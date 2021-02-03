Dolphins inform LB Kyle Van Noy that he will be released

as he would be the defacto best edge rusher on the Giants, and definitely add to the Giants pressure formula. There would be two real LBs between Van Noy and Martinez -- plus the ones they are developing, and some of them have been showing promise. Ximenes and Carter would have to get their acts together
adding parsons to that mix would take the defense to another level
Giants fan - I would love it if they drafted Parsons -- he's so incredibly explosive
At the very least - I think he can make an immediate difference playing the edge on obvious passing downs until he continues to develop into a 3 down LB playing next to Martinez starting in the second half of next year. Maybe Crowder/Brown/Coughlin show you something in year 2.
Fackrell and Van Noy shouldn't be that expensive to pair with X-man and Carter coming back from injuries on the outside edges.
Re-sign LW.
Now your talking about a front 7 that can compete with the big boys.
RE: Reddick/Lawson, Parsons, Martinez and Van Noy ...
think the Giants will be modest players in FA this year even if they create cap space by cutting Tate and Solider, and trading Engram. That might change if they can't resign LW. But if they do, Van Noy, Reddick, and Lawson will likely be too expensive, especially since the cap will be significantly lower and other teams have a lot more to spend. This team has a million holes, but getting a lot of FA "toys" isn't realistic financially.
New England lined him up all over the place, but he seems like he would be a better fit in the middle of Giants base 3-4. He got a pretty big contract from Miami last year ($51M/4 years), so I wonder if he will expect similar type deal or would take one year type deal similar to Logan Ryan.
is short sighted. It's much more complex than that and there are moves to be made to increase the space. Again, and again and again, these has approx 3-4 big long term contracts and even 3-4 might be a stretch. It's more like 2.
Giants will sign the guys they want and need this spring. Trust me.
Well, apparently the Giants were interested last year (to whatever
takes here. Keep adding pieces to this defense and this could well be a top 5 unit in the NFL next year. Judge wanted to bring back the NY attitude for the Giants and it starts with defense.
honestly the quickest way this team will compete is to field a dominant defense. thinking that adding playmakers at WR will make them more competitive is incorrect, especially with JG calling the shots
With a bad hip, sounds like someone we’d go after. But seriously, I think we’d have to over pay to get him to come here if he checks out physically, otherwise I’m sure he’d want to go somewhere where he can make the playoffs one more time.
takes here. Keep adding pieces to this defense and this could well be a top 5 unit in the NFL next year. Judge wanted to bring back the NY attitude for the Giants and it starts with defense.
I think this is how they will see it. Fortify the D. The biggest threat in the division might very well be Dallas if the line can stay healthy. They have the weapons. Washington has issues on O and Philly will struggle overall. Very good D, improved O limiting turnovers=likely NFC East winner imv.
I guess nobody is concerned with Van Noy's hip injury.
Thanks gidie you've always been an athletic supporter!
We're closer to being good on that side, so strengthen a strength. The offense has issues that can't be solved by FAs or draft picks.
This team has no identity. Nothing to hang its hat on. Build something.
I agree about strengthening a strength in the D but how do you propose to fix the Offenses issues if not through FA or draft picks?
Change the scheme. Build it around Jones's running ability and Barkley and Engram as receivers. Get Jones out of the pocket using play action, similar to what the Rams and Cleveland do. Getting Jones out of the pocket is the highest priority. Use planned QB runs 8-12 times a game, and focus on throwing the ball to Engram and Barkley 5-7 yards from the LOS on first and ten.
Signing Allen Robinson or Joe Thuney isn't solving our problems if the scheme stays the same.
I agree with that but you said they’re closer to being good on D than on O, which to me also implies needing more/better players on O in addition to scheming to their current players strengths.
If you’re ok with adding to the D to get even better, why wouldn’t you be ok with adding players on O to help the O get better as well? Especially if they’re farther away from being good.
I think using players to their strengths is no doubt the best way to play on all sides of the ball but we also need help on O, and the draft and FA is really the only way to add.
Saying they can’t fix the issues on O through the draft and FA doesn’t make sense to me. It might not be the only fix needed but they’re definitely a way to get some help.
With Garrett as OC and Jones at QB (which I see as a terrible marriage), I don't see a way to get the offense to an average NFL level of 25 points per game. I don't think there's a realistic combination of FA and draft resources that makes this something other than a poor offensive team in 2021. I think money and resources spent on that side are, as far as 2021 is concerned, going to be largely wasted. That being that case, I'd prefer to spend our limited resources on the side of the ball that is well coached and not generally broken.
Until Garrett and Jones are replaced I would go light on that side of the ball. I think there's a decent chance Garrett is replaced during the season, and that Jones is not the starting quarterback in 2022.
Gotcha.
I misunderstood. Didn’t think you were only talking about 2021 and you were making a general statement that the O couldn’t be fixed through the draft or FA. That’s what had me scratching my head because if not that way then how do we get better players?
If you just don’t want to spend this year, then while I might not agree, I understand what your point is now.
He fits the scheme well, is a vet and a quality LBer.
Signing him wouldn't factor into comp pick formula.
This would be a much better signing than Tomlinson economically and would open some windows in the draft.
Interesting POV.
Was thinking the same, assuming they think Van Noy has 2-3 years of production left at a fairly high level.
Giants fan - I would love it if they drafted Parsons -- he's so incredibly explosive
We know Graham likes to diguise coverages and show a variety of looks on the back end.
A front seven player who can get off the edge as well as contribute in coverage looks is an additional pawn in the scheme.
Defensive touchdowns: 2
Sacks: 23.5
Total tackles: 358
Forced fumbles: 7
Fumble recoveries: 6
Stats
Year Team COMB Sack INT
2020 Dolphins 69 6.0 0
2019 Patriots 56 6.5 0
Career 358 23.5 2
Pre-draft measurables
Height Weight 40-yard dash
6 ft 3 1⁄8 in 243 lb. 4.71 secs
Wiki - Kyle Van Noy - ( New Window )
Agreed. I think there is value in having him here with the amount of young defenders.
If NYG wants to make this defense the focus and hope to piece offense together, this would be a smart move.
He had a better season statistically in 2020 than he did in 2019.
Probably sucks for him to uproot and go to Miami for only one year, but the Miami contract appears to have benefitted both parties and now he can get another payday.
Can he get his sack number up to 10? He would be worth $1 mil per sack.
At the very least - I think he can make an immediate difference playing the edge on obvious passing downs until he continues to develop into a 3 down LB playing next to Martinez starting in the second half of next year. Maybe Crowder/Brown/Coughlin show you something in year 2.
Fackrell and Van Noy shouldn't be that expensive to pair with X-man and Carter coming back from injuries on the outside edges.
Re-sign LW.
Now your talking about a front 7 that can compete with the big boys.
I think it would be at best Parsons or Farley/Surtain, not Parsons AND Farley or Surtain, right?
Parsons or a CB.
and Van Noy is a formidable unit. Plug in Farley or Surtain, re-sign LW and depth and you've really improved the defense on paper.
Just saw it, still not sleeping enough these days!
We're trading up to double dip on DEFENSE!?!?
Wonder if the Dolphins have better insight here of the injury and is the reason they are moving on?
Tate
Solder
Zeitler
Bring back
Leo W
Dalvin
Gallman
Bring in
Van Noy
Scherff
Daryl W
Draft
DeVonta @ 11
Trade up for Jaycee, DeAndre style.
Possible?
Overall, I love the idea of bringing in Van Noy and letting him find a role here.
you keep on saying they have no money. Why? They haven't cut players yet and they have a shit load of space in 21-22. They have plenty of money.
Giants will sign the guys they want and need this spring. Trust me.
I don't hate anybody, but if Reese hadn't screwed the pooch so badly assembling an awful OL, DG wouldn't have been so desperate for an OT that it resulted in a huge contract to Solder.
Getting a starting LT in FA is a terrible way to go (the good ones don't become FAs and the ones that do reach FA get BIG $), but what choice did DG have?
signing Van Noy is just one part, they still could use a young prospect and better rusher with upside like Reddick or Lawson on the other side.
Agreed. I think there is value in having him here with the amount of young defenders.
If NYG wants to make this defense the focus and hope to piece offense together, this would be a smart move.
That would be the smart thing to do. Make the defense the focal point and put less pressure on the offense.
The point is why are the Dolphins releasing him? Big contract and a year later released. Seems like a possible buyer beware
None of us are doctors with access to his X-rays and medical records. How the hell would we know if it's a concern or not? That's for the Giants to investigate.
Miami is pretty high on Van Ginkel to fill the role.
We're closer to being good on that side, so strengthen a strength. The offense has issues that can't be solved by FAs or draft picks.
he got cut, that contract got ripped to shreads. He's now a free agent.
I agree with that but you said they’re closer to being good on D than on O, which to me also implies needing more/better players on O in addition to scheming to their current players strengths.
If you’re ok with adding to the D to get even better, why wouldn’t you be ok with adding players on O to help the O get better as well? Especially if they’re farther away from being good.
I think using players to their strengths is no doubt the best way to play on all sides of the ball but we also need help on O, and the draft and FA is really the only way to add.
Saying they can’t fix the issues on O through the draft and FA doesn’t make sense to me. It might not be the only fix needed but they’re definitely a way to get some help.
Curios move. The Fins were not in a cap bind this year. A 10M savings isn’t nothing, but you’re likely to pay as much for a replacement. I won’t be surprised if health is a factor.
Miami is pretty high on Van Ginkel to fill the role.
Good call. I didn’t realize he had such a productive year.
Gotcha.
I misunderstood. Didn’t think you were only talking about 2021 and you were making a general statement that the O couldn’t be fixed through the draft or FA. That’s what had me scratching my head because if not that way then how do we get better players?
If you just don’t want to spend this year, then while I might not agree, I understand what your point is now.