Can the Giants compete in 2021?

adamg : 3/4/2021 2:55 pm
When does our window open? Is it this year? Is in 2022? Do we need a new regime? When should we be expecting playoff caliber football?

Curious about this. Seeing people talking about RB be a need makes me think some people must think we're ages away from competing. I'm wondering what the expectations of success are out there on BBI...
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/4/2021 3:01 pm : link
They better be competing for the division.
Compete with whom?  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/4/2021 3:05 pm : link
The Eagles and WFT? Sure. The Cowboys? Maybe.

Can they make a deep playoff run? Very unlikely.
Compete  
MyNameIsMyName : 3/4/2021 3:08 pm : link
In the NFC East, of course. Compete with the good teams, no.
Unlikely  
Go Terps : 3/4/2021 3:09 pm : link
The QB and OC aren't particularly good; that alone is enough to undermine a roster that's strong elsewhere...let alone one as weak as the Giants'.

I expect anywhere from 5-11 to 8-8.
We make the playoffs.  
Johnny5 : 3/4/2021 3:11 pm : link
10-6 or better and playoffs.

Given They Were Arguably One Less Engram Drop  
Trainmaster : 3/4/2021 3:11 pm : link
away from winning the NFC Least, yes.

WFT will likely be better. Dallas won't play the majority of the year with a backup QB (Prescott is back or they have another vet QB). Philly will likely be in full rebuild mode.

Resign L Williams
Resign Tomlinson (unless he wants a King's Ransom)
Sign a true FA #2 WR (few true FA #1 WRs will be available and the price will be too high)
Sign a mid price vet on a 1 yr deal for CB #2.
Sign a mid price vet on a 1 to 2 yr deal at OG and RT.
Sign a mid price vet Edge / OLB.

Draft DL, Edge or CB at #11 (Chase will be gone; Alabama receivers have too low a floor).
Draft 2nd round WR or TE
Draft 3rd round TE, WR or whatever defensive position was drafted in the first round.
Rounds 4 and 6. BPA at WR, Edge, OL or TE.

I mean super bowl aspirations  
adamg : 3/4/2021 3:12 pm : link
RE: Unlikely  
djm : 3/4/2021 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15166908 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The QB and OC aren't particularly good; that alone is enough to undermine a roster that's strong elsewhere...let alone one as weak as the Giants'.

I expect anywhere from 5-11 to 8-8.


So a regression from 2020?

Why a regression?

The OL SHOULD improve. Jones SHOULD improve. The D should be as good or even better.

Shouldn't poke the bear, but I can't resist.
That should be the expectation  
rasbutant : 3/4/2021 3:15 pm : link
I'd like to see what they do in FA and Draft before giving my opinion on if they can meet that expectation.
I will point out that the 7-9 WFTs  
BigBlueNH : 3/4/2021 3:16 pm : link
nearly beat the team that easily won the SB, in the first round. Once you get to the playoffs, if the team is playing well and its injury situation is better than its competitors, anything can happen.
Oh wait I know why  
djm : 3/4/2021 3:17 pm : link
the D will get worse because apparently the D did things in 2020 that aren't sustainable. Not sure why, especially since they didn't get fat off turnovers, really, and they didn't exactly play a cake walk schedule, rather it was actually a pretty tough schedule, and might actually be easier in 21. The team was under a first year HC and new DC.

There's a lot of reasons to think the Giants will be improved, if you base things on how teams progress. Sure you could be right, but it is going to take a lot of bad luck for this team to be worse in 21 than it was in 20. I don't think they even need to be lucky to improve. They will improve organically, without one single addition, in my view.

I don’t see it.  
The_Boss : 3/4/2021 3:17 pm : link
My guess is they’ll be pegged for 3rd or 4th in the East. Far too many holes on an already poor roster which cannot all get filled in this offseason. My guess (until I’m proven wrong) is this is probably going to be a 3-6 win campaign in 2021, just like it has been for far too long.
RE: I will point out that the 7-9 WFTs  
djm : 3/4/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15166916 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
nearly beat the team that easily won the SB, in the first round. Once you get to the playoffs, if the team is playing well and its injury situation is better than its competitors, anything can happen.


It really is astounding to me how fans miss this simple aspect of the NFL. The line between winning and losing is so fine, it's literally one play here or one play there. Why did the 2000 Giants score so many more points than the 99 team? Tiki got better. Collins was there all year and the team just played a little bit better early on, then got some confidence later on and got on a roll.

Just about every team in this league is one player away.
I think its reasonable to assume  
UConn4523 : 3/4/2021 3:21 pm : link
that offense should be better. I also think its fair to say that we need to add a playmaker on D to help duplicate the 2020 effort. I ton of this hangs on Jones, for better or worse.
RE: Unlikely  
ryanmkeane : 3/4/2021 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15166908 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The QB and OC aren't particularly good;

Well, to be fair, using your logic, you would say this about basically any QB in history through their first 2 seasons, save for a few.
why not look at the other teams in the division and even the conferenc  
djm : 3/4/2021 3:24 pm : link
Dallas? they don't have problems? Their D is laughably bad. Their HC is a loon. Their OL is older and fatter than it's been in decades. They could compete, why not, they have tons of talent on offense, but they are prone as well.

skins? ok sure. We can't beat them out?

Philly? Right.

Look at every team, not just the Giants. Giants don't have to better than everyone, they just have to be good enough to get by. I think they showed signs last year but they need to field a better offensive roster and they can't have the same awful start in 21 that they have suffered 3 straight seasons now.

To me, all eyes are on September-October. No more bullshit. These 0-5 starts have to go. 2-3 is fine.
None of us left 2020 thinking this team was one offseason away  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/4/2021 3:29 pm : link
so why would that change?
RE: RE: Unlikely  
Go Terps : 3/4/2021 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15166913 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15166908 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The QB and OC aren't particularly good; that alone is enough to undermine a roster that's strong elsewhere...let alone one as weak as the Giants'.

I expect anywhere from 5-11 to 8-8.



So a regression from 2020?

Why a regression?

The OL SHOULD improve. Jones SHOULD improve. The D should be as good or even better.

Shouldn't poke the bear, but I can't resist.


That's not a regression. It's about the same.

The Giants faced 6 backup QBs in 2020 (going only 3-3). Are they going to face that many backup QBs again?

The division was awful - Giants went 4-2 in division. Is NFC East going to be awful again? Are the other three teams all going to deal with quarterback issues again?

And what is this statement based on?

Quote:
The OL SHOULD improve. Jones SHOULD improve. The D should be as good or even better.


Why? Further, the OL and Jones can improve and still both remain among the worst in the league at their respective positions.

I like Judge a lot. I feel bad for him that every Sunday he is sent into a gunfight with a butter knife. My biggest fear is that the incompetence above him is going to eventually result in him being scapegoated.
The Giants D Front 7  
arniefez : 3/4/2021 3:43 pm : link
Has 4 good players. 2 of them are unrestricted free agents including by far the best one. The other 3 starters wouldn't be backups on good teams. How is the Defense going to be as good or better?
RE: RE: Unlikely  
BH28 : 3/4/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15166925 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15166908 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The QB and OC aren't particularly good;


Well, to be fair, using your logic, you would say this about basically any QB in history through their first 2 seasons, save for a few.


So most QBs weren't good through their first two seasons except for the ones who were?
adamg...  
bw in dc : 3/4/2021 3:45 pm : link
I think you are reading about RB interest because of the uncertainty of Barkley. Which is smart. At the end of the day, who the hell knows what kind of player Barkley is going to be...

To me, 2021 is one of the most critical year in this team's history. We have to start turning the corner for real AND, to me more vitally, the verdict on Jones has to be delivered.
Yes.  
NoPeanutz : 3/4/2021 3:50 pm : link
The Giants were 4-2 in the division, two horrific defensive meltdowns from being 6-0. The NFC East for the Giants has to be considered a trampoline to the postseason (anything less is a let down). And of course, they hung with and beat a number of playoff teams last year. So while I don't think they are a wrecking ball through the NFL, in fact, they are closer to a cupcake, they are certainly in place to compete.
We are not sniffing a Super Bowl  
George from PA : 3/4/2021 4:01 pm : link
Until Daniel Jones proves he is a franchise QB
They just won 6 games  
JonC : 3/4/2021 4:07 pm : link
and have yet to improve the team this offseason, obviously.

Too soon to ask the question.
Given the state of the NFCE, sure,  
Section331 : 3/4/2021 4:08 pm : link
but it doesn't mean they'll necessarily be good. While I expect Dallas to be better next year, it wouldn't surprise me if there were no winning teams in the NFCE again next year.

To take the next step to a legit contender, they have a number of holes to fill - ER, #2 CB, probably 2 WR's, and another OL. That's a lot to do in 1 off season.
RE: Compete  
TC : 3/4/2021 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15166907 MyNameIsMyName said:
Quote:
In the NFC East, of course. Compete with the good teams, no.

Never can tell. The crappy 2019 Giants beat the hell out of the Seahawks!
unknown  
Thegratefulhead : 3/4/2021 4:18 pm : link
I am a glass half full guy but I don't see anything. The roster is so thin. 15-33 has pushed me to the point of:

You have to prove on the field.

No more benefit of the doubt.

No more words or press conferences.

Show me on the fucking field by winning games that matter.

Nothing else means shit.

I don't care if they seem to "win" the offseason on paper.

Smoke and mirrors.

Dominate a team from beginning to end.

Show me the results or STFU.
Imo  
Bill2 : 3/4/2021 4:25 pm : link
I can see a path to get measureably better on defense via this offseason. I can see a smaller likelihood of being a playoff winning offense

Can't quite see a path to get playoff level better on defense and offense.

I think repeating the mantra that Jones has to improve dramatically is a table setter for a 1000 posts looping back to favorite themes rather than how it "has" to be looked at in 2021.

I think his improvement over 2021 and 2022 is absolutely but so much around him has to improve I don't know that we can isolate his particular stay or cut status until the end of 2022.

Right now imo the offense is not fixable in one off season. Hard to believe, but that's what I think.

I also point out that a concentration on getting great on defense requires better special teams if we want to get to the playoffs in even a weak division. Most of all it delays any semblance of an adequate offense. Even the 86 Bears and 90 Ravens could at least run when they had to againstall commers and under adverse pressure. We get running yards but not when we have to against a playoff defense.

All in all, I don't see us competing yet despite whatever W-L record accumulates via week or injured opponents
yes  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/4/2021 4:25 pm : link
if this off season is a success
RE: They just won 6 games  
GiantsFan84 : 3/4/2021 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15166957 JonC said:
Quote:
and have yet to improve the team this offseason, obviously.

Too soon to ask the question.


some of which were against teams starting backup QBs too. goterps is spot on with his prediction and analysis

problem is the GM needs to win now supposedly to save his job so the team is back in a spot where they shouldn't be
I think we've learned we can't simply  
ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 3/4/2021 4:43 pm : link
expect progression from young players, and that FA fixes won't magically remedy problems.

I do think somewhere between 6-10 and 10-6 is probably reasonable, and my guess would be closer to the former. On the defensive side of the ball is it reasonable to expect Bradberry to put up a 2nd consecutive All Pro type year, or is he closer to a 20-30th CB in the league? Is it reasonable again to expect Leonard Williams to put up another career year for him and match 11.5 sacks? I'd love to think both of their progressions will be a linear upward trajectory, but I don't think it's fair or reasonable to the player to just expect it. They both had tremendous seasons. What happens to the D if they don't replicate that, and we use all of our ammo this offseason on the offensive side of the ball?

I do think our offense improves based on the simple fact that Barkley is returning and he's one of the more dynamic players in the league, but to what end do we improve? The key to the whole offensive machine is Jones, and we've seen both the good and the bad.

Could they? Sure, nothing is for certain  
Greg from LI : 3/4/2021 4:47 pm : link
Do I expect them to compete? No, not really. It would take a brilliant offseason from Gettleman and, given his track record in the Meadowlands, I have no confidence in that happening.
RE: Could they? Sure, nothing is for certain  
GiantsFan84 : 3/4/2021 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15166991 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Do I expect them to compete? No, not really. It would take a brilliant offseason from Gettleman and, given his track record in the Meadowlands, I have no confidence in that happening.


even if he brings in good players, they run the worst offensive system in the league with garrett
In Spite Of What Has Been Said Publicly By Giants Upper Mgmt  
Trainmaster : 3/4/2021 5:05 pm : link
I think 2018 and 2019 were mostly about "Band Aids and quick fixes" to try to get Eli one last playoff run.

For the 2020 season, Eli retired, a new, young, dynamic yet unproven head coach was brought in. A major rebuild, in spite of any formal public pronouncements, finally commenced.

Then COVID hit, especially hurting teams which had changed head coaches. For teams with head coaches without NFL (or any) head coaching experience, it was especially difficult.

The roster at the end of the 2019 season still contained many players from the former GM. The efforts of the current GM were moderately successful at best. How much of the lack of success was due to the aforementioned "one more playoff run for Eli" is unknown.

So I see 2020 as year 1 of a "serious rebuild". Yes, it's year 3 of the current GM, but I remain optimistic about re-signing key current players, adding several moderate / minor pieces in free agency, drafting quality football players in the draft, picking up some "street free agents" and undrafted players.

I believe enough of the coaching staff in key areas is above average. The offense in 2020 gets an "incomplete" due to the early Barkley injury, but should be "on notice" if significant improvements aren't evident the first quarter of the season or so.

So yes, the Giants can compete in 2021, but it's really year 2 of a 3 to 4 year rebuild.


I really wonder why some of you  
section125 : 3/4/2021 5:09 pm : link
keep posting on BBI? It is effing annoying opening a thread to see the same bitchy shit over and over, day after day and FA has not even started. We get the same shit about Jones sucking and the OL sucking...
Just move on to another team, please. They will appreciate your support.

As to the OP, I have no idea what will happen. I have no idea what their plan will be to build the team. I hope they have a plan.

The defense is sustainable if they re-sign LW. Thank heavens they were able to keep Patrick Graham one more season.

The offense cannot get much worse. They were arguably the least talented group in the NFL.

RE: I really wonder why some of you  
GiantsFan84 : 3/4/2021 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15167007 section125 said:
Quote:
keep posting on BBI? It is effing annoying opening a thread to see the same bitchy shit over and over, day after day and FA has not even started. We get the same shit about Jones sucking and the OL sucking...
Just move on to another team, please. They will appreciate your support.

As to the OP, I have no idea what will happen. I have no idea what their plan will be to build the team. I hope they have a plan.

The defense is sustainable if they re-sign LW. Thank heavens they were able to keep Patrick Graham one more season.

The offense cannot get much worse. They were arguably the least talented group in the NFL.


that's a very poor way to look at things. some of us are huge fans of this team who don't have rose colored glasses on and are angry w the team for continuing to do dumb things over and over again. we are not fair weather fans.
RE: I really wonder why some of you  
Go Terps : 3/4/2021 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15167007 section125 said:
Quote:
keep posting on BBI? It is effing annoying opening a thread to see the same bitchy shit over and over, day after day and FA has not even started. We get the same shit about Jones sucking and the OL sucking...
Just move on to another team, please. They will appreciate your support.

As to the OP, I have no idea what will happen. I have no idea what their plan will be to build the team. I hope they have a plan.

The defense is sustainable if they re-sign LW. Thank heavens they were able to keep Patrick Graham one more season.

The offense cannot get much worse. They were arguably the least talented group in the NFL.


So we should avoid reality just on the grounds that it's unpleasant?
There is no reason the Giants shouldn’t compete for the division..  
Sean : 3/4/2021 5:19 pm : link
That is where it starts.
Yes, they can compete  
PatersonPlank : 3/4/2021 5:25 pm : link
I will say this  
ryanmkeane : 3/4/2021 5:25 pm : link
a lot of our young talent who a lot of fans wanted to give up on magically started playing better under Judge. I think Shurmur was way way worse than we even thought during his tenure.

Another solid draft and good value signings and we should win 9-11 games and the division. That’s my expectation.
Can they? Yes!  
Grey Pilgrim : 3/4/2021 5:36 pm : link
Will they? Not sure.
of course!  
GiantNatty : 3/4/2021 5:40 pm : link
the giants swept the division the second time through. they beat the cowboys in a game both teams had to have (and they sealed the game by running it down the cowboys’ throat when the cowboys knew exactly what was coming).

the giants served notice that they’re an ascending team.

are they a super bowl contender? not yet - not until jones proves he’s of that meddle. but i’m surely not going to assert he’s not when he’s shown a lot of positives.

but you asked if they could contend for the playoffs and given that they just did despite their youth, it seems clear they can compete as soon as this autumn...

Adam - suggest that with some better QB play  
chick310 : 3/4/2021 5:49 pm : link
would think the NY Giants should be able to compete for the NFC East division crown in 2021. Do not think that even if they happen to win the NFCE though, that they are credible threats to win a Super Bowl.

And lets put aside the fabulous team runs of 2007 and 2011 seasons and that you just have to make it to playoffs and anything can happen.

Those rosters were far better than this one even without knowing who they may sign in FA and pick in the Draft. Far better.
Nope.  
Route 9 : 3/4/2021 5:59 pm : link
Not with this God awful team.
RE: I will say this  
Route 9 : 3/4/2021 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15167016 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
a lot of our young talent who a lot of fans wanted to give up on magically started playing better under Judge. I think Shurmur was way way worse than we even thought during his tenure.

Another solid draft and good value signings and we should win 9-11 games and the division. That’s my expectation.


Lol.

Yeah we figured out he was a bad coach when he was here. His win-loss record as a head coach is like 19-50 or something within that awful neighborhood.
Of course they can compete  
Milton : 3/4/2021 6:15 pm : link
Anyone who says differently simply hasn't paid attention to the last few decades of the NFL (or they're just a fucking stick in the mud who likes to complain and pretend they're smart).

The landscape changes from week to week let alone year to year. Midway through last season, when the Giants were outplaying Tampa (short of a couple missed opportunities), nobody was saying the Bucs had a shot at the Super Bowl. And when the Giants beat Seattle it wasn't a fluke, they were the better team that week.

If things go their way it could be the Giants in the Super Bowl next year. And all the naysayers will be pointing out the Black Swan that they claim nobody could've predicted. As if Super Bowls 42 and 46 were predictable.

RE: Oh wait I know why  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/4/2021 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15166917 djm said:
Quote:
the D will get worse because apparently the D did things in 2020 that aren't sustainable. Not sure why, especially since they didn't get fat off turnovers, really, and they didn't exactly play a cake walk schedule, rather it was actually a pretty tough schedule, and might actually be easier in 21. The team was under a first year HC and new DC.

There's a lot of reasons to think the Giants will be improved, if you base things on how teams progress. Sure you could be right, but it is going to take a lot of bad luck for this team to be worse in 21 than it was in 20. I don't think they even need to be lucky to improve. They will improve organically, without one single addition, in my view.

One thing to keep an eye on, and I know that you're a loyal enough fan to have seen this yourself - when a good defense has to prop up a really bad offense over a long period of time (including more than one season), they start to wear down. Sometimes it's mental/emotional, sometimes it's physical/fatigue, but eventually, if the offense can't keep the D off the field and put up points themselves, the defense starts to crumble a little bit at a time.

I have a ton of faith in Judge and Graham, and I believe in the talented core on the defensive side of the ball. I just don't know how long they can hold up without some help from the offense. Hopefully Barkley's return plus some reinforcements on the line and some additional playmakers can make enough of a difference, but that's going to be TBD until we see it.
They could, they have very little margin for error  
NoGainDayne : 3/4/2021 6:28 pm : link
all the following things would need to happen:

1) Thomas and Gates improve and neither regress.

2) They sign or draft two more above average OL at LG, RG or T.

3) Jones is not in the top 5 for turnovers at the QB position.

4) They sign LW and bring in one more impact player on D. (Could be their #1 pick)

5) They find better ways to use Saquon Barkley to get his yards per touch up. Faulk in the years the Rams were great had 7.1, 6.6. and 6.3 yards per touch. Barkley has been 5.8, 5.4 and 3.8. If he can get closer to 6.5 we will be a different team IMO.

6) Get a big bodied receiver that Jones can throw into single coverage with to get him out of tough situations where he otherwise might take a sack.

It's a tall order but I don't think anything short of this will do
Goal has to be  
Dankbeerman : 3/4/2021 6:34 pm : link
9 wins. Once you win more then you loose you can think about playoffs. Once you get to the playoffs you can think about championships.
Read the triangle...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/4/2021 6:37 pm : link
...hit the open window, and BAM...you're competing.

10-6.
Division Champs.
RE: Goal has to be  
Milton : 3/4/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15167042 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
9 wins. Once you win more then you lose you can think about playoffs. Once you get to the playoffs you can think about championships.
The Giants were 8-8 in 2006 and won the Super Bowl in 2007. The Niners were 4-12 in 2018 and went to the Super Bowl in 2019. The Rams were 4-12 in 1998 and won the Super Bowl in 1999.
31st in Points, 9th in Points Allowed  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/4/2021 6:44 pm : link
I expect the offense to be better. Our skill position group was arguably the worst in the NFL last year. We will be adding a legitimate #1 stud RB and are likely to add a #1 WR through FA/the draft. The skill position group could see the biggest leap because Engram/Slayton/Shepard are much better supporting pieces than primary pieces to an offense. The OL was still inconsistent and simply bad last year, but there were longer stretches of solid play than we've seen in years. Hopefully they improve, but it's been almost a decade of ineptitude for the OL so I'm not optimistic. Daniel Jones will have a make or break season, hopefully he delivers.

The defense, on the other hand was strong, but it felt like the team heavily relied on a bit of smoke and mirrors to create a strong pass rush as well as career years from Williams and Bradberry. I trust Judge/Graham a ton when it comes to their vision on the defensive side, but I don't think this team replicates last year's defensive performance unless we bring back Wiliams + add atleast 1 impact EDGE or CB to the team.

This is the NFL, all it takes is for a handful of players to exceed expectations including your QB, and you can go from 6 wins to 9+ wins. It's still way too early to say what kind of team the Giants will be next year, but Judge does seem like he has them going in the right direction.
Good point  
Bill2 : 3/4/2021 6:48 pm : link
christian : 3/4/2021 7:09 pm : link
They should compete. But this is the year Jones becomes a primary factor. No more plausible deniability.

He's got to turn the corner from being brought down by his surroundings, and bring up his surroundings.

There's a recent first round QB, who's 8 games over .500, 64% completion rate, nearly 2:1 TDs:Int. -- and he's days away from not having a job.

You've got to be a lot better than that to be a consistent winner, who's not a mark.
Win the division  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/4/2021 7:11 pm : link
They can do that. Two big obstacles are Washington’s D and Dallas O. Another corner on D will help with that matchup. Better OL play, Barkley and a WR threat will help on O.

Two wildcards for me are Jones and Judge. Can Judge elevate expectations and follow through? If you listened to him last year it was more about the process. Next step is raising expectations.

A slightly improved Jones may win a division anything more will require a huge step up.

Imo things are looking up. I have concerns with Jones but I see it coming together elsewhere.

It seems pretty obvious to me that...  
D HOS : 3/4/2021 8:00 pm : link
2020 was a rebuilding year with the new staff. Aside from the new staff, this is also a rebuilding roster. I think 2021 is where we become a potential playoff team ( I really think we need to make the playoffs). 2022 we move ahead a bit from that, maybe a strong playoff team. 2023 we should be talked about as a sleeper superbowl pick.

So to me, 2023 - 2025 should be our window. I think the coaching staff aligns with that certainly. I believe DJ aligns with that but obviously if that is a mistake then I'm wrong about our window.

Not sure if our front office can manage the roster in alignment with that though, specifically replacing key players that don't last into that window with sufficient replacements.
RE: It seems pretty obvious to me that...  
Jimmy Googs : 3/4/2021 8:10 pm : link
In comment 15167128 D HOS said:
Quote:
2020 was a rebuilding year with the new staff. Aside from the new staff, this is also a rebuilding roster. I think 2021 is where we become a potential playoff team ( I really think we need to make the playoffs). 2022 we move ahead a bit from that, maybe a strong playoff team. 2023 we should be talked about as a sleeper superbowl pick.

So to me, 2023 - 2025 should be our window. I think the coaching staff aligns with that certainly. I believe DJ aligns with that but obviously if that is a mistake then I'm wrong about our window.

Not sure if our front office can manage the roster in alignment with that though, specifically replacing key players that don't last into that window with sufficient replacements.


Right now, our front office has its hands full in determining whether the franchise tag they gave out a year ago was to a Defensive Tackle or a Defensive End.

I ma sure they will move onto this whole "window thing" right after that is over...
Giants were competitive in all but 4 games  
Breeze_94 : 3/4/2021 9:15 pm : link
One of those was without their QB

-2nd year for the staff and first real offseason
- Year 3, DJ should improve. Not learning a new offense on Zoom calls this year will help
- Saquon, who offense was built around, is back
- Young Ol like Gates, Thomas, Lemieux will improve
- likely won’t be playing street FA’s like Sheard and UDFA’s like Lalos at EDGE rusher with return of Carter/Ximines
- full year of McKinney, Holmes getting some seasoning
- hopefully adding some weapons and not relying on a washed up Tate, CJ Board and whatever else they had last year

As for losing guys like Zeitler and possibly Dalvin due to the cap, this is something almost every NFL is dealing with.
RE: RE: Unlikely  
.McL. : 3/4/2021 11:19 pm : link
In comment 15166913 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15166908 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The QB and OC aren't particularly good; that alone is enough to undermine a roster that's strong elsewhere...let alone one as weak as the Giants'.

I expect anywhere from 5-11 to 8-8.



So a regression from 2020?

Why a regression?

The OL SHOULD improve. Jones SHOULD improve. The D should be as good or even better.

Shouldn't poke the bear, but I can't resist.

Why "SHOULD" the OL improve?
Why "SHOULD" Jones improve?

Improvement year over year is not a guarantee. In again vets it is almost certainly going to be the opposite, their play will degrade from year to year. You guys don't always respond to coaching, or to NFL training for whatever reason. It is not a guarantee that they improves. Exhibit A is Hernandez. He had a decent rookie season, but has gotten worse every year thereafter.
Until a player proves it on the field, you simply cannot rely on year over year individual player improvement. It's an unknown variable. There are no "SHOULD"s. Should's don't count. If they did, then hey, I SHOULD have won that $660M powerball! Please pay me!

RE: I will say this  
.McL. : 3/4/2021 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15167016 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
a lot of our young talent who a lot of fans wanted to give up on magically started playing better under Judge. I think Shurmur was way way worse than we even thought during his tenure.

Another solid draft and good value signings and we should win 9-11 games and the division. That’s my expectation.

What "young talent who a lot of fans wanted to give up on magically started playing better under Judge"? Please name them! And naming rookies or players in their first year with the Giants don't count, because you saud young talent that fans wanted to give up on. That would mean they had to be here for a while for us to give up on them.

What young talent brought in in 2018 or 2029 played significantly better?

Jones?
Barkley?
Carter?
Ximines?
Hernandez?
Baker?
Love?
Connelly?
D.Slayton?
Ballentine?
Asafo-Adjei?
C.Slayton?
Hill?
Lauletta?
McIntosh?

About the only one you can argue for magic improvment is Gates. But nobody was giving up on him. He showed flashes. The only questions were could he make the switch to center successfully? That is never a given.
You can argue D.Lawrence. Nobody was giving up on him, and his play was fine, but about the same in both years.

So please, enlighten me and enumerate the "young talent who a lot of fans wanted to give up on magically started playing better under Judge".
2029 = 2019  
.McL. : 3/4/2021 11:33 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Unlikely  
.McL. : 3/4/2021 11:38 pm : link
In comment 15167293 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15166913 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 15166908 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The QB and OC aren't particularly good; that alone is enough to undermine a roster that's strong elsewhere...let alone one as weak as the Giants'.

I expect anywhere from 5-11 to 8-8.



So a regression from 2020?

Why a regression?

The OL SHOULD improve. Jones SHOULD improve. The D should be as good or even better.

Shouldn't poke the bear, but I can't resist.


Why "SHOULD" the OL improve?
Why "SHOULD" Jones improve?

Improvement year over year is not a guarantee. In *aging* vets it is almost certainly going to be the opposite, their play will degrade from year to year. *Young* guys don't always respond to coaching, or to NFL training for whatever reason. It is not a guarantee that they improves. Exhibit A is Hernandez. He had a decent rookie season, but has gotten worse every year thereafter.
Until a player proves it on the field, you simply cannot rely on year over year individual player improvement. It's an unknown variable. There are no "SHOULD"s. Should's don't count. If they did, then hey, I SHOULD have won that $660M powerball! Please pay me!

bah, typos... Sorry...
Fixed above
RE: RE: I will say this  
.McL. : 3/4/2021 11:52 pm : link
In comment 15167297 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15167016 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


a lot of our young talent who a lot of fans wanted to give up on magically started playing better under Judge. I think Shurmur was way way worse than we even thought during his tenure.

Another solid draft and good value signings and we should win 9-11 games and the division. That’s my expectation.


What "young talent who a lot of fans wanted to give up on magically started playing better under Judge"? Please name them! And naming rookies or players in their first year with the Giants don't count, because you saud young talent that fans wanted to give up on. That would mean they had to be here for a while for us to give up on them.

What young talent brought in in 2018 or 2029 played significantly better?

Jones?
Barkley?
Carter?
Ximines?
Hernandez?
Baker?
Love?
Connelly?
D.Slayton?
Ballentine?
Asafo-Adjei?
C.Slayton?
Hill?
Lauletta?
McIntosh?

About the only one you can argue for magic improvment is Gates. But nobody was giving up on him. He showed flashes. The only questions were could he make the switch to center successfully? That is never a given.
You can argue D.Lawrence. Nobody was giving up on him, and his play was fine, but about the same in both years.

So please, enlighten me and enumerate the "young talent who a lot of fans wanted to give up on magically started playing better under Judge".

Let's keep playing this game and extend it to 2017 new arrivals... Which of these players "magically started playing better"
Engram?
Tomlinson?
Webb?
Gallman?
Moss?
Bisnowaty?

Tomlinson has been consistently good but not great, he didn't really improve. Also, nobody gave up on him. Most would like to have him back if possible.
Gallman finally got playing time because Barkley was hurt, it's really hard to say if he improved, or just got more time. I don't think anybody was giving up on him or looking to run him off the team.
Engram... LOL
...  
christian : 3/5/2021 12:04 am : link
Gates is the only young player on offense I think played demonstrably better YoY.

Peppers also played better on the other side of the ball.

The big jump in play was from the new veterans.
RE: ...  
.McL. : 3/5/2021 1:21 am : link
In comment 15167311 christian said:
Quote:
Gates is the only young player on offense I think played demonstrably better YoY.

Peppers also played better on the other side of the ball.

The big jump in play was from the new veterans.

agreed
ANd I don't think enybody ever gave up on Gate. I think there was some frustration with Peppers, but I don't think most gave up on him after only 1 season.
And yet we hear time and time again  
.McL. : 3/5/2021 1:23 am : link
that we SHOULD EXPECT IMPROVEMENT...
