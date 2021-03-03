for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

David Mayo Released

BLUATHRT : 3/3/2021 7:03 pm
Multiple Sources
Saved over$2 mil  
Larry in Pencilvania : 3/3/2021 7:05 pm : link
With that one
Kick the tires?  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2021 7:05 pm : link
Oh wait! :)
I Guess The Giants  
Trainmaster : 3/3/2021 7:08 pm : link
didn't hold the Mayo.

I'm here all week; try the prime rib.
Guy plays  
Straw Hat : 3/3/2021 7:09 pm : link
His heart out, but with the youngins we brought in last draft, no point in keeping him.
RE: Guy plays  
section125 : 3/3/2021 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15166170 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
His heart out, but with the youngins we brought in last draft, no point in keeping him.


Way too slow and ineffective in coverage.
Quality back up  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/3/2021 7:13 pm : link
But we have younger players that will take his place.
RE: Quality back up  
mfsd : 3/3/2021 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15166180 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
But we have younger players that will take his place.


Exactly. Cant allocate $2+ million to back up LB when we’re this tight against the cap. No ill will towards him, played hard, but too limited to be part of the future
Another guy who we gave a bit too much money to  
Anakim : 3/3/2021 7:18 pm : link
.
I don't hate him  
Matt M. : 3/3/2021 7:22 pm : link
but we overpaid because we had him in as a potential starter, when he should really be a backup.
Way too slow...to be of any use in today's NFL  
George from PA : 3/3/2021 7:25 pm : link
Very pleased they saw it
And so it begins...  
81_Great_Dane : 3/3/2021 7:26 pm : link
.
Gotta love LBs that can't tackle.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/3/2021 7:28 pm : link
He seems like a really hard worker and overachiever but you need more from the position.
I'd like to draft an ILB to compete with Crowder for the spot next to  
Anakim : 3/3/2021 7:30 pm : link
Martinez
A guy being paid 2.3m  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/3/2021 7:31 pm : link
To do a job that should've been in the hands of a guy on a rookie deal or a vet minimum is the story of this franchise in recent years.
...  
christian : 3/3/2021 7:32 pm : link
Mayo's a guy you replace with a minimum salary type player who won't count against the top 51.
TE Toilolo must be next...  
90.Cal : 3/3/2021 7:33 pm : link
...then WR Cody Core

Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.
RE: TE Toilolo must be next...  
Saquads26 : 3/3/2021 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15166231 90.Cal said:
Quote:
...then WR Cody Core

Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.


Yes please. Zietler would save $12 mil
RE: RE: TE Toilolo must be next...  
eric2425ny : 3/3/2021 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15166234 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15166231 90.Cal said:


Quote:


...then WR Cody Core

Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.



Yes please. Zietler would save $12 mil


Restructure Zeitler. Unless you think Hernandez or Lemieux can replace him with the other at LG. Otherwise you have a huge hole at RG letting Zeitler go, he’s a good player.
RE: RE: TE Toilolo must be next...  
Mike in NY : 3/3/2021 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15166234 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15166231 90.Cal said:


Quote:


...then WR Cody Core

Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.



Yes please. Zietler would save $12 mil


And finding a replacement who is just as good will eat into that significantly or cost us an already limited draft pick. Zeitler I would rather restructure.
RE: Guy plays  
Mark from Jersey : 3/3/2021 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15166170 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
His heart out, but with the youngins we brought in last draft, no point in keeping him.
I agree 100%. Love the player but this is a business and there are younger guys hungry ready to step in...Great post.
RE: TE Toilolo must be next...  
TommyWiseau : 3/3/2021 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15166231 90.Cal said:
Quote:
...then WR Cody Core

Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.


more like Shep needs to go
RE: I Guess The Giants  
mattlawson : 3/3/2021 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15166169 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
didn't hold the Mayo.

I'm here all week; try the prime rib.



Give me ham on 5. Hold the mayo
This is last sentence from NFL.com article on Giants cuts  
M.S. : 3/3/2021 8:29 pm : link

"The early departures merely finalize more miscalculations from the Dave Gettleman-led front office."

That is a ridiculous statement....  
George from PA : 3/3/2021 8:54 pm : link
New Staff.....leads to changes like this....plan and simple.
Mayo is not all bad...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/3/2021 10:19 pm : link

Expected  
Gvp_nyc5boros : 3/3/2021 10:37 pm : link
Was making way too much. He fleeced DG with that contract. Expect Tilolo, Zietler and Nate soon
RE: RE: TE Toilolo must be next...  
broadbandz : 12:33 am : link
In comment 15166270 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 15166231 90.Cal said:


Quote:


...then WR Cody Core

Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.



more like Shep needs to go


yep he isnt healthy and costing too much. Replace with a young cheap guy.
Prepping for signing Leonard Williams?  
Angus : 2:33 am : link
Maybe?
RE: Prepping for signing Leonard Williams?  
Dankbeerman : 5:37 am : link
In comment 15166433 Angus said:
Quote:
Maybe?


Just hope they arent clearing Money to tag LW. That would uae up what ever space we can create.
I wouldn't be shocked for him to be back here at some point  
DavidinBMNY : 7:11 am : link
But if so on vet minimum. A lot of players are going to be playing on minimum or UDFA rookies taking there slots this year.
RE: I Guess The Giants  
Victor in CT : 7:46 am : link
In comment 15166169 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
didn't hold the Mayo.

I'm here all week; try the prime rib.


boom-CHEE!
RE: This is last sentence from NFL.com article on Giants cuts  
The_Boss : 7:58 am : link
In comment 15166282 M.S. said:
Quote:

"The early departures merely finalize more miscalculations from the Dave Gettleman-led front office."


Remember, Kevin Abrams is the heir apparent.

We’re fucked.
Probably not enough room to re-sign LW right now  
JonC : 8:30 am : link
More cuts should be coming to trim the veteran fat. Giants need to upgrade from backup quality players in the starting lineup, and hopefully it's draft picks that begin to step up and contribute. Giants need more from their draft picks period, it's been mostly disappointing results from the past three drafts.
This is prepping for a LW signing?  
Jimmy Googs : 8:50 am : link
Does this even cover the difference in his grievance to pay for last year's tag as a DE versus a DT?

David Mayo was released because he isn't any good at Linebacker, even as a backup...
RE: Probably not enough room to re-sign LW right now  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15166537 JonC said:
Quote:
Giants need more from their draft picks period, it's been mostly disappointing results from the past three drafts.




With only 6 picks, and after a broken college football season, it's gonna be a lean year for getting help in the draft
RE: RE: RE: TE Toilolo must be next...  
robbieballs2003 : 10:20 am : link
In comment 15166249 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15166234 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15166231 90.Cal said:


Quote:


...then WR Cody Core

Then come the big decisions, Solder & Zeitler.



Yes please. Zietler would save $12 mil



Restructure Zeitler. Unless you think Hernandez or Lemieux can replace him with the other at LG. Otherwise you have a huge hole at RG letting Zeitler go, he’s a good player.


How do you restructure a one year deal? I mean you could give him more bonus money but all that does is hurt your team if you do want to get rid of him. What you mean is an extension. And an extension has a consequence. If Zeitler isn't getting better than you will need to replace him next year but but doing that you created more dead money in 2022. Right now there is no dead money.
RE: RE: Probably not enough room to re-sign LW right now  
JonC : 10:34 am : link
In comment 15166633 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15166537 JonC said:


Quote:


Giants need more from their draft picks period, it's been mostly disappointing results from the past three drafts.





With only 6 picks, and after a broken college football season, it's gonna be a lean year for getting help in the draft


It is what is. The Giants badly need internal organic growth, to retain their key guys, and to be smart and precise with UFA. 2020 UFA looks much better so far, need to keep it up. WR, in particular, is going to be difficult to improve at the top of UFA.
RE: Expected  
fireitup77 : 10:44 am : link
In comment 15166377 Gvp_nyc5boros said:
Quote:
Was making way too much. He fleeced DG with that contract. Expect Tilolo, Zietler and Nate soon


I thought Abrams did the contacts.....
Why don't you just leave Mayo?  
Pete in MD : 10:59 am : link
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 11:47 am : link
We always seem to pay a premium for these special team types, whereas other teams are finding them in the draft.
Giants  
Les in TO : 12:06 pm : link
Going all vegan next year?
RE: Guy plays  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15166170 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
His heart out, but with the youngins we brought in last draft, no point in keeping him.

Oh, stop. He was mediocre and overpaid. If he had come from a different franchise prior to NYG, he'd have been a vet min guy.
RE: That is a ridiculous statement....  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 15166302 George from PA said:
Quote:
New Staff.....leads to changes like this....plan and simple.

George, are you serious?

DG's FA moves have resulted in far more misses than hits, and it's not just scheme/staff based. DG overpays the bottom end of the roster and can't seem to differentiate between camp fodder and roster depth. It's happened often enough now that it's no longer a fluke.
RE: RE: Expected  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15166672 fireitup77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15166377 Gvp_nyc5boros said:


Quote:


Was making way too much. He fleeced DG with that contract. Expect Tilolo, Zietler and Nate soon



I thought Abrams did the contacts.....

Presumably, DG negotiates the years and dollars and KA works with the agent to lay out the framework of the K. I'm hardly a fan of KA, but I wouldn't pin overpays on him. Roster and workout bonuses and even partially guaranteed salary for marginal talent? Sure. But overpaying for vested veterans who represent fungible talent? That's all DG.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions