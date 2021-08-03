for display only
Giants bring back TE Toilolo

Vin_Cuccs : 3/8/2021 1:43 pm
Restructured contract.
Via Ian Rapoport on Twitter:  
Vin_Cuccs : 3/8/2021 1:44 pm : link
The #Giants are bringing back veteran TE Levine Toilolo for 2021, source said, on a restructured contract. He was set to make $2.95M in 2021.
Puzzling  
The Dude : 3/8/2021 1:44 pm : link
Would have thought giants could find a 3rd tight end who primarily blocks for less
I wonder if this “restructure” is the equivalent  
Vin_Cuccs : 3/8/2021 1:48 pm : link
of a camp invite.

He’s a blocking TE in name, but he isn’t a great blocker.
5 catches on 26% of snaps  
The Dude : 3/8/2021 1:50 pm : link
Surely we could have gone even cheaper* than whatever his new # is.
Large paycut coming  
90.Cal : 3/8/2021 1:54 pm : link
Keeping TE3 on board. Good blocker.
Puzzling,  
AcidTest : 3/8/2021 1:55 pm : link
but then so was his signing.
If you have thoughts of dumping  
jvm52106 : 3/8/2021 1:56 pm : link
EE then keeping other TE's around, who already know the system, would be important.

Either way I hope it saved a LOT of the original 2.95 mil cap figure.
Yeah I'm not getting this one  
FranknWeezer : 3/8/2021 1:56 pm : link
Weird move.
...  
90.Cal : 3/8/2021 1:56 pm : link
Quote:

Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
Replying to
@RVacchianoSNY
Toilolo was in the final year of his deal, so unless this involves an extension (which seems doubtful) the "restructure" will really be a "pay cut". It is unknown how much.
depends on the amount  
GiantsFan84 : 3/8/2021 1:57 pm : link
if he's getting anything more than 1M its a bad idea
I look forward to another year of barely noticing him  
NoGainDayne : 3/8/2021 2:00 pm : link
(which as a blocker is a compliment)
RE: ...  
AcidTest : 3/8/2021 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15169780 90.Cal said:
Quote:


Quote:



Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
Replying to
@RVacchianoSNY
Toilolo was in the final year of his deal, so unless this involves an extension (which seems doubtful) the "restructure" will really be a "pay cut". It is unknown how much.



That would be tolerable, especially if it involves no cap hit if he's cut. At that point as someone said, it would essentially just be a camp invite.
now trade EE please  
GiantsFan84 : 3/8/2021 2:06 pm : link
.
Maybe his blocking will improve!  
Simms11 : 3/8/2021 2:08 pm : link
He was not good last year.
hopefullly  
broadbandz : 3/8/2021 2:09 pm : link
this means Engram is kicked to the curb.
RE: hopefullly  
81_Great_Dane : 3/8/2021 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15169803 broadbandz said:
Quote:
this means Engram is kicked to the curb.
That's Pro Bowl tight end Engram to you and me.
I think the Giants will have a deal in place for Engram  
BigBlueNH : 3/8/2021 2:15 pm : link
on draft day (I'm guessing for a 4th). If they get one of their TEs on Day 1 (Pitts) or Day 2, they pull the trigger. If they don't, Engram returns. In the latter scenario, they can't go into the season with a complete lack of talent at the position, and just have to hope his hands are better in 2021.
surprised  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/8/2021 2:21 pm : link
seems like we could get better for less (or at least the same)
Wait For The Quotes From Tomorrow's Press Conference  
Trainmaster : 3/8/2021 2:23 pm : link
Q: Why are you guys keeping Toilolo?

A: Freddie loves him; Toilolo's been great in the tight end room.

:-)



RE: surprised  
Saquads26 : 3/8/2021 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15169813 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
seems like we could get better for less (or at least the same)


He took a paycut, could be the minimum
One of the most puzzling things under Gettleman  
Brandon Walsh : 3/8/2021 2:27 pm : link
(And trust me there are a ton) is his insistence to overpay veteran minimum level players. To name a few:

Toilolo
Mayo
Jonathan Stewart
Pulley

These guys would not get a cent above the vet minimum (which also includes cap relief) from anyone else but he gives them actual guaranteed money that incur dead money when they ultimately go belly up. Even if another team was offering slightly more than the vet minimum for any of the listed above- any of those players could easily be replaced with a similar level talent at the vet minimum.

These dead cap hits have added up over the past three years and can help explain part of where we are today in regards to the cap.

I really hope someone inside the organization starts to realize this and change their ways. You don't see teams like the Ravens doing this crap.
question  
Chip : 3/8/2021 2:29 pm : link
is he one of these guys that you can keep at league minimum and his cap hit is less than his salary. I know the Cowboys long snapper since he had been in the league a while fell into that category.
Seeing as Toilolo had no  
giants#1 : 3/8/2021 2:29 pm : link
signing bonus and no upcoming roster bonus, I'm guessing this "restructure" is a straight paycut. Maybe they doubled is workout bonus as a "thank you" but Toilolo had no leverage here.

You can basically view him as a free agent that the Giants had an exclusive negotiating period with.
A bit surprising as based on his overall skill set and age  
Jimmy Googs : 3/8/2021 2:46 pm : link
you would like to see the Giants really try to revamp the Tight End group, not continue with it.

Toilolo probably had about as many good games blocking as he did bad. And obviously he provides nothing in the passing game. Hopefully he at least comes much cheaper this season.

Would really like to see them add some new TEs...
RE: Puzzling,  
rasbutant : 3/8/2021 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15169776 AcidTest said:
Quote:
but then so was his signing.


I completely disagree. The signing made a ton of sense. He was considered that best blocking TE in the league, even stepped in at Tackle because of injury.

The question is WTF happened to him last year that made it all go to sh*t.
I agree on new TEs  
Chip : 3/8/2021 2:53 pm : link
to answer my own question. It is called the veteran minimum salary requirement. LP Ladouceur the long snapper for Dallas was paid just over 1 mill last season and only counted just over 700,000 on the cap. If thats the case he would not count in the top 51 or just barely make it.
No idea what the purpose of this is  
Greg from LI : 3/8/2021 2:56 pm : link
He wasn't even much of a blocker, and he sure doesn't factor in the passing game at all.
RE: One of the most puzzling things under Gettleman  
trueblueinpw : 3/8/2021 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15169820 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
(And trust me there are a ton) is his insistence to overpay veteran minimum level players. To name a few:

Toilolo
Mayo
Jonathan Stewart
Pulley

These guys would not get a cent above the vet minimum (which also includes cap relief) from anyone else but he gives them actual guaranteed money that incur dead money when they ultimately go belly up. Even if another team was offering slightly more than the vet minimum for any of the listed above- any of those players could easily be replaced with a similar level talent at the vet minimum.

These dead cap hits have added up over the past three years and can help explain part of where we are today in regards to the cap.

I really hope someone inside the organization starts to realize this and change their ways. You don't see teams like the Ravens doing this crap.


I wonder if this is Getty at all. Dave doesn’t really strike me as a details guy and certainly doesn’t seem like a number cruncher. Isn’t this the work of Kevin Abrams?
I mean I guess we should trust Judge on this one  
The_Boss : 3/8/2021 3:38 pm : link
But damn this guy kinda sucked in 2020.
rasbutant nails it  
Red Dog : 3/8/2021 4:05 pm : link
Toilolo was considered a very good blocking TE. Plus, he did have one solid year as a receiver for Detroit. So it looked like a good signing when it happened.

As ras says, what happened to him? The GIANTS just didn't seem to figure out how to use him properly in either phase of the game.

That's not true.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/8/2021 4:52 pm : link
He was considered a very good pass blocking TE. He was a bad run blocking TE.
RE: Puzzling  
Tom in NY : 3/8/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15169761 The Dude said:
Quote:
Would have thought giants could find a 3rd tight end who primarily blocks for less


Less than what? Did they release what his new salary is?
You cannot cut everyone.  
section125 : 3/8/2021 4:54 pm : link
I would have cut him to save $2.95 mill. Maybe he is reduced to under $1.5. But there is only so much money and a lot of holes to fill.
IDK about this though....
I suspect he needs to make the team  
George from PA : 3/8/2021 5:08 pm : link
He showed nothing on the field....but the coaching knows and have final say
misused  
Hilary : 3/8/2021 6:02 pm : link
They never put him in the game plan as a receiver. His height should make him a mismatch in the end zone and on third downs.
YUK!  
BelieveJJ : 3/8/2021 7:13 pm : link
.
.  
Danny Kanell : 3/8/2021 7:28 pm : link
I honestly forgot he was on the team.
Still need to clear up another 20 million in cap room  
Payasdaddy : 3/8/2021 8:06 pm : link
If we want to make a few decent moves
Giants  
Dragon : 3/8/2021 10:29 pm : link
No idea why we need this guy?
RE: misused  
SGMen : 4:48 am : link
In comment 15170036 Hilary said:
Quote:
They never put him in the game plan as a receiver. His height should make him a mismatch in the end zone and on third downs.
The only reasons you keep this guy with a restructured deal: he is a veteran and knows the system; they realize they didn't use him properly; no one else on the market makes sense or is a guarantee to replace/sign (major issue...); and, he has to have a "Judge / Team" mentality that fits well in the locker-room.
I would not be shocked to see us draft BPA and that ends up being OL and/or WR followed by TE and RB. I think we will take four offensive players in the first four picks and God willing we hit on all four picks.
#1 - Waddle will be the pick OR if we are really lucky a QB will be there and we can trade down just a few spots and still get Waddle and acquire and extra 3rd and 4th in return or something like that.

I would love to get a starting WR; a starting upgrade OG (Zeitler replaced, Lemiuex perhaps top interior backup including OC) and, a TE that upgrades both blocking and receiving. We can use a RB to backup Barkley and possibly start.
