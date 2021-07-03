Dunleavy: Options for NYG to improve WR corps

I keep thinking that between the number of really good WR prospects in the draft and the number of free agents, there will be a 1st round WR available on day 2. Are the top 3 that much better than the next tier? Just asking.
and that should go a pretty long way to improving the offense. Golden Tate was basically their best option on contested catches last year and they only used him sparingly. Slayton has ability but his play strength is lacking. Shepard is good when he plays. Engram as we all know is maddeningly inconsistent.
They need to find themselves an explosive weapon that scares other teams and 2 shots to find that player are better than 1.
Final 4 last year aren't the final 4 without Kelce, Hill, Evans, Adams, and Diggs. Other than their respective QB's it's pretty easy to make team MVP cases for any of those guys.
But I wonder if there's any correlation between where a WR is drafted and their propensity to be a PITA diva?
I generally prefer to not take WR high in 1st rd. Rather take one in the 2nd or trade down and take Bateman later in 1st.
WR is a spotlight position, most of them are going to be divas. It just sort of comes with the 1 on 1 "you got moss'd" mentality.
Julio Jones and Mike Evans are among the highest drafted WR's and they are probably as productive and non-diva as it gets. AJ Green too. On the other hand Antonio Brown and Tyreek Hill were late round picks and both were/are high maintenance. Chad Johnson, Davante Adams, Michael Thomas, and Deandre Hopkins were late first early seconds.
Just get a great player who is a good person and works hard. It's the coaches job to manage the personalities (especially younger ones just entering the league).
WR is a spotlight position, most of them are going to be divas. It just sort of comes with the 1 on 1 "you got moss'd" mentality.
Julio Jones and Mike Evans are among the highest drafted WR's and they are probably as productive and non-diva as it gets. AJ Green too. On the other hand Antonio Brown and Tyreek Hill were late round picks and both were/are high maintenance. Chad Johnson, Davante Adams, Michael Thomas, and Deandre Hopkins were late first early seconds.
Just get a great player who is a good person and works hard. It's the coaches job to manage the personalities (especially younger ones just entering the league).
Good info, Eric on Li
I agree
RE: Good article i'd be surprised if they don't add 1 vet and 1 high pick
I agree with Michael Irvin, if they can get Golladay go get him. We haven’t had a big receiver like that since Plax. The closest after him was Nicks, who wasn’t as tall but had huge hands. Golladay is a game changer.
I agree with Michael Irvin, if they can get Golladay go get him. We haven’t had a big receiver like that since Plax. The closest after him was Nicks, who wasn’t as tall but had huge hands. Golladay is a game changer.
Golladay is the most overrated FA in this year's class.
Shame on you for taking Michael Irvin's word for anything.
I agree with Michael Irvin, if they can get Golladay go get him. We haven’t had a big receiver like that since Plax. The closest after him was Nicks, who wasn’t as tall but had huge hands. Golladay is a game changer.
Golladay is the most overrated FA in this year's class.
Shame on you for taking Michael Irvin's word for anything.
I disagree, I rank him and Robinson as equals. Get Golladay out of Detroit and watch him shine.
I agree with Michael Irvin, if they can get Golladay go get him. We haven’t had a big receiver like that since Plax. The closest after him was Nicks, who wasn’t as tall but had huge hands. Golladay is a game changer.
Golladay is the most overrated FA in this year's class.
Shame on you for taking Michael Irvin's word for anything.
I disagree, I rank him and Robinson as equals. Get Golladay out of Detroit and watch him shine.
Golladay isn't remotely in Robinson's class.
Robinson is capable of being a volume receiver AND a big-play target. Golladay only has the latter in his repertoire. They're not comparable anywhere other than on Bleacher Report, IMO.
Agreed...Robinson is clearly at a level above Golladay
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
RE: RE: Agreed...Robinson is clearly at a level above Golladay
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
RE: RE: RE: Agreed...Robinson is clearly at a level above Golladay
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Agreed...Robinson is clearly at a level above Golladay
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
I think Golladay is more than a Z receiver is my point. Detroit is too stupid to feature him compared to the Bears with Robinson. I like both receivers, but don’t see either as being “way” better than the other. I also don’t see Robinson signing here as he is probably not interested in playing with another young QB. I respect your opinion but agree to disagree on the Robinson/Golladay comparison.
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
I think Golladay is more than a Z receiver is my point. Detroit is too stupid to feature him compared to the Bears with Robinson. I like both receivers, but don’t see either as being “way” better than the other. I also don’t see Robinson signing here as he is probably not interested in playing with another young QB. I respect your opinion but agree to disagree on the Robinson/Golladay comparison.
If they were comparable, I need to understand why Golladay has only averaged 4.0 receptions per game (on 7.0 targets per game) for the past two seasons whereas Robinson has averaged 6.3 (on 9.5 targets). Even factoring for scheme, the open guy should get the ball, so why isn't Golladay getting the ball more? Note that I'm using averages here specifically to avoid giving Golladay a demerit due to injury, but it doesn't even really benefit him here anyway.
Golladay has had the better QB situation, so it's not just that he's being hung out to dry by QB play - he's getting fewer targets at the same spread that he's getting fewer receptions.
So I'm just curious what it is about Golladay that gives anyone any sort of indication that he belongs on the same tier as Robinson. It sure as heck ins't production.
In the end I think both Robinson and Golladay get tagged
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
I think Golladay is more than a Z receiver is my point. Detroit is too stupid to feature him compared to the Bears with Robinson. I like both receivers, but don’t see either as being “way” better than the other. I also don’t see Robinson signing here as he is probably not interested in playing with another young QB. I respect your opinion but agree to disagree on the Robinson/Golladay comparison.
If they were comparable, I need to understand why Golladay has only averaged 4.0 receptions per game (on 7.0 targets per game) for the past two seasons whereas Robinson has averaged 6.3 (on 9.5 targets). Even factoring for scheme, the open guy should get the ball, so why isn't Golladay getting the ball more? Note that I'm using averages here specifically to avoid giving Golladay a demerit due to injury, but it doesn't even really benefit him here anyway.
Golladay has had the better QB situation, so it's not just that he's being hung out to dry by QB play - he's getting fewer targets at the same spread that he's getting fewer receptions.
So I'm just curious what it is about Golladay that gives anyone any sort of indication that he belongs on the same tier as Robinson. It sure as heck ins't production.
For one, stats don’t tell the whole story with any player. Two, the Lions had Marvin Jones and Hockenson in the mix. The Bears have next to nothing opposite of Robinson. Therefore his target share is higher.
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
I think Golladay is more than a Z receiver is my point. Detroit is too stupid to feature him compared to the Bears with Robinson. I like both receivers, but don’t see either as being “way” better than the other. I also don’t see Robinson signing here as he is probably not interested in playing with another young QB. I respect your opinion but agree to disagree on the Robinson/Golladay comparison.
If they were comparable, I need to understand why Golladay has only averaged 4.0 receptions per game (on 7.0 targets per game) for the past two seasons whereas Robinson has averaged 6.3 (on 9.5 targets). Even factoring for scheme, the open guy should get the ball, so why isn't Golladay getting the ball more? Note that I'm using averages here specifically to avoid giving Golladay a demerit due to injury, but it doesn't even really benefit him here anyway.
Golladay has had the better QB situation, so it's not just that he's being hung out to dry by QB play - he's getting fewer targets at the same spread that he's getting fewer receptions.
So I'm just curious what it is about Golladay that gives anyone any sort of indication that he belongs on the same tier as Robinson. It sure as heck ins't production.
For one, stats don’t tell the whole story with any player. Two, the Lions had Marvin Jones and Hockenson in the mix. The Bears have next to nothing opposite of Robinson. Therefore his target share is higher.
Yeah, these stats tell enough of the story.
If Golladay was truly a #1, Jones and Hockenson wouldn't be enough to be deflating his target share down to the level where it resides. Seriously? Marvin Jones and TJ Hockenson are why Kenny Golladay is not being used as the #1 WR that he actually is?
He's not a #1. The only proof you should need is that he appears to be DG's top target, which pretty much confirms that he's a #2 WR at best.
RE: RE: A lot of folks keep bringing up Pitts as a WR???
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
I think Golladay is more than a Z receiver is my point. Detroit is too stupid to feature him compared to the Bears with Robinson. I like both receivers, but don’t see either as being “way” better than the other. I also don’t see Robinson signing here as he is probably not interested in playing with another young QB. I respect your opinion but agree to disagree on the Robinson/Golladay comparison.
If they were comparable, I need to understand why Golladay has only averaged 4.0 receptions per game (on 7.0 targets per game) for the past two seasons whereas Robinson has averaged 6.3 (on 9.5 targets). Even factoring for scheme, the open guy should get the ball, so why isn't Golladay getting the ball more? Note that I'm using averages here specifically to avoid giving Golladay a demerit due to injury, but it doesn't even really benefit him here anyway.
Golladay has had the better QB situation, so it's not just that he's being hung out to dry by QB play - he's getting fewer targets at the same spread that he's getting fewer receptions.
So I'm just curious what it is about Golladay that gives anyone any sort of indication that he belongs on the same tier as Robinson. It sure as heck ins't production.
For one, stats don’t tell the whole story with any player. Two, the Lions had Marvin Jones and Hockenson in the mix. The Bears have next to nothing opposite of Robinson. Therefore his target share is higher.
Yeah, these stats tell enough of the story.
If Golladay was truly a #1, Jones and Hockenson wouldn't be enough to be deflating his target share down to the level where it resides. Seriously? Marvin Jones and TJ Hockenson are why Kenny Golladay is not being used as the #1 WR that he actually is?
He's not a #1. The only proof you should need is that he appears to be DG's top target, which pretty much confirms that he's a #2 WR at best.
Like I said 7 posts ago, agree to disagree. I don’t have half a day to put together a scholarly essay on why Golladay is a true #1 WR and would be good for this team. He’s going to get paid by someone, and not because he is a #2 receiver. This isn’t fucking Golden Tate from a few years ago. He’s 6’4, 215 with game breaking ability. If you don’t like him fine, you will if he signs here.
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
I think Golladay is more than a Z receiver is my point. Detroit is too stupid to feature him compared to the Bears with Robinson. I like both receivers, but don’t see either as being “way” better than the other. I also don’t see Robinson signing here as he is probably not interested in playing with another young QB. I respect your opinion but agree to disagree on the Robinson/Golladay comparison.
If they were comparable, I need to understand why Golladay has only averaged 4.0 receptions per game (on 7.0 targets per game) for the past two seasons whereas Robinson has averaged 6.3 (on 9.5 targets). Even factoring for scheme, the open guy should get the ball, so why isn't Golladay getting the ball more? Note that I'm using averages here specifically to avoid giving Golladay a demerit due to injury, but it doesn't even really benefit him here anyway.
Golladay has had the better QB situation, so it's not just that he's being hung out to dry by QB play - he's getting fewer targets at the same spread that he's getting fewer receptions.
So I'm just curious what it is about Golladay that gives anyone any sort of indication that he belongs on the same tier as Robinson. It sure as heck ins't production.
For one, stats don’t tell the whole story with any player. Two, the Lions had Marvin Jones and Hockenson in the mix. The Bears have next to nothing opposite of Robinson. Therefore his target share is higher.
Yeah, these stats tell enough of the story.
If Golladay was truly a #1, Jones and Hockenson wouldn't be enough to be deflating his target share down to the level where it resides. Seriously? Marvin Jones and TJ Hockenson are why Kenny Golladay is not being used as the #1 WR that he actually is?
He's not a #1. The only proof you should need is that he appears to be DG's top target, which pretty much confirms that he's a #2 WR at best.
Like I said 7 posts ago, agree to disagree. I don’t have half a day to put together a scholarly essay on why Golladay is a true #1 WR and would be good for this team. He’s going to get paid by someone, and not because he is a #2 receiver. This isn’t fucking Golden Tate from a few years ago. He’s 6’4, 215 with game breaking ability. If you don’t like him fine, you will if he signs here.
Oh, I will? Wanna bet?
RE: RE: RE: A lot of folks keep bringing up Pitts as a WR???
I want purebred not a mutt/project....especially since we already have a "receiving" TE with great speed.
Good article and I agree with his logic.
Dear NYG,
Please be aware of what Kev in Cali wants.
Thanks,
Dunk in Jers
Isn't this what every vomiting mouth writes about here, what they think "we need" or "they" want? get real douche.
You're the one who called Kyle Pitts a "mutt/project." He might be the best receiver in the draft right now, regardless of position. But I'm the douche and you're some sort of knowledgable contributor? Oh, ok.
RE: RE: RE: RE: A lot of folks keep bringing up Pitts as a WR???
I want purebred not a mutt/project....especially since we already have a "receiving" TE with great speed.
Good article and I agree with his logic.
Dear NYG,
Please be aware of what Kev in Cali wants.
Thanks,
Dunk in Jers
Isn't this what every vomiting mouth writes about here, what they think "we need" or "they" want? get real douche.
You're the one who called Kyle Pitts a "mutt/project." He might be the best receiver in the draft right now, regardless of position. But I'm the douche and you're some sort of knowledgable contributor? Oh, ok.
Maybe if you responded to him with a respectful comment he wouldn’t have reacted that way. People are allowed opinions on players. We’re not professional GM’s and neither are you.
I would love to sign Samuel as a 2nd tier FA option and draft a bigger one in the 2nd.
Samuel is a match up problem with his speed and versatility plus his game is on the upswing. We always hear how you dont pay a FA for what he is done but what he is going to do and I feel like we would be getting a guy who is young, improving and can cause problems for a D game plan. Samuel can line up wide in an empty set only to be brought into the backfield creating coverage issues. I think he could open things up for Slayton with that ability.
If we could then get a guy like Marshall, Seth Williams or Nico Collins in the 2nd, that would be a home run as far as offense.
and the draft for WR. Let’s hope the 2 or 3 that we add are the right decisions. I wouldn’t break the bank for Robinson. I feel like he’s more of a possession type guy and less of a game breaker at this point in his career. I’d go for the higher upside with Golladay. We have to start taking some risks here.
and the draft for WR. Let’s hope the 2 or 3 that we add are the right decisions. I wouldn’t break the bank for Robinson. I feel like he’s more of a possession type guy and less of a game breaker at this point in his career. I’d go for the higher upside with Golladay. We have to start taking some risks here.
Amen. I get the feeling a lot of people on here haven’t seen Golladay play very often. The guy is legit. That being said, he’ll probably get franchised anyway.
RE: RE: RE: RE: A lot of folks keep bringing up Pitts as a WR???
I want purebred not a mutt/project....especially since we already have a "receiving" TE with great speed.
Good article and I agree with his logic.
Dear NYG,
Please be aware of what Kev in Cali wants.
Thanks,
Dunk in Jers
Isn't this what every vomiting mouth writes about here, what they think "we need" or "they" want? get real douche.
You're the one who called Kyle Pitts a "mutt/project." He might be the best receiver in the draft right now, regardless of position. But I'm the douche and you're some sort of knowledgable contributor? Oh, ok.
weapons in Shepard and Slayton who will become a lot more effective when we bring in 2 additional players (hopefully a #1 legit threat and a draft pick, or 2 draft picks)
The WR unit can become a strength pretty quickly if we hit on the right guys
Dream scenario for me is Golladay in FA and Smith/Chase/Waddle at #11. Our receiving corps would be set for years. Even if Jones doesn’t pan out the next guy would have one hell of a group of receivers to throw to.
like Josh Reynolds, Bourne, & Higgins. You’ll get a good value with these 3.
I’d like to see the Giants sign Godwin or Samuel with Reynolds,Bourne, Higgins, or maybe Permian who’s only 27-28.
Watkins is probably leaving the Chiefs. He turns 28 in a few months, still plenty left. Still explosive. Could be a really good value with his recent injuries and the WR market. If he’s healthy he can help any team.
I see what you’re saying, but I just don’t agree - we need legit impactful guys. Watkins is basically a JAG receiver at this point. Sure - he can help. But he won’t move the needle for this team. We need really good offensive players.
“NFL teams are starting to learn the lesson that Day 2 is where the goldmine of receivers has been found,” Reid said. “This is another great receiver class. It’s just a matter of exactly where they want to pick one.”
And get a relatively cheap short term rental while the pick learns the ropes.
not saying that’s what he’s gonna become, I was just trying to think of players that were his size and possess his type of skill set. But yeah - if he ends up like them - we can all celebrate that pick for years to come.
As far as NFL players now that remind me of him...I’m not sure. He does remind me a bit of a better version of Calvin Ridley.
with Smith. Elite quickness and hands and a home run hitter, but can also go over the middle with toughness.
Tim Brown was a bigger target and not nearly as quick as DSmith. I don't see that.
As an aside, I think Tim Brown is one of the most underrated players in NFL history. Go look at his numbers. And then think about the QBs he played with to compile those numbers. He didn't play with any HoFamers. Not even close...
with Smith. Elite quickness and hands and a home run hitter, but can also go over the middle with toughness.
Tim Brown was a bigger target and not nearly as quick as DSmith. I don't see that.
As an aside, I think Tim Brown is one of the most underrated players in NFL history. Go look at his numbers. And then think about the QBs he played with to compile those numbers. He didn't play with any HoFamers. Not even close...
Tim Brown is one of my favorite players of all time. He was a tremendous receiver his entire career.
Why do so many fans want to sign and pay a guy who cant stay on the field? Sounds just like something DG would do unfortunately.
Last season was the first time he has missed more than one game in his career. He’s not an injury prone player.
Can you do basic research rather than shoot from the hip? In fact, he's only played in one 16 game season in 4 years.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
They need to find themselves an explosive weapon that scares other teams and 2 shots to find that player are better than 1.
Final 4 last year aren't the final 4 without Kelce, Hill, Evans, Adams, and Diggs. Other than their respective QB's it's pretty easy to make team MVP cases for any of those guys.
I generally prefer to not take WR high in 1st rd. Rather take one in the 2nd or trade down and take Bateman later in 1st.
I generally prefer to not take WR high in 1st rd. Rather take one in the 2nd or trade down and take Bateman later in 1st.
WR is a spotlight position, most of them are going to be divas. It just sort of comes with the 1 on 1 "you got moss'd" mentality.
Julio Jones and Mike Evans are among the highest drafted WR's and they are probably as productive and non-diva as it gets. AJ Green too. On the other hand Antonio Brown and Tyreek Hill were late round picks and both were/are high maintenance. Chad Johnson, Davante Adams, Michael Thomas, and Deandre Hopkins were late first early seconds.
Just get a great player who is a good person and works hard. It's the coaches job to manage the personalities (especially younger ones just entering the league).
Just because of the name.
Just because of the name.
he usually plays out of the slot so he's a little redundant, but might be a late round gem.
WR is a spotlight position, most of them are going to be divas. It just sort of comes with the 1 on 1 "you got moss'd" mentality.
Julio Jones and Mike Evans are among the highest drafted WR's and they are probably as productive and non-diva as it gets. AJ Green too. On the other hand Antonio Brown and Tyreek Hill were late round picks and both were/are high maintenance. Chad Johnson, Davante Adams, Michael Thomas, and Deandre Hopkins were late first early seconds.
Just get a great player who is a good person and works hard. It's the coaches job to manage the personalities (especially younger ones just entering the league).
Good info, Eric on Li
I agree
They need to find themselves an explosive weapon that scares other teams and 2 shots to find that player are better than 1.
I believe that this should be the plan as well.
They need to get more than ONE receiver.
Any nyg writer worth his his or her weight is stealing from us. We all know this to be true.
agreed
Just because of the name.
BBI struggles to spell names as simple as John Smith. I hope NYG chooses a more generically named WR prospect.
Cool, I looked. I see a Z WR that occupies Slayton's best spot. What do I win?
I could endorse that, plus another Agholor type like Bourne, if we beef up the OL.
Quote:
.... Amon-Ra St. Brown
Just because of the name.
BBI struggles to spell names as simple as John Smith. I hope NYG chooses a more generically named WR prospect.
Is it John Smith, John Smythe or John Smithe? Also is it John or Jon? Lol.
Golladay is the most overrated FA in this year's class.
Shame on you for taking Michael Irvin's word for anything.
Quote:
I agree with Michael Irvin, if they can get Golladay go get him. We haven’t had a big receiver like that since Plax. The closest after him was Nicks, who wasn’t as tall but had huge hands. Golladay is a game changer.
Golladay is the most overrated FA in this year's class.
Shame on you for taking Michael Irvin's word for anything.
I disagree, I rank him and Robinson as equals. Get Golladay out of Detroit and watch him shine.
Quote:
In comment 15168932 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
I agree with Michael Irvin, if they can get Golladay go get him. We haven’t had a big receiver like that since Plax. The closest after him was Nicks, who wasn’t as tall but had huge hands. Golladay is a game changer.
Golladay is the most overrated FA in this year's class.
Shame on you for taking Michael Irvin's word for anything.
I disagree, I rank him and Robinson as equals. Get Golladay out of Detroit and watch him shine.
Golladay isn't remotely in Robinson's class.
Robinson is capable of being a volume receiver AND a big-play target. Golladay only has the latter in his repertoire. They're not comparable anywhere other than on Bleacher Report, IMO.
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
Quote:
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
Quote:
In comment 15168944 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
Quote:
In comment 15168947 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168944 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
I think Golladay is more than a Z receiver is my point. Detroit is too stupid to feature him compared to the Bears with Robinson. I like both receivers, but don’t see either as being “way” better than the other. I also don’t see Robinson signing here as he is probably not interested in playing with another young QB. I respect your opinion but agree to disagree on the Robinson/Golladay comparison.
I'd be a bit surprised if he doesn't ultimately get tagged by the Lions. They need to keep Goff happy.
But who knows with Detriot.
I like Golloday somewhat but NOT at the asking price. NFW.
Quote:
In comment 15168950 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15168947 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168944 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
I think Golladay is more than a Z receiver is my point. Detroit is too stupid to feature him compared to the Bears with Robinson. I like both receivers, but don’t see either as being “way” better than the other. I also don’t see Robinson signing here as he is probably not interested in playing with another young QB. I respect your opinion but agree to disagree on the Robinson/Golladay comparison.
If they were comparable, I need to understand why Golladay has only averaged 4.0 receptions per game (on 7.0 targets per game) for the past two seasons whereas Robinson has averaged 6.3 (on 9.5 targets). Even factoring for scheme, the open guy should get the ball, so why isn't Golladay getting the ball more? Note that I'm using averages here specifically to avoid giving Golladay a demerit due to injury, but it doesn't even really benefit him here anyway.
Golladay has had the better QB situation, so it's not just that he's being hung out to dry by QB play - he's getting fewer targets at the same spread that he's getting fewer receptions.
So I'm just curious what it is about Golladay that gives anyone any sort of indication that he belongs on the same tier as Robinson. It sure as heck ins't production.
Quote:
In comment 15168956 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168950 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15168947 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168944 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
I think Golladay is more than a Z receiver is my point. Detroit is too stupid to feature him compared to the Bears with Robinson. I like both receivers, but don’t see either as being “way” better than the other. I also don’t see Robinson signing here as he is probably not interested in playing with another young QB. I respect your opinion but agree to disagree on the Robinson/Golladay comparison.
If they were comparable, I need to understand why Golladay has only averaged 4.0 receptions per game (on 7.0 targets per game) for the past two seasons whereas Robinson has averaged 6.3 (on 9.5 targets). Even factoring for scheme, the open guy should get the ball, so why isn't Golladay getting the ball more? Note that I'm using averages here specifically to avoid giving Golladay a demerit due to injury, but it doesn't even really benefit him here anyway.
Golladay has had the better QB situation, so it's not just that he's being hung out to dry by QB play - he's getting fewer targets at the same spread that he's getting fewer receptions.
So I'm just curious what it is about Golladay that gives anyone any sort of indication that he belongs on the same tier as Robinson. It sure as heck ins't production.
For one, stats don’t tell the whole story with any player. Two, the Lions had Marvin Jones and Hockenson in the mix. The Bears have next to nothing opposite of Robinson. Therefore his target share is higher.
Good article and I agree with his logic.
Good article and I agree with his logic.
Dear NYG,
Please be aware of what Kev in Cali wants.
Thanks,
Dunk in Jers
Quote:
In comment 15168961 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15168956 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168950 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15168947 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168944 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
I think Golladay is more than a Z receiver is my point. Detroit is too stupid to feature him compared to the Bears with Robinson. I like both receivers, but don’t see either as being “way” better than the other. I also don’t see Robinson signing here as he is probably not interested in playing with another young QB. I respect your opinion but agree to disagree on the Robinson/Golladay comparison.
If they were comparable, I need to understand why Golladay has only averaged 4.0 receptions per game (on 7.0 targets per game) for the past two seasons whereas Robinson has averaged 6.3 (on 9.5 targets). Even factoring for scheme, the open guy should get the ball, so why isn't Golladay getting the ball more? Note that I'm using averages here specifically to avoid giving Golladay a demerit due to injury, but it doesn't even really benefit him here anyway.
Golladay has had the better QB situation, so it's not just that he's being hung out to dry by QB play - he's getting fewer targets at the same spread that he's getting fewer receptions.
So I'm just curious what it is about Golladay that gives anyone any sort of indication that he belongs on the same tier as Robinson. It sure as heck ins't production.
For one, stats don’t tell the whole story with any player. Two, the Lions had Marvin Jones and Hockenson in the mix. The Bears have next to nothing opposite of Robinson. Therefore his target share is higher.
Yeah, these stats tell enough of the story.
If Golladay was truly a #1, Jones and Hockenson wouldn't be enough to be deflating his target share down to the level where it resides. Seriously? Marvin Jones and TJ Hockenson are why Kenny Golladay is not being used as the #1 WR that he actually is?
He's not a #1. The only proof you should need is that he appears to be DG's top target, which pretty much confirms that he's a #2 WR at best.
Quote:
I want purebred not a mutt/project....especially since we already have a "receiving" TE with great speed.
Good article and I agree with his logic.
Dear NYG,
Please be aware of what Kev in Cali wants.
Thanks,
Dunk in Jers
Isn't this what every vomiting mouth writes about here, what they think "we need" or "they" want? get real douche.
Quote:
In comment 15168970 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168961 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15168956 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168950 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15168947 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168944 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
I think Golladay is more than a Z receiver is my point. Detroit is too stupid to feature him compared to the Bears with Robinson. I like both receivers, but don’t see either as being “way” better than the other. I also don’t see Robinson signing here as he is probably not interested in playing with another young QB. I respect your opinion but agree to disagree on the Robinson/Golladay comparison.
If they were comparable, I need to understand why Golladay has only averaged 4.0 receptions per game (on 7.0 targets per game) for the past two seasons whereas Robinson has averaged 6.3 (on 9.5 targets). Even factoring for scheme, the open guy should get the ball, so why isn't Golladay getting the ball more? Note that I'm using averages here specifically to avoid giving Golladay a demerit due to injury, but it doesn't even really benefit him here anyway.
Golladay has had the better QB situation, so it's not just that he's being hung out to dry by QB play - he's getting fewer targets at the same spread that he's getting fewer receptions.
So I'm just curious what it is about Golladay that gives anyone any sort of indication that he belongs on the same tier as Robinson. It sure as heck ins't production.
For one, stats don’t tell the whole story with any player. Two, the Lions had Marvin Jones and Hockenson in the mix. The Bears have next to nothing opposite of Robinson. Therefore his target share is higher.
Yeah, these stats tell enough of the story.
If Golladay was truly a #1, Jones and Hockenson wouldn't be enough to be deflating his target share down to the level where it resides. Seriously? Marvin Jones and TJ Hockenson are why Kenny Golladay is not being used as the #1 WR that he actually is?
He's not a #1. The only proof you should need is that he appears to be DG's top target, which pretty much confirms that he's a #2 WR at best.
Like I said 7 posts ago, agree to disagree. I don’t have half a day to put together a scholarly essay on why Golladay is a true #1 WR and would be good for this team. He’s going to get paid by someone, and not because he is a #2 receiver. This isn’t fucking Golden Tate from a few years ago. He’s 6’4, 215 with game breaking ability. If you don’t like him fine, you will if he signs here.
Quote:
In comment 15168988 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15168970 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168961 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15168956 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168950 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15168947 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168944 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
which will hurt when we see the NY Giants spend about the same when they sign Golladay :-(
Oh, I expect exactly that outcome.
But I refuse to participate in the beat writer/asshat reverb that somehow places Golladay in the same class as Robinson when I can see with my own two eyes that only one of those two (Robinson) is truly a #1 WR who can play any of the three WR roles at any given time.
Golladay is a better/fancier version of Slayton - a big play Z receiver. He's a stud in that specific role, but he's nowhere near as versatile as Robinson.
I have had the unfortunate opportunity to watch most Lions games living in the Detroit area and can tell you with 100% accuracy that Golladay at this time is light years above Slayton. Golladay is not just a deep threat. He is a complete receiver that would be a perfect fit in Garrett’s offense.
He’s Burress 2.0. Remember when Pittsburgh decided not to pay him like the Lions may be doing with Golladay now? That worked out pretty well for the Giants I think.
We know the Giants are interested, I think it was one of the more reliable asshats that said they almost pulled off an LW like trade to get him before the trade deadline.
There's a difference between being dynamic in a specific WR role (in this case, the Z receiver spot that both Golladay and Slayton are best at) - this is where Golladay shines - and being versatile to jump into any of the X/Y/Z slots and still be excellent. This is where Robinson far outshines Golladay.
It's not even a knock against Golladay. Robinson is a legit #1 WR. Golladay is a dangerous receiving threat. I don't think it's an insult to Golladay to point out that he's nowhere near as good as Robinson, because I genuinely do believe that Robinson is the type of #1 WR that doesn't usually reach FA.
I think Golladay is more than a Z receiver is my point. Detroit is too stupid to feature him compared to the Bears with Robinson. I like both receivers, but don’t see either as being “way” better than the other. I also don’t see Robinson signing here as he is probably not interested in playing with another young QB. I respect your opinion but agree to disagree on the Robinson/Golladay comparison.
If they were comparable, I need to understand why Golladay has only averaged 4.0 receptions per game (on 7.0 targets per game) for the past two seasons whereas Robinson has averaged 6.3 (on 9.5 targets). Even factoring for scheme, the open guy should get the ball, so why isn't Golladay getting the ball more? Note that I'm using averages here specifically to avoid giving Golladay a demerit due to injury, but it doesn't even really benefit him here anyway.
Golladay has had the better QB situation, so it's not just that he's being hung out to dry by QB play - he's getting fewer targets at the same spread that he's getting fewer receptions.
So I'm just curious what it is about Golladay that gives anyone any sort of indication that he belongs on the same tier as Robinson. It sure as heck ins't production.
For one, stats don’t tell the whole story with any player. Two, the Lions had Marvin Jones and Hockenson in the mix. The Bears have next to nothing opposite of Robinson. Therefore his target share is higher.
Yeah, these stats tell enough of the story.
If Golladay was truly a #1, Jones and Hockenson wouldn't be enough to be deflating his target share down to the level where it resides. Seriously? Marvin Jones and TJ Hockenson are why Kenny Golladay is not being used as the #1 WR that he actually is?
He's not a #1. The only proof you should need is that he appears to be DG's top target, which pretty much confirms that he's a #2 WR at best.
Like I said 7 posts ago, agree to disagree. I don’t have half a day to put together a scholarly essay on why Golladay is a true #1 WR and would be good for this team. He’s going to get paid by someone, and not because he is a #2 receiver. This isn’t fucking Golden Tate from a few years ago. He’s 6’4, 215 with game breaking ability. If you don’t like him fine, you will if he signs here.
Oh, I will? Wanna bet?
Quote:
In comment 15168994 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
I want purebred not a mutt/project....especially since we already have a "receiving" TE with great speed.
Good article and I agree with his logic.
Dear NYG,
Please be aware of what Kev in Cali wants.
Thanks,
Dunk in Jers
Isn't this what every vomiting mouth writes about here, what they think "we need" or "they" want? get real douche.
You're the one who called Kyle Pitts a "mutt/project." He might be the best receiver in the draft right now, regardless of position. But I'm the douche and you're some sort of knowledgable contributor? Oh, ok.
Quote:
In comment 15169004 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168994 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
I want purebred not a mutt/project....especially since we already have a "receiving" TE with great speed.
Good article and I agree with his logic.
Dear NYG,
Please be aware of what Kev in Cali wants.
Thanks,
Dunk in Jers
Isn't this what every vomiting mouth writes about here, what they think "we need" or "they" want? get real douche.
You're the one who called Kyle Pitts a "mutt/project." He might be the best receiver in the draft right now, regardless of position. But I'm the douche and you're some sort of knowledgable contributor? Oh, ok.
Maybe if you responded to him with a respectful comment he wouldn’t have reacted that way. People are allowed opinions on players. We’re not professional GM’s and neither are you.
Samuel is a match up problem with his speed and versatility plus his game is on the upswing. We always hear how you dont pay a FA for what he is done but what he is going to do and I feel like we would be getting a guy who is young, improving and can cause problems for a D game plan. Samuel can line up wide in an empty set only to be brought into the backfield creating coverage issues. I think he could open things up for Slayton with that ability.
If we could then get a guy like Marshall, Seth Williams or Nico Collins in the 2nd, that would be a home run as far as offense.
Amen. I get the feeling a lot of people on here haven’t seen Golladay play very often. The guy is legit. That being said, he’ll probably get franchised anyway.
Quote:
In comment 15169004 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15168994 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
I want purebred not a mutt/project....especially since we already have a "receiving" TE with great speed.
Good article and I agree with his logic.
Dear NYG,
Please be aware of what Kev in Cali wants.
Thanks,
Dunk in Jers
Isn't this what every vomiting mouth writes about here, what they think "we need" or "they" want? get real douche.
You're the one who called Kyle Pitts a "mutt/project." He might be the best receiver in the draft right now, regardless of position. But I'm the douche and you're some sort of knowledgable contributor? Oh, ok.
Go buy a wok : )
The WR unit can become a strength pretty quickly if we hit on the right guys
The WR unit can become a strength pretty quickly if we hit on the right guys
Dream scenario for me is Golladay in FA and Smith/Chase/Waddle at #11. Our receiving corps would be set for years. Even if Jones doesn’t pan out the next guy would have one hell of a group of receivers to throw to.
Get a WR in RD 2.
Use Barkley more in the passing game.
At the beginning of this process I figured Smith > Waddle but I’m starting to rethink that. Golladay + Waddle + an upgrade at one of the guard spots would be fantastic.
I’d like to see the Giants sign Godwin or Samuel with Reynolds,Bourne, Higgins, or maybe Permian who’s only 27-28.
Watkins is probably leaving the Chiefs. He turns 28 in a few months, still plenty left. Still explosive. Could be a really good value with his recent injuries and the WR market. If he’s healthy he can help any team.
You and me both.
(Yes, I’ve seen him play but wanted to see a projection of what he could become in the NFL.) (Jerry Rice?)
(Yes, I’ve seen him play but wanted to see a projection of what he could become in the NFL.) (Jerry Rice?)
Marvin Harrison. I thought this watching him vs. ND & I've seen a ton of other people make this comp too.
I doubt the Giants spend money on a WR after they re-sign Williams. Probably go the discount route or draft a receiver.
Again, I think we need really good NFL receivers and good football players. Conley and Watkins ain’t it. Just my opinion.
I see us going, as good a guess as any really,
1. WR (Perhaps Waddle)
2. OG (Zeitler gone)
3. TE (need to upgrade the position)
RB
LB
CB
I think we have six picks.
Quote:
Could be a bargain. We need explosive speed and he has it. He won’t be expensive. I’ll take him as a #3.
Again, I think we need really good NFL receivers and good football players. Conley and Watkins ain’t it. Just my opinion.
I agree, I like Conley but I don’t see him being the answer for us. As for Watkins, he’s been boom/bust his whole career. Even with Mahomes we was never a star receiver.
(Yes, I’ve seen him play but wanted to see a projection of what he could become in the NFL.) (Jerry Rice?)
I don't see the Marvin Harrison comp. Smith is a long strider. Harrison was more choppy and quick footed. Instead, I see more of an Isaac Bruce type.
bw and ryan, if Smith ends up being as good as Bruce, Holt, or Tim Brown we will end up being very happy taking him at 11. I see him as a combination of Bruce and Holt.
And get a relatively cheap short term rental while the pick learns the ropes.
As far as NFL players now that remind me of him...I’m not sure. He does remind me a bit of a better version of Calvin Ridley.
Amari Cooper might be the most overpaid WR in the NFL. Not sure I'd characterize him as a victim of a depressed market.
Why would the Jags trade Chark? Lawrence is going to need weapons.
Last season was the first time he has missed more than one game in his career. He’s not an injury prone player.
Tim Brown was a bigger target and not nearly as quick as DSmith. I don't see that.
As an aside, I think Tim Brown is one of the most underrated players in NFL history. Go look at his numbers. And then think about the QBs he played with to compile those numbers. He didn't play with any HoFamers. Not even close...
Quote:
with Smith. Elite quickness and hands and a home run hitter, but can also go over the middle with toughness.
Tim Brown was a bigger target and not nearly as quick as DSmith. I don't see that.
As an aside, I think Tim Brown is one of the most underrated players in NFL history. Go look at his numbers. And then think about the QBs he played with to compile those numbers. He didn't play with any HoFamers. Not even close...
Tim Brown is one of my favorite players of all time. He was a tremendous receiver his entire career.
Quote:
Why do so many fans want to sign and pay a guy who cant stay on the field? Sounds just like something DG would do unfortunately.
Last season was the first time he has missed more than one game in his career. He’s not an injury prone player.
Can you do basic research rather than shoot from the hip? In fact, he's only played in one 16 game season in 4 years.