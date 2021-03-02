Giants will franchise Leonard Williams

think you can just replace a player of LW's caliber: you can't just scheme to replace what this guy does.
So many have forgotten how abysmal this defense was prior to his arrival.
Many look at the Bradberry/Martinez signs as the turning point - I disagree.
LW is the guy that makes this defense go.
If you want to forfeit defense and spend on offense b/c you think that's the best way for the Giants to win games moving forward - than fine...but don't feed me this BS notion that LW is replaceable with scheme and a vet/mid-round draft pick.
If LW walks - this defense will be rank in the 20s - no doubt.
People talk about this hidden monster on the roster Dave drafted in BJ Hill. If he’s that good, let LW walk, re-up Tomlinson, and start Hill. Use the excess to invest in the offense. If you take a step back on D, so be it. This likely is going to be at best a 3rd place team in 2021 anyway so what’s the difference? The FO and staff need to determine if Jones is the guy moving forward and that won’t happen if we essentially roll back the same personnel on offense with a drafted WR next year if we dish out over $20 million to Williams.
that when the Giants were good for a pretty long stretch of time, the 00s, they had a roster filled with highly paid players. Some were even labeled here as overpaid.
Teams keep their good to great players with only the occasional sacrifice that stings a bit. Yes there are prices to pay and "overpaying" or whatever the hell you want to call it can hurt, but more often than not teams like NYG will keep their own if they deem them worthy of keeping. We have seen this time and time again.
Some of you worry too much. Signing LW won't prohibit the Giants from adding players. If it did, they wouldn't be trying to do just that. Now, will signing LW long term mean they can turn around and sign another front 3-4 player to a similar deal any time soon? No. LW would be the guy here up front. Then Lawrence would be next and he too would be re-signed.
It isn't that LW prevents the Giants from signing other players to bolster the offense or DBs, it's that LW would be the big ticket player for the DL. So you have to ask yourself, and no doubt the Giants have, is LW the guy worth paying on this DL or should we allocate that money to a mystery player that is or isn't available on the FA market or trade route?
Bird in the hand. LW is right in front of us. Every other team in the East would sign this guy long term. Think Philly with Cox. Same shit different day.
Agreed, our offense is too poor to have 20 million of cap tied up in LW in 2021. Those on here that say we can draft Smith/Chase/Waddle and our offense will be fine are dreaming. We need to hit the WR position in FA and the draft. That won’t happen if this tag situation holds up.
I’d like to sign him long term, if we can adjust his base down due to the low cap in 2021 and ramp it up in 2022 to make up for it. But if they can’t get a long term deal worked out before next week the tag has to get rescinded and we can see what he finds in the FA world and keep trying to negotiate.
Williams proved he is a complete, refined player last year. I'm glad he's on the team, and I hope the Giants can retain him. He's a better player than I thought he was, especially compared to the guy we saw in 2019.
He's always filled the stat sheet. Last year he really showed 3 things
1) He's a high effort guy on every snap
2) He's in the quarterbacks lap on lots of plays, not just the sacks
3) The players on the line perform better when he's in the game
I really hope the Giants sign him to a longterm deal with some cap flexibility this year, and retain his rights for at least four years.
So long as the Giants don't franchise LW and freeze a huge chunk of their expendable resources this year, they should have every ability to acquire a top shelf interior offensive lineman and retain Williams.
Guaranteed dollars are currency a team gives in exchange for cost control, cap flexibility, and non-guaranteed inflation adjusted savings over the life of the contract.
A contract is much more than just the AAV or cash cost in any given year.
The Giants gave Williams 16M guaranteed dollars, and got nothing incremental back other than play. Williams definitely earned those dollars. He outplayed that value.
But a team is always better off negotiating a long term deal with an expensive, very good player.
Christian, had the 1 year deal they gave him last year been non-guaranteed he'd have made the exact same amount of money. I understand your point and there is validity to it. But you are overstating the leverage of last year's 16m "guarantee".
A 1 year deal at a fair AAV is almost always still more favorable to the team vs. the player.
Does it really make sense to run a 3-4 defense and spend all your money on the line while you've got one linebacker on the roster we can rely on and one good cornerback?
I agree. There are only 2 reasons why I'd tag him today:
1. close to an extension
2. have a trade offer back pocket if they need to pull the ripcord a few days from now
And truthfully if I had a top 50 pick on the table for Leonard Williams and I knew I could resign Dalvin Tomlinson to a good deal right now, I'd highly consider doing that if a deal with Williams wasn't very close to done.
If they carry him into the season on the tag and lose a team captain (Tomlinson) at a price that's likely to be 1/2 of the tag value, that will be really poor asset usage.
The top 7 teams by % of salary cap spent on DL last year, and the majority of these teams made the playoffs with half of those teams running a 3-4:
1. BUF 23%
2. KC 20%
3. IND 20%
4. PHI 17%
6. LAR 16%
7. PIT 16%
Sure you can in the aggregate. Add another player or two, have someone else on this DL step up, and LW is a distant memory...
Of course that requires good, smart scouting. So we need the decision makers to do their job there...
Nope - you can't.
Which players are you bringin in here that can play the run the way he does and pressure the QB the way he does and keep the aggregate cost under $20mil?
Which guy in this DL rotation are saying capable to "step up" and make LW a distant memory.
I'm not buying it.
I understand the hesitation to pay a guy after a career year...BUT...there are only a handful of guys in the NFL that are even CAPABLE of putting up a year like that. Those guys don't just grow on trees and the ones that do - you keep...simple as that.
My simple view is any longterm extension Williams signs with a team will include:
* 40-50M guaranteed dollars at signing
* A low cap hit in year one
* 4-5 years of team control
* An easy exit for the team in the last 1-2 years with little dead money
I wish that 16M the Giants gave him and last year counted towards that arrangement.
My simple view is any longterm extension Williams signs with a team will include:
* 40-50M guaranteed dollars at signing * A low cap hit in year one
* 4-5 years of team control
* An easy exit for the team in the last 1-2 years with little dead money
I wish that 16M the Giants gave him and last year counted towards that arrangement.
I understand this POV but specific to the bolded point above, my preference is to not do that. One of the things I really liked about last offseason was how they structured Martinez and Bradberry's contracts to not kick the can down the road like they did with all the guys in 2016. I'd encourage you to read Andrew Brandt's article from last week (quoted and linked below) because I wholeheartedly agree with him about PAYG being the best approach (though this year with the unexpected cap decrease I'd make an exception to that philosophy).
Quote:
So Andrew, what is the best way to manage an NFL cap?
It is simple: Pay as you go. The goal for every team’s cap management, in my opinion, is to match, as much as possible, cash spending and cap accounting. It is to resist the temptation for short-term gain—which always leads to long-term pain—and pay as you go.
I think there is a time and place for a pay as you go model. I like the deals for Bradberry and Martinez.
But there is also a time and place for longer commitments. If you always PAYG (this is akin to rentals and leases in real world economics), you are frequently indexing yourself to current market costs, and never enjoying inflation adjusted benefits.
You also never lock in a cost. Many long terms deals afford the team choice. Locked in costs in the last 1-2 years of a deal and the choice to cut the player with little dead money.
My preference was Williams as a Giant for 4 years -- 20/21/22/23.
I think the worst case scenario is the Giants tag Williams again this year -- and then they are faced with frankly all bad choices next year.
Getty kind of was put-off when asked about the tag and said they have "until tonight" to do what they want. Like he knew had to do it but didn't want to give the satisfaction of saying it at the presser.
Me thinks he is pissed that he has to go down this road yet again...
gave him the non-exclusive FT. I hope that indicates that they are willing to consider taking less than two #1s as compensation. But they'll still have to cut players or restructure contracts to accommodate the $19.3M from the FT.
Pat Kirwan on Moving the Chains said franchising LW was a no-brainer
I think there is a time and place for a pay as you go model. I like the deals for Bradberry and Martinez.
But there is also a time and place for longer commitments. If you always PAYG (this is akin to rentals and leases in real world economics), you are frequently indexing yourself to current market costs, and never enjoying inflation adjusted benefits.
You also never lock in a cost. Many long terms deals afford the team choice. Locked in costs in the last 1-2 years of a deal and the choice to cut the player with little dead money.
My preference was Williams as a Giant for 4 years -- 20/21/22/23.
I think the worst case scenario is the Giants tag Williams again this year -- and then they are faced with frankly all bad choices next year.
they lose all their leverage if they tag him this year with no deal as next year the tag will be too prohibitive to use and he will be able to test the unrestricted market. a deal is necessary right now
Everyone is replaceable unless you're tom Brady. This team had how many wins in 2020?
So if we added Reddick for $10M+, and Carter is healthy, we can't get to those 11.5 sacks?
LW had a breakout year - finally - taking the QB to the ground while he still had the ball. So he finally demonstrated that he can actually close.
But this attitude that that is going to continue going forward, like it's a trend in his game, is simply not true. And that is the bet here by most of you. That come 2021, LW will simply pick up where he left off in 2020 and the production continues.
Sorry, but I am not buying that assumption for that price tag...
You make this point pretty often, but that doesn't make it valid.
The context is what's important. You can overpay players when you're in your competitive window, because doing so is part of trying to win a championship while your window is open. Eventually, those contracts are going to catch up with you unless you're drafting well to backfill cheaply as new contracts come due. If you don't maintain a cheap, young pipeline to fill certain spots while you're overpaying veterans at others, your window will ultimately close and you'll need to rebuild.
This is precisely what we saw happen with the Giants, which is why I find it odd that you constantly point to this as a viable strategy.
For where the Giants currently find themselves, they don't even really have the foundation of a winning team fully built yet, let alone anything resembling a sustainable pipeline of young players that they can use to fill positions cheaply in order to afford expensive veteran players elsewhere.
That's not intended to suggest that the Giants should not sign LW. I'm firmly in the camp of signing LW, even if it means letting Tomlinson walk. What I am saying, however, is that the Giants are not yet ready to have the sort of roster composition that you suggest. There aren't enough pieces in place yet that they can be fully confident in - that's still another year away, at best, IMO. And it's further premature to build up the roster too aggressively with veterans right now before we know for sure that Jones is the guy.
If Jones has a strong 2021, then I believe it's time at that point to get more aggressive in free agency, and with a cap that should increase significantly YOY, along with additional space from Solder and Zeitler likely being off the books (if they even survive this offseason), the timing makes more sense for a 2022 spree than 2021.
RE: Franchise Tag is clearly worth it for him again. He's getting 20 mill
on open market at least. Would love to get a long term deal in place though.
With the Dak deal there are rumors that the cap is going to go up more than it ever has before with the new media deals.
$20M on the open market is not necessarily $20M in 2021 cap hit - that's a big caveat. Any multiyear contract would likely carry a much lower 2021 cap hit even without getting especially creative on the structure. And given the unique cap circumstances this year, that's an incredibly important element of getting him signed vs. tagging him again this year.
A contract is much more than just the AAV or cash cost in any given year.
The Giants gave Williams 16M guaranteed dollars, and got nothing incremental back other than play. Williams definitely earned those dollars. He outplayed that value.
But a team is always better off negotiating a long term deal with an expensive, very good player.
and take it in the shorts.
They simply cannot separate themselves from poor decisions they have made over the past 1.5 years getting here with LW so they have to drag on a bad process further.
Franchise tagging him again serves little purpose unless you are trading him...
What does this even mean? Forget the past. forget what the Giants traded for LW. Is he worthy of being re-signed or not? It's called negotiating for a reason.
Every fucking hot take around here is rooted in made up narratives or bullshit. Why does the "trade" for LW get conjured at every turn? If they drafted LW they'd likely be in this exact same spot.
For fucks sake fuck the fucking stupid trade already. Move the hell on.
It's not the trade. It's trading for him and not getting him inked up if he was such a clear-cut valuable target of our GM.
You may not like it, but the Giants left themselves exposed here and ran a bad process with LW from the beginning. And with LW being okay taking on risks it has just now spiraled...
He's always filled the stat sheet. Last year he really showed 3 things
1) He's a high effort guy on every snap
2) He's in the quarterbacks lap on lots of plays, not just the sacks
3) The players on the line perform better when he's in the game
I really hope the Giants sign him to a longterm deal with some cap flexibility this year, and retain his rights for at least four years.
And back then the Giants knew they had a QB.
We don't know that yet. And that's a huge factor right now. We need to find that this year if DJ is that QB, which requires significant offensive upgrades.
Alas, that got more challenging doling our FT $s to LW.
I wouldn't tag him this year other than for exploratory purposes.
The top 7 teams by % of salary cap spent on DL last year, and the majority of these teams made the playoffs with half of those teams running a 3-4:
1. BUF 23%
2. KC 20%
3. IND 20%
4. PHI 17%
5. BAL 16%
6. LAR 16%
7. PIT 16%
NYG were 12th last year at 12%.
Defensive Line Spending - 2020 Cap Allocation - ( New Window )
With the Dak deal there are rumors that the cap is going to go up more than it ever has before with the new media deals.
But there is also a time and place for longer commitments. If you always PAYG (this is akin to rentals and leases in real world economics), you are frequently indexing yourself to current market costs, and never enjoying inflation adjusted benefits.
You also never lock in a cost. Many long terms deals afford the team choice. Locked in costs in the last 1-2 years of a deal and the choice to cut the player with little dead money.
My preference was Williams as a Giant for 4 years -- 20/21/22/23.
I think the worst case scenario is the Giants tag Williams again this year -- and then they are faced with frankly all bad choices next year.
Link - ( New Window )
Which kind of FT?
Dave wasted no time after his presser. Any later and it would interfere with his late afternoon (4pm) pudding break.
If the press conference ran long, it would have cut into Matlock.
Getty kind of was put-off when asked about the tag and said they have "until tonight" to do what they want. Like he knew had to do it but didn't want to give the satisfaction of saying it at the presser.
Me thinks he is pissed that he has to go down this road yet again...
@Giants
He's baaaaaaaack!
Big picture of Leonard below tweet.
LW - ( New Window )
He also said it is very hard to work out long term deals, but you need to keep talent like LW on your team.
Good luck, DG....Get it done!
But there is also a time and place for longer commitments. If you always PAYG (this is akin to rentals and leases in real world economics), you are frequently indexing yourself to current market costs, and never enjoying inflation adjusted benefits.
You also never lock in a cost. Many long terms deals afford the team choice. Locked in costs in the last 1-2 years of a deal and the choice to cut the player with little dead money.
My preference was Williams as a Giant for 4 years -- 20/21/22/23.
I think the worst case scenario is the Giants tag Williams again this year -- and then they are faced with frankly all bad choices next year.
they lose all their leverage if they tag him this year with no deal as next year the tag will be too prohibitive to use and he will be able to test the unrestricted market. a deal is necessary right now
Per Ian Rapoport Link - ( New Window )
Which kind of FT?
"The team announced today it has placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the standout defensive tackle..."
Non exclusive FT - ( New Window )
You make this point pretty often, but that doesn't make it valid.
The context is what's important. You can overpay players when you're in your competitive window, because doing so is part of trying to win a championship while your window is open. Eventually, those contracts are going to catch up with you unless you're drafting well to backfill cheaply as new contracts come due. If you don't maintain a cheap, young pipeline to fill certain spots while you're overpaying veterans at others, your window will ultimately close and you'll need to rebuild.
This is precisely what we saw happen with the Giants, which is why I find it odd that you constantly point to this as a viable strategy.
For where the Giants currently find themselves, they don't even really have the foundation of a winning team fully built yet, let alone anything resembling a sustainable pipeline of young players that they can use to fill positions cheaply in order to afford expensive veteran players elsewhere.
That's not intended to suggest that the Giants should not sign LW. I'm firmly in the camp of signing LW, even if it means letting Tomlinson walk. What I am saying, however, is that the Giants are not yet ready to have the sort of roster composition that you suggest. There aren't enough pieces in place yet that they can be fully confident in - that's still another year away, at best, IMO. And it's further premature to build up the roster too aggressively with veterans right now before we know for sure that Jones is the guy.
If Jones has a strong 2021, then I believe it's time at that point to get more aggressive in free agency, and with a cap that should increase significantly YOY, along with additional space from Solder and Zeitler likely being off the books (if they even survive this offseason), the timing makes more sense for a 2022 spree than 2021.
With the Dak deal there are rumors that the cap is going to go up more than it ever has before with the new media deals.
$20M on the open market is not necessarily $20M in 2021 cap hit - that's a big caveat. Any multiyear contract would likely carry a much lower 2021 cap hit even without getting especially creative on the structure. And given the unique cap circumstances this year, that's an incredibly important element of getting him signed vs. tagging him again this year.
Quote:
I’m just curious...what Giant fan thinks BJ Hill is the answer?
Search the archives.
In 2018, yes. That was 3 years ago dude. Let it go.