So at 11, Waddle and Parsons are there, who ya takin’? Big Blue '56 : 3/5/2021 1:19 pm

I’m just beginning to read up on these guys (and others) and it appears to me that they are both big playmakers. Note: I certainly wouldn’t mind if we took a solid CB there in lieu of those guys.



However, if the two are there, which BPA would you want? Waddle sounds impressive, but this Parsons kid jumps off the page at me.



I’d love Waddle to replace the washed up Tate, but boy Parsons is intriguing as hell..



