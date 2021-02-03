for display only
The 1987 Giants.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/2/2021 6:45 pm
Assuming no strike, how do you think that season goes? A reminder, we get smoked Week 1 in Chicago & then lose a close game @ the Meadowlands to Dallas in Week 2. Then the strike happens, we drop to 0-5, & the season is all but DOA when the strike ends.

No strike...you think that team recovers from the 0-2 start & makes a playoff push or was it just one of those seasons where all the breaks go against us & you just sorta shrug & move on?
you think that team recovers from the 0-2 start & makes a playoff push  
Trainmaster : 3/2/2021 6:47 pm : link
Yes.

Another potential "Lost Ring" in 1987, just like 2008. Maybe 1989 and 2002 too.
Unlike Gibbs who made sure to take advantage of those  
Big Blue '56 : 3/2/2021 7:30 pm : link
3 games by winning them all enroute to the SB, Parcells pouted and effectively went through the motions during those 3 losses, putting them at 0-5 to start the season.

Shame on him
Going From The First Super Bowl Win  
Trainmaster : 3/2/2021 7:42 pm : link
to 0 - 5 was brutal.
Don’t consider 2002 a lost yr  
Payasdaddy : 3/2/2021 7:58 pm : link
Offense was clicking, defense was running on fumes
No line depth
The Super Bowl hangover and the impending strike  
aquidneck : 3/2/2021 8:01 pm : link
were a double whammy. The season never did start, or if it did it started without the Giants noticing.

Doomed at 0-5 before they woke up. In another year it wouldn't have happened quite that way.
IIRC there was some fan talk that the games shouldn't count.  
81_Great_Dane : 3/2/2021 8:06 pm : link
But they HAD to count, because the TV contract (and the tickets, for that matter) require that they be real games, not exhibition games. I think the language is "championship games" or something like that, meaning they count toward determining the league champion. Some teams took the replacement games seriously, some didn't, and the ones that did had a huge leg up.

It was a very depressing time.
RE: Unlike Gibbs who made sure to take advantage of those  
Greg from LI : 3/2/2021 8:10 pm : link
In comment 15165308 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
3 games by winning them all enroute to the SB, Parcells pouted and effectively went through the motions during those 3 losses, putting them at 0-5 to start the season.

Shame on him


George Young is just as to blame, if not more so. He hated the use of replacement players and didn't take it seriously. The Giants had the worst scab players as a result.
I started a thread on this awhile back too  
jnoble : 3/2/2021 8:19 pm : link
Apparently according to Parcells himself, the team was still high on the buzz of winning the SB and didn't come into the season ready to play even aside from the strike
The 0-2 start in 87 bothered me more than the 0-5  
djm : 3/2/2021 8:36 pm : link
The Dallas loss was just ridiculous. We had no business losing that game. Even parcells was weird that day. I still remember him celebrating (mildly but you could clearly see it) when he thought the Allegre last second FG was good. It wasn’t. Bad loss. Then the strike. I was sick after that game. Bears game was bad but Dallas was worse.

I remember feeling so defeated as the strike began. I didn’t think we had a chance at 0-2 honestly. Plus, we had some tough games during the strike scab affairs. Skins and Niners would have been trouble scabs or no scabs. The other game was the bills ok we likely win that. The game that was never played was Miami I believe. No cake walk there either.

Strike or no strike I don’t know if the 87 giants were ever meant to have a good year.
RE: The 0-2 start in 87 bothered me more than the 0-5  
jnoble : 3/2/2021 8:55 pm : link
In comment 15165355 djm said:
Quote:
The Dallas loss was just ridiculous. We had no business losing that game. Even parcells was weird that day. I still remember him celebrating (mildly but you could clearly see it) when he thought the Allegre last second FG was good. It wasn’t. Bad loss. Then the strike. I was sick after that game. Bears game was bad but Dallas was worse.

I remember feeling so defeated as the strike began. I didn’t think we had a chance at 0-2 honestly. Plus, we had some tough games during the strike scab affairs. Skins and Niners would have been trouble scabs or no scabs. The other game was the bills ok we likely win that. The game that was never played was Miami I believe. No cake walk there either.

Strike or no strike I don’t know if the 87 giants were ever meant to have a good year.


The shame of it was all the great players...Simms, LT, Bavaro etc...still in their physical primes
RE: I started a thread on this awhile back too  
Greg from LI : 3/3/2021 12:21 am : link
In comment 15165344 jnoble said:
Quote:
Apparently according to Parcells himself, the team was still high on the buzz of winning the SB and didn't come into the season ready to play even aside from the strike


I believe Harry Carson has said that too.
RE: I started a thread on this awhile back too  
short lease : 3/3/2021 12:38 am : link
In comment 15165344 jnoble said:
Quote:
Apparently according to Parcells himself, the team was still high on the buzz of winning the SB and didn't come into the season ready to play even aside from the strike


I remember this. I think Parcells said something like -

"People were writing books etc, .... and doing everything EXCEPT thinking about playing football"

But, who is to say they couldn't get the heads out of their asses when reality set in towards the 2nd half of the season and make a strong playoff run?

We finished 9-7 in 2011 and marched through the play-offs for the SB Victory. The 1987 team certainly had enough talent (if they focused) to do the same?
RE: RE: I started a thread on this awhile back too  
Big Blue '56 : 3/3/2021 5:55 am : link
In comment 15165502 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 15165344 jnoble said:


Quote:


Apparently according to Parcells himself, the team was still high on the buzz of winning the SB and didn't come into the season ready to play even aside from the strike



I remember this. I think Parcells said something like -

"People were writing books etc, .... and doing everything EXCEPT thinking about playing football"

But, who is to say they couldn't get the heads out of their asses when reality set in towards the 2nd half of the season and make a strong playoff run?

We finished 9-7 in 2011 and marched through the play-offs for the SB Victory. The 1987 team certainly had enough talent (if they focused) to do the same?


Agreed. Parcells and (agree with Greg), Young, fucked up.
Offensive Line play really deteriorated  
Jimmy Googs : 3/3/2021 8:05 am : link
they got pushed around by the rest of the division and the ball started to "bounce" the other guys way.

Bad year even with the rebound...
RE: RE: RE: I started a thread on this awhile back too  
Stu11 : 3/3/2021 8:42 am : link
In comment 15165528 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15165502 short lease said:


Quote:


In comment 15165344 jnoble said:


Quote:


Apparently according to Parcells himself, the team was still high on the buzz of winning the SB and didn't come into the season ready to play even aside from the strike



I remember this. I think Parcells said something like -

"People were writing books etc, .... and doing everything EXCEPT thinking about playing football"

But, who is to say they couldn't get the heads out of their asses when reality set in towards the 2nd half of the season and make a strong playoff run?

We finished 9-7 in 2011 and marched through the play-offs for the SB Victory. The 1987 team certainly had enough talent (if they focused) to do the same?



Agreed. Parcells and (agree with Greg), Young, fucked up.

It was mainly Young but I feel way different about it, both at the time and now. I was perfectly fine with the way they handled it. Those games were a joke and a laughing stock and I was kind of proud the Giants treated them as such. There are many players from that era that are dead now from CTE and instead of negotiating a fair deal the owners pull that shit? What an awful time that was.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I started a thread on this awhile back too  
Big Blue '56 : 3/3/2021 8:53 am : link
In comment 15165556 Stu11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15165528 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15165502 short lease said:


Quote:


In comment 15165344 jnoble said:


Quote:


Apparently according to Parcells himself, the team was still high on the buzz of winning the SB and didn't come into the season ready to play even aside from the strike



I remember this. I think Parcells said something like -

"People were writing books etc, .... and doing everything EXCEPT thinking about playing football"

But, who is to say they couldn't get the heads out of their asses when reality set in towards the 2nd half of the season and make a strong playoff run?

We finished 9-7 in 2011 and marched through the play-offs for the SB Victory. The 1987 team certainly had enough talent (if they focused) to do the same?



Agreed. Parcells and (agree with Greg), Young, fucked up.


It was mainly Young but I feel way different about it, both at the time and now. I was perfectly fine with the way they handled it. Those games were a joke and a laughing stock and I was kind of proud the Giants treated them as such. There are many players from that era that are dead now from CTE and instead of negotiating a fair deal the owners pull that shit? What an awful time that was.


Understood, but we were already 0-2 pre-strikes d since the games were going to COUNT, we needed to win all or at least 2 of them to have any chance to repeat as champs. And of course the games/players were a joke (on a professional level), but I would have preferred to attack that as Jack Kent Cooke and Gibbs did
0-2 pre-strike and since the games were going to COUNT  
Big Blue '56 : 3/3/2021 8:54 am : link
.
Don't remember a ton about that season  
Bramton1 : 3/3/2021 9:06 am : link
I was 9.

I remember 0-2, then the replacement games. And then... nothing.

We talk about losing to the Cowboys in Week 2, but what about Week 8? Then we lost to the Cardinals in Week 14?

Win those two games are they finish 8-7. The Vikings got into the playoffs at 8-7. I don't know what the tiebreaker rules were in 1987, but maybe we could have snuck in?
That Second Dallas Game Was A Backbreaker  
LTIsTheGreatest : 3/3/2021 9:28 am : link
had a 10 point lead in the 4th quarter I remember when the Dallas hex struck us again. Like 2 years earlier, a Simms pass was batted in the air by Too Tall Jones and Jim Jeffcoat caught it and too it the other way for a TD to turn that game around. Simms ended up getting hurt late in that game was finished for the season adnd our season was pretty much over after that
RE: Offensive Line play really deteriorated  
djm : 3/3/2021 9:44 am : link
In comment 15165548 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
they got pushed around by the rest of the division and the ball started to "bounce" the other guys way.

Bad year even with the rebound...


OL struggles carried over to 88. That 88 team didn’t run the ball as well as years prior or after. 88 was the transitional year. 89 we were back to being a dominant team in the trenches.
RE: RE: Offensive Line play really deteriorated  
Jimmy Googs : 3/3/2021 10:06 am : link
In comment 15165615 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15165548 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


they got pushed around by the rest of the division and the ball started to "bounce" the other guys way.

Bad year even with the rebound...



OL struggles carried over to 88. That 88 team didn’t run the ball as well as years prior or after. 88 was the transitional year. 89 we were back to being a dominant team in the trenches.


You are right, it did. 1988 was such an odd year with the highs and lows. That loss to Jets in last game of year was just ridiculous.

My son and I streamed a video of the first game that 1988 year the other night...a MNF matchup against the Super Bowl champ Redskins. It was also an odd game as the Giants, without drug suspended LT and injured Leonard Marshall, were outclassed in the first half but kept it reasonably close. Then in second half the Giants got big plays from all three units (O, D and STs) to overtake Washington and upset them. Carl Banks and Pepper Johnson were huge contributors in the win.
RE: RE: RE: Offensive Line play really deteriorated  
djm : 3/3/2021 10:30 am : link
In comment 15165636 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15165615 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 15165548 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


they got pushed around by the rest of the division and the ball started to "bounce" the other guys way.

Bad year even with the rebound...



OL struggles carried over to 88. That 88 team didn’t run the ball as well as years prior or after. 88 was the transitional year. 89 we were back to being a dominant team in the trenches.



You are right, it did. 1988 was such an odd year with the highs and lows. That loss to Jets in last game of year was just ridiculous.

My son and I streamed a video of the first game that 1988 year the other night...a MNF matchup against the Super Bowl champ Redskins. It was also an odd game as the Giants, without drug suspended LT and injured Leonard Marshall, were outclassed in the first half but kept it reasonably close. Then in second half the Giants got big plays from all three units (O, D and STs) to overtake Washington and upset them. Carl Banks and Pepper Johnson were huge contributors in the win.


Remember 88 like it was yesterday. I went to that Jets NYG game, it was a Jets home game so tickets were easier to come by for a teenager like me. Pure misery. But the team was sort of back after the 87 debacle. Ended badly though.
RE: Don’t consider 2002 a lost yr  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/3/2021 10:43 am : link
In comment 15165330 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
Offense was clicking, defense was running on fumes
No line depth

It was ultimately the lack of long snapping depth that did them in.

(I'm mostly kidding.)
they may have gotten to the playoffs. they were 6-6  
Victor in CT : 3/3/2021 11:14 am : link
outside the replacement games, 6-4 post strike. MIN made the 2nd WC at 8-7, so 9-7 or 10-6 not impossible. I don't view that season as a "lost SB". They were starting 0-2 regardless, but without the strike maybe they're 2-3 instead of 0-5? and maybe go 7-3 or 8-2 in the last 10 since they would have been playing together all season?? But I don't see them winning the division that year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I started a thread on this awhile back too  
Stu11 : 3/3/2021 11:41 am : link
In comment 15165568 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15165556 Stu11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15165528 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15165502 short lease said:


Quote:


In comment 15165344 jnoble said:


Quote:


Apparently according to Parcells himself, the team was still high on the buzz of winning the SB and didn't come into the season ready to play even aside from the strike



I remember this. I think Parcells said something like -

"People were writing books etc, .... and doing everything EXCEPT thinking about playing football"

But, who is to say they couldn't get the heads out of their asses when reality set in towards the 2nd half of the season and make a strong playoff run?

We finished 9-7 in 2011 and marched through the play-offs for the SB Victory. The 1987 team certainly had enough talent (if they focused) to do the same?



Agreed. Parcells and (agree with Greg), Young, fucked up.


It was mainly Young but I feel way different about it, both at the time and now. I was perfectly fine with the way they handled it. Those games were a joke and a laughing stock and I was kind of proud the Giants treated them as such. There are many players from that era that are dead now from CTE and instead of negotiating a fair deal the owners pull that shit? What an awful time that was.



Understood, but we were already 0-2 pre-strikes d since the games were going to COUNT, we needed to win all or at least 2 of them to have any chance to repeat as champs. And of course the games/players were a joke (on a professional level), but I would have preferred to attack that as Jack Kent Cooke and Gibbs did

Very fair point and I'm sure most would agree with you. I just feel differently. Those games were a disgrace to the league and made a mockery of the game.
RE: Don't remember a ton about that season  
Bramton1 : 3/3/2021 11:43 am : link
In comment 15165573 Bramton1 said:
Quote:
I was 9.

I remember 0-2, then the replacement games. And then... nothing.

We talk about losing to the Cowboys in Week 2, but what about Week 8? Then we lost to the Cardinals in Week 14?

Win those two games are they finish 8-7. The Vikings got into the playoffs at 8-7. I don't know what the tiebreaker rules were in 1987, but maybe we could have snuck in?


Following up on my own post. I found an article after the second loss to Washington, that said to make the playoffs, the Giants would have to finish the regular season 4-0, and the Vikings would have to finish 0-4. It was didn't happen, but it wasn't far off. We went 3-1, and the Vikings went 1-3. However, we would have also had to make up a 68-point differential. We cut it in half, but certainly not enough.

So had we beaten the Cowboys the second time and the Cardinals the second time? Who knows? Would have been close.

That said, we should have beaten the Redskins in RFK that year. Had a 16-0 halftime lead but fell apart in the second half. Had a chance late, but got stopped at the 2.
RE: RE: Offensive Line play really deteriorated  
BillKo : 3/3/2021 11:58 am : link
In comment 15165615 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15165548 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


they got pushed around by the rest of the division and the ball started to "bounce" the other guys way.

Bad year even with the rebound...



OL struggles carried over to 88. That 88 team didn’t run the ball as well as years prior or after. 88 was the transitional year. 89 we were back to being a dominant team in the trenches.


Very true about 88. I remember reading some stat that half of Joe Morris' runs where either for no gain or a loss....which is pretty incredible.

That 88 team did start to play well down the stretch after really underachieving (with a fifth place schedule mind you) but then blew it to the Jets which was sorta how the season kinda went from the start.............
RE: That Second Dallas Game Was A Backbreaker  
BillKo : 3/3/2021 11:59 am : link
In comment 15165596 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
had a 10 point lead in the 4th quarter I remember when the Dallas hex struck us again. Like 2 years earlier, a Simms pass was batted in the air by Too Tall Jones and Jim Jeffcoat caught it and too it the other way for a TD to turn that game around. Simms ended up getting hurt late in that game was finished for the season adnd our season was pretty much over after that


Simms actually only missed a few games, but you could see the Giants had that look of a team with a hangover and not hungry......showed short bursts of potential but always reverted back to making mistakes.
RE: RE: RE: Offensive Line play really deteriorated  
BillKo : 3/3/2021 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15165636 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15165615 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 15165548 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


they got pushed around by the rest of the division and the ball started to "bounce" the other guys way.

Bad year even with the rebound...



OL struggles carried over to 88. That 88 team didn’t run the ball as well as years prior or after. 88 was the transitional year. 89 we were back to being a dominant team in the trenches.



You are right, it did. 1988 was such an odd year with the highs and lows. That loss to Jets in last game of year was just ridiculous.

My son and I streamed a video of the first game that 1988 year the other night...a MNF matchup against the Super Bowl champ Redskins. It was also an odd game as the Giants, without drug suspended LT and injured Leonard Marshall, were outclassed in the first half but kept it reasonably close. Then in second half the Giants got big plays from all three units (O, D and STs) to overtake Washington and upset them. Carl Banks and Pepper Johnson were huge contributors in the win.


I remember a quote from this season, not sure who said it, but in the opener versus the Skins the Giants "had receivers open all night" but Simms just wasn't getting the time to throw.

The OL line from 87 thru 88 was a big issue, and started to round back into shape in 89 with draft picks and attitude..........
maybe I missed it but one big name I don't see is...  
BillKo : 3/3/2021 12:04 pm : link
is Karl Nelson. In the 87 preseason, he was pulled because he was diagnosed with cancer. I even think he went to camp and maybe played a preseason game or two?

That was a huge blow to the OL and Nelson, IIRC, was really starting to come into his own and be the best of the bunch.

They never seemed, at least from an offensive standpoint, to never recover from that.

STRIKE LIKELY COST A LOMBARDI in 87'.  
x meadowlander : 3/3/2021 12:11 pm : link
After losing their first 2, the Giants had home games lined up against the Dolphins, 49ers, Redskins and an away game against a weak Bills team. When they came back from the strike they won 3 of 4 before losing tough road games in New Orleans, Washington and St. Louis.

I believe after that Dallas loss, the team would have played angry and would have gotten on a roll, beating the 9ers and Skins - the season would have had aa winning attitude by midseason, different outcome.

That strike sucked.
RE: RE: I started a thread on this awhile back too  
Johnny5 : 3/3/2021 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15165500 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15165344 jnoble said:


Quote:


Apparently according to Parcells himself, the team was still high on the buzz of winning the SB and didn't come into the season ready to play even aside from the strike



I believe Harry Carson has said that too.

It sure seemed that way on that Monday night opener vs. Chicago.

I was absolutely furious during and after that game. That Cowboys loss sucked too. Ugh what a horrible season that was... lol
RE: maybe I missed it but one big name I don't see is...  
Victor in CT : 3/3/2021 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15165779 BillKo said:
Quote:
is Karl Nelson. In the 87 preseason, he was pulled because he was diagnosed with cancer. I even think he went to camp and maybe played a preseason game or two?

That was a huge blow to the OL and Nelson, IIRC, was really starting to come into his own and be the best of the bunch.

They never seemed, at least from an offensive standpoint, to never recover from that.


excellent point
RE: RE: maybe I missed it but one big name I don't see is...  
Matt M. : 3/3/2021 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15165850 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15165779 BillKo said:


Quote:


is Karl Nelson. In the 87 preseason, he was pulled because he was diagnosed with cancer. I even think he went to camp and maybe played a preseason game or two?

That was a huge blow to the OL and Nelson, IIRC, was really starting to come into his own and be the best of the bunch.

They never seemed, at least from an offensive standpoint, to never recover from that.




excellent point
Understandably so, that also seemed to take an emotional toll on the team.
Matt M.: If i recall, I think that was the year that the players  
Victor in CT : 3/3/2021 2:16 pm : link
requested that the soil be tested on the grass practice field next to Giants Stadium following the news about Nelson. Doug Kotar, John Tuggle and I think assistant coach Bob Ledbetter all died of cancer.
RE: maybe I missed it but one big name I don't see is...  
Jimmy Googs : 3/3/2021 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15165779 BillKo said:
Quote:
is Karl Nelson. In the 87 preseason, he was pulled because he was diagnosed with cancer. I even think he went to camp and maybe played a preseason game or two?

That was a huge blow to the OL and Nelson, IIRC, was really starting to come into his own and be the best of the bunch.

They never seemed, at least from an offensive standpoint, to never recover from that.


Correct, good call.

I mentioned the 1988 Opening game versus Washington above. Nelson actually came back to play that season after dealing with the cancer but he wasn't the same at all. Charles Mann threw him around on that opening night like he was in high school.
RE: RE: RE: I started a thread on this awhile back too  
Greg from LI : 3/3/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15165826 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
It sure seemed that way on that Monday night opener vs. Chicago.

I was absolutely furious during and after that game. That Cowboys loss sucked too. Ugh what a horrible season that was... lol


Yep. That was such a huge letdown - opening up as Super Bowl champs for the first time, against a team that had knocked them out in 1985, and they were just awful in that game.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I started a thread on this awhile back too  
Victor in CT : 3/3/2021 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15165928 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15165826 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


It sure seemed that way on that Monday night opener vs. Chicago.

I was absolutely furious during and after that game. That Cowboys loss sucked too. Ugh what a horrible season that was... lol



Yep. That was such a huge letdown - opening up as Super Bowl champs for the first time, against a team that had knocked them out in 1985, and they were just awful in that game.


I think there was a story about Toast Patterson being hungover still at game time.
I have blocked most of 1987 from my memory, honestly  
Greg from LI : 3/3/2021 2:58 pm : link
I remember the first two games, and I remember what a ridiculous joke the replacement games were, but I don't remember much of anything about the rest of the season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I started a thread on this awhile back too  
Big Blue '56 : 3/3/2021 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15165928 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15165826 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


It sure seemed that way on that Monday night opener vs. Chicago.

I was absolutely furious during and after that game. That Cowboys loss sucked too. Ugh what a horrible season that was... lol



Yep. That was such a huge letdown - opening up as Super Bowl champs for the first time, against a team that had knocked them out in 1985, and they were just awful in that game.


And what many don’t seem to recall, is that Our opening drive was sweet, Simms marched us down the field for a 7-0 lead..
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I started a thread on this awhile back too  
Victor in CT : 3/3/2021 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15165945 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15165928 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 15165826 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


It sure seemed that way on that Monday night opener vs. Chicago.

I was absolutely furious during and after that game. That Cowboys loss sucked too. Ugh what a horrible season that was... lol



Yep. That was such a huge letdown - opening up as Super Bowl champs for the first time, against a team that had knocked them out in 1985, and they were just awful in that game.



And what many don’t seem to recall, is that Our opening drive was sweet, Simms marched us down the field for a 7-0 lead..


not really. the first TD was on a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by Tom Flynn. The second was a Kinard INT return. The last TD was a Simms pass to Stacey Robinson.
New York Giants at Chicago Bears - September 14th, 1987 box score - ( New Window )
RE: RE: maybe I missed it but one big name I don't see is...  
djm : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15165927 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15165779 BillKo said:


Quote:


is Karl Nelson. In the 87 preseason, he was pulled because he was diagnosed with cancer. I even think he went to camp and maybe played a preseason game or two?

That was a huge blow to the OL and Nelson, IIRC, was really starting to come into his own and be the best of the bunch.

They never seemed, at least from an offensive standpoint, to never recover from that.




Correct, good call.

I mentioned the 1988 Opening game versus Washington above. Nelson actually came back to play that season after dealing with the cancer but he wasn't the same at all. Charles Mann threw him around on that opening night like he was in high school.


Nelson and Godrey were the best blockers on the OL, pound for pound. Nelson was a big loss.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I started a thread on this awhile back too  
Big Blue '56 : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15165952 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15165945 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15165928 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 15165826 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


It sure seemed that way on that Monday night opener vs. Chicago.

I was absolutely furious during and after that game. That Cowboys loss sucked too. Ugh what a horrible season that was... lol



Yep. That was such a huge letdown - opening up as Super Bowl champs for the first time, against a team that had knocked them out in 1985, and they were just awful in that game.



And what many don’t seem to recall, is that Our opening drive was sweet, Simms marched us down the field for a 7-0 lead..



not really. the first TD was on a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by Tom Flynn. The second was a Kinard INT return. The last TD was a Simms pass to Stacey Robinson. New York Giants at Chicago Bears - September 14th, 1987 box score - ( New Window )


I’m old
Btw?  
Big Blue '56 : 4:21 pm : link
That second game 2 point loss to the Cowboys? I completely forgot how it ended:

From Litsky, NY Times:

Quote:


This time, the crowd of 73,426 at Giants Stadium saw flashes of the Giants who won Super Bowl XXI in January. With 1 minute 52 seconds left in the game, the Giants stopped the Cowboys a foot and a half from the goal line. Then the Giants put on a 2-minute drive, the kind that created magic so often last year.

This drive seemed about to end magically, too. It reached the Cowboys' 29-yard line, and with 11 seconds left Raul Allegre tried to kick a 46-yard field goal that would have won it for the Giants. Instead, the ball hooked left and sailed 3 feet wide, and the Giants were beaten.
RE: That Second Dallas Game Was A Backbreaker  
Thegratefulhead : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15165596 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
had a 10 point lead in the 4th quarter I remember when the Dallas hex struck us again. Like 2 years earlier, a Simms pass was batted in the air by Too Tall Jones and Jim Jeffcoat caught it and too it the other way for a TD to turn that game around. Simms ended up getting hurt late in that game was finished for the season adnd our season was pretty much over after that
That play nearly gave me an aneurysm. Ball bounced way too favorably for Dallas against us back in the day.
