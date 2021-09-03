Kenny Golladay To Hit Market

He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
Rookie season - was never injured
2018 - had a head/chest injury that kept him out for 1 game and it lingered for a few games
2019 - played every game without injury
2020 - injured hip that kept him out for majority of the season
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
Rookie season - was never injured
2018 - had a head/chest injury that kept him out for 1 game and it lingered for a few games
2019 - played every game without injury
2020 - injured hip that kept him out for majority of the season
This isn't a guy who is constantly hurt
Ryan, this narrative of him being hurt all the time got rolling on here a few months ago and won’t stop lol.
in my eyes. I'd rather not invest big resources in a receiver.
I agree that OL is still a problem. And it may be the biggest problem. If we can ever solve that, I think it would enable us to go cheaper and with more quantity at WR over top quality (e.g. Golloday).
Serious consideration, especially if the goal is to determine how good Jones can be with top weapons.
Agreed with others that the oline is still an issue, though with the premium resources invested in the position over the past few offseasons, that is a major front office issue. Not sure you can still continue to sink valuable assets into the position at the expense of other parts of the team, unless the person doing that is competent in oline construction.
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
Rookie season - was never injured
2018 - had a head/chest injury that kept him out for 1 game and it lingered for a few games
2019 - played every game without injury
2020 - injured hip that kept him out for majority of the season
This isn't a guy who is constantly hurt
He missed 5 games his rookie year due to a hamstring. 17 games in 4 years isn't nothing.
I like both of those players. But Golladay would open up our offense, running and passing games. His impact would be greater on the win/loss column at this stage. Think about the Giants pre and post Burress shooting himself in the leg. That’s the difference it makes to have a big WR of this caliber that commands defensive attention.
I like both of those players. But Golladay would open up our offense, running and passing games. His impact would be greater on the win/loss column at this stage. Think about the Giants pre and post Burress shooting himself in the leg. That’s the difference it makes to have a big WR of this caliber that commands defensive attention.
I totally agree.
I hear the injury concerns part - but the Lions don't have a choice here. They are eating a bunch of cap space due to the Stafford deal, they are over the cap already, it seems like they are in full rebuild mode... they didn't have options to resign him... Kenny G type players are the kinds guys you throw money at and hope they can revamp your offense - or in this case - you have a legit #1 WR to pair with your QB that you hope is the franchise.
I like both of those players. But Golladay would open up our offense, running and passing games. His impact would be greater on the win/loss column at this stage. Think about the Giants pre and post Burress shooting himself in the leg. That’s the difference it makes to have a big WR of this caliber that commands defensive attention.
I totally agree.
I hear the injury concerns part - but the Lions don't have a choice here. They are eating a bunch of cap space due to the Stafford deal, they are over the cap already, it seems like they are in full rebuild mode... they didn't have options to resign him... Kenny G type players are the kinds guys you throw money at and hope they can revamp your offense - or in this case - you have a legit #1 WR to pair with your QB that you hope is the franchise.
I have a sneaky feeling that Corey Davis will make a team very happy they signed him and not one of the "big three".
If I'm the Giants - I'm in on Davis (or try to hit a grand slam and get Kenny G) - draft Slater - cut SOlder and Zeitler and go sign one of the these vet G and feel good about this offense being set up for a big jump forward in 2021.
If we're going to spend big on the offense, spend on the OL
I go back to something Aaron Rodgers said on the short lived Bill Simmons HBO show. When asked if he'd rather have an elite OL or elite WRs, he said OL without hesitation. He thought his talent could overcome deficiencies at WR much easier than at OL.
The Giants' needs at the skill positions aren't as dire as they are made out to be:
- Slayton is your deep threat receiver
- Shepard is your slot receiver
- Engram is your receiving TE mismatch
- Barkley is your receiving threat out of the backfield
That's not the '99 Rams, but it's not bereft. Supplemented with a WR draft pick (seems likely in rounds 1 or 2), and that is fine.
Adjust the scheme, fix the OL, and get Jones going. That's the solution to the offense, and it has to come from within.
RE: If we're going to spend big on the offense, spend on the OL
I go back to something Aaron Rodgers said on the short lived Bill Simmons HBO show. When asked if he'd rather have an elite OL or elite WRs, he said OL without hesitation. He thought his talent could overcome deficiencies at WR much easier than at OL.
The Giants' needs at the skill positions aren't as dire as they are made out to be:
- Slayton is your deep threat receiver
- Shepard is your slot receiver
- Engram is your receiving TE mismatch
- Barkley is your receiving threat out of the backfield
That's not the '99 Rams, but it's not bereft. Supplemented with a WR draft pick (seems likely in rounds 1 or 2), and that is fine.
Adjust the scheme, fix the OL, and get Jones going. That's the solution to the offense, and it has to come from within.
Engram sucks, Barkley is coming off a major knee injury, and Slayton is an unknown at this point, lots of inconsistency. The only known quantity we have on offense is Shepard at this stage. And he typically misses 4-5 games per year. WR is a serious serious need for this team right now. Whether it’s Golladay, Davis, etc. we need to make a change in that area to have any measure of success.
I don't love Engram, and I'm not going to want to sign him
But he's here, and he does have significant physical skills. They've got to do a better job of getting him the ball in space. Halfway into the season last year he was near the league leaders in routes run that were hooks, hitches, and generally had him catching the ball facing the quarterback. That's unacceptable.
They've got to do a better job using the guys they've got on offense. There are high draft picks all over that side of the ball - four 1sts, 2 2nds, and a 3rd. It's time for them to start giving the organization a return on investment. Enough already.
the strength of the draft in the top 45 is again receiving weapons.
non-LT offensive lineman are generally one of the safer investments in FA$.
it's a perfectly reasonable strategy to further solidify the OL via FA and utilize their draft picks to enhance the weapons on offense. That's sort of best of both worlds. Though I would personally probably try to add 1 veteran receiving option via FA if there's a good fit to create flexibility in the draft.
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
Rookie season - was never injured
2018 - had a head/chest injury that kept him out for 1 game and it lingered for a few games
2019 - played every game without injury
2020 - injured hip that kept him out for majority of the season
This isn't a guy who is constantly hurt
He missed 5 games his rookie year due to a hamstring. 17 games in 4 years isn't nothing.
Then we should be more worried about Barkley- 48 possible NFL games and he has missed 17 - and was limited in 4 others.
We don't need to break the bank, but we need an actual starter.
Shepard is good at creating space in short areas. And the other guys - Barkley, Engram, and Slayton - are all very fast for their positions. Supplemented like they likely will be by Waddle or someone similar, that's a group of very fast people.
If you can't get the ball to them in space, then the problem lies elsewhere.
RE: I don't love Engram, and I'm not going to want to sign him
But he's here, and he does have significant physical skills. They've got to do a better job of getting him the ball in space. Halfway into the season last year he was near the league leaders in routes run that were hooks, hitches, and generally had him catching the ball facing the quarterback. That's unacceptable.
They've got to do a better job using the guys they've got on offense. There are high draft picks all over that side of the ball - four 1sts, 2 2nds, and a 3rd. It's time for them to start giving the organization a return on investment. Enough already.
Of course he was running down the field against the Eagles and flat out dropped the ball there. Funny how you give a pass or at least a bit of an excuse for EE's play but bash other guys about their play even though scheme and lack of surrounding talent seems to be the bigger issue there.
If he ends up going to the right team with an offensive coach that knows what he's doing, we're going to be shocked and disappointed at how productive he is. If Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan gets their hands on him, I think he can really excel.
We don't need to break the bank, but we need an actual starter.
Shepard is good at creating space in short areas. And the other guys - Barkley, Engram, and Slayton - are all very fast for their positions. Supplemented like they likely will be by Waddle or someone similar, that's a group of very fast people.
If you can't get the ball to them in space, then the problem lies elsewhere.
ha ha, and your shot at Jones. You are predictable.
I go back to something Aaron Rodgers said on the short lived Bill Simmons HBO show. When asked if he'd rather have an elite OL or elite WRs, he said OL without hesitation. He thought his talent could overcome deficiencies at WR much easier than at OL.
The Giants' needs at the skill positions aren't as dire as they are made out to be:
- Slayton is your deep threat receiver
- Shepard is your slot receiver
- Engram is your receiving TE mismatch
- Barkley is your receiving threat out of the backfield
That's not the '99 Rams, but it's not bereft. Supplemented with a WR draft pick (seems likely in rounds 1 or 2), and that is fine.
Adjust the scheme, fix the OL, and get Jones going. That's the solution to the offense, and it has to come from within.
I can't kill this take. If I had the choice, money being virtually equal or at least close to equal, i'd probably spend the money on a big time FA RT instead of a guy like Golladay. But with that said, we don't even know if there is a FA RT out there waiting to come here and we also don't know if the Giants are concerned with their tackles. For all we know they aren't. IF they like Thomas and Peart, they aren't going big on a FA RT nor should they.
We know the Giants want to improve the WRs. We don't know how they feel about the OL, notably tackle. It's possible they aren't worried and, take a deep breath here, they might be correct. There's literally no viable starter at WR here. None. There could be viable starters at both tackle spots.
Who's giving Engram a pass? I'm saying he's here. And while he's on the team we may as well try to maximize his speed.
I've been saying that about everyone on the offense, up to and including Jones. If they're going to be out on the field let's try to do whatever we can to maximize what they can do and hide what they can't.
I'm not giving anyone on the offense a pass. That side of the ball has been a joke for years.
I go back to something Aaron Rodgers said on the short lived Bill Simmons HBO show. When asked if he'd rather have an elite OL or elite WRs, he said OL without hesitation. He thought his talent could overcome deficiencies at WR much easier than at OL.
The Giants' needs at the skill positions aren't as dire as they are made out to be:
- Slayton is your deep threat receiver
- Shepard is your slot receiver
- Engram is your receiving TE mismatch
- Barkley is your receiving threat out of the backfield
That's not the '99 Rams, but it's not bereft. Supplemented with a WR draft pick (seems likely in rounds 1 or 2), and that is fine.
Adjust the scheme, fix the OL, and get Jones going. That's the solution to the offense, and it has to come from within.
Agreed about the OL, that’s a must regardless. However, I wouldn’t trust any of these draft eligible receivers to be X wideouts in this scheme.
Teams will just play Press man Cover 2 against our offense. Shep and Slay can’t beat press, we know this. Bateman and Chase are questionable if they can consistently beat press.
Jones will end up force feeding Engram and Barkley, pretty much an Eli 2018 rerun. The problem will then be damning because if Barkley runs a route, they can send six, or double Barkley. If they send six , Engram is hot and probably won’t catch a heater, if they double Barkley it’s up to Engram once again. That offense just isn’t sustainable.
The offense would work better with a number one receiver who can not only beat press but threaten the turkey hole in cover 2. Once that happens, teams will get out of cover 2, play cover 3, 4 , and then and only then will Shep and Engram have an easier time underneath and start to put up respectable numbers. Not to mention what a #1 does for the run game.
I’m all for Golladay. If healthy, I think he makes this whole offense more productive.
He's cheaper statements, that's why we end up 7-9 ...cheaper, cost less, we can get by with, in the Draft why get a great player when we can get 2 good ones...well kiss the playoffs goodbye being cheap, hell that sounds like wife shopping...if there is 2 steaks ...one cost 12 dollars and one 9 dollars...we eating a 9 dollars shoe leather steak for supper.
If he ends up going to the right team with an offensive coach that knows what he's doing, we're going to be shocked and disappointed at how productive he is. If Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan gets their hands on him, I think he can really excel.
Not me. I think Engram is worth keeping. And I think his 2020 season was better than what the masses here insist on thinking. He's a talent and he's produced. He does drop too many, and some of those drops were brutal. And those same drops were insanely unlucky tips that led to INTs.
I know that's a veiled shot at the coaching staff but Engram will produce here once the offense catches up around him. I know won't jive with you.
Who's giving Engram a pass? I'm saying he's here. And while he's on the team we may as well try to maximize his speed.
I've been saying that about everyone on the offense, up to and including Jones. If they're going to be out on the field let's try to do whatever we can to maximize what they can do and hide what they can't.
I'm not giving anyone on the offense a pass. That side of the ball has been a joke for years.
Perhaps Engram not batting balls thrown to him into the chest of the defender would be a great place to start
I don’t disagree with everything you are saying in this thread, but it is hilarious to me that you are more or less defending Engram or at least saying he is misused and is redeemable but you consistently bash Jones and act like he’s some lost cause. And Engram has been in the league for 4 years vs. Jones’ 2.
on a WR, then Golladay is a great investment, imo. He has top-10 talent. But he will not come here since we do not have a top QB, so what is the point speculating about it. He will go where there is a top-8 QB and attempt to put up huge numbers.
Is that teams just play cover 2 and sit their safeties 12 yards deep because the only deep threat, Slayton, can’t beat press. So when Engram goes to run a seam, he is using his 4.4 speed to run himself directly into coverage.
Then when Garret asks him to run a sit route, his route running is so bad and predictable that it’s a turnover waiting to happen.
This team has been trying to beat the cover 2 for at least 9 years now, make it stop, sign Golladay
and we have to sign players that are talented. Living in this fantasy world of spending zero cap dollars and finding gems while paying them nothing is not reality. We are in good cap shape right now with our 1st round picks not needing to be paid for a little while. Spend some fucking money. Don't be stupid, but we can spend.
We don't need to break the bank, but we need an actual starter.
Shepard is good at creating space in short areas. And the other guys - Barkley, Engram, and Slayton - are all very fast for their positions. Supplemented like they likely will be by Waddle or someone similar, that's a group of very fast people.
If you can't get the ball to them in space, then the problem lies elsewhere.
ha ha, and your shot at Jones. You are predictable.
is the fact that it gives you a real chance to evaluate Jones and whether or not he is “the guy”. If you bring in Golladay and grab another WR somewhere in the first 3 rounds and we see crap play from Jones we know it’s time to move on. And the new QB would have a nice set of weapons to work with so to me it’s a win win.
is the fact that it gives you a real chance to evaluate Jones and whether or not he is “the guy”. If you bring in Golladay and grab another WR somewhere in the first 3 rounds and we see crap play from Jones we know it’s time to move on. And the new QB would have a nice set of weapons to work with so to me it’s a win win.
This is reactive thinking. It's what the Giants have been doing for years. See hole, pay B-level player A-money to fill hole.
The results of this approach speak for themselves.
I wouldnt hate adding this type of player but I would rather sign Samuel for less.
Hes so versatile and would give Jones a lot of easy completions. Hes a strong runner. You can get easy completions turned into big plays with Samuel. Jet sweeps. Quick WR screens all day. Plus, he can play RB. Just gives you a lot of versatility.
We could get Samuel and another quality player for the cost of Galloday. I would go this route.
Godwin is out. Samuel should be target #1 in FA for NYG.
is the fact that it gives you a real chance to evaluate Jones and whether or not he is “the guy”. If you bring in Golladay and grab another WR somewhere in the first 3 rounds and we see crap play from Jones we know it’s time to move on. And the new QB would have a nice set of weapons to work with so to me it’s a win win.
This is reactive thinking. It's what the Giants have been doing for years. See hole, pay B-level player A-money to fill hole.
The results of this approach speak for themselves.
If Golladay were a B level player I would agree. I think he is much better than that. I’d say he is a top 15 receiver with top 10 potential in the right system.
is the fact that it gives you a real chance to evaluate Jones and whether or not he is “the guy”. If you bring in Golladay and grab another WR somewhere in the first 3 rounds and we see crap play from Jones we know it’s time to move on. And the new QB would have a nice set of weapons to work with so to me it’s a win win.
This is reactive thinking. It's what the Giants have been doing for years. See hole, pay B-level player A-money to fill hole.
The results of this approach speak for themselves.
If Golladay were a B level player I would agree. I think he is much better than that. I’d say he is a top 15 receiver with top 10 potential in the right system.
I think that's debatable, but even if that's true that is not good enough.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Shepard is starting for your team
We don't need to break the bank, but we need an actual starter.
Shepard is good at creating space in short areas. And the other guys - Barkley, Engram, and Slayton - are all very fast for their positions. Supplemented like they likely will be by Waddle or someone similar, that's a group of very fast people.
If you can't get the ball to them in space, then the problem lies elsewhere.
ha ha, and your shot at Jones. You are predictable.
I don’t disagree with everything you are saying in this thread, but it is hilarious to me that you are more or less defending Engram or at least saying he is misused and is redeemable but you consistently bash Jones and act like he’s some lost cause. And Engram has been in the league for 4 years vs. Jones’ 2.
They are different positions that's why.
Engram is a great long option. You can't get someone with his talent in the 5th round which is likely what he fetches. And you shouldn't have a problem just playing him less if he doesn't perform. You probably can't expect the 5th rounder you'd get for him to play better. Or anyone you could get at his salary.
Jones on the other hand the longer you commit to him and he doesn't play well that's it, that's your season, no chance.
You can still win with an underachieving Engram, you can't with an underachieving Jones...
I don’t disagree with everything you are saying in this thread, but it is hilarious to me that you are more or less defending Engram or at least saying he is misused and is redeemable but you consistently bash Jones and act like he’s some lost cause. And Engram has been in the league for 4 years vs. Jones’ 2.
They are different positions that's why.
Engram is a great long option. You can't get someone with his talent in the 5th round which is likely what he fetches. And you shouldn't have a problem just playing him less if he doesn't perform. You probably can't expect the 5th rounder you'd get for him to play better. Or anyone you could get at his salary.
Jones on the other hand the longer you commit to him and he doesn't play well that's it, that's your season, no chance.
You can still win with an underachieving Engram, you can't with an underachieving Jones...
Jones hasn’t even played 2 seasons of games, and plays a more complicated position than TE. It’s also a position that’s harder to fill than TE. My point is it’s easier to cut bait on a shit TE than give up on a QB that has flashed potential and could make a big leap in year 3 through further development and being surrounded with better weapons.
And based on last year, no, you can’t win with an underachieving Engram. Especially when you are relying on him to be one of our top targets. He was responsible for more turnovers than several starting QB’s in the league.
Oh come on, don't blame Engram for last years offense
we didn't have a viable offensive line yet again. We had a QB who regressed.
Acting like Engram was the reason the team underachieved because he had a few really bad drops is lazy analysis.
I didn’t blame the whole offense on Engram. But he was a big reason for its failures, come on. And it wasn’t a few bad drops. Our regression on offense was due to:
1.) new offense
2.) second year QB learning second offense in two seasons
3.) Barkley injury
4.) Engram
5.) Offensive line that didn’t start to gel until the second half of the year
6.) lack of overall weapons
7.) our best receiver, Shepard (slot receiver) missed multiple games
I don't believe you watch football. Golladay has an unusual combo of size, frame, speed, strength, hands. You're not finding that for pennies on the dollar.
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
RE: RE: RE: You can easily find a Golladay in this draft
I don't believe you watch football. Golladay has an unusual combo of size, frame, speed, strength, hands. You're not finding that for pennies on the dollar.
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
The odds of hitting on a WR in the “pennies on the dollar” category is slim. That means you are talking about round 3 through undrafteds. I think we hit the lottery with Cruz years ago and I don’t see that happening again anytime soon. Slayton is a nice 5th round pick, but last year showed we he was a 5th round pick. Inconsistent.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You can easily find a Golladay in this draft
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
The odds of hitting on a WR in the “pennies on the dollar” category is slim. That means you are talking about round 3 through undrafteds. I think we hit the lottery with Cruz years ago and I don’t see that happening again anytime soon. Slayton is a nice 5th round pick, but last year showed we he was a 5th round pick. Inconsistent.
Let me try it this way instead. Assuming you agree that you can find good WRs in the first three to four rounds, the contract if you hit on one is going to be significantly less than the $18M+ KG will get.
So while I get KG is a proven commodity, which is a valid argument, if our personnel people do their job we should be able to find a WR that is cheaper and very productive vis-a-vis KG.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You can easily find a Golladay in this draft
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
The odds of hitting on a WR in the “pennies on the dollar” category is slim. That means you are talking about round 3 through undrafteds. I think we hit the lottery with Cruz years ago and I don’t see that happening again anytime soon. Slayton is a nice 5th round pick, but last year showed we he was a 5th round pick. Inconsistent.
Let me try it this way instead. Assuming you agree that you can find good WRs in the first three to four rounds, the contract if you hit on one is going to be significantly less than the $18M+ KG will get.
So while I get KG is a proven commodity, which is a valid argument, if our personnel people do their job we should be able to find a WR that is cheaper and very productive vis-a-vis KG.
I agree if we are a team that is not desperately in need of wide receivers and that has a QB that is being heavily scrutinized this year to determine whether or not he is “the guy.” We need someone who is ready to go now. Ideally we would pick up Golladay and take another wideout in the first 3-4 rounds that would help our situation even more.
Sign him to a 4 year 120 million dollar with all of it guaranteed. Who cares that he’s always hurt and his best season is only 1190 yards.
Only? We have no WR since Odell who can even sniff 1k
Since it went over your head, I’m saying that he will get more money in Free Agency than the production he’s shown on the field.
Wow really? That's a genius observation... not. Every single free agent gets more money then their production warrants. Why do you think most of these guys fight tooth and nail to get to frer agency?
This happens every year at every position. The players that hit free agency that have produced at a high level raise the bar for the next guys contract. Will Golladay be overpaid based on last year’s standards in FA? Probably, but so will the player after him and the player after him. The goal for a team is to draft well enough to not be in a position where you have to spend big on any position. But the reality is you can’t hit on every draft pick and from time to time, you have to bring in a proven commodity to help you get to the next level.
Sign him to a 4 year 120 million dollar with all of it guaranteed. Who cares that he’s always hurt and his best season is only 1190 yards.
Only? We have no WR since Odell who can even sniff 1k
Since it went over your head, I’m saying that he will get more money in Free Agency than the production he’s shown on the field.
Wow really? That's a genius observation... not. Every single free agent gets more money then their production warrants. Why do you think most of these guys fight tooth and nail to get to frer agency?
And this is exactly why we shouldn’t be paying Top dollar for a guy will not live up to his contract. Let’s stop paying top dollar to free agents and build from within. Draft and develop guys to be stars. It’s the only way to sustain success in this league.
RE: RE: RE: You can easily find a Golladay in this draft
I don't believe you watch football. Golladay has an unusual combo of size, frame, speed, strength, hands. You're not finding that for pennies on the dollar.
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
Golladay is going to want WR1 money and he’s not a true WR1. It will be a bad investment. He’s had injury issues and come up small in a lot of spots. He’s a fantasy golden boy with a lot of hype which is probably why there’s a decent amount of people here who are rock hard for him.
WR is quickly becoming commoditized in the NFL. A lot of strong players in last year’s draft and a deep class this year as well. Hell Buffalo would’ve got the same production at a fraction of the cost drafting Jefferson instead of trading and paying for Diggs. The Giants should be exploiting that by finding cheap talent at the position in the draft.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You can easily find a Golladay in this draft
I don't believe you watch football. Golladay has an unusual combo of size, frame, speed, strength, hands. You're not finding that for pennies on the dollar.
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
The odds of hitting on a WR in the “pennies on the dollar” category is slim. That means you are talking about round 3 through undrafteds. I think we hit the lottery with Cruz years ago and I don’t see that happening again anytime soon. Slayton is a nice 5th round pick, but last year showed we he was a 5th round pick. Inconsistent.
A round 2 or later WR is pennies on the dollar relative to the contract Golladay will demand.
Golloday is not an elite WR. Would Detroit let him walk if he was a game changer? Tampa made sure to keep Godwin and he’s not even the WR1 on Tampa.
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
Rookie season - was never injured
2018 - had a head/chest injury that kept him out for 1 game and it lingered for a few games
2019 - played every game without injury
2020 - injured hip that kept him out for majority of the season
This isn't a guy who is constantly hurt
He missed 5 games his rookie year due to a hamstring. 17 games in 4 years isn't nothing.
He also missed the first two games of 2020 with a hamstring. Then the last nine games with the hip flexor, leaving him with five games played.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You can easily find a Golladay in this draft
I don't believe you watch football. Golladay has an unusual combo of size, frame, speed, strength, hands. You're not finding that for pennies on the dollar.
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
The odds of hitting on a WR in the “pennies on the dollar” category is slim. That means you are talking about round 3 through undrafteds. I think we hit the lottery with Cruz years ago and I don’t see that happening again anytime soon. Slayton is a nice 5th round pick, but last year showed we he was a 5th round pick. Inconsistent.
A round 2 or later WR is pennies on the dollar relative to the contract Golladay will demand.
Golloday is not an elite WR. Would Detroit let him walk if he was a game changer? Tampa made sure to keep Godwin and he’s not even the WR1 on Tampa.
1.) Detroit is a shit show and has been for decades
2.) They have a horrific defense which needs cash to fix
3.) They have a new regime coming in
They can’t afford to franchise/sign Golladay. They are where we were three years ago.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You can easily find a Golladay in this draft
I don't believe you watch football. Golladay has an unusual combo of size, frame, speed, strength, hands. You're not finding that for pennies on the dollar.
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
Golladay is going to want WR1 money and he’s not a true WR1. It will be a bad investment. He’s had injury issues and come up small in a lot of spots. He’s a fantasy golden boy with a lot of hype which is probably why there’s a decent amount of people here who are rock hard for him.
WR is quickly becoming commoditized in the NFL. A lot of strong players in last year’s draft and a deep class this year as well. Hell Buffalo would’ve got the same production at a fraction of the cost drafting Jefferson instead of trading and paying for Diggs. The Giants should be exploiting that by finding cheap talent at the position in the draft.
You lost me at the Jefferson Diggs comparison. No way does Jefferson have the same impact on the Bills this year that Diggs did. Jefferson took about 4-5 games to get rolling. Which is normal for any rookie WR.
Yeah but Jefferson / Diggs isn't a one season thing
in TD receptions the season he had “only” 1190 yards (still 7th best in the league). Plus, he averaged 18 yards a catch and 10+ yards a target, both top 5 numbers. Anyone wants to talk about injuries or price tag being too much for the Giants, then that’s fine. But if the argument is in any way centered around him not being that good, then it’s foolish.
RE: Yeah but Jefferson / Diggs isn't a one season thing
Buffalo has a competition window open now. And Jefferson has cap hits ranging from 2.3M to 4.1M compared to Diggs at 12.1 to 13.1.
4-5 games of better production isn't worth a comparable performance (perhaps even better if Jefferson is still on the upswing)
With Jefferson you bank an additional ~30M to spend on other players.
Jefferson / Diggs IS the perfect comparison to why younger talent is better than older talent.
Last year they could have a slower start + $9M more to spend.
The next two years you'd have to project them similarly plus an extra ~$20M to play with. No comparison really. Jefferson would have been the way better move
Look at the draft last year. Jefferson was what, the 4th receiver taken in the first round? There is just as great a chance that you get a Henry Ruggs or a Jerry Jeudy performance out of your first round WR than a Jefferson season. Jefferson set rookie records last year, that’s not something you expect to stumble into every draft.
RE: Yeah but Jefferson / Diggs isn't a one season thing
Buffalo has a competition window open now. And Jefferson has cap hits ranging from 2.3M to 4.1M compared to Diggs at 12.1 to 13.1.
4-5 games of better production isn't worth a comparable performance (perhaps even better if Jefferson is still on the upswing)
With Jefferson you bank an additional ~30M to spend on other players.
Jefferson / Diggs IS the perfect comparison to why younger talent is better than older talent.
Last year they could have a slower start + $9M more to spend.
The next two years you'd have to project them similarly plus an extra ~$20M to play with. No comparison really. Jefferson would have been the way better move
Look at the draft last year. Jefferson was what, the 4th receiver taken in the first round? There is just as great a chance that you get a Henry Ruggs or a Jerry Jeudy performance out of your first round WR than a Jefferson season. Jefferson set rookie records last year, that’s not something you expect to stumble into every draft.
The Giants have better odds at finding a quality WR in the draft than Golloday getting through a full season healthy — and they won’t have to pay 17 mil per to find out.
RE: RE: Yeah but Jefferson / Diggs isn't a one season thing
Buffalo has a competition window open now. And Jefferson has cap hits ranging from 2.3M to 4.1M compared to Diggs at 12.1 to 13.1.
4-5 games of better production isn't worth a comparable performance (perhaps even better if Jefferson is still on the upswing)
With Jefferson you bank an additional ~30M to spend on other players.
Jefferson / Diggs IS the perfect comparison to why younger talent is better than older talent.
Last year they could have a slower start + $9M more to spend.
The next two years you'd have to project them similarly plus an extra ~$20M to play with. No comparison really. Jefferson would have been the way better move
And because of that decision, Buffalo will likely lose Milano to FA who was their best LB last year.
You’re right. Buffalo should have had the foresight to know Jefferson, the fourth receiver drafted in the first round would set a bunch of rookie records and maybe be better than Diggs long term and save them money. Wow.
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
Rookie season - was never injured
2018 - had a head/chest injury that kept him out for 1 game and it lingered for a few games
2019 - played every game without injury
2020 - injured hip that kept him out for majority of the season
This isn't a guy who is constantly hurt
Where did you get this info? His rookie season was 2017 and Golladay missed five games (Weeks 3–9) after suffering a strained hamstring. Shit posting
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
This Golladay health thing is overblown. Prior to last season he missed one game in 3 seasons. He’s not an injury prone player.
Can you do basic research rather than shoot from the hip? In fact, he's only played in one 16 game season in 4 years. Look it up, you spread misinformation on the other thread, as well.
I didn’t spread misinformation. I said before 2020 he missed one game the prior two years and in his rookie year he wasn’t a starter. He was a third round pick. He came on late that season and became a starter in 2018.
I'm just saying the way the Vikings played it is the perfect example of what we are saying here.
Not faulting the Bills for playing it safe with their young QB.
Just commending the Vikings more. Definitely room for both.
But I'd also say that unless you are a contender i'd rather more "shots" so to speak.
The way I see it trading Diggs gets you two shots vs. 1. The first round pick on a rookie deal, the most valuable assets in the league, i'd say especially later first round early second round.
PLUS the extra $30M who you could grab a great player with even if you miss on the first rounder.
I think the closer you get to being a legit super bowl contender more important it's right to be sure than have more shots at it. But again, you have to be sure you are a super bowl contender too.
For a team like the Giants, that really aren't contenders, I think you have to maximize your options and minimize your risks.
If Golladay was healthier i'd consider him a toss up. But given his health I think it's way too much risk for what you are paying.
I totally get the build through the draft philosophy. Especially in this era of the NFL with the skyrocketing salaries. My concern is we have a QB that we need to make a judgement on here sooner than later and we haven’t provided him with the tools to see what he can really do. I don’t think we can hope we draft a guy like Jefferson and forego picking up a legit playmaker. He’ll, I hope they double down and sign Golladay and draft one of the top 3 receivers in the first if they fall to #11. We need all the help we can get at WR.
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
This Golladay health thing is overblown. Prior to last season he missed one game in 3 seasons. He’s not an injury prone player.
Can you do basic research rather than shoot from the hip? In fact, he's only played in one 16 game season in 4 years. Look it up, you spread misinformation on the other thread, as well.
I didn’t spread misinformation. I said before 2020 he missed one game the prior two years and in his rookie year he wasn’t a starter. He was a third round pick. He came on late that season and became a starter in 2018.
The guy has missed a fair amount of games however you slice it. To claim otherwise is simply not true.
GP GS
2017 DET 11 5
2018 DET 15 13
2019 DET 16 16
2020 DET 5 5
Yeah agree we have a worrying level of talent at WR
I'm just concerned with Jones, the way is developing. He shows a great proficiency to fit the ball in tight windows when he has time, so I'm actually less concerned with WR separation than protection.
To me, I'd strongly prefer assets at the G positions or RT before WR.
I don't mind say Rashawn Slater at 11. If Peart beats him at RT I think he'd make a great G. Lots of T's start at G anyway.
I think what it comes down to is we might get zero ROI on a WR investment if the OL isn't cleaned up. And if you flip it around if we improve the OL we maximize ROI an existing investment like Barkley as well as Jones and whoever we add at WR.
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
This Golladay health thing is overblown. Prior to last season he missed one game in 3 seasons. He’s not an injury prone player.
Can you do basic research rather than shoot from the hip? In fact, he's only played in one 16 game season in 4 years. Look it up, you spread misinformation on the other thread, as well.
I didn’t spread misinformation. I said before 2020 he missed one game the prior two years and in his rookie year he wasn’t a starter. He was a third round pick. He came on late that season and became a starter in 2018.
The guy has missed a fair amount of games however you slice it. To claim otherwise is simply not true.
GP GS
2017 DET 11 5
2018 DET 15 13
2019 DET 16 16
2020 DET 5 5
He wasn’t a starter until late 2017, he was a third round pick. He missed one game in 2018 as Ryan mentioned earlier. He missed 0 games in 2019, and he missed 11 games in 2020 which has led to this “injury prone” moniker. Almost every player in the NFL is hurt every week, it’s a matter of how bad the injury is. The only season where he was a “starter” that he missed more than one game was last year.
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
This Golladay health thing is overblown. Prior to last season he missed one game in 3 seasons. He’s not an injury prone player.
Can you do basic research rather than shoot from the hip? In fact, he's only played in one 16 game season in 4 years. Look it up, you spread misinformation on the other thread, as well.
I didn’t spread misinformation. I said before 2020 he missed one game the prior two years and in his rookie year he wasn’t a starter. He was a third round pick. He came on late that season and became a starter in 2018.
The guy has missed a fair amount of games however you slice it. To claim otherwise is simply not true.
GP GS
2017 DET 11 5
2018 DET 15 13
2019 DET 16 16
2020 DET 5 5
He wasn’t a starter until late 2017, he was a third round pick. He missed one game in 2018 as Ryan mentioned earlier. He missed 0 games in 2019, and he missed 11 games in 2020 which has led to this “injury prone” moniker. Almost every player in the NFL is hurt every week, it’s a matter of how bad the injury is. The only season where he was a “starter” that he missed more than one game was last year.
This whole starter thing is irrelevant. The guy missed 6 weeks his rookie season because of an injury which is far from the iron man your touting.
Therefore, I’ll say it again, he’s only played in one sixteen game season in four years.
RE: Yeah agree we have a worrying level of talent at WR
I'm just concerned with Jones, the way is developing. He shows a great proficiency to fit the ball in tight windows when he has time, so I'm actually less concerned with WR separation than protection.
To me, I'd strongly prefer assets at the G positions or RT before WR.
I don't mind say Rashawn Slater at 11. If Peart beats him at RT I think he'd make a great G. Lots of T's start at G anyway.
I think what it comes down to is we might get zero ROI on a WR investment if the OL isn't cleaned up. And if you flip it around if we improve the OL we maximize ROI an existing investment like Barkley as well as Jones and whoever we add at WR.
Agree with you on the importance of the line. The fact that Zeitler hasn’t been released makes me think they will extend him for a year and cut that 2021 cap hit down which buys us another year to find a replacement if the Hernandez/Lemieux duo doesn’t work out. At tackle I liked how Peart looked pre-COVID. I’d like to see us resign or bring in a similar player to Fleming to provide insurance if he fails. Maybe that’s Solder with a pay cut. I’m honestly just sick of this team having no legit outside threat that opens up the offense. Outside of Beckham’s few healthy campaigns we haven’t had A big play receiver in almost a decade.
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
This Golladay health thing is overblown. Prior to last season he missed one game in 3 seasons. He’s not an injury prone player.
Can you do basic research rather than shoot from the hip? In fact, he's only played in one 16 game season in 4 years. Look it up, you spread misinformation on the other thread, as well.
I didn’t spread misinformation. I said before 2020 he missed one game the prior two years and in his rookie year he wasn’t a starter. He was a third round pick. He came on late that season and became a starter in 2018.
The guy has missed a fair amount of games however you slice it. To claim otherwise is simply not true.
GP GS
2017 DET 11 5
2018 DET 15 13
2019 DET 16 16
2020 DET 5 5
He wasn’t a starter until late 2017, he was a third round pick. He missed one game in 2018 as Ryan mentioned earlier. He missed 0 games in 2019, and he missed 11 games in 2020 which has led to this “injury prone” moniker. Almost every player in the NFL is hurt every week, it’s a matter of how bad the injury is. The only season where he was a “starter” that he missed more than one game was last year.
This whole starter thing is irrelevant. The guy missed 6 weeks his rookie season because of an injury which is far from the iron man your touting.
Therefore, I’ll say it again, he’s only played in one sixteen game season in four years.
I never said he was an iron man. But he played in 31/32 games in 2018 and 2019. That’s pretty good by NFL standards. Robinson tore his ACL and missed an entire season a few years back. And I’d look to sign him if he wasn’t franchised.
beyond the practical side of it, it is very unexciting to watch a team with so little outside talent at WR.
I have a hard time putting Solder above anything than a liability. I'd almost rather he be cut because I think it is dangerous to rely on him at all.
There was a time last year that Peart looked better than Thomas.
Can we trust Zeitler at all? I just feel like even if we say things like Gates came on and Thomas improved. The sum of the parts was still below what we wanted it to be on the OL. I like the Giants OL much more if I go through the positions one by one. But it's always concerning to me if I do that but the sum of the parts aren't quite adding up to how good the individual parts in a vacuum.
I guess that's where I land. If we take a T at 11 and all these pieces hit I don't think we'll be saying "well looks like we have too much talent on the OL"
But believe me I'm with you. Really tired of our offense frightening no one but it's fanbase lol
Miami Herald: League source says Giants or Dolphins
is the fact that it gives you a real chance to evaluate Jones and whether or not he is “the guy”. If you bring in Golladay and grab another WR somewhere in the first 3 rounds and we see crap play from Jones we know it’s time to move on. And the new QB would have a nice set of weapons to work with so to me it’s a win win.
This is reactive thinking. It's what the Giants have been doing for years. See hole, pay B-level player A-money to fill hole.
The results of this approach speak for themselves.
Dude, Tampa saw a hole at QB. See hole. Plug hole. Win super bowl.
giants saw a hole at WR back in 05. Plug hole. Win East. Win super bowl 2 years later. Saw a hole at RT. Same thing.
Every fucking move is the wrong move. Every one! Can you try to be objective and acknowledge that these teams all operate within the same same confines and that there are only slight variations to what these teams all do? You know why teams win and other teams lose? Because the winning teams have more super stars than the bad teams do. It's not rocket science dude. You don't possess the magic formula.
See hole plug hole...Every team does this! Didn't the Giants do this with the likes of Bradbury and Martinez one year ago? Want to throw those guys back?
It's about the draft. It's about the HC. Draft well. Then sign the right player or two or three in FA and pray for good luck and health. Coach them up. Rinse. Repeat. That's the formula.
Every time this team does something it's wrong. Every time. Cmon already.
Number 1 WRs are truly valuable in this league. Look at the super bowl last year for an example. It’s very rare that teams let these guys get to the market.
The Lions are one of the worst run franchises in the league. Giant should take advantage of that and add a big talent at an area of need.
Or, they could spend the money on more defensive tackles and we can spend another year with 10+ losses hearing about how Jones is great but needs better weapons. I say, let’s get him some talent and see what he can do.
RE: RE: I like Corey Davis' catch percentage and price tag
And Davis has less injury history and as you said, will cost less.
I like Corey Davis, he’d be my target if we miss out on Golladay. One thing here with these catch rate stats in particular that is a little misleading is what kind of passes are being thrown to the WR’s? Golladay tends to have more deep balls thrown to him which lead to a lower catch %. A lot of Davis’ production in Tenn came from crossing routes which will bump that % up a bit.
I was sold on giving big bucks to Allen Robinson or Godwin, but I just don't know if Golladay is worth it.
He's absolutely a talented deep threat with athleticism and size. Considering how Jones is a solid passer on deep balls, these two could form a good connection there.
But I don't view Golladay as the most complete WR, he's not going to dominate the intermediate area of the field through quickness/route running. But even if he isn't the most complete WR, he still might be worth signing. I'm iffy on it, but this team's receiving weapons were seriously lacking last year so I can see why we the Giants want to upgrade.
I'd prefer a WR in the draft, but signing Golladay and getting Barkley back will give us at least average weapons.
The most important thing in 2021, IMO, is to figure out whether Jones is our quarterback or not. Being able to analyze Jones with average weapons will be a huge help to getting this franchise back to contention. Rather because we have confidence he's the guy or whether we need to find someone else.
RE: RE: Oh come on, don't blame Engram for last years offense
we didn't have a viable offensive line yet again. We had a QB who regressed.
Acting like Engram was the reason the team underachieved because he had a few really bad drops is lazy analysis.
I didn’t blame the whole offense on Engram. But he was a big reason for its failures, come on. And it wasn’t a few bad drops. Our regression on offense was due to:
1.) new offense
2.) second year QB learning second offense in two seasons
3.) Barkley injury
4.) Engram
5.) Offensive line that didn’t start to gel until the second half of the year
6.) lack of overall weapons
7.) our best receiver, Shepard (slot receiver) missed multiple games
eric, a lot of sensible posts. The list above is good. I would add the lack of OTAs, limited camp and no preseason games, exasperated the situation.
Yes, other teams dealt with those factors, but most of them didn't deal with your list of shit that multiplied the effects.
Hard to understand how so many can totally dismiss it all in evaluating DJ. And yet we're told by one of the same if Engram had a better play caller, he wouldn't drop passes thrown right at him. Ok. Sense don't make.
Corey Davis would be an uninspiring signing to me. He was in a great situation to thrive with teams stacking the box to stop Henry, and having an alpha WR opposite him taking all the attention in AJ Brown. Yes, he had his games, but 6 out of 14 games (missed 2 due to COVID), of under 40 yards in the regular season, and then a goose egg in the playoffs.
I get it that he was in a run first offense (Tennessee was 3rd from the bottom in pass attempts), but it's not like Davis wasn't targeted. He received 2 more targets than Shep, and 4 less than Slayton (5 less than Samuel who people here also want). I just don't know how he'd fare the #1 CB of the opposition, and any added safety help over the top.
for mediocrity has infected this fanbase like a cancer. Jesus Christ.
Settling for mediocrity includes signing an overrated WR like Golladay.
He's not a #1, even if you set aside his injuries.
Come on, this has to be an exaggeration. Injuries would be the only reason that this match wouldn't be 100% a slam dunk in my mind. He's only going to be 27 at the start of this year.
If you look at 2019 he was the #6 WR in yards, and #1 in TD's despite having fewer targets (116) than anyone in the top 15 with the exception of Diggs at #15 (94). This was as the clear #1 WR in Detroit so he had the defenses attention from a coverage perspective. He's an absolute downfield receiving threat, with the height that makes him a problem in the red zone.
Again, taking out injuries as you said, in the 4 games he played in this year, he had 20 for 338 and 2 TD's. It's not as simple as extrapolating that over a full season, but if you did, that would put him at a 80-1,352-8 16 game pace. It looked like he was getting better.
Sadly we can't put injuries aside which would be the biggest investigation into the player this staff needs to verify. But if you look at the player without injury, I think he no doubt has what it takes to be a top WR in this league, and would fit perfectly in what this team needs.
So, does this mean that the Lions snag one of the WRs
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
At least you didn’t say “do it,” which jinxes us..🤣😂
Golladay the player is great, his injury history is not.
WR- Kenny Golladay
DT/DE- LW
G- Joe Thuney
That would be a huge FA period.
Gives us room to trade down (I know, I know) and accumulate more 2nd and 3rd picks to really build the depth and add more play makers.
Cut Shep.
Golloday/Waddle/Slayton
Would rather target JJSS. He should be cheaper...
WR- Kenny Golladay
DT/DE- LW
G- Joe Thuney
That would be a huge FA period.
Gives us room to trade down (I know, I know) and accumulate more 2nd and 3rd picks to really build the depth and add more play makers.
Would be reminiscent of the legendary ‘05 off season.
WR1
Starting OL
Defensive Captain
Quote:
up here. Cap wise we are fine with the ability to make as much room as possible.
WR- Kenny Golladay
DT/DE- LW
G- Joe Thuney
That would be a huge FA period.
Gives us room to trade down (I know, I know) and accumulate more 2nd and 3rd picks to really build the depth and add more play makers.
Would be reminiscent of the legendary ‘05 off season.
WR1
Starting OL
Defensive Captain
Was just going to post this
it would also free them up to draft defense with their first pick. farley, surtain, parsons
it would also free them up to draft defense with their first pick. farley, surtain, parsons
Exactly, you sign Golladay and get LW inked to an extension with a somewhat cap friendly 2021 number we can go straight BPA in the draft.
Davis would be EE but at WR. Davis has skills but drops way too many passes and disappears a lot!
This Golladay health thing is overblown. Prior to last season he missed one game in 3 seasons. He’s not an injury prone player.
Quote:
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
This Golladay health thing is overblown. Prior to last season he missed one game in 3 seasons. He’s not an injury prone player.
Agree completely!
Rookie season - was never injured
2018 - had a head/chest injury that kept him out for 1 game and it lingered for a few games
2019 - played every game without injury
2020 - injured hip that kept him out for majority of the season
This isn't a guy who is constantly hurt
Cut Shep.
Golloday/Waddle/Slayton
No need to cut Shep. T
Quote:
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
Rookie season - was never injured
2018 - had a head/chest injury that kept him out for 1 game and it lingered for a few games
2019 - played every game without injury
2020 - injured hip that kept him out for majority of the season
This isn't a guy who is constantly hurt
Ryan, this narrative of him being hurt all the time got rolling on here a few months ago and won’t stop lol.
I agree that OL is still a problem. And it may be the biggest problem. If we can ever solve that, I think it would enable us to go cheaper and with more quantity at WR over top quality (e.g. Golloday).
Agreed with others that the oline is still an issue, though with the premium resources invested in the position over the past few offseasons, that is a major front office issue. Not sure you can still continue to sink valuable assets into the position at the expense of other parts of the team, unless the person doing that is competent in oline construction.
And it continues lol...
Sign LW to an extension, cut Zeitler and Solder. LW and Golladay’s contracts would have a lower base in 2021 and ramp up in 2022 with the higher cap.
Quote:
Unless the salary cap is lifted back to the $190s.
Sign LW to an extension, cut Zeitler and Solder. LW and Golladay’s contracts would have a lower base in 2021 and ramp up in 2022 with the higher cap.
Sorry, sign LW to a long term deal, not extension.
I don't see another way.
Quote:
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
Rookie season - was never injured
2018 - had a head/chest injury that kept him out for 1 game and it lingered for a few games
2019 - played every game without injury
2020 - injured hip that kept him out for majority of the season
This isn't a guy who is constantly hurt
He missed 5 games his rookie year due to a hamstring. 17 games in 4 years isn't nothing.
I don't see another way.
I like both of those players. But Golladay would open up our offense, running and passing games. His impact would be greater on the win/loss column at this stage. Think about the Giants pre and post Burress shooting himself in the leg. That’s the difference it makes to have a big WR of this caliber that commands defensive attention.
Yes please
Quote:
are gonners if they are making a run on Golladay.
I don't see another way.
I like both of those players. But Golladay would open up our offense, running and passing games. His impact would be greater on the win/loss column at this stage. Think about the Giants pre and post Burress shooting himself in the leg. That’s the difference it makes to have a big WR of this caliber that commands defensive attention.
I totally agree.
I hear the injury concerns part - but the Lions don't have a choice here. They are eating a bunch of cap space due to the Stafford deal, they are over the cap already, it seems like they are in full rebuild mode... they didn't have options to resign him... Kenny G type players are the kinds guys you throw money at and hope they can revamp your offense - or in this case - you have a legit #1 WR to pair with your QB that you hope is the franchise.
Quote:
In comment 15170820 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
are gonners if they are making a run on Golladay.
I don't see another way.
I like both of those players. But Golladay would open up our offense, running and passing games. His impact would be greater on the win/loss column at this stage. Think about the Giants pre and post Burress shooting himself in the leg. That’s the difference it makes to have a big WR of this caliber that commands defensive attention.
I totally agree.
I hear the injury concerns part - but the Lions don't have a choice here. They are eating a bunch of cap space due to the Stafford deal, they are over the cap already, it seems like they are in full rebuild mode... they didn't have options to resign him... Kenny G type players are the kinds guys you throw money at and hope they can revamp your offense - or in this case - you have a legit #1 WR to pair with your QB that you hope is the franchise.
If they did we would potentially be set at WR for years. Golladay, Smith/Waddle/Chase, Shepard, and Slayton sounds good to me.
If Surtain and Parsons is gone that would be ok with me ... but I'd imagine rd 2 would be the double up ... but never know with how the draft may fall.
Completely agree on top dollar FA WRs. And regarding Golladay specifically there were concerns he dogged it last year in Detroit.
And looking back at his reference page - it's a lot less impressive than I expected it would be. He's only had one season you'd consider to be very good.
This is a big pass for me.
Link - ( New Window )
I have a sneaky feeling that Corey Davis will make a team very happy they signed him and not one of the "big three".
If I'm the Giants - I'm in on Davis (or try to hit a grand slam and get Kenny G) - draft Slater - cut SOlder and Zeitler and go sign one of the these vet G and feel good about this offense being set up for a big jump forward in 2021.
The Giants' needs at the skill positions aren't as dire as they are made out to be:
- Slayton is your deep threat receiver
- Shepard is your slot receiver
- Engram is your receiving TE mismatch
- Barkley is your receiving threat out of the backfield
That's not the '99 Rams, but it's not bereft. Supplemented with a WR draft pick (seems likely in rounds 1 or 2), and that is fine.
Adjust the scheme, fix the OL, and get Jones going. That's the solution to the offense, and it has to come from within.
The Giants' needs at the skill positions aren't as dire as they are made out to be:
- Slayton is your deep threat receiver
- Shepard is your slot receiver
- Engram is your receiving TE mismatch
- Barkley is your receiving threat out of the backfield
That's not the '99 Rams, but it's not bereft. Supplemented with a WR draft pick (seems likely in rounds 1 or 2), and that is fine.
Adjust the scheme, fix the OL, and get Jones going. That's the solution to the offense, and it has to come from within.
Engram sucks, Barkley is coming off a major knee injury, and Slayton is an unknown at this point, lots of inconsistency. The only known quantity we have on offense is Shepard at this stage. And he typically misses 4-5 games per year. WR is a serious serious need for this team right now. Whether it’s Golladay, Davis, etc. we need to make a change in that area to have any measure of success.
They've got to do a better job using the guys they've got on offense. There are high draft picks all over that side of the ball - four 1sts, 2 2nds, and a 3rd. It's time for them to start giving the organization a return on investment. Enough already.
We don't need to break the bank, but we need an actual starter.
non-LT offensive lineman are generally one of the safer investments in FA$.
it's a perfectly reasonable strategy to further solidify the OL via FA and utilize their draft picks to enhance the weapons on offense. That's sort of best of both worlds. Though I would personally probably try to add 1 veteran receiving option via FA if there's a good fit to create flexibility in the draft.
Quote:
In comment 15170765 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
Rookie season - was never injured
2018 - had a head/chest injury that kept him out for 1 game and it lingered for a few games
2019 - played every game without injury
2020 - injured hip that kept him out for majority of the season
This isn't a guy who is constantly hurt
He missed 5 games his rookie year due to a hamstring. 17 games in 4 years isn't nothing.
Then we should be more worried about Barkley- 48 possible NFL games and he has missed 17 - and was limited in 4 others.
We don't need to break the bank, but we need an actual starter.
Shepard is good at creating space in short areas. And the other guys - Barkley, Engram, and Slayton - are all very fast for their positions. Supplemented like they likely will be by Waddle or someone similar, that's a group of very fast people.
If you can't get the ball to them in space, then the problem lies elsewhere.
They've got to do a better job using the guys they've got on offense. There are high draft picks all over that side of the ball - four 1sts, 2 2nds, and a 3rd. It's time for them to start giving the organization a return on investment. Enough already.
Of course he was running down the field against the Eagles and flat out dropped the ball there. Funny how you give a pass or at least a bit of an excuse for EE's play but bash other guys about their play even though scheme and lack of surrounding talent seems to be the bigger issue there.
Then we should be more worried about Barkley- 48 possible NFL games and he has missed 17 - and was limited in 4 others.
No argument, but we're not signing SB as a FA.
Quote:
you have a slow, mediocre receiving corp.
We don't need to break the bank, but we need an actual starter.
Shepard is good at creating space in short areas. And the other guys - Barkley, Engram, and Slayton - are all very fast for their positions. Supplemented like they likely will be by Waddle or someone similar, that's a group of very fast people.
If you can't get the ball to them in space, then the problem lies elsewhere.
ha ha, and your shot at Jones. You are predictable.
Quote:
Then we should be more worried about Barkley- 48 possible NFL games and he has missed 17 - and was limited in 4 others.
No argument, but we're not signing SB as a FA.
That is true. I just find some folks reasoning seems to sway depending on the player they discussing.
The Giants' needs at the skill positions aren't as dire as they are made out to be:
- Slayton is your deep threat receiver
- Shepard is your slot receiver
- Engram is your receiving TE mismatch
- Barkley is your receiving threat out of the backfield
That's not the '99 Rams, but it's not bereft. Supplemented with a WR draft pick (seems likely in rounds 1 or 2), and that is fine.
Adjust the scheme, fix the OL, and get Jones going. That's the solution to the offense, and it has to come from within.
I can't kill this take. If I had the choice, money being virtually equal or at least close to equal, i'd probably spend the money on a big time FA RT instead of a guy like Golladay. But with that said, we don't even know if there is a FA RT out there waiting to come here and we also don't know if the Giants are concerned with their tackles. For all we know they aren't. IF they like Thomas and Peart, they aren't going big on a FA RT nor should they.
We know the Giants want to improve the WRs. We don't know how they feel about the OL, notably tackle. It's possible they aren't worried and, take a deep breath here, they might be correct. There's literally no viable starter at WR here. None. There could be viable starters at both tackle spots.
I've been saying that about everyone on the offense, up to and including Jones. If they're going to be out on the field let's try to do whatever we can to maximize what they can do and hide what they can't.
I'm not giving anyone on the offense a pass. That side of the ball has been a joke for years.
That is true. I just find some folks reasoning seems to sway depending on the player they discussing.
True, but I won't be the one defending the SB pick. I'll add that I'm not against signing Golladay, but there are red flags, and with Robinson off the market, his price just went up.
The Giants' needs at the skill positions aren't as dire as they are made out to be:
- Slayton is your deep threat receiver
- Shepard is your slot receiver
- Engram is your receiving TE mismatch
- Barkley is your receiving threat out of the backfield
That's not the '99 Rams, but it's not bereft. Supplemented with a WR draft pick (seems likely in rounds 1 or 2), and that is fine.
Adjust the scheme, fix the OL, and get Jones going. That's the solution to the offense, and it has to come from within.
Agreed about the OL, that’s a must regardless. However, I wouldn’t trust any of these draft eligible receivers to be X wideouts in this scheme.
Teams will just play Press man Cover 2 against our offense. Shep and Slay can’t beat press, we know this. Bateman and Chase are questionable if they can consistently beat press.
Jones will end up force feeding Engram and Barkley, pretty much an Eli 2018 rerun. The problem will then be damning because if Barkley runs a route, they can send six, or double Barkley. If they send six , Engram is hot and probably won’t catch a heater, if they double Barkley it’s up to Engram once again. That offense just isn’t sustainable.
The offense would work better with a number one receiver who can not only beat press but threaten the turkey hole in cover 2. Once that happens, teams will get out of cover 2, play cover 3, 4 , and then and only then will Shep and Engram have an easier time underneath and start to put up respectable numbers. Not to mention what a #1 does for the run game.
I’m all for Golladay. If healthy, I think he makes this whole offense more productive.
Not me. I think Engram is worth keeping. And I think his 2020 season was better than what the masses here insist on thinking. He's a talent and he's produced. He does drop too many, and some of those drops were brutal. And those same drops were insanely unlucky tips that led to INTs.
I know that's a veiled shot at the coaching staff but Engram will produce here once the offense catches up around him. I know won't jive with you.
I've been saying that about everyone on the offense, up to and including Jones. If they're going to be out on the field let's try to do whatever we can to maximize what they can do and hide what they can't.
I'm not giving anyone on the offense a pass. That side of the ball has been a joke for years.
Perhaps Engram not batting balls thrown to him into the chest of the defender would be a great place to start
Then when Garret asks him to run a sit route, his route running is so bad and predictable that it’s a turnover waiting to happen.
This team has been trying to beat the cover 2 for at least 9 years now, make it stop, sign Golladay
Quote:
In comment 15170947 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
you have a slow, mediocre receiving corp.
We don't need to break the bank, but we need an actual starter.
Shepard is good at creating space in short areas. And the other guys - Barkley, Engram, and Slayton - are all very fast for their positions. Supplemented like they likely will be by Waddle or someone similar, that's a group of very fast people.
If you can't get the ball to them in space, then the problem lies elsewhere.
ha ha, and your shot at Jones. You are predictable.
Predictable and BORING.
This is reactive thinking. It's what the Giants have been doing for years. See hole, pay B-level player A-money to fill hole.
The results of this approach speak for themselves.
Lol this may make the BBI quote hall of fame.
Hes so versatile and would give Jones a lot of easy completions. Hes a strong runner. You can get easy completions turned into big plays with Samuel. Jet sweeps. Quick WR screens all day. Plus, he can play RB. Just gives you a lot of versatility.
We could get Samuel and another quality player for the cost of Galloday. I would go this route.
Godwin is out. Samuel should be target #1 in FA for NYG.
Quote:
is the fact that it gives you a real chance to evaluate Jones and whether or not he is “the guy”. If you bring in Golladay and grab another WR somewhere in the first 3 rounds and we see crap play from Jones we know it’s time to move on. And the new QB would have a nice set of weapons to work with so to me it’s a win win.
This is reactive thinking. It's what the Giants have been doing for years. See hole, pay B-level player A-money to fill hole.
The results of this approach speak for themselves.
If Golladay were a B level player I would agree. I think he is much better than that. I’d say he is a top 15 receiver with top 10 potential in the right system.
Quote:
In comment 15171085 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
is the fact that it gives you a real chance to evaluate Jones and whether or not he is “the guy”. If you bring in Golladay and grab another WR somewhere in the first 3 rounds and we see crap play from Jones we know it’s time to move on. And the new QB would have a nice set of weapons to work with so to me it’s a win win.
This is reactive thinking. It's what the Giants have been doing for years. See hole, pay B-level player A-money to fill hole.
The results of this approach speak for themselves.
If Golladay were a B level player I would agree. I think he is much better than that. I’d say he is a top 15 receiver with top 10 potential in the right system.
I think that's debatable, but even if that's true that is not good enough.
Quote:
In comment 15170956 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15170947 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
you have a slow, mediocre receiving corp.
We don't need to break the bank, but we need an actual starter.
Shepard is good at creating space in short areas. And the other guys - Barkley, Engram, and Slayton - are all very fast for their positions. Supplemented like they likely will be by Waddle or someone similar, that's a group of very fast people.
If you can't get the ball to them in space, then the problem lies elsewhere.
ha ha, and your shot at Jones. You are predictable.
Predictable and BORING.
??
What's your deal with these posts?
If your idea is to use one of the first two rounds to draft a WR than I think you may have a point...
Quote:
For pennies on the dollar. Hard pass.
If your idea is to use one of the first two rounds to draft a WR than I think you may have a point...
Dream big, grab Golladay and a first or second round WR. Then we may actually score 28+ per game.
Not a big fan of Golladay, but the Giants don't typically find ANYTHING easily in the draft...
I don't believe you watch football. Golladay has an unusual combo of size, frame, speed, strength, hands. You're not finding that for pennies on the dollar.
LOL!!!
No interest in scoring points either eh?
Agreed, I mean the draft is the main source of team building but sometimes you need to make a splash here or there in FA to add another dimension to a team. Golladay fits that need.
Link - ( New Window )
They are different positions that's why.
Engram is a great long option. You can't get someone with his talent in the 5th round which is likely what he fetches. And you shouldn't have a problem just playing him less if he doesn't perform. You probably can't expect the 5th rounder you'd get for him to play better. Or anyone you could get at his salary.
Jones on the other hand the longer you commit to him and he doesn't play well that's it, that's your season, no chance.
You can still win with an underachieving Engram, you can't with an underachieving Jones...
Quote:
I don’t disagree with everything you are saying in this thread, but it is hilarious to me that you are more or less defending Engram or at least saying he is misused and is redeemable but you consistently bash Jones and act like he’s some lost cause. And Engram has been in the league for 4 years vs. Jones’ 2.
They are different positions that's why.
Engram is a great long option. You can't get someone with his talent in the 5th round which is likely what he fetches. And you shouldn't have a problem just playing him less if he doesn't perform. You probably can't expect the 5th rounder you'd get for him to play better. Or anyone you could get at his salary.
Jones on the other hand the longer you commit to him and he doesn't play well that's it, that's your season, no chance.
You can still win with an underachieving Engram, you can't with an underachieving Jones...
Jones hasn’t even played 2 seasons of games, and plays a more complicated position than TE. It’s also a position that’s harder to fill than TE. My point is it’s easier to cut bait on a shit TE than give up on a QB that has flashed potential and could make a big leap in year 3 through further development and being surrounded with better weapons.
And based on last year, no, you can’t win with an underachieving Engram. Especially when you are relying on him to be one of our top targets. He was responsible for more turnovers than several starting QB’s in the league.
Acting like Engram was the reason the team underachieved because he had a few really bad drops is lazy analysis.
Acting like Engram was the reason the team underachieved because he had a few really bad drops is lazy analysis.
I didn’t blame the whole offense on Engram. But he was a big reason for its failures, come on. And it wasn’t a few bad drops. Our regression on offense was due to:
1.) new offense
2.) second year QB learning second offense in two seasons
3.) Barkley injury
4.) Engram
5.) Offensive line that didn’t start to gel until the second half of the year
6.) lack of overall weapons
7.) our best receiver, Shepard (slot receiver) missed multiple games
I know that's a veiled shot at the coaching staff but Engram will produce here once the offense catches up around him. I know won't jive with you.
I wouldn't say it's a veiled shot. And I wouldn't say it's undeserved either.
Quote:
For pennies on the dollar. Hard pass.
I don't believe you watch football. Golladay has an unusual combo of size, frame, speed, strength, hands. You're not finding that for pennies on the dollar.
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
Quote:
In comment 15171094 WillVAB said:
Quote:
For pennies on the dollar. Hard pass.
I don't believe you watch football. Golladay has an unusual combo of size, frame, speed, strength, hands. You're not finding that for pennies on the dollar.
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
The odds of hitting on a WR in the “pennies on the dollar” category is slim. That means you are talking about round 3 through undrafteds. I think we hit the lottery with Cruz years ago and I don’t see that happening again anytime soon. Slayton is a nice 5th round pick, but last year showed we he was a 5th round pick. Inconsistent.
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
The odds of hitting on a WR in the “pennies on the dollar” category is slim. That means you are talking about round 3 through undrafteds. I think we hit the lottery with Cruz years ago and I don’t see that happening again anytime soon. Slayton is a nice 5th round pick, but last year showed we he was a 5th round pick. Inconsistent.
Let me try it this way instead. Assuming you agree that you can find good WRs in the first three to four rounds, the contract if you hit on one is going to be significantly less than the $18M+ KG will get.
So while I get KG is a proven commodity, which is a valid argument, if our personnel people do their job we should be able to find a WR that is cheaper and very productive vis-a-vis KG.
Quote:
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
The odds of hitting on a WR in the “pennies on the dollar” category is slim. That means you are talking about round 3 through undrafteds. I think we hit the lottery with Cruz years ago and I don’t see that happening again anytime soon. Slayton is a nice 5th round pick, but last year showed we he was a 5th round pick. Inconsistent.
Let me try it this way instead. Assuming you agree that you can find good WRs in the first three to four rounds, the contract if you hit on one is going to be significantly less than the $18M+ KG will get.
So while I get KG is a proven commodity, which is a valid argument, if our personnel people do their job we should be able to find a WR that is cheaper and very productive vis-a-vis KG.
I agree if we are a team that is not desperately in need of wide receivers and that has a QB that is being heavily scrutinized this year to determine whether or not he is “the guy.” We need someone who is ready to go now. Ideally we would pick up Golladay and take another wideout in the first 3-4 rounds that would help our situation even more.
Only? We have no WR since Odell who can even sniff 1k
someones going to pay him a lot. in fact, all the available wr's will since theres only like 3.
Quote:
Sign him to a 4 year 120 million dollar with all of it guaranteed. Who cares that he’s always hurt and his best season is only 1190 yards.
Only? We have no WR since Odell who can even sniff 1k
Since it went over your head, I’m saying that he will get more money in Free Agency than the production he’s shown on the field.
Quote:
In comment 15171157 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Sign him to a 4 year 120 million dollar with all of it guaranteed. Who cares that he’s always hurt and his best season is only 1190 yards.
Only? We have no WR since Odell who can even sniff 1k
Since it went over your head, I’m saying that he will get more money in Free Agency than the production he’s shown on the field.
Wow really? That's a genius observation... not. Every single free agent gets more money then their production warrants. Why do you think most of these guys fight tooth and nail to get to frer agency?
Quote:
In comment 15171348 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 15171157 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Sign him to a 4 year 120 million dollar with all of it guaranteed. Who cares that he’s always hurt and his best season is only 1190 yards.
Only? We have no WR since Odell who can even sniff 1k
Since it went over your head, I’m saying that he will get more money in Free Agency than the production he’s shown on the field.
Wow really? That's a genius observation... not. Every single free agent gets more money then their production warrants. Why do you think most of these guys fight tooth and nail to get to frer agency?
This happens every year at every position. The players that hit free agency that have produced at a high level raise the bar for the next guys contract. Will Golladay be overpaid based on last year’s standards in FA? Probably, but so will the player after him and the player after him. The goal for a team is to draft well enough to not be in a position where you have to spend big on any position. But the reality is you can’t hit on every draft pick and from time to time, you have to bring in a proven commodity to help you get to the next level.
Quote:
In comment 15171348 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 15171157 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Sign him to a 4 year 120 million dollar with all of it guaranteed. Who cares that he’s always hurt and his best season is only 1190 yards.
Only? We have no WR since Odell who can even sniff 1k
Since it went over your head, I’m saying that he will get more money in Free Agency than the production he’s shown on the field.
Wow really? That's a genius observation... not. Every single free agent gets more money then their production warrants. Why do you think most of these guys fight tooth and nail to get to frer agency?
And this is exactly why we shouldn’t be paying Top dollar for a guy will not live up to his contract. Let’s stop paying top dollar to free agents and build from within. Draft and develop guys to be stars. It’s the only way to sustain success in this league.
Quote:
In comment 15171094 WillVAB said:
Quote:
For pennies on the dollar. Hard pass.
I don't believe you watch football. Golladay has an unusual combo of size, frame, speed, strength, hands. You're not finding that for pennies on the dollar.
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
Golladay is going to want WR1 money and he’s not a true WR1. It will be a bad investment. He’s had injury issues and come up small in a lot of spots. He’s a fantasy golden boy with a lot of hype which is probably why there’s a decent amount of people here who are rock hard for him.
WR is quickly becoming commoditized in the NFL. A lot of strong players in last year’s draft and a deep class this year as well. Hell Buffalo would’ve got the same production at a fraction of the cost drafting Jefferson instead of trading and paying for Diggs. The Giants should be exploiting that by finding cheap talent at the position in the draft.
Quote:
In comment 15171149 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15171094 WillVAB said:
Quote:
For pennies on the dollar. Hard pass.
I don't believe you watch football. Golladay has an unusual combo of size, frame, speed, strength, hands. You're not finding that for pennies on the dollar.
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
The odds of hitting on a WR in the “pennies on the dollar” category is slim. That means you are talking about round 3 through undrafteds. I think we hit the lottery with Cruz years ago and I don’t see that happening again anytime soon. Slayton is a nice 5th round pick, but last year showed we he was a 5th round pick. Inconsistent.
A round 2 or later WR is pennies on the dollar relative to the contract Golladay will demand.
Golloday is not an elite WR. Would Detroit let him walk if he was a game changer? Tampa made sure to keep Godwin and he’s not even the WR1 on Tampa.
Quote:
In comment 15170765 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
Rookie season - was never injured
2018 - had a head/chest injury that kept him out for 1 game and it lingered for a few games
2019 - played every game without injury
2020 - injured hip that kept him out for majority of the season
This isn't a guy who is constantly hurt
He missed 5 games his rookie year due to a hamstring. 17 games in 4 years isn't nothing.
He also missed the first two games of 2020 with a hamstring. Then the last nine games with the hip flexor, leaving him with five games played.
Quote:
In comment 15171321 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15171149 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15171094 WillVAB said:
Quote:
For pennies on the dollar. Hard pass.
I don't believe you watch football. Golladay has an unusual combo of size, frame, speed, strength, hands. You're not finding that for pennies on the dollar.
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
The odds of hitting on a WR in the “pennies on the dollar” category is slim. That means you are talking about round 3 through undrafteds. I think we hit the lottery with Cruz years ago and I don’t see that happening again anytime soon. Slayton is a nice 5th round pick, but last year showed we he was a 5th round pick. Inconsistent.
A round 2 or later WR is pennies on the dollar relative to the contract Golladay will demand.
Golloday is not an elite WR. Would Detroit let him walk if he was a game changer? Tampa made sure to keep Godwin and he’s not even the WR1 on Tampa.
1.) Detroit is a shit show and has been for decades
2.) They have a horrific defense which needs cash to fix
3.) They have a new regime coming in
They can’t afford to franchise/sign Golladay. They are where we were three years ago.
Quote:
In comment 15171149 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15171094 WillVAB said:
Quote:
For pennies on the dollar. Hard pass.
I don't believe you watch football. Golladay has an unusual combo of size, frame, speed, strength, hands. You're not finding that for pennies on the dollar.
Golloday was a 3rd round pick. So let's not act like he was a premium WR target in the 2017 draft. 10 WRs were picked before him. And many have been productive - Smith Schuster, Kupp, Samuels, Corey Davis.
I'm guessing that's WillVAB's point...
Golladay is going to want WR1 money and he’s not a true WR1. It will be a bad investment. He’s had injury issues and come up small in a lot of spots. He’s a fantasy golden boy with a lot of hype which is probably why there’s a decent amount of people here who are rock hard for him.
WR is quickly becoming commoditized in the NFL. A lot of strong players in last year’s draft and a deep class this year as well. Hell Buffalo would’ve got the same production at a fraction of the cost drafting Jefferson instead of trading and paying for Diggs. The Giants should be exploiting that by finding cheap talent at the position in the draft.
You lost me at the Jefferson Diggs comparison. No way does Jefferson have the same impact on the Bills this year that Diggs did. Jefferson took about 4-5 games to get rolling. Which is normal for any rookie WR.
4-5 games of better production isn't worth a comparable performance (perhaps even better if Jefferson is still on the upswing)
With Jefferson you bank an additional ~30M to spend on other players.
Jefferson / Diggs IS the perfect comparison to why younger talent is better than older talent.
Last year they could have a slower start + $9M more to spend.
The next two years you'd have to project them similarly plus an extra ~$20M to play with. No comparison really. Jefferson would have been the way better move
4-5 games of better production isn't worth a comparable performance (perhaps even better if Jefferson is still on the upswing)
With Jefferson you bank an additional ~30M to spend on other players.
Jefferson / Diggs IS the perfect comparison to why younger talent is better than older talent.
Last year they could have a slower start + $9M more to spend.
The next two years you'd have to project them similarly plus an extra ~$20M to play with. No comparison really. Jefferson would have been the way better move
Look at the draft last year. Jefferson was what, the 4th receiver taken in the first round? There is just as great a chance that you get a Henry Ruggs or a Jerry Jeudy performance out of your first round WR than a Jefferson season. Jefferson set rookie records last year, that’s not something you expect to stumble into every draft.
4-5 games of better production isn't worth a comparable performance (perhaps even better if Jefferson is still on the upswing)
With Jefferson you bank an additional ~30M to spend on other players.
Jefferson / Diggs IS the perfect comparison to why younger talent is better than older talent.
Last year they could have a slower start + $9M more to spend.
The next two years you'd have to project them similarly plus an extra ~$20M to play with. No comparison really. Jefferson would have been the way better move
And because of that decision, Buffalo will likely lose Milano to FA who was their best LB last year.
Quote:
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
This Golladay health thing is overblown. Prior to last season he missed one game in 3 seasons. He’s not an injury prone player.
Can you do basic research rather than shoot from the hip? In fact, he's only played in one 16 game season in 4 years. Look it up, you spread misinformation on the other thread, as well.
Quote:
Buffalo has a competition window open now. And Jefferson has cap hits ranging from 2.3M to 4.1M compared to Diggs at 12.1 to 13.1.
4-5 games of better production isn't worth a comparable performance (perhaps even better if Jefferson is still on the upswing)
With Jefferson you bank an additional ~30M to spend on other players.
Jefferson / Diggs IS the perfect comparison to why younger talent is better than older talent.
Last year they could have a slower start + $9M more to spend.
The next two years you'd have to project them similarly plus an extra ~$20M to play with. No comparison really. Jefferson would have been the way better move
Look at the draft last year. Jefferson was what, the 4th receiver taken in the first round? There is just as great a chance that you get a Henry Ruggs or a Jerry Jeudy performance out of your first round WR than a Jefferson season. Jefferson set rookie records last year, that’s not something you expect to stumble into every draft.
The Giants have better odds at finding a quality WR in the draft than Golloday getting through a full season healthy — and they won’t have to pay 17 mil per to find out.
Quote:
Buffalo has a competition window open now. And Jefferson has cap hits ranging from 2.3M to 4.1M compared to Diggs at 12.1 to 13.1.
4-5 games of better production isn't worth a comparable performance (perhaps even better if Jefferson is still on the upswing)
With Jefferson you bank an additional ~30M to spend on other players.
Jefferson / Diggs IS the perfect comparison to why younger talent is better than older talent.
Last year they could have a slower start + $9M more to spend.
The next two years you'd have to project them similarly plus an extra ~$20M to play with. No comparison really. Jefferson would have been the way better move
And because of that decision, Buffalo will likely lose Milano to FA who was their best LB last year.
You’re right. Buffalo should have had the foresight to know Jefferson, the fourth receiver drafted in the first round would set a bunch of rookie records and maybe be better than Diggs long term and save them money. Wow.
Quote:
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
Rookie season - was never injured
2018 - had a head/chest injury that kept him out for 1 game and it lingered for a few games
2019 - played every game without injury
2020 - injured hip that kept him out for majority of the season
This isn't a guy who is constantly hurt
Where did you get this info? His rookie season was 2017 and Golladay missed five games (Weeks 3–9) after suffering a strained hamstring. Shit posting
Not faulting the Bills for playing it safe with their young QB.
Just commending the Vikings more. Definitely room for both.
But I'd also say that unless you are a contender i'd rather more "shots" so to speak.
The way I see it trading Diggs gets you two shots vs. 1. The first round pick on a rookie deal, the most valuable assets in the league, i'd say especially later first round early second round.
PLUS the extra $30M who you could grab a great player with even if you miss on the first rounder.
I think the closer you get to being a legit super bowl contender more important it's right to be sure than have more shots at it. But again, you have to be sure you are a super bowl contender too.
For a team like the Giants, that really aren't contenders, I think you have to maximize your options and minimize your risks.
If Golladay was healthier i'd consider him a toss up. But given his health I think it's way too much risk for what you are paying.
Quote:
In comment 15170765 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
This Golladay health thing is overblown. Prior to last season he missed one game in 3 seasons. He’s not an injury prone player.
Can you do basic research rather than shoot from the hip? In fact, he's only played in one 16 game season in 4 years. Look it up, you spread misinformation on the other thread, as well.
I didn’t spread misinformation. I said before 2020 he missed one game the prior two years and in his rookie year he wasn’t a starter. He was a third round pick. He came on late that season and became a starter in 2018.
Not faulting the Bills for playing it safe with their young QB.
Just commending the Vikings more. Definitely room for both.
But I'd also say that unless you are a contender i'd rather more "shots" so to speak.
The way I see it trading Diggs gets you two shots vs. 1. The first round pick on a rookie deal, the most valuable assets in the league, i'd say especially later first round early second round.
PLUS the extra $30M who you could grab a great player with even if you miss on the first rounder.
I think the closer you get to being a legit super bowl contender more important it's right to be sure than have more shots at it. But again, you have to be sure you are a super bowl contender too.
For a team like the Giants, that really aren't contenders, I think you have to maximize your options and minimize your risks.
If Golladay was healthier i'd consider him a toss up. But given his health I think it's way too much risk for what you are paying.
I totally get the build through the draft philosophy. Especially in this era of the NFL with the skyrocketing salaries. My concern is we have a QB that we need to make a judgement on here sooner than later and we haven’t provided him with the tools to see what he can really do. I don’t think we can hope we draft a guy like Jefferson and forego picking up a legit playmaker. He’ll, I hope they double down and sign Golladay and draft one of the top 3 receivers in the first if they fall to #11. We need all the help we can get at WR.
Quote:
In comment 15170770 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15170765 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
This Golladay health thing is overblown. Prior to last season he missed one game in 3 seasons. He’s not an injury prone player.
Can you do basic research rather than shoot from the hip? In fact, he's only played in one 16 game season in 4 years. Look it up, you spread misinformation on the other thread, as well.
I didn’t spread misinformation. I said before 2020 he missed one game the prior two years and in his rookie year he wasn’t a starter. He was a third round pick. He came on late that season and became a starter in 2018.
The guy has missed a fair amount of games however you slice it. To claim otherwise is simply not true.
GP GS
2017 DET 11 5
2018 DET 15 13
2019 DET 16 16
2020 DET 5 5
To me, I'd strongly prefer assets at the G positions or RT before WR.
I don't mind say Rashawn Slater at 11. If Peart beats him at RT I think he'd make a great G. Lots of T's start at G anyway.
I think what it comes down to is we might get zero ROI on a WR investment if the OL isn't cleaned up. And if you flip it around if we improve the OL we maximize ROI an existing investment like Barkley as well as Jones and whoever we add at WR.
Quote:
In comment 15171467 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:
Quote:
In comment 15170770 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15170765 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
This Golladay health thing is overblown. Prior to last season he missed one game in 3 seasons. He’s not an injury prone player.
Can you do basic research rather than shoot from the hip? In fact, he's only played in one 16 game season in 4 years. Look it up, you spread misinformation on the other thread, as well.
I didn’t spread misinformation. I said before 2020 he missed one game the prior two years and in his rookie year he wasn’t a starter. He was a third round pick. He came on late that season and became a starter in 2018.
The guy has missed a fair amount of games however you slice it. To claim otherwise is simply not true.
GP GS
2017 DET 11 5
2018 DET 15 13
2019 DET 16 16
2020 DET 5 5
He wasn’t a starter until late 2017, he was a third round pick. He missed one game in 2018 as Ryan mentioned earlier. He missed 0 games in 2019, and he missed 11 games in 2020 which has led to this “injury prone” moniker. Almost every player in the NFL is hurt every week, it’s a matter of how bad the injury is. The only season where he was a “starter” that he missed more than one game was last year.
Quote:
In comment 15171474 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15171467 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:
Quote:
In comment 15170770 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15170765 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
This Golladay health thing is overblown. Prior to last season he missed one game in 3 seasons. He’s not an injury prone player.
Can you do basic research rather than shoot from the hip? In fact, he's only played in one 16 game season in 4 years. Look it up, you spread misinformation on the other thread, as well.
I didn’t spread misinformation. I said before 2020 he missed one game the prior two years and in his rookie year he wasn’t a starter. He was a third round pick. He came on late that season and became a starter in 2018.
The guy has missed a fair amount of games however you slice it. To claim otherwise is simply not true.
GP GS
2017 DET 11 5
2018 DET 15 13
2019 DET 16 16
2020 DET 5 5
He wasn’t a starter until late 2017, he was a third round pick. He missed one game in 2018 as Ryan mentioned earlier. He missed 0 games in 2019, and he missed 11 games in 2020 which has led to this “injury prone” moniker. Almost every player in the NFL is hurt every week, it’s a matter of how bad the injury is. The only season where he was a “starter” that he missed more than one game was last year.
This whole starter thing is irrelevant. The guy missed 6 weeks his rookie season because of an injury which is far from the iron man your touting.
Therefore, I’ll say it again, he’s only played in one sixteen game season in four years.
To me, I'd strongly prefer assets at the G positions or RT before WR.
I don't mind say Rashawn Slater at 11. If Peart beats him at RT I think he'd make a great G. Lots of T's start at G anyway.
I think what it comes down to is we might get zero ROI on a WR investment if the OL isn't cleaned up. And if you flip it around if we improve the OL we maximize ROI an existing investment like Barkley as well as Jones and whoever we add at WR.
Agree with you on the importance of the line. The fact that Zeitler hasn’t been released makes me think they will extend him for a year and cut that 2021 cap hit down which buys us another year to find a replacement if the Hernandez/Lemieux duo doesn’t work out. At tackle I liked how Peart looked pre-COVID. I’d like to see us resign or bring in a similar player to Fleming to provide insurance if he fails. Maybe that’s Solder with a pay cut. I’m honestly just sick of this team having no legit outside threat that opens up the offense. Outside of Beckham’s few healthy campaigns we haven’t had A big play receiver in almost a decade.
Quote:
In comment 15171479 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:
Quote:
In comment 15171474 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15171467 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:
Quote:
In comment 15170770 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15170765 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
He can’t stay healthy. If somehow he gets healthier as he ages, would be great. I want Davis and draft a WR if there or Slater of the WR targets at 11 are gone. Skill wise, Golladay is very good.
This Golladay health thing is overblown. Prior to last season he missed one game in 3 seasons. He’s not an injury prone player.
Can you do basic research rather than shoot from the hip? In fact, he's only played in one 16 game season in 4 years. Look it up, you spread misinformation on the other thread, as well.
I didn’t spread misinformation. I said before 2020 he missed one game the prior two years and in his rookie year he wasn’t a starter. He was a third round pick. He came on late that season and became a starter in 2018.
The guy has missed a fair amount of games however you slice it. To claim otherwise is simply not true.
GP GS
2017 DET 11 5
2018 DET 15 13
2019 DET 16 16
2020 DET 5 5
He wasn’t a starter until late 2017, he was a third round pick. He missed one game in 2018 as Ryan mentioned earlier. He missed 0 games in 2019, and he missed 11 games in 2020 which has led to this “injury prone” moniker. Almost every player in the NFL is hurt every week, it’s a matter of how bad the injury is. The only season where he was a “starter” that he missed more than one game was last year.
This whole starter thing is irrelevant. The guy missed 6 weeks his rookie season because of an injury which is far from the iron man your touting.
Therefore, I’ll say it again, he’s only played in one sixteen game season in four years.
I never said he was an iron man. But he played in 31/32 games in 2018 and 2019. That’s pretty good by NFL standards. Robinson tore his ACL and missed an entire season a few years back. And I’d look to sign him if he wasn’t franchised.
I have a hard time putting Solder above anything than a liability. I'd almost rather he be cut because I think it is dangerous to rely on him at all.
There was a time last year that Peart looked better than Thomas.
Can we trust Zeitler at all? I just feel like even if we say things like Gates came on and Thomas improved. The sum of the parts was still below what we wanted it to be on the OL. I like the Giants OL much more if I go through the positions one by one. But it's always concerning to me if I do that but the sum of the parts aren't quite adding up to how good the individual parts in a vacuum.
I guess that's where I land. If we take a T at 11 and all these pieces hit I don't think we'll be saying "well looks like we have too much talent on the OL"
But believe me I'm with you. Really tired of our offense frightening no one but it's fanbase lol
Link - ( New Window )
True.
2020
Corey Davis: Catch% 70.7; Drop% 3.3
Golladay: Catch% 62.5 (career high); Drop% 6.3
And Davis has less injury history and as you said, will cost less.
Quote:
is the fact that it gives you a real chance to evaluate Jones and whether or not he is “the guy”. If you bring in Golladay and grab another WR somewhere in the first 3 rounds and we see crap play from Jones we know it’s time to move on. And the new QB would have a nice set of weapons to work with so to me it’s a win win.
This is reactive thinking. It's what the Giants have been doing for years. See hole, pay B-level player A-money to fill hole.
The results of this approach speak for themselves.
Dude, Tampa saw a hole at QB. See hole. Plug hole. Win super bowl.
giants saw a hole at WR back in 05. Plug hole. Win East. Win super bowl 2 years later. Saw a hole at RT. Same thing.
Every fucking move is the wrong move. Every one! Can you try to be objective and acknowledge that these teams all operate within the same same confines and that there are only slight variations to what these teams all do? You know why teams win and other teams lose? Because the winning teams have more super stars than the bad teams do. It's not rocket science dude. You don't possess the magic formula.
See hole plug hole...Every team does this! Didn't the Giants do this with the likes of Bradbury and Martinez one year ago? Want to throw those guys back?
It's about the draft. It's about the HC. Draft well. Then sign the right player or two or three in FA and pray for good luck and health. Coach them up. Rinse. Repeat. That's the formula.
Every time this team does something it's wrong. Every time. Cmon already.
Number 1 WRs are truly valuable in this league. Look at the super bowl last year for an example. It’s very rare that teams let these guys get to the market.
The Lions are one of the worst run franchises in the league. Giant should take advantage of that and add a big talent at an area of need.
Or, they could spend the money on more defensive tackles and we can spend another year with 10+ losses hearing about how Jones is great but needs better weapons. I say, let’s get him some talent and see what he can do.
Quote:
more than Golladay.
True.
2020
Corey Davis: Catch% 70.7; Drop% 3.3
Golladay: Catch% 62.5 (career high); Drop% 6.3
And Davis has less injury history and as you said, will cost less.
I like Corey Davis, he’d be my target if we miss out on Golladay. One thing here with these catch rate stats in particular that is a little misleading is what kind of passes are being thrown to the WR’s? Golladay tends to have more deep balls thrown to him which lead to a lower catch %. A lot of Davis’ production in Tenn came from crossing routes which will bump that % up a bit.
He's absolutely a talented deep threat with athleticism and size. Considering how Jones is a solid passer on deep balls, these two could form a good connection there.
But I don't view Golladay as the most complete WR, he's not going to dominate the intermediate area of the field through quickness/route running. But even if he isn't the most complete WR, he still might be worth signing. I'm iffy on it, but this team's receiving weapons were seriously lacking last year so I can see why we the Giants want to upgrade.
The most important thing in 2021, IMO, is to figure out whether Jones is our quarterback or not. Being able to analyze Jones with average weapons will be a huge help to getting this franchise back to contention. Rather because we have confidence he's the guy or whether we need to find someone else.
Quote:
we didn't have a viable offensive line yet again. We had a QB who regressed.
Acting like Engram was the reason the team underachieved because he had a few really bad drops is lazy analysis.
I didn’t blame the whole offense on Engram. But he was a big reason for its failures, come on. And it wasn’t a few bad drops. Our regression on offense was due to:
1.) new offense
2.) second year QB learning second offense in two seasons
3.) Barkley injury
4.) Engram
5.) Offensive line that didn’t start to gel until the second half of the year
6.) lack of overall weapons
7.) our best receiver, Shepard (slot receiver) missed multiple games
eric, a lot of sensible posts. The list above is good. I would add the lack of OTAs, limited camp and no preseason games, exasperated the situation.
Yes, other teams dealt with those factors, but most of them didn't deal with your list of shit that multiplied the effects.
Hard to understand how so many can totally dismiss it all in evaluating DJ. And yet we're told by one of the same if Engram had a better play caller, he wouldn't drop passes thrown right at him. Ok. Sense don't make.
Corey Davis would be an uninspiring signing to me. He was in a great situation to thrive with teams stacking the box to stop Henry, and having an alpha WR opposite him taking all the attention in AJ Brown. Yes, he had his games, but 6 out of 14 games (missed 2 due to COVID), of under 40 yards in the regular season, and then a goose egg in the playoffs.
I get it that he was in a run first offense (Tennessee was 3rd from the bottom in pass attempts), but it's not like Davis wasn't targeted. He received 2 more targets than Shep, and 4 less than Slayton (5 less than Samuel who people here also want). I just don't know how he'd fare the #1 CB of the opposition, and any added safety help over the top.
Settling for mediocrity includes signing an overrated WR like Golladay.
He's not a #1, even if you set aside his injuries.
Quote:
for mediocrity has infected this fanbase like a cancer. Jesus Christ.
Settling for mediocrity includes signing an overrated WR like Golladay.
He's not a #1, even if you set aside his injuries.
Come on, this has to be an exaggeration. Injuries would be the only reason that this match wouldn't be 100% a slam dunk in my mind. He's only going to be 27 at the start of this year.
If you look at 2019 he was the #6 WR in yards, and #1 in TD's despite having fewer targets (116) than anyone in the top 15 with the exception of Diggs at #15 (94). This was as the clear #1 WR in Detroit so he had the defenses attention from a coverage perspective. He's an absolute downfield receiving threat, with the height that makes him a problem in the red zone.
Again, taking out injuries as you said, in the 4 games he played in this year, he had 20 for 338 and 2 TD's. It's not as simple as extrapolating that over a full season, but if you did, that would put him at a 80-1,352-8 16 game pace. It looked like he was getting better.
Sadly we can't put injuries aside which would be the biggest investigation into the player this staff needs to verify. But if you look at the player without injury, I think he no doubt has what it takes to be a top WR in this league, and would fit perfectly in what this team needs.
we were hoping would fall to #11?