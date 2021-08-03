Giants release Cody Core

Solder and Zeitler are #2 and #3 largest cap hits respectively, but there are some 200 odd players making between league min of $660 and $1.2M on the current roster. Giants could cut a bunch of min salary players to open up another $7-$10M for the rookie pool.
RE: After this cut, Giants still have 64 players under contract
don't mind the cuts and not attached to anyone on the team really
but we also need players to fill those holes and the think would be that you want to get better players and that you would think better players would require more money. Restructure Zeitler and or Solder. Restructure Peppers and or Sheppard and Bradberry (if you have to extend him do it). I think Engram needs to be cut (or traded). I think he just hasn't worked out and needs a new place. We really don't have a lot more contracts to cut without having a LOT of holes on this team...and you need money to fill those holes. Perhaps this is where we find out how much say Judge has (i think he has a ton, as did Shurmur) and how good he is at finding and developing talent.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
3h
The Giants cut WR Cody Core. He was due a $500K bonus in the coming weeks. Set to count $2M vs cap. Currently rehabbing a torn Achilles. Still a good chance he returns. “Door still open,” per source. Giants liked what they saw this summer, both on special teams and as WR.
I figure he would have, if hes interested.
RE: After this cut, Giants still have 64 players under contract
Cutting the bottom of the roster does save you any cap space because you have to replace them with other players who are making similar amounts.
In any case, he should not return.
So Board may or may not be a free agent.
In comment 15169999 kdog77 said:
Booooooooooo
you know what would be valuable? having jeff feagles teach dixon how to punt the ball out of bounds
Did Gettleman win GM of the Year or was that a rumor?
Quote:
I figure he would have, if hes interested.
Cutting the bottom of the roster does save you any cap space because you have to replace them with other players who are making similar amounts.