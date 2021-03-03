David Mayo Released

More cuts should be coming to trim the veteran fat. Giants need to upgrade from backup quality players in the starting lineup, and hopefully it's draft picks that begin to step up and contribute. Giants need more from their draft picks period, it's been mostly disappointing results from the past three drafts.
Restructure Zeitler. Unless you think Hernandez or Lemieux can replace him with the other at LG. Otherwise you have a huge hole at RG letting Zeitler go, he’s a good player.
How do you restructure a one year deal? I mean you could give him more bonus money but all that does is hurt your team if you do want to get rid of him. What you mean is an extension. And an extension has a consequence. If Zeitler isn't getting better than you will need to replace him next year but but doing that you created more dead money in 2022. Right now there is no dead money.
RE: RE: Probably not enough room to re-sign LW right now
Giants need more from their draft picks period, it's been mostly disappointing results from the past three drafts.
With only 6 picks, and after a broken college football season, it's gonna be a lean year for getting help in the draft
It is what is. The Giants badly need internal organic growth, to retain their key guys, and to be smart and precise with UFA. 2020 UFA looks much better so far, need to keep it up. WR, in particular, is going to be difficult to improve at the top of UFA.
New Staff.....leads to changes like this....plan and simple.
George, are you serious?
DG's FA moves have resulted in far more misses than hits, and it's not just scheme/staff based. DG overpays the bottom end of the roster and can't seem to differentiate between camp fodder and roster depth. It's happened often enough now that it's no longer a fluke.
Was making way too much. He fleeced DG with that contract. Expect Tilolo, Zietler and Nate soon
I thought Abrams did the contacts.....
Presumably, DG negotiates the years and dollars and KA works with the agent to lay out the framework of the K. I'm hardly a fan of KA, but I wouldn't pin overpays on him. Roster and workout bonuses and even partially guaranteed salary for marginal talent? Sure. But overpaying for vested veterans who represent fungible talent? That's all DG.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I'm here all week; try the prime rib.
Way too slow and ineffective in coverage.
Exactly. Cant allocate $2+ million to back up LB when we’re this tight against the cap. No ill will towards him, played hard, but too limited to be part of the future
Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.
Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.
Yes please. Zietler would save $12 mil
Quote:
...then WR Cody Core
Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.
Yes please. Zietler would save $12 mil
Restructure Zeitler. Unless you think Hernandez or Lemieux can replace him with the other at LG. Otherwise you have a huge hole at RG letting Zeitler go, he’s a good player.
Quote:
...then WR Cody Core
Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.
Yes please. Zietler would save $12 mil
And finding a replacement who is just as good will eat into that significantly or cost us an already limited draft pick. Zeitler I would rather restructure.
Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.
more like Shep needs to go
I'm here all week; try the prime rib.
Give me ham on 5. Hold the mayo
"The early departures merely finalize more miscalculations from the Dave Gettleman-led front office."
Quote:
...then WR Cody Core
Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.
more like Shep needs to go
yep he isnt healthy and costing too much. Replace with a young cheap guy.
Just hope they arent clearing Money to tag LW. That would uae up what ever space we can create.
I'm here all week; try the prime rib.
boom-CHEE!
"The early departures merely finalize more miscalculations from the Dave Gettleman-led front office."
Remember, Kevin Abrams is the heir apparent.
We’re fucked.
David Mayo was released because he isn't any good at Linebacker, even as a backup...
With only 6 picks, and after a broken college football season, it's gonna be a lean year for getting help in the draft
Quote:
In comment 15166231 90.Cal said:
Quote:
...then WR Cody Core
Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.
Yes please. Zietler would save $12 mil
Restructure Zeitler. Unless you think Hernandez or Lemieux can replace him with the other at LG. Otherwise you have a huge hole at RG letting Zeitler go, he’s a good player.
How do you restructure a one year deal? I mean you could give him more bonus money but all that does is hurt your team if you do want to get rid of him. What you mean is an extension. And an extension has a consequence. If Zeitler isn't getting better than you will need to replace him next year but but doing that you created more dead money in 2022. Right now there is no dead money.
Quote:
Giants need more from their draft picks period, it's been mostly disappointing results from the past three drafts.
With only 6 picks, and after a broken college football season, it's gonna be a lean year for getting help in the draft
It is what is. The Giants badly need internal organic growth, to retain their key guys, and to be smart and precise with UFA. 2020 UFA looks much better so far, need to keep it up. WR, in particular, is going to be difficult to improve at the top of UFA.
I thought Abrams did the contacts.....
Oh, stop. He was mediocre and overpaid. If he had come from a different franchise prior to NYG, he'd have been a vet min guy.
George, are you serious?
DG's FA moves have resulted in far more misses than hits, and it's not just scheme/staff based. DG overpays the bottom end of the roster and can't seem to differentiate between camp fodder and roster depth. It's happened often enough now that it's no longer a fluke.
Quote:
Was making way too much. He fleeced DG with that contract. Expect Tilolo, Zietler and Nate soon
I thought Abrams did the contacts.....
Presumably, DG negotiates the years and dollars and KA works with the agent to lay out the framework of the K. I'm hardly a fan of KA, but I wouldn't pin overpays on him. Roster and workout bonuses and even partially guaranteed salary for marginal talent? Sure. But overpaying for vested veterans who represent fungible talent? That's all DG.