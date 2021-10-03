A few takeaways from yesterday’s presser: Sean : 3/10/2021 7:50 am

Joe Judge

-It’s clear he has a process in which players will be brought in. He also points out how teams should always be built through the draft. Free agency is not fantasy football.

-Admits that it is a passing league.



Dave Gettleman

-Saquon’s health will play a factor in whether the 5th year option is picked up, and whether a 2nd contract comes into play.

-Emphasis on needing to run the football.

-Likes a flat cap number year to year, Raanan spoke to other teams who do not go by this logic. Sometimes the cap needs to be manipulated for favorable situations.

-Does not believe in the “window theory” re: rookie QB contracts. Believes in sticking with the process.



I don’t really get into what anyone says about specific players. I did find it interesting that JJ admitted this is a passing league - that goes against what DG has preached. It also sounds like the Giants will not be huge spenders in FA, which I’m fine with.