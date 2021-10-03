I’ve been a Gettleman supporter for the last few years eric2425ny : 3/10/2021 5:57 pm

but seeing all of this dead money, Solder -$6M, Tate -$4M, paying Graham Gano $4.25 million. That’s rough. I know the cap was reduced due to COVID this year, but every season Gettleman seems to drag us through dead money hell.



Look at it this way, that Solder and Tate dead money is why Tomlinson is likely gone.