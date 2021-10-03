A few takeaways from yesterday’s presser:

Joe Judge
-It’s clear he has a process in which players will be brought in. He also points out how teams should always be built through the draft. Free agency is not fantasy football.
-Admits that it is a passing league.
Dave Gettleman
-Saquon’s health will play a factor in whether the 5th year option is picked up, and whether a 2nd contract comes into play.
-Emphasis on needing to run the football.
-Likes a flat cap number year to year, Raanan spoke to other teams who do not go by this logic. Sometimes the cap needs to be manipulated for favorable situations.
-Does not believe in the “window theory” re: rookie QB contracts. Believes in sticking with the process.
I don’t really get into what anyone says about specific players. I did find it interesting that JJ admitted this is a passing league - that goes against what DG has preached. It also sounds like the Giants will not be huge spenders in FA, which I’m fine with.
IMO there isn’t an executive or coach in football that doesn’t know it’s a passing league.
Put them together. "It has become a pass heavy league. That said, if you cannot run the ball, you become easier to plan for and defend against."
Up until this years Super Bowl several here, and to be fair, many football fans and pundits exclaimed that "Defense wins championships," was labeled as old school and that Offense wins in today's NFL.
Maybe if the Chiefs could run the ball vs. the Bucs, there's a different outcome?
Americans do this with every aspect of their lives anymore.
It's either great or it's horrible.
It's Black or it's White.
Can't do small helpful things...slippery slope. Gonna lead to a horrible ending.
If you help the old lady across the street she'll forget how to cross the street on her own.
If ya ain't first, you're last!
Breathe in, fully...
...let it go~
It shouldn't matter here. The Giants have won championships in all fashions. Defense-first, offense-first. Passing heavy, run heavy.
This^
He never said 'emphasis on running the football'. He said you have to be able to. Just like you have to be able to STOP the run.
Quote:
And “this is a passing league” aren’t really different points of view. We’ve just been through how many years of not being able to pass because we couldn’t run the ball. One leads to the other. Giants fans should know that better than most.
This^
He never said 'emphasis on running the football'. He said you have to be able to. Just like you have to be able to STOP the run.
Yeah. Everyone yesterday wanted to play the hater role and call DG old school by taking his comment out of context and transforming it into something else. Very disingenuous, IMO.
Is there really an NFL GM or head coach, modern or otherwise, who claims that you don't need to run the ball?
IMO there isn’t an executive or coach in football that doesn’t know it’s a passing league.
I don't know why this gets misunderstood. It's almost like it is being done intentionally.
If you can't run the ball at all, you're dead in the water in the NFL. That doesn't mean you want to go to the Single Wing
Exactly, you need balance on offense. And the ability to run the clock to slow down an opponents high powered offense or when you need to kill the clock late in the game while holding a lead.
Although this was my personal favorite from Gettleman at the very end of his session...
Q. How much better should this team be in 2021?
A: Obviously, everybody has expectations. It’s about getting better. I’m not going to put a win number on it, I’m just not going to go there. I think we’re just about there.
Looking forward to being there...
1) Judge seems to be very REAL when it comes to teaching and process. It isn't lip service and he is constantly changing setups (coaching wise, practice wise etc.) just like changing styles from game to game. That part seems like it isn't just a speech but a mantra to him.
2) He said it was a passing league which means you have to be able to rush the passer. BUT, he also said it would be scheme just as much as individual player. Very Patriots/BB like in thinking.
3) DG is a guy I feel has lived past his expiration date as a GM. No offense to him but, he is more showman and old school style (refers to multiple reporters as Kid and then didn't understand when one asked if they could call him old man GM).
4) The statement about running the ball was not a statement leader but more part of an overall comment. They know they need to pass the ball.
5) SB will be his shining moment or his albatross if Barkley doesn't come back healthy. I think they (Giants) and we (the fans) know we probably get 1 or 2 more wins last year if Barkley was healthy once the Oline settled down some. For as bad as the Oline is ranked (PFF was used by Kim to hit at the Oline), the bulk of the bad stuff was in the first 5 weeks maybe 7 weeks. Things settled down some as the season went on.
6) I wouldn't take anything they said yesterday as a statement of what or what isn't happening. I would not be surprised if we do a 2005 addition here with a Guard (Thuney), LW (already Franchised) and a WR (though could be second tier).
7) They clearly like and believe in Daniel Jones!
Judge is going to be a solid coach in this league and this year will be very telling for him. This will also be Daniel Jones's first time with the same OC two years in a row since his final College season. I thought I saw a lot of improvement last year from him, numbers didn't reflect that to some, especially with how awful our skill players were. We should see a bigger jump this season.
The D is 2 pieces away ... The Offense not so much BUT we have a decent start .... WRs need an alpha ... OL depth (2nd option in case the young OTs can't handle both spots and a back up C). A good blocking TE /w avg hands and speed (2ndary outlet pass), I think EE ends up sticking around for hs final year.
So that is 5 pieces (CB,ER,WR,OL,TE) even if you count WR or OL twice given the state of the team that's 6 ... In an offseason you should be able to address at least 3 or your front office is BAD.
Now with those 6 needs I have them weight by biggest need above, IMO. As it stand we should be able get a day 1 stater at either WR or CB. I do not really see an ER worthy of 11 in this draft that is not a high risk pick. Reese is not here so I think they are more prudent with the pick. Now the darkshorse is OL @ 11, which no one can really argue with but I think a trade down could easily be part of that move to double dip in the 2nd and/or 3rd rd(s). The young OLs all played well for the most part except "Herzie". I'll be optimistic and he bounces back but the FA market is starting to make options available that can be cost effective. Regardless to how they feel about FA they have to use the pool to be a competitive team. Looks like we can go tier 1 or tier 2 for WR and tier 2 for OL.
Also SB comes back. With a prudent smart FA and draft we can gain 4 more wins and be respectable.
Quote:
The Pittsburgh Steelers were the last NFL team to use the single-wing as their standard formation, finally switching to the T formation in 1952
...but incorrect.
During the strike shortened season that was 1987, when teams were forced to play with replacement players, Bill Walsh ran the Single Wing against the Giants.
Parcells got a good chuckle out of it on the sidelines and after the game. (49rs won)
It depends on how you define “single wing” and whether you are looking for which team used the single wing as the primary formation.
“Fat Man” probably is correct but the 49ers used the “shotgun” as their primary formation (1959 or 1960?) which is why they moved on from YA Tittle. The “wildcat” is closer to the original single wing than the shotgun ever was, but even the Dolphins only used it as a change of pace.
The “culturally” line is problematic . Who would you want on your team: JuJu or Austin Mack ? Mack personifies every good quality that you could find in a professional player -except that he can’t play . As far as JuJu , I never liked him since his USC days . The Giants can and must do better .
Judge is on a slippery slope here regarding the need for high-character personalities . What he needs is more talent . Sometimes you have to make difficult , hair-splitting decisions . The Giants have not been able to win consistently since ‘12 , and hardly at all over the last four years , because they have been talent deficient .
Play to whatever strengths you have and shorten games.
Quote:
God bless Wiki!!
Quote:
The Pittsburgh Steelers were the last NFL team to use the single-wing as their standard formation, finally switching to the T formation in 1952
Well done...
...but incorrect.
During the strike shortened season that was 1987, when teams were forced to play with replacement players, Bill Walsh ran the Single Wing against the Giants.
Parcells got a good chuckle out of it on the sidelines and after the game. (49rs won)
Oh. I see what you are getting at! I remember that. I thought you were asking who was the last team to use it regularly. I had no clue about that.
I also think both the Redskins and Dolphins ran the single wing as a gimmick in recent years, but it was only for a couple of snaps.
Quote:
doesn’t mean it’s a contradiction to it being a passing league. I think people are far to literal with the comments they hear or read and won’t apply nuance because that would hurt their stance.
IMO there isn’t an executive or coach in football that doesn’t know it’s a passing league.
I don't know why this gets misunderstood. It's almost like it is being done intentionally.
If you can't run the ball at all, you're dead in the water in the NFL. That doesn't mean you want to go to the Single Wing
For sure. I think as stated some people just use anything to bolster their view. Silly really. You don't have to be a run first team but you do have to be able to run the ball. It's just common sense.
Walsh actually ran the Wishbone in that game.
Good Times.
"What's up?" - ( New Window )
Quote:
in Free Agency if they find the right player, as JJ indicated, that is a good fit schematically and culturally. I think that rules out guys like JuJu Shuster, but that’s just my opinion.
The “culturally” line is problematic . Who would you want on your team: JuJu or Austin Mack ? Mack personifies every good quality that you could find in a professional player -except that he can’t play . As far as JuJu , I never liked him since his USC days . The Giants can and must do better .
Judge is on a slippery slope here regarding the need for high-character personalities . What he needs is more talent . Sometimes you have to make difficult , hair-splitting decisions . The Giants have not been able to win consistently since ‘12 , and hardly at all over the last four years , because they have been talent deficient .
What is the point of this criticism? There are many talents out there that have great character.
I don't think he means he wants Church pastors. I think he just wants players that are more focused on being better football players rather than their brand, nightlife, or just have legitimate grandiose ego issues.
It's really not that farfetched, Khalil Mack has great character and talent, Davante Adams, Chandler Jones.
There are actually a bunch of guys who fit that mold. In this free agency class Bud Dupree is a football lifer type dude, I wouldn't be surprised if he works out 3x a day. Juju, while outspoken, is a pretty good dude as well.
I'm pretty sure if they have inside information they'll stay away from guys and I'm not against that. You don't give 2nd contracts to players with character issues or are unwilling to put in the work consistently. We saw that with Janoris Jenkins, dude gets shot at his house, JPP, blew his damn hand off playing around.
It's a valid concern
Gettleman also doesn’t believe in rookie-QB contract windows, positional value, or restructuring contracts for cap room. He flat-out refuses to trade down in the draft.
What exactly does he do, besides plant flags and wear blinders?
What sets them apart is the way they develop their talent - they add pieces here and there -- but the main emphasis on each of these teams is selecting talent and developing it
Judge has placed this in the forefront of the Giants MO -- teaching and developing talent. He has insisted on it. He has put together a very strong coaching staff predicated on teaching and communication.
What I got from that press conference is that this is the plan -- bring on talent and develop it -- (by the way -- this has been the major failing of the Giants in the ten years before Judge -- the Giants have not been able to develop their talent)
This is music to my ears. I don't see them signing any big time players this year. THey are going to try to keep as many of their own players as they can -- they are going to supplement where they can with value signings that fit their program
Develop the Front lines, develop the skill players, with an emphasis on execution off of multiples
I think this is a winning formula - myself -- maybe we are two or three years away -- but if the Giants keep drafting well and can develop their own talent pool and find ways to get more draft picks -- this is the route to a sustainable model of excellence -- this is what the Steelers, Pats and Packers do and why they are always in the thick of it
I like it -- I really liked a lot of what I saw last year and am excited about watching Giants football -- no matter what your feelings about Gettleman are -- the prize here is this coaching staff and they way they develop and manage the talent on this team.
The key tidbit at the press conference was the way Gettleman was chirping about the success they had with the draft picks in the 6th and 7th round -- touting them like it was a way to get priority signings from what would have been the UDFA class -- as others have pointed out above - this coaching staff is filled with coaches that have recently had college experience in key areas and know the players coming in - and it was replenished to an extent this year
Mine it baby! -- bring em in and grow them! -- Tae Crowder - a seventh round draft pick, Mr Irrelevant, became a starter last year -- they are developing linebackers damn it -- boy do the Giants need that!!!! Cam Brown -- 6th rounder worked his way into the line up last year!, Shane Lemieux -- 5th Rounder saw significant time on the field and showed promise, Carter Coughlin -- 7th Rounder, worked his way into the rotation -- man is that value --- Out of 10 picks last year 8 made it onto the field -- that's big -- really big.
*The Giants only have 2 players over 30 - Toilolo and Ryan. 1 on each side of the ball. And both of those guys turn 30 this year.
*The Giants have no players age 29.
*The Giants have only 3 players age 28.
*The Giants have only 3 players age 27. 4 in they re-sign Tomlinson.
The rest of the positional players set to contribute are in the 22-26 range. Almost the entire team is on the left side of the bell curve. There 3 recent top 6 picks are 24, 24 and 22. With the player development we saw last year and the emphasis on teaching + another draft class, I can see why the org is expecting a big jump in play without spending much in UFA.
(The one "huge splash" that would be worthwhile is Golladay IMO.) Otherwise, keep sawing wood.
DG definitely has a personality that triggers many....which I think is humourous. The media hates him...as many fans (?)....
All I know....another off-season like last year....the Giants should be cooking with gas
The current Ravens basically run single wing! Niners aren't too far off either.
Its a really bad year to be a good not great player and be a free agent. I can see us signing 5 free agents to patch the holes in time for the draft. I do hope that Tomlinson sees a lack of interest with FA and comes back on a reasonable deal.
I like the acknowledgement of passing the ball, as well. Teams that cannot make plays through the air simply don't win in the modern NFL. Again, whether this current group of players has the ability to do that, remains to be seen.
Meanwhile, DG is still stuck on running the ball as a key to winning football games.
The "window theory" dismissal was classic Gettleman. It is a real concept/thing in the NFL and the smart teams try to manage to it and around it.
Quote:
... and what was the year?
The current Ravens basically run single wing! Niners aren't too far off either.
Nobody is running anything close.
The SW didn't have a traditional QB. Hell nobody was even lined up directly behind the C.
Tackle Over is base formation.
What sets them apart is the way they develop their talent - they add pieces here and there -- but the main emphasis on each of these teams is selecting talent and developing it
Judge has placed this in the forefront of the Giants MO -- teaching and developing talent. He has insisted on it. He has put together a very strong coaching staff predicated on teaching and communication.
What I got from that press conference is that this is the plan -- bring on talent and develop it -- (by the way -- this has been the major failing of the Giants in the ten years before Judge -- the Giants have not been able to develop their talent)
This is music to my ears. I don't see them signing any big time players this year. THey are going to try to keep as many of their own players as they can -- they are going to supplement where they can with value signings that fit their program
Develop the Front lines, develop the skill players, with an emphasis on execution off of multiples
I think this is a winning formula - myself -- maybe we are two or three years away -- but if the Giants keep drafting well and can develop their own talent pool and find ways to get more draft picks -- this is the route to a sustainable model of excellence -- this is what the Steelers, Pats and Packers do and why they are always in the thick of it
I like it -- I really liked a lot of what I saw last year and am excited about watching Giants football -- no matter what your feelings about Gettleman are -- the prize here is this coaching staff and they way they develop and manage the talent on this team.
The key tidbit at the press conference was the way Gettleman was chirping about the success they had with the draft picks in the 6th and 7th round -- touting them like it was a way to get priority signings from what would have been the UDFA class -- as others have pointed out above - this coaching staff is filled with coaches that have recently had college experience in key areas and know the players coming in - and it was replenished to an extent this year
Mine it baby! -- bring em in and grow them! -- Tae Crowder - a seventh round draft pick, Mr Irrelevant, became a starter last year -- they are developing linebackers damn it -- boy do the Giants need that!!!! Cam Brown -- 6th rounder worked his way into the line up last year!, Shane Lemieux -- 5th Rounder saw significant time on the field and showed promise, Carter Coughlin -- 7th Rounder, worked his way into the rotation -- man is that value --- Out of 10 picks last year 8 made it onto the field -- that's big -- really big.
Mahomes (2020), Flacco (2013), Wilson (2014) were on their rookie deals.
Brady has 4 in that time frame.
Eli, Foles, Rodgers bring up the rest.
The shit they say is MEANINGLESS.
It is a con...look over here, talk about what I tell you to.
Pay attention to what they actually di.
Ignore what they say.
Who are they tagging?
who are they signing?
who are they letting go.
That is all.
There is no nugget to uncover.
Whatever DG says does nothing to make him a buffoon.
What he DOES, CAN make him a buffoon.
Quote:
In comment 15171613 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
... and what was the year?
The current Ravens basically run single wing! Niners aren't too far off either.
Nobody is running anything close.
The SW didn't have a traditional QB. Hell nobody was even lined up directly behind the C.
Tackle Over is base formation.
That's correct. Even the gimmick snaps that the Redskins and Dolphins used in recent years were modified SW plays. More like a hybrid of the Pistol and the SW. The RB was offset from the C, would take the snap and run behind an extended line
Quote:
How many super bowl winning QBs in the past 10 years were in rookie deals ? I am guessing less then 50%
Mahomes (2020), Flacco (2013), Wilson (2014) were on their rookie deals.
Brady has 4 in that time frame.
Eli, Foles, Rodgers bring up the rest.
Exactly.. so I think it’s fair to say that Dave is right when he says having a QB ion their roomie deal isn’t some
Prerequisite to win a super bowl..
Sure it’s great if you can but in the past couple years people have begun to act like it’s necessary.. when in fact I your less like to win a super bowl with a QB on their rookie deal.. experience still matters
Quote:
How many super bowl winning QBs in the past 10 years were in rookie deals ? I am guessing less then 50%
Mahomes (2020), Flacco (2013), Wilson (2014) were on their rookie deals.
Brady has 4 in that time frame.
Eli, Foles, Rodgers bring up the rest.
I believe most of the Super Bowls in the last 20 years were won by teams that won a Super Bowl with that QB in his rookie deal. Eli for example was not in his rookie deal when he won his second, but he'd won one in his rookie deal with the Giants. That applies to Brady and Roethlisberger as well.
I think the takeaway is if you didn't win a Super Bowl with a QB during his rookie deal, you probably aren't going to win one with him.