Giants hire Kyle O’Brien as Senior Personnel Executive

"Prior to his tenure in Detroit, O'Brien was the Jacksonville Jaguars' director of college scouting for three seasons (2013-15)."
2013 - Luke Joeckel (second overall)
2014 - Blake Bortles (third overall)
2015 - Dante Fowler Jr. (third overall)
That's a major yikes. Fowler wasn't good in Jacksonville, but he had a nice career resurrection with the Rams. But you want to talk about three whiffs for the Jaguars...
fowler got hurt first day of camp. joeckel was a major disappointment but I remember that year the top 2 guys were him and eric fisher and thats a good sign of how bad that draft was. Bortles, I didn't understand how this guy was so hyped up.
on the other side of it, this guy was also a part of drafting
I’d describe the Lions drafting the last few years as mediocre. Not terrible, not great.
This hire, which is not in the coaching staff, shows Judge is running the show.
So I will say this specifically about his drafting record. If this is a hire that is going to help overhaul systems and that is why he was brought in, I'm not sure he had the time or the right environment in those organizations to do that effectively.
If this is the right environment to do that is a legitimate worry too.
Also I could easily see him being a hire that is kind of "too friendly" to the old ways to properly implement more modern systems. Sometimes you do too much to make the systems palatable and you lose what makes them great. Sometimes you don't.
This is all to say, I'd struggle to call this a good or a bad thing with the knowledge we have in terms of it will help.
The fact that we are actually trying to shake things up though I'd call it categorically a good thing. Turnover for turnover's sake is not something I normally advocate for but for an organization as stagnant as the Giants have been, I think any major changes are a good sign.
First off, the Giants rarely bring in outside voices into the front office. Not only that, but this title was created to bring O’Brien in. So, someone in the building was not okay with complete status quo in the front office; otherwise, why create the position?
I also wouldn’t rule out that he could be the next GM. I believe his name has been linked to GM jobs in the past, and he did interview for the Detroit vacancy in December. I could see a situation where he works in the building for a year and then is elevated to GM once DG retires or is fired. Both him and Judge came up through the NE program. Wouldn’t shock me.
on Chris Mara.? Also, If he was with NE during their prime run( ‘02-‘11), then he might be a metrics guy who can tweak the evaluation process to better fit what Judge’s big picture is in building a team.
Maybe Getts is announcing his retirement tomorrow, so O'Brien becomes the interim GM...
since he left FOX to be an advisor to the Ford family . It seems like he’s pulling the strings of Holmes and Campbell . Anyway he’s been stressing a gap in their operating design between business management and the football-decision side . O’Brien was part of a process that left them 8 million over the cap while being lousy . Always the worst combination .
Everybody deserves a chance . Detroit has made some good personnel moves , although their free-agent signings have usually been bad . Getting this guy , and so close to the beginning of the 10 critical weeks of roster formation, is not a comforting sign , in my opinion . More like desperation . However , this signing could be a seminal move in team history . Who knows ?
even just having someone in the building that is there to compete with him, that wasn't "brought up" in the Giants org is a huge win IMO.
This very much seems like a move where they can develop their internal comfort with O'Brien while getting more ideas in the org. IMO there is actually nothing better than promoting from within, I also value the same familiarity and trust that the Giants do. I just think it can't be weighed so heavily that you become insular and unable to innovate successfully.
This very much seems like a move where they can develop their internal comfort with O'Brien while getting more ideas in the org.
I think this is exactly what the Giants are doing. I’d love to know why though. Who pushed for this? It doesn’t feel like a typical move where Mara would create a new title to bring someone into the FO. O’Brien was just let go by DET a few days ago, so the Giants were quick to make this move.
I certainly don’t see Gettleman/Abrams pushing for a move this this. I also don’t necessarily believe that Judge would have enough say to push for this either. If he did, I’d be pleasantly surprised.
It's really hard to say especially in a shorter timespan
how much one executive (that isn't running the show) can be credited with one move or another.
I think in discussions of the Giants the biggest thing I look for is more of a longitudinal analysis. In the event of a huge oversight or a huge win I think credit should be universally applied however.
So to that end, I think it is more than fair to weigh the 9 years of time in one of the best organizations in the NFL than how much he may or may not have had to do with good or bad moves in these shorter stints.
Take Abrams for example. Do I think he's probably had some great ideas? Some great pieces of analysis? Without a doubt.
Do I think his great ideas outnumbered the not so great ones? See that's what I have a hard time believing, I think there is a natural evolution of these things where he has a voice and a platform in the org. If his ideas were consistently good enough, if the good outnumbered the bad enough, we'd have to see better on field results.
Because honestly the converse is just too troubling. That a small group of people are consistently right more than wrong and sometimes it's their ideas that are silenced? If I'm holding that idea than you'd almost have to say it doesn't matter who is GM.
It’s undoubtedly Judge move. That’s obvious.
This probably spells the eventual exit of Mark Koncsz
That’s what he was brought in to do. The reason DG was retained was because things improved for him under Judge. If DGs job status is tied to Judge, that logically does not happen without a loss in power. Think it through. There is organizational shit from back office running things to head coach. The model is like NE and in KC. The team is evolving, whether folks here admit it or not. I get the skepticism though.
and this my best guess based on my understanding of how the Giants operate and what people who know more than me have hinted on the board.
DG is a zombie GM. To save organizational face and I think personal face for him, he agreed to this last year of more limited power.
The Giants would have switched to Abrams this past offseason if they thought they could sell it to the fan base.
Anything 10-6 or above Abrams likely gets the keys. Maybe DG gets one more year as a victory lap with the title where more and more responsibility is given to Abrams. (I've heard he handles the trades already)
9-7 to 7-9 - DG goes and they have a wide interview process. They ensure to get a lot of candidates in. It's likely O'Brien but Abrams gets a shot. Either way there will be a lot of stories about how well the coaching staff works with said GM.
6-10 or below - DG goes, same wide coaching search. It's O'Brien barring someone with major NFL clout becoming available, probably with some ties to Giants or New England. I wouldn't rule out BB if the Pats miss the playoffs again.
This is likely a Mara / Tisch idea IMO. Any rift between them is overblown, I think Tisch sometimes has to play the bad cop to the Mara good cop so appeal to the pitchforkier among us. My understanding is there is even kind of an extended circle beyond these two whose opinions matter a lot not just on major decisions, on more minor ones too. Which 100% I think is one of the organizational problems.
I think they are thinking ahead, a welcome sight really. Getting in front of the story. I think they went to Judge and said who would you pick for GM if you had your choice? O'Brien just shows he has to play nice with Chris Mara and family / friend gang and the job is his if the team doesn't put together a good year.
Doesn't mean much without context - maybe he wanted to pick someone else? Plus I'd rather look deeper in the draft, when you are picking top 2 or 3 there's other factors at play that are beyond a scouts duties.
It’s undoubtedly Judge move. That’s obvious.
Sounds right Uber. Would imagine Judge wants some new "unattached" talent on the front office team...
but you really don't think sitting at 1-15 or 2-14 they let Judge stay? Even if they were getting blown out of games?
Again, I don't see this as a likely outcome at all but the heat is definitely turning up for Giants ownership. I think they'd have serious attendance and overall revenue problems if that was the case and might be forced to act even if they didn't want to.
The thing is that Mara operates on a scapegoat system: if something goes bad and you're out of favor, you go. It's poor management but it's what we've seen with the Giants ever since they let Gilbride go. So if the Giants screw up, Mara will throw someone under the bus. Mr. Gettleman has his ticket punched for that already.
In fact, the cynical side of me says that's why Gettleman was retained. As the sacrificial lamb next offseason.
generally I think it is +/- 2 on what a team "should" perform at.
So they would have to be really unfortunate to be that bad.
Vegas has them as the 8th worst team in the NFL for the next superbowl so that approximate winning rate checks out for that projection.
I'm honestly just really hoping that either Jones puts it together, or we do have a really bad season. I am definitely afraid of ending up in "QB hell" and that is actually a big risk of the JJ regime specifically to me. He seems to be the kind of coach whose program gets up and running and gets you consistently to 8-8 with no QB. His competence might prevent us from having another chance to pick as high at 6 for a while... Vegas SB 56 odds - ( New Window )
Is that they have input but the final say on who gets selected in the draft is by the upper management listening to the input from a multitude of mid-level guys. Who knows he might have wanted 3 different players from his time with the Jags
Anyone feel free to correct me as I’m kind of guessing:
Dave Gettleman is or GM
Kevin Abrams handles all the cap and financial duties associated with player contracts
Kyle O’Brien now handles all player personnel....
Seems to me like in this situation it’d be very easy to eliminate the GM and just give final say on personnel decisions to say.... the head coach?
Again, speculation, but it sure just looks like it when you put it down on paper.
Let me guess: you're not a fan of Gettleman. This is what's known as confirmation bias. Nowhere in the article does it say O'Brien "now handles all player personnel" only that he joined the personnel department as a senior executive. He didn't suddenly leapfrog Chris Mara, Mark Koncz, Ken Sternfeld, and Chris Pettit. But because you aren't a fan of Gettleman (I take it) your wishful thinking kicked into high gear and ignored the actual facts.
Anyone feel free to correct me as I’m kind of guessing:
Dave Gettleman is or GM
Kevin Abrams handles all the cap and financial duties associated with player contracts
Kyle O’Brien now handles all player personnel....
Seems to me like in this situation it’d be very easy to eliminate the GM and just give final say on personnel decisions to say.... the head coach?
Again, speculation, but it sure just looks like it when you put it down on paper.
I think that is the direction it is going, kind of. No matter how much power JJ gets, I don't ever see a situation where you don't have to sell let's call them the Giants Braintrust to rebrand what has become a negative term that ends in central.
No matter how many puff pieces that get put out there, I also don't really see JJ enjoying the presence of DG. Tolerate with great aplomb? Absolutely. But I thought that before they made this move and this move doesn't do anything to sway me the other direction. Think if JJ was 100% happy with DG and Abrams this hire isn't made. Don't think Jon Berger leaves either.
JJ seems like a gather all the data kind of guy and DG is much more a finger in the wind kind of guy. BTW I think there is great value to finger in the wind people but not when it comes with a domineering personality as well.
Think there is enough people gathering around DG with their knives, one more powerful one to add to the list as of today. Don't think JJ would mind being one of the first stabbers either. As for the Et tu of the bunch, I'm sure Abrams is a protégé of DG but is already distancing himself as much as possible tot position for the GM job.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I thought I was actually linking this as the tag
And I assume nothing but always good to know who might share some good old fashioned self deprecating humor with. I may not be a Jew in some respects but I certainly enjoy a good chuckle about the stereotypes. There is a grocery store in SF called grocery outlet or groc out that probably has the best deals of any supermarket I've seen but sells things sometimes past expiration. The one I go to is near my partners house and I will frequently go to the store for eggs and come back with like 10 of something and my partner is just like "ok so tell me about the deal" it's nice, she doesn't even make me pretend I'm not excited about it anymore. She's a keeper.
And yeah, I go to Greece almost every summer and have actually noticed picked up on this change a bit as it's happened. My grandmother actually would call my Mom "the Jew" in Greek most of the time until the day she died. So I've certainly enjoyed the evolving perception.
Anyway I'll stop with the Judaism based millering, last thing we need is to give people more reasons to dislike us lol
RE: RE: The structure if I’m interpreting correctly
Anyone feel free to correct me as I’m kind of guessing:
Dave Gettleman is or GM
Kevin Abrams handles all the cap and financial duties associated with player contracts
Kyle O’Brien now handles all player personnel....
Seems to me like in this situation it’d be very easy to eliminate the GM and just give final say on personnel decisions to say.... the head coach?
Again, speculation, but it sure just looks like it when you put it down on paper.
Let me guess: you're not a fan of Gettleman. This is what's known as confirmation bias. Nowhere in the article does it say O'Brien "now handles all player personnel" only that he joined the personnel department as a senior executive. He didn't suddenly leapfrog Chris Mara, Mark Koncz, Ken Sternfeld, and Chris Pettit. But because you aren't a fan of Gettleman (I take it) your wishful thinking kicked into high gear and ignored the actual facts.
That all sounds great on paper but its ignoring the fact that O’Brien held Director and VP roles at his last 2 stops, running the personnel departments at each.
Its a logical conclusion to make specifically since the role was created specially for him.
2) Spent many years with the Pats when they were building their future practices and culture
3) Worked with Pioli/Belicheck and most of all for our analytics folks...with Adams.
4) Took a chance to move up but with an inferior organization. This is a chance that talent that believes in themselves make 100% of the time.
5) you learn a ton observing family owned business dysfunction and then getting out with well developed early warning systems and a tool kit for managing the stakeholder types you run into in family owned businesses ( they are different than public for profits or universities or non profits).
Judge has to know him well and as an fyi in case you havent guessed- while Belichek may never come to the NYG - he and Mara have a very interactive and good relationship...as does Mara and Kraft as does the two organizations at several connection points. Mara has tons of ways to get an honest pre read on OBrien
The person you should also wonder about losing voice influence without challenge if this guy is a hard worker and fits in? Abrams? DG? Chris Mara?
Lastly, he knows the Pat scouting network thereby broadening the networks beyond the SEC network.
Notice the Army/Boston College/Syracuse network has faded as an influence ( thankfully) over time?
So I dont know the guy from Adam but its just as easy to make surface speculations that welcome the potential of the change as to infer negative speculations.
3) Worked with Pioli/Belicheck and most of all for our analytics folks...with Adams.
Thanks for this tidbit. Don't know tons about the org chart of the Pats especially couldn't speak to how much interaction Adams has with anyone.
That being said what we do know about Adams is he makes the Pats draft board and you'd be hard pressed to not get excited about someone familiar with that process. The Pats do such a good job at finding late round contributors and doing that consistently absolutely seems like something that could be greatly helped by math / computer science helping to direct human capital. I think no matter how good your scouts are the more help you have sifting through that information in different ways the better off you are.
Also, the way the Pats have handled the cap over the years in supporting that team depth definitely seems like something with Adams finger prints on it. Even more bullish on this knowing the connection to Adams.
RE: When you see guys brought in with strong ties to NE
I know not everyone has a subscription but a good in depth interview with O'Brien from 2019 Link - ( New Window )
This was good, thanks for the link.
And this was nice to read, “... I attended Harvard, but I got my real education from Scott, Coach Belichick and the Patriots”.
Well, you can't rule out cronyism just yet. There has to be some link to Jints Central somewhere... ;)
Quote:
Harvard graduate.
Well, you can't rule out cronyism just yet. There has to be some link to Jints Central somewhere... ;)
Lol I wasn’t going to go there myself but there is definitely a steady level of skepticism that is fair until we see some winning football
Absolutely.
Ignoring the 10 years with the Pats seems to be burying the lede...
This hire, which is not in the coaching staff, shows Judge is running the show.
And I hate to be the party crasher,but I believe his old man worked for the Giants.
This hire, which is not in the coaching staff, shows Judge is running the show.
So I will say this specifically about his drafting record. If this is a hire that is going to help overhaul systems and that is why he was brought in, I'm not sure he had the time or the right environment in those organizations to do that effectively.
If this is the right environment to do that is a legitimate worry too.
Also I could easily see him being a hire that is kind of "too friendly" to the old ways to properly implement more modern systems. Sometimes you do too much to make the systems palatable and you lose what makes them great. Sometimes you don't.
This is all to say, I'd struggle to call this a good or a bad thing with the knowledge we have in terms of it will help.
The fact that we are actually trying to shake things up though I'd call it categorically a good thing. Turnover for turnover's sake is not something I normally advocate for but for an organization as stagnant as the Giants have been, I think any major changes are a good sign.
There's always an inside connection, lol.
I also wouldn’t rule out that he could be the next GM. I believe his name has been linked to GM jobs in the past, and he did interview for the Detroit vacancy in December. I could see a situation where he works in the building for a year and then is elevated to GM once DG retires or is fired. Both him and Judge came up through the NE program. Wouldn’t shock me.
He was highly thought of and helped contribute to some of their finds elsewhere in the draft and in UDFA that built their defensive talent and quick burst of contention few years back.
Not a bad addition.
I wondered that myself regarding Chris Mara.
I also wouldn’t rule out that he could be the next GM. I believe his name has been linked to GM jobs in the past, and he did interview for the Detroit vacancy in December. I could see a situation where he works in the building for a year and then is elevated to GM once DG retires or is fired. Both him and Judge came up through the NE program. Wouldn’t shock me.
Maybe Getts is announcing his retirement tomorrow, so O'Brien becomes the interim GM...
There's always an inside connection, lol.
And there you have it - the link to the "Giants Way". Well done! ;)
Yep, that’s what I think. He’s got the NE connection which hopefully would work well with Judge.
Everybody deserves a chance . Detroit has made some good personnel moves , although their free-agent signings have usually been bad . Getting this guy , and so close to the beginning of the 10 critical weeks of roster formation, is not a comforting sign , in my opinion . More like desperation . However , this signing could be a seminal move in team history . Who knows ?
This very much seems like a move where they can develop their internal comfort with O'Brien while getting more ideas in the org. IMO there is actually nothing better than promoting from within, I also value the same familiarity and trust that the Giants do. I just think it can't be weighed so heavily that you become insular and unable to innovate successfully.
1. Allen Robinson - WR
2. TJ Yeldon - RB
*Also was with Lions with them/Golladay and Marvin Jones
No guarantee that O'Brien encourages bringing these guys in exclusively, but worth following the linkages in past to see.
I think in discussions of the Giants the biggest thing I look for is more of a longitudinal analysis. In the event of a huge oversight or a huge win I think credit should be universally applied however.
So to that end, I think it is more than fair to weigh the 9 years of time in one of the best organizations in the NFL than how much he may or may not have had to do with good or bad moves in these shorter stints.
Take Abrams for example. Do I think he's probably had some great ideas? Some great pieces of analysis? Without a doubt.
Do I think his great ideas outnumbered the not so great ones? See that's what I have a hard time believing, I think there is a natural evolution of these things where he has a voice and a platform in the org. If his ideas were consistently good enough, if the good outnumbered the bad enough, we'd have to see better on field results.
Because honestly the converse is just too troubling. That a small group of people are consistently right more than wrong and sometimes it's their ideas that are silenced? If I'm holding that idea than you'd almost have to say it doesn't matter who is GM.
Jesus, I never even considered this.
So get him in here, indoctrinate him, and hand over the keys...
Quote:
DG is a zombie GM. To save organizational face and I think personal face for him, he agreed to this last year of more limited power.
The Giants would have switched to Abrams this past offseason if they thought they could sell it to the fan base.
Anything 10-6 or above Abrams likely gets the keys. Maybe DG gets one more year as a victory lap with the title where more and more responsibility is given to Abrams. (I've heard he handles the trades already)
9-7 to 7-9 - DG goes and they have a wide interview process. They ensure to get a lot of candidates in. It's likely O'Brien but Abrams gets a shot. Either way there will be a lot of stories about how well the coaching staff works with said GM.
6-10 or below - DG goes, same wide coaching search. It's O'Brien barring someone with major NFL clout becoming available, probably with some ties to Giants or New England. I wouldn't rule out BB if the Pats miss the playoffs again.
This is likely a Mara / Tisch idea IMO. Any rift between them is overblown, I think Tisch sometimes has to play the bad cop to the Mara good cop so appeal to the pitchforkier among us. My understanding is there is even kind of an extended circle beyond these two whose opinions matter a lot not just on major decisions, on more minor ones too. Which 100% I think is one of the organizational problems.
I think they are thinking ahead, a welcome sight really. Getting in front of the story. I think they went to Judge and said who would you pick for GM if you had your choice? O'Brien just shows he has to play nice with Chris Mara and family / friend gang and the job is his if the team doesn't put together a good year.
You mean, GM search, right?
You mean, GM search, right?
Yeah correct, sorry, brain fart haha
I think anything above 3-13 Judge gets another year after this.
To me, Judge has shown enough that I think that would be my general assessment. Think it would take 3 consecutive losing seasons for Judge to be shown the door.
It’s undoubtedly Judge move. That’s obvious.
Sounds right Uber. Would imagine Judge wants some new "unattached" talent on the front office team...
Again, I don't see this as a likely outcome at all but the heat is definitely turning up for Giants ownership. I think they'd have serious attendance and overall revenue problems if that was the case and might be forced to act even if they didn't want to.
In fact, the cynical side of me says that's why Gettleman was retained. As the sacrificial lamb next offseason.
So they would have to be really unfortunate to be that bad.
Vegas has them as the 8th worst team in the NFL for the next superbowl so that approximate winning rate checks out for that projection.
I'm honestly just really hoping that either Jones puts it together, or we do have a really bad season. I am definitely afraid of ending up in "QB hell" and that is actually a big risk of the JJ regime specifically to me. He seems to be the kind of coach whose program gets up and running and gets you consistently to 8-8 with no QB. His competence might prevent us from having another chance to pick as high at 6 for a while...
Vegas SB 56 odds - ( New Window )
That would be such a radical departure from the football operations that JM has been taught and fully subscribes to...
You have a better chance of hitting the Mega Millions tomorrow night.
And Judge was down in Alabama getting challenged to fights for 200 dollars,while O'Brien was up here working with Belichick. Who knows if they're familiar with one another.
And Judge was down in Alabama getting challenged to fights for 200 dollars,while O'Brien was up here working with Belichick. Who knows if they're familiar with one another.
Quinn hired O’Brien when he got to Detroit.
Link - ( New Window )
Not trying to say he isn’t qualified but wanted to share this background. Seems like a good hire to me.
Seinfeld - George Hates the Jews - ( New Window )
Seinfeld - George Reads O'Brien's Speech - ( New Window )
Dave Gettleman is or GM
Kevin Abrams handles all the cap and financial duties associated with player contracts
Kyle O’Brien now handles all player personnel....
Seems to me like in this situation it’d be very easy to eliminate the GM and just give final say on personnel decisions to say.... the head coach?
Again, speculation, but it sure just looks like it when you put it down on paper.
obviously this makes more sense on this thread lol Seinfeld - George Reads O'Brien's Speech - ( New Window )
Lol good one, I hadn't seen that. Are you one of the chosen people like myself?
Admittedly Jew-ish, baptized in the Greek orthodox faith but my Mom is and I'm told those are the rules.
I think that is the direction it is going, kind of. No matter how much power JJ gets, I don't ever see a situation where you don't have to sell let's call them the Giants Braintrust to rebrand what has become a negative term that ends in central.
No matter how many puff pieces that get put out there, I also don't really see JJ enjoying the presence of DG. Tolerate with great aplomb? Absolutely. But I thought that before they made this move and this move doesn't do anything to sway me the other direction. Think if JJ was 100% happy with DG and Abrams this hire isn't made. Don't think Jon Berger leaves either.
JJ seems like a gather all the data kind of guy and DG is much more a finger in the wind kind of guy. BTW I think there is great value to finger in the wind people but not when it comes with a domineering personality as well.
Think there is enough people gathering around DG with their knives, one more powerful one to add to the list as of today. Don't think JJ would mind being one of the first stabbers either. As for the Et tu of the bunch, I'm sure Abrams is a protégé of DG but is already distancing himself as much as possible tot position for the GM job.
Lol good one, I hadn't seen that. Are you one of the chosen people like myself?
Admittedly Jew-ish, baptized in the Greek orthodox faith but my Mom is and I'm told those are the rules.
Just substitute "Greek" for "Black".... - ( New Window )
Greece okays $1.68B defense deal with Israel
Greece to test Israeli miracle drug
And yeah, I go to Greece almost every summer and have actually noticed picked up on this change a bit as it's happened. My grandmother actually would call my Mom "the Jew" in Greek most of the time until the day she died. So I've certainly enjoyed the evolving perception.
Anyway I'll stop with the Judaism based millering, last thing we need is to give people more reasons to dislike us lol
That all sounds great on paper but its ignoring the fact that O’Brien held Director and VP roles at his last 2 stops, running the personnel departments at each.
Its a logical conclusion to make specifically since the role was created specially for him.
2) Spent many years with the Pats when they were building their future practices and culture
3) Worked with Pioli/Belicheck and most of all for our analytics folks...with Adams.
4) Took a chance to move up but with an inferior organization. This is a chance that talent that believes in themselves make 100% of the time.
5) you learn a ton observing family owned business dysfunction and then getting out with well developed early warning systems and a tool kit for managing the stakeholder types you run into in family owned businesses ( they are different than public for profits or universities or non profits).
Judge has to know him well and as an fyi in case you havent guessed- while Belichek may never come to the NYG - he and Mara have a very interactive and good relationship...as does Mara and Kraft as does the two organizations at several connection points. Mara has tons of ways to get an honest pre read on OBrien
The person you should also wonder about losing voice influence without challenge if this guy is a hard worker and fits in? Abrams? DG? Chris Mara?
Lastly, he knows the Pat scouting network thereby broadening the networks beyond the SEC network.
Notice the Army/Boston College/Syracuse network has faded as an influence ( thankfully) over time?
So I dont know the guy from Adam but its just as easy to make surface speculations that welcome the potential of the change as to infer negative speculations.
We will never know until someday we know
3) Worked with Pioli/Belicheck and most of all for our analytics folks...with Adams.
Thanks for this tidbit. Don't know tons about the org chart of the Pats especially couldn't speak to how much interaction Adams has with anyone.
That being said what we do know about Adams is he makes the Pats draft board and you'd be hard pressed to not get excited about someone familiar with that process. The Pats do such a good job at finding late round contributors and doing that consistently absolutely seems like something that could be greatly helped by math / computer science helping to direct human capital. I think no matter how good your scouts are the more help you have sifting through that information in different ways the better off you are.
Also, the way the Pats have handled the cap over the years in supporting that team depth definitely seems like something with Adams finger prints on it. Even more bullish on this knowing the connection to Adams.
Exactly
Link - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
Thanks for the link.
Have to say as a bald man myself I am jealous of his lushious locks haha
This was good, thanks for the link.
And this was nice to read, “... I attended Harvard, but I got my real education from Scott, Coach Belichick and the Patriots”.