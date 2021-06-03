Strategy regarding Leonard Williams. robbieballs2003 : 3/6/2021 7:39 pm

What do you guys prefer? List reasons why. The last day to tag a player is March 9th so if the Giants want to go down that path expect more moves over the next few days.



Here are the options:



1. The Giants and Leonard Williams come to a deal. If it is this option you have to assume it is at least $20 mil per year with a nice chunk guaranteed if he is going to avoid testing FA.



2. The Giants let Williams hit FA because they don't want to tie up around $19 mil in him for 2021 which will handcuff us during FA. However, they'll still be in contact with him and have an offer on the table. If they lose him in FA he would almost definitely receive a 3rd round comp pick and potentially the top comp pick.



3. Franchise tag him (exclusive). This means he will be paid 120% of last year's salary which I believe is around $19 mil. This means Williams CANNOT negotiate with any other team.



4. Franchise tag him (non-exclusive). This means he will be paid 120% of last year's salary which I believe is around $19 mil. This means Williams CAN negotiate with teams but would have to give up 2 firsts if they do. Also, the Giants get a chance to match any offer.



5. Transition tag him. This means he will still get paid 120% of last year's salary to my understanding. He can negotiate with any team. I think he can only bring 1 offer back to the Giants. The difference with this tag is that if the Giants do not match they receive NO compensation. I am not sure if he would count toward the comp pick formula in this case.



So, the main questions you have to ask yourself are:



A. Is Williams worth $19 mil this year vs. having more flexibility in FA?



B. Do you want Williams to negotiate with other teams to get a sense of what his value is?



C. Do you want compensation if he leaves (2 firsts for the non-exclusive franchise tag or most likely a 3rd round comp pick)?





What is your plan of action? I didn't want to get into keeping other players like Tomlinson even though that is part of the equation.