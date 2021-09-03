Giants place the non-exclusive tag on LW

Jamal Adams netted the Jets two first rounders, and Williams plays a more coveted position. Not saying it will happen, but it takes one team. And yes, I would take the two first rounders and h=be happy.
I also think players should be held to contracts they sign when drafted. If the team wants to give a new one fine.
Your second point already happens. You can't force a player to play though, and if they sit out they forfeit the money they are due. Watson has every right to hold out as he's willingly giving up his pay by doing so.
I also think players should be held to contracts they sign when drafted. If the team wants to give a new one fine.
Your second point already happens. You can't force a player to play though, and if they sit out they forfeit the money they are due. Watson has every right to hold out as he's willingly giving up his pay by doing so.
He actually does not only forfeit pay. He is fined. He does not get to pay the fine via forfeited pay. You do not get to use money you did not earn. So lets say he sits out week 1, he misses his game check plus has a $620,000 fine. Watson won't sit out. He talks tough now, but when money is on the line he will show up.
I'm really curious how big that gap is. The Giants have to know LW would get $20M on the open market. So is it purely structure and guarantees that they're apart on or is the LW team asking for $21M-$22M?
Or, are they secretly hoping someone takes him and they get two #1's?
Just can't see why the two sides are having difficulty getting a deal done if, by all accounts, both sides want to.
I'm really curious how big that gap is. The Giants have to know LW would get $20M on the open market. So is it purely structure and guarantees that they're apart on or is the LW team asking for $21M-$22M?
Or, are they secretly hoping someone takes him and they get two #1's?
Just can't see why the two sides are having difficulty getting a deal done if, by all accounts, both sides want to.
Very few teams, with a $185MM salary cap, are going to pay LW $20MM AND give up 2 1st Round draft picks. Next year I could see it more likely, but not now.
What if someone with money to spend & two 2nd rounders calls
That the purpose of giving the non-exclusive tag is to allow LW to see what he would get on the open market and help in negotiations for a long term contract with the Giants. If a team is willing to give up two first round draft choices and give an outrageous contract offer, then it could backfire IF the Giants wanted to retain LW.
That the purpose of giving the non-exclusive tag is to allow LW to see what he would get on the open market and help in negotiations for a long term contract with the Giants. If a team is willing to give up two first round draft choices and give an outrageous contract offer, then it could backfire IF the Giants wanted to retain LW.
+1
But the hyperbole here is so anti Gettleman its ridiculous. First he was an idiot for trading for him now he's an idiot for negotiating in good faith.
I continue to be amazed how utterly daft the NFLPA is to allow this pro-team/anti-player lever to be rolled over into each CBA.
Having said that, NO NFL team will ever relinquish two picks for LW. So it's just silly at this point.
The Tag impacts 9 players this year. Union is not going to make a concession to owners for something that impacts 7-10 players per offseason.
Why not? Just because the FT dollars are typically very high doesn't change the dynamics of a bad rule. Those higher profile players can also have their earnings potential curbed if they get seriously hurt while playing under a FT.
Like the Dolphins... they pick 3rd, 18th, 36th and 50th i believe... surely they can afford Leo if they wanted and have plenty of draft capital to get creative in a trade...
I'd take the two 2's... or just pick 18... or do some sort of pick swap somehow.
Absolutely. Plenty of good defenders in FA. Take the picks and use the money elsewhere. Keep Dalvin, the the picks and go after someone like Barrett or Dupree.
I like those 2 alot but I really like Carl Lawson, shouldn't cost as much as Shaq or Dupree but would be a good fit for us at OLB in our 3-4... would like it even more if we can land him and Leo together... now thats a pass rush.
So who the hell decides what position LW plays & when is that decision made? That seems like a huge-if not THE-big sticking point between the two camps. Personally, I side with the Giants; I think Williams is a DT.
So who the hell decides what position LW plays & when is that decision made? That seems like a huge-if not THE-big sticking point between the two camps. Personally, I side with the Giants; I think Williams is a DT.
Daggan on the Athletic wrote in a column last week that LW played 54% of his snaps at DE in 2020. If true, then I don't see how the Giants can call him a DT. Don't know the snap count for 2019 which I believe a grievance has been filed.
That is young, healthy, takes well to coaching, productive and best days ahead. Run stuffer and penetrator from the interior and 3-4 de. They don’t grow on trees.
We need to find guys like James Bradberry and Blake Martinez for WR and Edge (ie. “Second tier” ascending player that can be had for reasonable money bc they’ve been overlooked, out of place or the market is gonna be set by players worth more, like LW)
Dalvin Tomlinson is exactly that kinda guy, to a tee, he’s just on the team already.
I think keeping both is vital for long term success and they will be very powerful with Dexter and legit edge pressure. The defense isn’t that far away.
I just made a few simple hypothetical moves...
1. Gave Bradberry a 4-year extension that included a nice pay raise and significant guaranteed money (saved $10.25M on cap).
2. Restructured Zeitler's masked as an extension (added two years but kept this year's compensation the same, saving $7.1M on cap).
3. Gave Solder a paycut masked as an extension (added two years but reduced his 2021 compensation to $6M, saving 6.9M on cap).
Total cap savings: $24.25M.
p.s.--The Giants have leverage with Solder and Zeitler in that none of their salary is guaranteed, meaning the Giants could hold on to them until after free agency and the draft and even training camp and let them go once they feel more comfortable with their replacements. The threat of this could entice them into accepting less compensation if that compensation is guaranteed.
Should do like he did last year quickly sign the tag he wins from day one. It’s still not sure which position he will be ultimately assigned but he’s sure not a 20 mill a year player. I can’t see any team in the NFL that puts a 1st round pick value for him much less two 1st. It’s a players run league because GM’s are not spending their money you walked away from more talented players before why not LW.
If some how Williams wins that grievance and his tender is 21.4M + the retroactive cap charge of 1.6M, he’s got the Giants by balls.
So with that looming, you have to imagine that is a big sticking point in those negotiations. If they can't agree on the position that LW plays, how do you even establish some baseline cost to start from?
Williams’s leverage goes as far as his health & his insurance premiums
God forbid he gets a career ending injury, or major injury that alters his career trajectory, he’s on the hook and left tens of millions on the table from a suitor. I’m unsure what he pays for loss-of-value and disability, but that’s not inexpensive if you’re trying to cover say 50-60% of $80m. He doesn’t have endorsements that are significant...That position designation would certainly help his pocketbook.
I think this is the step towards finalizing a long term deal this season by letting the market set his rate. Both sides should want to get this done ASAP. I can’t imagine either party wants to play another year on the tag.
RE: Eric's Important Date page says April 23 is the deadline
God forbid he gets a career ending injury, or major injury that alters his career trajectory, he’s on the hook and left tens of millions on the table from a suitor. I’m unsure what he pays for loss-of-value and disability, but that’s not inexpensive if you’re trying to cover say 50-60% of $80m. He doesn’t have endorsements that are significant...That position designation would certainly help his pocketbook.
I think this is the step towards finalizing a long term deal this season by letting the market set his rate. Both sides should want to get this done ASAP. I can’t imagine either party wants to play another year on the tag.
It seems willfully ignorant to ignore that he went through this last year and took this risk. He's wealthier this year than last, and this tag is a higher rate. Not sure why you think this holds any water when it didn't last season...
Having already taken the risk and successfully come out the other side
of playing on the tag, and having incurred the costs and risks of playing on the tag, he may be more inclined to get his big guaranteed money now, and not run the risk and related costs for another year, particularly in a Covid world.
And that is a considered position.
RE: RE: Williams’s leverage goes as far as his health & his insurance premiums
God forbid he gets a career ending injury, or major injury that alters his career trajectory, he’s on the hook and left tens of millions on the table from a suitor. I’m unsure what he pays for loss-of-value and disability, but that’s not inexpensive if you’re trying to cover say 50-60% of $80m. He doesn’t have endorsements that are significant...That position designation would certainly help his pocketbook.
I think this is the step towards finalizing a long term deal this season by letting the market set his rate. Both sides should want to get this done ASAP. I can’t imagine either party wants to play another year on the tag.
It seems willfully ignorant to ignore that he went through this last year and took this risk. He's wealthier this year than last, and this tag is a higher rate. Not sure why you think this holds any water when it didn't last season...
Dak Prescott. LW is not a QB, but face it, if the Cowboys weren't so enamored with Dak, he may have lost his pay day plus Dak is a pretty successful QB and those are hard to come by. Very Good DTs come out every year - they are easier to move on from vs QBs.
RE: Having already taken the risk and successfully come out the other side
of playing on the tag, and having incurred the costs and risks of playing on the tag, he may be more inclined to get his big guaranteed money now, and not run the risk and related costs for another year, particularly in a Covid world.
And that is a considered position.
If you break it down to the these 3 main factors
1. Does he need money more this year or last year? (Last year because he was paid like a top 5 player)
2. How confident should he be in his play? (Again, less last year. Last year he was playing for a new coach in a new system and two years ago was probably his worst season as a pro, this past year being his best)
3. COVID concerns? (As you can see below he signed his FT on April 23rd of last year, I think there was a way bigger COVID concern then)
Besides, when people take risks that pay off do you really think it makes them more risk averse? That doesn't really make sense...
LW has been pretty clear what he wants IMO he wants to hit the open market or be paid like a top 3 player at his position, maybe even top 1. What you are writing seems much more grounded in hope than what we know about this situation
That the purpose of giving the non-exclusive tag is to allow LW to see what he would get on the open market and help in negotiations for a long term contract with the Giants. If a team is willing to give up two first round draft choices and give an outrageous contract offer, then it could backfire IF the Giants wanted to retain LW.
Backfire on the Giants? Well it might not be what the Giants ideally desired, but it would make DG a genius at evaluating LW's worth, trading a 3rd and future 5th for him, putting him in a system that elevated his worth, and returned 2 first round draft picks - even if both picks were 32nd overall.
But yeah, it gives LW's team (agent) a chance to negotiate his worth on the open market. Maybe they will come back humbled to a salary figure DG and the Giants are willing to provide?
I'm really curious how big that gap is. The Giants have to know LW would get $20M on the open market. So is it purely structure and guarantees that they're apart on or is the LW team asking for $21M-$22M?
Or, are they secretly hoping someone takes him and they get two #1's?
Just can't see why the two sides are having difficulty getting a deal done if, by all accounts, both sides want to.
Very few teams, with a $185MM salary cap, are going to pay LW $20MM AND give up 2 1st Round draft picks. Next year I could see it more likely, but not now.
Next year they can't franchise him. So either LW is going to gamble & become an FA in 2022 when the cap will be much higher,or he like playing in this defensive system & agrees to a long term deal!
I'm really curious how big that gap is. The Giants have to know LW would get $20M on the open market. So is it purely structure and guarantees that they're apart on or is the LW team asking for $21M-$22M?
Or, are they secretly hoping someone takes him and they get two #1's?
Just can't see why the two sides are having difficulty getting a deal done if, by all accounts, both sides want to.
Very few teams, with a $185MM salary cap, are going to pay LW $20MM AND give up 2 1st Round draft picks. Next year I could see it more likely, but not now.
Next year they can't franchise him. So either LW is going to gamble & become an FA in 2022 when the cap will be much higher,or he like playing in this defensive system & agrees to a long term deal!
They can FT him next year but it is extremely unlikely. If he is labeled as a DT then his tag number would be around $23.2 mil.
I'm really curious how big that gap is. The Giants have to know LW would get $20M on the open market. So is it purely structure and guarantees that they're apart on or is the LW team asking for $21M-$22M?
Or, are they secretly hoping someone takes him and they get two #1's?
Just can't see why the two sides are having difficulty getting a deal done if, by all accounts, both sides want to.
Very few teams, with a $185MM salary cap, are going to pay LW $20MM AND give up 2 1st Round draft picks. Next year I could see it more likely, but not now.
Next year they can't franchise him. So either LW is going to gamble & become an FA in 2022 when the cap will be much higher,or he like playing in this defensive system & agrees to a long term deal!
They can FT him next year but it is extremely unlikely. If he is labeled as a DT then his tag number would be around $23.2 mil.
Thought you can only franchise a player for 2 years? This would be the second,making him an FA in 2022!
Williams and the Giants may be waiting for the grievance to be decided before finishing the deal
-or-
Williams wants to wait until next year when the CAP will go up quite a bit and he can have a chance for an even bigger deal.
I want Williams to sign a longer term deal, but the Giants need to figure out if they can sign two or three players with the money they would keep by not signing LW. For $20 mill they can sign a $12-$15 mill player plus either a $5-$8 mill player..or maybe a $10 mill, a $7 mill and a $3 mill combo.
Thought you can only franchise a player for 2 years? This would be the second,making him an FA in 2022!
You can actually tag someone as much as you want. The problem is the money keeps ballooning like compound interest. It's designed that way so teams don't do it.
That's not true. 3 times max.
I had this conversation yesterday, and I thought it was two times max at first. I was told there's no actual wording in the CBA that limits a team to 3, but that the way the tag cost increases each time you use it on a player is such that no one ever reaches that point to test it.
Thought you can only franchise a player for 2 years? This would be the second,making him an FA in 2022!
You can actually tag someone as much as you want. The problem is the money keeps ballooning like compound interest. It's designed that way so teams don't do it.
That's not true. 3 times max.
I had this conversation yesterday, and I thought it was two times max at first. I was told there's no actual wording in the CBA that limits a team to 3, but that the way the tag cost increases each time you use it on a player is such that no one ever reaches that point to test it.
Here:
Quote:
The union's position is the CBA intended for a player to be franchised no more than three times, regardless of which team places the tags.
In making his ruling, Burbank said all franchise tags will be viewed this way in the future.
"We are very pleased that that the arbitrator agreed with the NFLPA that the correct interpretation of the "third time" Franchise Player designation in the CBA applies across clubs, and a player's rights will not be unfairly hindered if different clubs designate him as a Franchise Player during his career," the NFLPA said in a statement. " ... This ruling will help all Franchise Players in the future. We are very happy that Drew Brees has clarification on this matter, and we hope that it facilitates a successful negotiation for Drew and the Saints."
The CBA has been amended since then, with no clarification on what happens after the 3rd tag, so the league seems to be comfortable accepting that precedent.
Gettleman might as well throw in the keys to his Doge and Murder She Wrote VHS collection too, if they are going to franchise Williams a third time.
Yes and no. Yes, it has been amended and yes the NFL seems happy with that it can be used three times. But it also states what happens in year 1, year 2, and year 3. There is a reason that a fourth year is not outlined. It is because it doesn't exist.
the market? Is it realistic that any team would be willing to apart with 2 first round picks for him? If not, there is no market and this levels the playing field somewhat between both sides. Is that wrong?
the market? Is it realistic that any team would be willing to apart with 2 first round picks for him? If not, there is no market and this levels the playing field somewhat between both sides. Is that wrong?
I’m not positive on this but I think teams can negotiate those two 1sts down. So a team agrees to terms with LW but do not sign him until they negotiate with the Giants first on the picks
the market? Is it realistic that any team would be willing to apart with 2 first round picks for him? If not, there is no market and this levels the playing field somewhat between both sides. Is that wrong?
The non-exclusive tag allows LW to negotiate with any team. If a team wants to go after him hard they can give him an offer. LW can only take one offer back to the NYG. The Giants can match that exact contract or decline and receive 2 firsts from that team. However, if LW wants to move on then they can all work together to come up with an alternate deal. The Giants can trade him for a 7th round pick to another team if they wanted. That wouldn't happen but it could. It is more likely that another deal is worked out like a second round pick or first round pick if all parties decide to move on.
RE: RE: Excuse my ignorance. How can Williams test
the market? Is it realistic that any team would be willing to apart with 2 first round picks for him? If not, there is no market and this levels the playing field somewhat between both sides. Is that wrong?
The non-exclusive tag allows LW to negotiate with any team. If a team wants to go after him hard they can give him an offer. LW can only take one offer back to the NYG. The Giants can match that exact contract or decline and receive 2 firsts from that team. However, if LW wants to move on then they can all work together to come up with an alternate deal. The Giants can trade him for a 7th round pick to another team if they wanted. That wouldn't happen but it could. It is more likely that another deal is worked out like a second round pick or first round pick if all parties decide to move on.
Thanks. I suppose the possibility of working out different compensation helps. How much I don't know.
With the Wolf of Wall Street scene saying he's not going anywhere. It comes off as positive like he wants to stay. But, if so, what is the hold up. We can't go into the 2021 season losing Tomlinson, Zeitler, Tate, Core, etc. and just keep LW among some other lower level signings. I'm not saying we need to be big spenders. I am saying this team can't basically be stuck in neutral and expect to win more than 6 games. Whatever happens, the worst case scenario imo is that Leonard Williams is on the tag for the beginning and middle of FA. One way or another, get closure. Either get a long term deal done or trade him before FA starts.
That the purpose of giving the non-exclusive tag is to allow LW to see what he would get on the open market and help in negotiations for a long term contract with the Giants. If a team is willing to give up two first round draft choices and give an outrageous contract offer, then it could backfire IF the Giants wanted to retain LW.
Backfire on the Giants? Well it might not be what the Giants ideally desired, but it would make DG a genius at evaluating LW's worth, trading a 3rd and future 5th for him, putting him in a system that elevated his worth, and returned 2 first round draft picks - even if both picks were 32nd overall.
But yeah, it gives LW's team (agent) a chance to negotiate his worth on the open market. Maybe they will come back humbled to a salary figure DG and the Giants are willing to provide?
DG looks good if the return is only a 2nd RD pick.
Anything more and he's really pulled something off.
IMV, if you're a GM of a team that is on the cusp and needs a DE (34/43 DT/DE...doesn't matter)...they may be willing to give up a #1.
LW is no crapshoot. He's a bonified stud.
of playing on the tag, and having incurred the costs and risks of playing on the tag, he may be more inclined to get his big guaranteed money now, and not run the risk and related costs for another year, particularly in a Covid world.
And that is a considered position.
If you break it down to the these 3 main factors
1. Does he need money more this year or last year? (Last year because he was paid like a top 5 player)
2. How confident should he be in his play? (Again, less last year. Last year he was playing for a new coach in a new system and two years ago was probably his worst season as a pro, this past year being his best)
3. COVID concerns? (As you can see below he signed his FT on April 23rd of last year, I think there was a way bigger COVID concern then)
Besides, when people take risks that pay off do you really think it makes them more risk averse? That doesn't really make sense...
LW has been pretty clear what he wants IMO he wants to hit the open market or be paid like a top 3 player at his position, maybe even top 1. What you are writing seems much more grounded in hope than what we know about this situation
You’re ignoring long term security, more guaranteed money, no insurance premiums guarding against future loss of earnings, and assuming because he played with fire once and didn’t get burned, he’d happily do it again, which is incredibly flimsy, and far more based on a hope and a prayer than wanting to lock down multiple years and mega bucks.
If I play Russian roulette and don’t kill myself the first time, it doesn’t make me more likely to play it again. It makes me less likely to do it.
about why he’d suddenly be more risk averse this year than last year.
Besides, Russian roulette is a really bad analogy that’s a game of total chance with the maximum loss possible for a human.
LW probably feels closer to the house right now than a gambler. He’s been sitting at the poker table and increasing his stack, increasing his leverage over his opponent. The Giants are desperate to start winning and LW personally had never looked like more of a winner.
With the Wolf of Wall Street scene saying he's not going anywhere. It comes off as positive like he wants to stay. But, if so, what is the hold up. We can't go into the 2021 season losing Tomlinson, Zeitler, Tate, Core, etc. and just keep LW among some other lower level signings. I'm not saying we need to be big spenders. I am saying this team can't basically be stuck in neutral and expect to win more than 6 games. Whatever happens, the worst case scenario imo is that Leonard Williams is on the tag for the beginning and middle of FA. One way or another, get closure. Either get a long term deal done or trade him before FA starts.
Good post.
Hopefully they decide soon to part ways if at a standstill and trade him or let him go to free agency.
Not what many want, but not for lack of trying on Giants part...
about why he’d suddenly be more risk averse this year than last year.
Besides, Russian roulette is a really bad analogy that’s a game of total chance with the maximum loss possible for a human.
LW probably feels closer to the house right now than a gambler. He’s been sitting at the poker table and increasing his stack, increasing his leverage over his opponent. The Giants are desperate to start winning and LW personally had never looked like more of a winner.
I responded directly as to why he may be may be more risk averse: he played with fire once, and he did so successfully. Playing on the tag is a game of total chance with the maximum loss possible for a player. The analogy is apt. He is not “the house.” He is quite literally gambling on a better future deal by playing year to year.
He has seen a teammate suffer coming back from Covid. He has seen players suffer devastating injuries on the tag, and not all of them are star quarterbacks who will always be in demand, no matter their condition.
He is risking many, many millions of dollars by not having a long term contract, he’s risking an extra year of not having that money working for him, he’s risking injury, and he’s paying insurance to cover potential loss of future earnings two years in a row.
Sure, he will get paid for the year on the tag, but if that’s it or his performance suffers, he will not have the same sort of negotiating strength he has now, and his price will only go down. His value has never been higher, and he should be thrilled to have gotten through a season on the tag in good health. There’s very little upside left in his current position, but an awful lot of downside.
Sure, he will get paid for the year on the tag, but if that’s it or his performance suffers, he will not have the same sort of negotiating strength he has now, and his price will only go down.
I wouldn't subscribe to the theory that Team LW's price will drop much, if at all, if he has a "lesser" year in 2021 versus 2020. In fact, if the NYG enjoy more cap flexibility next year he will argue there should be no issues with paying him his demands...
Sure, he will get paid for the year on the tag, but if that’s it or his performance suffers, he will not have the same sort of negotiating strength he has now, and his price will only go down.
I wouldn't subscribe to the theory that Team LW's price will drop much, if at all, if he has a "lesser" year in 2021 versus 2020. In fact, if the NYG enjoy more cap flexibility next year he will argue there should be no issues with paying him his demands...
Flat or down are not winning moves. If he stays flat, better to have the security today. Frankly, if he got hurt, he’d probably sign a one-year prove it deal to try to get his value back up. And another year going year to year.
What benefit is there to him not to sign long term this season?
I’m not sure why you are talking about COVID, regardless of if he knows anyone that got it, COVID risk was far greater last year on April 23rd. He is incredibly likely to be vaccinated before the season starts.
Every risk that exists today existed last year. And as I’ve said those risks were greater last year. He was less wealthy, he was less proven, he stood to make less money with the franchise tag.
You aren’t explaining at all why in the face of less risks he’d suddenly become more risk averse than he was last year
is only true if he gets paid. If the Giants don't give it, and the trade price is too high and other teams are scared off, LW will not be reaping the benefits of his high value.
In that scenario, he could be willing to take the risk, and play on the tag. The big risk is a career threatening injury. How often do those happen, though? IMO, not often enough to scare off someone who thinks he's being seriously underbid. There's a LOT of money to be made by playing on the tag.
With the Wolf of Wall Street scene saying he's not going anywhere. It comes off as positive like he wants to stay. But, if so, what is the hold up. We can't go into the 2021 season losing Tomlinson, Zeitler, Tate, Core, etc. and just keep LW among some other lower level signings. I'm not saying we need to be big spenders. I am saying this team can't basically be stuck in neutral and expect to win more than 6 games. Whatever happens, the worst case scenario imo is that Leonard Williams is on the tag for the beginning and middle of FA. One way or another, get closure. Either get a long term deal done or trade him before FA starts.
There has to be a fairly big ravine between both parties to STILL be stuck in this holding pattern. And it has to be further complicated by the lack of clarity on the actual position LW should be considered.
When the topic came up yesterday it was palpable how frustrated Gettleman is with the situation.
is only true if he gets paid. If the Giants don't give it, and the trade price is too high and other teams are scared off, LW will not be reaping the benefits of his high value.
In that scenario, he could be willing to take the risk, and play on the tag. The big risk is a career threatening injury. How often do those happen, though? IMO, not often enough to scare off someone who thinks he's being seriously underbid. There's a LOT of money to be made by playing on the tag.
With the Wolf of Wall Street scene saying he's not going anywhere. It comes off as positive like he wants to stay. But, if so, what is the hold up. We can't go into the 2021 season losing Tomlinson, Zeitler, Tate, Core, etc. and just keep LW among some other lower level signings. I'm not saying we need to be big spenders. I am saying this team can't basically be stuck in neutral and expect to win more than 6 games. Whatever happens, the worst case scenario imo is that Leonard Williams is on the tag for the beginning and middle of FA. One way or another, get closure. Either get a long term deal done or trade him before FA starts.
There has to be a fairly big ravine between both parties to STILL be stuck in this holding pattern. And it has to be further complicated by the lack of clarity on the actual position LW should be considered.
When the topic came up yesterday it was palpable how frustrated Gettleman is with the situation.
I mentioned that as well. Getts barely wanted to admit that they were going the franchise tag route...even suggesting he had until last night to do it just so as to not look even more defeated.
Imv, he's exhausted with Team LW. And he knows they have him between a rock and a hardplace and not being able to improve the roster elsewhere...
With the Wolf of Wall Street scene saying he's not going anywhere. It comes off as positive like he wants to stay. But, if so, what is the hold up. We can't go into the 2021 season losing Tomlinson, Zeitler, Tate, Core, etc. and just keep LW among some other lower level signings. I'm not saying we need to be big spenders. I am saying this team can't basically be stuck in neutral and expect to win more than 6 games. Whatever happens, the worst case scenario imo is that Leonard Williams is on the tag for the beginning and middle of FA. One way or another, get closure. Either get a long term deal done or trade him before FA starts.
There has to be a fairly big ravine between both parties to STILL be stuck in this holding pattern. And it has to be further complicated by the lack of clarity on the actual position LW should be considered.
When the topic came up yesterday it was palpable how frustrated Gettleman is with the situation.
that doesn't mean it will happen because sometimes what makes the most sense and reality don't align, but if the guy is posting that he's excited to come back and we know the NYG would prefer an extension, it's hard to see how something doesn't get done.
Also 1 reminder on Leonard Williams history and why this process has dragged out for 2 years, he was not coming off a meager rookie deal. His 2018 salary with the Jets was $14m+. He got an $11m+ signing bonus in 2015 when he was drafted. His career earnings as of this moment are almost $50m. And the $19m this year is in line with the AAV he's likely looking for.
Point being he's a lot less desperate to sign an extension than say Dalvin Tomlinson - whose current career earnings total $4.5m. The next contract for Dalvin Tomlinson is going to be 5-6x his total career earnings just in guaranteed money. $40m guaranteed for Leonard Williams is less than his total career earnings. That's a dramatic difference in negotiating position. Invert their rookie contracts and the Leonard Williams deal would have been done last year. A lot of this dragging out isn't anyone's fault but just a reflection of the rookie pay scale system and franchise tags for high draft picks.
I wouldn’t even be surprised if the Giants made it clear to LW that they didn’t want to lose him and were willing to move more than where they are at now.
My guess is the contention from Giants camp is that LW wouldn’t get close to the asking price he’s demanding from the Giants. Which is why they did it this way IMO. My guess is at this point they’ve probably told him to do some real work to prove he can get what he says he’s worth
I’ve explained my position directly and in detail. The tag is a risk.
The fact that a risk exists that is similar to a prior risk taken does not mean the risk is the same, or that his risk tolerance is the same. If you do not want to accept my response, so be it.
Leonard Williams is going to get what the market says he is going to get. He can hold out for more than the market dictates, but that is a risk and a gamble. He had a career year and has strong position in his negotiations. Again, he has very little upside to gain, and a lot of potential downside risk.
And, if he comes out flat or worse off next year, then it’s not a winning move when he could’ve locked down at least twice as much in guarantees this year, and the cost of DL next year will be more than this year. Why is that confusing?
jmo but the only barrier to extension I can plausibly see this year
Would be if Williams is holding out for Donald money/structure AND there's a team in FA who has indicated to his agent they are willing to go there. Previously he'd commented publicly that he knew he was in the level below Donald. This past year he was closer to Donald than anyone else, but still clearly a level below like everyone else.
At the end of the day all of us are worth what someone is willing to pay, and there may be a team willing to do for him what the Skins did for Landon Collins. If so I hope we extract a 1st round pick (or a 2nd + 3rd) from that team and move on.
But in this world of reduced cap space I'm still going to guess there's not a sailer that drunk out there and the deal with the Giants along the lines of the 2 comps from last year happens in the next few days now that the official cap # is locked in and they are going to have to start making moves to get under official.
The fact that a risk exists that is similar to a prior risk taken does not mean the risk is the same, or that his risk tolerance is the same. If you do not want to accept my response, so be it.
Leonard Williams is going to get what the market says he is going to get. He can hold out for more than the market dictates, but that is a risk and a gamble. He had a career year and has strong position in his negotiations. Again, he has very little upside to gain, and a lot of potential downside risk.
And, if he comes out flat or worse off next year, then it’s not a winning move when he could’ve locked down at least twice as much in guarantees this year, and the cost of DL next year will be more than this year. Why is that confusing?
The winning move you are missing is the Giant contract offer is less than what he wants. He thinks his market value is higher than the Giant have told him it is.
That is the upside he is seeking and obviously he thinks that differential is material enough to take on the risk, if any.
I’m not missing anything. I understand what he wants and what upside
let's say LW gets an offer of $21M and the Giants won't match, but they refuse to take less than two #1s, which the other team won't give. What then? I assume LW has to play for the Giants on the FT at $19.3M. But he will be royally pissed at having to do so, especially since he'd also be giving up a ton of guaranteed money from his new team. Is that what we want? In that situation he'd never sign a long term deal with the Giants.
but for 22-23 mil per, he can walk..Aaron Donald, as great as he is, isn’t worth that, imo
I'd give him $21M AAV easy, if the contract is structured properly and the guarantees don't exceed ~$11-12M on average, per year.
But this is shaping up to be another ego battle for Resume Dave. Get ready for a LW-tag rescinded, followed by signing Tomlinson and Golladay and a Hanlon-crafted reason for why we couldn't re-sign Williams.
the gulf really is $4M, then the only way it gets bridged is if LW hits FA and finds that his worth is about $19M, and not $20-$22M. But that would mean that his team badly miscalculated his worth on the open market, which seems unlikely.
In comment 15171524 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15171522 glowrider said:
Quote:
of playing on the tag, and having incurred the costs and risks of playing on the tag, he may be more inclined to get his big guaranteed money now, and not run the risk and related costs for another year, particularly in a Covid world.
And that is a considered position.
If you break it down to the these 3 main factors
1. Does he need money more this year or last year? (Last year because he was paid like a top 5 player)
2. How confident should he be in his play? (Again, less last year. Last year he was playing for a new coach in a new system and two years ago was probably his worst season as a pro, this past year being his best)
3. COVID concerns? (As you can see below he signed his FT on April 23rd of last year, I think there was a way bigger COVID concern then)
Besides, when people take risks that pay off do you really think it makes them more risk averse? That doesn't really make sense...
LW has been pretty clear what he wants IMO he wants to hit the open market or be paid like a top 3 player at his position, maybe even top 1. What you are writing seems much more grounded in hope than what we know about this situation
You’re ignoring long term security, more guaranteed money, no insurance premiums guarding against future loss of earnings, and assuming because he played with fire once and didn’t get burned, he’d happily do it again, which is incredibly flimsy, and far more based on a hope and a prayer than wanting to lock down multiple years and mega bucks.
If I play Russian roulette and don’t kill myself the first time, it doesn’t make me more likely to play it again. It makes me less likely to do it.
Glowrider: YOU might be less inclined to play Russian roulette a 2nd time after surviving round 1 handsomely,but there's no predicting Williams' psychological and emotional reaction to how things played out this past year.
The hole in NGD's point 2 is logical, not emotional: Williams NOW is coming off a career year for him. 11.5 sacks for a 3/4 DE/DT is HUGE. A smart investor would not bet (even on himself, one imagines) on the liklihood he would duplicate his 2020 stat line in 2021...
Especially IF, BECAUSE OF THE PRICE of the tag itself, Dalvin Tomlinson MUST BE let go. Don't take my word on it, take Logan Ryan's - re whom he thought was the team's defensive MVP - Tomlinson.
I'm probably over reaching and over speculting, and ignoring the obvious (every player wants to be PAID) but maybe, just maybe, the LW deal is taking perhaps longer than expected because LW wants to see both himself and Tomlinson receive long term deals?
I know that's a way out in left field suggestion. Hell, it's out of the stadium and into the Bay (at least in SF.) But Williams has claimed more than once "it"s not all about money" and that he and Tomlinson are "best friends."
Maybe a screw is a bit loose in Williams. Maybe just the opposite: maybe he's looked at the career path of Michael Strahan, or Eli, and realizes there are potentially a world of income streams (post playing career) that are open to ex-NY football Giants that aren't so easily accessible to players who play out their careers outside of NY? And for DEFENSIVE players, is there ANYTHING like being a career DL stud for the Giants???
OK I'll snuff out the crack pipe and head out for my walk now, its a beautiful March afternoon in Bergen county.
Whether it gets done before or after the beginning of free agency won't be a sticking point for the Giants, but Williams's agent could wait for the start of free agency just to see if the Giants are bluffing (in other words, "Are they really willing to let him play on the tag if his demands aren't met?"). If that's the case, the Giants will make the necessary moves to free up cap space when it comes time to sign coveted free agents at prices that match value.
The Giants were not in cap hell and Williams's $19.4M tag doesn't suddenly put them there.
p.s.--And the biggest "tell" (to use a poker term) in my mind was the contract they gave Logan Ryan in the fall. You don't assume a $7M cap hit from a 30-year old 12th man (at best) on your defense if there's a fear that it could hamstring you in free agency three months down the road. If they can afford a $7M hit from Logan Ryan they can afford a $19.4M hit from Leonard Williams. Otherwise you tell Ryan to sit tight until March.
Glowrider: YOU might be less inclined to play Russian roulette a 2nd time after surviving round 1 handsomely,but there's no predicting Williams' psychological and emotional reaction to how things played out this past year.
Lou, YOU might be inclined to ignore this, but every dead click in a game of Russian Roulette does raise the stakes. You start with a 17% chance of dying, which increases to 20%, then 25%, then 33%, then 50%, then 100%.
If LW is too stupid to know this, should we even want him?
The Giants were not in cap hell and Williams's $19.4M tag doesn't suddenly put them there.
p.s.--And the biggest "tell" (to use a poker term) in my mind was the contract they gave Logan Ryan in the fall. You don't assume a $7M cap hit from a 30-year old 12th man (at best) on your defense if there's a fear that it could hamstring you in free agency three months down the road. If they can afford a $7M hit from Logan Ryan they can afford a $19.4M hit from Leonard Williams. Otherwise you tell Ryan to sit tight until March.
This is very good Milton. Agree 100% about the "tell".
Although, the DG haters see the "tell" as just another sign of DG's incompetence.
The Giants were never planning on getting into bidding wars over big ticket free agents regardless of how much room they have under the cap. More often than not the value does not match the price and it contradicts the locker room culture they seek to achieve. If you're going to overpay, let it be for someone like Williams who has already established himself in the locker room. Reward your own is the message.
And let's face it, the free agents who are worth anywhere close to the superstar contracts they are gonna receive will be going to the teams that have $30M+ in cap space.
The Giants were not in cap hell and Williams's $19.4M tag doesn't suddenly put them there.
The Giants have a QB on a rookie contract and are up against the cap right now. They absolutely are in cap hell. To claim otherwise is to admit that you don't know WTF you're talking about as it regards to the cap.
The Giants were not in cap hell and Williams's $19.4M tag doesn't suddenly put them there.
The Giants have a QB on a rookie contract and are up against the cap right now. They absolutely are in cap hell. To claim otherwise is to admit that you don't know WTF you're talking about as it regards to the cap.
Haha watch and learn.
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha from Kevin fucking Abrams?
In comment 15171720 christian said:
Quote: ^ Jon, an alternative good outcome would be signing Tomlinson, trading Williams for a 1st, and adding other lower tier UFAs.
I can buy a line of Tomlinson, Lawrence, Hill, rookie with better edge, linebacker, and/or CB talent.///////
I'm much higher on LW versus Tomlinson, he's much more multiple and impactful.
I've only gotten to this point in the thread, 10:30AM, and I didn't see it addressed yet:
What scares me most about the line DG is taking here: Prior to last year LW had a total--a TOTAL--I believe of 1.5 sacks. in 2020 he had, what 10.5--in a contract year. What if LW's head is just geared to be that 10-sacks/year guy when he is determined to be the best player he can be--which is very good--but once a LT deal is in the bag he reverts to a low single digit sacks a year guy?
A bit similar in a different way: Jackrabbit. He was/is a very good CB when motivated by playing on a good team with a shot at the post-season. Once it becomes clear that a season is down the tubes along with that team, he just becomes a different, inferior player. It's the way he's wired.
is now set 182.5 ... "Tampering" is "allowed" .... The deal optimally should be done in the 4 to 5 days. Then you focus on your tampering and how we are going to navigate the FA waters.
All this hand wriging over what if he slumps off after the $$$ if that is a worry still being had then why trade for him to begin with, Use to FT to get a pick somehow or final option make all your cap adustments to have him as a 1 yr rental on the tag and move fwd and focus on mid/low tier FAs we'll be able to sign. Which puts more "pressure" to maybe trade down for a chance to get an extra 2nd,3rd or 4th in 2021 ... knowing we'll get a comp pick in 2022 hopefully a 3rd to make the deal wash.
In comment 15171524 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15171522 glowrider said:
Quote:
The hole in NGD's point 2 is logical, not emotional: Williams NOW is coming off a career year for him. 11.5 sacks for a 3/4 DE/DT is HUGE. A smart investor would not bet (even on himself, one imagines) on the liklihood he would duplicate his 2020 stat line in 2021...
Especially IF, BECAUSE OF THE PRICE of the tag itself, Dalvin Tomlinson MUST BE let go. Don't take my word on it, take Logan Ryan's - re whom he thought was the team's defensive MVP - Tomlinson.
I'm probably over reaching and over speculting, and ignoring the obvious (every player wants to be PAID) but maybe, just maybe, the LW deal is taking perhaps longer than expected because LW wants to see both himself and Tomlinson receive long term deals?
I know that's a way out in left field suggestion. Hell, it's out of the stadium and into the Bay (at least in SF.) But Williams has claimed more than once "it"s not all about money" and that he and Tomlinson are "best friends."
I had to chuckle at you pointing at logical holes in my argument then suggesting this. The gaping logical hole in your argument is that if he wanted to sign a team friendly deal to keep more defensive players that door has been wide open for a long time. DG would probably throw in some of his salary if he could get LW to sign a team friendly deal.
No to the "hole" in my logic. LW had an borderline all-pro season this past season. You don't think that factors into his lifetime earnings potential?
LW could have the season he had two seasons ago this season on the franchise tag and be highly confident his offers would be better than they were two seasons ago. How is that not logical to you?
I honestly don't know why this is even being debated. If you bet on yourself and you win there is no possible psychological rationale that would make you less likely to bet on yourself again.
COVID could be an explanation, again, if COVID was a bigger risk this year. But it very much is not a bigger risk than it was April 23rd of last year and I have no idea how that got brought into this debate as something that would make him more concerned.
The fact that this is a historical year where everyone has less cap space than they expected is also a huge factor that makes sense to wait and tackle free agency next year with more guaranteed money in your pocket.
A huge factor that gets ignored is he will bank close to $40M guaranteed in these two years which probably isn't far off the guaranteed money the Giants were offering last year.
LW has so much more leverage than the Giants it's not even funny. Now I'm not saying that LW isn't going to sign a long term deal, I would call that more likely than unlikely in fact. But the idea that he is sweating this one bit or sweating it anywhere close to the pressure the Giants feel I haven't seen one good explanation for.
If you are reaching so far into the justification basket that you are pulling out "hey maybe for friendship" it probably means you aren't making a very good point.
if the cap was $28m higher like it was supposed to be
would they still be in cap hell? Or if Solder's contract hadn't been delayed a year due to the opt out?
Here's the list of teams practical cap space - they are 21st before doing anything with Solder and before resolving Leonard Williams. They are 11th in dead money after the Zeitler cut and were 15th before it.
would they still be in cap hell? Or if Solder's contract hadn't been delayed a year due to the opt out?
Here's the list of teams practical cap space - they are 21st before doing anything with Solder and before resolving Leonard Williams. They are 11th in dead money after the Zeitler cut and were 15th before it.
I'd say their cap situation is pretty middle of the road (middle 1/3). Not ideal but not nearly the 1/3 of the teams below them are in. https://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space/ - ( New Window )
Yes, but probably need to consider they have averaged 5 wins per year for last several and have a QB starting under his rookie deal. Roster has plenty of holes/upgrades needed as we discussed yesterday too.
I'm not sure what the clinical definition of cap hell is -- but I think a few of the symptoms are:
- letting your own players go in UFA because you cannot afford them
- restructuring bad contracts with guaranteed future money
- cutting players to get under the cap for your draft picks
Regarding your first point, all teams have to let players go because the player's value to the team doesn't match what he would cost. The salary cap is real and requires being managed, I'm not claiming otherwise. Just because you can afford to keep someone doesn't mean it's wise. Regarding your second and third points, who is to say either applies to the Giants? Are they cutting anyone that they would otherwise keep if they weren't in so-called cap hell? The truth is that the road to cap hell comes from re-signing players whose value doesn't match their price just because you can afford them and not cutting players whose value doesn't match their price.
RE: if the cap was $28m higher like it was supposed to be
would they still be in cap hell? Or if Solder's contract hadn't been delayed a year due to the opt out?
Here's the list of teams practical cap space - they are 21st before doing anything with Solder and before resolving Leonard Williams. They are 11th in dead money after the Zeitler cut and were 15th before it.
I'd say their cap situation is pretty middle of the road (middle 1/3). Not ideal but not nearly the 1/3 of the teams below them are in. https://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space/ - ( New Window )
Given the lack of talent on the roster and the fact that they have a QB on his rookie contract, being in the middle third is a pretty bad current scenario.
Regarding your first point, all teams have to let players go because the player's value to the team doesn't match what he would cost. The salary cap is real and requires being managed, I'm not claiming otherwise. Just because you can afford to keep someone doesn't mean it's wise. Regarding your second and third points, who is to say either applies to the Giants? Are they cutting anyone that they would otherwise keep if they weren't in so-called cap hell? The truth is that the road to cap hell comes from re-signing players whose value doesn't match their price just because you can afford them and not cutting players whose value doesn't match their price.
Again, I’m not sure of the definition of cap hell.
Looks like they’ll have a good chunk of dead money, have to choose between two talented incumbent tackles, and won’t be adding a wave off UFA talent.
For a pretty young team that wasn’t very good, it’s definitely not financial heaven.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
[quote] I would be inclined to let him go and take the 2 1st rd picks. [/quot
Nobody is giving up two #1s, but the Giants can take less, and should.
Sorry for the last post
Totally agree with jvm
Having said that, NO NFL team will ever relinquish two picks for LW. So it's just silly at this point.
Quote:
I would be inclined to let him go and take the 2 1st rd picks.
Nobody is giving up two #1s, but the Giants can take less, and should.
Like a 3rd and a 5th?
:-)
Quote:
In comment 15171143 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
I would be inclined to let him go and take the 2 1st rd picks.
Nobody is giving up two #1s, but the Giants can take less, and should.
Like a 3rd and a 5th?
:-)
I laughed
I also think players should be held to contracts they sign when drafted. If the team wants to give a new one fine.
It would help with Gettleman's GM of the Year voting...
I also think players should be held to contracts they sign when drafted. If the team wants to give a new one fine.
Your second point already happens. You can't force a player to play though, and if they sit out they forfeit the money they are due. Watson has every right to hold out as he's willingly giving up his pay by doing so.
1150 points for pick 13 vs 1180 for two picks at 32.
Wasn't a bad move for the Colts.
Quote:
allowed once on a player.
I also think players should be held to contracts they sign when drafted. If the team wants to give a new one fine.
Your second point already happens. You can't force a player to play though, and if they sit out they forfeit the money they are due. Watson has every right to hold out as he's willingly giving up his pay by doing so.
Having said that, NO NFL team will ever relinquish two picks for LW. So it's just silly at this point.
Or, are they secretly hoping someone takes him and they get two #1's?
Just can't see why the two sides are having difficulty getting a deal done if, by all accounts, both sides want to.
Or, are they secretly hoping someone takes him and they get two #1's?
Just can't see why the two sides are having difficulty getting a deal done if, by all accounts, both sides want to.
Very few teams, with a $185MM salary cap, are going to pay LW $20MM AND give up 2 1st Round draft picks. Next year I could see it more likely, but not now.
I'd take the two 2's... or just pick 18... or do some sort of pick swap somehow.
I'd take the two 2's... or just pick 18... or do some sort of pick swap somehow.
Absolutely. Plenty of good defenders in FA. Take the picks and use the money elsewhere. Keep Dalvin, the the picks and go after someone like Barrett or Dupree.
Were they 20 million under cap?
Were they 20 million under cap?
No they weren't but there is no salary cap right now. Haha.
Having said that, NO NFL team will ever relinquish two picks for LW. So it's just silly at this point.
Personally i'd drive him to the airport for 1.
I'd strongly consider a 2nd round pick for him too.
+1
But the hyperbole here is so anti Gettleman its ridiculous. First he was an idiot for trading for him now he's an idiot for negotiating in good faith.
Quote:
I continue to be amazed how utterly daft the NFLPA is to allow this pro-team/anti-player lever to be rolled over into each CBA.
Having said that, NO NFL team will ever relinquish two picks for LW. So it's just silly at this point.
The Tag impacts 9 players this year. Union is not going to make a concession to owners for something that impacts 7-10 players per offseason.
Why not? Just because the FT dollars are typically very high doesn't change the dynamics of a bad rule. Those higher profile players can also have their earnings potential curbed if they get seriously hurt while playing under a FT.
Hopefully the Giants have a ceiling earmarked for Williams, and if he collects a better offer, the Giants recoup a 1st or 2nd round pick instead of a potential 3rd round comp pick.
I also think players should be held to contracts they sign when drafted. If the team wants to give a new one fine.
They are. And those contracts are fully guaranteed.
What players can you think of that have not been held to contracts they sign when drafted?
Quote:
Like the Dolphins... they pick 3rd, 18th, 36th and 50th i believe... surely they can afford Leo if they wanted and have plenty of draft capital to get creative in a trade...
I'd take the two 2's... or just pick 18... or do some sort of pick swap somehow.
Absolutely. Plenty of good defenders in FA. Take the picks and use the money elsewhere. Keep Dalvin, the the picks and go after someone like Barrett or Dupree.
I like those 2 alot but I really like Carl Lawson, shouldn't cost as much as Shaq or Dupree but would be a good fit for us at OLB in our 3-4... would like it even more if we can land him and Leo together... now thats a pass rush.
Daggan on the Athletic wrote in a column last week that LW played 54% of his snaps at DE in 2020. If true, then I don't see how the Giants can call him a DT. Don't know the snap count for 2019 which I believe a grievance has been filed.
didn't he play inside with the jets? his pro football stats page list him as a DE and only DT with the giants.
didn't he play inside with the jets? his pro football stats page list him as a DE and only DT with the giants.
Would be interesting to see if the NFL has a policy that 3-4 DE count as DT, or if the Giants just decided on that policy for themselves.
We need to find guys like James Bradberry and Blake Martinez for WR and Edge (ie. “Second tier” ascending player that can be had for reasonable money bc they’ve been overlooked, out of place or the market is gonna be set by players worth more, like LW)
Dalvin Tomlinson is exactly that kinda guy, to a tee, he’s just on the team already.
I think keeping both is vital for long term success and they will be very powerful with Dexter and legit edge pressure. The defense isn’t that far away.
1. Gave Bradberry a 4-year extension that included a nice pay raise and significant guaranteed money (saved $10.25M on cap).
2. Restructured Zeitler's masked as an extension (added two years but kept this year's compensation the same, saving $7.1M on cap).
3. Gave Solder a paycut masked as an extension (added two years but reduced his 2021 compensation to $6M, saving 6.9M on cap).
Total cap savings: $24.25M.
p.s.--The Giants have leverage with Solder and Zeitler in that none of their salary is guaranteed, meaning the Giants could hold on to them until after free agency and the draft and even training camp and let them go once they feel more comfortable with their replacements. The threat of this could entice them into accepting less compensation if that compensation is guaranteed.
He has since Oct 2019.
Team LW has really been quite the poker player in all this and has won every hand so far...
So with that looming, you have to imagine that is a big sticking point in those negotiations. If they can't agree on the position that LW plays, how do you even establish some baseline cost to start from?
I think this is the step towards finalizing a long term deal this season by letting the market set his rate. Both sides should want to get this done ASAP. I can’t imagine either party wants to play another year on the tag.
Quote:
April 23: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
I don't think he's a RFA. Franchise tag is different from what I can tell. They have until July 15th to negotiate an extension. I think he has a longer deadline to sign than April 23.
I think this is the step towards finalizing a long term deal this season by letting the market set his rate. Both sides should want to get this done ASAP. I can’t imagine either party wants to play another year on the tag.
It seems willfully ignorant to ignore that he went through this last year and took this risk. He's wealthier this year than last, and this tag is a higher rate. Not sure why you think this holds any water when it didn't last season...
And that is a considered position.
Quote:
God forbid he gets a career ending injury, or major injury that alters his career trajectory, he’s on the hook and left tens of millions on the table from a suitor. I’m unsure what he pays for loss-of-value and disability, but that’s not inexpensive if you’re trying to cover say 50-60% of $80m. He doesn’t have endorsements that are significant...That position designation would certainly help his pocketbook.
I think this is the step towards finalizing a long term deal this season by letting the market set his rate. Both sides should want to get this done ASAP. I can’t imagine either party wants to play another year on the tag.
It seems willfully ignorant to ignore that he went through this last year and took this risk. He's wealthier this year than last, and this tag is a higher rate. Not sure why you think this holds any water when it didn't last season...
Dak Prescott. LW is not a QB, but face it, if the Cowboys weren't so enamored with Dak, he may have lost his pay day plus Dak is a pretty successful QB and those are hard to come by. Very Good DTs come out every year - they are easier to move on from vs QBs.
And that is a considered position.
If you break it down to the these 3 main factors
1. Does he need money more this year or last year? (Last year because he was paid like a top 5 player)
2. How confident should he be in his play? (Again, less last year. Last year he was playing for a new coach in a new system and two years ago was probably his worst season as a pro, this past year being his best)
3. COVID concerns? (As you can see below he signed his FT on April 23rd of last year, I think there was a way bigger COVID concern then)
Besides, when people take risks that pay off do you really think it makes them more risk averse? That doesn't really make sense...
LW has been pretty clear what he wants IMO he wants to hit the open market or be paid like a top 3 player at his position, maybe even top 1. What you are writing seems much more grounded in hope than what we know about this situation
DT Leonard Williams signs franchise tag (April 23rd, 2020) - ( New Window )
Backfire on the Giants? Well it might not be what the Giants ideally desired, but it would make DG a genius at evaluating LW's worth, trading a 3rd and future 5th for him, putting him in a system that elevated his worth, and returned 2 first round draft picks - even if both picks were 32nd overall.
But yeah, it gives LW's team (agent) a chance to negotiate his worth on the open market. Maybe they will come back humbled to a salary figure DG and the Giants are willing to provide?
Quote:
I'm really curious how big that gap is. The Giants have to know LW would get $20M on the open market. So is it purely structure and guarantees that they're apart on or is the LW team asking for $21M-$22M?
Or, are they secretly hoping someone takes him and they get two #1's?
Just can't see why the two sides are having difficulty getting a deal done if, by all accounts, both sides want to.
Very few teams, with a $185MM salary cap, are going to pay LW $20MM AND give up 2 1st Round draft picks. Next year I could see it more likely, but not now.
Next year they can't franchise him. So either LW is going to gamble & become an FA in 2022 when the cap will be much higher,or he like playing in this defensive system & agrees to a long term deal!
Quote:
In comment 15171222 HMunster said:
Quote:
I'm really curious how big that gap is. The Giants have to know LW would get $20M on the open market. So is it purely structure and guarantees that they're apart on or is the LW team asking for $21M-$22M?
Or, are they secretly hoping someone takes him and they get two #1's?
Just can't see why the two sides are having difficulty getting a deal done if, by all accounts, both sides want to.
Very few teams, with a $185MM salary cap, are going to pay LW $20MM AND give up 2 1st Round draft picks. Next year I could see it more likely, but not now.
Next year they can't franchise him. So either LW is going to gamble & become an FA in 2022 when the cap will be much higher,or he like playing in this defensive system & agrees to a long term deal!
They can FT him next year but it is extremely unlikely. If he is labeled as a DT then his tag number would be around $23.2 mil.
Quote:
In comment 15171226 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15171222 HMunster said:
Quote:
I'm really curious how big that gap is. The Giants have to know LW would get $20M on the open market. So is it purely structure and guarantees that they're apart on or is the LW team asking for $21M-$22M?
Or, are they secretly hoping someone takes him and they get two #1's?
Just can't see why the two sides are having difficulty getting a deal done if, by all accounts, both sides want to.
Very few teams, with a $185MM salary cap, are going to pay LW $20MM AND give up 2 1st Round draft picks. Next year I could see it more likely, but not now.
Next year they can't franchise him. So either LW is going to gamble & become an FA in 2022 when the cap will be much higher,or he like playing in this defensive system & agrees to a long term deal!
They can FT him next year but it is extremely unlikely. If he is labeled as a DT then his tag number would be around $23.2 mil.
Thought you can only franchise a player for 2 years? This would be the second,making him an FA in 2022!
Thought you can only franchise a player for 2 years? This would be the second,making him an FA in 2022!
You can actually tag someone as much as you want. The problem is the money keeps ballooning like compound interest. It's designed that way so teams don't do it.
Having said that, NO NFL team will ever relinquish two picks for LW. So it's just silly at this point.
Except it benefits 99% of the players by capping the amount of money the elite (<1%) players make.
Quote:
Thought you can only franchise a player for 2 years? This would be the second,making him an FA in 2022!
You can actually tag someone as much as you want. The problem is the money keeps ballooning like compound interest. It's designed that way so teams don't do it.
okay,thanks. Was watching an NFL program yesterday that said this year would be the last for the Giants to franchise him,so I guess they were wrong!
-or-
Williams wants to wait until next year when the CAP will go up quite a bit and he can have a chance for an even bigger deal.
I want Williams to sign a longer term deal, but the Giants need to figure out if they can sign two or three players with the money they would keep by not signing LW. For $20 mill they can sign a $12-$15 mill player plus either a $5-$8 mill player..or maybe a $10 mill, a $7 mill and a $3 mill combo.
Quote:
Thought you can only franchise a player for 2 years? This would be the second,making him an FA in 2022!
You can actually tag someone as much as you want. The problem is the money keeps ballooning like compound interest. It's designed that way so teams don't do it.
That's not true. 3 times max.
Quote:
In comment 15171560 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
Thought you can only franchise a player for 2 years? This would be the second,making him an FA in 2022!
You can actually tag someone as much as you want. The problem is the money keeps ballooning like compound interest. It's designed that way so teams don't do it.
okay,thanks. Was watching an NFL program yesterday that said this year would be the last for the Giants to franchise him,so I guess they were wrong!
A team can only franchaise someone 3 times.
Quote:
In comment 15171560 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
Thought you can only franchise a player for 2 years? This would be the second,making him an FA in 2022!
You can actually tag someone as much as you want. The problem is the money keeps ballooning like compound interest. It's designed that way so teams don't do it.
That's not true. 3 times max.
I had this conversation yesterday, and I thought it was two times max at first. I was told there's no actual wording in the CBA that limits a team to 3, but that the way the tag cost increases each time you use it on a player is such that no one ever reaches that point to test it.
Lots to still sort out...
Quote:
In comment 15171561 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15171560 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
Thought you can only franchise a player for 2 years? This would be the second,making him an FA in 2022!
You can actually tag someone as much as you want. The problem is the money keeps ballooning like compound interest. It's designed that way so teams don't do it.
That's not true. 3 times max.
I had this conversation yesterday, and I thought it was two times max at first. I was told there's no actual wording in the CBA that limits a team to 3, but that the way the tag cost increases each time you use it on a player is such that no one ever reaches that point to test it.
Here:
In making his ruling, Burbank said all franchise tags will be viewed this way in the future.
"We are very pleased that that the arbitrator agreed with the NFLPA that the correct interpretation of the "third time" Franchise Player designation in the CBA applies across clubs, and a player's rights will not be unfairly hindered if different clubs designate him as a Franchise Player during his career," the NFLPA said in a statement. " ... This ruling will help all Franchise Players in the future. We are very happy that Drew Brees has clarification on this matter, and we hope that it facilitates a successful negotiation for Drew and the Saints."
Link - ( New Window )
Gettleman might as well throw in the keys to his Doge and Murder She Wrote VHS collection too, if they are going to franchise Williams a third time.
Gettleman might as well throw in the keys to his Doge and Murder She Wrote VHS collection too, if they are going to franchise Williams a third time.
Yes and no. Yes, it has been amended and yes the NFL seems happy with that it can be used three times. But it also states what happens in year 1, year 2, and year 3. There is a reason that a fourth year is not outlined. It is because it doesn't exist.
Link - ( New Window )
I’m not positive on this but I think teams can negotiate those two 1sts down. So a team agrees to terms with LW but do not sign him until they negotiate with the Giants first on the picks
The non-exclusive tag allows LW to negotiate with any team. If a team wants to go after him hard they can give him an offer. LW can only take one offer back to the NYG. The Giants can match that exact contract or decline and receive 2 firsts from that team. However, if LW wants to move on then they can all work together to come up with an alternate deal. The Giants can trade him for a 7th round pick to another team if they wanted. That wouldn't happen but it could. It is more likely that another deal is worked out like a second round pick or first round pick if all parties decide to move on.
Quote:
the market? Is it realistic that any team would be willing to apart with 2 first round picks for him? If not, there is no market and this levels the playing field somewhat between both sides. Is that wrong?
The non-exclusive tag allows LW to negotiate with any team. If a team wants to go after him hard they can give him an offer. LW can only take one offer back to the NYG. The Giants can match that exact contract or decline and receive 2 firsts from that team. However, if LW wants to move on then they can all work together to come up with an alternate deal. The Giants can trade him for a 7th round pick to another team if they wanted. That wouldn't happen but it could. It is more likely that another deal is worked out like a second round pick or first round pick if all parties decide to move on.
A really bad outcome is Williams playing on a 19.3M tender. The OTC numbers look very accurate to me at -7.9M. They'll need to add ~4.5M for rookies that will count against the top 51.
Cap cash flow is an acute issue unfortunately this year.
Quote:
That the purpose of giving the non-exclusive tag is to allow LW to see what he would get on the open market and help in negotiations for a long term contract with the Giants. If a team is willing to give up two first round draft choices and give an outrageous contract offer, then it could backfire IF the Giants wanted to retain LW.
Backfire on the Giants? Well it might not be what the Giants ideally desired, but it would make DG a genius at evaluating LW's worth, trading a 3rd and future 5th for him, putting him in a system that elevated his worth, and returned 2 first round draft picks - even if both picks were 32nd overall.
But yeah, it gives LW's team (agent) a chance to negotiate his worth on the open market. Maybe they will come back humbled to a salary figure DG and the Giants are willing to provide?
DG looks good if the return is only a 2nd RD pick.
Anything more and he's really pulled something off.
IMV, if you're a GM of a team that is on the cusp and needs a DE (34/43 DT/DE...doesn't matter)...they may be willing to give up a #1.
LW is no crapshoot. He's a bonified stud.
I don't see how the keep Tomlinson now myself.
A really bad outcome is Williams playing on a 19.3M tender. The OTC numbers look very accurate to me at -7.9M. They'll need to add ~4.5M for rookies that will count against the top 51.
Cap cash flow is an acute issue unfortunately this year.
Yep, and it makes little sense to kick the can down the road with so many holes to fill. We really need the draft to pay off and help the balance sheet.
Quote:
of playing on the tag, and having incurred the costs and risks of playing on the tag, he may be more inclined to get his big guaranteed money now, and not run the risk and related costs for another year, particularly in a Covid world.
And that is a considered position.
If you break it down to the these 3 main factors
1. Does he need money more this year or last year? (Last year because he was paid like a top 5 player)
2. How confident should he be in his play? (Again, less last year. Last year he was playing for a new coach in a new system and two years ago was probably his worst season as a pro, this past year being his best)
3. COVID concerns? (As you can see below he signed his FT on April 23rd of last year, I think there was a way bigger COVID concern then)
Besides, when people take risks that pay off do you really think it makes them more risk averse? That doesn't really make sense...
LW has been pretty clear what he wants IMO he wants to hit the open market or be paid like a top 3 player at his position, maybe even top 1. What you are writing seems much more grounded in hope than what we know about this situation
You’re ignoring long term security, more guaranteed money, no insurance premiums guarding against future loss of earnings, and assuming because he played with fire once and didn’t get burned, he’d happily do it again, which is incredibly flimsy, and far more based on a hope and a prayer than wanting to lock down multiple years and mega bucks.
If I play Russian roulette and don’t kill myself the first time, it doesn’t make me more likely to play it again. It makes me less likely to do it.
Besides, Russian roulette is a really bad analogy that’s a game of total chance with the maximum loss possible for a human.
LW probably feels closer to the house right now than a gambler. He’s been sitting at the poker table and increasing his stack, increasing his leverage over his opponent. The Giants are desperate to start winning and LW personally had never looked like more of a winner.
Good post.
Hopefully they decide soon to part ways if at a standstill and trade him or let him go to free agency.
Not what many want, but not for lack of trying on Giants part...
I can buy a line of Tomlinson, Lawrence, Hill, rookie with better edge, linebacker, and/or CB talent.
I can buy a line of Tomlinson, Lawrence, Hill, rookie with better edge, linebacker, and/or CB talent.
I'm much higher on LW versus Tomlinson, he's much more multiple and impactful.
Besides, Russian roulette is a really bad analogy that’s a game of total chance with the maximum loss possible for a human.
LW probably feels closer to the house right now than a gambler. He’s been sitting at the poker table and increasing his stack, increasing his leverage over his opponent. The Giants are desperate to start winning and LW personally had never looked like more of a winner.
I responded directly as to why he may be may be more risk averse: he played with fire once, and he did so successfully. Playing on the tag is a game of total chance with the maximum loss possible for a player. The analogy is apt. He is not “the house.” He is quite literally gambling on a better future deal by playing year to year.
He has seen a teammate suffer coming back from Covid. He has seen players suffer devastating injuries on the tag, and not all of them are star quarterbacks who will always be in demand, no matter their condition.
He is risking many, many millions of dollars by not having a long term contract, he’s risking an extra year of not having that money working for him, he’s risking injury, and he’s paying insurance to cover potential loss of future earnings two years in a row.
Sure, he will get paid for the year on the tag, but if that’s it or his performance suffers, he will not have the same sort of negotiating strength he has now, and his price will only go down. His value has never been higher, and he should be thrilled to have gotten through a season on the tag in good health. There’s very little upside left in his current position, but an awful lot of downside.
Sure, he will get paid for the year on the tag, but if that’s it or his performance suffers, he will not have the same sort of negotiating strength he has now, and his price will only go down.
I wouldn't subscribe to the theory that Team LW's price will drop much, if at all, if he has a "lesser" year in 2021 versus 2020. In fact, if the NYG enjoy more cap flexibility next year he will argue there should be no issues with paying him his demands...
Quote:
Sure, he will get paid for the year on the tag, but if that’s it or his performance suffers, he will not have the same sort of negotiating strength he has now, and his price will only go down.
I wouldn't subscribe to the theory that Team LW's price will drop much, if at all, if he has a "lesser" year in 2021 versus 2020. In fact, if the NYG enjoy more cap flexibility next year he will argue there should be no issues with paying him his demands...
Flat or down are not winning moves. If he stays flat, better to have the security today. Frankly, if he got hurt, he’d probably sign a one-year prove it deal to try to get his value back up. And another year going year to year.
What benefit is there to him not to sign long term this season?
I’m not sure why you are talking about COVID, regardless of if he knows anyone that got it, COVID risk was far greater last year on April 23rd. He is incredibly likely to be vaccinated before the season starts.
Every risk that exists today existed last year. And as I’ve said those risks were greater last year. He was less wealthy, he was less proven, he stood to make less money with the franchise tag.
You aren’t explaining at all why in the face of less risks he’d suddenly become more risk averse than he was last year
In that scenario, he could be willing to take the risk, and play on the tag. The big risk is a career threatening injury. How often do those happen, though? IMO, not often enough to scare off someone who thinks he's being seriously underbid. There's a LOT of money to be made by playing on the tag.
What's your confusion?
There has to be a fairly big ravine between both parties to STILL be stuck in this holding pattern. And it has to be further complicated by the lack of clarity on the actual position LW should be considered.
When the topic came up yesterday it was palpable how frustrated Gettleman is with the situation.
In that scenario, he could be willing to take the risk, and play on the tag. The big risk is a career threatening injury. How often do those happen, though? IMO, not often enough to scare off someone who thinks he's being seriously underbid. There's a LOT of money to be made by playing on the tag.
Quote:
With the Wolf of Wall Street scene saying he's not going anywhere. It comes off as positive like he wants to stay. But, if so, what is the hold up. We can't go into the 2021 season losing Tomlinson, Zeitler, Tate, Core, etc. and just keep LW among some other lower level signings. I'm not saying we need to be big spenders. I am saying this team can't basically be stuck in neutral and expect to win more than 6 games. Whatever happens, the worst case scenario imo is that Leonard Williams is on the tag for the beginning and middle of FA. One way or another, get closure. Either get a long term deal done or trade him before FA starts.
There has to be a fairly big ravine between both parties to STILL be stuck in this holding pattern. And it has to be further complicated by the lack of clarity on the actual position LW should be considered.
When the topic came up yesterday it was palpable how frustrated Gettleman is with the situation.
I mentioned that as well. Getts barely wanted to admit that they were going the franchise tag route...even suggesting he had until last night to do it just so as to not look even more defeated.
Imv, he's exhausted with Team LW. And he knows they have him between a rock and a hardplace and not being able to improve the roster elsewhere...
Quote:
With the Wolf of Wall Street scene saying he's not going anywhere. It comes off as positive like he wants to stay. But, if so, what is the hold up. We can't go into the 2021 season losing Tomlinson, Zeitler, Tate, Core, etc. and just keep LW among some other lower level signings. I'm not saying we need to be big spenders. I am saying this team can't basically be stuck in neutral and expect to win more than 6 games. Whatever happens, the worst case scenario imo is that Leonard Williams is on the tag for the beginning and middle of FA. One way or another, get closure. Either get a long term deal done or trade him before FA starts.
There has to be a fairly big ravine between both parties to STILL be stuck in this holding pattern. And it has to be further complicated by the lack of clarity on the actual position LW should be considered.
When the topic came up yesterday it was palpable how frustrated Gettleman is with the situation.
I suspect it's upwards of $4M per.
Also 1 reminder on Leonard Williams history and why this process has dragged out for 2 years, he was not coming off a meager rookie deal. His 2018 salary with the Jets was $14m+. He got an $11m+ signing bonus in 2015 when he was drafted. His career earnings as of this moment are almost $50m. And the $19m this year is in line with the AAV he's likely looking for.
Point being he's a lot less desperate to sign an extension than say Dalvin Tomlinson - whose current career earnings total $4.5m. The next contract for Dalvin Tomlinson is going to be 5-6x his total career earnings just in guaranteed money. $40m guaranteed for Leonard Williams is less than his total career earnings. That's a dramatic difference in negotiating position. Invert their rookie contracts and the Leonard Williams deal would have been done last year. A lot of this dragging out isn't anyone's fault but just a reflection of the rookie pay scale system and franchise tags for high draft picks.
My guess is the contention from Giants camp is that LW wouldn’t get close to the asking price he’s demanding from the Giants. Which is why they did it this way IMO. My guess is at this point they’ve probably told him to do some real work to prove he can get what he says he’s worth
Leonard Williams is going to get what the market says he is going to get. He can hold out for more than the market dictates, but that is a risk and a gamble. He had a career year and has strong position in his negotiations. Again, he has very little upside to gain, and a lot of potential downside risk.
And, if he comes out flat or worse off next year, then it’s not a winning move when he could’ve locked down at least twice as much in guarantees this year, and the cost of DL next year will be more than this year. Why is that confusing?
At the end of the day all of us are worth what someone is willing to pay, and there may be a team willing to do for him what the Skins did for Landon Collins. If so I hope we extract a 1st round pick (or a 2nd + 3rd) from that team and move on.
But in this world of reduced cap space I'm still going to guess there's not a sailer that drunk out there and the deal with the Giants along the lines of the 2 comps from last year happens in the next few days now that the official cap # is locked in and they are going to have to start making moves to get under official.
Both are still unresolved, I'm guessing the NFL just hopes an extension gets worked out and they don't need to make a judgement.
Leonard Williams is going to get what the market says he is going to get. He can hold out for more than the market dictates, but that is a risk and a gamble. He had a career year and has strong position in his negotiations. Again, he has very little upside to gain, and a lot of potential downside risk.
And, if he comes out flat or worse off next year, then it’s not a winning move when he could’ve locked down at least twice as much in guarantees this year, and the cost of DL next year will be more than this year. Why is that confusing?
The winning move you are missing is the Giant contract offer is less than what he wants. He thinks his market value is higher than the Giant have told him it is.
That is the upside he is seeking and obviously he thinks that differential is material enough to take on the risk, if any.
I suspect it's upwards of $4M per.
What do you think the spread is in actuals?
NYG offering: $19M
Team LW seeking: $23M
Yep, he wants a better offer. His view of his market value.
Quote:
I suspect it's upwards of $4M per.
What do you think the spread is in actuals?
NYG offering: $19M
Team LW seeking: $23M
I had 18 and 22, close enough!
How long until you realize that DG's negotiating style is to hardball some players away and overpay some players in, and nary the two shall meet for actually good contracts?
It seemed like Bradberry and Martinez were an indication of a positive change, but here we are again, a year later.
I'd give him $21M AAV easy, if the contract is structured properly and the guarantees don't exceed ~$11-12M on average, per year.
But this is shaping up to be another ego battle for Resume Dave. Get ready for a LW-tag rescinded, followed by signing Tomlinson and Golladay and a Hanlon-crafted reason for why we couldn't re-sign Williams.
I'm sure LW wants to hit the market, but if he finds the market isn't to his liking, he may want the leverage the tag brings.
What's the downside?
Quote:
In comment 15171522 glowrider said:
Quote:
of playing on the tag, and having incurred the costs and risks of playing on the tag, he may be more inclined to get his big guaranteed money now, and not run the risk and related costs for another year, particularly in a Covid world.
And that is a considered position.
If you break it down to the these 3 main factors
1. Does he need money more this year or last year? (Last year because he was paid like a top 5 player)
2. How confident should he be in his play? (Again, less last year. Last year he was playing for a new coach in a new system and two years ago was probably his worst season as a pro, this past year being his best)
3. COVID concerns? (As you can see below he signed his FT on April 23rd of last year, I think there was a way bigger COVID concern then)
Besides, when people take risks that pay off do you really think it makes them more risk averse? That doesn't really make sense...
LW has been pretty clear what he wants IMO he wants to hit the open market or be paid like a top 3 player at his position, maybe even top 1. What you are writing seems much more grounded in hope than what we know about this situation
You’re ignoring long term security, more guaranteed money, no insurance premiums guarding against future loss of earnings, and assuming because he played with fire once and didn’t get burned, he’d happily do it again, which is incredibly flimsy, and far more based on a hope and a prayer than wanting to lock down multiple years and mega bucks.
If I play Russian roulette and don’t kill myself the first time, it doesn’t make me more likely to play it again. It makes me less likely to do it.
Glowrider: YOU might be less inclined to play Russian roulette a 2nd time after surviving round 1 handsomely,but there's no predicting Williams' psychological and emotional reaction to how things played out this past year.
The hole in NGD's point 2 is logical, not emotional: Williams NOW is coming off a career year for him. 11.5 sacks for a 3/4 DE/DT is HUGE. A smart investor would not bet (even on himself, one imagines) on the liklihood he would duplicate his 2020 stat line in 2021...
Especially IF, BECAUSE OF THE PRICE of the tag itself, Dalvin Tomlinson MUST BE let go. Don't take my word on it, take Logan Ryan's - re whom he thought was the team's defensive MVP - Tomlinson.
I'm probably over reaching and over speculting, and ignoring the obvious (every player wants to be PAID) but maybe, just maybe, the LW deal is taking perhaps longer than expected because LW wants to see both himself and Tomlinson receive long term deals?
I know that's a way out in left field suggestion. Hell, it's out of the stadium and into the Bay (at least in SF.) But Williams has claimed more than once "it"s not all about money" and that he and Tomlinson are "best friends."
Maybe a screw is a bit loose in Williams. Maybe just the opposite: maybe he's looked at the career path of Michael Strahan, or Eli, and realizes there are potentially a world of income streams (post playing career) that are open to ex-NY football Giants that aren't so easily accessible to players who play out their careers outside of NY? And for DEFENSIVE players, is there ANYTHING like being a career DL stud for the Giants???
OK I'll snuff out the crack pipe and head out for my walk now, its a beautiful March afternoon in Bergen county.
A fella can dream, can't he?
The Giants were not in cap hell and Williams's $19.4M tag doesn't suddenly put them there.
p.s.--And the biggest "tell" (to use a poker term) in my mind was the contract they gave Logan Ryan in the fall. You don't assume a $7M cap hit from a 30-year old 12th man (at best) on your defense if there's a fear that it could hamstring you in free agency three months down the road. If they can afford a $7M hit from Logan Ryan they can afford a $19.4M hit from Leonard Williams. Otherwise you tell Ryan to sit tight until March.
LW's team might just get a wake up call in this lowered cap year.
Lou, YOU might be inclined to ignore this, but every dead click in a game of Russian Roulette does raise the stakes. You start with a 17% chance of dying, which increases to 20%, then 25%, then 33%, then 50%, then 100%.
If LW is too stupid to know this, should we even want him?
The Giants were not in cap hell and Williams's $19.4M tag doesn't suddenly put them there.
p.s.--And the biggest "tell" (to use a poker term) in my mind was the contract they gave Logan Ryan in the fall. You don't assume a $7M cap hit from a 30-year old 12th man (at best) on your defense if there's a fear that it could hamstring you in free agency three months down the road. If they can afford a $7M hit from Logan Ryan they can afford a $19.4M hit from Leonard Williams. Otherwise you tell Ryan to sit tight until March.
This is very good Milton. Agree 100% about the "tell".
Although, the DG haters see the "tell" as just another sign of DG's incompetence.
🙄
I'll have to watch Deer Hunter again maybe, but isn't the cylinder spun in between every round of Russian Roulette?
And let's face it, the free agents who are worth anywhere close to the superstar contracts they are gonna receive will be going to the teams that have $30M+ in cap space.
The Giants have a QB on a rookie contract and are up against the cap right now.
They absolutely are in cap hell. To claim otherwise is to admit that you don't know WTF you're talking about as it regards to the cap.
Quote:
The Giants were not in cap hell and Williams's $19.4M tag doesn't suddenly put them there.
The Giants have a QB on a rookie contract and are up against the cap right now. They absolutely are in cap hell. To claim otherwise is to admit that you don't know WTF you're talking about as it regards to the cap.
Quote:
In comment 15172009 Milton said:
Quote:
The Giants were not in cap hell and Williams's $19.4M tag doesn't suddenly put them there.
The Giants have a QB on a rookie contract and are up against the cap right now. They absolutely are in cap hell. To claim otherwise is to admit that you don't know WTF you're talking about as it regards to the cap.
Haha watch and learn.
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha from Kevin fucking Abrams?
There's zero chance of that.
I'll have to watch Deer Hunter again maybe, but isn't the cylinder spun in between every round of Russian Roulette?
I was thinking the same thing, but I just don't want to get into a discussion about RR.
Quote:
I'll have to watch Deer Hunter again maybe, but isn't the cylinder spun in between every round of Russian Roulette?
I was thinking the same thing, but I just don't want to get into a discussion about RR.
Oooh, good point. If so, my post is a gambler's fallacy 101.
It's still 17% though every time - this isn't like Monte Hall offering to change doors. I don't know how many times I'd wager on an 83% chance that I wake up tomorrow.
What should it be called?
What should it be called?
Failing
This team's cap situation relative to their competitive position is precisely what cap hell is.
And denial is what you're dealing with.
Quote: ^ Jon, an alternative good outcome would be signing Tomlinson, trading Williams for a 1st, and adding other lower tier UFAs.
I can buy a line of Tomlinson, Lawrence, Hill, rookie with better edge, linebacker, and/or CB talent.///////
I'm much higher on LW versus Tomlinson, he's much more multiple and impactful.
What scares me most about the line DG is taking here: Prior to last year LW had a total--a TOTAL--I believe of 1.5 sacks. in 2020 he had, what 10.5--in a contract year. What if LW's head is just geared to be that 10-sacks/year guy when he is determined to be the best player he can be--which is very good--but once a LT deal is in the bag he reverts to a low single digit sacks a year guy?
A bit similar in a different way: Jackrabbit. He was/is a very good CB when motivated by playing on a good team with a shot at the post-season. Once it becomes clear that a season is down the tubes along with that team, he just becomes a different, inferior player. It's the way he's wired.
All this hand wriging over what if he slumps off after the $$$ if that is a worry still being had then why trade for him to begin with, Use to FT to get a pick somehow or final option make all your cap adustments to have him as a 1 yr rental on the tag and move fwd and focus on mid/low tier FAs we'll be able to sign. Which puts more "pressure" to maybe trade down for a chance to get an extra 2nd,3rd or 4th in 2021 ... knowing we'll get a comp pick in 2022 hopefully a 3rd to make the deal wash.
- letting your own players go in UFA because you cannot afford them
- restructuring bad contracts with guaranteed future money
- cutting players to get under the cap for your draft picks
Quote:
In comment 15171524 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15171522 glowrider said:
Quote:
The hole in NGD's point 2 is logical, not emotional: Williams NOW is coming off a career year for him. 11.5 sacks for a 3/4 DE/DT is HUGE. A smart investor would not bet (even on himself, one imagines) on the liklihood he would duplicate his 2020 stat line in 2021...
Especially IF, BECAUSE OF THE PRICE of the tag itself, Dalvin Tomlinson MUST BE let go. Don't take my word on it, take Logan Ryan's - re whom he thought was the team's defensive MVP - Tomlinson.
I'm probably over reaching and over speculting, and ignoring the obvious (every player wants to be PAID) but maybe, just maybe, the LW deal is taking perhaps longer than expected because LW wants to see both himself and Tomlinson receive long term deals?
I know that's a way out in left field suggestion. Hell, it's out of the stadium and into the Bay (at least in SF.) But Williams has claimed more than once "it"s not all about money" and that he and Tomlinson are "best friends."
I had to chuckle at you pointing at logical holes in my argument then suggesting this. The gaping logical hole in your argument is that if he wanted to sign a team friendly deal to keep more defensive players that door has been wide open for a long time. DG would probably throw in some of his salary if he could get LW to sign a team friendly deal.
No to the "hole" in my logic. LW had an borderline all-pro season this past season. You don't think that factors into his lifetime earnings potential?
LW could have the season he had two seasons ago this season on the franchise tag and be highly confident his offers would be better than they were two seasons ago. How is that not logical to you?
I honestly don't know why this is even being debated. If you bet on yourself and you win there is no possible psychological rationale that would make you less likely to bet on yourself again.
COVID could be an explanation, again, if COVID was a bigger risk this year. But it very much is not a bigger risk than it was April 23rd of last year and I have no idea how that got brought into this debate as something that would make him more concerned.
The fact that this is a historical year where everyone has less cap space than they expected is also a huge factor that makes sense to wait and tackle free agency next year with more guaranteed money in your pocket.
A huge factor that gets ignored is he will bank close to $40M guaranteed in these two years which probably isn't far off the guaranteed money the Giants were offering last year.
LW has so much more leverage than the Giants it's not even funny. Now I'm not saying that LW isn't going to sign a long term deal, I would call that more likely than unlikely in fact. But the idea that he is sweating this one bit or sweating it anywhere close to the pressure the Giants feel I haven't seen one good explanation for.
If you are reaching so far into the justification basket that you are pulling out "hey maybe for friendship" it probably means you aren't making a very good point.
Here's the list of teams practical cap space - they are 21st before doing anything with Solder and before resolving Leonard Williams. They are 11th in dead money after the Zeitler cut and were 15th before it.
I'd say their cap situation is pretty middle of the road (middle 1/3). Not ideal but not nearly the 1/3 of the teams below them are in.
https://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space/ - ( New Window )
Here's the list of teams practical cap space - they are 21st before doing anything with Solder and before resolving Leonard Williams. They are 11th in dead money after the Zeitler cut and were 15th before it.
I'd say their cap situation is pretty middle of the road (middle 1/3). Not ideal but not nearly the 1/3 of the teams below them are in. https://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space/ - ( New Window )
Yes, but probably need to consider they have averaged 5 wins per year for last several and have a QB starting under his rookie deal. Roster has plenty of holes/upgrades needed as we discussed yesterday too.
They need to do much better...
- letting your own players go in UFA because you cannot afford them
- restructuring bad contracts with guaranteed future money
- cutting players to get under the cap for your draft picks
Here's the list of teams practical cap space - they are 21st before doing anything with Solder and before resolving Leonard Williams. They are 11th in dead money after the Zeitler cut and were 15th before it.
I'd say their cap situation is pretty middle of the road (middle 1/3). Not ideal but not nearly the 1/3 of the teams below them are in. https://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space/ - ( New Window )
Given the lack of talent on the roster and the fact that they have a QB on his rookie contract, being in the middle third is a pretty bad current scenario.
Again, I’m not sure of the definition of cap hell.
Looks like they’ll have a good chunk of dead money, have to choose between two talented incumbent tackles, and won’t be adding a wave off UFA talent.
For a pretty young team that wasn’t very good, it’s definitely not financial heaven.