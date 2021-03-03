for display only
Giants release Tate

jlukes : 3/3/2021 6:55 pm
Per twitter
Adios  
UGADawgs7 : 3/3/2021 6:57 pm : link
Tate!
Is it a pre or post June 1 cut?
See ya  
Saquads26 : 3/3/2021 6:58 pm : link
Awful signing..  
Sean : 3/3/2021 6:58 pm : link
Right from the start with a 4 game PED suspension.
I saw that it saves $6.1 million on the cap  
Larry in Pencilvania : 3/3/2021 6:59 pm : link
Can anyone confirm? If so that's great
And the purge begins!  
Simms11 : 3/3/2021 6:59 pm : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/3/2021 7:00 pm : link
Expected.
Another  
AcidTest : 3/3/2021 7:00 pm : link
great Gettleman signing.

Stewart.
Omameh.
Ogletree.
Solder.
Tate.
Toilolo.
Purge another 20 million please  
Payasdaddy : 3/3/2021 7:00 pm : link
Hallelujah  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/3/2021 7:00 pm : link
Finally. Good riddance.
RE: I saw that it saves $6.1 million on the cap  
UGADawgs7 : 3/3/2021 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15166144 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
Can anyone confirm? If so that's great

Link - ( New Window )
Says Post June 1 would have saved $2mil more  
Saquads26 : 3/3/2021 7:00 pm : link
Why didn't they just wait?
Good  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/3/2021 7:01 pm : link
I am not big on a WR round 1 but.......

Tate gone and I think this will be Sheppard's last season as well.
Who knew such a bad signing  
Mike from Ohio : 3/3/2021 7:01 pm : link
could end up being such a bad signing?
RE: Says Post June 1 would have saved $2mil more  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/3/2021 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15166152 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Why didn't they just wait?


Just rip the band aid off. Cant have him affect the 2022 cap.
RE: RE: Says Post June 1 would have saved $2mil more  
AcidTest : 3/3/2021 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15166157 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15166152 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


Why didn't they just wait?



Just rip the band aid off. Cant have him affect the 2022 cap.


RE: RE: RE: Says Post June 1 would have saved $2mil more  
robbieballs2003 : 3/3/2021 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15166160 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15166157 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15166152 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


Why didn't they just wait?



Just rip the band aid off. Cant have him affect the 2022 cap.



^This.


If they plan on cutting Solder then he may save more than $2 mil as a June 1st cut. Also, does that distinction need to be made at the time of the cut or can they wait the decide that?
Donut shops  
Straw Hat : 3/3/2021 7:07 pm : link
Better out extra locks on the doors and windows! Tate is getting lit tonight!
Not a surprise  
jeff57 : 3/3/2021 7:10 pm : link
Good riddance  
Danny Kanell : 3/3/2021 7:10 pm : link
One of my least favorite giants of all time
RE: Says Post June 1 would have saved $2mil more  
BigBlueShock : 3/3/2021 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15166152 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Why didn't they just wait?

It can be one of two things. Post June cut would kick the can down the road and it’s possible they’d rather not have Tates contract effecting next years cap. Post June spreads the cap hit out over two seasons. That may not be ideal to them.

The other thing is that I think two players can be designated post June cuts, regardless of when they are released. So it’s possible they still go that route. No need to wait until June
So, Austin Mack  
CTGiants : 3/3/2021 7:14 pm : link
May be asked to do more than just block? Hope so...
RE: Says Post June 1 would have saved $2mil more  
Simms11 : 3/3/2021 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15166152 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Why didn't they just wait?


They need to clear cap space now to sign Free Agents, to include LWill.
RE: Good riddance  
Sean : 3/3/2021 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15166172 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
One of my least favorite giants of all time


Never liked the signing in the first place  
Anakim : 3/3/2021 7:16 pm : link
But I liked that he grew up a Giants fan.


Later, Golden
RE: Awful signing..  
Matt M. : 3/3/2021 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15166143 Sean said:
Quote:
Right from the start with a 4 game PED suspension.
I didn't mind the signing initially. As soon as that suspension came, he completely lost me. And, his excuse was not only hard to believe, but it is also hard to believe the Giants didn't know.
SO!  
Kev in Cali : 3/3/2021 7:16 pm : link
Which FA do we go after? Galladay or Robinson?
RE: Says Post June 1 would have saved $2mil more  
Anakim : 3/3/2021 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15166152 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Why didn't they just wait?


I guess they could designate him as a Post-June 1st cut
RE: SO!  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/3/2021 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15166191 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
Which FA do we go after? Galladay or Robinson?


None, you draft a guy.
RE: RE: Says Post June 1 would have saved $2mil more  
Saquads26 : 3/3/2021 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15166157 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15166152 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


Why didn't they just wait?



Just rip the band aid off. Cant have him affect the 2022 cap.


I guess that makes sense, need more money this year. A lot more
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/3/2021 7:19 pm : link
Never like seeing ANYONE lose their job, but Tate was so unlikable. And this is coming from a Notre Dame fan!
..  
Sean : 3/3/2021 7:19 pm : link
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Tate was a no-brainer. Terrible signing in every way. Frees up $6.1M in cap savings (with $4.7M in dead money). Additional benefit: Frees up Sterling Shepard to get back to primarily playing in the slot
Well a potential #1 WR  
Matt M. : 3/3/2021 7:21 pm : link
should be available at our slot.
RE: ..  
Anakim : 3/3/2021 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15166200 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Tate was a no-brainer. Terrible signing in every way. Frees up $6.1M in cap savings (with $4.7M in dead money). Additional benefit: Frees up Sterling Shepard to get back to primarily playing in the slot



Very important, IMO. I know Shep wants to play on the outside, but I'm sorry, he sucked. Let him be in the slot and use his route-running skills there. Keep Slayton on the outside and draft/sign a #1 WR for the outside, preferably a big-bodied one.
Could not be defended!  
trueblueinpw : 3/3/2021 7:23 pm : link
I mean the signing, not the player. Another Getty whiff.
RE: RE: ..  
mfsd : 3/3/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15166207 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15166200 Sean said:


Quote:




Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Tate was a no-brainer. Terrible signing in every way. Frees up $6.1M in cap savings (with $4.7M in dead money). Additional benefit: Frees up Sterling Shepard to get back to primarily playing in the slot






Very important, IMO. I know Shep wants to play on the outside, but I'm sorry, he sucked. Let him be in the slot and use his route-running skills there. Keep Slayton on the outside and draft/sign a #1 WR for the outside, preferably a big-bodied one.


I could be wrong, but they could've cut Golden Tate last offseason  
Anakim : 3/3/2021 7:25 pm : link
And not incur any dead cap due to his suspension.
RE: ..  
Saquads26 : 3/3/2021 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15166200 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Tate was a no-brainer. Terrible signing in every way. Frees up $6.1M in cap savings (with $4.7M in dead money). Additional benefit: Frees up Sterling Shepard to get back to primarily playing in the slot


List of Duggans 12 potential cuts to save $40M+
https://twitter.com/dduggan21/status/1367268822122713090?s=21 - ( New Window )
About damn time  
MtDizzle : 3/3/2021 7:28 pm : link
Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out!
Over paid, already had slot WR, and PEDs Suspension  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/3/2021 7:28 pm : link
Thanks Dave!
RE: I could be wrong, but they could've cut Golden Tate last offseason  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/3/2021 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15166210 Anakim said:
Quote:
And not incur any dead cap due to his suspension.


That only affected guaranteed money in his deal, I believe.
Confusion  
UGADawgs7 : 3/3/2021 7:29 pm : link
So they cut him today, but why is there any dead cap hit for the following season? I thought that was only if it’s a post June 1 cut?
Link - ( New Window )
Cody Core  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/3/2021 7:30 pm : link
And 2.2 million savings with 0 dead cap is next.
...  
christian : 3/3/2021 7:30 pm : link
Deeply bad signing from the start. Brain dead PED suspension, on-field complaining, and wildly overpaid.
RE: RE: I could be wrong, but they could've cut Golden Tate last offseason  
Anakim : 3/3/2021 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15166217 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15166210 Anakim said:


Quote:


And not incur any dead cap due to his suspension.



That only affected guaranteed money in his deal, I believe.


..  
Sean : 3/3/2021 7:32 pm : link
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
The 2019 free-agent class is now officially wiped out.

Golden Tate
Antoine Bethea
Markus Golden
Olsen Pierre
Mike Remmers
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/3/2021 7:33 pm : link
That '19 FA crop...not, uh, good.
RE: ..  
christian : 3/3/2021 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15166226 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
The 2019 free-agent class is now officially wiped out.

Golden Tate
Antoine Bethea
Markus Golden
Olsen Pierre
Mike Remmers


We're getting pretty close to the entire 2018 and 2019 classes getting wiped.

Under appreciated problem -- a GM who cut has teeth as a pro player personnel guy swinging and missing at 2 years worth of veteran acquisitions.
Gettleman  
D_Giants : 3/3/2021 7:35 pm : link
Should also cut Mr, Butterfingers, E Engram. This receiving corps is the dregs of the league, and they don’ have enough #1 picks to fix it.
it was a bad signing at the time  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/3/2021 7:39 pm : link
and it turned out to be worse than expected. It was a desperate attempt to replace Odell that failed badly.

Good luck to him but it was a needed move.
Never understood his signing ...  
Manny in CA : 3/3/2021 7:39 pm : link

They already had a good slot (Shep). He did make some plays I appreciate that.
RE: ...  
D_Giants : 3/3/2021 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15166228 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
That '19 FA crop...not, uh, good.


I am unsure what is exactly good about Gettleman’s annual merry-go-round.. Every year is a rebuild. This ‘rebuild’ is silly: in 4 years an entire draft class-if good—is gone. Gettleman has wasted so much money on terrible FAs that they are lucky to keep a drafted player after the cycle.
Hated this signing from the start  
Breeze_94 : 3/3/2021 7:41 pm : link
31 year old receiver in the decline. Clearly wasn’t the same player they year prior to signing. And he was redundant with Shep.

While he was here, suspension and injuries and lack of separation. He was a good player in his day but does not move the needle anymore.

Now go get a guy with some explosion who can separate
RE: it was a bad signing at the time  
D_Giants : 3/3/2021 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15166241 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
and it turned out to be worse than expected. It was a desperate attempt to replace Odell that failed badly.

Good luck to him but it was a needed move.


Totally agree. His antis irritated some, but he was better than Gettleman will ever find.
RE: Never understood his signing ...  
christian : 3/3/2021 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15166242 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

They already had a good slot (Shep). He did make some plays I appreciate that.


I'll never knock Tate for his toughness, and making tough catches. He made a handful of really impressive plays the last 2 years.
RE: Another  
Breeze_94 : 3/3/2021 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15166147 AcidTest said:
Quote:
great Gettleman signing.

Stewart.
Omameh.
Ogletree.
Solder.
Tate.
Toilolo.


Bradberry, Martinez, and Ryan have been good signings. Besides Golden, a whole lot of swing and misses from DG in years 1 and 2
RE: it was a bad signing at the time  
Poktown Pete : 3/3/2021 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15166241 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
It was a desperate attempt to replace Odell that failed badly.


I'm just here  
Semipro Lineman : 3/3/2021 7:52 pm : link
for the over-the-top comments
Not mad at it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/3/2021 7:56 pm : link
Tate clearly didn't work out & had issues from day 1 (suspension) but  
Eric on Li : 3/3/2021 8:01 pm : link
to say he failed because he didn't succeed replacing Beckham seems off to me.

a) to replace what OBJ was it would have cost a heck of a lot more than 20m guaranteed over 2 years. Those are unrealistic expectations relative to the investment. Like buying a Jeep to replace a Ferrari.

b) if you look at what OBJ actually did the last 2 years, Tate actually did end up matching that production at a lot less cost. Each played in exactly 23 games, each had the same 8 tds, just over 1k yards, and approx 90 catches. And as Christian said Tate even made a handful of legitimate highlights (including the last minute TD vs. the eventual SB champs this past season).

So end of the day it he ended up being terrible fit on the field (especially with Garrett) and an equally bad fit off the field but I don't think signing a reliable veteran WR was terrible logic. Someone had to catch passes the last few years. Just a poor choice and an even poorer utilization of his skills.
Holding onto Engram  
Chip : 3/3/2021 8:02 pm : link
may lead to a 3rd round comp.

Rotational players making 2 mil a year are not overpaid. Not saying you could not have done better.

Not using June 1 cap allows you to spend prior to June 1 during free agency and also allows no dead money next season. Pros and Cons
No surprise  
Mark from Jersey : 3/3/2021 8:03 pm : link
wasnt a great move to begin with. Appreciate his contributions but was a head scratcher from Day 1.
I won't hate on him  
Harvest Blend : 3/3/2021 8:14 pm : link
because he given a stupid contract. Lots of that here.

Moving on.
He actually caught a lot of 50/50 balls for Jones TDs  
Go Terps : 3/3/2021 8:31 pm : link
The contract was terrible but that's not his fault.

As for Engram, they've got to do a better job of using him. Too much speed in the open field not being utilized.
*TDs and big plays  
Go Terps : 3/3/2021 8:35 pm : link
RE: He actually caught a lot of 50/50 balls for Jones TDs  
Kev in Cali : 3/3/2021 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15166283 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The contract was terrible but that's not his fault.

As for Engram, they've got to do a better job of using him. Too much speed in the open field not being utilized.


I thought the same thing about EE. Then I re-watched a few games and they moved him around a decent bit. Not sure if it's the scheme or what, but it seemed to be dependent on the coverage and who was covering him.

Most teams knew when to cover him and they did that fairly well.
Bad signing  
GManinDC : 3/3/2021 8:43 pm : link
Period. It can't be equated to anything. 2018 and 2019 combined was bad..
Tate didn't work out...  
bw in dc : 3/3/2021 8:48 pm : link
but let's not act like he had a good QB to play with.
imagine if he ad OBJ  
GManinDC : 3/3/2021 9:01 pm : link
to throw to while evading the pass rush and buying time.
2019 fa wr group was pretty thin  
djm : 3/3/2021 9:02 pm : link
that had everything to do with why they signed tate. Tate was the highest rated fa wr on this and most other lists...

Need a big outside legit threat. Draft one and sign one.
Link - ( New Window )
It is time for Tate to go, but I thought  
George from PA : 3/3/2021 9:07 pm : link
He had a decent 1st year....under Shummer system....he fit a notch with Slayton and Shepard.....but time to go....it went downhill quickly.....but

Everyone....makes it so black and white....

The Giants do not need a me-1st WR....hell, Judge preaches Team 1st...and hopefully, those are the players they get.
RE: 2019 fa wr group was pretty thin  
Jimmy Googs : 3/3/2021 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15166313 djm said:
Quote:
that had everything to do with why they signed tate. Tate was the highest rated fa wr on this and most other lists...

Need a big outside legit threat. Draft one and sign one. Link - ( New Window )


He was rated very high in a poor group but still didn’t make sense based on his age and type. And an awful contract to boot.

Poor job here all around by the front office...
He contributed as much as Cody Latimer  
rasbutant : 3/3/2021 9:43 pm : link
But cost 5 times as much.
RE: He contributed as much as Cody Latimer  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/3/2021 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15166342 rasbutant said:
Quote:
But cost 5 times as much.


...and Latimer was a waste of money as well!!!
RE: SO!  
OC2.0 : 3/3/2021 10:25 pm : link
In comment 15166191 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
Which FA do we go after? Galladay or Robinson?

ARob is the more likely because Chi's in the Cap toilet & Det'll most likely tag Golladay. But, moot, imo.
...  
christian : 3/3/2021 10:34 pm : link
It wasn’t a great market for WRs that year. But that’s no excuse to pay Tate that type of money at his age.

A short term move for a vet like Randall Cobb or Danny Amendola could have stemmed the tied to this year, where the Giants will now be in the market again.
RE: I'm just here  
Johnny5 : 3/3/2021 10:49 pm : link
In comment 15166254 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
for the over-the-top comments

lol!
ha  
broadbandz : 12:30 am : link
reading this thread you would think Getty signing Tate to a middle-of-the-road contract then cutting is why the giants have sucked for 10 yrs.
there isn't a better way of using Engram  
BigBlueCane : 4:28 am : link
w/o him improving at actually catching. He has the habit of dropping balls that hit him in the hands.
Desperation signing to replace  
MtDizzle : 6:47 am : link
OBJ. Save stuff like this for us madden gamers grandpa Dave.
RE: ha  
Giantology : 6:53 am : link
In comment 15166422 broadbandz said:
Quote:
reading this thread you would think Getty signing Tate to a middle-of-the-road contract then cutting is why the giants have sucked for 10 yrs.


It didn't really help, did it?
RE: Says Post June 1 would have saved $2mil more  
giants#1 : 7:17 am : link
In comment 15166152 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Why didn't they just wait?


It doesn't save more. It spreads the dead cap hit out over 2 years (2021 and 2022) so it would've given them an additional $2M in 2021 cap space.

It's also possible to designate someone a June 1 cap hit and still cut them now (no idea if that happened here).
RE: ..  
giants#1 : 7:22 am : link
In comment 15166200 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Tate was a no-brainer. Terrible signing in every way. Frees up $6.1M in cap savings (with $4.7M in dead money). Additional benefit: Frees up Sterling Shepard to get back to primarily playing in the slot


Shitty, lazy take from Duggan. Tate was inactive 4 games last year and only topped 60% of the offensive snaps once after the week 4 loss to the Rams, including playing <50% of the snaps in 3 of the final 9 games he played with the Giants.

Even if every snap Tate played was in the slot, there were still plenty of opportunities for Sheppard.
RE: ..  
giants#1 : 7:41 am : link
In comment 15166226 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
The 2019 free-agent class is now officially wiped out.

Golden Tate
Antoine Bethea
Markus Golden
Olsen Pierre
Mike Remmers


Not defending DG here, but this is why the Giants beats suck. What misleading garbage.

Tate - terrible deal
Bethea - bad deal for washed up player, but was still clearly just viewed as a stopgap
Golden - outproduced his contract, turned it into a pick
Pierre - basically vet min deal
Remmers - was signed as a 1 year stopgap/swing tackle. Got what they paid for here

Tate was the only guy signed for 3+ years and the last 3 guys were all 1 year deals that you could argue worked out in the Giants favor.
RE: He actually caught a lot of 50/50 balls for Jones TDs  
giants#1 : 7:44 am : link
In comment 15166283 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The contract was terrible but that's not his fault.

As for Engram, they've got to do a better job of using him. Too much speed in the open field not being utilized.


I think Engram's arguably the one guy on the offense last year that Garrett didn't misuse. It was Engram's inability to produce that was the problem.
RE: RE: Awful signing..  
Victor in CT : 7:45 am : link
In comment 15166190 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15166143 Sean said:


Quote:


Right from the start with a 4 game PED suspension.

I didn't mind the signing initially. As soon as that suspension came, he completely lost me. And, his excuse was not only hard to believe, but it is also hard to believe the Giants didn't know.


Agreed. I thought it would be good to have what seemed lie a reliable, professional receiver. Oh well.
Another whiff by the league’s worst GM  
The_Boss : 7:55 am : link
It was apparent to anyone with a brain that Tate was cooked prior to him getting signed here.
RE: RE: ..  
Jimmy Googs : 8:04 am : link
In comment 15166480 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15166226 Sean said:


Quote:




Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
The 2019 free-agent class is now officially wiped out.

Golden Tate
Antoine Bethea
Markus Golden
Olsen Pierre
Mike Remmers





Not defending DG here, but this is why the Giants beats suck. What misleading garbage.

Tate - terrible deal
Bethea - bad deal for washed up player, but was still clearly just viewed as a stopgap
Golden - outproduced his contract, turned it into a pick
Pierre - basically vet min deal
Remmers - was signed as a 1 year stopgap/swing tackle. Got what they paid for here

Tate was the only guy signed for 3+ years and the last 3 guys were all 1 year deals that you could argue worked out in the Giants favor.


Apologies...what are you suggesting they are misleading readers with?
They've to stop  
JonC : 8:11 am : link
with the desperate veteran overpays in UFA, ROI is hard to watch seriously.
RE: RE: RE: ..  
giants#1 : 8:16 am : link
In comment 15166503 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
I

Apologies...what are you suggesting they are misleading readers with?


Clearly trying to imply that we were aggressive in FA that year and all the deals were busts.
I just want everyone to remember Golden Tate  
JoeyBigBlue : 8:30 am : link
When you see all those Kick the Tires thread on washed up veterans.


Sign JJ Watt
Sign Tyrell Williams
Sign Kyle Rudolph
RE: They've to stop  
The_Boss : 8:33 am : link
In comment 15166516 JonC said:
Quote:
with the desperate veteran overpays in UFA, ROI is hard to watch seriously.


This just reinforces my skepticism on Kevin Abrams. He’s the cap guy handing out these bloated deals in conjunction with Dave. He’s the guy many here think is next in line at GM, maybe as early as 2022. Why??
Well, the goal is to build a winning roster. And while you may not  
Jimmy Googs : 8:38 am : link
like it, those names represent the front office's view as to multiple starters they decided to sign to help make that happen. If not busts, do you consider those signings to be successful additions as to how this rebuilding team should be investing at WR, Safety, ER and Right Tackle?

It's two seasons later and most of those very same positions still don't have a credible solution. And now they are on the eve of another free agency/draft period to see if they can address them yet again.

So let me ask again...what is misleading?
RE: Well, the goal is to build a winning roster. And while you may not  
giants#1 : 8:51 am : link
In comment 15166545 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
like it, those names represent the front office's view as to multiple starters they decided to sign to help make that happen. If not busts, do you consider those signings to be successful additions as to how this rebuilding team should be investing at WR, Safety, ER and Right Tackle?

It's two seasons later and most of those very same positions still don't have a credible solution. And now they are on the eve of another free agency/draft period to see if they can address them yet again.

So let me ask again...what is misleading?


Pierre was not a starter.
Golden was 100% a successful addition. Outproduced his initial contract and then turned his deal this year into a pick.

Remmers/Bethea were stopgaps, not part of any long term plan or vision. Bethea sucked, but the purpose of the deal was to buy time for them to find a long term solution at safety, which they did in McKinney (hopefully, looked promising).

RE: RE: Well, the goal is to build a winning roster. And while you may not  
Jimmy Googs : 9:07 am : link
In comment 15166561 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15166545 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


like it, those names represent the front office's view as to multiple starters they decided to sign to help make that happen. If not busts, do you consider those signings to be successful additions as to how this rebuilding team should be investing at WR, Safety, ER and Right Tackle?

It's two seasons later and most of those very same positions still don't have a credible solution. And now they are on the eve of another free agency/draft period to see if they can address them yet again.

So let me ask again...what is misleading?



Pierre was not a starter.
Golden was 100% a successful addition. Outproduced his initial contract and then turned his deal this year into a pick.

Remmers/Bethea were stopgaps, not part of any long term plan or vision. Bethea sucked, but the purpose of the deal was to buy time for them to find a long term solution at safety, which they did in McKinney (hopefully, looked promising).


Now who is being misleading...

Tate, Bethea, Golden and Remmers all represented starters for the team. That is 4 of 22 positional guys, not unsubstantial.

And they all played bad enough that they were determined not to be needed any further, on a 4-6 win team mind you.

And maybe, the only the position that they have found a solution for two years later is McKinney at Safety.

This is a poster-child example of how not to build a roster and is not misleading whatsoever, unless you think the strategy is to build a poor roster. Is it?
RE: ...  
djm : 9:22 am : link
In comment 15166374 christian said:
Quote:
It wasn’t a great market for WRs that year. But that’s no excuse to pay Tate that type of money at his age.

A short term move for a vet like Randall Cobb or Danny Amendola could have stemmed the tied to this year, where the Giants will now be in the market again.


yea that's fair. It's also fair to think that they explored those options and those guys didn't want to come here.

I know that's not going to fly with the DG is an idiot how could he over spend crowd, but we don't know who was or wasn't available to sign here. The assumption from fans that drives me a little batty is that there were better and cheaper options just waiting outside mara tech saying "hi we will sign for cheaper"--not that simple.

Carry on.
in retrospect  
djm : 9:27 am : link
the only other clear cut move that likely is an improvement over signing Tate was no FA move at all. Assuming no other WRs were coming here, Giants probably should have just drafted a dude in any round, who cares, and try and develop him. Couldn't have been worse than employing Tate. With that said, I am sure that would have been met with derision from fans to coaches to the QB. "We're gonna replace Beckham with....joe blow from idaho in round 4"--but ok, it wouldn't have been worse.

I don't like to speculate or base my argument on the notion that another better and cheaper FA option was available. Why? Because we likely would have signed him. Again, I know that won't jive with the popular belief here. That's just how I look at things.

GMs need to be good at telling the future. DG was wrong about Tate. Moving on...
Good riddance  
mikeinbloomfield : 9:28 am : link
"I, uh, my wife is trying to get pregnant, so, uh, that's why I failed my steroid test. Yeah that's it. Please no further questions."

But its not exactly addition by subtraction. The WRs were already a problem on this team and this doesn't help. They're in line to get decent WR in the draft, but there are a lot of holes on this team. If only we knew who was responsible for this roster.
RE: RE: RE: Well, the goal is to build a winning roster. And while you may not  
giants#1 : 9:28 am : link
In comment 15166574 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15166561 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15166545 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


like it, those names represent the front office's view as to multiple starters they decided to sign to help make that happen. If not busts, do you consider those signings to be successful additions as to how this rebuilding team should be investing at WR, Safety, ER and Right Tackle?

It's two seasons later and most of those very same positions still don't have a credible solution. And now they are on the eve of another free agency/draft period to see if they can address them yet again.

So let me ask again...what is misleading?



Pierre was not a starter.
Golden was 100% a successful addition. Outproduced his initial contract and then turned his deal this year into a pick.

Remmers/Bethea were stopgaps, not part of any long term plan or vision. Bethea sucked, but the purpose of the deal was to buy time for them to find a long term solution at safety, which they did in McKinney (hopefully, looked promising).




Now who is being misleading...

Tate, Bethea, Golden and Remmers all represented starters for the team. That is 4 of 22 positional guys, not unsubstantial.

And they all played bad enough that they were determined not to be needed any further, on a 4-6 win team mind you.

And maybe, the only the position that they have found a solution for two years later is McKinney at Safety.

This is a poster-child example of how not to build a roster and is not misleading whatsoever, unless you think the strategy is to build a poor roster. Is it?


Golden played poorly? WTF are you talking about? He far outplayed his contract.

Never said Remmers played well, I said he played how you'd expect him to play based on his deal (i.e. low end starter, ideally a swing OT).

Tate was a terrible signing, I said that several times.

Bethea was a poor signing because he was cooked, but he was clearly not viewed as anything more than a stopgap.

They potentially have a RT in Peart, unless you already forgot about him or wrote him off? And Golden was replaced by Fackrell last year and the new CS didn't view his style as a fit for their D.

the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:33 am : link
"we had to overpay for ordinary at best talent because there was no one else available" argument has never sat well for me.

JonC has using the proper language, ROI.

The Giants have been paying huge $$$ and the team has remained a basement dweller.

"We had to sign Solder because we had no other choice!"

Sure we did. Instead of making Solder the highest paid OL in the league and tie up the cap at the present time and in the future, the team could have bitten the bullet and gotten its financial house in order while still sucking.

In the end, what difference did signing Solder, Tate, etc. really make? Maybe one win, possibly two? So what? And worse, they were only temporary "fixes" that never really solved the issue.
Eric  
JonC : 9:38 am : link
Exactly. If I'm the GM, sometimes the best move is no move. Make the decision to stay lean, get your cap in order, focus on the draft and prospect development, and improving my pro personnel scouting and grading so we're prepared to strike when sound opportunities present themselves.

Under DG, he's spending a ton of money to plug holes poorly. It's no coincidence it's happening every offseason. It's also no coincidence that holes from 2018 REMAIN holes.

Until these processes and decision making are fixed, the Giants will struggle to put results on the football field.
Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating  
Jimmy Googs : 9:39 am : link
to a better answer.

These were free agent additions that were not beneficial to the team. And however you care to label them, for the most part a solution still does not exist at those positions two years later.

Unless you care to rethink this or put something compelling in the next post, I think we are done here.

The beats did not report anything misleading.
RE: the  
JoeyBigBlue : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15166590 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
"we had to overpay for ordinary at best talent because there was no one else available" argument has never sat well for me.

JonC has using the proper language, ROI.

The Giants have been paying huge $$$ and the team has remained a basement dweller.

"We had to sign Solder because we had no other choice!"



This is why I don’t want to overspend this offseason on high profile veterans. Sign one of Williams or Tomlinson and some cheap 1 year stop gap type talent. Let’s build from the ground up in the draft. We need to stop relying on the Free Agent market for quick fixes.

Sure we did. Instead of making Solder the highest paid OL in the league and tie up the cap at the present time and in the future, the team could have bitten the bullet and gotten its financial house in order while still sucking.

In the end, what difference did signing Solder, Tate, etc. really make? Maybe one win, possibly two? So what? And worse, they were only temporary "fixes" that never really solved the issue.
RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating  
giants#1 : 9:44 am : link
In comment 15166600 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
to a better answer.

These were free agent additions that were not beneficial to the team. And however you care to label them, for the most part a solution still does not exist at those positions two years later.

Unless you care to rethink this or put something compelling in the next post, I think we are done here.

The beats did not report anything misleading.


Yea, I'm definitely done since you've once again affirmed that you're dumber than a doorknob.
RE: RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15166580 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15166374 christian said:


Quote:


It wasn’t a great market for WRs that year. But that’s no excuse to pay Tate that type of money at his age.

A short term move for a vet like Randall Cobb or Danny Amendola could have stemmed the tied to this year, where the Giants will now be in the market again.



yea that's fair. It's also fair to think that they explored those options and those guys didn't want to come here.

I know that's not going to fly with the DG is an idiot how could he over spend crowd, but we don't know who was or wasn't available to sign here. The assumption from fans that drives me a little batty is that there were better and cheaper options just waiting outside mara tech saying "hi we will sign for cheaper"--not that simple.

Carry on.


So you would like to defend Gettleman using a strategy that "there weren't any good players out there or we can't afford it"?

You do realize some teams are actually winning out there, right?

RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating  
Jimmy Googs : 9:48 am : link
In comment 15166604 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15166600 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


to a better answer.

These were free agent additions that were not beneficial to the team. And however you care to label them, for the most part a solution still does not exist at those positions two years later.

Unless you care to rethink this or put something compelling in the next post, I think we are done here.

The beats did not report anything misleading.



Yea, I'm definitely done since you've once again affirmed that you're dumber than a doorknob.


Super job holding your own here giants#1...

RE: the  
giants#1 : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15166590 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

JonC has using the proper language, ROI.

The Giants have been paying huge $$$ and the team has remained a basement dweller.

"We had to sign Solder because we had no other choice!"


That's precisely why I'm hoping they avoid all the top WRs. I think they're going to be significantly overpaid and unlike Bradberry/Martinez, I don't think any of the top trio will outperform their contract. If they go the FA WR route, hopefully its someone with upside that they can get on a 1 yr prove it deal due to the reduced cap this year and the player having questions (e.g C Davis - underperformance, JuJu - off-field stuff).

Outside of QB, WR/ER on rookie deals give you the biggest advantage in cap "savings".
RE: RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating  
giants#1 : 9:52 am : link
In comment 15166608 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15166604 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15166600 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


to a better answer.

These were free agent additions that were not beneficial to the team. And however you care to label them, for the most part a solution still does not exist at those positions two years later.

Unless you care to rethink this or put something compelling in the next post, I think we are done here.

The beats did not report anything misleading.



Yea, I'm definitely done since you've once again affirmed that you're dumber than a doorknob.



Super job holding your own here giants#1...


RE: Eric  
Harvest Blend : 9:52 am : link
In comment 15166598 JonC said:
Quote:
Exactly. If I'm the GM, sometimes the best move is no move. Make the decision to stay lean, get your cap in order, focus on the draft and prospect development, and improving my pro personnel scouting and grading so we're prepared to strike when sound opportunities present themselves.

Under DG, he's spending a ton of money to plug holes poorly. It's no coincidence it's happening every offseason. It's also no coincidence that holes from 2018 REMAIN holes.

Until these processes and decision making are fixed, the Giants will struggle to put results on the football field.


The Giants have been reactive and acting out of desperation for years now. DG certainly but Reese too.
I messed up my last post  
JoeyBigBlue : 9:53 am : link
This is in response to Eric’s reply.

This is why I don’t want to overspend this offseason on high profile veterans. Sign one of Williams or Tomlinson and some cheap 1 year stop gap type talent. Let’s build from the ground up in the draft. We need to stop relying on the Free Agent market for quick fixes.
RE: RE: Eric  
JonC : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15166615 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
In comment 15166598 JonC said:


Quote:


Exactly. If I'm the GM, sometimes the best move is no move. Make the decision to stay lean, get your cap in order, focus on the draft and prospect development, and improving my pro personnel scouting and grading so we're prepared to strike when sound opportunities present themselves.

Under DG, he's spending a ton of money to plug holes poorly. It's no coincidence it's happening every offseason. It's also no coincidence that holes from 2018 REMAIN holes.

Until these processes and decision making are fixed, the Giants will struggle to put results on the football field.



The Giants have been reactive and acting out of desperation for years now. DG certainly but Reese too.


Absolutely, and it has resulted in one winning season and playoff birth where the team made a fool of itself.
Gettleman  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:02 am : link
has a weird history here... his FA decisions last year were largely home runs. I bet you a lot of teams are kicking themselves over Bradberry and Martinez. And they really didn't overspend on anyone else last year. But before that, his FA decisions are VERY questionable.

Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.

The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"

I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.
RE: Gettleman  
Sean : 10:06 am : link
In comment 15166625 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
has a weird history here... his FA decisions last year were largely home runs. I bet you a lot of teams are kicking themselves over Bradberry and Martinez. And they really didn't overspend on anyone else last year. But before that, his FA decisions are VERY questionable.

Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.

The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"

I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.


Raanan has said that the coaching staff influence played a much larger role in free agency last year. Finding players who could fit the scheme was a big emphasis. That worked well on defense. I do worry how aligned the offensive staff is though for it to have the same impact this year.
The Giants have been reacting to deficiencies  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:07 am : link
rather than proactively covering bases for what feels 15 years.
RE: RE: the  
Jimmy Googs : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15166611 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15166590 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



JonC has using the proper language, ROI.

The Giants have been paying huge $$$ and the team has remained a basement dweller.

"We had to sign Solder because we had no other choice!"




That's precisely why I'm hoping they avoid all the top WRs. I think they're going to be significantly overpaid and unlike Bradberry/Martinez, I don't think any of the top trio will outperform their contract. If they go the FA WR route, hopefully its someone with upside that they can get on a 1 yr prove it deal due to the reduced cap this year and the player having questions (e.g C Davis - underperformance, JuJu - off-field stuff).

Outside of QB, WR/ER on rookie deals give you the biggest advantage in cap "savings".


Well there is only an advantage if the player is actually a plus player on his rookie deal.

Otherwise you are just plugging holes in the starting roster with basically middling or worse, below avg players like you were trying to defend above.

And the drafting record with this front office has almost as many issues as its free agent record.

So who do you target in the draft at WR and ER...
RE: Gettleman  
Ned In Atlanta : 10:12 am : link
In comment 15166625 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
has a weird history here... his FA decisions last year were largely home runs. I bet you a lot of teams are kicking themselves over Bradberry and Martinez. And they really didn't overspend on anyone else last year. But before that, his FA decisions are VERY questionable.

Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.

The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"

I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.



The team is 15-33 during his tenure. They couldn’t even win arguably the worst division in the history of the NFL last year. 6-10 was “an improvement .” He spent the first year and a half trying to patch together a contender around washed up/shell shocked Eli when 85% of the people on this site who aren’t total Giants Shills knew was a disaster. Bringing him back makes no sense. But Mara is stuck in his ways.
RE: Gettleman  
giants#1 : 10:24 am : link
In comment 15166625 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
has a weird history here... his FA decisions last year were largely home runs. I bet you a lot of teams are kicking themselves over Bradberry and Martinez. And they really didn't overspend on anyone else last year. But before that, his FA decisions are VERY questionable.

Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.

The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"

I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.


I think his FA track record shows he relies on a lot of input from his coaching staff even before last year. This seems especially true for the 2nd/3rd tier FAs:

Remmers - played for Shurmur in MN
Golden/Mauro/Pierre/Bethea - all Cards
Stewart - obviously he was familiar with him from CAR

Last year:
Bradberry - drafted by DG
Martinez/Fackrell - played for Graham
Ryan - Judge

I don't know how he was in CAR, but I think he's shown a pretty collaborative approach with both Shurmur and Judge here, obviously with better results last year (still early).
RE: Eric  
AcidTest : 10:27 am : link
In comment 15166598 JonC said:
Quote:
Exactly. If I'm the GM, sometimes the best move is no move. Make the decision to stay lean, get your cap in order, focus on the draft and prospect development, and improving my pro personnel scouting and grading so we're prepared to strike when sound opportunities present themselves.

Under DG, he's spending a ton of money to plug holes poorly. It's no coincidence it's happening every offseason. It's also no coincidence that holes from 2018 REMAIN holes.

Until these processes and decision making are fixed, the Giants will struggle to put results on the football field.


Agree with you and Eric. My sense is that until recently, many FA moves were done based on the erroneous belief that they could make another run with Eli. That made them emphasize short term fixes instead of tearing everything down and understanding that they needed to rebuild the entire team.
RE: Gettleman  
AcidTest : 10:31 am : link
In comment 15166625 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
has a weird history here... his FA decisions last year were largely home runs. I bet you a lot of teams are kicking themselves over Bradberry and Martinez. And they really didn't overspend on anyone else last year. But before that, his FA decisions are VERY questionable.

Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.

The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"

I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.


Last year was a lot better in terms of FA (the draft is still TBD), so maybe as you surmise, it was because of Judge's influence. I am also surprised that Gettleman didn't retire.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
djm : 10:35 am : link
In comment 15166607 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15166580 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 15166374 christian said:


Quote:


It wasn’t a great market for WRs that year. But that’s no excuse to pay Tate that type of money at his age.

A short term move for a vet like Randall Cobb or Danny Amendola could have stemmed the tied to this year, where the Giants will now be in the market again.



yea that's fair. It's also fair to think that they explored those options and those guys didn't want to come here.

I know that's not going to fly with the DG is an idiot how could he over spend crowd, but we don't know who was or wasn't available to sign here. The assumption from fans that drives me a little batty is that there were better and cheaper options just waiting outside mara tech saying "hi we will sign for cheaper"--not that simple.

Carry on.



So you would like to defend Gettleman using a strategy that "there weren't any good players out there or we can't afford it"?

You do realize some teams are actually winning out there, right?


I really didn't defend anything. I explained the rationale while also saying we'd have been better off not signing Tate and just drafting someone. Didn't happen. Tate was signed. At the expense of anyone else? Maybe maybe not. It is done.

Proactive measures like JonC alluded to? Sure I am all for it. I mean who wouldn't be for that. I tend to think the team has done a better job of stocking the young pipeline of talent here lately, which is as proactive as you can be, but success from that takes time to manifest. Losing the prize draft pick from 18 for all these games hasn't helped. Was expecting slightly better results in 2020, I had em at 7 wins but was cautiously hopeful for 9 and wouldn't have been surprised with 9.

2021 needs to be better. 20 needed to be better. I keep saying that. How many times can I show that I am more in the middle on DG? I can also not condemn or completely obliterate the GM while thinking we need to show improvement.

RE: Gettleman  
The_Boss : 10:42 am : link
In comment 15166625 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
has a weird history here... his FA decisions last year were largely home runs. I bet you a lot of teams are kicking themselves over Bradberry and Martinez. And they really didn't overspend on anyone else last year. But before that, his FA decisions are VERY questionable.

Same thing with the draft. Some really good decisions and some real head-scratchers that hurt.

The real question here is: "Who was the dominate factor in FA decisions last year? Gettleman, Judge, someone else?"

I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.


What are the “really good decisions from the draft”? He’s drafted high in every round and other than a RB 2nd overall in the 7-10 range league-wide, there are no elite players or any who you think are on track to be top 5 at their respective positions. Lawrence? Solid player taken in the middle of round 1. Slayton was a nice find in the 5th. The rest? A lot of wishing and hoping.
i've said it so many times now  
djm : 10:43 am : link
so have others. GMs usually work at the behest of the HC or at least work in concert with the HC.

Tate was a desperate move I have no doubt. We just don't know the whole story and I find it awfully convenient to just use DG as the villain every time a FA move goes south. I don't have a horse in this race. I am not best buddies with DG. I don't care if he's fired tomorrow or here for another decade. I just want to win. I have seen GMs look legendary great for 4-5 years and then turn into a pumpkin the next 4-5 years. Too many to count. Doesn't mean I don't think the GM deserve to be killed or praises in some instances, but I think there are so many mitigating factors, both hidden or even visible, that factor in to a GM's tenure and success rating.

I hold HCs much more accountable for wins and losses, but there can be exceptions. It's just how I look at things in the NFL.
That's fine djm, agree with these basic sentiments.  
Jimmy Googs : 10:48 am : link
Just your earlier post clearly was describing nothing other than a traditional "excuse" for Gettleman. And kind of weak one at that with some unknowns as to its basis.

Look forward to hearing DG and Judge kill it next week with their press conference!
RE: i've said it so many times now  
Jimmy Googs : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15166671 djm said:
Quote:
so have others. GMs usually work at the behest of the HC or at least work in concert with the HC.

Tate was a desperate move I have no doubt. We just don't know the whole story and I find it awfully convenient to just use DG as the villain every time a FA move goes south.


That is the deal. And he gets all my credit for targeting Bradberry and Martinez too. A couple of the others I can go either way with as to credit, but clearly 2020 was a free agent success for once with this team.
RE: Gettleman  
bw in dc : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15166625 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


I'm on record saying multiple times that I'm surprised Gettleman wasn't "retired" this offseason. Some have suggested his powers have been diminished. But I don't think any of us outside the organization know that for sure.


Mara said Gettleman had overhauled the player evaluation system and he (Mara) really liked where they were as an organization in that process. So that tells you right there, IMV, that DG still has all of the powers vested in the GM position by Jints Central.

And in the last State of Union presser, Mara basically acted like getting rid of Gettleman wasn't really on his radar.

Mara is a stubborn man who is completely devoted to the "Giants Way" of doing business. Which means the GM still plays an enormous role in building a team.
I was completely  
Dnew15 : 11:14 am : link
wrong in my assessment of the path forward for the Giants.

I thought for sure the end of this year would be the perfect time to put DG "out to pasture".

There needs to be a new set of eyes on the biggest two player personnel decisions coming up in the next two years - Saquon and DJ.

Of course, if the other prediction I had, that Abrams would take over, would the situation be any different?

Yet..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:26 am : link
another instance of "The Giants Way" being used derisively.

That Giants Way has been part of 5 SB appearances and 4 wins. Why do I get the impression that, like in the early days of Daniel Snyder, that bw would rather we do things the "Redskins Way"??
RE: I was completely  
Go Terps : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15166705 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
wrong in my assessment of the path forward for the Giants.

I thought for sure the end of this year would be the perfect time to put DG "out to pasture".

There needs to be a new set of eyes on the biggest two player personnel decisions coming up in the next two years - Saquon and DJ.

Of course, if the other prediction I had, that Abrams would take over, would the situation be any different?


This is an excellent (and disquieting) summary of the current situation.
Not to be a contrarian  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:36 am : link
but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.

The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.

They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.

RE: Not to be a contrarian  
Go Terps : 11:37 am : link
In comment 15166723 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.

The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.

They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.


RE: Not to be a contrarian  
giants#1 : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15166723 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.

The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.

They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.


How many teams have successfully transitioned from 1 SB winning coach to the next? I'm sure there's others, but the 2 that stood out are:

Steelers (Cowher/Tomlin)
Cowboys (Johnson/Switzer)

One could argue HCs are like QBs and get too long of a leash after a single SB win (or even appearance). Finding a good HC that can motivate the team, maximize players' abilities, and out scheme the opposition isn't easy. For example, Peterson and McCarthy.

And half of BBI couldn't wait to get rid of TC.
That was an easy call  
Carson53 : 11:52 am : link
I would hope Solder is next before the 'opening' of season.
RE: RE: Not to be a contrarian  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15166737 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15166723 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.

The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.

They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.




How many teams have successfully transitioned from 1 SB winning coach to the next? I'm sure there's others, but the 2 that stood out are:

Steelers (Cowher/Tomlin)
Cowboys (Johnson/Switzer)

One could argue HCs are like QBs and get too long of a leash after a single SB win (or even appearance). Finding a good HC that can motivate the team, maximize players' abilities, and out scheme the opposition isn't easy. For example, Peterson and McCarthy.

And half of BBI couldn't wait to get rid of TC.


Not saying you're wrong, but when you look at the post-winning era head coaching hires, it's pretty bad. McAdoo and Shurmur were really bad hires, and the explanation for hiring those coaches, in hindsight, wasn't the greatest. Especially in Shurmur's case.

Post Parcells, it's bad too. Handley, Reeves, then Fassel.

Looking at the Fassell and Coughlin years from a bird's eye perspective, it's 19 consecutive years of singular moments of brilliance (2007, 2011, 2000) surrounded by real mediocrity or worse.
.  
GiantEgo : 12:15 pm : link
The Mara's are the Giants they are not separate entities. If one really hates them that much isn't it time to retire your interest in the NY Football Giants?

I do distinctly remember Eric  
Leg of Theismann : 12:25 pm : link
knocking the Solder signing they day it happened saying "making Nate Solder the highest paid OL in the league is not what winning teams do" or something along those lines. Definitely like 80% of BBI (including me) was happy to get Solder because we thought we NEEDED him with no one else being available)-- not afraid to say I was wrong. I wanted to "win now" and like many others (including Gettleman) didn't realize it just wasn't possible.
RE: Not to be a contrarian  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15166723 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.

The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.

They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.


Why is "the Giants Way" derogatory? Why is is separate? It is basically only invoked by one poster here. One who is more of a fan of Bill Parcells than he ever was of the Giants. One who once said the Giants could learn something by imitating the redskins.

To me, the Giants Way is a franchise who exemplifies being a flagship franchise of the league and one that has a rich history of winning and class.

When it is invoked differently, one has to wonder what the fuck people have learned from the team's history.
RE: Awful signing..  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15166143 Sean said:
Quote:
Right from the start with a 4 game PED suspension.

Especially when he started trying to claim that he was taking a female fertility drug to help with his own virility.

Good riddance.
RE: Says Post June 1 would have saved $2mil more  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15166152 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Why didn't they just wait?

Because that rolls over to next year's cap, Denny. And you only get two 6/1 cuts per year. One of them is probably earmarked for Solder already.
RE: RE: RE: Says Post June 1 would have saved $2mil more  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15166198 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15166157 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15166152 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


Why didn't they just wait?



Just rip the band aid off. Cant have him affect the 2022 cap.



I guess that makes sense, need more money this year. A lot more

And need it sooner than June 1st.

Thanks for playing.
RE: Confusion  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15166218 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
So they cut him today, but why is there any dead cap hit for the following season? I thought that was only if it’s a post June 1 cut? Link - ( New Window )

I think those tweets are just worded poorly. The 2022 numbers referenced there are implied future cap numbers that are now also cleared with the releases of Tate and Mayo. That's not carry-forward dead money, if I'm reading that correctly (and I can't think of any reason why there would be 2022 dead money from these cuts unless either/both were 6/1 cuts, but it doesn't appear that they were).
RE: RE: They've to stop  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15166541 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15166516 JonC said:


Quote:


with the desperate veteran overpays in UFA, ROI is hard to watch seriously.



This just reinforces my skepticism on Kevin Abrams. He’s the cap guy handing out these bloated deals in conjunction with Dave. He’s the guy many here think is next in line at GM, maybe as early as 2022. Why??

It's possible that Abrams is just miscast as a cap guy.

Because he's sure as hell not especially advantageous as just a cap guy.
RE: ha  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15166422 broadbandz said:
Quote:
reading this thread you would think Getty signing Tate to a middle-of-the-road contract then cutting is why the giants have sucked for 10 yrs.

It's actually precisely representative of exactly that.

If you would stop gargling long enough to pay attention, you might realize that.
RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15166604 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15166600 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


to a better answer.

These were free agent additions that were not beneficial to the team. And however you care to label them, for the most part a solution still does not exist at those positions two years later.

Unless you care to rethink this or put something compelling in the next post, I think we are done here.

The beats did not report anything misleading.



Yea, I'm definitely done since you've once again affirmed that you're dumber than a doorknob.

You just claimed that Tate outperformed his contract and then called someone else dumb?

Oof. Buy a book.
RE: RE: Not to be a contrarian  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15166789 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15166723 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.

The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.

They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.




Why is "the Giants Way" derogatory? Why is is separate? It is basically only invoked by one poster here. One who is more of a fan of Bill Parcells than he ever was of the Giants. One who once said the Giants could learn something by imitating the redskins.

To me, the Giants Way is a franchise who exemplifies being a flagship franchise of the league and one that has a rich history of winning and class.

When it is invoked differently, one has to wonder what the fuck people have learned from the team's history.

Oh, you're back! Any POV from an analytics standpoint on this roster move?
RE: RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating  
giants#1 : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15166811 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15166604 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15166600 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


to a better answer.

These were free agent additions that were not beneficial to the team. And however you care to label them, for the most part a solution still does not exist at those positions two years later.

Unless you care to rethink this or put something compelling in the next post, I think we are done here.

The beats did not report anything misleading.



Yea, I'm definitely done since you've once again affirmed that you're dumber than a doorknob.


You just claimed that Tate outperformed his contract and then called someone else dumb?

Oof. Buy a book.


No where on this thread (or any thread for that matter) did I claim Tate outperformed his contract. Try again.
RE: RE: Not to be a contrarian  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15166789 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:



Why is "the Giants Way" derogatory? Why is is separate? It is basically only invoked by one poster here. One who is more of a fan of Bill Parcells than he ever was of the Giants. One who once said the Giants could learn something by imitating the redskins.

To me, the Giants Way is a franchise who exemplifies being a flagship franchise of the league and one that has a rich history of winning and class.

When it is invoked differently, one has to wonder what the fuck people have learned from the team's history.


I'm not here to argue on the side of someone who thinks the Redskins are a model to be emulated, but I do think the "Giants Way" is just some nebulous phrase. To be fair, I feel the same way about the "patriot way". They're not real. The Patriots were irrelevant and valueless before Belichick and Brady. Bob Kraft doesn't know anything about building a winning football team any more than John Mara does. as we've seen, Mara has a hard time even picking a coach that can do the job competently.

We can say they have a rich history of class, and maybe that's so, but there are plenty of stunning blunders in recent years from the Josh Brown fiasco, to how they fired-but-didn't-fire Tom Coughlin, to the Eli Manning/Geno Smith debacle, and what is quickly becoming decade of deeply awful football. I'm not a season ticket holder, but I'm not sure people who were forced to make a choice between paying for PSLs or losing their seats feel about where the Giants rank in class vs the rest of the league either.

Ten Ton  
Go Terps : 1:52 pm : link
John Mara has had to face three high level leadership issues since he took over ownership of the Giants:

1. Transition from Coughlin
2. Transition from Reese
3. Transition from Eli

He inherited all three of those key figures. His attempts to replace them have been utterly shambolic.
You can also argue that the new stadium was mishandled as well  
Go Terps : 1:56 pm : link
I feel it bears reminding that JM also didn't hire the last coach  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:59 pm : link
to have any success here. Coughlin was one of Wellington's last great strokes. Even against the advice of Accorsi who probably wouldn't have hired him, and might have fired him before he he managed to make 2007 happen.

In shorter terms, the people in charge now who represent the "Giants Way" of doing things haven't had much success.

So I do get why someone might feel that way.
RE: Yet..  
bw in dc : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15166715 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
another instance of "The Giants Way" being used derisively.

That Giants Way has been part of 5 SB appearances and 4 wins. Why do I get the impression that, like in the early days of Daniel Snyder, that bw would rather we do things the "Redskins Way"??


Dave Gettleman is the perfect example of the "Giants Way". A hire based purely on his roots and history with the Giants, not the best man for the job. Which is what we needed instead of this crime of cronyism.

And because of that cronyism we continue to be spin into another dark decade similar to the '70s.

For someone so smart, I continue to be surprised you are too daft to see this...

RE: RE: RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15166821 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15166811 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15166604 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15166600 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


to a better answer.

These were free agent additions that were not beneficial to the team. And however you care to label them, for the most part a solution still does not exist at those positions two years later.

Unless you care to rethink this or put something compelling in the next post, I think we are done here.

The beats did not report anything misleading.



Yea, I'm definitely done since you've once again affirmed that you're dumber than a doorknob.


You just claimed that Tate outperformed his contract and then called someone else dumb?

Oof. Buy a book.



No where on this thread (or any thread for that matter) did I claim Tate outperformed his contract. Try again.

Are you fucking serious? Did you forget whether you were logged in as this handle or broadbandz?

In comment 15166587 giants#1 said:
Quote:
Golden played poorly? WTF are you talking about? He far outplayed his contract.

Link - ( New Window )
Gettleman got fired from CAR  
The Dude : 2:11 pm : link
a year and a half removed of them making the superbowl. He added players to that roster no doubt, but largely the previous' FO "roster".

Question for DG supporters.

If the giants don't call DG and offer him the GM job, would he be employed right now?

I'm not sure the answer is yes. I'd wager he would not be the GM of any franchise, but of course, theres no way of knowing. And yes i do think hiring him is an example of "the giants way". Someone in the family, who they know and is not "outside the box" thinking.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating  
giants#1 : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15166849 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15166821 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15166811 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15166604 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15166600 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


to a better answer.

These were free agent additions that were not beneficial to the team. And however you care to label them, for the most part a solution still does not exist at those positions two years later.

Unless you care to rethink this or put something compelling in the next post, I think we are done here.

The beats did not report anything misleading.



Yea, I'm definitely done since you've once again affirmed that you're dumber than a doorknob.


You just claimed that Tate outperformed his contract and then called someone else dumb?

Oof. Buy a book.



No where on this thread (or any thread for that matter) did I claim Tate outperformed his contract. Try again.


Are you fucking serious? Did you forget whether you were logged in as this handle or broadbandz?

In comment 15166587 giants#1 said:


Quote:


Golden played poorly? WTF are you talking about? He far outplayed his contract.

Link - ( New Window )


I have no dups.

And 'Golden' is Markus Golden you dumb fuck.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15166868 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15166849 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15166821 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15166811 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15166604 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15166600 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


to a better answer.

These were free agent additions that were not beneficial to the team. And however you care to label them, for the most part a solution still does not exist at those positions two years later.

Unless you care to rethink this or put something compelling in the next post, I think we are done here.

The beats did not report anything misleading.



Yea, I'm definitely done since you've once again affirmed that you're dumber than a doorknob.


You just claimed that Tate outperformed his contract and then called someone else dumb?

Oof. Buy a book.



No where on this thread (or any thread for that matter) did I claim Tate outperformed his contract. Try again.


Are you fucking serious? Did you forget whether you were logged in as this handle or broadbandz?

In comment 15166587 giants#1 said:


Quote:


Golden played poorly? WTF are you talking about? He far outplayed his contract.

Link - ( New Window )



I have no dups.

And 'Golden' is Markus Golden you dumb fuck.

On a thread about Golden Tate, you might want to actually use some detail. But keep calling me a dumb fuck, that'll go well.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15166869 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15166868 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15166849 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15166821 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15166811 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15166604 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15166600 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


to a better answer.

These were free agent additions that were not beneficial to the team. And however you care to label them, for the most part a solution still does not exist at those positions two years later.

Unless you care to rethink this or put something compelling in the next post, I think we are done here.

The beats did not report anything misleading.



Yea, I'm definitely done since you've once again affirmed that you're dumber than a doorknob.


You just claimed that Tate outperformed his contract and then called someone else dumb?

Oof. Buy a book.



No where on this thread (or any thread for that matter) did I claim Tate outperformed his contract. Try again.


Are you fucking serious? Did you forget whether you were logged in as this handle or broadbandz?

In comment 15166587 giants#1 said:


Quote:


Golden played poorly? WTF are you talking about? He far outplayed his contract.

Link - ( New Window )



I have no dups.

And 'Golden' is Markus Golden you dumb fuck.


On a thread about Golden Tate, you might want to actually use some detail. But keep calling me a dumb fuck, that'll go well.

But I acknowledge that I misread your post because it also referenced Tate later on. My apologies.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating  
Jimmy Googs : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15166821 giants#1 said:
Quote:



No where on this thread (or any thread for that matter) did I claim Tate outperformed his contract. Try again.


No you didn't claim Golden Tate outperformed his deal. You suggested Markus Golden did. But no surprise your psycho-babble defense and excuses of Gettleman's awful 2019 free agent class with me earlier confused another poster.

Hell, I still don't why you stated Raanan/beats are misleading readers about the 2019 free agent signings in the below post. They were an oveall poor group that solved for nothing in terms of the team's rebuilding process and required solutions at four key starting positions.



Quote:
Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
The 2019 free-agent class is now officially wiped out.

Golden Tate
Antoine Bethea
Markus Golden
Olsen Pierre
Mike Remmers



Not defending DG here, but this is why the Giants beats suck. What misleading garbage.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ok, the rational or excuses you keep providing is not resonating  
giants#1 : 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15166869 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:



On a thread about Golden Tate, you might want to actually use some detail. But keep calling me a dumb fuck, that'll go well.


Maybe you shouldn't be so quick to attack posters. Especially considering the post you referenced was clearly in response to another poster who literally wrote "Tate, Bethea, Golden"...

RE: RE: Not to be a contrarian  
Leg of Theismann : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15166789 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15166723 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


but I've often felt like the "Giants Way" is it's own thing separate from the two eras of winning they've had in my lifetime.

The "giants way" led to the Commissioner having to intervene in the operation of the team and installing an independent GM who saved the franchise.

They won under Parcells. When he was gone, so was the winning. They won under Coughlin. When he was gone, so was the winning. You might argue that management failed Coughlin and Eli and unintentionally helped make their later years worse.




Why is "the Giants Way" derogatory? Why is is separate? It is basically only invoked by one poster here. One who is more of a fan of Bill Parcells than he ever was of the Giants. One who once said the Giants could learn something by imitating the redskins.

To me, the Giants Way is a franchise who exemplifies being a flagship franchise of the league and one that has a rich history of winning and class.

When it is invoked differently, one has to wonder what the fuck people have learned from the team's history.


IMO "the Giant Way" has been mis-characterized (by Mara and Gettleman themselves) in that they seemed to focus on this idea that the Giants have always won PURELY because of class and "high character guys." It seemed to lead Mara and DG to believe that you could just cut/trade any player who had the slightest attitude problem, sign a bunch of boy scouts, then turn around and win a Super Bowl.

But IMO focusing on acquiring "high character guys" has not been the MAIN REASON the Giants have won SBs in the past (NOT saying it's not important to keep "class" and character in mind in acquiring players and coaches), but the real "Giant Way" to me and the reason we've won SBs is by being flat-out tougher, more intimidating, more physical than the other team. Smashmouth football: hard hitting defenders, rushing the passer, running the football well. To me: the best Giants' teams have been the ones that were flat out toughest, not even necessarily the "classiest". It wasn't so much about being a boy scout off the field (see: LT, the true face of the HISTORY of this franchise), but just by being mentally tougher and more physical than the other team. THAT I think is sort of where I've disagreed with Mara's and DG's understanding of "the Giant Way" i.e. the things this franchise has done best in the past to win rings.

IMO: Belichick brought "the Giant Way" (i.e. the Parcells way") to the Patriots. Those great Patriots' teams get a lot of credit for being "hard-working" and cerebral (and BB is indeed a genius), but BB's teams didn't get enough credit for the thing that often made them great in both their player acquisition and game scheme: the focus on being bigger than you, stronger than you, more physical than you, and that's often why teams would fold to the Patriots. The difference is that Coughlin brought the "Giant Way" BACK to the Giants and that was why the Giants were the ONE TEAM that wouldn't fold when they got punched in the mouth by the Patriots-- they would punch back.

Justin Tuck even talked about how tough and physical the practices were every single day under Coughlin. They'd practice these smashmouth inside-run plays all damn day to toughen up both the O-Line and D-Line and keep that hard-nosed mentality all season long. (IMO this is partially why injuries were sometimes bad under Coughlin's tenure, but when the team stayed healthy they were the toughest hardest-hitting team in the league. That's the "Giant Way" I want to get back to, not this made up concept that the great Giants teams have just always been made up of boy scouts, and never had any off-field issues or less-than-perfect personalities.
And I'll just add  
Leg of Theismann : 2:37 pm : link
I think that's exactly why Judge has been a step in the right direction. I think he gets it. I don't think DG (and Mara) got it so much before Judge showed up.
RE: Gettleman got fired from CAR  
bw in dc : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15166853 The Dude said:
Quote:
a year and a half removed of them making the superbowl. He added players to that roster no doubt, but largely the previous' FO "roster".

Question for DG supporters.

If the giants don't call DG and offer him the GM job, would he be employed right now?

I'm not sure the answer is yes. I'd wager he would not be the GM of any franchise, but of course, theres no way of knowing. And yes i do think hiring him is an example of "the giants way". Someone in the family, who they know and is not "outside the box" thinking.


Remember - Gettleman got fired after Carolina went 11-5. That Carolina team was a mess with Richardson and Gettleman wearing on people. And he was 67, so it was very likely there was no demand for his GM services. Despite how he raves about his resume, Gettleman wasn't being confused with Bill Polian or Ozzie Newsome.

But the real problem with his hire was Mara's fake search when he brought in Accorsi. Anyone with an IQ over 80 instantly new the outcome was going to be Gettleman. And Accorsi basically admitted this on a podcast last summer.

So instead of going with a candidate with no ties to the organization - younger, understands today's game, more technical, etc - Mara reverts to form and chooses the safety of the box over something new and different. And three years later we are 15-33 and are being led by a GM who still thinks running the ball is the key to success...



RE: That's fine djm, agree with these basic sentiments.  
djm : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15166675 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Just your earlier post clearly was describing nothing other than a traditional "excuse" for Gettleman. And kind of weak one at that with some unknowns as to its basis.

Look forward to hearing DG and Judge kill it next week with their press conference!


Tate was trash I can't really defend it. Hard to like. I thought he'd do better here as he always struck me as a tough gamer at WR. I'd rather pick another dud of a FA to defend than this one...
Gettleman..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3:01 pm : link
was fired because he was told that he couldn't explore opportunities to move/cut Thomas Davis or Greg Olsen. He was fired by an owner who had gone off the rails and eventually had his team stripped from him, and before he left, he put the former head of the cheerleaders in place as the President.

He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.
RE: Gettleman..  
Victor in CT : 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15166897 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
was fired because he was told that he couldn't explore opportunities to move/cut Thomas Davis or Greg Olsen. He was fired by an owner who had gone off the rails and eventually had his team stripped from him, and before he left, he put the former head of the cheerleaders in place as the President.

He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.


Thank you.
RE: Gettleman..  
bw in dc : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15166897 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
was fired because he was told that he couldn't explore opportunities to move/cut Thomas Davis or Greg Olsen. He was fired by an owner who had gone off the rails and eventually had his team stripped from him, and before he left, he put the former head of the cheerleaders in place as the President.

He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.


Exactly who said otherwise regarding Gettleman's dismissal?
RE: Gettleman..  
The Dude : 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15166897 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
was fired because he was told that he couldn't explore opportunities to move/cut Thomas Davis or Greg Olsen. He was fired by an owner who had gone off the rails and eventually had his team stripped from him, and before he left, he put the former head of the cheerleaders in place as the President.

He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.


A narrative? Lol. This is why i stay off the message board, every issue becomes a two party system and string your opinion and fairly obvious things makes you “pushing a narrative”. We’re having a conversation on an Internet forum, I’m not pushing a narrative. I stated fairly obvious things.

I remember reading that Olson was the last straw that broke the camels back but let’s not pretend It wasn’t an accumulation of things that led to his firing.. You simply can’t say that with a straight face.

And again, is DG a GM of a franchise if the giants don’t give him the job in 2018?
On the iphone  
The Dude : 3:43 pm : link
Stating**

Before i sign off, always a pleasure having an articulate conversation on BBI!
RE: RE: Gettleman..  
Jimmy Googs : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15166930 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15166897 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


was fired because he was told that he couldn't explore opportunities to move/cut Thomas Davis or Greg Olsen. He was fired by an owner who had gone off the rails and eventually had his team stripped from him, and before he left, he put the former head of the cheerleaders in place as the President.

He wasn't fired for cause, but not surprisingly, this point has to be made over and over again to posters who already know that but continue to peddle a narrative to push their agenda.



Exactly who said otherwise regarding Gettleman's dismissal?


The pivot to a meaningless point and escape. Common tactic...
Googs...  
bw in dc : 3:47 pm : link
LOL.

That is one of FMiC's tactics...
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3:54 pm : link
my tactic??

You are the one who mentioned he was fired coming off an 11-5 season because people "tired of him".

Exactly what did I pivot to? It was a response to a point that wasn't even pertinent, and it wasn't correct either.
RE: Googs...  
Jimmy Googs : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15166946 bw in dc said:
Quote:
LOL.

That is one of FMiC's tactics...


Yeah, he has a few. 20 years experience on this fan site being a prick doesn't come without learning where the escape hatches are...
RE: LOL..  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15166949 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
my tactic??

You are the one who mentioned he was fired coming off an 11-5 season because people "tired of him".

Exactly what did I pivot to? It was a response to a point that wasn't even pertinent, and it wasn't correct either.

They're not wrong. You do pull the eject hatch and bail whenever you're on the ropes. You still haven't responded to being shown where you claimed the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics (even though you were really confident that you hadn't made any reference to analytics), just like you conspicuously disappeared from the board entirely after the 49ers game this past season.

You're basically the message board equivalent of a running game - useful when you're ahead, nonexistent when you're behind. Maybe that's why you like DG so much - you have the same antiquated approach!
RE: LOL..  
bw in dc : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15166949 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
my tactic??

You are the one who mentioned he was fired coming off an 11-5 season because people "tired of him".

Exactly what did I pivot to? It was a response to a point that wasn't even pertinent, and it wasn't correct either.


I actually said Gettleman was"...wearing on people".

In fact, your hometown paper, The Charlotte Observer", actually wrote those words...

But let me guess - the writer has a "narrative" to pitch, an agenda against Gettleman, doesn't have inside sources like you, etc.



LINK - ( New Window )
RE: RE: LOL..  
bw in dc : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15166959 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:


You're basically the message board equivalent of a running game - useful when you're ahead, nonexistent when you're behind. Maybe that's why you like DG so much - you have the same antiquated approach!


Well played, GD. Well played.
RE: RE: LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15166959 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15166949 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


my tactic??

You are the one who mentioned he was fired coming off an 11-5 season because people "tired of him".

Exactly what did I pivot to? It was a response to a point that wasn't even pertinent, and it wasn't correct either.


They're not wrong. You do pull the eject hatch and bail whenever you're on the ropes. You still haven't responded to being shown where you claimed the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics (even though you were really confident that you hadn't made any reference to analytics), just like you conspicuously disappeared from the board entirely after the 49ers game this past season.

You're basically the message board equivalent of a running game - useful when you're ahead, nonexistent when you're behind. Maybe that's why you like DG so much - you have the same antiquated approach!


I disappeared from the board?? That's news to me. Just like you posting today "You're back" to me. I didn't leave. And yet - I'm the one accused of creating false points or not having consistency in arguments.

But then again - it's all nonsense anyway. Dunk - if you were a model of consistency in argumentation, you wouldn't start calling some people dupes on this very thread while supporting posts by a previously banned poster who spent an entire year under a dupe handle, only to return with the same exact schtick recently.

Hopefully when I pull the eject lever, I don't break through your glass house there, Champ.
RE: RE: LOL..  
Jimmy Googs : 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15166959 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15166949 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


my tactic??

You are the one who mentioned he was fired coming off an 11-5 season because people "tired of him".

Exactly what did I pivot to? It was a response to a point that wasn't even pertinent, and it wasn't correct either.


They're not wrong. You do pull the eject hatch and bail whenever you're on the ropes. You still haven't responded to being shown where you claimed the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics (even though you were really confident that you hadn't made any reference to analytics), just like you conspicuously disappeared from the board entirely after the 49ers game this past season.

You're basically the message board equivalent of a running game - useful when you're ahead, nonexistent when you're behind. Maybe that's why you like DG so much - you have the same antiquated approach!


The analytics-thing on Wentz was pretty funny...he walked right into that one.

That Wentz thread was also the one where fmic mocked a few posters and showed everyone that the KC Chiefs were foolish in giving $400M+ of guaranteed dollars to Mahomes. A few of us pointed out how that actually wasn't correct, but yet another escape...
RE: RE: RE: LOL..  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15166985 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15166959 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15166949 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


my tactic??

You are the one who mentioned he was fired coming off an 11-5 season because people "tired of him".

Exactly what did I pivot to? It was a response to a point that wasn't even pertinent, and it wasn't correct either.


They're not wrong. You do pull the eject hatch and bail whenever you're on the ropes. You still haven't responded to being shown where you claimed the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics (even though you were really confident that you hadn't made any reference to analytics), just like you conspicuously disappeared from the board entirely after the 49ers game this past season.

You're basically the message board equivalent of a running game - useful when you're ahead, nonexistent when you're behind. Maybe that's why you like DG so much - you have the same antiquated approach!



I disappeared from the board?? That's news to me. Just like you posting today "You're back" to me. I didn't leave. And yet - I'm the one accused of creating false points or not having consistency in arguments.

But then again - it's all nonsense anyway. Dunk - if you were a model of consistency in argumentation, you wouldn't start calling some people dupes on this very thread while supporting posts by a previously banned poster who spent an entire year under a dupe handle, only to return with the same exact schtick recently.

Hopefully when I pull the eject lever, I don't break through your glass house there, Champ.

So you're giving me shit for someone else supposedly being a dupe? That's an interesting sidestep on the Wentz thing.
I'm actually..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5:12 pm : link
giving you shit for selectively going after dupes - all while interacting often with one of the biggest dupes on the site.
Came for the comments  
Saquads26 : 5:17 pm : link
Staying for the bitch fight
RE: I'm actually..  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:25 pm : link
In comment 15167008 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
giving you shit for selectively going after dupes - all while interacting often with one of the biggest dupes on the site.

Still sidestepping. I hope Jon Berger can contain his tasty suds.
...  
christian : 5:53 pm : link
Quote:
Please show me..
FatMan in Charlotte : 10/11/2020 9:18 pm : link
where I've defended Gettleman


Please see, thread.
Ahhh yes, the Giants way  
NoGainDayne : 6:00 pm : link
How enlightening the Jon Berger thread was.

People falling all over themselves to talk about what a good guy he was, with little talk of how he did at his actual job. By any reasonable measure, as a statistician he did not perform well at his job the last 8 or so years. I am sure there was a time he was good, but that time had passed.

Lots of talk in the meadowlands of how “smart” and “good” people are. How much thought is placed in the idea that you can be very smart and particularly good and still be bad at certain roles or tasks? That the skills and knowledge you need to do jobs well is fast evolving. That few organizations succeed anymore without commitments to a core purpose and commitment to trying new ideas and evolving to work towards a shared vision over adherence to function. I read Built to Last recently, the #1 book on the reading list of Jeff Bezos.

Leaves me wondering, what is the core purpose of the leadership of the Giants? When the brother of the owner keeps his position despite very little evidence he’s good at his job, does it seem like the core purpose is winning football?

How good of a person are you when you accept money and faith and trust and run an organization that takes in billions of dollars to put a good football product on the field and it seems like your preference is to employ your relatives and friends instead of an honest evaluation of who the best people are for the jobs? This is the exact kind of behavior that CEOs are removed for in the corporate world.

To save some people the time. I am not calling myself a “good” person. I am not saying the Giants owners must be “good” people. I am tired of everyone patting each other on the back and calling themselves good people, John Mara’s yearly “let me throw platitudes about how much I care” speech when as a loyal fan who has put a lot of money into the team, I feel disregarded and disrespected. And I know I am not the only one.
RE: Ahhh yes, the Giants way  
Go Terps : 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15167027 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
How enlightening the Jon Berger thread was.

People falling all over themselves to talk about what a good guy he was, with little talk of how he did at his actual job. By any reasonable measure, as a statistician he did not perform well at his job the last 8 or so years. I am sure there was a time he was good, but that time had passed.

Lots of talk in the meadowlands of how “smart” and “good” people are. How much thought is placed in the idea that you can be very smart and particularly good and still be bad at certain roles or tasks? That the skills and knowledge you need to do jobs well is fast evolving. That few organizations succeed anymore without commitments to a core purpose and commitment to trying new ideas and evolving to work towards a shared vision over adherence to function. I read Built to Last recently, the #1 book on the reading list of Jeff Bezos.

Leaves me wondering, what is the core purpose of the leadership of the Giants? When the brother of the owner keeps his position despite very little evidence he’s good at his job, does it seem like the core purpose is winning football?

How good of a person are you when you accept money and faith and trust and run an organization that takes in billions of dollars to put a good football product on the field and it seems like your preference is to employ your relatives and friends instead of an honest evaluation of who the best people are for the jobs? This is the exact kind of behavior that CEOs are removed for in the corporate world.

To save some people the time. I am not calling myself a “good” person. I am not saying the Giants owners must be “good” people. I am tired of everyone patting each other on the back and calling themselves good people, John Mara’s yearly “let me throw platitudes about how much I care” speech when as a loyal fan who has put a lot of money into the team, I feel disregarded and disrespected. And I know I am not the only one.


Well said.
