Gettleman Presser is Concerning NateDogg14 : 3/9/2021 5:15 pm

because he says he is fine with Peart starting at RT next year. He also said the OL is "young" and that they will get better. Immediately thought of Zeitler and Solder, who are not young, and then a reporter asked that very question. I really think it would be a mistake not to take 2 OL in the draft. First 4 picks, in whatever order: receiver, 2 OL, corner, then take 2 more receivers in the 6th. That leaves out pass rusher, but maybe you can get one of those positions in FA. Gettleman says, "Every team needs playmakers." Yes, but not as much as the Giants do. Let's not avoid the obvious. I really hope that I am wrong about the direction that he appears to be going in and that he is being diplomatic in his responses. Your thoughts?