The 1987 Giants. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/2/2021 6:45 pm

Assuming no strike, how do you think that season goes? A reminder, we get smoked Week 1 in Chicago & then lose a close game @ the Meadowlands to Dallas in Week 2. Then the strike happens, we drop to 0-5, & the season is all but DOA when the strike ends.



No strike...you think that team recovers from the 0-2 start & makes a playoff push or was it just one of those seasons where all the breaks go against us & you just sorta shrug & move on?