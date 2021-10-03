for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Kevin Zeitler (G) Released by Giants

Anando : 3/10/2021 3:14 pm
Via Giants.com twitter
.  
Anando : 3/10/2021 3:15 pm : link

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
The #Giants are releasing veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, clearing nearly $10 million in cap space. Even in a tough free agent market, Zeitler will be in demand considering how well he played.
.  
Anando : 3/10/2021 3:15 pm : link

Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
9s
The Giants released G Kevin Zeitler. He was set to make $12M. Giants save $9.6M vs cap. A necessary move.
.  
Anando : 3/10/2021 3:17 pm : link

Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1m
Cutting Kevin Zeitler clears, who would have counted for $14.5 million against the salary cap this season, clears $12 million in cap space for the Giants.

That is enough to put them under the $182.5 million cap ... not by much, but they are under.
already posted  
CMicks3110 : 3/10/2021 3:17 pm : link
delete please
Why  
Breeze_94 : 3/10/2021 3:17 pm : link
Is solder still in the roster
The bloodbath around the league has begun  
mfsd : 3/10/2021 3:18 pm : link
Zietler was our best OL last year, but the cap space is needed. Tough business this time of year
already posted  
CMicks3110 : 3/10/2021 3:19 pm : link
please delete thread
.  
Anando : 3/10/2021 3:20 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
51s
The Giants announce they have released veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who was scheduled for a $12 million salary and a $14.5 million cap hit in 2021, the final year of his contract.

The move saves the Giants $12 million against the cap. They eat $2.5 million in dead money.
RE: The bloodbath around the league has begun  
Toth029 : 3/10/2021 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15172186 mfsd said:
Quote:
Zietler was our best OL last year, but the cap space is needed. Tough business this time of year


Best of 2020 but they played practically three rookies. Going forward, this is the appropriate move. Monetary and production wise.
RE: already posted  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/10/2021 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15172189 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
please delete thread


What are you 6 years old?
My man CMicks3110 REALLY WANTS A STICKY  
StandingontheshouldersofGiants : 3/10/2021 3:21 pm : link
Someone help him out. 🤣
RE: RE: The bloodbath around the league has begun  
mfsd : 3/10/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15172197 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15172186 mfsd said:


Quote:


Zietler was our best OL last year, but the cap space is needed. Tough business this time of year



Best of 2020 but they played practically three rookies. Going forward, this is the appropriate move. Monetary and production wise.


Yup exactly. $12 million + is a lot for a guard who’s a solid starter, but not pro bowl caliber. Have to be able to fill some of these holes with young draft picks
.  
Anando : 3/10/2021 3:22 pm : link

Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
3m
Zeitler was a solid performer. Market and salary cap flexibility caught up to him. Giants need the $10 million in space on the front end in 2021.
I like this thread better than the other  
Jersey Heel : 3/10/2021 3:22 pm : link
Let’s make it the official thread, please.
.  
Anando : 3/10/2021 3:23 pm : link
PFF
@PFF
·
6m
Giants are releasing Guard Kevin Zeitler, per
@RapSheet


Zeitler: 72.4 PFF Grade since 2019 (17th)
i'm not 6 years old  
CMicks3110 : 3/10/2021 3:23 pm : link
but I want my thread stickied!! I want to show my kid
Well, they tried to trade him, but we  
Simms11 : 3/10/2021 3:23 pm : link
know that wasn’t going to work. Now they either draft another Guard or bring in a cheaper option. For some reason, I don’t think the Giants are confident having both Hernandez and Lemieux at Guard.
MY THREAD WAS FIRST  
CMicks3110 : 3/10/2021 3:23 pm : link
!!! DELETE ANANDO, DELETE
CMicks  
JonC : 3/10/2021 3:23 pm : link
you get plenty of stickies.

Unfortunately, keeping LW will downgrade the OL for now.
RE: i'm not 6 years old  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/10/2021 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15172212 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
but I want my thread stickied!! I want to show my kid


You want to show your son that your thread got stickied on a Giants Internet forum?
ummm  
jvm52106 : 3/10/2021 3:24 pm : link
wow... Not on the release just the bullshit about the posting.
This thread should stay  
Chip : 3/10/2021 3:24 pm : link
it has the most posts.
CMicks... check the tape... you weren't first  
StandingontheshouldersofGiants : 3/10/2021 3:25 pm : link
There was someone ahead of you
RE: MY THREAD WAS FIRST  
mfsd : 3/10/2021 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15172215 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
!!! DELETE ANANDO, DELETE


I appreciate all you guys who follow Twitter religiously and post breaking news...but you’re being kind of a wiener here
I want to show my daughter  
CMicks3110 : 3/10/2021 3:25 pm : link
yes. I love BBI! Been on it for years, big part of my life.
Smart move  
figgy2989 : 3/10/2021 3:25 pm : link
You have to this type of move with the new salary cap being finalized. We should expect more in the coming days. Hopefully minimal restructures, just release and focus on free agency.
Sticky for Anando  
JonC : 3/10/2021 3:26 pm : link
for clean format and details.
This is a bummer  
NoGainDayne : 3/10/2021 3:26 pm : link
I was very excited for this move. It was probably one of the moves I was most excited about that DG made.

Fair is fair though, just because it didn't work out super well I do think it 100% had the right thinking and execution behind it.
RE: .  
Toth029 : 3/10/2021 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15172210 Anando said:
Quote:
PFF
@PFF
·
6m
Giants are releasing Guard Kevin Zeitler, per
@RapSheet


Zeitler: 72.4 PFF Grade since 2019 (17th)


Fair grade for him and the right move to shed $$$.

Use this to sign a RG plus a WR or edge.
When they say this puts us barely under the cap  
eric2425ny : 3/10/2021 3:26 pm : link
does the cap at the moment include LW’s franchise tag of 19.4 million?
.  
Anando : 3/10/2021 3:26 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
5m
$14.5M cap hit was prohibitive. This creates $12M in cap savings ($2.5M dead money). Giants should be able to able to find an adequate replacement much cheaper. But cutting ties with their one proven offensive lineman is tough to stomach
RE: I want to show my daughter  
figgy2989 : 3/10/2021 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15172228 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
yes. I love BBI! Been on it for years, big part of my life.


I am sure that is something your daughter would be very proud of.
Cap-wise  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/10/2021 3:26 pm : link
This means the Giants are now compliant? There should be plenty of interior O-line help on the market this year, so I’m hoping we can scoop some up.
This is an assault  
CMicks3110 : 3/10/2021 3:27 pm : link
on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..
RE: Sticky for Anando  
figgy2989 : 3/10/2021 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15172232 JonC said:
Quote:
for clean format and details.


Agreed.
Knock it off  
JonC : 3/10/2021 3:27 pm : link
.
RE: RE: I want to show my daughter  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/10/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15172237 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
In comment 15172228 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


yes. I love BBI! Been on it for years, big part of my life.



I am sure that is something your daughter would be very proud of.


Haha. CMicks' daughter to her friends: 'My Dad's thread on Kevin Zeitler being cut by the Giants was stickied on Big Blue Interactive, this Giants Internet forum. How cool is my old man?!?!'
RE: This is an assault  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/10/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15172240 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..


First poster received demerits for spelling his name wrong.

You received demerits for over-eagerness. ;)
RE: This is an assault  
mfsd : 3/10/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15172240 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..


Cuts just started...I’m sure you’ll get your chance at another one
we have 2 guards on rookie contracts who have both started  
Chip : 3/10/2021 3:28 pm : link
I would have preferred an extension but he is in his 30s and if he did not want to work it out. C'est la vie
So who  
Semipro Lineman : 3/10/2021 3:29 pm : link
else is a serious candidate for being cut right now besides Solder. I can't see any other veterans being cut until after training camp and the staff has a replacement in mind
Gonna ride or die with Hernandez and Lemieux I guess.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/10/2021 3:29 pm : link
.
Good call  
Chip : 3/10/2021 3:29 pm : link
Eric
over-eagerness?  
CMicks3110 : 3/10/2021 3:29 pm : link
I love bbi, I want to post breaking news, shouldn't that be encouraged?
RE: RE: This is an assault  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/10/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15172246 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15172240 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..



First poster received demerits for spelling his name wrong.

You received demerits for over-eagerness. ;)


I accept this, even though it’s autocorrect’s fault.
...  
christian : 3/10/2021 3:30 pm : link
Of course he was. This was all but inevitable.

I think this portends two things:

1) the Giants are players for Thuney

or

2) the Giants are afraid this Williams thing is going to drag out
ehhh  
CMicks3110 : 3/10/2021 3:30 pm : link
whatever, it's just a giants internet forum, I guess my daughter will have to see my other talents..
RE: So who  
Toth029 : 3/10/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15172255 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
else is a serious candidate for being cut right now besides Solder. I can't see any other veterans being cut until after training camp and the staff has a replacement in mind


Yiadom makes sense.
writing was on the wall after yesterday  
Eric on Li : 3/10/2021 3:30 pm : link
not an ideal outcome but a necessary one. Zeitler was likely the best OL here but not spectacular over his 2 years.
RE: MY THREAD WAS FIRST  
Anando : 3/10/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15172215 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
!!! DELETE ANANDO, DELETE


delete your account
.  
Anando : 3/10/2021 3:31 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
5m
$14.5M cap hit was prohibitive. This creates $12M in cap savings ($2.5M dead money). Giants should be able to able to find an adequate replacement much cheaper. But cutting ties with their one proven offensive lineman is tough to stomach
RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 3/10/2021 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15172261 christian said:
Quote:
Of course he was. This was all but inevitable.

I think this portends two things:

1) the Giants are players for Thuney

or

2) the Giants are afraid this Williams thing is going to drag out


Is LW’s 19.4 tag included in the current cap #?
How on Earth...  
Breeze_94 : 3/10/2021 3:31 pm : link
Is there only $2mil in cap after cutting KZ?

Shocking that a roster can have so many holes with all this money on the books and the QB on a rookie deal

...  
ryanmkeane : 3/10/2021 3:31 pm : link
i still think they are going to go after Thuney.
RE: RE: This is an assault  
Semipro Lineman : 3/10/2021 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15172246 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15172240 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..



First poster received demerits for spelling his name wrong.

You received demerits for over-eagerness. ;)

Glad to see the old sense of humor again. Can being serious for a minute, can you get Gatorade Dunk to accept my 51st and 5th invitation
I would have preferred to see him restructured  
KDavies : 3/10/2021 3:32 pm : link
but it takes two to tango.
RE: Why  
BelieveJJ : 3/10/2021 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15172183 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Is solder still in the roster


They want him to retire, then go after part of his huge signing bonus.
RE: over-eagerness?  
figgy2989 : 3/10/2021 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15172258 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
I love bbi, I want to post breaking news, shouldn't that be encouraged?


Sorry man, I just find this statement weird. You want to post breaking news on a fan forum when the news was already broken by that teams twitter?
I believe the answer to "Why is Solder still on the team"  
WillieYoung : 3/10/2021 3:33 pm : link
is that you can't designate someone as a post June 1 cut until after the start of the new league year. As a post June 1 cut we save $10 Million against this years cap and have a $4 Million dead money charge next year when the cap will be much higher.
Interesting that this happens before Solder  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/10/2021 3:33 pm : link
One must be willing to negotiate and the other not
RE: How on Earth...  
BelieveJJ : 3/10/2021 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15172272 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Is there only $2mil in cap after cutting KZ?

Shocking that a roster can have so many holes with all this money on the books and the QB on a rookie deal


16 millions worth of Nate Solder...
Need to draft a guard high in this draft  
US1 Giants : 3/10/2021 3:34 pm : link
with Zeitler gone.
Hopefully it's performance related.  
mittenedman : 3/10/2021 3:34 pm : link
Otherwise this is what people mean when they say it's unfortunate we're so tight against the cap we have to release good players to re-sign our other good players.
RE: RE: So who  
TommyWiseau : 3/10/2021 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15172263 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15172255 Semipro Lineman said:


Quote:


else is a serious candidate for being cut right now besides Solder. I can't see any other veterans being cut until after training camp and the staff has a replacement in mind



Yiadom makes sense.


He is only making 2 mil. To find a replacement as a 3rd or 4th CB will probably cost more unless you draft one in the later rounds
RE: Interesting that this happens before Solder  
BelieveJJ : 3/10/2021 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15172283 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
One must be willing to negotiate and the other not


I doubt that's it.

They want to recoup part of his signing bonus, which will be unassailable if they cut him?
RE: I believe the answer to  
mfsd : 3/10/2021 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15172282 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
is that you can't designate someone as a post June 1 cut until after the start of the new league year. As a post June 1 cut we save $10 Million against this years cap and have a $4 Million dead money charge next year when the cap will be much higher.


Good summary thanks.

Pulley is still on the roster for $2.75 million, with no dead cap. Have to believe he's gone soon too
Bad  
TommyWiseau : 3/10/2021 3:35 pm : link
cap management. Maybe Abrams isn't all he is cracked up to be.
RE: Need to draft a guard high in this draft  
BelieveJJ : 3/10/2021 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15172286 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
with Zeitler gone.


What is high?
RE: Gonna ride or die with Hernandez and Lemieux I guess.  
Spider56 : 3/10/2021 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15172256 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


Neither of those 2 guys have played RG in forever.. but they’ve had both Slade and Murphy around long enough to know what they can do ... and they signed Higgins. Oh, and Andrew Norwell could very well be cut by the Jags too.
go after Thuney  
ryanmkeane : 3/10/2021 3:37 pm : link
on a short deal, invest in OG in rounds 4-6
RE: over-eagerness?  
jvm52106 : 3/10/2021 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15172258 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
I love bbi, I want to post breaking news, shouldn't that be encouraged?


You clearly are taking this way too hard. Either a joke you have dragged out too long or a cray for professional help.
jvm  
CMicks3110 : 3/10/2021 3:38 pm : link
the former.
RE: I believe the answer to  
BelieveJJ : 3/10/2021 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15172282 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
is that you can't designate someone as a post June 1 cut until after the start of the new league year. As a post June 1 cut we save $10 Million against this years cap and have a $4 Million dead money charge next year when the cap will be much higher.


+1
Move corresponds with inability to get a contract done with Team LW  
chick310 : 3/10/2021 3:38 pm : link
before the franchise tag deadline last evening.

Sure it created some savings but now our Offensive Line needs a new starter and possibly just got weaker.

Where's all this infinite cap space I read about on here...



RE: RE: I believe the answer to  
eric2425ny : 3/10/2021 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15172301 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15172282 WillieYoung said:


Quote:


is that you can't designate someone as a post June 1 cut until after the start of the new league year. As a post June 1 cut we save $10 Million against this years cap and have a $4 Million dead money charge next year when the cap will be much higher.



+1


But that means the $10M isn’t available until after June 1st right? Which means it does nothing for us in this FA period.
Releasing the  
Josh in the City : 3/10/2021 3:40 pm : link
best olineman on the 31st ranked oline is definitely the way forward...
I would  
TommyWiseau : 3/10/2021 3:40 pm : link
extend Bradberry saving some money on this years cap
Cut Solder after new league year starts saving 10 mil
Cut Pulley saving 2.75 mil
Cut Beal saving 1.1 mil
RE: I believe the answer to  
Breeze_94 : 3/10/2021 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15172282 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
is that you can't designate someone as a post June 1 cut until after the start of the new league year. As a post June 1 cut we save $10 Million against this years cap and have a $4 Million dead money charge next year when the cap will be much higher.


That makes perfect sense. Thanks for clarifying. No reason Solder should be on this roster for anything more than the minimum.
and  
TommyWiseau : 3/10/2021 3:41 pm : link
extend LW opening up another few million this season
RE: Releasing the  
TommyWiseau : 3/10/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15172307 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
best olineman on the 31st ranked oline is definitely the way forward...


not a fan of this move but maybe we can bring someone in that is cheaper. Maybe Lemieux takes that next step and Hernandez get's his head out of his ass
pulley is not on roster  
CMicks3110 : 3/10/2021 3:42 pm : link
.
Are  
AcidTest : 3/10/2021 3:42 pm : link
we going to talk about Zeitler, or who deserves the damn sticky?
Predictable  
Thegratefulhead : 3/10/2021 3:43 pm : link
I thought extremely likely to happen. No one would trade for that salary. Sign Williams. if they are at 18 and 22 million, split the fucking difference and get in fucking bed. Both sides want to get laid. Time to put on Barry White and get busy.
Solder! You are next!  
90.Cal : 3/10/2021 3:43 pm : link
Count your days!
RE: RE: RE: So who  
Toth029 : 3/10/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15172288 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 15172263 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15172255 Semipro Lineman said:


Quote:


else is a serious candidate for being cut right now besides Solder. I can't see any other veterans being cut until after training camp and the staff has a replacement in mind



Yiadom makes sense.



He is only making 2 mil. To find a replacement as a 3rd or 4th CB will probably cost more unless you draft one in the later rounds


Maybe so. But I'm in belief he was only starting at the end because Lewis and Ballentine faded, he was there by virtue of poor play from others. Then in the finale, Julian Love saw reps at corner and did well. He's not worth $2m. He is vet min material.
RE: Are  
eric2425ny : 3/10/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15172314 AcidTest said:
Quote:
we going to talk about Zeitler, or who deserves the damn sticky?


I wonder if they tried to extend him a year with reduced pay and he rejected it. I mean they couldn’t have him eating up 14.5 of cap this year. That’s the contract the Browns constructed that we absorbed and is not commensurate with his level of play.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 3/10/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15172261 christian said:
Quote:
Of course he was. This was all but inevitable.

I think this portends two things:

1) the Giants are players for Thuney

or

2) the Giants are afraid this Williams thing is going to drag out


I don't think it's necessarily either one. They need to protect themselves at least being capable of getting under the cap by 20m - whether it's for a UFA like Thuney or the tag for Williams. So that's just a general reality.

Zeitler is 31 years old and plays a position where they have 2 young guards under contract cheap for next year. The 12m saved on him can just go further filling another need. Depending on how they manage the cap this year that could be a big enough hole to accommodate the first year salary of just about any player on the market whether it's Thuney, Golladay, Dupree, Judon, Reddick, Van Noy, whoever.

Zeitler was a solid player in his time here but the fall off from him to whichever of Lemiuex/Hernandez takes his place is a lot less severe than the difference between whoever the top edge rusher on the roster is and whoever their favorite edge rusher is in UFA.
The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
Go Terps : 3/10/2021 3:45 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Are  
AcidTest : 3/10/2021 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15172322 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15172314 AcidTest said:


Quote:


we going to talk about Zeitler, or who deserves the damn sticky?



I wonder if they tried to extend him a year with reduced pay and he rejected it. I mean they couldn’t have him eating up 14.5 of cap this year. That’s the contract the Browns constructed that we absorbed and is not commensurate with his level of play.


Could be. He might have been willing to restructure, but they couldn't agree on the numbers.
Many here and in the media were crying for a restructure or release.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/10/2021 3:46 pm : link
The release option was chosen and now it becomes a “huge loss,” or thereabouts
RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
ryanmkeane : 3/10/2021 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15172326 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.

Oh yea - it really sucks to have Lawrence and Peppers on the defense right?
RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
eric2425ny : 3/10/2021 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15172326 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Really? I’d rather have Peppers than OBJ right now. Beckham looks like he is cooked at this point. And Vernon is hurt every time you look at him funny.
RE: RE: RE: This is an assault  
JonC : 3/10/2021 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15172274 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
In comment 15172246 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15172240 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..



First poster received demerits for spelling his name wrong.

You received demerits for over-eagerness. ;)


Glad to see the old sense of humor again. Can being serious for a minute, can you get Gatorade Dunk to accept my 51st and 5th invitation


LMAO! Old skool!
My guess is that this was s the plan since in season  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/10/2021 3:47 pm : link
And why we saw some of the shuffling on the line that we saw. Judge wanted a look at his depth at guard.

Im just speculating obviously.
RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
AcidTest : 3/10/2021 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15172326 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Don't agree.

We got Lawrence, and a few good years from Zeitler. Not sure about Ximines.
Zeitler  
ryanmkeane : 3/10/2021 3:47 pm : link
made a good amount less than OV and was OK, so the trade was worth it, but he didn't live up to his earlier days and it's time to move along and invest in younger OL
Well that stinks  
ghost718 : 3/10/2021 3:48 pm : link
Maybe he'll be back at a cheaper price

Or we'll take the money and buy a hockey stick for Lemieux. If he can't block,he's gonna need a weapon.
RE: RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
AcidTest : 3/10/2021 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15172338 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15172326 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



Don't agree.

We got Lawrence, and a few good years from Zeitler. Not sure about Ximines.


Also Peppers.
This is a true cap casualty  
DavidinBMNY : 3/10/2021 3:48 pm : link
There is no way they would have let him go otherwise, and there are many other players around the league in the same boat.

He'll get scooped up.
RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
Toth029 : 3/10/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15172326 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Two starters (three if you counted KZ).

Vernon is gone now and is a FA. Beckham is gone this offseason or next.
RE: RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
TommyWiseau : 3/10/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15172330 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15172326 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.


Oh yea - it really sucks to have Lawrence and Peppers on the defense right?


We made out on that trade. Odell is a shell of his former self. I really like Big Dex and Peppers took a step forward this year. Hope the both keep improving
The problem with the OBJ trade wasn't the return  
NoGainDayne : 3/10/2021 3:51 pm : link
it was the dead money.
So we had to release our best OL because of  
Metnut : 3/10/2021 3:51 pm : link
cap issues? Despite having a QB on a rookie deal?

Who the hell is running this team
What Beckham is now is irrelevant  
Go Terps : 3/10/2021 3:52 pm : link
What was the perception of Beckham when Gettleman took over?

In truth Beckham should have been traded after the Green Bay debacle. One of the few things that can't be pinned on Gettleman.

Gettleman still fucked up paying him and trading him a year late.
I believe  
TommyWiseau : 3/10/2021 3:52 pm : link
we can also restructure Gano's deal, opening up 1.5 to 2 million this season also. Lowering his 4.25 mil cap hit
RE: What Beckham is now is irrelevant  
ryanmkeane : 3/10/2021 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15172355 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What was the perception of Beckham when Gettleman took over?

In truth Beckham should have been traded after the Green Bay debacle. One of the few things that can't be pinned on Gettleman.

Gettleman still fucked up paying him and trading him a year late.

You just said the return on the trade sucked, which is it?
RE: What Beckham is now is irrelevant  
TommyWiseau : 3/10/2021 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15172355 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What was the perception of Beckham when Gettleman took over?

In truth Beckham should have been traded after the Green Bay debacle. One of the few things that can't be pinned on Gettleman.

Gettleman still fucked up paying him and trading him a year late.


By that logic, who we drafted with the pick is irrelevant as is what Peppers has become
RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
speedywheels : 3/10/2021 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15172326 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


According to you both OBJ and Vernon sucked/overpriced, so with that logic why would they have gotten any value from the at all?

Besides the fact they got Lawrence, Peppers and a few good seasons from Zeitler from those trades. But once again, it doesn't fit your narrative, so...
RE: So we had to release our best OL because of  
Toth029 : 3/10/2021 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15172354 Metnut said:
Quote:
cap issues? Despite having a QB on a rookie deal?

Who the hell is running this team


He is a RG on the downside sooner than later, eats a good chunk of your cap, and isn't a Pro Bowler. What's the issue?
No surprise  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/10/2021 3:54 pm : link
We needed the cap space.
With all the available options available to us,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/10/2021 3:55 pm : link
we were never up against the cap given the various permutations and the promising ‘22 and ‘23 cap room to come.

I was never concerned about the cap given all that can be done to get under it.
we got 2 really nice defensive starters  
ryanmkeane : 3/10/2021 3:55 pm : link
both of which have pro bow potential, a starting guard for 2 seasons who was a decent stop gap, and a draft pick in Ximines who showed a little in his rookie season and then unfortunately got hurt

If you don't think that's at minimum, a good return for Beckham, you are nuts
Don't like doing this  
Mike in NY : 3/10/2021 3:55 pm : link
Unless we have someone better lined up cheaply in FA this opens up more holes that we can't possibly fill. Lemieux is not an NFL caliber starter and Hernandez struggled after his return from COVID and we cut a 16 game starter
RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
mfsd : 3/10/2021 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15172326 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


No it didn’t. Giants won that trade
RE: So we had to release our best OL because of  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/10/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15172354 Metnut said:
Quote:
cap issues? Despite having a QB on a rookie deal?

Who the hell is running this team


He wasn't the best OL on the team last year. Our 1st-year center was.
Giants taking  
ryanmkeane : 3/10/2021 3:57 pm : link
3 OL in the first 5 rounds should have told everyone that Zeitler and Solder weren't long for the roster
Who thinks we are going into week 1  
90.Cal : 3/10/2021 3:57 pm : link
With just Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieuz as our top Guards... I doubt it. Day 1/Day 2 in the draft... or I see a bunch of solid veteran guards in the FA market as of right now... but no way we are just rolling with Will and Shane. I think I trust Peart at RT more than either of those two at Guard... Guard will have to be upgraded from where it is right now. Zeitler was not very good IDC if Mark Schlereth or whoever says otherwise. I watch every snap and he is 'solid' nothing more or less.

I'd draft Slater, I think he can be a Zack Martin type player.
Worst part about  
TommyWiseau : 3/10/2021 3:58 pm : link
this offseason is we only have 6 draft picks. Odds are only 1 of the draft picks becomes a first day contributor. Maybe by the end of the season we have 2 playing significant minutes. I think we are in store for a similar season as 2020
RE: Predictable  
BelieveJJ : 3/10/2021 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15172318 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I thought extremely likely to happen. No one would trade for that salary. Sign Williams. if they are at 18 and 22 million, split the fucking difference and get in fucking bed. Both sides want to get laid. Time to put on Barry White and get busy.


LOL

Thx for the Barry White nod!
....  
ryanmkeane : 3/10/2021 3:59 pm : link
Slater makes sense if we sign a top flight WR and some help at edge with the second tier guys, we could then focus on playmakers in rounds 2-3...but I still don't see us drafting him at 11
I think you can forget  
JonC : 3/10/2021 4:00 pm : link
about Slater at #11.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/10/2021 4:01 pm : link
that being said, a core of Thomas-Lemieux/Hernandez-Gates-Slater-Peart is really, really enticing, but we just need to start taking some premium position guys such as WR or CB
Maybe this would have happened anyway  
TJ : 3/10/2021 4:01 pm : link
and maybe the team's inability to sign Williams changed this from a choice they might make to a no-choice impeguards.

Of course no team can always keep all the players they might want to. But if LW ends up signing a deal for $20 million per I'll wonder if management incompetence cost us the ability to choose our guards.
RE: I think you can forget  
Eric on Li : 3/10/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15172381 JonC said:
Quote:
about Slater at #11.


you mean not being available at #11 or not being in the mix?
RE: RE: I think you can forget  
ryanmkeane : 3/10/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15172388 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15172381 JonC said:


Quote:


about Slater at #11.



you mean not being available at #11 or not being in the mix?

not in mix. Jon has been all over premier defender or WR targets at 11
Not in the mix  
JonC : 3/10/2021 4:03 pm : link
.
I read that as the Giants not willing to  
NoGainDayne : 3/10/2021 4:04 pm : link
draft a T with Peart and Thomas on board already.

Think it would be hard to conclude at this point that Slater wouldn't be there at 11.
6-win team having to release their best Guard  
Jimmy Googs : 3/10/2021 4:04 pm : link
just to suit up and play another game with all the same guys and a few rookies.

Not good...

RE: RE: MY THREAD WAS FIRST  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/10/2021 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15172227 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15172215 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


!!! DELETE ANANDO, DELETE



I appreciate all you guys who follow Twitter religiously and post breaking news...but you’re being kind of a wiener here


stop being a Douche
Slater seems like an animal who can play anywhere  
Eric on Li : 3/10/2021 4:06 pm : link
so if it were me I'd consider him. Though I do think there may be higher ranked WRs or defenders available.
RE: Slater seems like an animal who can play anywhere  
ryanmkeane : 3/10/2021 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15172402 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
so if it were me I'd consider him. Though I do think there may be higher ranked WRs or defenders available.

I agree with that. Ultimately he will probably be an awesome player, but I'd rather have Parsons/Surtain/Pitts/Waddle/Smith on this roster
Zeitler  
David B. : 3/10/2021 4:09 pm : link
Didn't look great for much of last year. He could have been playing hurt, but it's not like he was playing at the level he once had.

Rather have LW and Tomlinson. Draft some more OLs.
I was hoping CMicks was joking...  
chopperhatch : 3/10/2021 4:11 pm : link
Until he wasn't.

And to think some people get ridiculed for jerking off three times a day.
I really like Slater too  
NoGainDayne : 3/10/2021 4:11 pm : link
disappointing news. Think he'd be a hell of a G if he didn't beat Peart out at RT. I don't see Peart being a very good G though. But the way I see it would be you have Slater at G unless Peart just isn't ready to be an above average T yet and in that case you'd have to be pretty happy you had another option.
RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
adamg : 3/10/2021 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15172326 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


LMAO. I love you dude!
RE: RE: RE: MY THREAD WAS FIRST  
mfsd : 3/10/2021 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15172396 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
In comment 15172227 mfsd said:


Quote:


In comment 15172215 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


!!! DELETE ANANDO, DELETE



I appreciate all you guys who follow Twitter religiously and post breaking news...but you’re being kind of a wiener here



stop being a Douche


I’m guessing you meant that for cmicks, not me...but if you did, cool, I haven’t gotten into a good old fashioned internet name calling battle in a long time!
I would have to assume  
johnnyb : 3/10/2021 4:18 pm : link
the Giants attempted to restructure Zeitler's contract and he refused.

And, concerning Soldier, if the Giants make him a post June 1 cut, it is my understanding that that $10 Million is not available until then. How would that help the Giants during the free agency period?
RE: RE: i'm not 6 years old  
Jints in Carolina : 3/10/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15172220 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15172212 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


but I want my thread stickied!! I want to show my kid



You want to show your son that your thread got stickied on a Giants Internet forum?



RE: RE: RE: I think you can forget  
90.Cal : 3/10/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15172390 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15172388 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15172381 JonC said:


Quote:


about Slater at #11.



you mean not being available at #11 or not being in the mix?


not in mix. Jon has been all over premier defender or WR targets at 11


Said to forget about QB at 6 in 2019 too... shit changes all the time... IDK what they will do but I just like Slater alot. I don't think Devonta Smith falls anywhere close to 11 but he's my favorite player in the class.
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 3/10/2021 4:26 pm : link
I read he didn't rise to Judge's defense while Colombo was cutting his promo
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you can forget  
Jay on the Island : 3/10/2021 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15172435 90.Cal said:
Quote:


Said to forget about QB at 6 in 2019 too... shit changes all the time... IDK what they will do but I just like Slater alot. I don't think Devonta Smith falls anywhere close to 11 but he's my favorite player in the class.

It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.
Rico  
ryanmkeane : 3/10/2021 4:43 pm : link
has been on the money the past two years, we should pay attention when he posts, Jon as well
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you can forget  
Greg from LI : 3/10/2021 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15172463 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:

It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.


If only that had been true....
RE: Sticky for Anando  
Section331 : 3/10/2021 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15172232 JonC said:
Quote:
for clean format and details.


And for not being such a doosh about it!
RE: Why  
Beer Man : 3/10/2021 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15172183 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Is solder still in the roster
There was a tweet last week from one of the writers that the Giants have indicated they are going to ask Solder to renegotiate his contract.
RE: What Beckham is now is irrelevant  
djm : 3/10/2021 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15172355 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What was the perception of Beckham when Gettleman took over?

In truth Beckham should have been traded after the Green Bay debacle. One of the few things that can't be pinned on Gettleman.

Gettleman still fucked up paying him and trading him a year late.


Beckham was injured when DG took over. Something you continuously ignore.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you can forget  
section125 : 3/10/2021 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15172470 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15172463 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:



It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.



If only that had been true....


Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you can forget  
Go Terps : 3/10/2021 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15172495 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15172470 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 15172463 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:



It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.



If only that had been true....



Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....


We were paying Eli $23M. We didn't have to take a quarterback. Whatever...
RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
Saquads26 : 3/10/2021 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15172326 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


HAHAHAHAHAHAHA full blown TROLL
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you can forget  
BigBlueShock : 3/10/2021 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15172506 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15172495 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15172470 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 15172463 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:



It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.



If only that had been true....



Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....



We were paying Eli $23M. We didn't have to take a quarterback. Whatever...

Aren’t you the same guy that thinks every player on the team should have competition for the starting job no matter how much they make or where they were drafted? You know, “no scholarships” and all that jazz?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you can forget  
chick310 : 3/10/2021 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15172495 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15172470 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 15172463 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:



It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.



If only that had been true....



Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....


This has been debated a good bit whether any other team was truly grabbing Jones or not before #17. Enough of speculation out there that nobody was going to do so and Gettleman got a bit desperate and pulled the trigger early.

But based on what we heard yesterday, they are all pleased with Jones so I guess they got their guy nevertheless.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you can forget  
Greg from LI : 3/10/2021 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15172495 section125 said:
Quote:

Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....


Oh no, Daniel Jones wouldn't have been there? Woulda broken my heart, don't ya know.
I get it that Zeitler  
Enzo : 3/10/2021 5:22 pm : link
is no spring chicken but he was our best guard. I thought rebuilding teams are supposed to improve each year, get incrementally better at various spots, and gradually build towards a winner? Seems like we're just churning through players year after year and not getting anywhere.
RE: ehhh  
short lease : 3/10/2021 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15172262 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
whatever, it's just a giants internet forum, I guess my daughter will have to see my other talents..


lol ... Cmick show her your conversation on this particular thread and your effort to get a sticky to impress her.

I bet she will be impressed by (or at least flattered?) that and the the whole thing was funny (your attempt). She has to appreciate your sense of humor ... ?

: )
BigBlueShock  
Go Terps : 3/10/2021 5:25 pm : link
Quote:
Aren’t you the same guy that thinks every player on the team should have competition for the starting job no matter how much they make or where they were drafted? You know, “no scholarships” and all that jazz?


Yeah I am. I wouldn't have paid Eli to begin with. Once we did, drafting Jones was idiotic.

And that's not even considering that drafting him at #6 was a huge overdraft.

But this thread is about a Kevin Zeitler. A great acquisition who helped this offense achieve...nothing.
RE: Not in the mix  
short lease : 3/10/2021 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15172391 JonC said:
Quote:
.


?

If they got rid of an OL aren't we down 1? I am not saying they are targeting an OL in the first but, it has to be an option?
RE: I want to show my daughter  
Ivan15 : 3/10/2021 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15172228 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
yes. I love BBI! Been on it for years, big part of my life.


You don’t have a life. We suggest you find one.
RE: RE: So we had to release our best OL because of  
Bruner4329 : 3/10/2021 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15172372 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15172354 Metnut said:


Quote:


cap issues? Despite having a QB on a rookie deal?

Who the hell is running this team



He wasn't the best OL on the team last year. Our 1st-year center was.


That is irrelevant because he does not play center and more importantly is a lot better than the 2 guys we have left right now. I can't believe they will go into the season with Hernandez and Lemieux as starters. This would be a terrible step backwards. I don't care how many play makers you bring on board. It won't matter if Barkley has no holes and Jones is on his back all game.
OL not being in the mix at 11 makes no sense to me..  
Sean : 3/10/2021 5:33 pm : link
OL is still a need and carries much more weight than WR.
RE: OL not being in the mix at 11 makes no sense to me..  
Go Terps : 3/10/2021 5:36 pm : link
In comment 15172538 Sean said:
Quote:
OL is still a need and carries much more weight than WR.


Maybe the young OL is already being prepared as the 2021 excuse.
RE: Not in the mix  
Saquads26 : 3/10/2021 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15172391 JonC said:
Quote:
.


As it shouldn't be
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think you can forget  
Big Blue '56 : 3/10/2021 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15172495 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15172470 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 15172463 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:



It wasn't just JonC, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, and David Diehl were all visibly surprised when the Giants took Jones at 6. Papa admitted that they heard defense at 6 and then possibly QB at 17.



If only that had been true....



Except there would not have been a QB at 17. How many times does it have to be repeated that DG wanted Josh Allen(DE) at #6, but they learned that Jones was being looked at by 2 or 3 teams right behind them and they could not make a trade to get ahead of Denver.
Whatever....


Except for this post of support, I don’t bother anymore
From Gettleman's presser yesterday:  
Go Terps : 3/10/2021 6:17 pm : link
Quote:
Q: If I may though, you can only say you’re young if you don’t have [Guard Kevin] Zeitler and [Offensive Tackle Nate] Solder because they’re not young, they’re absolute veterans in this league. So, are you implying that they’re gone, and the young guys have to make it happen now?

A: I’m not implying that at all.

Q: But Dave, then your offensive line isn’t young. Respectfully, you don’t have a young offensive line, then.

A: When your center and your left guard and your left tackle are rookies, basically you’re young.


Also:

Quote:
How many of us after two years at our new job were great? No, we all start at point A and we hopefully get to point Z, but the one common denominator is it takes time.


So after Solder is cut what is being constructed is:

LT Thomas (2nd year)
LG Hernandez (3rd year)
C Gates (2nd year as starting C)
RG Lemieux (2nd year - 1st as RG)
RT Peart (2nd year)

The seeds for the 2021 excuse tree have been planted for both the OL ("How many of us after 2 years at our new job were great?") and for Jones (How could he be expected to perform behind that OL?).
There is a lot more talent on that OLine  
bc4life : 3/10/2021 6:21 pm : link
than there has been in a long time. They've got one year under their belt and they'll have a full off season too.

Not sure Peart will be starting RT though
RE: From Gettleman's presser yesterday:  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/10/2021 6:24 pm : link
Quote:

The seeds for the 2021 excuse tree have been planted for both the OL ("How many of us after 2 years at our new job were great?") and for Jones (How could he be expected to perform behind that OL?).


...and the seeds of your 2021 bitchfest have been planted.
There'll be some reasonable  
bc4life : 3/10/2021 6:25 pm : link
talent castoffs as they get further along - at a minimum, some decent one year deals
RE: There is a lot more talent on that OLine  
Bruner4329 : 3/10/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15172583 bc4life said:
Quote:
than there has been in a long time. They've got one year under their belt and they'll have a full off season too.

Not sure Peart will be starting RT though


But you are sure Hernandez will be starting at guard? BTW he has 3 seasons under his belt, the latter 2 which have been awful.
Bruner - no but  
bc4life : 3/10/2021 6:30 pm : link
he had a decent rookie year, so I'm hoping they can fix the flat tire and get him back on track
I think the line will be really exciting to watch next year  
wigs in nyc : 3/10/2021 6:36 pm : link
it would be awesome is this is a group which can really gel over the next few years.

I just hope that we can get some consistency in terms of OL coaching going here.
There are guys on this site  
Chris L. : 3/10/2021 6:53 pm : link
who would have us draft an offensive lineman with our first round pick every year in the draft.
Could some one tell us what Zeitlers strong suit was as our “best!”  
plato : 3/10/2021 6:56 pm : link
Guard?

Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.

We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.
RE: Could some one tell us what Zeitlers strong suit was as our “best!”  
Jimmy Googs : 3/10/2021 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15172626 plato said:
Quote:
Guard?

Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.

We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.


His strong suit was all the other Guards we have are worse...
RE: There are guys on this site  
Spider56 : 3/10/2021 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15172623 Chris L. said:
Quote:
who would have us draft an offensive lineman with our first round pick every year in the draft.


There are also a bunch of miserable aholes on this site that whine about every move the Giants make ... the ‘BBI squad’ is really out in force this week.
RE: There are guys on this site  
Jimmy Googs : 3/10/2021 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15172623 Chris L. said:
Quote:
who would have us draft an offensive lineman with our first round pick every year in the draft.


Well, it would be nice to get it right. And practice does make perfect...
There are going to be 700 FA desperate for a job  
George from PA : 3/10/2021 7:04 pm : link
Several will be very decent players.

DG seems to know how to find OL....at least better than Reese

Expect another T and G...to either start or play swing....competing.
RE: There are going to be 700 FA desperate for a job  
Jimmy Googs : 3/10/2021 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15172635 George from PA said:
Quote:
Several will be very decent players.

DG seems to know how to find OL....at least better than Reese


Man, you are brave with that kind of post...

:-)
I don’t get the constant  
MtDizzle : 3/10/2021 7:11 pm : link
“Dick measuring” by some here. It’s not our job to judge each other. We all want the same thing here and that’s for our Giants to be a winning franchise again. I see a whole hell of a lot of looking down on others and passing judgments on people we will never meet. I’m no Angel I’ve been guilty of it myself.
RE: Could some one tell us what Zeitlers strong suit was as our “best!”  
SleepyOwl : 3/10/2021 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15172626 plato said:
Quote:
Guard?

Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.

We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.



THIS 110%

Guy was set to make 12M are you kidding me???? I know beggars cant be choosers but they can be smart about whom to beg. For 8M the Giants can add two 1 yr deals for 4M each and use a 3rd on another linemen if need be. The Giants o line will be fine.
RE: RE: So we had to release our best OL because of  
Matt M. : 3/10/2021 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15172372 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15172354 Metnut said:


Quote:


cap issues? Despite having a QB on a rookie deal?

Who the hell is running this team



He wasn't the best OL on the team last year. Our 1st-year center was.
Eric - you beat me to it. Gates was our best OL by a wide margin. After that it's really a toss up. Zeitler wasn't horrible, but he certainly wasn't very good either.
This was a no brainer  
Sy'56 : 3/10/2021 7:39 pm : link
He was the 3rd best OL on a bad OL making big money.

Easily replaceable on the field and that money is needed elsewhere. Plain and simple.
Well after being here since before its founding i finally get some  
plato : 3/10/2021 7:45 pm : link
support. Strong support at that and special thanks to Sy, I couldn’t be more honored here. Really thanks.
RE: This was a no brainer  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/10/2021 7:55 pm : link
In comment 15172673 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
He was the 3rd best OL on a bad OL making big money.

Easily replaceable on the field and that money is needed elsewhere. Plain and simple.


I agree. Also I think it was a really dumb move on Zeitler's part not to take a salary cut. With the huge amount of UFA interior linemen available, I can't see him making more than $6 million on a 1-year prove it deal.

Also it's pretty clear that the trade with Cleveland was basically two teams swapping two overrated, overpaid and underperforming players. So really a complete wash (at least the Vernon-Zeitler part of the deal).
RE: RE: Could some one tell us what Zeitlers strong suit was as our “best!”  
fireitup77 : 3/10/2021 8:06 pm : link
In comment 15172647 SleepyOwl said:
Quote:
In comment 15172626 plato said:


Quote:


Guard?

Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.

We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.




THIS 110%

Guy was set to make 12M are you kidding me???? I know beggars cant be choosers but they can be smart about whom to beg. For 8M the Giants can add two 1 yr deals for 4M each and use a 3rd on another linemen if need be. The Giants o line will be fine.



For some perspective.....Eric Flowers is making 10 million playing guard. Before covid guards where making good money. Most teams are dumping the higher contracts for guards after the cap decrease. The 12 million was not out of wack last season before covid.
Terps  
ryanmkeane : 3/10/2021 8:23 pm : link
you are literally yelling at yourself at this point. Every Giant fan alive knows and understands that 2021 it’s win or go home. There aren’t excuses anymore. Save for serious injury to the QB of course.
RE: RE: RE: Could some one tell us what Zeitlers strong suit was as our “best!”  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/10/2021 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15172716 fireitup77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15172647 SleepyOwl said:


Quote:


In comment 15172626 plato said:


Quote:


Guard?

Personally I prefer a dominating defense which we are close to being and a #1 WR with an averageN guard which is the level Zeitler was heading to and getting a large payoff. He was no road grader type which I hope we can get to replace him for far less.

We’ll see but you don’t use a #11 to draft a guard.




THIS 110%

Guy was set to make 12M are you kidding me???? I know beggars cant be choosers but they can be smart about whom to beg. For 8M the Giants can add two 1 yr deals for 4M each and use a 3rd on another linemen if need be. The Giants o line will be fine.




For some perspective.....Eric Flowers is making 10 million playing guard. Before covid guards where making good money. Most teams are dumping the higher contracts for guards after the cap decrease. The 12 million was not out of wack last season before covid.


In 2020 Zeitler had the third highest cap figure of any OG in the NFL. Simply put he wasn't worth the money.
Whether you wanted him to stay or not  
D HOS : 3/10/2021 8:38 pm : link
Did anyone not see this coming? Solder's next.
Re Solder and post June 1  
WillieYoung : 3/10/2021 8:46 pm : link
I believe the 6 Million (not June 1 savings) is immediately available. The balance pays for your rookie class, maybe. I spend a lot of time trying to understand the cap rules but this is beyond my knowledge.
With that OL and our current group of WR’s  
Carl in CT : 3/10/2021 8:55 pm : link
Without any changes the 21-22 NYG are worse. No ones fault (not Even Jones) it’s DG’s period!
Farewell  
Geomon : 3/10/2021 9:06 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: This is an assault  
GManinDC : 3/10/2021 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15172274 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
In comment 15172246 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15172240 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..



First poster received demerits for spelling his name wrong.

You received demerits for over-eagerness. ;)


Glad to see the old sense of humor again. Can being serious for a minute, can you get Gatorade Dunk to accept my 51st and 5th invitation


I'll bring the Twizzlers!
One huge assumption  
Bill2 : 3/10/2021 9:55 pm : link
that many are making is that A) he was a good performer B) much less our best OL.
Why do I  
kes722 : 3/10/2021 10:39 pm : link
Click on these threads expecting intelligent / respectful conversation?
Rapoport on how well he played?  
CTGiants : 12:08 am : link
Guess he didn't read Sy's weekly game reviews.
To my eyes the most interesting things about this  
BelieveJJ : 3:34 am : link
(dumping Zeitler) are the subtle, as yet unknown, reasons behind it and whether or not many folks are wrong about the OL going forward...

There's been a meme that "Hernandez sucks" due prtly to his benching in favor of Lemieux. At some point Covid came into it, so there's a chance he never fully recovered, but before that...

Was Lemieux better than Hernandez? No. Not to my eyes and not to Bobby Skinner's (Talkin' Giants podcast host).

Crazy to imagine it, but what if Judge and co. were actually playing Lemieux more snaps than Hernandez to see what they really had in Lemieux, and if he could be a legit starting LG going forward in 2021 and beyond?

What if they were always confident what they have in Hernandez, but were willing and desirous of moving him to RG to replace the severely overpaid Zeitler - who's play was seen to be declining, and not worthy of the escalating cost?

I doubt Lemieux is moved, they have been grooming him to be Thomas's mate on the left side, that's what they were constructing (or examining?) last year's second half of the season, when the line developed some chops as run blockers.

The reconstruction of the RIGHT side will be this year's OL project: and IMO it's most likely to be envisaged as Hernandez at RG and Peart at RT, unless they think Murphy has the chops to beat out Will.

Or they have already penciled in Murphy as the swing OL backup at either guard position?

The most interesting question is whether Zeitler's 12 mil in savings is specifically earmarked to try and keep Tomlinson in Blue for another year or three? Or is it going to be spread around among a fewer lower cap hit UFAs, or targeted to a vet WR?

There IS a plan, we just don't see it clearly yet, IMO.
RE: There are going to be 700 FA desperate for a job  
.McL. : 4:17 am : link
In comment 15172635 George from PA said:
Quote:
Several will be very decent players.

DG seems to know how to find OL....at least better than Reese

Expect another T and G...to either start or play swing....competing.

Like say... Solder, Omameh, Zeitler, Halapio, Flowers (whom he kept for 4 games), Wheeler (to replace Flowers), Pulley, Remmers, Fleming, Hernandez...

Ok sure, I'm with ya so far... What's the punchline?
RE: With that OL and our current group of WR’s  
Kevin in Annapolis : 5:23 am : link
In comment 15172762 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Without any changes the 21-22 NYG are worse. No ones fault (not Even Jones) it’s DG’s period!


But there will be changes. You have to let free agency and the draft play out first.
Believe JJ  
Bill2 : 6:19 am : link
I liked your post and its certainly a scenario that I can see, but i have to think we are getting a swing OT and a decent guard via FA/Draft.

Maybe something we do post draft ( when there will still be a pool of veteran guards/swing OT's that are around) depending on how our early FA/draft falls out?

One last piece, we all know Solder is not going to be the LT or get paid what he currently is contracted for or even on the NYG when the season starts.

Lastly, I wonder if Flats is here specifically to focus on training the two guard positions? ( Getting Hernandez or Lemieux and or a new addition where they need them to be. After all, he did a great job with Seubert, Snee, Diehl and O'Hara as well as Kevin Boothe(who improved into serviceable for us) and when not injured Kevin Baas. Id say his record with the inner line positions was very very good until he had garbage and second guessers to work with
haven't read all this but I assume it's widespread anger and panic...  
SirYesSir : 7:28 am : link
if so, relax. Zeitler was good but I'm not sure worth a high price anyway. This isn't Larry Allen we're talking about.

I think the Giants saw an unprecedented amount of free agents about to hit the market, with expectations prices will be driven down by over-supply, and just wanted to find better value through that process.

If they screw up free agency, then we can call this a bad move, but it totally makes sense to me why they'd want that money right now
RE: RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
Gettledogman : 9:12 am : link
got more use out him than they got out of Odell, it was a win -Got a safety and draft pick that turned into a beast. Big win for Dave.
RE: RE: RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
Gettledogman : 9:14 am : link
In comment 15173003 Gettledogman said:
Quote:
got more use out him than they got out of Odell, it was a win -Got a safety and draft pick that turned into a beast. Big win for Dave.


dumped a talented crybaby and his salary too
RE: Believe JJ  
Gettledogman : 9:19 am : link
In comment 15172871 Bill2 said:
Quote:
I liked your post and its certainly a scenario that I can see, but i have to think we are getting a swing OT and a decent guard via FA/Draft.

Maybe something we do post draft ( when there will still be a pool of veteran guards/swing OT's that are around) depending on how our early FA/draft falls out?

One last piece, we all know Solder is not going to be the LT or get paid what he currently is contracted for or even on the NYG when the season starts.

Lastly, I wonder if Flats is here specifically to focus on training the two guard positions? ( Getting Hernandez or Lemieux and or a new addition where they need them to be. After all, he did a great job with Seubert, Snee, Diehl and O'Hara as well as Kevin Boothe(who improved into serviceable for us) and when not injured Kevin Baas. Id say his record with the inner line positions was very very good until he had garbage and second guessers to work with


Excellent points about Flats
RE: RE: RE: This is an assault  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:36 am : link
In comment 15172274 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
In comment 15172246 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15172240 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


on what is fair and righteous. I wanted to show my daughter, and you took away that opportunity. I pledge my love to BBI, and this is what I get..



First poster received demerits for spelling his name wrong.

You received demerits for over-eagerness. ;)


Glad to see the old sense of humor again. Can being serious for a minute, can you get Gatorade Dunk to accept my 51st and 5th invitation

I replied to you already. Buy me lunch at Gyu Kaku on 51st and 3rd, and then we can go for a walk together wherever you want. I suggested the breezeway under the Helmsley Building, but we can go to 51st and 5th if you're hellbent on carrying on with your The Jake joke.
RE: From Gettleman's presser yesterday:  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:55 am : link
In comment 15172573 Go Terps said:
Quote:


Quote:


Q: If I may though, you can only say you’re young if you don’t have [Guard Kevin] Zeitler and [Offensive Tackle Nate] Solder because they’re not young, they’re absolute veterans in this league. So, are you implying that they’re gone, and the young guys have to make it happen now?

A: I’m not implying that at all.

Q: But Dave, then your offensive line isn’t young. Respectfully, you don’t have a young offensive line, then.

A: When your center and your left guard and your left tackle are rookies, basically you’re young.

You'd expect a GM to understand that just because a player is in his first year at a new position, that doesn't make him a rookie. But he does know that. He just feeds the mouthbreathers lame talking points that they repeat as fact.

More interesting to me is that DG confirmed that Lemieux has overtaken Hernandez on the depth chart as the starting LG. That sure doesn't sound like a just a temporary result of Hernandez contracting Covid.
Lemieux sent Hernandez to the bench before covid.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:03 am : link
A third year guy getting his position taken by a rookie really can't be a good thing.
RE: Lemieux sent Hernandez to the bench before covid.  
Jimmy Googs : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15173138 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
A third year guy getting his position taken by a rookie really can't be a good thing.


Oddly, this seems to get a fair amount of debate on BBI.

I haven't figured out if this recent backing for Hernandez are just DG-supporters trying to hold up his premium pick drafting record, or they are suggesting the OL is really getting better, or they really just like using Covid as an excuse for all-things Giants.

Nobody wants WH to succeed more than me but he was trending himself out of the starting lineup before Covid hit him, and his future is murky at best...
I wonder what the reaction will be when the breaking news gets out  
Eric on Li : 10:20 am : link
that Judge also discussed the "young" offensive line in his media session. There were actually a few reporters who asked him questions about the "young offensive lineman", hope their creds don't get yanked.
RE: RE: Lemieux sent Hernandez to the bench before covid.  
section125 : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15173145 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15173138 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


A third year guy getting his position taken by a rookie really can't be a good thing.



Oddly, this seems to get a fair amount of debate on BBI.

I haven't figured out if this recent backing for Hernandez are just DG-supporters trying to hold up his premium pick drafting record, or they are suggesting the OL is really getting better, or they really just like using Covid as an excuse for all-things Giants.

Nobody wants WH to succeed more than me but he was trending himself out of the starting lineup before Covid hit him, and his future is murky at best...


Since we have never received an explanation or hint of an explanation, who know why he was benched.

If he was that bad, they should release him too...they would save $2.2 mill letting him go with a $834k dead money hit.
Seems drastic as WH at least became first Guard off the bench  
Jimmy Googs : 10:56 am : link
and maybe now got a "promotion" with KZ release to save real money to pay for Leonard Williams.

Hernandez needs to get better and quickly...
Hernandez  
AcidTest : 11:02 am : link
is like Jones in that for different reasons it is too early to decide they are not part of the future. Hernandez because he had COVID-19, and has had bad LTs playing next to him. Jones because he has had no weapons and poor protection.
.  
GiantEgo : 11:57 am : link
We knew nothing about Andrew Thomas's injury till he was having surgery at years end. It's impossible to know how COVID effected Hernandez and Peart.
RE: From Gettleman's presser yesterday:  
BillKo : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15172573 Go Terps said:
Quote:


Quote:


Q: If I may though, you can only say you’re young if you don’t have [Guard Kevin] Zeitler and [Offensive Tackle Nate] Solder because they’re not young, they’re absolute veterans in this league. So, are you implying that they’re gone, and the young guys have to make it happen now?

A: I’m not implying that at all.

Q: But Dave, then your offensive line isn’t young. Respectfully, you don’t have a young offensive line, then.

A: When your center and your left guard and your left tackle are rookies, basically you’re young.



Also:



Quote:


How many of us after two years at our new job were great? No, we all start at point A and we hopefully get to point Z, but the one common denominator is it takes time.



So after Solder is cut what is being constructed is:

LT Thomas (2nd year)
LG Hernandez (3rd year)
C Gates (2nd year as starting C)
RG Lemieux (2nd year - 1st as RG)
RT Peart (2nd year)

The seeds for the 2021 excuse tree have been planted for both the OL ("How many of us after 2 years at our new job were great?") and for Jones (How could he be expected to perform behind that OL?).


Quite frankly, Joe Judge doesn't care if you've been suffering thru Giants football since 2012.

He's going to do what he thinks is best going forward to help the team achieve its goal and not worry about "making excuses".

Third highest salaried OG? Deserved to be cut..........
RE: To my eyes the most interesting things about this  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15172867 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
(dumping Zeitler) are the subtle, as yet unknown, reasons behind it and whether or not many folks are wrong about the OL going forward...

There's been a meme that "Hernandez sucks" due prtly to his benching in favor of Lemieux. At some point Covid came into it, so there's a chance he never fully recovered, but before that...

Was Lemieux better than Hernandez? No. Not to my eyes and not to Bobby Skinner's (Talkin' Giants podcast host).

Crazy to imagine it, but what if Judge and co. were actually playing Lemieux more snaps than Hernandez to see what they really had in Lemieux, and if he could be a legit starting LG going forward in 2021 and beyond?

What if they were always confident what they have in Hernandez, but were willing and desirous of moving him to RG to replace the severely overpaid Zeitler - who's play was seen to be declining, and not worthy of the escalating cost?

I doubt Lemieux is moved, they have been grooming him to be Thomas's mate on the left side, that's what they were constructing (or examining?) last year's second half of the season, when the line developed some chops as run blockers.

The reconstruction of the RIGHT side will be this year's OL project: and IMO it's most likely to be envisaged as Hernandez at RG and Peart at RT, unless they think Murphy has the chops to beat out Will.

Or they have already penciled in Murphy as the swing OL backup at either guard position?

The most interesting question is whether Zeitler's 12 mil in savings is specifically earmarked to try and keep Tomlinson in Blue for another year or three? Or is it going to be spread around among a fewer lower cap hit UFAs, or targeted to a vet WR?

There IS a plan, we just don't see it clearly yet, IMO.

If that were the case, couldn't they have just slotted WH in at RG upon his return from illness? That may have dinged KZ's trade value (which wound up being nil, due in large part to his 2021 cap hit, which they were obviously aware could be an impediment to trade), but it would have given the team some knowledge of WH's ability to flip his feet to the right side, which would be an important consideration if the premise you suggest is true.

I think the more likely truth is the simplest one: they felt WH was their 3rd best OG, behind SL and KZ. But heading into 2021, the delta in level of play doesn't justify the delta in cap cost.
Letting Zeitler go isn't a good idea...  
Fishmanjim57 : 12:08 pm : link
This is the only cut I'm against, but maybe DG will actually spend some smart money to acquire a better OL.
I really thing protecting DJ will be a priority, or at least it should be.
I'd rather see the GM go after better OL players, rather than gathering up players from other teams which have been cut or released.
RE: RE: There are going to be 700 FA desperate for a job  
Jay on the Island : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15172868 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15172635 George from PA said:


Quote:


Several will be very decent players.

DG seems to know how to find OL....at least better than Reese

Expect another T and G...to either start or play swing....competing.


Like say... Solder, Omameh, Zeitler, Halapio, Flowers (whom he kept for 4 games), Wheeler (to replace Flowers), Pulley, Remmers, Fleming, Hernandez...

Ok sure, I'm with ya so far... What's the punchline?

Gettleman didn't bring in Halapio, Flowers, or Wheeler. They were signed/drafted by Reese.
He certainly kept Halapio around  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:24 pm : link
though.
Dumb  
Prude : 12:47 pm : link
If you think giving DJ his best chance to succeed means cutting your best OL hoping to save $4m and then spending $20m on a WR that played 5 games last year youre an idiot. Sorry.
RE: He certainly kept Halapio around  
Eric on Li : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15173362 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
though.


He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.
RE: He certainly kept Halapio around  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15173362 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
though.


And re-signed him in March 2018.
RE: RE: He certainly kept Halapio around  
Eric on Li : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15173398 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15173362 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


though.



And re-signed him in March 2018.


To a league minimum $550k tender as an exclusive rights FA.
RE: RE: He certainly kept Halapio around  
Jimmy Googs : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15173391 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15173362 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


though.



He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.


I think everybody expected him to turn over the OL roster . What we would have hoped though is that DG would have found some solutions.

But unfortunately his solutions have failed and required other “solutions”. And even some of those solutions that were replacing solutions still need other solutions as we sit here today...
i liked zeitler  
Platos : 1:50 pm : link
but the guys best years are behind him.

not saying he's done. but he's not the guy that earned that 12mill contract anymore.

lots of Guards got cut recently, you never know big kev might be back.
RE: RE: RE: He certainly kept Halapio around  
Eric on Li : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15173440 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15173391 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15173362 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


though.



He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.



I think everybody expected him to turn over the OL roster . What we would have hoped though is that DG would have found some solutions.

But unfortunately his solutions have failed and required other “solutions”. And even some of those solutions that were replacing solutions still need other solutions as we sit here today...


His veteran solutions in 2018 failed (omahmeh and solder in particular).

Gates, Thomas, Peart, Lemiuex could all very well be successes. Especially the first 2.

Jury is still out on Hernandez. Up until getting C19 he started a lot of games. He wasn't Snee but he also was far from the weakest link on the line in his first 2 seasons.
RE: He certainly kept Halapio around  
.McL. : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15173362 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
though.

Thaks TTH, Yes you're right.

He kept Halapio, even choosing him over Jones. Not that Jones was any great shakes, but a world better than Halapio.

Regarding Flowers and Wheeler... He chose to rely on them and not a get veteran insurance for Flowers in case he flamed out which was an extremely high probability. So in my mind he owns that combination as well.
RE: RE: He certainly kept Halapio around  
Eric on Li : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15173503 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15173362 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


though.


Thaks TTH, Yes you're right.

He kept Halapio, even choosing him over Jones. Not that Jones was any great shakes, but a world better than Halapio.

Regarding Flowers and Wheeler... He chose to rely on them and not a get veteran insurance for Flowers in case he flamed out which was an extremely high probability. So in my mind he owns that combination as well.


they signed Solder (and moved Flowers to RT)?
RE: RE: RE: RE: He certainly kept Halapio around  
Jimmy Googs : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15173471 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15173440 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15173391 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15173362 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


though.



He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.



I think everybody expected him to turn over the OL roster . What we would have hoped though is that DG would have found some solutions.

But unfortunately his solutions have failed and required other “solutions”. And even some of those solutions that were replacing solutions still need other solutions as we sit here today...



His veteran solutions in 2018 failed (omahmeh and solder in particular).

Gates, Thomas, Peart, Lemiuex could all very well be successes. Especially the first 2.

Jury is still out on Hernandez. Up until getting C19 he started a lot of games. He wasn't Snee but he also was far from the weakest link on the line in his first 2 seasons.


Mostly everything has failed. We really have Gates, an ever improving Thomas, and a "lets see if the other guys can hold their own"...
RE: Letting Zeitler go isn't a good idea...  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15173337 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
This is the only cut I'm against, but maybe DG will actually spend some smart money to acquire a better OL.
I really thing protecting DJ will be a priority, or at least it should be.
I'd rather see the GM go after better OL players, rather than gathering up players from other teams which have been cut or released.

Oh, stop. A median level OG being paid like a top-5 (top-3, actually) OG is not worth keeping during a cap crunch.

Valuation matters. Don't like it? Stop defending a GM that doesn't draft well enough to generate a backfill pipeline.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He certainly kept Halapio around  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15173471 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15173440 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15173391 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15173362 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


though.



He blew up the 2017 roster as much as any other team does in a regime change. You can only effectively turn over so much of a roster in a given season. 3 of the starting lineman around Halapio were new in week 1, a few weeks later when Flowers left town 4 of them were new, and then ultimately after Halapio got hurt and they claimed Jamon Brown all 5 were new.



I think everybody expected him to turn over the OL roster . What we would have hoped though is that DG would have found some solutions.

But unfortunately his solutions have failed and required other “solutions”. And even some of those solutions that were replacing solutions still need other solutions as we sit here today...



His veteran solutions in 2018 failed (omahmeh and solder in particular).

Gates, Thomas, Peart, Lemiuex could all very well be successes. Especially the first 2.

Jury is still out on Hernandez. Up until getting C19 he started a lot of games. He wasn't Snee but he also was far from the weakest link on the line in his first 2 seasons.

Not being the shortest little person doesn't make someone tall. Hernandez being "far from the weakest link on the line" for a historically bad OL is not a badge of honor. Accumulating a lot of starts on a craptastic roster isn't especially merit-badge-worthy, either.

Hernandez is trending more toward bust than boom. And we should stop pointing to his decent rookie season now that he's had two far worse campaigns since. He's effectively on a one-year prove-it deal now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
DonQuixote : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15173006 Gettledogman said:
Quote:
In comment 15173003 Gettledogman said:


Quote:


got more use out him than they got out of Odell, it was a win -Got a safety and draft pick that turned into a beast. Big win for Dave.



dumped a talented crybaby and his salary too


Who originally said our return on the trade sucked (let me guess, Terps)? It's pretty clear we benefited from that trade. Is anybody really suggesting they'd rather have Beckham and Vernon over Lawrence, Zeitler, Peppers and Ximines?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The return on the Beckham/Vernon trade sucked  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15173812 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
In comment 15173006 Gettledogman said:


Quote:


In comment 15173003 Gettledogman said:


Quote:


got more use out him than they got out of Odell, it was a win -Got a safety and draft pick that turned into a beast. Big win for Dave.



dumped a talented crybaby and his salary too



Who originally said our return on the trade sucked (let me guess, Terps)? It's pretty clear we benefited from that trade. Is anybody really suggesting they'd rather have Beckham and Vernon over Lawrence, Zeitler, Peppers and Ximines?

Nobody said that. You're responding to a DG fanboy who invents strawman arguments to prop up his hero.

And I can unequivocally tell you that if anyone was disappointed in that trade, it wouldn't have been Terps, who was calling for OBJ to be traded for at least two years before it happened.
GD  
Go Terps : 8:37 pm : link
I definitely said the return on the trade sucked, because it did. Trading Beckham had to happen, but like with so many things with the Giants the last few years the execution and timing were terrible. It's too bad because done right it could have been a real roster building opportunity.

Lawrence and Peppers are nice players and I like them both, but when you remember the perception around Beckham in 2016 we could have done a lot better.
RE: GD  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15173983 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I definitely said the return on the trade sucked, because it did. Trading Beckham had to happen, but like with so many things with the Giants the last few years the execution and timing were terrible. It's too bad because done right it could have been a real roster building opportunity.

Lawrence and Peppers are nice players and I like them both, but when you remember the perception around Beckham in 2016 we could have done a lot better.

Then I stand corrected. And now that you mention it, I do remember that being your POV on the trade.
...  
christian : 9:44 pm : link
So much that happened in 2018 and 2019 just didn’t work.

I’m as guilty as anyone of wanting Beckham to work out. I went in logical circles trying to find a way to explain why he should be retained.

In retrospect the best course of action in my view was trade him in the 2018 offseason to a west coast team. I think he would have fetched a first and third round pick. That plus the money saved on his signing bonus the Giants ate would have been a plus.
I actually also wanted to trade obj in 2016 if he didn't extend then  
Eric on Li : 11:07 pm : link
purely because his value was at it's peak (2 or 3 firsts easily) and I didn't want to go through the franchise tag drama in 2017/2018/2019 they'd gone through with JPP. But I can't fault not trading him off the 2017 season because he broke his leg and they wouldn't have gotten a fair return for him so close to needing a new contract.

They traded him at the right time and got a fmv return. More than Minny got for Diggs, or Houston for Hopkins, or Pitt for AB. Peppers was a cost controlled starter and they got a mid 1st + 3rd. The value of the picks was fair and obviously the outcome of the draft picks themselves is always going to be highly variable so acting like they traded him specifically for Lawrence seems a little silly (and I think Lawrence was a solid B+ pick anyway). Had they picked Slayton in the 3rd round with the pick they got from the Browns instead of Ximines (who I think is a bust) it wouldn't make me think of the trade differently.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions