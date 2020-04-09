Rannan: Kenny Golladay or Bust?

Grandpa Dave always keeps Werther's Originals in his pockets to hand out to the players
What more could a player ask for than a hefty old man with his shirt tucked firmly into his high waisted shorts, lathered in icy hot handing him a Werther’s Original during practice on a regular basis?
Golladay is exactly the kind of short term solution that has hampered the Giants for years. That is especially true this year with a lower cap, and many FA WR veterans. Let him go to Miami.
Why do you see Golladay as a short term solution? He's 27 years old at season start, and turns 28 in November. I also don't think anyone is saying signing Golladay is precluding us from not drafting a WR, but it makes us not need to go WR/playmaker in the first. We can wait until the 2nd to address that, which would be more of the sweet spot in my opinion.
He's someone that on a 5 year deal only runs him to his age 32 season. Structure making him easily releasable after probably 3, allows us to get ideally his most productive years.
We're not one player away, and he will want too much money, especially given our cap situation. I'd rather spend our money elsewhere, and build through the draft.
It doesn't make any sense to draft a QB then not get him what he needs to succeed. The first thing they did a year after drafting Eli was go get a starting quality WR and RT in free agency. The only difference now is the Giants haven't been smart with their books and don't have a lot of money to spend.
In jones' case he has an unproven OL and no playmakers and it's year 3. It's not fair.
This. Lets speak it into fruition. Daniel Jones to Kenny Golladay. Would this not be eerily similar to Eli getting Plaxico in FA?
Exactly what I was thinking. In fact, was just looking at Plax's stats the few yrs before we got him.
Plax missed 5 games in '04 and his '03 wasn't spectacular stat wise. That could be due to his drawing a lot more attention after he had a big year in '02.
Giant fans who were paying attention know that Plax's value didn't always show up on the stat sheet, as evidenced in '08 when our running game largely came to a halt after his (stupid f*cking) accident.
Yup, I said this on another thread the other day. It’s Burress and Golladay’s ability to stretch the field and force the safeties to cover them vs sitting in the box stuffing the run all game long. It’s not that Golladay has to catch 110 balls for 1,600 yards to be with a high price.
Giants are under the cap now and haven't even touched Soldier yet. They also have other contracts they can and will work with. They also have a ton of space coming next year. Also, teams always don't front load contracts like you are implying. Just because the Fins have more room this year doesn't mean they doll out a whopping front load contract. Win now mode? That's also an impossible detail to factor in to this.
Gonna be fun to see the Giants get the player(s) in FA they want and watch this place spin.
What are the pluses to play for NYG right now? Not being a wise-ass on this. It's a serious question.
I know Miami is great weather, they have more overall talent, they are starting to win, have a young QB (who I don't like btw, but that's a different story), no state tax, etc.
I know Baltimore has LJax, a great coach, tradition, need to improve their passing game, and they always win.
So what's the pitch?
It's amazing this worthless and moribund franchise has signed FAs before? I mean how'd they do so after 2015? Or after 2004? Or even last year? Or in 2004 when NO one wanted to play for Coughlin, yet the hot shot rookie QB insisted on coming to the Giants.
I'm sure they will be interested in Golladay, and who knows maybe his market doesn't materialize the way many expect, but he's the clear WR1 and there are teams with a lot of cap room who need WRs. I felt a lot better about their chances before Allen Robinson got tagged.
Corey Davis is the reliable outside WR they have lacked and he's a really good blocker. Comes from a tough culture in the mold of NE. Checks a lot of boxes at a price they can more easily afford. The issue with Samuel is that he's redundant to Shepard, but that didn't stop them with Tate. And he's from Brooklyn.
Facts. Not bullshit.
I've been on here since 1995 and he's been singing from the same playlist the whole time. I'm ure there have been times in the close to 30 years I've been on BBI that bw said something postive about the franchise, but for the life of me I can't recall it
Fair enough.
When Coughlin was here, at least he had a track record from Jax.
In 2015, Eli Manning was still here. An established 2X SB winning QB.
I can see why Bradberry came here last year with the Gettleman connection from Carolina. I don't recall the demand for Martinez.
But we are likely competing for a guy like Golloday where he's the only #1 WR left in the market after Robinson and Godwin have been tagged. And other teams with more cap money and other advantages are the competition. So, again, what's our pitch?
If you average the two years he's been healthy (of the four he's been in the NFL...already a red flag), the production isn't mind blowing:
68 catches, 1127 yards, 8 TDs.
That's not bad by any stretch but that's just 2 of his 4 years in the league, and playing indoors with a quarterback who is a better passer than the one we have. I'd be surprised if he reached those numbers as a Giant.
usually comes down to money. what's our pitch? dude...stop.
8 games in 2019 with David Blough and Jeff Driskel at QB. I repeat, David Blough and Jeff Driskel.
60 Receptions, 1100 yards, 8 TD
That's what his 8 game stretch with those two bums at QB looks like prorated to 16 games. So although he was definitely a little bit better with Matt Stafford leading the way, the fact that he still made an impact with two QBs who belong in the XFL says a lot.
to teams that have been bad every year, for a variety of reasons.
Using the idea that the Giants can't get players because they've been bad means little. How did the Broncos get Gordon? How'd the Panthers get Anderson? How do the Bengals sign players? How do the Jets ever sign anyone?
Exactly. How did the Giants get Bradberry, Martinez, and Ryan?
I’m not a name dropper by any means or an asshat for that matter but I have talked to a few players that played for the Giants and at least one other organization in their careers. And they told me the Giants are one of the most well run organizations in the league. That helps you attract players.
to teams that have been bad every year, for a variety of reasons.
Using the idea that the Giants can't get players because they've been bad means little. How did the Broncos get Gordon? How'd the Panthers get Anderson? How do the Bengals sign players? How do the Jets ever sign anyone?
To an extent, true. But receivers, who have the ultimate diva factor, seem motivated by money AND stats.
Exactly. How did the Giants get Bradberry, Martinez, and Ryan?
I’m not a name dropper by any means or an asshat for that matter but I have talked to a few players that played for the Giants and at least one other organization in their careers. And they told me the Giants are one of the most well run organizations in the league. That helps you attract players.
Take cover!!!
Suggesting a losing era and incomplete roster could affect a decision
Exactly. How did the Giants get Bradberry, Martinez, and Ryan?
I’m not a name dropper by any means or an asshat for that matter but I have talked to a few players that played for the Giants and at least one other organization in their careers. And they told me the Giants are one of the most well run organizations in the league. That helps you attract players.
Would you be willing to take a polygraph on this? ;)
to teams that have been bad every year, for a variety of reasons.
Using the idea that the Giants can't get players because they've been bad means little. How did the Broncos get Gordon? How'd the Panthers get Anderson? How do the Bengals sign players? How do the Jets ever sign anyone?
of course you are right, players go to bad teams. But there is a big difference between Robby Anderson and Kenny Golladay. Look none of us can read his mind but players at his tier often want to be paired with great QBs. I think if the money is close Golladay will choose a team with a clear franchise QB over Jones, who's career trajectory is a bit in doubt.
Exactly. How did the Giants get Bradberry, Martinez, and Ryan?
I’m not a name dropper by any means or an asshat for that matter but I have talked to a few players that played for the Giants and at least one other organization in their careers. And they told me the Giants are one of the most well run organizations in the league. That helps you attract players.
Would you be willing to take a polygraph on this? ;)
I would lol. I wasn’t surprised to hear that feedback from these two players honestly. There has always been a loyalty of former Giants to the team. There’s a reason for that.
Am I the first to point out it would mean our team's two top playmakers would both be coming off seasons lost to injury? I'm no doctor, so I'll leave it up to the Giants medical staff to evaluate risk level going forward, but it makes me nervous. It's the injuries that make me shy away from Sammy Watkins (and it's Devonta Smith's slight frame that makes me afraid he won't hold up against the size and speed of NFL).
Of course, the injury roulette wheel is a fickle bitch that loves to prove you wrong. Historically speaking (and with no data to back it up, just selective recollection), playing it safe seems no more likely to pay off than ignoring it altogether.
really isn't a whole lot separating Golladay and Robby anderson, especially since Golladay has had one of BBI's favorite QB's throwing to him and Anderson has had Darnold and Bridgewater.
Agree to disagree. Anderson is a nice player but he isn't in Golladay's class. I would be happy to have Anderson. Golladay would be a lot more exciting. He's quite a bit bigger than Anderson and has legit top-10 talent/athleticism.
Because the next positive thing he says will be his first.
Just because you drink the Koolaid FMiC serves, doesn't make it true. It's just more nonsense from his keyboard.
Says a lot about your gullibility, actually.
You were here at the beginning of Eli's career shitting on him only to disappear for years when he started to win super bowls only to show up again later in his career to shit on him some more. You are a troll and should be ignored.
Just because you drink the Koolaid FMiC serves, doesn't make it true. It's just more nonsense from his keyboard.
Says a lot about your gullibility, actually.
You were here at the beginning of Eli's career shitting on him only to disappear for years when he started to win super bowls only to show up again later in his career to shit on him some more. You are a troll and should be ignored.
In every contract I've negotiated in my career the primary factors in priority order:
- Cost
- Relationships
- Chances of personal/team success
If the Giants are spending the most money, they will have a shot at any player. The relationship factor is circumstantial.
I think a distant third is if the team is a winner. But in the event it's a factor, the Giants obviously don't win out there.
I don't think Judge has any appetite for players who don't fit the culture. So I don't think the NYG are going to ever be the high $ bid for a player lacking the #2 and #3 items on your list.
For that reason I'd peg the 2 most likely players in this FA class in blue next year to be Kyle Van Noy and Dalvin Tomlinson.
And of the WR's probably Curtis Samuel but im not as confident on that one because his skill set is a little duplicative of Shepard's. He did have a really strong finish to the year though. In games 9-16 this past year when Moore was a little beat up, he put up 48 receptions for almost 600 yards on a 12.3 ypc, with another 100 yards rushing. That's better than any 8 game stretch of Shepard's career.
but if we don't, there are plenty of second tier guys we can go after and then focus on round 1 or 2 of the draft to make sure we hit on the playmaker there. Golladay isn't some end all be all type of player. That being said, it would be awesome to sign him. 27 years old, really talented, great skillset for Jones. He's had injuries yes. Injuries happen, it doesn't seem like a chronic thing with him.
Both Golloday and Smith-Shuster might be too high risk at their projected cost ($15M-$20M/ year). There are a lot of low cost veteran WRs that will be available this year for much less than $10M/year and grabbing one or two of those low cost vets would be more feasible under current cap constraints without sacrificing potential upside on production. Here's to hoping Gettleman does not blow it.
From what I saw from Garrett last year in our route designs and timing of when we called plays... adding Golladay will not be as impactful as his ability would suggest.
It doesn't make any sense to draft a QB then not get him what he needs to succeed. The first thing they did a year after drafting Eli was go get a starting quality WR and RT in free agency. The only difference now is the Giants haven't been smart with their books and don't have a lot of money to spend.
In jones' case he has an unproven OL and no playmakers and it's year 3. It's not fair.
This. Lets speak it into fruition. Daniel Jones to Kenny Golladay. Would this not be eerily similar to Eli getting Plaxico in FA?
Exactly what I was thinking. In fact, was just looking at Plax's stats the few yrs before we got him.
Plax missed 5 games in '04 and his '03 wasn't spectacular stat wise. That could be due to his drawing a lot more attention after he had a big year in '02.
Giant fans who were paying attention know that Plax's value didn't always show up on the stat sheet, as evidenced in '08 when our running game largely came to a halt after his (stupid f*cking) accident.
100% accurate.
I'm fine not signing Samuel, but Shepard is one concussion away from being Jordan Reed, and this is also likely his last year with the team.
It's just childish at this point.
Nope. Might as well just give up on FA now. No chance to create enough money...
About 1.5 million.
Link - ( New Window )
They are tight now. other teams are even tighter. LEt things play out before we roast the front office for lack of cap funds. Other moves are pending if needed.
Corey Davis is the reliable outside WR they have lacked and he's a really good blocker. Comes from a tough culture in the mold of NE. Checks a lot of boxes at a price they can more easily afford. The issue with Samuel is that he's redundant to Shepard, but that didn't stop them with Tate. And he's from Brooklyn.
This is exactly where I am - good post.
FL has 3 teams
TX 2 teams
NV 1
TN 1
So when a player signs with one of these 7 teams, it's 8 income tax free games in addition to the games with the other 6 teams that play in income tax free states.
If you just consider the 8 home games: 9% x $17 mill/yr x 0.5 x 5 years isn't negligible, imo. It's almost $4 million.
A lot of dough for "the privilege" of earning over $500K in NJ.
Fair enough.
When Coughlin was here, at least he had a track record from Jax.
In 2015, Eli Manning was still here. An established 2X SB winning QB.
I can see why Bradberry came here last year with the Gettleman connection from Carolina. I don't recall the demand for Martinez.
But we are likely competing for a guy like Golloday where he's the only #1 WR left in the market after Robinson and Godwin have been tagged. And other teams with more cap money and other advantages are the competition. So, again, what's our pitch?
It's just not the year for the NYG to make a play for him.
It's nothing more than bad timing.
68 catches, 1127 yards, 8 TDs.
That's not bad by any stretch but that's just 2 of his 4 years in the league, and playing indoors with a quarterback who is a better passer than the one we have. I'd be surprised if he reached those numbers as a Giant.
That is not worth $16M+ AAV.
usually comes down to money. what's our pitch? dude...stop.
60 Receptions, 1100 yards, 8 TD
That's what his 8 game stretch with those two bums at QB looks like prorated to 16 games. So although he was definitely a little bit better with Matt Stafford leading the way, the fact that he still made an impact with two QBs who belong in the XFL says a lot.
Using the idea that the Giants can't get players because they've been bad means little. How did the Broncos get Gordon? How'd the Panthers get Anderson? How do the Bengals sign players? How do the Jets ever sign anyone?
Simply fly him in (or I guess "Zoom" him in), tell him what we are willing to pay, and wait for the signature.
From what I saw from Garrett last year in our route designs and timing of when we called plays... adding Golladay will not be as impactful as his ability would suggest.
This is my concern also. But the way Judge has structured the staff I believe JG has a very short leash. If wwe see more of the same out of JG I could see a change after 2 games or so.
The pitch is very simple
I’m not a name dropper by any means or an asshat for that matter but I have talked to a few players that played for the Giants and at least one other organization in their careers. And they told me the Giants are one of the most well run organizations in the league. That helps you attract players.
Using the idea that the Giants can't get players because they've been bad means little. How did the Broncos get Gordon? How'd the Panthers get Anderson? How do the Bengals sign players? How do the Jets ever sign anyone?
To an extent, true. But receivers, who have the ultimate diva factor, seem motivated by money AND stats.
Bradberry had a Carolina connection to Gettleman.
Ryan wasn't an upper echelon target for the league, right?
Martinez...I'm not sure what the demand for him was.
Using the idea that the Giants can't get players because they've been bad means little. How did the Broncos get Gordon? How'd the Panthers get Anderson? How do the Bengals sign players? How do the Jets ever sign anyone?
of course you are right, players go to bad teams. But there is a big difference between Robby Anderson and Kenny Golladay. Look none of us can read his mind but players at his tier often want to be paired with great QBs. I think if the money is close Golladay will choose a team with a clear franchise QB over Jones, who's career trajectory is a bit in doubt.
Of course, the injury roulette wheel is a fickle bitch that loves to prove you wrong. Historically speaking (and with no data to back it up, just selective recollection), playing it safe seems no more likely to pay off than ignoring it altogether.
They played him at RB. Used him in tight and on short stuff with Anderson and Moore outside. But he can run past anybody. That’s clear. Low 4.3s type and a very strong runner. His YAC is there.
In Car, it was mostly short stuff. Avg air on each pass in 2020 was 7. Half of Golladay who was 14+ He caught 80% of his targets. He helps the QB wi easy completions and Jones needs that.
Samuel can be the #1 guy. Versatility works on any team. And he can get deep too.
Agree to disagree. Anderson is a nice player but he isn't in Golladay's class. I would be happy to have Anderson. Golladay would be a lot more exciting. He's quite a bit bigger than Anderson and has legit top-10 talent/athleticism.
Ignore him,. He is an admitted redskins fan.
Says a lot about your gullibility, actually.
- Cost
- Relationships
- Chances of personal/team success
If the Giants are spending the most money, they will have a shot at any player. The relationship factor is circumstantial.
I think a distant third is if the team is a winner. But in the event it's a factor, the Giants obviously don't win out there.
Says a lot about your gullibility, actually.
You were here at the beginning of Eli's career shitting on him only to disappear for years when he started to win super bowls only to show up again later in his career to shit on him some more. You are a troll and should be ignored.
Then I suggest you practice what you preach.
- Cost
- Relationships
- Chances of personal/team success
If the Giants are spending the most money, they will have a shot at any player. The relationship factor is circumstantial.
I think a distant third is if the team is a winner. But in the event it's a factor, the Giants obviously don't win out there.
I don't think Judge has any appetite for players who don't fit the culture. So I don't think the NYG are going to ever be the high $ bid for a player lacking the #2 and #3 items on your list.
For that reason I'd peg the 2 most likely players in this FA class in blue next year to be Kyle Van Noy and Dalvin Tomlinson.
And of the WR's probably Curtis Samuel but im not as confident on that one because his skill set is a little duplicative of Shepard's. He did have a really strong finish to the year though. In games 9-16 this past year when Moore was a little beat up, he put up 48 receptions for almost 600 yards on a 12.3 ypc, with another 100 yards rushing. That's better than any 8 game stretch of Shepard's career.
Hard to disagree with this.
They're both meh WRs.