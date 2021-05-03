So at 11, Waddle and Parsons are there, who ya takin’?

I’m just beginning to read up on these guys (and others) and it appears to me that they are both big playmakers. Note: I certainly wouldn’t mind if we took a solid CB there in lieu of those guys.
However, if the two are there, which BPA would you want? Waddle sounds impressive, but this Parsons kid jumps off the page at me.
I’d love Waddle to replace the washed up Tate, but boy Parsons is intriguing as hell..
But I'd take Parsons over him. He's simply the best defensive player in this draft and it's not really that close imo.
I think he can do a lot of things this defense (or any defense really) needs to become a really, really good unit.
It does need to be pointed out that his pass coverage has some question marks around it too, which isn't ideal in the modern NFL.
Giants DL keeping blockers off him, playing next to Martinez? Good fit. Parsons can be a game wrecker.
God I can only hope these are our first 2 picks
Also, Parsons has more question marks than Waddle in terms of maturity and off the field. I feel Waddle is more cleaner prospect than Parsons. Also, Daniel Jeremiah, Gil Brandt, Dane Brugler which I respect as draft experts all have Waddle ahead of Parsons so I know I’m not the only one who thinks Waddle is favored. However, I like Parsons too, as long as Judge and Getty and coach Chaos vetted Parsons.
Parsons is a quality player, and even though the red flags about his personality are likely embellished, they still scare me.
Waddle is the safer prospect and probably then prospect with the higher ceiling as well.
Even if they sign a WR in free agency, I would still take Smith, Waddle, or Pitts (in that order) at #11.
Devil’s advocate given I know squat about these guys at the moment, but assuming MP’s character concerns aren’t deemed deal-breaking and we take him, aren’t there supposed to be a lot of WRs in this class that could help?
I'm all for giving Jones everything he needs to succeed, but not at the expense of picking a better player that could take the defense from very good to excellent (which would also help the offense).
Quote:
But you committed to Jones, so support him. You can't go into the season just hoping for the best on offense.
So of the choices, it's MP.
I'm all for giving Jones everything he needs to succeed, but not at the expense of picking a better player that could take the defense from very good to excellent (which would also help the offense).
As it stands now, I don't know how you can forsee significant help on offense coming in free agency with their cap concerns. They might get worse on OL in the short term, with this Zeitler stuff.
It'd be unwise to not plan for barkley being affected by his serious injury, even if he says he's ready. He'll probably be on a pitch count even in training camp. We just don't know, but that goes back to "hoping for the best" as a plan for the season ahead. I hope he'll be fine, but there needs to be a multi-faceted approach to fixing the offense.
I’d go Waddle and pray JG knows how to use him. I like Parsons but some of the analysis I’ve heard say he might be a 3 down player in this system. That his best spot would inside beside Blake but not onthe field on the 3rd down.
It APPEARS that any difference-making WRs in FA will be tagged or have possible health concerns. Or, too damn expensive..
I think he's excellent at all 3.
My dream would be to sign Robinson and have Waddle inside with Robinson/Slayton outside. Barkley in the backfield.
I want Waddle vs your slot corner.
I think we win more games with Waddle.
Quote:
in ways on than #11. Free Agency, and rounds 2+, along with Barkley returning.
I'm all for giving Jones everything he needs to succeed, but not at the expense of picking a better player that could take the defense from very good to excellent (which would also help the offense).
FA comes before the draft so we will know soon enough. But I'm all for making a strength even better, especially if I have Parsons rated a decent chunk ahead of Waddle.
Jones needs to play better flat out, regardless of who is here. Is the addition of Waddle going to make him into an adequate starter? Doubtful - it will be a combination of things (OL taking the next step, Barkley getting back to normal, Engram cutting down the drops, Shepard not missing 1/4 of the season, etc.).
WR is a bigger need than LB, but if better player at OL, DL or DB is there at #11, I can live with it.
Parsons would be great and the choice if a free agent WR or TE comes onto roster earlier, but don't see how they are helping Daniel Jones by going into round two with nothing new for him.
" Jaylen Waddle is a phenomenal player, a phenomenal competitor. He's one of those guys that's Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan. They can make plays when nobody else can make that same play. And he's one of those kind of guys "
I'll take Waddle. I like Micah alot though.
If they draft Waddle/SMith/Chase I don't want to hear - well we had a rookie WR #1 and he needs another year to develop to see what we have in Jones....
Cut: Solder & Zeitler
I think my move would be to sign Thuney or D. Williams to sure up the OL. Sign Corey Davis (and maybe even M. Jones too). Sign a cheap vet at DT/CB
Resign LW - let DT walk.
Draft Parsons in rd one - CB in rd 2...
I'm ok with that plan too - but I would cut Shepard and use that money to sign a Reddick.
There are a lot of young LBs on the team who need to develop and no guarantee Parsons will fit in Graham's scheme. He also opted out of 2020, so that raises some questions on his conditioning and development as a player. I am sure he is athletically gifted, but Judge is going to look for players with team first attitude and I don't know if Parsons will beat Waddle in that department.
My non-QB rankings for the Giants right now is...
Calvin Johnson, do'h i did it again, I mean Kyle Pitts
Chase
Sewell
Smith
Surtain
Farley
Parsons
Rousseau (though he scares the crap out of me, big bust potential)
Waddle
2. WR is a deep position in this draft
3. I don't think WR is the need many say it is. Between Barkley, Shepard, Engram, and Slayton this team has plenty of weapons with speed and YAC ability. It's on the quarterback and offensive coordinator to get these guys the ball in positions to create that YAC.
I can't say this with enough emphasis: there isn't a wide receiver in FA or the draft that is going to solve the Giants' offensive issues in 2021. The solution has to come from within.
In fairness, a healthy SB will mitigate that problem to a degree
We also have one of the worst starting quarterbacks in football. We also run an offense that doesn't do a good job getting the ball to our receivers in dangerous positions. Waddle, Smith, Golladay, or anyone else isn't changing that.
Waddle isn't my favorite choice at WR but would probably go with him at #11 over Parsons.
Yep
Slayton is a 2/3 type of WR, Shep is a #3 pure slot guy, and Engram is an enigma with talent but poor performance.
I agree there isn't 1 player than is just going to solve the passing game. But a WR capable of being the primary receiver on an NFL team can absolutely HELP make the offense run better.
Jones needs to step up, the OL needs to figure it out, Barkley needs to stay healthy, the other receiving options mentioned above need to be better. It will take a group effort for this offense to become a good unit. But a WR who defenses actually have to worry about would 100% make a difference.
I chose Parsons over Waddle for the purposes of this thread because I'm not sure if Waddle can be that #1 high volume target kind of player, at least in his first couple of yeas. I see him as more of an all-around weapon and deep threat who makes plays all over the field including in the return game (he looks like a special PR).
If this question is Devonta Smith vs. Parsons, it becomes a much tougher decision for me because I truly believe that Smith can be a legit #1 WR despite the size. And our offense is desperately missing that kind of player.
Same thoughts, the talent at ER just isn't there, I think Parsons goes top 9, maybe as high as 7 to Detroit who's defense is just miserable.
R1 Micah Parsons LB
R2 Trevon Moehrig S
R3 Quincy Roche ED
R4 Benjamin St Juste CB
R6 Sadarius Hutcherson OG
R6 Warren Jackson WR
BPA went defense. Giants go from 9th in defense to top 5!
Safety will not be drafted that high, if at all. And I doubt they wait until the third day for a WR.
Sure a top-tier edge makes your defense formidable, but I think a guy like Pitt's Patrick Jones in the 2nd round get's you there.
Simply amazing.
Parsons would be my pick. Clearly, they need a number 1 but I think there will be other wr options in the draft. and I think a less discussed part of improving the passing game will be to develop a dominant running game. I liked thread the other day that talked about RBs. And, I think they need to try and get TEs who are very good blockers and can catch when needed
I also think the Giants are going to make a big play on offense this year. They know they have to show results and with Barkley coming back DG's going to load up DJ to win now.
I still think they make a big play at WR in FA AND they draft Waddle. I would cut Shep personally and put that cash towards Robinson. Robinson/Slayton/Waddle/Engram/Barkley. Big moves this year.
Jim, I think the concern has been with his ankle. I don’t know how bad his fracture was or whether it seriously involved encumbering structures. What I do know, is if it was a clean break and nothing more, he should be 100% good to go, imo
3. I don't think WR is the need many say it is. Between Barkley, Shepard, Engram, and Slayton this team has plenty of weapons with speed and YAC ability. It's on the quarterback and offensive coordinator to get these guys the ball in positions to create that YAC.
I agree to an extent on this. Our offensive skill players aren't as bad as many claim. But we definitely need to upgrade the OL; and at least another WR. A WR, in my judgment, who is a big target type.
It is critical that we find out what we have in Jones in 2021. His inconsistent play has us in a bind as he enters the third year of his contract. So we are basically compelled to make more investments for him.
However, I differ from you on Garrett. I think he's is much less of a problem than Jones. The guy took a 4th round pick from Mississippi State, thrust into the starting lineup when Romo went down in the preseason, and his offense really didn't miss a beat. That was very impressive...
Quote:
He also had Zeke and the best OL in football at the time
I want to give Danny some skill players -- but I can't pass on the idea of a Parsons on defense
Defense wins Championships!!!
Quote:
How would anyone know how much of that is actually garrett's doing though. Maybe Dak is just a good QB and Garrett just prepared him well. It doesn't mean Jason Garrett is a QB factory.
"All that speed just means he gets to the wrong place a lot faster." That's my fear with Parsons. He's my least favorite prospect of all the prospects being mentioned on BBI. Of course, I will trust Gettleman's judgment. He is much more informed than I am.
How would anyone know how much of that is actually garrett's doing though. Maybe Dak is just a good QB and Garrett just prepared him well. It doesn't mean Jason Garrett is a QB factory.
Fair enough. Wasn't suggesting Garrett was a QB guru but that he was able to pretty seamlessly adapt the Cowboys' offense with Dak.
1a. Pitts
1b. Sewell
3. Chase
4. Farley
5a. Rousseau
5b. Slater
7. Surtain
8. Waddle (injury concerns of history)
9. Toney
10. Paye
p.s.--Devonta Smith didn't make it because of his size, but after more research I could change my mind. As for Parsons, more research could change my mind but questions about his instincts and Football IQ are a real turnoff. There are also character concerns that I will leave up to Gettleman to evaluate, but even that one confirmed incident demonstrates poor judgment, poise, and leadership.
But this notion that we need to give Jones’ playmakers to see what we have is just completely wrong. It’s possible to assess a QB’s performance independent of other factors. That’s called scouting. And we’ve seen plenty of QBs play well - and be recognized for it - with mediocre pass receiving targets. The current Super Bowl champion QB is one of them.