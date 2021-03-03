Giants release Tate

It can be one of two things. Post June cut would kick the can down the road and it’s possible they’d rather not have Tates contract effecting next years cap. Post June spreads the cap hit out over two seasons. That may not be ideal to them.
The other thing is that I think two players can be designated post June cuts, regardless of when they are released. So it’s possible they still go that route. No need to wait until June
Tate was a no-brainer. Terrible signing in every way. Frees up $6.1M in cap savings (with $4.7M in dead money). Additional benefit: Frees up Sterling Shepard to get back to primarily playing in the slot
Very important, IMO. I know Shep wants to play on the outside, but I'm sorry, he sucked. Let him be in the slot and use his route-running skills there. Keep Slayton on the outside and draft/sign a #1 WR for the outside, preferably a big-bodied one.
Very important, IMO. I know Shep wants to play on the outside, but I'm sorry, he sucked. Let him be in the slot and use his route-running skills there. Keep Slayton on the outside and draft/sign a #1 WR for the outside, preferably a big-bodied one.
Bingo.
I could be wrong, but they could've cut Golden Tate last offseason
I am unsure what is exactly good about Gettleman’s annual merry-go-round.. Every year is a rebuild. This ‘rebuild’ is silly: in 4 years an entire draft class-if good—is gone. Gettleman has wasted so much money on terrible FAs that they are lucky to keep a drafted player after the cycle.
to say he failed because he didn't succeed replacing Beckham seems off to me.
a) to replace what OBJ was it would have cost a heck of a lot more than 20m guaranteed over 2 years. Those are unrealistic expectations relative to the investment. Like buying a Jeep to replace a Ferrari.
b) if you look at what OBJ actually did the last 2 years, Tate actually did end up matching that production at a lot less cost. Each played in exactly 23 games, each had the same 8 tds, just over 1k yards, and approx 90 catches. And as Christian said Tate even made a handful of legitimate highlights (including the last minute TD vs. the eventual SB champs this past season).
So end of the day it he ended up being terrible fit on the field (especially with Garrett) and an equally bad fit off the field but I don't think signing a reliable veteran WR was terrible logic. Someone had to catch passes the last few years. Just a poor choice and an even poorer utilization of his skills.
The contract was terrible but that's not his fault.
As for Engram, they've got to do a better job of using him. Too much speed in the open field not being utilized.
I thought the same thing about EE. Then I re-watched a few games and they moved him around a decent bit. Not sure if it's the scheme or what, but it seemed to be dependent on the coverage and who was covering him.
Most teams knew when to cover him and they did that fairly well.
Shitty, lazy take from Duggan. Tate was inactive 4 games last year and only topped 60% of the offensive snaps once after the week 4 loss to the Rams, including playing <50% of the snaps in 3 of the final 9 games he played with the Giants.
Even if every snap Tate played was in the slot, there were still plenty of opportunities for Sheppard.
Not defending DG here, but this is why the Giants beats suck. What misleading garbage.
Tate - terrible deal
Bethea - bad deal for washed up player, but was still clearly just viewed as a stopgap
Golden - outproduced his contract, turned it into a pick
Pierre - basically vet min deal
Remmers - was signed as a 1 year stopgap/swing tackle. Got what they paid for here
Tate was the only guy signed for 3+ years and the last 3 guys were all 1 year deals that you could argue worked out in the Giants favor.
RE: He actually caught a lot of 50/50 balls for Jones TDs
Not defending DG here, but this is why the Giants beats suck. What misleading garbage.
Tate - terrible deal
Bethea - bad deal for washed up player, but was still clearly just viewed as a stopgap
Golden - outproduced his contract, turned it into a pick
Pierre - basically vet min deal
Remmers - was signed as a 1 year stopgap/swing tackle. Got what they paid for here
Tate was the only guy signed for 3+ years and the last 3 guys were all 1 year deals that you could argue worked out in the Giants favor.
Apologies...what are you suggesting they are misleading readers with?
with the desperate veteran overpays in UFA, ROI is hard to watch seriously.
This just reinforces my skepticism on Kevin Abrams. He’s the cap guy handing out these bloated deals in conjunction with Dave. He’s the guy many here think is next in line at GM, maybe as early as 2022. Why??
Well, the goal is to build a winning roster. And while you may not
like it, those names represent the front office's view as to multiple starters they decided to sign to help make that happen. If not busts, do you consider those signings to be successful additions as to how this rebuilding team should be investing at WR, Safety, ER and Right Tackle?
It's two seasons later and most of those very same positions still don't have a credible solution. And now they are on the eve of another free agency/draft period to see if they can address them yet again.
So let me ask again...what is misleading?
RE: Well, the goal is to build a winning roster. And while you may not
like it, those names represent the front office's view as to multiple starters they decided to sign to help make that happen. If not busts, do you consider those signings to be successful additions as to how this rebuilding team should be investing at WR, Safety, ER and Right Tackle?
It's two seasons later and most of those very same positions still don't have a credible solution. And now they are on the eve of another free agency/draft period to see if they can address them yet again.
So let me ask again...what is misleading?
Pierre was not a starter.
Golden was 100% a successful addition. Outproduced his initial contract and then turned his deal this year into a pick.
Remmers/Bethea were stopgaps, not part of any long term plan or vision. Bethea sucked, but the purpose of the deal was to buy time for them to find a long term solution at safety, which they did in McKinney (hopefully, looked promising).
RE: RE: Well, the goal is to build a winning roster. And while you may not
like it, those names represent the front office's view as to multiple starters they decided to sign to help make that happen. If not busts, do you consider those signings to be successful additions as to how this rebuilding team should be investing at WR, Safety, ER and Right Tackle?
It's two seasons later and most of those very same positions still don't have a credible solution. And now they are on the eve of another free agency/draft period to see if they can address them yet again.
So let me ask again...what is misleading?
Pierre was not a starter.
Golden was 100% a successful addition. Outproduced his initial contract and then turned his deal this year into a pick.
Remmers/Bethea were stopgaps, not part of any long term plan or vision. Bethea sucked, but the purpose of the deal was to buy time for them to find a long term solution at safety, which they did in McKinney (hopefully, looked promising).
Now who is being misleading...
Tate, Bethea, Golden and Remmers all represented starters for the team. That is 4 of 22 positional guys, not unsubstantial.
And they all played bad enough that they were determined not to be needed any further, on a 4-6 win team mind you.
And maybe, the only the position that they have found a solution for two years later is McKinney at Safety.
This is a poster-child example of how not to build a roster and is not misleading whatsoever, unless you think the strategy is to build a poor roster. Is it?
It wasn’t a great market for WRs that year. But that’s no excuse to pay Tate that type of money at his age.
A short term move for a vet like Randall Cobb or Danny Amendola could have stemmed the tied to this year, where the Giants will now be in the market again.
yea that's fair. It's also fair to think that they explored those options and those guys didn't want to come here.
I know that's not going to fly with the DG is an idiot how could he over spend crowd, but we don't know who was or wasn't available to sign here. The assumption from fans that drives me a little batty is that there were better and cheaper options just waiting outside mara tech saying "hi we will sign for cheaper"--not that simple.
the only other clear cut move that likely is an improvement over signing Tate was no FA move at all. Assuming no other WRs were coming here, Giants probably should have just drafted a dude in any round, who cares, and try and develop him. Couldn't have been worse than employing Tate. With that said, I am sure that would have been met with derision from fans to coaches to the QB. "We're gonna replace Beckham with....joe blow from idaho in round 4"--but ok, it wouldn't have been worse.
I don't like to speculate or base my argument on the notion that another better and cheaper FA option was available. Why? Because we likely would have signed him. Again, I know that won't jive with the popular belief here. That's just how I look at things.
GMs need to be good at telling the future. DG was wrong about Tate. Moving on...
"I, uh, my wife is trying to get pregnant, so, uh, that's why I failed my steroid test. Yeah that's it. Please no further questions."
But its not exactly addition by subtraction. The WRs were already a problem on this team and this doesn't help. They're in line to get decent WR in the draft, but there are a lot of holes on this team. If only we knew who was responsible for this roster.
RE: RE: RE: Well, the goal is to build a winning roster. And while you may not
like it, those names represent the front office's view as to multiple starters they decided to sign to help make that happen. If not busts, do you consider those signings to be successful additions as to how this rebuilding team should be investing at WR, Safety, ER and Right Tackle?
It's two seasons later and most of those very same positions still don't have a credible solution. And now they are on the eve of another free agency/draft period to see if they can address them yet again.
So let me ask again...what is misleading?
Pierre was not a starter.
Golden was 100% a successful addition. Outproduced his initial contract and then turned his deal this year into a pick.
Remmers/Bethea were stopgaps, not part of any long term plan or vision. Bethea sucked, but the purpose of the deal was to buy time for them to find a long term solution at safety, which they did in McKinney (hopefully, looked promising).
Now who is being misleading...
Tate, Bethea, Golden and Remmers all represented starters for the team. That is 4 of 22 positional guys, not unsubstantial.
And they all played bad enough that they were determined not to be needed any further, on a 4-6 win team mind you.
And maybe, the only the position that they have found a solution for two years later is McKinney at Safety.
This is a poster-child example of how not to build a roster and is not misleading whatsoever, unless you think the strategy is to build a poor roster. Is it?
Golden played poorly? WTF are you talking about? He far outplayed his contract.
Never said Remmers played well, I said he played how you'd expect him to play based on his deal (i.e. low end starter, ideally a swing OT).
Tate was a terrible signing, I said that several times.
Bethea was a poor signing because he was cooked, but he was clearly not viewed as anything more than a stopgap.
They potentially have a RT in Peart, unless you already forgot about him or wrote him off? And Golden was replaced by Fackrell last year and the new CS didn't view his style as a fit for their D.
"we had to overpay for ordinary at best talent because there was no one else available" argument has never sat well for me.
JonC has using the proper language, ROI.
The Giants have been paying huge $$$ and the team has remained a basement dweller.
"We had to sign Solder because we had no other choice!"
Sure we did. Instead of making Solder the highest paid OL in the league and tie up the cap at the present time and in the future, the team could have bitten the bullet and gotten its financial house in order while still sucking.
In the end, what difference did signing Solder, Tate, etc. really make? Maybe one win, possibly two? So what? And worse, they were only temporary "fixes" that never really solved the issue.
Exactly. If I'm the GM, sometimes the best move is no move. Make the decision to stay lean, get your cap in order, focus on the draft and prospect development, and improving my pro personnel scouting and grading so we're prepared to strike when sound opportunities present themselves.
Under DG, he's spending a ton of money to plug holes poorly. It's no coincidence it's happening every offseason. It's also no coincidence that holes from 2018 REMAIN holes.
Until these processes and decision making are fixed, the Giants will struggle to put results on the football field.
Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating
"we had to overpay for ordinary at best talent because there was no one else available" argument has never sat well for me.
JonC has using the proper language, ROI.
The Giants have been paying huge $$$ and the team has remained a basement dweller.
"We had to sign Solder because we had no other choice!"
This is why I don’t want to overspend this offseason on high profile veterans. Sign one of Williams or Tomlinson and some cheap 1 year stop gap type talent. Let’s build from the ground up in the draft. We need to stop relying on the Free Agent market for quick fixes.
Sure we did. Instead of making Solder the highest paid OL in the league and tie up the cap at the present time and in the future, the team could have bitten the bullet and gotten its financial house in order while still sucking.
In the end, what difference did signing Solder, Tate, etc. really make? Maybe one win, possibly two? So what? And worse, they were only temporary "fixes" that never really solved the issue.
RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating
It wasn’t a great market for WRs that year. But that’s no excuse to pay Tate that type of money at his age.
A short term move for a vet like Randall Cobb or Danny Amendola could have stemmed the tied to this year, where the Giants will now be in the market again.
yea that's fair. It's also fair to think that they explored those options and those guys didn't want to come here.
I know that's not going to fly with the DG is an idiot how could he over spend crowd, but we don't know who was or wasn't available to sign here. The assumption from fans that drives me a little batty is that there were better and cheaper options just waiting outside mara tech saying "hi we will sign for cheaper"--not that simple.
Carry on.
So you would like to defend Gettleman using a strategy that "there weren't any good players out there or we can't afford it"?
You do realize some teams are actually winning out there, right?
RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating
The Giants have been paying huge $$$ and the team has remained a basement dweller.
"We had to sign Solder because we had no other choice!"
That's precisely why I'm hoping they avoid all the top WRs. I think they're going to be significantly overpaid and unlike Bradberry/Martinez, I don't think any of the top trio will outperform their contract. If they go the FA WR route, hopefully its someone with upside that they can get on a 1 yr prove it deal due to the reduced cap this year and the player having questions (e.g C Davis - underperformance, JuJu - off-field stuff).
Outside of QB, WR/ER on rookie deals give you the biggest advantage in cap "savings".
RE: RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating
Exactly. If I'm the GM, sometimes the best move is no move. Make the decision to stay lean, get your cap in order, focus on the draft and prospect development, and improving my pro personnel scouting and grading so we're prepared to strike when sound opportunities present themselves.
Under DG, he's spending a ton of money to plug holes poorly. It's no coincidence it's happening every offseason. It's also no coincidence that holes from 2018 REMAIN holes.
Until these processes and decision making are fixed, the Giants will struggle to put results on the football field.
The Giants have been reactive and acting out of desperation for years now. DG certainly but Reese too.
This is why I don’t want to overspend this offseason on high profile veterans. Sign one of Williams or Tomlinson and some cheap 1 year stop gap type talent. Let’s build from the ground up in the draft. We need to stop relying on the Free Agent market for quick fixes.
Exactly. If I'm the GM, sometimes the best move is no move. Make the decision to stay lean, get your cap in order, focus on the draft and prospect development, and improving my pro personnel scouting and grading so we're prepared to strike when sound opportunities present themselves.
Under DG, he's spending a ton of money to plug holes poorly. It's no coincidence it's happening every offseason. It's also no coincidence that holes from 2018 REMAIN holes.
Until these processes and decision making are fixed, the Giants will struggle to put results on the football field.
The Giants have been reactive and acting out of desperation for years now. DG certainly but Reese too.
Absolutely, and it has resulted in one winning season and playoff birth where the team made a fool of itself.
has a weird history here... his FA decisions last year were largely home runs. I bet you a lot of teams are kicking themselves over Bradberry and Martinez. And they really didn't overspend on anyone else last year. But before that, his FA decisions are VERY questionable.
Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.
The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
has a weird history here... his FA decisions last year were largely home runs. I bet you a lot of teams are kicking themselves over Bradberry and Martinez. And they really didn't overspend on anyone else last year. But before that, his FA decisions are VERY questionable.
Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.
The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
Raanan has said that the coaching staff influence played a much larger role in free agency last year. Finding players who could fit the scheme was a big emphasis. That worked well on defense. I do worry how aligned the offensive staff is though for it to have the same impact this year.
The Giants have been paying huge $$$ and the team has remained a basement dweller.
"We had to sign Solder because we had no other choice!"
That's precisely why I'm hoping they avoid all the top WRs. I think they're going to be significantly overpaid and unlike Bradberry/Martinez, I don't think any of the top trio will outperform their contract. If they go the FA WR route, hopefully its someone with upside that they can get on a 1 yr prove it deal due to the reduced cap this year and the player having questions (e.g C Davis - underperformance, JuJu - off-field stuff).
Outside of QB, WR/ER on rookie deals give you the biggest advantage in cap "savings".
Well there is only an advantage if the player is actually a plus player on his rookie deal.
Otherwise you are just plugging holes in the starting roster with basically middling or worse, below avg players like you were trying to defend above.
And the drafting record with this front office has almost as many issues as its free agent record.
has a weird history here... his FA decisions last year were largely home runs. I bet you a lot of teams are kicking themselves over Bradberry and Martinez. And they really didn't overspend on anyone else last year. But before that, his FA decisions are VERY questionable.
Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.
The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
The team is 15-33 during his tenure. They couldn’t even win arguably the worst division in the history of the NFL last year. 6-10 was “an improvement .” He spent the first year and a half trying to patch together a contender around washed up/shell shocked Eli when 85% of the people on this site who aren’t total Giants Shills knew was a disaster. Bringing him back makes no sense. But Mara is stuck in his ways.
has a weird history here... his FA decisions last year were largely home runs. I bet you a lot of teams are kicking themselves over Bradberry and Martinez. And they really didn't overspend on anyone else last year. But before that, his FA decisions are VERY questionable.
Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.
The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
I think his FA track record shows he relies on a lot of input from his coaching staff even before last year. This seems especially true for the 2nd/3rd tier FAs:
Remmers - played for Shurmur in MN
Golden/Mauro/Pierre/Bethea - all Cards
Stewart - obviously he was familiar with him from CAR
Last year:
Bradberry - drafted by DG
Martinez/Fackrell - played for Graham
Ryan - Judge
I don't know how he was in CAR, but I think he's shown a pretty collaborative approach with both Shurmur and Judge here, obviously with better results last year (still early).
Exactly. If I'm the GM, sometimes the best move is no move. Make the decision to stay lean, get your cap in order, focus on the draft and prospect development, and improving my pro personnel scouting and grading so we're prepared to strike when sound opportunities present themselves.
Under DG, he's spending a ton of money to plug holes poorly. It's no coincidence it's happening every offseason. It's also no coincidence that holes from 2018 REMAIN holes.
Until these processes and decision making are fixed, the Giants will struggle to put results on the football field.
Agree with you and Eric. My sense is that until recently, many FA moves were done based on the erroneous belief that they could make another run with Eli. That made them emphasize short term fixes instead of tearing everything down and understanding that they needed to rebuild the entire team.
has a weird history here... his FA decisions last year were largely home runs. I bet you a lot of teams are kicking themselves over Bradberry and Martinez. And they really didn't overspend on anyone else last year. But before that, his FA decisions are VERY questionable.
Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.
The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
Last year was a lot better in terms of FA (the draft is still TBD), so maybe as you surmise, it was because of Judge's influence. I am also surprised that Gettleman didn't retire.
It wasn’t a great market for WRs that year. But that’s no excuse to pay Tate that type of money at his age.
A short term move for a vet like Randall Cobb or Danny Amendola could have stemmed the tied to this year, where the Giants will now be in the market again.
yea that's fair. It's also fair to think that they explored those options and those guys didn't want to come here.
I know that's not going to fly with the DG is an idiot how could he over spend crowd, but we don't know who was or wasn't available to sign here. The assumption from fans that drives me a little batty is that there were better and cheaper options just waiting outside mara tech saying "hi we will sign for cheaper"--not that simple.
Carry on.
So you would like to defend Gettleman using a strategy that "there weren't any good players out there or we can't afford it"?
You do realize some teams are actually winning out there, right?
I really didn't defend anything. I explained the rationale while also saying we'd have been better off not signing Tate and just drafting someone. Didn't happen. Tate was signed. At the expense of anyone else? Maybe maybe not. It is done.
Proactive measures like JonC alluded to? Sure I am all for it. I mean who wouldn't be for that. I tend to think the team has done a better job of stocking the young pipeline of talent here lately, which is as proactive as you can be, but success from that takes time to manifest. Losing the prize draft pick from 18 for all these games hasn't helped. Was expecting slightly better results in 2020, I had em at 7 wins but was cautiously hopeful for 9 and wouldn't have been surprised with 9.
2021 needs to be better. 20 needed to be better. I keep saying that. How many times can I show that I am more in the middle on DG? I can also not condemn or completely obliterate the GM while thinking we need to show improvement.
has a weird history here... his FA decisions last year were largely home runs. I bet you a lot of teams are kicking themselves over Bradberry and Martinez. And they really didn't overspend on anyone else last year. But before that, his FA decisions are VERY questionable.
Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.
The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
What are the “really good decisions from the draft”? He’s drafted high in every round and other than a RB 2nd overall in the 7-10 range league-wide, there are no elite players or any who you think are on track to be top 5 at their respective positions. Lawrence? Solid player taken in the middle of round 1. Slayton was a nice find in the 5th. The rest? A lot of wishing and hoping.
so have others. GMs usually work at the behest of the HC or at least work in concert with the HC.
Tate was a desperate move I have no doubt. We just don't know the whole story and I find it awfully convenient to just use DG as the villain every time a FA move goes south. I don't have a horse in this race. I am not best buddies with DG. I don't care if he's fired tomorrow or here for another decade. I just want to win. I have seen GMs look legendary great for 4-5 years and then turn into a pumpkin the next 4-5 years. Too many to count. Doesn't mean I don't think the GM deserve to be killed or praises in some instances, but I think there are so many mitigating factors, both hidden or even visible, that factor in to a GM's tenure and success rating.
I hold HCs much more accountable for wins and losses, but there can be exceptions. It's just how I look at things in the NFL.
That's fine djm, agree with these basic sentiments.
so have others. GMs usually work at the behest of the HC or at least work in concert with the HC.
Tate was a desperate move I have no doubt. We just don't know the whole story and I find it awfully convenient to just use DG as the villain every time a FA move goes south.
That is the deal. And he gets all my credit for targeting Bradberry and Martinez too. A couple of the others I can go either way with as to credit, but clearly 2020 was a free agent success for once with this team.
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
Mara said Gettleman had overhauled the player evaluation system and he (Mara) really liked where they were as an organization in that process. So that tells you right there, IMV, that DG still has all of the powers vested in the GM position by Jints Central.
And in the last State of Union presser, Mara basically acted like getting rid of Gettleman wasn't really on his radar.
Mara is a stubborn man who is completely devoted to the "Giants Way" of doing business. Which means the GM still plays an enormous role in building a team.
but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.
The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.
They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.
but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.
The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.
They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.
but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.
The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.
They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.
How many teams have successfully transitioned from 1 SB winning coach to the next? I'm sure there's others, but the 2 that stood out are:
One could argue HCs are like QBs and get too long of a leash after a single SB win (or even appearance). Finding a good HC that can motivate the team, maximize players' abilities, and out scheme the opposition isn't easy. For example, Peterson and McCarthy.
but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.
The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.
They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.
How many teams have successfully transitioned from 1 SB winning coach to the next? I'm sure there's others, but the 2 that stood out are:
One could argue HCs are like QBs and get too long of a leash after a single SB win (or even appearance). Finding a good HC that can motivate the team, maximize players' abilities, and out scheme the opposition isn't easy. For example, Peterson and McCarthy.
And half of BBI couldn't wait to get rid of TC.
Not saying you're wrong, but when you look at the post-winning era head coaching hires, it's pretty bad. McAdoo and Shurmur were really bad hires, and the explanation for hiring those coaches, in hindsight, wasn't the greatest. Especially in Shurmur's case.
Post Parcells, it's bad too. Handley, Reeves, then Fassel.
Looking at the Fassell and Coughlin years from a bird's eye perspective, it's 19 consecutive years of singular moments of brilliance (2007, 2011, 2000) surrounded by real mediocrity or worse.
knocking the Solder signing they day it happened saying "making Nate Solder the highest paid OL in the league is not what winning teams do" or something along those lines. Definitely like 80% of BBI (including me) was happy to get Solder because we thought we NEEDED him with no one else being available)-- not afraid to say I was wrong. I wanted to "win now" and like many others (including Gettleman) didn't realize it just wasn't possible.
but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.
The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.
They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.
Why is "the Giants Way" derogatory? Why is is separate? It is basically only invoked by one poster here. One who is more of a fan of Bill Parcells than he ever was of the Giants. One who once said the Giants could learn something by imitating the redskins.
To me, the Giants Way is a franchise who exemplifies being a flagship franchise of the league and one that has a rich history of winning and class.
When it is invoked differently, one has to wonder what the fuck people have learned from the team's history.
So they cut him today, but why is there any dead cap hit for the following season? I thought that was only if it’s a post June 1 cut? Link - ( New Window )
I think those tweets are just worded poorly. The 2022 numbers referenced there are implied future cap numbers that are now also cleared with the releases of Tate and Mayo. That's not carry-forward dead money, if I'm reading that correctly (and I can't think of any reason why there would be 2022 dead money from these cuts unless either/both were 6/1 cuts, but it doesn't appear that they were).
with the desperate veteran overpays in UFA, ROI is hard to watch seriously.
This just reinforces my skepticism on Kevin Abrams. He’s the cap guy handing out these bloated deals in conjunction with Dave. He’s the guy many here think is next in line at GM, maybe as early as 2022. Why??
It's possible that Abrams is just miscast as a cap guy.
Because he's sure as hell not especially advantageous as just a cap guy.
but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.
The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.
They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.
Why is "the Giants Way" derogatory? Why is is separate? It is basically only invoked by one poster here. One who is more of a fan of Bill Parcells than he ever was of the Giants. One who once said the Giants could learn something by imitating the redskins.
To me, the Giants Way is a franchise who exemplifies being a flagship franchise of the league and one that has a rich history of winning and class.
When it is invoked differently, one has to wonder what the fuck people have learned from the team's history.
Oh, you're back! Any POV from an analytics standpoint on this roster move?
RE: RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating
Why is "the Giants Way" derogatory? Why is is separate? It is basically only invoked by one poster here. One who is more of a fan of Bill Parcells than he ever was of the Giants. One who once said the Giants could learn something by imitating the redskins.
To me, the Giants Way is a franchise who exemplifies being a flagship franchise of the league and one that has a rich history of winning and class.
When it is invoked differently, one has to wonder what the fuck people have learned from the team's history.
I'm not here to argue on the side of someone who thinks the Redskins are a model to be emulated, but I do think the "Giants Way" is just some nebulous phrase. To be fair, I feel the same way about the "patriot way". They're not real. The Patriots were irrelevant and valueless before Belichick and Brady. Bob Kraft doesn't know anything about building a winning football team any more than John Mara does. as we've seen, Mara has a hard time even picking a coach that can do the job competently.
We can say they have a rich history of class, and maybe that's so, but there are plenty of stunning blunders in recent years from the Josh Brown fiasco, to how they fired-but-didn't-fire Tom Coughlin, to the Eli Manning/Geno Smith debacle, and what is quickly becoming decade of deeply awful football. I'm not a season ticket holder, but I'm not sure people who were forced to make a choice between paying for PSLs or losing their seats feel about where the Giants rank in class vs the rest of the league either.
to have any success here. Coughlin was one of Wellington's last great strokes. Even against the advice of Accorsi who probably wouldn't have hired him, and might have fired him before he he managed to make 2007 happen.
In shorter terms, the people in charge now who represent the "Giants Way" of doing things haven't had much success.
another instance of "The Giants Way" being used derisively.
That Giants Way has been part of 5 SB appearances and 4 wins. Why do I get the impression that, like in the early days of Daniel Snyder, that bw would rather we do things the "Redskins Way"??
Dave Gettleman is the perfect example of the "Giants Way". A hire based purely on his roots and history with the Giants, not the best man for the job. Which is what we needed instead of this crime of cronyism.
And because of that cronyism we continue to be spin into another dark decade similar to the '70s.
For someone so smart, I continue to be surprised you are too daft to see this...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating
a year and a half removed of them making the superbowl. He added players to that roster no doubt, but largely the previous' FO "roster".
Question for DG supporters.
If the giants don't call DG and offer him the GM job, would he be employed right now?
I'm not sure the answer is yes. I'd wager he would not be the GM of any franchise, but of course, theres no way of knowing. And yes i do think hiring him is an example of "the giants way". Someone in the family, who they know and is not "outside the box" thinking.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating
No where on this thread (or any thread for that matter) did I claim Tate outperformed his contract. Try again.
No you didn't claim Golden Tate outperformed his deal. You suggested Markus Golden did. But no surprise your psycho-babble defense and excuses of Gettleman's awful 2019 free agent class with me earlier confused another poster.
Hell, I still don't why you stated Raanan/beats are misleading readers about the 2019 free agent signings in the below post. They were an oveall poor group that solved for nothing in terms of the team's rebuilding process and required solutions at four key starting positions.
Quote:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
The 2019 free-agent class is now officially wiped out.
Golden Tate
Antoine Bethea
Markus Golden
Olsen Pierre
Mike Remmers
Not defending DG here, but this is why the Giants beats suck. What misleading garbage.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating
but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.
The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.
They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.
Why is "the Giants Way" derogatory? Why is is separate? It is basically only invoked by one poster here. One who is more of a fan of Bill Parcells than he ever was of the Giants. One who once said the Giants could learn something by imitating the redskins.
To me, the Giants Way is a franchise who exemplifies being a flagship franchise of the league and one that has a rich history of winning and class.
When it is invoked differently, one has to wonder what the fuck people have learned from the team's history.
IMO "the Giant Way" has been mis-characterized (by Mara and Gettleman themselves) in that they seemed to focus on this idea that the Giants have always won PURELY because of class and "high character guys." It seemed to lead Mara and DG to believe that you could just cut/trade any player who had the slightest attitude problem, sign a bunch of boy scouts, then turn around and win a Super Bowl.
But IMO focusing on acquiring "high character guys" has not been the MAIN REASON the Giants have won SBs in the past (NOT saying it's not important to keep "class" and character in mind in acquiring players and coaches), but the real "Giant Way" to me and the reason we've won SBs is by being flat-out tougher, more intimidating, more physical than the other team. Smashmouth football: hard hitting defenders, rushing the passer, running the football well. To me: the best Giants' teams have been the ones that were flat out toughest, not even necessarily the "classiest". It wasn't so much about being a boy scout off the field (see: LT, the true face of the HISTORY of this franchise), but just by being mentally tougher and more physical than the other team. THAT I think is sort of where I've disagreed with Mara's and DG's understanding of "the Giant Way" i.e. the things this franchise has done best in the past to win rings.
IMO: Belichick brought "the Giant Way" (i.e. the Parcells way") to the Patriots. Those great Patriots' teams get a lot of credit for being "hard-working" and cerebral (and BB is indeed a genius), but BB's teams didn't get enough credit for the thing that often made them great in both their player acquisition and game scheme: the focus on being bigger than you, stronger than you, more physical than you, and that's often why teams would fold to the Patriots. The difference is that Coughlin brought the "Giant Way" BACK to the Giants and that was why the Giants were the ONE TEAM that wouldn't fold when they got punched in the mouth by the Patriots-- they would punch back.
Justin Tuck even talked about how tough and physical the practices were every single day under Coughlin. They'd practice these smashmouth inside-run plays all damn day to toughen up both the O-Line and D-Line and keep that hard-nosed mentality all season long. (IMO this is partially why injuries were sometimes bad under Coughlin's tenure, but when the team stayed healthy they were the toughest hardest-hitting team in the league. That's the "Giant Way" I want to get back to, not this made up concept that the great Giants teams have just always been made up of boy scouts, and never had any off-field issues or less-than-perfect personalities.
a year and a half removed of them making the superbowl. He added players to that roster no doubt, but largely the previous' FO "roster".
Question for DG supporters.
If the giants don't call DG and offer him the GM job, would he be employed right now?
I'm not sure the answer is yes. I'd wager he would not be the GM of any franchise, but of course, theres no way of knowing. And yes i do think hiring him is an example of "the giants way". Someone in the family, who they know and is not "outside the box" thinking.
Remember - Gettleman got fired after Carolina went 11-5. That Carolina team was a mess with Richardson and Gettleman wearing on people. And he was 67, so it was very likely there was no demand for his GM services. Despite how he raves about his resume, Gettleman wasn't being confused with Bill Polian or Ozzie Newsome.
But the real problem with his hire was Mara's fake search when he brought in Accorsi. Anyone with an IQ over 80 instantly new the outcome was going to be Gettleman. And Accorsi basically admitted this on a podcast last summer.
So instead of going with a candidate with no ties to the organization - younger, understands today's game, more technical, etc - Mara reverts to form and chooses the safety of the box over something new and different. And three years later we are 15-33 and are being led by a GM who still thinks running the ball is the key to success...
RE: That's fine djm, agree with these basic sentiments.
was fired because he was told that he couldn't explore opportunities to move/cut Thomas Davis or Greg Olsen. He was fired by an owner who had gone off the rails and eventually had his team stripped from him, and before he left, he put the former head of the cheerleaders in place as the President.
He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.
was fired because he was told that he couldn't explore opportunities to move/cut Thomas Davis or Greg Olsen. He was fired by an owner who had gone off the rails and eventually had his team stripped from him, and before he left, he put the former head of the cheerleaders in place as the President.
He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.
was fired because he was told that he couldn't explore opportunities to move/cut Thomas Davis or Greg Olsen. He was fired by an owner who had gone off the rails and eventually had his team stripped from him, and before he left, he put the former head of the cheerleaders in place as the President.
He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.
Exactly who said otherwise regarding Gettleman's dismissal?
was fired because he was told that he couldn't explore opportunities to move/cut Thomas Davis or Greg Olsen. He was fired by an owner who had gone off the rails and eventually had his team stripped from him, and before he left, he put the former head of the cheerleaders in place as the President.
He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.
A narrative? Lol. This is why i stay off the message board, every issue becomes a two party system and string your opinion and fairly obvious things makes you “pushing a narrative”. We’re having a conversation on an Internet forum, I’m not pushing a narrative. I stated fairly obvious things.
I remember reading that Olson was the last straw that broke the camels back but let’s not pretend It wasn’t an accumulation of things that led to his firing.. You simply can’t say that with a straight face.
And again, is DG a GM of a franchise if the giants don’t give him the job in 2018?
was fired because he was told that he couldn't explore opportunities to move/cut Thomas Davis or Greg Olsen. He was fired by an owner who had gone off the rails and eventually had his team stripped from him, and before he left, he put the former head of the cheerleaders in place as the President.
He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.
Exactly who said otherwise regarding Gettleman's dismissal?
The pivot to a meaningless point and escape. Common tactic...
You are the one who mentioned he was fired coming off an 11-5 season because people "tired of him".
Exactly what did I pivot to? It was a response to a point that wasn't even pertinent, and it wasn't correct either.
They're not wrong. You do pull the eject hatch and bail whenever you're on the ropes. You still haven't responded to being shown where you claimed the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics (even though you were really confident that you hadn't made any reference to analytics), just like you conspicuously disappeared from the board entirely after the 49ers game this past season.
You're basically the message board equivalent of a running game - useful when you're ahead, nonexistent when you're behind. Maybe that's why you like DG so much - you have the same antiquated approach!
You're basically the message board equivalent of a running game - useful when you're ahead, nonexistent when you're behind. Maybe that's why you like DG so much - you have the same antiquated approach!
You are the one who mentioned he was fired coming off an 11-5 season because people "tired of him".
Exactly what did I pivot to? It was a response to a point that wasn't even pertinent, and it wasn't correct either.
They're not wrong. You do pull the eject hatch and bail whenever you're on the ropes. You still haven't responded to being shown where you claimed the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics (even though you were really confident that you hadn't made any reference to analytics), just like you conspicuously disappeared from the board entirely after the 49ers game this past season.
You're basically the message board equivalent of a running game - useful when you're ahead, nonexistent when you're behind. Maybe that's why you like DG so much - you have the same antiquated approach!
I disappeared from the board?? That's news to me. Just like you posting today "You're back" to me. I didn't leave. And yet - I'm the one accused of creating false points or not having consistency in arguments.
But then again - it's all nonsense anyway. Dunk - if you were a model of consistency in argumentation, you wouldn't start calling some people dupes on this very thread while supporting posts by a previously banned poster who spent an entire year under a dupe handle, only to return with the same exact schtick recently.
Hopefully when I pull the eject lever, I don't break through your glass house there, Champ.
You are the one who mentioned he was fired coming off an 11-5 season because people "tired of him".
Exactly what did I pivot to? It was a response to a point that wasn't even pertinent, and it wasn't correct either.
They're not wrong. You do pull the eject hatch and bail whenever you're on the ropes. You still haven't responded to being shown where you claimed the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics (even though you were really confident that you hadn't made any reference to analytics), just like you conspicuously disappeared from the board entirely after the 49ers game this past season.
You're basically the message board equivalent of a running game - useful when you're ahead, nonexistent when you're behind. Maybe that's why you like DG so much - you have the same antiquated approach!
The analytics-thing on Wentz was pretty funny...he walked right into that one.
That Wentz thread was also the one where fmic mocked a few posters and showed everyone that the KC Chiefs were foolish in giving $400M+ of guaranteed dollars to Mahomes. A few of us pointed out how that actually wasn't correct, but yet another escape...
You are the one who mentioned he was fired coming off an 11-5 season because people "tired of him".
Exactly what did I pivot to? It was a response to a point that wasn't even pertinent, and it wasn't correct either.
They're not wrong. You do pull the eject hatch and bail whenever you're on the ropes. You still haven't responded to being shown where you claimed the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics (even though you were really confident that you hadn't made any reference to analytics), just like you conspicuously disappeared from the board entirely after the 49ers game this past season.
You're basically the message board equivalent of a running game - useful when you're ahead, nonexistent when you're behind. Maybe that's why you like DG so much - you have the same antiquated approach!
I disappeared from the board?? That's news to me. Just like you posting today "You're back" to me. I didn't leave. And yet - I'm the one accused of creating false points or not having consistency in arguments.
But then again - it's all nonsense anyway. Dunk - if you were a model of consistency in argumentation, you wouldn't start calling some people dupes on this very thread while supporting posts by a previously banned poster who spent an entire year under a dupe handle, only to return with the same exact schtick recently.
Hopefully when I pull the eject lever, I don't break through your glass house there, Champ.
So you're giving me shit for someone else supposedly being a dupe? That's an interesting sidestep on the Wentz thing.
People falling all over themselves to talk about what a good guy he was, with little talk of how he did at his actual job. By any reasonable measure, as a statistician he did not perform well at his job the last 8 or so years. I am sure there was a time he was good, but that time had passed.
Lots of talk in the meadowlands of how “smart” and “good” people are. How much thought is placed in the idea that you can be very smart and particularly good and still be bad at certain roles or tasks? That the skills and knowledge you need to do jobs well is fast evolving. That few organizations succeed anymore without commitments to a core purpose and commitment to trying new ideas and evolving to work towards a shared vision over adherence to function. I read Built to Last recently, the #1 book on the reading list of Jeff Bezos.
Leaves me wondering, what is the core purpose of the leadership of the Giants? When the brother of the owner keeps his position despite very little evidence he’s good at his job, does it seem like the core purpose is winning football?
How good of a person are you when you accept money and faith and trust and run an organization that takes in billions of dollars to put a good football product on the field and it seems like your preference is to employ your relatives and friends instead of an honest evaluation of who the best people are for the jobs? This is the exact kind of behavior that CEOs are removed for in the corporate world.
To save some people the time. I am not calling myself a “good” person. I am not saying the Giants owners must be “good” people. I am tired of everyone patting each other on the back and calling themselves good people, John Mara’s yearly “let me throw platitudes about how much I care” speech when as a loyal fan who has put a lot of money into the team, I feel disregarded and disrespected. And I know I am not the only one.
People falling all over themselves to talk about what a good guy he was, with little talk of how he did at his actual job. By any reasonable measure, as a statistician he did not perform well at his job the last 8 or so years. I am sure there was a time he was good, but that time had passed.
Lots of talk in the meadowlands of how “smart” and “good” people are. How much thought is placed in the idea that you can be very smart and particularly good and still be bad at certain roles or tasks? That the skills and knowledge you need to do jobs well is fast evolving. That few organizations succeed anymore without commitments to a core purpose and commitment to trying new ideas and evolving to work towards a shared vision over adherence to function. I read Built to Last recently, the #1 book on the reading list of Jeff Bezos.
Leaves me wondering, what is the core purpose of the leadership of the Giants? When the brother of the owner keeps his position despite very little evidence he’s good at his job, does it seem like the core purpose is winning football?
How good of a person are you when you accept money and faith and trust and run an organization that takes in billions of dollars to put a good football product on the field and it seems like your preference is to employ your relatives and friends instead of an honest evaluation of who the best people are for the jobs? This is the exact kind of behavior that CEOs are removed for in the corporate world.
To save some people the time. I am not calling myself a “good” person. I am not saying the Giants owners must be “good” people. I am tired of everyone patting each other on the back and calling themselves good people, John Mara’s yearly “let me throw platitudes about how much I care” speech when as a loyal fan who has put a lot of money into the team, I feel disregarded and disrespected. And I know I am not the only one.
Well said.
Is it a pre or post June 1 cut?
Stewart.
Omameh.
Ogletree.
Solder.
Tate.
Toilolo.
Link - ( New Window )
Tate gone and I think this will be Sheppard's last season as well.
Just rip the band aid off. Cant have him affect the 2022 cap.
If they plan on cutting Solder then he may save more than $2 mil as a June 1st cut. Also, does that distinction need to be made at the time of the cut or can they wait the decide that?
It can be one of two things. Post June cut would kick the can down the road and it’s possible they’d rather not have Tates contract effecting next years cap. Post June spreads the cap hit out over two seasons. That may not be ideal to them.
The other thing is that I think two players can be designated post June cuts, regardless of when they are released. So it’s possible they still go that route. No need to wait until June
They need to clear cap space now to sign Free Agents, to include LWill.
+1
Later, Golden
I guess they could designate him as a Post-June 1st cut
None, you draft a guy.
Very important, IMO. I know Shep wants to play on the outside, but I'm sorry, he sucked. Let him be in the slot and use his route-running skills there. Keep Slayton on the outside and draft/sign a #1 WR for the outside, preferably a big-bodied one.
List of Duggans 12 potential cuts to save $40M+
https://twitter.com/dduggan21/status/1367268822122713090?s=21 - ( New Window )
That only affected guaranteed money in his deal, I believe.
Link - ( New Window )
We're getting pretty close to the entire 2018 and 2019 classes getting wiped.
Under appreciated problem -- a GM who cut has teeth as a pro player personnel guy swinging and missing at 2 years worth of veteran acquisitions.
Good luck to him but it was a needed move.
They already had a good slot (Shep). He did make some plays I appreciate that.
I am unsure what is exactly good about Gettleman’s annual merry-go-round.. Every year is a rebuild. This ‘rebuild’ is silly: in 4 years an entire draft class-if good—is gone. Gettleman has wasted so much money on terrible FAs that they are lucky to keep a drafted player after the cycle.
While he was here, suspension and injuries and lack of separation. He was a good player in his day but does not move the needle anymore.
Now go get a guy with some explosion who can separate
Good luck to him but it was a needed move.
Totally agree. His antis irritated some, but he was better than Gettleman will ever find.
They already had a good slot (Shep). He did make some plays I appreciate that.
I'll never knock Tate for his toughness, and making tough catches. He made a handful of really impressive plays the last 2 years.
Stewart.
Omameh.
Ogletree.
Solder.
Tate.
Toilolo.
Bradberry, Martinez, and Ryan have been good signings. Besides Golden, a whole lot of swing and misses from DG in years 1 and 2
B I N G O
a) to replace what OBJ was it would have cost a heck of a lot more than 20m guaranteed over 2 years. Those are unrealistic expectations relative to the investment. Like buying a Jeep to replace a Ferrari.
b) if you look at what OBJ actually did the last 2 years, Tate actually did end up matching that production at a lot less cost. Each played in exactly 23 games, each had the same 8 tds, just over 1k yards, and approx 90 catches. And as Christian said Tate even made a handful of legitimate highlights (including the last minute TD vs. the eventual SB champs this past season).
So end of the day it he ended up being terrible fit on the field (especially with Garrett) and an equally bad fit off the field but I don't think signing a reliable veteran WR was terrible logic. Someone had to catch passes the last few years. Just a poor choice and an even poorer utilization of his skills.
Rotational players making 2 mil a year are not overpaid. Not saying you could not have done better.
Not using June 1 cap allows you to spend prior to June 1 during free agency and also allows no dead money next season. Pros and Cons
Moving on.
As for Engram, they've got to do a better job of using him. Too much speed in the open field not being utilized.
As for Engram, they've got to do a better job of using him. Too much speed in the open field not being utilized.
I thought the same thing about EE. Then I re-watched a few games and they moved him around a decent bit. Not sure if it's the scheme or what, but it seemed to be dependent on the coverage and who was covering him.
Most teams knew when to cover him and they did that fairly well.
Need a big outside legit threat. Draft one and sign one.
Link - ( New Window )
Everyone....makes it so black and white....
The Giants do not need a me-1st WR....hell, Judge preaches Team 1st...and hopefully, those are the players they get.
Need a big outside legit threat. Draft one and sign one. Link - ( New Window )
He was rated very high in a poor group but still didn’t make sense based on his age and type. And an awful contract to boot.
Poor job here all around by the front office...
...and Latimer was a waste of money as well!!!
ARob is the more likely because Chi's in the Cap toilet & Det'll most likely tag Golladay. But, moot, imo.
A short term move for a vet like Randall Cobb or Danny Amendola could have stemmed the tied to this year, where the Giants will now be in the market again.
lol!
It didn't really help, did it?
It doesn't save more. It spreads the dead cap hit out over 2 years (2021 and 2022) so it would've given them an additional $2M in 2021 cap space.
It's also possible to designate someone a June 1 cap hit and still cut them now (no idea if that happened here).
As for Engram, they've got to do a better job of using him. Too much speed in the open field not being utilized.
I think Engram's arguably the one guy on the offense last year that Garrett didn't misuse. It was Engram's inability to produce that was the problem.
Apologies...what are you suggesting they are misleading readers with?
Apologies...what are you suggesting they are misleading readers with?
Clearly trying to imply that we were aggressive in FA that year and all the deals were busts.
Sign JJ Watt
Sign Tyrell Williams
Sign Kyle Rudolph
This just reinforces my skepticism on Kevin Abrams. He’s the cap guy handing out these bloated deals in conjunction with Dave. He’s the guy many here think is next in line at GM, maybe as early as 2022. Why??
It's two seasons later and most of those very same positions still don't have a credible solution. And now they are on the eve of another free agency/draft period to see if they can address them yet again.
So let me ask again...what is misleading?
It's two seasons later and most of those very same positions still don't have a credible solution. And now they are on the eve of another free agency/draft period to see if they can address them yet again.
So let me ask again...what is misleading?
Pierre was not a starter.
Golden was 100% a successful addition. Outproduced his initial contract and then turned his deal this year into a pick.
Remmers/Bethea were stopgaps, not part of any long term plan or vision. Bethea sucked, but the purpose of the deal was to buy time for them to find a long term solution at safety, which they did in McKinney (hopefully, looked promising).
Quote:
like it, those names represent the front office's view as to multiple starters they decided to sign to help make that happen. If not busts, do you consider those signings to be successful additions as to how this rebuilding team should be investing at WR, Safety, ER and Right Tackle?
It's two seasons later and most of those very same positions still don't have a credible solution. And now they are on the eve of another free agency/draft period to see if they can address them yet again.
So let me ask again...what is misleading?
Pierre was not a starter.
Golden was 100% a successful addition. Outproduced his initial contract and then turned his deal this year into a pick.
Remmers/Bethea were stopgaps, not part of any long term plan or vision. Bethea sucked, but the purpose of the deal was to buy time for them to find a long term solution at safety, which they did in McKinney (hopefully, looked promising).
Now who is being misleading...
Tate, Bethea, Golden and Remmers all represented starters for the team. That is 4 of 22 positional guys, not unsubstantial.
And they all played bad enough that they were determined not to be needed any further, on a 4-6 win team mind you.
And maybe, the only the position that they have found a solution for two years later is McKinney at Safety.
This is a poster-child example of how not to build a roster and is not misleading whatsoever, unless you think the strategy is to build a poor roster. Is it?
A short term move for a vet like Randall Cobb or Danny Amendola could have stemmed the tied to this year, where the Giants will now be in the market again.
yea that's fair. It's also fair to think that they explored those options and those guys didn't want to come here.
I know that's not going to fly with the DG is an idiot how could he over spend crowd, but we don't know who was or wasn't available to sign here. The assumption from fans that drives me a little batty is that there were better and cheaper options just waiting outside mara tech saying "hi we will sign for cheaper"--not that simple.
Carry on.
I don't like to speculate or base my argument on the notion that another better and cheaper FA option was available. Why? Because we likely would have signed him. Again, I know that won't jive with the popular belief here. That's just how I look at things.
GMs need to be good at telling the future. DG was wrong about Tate. Moving on...
But its not exactly addition by subtraction. The WRs were already a problem on this team and this doesn't help. They're in line to get decent WR in the draft, but there are a lot of holes on this team. If only we knew who was responsible for this roster.
Quote:
In comment 15166545 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
like it, those names represent the front office's view as to multiple starters they decided to sign to help make that happen. If not busts, do you consider those signings to be successful additions as to how this rebuilding team should be investing at WR, Safety, ER and Right Tackle?
It's two seasons later and most of those very same positions still don't have a credible solution. And now they are on the eve of another free agency/draft period to see if they can address them yet again.
So let me ask again...what is misleading?
Pierre was not a starter.
Golden was 100% a successful addition. Outproduced his initial contract and then turned his deal this year into a pick.
Remmers/Bethea were stopgaps, not part of any long term plan or vision. Bethea sucked, but the purpose of the deal was to buy time for them to find a long term solution at safety, which they did in McKinney (hopefully, looked promising).
Now who is being misleading...
Tate, Bethea, Golden and Remmers all represented starters for the team. That is 4 of 22 positional guys, not unsubstantial.
And they all played bad enough that they were determined not to be needed any further, on a 4-6 win team mind you.
And maybe, the only the position that they have found a solution for two years later is McKinney at Safety.
This is a poster-child example of how not to build a roster and is not misleading whatsoever, unless you think the strategy is to build a poor roster. Is it?
Golden played poorly? WTF are you talking about? He far outplayed his contract.
Never said Remmers played well, I said he played how you'd expect him to play based on his deal (i.e. low end starter, ideally a swing OT).
Tate was a terrible signing, I said that several times.
Bethea was a poor signing because he was cooked, but he was clearly not viewed as anything more than a stopgap.
They potentially have a RT in Peart, unless you already forgot about him or wrote him off? And Golden was replaced by Fackrell last year and the new CS didn't view his style as a fit for their D.
JonC has using the proper language, ROI.
The Giants have been paying huge $$$ and the team has remained a basement dweller.
"We had to sign Solder because we had no other choice!"
Sure we did. Instead of making Solder the highest paid OL in the league and tie up the cap at the present time and in the future, the team could have bitten the bullet and gotten its financial house in order while still sucking.
In the end, what difference did signing Solder, Tate, etc. really make? Maybe one win, possibly two? So what? And worse, they were only temporary "fixes" that never really solved the issue.
Under DG, he's spending a ton of money to plug holes poorly. It's no coincidence it's happening every offseason. It's also no coincidence that holes from 2018 REMAIN holes.
Until these processes and decision making are fixed, the Giants will struggle to put results on the football field.
These were free agent additions that were not beneficial to the team. And however you care to label them, for the most part a solution still does not exist at those positions two years later.
Unless you care to rethink this or put something compelling in the next post, I think we are done here.
The beats did not report anything misleading.
JonC has using the proper language, ROI.
The Giants have been paying huge $$$ and the team has remained a basement dweller.
"We had to sign Solder because we had no other choice!"
This is why I don’t want to overspend this offseason on high profile veterans. Sign one of Williams or Tomlinson and some cheap 1 year stop gap type talent. Let’s build from the ground up in the draft. We need to stop relying on the Free Agent market for quick fixes.
Sure we did. Instead of making Solder the highest paid OL in the league and tie up the cap at the present time and in the future, the team could have bitten the bullet and gotten its financial house in order while still sucking.
In the end, what difference did signing Solder, Tate, etc. really make? Maybe one win, possibly two? So what? And worse, they were only temporary "fixes" that never really solved the issue.
These were free agent additions that were not beneficial to the team. And however you care to label them, for the most part a solution still does not exist at those positions two years later.
Unless you care to rethink this or put something compelling in the next post, I think we are done here.
The beats did not report anything misleading.
Yea, I'm definitely done since you've once again affirmed that you're dumber than a doorknob.
JonC has using the proper language, ROI.
The Giants have been paying huge $$$ and the team has remained a basement dweller.
"We had to sign Solder because we had no other choice!"
That's precisely why I'm hoping they avoid all the top WRs. I think they're going to be significantly overpaid and unlike Bradberry/Martinez, I don't think any of the top trio will outperform their contract. If they go the FA WR route, hopefully its someone with upside that they can get on a 1 yr prove it deal due to the reduced cap this year and the player having questions (e.g C Davis - underperformance, JuJu - off-field stuff).
Outside of QB, WR/ER on rookie deals give you the biggest advantage in cap "savings".
Under DG, he's spending a ton of money to plug holes poorly. It's no coincidence it's happening every offseason. It's also no coincidence that holes from 2018 REMAIN holes.
Until these processes and decision making are fixed, the Giants will struggle to put results on the football field.
The Giants have been reactive and acting out of desperation for years now. DG certainly but Reese too.
This is why I don’t want to overspend this offseason on high profile veterans. Sign one of Williams or Tomlinson and some cheap 1 year stop gap type talent. Let’s build from the ground up in the draft. We need to stop relying on the Free Agent market for quick fixes.
Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.
The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.
The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
Raanan has said that the coaching staff influence played a much larger role in free agency last year. Finding players who could fit the scheme was a big emphasis. That worked well on defense. I do worry how aligned the offensive staff is though for it to have the same impact this year.
So who do you target in the draft at WR and ER...
Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.
The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
The team is 15-33 during his tenure. They couldn’t even win arguably the worst division in the history of the NFL last year. 6-10 was “an improvement .” He spent the first year and a half trying to patch together a contender around washed up/shell shocked Eli when 85% of the people on this site who aren’t total Giants Shills knew was a disaster. Bringing him back makes no sense. But Mara is stuck in his ways.
Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.
The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
I think his FA track record shows he relies on a lot of input from his coaching staff even before last year. This seems especially true for the 2nd/3rd tier FAs:
Remmers - played for Shurmur in MN
Golden/Mauro/Pierre/Bethea - all Cards
Stewart - obviously he was familiar with him from CAR
Last year:
Bradberry - drafted by DG
Martinez/Fackrell - played for Graham
Ryan - Judge
I don't know how he was in CAR, but I think he's shown a pretty collaborative approach with both Shurmur and Judge here, obviously with better results last year (still early).
Under DG, he's spending a ton of money to plug holes poorly. It's no coincidence it's happening every offseason. It's also no coincidence that holes from 2018 REMAIN holes.
Until these processes and decision making are fixed, the Giants will struggle to put results on the football field.
Agree with you and Eric. My sense is that until recently, many FA moves were done based on the erroneous belief that they could make another run with Eli. That made them emphasize short term fixes instead of tearing everything down and understanding that they needed to rebuild the entire team.
Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.
The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
Last year was a lot better in terms of FA (the draft is still TBD), so maybe as you surmise, it was because of Judge's influence. I am also surprised that Gettleman didn't retire.
Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.
The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
What are the “really good decisions from the draft”? He’s drafted high in every round and other than a RB 2nd overall in the 7-10 range league-wide, there are no elite players or any who you think are on track to be top 5 at their respective positions. Lawrence? Solid player taken in the middle of round 1. Slayton was a nice find in the 5th. The rest? A lot of wishing and hoping.
Tate was a desperate move I have no doubt. We just don't know the whole story and I find it awfully convenient to just use DG as the villain every time a FA move goes south. I don't have a horse in this race. I am not best buddies with DG. I don't care if he's fired tomorrow or here for another decade. I just want to win. I have seen GMs look legendary great for 4-5 years and then turn into a pumpkin the next 4-5 years. Too many to count. Doesn't mean I don't think the GM deserve to be killed or praises in some instances, but I think there are so many mitigating factors, both hidden or even visible, that factor in to a GM's tenure and success rating.
I hold HCs much more accountable for wins and losses, but there can be exceptions. It's just how I look at things in the NFL.
Look forward to hearing DG and Judge kill it next week with their press conference!
Tate was a desperate move I have no doubt. We just don't know the whole story and I find it awfully convenient to just use DG as the villain every time a FA move goes south.
That is the deal. And he gets all my credit for targeting Bradberry and Martinez too. A couple of the others I can go either way with as to credit, but clearly 2020 was a free agent success for once with this team.
I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
Mara said Gettleman had overhauled the player evaluation system and he (Mara) really liked where they were as an organization in that process. So that tells you right there, IMV, that DG still has all of the powers vested in the GM position by Jints Central.
And in the last State of Union presser, Mara basically acted like getting rid of Gettleman wasn't really on his radar.
Mara is a stubborn man who is completely devoted to the "Giants Way" of doing business. Which means the GM still plays an enormous role in building a team.
I thought for sure the end of this year would be the perfect time to put DG "out to pasture".
There needs to be a new set of eyes on the biggest two player personnel decisions coming up in the next two years - Saquon and DJ.
Of course, if the other prediction I had, that Abrams would take over, would the situation be any different?
That Giants Way has been part of 5 SB appearances and 4 wins. Why do I get the impression that, like in the early days of Daniel Snyder, that bw would rather we do things the "Redskins Way"??
I thought for sure the end of this year would be the perfect time to put DG "out to pasture".
There needs to be a new set of eyes on the biggest two player personnel decisions coming up in the next two years - Saquon and DJ.
Of course, if the other prediction I had, that Abrams would take over, would the situation be any different?
This is an excellent (and disquieting) summary of the current situation.
The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.
They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.
The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.
They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.
+1
The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.
They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.
How many teams have successfully transitioned from 1 SB winning coach to the next? I'm sure there's others, but the 2 that stood out are:
Steelers (Cowher/Tomlin)
Cowboys (Johnson/Switzer)
One could argue HCs are like QBs and get too long of a leash after a single SB win (or even appearance). Finding a good HC that can motivate the team, maximize players' abilities, and out scheme the opposition isn't easy. For example, Peterson and McCarthy.
And half of BBI couldn't wait to get rid of TC.
The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.
They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.
Why is "the Giants Way" derogatory? Why is is separate? It is basically only invoked by one poster here. One who is more of a fan of Bill Parcells than he ever was of the Giants. One who once said the Giants could learn something by imitating the redskins.
To me, the Giants Way is a franchise who exemplifies being a flagship franchise of the league and one that has a rich history of winning and class.
When it is invoked differently, one has to wonder what the fuck people have learned from the team's history.
Especially when he started trying to claim that he was taking a female fertility drug to help with his own virility.
Good riddance.
Because that rolls over to next year's cap, Denny. And you only get two 6/1 cuts per year. One of them is probably earmarked for Solder already.
Thanks for playing.
I think those tweets are just worded poorly. The 2022 numbers referenced there are implied future cap numbers that are now also cleared with the releases of Tate and Mayo. That's not carry-forward dead money, if I'm reading that correctly (and I can't think of any reason why there would be 2022 dead money from these cuts unless either/both were 6/1 cuts, but it doesn't appear that they were).
Quote:
with the desperate veteran overpays in UFA, ROI is hard to watch seriously.
This just reinforces my skepticism on Kevin Abrams. He’s the cap guy handing out these bloated deals in conjunction with Dave. He’s the guy many here think is next in line at GM, maybe as early as 2022. Why??
It's possible that Abrams is just miscast as a cap guy.
Because he's sure as hell not especially advantageous as just a cap guy.
It's actually precisely representative of exactly that.
If you would stop gargling long enough to pay attention, you might realize that.
Why is "the Giants Way" derogatory? Why is is separate? It is basically only invoked by one poster here. One who is more of a fan of Bill Parcells than he ever was of the Giants. One who once said the Giants could learn something by imitating the redskins.
To me, the Giants Way is a franchise who exemplifies being a flagship franchise of the league and one that has a rich history of winning and class.
When it is invoked differently, one has to wonder what the fuck people have learned from the team's history.
I'm not here to argue on the side of someone who thinks the Redskins are a model to be emulated, but I do think the "Giants Way" is just some nebulous phrase. To be fair, I feel the same way about the "patriot way". They're not real. The Patriots were irrelevant and valueless before Belichick and Brady. Bob Kraft doesn't know anything about building a winning football team any more than John Mara does. as we've seen, Mara has a hard time even picking a coach that can do the job competently.
We can say they have a rich history of class, and maybe that's so, but there are plenty of stunning blunders in recent years from the Josh Brown fiasco, to how they fired-but-didn't-fire Tom Coughlin, to the Eli Manning/Geno Smith debacle, and what is quickly becoming decade of deeply awful football. I'm not a season ticket holder, but I'm not sure people who were forced to make a choice between paying for PSLs or losing their seats feel about where the Giants rank in class vs the rest of the league either.
1. Transition from Coughlin
2. Transition from Reese
3. Transition from Eli
He inherited all three of those key figures. His attempts to replace them have been utterly shambolic.
In shorter terms, the people in charge now who represent the "Giants Way" of doing things haven't had much success.
So I do get why someone might feel that way.
That Giants Way has been part of 5 SB appearances and 4 wins. Why do I get the impression that, like in the early days of Daniel Snyder, that bw would rather we do things the "Redskins Way"??
Dave Gettleman is the perfect example of the "Giants Way". A hire based purely on his roots and history with the Giants, not the best man for the job. Which is what we needed instead of this crime of cronyism.
And because of that cronyism we continue to be spin into another dark decade similar to the '70s.
For someone so smart, I continue to be surprised you are too daft to see this...
Are you fucking serious? Did you forget whether you were logged in as this handle or broadbandz?
In comment 15166587 giants#1 said:
Link - ( New Window )
Question for DG supporters.
If the giants don't call DG and offer him the GM job, would he be employed right now?
I'm not sure the answer is yes. I'd wager he would not be the GM of any franchise, but of course, theres no way of knowing. And yes i do think hiring him is an example of "the giants way". Someone in the family, who they know and is not "outside the box" thinking.
I have no dups.
And 'Golden' is Markus Golden you dumb fuck.
No where on this thread (or any thread for that matter) did I claim Tate outperformed his contract. Try again.
No you didn't claim Golden Tate outperformed his deal. You suggested Markus Golden did. But no surprise your psycho-babble defense and excuses of Gettleman's awful 2019 free agent class with me earlier confused another poster.
Hell, I still don't why you stated Raanan/beats are misleading readers about the 2019 free agent signings in the below post. They were an oveall poor group that solved for nothing in terms of the team's rebuilding process and required solutions at four key starting positions.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
The 2019 free-agent class is now officially wiped out.
Golden Tate
Antoine Bethea
Markus Golden
Olsen Pierre
Mike Remmers
Not defending DG here, but this is why the Giants beats suck. What misleading garbage.
On a thread about Golden Tate, you might want to actually use some detail. But keep calling me a dumb fuck, that'll go well.
Maybe you shouldn't be so quick to attack posters. Especially considering the post you referenced was clearly in response to another poster who literally wrote "Tate, Bethea, Golden"...
IMO "the Giant Way" has been mis-characterized (by Mara and Gettleman themselves) in that they seemed to focus on this idea that the Giants have always won PURELY because of class and "high character guys." It seemed to lead Mara and DG to believe that you could just cut/trade any player who had the slightest attitude problem, sign a bunch of boy scouts, then turn around and win a Super Bowl.
But IMO focusing on acquiring "high character guys" has not been the MAIN REASON the Giants have won SBs in the past (NOT saying it's not important to keep "class" and character in mind in acquiring players and coaches), but the real "Giant Way" to me and the reason we've won SBs is by being flat-out tougher, more intimidating, more physical than the other team. Smashmouth football: hard hitting defenders, rushing the passer, running the football well. To me: the best Giants' teams have been the ones that were flat out toughest, not even necessarily the "classiest". It wasn't so much about being a boy scout off the field (see: LT, the true face of the HISTORY of this franchise), but just by being mentally tougher and more physical than the other team. THAT I think is sort of where I've disagreed with Mara's and DG's understanding of "the Giant Way" i.e. the things this franchise has done best in the past to win rings.
IMO: Belichick brought "the Giant Way" (i.e. the Parcells way") to the Patriots. Those great Patriots' teams get a lot of credit for being "hard-working" and cerebral (and BB is indeed a genius), but BB's teams didn't get enough credit for the thing that often made them great in both their player acquisition and game scheme: the focus on being bigger than you, stronger than you, more physical than you, and that's often why teams would fold to the Patriots. The difference is that Coughlin brought the "Giant Way" BACK to the Giants and that was why the Giants were the ONE TEAM that wouldn't fold when they got punched in the mouth by the Patriots-- they would punch back.
Justin Tuck even talked about how tough and physical the practices were every single day under Coughlin. They'd practice these smashmouth inside-run plays all damn day to toughen up both the O-Line and D-Line and keep that hard-nosed mentality all season long. (IMO this is partially why injuries were sometimes bad under Coughlin's tenure, but when the team stayed healthy they were the toughest hardest-hitting team in the league. That's the "Giant Way" I want to get back to, not this made up concept that the great Giants teams have just always been made up of boy scouts, and never had any off-field issues or less-than-perfect personalities.
Question for DG supporters.
If the giants don't call DG and offer him the GM job, would he be employed right now?
I'm not sure the answer is yes. I'd wager he would not be the GM of any franchise, but of course, theres no way of knowing. And yes i do think hiring him is an example of "the giants way". Someone in the family, who they know and is not "outside the box" thinking.
Remember - Gettleman got fired after Carolina went 11-5. That Carolina team was a mess with Richardson and Gettleman wearing on people. And he was 67, so it was very likely there was no demand for his GM services. Despite how he raves about his resume, Gettleman wasn't being confused with Bill Polian or Ozzie Newsome.
But the real problem with his hire was Mara's fake search when he brought in Accorsi. Anyone with an IQ over 80 instantly new the outcome was going to be Gettleman. And Accorsi basically admitted this on a podcast last summer.
So instead of going with a candidate with no ties to the organization - younger, understands today's game, more technical, etc - Mara reverts to form and chooses the safety of the box over something new and different. And three years later we are 15-33 and are being led by a GM who still thinks running the ball is the key to success...
Look forward to hearing DG and Judge kill it next week with their press conference!
Tate was trash I can't really defend it. Hard to like. I thought he'd do better here as he always struck me as a tough gamer at WR. I'd rather pick another dud of a FA to defend than this one...
He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.
He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.
Thank you.
He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.
Exactly who said otherwise regarding Gettleman's dismissal?
He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.
A narrative? Lol. This is why i stay off the message board, every issue becomes a two party system and string your opinion and fairly obvious things makes you “pushing a narrative”. We’re having a conversation on an Internet forum, I’m not pushing a narrative. I stated fairly obvious things.
I remember reading that Olson was the last straw that broke the camels back but let’s not pretend It wasn’t an accumulation of things that led to his firing.. You simply can’t say that with a straight face.
And again, is DG a GM of a franchise if the giants don’t give him the job in 2018?
Before i sign off, always a pleasure having an articulate conversation on BBI!
You're basically the message board equivalent of a running game - useful when you're ahead, nonexistent when you're behind. Maybe that's why you like DG so much - you have the same antiquated approach!
Well played, GD. Well played.
Still sidestepping. I hope Jon Berger can contain his tasty suds.
People falling all over themselves to talk about what a good guy he was, with little talk of how he did at his actual job. By any reasonable measure, as a statistician he did not perform well at his job the last 8 or so years. I am sure there was a time he was good, but that time had passed.
Lots of talk in the meadowlands of how “smart” and “good” people are. How much thought is placed in the idea that you can be very smart and particularly good and still be bad at certain roles or tasks? That the skills and knowledge you need to do jobs well is fast evolving. That few organizations succeed anymore without commitments to a core purpose and commitment to trying new ideas and evolving to work towards a shared vision over adherence to function. I read Built to Last recently, the #1 book on the reading list of Jeff Bezos.
Leaves me wondering, what is the core purpose of the leadership of the Giants? When the brother of the owner keeps his position despite very little evidence he’s good at his job, does it seem like the core purpose is winning football?
How good of a person are you when you accept money and faith and trust and run an organization that takes in billions of dollars to put a good football product on the field and it seems like your preference is to employ your relatives and friends instead of an honest evaluation of who the best people are for the jobs? This is the exact kind of behavior that CEOs are removed for in the corporate world.
To save some people the time. I am not calling myself a “good” person. I am not saying the Giants owners must be “good” people. I am tired of everyone patting each other on the back and calling themselves good people, John Mara’s yearly “let me throw platitudes about how much I care” speech when as a loyal fan who has put a lot of money into the team, I feel disregarded and disrespected. And I know I am not the only one.
People falling all over themselves to talk about what a good guy he was, with little talk of how he did at his actual job. By any reasonable measure, as a statistician he did not perform well at his job the last 8 or so years. I am sure there was a time he was good, but that time had passed.
Lots of talk in the meadowlands of how “smart” and “good” people are. How much thought is placed in the idea that you can be very smart and particularly good and still be bad at certain roles or tasks? That the skills and knowledge you need to do jobs well is fast evolving. That few organizations succeed anymore without commitments to a core purpose and commitment to trying new ideas and evolving to work towards a shared vision over adherence to function. I read Built to Last recently, the #1 book on the reading list of Jeff Bezos.
Leaves me wondering, what is the core purpose of the leadership of the Giants? When the brother of the owner keeps his position despite very little evidence he’s good at his job, does it seem like the core purpose is winning football?
How good of a person are you when you accept money and faith and trust and run an organization that takes in billions of dollars to put a good football product on the field and it seems like your preference is to employ your relatives and friends instead of an honest evaluation of who the best people are for the jobs? This is the exact kind of behavior that CEOs are removed for in the corporate world.
To save some people the time. I am not calling myself a “good” person. I am not saying the Giants owners must be “good” people. I am tired of everyone patting each other on the back and calling themselves good people, John Mara’s yearly “let me throw platitudes about how much I care” speech when as a loyal fan who has put a lot of money into the team, I feel disregarded and disrespected. And I know I am not the only one.
Well said.