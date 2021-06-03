Addressing the WR Position

This to me is the biggest position of need on the roster. Right now the Giants have two WRs that are NFL caliber in Shepard and Slayton, but neither is a number 1 guy, or all that close to it.



In fact, the Giants may have the single worst WR corps in the NFL. There are some other contenders, but it's certainly close.



They should be both shopping at the top end of the market here in FA AND addressing with a high draft pick.



If you add someone like Golladay in FA and Waddle in the draft to this Giants roster, all of a sudden a massive hole becomes a big strength. Daniel Jones gets weapons, boxes are less packed for Saquon, and the entire offense starts to click.



I get that Golladay is expensive, but I feel like people always underestimate the amount of cap space teams can free up if they really need to. They can be competitive for Golladay/Robinson/Godwin, etc.



This was generally an NFL caliber defense last year. The offense is what held them back. Have to address it early and often this offseason.