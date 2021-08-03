for display only
Giants release Cody Core

jeff57 : 3/8/2021 4:02 pm
.
Link - ( New Window )
they are finally doing smart things  
GiantsFan84 : 3/8/2021 4:05 pm : link
i hope they keep this up. solder and zeitler next and trade our pro bowl TE
2.2 million  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/8/2021 4:06 pm : link
Freed up with no dead cap hit.
Re-sign him for less money if possible.  
Red Dog : 3/8/2021 4:08 pm : link
Kick coverage sucked without him. CJ Board in particular sucked in the same role, and Core is also at least as good a receiver. Board is the guy who should depart.
Next guy up  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/8/2021 4:08 pm : link
Is either Zeitler or Solder. My money right now is on Zeitler.
...  
broadbandz : 3/8/2021 4:11 pm : link
I think the giants will have about 40 million in space come free agency.
To have 40 million space  
Payasdaddy : 3/8/2021 4:14 pm : link
Need to cut zeitler, solder and restructure bradberry and Martinez
I believe CJ Board is a free agent  
Rick in Dallas : 3/8/2021 4:21 pm : link
....
you can also extend Peppers or trade Engram  
Chip : 3/8/2021 4:22 pm : link
and we don't know what Toilolo contract is. The Giants could also restructure Solder and Zeitler. They have ways of creating cap space.
Rick in Dallas,  
Red Dog : 3/8/2021 4:29 pm : link
I believe you are correct that Board is some sort of a free agent, but I have not seen him listed as such anywhere.

In any case, he should not return.
Rick,  
Red Dog : 3/8/2021 4:33 pm : link
And Board is still on the GIANTS official web site roster while Core is gone. Of course, this web site is not always correct or up to date.

So Board may or may not be a free agent.
I can't believe the Giants would just get rid of  
fivehead : 3/8/2021 4:53 pm : link
the Core of our offense like that.
Me thinks  
JonC : 3/8/2021 4:56 pm : link
fans are a bit optimistic on how much they will kick the can down the road.
After this cut, Giants still have 64 players under contract  
kdog77 : 3/8/2021 4:59 pm : link
Solder and Zeitler are #2 and #3 largest cap hits respectively, but there are some 200 odd players making between league min of $660 and $1.2M on the current roster. Giants could cut a bunch of min salary players to open up another $7-$10M for the rookie pool.
RE: After this cut, Giants still have 64 players under contract  
kdog77 : 3/8/2021 4:59 pm : link
Make that 20 odd players.

In comment 15169999 kdog77 said:
Quote:
Solder and Zeitler are #2 and #3 largest cap hits respectively, but there are some 200 odd players making between league min of $660 and $1.2M on the current roster. Giants could cut a bunch of min salary players to open up another $7-$10M for the rookie pool.
don't mind the cuts and not attached to anyone on the team really  
Dinger : 3/8/2021 5:07 pm : link
but we also need players to fill those holes and the think would be that you want to get better players and that you would think better players would require more money. Restructure Zeitler and or Solder. Restructure Peppers and or Sheppard and Bradberry (if you have to extend him do it). I think Engram needs to be cut (or traded). I think he just hasn't worked out and needs a new place. We really don't have a lot more contracts to cut without having a LOT of holes on this team...and you need money to fill those holes. Perhaps this is where we find out how much say Judge has (i think he has a ton, as did Shurmur) and how good he is at finding and developing talent.
Having a capable gunner is valuable  
mfsd : 3/8/2021 5:41 pm : link
But being tight against the cap, paying a bit of a premium for a veteran to do the job is a luxury we can’t afford. Need to be able to develop a couple younger backup guys to do the job
RE: I can't believe the Giants would just get rid of  
jnoble : 3/8/2021 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15169992 fivehead said:
Quote:
the Core of our offense like that.


Booooooooooo
RE: Having a capable gunner is valuable  
GiantsFan84 : 3/8/2021 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15170023 mfsd said:
Quote:
But being tight against the cap, paying a bit of a premium for a veteran to do the job is a luxury we can’t afford. Need to be able to develop a couple younger backup guys to do the job


you know what would be valuable? having jeff feagles teach dixon how to punt the ball out of bounds
Only the top 51 players count against the cap  
George from PA : 3/8/2021 6:40 pm : link
.
Good move  
Jay on the Island : 3/8/2021 7:10 pm : link
now re-sign him for the vet min.
im not worried about the cap  
blueblood : 3/8/2021 7:15 pm : link
they can make room when and if they need it.
Jordan R. says "good chance he returns"  
FranknWeezer : 3/8/2021 8:09 pm : link
I'm glad to hear that.

Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
3h
The Giants cut WR Cody Core. He was due a $500K bonus in the coming weeks. Set to count $2M vs cap. Currently rehabbing a torn Achilles. Still a good chance he returns. “Door still open,” per source. Giants liked what they saw this summer, both on special teams and as WR.
who?  
Route 9 : 3/8/2021 11:18 pm : link
...
Giants had as many wins as Dallas last year  
Jimmy Googs : 3/8/2021 11:45 pm : link
and Dak is getting $40m per year and we can’t afford Cody Core.

Did Gettleman win GM of the Year or was that a rumor?
RE: Jordan R. says  
Toth029 : 6:26 am : link
In comment 15170158 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
I'm glad to hear that.



Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
3h
The Giants cut WR Cody Core. He was due a $500K bonus in the coming weeks. Set to count $2M vs cap. Currently rehabbing a torn Achilles. Still a good chance he returns. “Door still open,” per source. Giants liked what they saw this summer, both on special teams and as WR.


I figure he would have, if hes interested.
RE: After this cut, Giants still have 64 players under contract  
BillT : 7:20 am : link
In comment 15169999 kdog77 said:
Quote:
Solder and Zeitler are #2 and #3 largest cap hits respectively, but there are some 200 odd players making between league min of $660 and $1.2M on the current roster. Giants could cut a bunch of min salary players to open up another $7-$10M for the rookie pool.

Cutting the bottom of the roster does save you any cap space because you have to replace them with other players who are making similar amounts.
doesn’t save you cap space!  
BillT : 7:21 am : link
Ugh
