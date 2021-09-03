Gettleman Presser is Concerning

because he says he is fine with Peart starting at RT next year. He also said the OL is "young" and that they will get better. Immediately thought of Zeitler and Solder, who are not young, and then a reporter asked that very question. I really think it would be a mistake not to take 2 OL in the draft. First 4 picks, in whatever order: receiver, 2 OL, corner, then take 2 more receivers in the 6th. That leaves out pass rusher, but maybe you can get one of those positions in FA. Gettleman says, "Every team needs playmakers." Yes, but not as much as the Giants do. Let's not avoid the obvious. I really hope that I am wrong about the direction that he appears to be going in and that he is being diplomatic in his responses. Your thoughts?
In fact we should be extremely happy that Peart could be the starter. He looked smooth before covid and everyone forgets the rolled ankle, too.
I agree with you. I think it's great to start Peart. I just would like them to add to line in the draft. He left me thinking that he thinks the line is just fine as is.
I'm fine with him winning the job but 100% he should have to take it from someone better than a Mike Remmers
Peart should be given the opportunity to win the job and we should all be cheering like hell that he can do it.
The tail end of Eli's career was harmed by this. Daniel Jones a guy we used the #6 pick on lost a key year to develop his skills. It would be incredibly foolish to load up on skill positions without OL depth.
And yes, I would prefer an OT to a WR at 11 without a doubt. Or a trade down where you get a shot to bring in a G in the 2nd round and a WR.
See Erik Flowers the 9th pick...
Quote:
You can’t be concerned that they are starting Peart (young) and then complain that the O line is old (Solder). Solder didn’t even play last year and as you said the two tackles would be Thomas and Peart. Very young players.
The Oline sucked last year, and the jury is still very much in doubt on the very unproven Peart, and even Thomas for that matter, so to say we should be happy with Peart starting looks like another long, and losing season to me.
See Erik Flowers the 9th pick...
You keep professing to deal in facts, yet you completely ignore the fact that Peart was doing quite well in limited snaps and was thought to be progressing quite well. In FACT, many analysts said that he was probably a year away from contributing when drafted. Well, he was rather impressive in the first part of the season, surprising many..
THEN Covid hit and when he returned, was a shell of himself, obviously weakened and most likely still experiencing adverse effects from the virus..
Hopefully come training camp, he’ll be at full strength..
I do deal in facts.
The Giants offensive line wasn't good enough to win AGAIN last year. This has been true for almost a decade.
You want me to have faith that has changed because a few good games and a COVID excuse? Come on. Some positive media attention after a few good games aren't facts. The facts are we have invested heavily in the OL in money and draft picks and we let down our #6 pick last year completely the protection he was given. Don't pretend like you are coming in with facts when you are parroting puff pieces. I know you like the puff pieces but that does not make them facts.
Don't come at me pretending you have facts when you don't. Making it a larger issue. Stay on the thread.
To my actual point, check out this 2018 article on Flowers. The Giants OL puff piece machine at work...
Ereck Flowers Is Improving - ( New Window )
I do deal in facts.
The Giants offensive line wasn't good enough to win AGAIN last year. This has been true for almost a decade.
You’re insufferable..You know exactly what I’m saying. We’re done. No more engaging. You’ll never change.
They are trying to improve the team. Hopefully Peart is a major part. They have no reason to believe that Peart won’t be.
The Giants need so many things, but my top priorities are ER, #1 WR, CB; (and DT if Tomlinson isn't resigned) all with pretty much the same level of need imo --
Olineman -- I wouldn't spend premium picks this year on that - nfw - sign depth not starters and hope the kids (Peart, Lemieux and Thomas) are in fact ready to grow up
Quote:
he should contribute and we don't need to have a legit backup plan.
This Oline as is, or without Zeitler like I have said many times is Humpty Dumpty. A few cameo appearances by Peart, and you think he is ready to start. Only on a losing bad team like the Giants would he be starting, and the losing will continue.
I really don't think it is a fair expectation that we just believe whatever optimistic views are out there on Giants players. That has consistently gotten us into trouble.
You may feel as though I'm being pessimistic but I'm staying on topic, I'm backing up my points. You just don't like my points but to pretend like I'm coming at them without basis is you hiding your head in the sand.
I'm fine with him winning the job but 100% he should have to take it from someone better than a Mike Remmers
You aren't living in reality.
Competition is great, but having him win the job from soneone "better than Remmers" isnt at all a eeasonable expectation in today's NFL.
You need to draft well.
Counting on a 3rd rounder in his second year to start isn't at all outlandish. You should be getting a starter there.
Paying Solder and Zeitler for poor play is a much worse idea than going with the cost controlled young guys.
More tackle competition in the mid to late rounds? Sure, but given where theyntook those tackles they should be starters and draft capital should be leaning towards other areas.
I also take it with a grain of salt. My impressions on Peart are from last year pre and post covid..I really don’t care all that much about what is said during pressers
Quote:
for a team so snakebit by the OL I'd be very concerned that the front office has learned nothing from the last 7 or 8 years if they draft a WR and go into the season with Peart.
I'm not sure why it's me not living in reality when our QB we drafted with the #6 pick had no breathing room and a terrible season. Seems like the reality is that we often march into the season overrating what we have on the OL and it sinks us.
It feels very weird when there has been a pattern for 8 years and I'm being told I'm not living in reality when I'm saying I'm skeptical that we have broken out of that pattern vs. just assuming we have.
How exactly is it more realistic to assume you've broken out of a consistent pattern than stayed in it?
People seem to measure reality in drastically different ways. I'm not even saying that I'm confident we won't break out of the pattern just that it is very silly to suggest you are confident we will.
I actually think Peart is going to be a good player.
Quote:
Did we want him to map out everything he plans to do in FA and the draft? I personally would like to see Peart get the action, but this time of year I take what is said (or not said) with a grain of salt.
Exactly, and I am right there with you. Im actually excited to see this young line work together. These next couple of months will be interesting for sure. Since we are talking about the line, what are your thoughts on some of the mid to late round guards available? I would really like us to take a shot on Meinerz.
My commitment is to be more respectful. You seemed to question my overall ability to deal in facts while I stayed on the topic of these facts and the puff pieces.
I am committed to be more understanding and respectful of other posters but if you think I'm going to be more optimistic than I feel for your benefit, that is just way too tall of an order.
You came at my overall ability to deal in facts here. I stayed on topic. So maybe think about that.
The OL is young.. you have TWO older guys.. Thomas, Peart, Gates, Hernandez, and Lemieux are ALL young players..
5/7th of the line is YOUNG.. and fans complain about the two older guys..
Im realizing that Giants fans are some of the most grumpy fans on the planet.. The Giants are doomed if they say something.. they are doomed if they say nothing..
Quote:
he should contribute and we don't need to have a legit backup plan.
Let's not forget how often we've had promising young linemen who wound up regressing after their first or second seasons.
Agreed. Maybe the GM should try and accumulate more of them versus trading picks away then.
Quote:
In comment 15171269 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
he should contribute and we don't need to have a legit backup plan.
Let's not forget how often we've had promising young linemen who wound up regressing after their first or second seasons.
True, but as of now he looked promising pre-covid. Could he wind up failing? Of course. But these younger kids seem different than the failures of the recent past. But I’m just a fan
I'm fine with him winning the job but 100% he should have to take it from someone better than a Mike Remmers
Exactly. My point, which I don't think I made clear, was not that starting Peart is a bad idea, but that Gettleman seemed to be saying that all was well on the o-line, when it is far, far from it. Other than Thomas, there are no long-term solutions as of yet, and they should take advantage of the players in the draft, especially since it is so deep this year and because o-line is such a critical part of the game and ours has been bad for so long. Jones needs it, Barkley needs it, and WFT, to name one, has one of the best d-lines in the NFL. Jones cannot throw if he is on his back or running for his life. I still believe tbat they can substantially upgrade the line, receiver, and corner in the draft alone. Or edge instead of corner, but I don't think you will get edge or corner help in round six.
Peart being able to win the Right Tackle job would be fantastic for this team as long as the coaches see a dependable player there that possibly can develop into a plus player with sufficient playing time.
With that said, the Giants would be best served to keep investing in the OL as they need another Tackle anyway as Fleming is barely good enough to be the swing guy.
With that said, they should draft 1 or 2 OL every year. Keep building the through the draft
I don't see how this is a negative. If we come out of last years draft with 2 starting Tackle's then that is a major accomplishment. I guess some people can make anything sound bad
I don't see how this is a negative. If we come out of last years draft with 2 starting Tackle's then that is a major accomplishment. I guess some people can make anything sound bad
Coming out of the draft with 2 starting Tackles that are above average is a major accomplishment.
Need to keep remembering this team isn't just looking for starters that can play on a 6-10 team.
That is how you stay at 6-10.
Peart should be given the opportunity to win the job and we should all be cheering like hell that he can do it.
Couldn't agree more. Will be cheering like hell for Peart. Was not complaining that the line is old; was simply concerned that Gettleman was overselling the youth, but I guess that's what he is supposed to do. Just would like them to add to what they have. Not so sure about Lemieux either. Or Hernandez, so it would be wise to continue to build the line through the draft. That's all.
To me. the depressing thing from the presser was that this regime still thinks EE is a piece going forward. Ugh. I hope that talk was to drum up his trade value around the league because we ain't winning a damn thing with him. I think it's fair to argue that he alone cost us a postseason spot, as bad the division was.
that being said, if slater is sitting there i'd have no problem picking him
To me. the depressing thing from the presser was that this regime still thinks EE is a piece going forward. Ugh. I hope that talk was to drum up his trade value around the league because we ain't winning a damn thing with him. I think it's fair to argue that he alone cost us a postseason spot, as bad the division was.
EE is a coach killer.
Also DG not subscribing to the window theory too. It all goes back to DG not understanding positional value or taking advantage of rookie contracts.
He’s made some mistakes obviously, but he’s also made some nice acquisitions and his drafts have been fine, imv. Not perfect, but fine. Remember how much he had to gut this roster when he took over.
But, defending him is not my PRIMARY purpose of this post. My major point right now is that DG has had terrible HC here. Yes, he hired Shurmur..It APPEARS that he’s gotten it right with Judge. So that horrific record his first two years was on the coaches on the field not DG, though he’s the CEO ultimately brought to task
Agreed. And what would you expect him to say about players he drafted less than a year ago?
The concern for all of us should be how Gettleman's efforts to date to fix the OL have been uninspiring.
Cut the shit already with this homer crap, it’s tiresome. We don’t defend DG (I didn’t even want him here), we try to present both sides of the equation, not be one-sided with this disaster bullshit as though it’s a fact. It’s not. I’d shed no tears if he left, but unmitigated disaster? JFC
It that's not an unmitigated disaster, it's certainly a disaster.
Quote:
Tenure since taking over for Reese has been an unmitigated disaster. Yet some homers trip over themselves to defend this clown. Absolutely fucking comical. What happened to my New York football fucking GIANTS?
Don’t get your panties in a twist. The Giants have been abysmal for a long time and he’s to blame for a good amount of it. Any turn around the last 12 months goes on the head coach and his staff. Since you got so offended with what I wrote it must have resonated with you.
Quote:
The fact that DG is still here-what, 15 wins in 3 seasons?-is concerning enough. This team needs to take a big jump this fall or he's gotta go. I'd argue he shoulda been shown the door already, but I ain't John Mara so...
He’s made some mistakes obviously, but he’s also made some nice acquisitions and his drafts have been fine, imv. Not perfect, but fine. Remember how much he had to gut this roster when he took over.
But, defending him is not my PRIMARY purpose of this post. My major point right now is that DG has had terrible HC here. Yes, he hired Shurmur..It APPEARS that he’s gotten it right with Judge. So that horrific record his first two years was on the coaches on the field not DG, though he’s the CEO ultimately brought to task
“Fine” shouldn’t be the standard. Man up bruh.
He's had moments like with Saquon Barkely where he was very overconfident and also had those comments age poorly very quickly.
It shouldn't be an off-base idea to anyone that DGs overconfidence has cost both him personally and our team.
Quote:
In comment 15171368 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Tenure since taking over for Reese has been an unmitigated disaster. Yet some homers trip over themselves to defend this clown. Absolutely fucking comical. What happened to my New York football fucking GIANTS?
Don’t get your panties in a twist. The Giants have been abysmal for a long time and he’s to blame for a good amount of it. Any turn around the last 12 months goes on the head coach and his staff. Since you got so offended with what I wrote it must have resonated with you.
It didn’t resonate one iota, your bullshit “unmitigated disaster” did. Anyone who doesn’t believe your pseudo-factual bullshit is dubbed a homer..
Quote:
In comment 15171375 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15171368 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
Tenure since taking over for Reese has been an unmitigated disaster. Yet some homers trip over themselves to defend this clown. Absolutely fucking comical. What happened to my New York football fucking GIANTS?
Don’t get your panties in a twist. The Giants have been abysmal for a long time and he’s to blame for a good amount of it. Any turn around the last 12 months goes on the head coach and his staff. Since you got so offended with what I wrote it must have resonated with you.
It didn’t resonate one iota, your bullshit “unmitigated disaster” did. Anyone who doesn’t believe your pseudo-factual bullshit is dubbed a homer..
If you can’t see that I don’t know what to tell ya pal. Enjoy sucking because I’m sick and tired of it. You like many here and the front office are content with mediocrity. A virus spreading these parts like the plague.
Must be absolutely desperate for material after the years Martinez, Bradbury, Williams and even lesser cogs like Fackrell had last year.
It's hilarious.
The whole group displays a kind of autistic behavior, distorting statements and then hyperventlating over their own diatortions.
BBI has become very tired in this way.
Bear in mind mediocre or definitionally is 50% winning % and we are at 31.25% winning %. So we'd have to be 1.6 times better than we have been just to be a mediocre team.
If we want to deal in facts here people those are the facts. We could make excuses all day long about everything in these individual seasons but DG has been bad and I'm not sure why we are even still debating that.
Quote:
The fact that DG is still here-what, 15 wins in 3 seasons?-is concerning enough. This team needs to take a big jump this fall or he's gotta go. I'd argue he shoulda been shown the door already, but I ain't John Mara so...
Been yelling at posters and telling them to shut up all day long, starting with me this morning about Leonard Williams. Take it easy man.
"Fine" is not accurate representation of DG's workproduct here, at all. Its been bad...not all of it but a lot. And to suggest the talent he has put on the field had nothing to do with the horrific record, and its all on the coaches is short-sighted to say the least.
He had a nice find with Gates and couple of very good free agent moves last year. Lets hope there is some money in the coffers to do it again this year.
We all need to hope Judge's voice starts becoming the dominant voice at Jints Central...
A: I am, yes.
Hmmmm.
Bear in mind mediocre or definitionally is 50% winning % and we are at 31.25% winning %. So we'd have to be 1.6 times better than we have been just to be a mediocre team.
When something works or fails I want to know why. Beyond the explanation, "it's good so it works, it's bad so it failed". Why has the giants win/loss record been so heavy on the loss side with Gettleman as GM? What direct decisions by Gettleman set the team back? What about other decisions by other contributing members that helped or hurt the team? The Giants ran a pretty successful organization from 2000-2011. What changed?
I am not much of a critic when it comes to building a successful football team, negotiating contracts with professional athletes, scouting players (college and pro), picking coaching staffs etc because I don't know anything about it.
But I also think the press is kind of aggressive towards him the last two years. Maybe he deserves it, but ultimately it doesn't do much service to us the fans, because we aren't learning anything when the press apparently is trying to rattle him.
I do agree with what he said at the offset, that this is extremely early in the process, so it's hard to comment on 2021 right now.
I said from Day 1 when he got hired that he was a very smart guy but I was concerned about his ability to innovate in a changing league and I was concerned he wasn't the guy to lead the organizational change we needed.
The important question isn't could I see a world where he gets enough things right that he redeems himself to be at least a mediocre GM? Yes absolutely.
But to some other points on this thread, don't we want better than that? Better than mediocre?
Do we want someone that JJ is dragging along to be competent or do we want someone that we can say we are as confident in as we are in JJ to make inspired personnel decisions?
I get some people don't want to live in a world where they can't be hopeful about the team. And I personally have some hope. But we shouldn't gloss over real concerns like this in the presser:
A: Well, we’ve talked about that. I went to Carolina and it worked out well, it worked out quickly. We all want things to happen fast. Just for what it’s worth, in terms of where our offensive line is, they’re young and they’re talented. Things take time. I said it earlier, things take time. We believe in these guys, they all came along, we finished the season fairly strong. One of the things that I would say to you is we were 4-2 in our division and if you look at our division, all of those defensive lines that we play, all those fronts are big, powerful, athletic defensive lines and our guys held up. So, we’re getting there. It’s the old saying, you’ve got to run the ball and you’ve got to obviously be able to protect the passer. We’re young and we’re getting better.
Sorry but a few promising comments by the media on Peart and some progress by other young players shouldn't gloss over the very real performance problems we have had. Again, I'm hopeful about the line this season but that doesn't mean I can't also be concerned about the way our last two GMs have approached team building. We grab flashy players like Engram and Barkley while not really having the teams in place to get a good return on those investments. And to be clear a TE that can't block and a RB at #2 is questionable asset allocation to begin with the poor team fit for these assets goes beyond that.
Optimism is great but if you don't have legitimate concerns about seeing us draft Waddle at 11 and Jones with no time to throw to him all season we haven't been watching the same team or you are in complete denial of the downside risks for this team.
Quote:
perhaps unmitigated disaster is a tad strong but 15-33 is at least a disaster, perhaps generously a misadventure.
When something works or fails I want to know why. Beyond the explanation, "it's good so it works, it's bad so it failed". Why has the giants win/loss record been so heavy on the loss side with Gettleman as GM? What direct decisions by Gettleman set the team back? What about other decisions by other contributing members that helped or hurt the team? The Giants ran a pretty successful organization from 2000-2011. What changed?
I am not much of a critic when it comes to building a successful football team, negotiating contracts with professional athletes, scouting players (college and pro), picking coaching staffs etc because I don't know anything about it.
I think what changed is the league evolved. I'd site the following things that feel overlooked by DG.
1. The rules changed and made things more passer friendly, which de-valued RBs. Picking a RB that high was always a risky practice but became even more so when the draft slotting changed and fixed prices based on pick. There was a time when you'd have to pay a QB way more than other positions which echoed the positional value but when they changed to fixed slotted pay in the draft it really changed the risk profile for picking an RB that high. DG literally mocked this idea. Overall I think DG and the Giants highly overvalued the run game.
2) I think DG became accustomed to finding gems on the OL in late rounds, I also think he emphasized powerful OL vs. quicker OL. Not only have people started snatching up OL earlier and earlier but powerful OL declined in value with all the speed rushers (interior and exterior)
3) I think we fell behind in game based intelligence and execution. Which was alarming with Shurmur's timeout usage and what I began to comment on for the Giants in general. When teams like the Ravens and Colts started to advance towards in game points allowed per play analysis, we were still getting more basic game theory things like timeout usage wrong.
4) Our asset allocation practices fell behind. As the league got more competitive I think more and more teams think about competition windows, lining up rookie contracts with veteran contracts. Grabbing future dollars for bad seasons leveraging likely to be earned incentives and not likely to be earned incentives. Gettleman has been doing his rebuild and reload thing since day one and there is just no evidence that is effective in the modern NFL. He did things like make desperate stabs at FAs while also shedding veterans that could help them win. He had a season where he ate tons of dead money and also paid an aging, declining performance QB a huge salary to I guess try to win? And then thought with all that dead money it made sense to use a first round pick on a QB? Those moves make zero sense in conjunction. There isn't enough margin for error with the cap to do that in the modern NFL you need to have a target season to compete and get all your ducks in a row for that, banking extra cap room, not paying for any vets that you don't legitimately see as contributors to that. Front loading deals for vets that will be in your competition window before your team is ready to compete.
I think there is more to it than that, but those are the 4 major categories as I see them.
Quote:
for a team so snakebit by the OL I'd be very concerned that the front office has learned nothing from the last 7 or 8 years if they draft a WR and go into the season with Peart.
Exactly. My point, which I don't think I made clear, was not that starting Peart is a bad idea, but that Gettleman seemed to be saying that all was well on the o-line, when it is far, far from it. Other than Thomas, there are no long-term solutions as of yet, and they should take advantage of the players in the draft, especially since it is so deep this year and because o-line is such a critical part of the game and ours has been bad for so long. Jones needs it, Barkley needs it, and WFT, to name one, has one of the best d-lines in the NFL. Jones cannot throw if he is on his back or running for his life. I still believe tbat they can substantially upgrade the line, receiver, and corner in the draft alone. Or edge instead of corner, but I don't think you will get edge or corner help in round six.
Please show us where in today's presser the DG said all is well with the oline. Why do you make this shit up?
The numbers were more to share that I don't think it is at all legit to do it the other way.
I don't want to hear about how bad results are good, or bad results are mediocre. I don't buy that.
I do think a case could be made that bad results are on the cusp of turning around. And I think there is a fair case to be made that they might be turning around and they might not.
I struggle with a forgone conclusion that because JJ looks like a good coach it means that we have turned things around. Or we overrate a single season because we sniffed the playoffs due to a historically bad division.
In my fairest most reductive assessment of what is going on with the Giants i'd say this:
The Giants are on the upswing in terms of their willingness to innovate and bring in new blood and I have faith in the new hires. That being said, if the old hires were so lost before the new hires came and improved so much with JJ, how much are the old hires helping? How much are the old hires holding us back?
I think while an argument could be made that we can form a winning team with the current setup.
I also feel very strongly in saying that we have absolutely zero data to suggest that we know the "old hires" aren't holding us back.
This is what is so outrageous. 15-33! And that was with him getting behind the always destined to fail “retool not rebuild” mantra when Eli had been cooked for two years. I swear some people on this forum have Stockholm Syndrome when it comes to their loyalty to Mara and DG. Playoffs or bust is the expectation at this point. If this team goes 7-9 and misses the playoffs yet again, and the same band of fan boys spin it as a positive my head might explode
The numbers were more to share that I don't think it is at all legit to do it the other way.
In my fairest most reductive assessment of what is going on with the Giants i'd say this:
The Giants are on the upswing in terms of their willingness to innovate and bring in new blood and I have faith in the new hires. That being said, if the old hires were so lost before the new hires came and improved so much with JJ, how much are the old hires helping? How much are the old hires holding us back?
I think while an argument could be made that we can form a winning team with the current setup.
I also feel very strongly in saying that we have absolutely zero data to suggest that we know the "old hires" aren't holding us back.
Thanks for your reply. I certainly consider what you have said here and your initial reply.
I swear some people on this forum have Stockholm Syndrome when it comes to their loyalty to Mara and DG.
That's a very funny line, btw... ;)
Let the kids develop. They obviously know him much better than any of us, and it seems like they are confident in his ability to improve.
I think what some are bumping up against is how often we wave our "mission accomplished" banner on the OL in the offseason only to have it look closer to mission impossible in the live fire.
I'm not sure how every season our front office can get so comfortable with the OL despite the problems. It don't know how some posters don't feel like a broken record waving the mission accomplished banner with the team every offseason.
I'd be very happy to say, perhaps I was being overly pessimistic and didn't see enough of the real signs that this was turning around in the offseason.
But on the other side of that, it feels like if the OL is bad again we will have the same posters coming here telling us how much the coaches like the OL going into 2022 again. And that is literally the definition of insanity
I think what some are bumping up against is how often we wave our "mission accomplished" banner on the OL in the offseason only to have it look closer to mission impossible in the live fire.
Thank you for this and your other comments. You have said it all much better than I could! :)
The ONE thing that was off putting to me...which i can even use my logic above here...is when DG was asked about the window of a QB on a rookie deal and he doesnt subscribe to that notion. Hopefully behind closed doors he knows it gives you the best chance to build a great team around a cost controlled QB, because obvioulsy not sure if you've seen their contracts (Dak)...but they can throw a wrench in the cap in the future.
Teams that reached the Super Bowl with a quarterback on a rookie contract since 2011:
2019 Kansas City Chiefs
2018 Los Angeles Rams
2017 Philadelphia Eagles
2014 Seattle Seahawks
2013 Seattle Seahawks
2012 Baltimore Ravens
In btwn there you have Brady on a very team friendly deal.
Outside of the Chiefs, look at how the QB mega deals affected the team after making a SB run.
I'm just not sure I see a connection between players that get talked up and players actually performing close to the ability they are talked up to.
Connelly had a few good games and he got talked about like he was going to be a key member of the team the following year forward.
I'm not even sure why it often feels like the Giants are more concerned with managing a story in the media than managing the story with real fixes.
You may get some short term optimism but many have lost their trust in the team as a result.
Maybe it's the media too, everything just gets more and more slanted. You are either a reporter that's "friendly" with the team and willing to push their narratives or an enemy speaking out against the team with inaccurate information.
That is honestly one of the things I like about BBI. Other than what I can see with my own eyes, there are people who when they say X player is good I'd believe them.
I've actually been spending some of my time helping to educate investors in one of the meme stocks I personally own and have done some fairly deep diligence on. One of the main things I stress is that people need to be accurate with the information. You may get some buyers to come in if you say THE SQUEEZE STARTS TOMORROW. But people that will feel lied to and disappointed in a few days aren't the buyers you want.
I guess that is always what makes me the most frustrated with the Giants and some writers that cover them. I feel like regardless of if it is the result of too much genuine optimism or a desire to oversell the players to make the job the team is doing look better, I don't think there has been a very reliable hit rate on the way players and even units are talked about and the way they ultimately perform. That isn't to say that there isn't some good stuff, just that there is just as much stuff that is worthless and it's hard to know which is which at this point.
It's kind of the same thing with Saquon Barkley and the fake typing on the computer. Hey, fake type all you want, mock people that disagree with you.
But you do that, and then you are wrong. It's going to leave an even more sour taste in people's mouths than if you are just wrong.
He could have easily said something more neutral like "we have a lot of young talent but we didn't perform where we wanted and need to do everything possible to make sure the unit is better next year, examine all avenues"
You could say that just isn't him, but I think it is more than fair to say he could do much better in these interviews and also do better legitimately examining all avenues not just saying that
With that said, they should draft 1 or 2 OL every year. Keep building the through the draft
The Chiefs were a Bad OLine before the injuries. OL Play is ridiculously Bad throughout the League.
In any case, his comments on Peart and the offensive line seem pretty anodyne. I hope Matt Peart will have to earn his playing time; but the reality of where the Giants are is that they may have to plug him into the lineup and hope for the best, without a good Plan B. We’ll know more when we see what happens with Nate Solder and Kevin Zeitler. A line of Thomas-Hernandez-Gates-Lemieux-Peart is a scary dice-roll. It may also be the team’s best option, especially if resources are needed elsewhere.
Well said here. A lot of bellyaching on this thread without seeing what the roster looks like come August.
Of course DG is going to say things like we think Peart can start. What do you expect him to say, we're desperate for a new right tackle?
Let's at least see what the Giants do in free agency and the draft before losing our minds over comments like this.
But, I suppose if the angry BBIrs keep repeating their nonsense, the board will go to shit for 4 years.
Itll suck for most of us but you get to storm Giants HQ at the end and demand a pound of flesh.
But, I suppose if the angry BBIrs keep repeating their nonsense, the board will go to shit for 4 years.
Itll suck for most of us but you get to storm Giants HQ at the end and demand a pound of flesh.
Yep. The only time a presser is concerning is when people actually use them to predict the future and think they've just been given some peek behind the curtain.
Well said here. A lot of bellyaching on this thread without seeing what the roster looks like come August.
This place is basically unbearable now. Between the vaginas and the stupidity.
Agree with you 100%. DG is not going to say anything that will voice his displeasure with a player or group of players. He will not signal what we need either. From a negotiation (free agents) and draft perspective (keeping our desires confidential), it would actually be irresponsible to give fans and reporters the information they really want to hear.
But, I suppose if the angry BBIrs keep repeating their nonsense, the board will go to shit for 4 years.
Itll suck for most of us but you get to storm Giants HQ at the end and demand a pound of flesh.
Bingo!
The all are nothing crowd is tiresome
Quote:
...nothing wrong with the PC.
Yep. The only time a presser is concerning is when people actually use them to predict the future and think they've just been given some peek behind the curtain.
PRESS CONFERNCE.
But, I suppose if the angry BBIrs keep repeating their nonsense, the board will go to shit for 4 years.
Itll suck for most of us but you get to storm Giants HQ at the end and demand a pound of flesh.
The Judge part of the PC was absolutely fine. He sounded prepared and seemed locked in on his vision for the team.
By contrast, I don't know how anyone can fairly watch the Gettleman portion and think he's the right guy for the job anymore. Let's forget that he couldn't even recall who he drafted last year, but, and you don't really have to listen very closely, he makes comments that are just ridiculous.
Seriously, do watch or listen to him and ever say, "That was impressive. He really sounds on top of it..."
For you especially, I wish nightmares featuring Brewer on a trap block, staring at two guys and not deciding which one to hit, while the RB behind him gets smothered for a 5 yard loss by the first guy Brewer blew right past without noticing...
Yeah the first guy that the play was designed for him to block, THAT GUY!
Quote:
...nothing wrong with the PC.
The Judge part of the PC was absolutely fine. He sounded prepared and seemed locked in on his vision for the team.
By contrast, I don't know how anyone can fairly watch the Gettleman portion and think he's the right guy for the job anymore. Let's forget that he couldn't even recall who he drafted last year, but, and you don't really have to listen very closely, he makes comments that are just ridiculous.
Seriously, do watch or listen to him and ever say, "That was impressive. He really sounds on top of it..."
I'm with you here bw and I'd also add that he seems to be having way too much fun for someone with a 15-33 record. I generally think that press conferences are meaningless which is why when they stand out as bad it does say something.
I don't want to misquote him but I'm pretty sure even bill2 who is generally more on the positive slant of DG in general has said he could do better in the press conferences.
Quote:
The Judge part of the PC was absolutely fine. He sounded prepared and seemed locked in on his vision for the team.
By contrast, I don't know how anyone can fairly watch the Gettleman portion and think he's the right guy for the job anymore. Let's forget that he couldn't even recall who he drafted last year, but, and you don't really have to listen very closely, he makes comments that are just ridiculous.
Seriously, do watch or listen to him and ever say, "That was impressive. He really sounds on top of it..."
Gettleman’s always been awful speaking publicly. Early on I enjoyed how unrefined he was in a way, but I’ll concede he doesn’t exactly inspire confidence when you listen to him