resources on the side of the ball that is well coached and not generally broken.

Until Garrett and Jones are replaced I would go light on that side of the ball. I think there's a decent chance Garrett is replaced during the season, and that Jones is not the starting quarterback in 2022.
RE: EMan11  
Eman11 : 3/2/2021 11:28 pm : link
Gotcha.

I misunderstood. Didn’t think you were only talking about 2021 and you were making a general statement that the O couldn’t be fixed through the draft or FA. That’s what had me scratching my head because if not that way then how do we get better players?

If you just don’t want to spend this year, then while I might not agree, I understand what your point is now.
---  
Peppers : 5:18 am : link
NYG made an offer last offseason. Van Noy wanted the warmer weather.

This is a no-brainer pick up......  
Simms11 : 9:19 am : link
He fits the scheme well, is a vet and a quality LBer.
