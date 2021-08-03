Giants bring back TE Toilolo

Ralph Vacchiano
Toilolo was in the final year of his deal, so unless this involves an extension (which seems doubtful) the "restructure" will really be a "pay cut". It is unknown how much.
That would be tolerable, especially if it involves no cap hit if he's cut. At that point as someone said, it would essentially just be a camp invite.
on draft day (I'm guessing for a 4th). If they get one of their TEs on Day 1 (Pitts) or Day 2, they pull the trigger. If they don't, Engram returns. In the latter scenario, they can't go into the season with a complete lack of talent at the position, and just have to hope his hands are better in 2021.
(And trust me there are a ton) is his insistence to overpay veteran minimum level players. To name a few:
Toilolo
Mayo
Jonathan Stewart
Pulley
These guys would not get a cent above the vet minimum (which also includes cap relief) from anyone else but he gives them actual guaranteed money that incur dead money when they ultimately go belly up. Even if another team was offering slightly more than the vet minimum for any of the listed above- any of those players could easily be replaced with a similar level talent at the vet minimum.
These dead cap hits have added up over the past three years and can help explain part of where we are today in regards to the cap.
I really hope someone inside the organization starts to realize this and change their ways. You don't see teams like the Ravens doing this crap.
to answer my own question. It is called the veteran minimum salary requirement. LP Ladouceur the long snapper for Dallas was paid just over 1 mill last season and only counted just over 700,000 on the cap. If thats the case he would not count in the top 51 or just barely make it.
I wonder if this is Getty at all. Dave doesn’t really strike me as a details guy and certainly doesn’t seem like a number cruncher. Isn’t this the work of Kevin Abrams?
They never put him in the game plan as a receiver. His height should make him a mismatch in the end zone and on third downs.
The only reasons you keep this guy with a restructured deal: he is a veteran and knows the system; they realize they didn't use him properly; no one else on the market makes sense or is a guarantee to replace/sign (major issue...); and, he has to have a "Judge / Team" mentality that fits well in the locker-room.
I would not be shocked to see us draft BPA and that ends up being OL and/or WR followed by TE and RB. I think we will take four offensive players in the first four picks and God willing we hit on all four picks.
#1 - Waddle will be the pick OR if we are really lucky a QB will be there and we can trade down just a few spots and still get Waddle and acquire and extra 3rd and 4th in return or something like that.
I would love to get a starting WR; a starting upgrade OG (Zeitler replaced, Lemiuex perhaps top interior backup including OC) and, a TE that upgrades both blocking and receiving. We can use a RB to backup Barkley and possibly start.
He’s a blocking TE in name, but he isn’t a great blocker.
Either way I hope it saved a LOT of the original 2.95 mil cap figure.
Ralph Vacchiano
That would be tolerable, especially if it involves no cap hit if he's cut. At that point as someone said, it would essentially just be a camp invite.
A: Freddie loves him; Toilolo's been great in the tight end room.
He took a paycut, could be the minimum
You can basically view him as a free agent that the Giants had an exclusive negotiating period with.
Toilolo probably had about as many good games blocking as he did bad. And obviously he provides nothing in the passing game. Hopefully he at least comes much cheaper this season.
Would really like to see them add some new TEs...
I completely disagree. The signing made a ton of sense. He was considered that best blocking TE in the league, even stepped in at Tackle because of injury.
The question is WTF happened to him last year that made it all go to sh*t.
I wonder if this is Getty at all. Dave doesn’t really strike me as a details guy and certainly doesn’t seem like a number cruncher. Isn’t this the work of Kevin Abrams?
As ras says, what happened to him? The GIANTS just didn't seem to figure out how to use him properly in either phase of the game.
Less than what? Did they release what his new salary is?
IDK about this though....
I would not be shocked to see us draft BPA and that ends up being OL and/or WR followed by TE and RB. I think we will take four offensive players in the first four picks and God willing we hit on all four picks.
#1 - Waddle will be the pick OR if we are really lucky a QB will be there and we can trade down just a few spots and still get Waddle and acquire and extra 3rd and 4th in return or something like that.
I would love to get a starting WR; a starting upgrade OG (Zeitler replaced, Lemiuex perhaps top interior backup including OC) and, a TE that upgrades both blocking and receiving. We can use a RB to backup Barkley and possibly start.