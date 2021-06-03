for display only
Could the Giants throw a curveball and draft Slater at 11?

Big Blue '56 : 3/6/2021 10:50 am
Espn’s view then Valentine’s:

Quote:



ESPN: New York Giants: Draft OT Rashawn Slater with the No. 11 pick

The Giants expected to solve their long-term left tackle problem with their 2020 selection of Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 pick. But even allowing for some early struggles after veteran Nate Solder's opt-out forced him into the Week 1 starting lineup, Thomas underwhelmed in his rookie season. His 5.8% blown block rate was the highest among tackles with 300 or more snaps in pass protection, according to Sports Info Solutions charting. That's a major problem for young quarterback Daniel Jones, who, despite cutting his turnover rate in Year 2, tied for the league lead with 11 fumbles thanks in large part to a 9.1% sack rate that was second highest at his position.

And it makes tackle Rashawn Slater the perfect choice for the team's top 2021 draft pick, even if it opens the front office up to criticism from the media and fans that might read it as an admission of failure with Thomas. In truth, a Slater selection would not admit failure. His strength and athleticism will likely allow him to play multiple offensive line positions. But it would plan for the possibility of a failure that could derail the franchise given the necessary timing of a Jones extension.

The Giants will have to decide on Jones' fifth-year option next offseason, so they need to protect him this season to see if he can protect the football. Slater would provide insurance for the team to make that evaluation in 2021, and he may even be the difference between one bad lineman and two good ones if Thomas is a better fit for right tackle than left.

VALENTINE’S VIEW: I disagree with the premise for why the Giants would pick Slater — I don’t think he would supplant Thomas at left tackle. Still, I have said before I think picking Slater at No. 11 would be logical. Why? Offensive line before playmakers, and Slater could end up at left guard, right guard or right tackle for the Giants?

I think it depends what they do in Free Agency.....  
Simms11 : 3/6/2021 11:41 am : link
They’re not likely to go into the draft thinking they’ll need a Guard.
RE: RE: I prefer Christian Darrisaw  
bw in dc : 3/6/2021 11:47 am : link
In comment 15168257 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168253 gogiants said:


Quote:


he is not analyzed as having to go inside like Slater is. From what I read Slater has better technique but physically Darrisaw is a better prospect. Darrisaw can be coached up but the physical aspects cannot be changed.


Did you like Flowers? Do you want another one of him?


Why do you say that? Darrisaw has really impressed me...
Amazing...  
GruningsOnTheHill : 3/6/2021 11:54 am : link
the number of premium draft picks and amount of $$$ spent in free agency on the offensive line over the past 5-6 years, and it's still league-average at best.
RE: Slater will be in the mix  
Kev in Cali : 3/6/2021 11:57 am : link
In comment 15168231 Producer said:
Quote:
at 11 if he's still there. Especially if Zeitler walks.


This narrative makes sense....I'd be on board. I'm still in denial that Sewell be there though.
Only Thomas and Gates have locked down jobs  
chick310 : 3/6/2021 12:07 pm : link
and if the Giants move on from Zeitler without replacing him in free agency (which would be a bit dangerous), then Slater is clearly on the table.

He may be on the table anyway. No curveball here at all.
There are scenario’s where he’s the BPA  
Biteymax22 : 3/6/2021 12:12 pm : link
He has the flexibility to play OT or OG when we need to reinforce our Oline. Not only do I think he could possibly wind up here but I don’t even think it’d really be a curveball.
Here is my concern...  
Vin_Cuccs : 3/6/2021 12:25 pm : link
At some point, the Giants need to finally, after all this time, figure out the situation with the line because they can’t keep investing high draft picks at those spots. Eventually, they have to use these high draft picks to address other needs.

These offensive line picks have to pan out, because they are effecting the development of other positions, and depth on this team.

In the last 7 years, this team has drafted an offensive lineman in the first 3 rounds, 6 times, and the first 2 rounds, 5 times! In addition, almost all of these picks are within the top 5-10 picks in the round!

Andrew Thomas (2020, 1st round, 4th overall)
Matt Peart (2020, 3rd round, 99th overall)
Will Hernandez (2018, 2nd round, 34th overall)
Ereck Flowers (2015, 1st round, 9th overall)
Weston Richburg (2014, 2nd round, 43rd overall)
Justin Pugh (2013, 1st round, 19th overall)

6 picks within the top 100, and 5 picks within the top 45.

This doesn’t even include lineman drafted in later rounds:

Shane Lemieux (2020, 5th)
George Asafo-Adjei (2019, 7th)
Adam Bisnowaty (2017, 6th)
Bobby Hart (2015, 7th)
Eric Herman (2013, 7th)

From that list, zero pro bowls, zero all pro teams. 1 starter, and 2-3 potential starters. Only 4 players from that list, and only 1 player drafted prior to last year are even on the team!

I like Slater, and I’m a proponent of building a team through the trenches from the inside out, but how many more times can this team really afford to spend draft capital on the offensive line?

This is what I was talking about with Peart yesterday. After investing a 3rd round pick, he needs to at least be given an opportunity to win the RT spot. They cannot continue to waste these picks.
RE: RE: I prefer Christian Darrisaw  
gogiants : 3/6/2021 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15168257 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168253 gogiants said:
Quote:
Did you like Flowers? Do you want another one of him?


From what I can see Flowers was a reach at 9 in 2015. Mel Kiper had him going at 27. I see other mock drafts around 25. However Darrisaw grades at
10 draftnetwork
15 PFF
15 Nflmockdraftdatabase

Bucky Brooks (Top 5 OTs)
1. Sewell
2. Slater
3. Darrisaw
4. Mayfield
5. Hudson

Kiper has Darrisaw going to the Chargers at 13. PFF awarded Darrisaw their Outland Trophy. They had Flowers as a late first round pick. The general consensus among draft analysts like Darrisaw a lot better than they liked Flowers. I don't see the comparison. I've seen Darrisaw comped to Carnal DJ Humphries who has been having two solid seasons the last two years.
RE: RE: RE: I prefer Christian Darrisaw  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/6/2021 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15168312 gogiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15168257 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15168253 gogiants said:
Quote:
Did you like Flowers? Do you want another one of him?



From what I can see Flowers was a reach at 9 in 2015. Mel Kiper had him going at 27. I see other mock drafts around 25. However Darrisaw grades at
10 draftnetwork
15 PFF
15 Nflmockdraftdatabase

Bucky Brooks (Top 5 OTs)
1. Sewell
2. Slater
3. Darrisaw
4. Mayfield
5. Hudson

Kiper has Darrisaw going to the Chargers at 13. PFF awarded Darrisaw their Outland Trophy. They had Flowers as a late first round pick. The general consensus among draft analysts like Darrisaw a lot better than they liked Flowers. I don't see the comparison. I've seen Darrisaw comped to Carnal DJ Humphries who has been having two solid seasons the last two years.

I couldn't give two fucks about where draftniks have them pegged. I'm talking about their strengths and weaknesses. Darrisaw has a lot of Flowers-esque traits.
RE: RE: RE: I prefer Christian Darrisaw  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/6/2021 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15168276 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15168257 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15168253 gogiants said:


Quote:


he is not analyzed as having to go inside like Slater is. From what I read Slater has better technique but physically Darrisaw is a better prospect. Darrisaw can be coached up but the physical aspects cannot be changed.


Did you like Flowers? Do you want another one of him?



Why do you say that? Darrisaw has really impressed me...

Here's a TDN write-up that pretty much echoes what I've seen:

- Prone to losing his outside shoulder
- Prone to become top-heavy
- Late with his feet
- Lunges to recover because he can't reset his feet instead

He's a mauler, and he does have talent, but so did Flowers! He just doesn't belong anywhere near the conversation for #11, IMO.

Fine with a stud olineman at 11  
Payasdaddy : 3/6/2021 12:36 pm : link
If it’s slater at OG with hopefully peart advancing at RT
All of a sudden we have a young, cost controlled line and saquon is that much better
Would definitely need a FA WR and/or draft 1-2 in first 4 rds
Offense would look promising Maybe get 1-2 mid tier defensive FA and draft another cb and ER too
Hardly think it is a curveball  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/6/2021 12:42 pm : link
I think it is possible at 11. But it all depends upon how the draft (and free agency) falls. I think if they draft him it is to play the interior of the line more than the tackle but maybe....
the giants best OL currently is UDFA nick gates.  
japanhead : 3/6/2021 12:52 pm : link
I seriously doubt the Giants give up on Thomas after one year, after spending the 4th overall pick on him, given all the other needs, but who knows
Not impossible  
gameday555 : 3/6/2021 1:08 pm : link
But I highly highly doubt it. There seems to be a clear emphasis on acquiring playmakers this offseason and I think that will hold true for the first round. My gut says they'll go with Smith or Waddle (I'm assuming Pitts and Chase are gone), but if they're gone too then I think Parsons would be the pick.
RE: I think Slater is a Zack Martin type...  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/6/2021 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15168264 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Will be great at Guard or Tackle.

There's a bit of disconnect between your subject and your post - ZM has only been great at G. Not sure how ZM is your base use case for "great at OG or OT" when he hasn't actually shown that at the NFL level.

Did you mean, collegiate OT who became a fantastic NFL OG? That seems reasonable, but it's not either/or.
This would be like Pugh and Flowers all over again. Maybe Thomas too.  
Ivan15 : 3/6/2021 1:23 pm : link
Drafting a guy and starting him at a position other than the one he is most physically capable of playing.

Pugh was drafted because of his versatility. He was most physically capable of playing LG or maybe LT but was plugged in as an undersized RT.

It was planned to start Flowers at RT but injuries forced him to start at LT at least a year too early. He never learned how to play tackle.

It was also planned to start Thomas at RT, but the Solder opt out forced him to LT. If he doesn’t make substantial improvement this offseason and the seaaon, he will end up at RT anyway.

Slater is definitely attractive because of his versatility and the Giants could draft him because there is question about whether Peart can play RT and because Zeitler may be a cap casualty. So instead of deciding what his best position is, he will be asked to fill in.

The Giants have proven very adept at sidetracking O-line careers. Of course, things haven’t worked out any better when they draft a lineman and start him at the position he is most qualified to play, but at least those guys weren’t first round talents.
RE: This would be like Pugh and Flowers all over again. Maybe Thomas too.  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/6/2021 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15168354 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Drafting a guy and starting him at a position other than the one he is most physically capable of playing.

Pugh was drafted because of his versatility. He was most physically capable of playing LG or maybe LT but was plugged in as an undersized RT.

It was planned to start Flowers at RT but injuries forced him to start at LT at least a year too early. He never learned how to play tackle.

It was also planned to start Thomas at RT, but the Solder opt out forced him to LT. If he doesn’t make substantial improvement this offseason and the seaaon, he will end up at RT anyway.

Slater is definitely attractive because of his versatility and the Giants could draft him because there is question about whether Peart can play RT and because Zeitler may be a cap casualty. So instead of deciding what his best position is, he will be asked to fill in.

The Giants have proven very adept at sidetracking O-line careers. Of course, things haven’t worked out any better when they draft a lineman and start him at the position he is most qualified to play, but at least those guys weren’t first round talents.

Whoa, whoa, whoa...

Zack Martin and Brandon Scherff both entered the league as excellent collegiate OTs and became standout NFL OGs. The precedent, with success, exists. The flag is only in seeing these OL prospects as versatile, IMO. If you're going to convert them to OG, you can do so VERY successfully, but it will require a full commitment to that position for them.
This question has been answered several times already, albeit  
BelieveJJ : 3/6/2021 1:49 pm : link
posed as the query about Discover Card's annual fee...
I don't think  
darren in pdx : 3/6/2021 1:50 pm : link
that's a curveball. RT is a huge need that needs to be filled just as much as WR and EDGE and CB. Can make arguments for all of them if they feel strongly about the prospect.
Slaters “downside” appears to be an elite OG.  
cosmicj : 3/6/2021 1:55 pm : link
At #11, that sort of player is very low risk even if it’s not a key position.

There’s exceptional scouting uncertainty this season with COVID. An$ there’s a very real possibility the Giants pick a complete bust at #11. A selection like Slater would represent a cautious, sensible approach to managing that risk.
Options options options  
Colin@gbn : 3/6/2021 1:57 pm : link
One of the things I have learned in 50 years in this business is never ever say never. And I certainly would think there are certain scenarios in which the Ginats ended up taking an OL like Slater with the 11th pick. But my guess is that it would as kind of last options in which all the guys they really wanted were off the board.

I am not sure how many times it needs to be repeated but the Giants have told you what they are looking for at the 2021 draft. To wit, they want to add some big-play weapons on offense. And if they follow the same pattern they did in 2020 along the OL that most likely means they'll be using 2 of their top three picks - and 3 of their first 4-5 picks - on receivers.

The other thing Joe Judge told us is the fact that other than Bradberry they didn't have any corners that could cover and that severly limited what they could on defense last fall. Bottom line given what the FO has said they'll be heading into the opening round of the 2021 draft hoping to get one of those top receivers and if they are gone the fall back is likely to be one of the CBs.

One scenario I could see as more likely would be if the Giants did get one of those top receivers at #11 that they add an interior OL in the second like Wyatt Davis, Creed Humphrey or Leatherwood, each of whom would be much better value at that spot than Slater at #11. At the same time though will also be 3-4 very good receivers available at #42 along with 2-3 quality corners that would be more than guys you would be bringing into compete.

One final comment re the OL. No question it is still very much a work in progress. However, given the limited resources available it is very possible the Giants live with what they have for the upcoming year to find out exactly what they do have, although it would be nice to see them bring in a couple of mid-to-low priced veteran G/T types for depth and insurance. I also feel that the best thing the Giants could do to help the OL would be add some big-play threats to force opposing Ds to back off. Even if you had 5 pro bowlers across the line opposing teams would still be bringing 8-9-10 guys up to the LOS just daring you to go over the top. One of the things I like to say about Saquon, for example, is that he doesn't really need a whole lot of blocking, just a little space and he'll make people miss.
So Colin,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/6/2021 2:16 pm : link
if Parsons is there at 11, you believe the Giants will pass (assuming they have looked deeply into his personal stuff)?
More options  
Colin@gbn : 3/6/2021 2:33 pm : link
BB56: It will all depend on what kind of grade they have on Parsons (and the same with Slater). If in fact the Giants have a top 5 grade on either guy then they'll definitely be in play. Right now I am not convinced that either guy is in a higher row than say Waddle or the CBs.

And, hey I'd love to have a disruptive guy like Parsons on the Giants D, but at the same time as I have said before I don't see him as necessarily being a great fit. While the Giants are nominally a 3-4 team and Parsons woul dbe an ideal 3-4 OLB, the fact is they actually play a 4-2 on anywhere from 65-70% of their defensive snaps. In that scheme the OLBs have to slide up and become DEs and at 6-2, 240 I just don't see Parsons being big enough to handle that. And that means he's likley going to end up playing mostly at MLB which doesn't really suit his skill set all that well.
Jones  
mdthedream : 3/6/2021 2:33 pm : link
had ankle surgery so he played really well considering.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I prefer Christian Darrisaw  
gogiants : 3/6/2021 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15168315 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:

He's a mauler, and he does have talent, but so did Flowers! He just doesn't belong anywhere near the conversation for #11, IMO. Link - ( New Window )


The tdn report you linked is an overall positive report on Darrisaw. They have him ranked as their second OT and graded only 3.5/100 points less than Sewell. If Slater is in the discussion at 11 the Darrisaw should also be.
RE: Here is my concern...  
giantstock : 3/6/2021 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15168309 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
At some point, the Giants need to finally, after all this time, figure out the situation with the line because they can’t keep investing high draft picks at those spots. Eventually, they have to use these high draft picks to address other needs.

These offensive line picks have to pan out, because they are effecting the development of other positions, and depth on this team.

This is what I was talking about with Peart yesterday. After investing a 3rd round pick, he needs to at least be given an opportunity to win the RT spot. They cannot continue to waste these picks.


Absolutely Peart needs to be given an opportunity. I think it's just "emotional fan talk" to not give him the shot.

But with that said, Solder was a blunder right from the start. And right now both of them are way too expensive for what they bring.

Big contracts are coming with Barkley and Jones -- got to decide if they are worth it. Getting SLater give you 60% - and drafting one more Tackle in rd 2 or 3 you should be bale ot at least have an idea as to what Jones and Barkley are.

If both need what some are suggesting - several high end free agents along with high pick then they aren't worth it.

The idea of paying an expensive amount of money on a RB and QB - they have to at least show they can overcome something.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I prefer Christian Darrisaw  
bw in dc : 3/6/2021 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15168315 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:


Here's a TDN write-up that pretty much echoes what I've seen:

- Prone to losing his outside shoulder
- Prone to become top-heavy
- Late with his feet
- Lunges to recover because he can't reset his feet instead

He's a mauler, and he does have talent, but so did Flowers! He just doesn't belong anywhere near the conversation for #11, IMO. Link - ( New Window )


There were a lot of positives in that link, too. ;)
so the choice is  
BigBlueCane : 3/6/2021 3:49 pm : link
Waddle, Surtain Jr. or Parsons/Edge Rusher.
It could be a curveball  
ghost718 : 3/6/2021 4:40 pm : link
It could also be a wild pitch that takes out the mascot
Kind of ridiculous anybody is putting even a level of certainty  
Jimmy Googs : 3/6/2021 4:42 pm : link
to a handful of names being the pick at #11 on March 6th.

Too much still has to play out with respect to Giant thought process, free agency, demand for QBs, etc. before you can really start defining this down to just a few names. Not saying we shouldn't have some fun with threads like these but that's really all it is.

Just like Slater may be considered a curveball to many on BBI, he may be also be in the NYG's top tier with a little asterisk next to his name as we speak...
RE: Kind of ridiculous anybody is putting even a level of certainty  
Big Blue '56 : 3/6/2021 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15168462 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
to a handful of names being the pick at #11 on March 6th.

Too much still has to play out with respect to Giant thought process, free agency, demand for QBs, etc. before you can really start defining this down to just a few names. Not saying we shouldn't have some fun with threads like these but that's really all it is.

Just like Slater may be considered a curveball to many on BBI, he may be also be in the NYG's top tier with a little asterisk next to his name as we speak...


Quote:


Not saying we shouldn't have some fun with threads like these but that's really all it is.


Who’s saying or implying anything different?
BB56 - it wasn't a reflection of the thread. I like them  
Jimmy Googs : 3/6/2021 5:20 pm : link
and participate in them as well as you can see. But not to put out certainty on who the pick will be, even if list a couple of names. Way too premature for that imv.

I typed my post after seeing a comment above saying something along those lines, and I have seen it a lot lately in other threads. That's all...

Yeah, because I have zero knowledge about college football,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/6/2021 5:24 pm : link
I get a lot out of these threads because I learn about the players and read all I can about their pros and cons from those evaluators in the media that I respect (Kirwan, Cosell, Brandt and so on)
I only know about the SEC teams & players as I hardly watch  
Jimmy Googs : 3/6/2021 5:29 pm : link
anybody else.

As to guessing the direction the Giants will go at #11, there is a good chance Gettleman provides enough info in next week's media session to help with their free agency and/or draft targets. Those will for some interesting threads after that.

Imv, he has done it before...
RE: RE: I think Slater is a Zack Martin type...  
90.Cal : 3/6/2021 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15168344 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168264 90.Cal said:


Quote:


Will be great at Guard or Tackle.


There's a bit of disconnect between your subject and your post - ZM has only been great at G. Not sure how ZM is your base use case for "great at OG or OT" when he hasn't actually shown that at the NFL level.

Did you mean, collegiate OT who became a fantastic NFL OG? That seems reasonable, but it's not either/or.


No. You haven't seen him play tackle in the NFL. He has played right tackle and looked as good as he looked at guard. He did it this past season under Mccarthy due to some injuries. The idea that he is an all pro guard but wouldn't have cut it at tackle is ridiculous. Slater looks like Zack Martin to me. Play him at guard or tackle who cares he is going to be a good player that is my opinion that is all.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I prefer Christian Darrisaw  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/7/2021 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15168443 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15168315 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:




Here's a TDN write-up that pretty much echoes what I've seen:

- Prone to losing his outside shoulder
- Prone to become top-heavy
- Late with his feet
- Lunges to recover because he can't reset his feet instead

He's a mauler, and he does have talent, but so did Flowers! He just doesn't belong anywhere near the conversation for #11, IMO. Link - ( New Window )



There were a lot of positives in that link, too. ;)

There were a lot of positives in Flowers' write-ups, too.

If we're gonna draft an OG masquerading as an OT, I'd much prefer Slater. If the idea is to find another OT, I would prefer Leatherwood in the 2nd round (if he lasts), and actually think Eichenberg, who can be drafted MUCH later, is a more fundamentally sound OT prospect. Just IMO, of course.
RE: RE: RE: I think Slater is a Zack Martin type...  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/7/2021 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15168494 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15168344 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15168264 90.Cal said:


Quote:


Will be great at Guard or Tackle.


There's a bit of disconnect between your subject and your post - ZM has only been great at G. Not sure how ZM is your base use case for "great at OG or OT" when he hasn't actually shown that at the NFL level.

Did you mean, collegiate OT who became a fantastic NFL OG? That seems reasonable, but it's not either/or.



No. You haven't seen him play tackle in the NFL. He has played right tackle and looked as good as he looked at guard. He did it this past season under Mccarthy due to some injuries. The idea that he is an all pro guard but wouldn't have cut it at tackle is ridiculous. Slater looks like Zack Martin to me. Play him at guard or tackle who cares he is going to be a good player that is my opinion that is all.

Ok, I can get behind that. I like Slater a lot.
RE: I only know about the SEC teams & players as I hardly watch  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/7/2021 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15168490 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
anybody else.

As to guessing the direction the Giants will go at #11, there is a good chance Gettleman provides enough info in next week's media session to help with their free agency and/or draft targets. Those will for some interesting threads after that.

Imv, he has done it before...

We'll know before dinnertime on Tuesday who the Giants will draft, and then we'll spend the next 6 weeks after that pretending it was a smokescreen from the GM who always says the quiet part out loud.
RE: RE: I only know about the SEC teams & players as I hardly watch  
Big Blue '56 : 3/7/2021 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15168886 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168490 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


anybody else.

As to guessing the direction the Giants will go at #11, there is a good chance Gettleman provides enough info in next week's media session to help with their free agency and/or draft targets. Those will for some interesting threads after that.

Imv, he has done it before...


We'll know before dinnertime on Tuesday who the Giants will draft, and then we'll spend the next 6 weeks after that pretending it was a smokescreen from the GM who always says the quiet part out loud.


The Barkley pick my dead grandmother could have predicted, no surprise there from DG or anyone..He never let on about DJ at 6
As for last draft,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/7/2021 2:52 pm : link
people were all over the board with their predictions for the 4 OTs as our pick. DG never led on there either.
RE: As for last draft,  
Jimmy Googs : 3/7/2021 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15168919 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
people were all over the board with their predictions for the 4 OTs as our pick. DG never led on there either.


Maybe not which of the 4 OTs, but clear as day he sent plenty of signals that it would be one of them. Disagree?
Don't recall if the Daniel Jones pick was signaled  
Jimmy Googs : 3/7/2021 3:02 pm : link
I was busy around draft time so wasn't following things closely...

RE: RE: As for last draft,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/7/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15168923 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15168919 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


people were all over the board with their predictions for the 4 OTs as our pick. DG never led on there either.



Maybe not which of the 4 OTs, but clear as day he sent plenty of signals that it would be one of them. Disagree?


But even I “knew” we’d take an OT at 4 and I don’t watch college football..I can’t recall too many analysts or BBIers for that matter predicting anything other than an OT for us, so he really gave nothing away.
Sure he signaled it. Not saying we "lost" anything  
Jimmy Googs : 3/7/2021 3:06 pm : link
in doing so (have no idea) but he clearly communicated it when no need to do so.
RE: Don't recall if the Daniel Jones pick was signaled  
bw in dc : 3/7/2021 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15168925 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
I was busy around draft time so wasn't following things closely...


Oh, it was signaled after the Senior Bowl in 2019. Started to hear rumblings that Ole Dave was hot and lathered up over Jones...
RE: RE: RE: As for last draft,  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/7/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15168926 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15168923 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15168919 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


people were all over the board with their predictions for the 4 OTs as our pick. DG never led on there either.



Maybe not which of the 4 OTs, but clear as day he sent plenty of signals that it would be one of them. Disagree?



But even I “knew” we’d take an OT at 4 and I don’t watch college football..I can’t recall too many analysts or BBIers for that matter predicting anything other than an OT for us, so he really gave nothing away.

The fact that every analyst was able to simply and accurately predict OT to the Giants was in itself a giveaway. Giving away the position you intend to draft may not be as egregious a tell as declaring the actual prospect's name, but it still reduces your flexibility on the fly almost as much.
RE: Sure he signaled it. Not saying we  
bw in dc : 3/7/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15168929 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
in doing so (have no idea) but he clearly communicated it when no need to do so.


BTW, I know the BBI law firm of Bully and FMiC doesn't like circumstantial evidence, but with Jones the dots were quickly connected with Cutcliffe, Manning camps, similar personality to Eli, etc.
So we think DG has signaled more than enough related to  
Jimmy Googs : 3/7/2021 3:31 pm : link
- Barkley
- Daniel Jones
- and last year clearly being an OT, and likely Thomas who was most experienced at left tackle imv

What about big Dexter Lawrence...anything messaged there?
RE: So we think DG has signaled more than enough related to  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/7/2021 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15168946 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
- Barkley
- Daniel Jones
- and last year clearly being an OT, and likely Thomas who was most experienced at left tackle imv

What about big Dexter Lawrence...anything messaged there?

Speaking from my own perspective, I don't remember anything that tipped off Dexter, although I do remember thinking "of course, he was the replacement for Snacks."

But I don't think that's a fair ding against DG; most fans of any team probably can "aha!" a few draft picks after the fact every year.
Yeah, like I mentioned above, we have no idea whether  
Jimmy Googs : 3/7/2021 3:42 pm : link
the Giants "lost" anything thru messaging of certain picks. But there simply is no need to do so. Especially from a guy like Gettleman who I actually find to be a pretty blunt straight-shooter, and not a bluffer of any sort.
