Kevin Zeitler (G) Released by Giants

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
The #Giants are releasing veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, clearing nearly $10 million in cap space. Even in a tough free agent market, Zeitler will be in demand considering how well he played.
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
51s
The Giants announce they have released veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who was scheduled for a $12 million salary and a $14.5 million cap hit in 2021, the final year of his contract.
The move saves the Giants $12 million against the cap. They eat $2.5 million in dead money.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
5m
$14.5M cap hit was prohibitive. This creates $12M in cap savings ($2.5M dead money). Giants should be able to able to find an adequate replacement much cheaper. But cutting ties with their one proven offensive lineman is tough to stomach
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
5m
$14.5M cap hit was prohibitive. This creates $12M in cap savings ($2.5M dead money). Giants should be able to able to find an adequate replacement much cheaper. But cutting ties with their one proven offensive lineman is tough to stomach
is that you can't designate someone as a post June 1 cut until after the start of the new league year. As a post June 1 cut we save $10 Million against this years cap and have a $4 Million dead money charge next year when the cap will be much higher.
is that you can't designate someone as a post June 1 cut until after the start of the new league year. As a post June 1 cut we save $10 Million against this years cap and have a $4 Million dead money charge next year when the cap will be much higher.
Good summary thanks.
Pulley is still on the roster for $2.75 million, with no dead cap. Have to believe he's gone soon too
Neither of those 2 guys have played RG in forever.. but they’ve had both Slade and Murphy around long enough to know what they can do ... and they signed Higgins. Oh, and Andrew Norwell could very well be cut by the Jags too.
is that you can't designate someone as a post June 1 cut until after the start of the new league year. As a post June 1 cut we save $10 Million against this years cap and have a $4 Million dead money charge next year when the cap will be much higher.
+1
Move corresponds with inability to get a contract done with Team LW
is that you can't designate someone as a post June 1 cut until after the start of the new league year. As a post June 1 cut we save $10 Million against this years cap and have a $4 Million dead money charge next year when the cap will be much higher.
+1
But that means the $10M isn’t available until after June 1st right? Which means it does nothing for us in this FA period.
is that you can't designate someone as a post June 1 cut until after the start of the new league year. As a post June 1 cut we save $10 Million against this years cap and have a $4 Million dead money charge next year when the cap will be much higher.
That makes perfect sense. Thanks for clarifying. No reason Solder should be on this roster for anything more than the minimum.
I thought extremely likely to happen. No one would trade for that salary. Sign Williams. if they are at 18 and 22 million, split the fucking difference and get in fucking bed. Both sides want to get laid. Time to put on Barry White and get busy.
else is a serious candidate for being cut right now besides Solder. I can't see any other veterans being cut until after training camp and the staff has a replacement in mind
Yiadom makes sense.
He is only making 2 mil. To find a replacement as a 3rd or 4th CB will probably cost more unless you draft one in the later rounds
Maybe so. But I'm in belief he was only starting at the end because Lewis and Ballentine faded, he was there by virtue of poor play from others. Then in the finale, Julian Love saw reps at corner and did well. He's not worth $2m. He is vet min material.
we going to talk about Zeitler, or who deserves the damn sticky?
I wonder if they tried to extend him a year with reduced pay and he rejected it. I mean they couldn’t have him eating up 14.5 of cap this year. That’s the contract the Browns constructed that we absorbed and is not commensurate with his level of play.
2) the Giants are afraid this Williams thing is going to drag out
I don't think it's necessarily either one. They need to protect themselves at least being capable of getting under the cap by 20m - whether it's for a UFA like Thuney or the tag for Williams. So that's just a general reality.
Zeitler is 31 years old and plays a position where they have 2 young guards under contract cheap for next year. The 12m saved on him can just go further filling another need. Depending on how they manage the cap this year that could be a big enough hole to accommodate the first year salary of just about any player on the market whether it's Thuney, Golladay, Dupree, Judon, Reddick, Van Noy, whoever.
Zeitler was a solid player in his time here but the fall off from him to whichever of Lemiuex/Hernandez takes his place is a lot less severe than the difference between whoever the top edge rusher on the roster is and whoever their favorite edge rusher is in UFA.
we going to talk about Zeitler, or who deserves the damn sticky?
I wonder if they tried to extend him a year with reduced pay and he rejected it. I mean they couldn’t have him eating up 14.5 of cap this year. That’s the contract the Browns constructed that we absorbed and is not commensurate with his level of play.
Could be. He might have been willing to restructure, but they couldn't agree on the numbers.
Many here and in the media were crying for a restructure or release.
Unless we have someone better lined up cheaply in FA this opens up more holes that we can't possibly fill. Lemieux is not an NFL caliber starter and Hernandez struggled after his return from COVID and we cut a 16 game starter
With just Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieuz as our top Guards... I doubt it. Day 1/Day 2 in the draft... or I see a bunch of solid veteran guards in the FA market as of right now... but no way we are just rolling with Will and Shane. I think I trust Peart at RT more than either of those two at Guard... Guard will have to be upgraded from where it is right now. Zeitler was not very good IDC if Mark Schlereth or whoever says otherwise. I watch every snap and he is 'solid' nothing more or less.
I'd draft Slater, I think he can be a Zack Martin type player.
this offseason is we only have 6 draft picks. Odds are only 1 of the draft picks becomes a first day contributor. Maybe by the end of the season we have 2 playing significant minutes. I think we are in store for a similar season as 2020
I thought extremely likely to happen. No one would trade for that salary. Sign Williams. if they are at 18 and 22 million, split the fucking difference and get in fucking bed. Both sides want to get laid. Time to put on Barry White and get busy.
and maybe the team's inability to sign Williams changed this from a choice they might make to a no-choice impeguards.
Of course no team can always keep all the players they might want to. But if LW ends up signing a deal for $20 million per I'll wonder if management incompetence cost us the ability to choose our guards.
disappointing news. Think he'd be a hell of a G if he didn't beat Peart out at RT. I don't see Peart being a very good G though. But the way I see it would be you have Slater at G unless Peart just isn't ready to be an above average T yet and in that case you'd have to be pretty happy you had another option.
the Giants attempted to restructure Zeitler's contract and he refused.
And, concerning Soldier, if the Giants make him a post June 1 cut, it is my understanding that that $10 Million is not available until then. How would that help the Giants during the free agency period?
you mean not being available at #11 or not being in the mix?
not in mix. Jon has been all over premier defender or WR targets at 11
Said to forget about QB at 6 in 2019 too... shit changes all the time... IDK what they will do but I just like Slater alot. I don't think Devonta Smith falls anywhere close to 11 but he's my favorite player in the class.
Said to forget about QB at 6 in 2019 too... shit changes all the time... IDK what they will do but I just like Slater alot. I don't think Devonta Smith falls anywhere close to 11 but he's my favorite player in the class.
It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
If only that had been true....
Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you can forget
It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
If only that had been true....
Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....
We were paying Eli $23M. We didn't have to take a quarterback. Whatever...
It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
If only that had been true....
Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....
We were paying Eli $23M. We didn't have to take a quarterback. Whatever...
Aren’t you the same guy that thinks every player on the team should have competition for the starting job no matter how much they make or where they were drafted? You know, “no scholarships” and all that jazz?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you can forget
It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
If only that had been true....
Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....
This has been debated a good bit whether any other team was truly grabbing Jones or not before #17. Enough of speculation out there that nobody was going to do so and Gettleman got a bit desperate and pulled the trigger early.
But based on what we heard yesterday, they are all pleased with Jones so I guess they got their guy nevertheless.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you can forget
Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....
Oh no, Daniel Jones wouldn't have been there? Woulda broken my heart, don't ya know.
is no spring chicken but he was our best guard. I thought rebuilding teams are supposed to improve each year, get incrementally better at various spots, and gradually build towards a winner? Seems like we're just churning through players year after year and not getting anywhere.
Aren’t you the same guy that thinks every player on the team should have competition for the starting job no matter how much they make or where they were drafted? You know, “no scholarships” and all that jazz?
Yeah I am. I wouldn't have paid Eli to begin with. Once we did, drafting Jones was idiotic.
And that's not even considering that drafting him at #6 was a huge overdraft.
But this thread is about a Kevin Zeitler. A great acquisition who helped this offense achieve...nothing.
He wasn't the best OL on the team last year. Our 1st-year center was.
That is irrelevant because he does not play center and more importantly is a lot better than the 2 guys we have left right now. I can't believe they will go into the season with Hernandez and Lemieux as starters. This would be a terrible step backwards. I don't care how many play makers you bring on board. It won't matter if Barkley has no holes and Jones is on his back all game.
OL not being in the mix at 11 makes no sense to me..
It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
If only that had been true....
Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....
Except for this post of support, I don’t bother anymore
Q: If I may though, you can only say you’re young if you don’t have [Guard Kevin] Zeitler and [Offensive Tackle Nate] Solder because they’re not young, they’re absolute veterans in this league. So, are you implying that they’re gone, and the young guys have to make it happen now?
A: I’m not implying that at all.
Q: But Dave, then your offensive line isn’t young. Respectfully, you don’t have a young offensive line, then.
A: When your center and your left guard and your left tackle are rookies, basically you’re young.
Also:
Quote:
How many of us after two years at our new job were great? No, we all start at point A and we hopefully get to point Z, but the one common denominator is it takes time.
So after Solder is cut what is being constructed is:
LT Thomas (2nd year)
LG Hernandez (3rd year)
C Gates (2nd year as starting C)
RG Lemieux (2nd year - 1st as RG)
RT Peart (2nd year)
The seeds for the 2021 excuse tree have been planted for both the OL ("How many of us after 2 years at our new job were great?") and for Jones (How could he be expected to perform behind that OL?).
Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.
We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.
RE: Could some one tell us what Zeitlers strong suit was as our “best!”
Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.
We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.
His strong suit was all the other Guards we have are worse...
“Dick measuring” by some here. It’s not our job to judge each other. We all want the same thing here and that’s for our Giants to be a winning franchise again. I see a whole hell of a lot of looking down on others and passing judgments on people we will never meet. I’m no Angel I’ve been guilty of it myself.
RE: Could some one tell us what Zeitlers strong suit was as our “best!”
Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.
We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.
THIS 110%
Guy was set to make 12M are you kidding me???? I know beggars cant be choosers but they can be smart about whom to beg. For 8M the Giants can add two 1 yr deals for 4M each and use a 3rd on another linemen if need be. The Giants o line will be fine.
RE: RE: So we had to release our best OL because of
He was the 3rd best OL on a bad OL making big money.
Easily replaceable on the field and that money is needed elsewhere. Plain and simple.
I agree. Also I think it was a really dumb move on Zeitler's part not to take a salary cut. With the huge amount of UFA interior linemen available, I can't see him making more than $6 million on a 1-year prove it deal.
Also it's pretty clear that the trade with Cleveland was basically two teams swapping two overrated, overpaid and underperforming players. So really a complete wash (at least the Vernon-Zeitler part of the deal).
RE: RE: Could some one tell us what Zeitlers strong suit was as our “best!”
Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.
We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.
THIS 110%
Guy was set to make 12M are you kidding me???? I know beggars cant be choosers but they can be smart about whom to beg. For 8M the Giants can add two 1 yr deals for 4M each and use a 3rd on another linemen if need be. The Giants o line will be fine.
For some perspective.....Eric Flowers is making 10 million playing guard. Before covid guards where making good money. Most teams are dumping the higher contracts for guards after the cap decrease. The 12 million was not out of wack last season before covid.
you are literally yelling at yourself at this point. Every Giant fan alive knows and understands that 2021 it’s win or go home. There aren’t excuses anymore. Save for serious injury to the QB of course.
RE: RE: RE: Could some one tell us what Zeitlers strong suit was as our “best!”
Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.
We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.
THIS 110%
Guy was set to make 12M are you kidding me???? I know beggars cant be choosers but they can be smart about whom to beg. For 8M the Giants can add two 1 yr deals for 4M each and use a 3rd on another linemen if need be. The Giants o line will be fine.
For some perspective.....Eric Flowers is making 10 million playing guard. Before covid guards where making good money. Most teams are dumping the higher contracts for guards after the cap decrease. The 12 million was not out of wack last season before covid.
In 2020 Zeitler had the third highest cap figure of any OG in the NFL. Simply put he wasn't worth the money.
I believe the 6 Million (not June 1 savings) is immediately available. The balance pays for your rookie class, maybe. I spend a lot of time trying to understand the cap rules but this is beyond my knowledge.
(dumping Zeitler) are the subtle, as yet unknown, reasons behind it and whether or not many folks are wrong about the OL going forward...
There's been a meme that "Hernandez sucks" due prtly to his benching in favor of Lemieux. At some point Covid came into it, so there's a chance he never fully recovered, but before that...
Was Lemieux better than Hernandez? No. Not to my eyes and not to Bobby Skinner's (Talkin' Giants podcast host).
Crazy to imagine it, but what if Judge and co. were actually playing Lemieux more snaps than Hernandez to see what they really had in Lemieux, and if he could be a legit starting LG going forward in 2021 and beyond?
What if they were always confident what they have in Hernandez, but were willing and desirous of moving him to RG to replace the severely overpaid Zeitler - who's play was seen to be declining, and not worthy of the escalating cost?
I doubt Lemieux is moved, they have been grooming him to be Thomas's mate on the left side, that's what they were constructing (or examining?) last year's second half of the season, when the line developed some chops as run blockers.
The reconstruction of the RIGHT side will be this year's OL project: and IMO it's most likely to be envisaged as Hernandez at RG and Peart at RT, unless they think Murphy has the chops to beat out Will.
Or they have already penciled in Murphy as the swing OL backup at either guard position?
The most interesting question is whether Zeitler's 12 mil in savings is specifically earmarked to try and keep Tomlinson in Blue for another year or three? Or is it going to be spread around among a fewer lower cap hit UFAs, or targeted to a vet WR?
There IS a plan, we just don't see it clearly yet, IMO.
RE: There are going to be 700 FA desperate for a job
I liked your post and its certainly a scenario that I can see, but i have to think we are getting a swing OT and a decent guard via FA/Draft.
Maybe something we do post draft ( when there will still be a pool of veteran guards/swing OT's that are around) depending on how our early FA/draft falls out?
One last piece, we all know Solder is not going to be the LT or get paid what he currently is contracted for or even on the NYG when the season starts.
Lastly, I wonder if Flats is here specifically to focus on training the two guard positions? ( Getting Hernandez or Lemieux and or a new addition where they need them to be. After all, he did a great job with Seubert, Snee, Diehl and O'Hara as well as Kevin Boothe(who improved into serviceable for us) and when not injured Kevin Baas. Id say his record with the inner line positions was very very good until he had garbage and second guessers to work with
haven't read all this but I assume it's widespread anger and panic...
if so, relax. Zeitler was good but I'm not sure worth a high price anyway. This isn't Larry Allen we're talking about.
I think the Giants saw an unprecedented amount of free agents about to hit the market, with expectations prices will be driven down by over-supply, and just wanted to find better value through that process.
If they screw up free agency, then we can call this a bad move, but it totally makes sense to me why they'd want that money right now
RE: RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked
I liked your post and its certainly a scenario that I can see, but i have to think we are getting a swing OT and a decent guard via FA/Draft.
Maybe something we do post draft ( when there will still be a pool of veteran guards/swing OT's that are around) depending on how our early FA/draft falls out?
One last piece, we all know Solder is not going to be the LT or get paid what he currently is contracted for or even on the NYG when the season starts.
Lastly, I wonder if Flats is here specifically to focus on training the two guard positions? ( Getting Hernandez or Lemieux and or a new addition where they need them to be. After all, he did a great job with Seubert, Snee, Diehl and O'Hara as well as Kevin Boothe(who improved into serviceable for us) and when not injured Kevin Baas. Id say his record with the inner line positions was very very good until he had garbage and second guessers to work with
on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..
First poster received demerits for spelling his name wrong.
You received demerits for over-eagerness. ;)
Glad to see the old sense of humor again. Can being serious for a minute, can you get Gatorade Dunk to accept my 51st and 5th invitation
I replied to you already. Buy me lunch at Gyu Kaku on 51st and 3rd, and then we can go for a walk together wherever you want. I suggested the breezeway under the Helmsley Building, but we can go to 51st and 5th if you're hellbent on carrying on with your The Jake joke.
Q: If I may though, you can only say you’re young if you don’t have [Guard Kevin] Zeitler and [Offensive Tackle Nate] Solder because they’re not young, they’re absolute veterans in this league. So, are you implying that they’re gone, and the young guys have to make it happen now?
A: I’m not implying that at all.
Q: But Dave, then your offensive line isn’t young. Respectfully, you don’t have a young offensive line, then.
A: When your center and your left guard and your left tackle are rookies, basically you’re young.
You'd expect a GM to understand that just because a player is in his first year at a new position, that doesn't make him a rookie. But he does know that. He just feeds the mouthbreathers lame talking points that they repeat as fact.
More interesting to me is that DG confirmed that Lemieux has overtaken Hernandez on the depth chart as the starting LG. That sure doesn't sound like a just a temporary result of Hernandez contracting Covid.
A third year guy getting his position taken by a rookie really can't be a good thing.
Oddly, this seems to get a fair amount of debate on BBI.
I haven't figured out if this recent backing for Hernandez are just DG-supporters trying to hold up his premium pick drafting record, or they are suggesting the OL is really getting better, or they really just like using Covid as an excuse for all-things Giants.
Nobody wants WH to succeed more than me but he was trending himself out of the starting lineup before Covid hit him, and his future is murky at best...
I wonder what the reaction will be when the breaking news gets out
that Judge also discussed the "young" offensive line in his media session. There were actually a few reporters who asked him questions about the "young offensive lineman", hope their creds don't get yanked.
RE: RE: Lemieux sent Hernandez to the bench before covid.
A third year guy getting his position taken by a rookie really can't be a good thing.
Oddly, this seems to get a fair amount of debate on BBI.
I haven't figured out if this recent backing for Hernandez are just DG-supporters trying to hold up his premium pick drafting record, or they are suggesting the OL is really getting better, or they really just like using Covid as an excuse for all-things Giants.
Nobody wants WH to succeed more than me but he was trending himself out of the starting lineup before Covid hit him, and his future is murky at best...
Since we have never received an explanation or hint of an explanation, who know why he was benched.
If he was that bad, they should release him too...they would save $2.2 mill letting him go with a $834k dead money hit.
Seems drastic as WH at least became first Guard off the bench
is like Jones in that for different reasons it is too early to decide they are not part of the future. Hernandez because he had COVID-19, and has had bad LTs playing next to him. Jones because he has had no weapons and poor protection.
Q: If I may though, you can only say you’re young if you don’t have [Guard Kevin] Zeitler and [Offensive Tackle Nate] Solder because they’re not young, they’re absolute veterans in this league. So, are you implying that they’re gone, and the young guys have to make it happen now?
A: I’m not implying that at all.
Q: But Dave, then your offensive line isn’t young. Respectfully, you don’t have a young offensive line, then.
A: When your center and your left guard and your left tackle are rookies, basically you’re young.
Also:
Quote:
How many of us after two years at our new job were great? No, we all start at point A and we hopefully get to point Z, but the one common denominator is it takes time.
So after Solder is cut what is being constructed is:
LT Thomas (2nd year)
LG Hernandez (3rd year)
C Gates (2nd year as starting C)
RG Lemieux (2nd year - 1st as RG)
RT Peart (2nd year)
The seeds for the 2021 excuse tree have been planted for both the OL ("How many of us after 2 years at our new job were great?") and for Jones (How could he be expected to perform behind that OL?).
Quite frankly, Joe Judge doesn't care if you've been suffering thru Giants football since 2012.
He's going to do what he thinks is best going forward to help the team achieve its goal and not worry about "making excuses".
Third highest salaried OG? Deserved to be cut..........
RE: To my eyes the most interesting things about this
(dumping Zeitler) are the subtle, as yet unknown, reasons behind it and whether or not many folks are wrong about the OL going forward...
There's been a meme that "Hernandez sucks" due prtly to his benching in favor of Lemieux. At some point Covid came into it, so there's a chance he never fully recovered, but before that...
Was Lemieux better than Hernandez? No. Not to my eyes and not to Bobby Skinner's (Talkin' Giants podcast host).
Crazy to imagine it, but what if Judge and co. were actually playing Lemieux more snaps than Hernandez to see what they really had in Lemieux, and if he could be a legit starting LG going forward in 2021 and beyond?
What if they were always confident what they have in Hernandez, but were willing and desirous of moving him to RG to replace the severely overpaid Zeitler - who's play was seen to be declining, and not worthy of the escalating cost?
I doubt Lemieux is moved, they have been grooming him to be Thomas's mate on the left side, that's what they were constructing (or examining?) last year's second half of the season, when the line developed some chops as run blockers.
The reconstruction of the RIGHT side will be this year's OL project: and IMO it's most likely to be envisaged as Hernandez at RG and Peart at RT, unless they think Murphy has the chops to beat out Will.
Or they have already penciled in Murphy as the swing OL backup at either guard position?
The most interesting question is whether Zeitler's 12 mil in savings is specifically earmarked to try and keep Tomlinson in Blue for another year or three? Or is it going to be spread around among a fewer lower cap hit UFAs, or targeted to a vet WR?
There IS a plan, we just don't see it clearly yet, IMO.
If that were the case, couldn't they have just slotted WH in at RG upon his return from illness? That may have dinged KZ's trade value (which wound up being nil, due in large part to his 2021 cap hit, which they were obviously aware could be an impediment to trade), but it would have given the team some knowledge of WH's ability to flip his feet to the right side, which would be an important consideration if the premise you suggest is true.
I think the more likely truth is the simplest one: they felt WH was their 3rd best OG, behind SL and KZ. But heading into 2021, the delta in level of play doesn't justify the delta in cap cost.
This is the only cut I'm against, but maybe DG will actually spend some smart money to acquire a better OL.
I really thing protecting DJ will be a priority, or at least it should be.
I'd rather see the GM go after better OL players, rather than gathering up players from other teams which have been cut or released.
RE: RE: There are going to be 700 FA desperate for a job
He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.
He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.
I think everybody expected him to turn over the OL roster . What we would have hoped though is that DG would have found some solutions.
But unfortunately his solutions have failed and required other “solutions”. And even some of those solutions that were replacing solutions still need other solutions as we sit here today...
He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.
I think everybody expected him to turn over the OL roster . What we would have hoped though is that DG would have found some solutions.
But unfortunately his solutions have failed and required other “solutions”. And even some of those solutions that were replacing solutions still need other solutions as we sit here today...
His veteran solutions in 2018 failed (omahmeh and solder in particular).
Gates, Thomas, Peart, Lemiuex could all very well be successes. Especially the first 2.
Jury is still out on Hernandez. Up until getting C19 he started a lot of games. He wasn't Snee but he also was far from the weakest link on the line in his first 2 seasons.
He kept Halapio, even choosing him over Jones. Not that Jones was any great shakes, but a world better than Halapio.
Regarding Flowers and Wheeler... He chose to rely on them and not a get veteran insurance for Flowers in case he flamed out which was an extremely high probability. So in my mind he owns that combination as well.
He kept Halapio, even choosing him over Jones. Not that Jones was any great shakes, but a world better than Halapio.
Regarding Flowers and Wheeler... He chose to rely on them and not a get veteran insurance for Flowers in case he flamed out which was an extremely high probability. So in my mind he owns that combination as well.
He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.
I think everybody expected him to turn over the OL roster . What we would have hoped though is that DG would have found some solutions.
But unfortunately his solutions have failed and required other “solutions”. And even some of those solutions that were replacing solutions still need other solutions as we sit here today...
His veteran solutions in 2018 failed (omahmeh and solder in particular).
Gates, Thomas, Peart, Lemiuex could all very well be successes. Especially the first 2.
Jury is still out on Hernandez. Up until getting C19 he started a lot of games. He wasn't Snee but he also was far from the weakest link on the line in his first 2 seasons.
Mostly everything has failed. We really have Gates, an ever improving Thomas, and a "lets see if the other guys can hold their own"...
This is the only cut I'm against, but maybe DG will actually spend some smart money to acquire a better OL.
I really thing protecting DJ will be a priority, or at least it should be.
I'd rather see the GM go after better OL players, rather than gathering up players from other teams which have been cut or released.
Oh, stop. A median level OG being paid like a top-5 (top-3, actually) OG is not worth keeping during a cap crunch.
Valuation matters. Don't like it? Stop defending a GM that doesn't draft well enough to generate a backfill pipeline.
He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.
I think everybody expected him to turn over the OL roster . What we would have hoped though is that DG would have found some solutions.
But unfortunately his solutions have failed and required other “solutions”. And even some of those solutions that were replacing solutions still need other solutions as we sit here today...
His veteran solutions in 2018 failed (omahmeh and solder in particular).
Gates, Thomas, Peart, Lemiuex could all very well be successes. Especially the first 2.
Jury is still out on Hernandez. Up until getting C19 he started a lot of games. He wasn't Snee but he also was far from the weakest link on the line in his first 2 seasons.
Not being the shortest little person doesn't make someone tall. Hernandez being "far from the weakest link on the line" for a historically bad OL is not a badge of honor. Accumulating a lot of starts on a craptastic roster isn't especially merit-badge-worthy, either.
Hernandez is trending more toward bust than boom. And we should stop pointing to his decent rookie season now that he's had two far worse campaigns since. He's effectively on a one-year prove-it deal now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked
got more use out him than they got out of Odell, it was a win -Got a safety and draft pick that turned into a beast. Big win for Dave.
dumped a talented crybaby and his salary too
Who originally said our return on the trade sucked (let me guess, Terps)? It's pretty clear we benefited from that trade. Is anybody really suggesting they'd rather have Beckham and Vernon over Lawrence, Zeitler, Peppers and Ximines?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked
got more use out him than they got out of Odell, it was a win -Got a safety and draft pick that turned into a beast. Big win for Dave.
dumped a talented crybaby and his salary too
Who originally said our return on the trade sucked (let me guess, Terps)? It's pretty clear we benefited from that trade. Is anybody really suggesting they'd rather have Beckham and Vernon over Lawrence, Zeitler, Peppers and Ximines?
Nobody said that. You're responding to a DG fanboy who invents strawman arguments to prop up his hero.
And I can unequivocally tell you that if anyone was disappointed in that trade, it wouldn't have been Terps, who was calling for OBJ to be traded for at least two years before it happened.
I definitely said the return on the trade sucked, because it did. Trading Beckham had to happen, but like with so many things with the Giants the last few years the execution and timing were terrible. It's too bad because done right it could have been a real roster building opportunity.
Lawrence and Peppers are nice players and I like them both, but when you remember the perception around Beckham in 2016 we could have done a lot better.
I definitely said the return on the trade sucked, because it did. Trading Beckham had to happen, but like with so many things with the Giants the last few years the execution and timing were terrible. It's too bad because done right it could have been a real roster building opportunity.
Lawrence and Peppers are nice players and I like them both, but when you remember the perception around Beckham in 2016 we could have done a lot better.
Then I stand corrected. And now that you mention it, I do remember that being your POV on the trade.
So much that happened in 2018 and 2019 just didn’t work.
I’m as guilty as anyone of wanting Beckham to work out. I went in logical circles trying to find a way to explain why he should be retained.
In retrospect the best course of action in my view was trade him in the 2018 offseason to a west coast team. I think he would have fetched a first and third round pick. That plus the money saved on his signing bonus the Giants ate would have been a plus.
I actually also wanted to trade obj in 2016 if he didn't extend then
purely because his value was at it's peak (2 or 3 firsts easily) and I didn't want to go through the franchise tag drama in 2017/2018/2019 they'd gone through with JPP. But I can't fault not trading him off the 2017 season because he broke his leg and they wouldn't have gotten a fair return for him so close to needing a new contract.
They traded him at the right time and got a fmv return. More than Minny got for Diggs, or Houston for Hopkins, or Pitt for AB. Peppers was a cost controlled starter and they got a mid 1st + 3rd. The value of the picks was fair and obviously the outcome of the draft picks themselves is always going to be highly variable so acting like they traded him specifically for Lawrence seems a little silly (and I think Lawrence was a solid B+ pick anyway). Had they picked Slayton in the 3rd round with the pick they got from the Browns instead of Ximines (who I think is a bust) it wouldn't make me think of the trade differently.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
The #Giants are releasing veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, clearing nearly $10 million in cap space. Even in a tough free agent market, Zeitler will be in demand considering how well he played.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
9s
The Giants released G Kevin Zeitler. He was set to make $12M. Giants save $9.6M vs cap. A necessary move.
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1m
Cutting Kevin Zeitler clears, who would have counted for $14.5 million against the salary cap this season, clears $12 million in cap space for the Giants.
That is enough to put them under the $182.5 million cap ... not by much, but they are under.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
51s
The Giants announce they have released veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who was scheduled for a $12 million salary and a $14.5 million cap hit in 2021, the final year of his contract.
The move saves the Giants $12 million against the cap. They eat $2.5 million in dead money.
Best of 2020 but they played practically three rookies. Going forward, this is the appropriate move. Monetary and production wise.
What are you 6 years old?
Quote:
Zietler was our best OL last year, but the cap space is needed. Tough business this time of year
Best of 2020 but they played practically three rookies. Going forward, this is the appropriate move. Monetary and production wise.
Yup exactly. $12 million + is a lot for a guard who’s a solid starter, but not pro bowl caliber. Have to be able to fill some of these holes with young draft picks
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
3m
Zeitler was a solid performer. Market and salary cap flexibility caught up to him. Giants need the $10 million in space on the front end in 2021.
@PFF
·
6m
Giants are releasing Guard Kevin Zeitler, per
@RapSheet
Zeitler: 72.4 PFF Grade since 2019 (17th)
Unfortunately, keeping LW will downgrade the OL for now.
You want to show your son that your thread got stickied on a Giants Internet forum?
I appreciate all you guys who follow Twitter religiously and post breaking news...but you’re being kind of a wiener here
Fair is fair though, just because it didn't work out super well I do think it 100% had the right thinking and execution behind it.
@PFF
·
6m
Giants are releasing Guard Kevin Zeitler, per
@RapSheet
Zeitler: 72.4 PFF Grade since 2019 (17th)
Fair grade for him and the right move to shed $$$.
Use this to sign a RG plus a WR or edge.
@DDuggan21
·
5m
$14.5M cap hit was prohibitive. This creates $12M in cap savings ($2.5M dead money). Giants should be able to able to find an adequate replacement much cheaper. But cutting ties with their one proven offensive lineman is tough to stomach
I am sure that is something your daughter would be very proud of.
Agreed.
Quote:
yes. I love BBI! Been on it for years, big part of my life.
I am sure that is something your daughter would be very proud of.
Haha. CMicks' daughter to her friends: 'My Dad's thread on Kevin Zeitler being cut by the Giants was stickied on Big Blue Interactive, this Giants Internet forum. How cool is my old man?!?!'
First poster received demerits for spelling his name wrong.
You received demerits for over-eagerness. ;)
Cuts just started...I’m sure you’ll get your chance at another one
Quote:
on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..
First poster received demerits for spelling his name wrong.
You received demerits for over-eagerness. ;)
I accept this, even though it’s autocorrect’s fault.
I think this portends two things:
1) the Giants are players for Thuney
or
2) the Giants are afraid this Williams thing is going to drag out
Yiadom makes sense.
delete your account
@DDuggan21
·
5m
$14.5M cap hit was prohibitive. This creates $12M in cap savings ($2.5M dead money). Giants should be able to able to find an adequate replacement much cheaper. But cutting ties with their one proven offensive lineman is tough to stomach
I think this portends two things:
1) the Giants are players for Thuney
or
2) the Giants are afraid this Williams thing is going to drag out
Is LW’s 19.4 tag included in the current cap #?
Shocking that a roster can have so many holes with all this money on the books and the QB on a rookie deal
Quote:
on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..
First poster received demerits for spelling his name wrong.
You received demerits for over-eagerness. ;)
Glad to see the old sense of humor again. Can being serious for a minute, can you get Gatorade Dunk to accept my 51st and 5th invitation
They want him to retire, then go after part of his huge signing bonus.
Sorry man, I just find this statement weird. You want to post breaking news on a fan forum when the news was already broken by that teams twitter?
Shocking that a roster can have so many holes with all this money on the books and the QB on a rookie deal
16 millions worth of Nate Solder...
Quote:
else is a serious candidate for being cut right now besides Solder. I can't see any other veterans being cut until after training camp and the staff has a replacement in mind
Yiadom makes sense.
He is only making 2 mil. To find a replacement as a 3rd or 4th CB will probably cost more unless you draft one in the later rounds
I doubt that's it.
They want to recoup part of his signing bonus, which will be unassailable if they cut him?
Good summary thanks.
Pulley is still on the roster for $2.75 million, with no dead cap. Have to believe he's gone soon too
What is high?
Neither of those 2 guys have played RG in forever.. but they’ve had both Slade and Murphy around long enough to know what they can do ... and they signed Higgins. Oh, and Andrew Norwell could very well be cut by the Jags too.
You clearly are taking this way too hard. Either a joke you have dragged out too long or a cray for professional help.
+1
Sure it created some savings but now our Offensive Line needs a new starter and possibly just got weaker.
Where's all this infinite cap space I read about on here...
Quote:
is that you can't designate someone as a post June 1 cut until after the start of the new league year. As a post June 1 cut we save $10 Million against this years cap and have a $4 Million dead money charge next year when the cap will be much higher.
+1
But that means the $10M isn’t available until after June 1st right? Which means it does nothing for us in this FA period.
Cut Solder after new league year starts saving 10 mil
Cut Pulley saving 2.75 mil
Cut Beal saving 1.1 mil
That makes perfect sense. Thanks for clarifying. No reason Solder should be on this roster for anything more than the minimum.
not a fan of this move but maybe we can bring someone in that is cheaper. Maybe Lemieux takes that next step and Hernandez get's his head out of his ass
Quote:
In comment 15172255 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
else is a serious candidate for being cut right now besides Solder. I can't see any other veterans being cut until after training camp and the staff has a replacement in mind
Yiadom makes sense.
He is only making 2 mil. To find a replacement as a 3rd or 4th CB will probably cost more unless you draft one in the later rounds
Maybe so. But I'm in belief he was only starting at the end because Lewis and Ballentine faded, he was there by virtue of poor play from others. Then in the finale, Julian Love saw reps at corner and did well. He's not worth $2m. He is vet min material.
I wonder if they tried to extend him a year with reduced pay and he rejected it. I mean they couldn’t have him eating up 14.5 of cap this year. That’s the contract the Browns constructed that we absorbed and is not commensurate with his level of play.
I think this portends two things:
1) the Giants are players for Thuney
or
2) the Giants are afraid this Williams thing is going to drag out
I don't think it's necessarily either one. They need to protect themselves at least being capable of getting under the cap by 20m - whether it's for a UFA like Thuney or the tag for Williams. So that's just a general reality.
Zeitler is 31 years old and plays a position where they have 2 young guards under contract cheap for next year. The 12m saved on him can just go further filling another need. Depending on how they manage the cap this year that could be a big enough hole to accommodate the first year salary of just about any player on the market whether it's Thuney, Golladay, Dupree, Judon, Reddick, Van Noy, whoever.
Zeitler was a solid player in his time here but the fall off from him to whichever of Lemiuex/Hernandez takes his place is a lot less severe than the difference between whoever the top edge rusher on the roster is and whoever their favorite edge rusher is in UFA.
Quote:
we going to talk about Zeitler, or who deserves the damn sticky?
I wonder if they tried to extend him a year with reduced pay and he rejected it. I mean they couldn’t have him eating up 14.5 of cap this year. That’s the contract the Browns constructed that we absorbed and is not commensurate with his level of play.
Could be. He might have been willing to restructure, but they couldn't agree on the numbers.
Oh yea - it really sucks to have Lawrence and Peppers on the defense right?
Really? I’d rather have Peppers than OBJ right now. Beckham looks like he is cooked at this point. And Vernon is hurt every time you look at him funny.
Quote:
In comment 15172240 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..
First poster received demerits for spelling his name wrong.
You received demerits for over-eagerness. ;)
Glad to see the old sense of humor again. Can being serious for a minute, can you get Gatorade Dunk to accept my 51st and 5th invitation
LMAO! Old skool!
Im just speculating obviously.
Don't agree.
We got Lawrence, and a few good years from Zeitler. Not sure about Ximines.
Or we'll take the money and buy a hockey stick for Lemieux. If he can't block,he's gonna need a weapon.
Quote:
.
Don't agree.
We got Lawrence, and a few good years from Zeitler. Not sure about Ximines.
Also Peppers.
He'll get scooped up.
Two starters (three if you counted KZ).
Vernon is gone now and is a FA. Beckham is gone this offseason or next.
Quote:
.
Oh yea - it really sucks to have Lawrence and Peppers on the defense right?
We made out on that trade. Odell is a shell of his former self. I really like Big Dex and Peppers took a step forward this year. Hope the both keep improving
Who the hell is running this team
In truth Beckham should have been traded after the Green Bay debacle. One of the few things that can't be pinned on Gettleman.
Gettleman still fucked up paying him and trading him a year late.
In truth Beckham should have been traded after the Green Bay debacle. One of the few things that can't be pinned on Gettleman.
Gettleman still fucked up paying him and trading him a year late.
You just said the return on the trade sucked, which is it?
In truth Beckham should have been traded after the Green Bay debacle. One of the few things that can't be pinned on Gettleman.
Gettleman still fucked up paying him and trading him a year late.
By that logic, who we drafted with the pick is irrelevant as is what Peppers has become
According to you both OBJ and Vernon sucked/overpriced, so with that logic why would they have gotten any value from the at all?
Besides the fact they got Lawrence, Peppers and a few good seasons from Zeitler from those trades. But once again, it doesn't fit your narrative, so...
Who the hell is running this team
He is a RG on the downside sooner than later, eats a good chunk of your cap, and isn't a Pro Bowler. What's the issue?
I was never concerned about the cap given all that can be done to get under it.
If you don't think that's at minimum, a good return for Beckham, you are nuts
No it didn’t. Giants won that trade
Who the hell is running this team
He wasn't the best OL on the team last year. Our 1st-year center was.
I'd draft Slater, I think he can be a Zack Martin type player.
LOL
Thx for the Barry White nod!
Of course no team can always keep all the players they might want to. But if LW ends up signing a deal for $20 million per I'll wonder if management incompetence cost us the ability to choose our guards.
you mean not being available at #11 or not being in the mix?
Quote:
about Slater at #11.
you mean not being available at #11 or not being in the mix?
not in mix. Jon has been all over premier defender or WR targets at 11
Think it would be hard to conclude at this point that Slater wouldn't be there at 11.
Not good...
Quote:
!!! DELETE ANANDO, DELETE
I appreciate all you guys who follow Twitter religiously and post breaking news...but you’re being kind of a wiener here
stop being a Douche
I agree with that. Ultimately he will probably be an awesome player, but I'd rather have Parsons/Surtain/Pitts/Waddle/Smith on this roster
Rather have LW and Tomlinson. Draft some more OLs.
And to think some people get ridiculed for jerking off three times a day.
LMAO. I love you dude!
Quote:
In comment 15172215 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
!!! DELETE ANANDO, DELETE
I appreciate all you guys who follow Twitter religiously and post breaking news...but you’re being kind of a wiener here
stop being a Douche
I’m guessing you meant that for cmicks, not me...but if you did, cool, I haven’t gotten into a good old fashioned internet name calling battle in a long time!
And, concerning Soldier, if the Giants make him a post June 1 cut, it is my understanding that that $10 Million is not available until then. How would that help the Giants during the free agency period?
Quote:
but I want my thread stickied!! I want to show my kid
You want to show your son that your thread got stickied on a Giants Internet forum?
Quote:
In comment 15172381 JonC said:
Quote:
about Slater at #11.
you mean not being available at #11 or not being in the mix?
not in mix. Jon has been all over premier defender or WR targets at 11
Said to forget about QB at 6 in 2019 too... shit changes all the time... IDK what they will do but I just like Slater alot. I don't think Devonta Smith falls anywhere close to 11 but he's my favorite player in the class.
Said to forget about QB at 6 in 2019 too... shit changes all the time... IDK what they will do but I just like Slater alot. I don't think Devonta Smith falls anywhere close to 11 but he's my favorite player in the class.
It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
If only that had been true....
And for not being such a doosh about it!
In truth Beckham should have been traded after the Green Bay debacle. One of the few things that can't be pinned on Gettleman.
Gettleman still fucked up paying him and trading him a year late.
Beckham was injured when DG took over. Something you continuously ignore.
Quote:
It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
If only that had been true....
Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....
Quote:
In comment 15172463 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
If only that had been true....
Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....
We were paying Eli $23M. We didn't have to take a quarterback. Whatever...
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA full blown TROLL
Quote:
In comment 15172470 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15172463 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
If only that had been true....
Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....
We were paying Eli $23M. We didn't have to take a quarterback. Whatever...
Aren’t you the same guy that thinks every player on the team should have competition for the starting job no matter how much they make or where they were drafted? You know, “no scholarships” and all that jazz?
Quote:
In comment 15172463 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
If only that had been true....
Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....
This has been debated a good bit whether any other team was truly grabbing Jones or not before #17. Enough of speculation out there that nobody was going to do so and Gettleman got a bit desperate and pulled the trigger early.
But based on what we heard yesterday, they are all pleased with Jones so I guess they got their guy nevertheless.
Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....
Oh no, Daniel Jones wouldn't have been there? Woulda broken my heart, don't ya know.
lol ... Cmick show her your conversation on this particular thread and your effort to get a sticky to impress her.
I bet she will be impressed by (or at least flattered?) that and the the whole thing was funny (your attempt). She has to appreciate your sense of humor ... ?
: )
Yeah I am. I wouldn't have paid Eli to begin with. Once we did, drafting Jones was idiotic.
And that's not even considering that drafting him at #6 was a huge overdraft.
But this thread is about a Kevin Zeitler. A great acquisition who helped this offense achieve...nothing.
?
If they got rid of an OL aren't we down 1? I am not saying they are targeting an OL in the first but, it has to be an option?
You don’t have a life. We suggest you find one.
Quote:
cap issues? Despite having a QB on a rookie deal?
Who the hell is running this team
He wasn't the best OL on the team last year. Our 1st-year center was.
That is irrelevant because he does not play center and more importantly is a lot better than the 2 guys we have left right now. I can't believe they will go into the season with Hernandez and Lemieux as starters. This would be a terrible step backwards. I don't care how many play makers you bring on board. It won't matter if Barkley has no holes and Jones is on his back all game.
Maybe the young OL is already being prepared as the 2021 excuse.
As it shouldn't be
Quote:
In comment 15172463 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
If only that had been true....
Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....
Except for this post of support, I don’t bother anymore
A: I’m not implying that at all.
Q: But Dave, then your offensive line isn’t young. Respectfully, you don’t have a young offensive line, then.
A: When your center and your left guard and your left tackle are rookies, basically you’re young.
Also:
So after Solder is cut what is being constructed is:
LT Thomas (2nd year)
LG Hernandez (3rd year)
C Gates (2nd year as starting C)
RG Lemieux (2nd year - 1st as RG)
RT Peart (2nd year)
The seeds for the 2021 excuse tree have been planted for both the OL ("How many of us after 2 years at our new job were great?") and for Jones (How could he be expected to perform behind that OL?).
Not sure Peart will be starting RT though
The seeds for the 2021 excuse tree have been planted for both the OL ("How many of us after 2 years at our new job were great?") and for Jones (How could he be expected to perform behind that OL?).
...and the seeds of your 2021 bitchfest have been planted.
Not sure Peart will be starting RT though
But you are sure Hernandez will be starting at guard? BTW he has 3 seasons under his belt, the latter 2 which have been awful.
I just hope that we can get some consistency in terms of OL coaching going here.
Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.
We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.
Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.
We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.
His strong suit was all the other Guards we have are worse...
There are also a bunch of miserable aholes on this site that whine about every move the Giants make ... the ‘BBI squad’ is really out in force this week.
Well, it would be nice to get it right. And practice does make perfect...
DG seems to know how to find OL....at least better than Reese
Expect another T and G...to either start or play swing....competing.
DG seems to know how to find OL....at least better than Reese
Man, you are brave with that kind of post...
:-)
Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.
We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.
THIS 110%
Guy was set to make 12M are you kidding me???? I know beggars cant be choosers but they can be smart about whom to beg. For 8M the Giants can add two 1 yr deals for 4M each and use a 3rd on another linemen if need be. The Giants o line will be fine.
Quote:
cap issues? Despite having a QB on a rookie deal?
Who the hell is running this team
He wasn't the best OL on the team last year. Our 1st-year center was.
Easily replaceable on the field and that money is needed elsewhere. Plain and simple.
Easily replaceable on the field and that money is needed elsewhere. Plain and simple.
I agree. Also I think it was a really dumb move on Zeitler's part not to take a salary cut. With the huge amount of UFA interior linemen available, I can't see him making more than $6 million on a 1-year prove it deal.
Also it's pretty clear that the trade with Cleveland was basically two teams swapping two overrated, overpaid and underperforming players. So really a complete wash (at least the Vernon-Zeitler part of the deal).
Quote:
Guard?
Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.
We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.
THIS 110%
Guy was set to make 12M are you kidding me???? I know beggars cant be choosers but they can be smart about whom to beg. For 8M the Giants can add two 1 yr deals for 4M each and use a 3rd on another linemen if need be. The Giants o line will be fine.
For some perspective.....Eric Flowers is making 10 million playing guard. Before covid guards where making good money. Most teams are dumping the higher contracts for guards after the cap decrease. The 12 million was not out of wack last season before covid.
Quote:
In comment 15172626 plato said:
Quote:
Guard?
Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.
We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.
THIS 110%
Guy was set to make 12M are you kidding me???? I know beggars cant be choosers but they can be smart about whom to beg. For 8M the Giants can add two 1 yr deals for 4M each and use a 3rd on another linemen if need be. The Giants o line will be fine.
For some perspective.....Eric Flowers is making 10 million playing guard. Before covid guards where making good money. Most teams are dumping the higher contracts for guards after the cap decrease. The 12 million was not out of wack last season before covid.
In 2020 Zeitler had the third highest cap figure of any OG in the NFL. Simply put he wasn't worth the money.
Quote:
In comment 15172240 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..
First poster received demerits for spelling his name wrong.
You received demerits for over-eagerness. ;)
Glad to see the old sense of humor again. Can being serious for a minute, can you get Gatorade Dunk to accept my 51st and 5th invitation
I'll bring the Twizzlers!
There's been a meme that "Hernandez sucks" due prtly to his benching in favor of Lemieux. At some point Covid came into it, so there's a chance he never fully recovered, but before that...
Was Lemieux better than Hernandez? No. Not to my eyes and not to Bobby Skinner's (Talkin' Giants podcast host).
Crazy to imagine it, but what if Judge and co. were actually playing Lemieux more snaps than Hernandez to see what they really had in Lemieux, and if he could be a legit starting LG going forward in 2021 and beyond?
What if they were always confident what they have in Hernandez, but were willing and desirous of moving him to RG to replace the severely overpaid Zeitler - who's play was seen to be declining, and not worthy of the escalating cost?
I doubt Lemieux is moved, they have been grooming him to be Thomas's mate on the left side, that's what they were constructing (or examining?) last year's second half of the season, when the line developed some chops as run blockers.
The reconstruction of the RIGHT side will be this year's OL project: and IMO it's most likely to be envisaged as Hernandez at RG and Peart at RT, unless they think Murphy has the chops to beat out Will.
Or they have already penciled in Murphy as the swing OL backup at either guard position?
The most interesting question is whether Zeitler's 12 mil in savings is specifically earmarked to try and keep Tomlinson in Blue for another year or three? Or is it going to be spread around among a fewer lower cap hit UFAs, or targeted to a vet WR?
There IS a plan, we just don't see it clearly yet, IMO.
DG seems to know how to find OL....at least better than Reese
Expect another T and G...to either start or play swing....competing.
Like say... Solder, Omameh, Zeitler, Halapio, Flowers (whom he kept for 4 games), Wheeler (to replace Flowers), Pulley, Remmers, Fleming, Hernandez...
Ok sure, I'm with ya so far... What's the punchline?
But there will be changes. You have to let free agency and the draft play out first.
Maybe something we do post draft ( when there will still be a pool of veteran guards/swing OT's that are around) depending on how our early FA/draft falls out?
One last piece, we all know Solder is not going to be the LT or get paid what he currently is contracted for or even on the NYG when the season starts.
Lastly, I wonder if Flats is here specifically to focus on training the two guard positions? ( Getting Hernandez or Lemieux and or a new addition where they need them to be. After all, he did a great job with Seubert, Snee, Diehl and O'Hara as well as Kevin Boothe(who improved into serviceable for us) and when not injured Kevin Baas. Id say his record with the inner line positions was very very good until he had garbage and second guessers to work with
I think the Giants saw an unprecedented amount of free agents about to hit the market, with expectations prices will be driven down by over-supply, and just wanted to find better value through that process.
If they screw up free agency, then we can call this a bad move, but it totally makes sense to me why they'd want that money right now
dumped a talented crybaby and his salary too
Maybe something we do post draft ( when there will still be a pool of veteran guards/swing OT's that are around) depending on how our early FA/draft falls out?
One last piece, we all know Solder is not going to be the LT or get paid what he currently is contracted for or even on the NYG when the season starts.
Lastly, I wonder if Flats is here specifically to focus on training the two guard positions? ( Getting Hernandez or Lemieux and or a new addition where they need them to be. After all, he did a great job with Seubert, Snee, Diehl and O'Hara as well as Kevin Boothe(who improved into serviceable for us) and when not injured Kevin Baas. Id say his record with the inner line positions was very very good until he had garbage and second guessers to work with
Excellent points about Flats
Quote:
In comment 15172240 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..
First poster received demerits for spelling his name wrong.
You received demerits for over-eagerness. ;)
Glad to see the old sense of humor again. Can being serious for a minute, can you get Gatorade Dunk to accept my 51st and 5th invitation
I replied to you already. Buy me lunch at Gyu Kaku on 51st and 3rd, and then we can go for a walk together wherever you want. I suggested the breezeway under the Helmsley Building, but we can go to 51st and 5th if you're hellbent on carrying on with your The Jake joke.
Quote:
Q: If I may though, you can only say you’re young if you don’t have [Guard Kevin] Zeitler and [Offensive Tackle Nate] Solder because they’re not young, they’re absolute veterans in this league. So, are you implying that they’re gone, and the young guys have to make it happen now?
A: I’m not implying that at all.
Q: But Dave, then your offensive line isn’t young. Respectfully, you don’t have a young offensive line, then.
A: When your center and your left guard and your left tackle are rookies, basically you’re young.
You'd expect a GM to understand that just because a player is in his first year at a new position, that doesn't make him a rookie. But he does know that. He just feeds the mouthbreathers lame talking points that they repeat as fact.
More interesting to me is that DG confirmed that Lemieux has overtaken Hernandez on the depth chart as the starting LG. That sure doesn't sound like a just a temporary result of Hernandez contracting Covid.
Oddly, this seems to get a fair amount of debate on BBI.
I haven't figured out if this recent backing for Hernandez are just DG-supporters trying to hold up his premium pick drafting record, or they are suggesting the OL is really getting better, or they really just like using Covid as an excuse for all-things Giants.
Nobody wants WH to succeed more than me but he was trending himself out of the starting lineup before Covid hit him, and his future is murky at best...
Quote:
A third year guy getting his position taken by a rookie really can't be a good thing.
Oddly, this seems to get a fair amount of debate on BBI.
I haven't figured out if this recent backing for Hernandez are just DG-supporters trying to hold up his premium pick drafting record, or they are suggesting the OL is really getting better, or they really just like using Covid as an excuse for all-things Giants.
Nobody wants WH to succeed more than me but he was trending himself out of the starting lineup before Covid hit him, and his future is murky at best...
Since we have never received an explanation or hint of an explanation, who know why he was benched.
If he was that bad, they should release him too...they would save $2.2 mill letting him go with a $834k dead money hit.
Hernandez needs to get better and quickly...
Quote:
Q: If I may though, you can only say you’re young if you don’t have [Guard Kevin] Zeitler and [Offensive Tackle Nate] Solder because they’re not young, they’re absolute veterans in this league. So, are you implying that they’re gone, and the young guys have to make it happen now?
A: I’m not implying that at all.
Q: But Dave, then your offensive line isn’t young. Respectfully, you don’t have a young offensive line, then.
A: When your center and your left guard and your left tackle are rookies, basically you’re young.
Also:
Quote:
How many of us after two years at our new job were great? No, we all start at point A and we hopefully get to point Z, but the one common denominator is it takes time.
So after Solder is cut what is being constructed is:
LT Thomas (2nd year)
LG Hernandez (3rd year)
C Gates (2nd year as starting C)
RG Lemieux (2nd year - 1st as RG)
RT Peart (2nd year)
The seeds for the 2021 excuse tree have been planted for both the OL ("How many of us after 2 years at our new job were great?") and for Jones (How could he be expected to perform behind that OL?).
Quite frankly, Joe Judge doesn't care if you've been suffering thru Giants football since 2012.
He's going to do what he thinks is best going forward to help the team achieve its goal and not worry about "making excuses".
Third highest salaried OG? Deserved to be cut..........
There's been a meme that "Hernandez sucks" due prtly to his benching in favor of Lemieux. At some point Covid came into it, so there's a chance he never fully recovered, but before that...
Was Lemieux better than Hernandez? No. Not to my eyes and not to Bobby Skinner's (Talkin' Giants podcast host).
Crazy to imagine it, but what if Judge and co. were actually playing Lemieux more snaps than Hernandez to see what they really had in Lemieux, and if he could be a legit starting LG going forward in 2021 and beyond?
What if they were always confident what they have in Hernandez, but were willing and desirous of moving him to RG to replace the severely overpaid Zeitler - who's play was seen to be declining, and not worthy of the escalating cost?
I doubt Lemieux is moved, they have been grooming him to be Thomas's mate on the left side, that's what they were constructing (or examining?) last year's second half of the season, when the line developed some chops as run blockers.
The reconstruction of the RIGHT side will be this year's OL project: and IMO it's most likely to be envisaged as Hernandez at RG and Peart at RT, unless they think Murphy has the chops to beat out Will.
Or they have already penciled in Murphy as the swing OL backup at either guard position?
The most interesting question is whether Zeitler's 12 mil in savings is specifically earmarked to try and keep Tomlinson in Blue for another year or three? Or is it going to be spread around among a fewer lower cap hit UFAs, or targeted to a vet WR?
There IS a plan, we just don't see it clearly yet, IMO.
If that were the case, couldn't they have just slotted WH in at RG upon his return from illness? That may have dinged KZ's trade value (which wound up being nil, due in large part to his 2021 cap hit, which they were obviously aware could be an impediment to trade), but it would have given the team some knowledge of WH's ability to flip his feet to the right side, which would be an important consideration if the premise you suggest is true.
I think the more likely truth is the simplest one: they felt WH was their 3rd best OG, behind SL and KZ. But heading into 2021, the delta in level of play doesn't justify the delta in cap cost.
I really thing protecting DJ will be a priority, or at least it should be.
I'd rather see the GM go after better OL players, rather than gathering up players from other teams which have been cut or released.
Quote:
Several will be very decent players.
DG seems to know how to find OL....at least better than Reese
Expect another T and G...to either start or play swing....competing.
Like say... Solder, Omameh, Zeitler, Halapio, Flowers (whom he kept for 4 games), Wheeler (to replace Flowers), Pulley, Remmers, Fleming, Hernandez...
Ok sure, I'm with ya so far... What's the punchline?
Gettleman didn't bring in Halapio, Flowers, or Wheeler. They were signed/drafted by Reese.
He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.
And re-signed him in March 2018.
Quote:
though.
And re-signed him in March 2018.
To a league minimum $550k tender as an exclusive rights FA.
Quote:
though.
He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.
I think everybody expected him to turn over the OL roster . What we would have hoped though is that DG would have found some solutions.
But unfortunately his solutions have failed and required other “solutions”. And even some of those solutions that were replacing solutions still need other solutions as we sit here today...
not saying he's done. but he's not the guy that earned that 12mill contract anymore.
lots of Guards got cut recently, you never know big kev might be back.
Quote:
In comment 15173362 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
though.
He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.
I think everybody expected him to turn over the OL roster . What we would have hoped though is that DG would have found some solutions.
But unfortunately his solutions have failed and required other “solutions”. And even some of those solutions that were replacing solutions still need other solutions as we sit here today...
His veteran solutions in 2018 failed (omahmeh and solder in particular).
Gates, Thomas, Peart, Lemiuex could all very well be successes. Especially the first 2.
Jury is still out on Hernandez. Up until getting C19 he started a lot of games. He wasn't Snee but he also was far from the weakest link on the line in his first 2 seasons.
Thaks TTH, Yes you're right.
He kept Halapio, even choosing him over Jones. Not that Jones was any great shakes, but a world better than Halapio.
Regarding Flowers and Wheeler... He chose to rely on them and not a get veteran insurance for Flowers in case he flamed out which was an extremely high probability. So in my mind he owns that combination as well.
Quote:
though.
Thaks TTH, Yes you're right.
He kept Halapio, even choosing him over Jones. Not that Jones was any great shakes, but a world better than Halapio.
Regarding Flowers and Wheeler... He chose to rely on them and not a get veteran insurance for Flowers in case he flamed out which was an extremely high probability. So in my mind he owns that combination as well.
they signed Solder (and moved Flowers to RT)?
Quote:
In comment 15173391 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15173362 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
though.
He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.
I think everybody expected him to turn over the OL roster . What we would have hoped though is that DG would have found some solutions.
But unfortunately his solutions have failed and required other “solutions”. And even some of those solutions that were replacing solutions still need other solutions as we sit here today...
His veteran solutions in 2018 failed (omahmeh and solder in particular).
Gates, Thomas, Peart, Lemiuex could all very well be successes. Especially the first 2.
Jury is still out on Hernandez. Up until getting C19 he started a lot of games. He wasn't Snee but he also was far from the weakest link on the line in his first 2 seasons.
Mostly everything has failed. We really have Gates, an ever improving Thomas, and a "lets see if the other guys can hold their own"...
I really thing protecting DJ will be a priority, or at least it should be.
I'd rather see the GM go after better OL players, rather than gathering up players from other teams which have been cut or released.
Oh, stop. A median level OG being paid like a top-5 (top-3, actually) OG is not worth keeping during a cap crunch.
Valuation matters. Don't like it? Stop defending a GM that doesn't draft well enough to generate a backfill pipeline.
Quote:
In comment 15173391 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15173362 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
though.
He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.
I think everybody expected him to turn over the OL roster . What we would have hoped though is that DG would have found some solutions.
But unfortunately his solutions have failed and required other “solutions”. And even some of those solutions that were replacing solutions still need other solutions as we sit here today...
His veteran solutions in 2018 failed (omahmeh and solder in particular).
Gates, Thomas, Peart, Lemiuex could all very well be successes. Especially the first 2.
Jury is still out on Hernandez. Up until getting C19 he started a lot of games. He wasn't Snee but he also was far from the weakest link on the line in his first 2 seasons.
Not being the shortest little person doesn't make someone tall. Hernandez being "far from the weakest link on the line" for a historically bad OL is not a badge of honor. Accumulating a lot of starts on a craptastic roster isn't especially merit-badge-worthy, either.
Hernandez is trending more toward bust than boom. And we should stop pointing to his decent rookie season now that he's had two far worse campaigns since. He's effectively on a one-year prove-it deal now.
Quote:
got more use out him than they got out of Odell, it was a win -Got a safety and draft pick that turned into a beast. Big win for Dave.
dumped a talented crybaby and his salary too
Who originally said our return on the trade sucked (let me guess, Terps)? It's pretty clear we benefited from that trade. Is anybody really suggesting they'd rather have Beckham and Vernon over Lawrence, Zeitler, Peppers and Ximines?
Quote:
In comment 15173003 Gettledogman said:
Quote:
got more use out him than they got out of Odell, it was a win -Got a safety and draft pick that turned into a beast. Big win for Dave.
dumped a talented crybaby and his salary too
Who originally said our return on the trade sucked (let me guess, Terps)? It's pretty clear we benefited from that trade. Is anybody really suggesting they'd rather have Beckham and Vernon over Lawrence, Zeitler, Peppers and Ximines?
Nobody said that. You're responding to a DG fanboy who invents strawman arguments to prop up his hero.
And I can unequivocally tell you that if anyone was disappointed in that trade, it wouldn't have been Terps, who was calling for OBJ to be traded for at least two years before it happened.
Lawrence and Peppers are nice players and I like them both, but when you remember the perception around Beckham in 2016 we could have done a lot better.
Lawrence and Peppers are nice players and I like them both, but when you remember the perception around Beckham in 2016 we could have done a lot better.
Then I stand corrected. And now that you mention it, I do remember that being your POV on the trade.
I’m as guilty as anyone of wanting Beckham to work out. I went in logical circles trying to find a way to explain why he should be retained.
In retrospect the best course of action in my view was trade him in the 2018 offseason to a west coast team. I think he would have fetched a first and third round pick. That plus the money saved on his signing bonus the Giants ate would have been a plus.
They traded him at the right time and got a fmv return. More than Minny got for Diggs, or Houston for Hopkins, or Pitt for AB. Peppers was a cost controlled starter and they got a mid 1st + 3rd. The value of the picks was fair and obviously the outcome of the draft picks themselves is always going to be highly variable so acting like they traded him specifically for Lawrence seems a little silly (and I think Lawrence was a solid B+ pick anyway). Had they picked Slayton in the 3rd round with the pick they got from the Browns instead of Ximines (who I think is a bust) it wouldn't make me think of the trade differently.