Vacchiano: How the Giant wound up in salary cap hell

“None of those are disposable players. None of them are overpriced. Yet they account for $100 million in cap space – or 54.9 percent of what the Giants are allowed to spend.
If all 10 of those players play like they’re worthy of those numbers, the Giants should be a much better team in 2021. And that’s the real bottom line for a team without much cap room: The players they have need to prove that the team has spent their money in the right places.”
He’s right. Most folks aren’t playing to their contract. But what’s worse is if they’re not playing to their contract and the FA alternative positional value is upside down - TE, RB, S
Don’t forget this important point: As the Giants were planning and plotting their future, even last March, they couldn’t possibly have foreseen an 8 percent drop in the salary cap from where it was in 2020 ($198.2 million). Over the previous seven years, the cap had increased an average of $10.8 million per year. So they had to be budgeting for a cap of about $209 million.
In other words, if it weren’t for a global pandemic that led to a season mostly without fans, the Giants would have about $30 million in salary cap space to spend right now -- $40 million if they cut Solder. If that had happened, they wouldn’t have been in any kind of cap hell and no one would’ve accused them of mismanagement.
In other words but for the pandemic, we'd be going into this off-season with $30 million to SPEND. The planning by the front office was sound, the real villain in this story is the fucking virus.
pool in a public park and just as cloudy. The Giants are rebuilding after an attempt to cash in and make the playoffs in Eli's final years. They have some good players who are expensive and are getting rid of some non-performers. The only person who is getting cut that would have been a 2021 starter is Zeitler and there are several replacement guards on the market (thanks to the reduced cap) who can be acquired at a faction of the cap cost.
I don't see the current cap situation as a mismanaged asset but rather the result of a decision to try to win with Eli one more time. In that context and considering the number of defensive play-makers we have, the cap situation is not close to real estate in Hell managed by a demon clown-show...
They can create 40 mil in cap space if they want to. The fact is they are not back loading contracts and using voidable years to help. This is on ownership.
Lets also not forget this was a team of quitters. Those were Reese guys and we all know how bad his drafting skills were which is how we got in this mess. Firing Coughlin and not Reese was a huge mistake. It should have been the other way around and Reese should have been let go. Also on ownership.
If ownership does not create cap space its on ownership not DG.
Exactly. We get everything. Some bad signings, some good signings, but with no covid and an LW contract and suddenly we’re fine heading into ‘22 and ‘23..No homerism..Simple logic..Oh and I could give two shits whether DG stays or goes
They should have just bitten the bullet after the failed experiment going for another winning season with Eli. Instead they just kept overpaying veterans.
What people seem to forget about the cap on here as well is carry over. Because of the reluctance to start a full rebuild the Giants yearly carry over is hardly nothing. One year of being 20 million under the cap by year's end can really set you up for the future.
8 teams have 30 million or more to spend right now, after covid.
Year one of rookie QB would have been the perfect time to cut all bad contracts, start fresh and create some carry over for the years in which that rookie QB can really start to win. However the Giants completely failed to do that and now they still can't get their QB the help he so desperately needs.
At least the other equally shit teams like the Jets and Jacksonville have a ton of cap space
You do realize that the Jets "rebuilt" their team 3 Years ago when they drafted Darnold and spent tons of money on FAs. They used their cap and sucked. They then dumped two of their best defensive players, one of which is taking up 19+ million of the Giants cap. Jets won 2 games last year and have very little talent on their roster. They better have a ton of cap space this year.
8 teams have 30 million or more to spend right now, after covid.
https://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space/
So what? The point is we wouldn’t be in what RV calls cap hell. We’re not, but he wouldn’t be posting that, though after all it is Vacchiano
Year one of rookie QB would have been the perfect time to cut all bad contracts, start fresh and create some carry over for the years in which that rookie QB can really start to win. However the Giants completely failed to do that and now they still can't get their QB the help he so desperately needs.
8 teams have 30 million or more to spend right now, after covid.
https://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space/
So what? The point is we wouldn’t be in what RV calls cap hell. We’re not, but he wouldn’t be posting that, though after all it is Vacchiano
People get hung up on that term like it hurts their feelings.
We're a bad football team that spends a lot of money and doesn't get results. Call it whatever you want.
the Giants would have $40M to spend without the pandemic, then it's difficult to conclude that the GM and FO have put us in "cap hell." But that doesn't mean DG didn't give out a lot of bad contracts, including Stewart, Omameh, Tate, and Solder. Shepard is also overpaid, and Baker never should have been drafted. Those contracts and decisions would be bad no matter how much money we had to spend.
Year one of rookie QB would have been the perfect time to cut all bad contracts, start fresh and create some carry over for the years in which that rookie QB can really start to win. However the Giants completely failed to do that and now they still can't get their QB the help he so desperately needs.
You know this after 25 games? Got it
I don't understand. Know what? That the Giants failed to start fresh with their rookie QB? I'm not even making a value judgement on the QB, just that the Giants failed to lay a foundation to help him out a bit come year 3/4.
with Bill Walsh. He made the point that teams that don't hit on 50% of their draft picks have a hard time being competitive.
Lots of changes since then but the Giants situation is attributed to very poor drafting starting in 2012. They failed to address the lines (with talent) and it snowballed. Dave imo has been fair as GM but I also think he was hamstrung with Eli.
They have some good players. They are getting much closer. Jones and Judge will be the big factor to how far they go. If he does not step up we probably see more pain the next couple years.
also grossly underestimated how difficult it would be to sign LW.
You can’t over or underestimate these things. You go with your evaluations and hope you can get something done sooner rather than later. There’s still time even though many of us would liked to have it done “yesterday.”
Year one of rookie QB would have been the perfect time to cut all bad contracts, start fresh and create some carry over for the years in which that rookie QB can really start to win. However the Giants completely failed to do that and now they still can't get their QB the help he so desperately needs.
You know this after 25 games? Got it
I don't understand. Know what? That the Giants failed to start fresh with their rookie QB? I'm not even making a value judgement on the QB, just that the Giants failed to lay a foundation to help him out a bit come year 3/4.
Year one of rookie QB would have been the perfect time to cut all bad contracts, start fresh and create some carry over for the years in which that rookie QB can really start to win. However the Giants completely failed to do that and now they still can't get their QB the help he so desperately needs.
You know this after 25 games? Got it
I don't understand. Know what? That the Giants failed to start fresh with their rookie QB? I'm not even making a value judgement on the QB, just that the Giants failed to lay a foundation to help him out a bit come year 3/4.
Ok. I thought it was yet another DJ slam. My bad.
I mean, I really doubt he is the answer, but DG drafting him is about the worst thing that could have happened to Daniel Jones.
with Bill Walsh. He made the point that teams that don't hit on 50% of their draft picks have a hard time being competitive.
Lots of changes since then but the Giants situation is attributed to very poor drafting starting in 2012. They failed to address the lines (with talent) and it snowballed. Dave imo has been fair as GM but I also think he was hamstrung with Eli.
They have some good players. They are getting much closer. Jones and Judge will be the big factor to how far they go. If he does not step up we probably see more pain the next couple years.
I realize "hit" is subjective, but does any team hit on 50% of their draft picks?
"He’s right. Most folks aren’t playing to their contract."
Name them. Solder, Engram (due to 5th yr option) and Shepard, I agree with. Who else? Where is this most at?
This was his list -
assumes
solder is already cut
Tate cut
Barkley (all the injuries)
Shep
Jabril
Engram
Thomas (I know rookie, but he has to play into that number)
So yeah, I think folks need to step up
1. DL Leonard Williams -- $19.3 million
2. CB James Bradberry -- $17.25 million
3. LB Blake Martinez -- $10.225 million
4. RB Saquon Barkley -- $10.025 million
5. WR Sterling Shepard -- $9 million
6. LT Andrew Thomas -- $7.35 million
7. QB Daniel Jones -- $7.17 million
8. S Logan Ryan -- $7 million
9. S Jabrill Peppers -- $6.7 million
10. TE Evan Engram -- $6.01 million
I dont agree with Peppers, Thomas and Barkley at all. Barkley is a top guy when he's healthy - yes, he needs to stay that way but he isn't overpaid like Ralph is suggesting. Thomas is a damn rookie and improved as the year went. I think a lot of fans, the coaches, and guys like Bobby Skinner if you like him, aren't worried about Thomas going forward.
This x1000.
Plus if covid didn't happen solder would be able to be cut for very little dead money this year.
No covid and we would have $40 plus million in space. But I guess grandpa Dave should have seen the pandemic coming.
with Bill Walsh. He made the point that teams that don't hit on 50% of their draft picks have a hard time being competitive.
Lots of changes since then but the Giants situation is attributed to very poor drafting starting in 2012. They failed to address the lines (with talent) and it snowballed. Dave imo has been fair as GM but I also think he was hamstrung with Eli.
They have some good players. They are getting much closer. Jones and Judge will be the big factor to how far they go. If he does not step up we probably see more pain the next couple years.
I realize "hit" is subjective, but does any team hit on 50% of their draft picks?
This x1000.
Plus if covid didn't happen solder would be able to be cut for very little dead money this year.
No covid and we would have $40 plus million in space. But I guess grandpa Dave should have seen the pandemic coming.
Good point about Solder. Didn’t cross my mind. Thanks.
RE: It sure sounds like many want the Giants to fail,
Gettleman should have blown the whole thing up and rebooted. He didn't and they still are bad. it's all on how good Jones can be or on how bad he is at this point. Nothing else compares to the magnitude of getting a NFL above average starter at QB. Jones is nowhere even close to that - not based on last season - but he shows signs and can make a jump.
If he does, the Giants will be fine. but the time is now. And if the Giants don't make the playoffs Gettleman is gone.
but how can he be expected to do his part when they're giving him nothing to work with.
He's not the guy that's going to carry the team on his back. They're going to spend yet another season putting together an OL with duct tape and drywall and expecting Jones to show something, or Barkley to create miracles.
is also when you don't get sufficient contribution from your drafts progressively and year over year really.
Yes - Gettleman inherited a mess and aging/dilapidated group, but he also incorrectly doubled down on that in Years 1 and 2 when it was clear a committed rebuild was needed and instead got a slapstick approach/ugly roster that embarrassed two years straight. That's what perplexes so many.
He's also got a lot riding on Jones and Barkley and it seems Judge is buying that bag of groceries. Right now, Giants haven't gotten that engine humming together. If it doesn't happen this year, I am at a bit of a loss as to whether Judge can recover in Year 3 by just saying okay we do Jones/Barkley again in 2022 and get a do-over for himself or what he does after that.
This coming season is really incredibly pivotal. It will define Gettleman's legacy (Mara as well potentially), and will really set the stage for whether Giants can be a contender the next 3-5 years, or this decade could become as lost as the last 6-8 have been.
RE: The roster stinks and there are few resources to improve it
Quote:
This argument doesn't hold water. EVERY team in the NFL went through the pandemic, so in that sense the playing field was level. Some still came out ahead in their planning. No one knows what the next year(s) may hold. Long term contingency planning ultimatly separates long term success vs. quick rewards.
Gettleman should have blown the whole thing up and rebooted. He didn't and they still are bad. it's all on how good Jones can be or on how bad he is at this point. Nothing else compares to the magnitude of getting a NFL above average starter at QB. Jones is nowhere even close to that - not based on last season - but he shows signs and can make a jump.
If he does, the Giants will be fine. but the time is now. And if the Giants don't make the playoffs Gettleman is gone.
This is revisionist history too. How many players did he turn over in year 1? 36 out of 53 players were replaced year 1. By the start of season two, there were 4 players left. If that's not blowing it up I don't know what is.
Now you can bitch about the players he brought in but the numbers don't lie. He blew up the roster starting day one.
also grossly underestimated how difficult it would be to sign LW.
You can’t over or underestimate these things. You go with your evaluations and hope you can get something done sooner rather than later. There’s still time even though many of us would liked to have it done “yesterday.”
JonC says they're $3 to $4M apart. They've also been negotiating for more than a year with no deal, and little progress apparently. I'm inclined to let him go, get some draft picks, and prioritize DT and a few FAs.
signing solder to that deal thinking they were in win now mode is crippling their cap this year. good news is they can bite the bullet now and get out of it, but they weren't wasting the solder money, they could very easily go out and sign golladay if they wanted to.
signing tate was an awful move that is hurting their cap with the dead money. he was a horrible signing right away and it was obvious at the time. the dead money adds up.
paying engram 6M is a poor investment
not signing LW long-term by now is a disgrace. they trade for the guy and then he performs and now they can't figure out a long-term deal that works? what the hell did they expect when they traded for him and franchised him last year? there is no good reason he's not already signed
the shep contact is awful and is eating up a significant part of their cap. i said that was an awful deal from jump and they should have traded him instead of extending him. they are paying premium money to shep and EE and neither are premium players. that's 15M between them. they'd be better off spending that 15M on golladay and using kaden smith at TE.
and this team never extends players. peppers isn't extended entering his final year. engram isn't and shouldn't be (but if he's not going to be extended he should be traded). tomlinson wasn't extended prior to his deal ending and wasn't traded when there was a market for him and now it appears as though he will walk.
also grossly underestimated how difficult it would be to sign LW.
You can’t over or underestimate these things. You go with your evaluations and hope you can get something done sooner rather than later. There’s still time even though many of us would liked to have it done “yesterday.”
JonC says they're $3 to $4M apart. They've also been negotiating for more than a year with no deal, and little progress apparently. I'm inclined to let him go, get some draft picks, and prioritize DT and a few FAs.
also grossly underestimated how difficult it would be to sign LW.
You can’t over or underestimate these things. You go with your evaluations and hope you can get something done sooner rather than later. There’s still time even though many of us would liked to have it done “yesterday.”
JonC says they're $3 to $4M apart. They've also been negotiating for more than a year with no deal, and little progress apparently. I'm inclined to let him go, get some draft picks, and prioritize DT and a few FAs.
I am sure some teams are doing that. If you draft poorly you have to go the FA route and that causes it owns problems. Sometimes two really good drafts can change a team. The disaster drafts kill teams.
If you miss on high picks then you have to make it up in late picks, UDFA, other teams practice squats, cuts, etc.
The really good franchises don't overpay their own players, bring in new NFL talent every year.
Bottom line is it is really hard to consistently win in the NFL and exceptionally hard building a championship team however frustrated we may get imo. Age has made me more tolerant to reality.
also grossly underestimated how difficult it would be to sign LW.
You can’t over or underestimate these things. You go with your evaluations and hope you can get something done sooner rather than later. There’s still time even though many of us would liked to have it done “yesterday.”
JonC says they're $3 to $4M apart. They've also been negotiating for more than a year with no deal, and little progress apparently. I'm inclined to let him go, get some draft picks, and prioritize DT and a few FAs.
The really good franchises don't overpay their own players, bring in new NFL talent every year.
This is the thing i'm always annoyed by. Everyone here wants to pray at the altar of the patriots, but when the Giants do things in a very un-patriot like way, we rush to explain or excuse how they're doing it the right.
with COVID, using it as an excuse for the situation the Giants are in is as lazy as the article.
It is a legit excuse, imo..The point being driven home in a bunch of threads is that we’ve mismanaged the cap. We haven’t. I don’t care much about other teams per se. I’m just saying (as are others), without covid, the cap is at least $20-25,000 more or thereabouts and with an LW signing our cap would be in very good shape going into the next 2 years..
they were pretty much in the same spot last year. 1 million or so under. Then they made moves and presto, they signed 3 big time FAs.
Not that I am absolving anyone of some of the prior mistakes, but I think they are being overstated. I know that won't fly here. I'm just an idiot apologist. Except I look at prior years and see that cap hell can be misinterpreted.
with COVID, using it as an excuse for the situation the Giants are in is as lazy as the article.
It is a legit excuse, imo..The point being driven home in a bunch of threads is that we’ve mismanaged the cap. We haven’t. I don’t care much about other teams per se. I’m just saying (as are others), without covid, the cap is at least $20-25,000 more or thereabouts and with an LW signing our cap would be in very good shape going into the next 2 years..
I'm just saying the "if it wasn't for COVID..." responses are silly.
There was/is COVID and all 32 teams dealt with it.
The Giants are in no way unique having to deal with COVID and yet they still have a shitty roster (mostly) and non-advantageous cap situation even if the cap is fixable.
I think of the NFL like a graph with regards to talent and cap.
it's reasonable to believe IMO that as you become better and more and more competitive you get closer to the cap. It seems almost common sense.
And as you get worse, you get further away from the cap.
Not all the time, some teams are able to do both (be competitive and healthy in cap terms - usually teams with a QB on a rookie deal that comes in and does well right away)
4 of the top 5 cap space teams (Jets, Jags, Bengals and Pats) all missed the playoffs and 3 of those teams have been miserable for a long time and a 4th (the Patriots) don't have a QB on their roster.
Anyway, my point is more that COVID is not a unique factor for the Giants situation and should be discounted since every team had to deal with it.
Ah Cap hell. Damn if only we were smart like the Jets
and had all that cap space and the number 2 pick. We'd win the offseason! But wait, if we drafted 2nd next years cap number would be higher and we'd lose the offseason! Damn.
Well at least there's Vegas to put us in our place. Dallas will DEFINITELY win the east because they signed Dak.....whom they've had in the past. And hell the eagles deserve to be ranked ahead of us because of.....hmmm...the new head coach or just that they got rid of Wentz so its addition by subtraction. Whatever, only Vegas knows the Super Bowl winner. /s
lol...another guy who hasn't looked at the Giants cap situation beyond 2021.
So are we supposed to mail in 2021? DG is in his 4th year, and a team that has averaged a whopping 5 wins a season is now shooting for 2022. We're in cap hell this year because DG mangled it. The excuses people make for this guy is unbelievable.
lol...another guy who hasn't looked at the Giants cap situation beyond 2021.
So are we supposed to mail in 2021? DG is in his 4th year, and a team that has averaged a whopping 5 wins a season is now shooting for 2022. We're in cap hell this year because DG mangled it. The excuses people make for this guy is unbelievable.
with COVID, using it as an excuse for the situation the Giants are in is as lazy as the article.
It is a legit excuse, imo..The point being driven home in a bunch of threads is that we’ve mismanaged the cap. We haven’t. I don’t care much about other teams per se. I’m just saying (as are others), without covid, the cap is at least $20-25,000 more or thereabouts and with an LW signing our cap would be in very good shape going into the next 2 years..
I'm just saying the "if it wasn't for COVID..." responses are silly.
There was/is COVID and all 32 teams dealt with it.
The Giants are in no way unique having to deal with COVID and yet they still have a shitty roster (mostly) and non-advantageous cap situation even if the cap is fixable.
I think of the NFL like a graph with regards to talent and cap.
it's reasonable to believe IMO that as you become better and more and more competitive you get closer to the cap. It seems almost common sense.
And as you get worse, you get further away from the cap.
Not all the time, some teams are able to do both (be competitive and healthy in cap terms - usually teams with a QB on a rookie deal that comes in and does well right away)
4 of the top 5 cap space teams (Jets, Jags, Bengals and Pats) all missed the playoffs and 3 of those teams have been miserable for a long time and a 4th (the Patriots) don't have a QB on their roster.
Anyway, my point is more that COVID is not a unique factor for the Giants situation and should be discounted since every team had to deal with it.
Still trying to grapple with the opinions that we have a weak roster. Yes, as with any team, there are question marks including the OL which is young and learning on the fly and DJ year 3 along with SB recovery.
Still are WRs aren’t shit, but we need a #1 for sure. The DL is solid, the LBs are fine for now, the Secondary is strong, but can stand an upgrade at CB..
We need to improve in some areas of course and hopefully FA and this year’s draft will help along those lines
that's not what I'm saying at all. What I'm saying is that it's a classic article that only looks at THIS SEASON and doesn't look at the previous season or the seasons to come.
For example - last year the Giants signed 3 key defensive players, they had plenty of cap room. We franchised LW and will likely sign him to a long term contract. Once we make some signings this offseason, we are likely looking at 40M of cap space heading into 2022. Right now, without Williams on the books, it is at 80M. So you figure with some additional moves, plus LW, that's 40M or so.
This season - they will have to make some cuts and restructures to players who aren't in the plans for the future anyways (Tate, Zeitler, Solder) in order to create room. They will also have some room (not a whole lot, but plenty enough) to sign a few targets. They aren't going to be able to sign 4-5 players to max money, but they will be able to sign 2-3 nice targets if they so choose.
Giants cap situation starting in 2022 and then 2023, 2024 is very solid. They've got a ton of offensive players on rookie deals that don't have to be paid until, at minimum 2023. They can pick up 5th year option on Barkley for 2022, his contract SHOULD WE SIGN HIM won't be starting until 2023. Our left tackle and QB, the two most important positions on the roster, are in their 2nd and 3rd year. We don't have a single receiver making big money, that is likely to change this year. But maybe not, perhaps we get a second tier guy and then hit on the draft with WR.
Point is - this roster isn't even close to being in cap hell. We are in fine shape.
the Giants have a weak roster based on the on-field results.
The D seemed close last year, but still a couple players away to "contender-level".
The offense did not seem close to me.
The Giants need to solidify the OL, add skill position help and learn if Jones is "the guy" and have Barkley stay healthy.
if the Giants don't fix the O and at least maintain the D they are again a 6 win team.
I think that qualifies for shitty.
I don't disagree with a thing you just said. But, that is roster Hell, not cap Hell. To me, OL is still the most important position to fix. That is disheartening to say AGAIN, especially because we really have no idea if we need to fill 1,2, or 3 spots on the OL or what level we will be able to fill with. The more I think about it, the more I want this to be THE focus. In the few games where Jones got reasonable protection the last 2 years, we have seen him have pretty good games. However, there have been far too many games with abysmal protection. If that continues, it doesn't matter who we have at WR or TE.
the Giants have a weak roster based on the on-field results.
The D seemed close last year, but still a couple players away to "contender-level".
The offense did not seem close to me.
The Giants need to solidify the OL, add skill position help and learn if Jones is "the guy" and have Barkley stay healthy.
if the Giants don't fix the O and at least maintain the D they are again a 6 win team.
I think that qualifies for shitty.
I don't disagree with a thing you just said. But, that is roster Hell, not cap Hell. To me, OL is still the most important position to fix. That is disheartening to say AGAIN, especially because we really have no idea if we need to fill 1,2, or 3 spots on the OL or what level we will be able to fill with. The more I think about it, the more I want this to be THE focus. In the few games where Jones got reasonable protection the last 2 years, we have seen him have pretty good games. However, there have been far too many games with abysmal protection. If that continues, it doesn't matter who we have at WR or TE.
I agreed cap hell was an opinion.
My issue is the team sucks and the cap situation sucks (but yes, can be fixed).
the Giants have a weak roster based on the on-field results.
The D seemed close last year, but still a couple players away to "contender-level".
The offense did not seem close to me.
The Giants need to solidify the OL, add skill position help and learn if Jones is "the guy" and have Barkley stay healthy.
if the Giants don't fix the O and at least maintain the D they are again a 6 win team.
I think that qualifies for shitty.
Ok, just addressing the talent level above. Sure TEAMWISE they’ve been weak, but a 5-3 finish gives me reason for some hope with Judge moving forward
Doc it is a weak roster. The offense does suck or at least did last season. But it is fixable:
1.) Lots of questions starting with the oline - no need to go over again
2.) The WR corps is weak (One or two talented players is all that is needed to be respectable)
3.) The QB is questionable at the moment
4.) The RBs are iffy even if Saquad returns as it is lacking in talented back up.(this is the easiest group to fix and cheapest)
5.) TE is iffy - Engram is an unreliable receiver and bad at blocking
The defense is about two pieces from very solid - ER and #2 CB.
the Giants have a weak roster based on the on-field results.
The D seemed close last year, but still a couple players away to "contender-level".
The offense did not seem close to me.
The Giants need to solidify the OL, add skill position help and learn if Jones is "the guy" and have Barkley stay healthy.
if the Giants don't fix the O and at least maintain the D they are again a 6 win team.
I think that qualifies for shitty.
Ok, just addressing the talent level above. Sure TEAMWISE they’ve been weak, but a 5-3 finish gives me reason for some hope with Judge moving forward
Doc it is a weak roster. The offense does suck or at least did last season. But it is fixable:
1.) Lots of questions starting with the oline - no need to go over again
2.) The WR corps is weak (One or two talented players is all that is needed to be respectable)
3.) The QB is questionable at the moment
4.) The RBs are iffy even if Saquad returns as it is lacking in talented back up.(this is the easiest group to fix and cheapest)
5.) TE is iffy - Engram is an unreliable receiver and bad at blocking
The defense is about two pieces from very solid - ER and #2 CB.
IMHO, of course!
Agree about fixable and possibly sooner rather than later. I don’t believe we’re a juggernaut, but a decent amount of young talent is here. Yes, how DJ performs in year 2 with Garrett and how healthy SB is will go a long way towards telling us what we are in for in the coming seasons
along the lines of what is this team if Bradberry and LW don't replicate the seasons they had this past season?
We can all agree, and management has said it, that the priority is adding playmakers this offseason. Be it Kenny Golladay or another FA WR, or via 1st/2nd round pick. These pieces should help a rather lethargic offense.
But with all of our ammo being aimed at the offense, what if Bradberry/LW regress slightly? I'm not saying become pumpkins, but Bradberry not playing like a top 5 CB in the league, but instead like a top 25, and LW not having 11.5 sacks and being an absolute menace, but playing more along the lines of his Jets days where he got pressures and stout run D, but no real results for that (much like Vernon without the injuries).
We can all agree that we're expecting offensive improvement simply because we are going to put premium assets into that, be it free agency dollars or prime draft picks (and the return of Barkley), but I'm seeing a lot of posts that are just expecting the defense to be better because of time/growth? The defense went last year because Bradberry essentially shut down his side of the field, and because LW needed to be thought of on every snap, and even this only led us to an above average D, not elite D, and we most likely lose DT. A slight regression from that top tier level of play is almost expected for me from those 2 players, and it becomes how that play level is filled in.
In comment 15173740 ManningLobsItBurressAlone said:
Quote:
along the lines of what is this team if Bradberry and LW don't replicate the seasons they had this past season?
We can all agree, and management has said it, that the priority is adding playmakers this offseason. Be it Kenny Golladay or another FA WR, or via 1st/2nd round pick. These pieces should help a rather lethargic offense.
But with all of our ammo being aimed at the offense, what if Bradberry/LW regress slightly? I'm not saying become pumpkins, but Bradberry not playing like a top 5 CB in the league, but instead like a top 25, and LW not having 11.5 sacks and being an absolute menace, but playing more along the lines of his Jets days where he got pressures and stout run D, but no real results for that (much like Vernon without the injuries).
We can all agree that we're expecting offensive improvement simply because we are going to put premium assets into that, be it free agency dollars or prime draft picks (and the return of Barkley), but I'm seeing a lot of posts that are just expecting the defense to be better because of time/growth? The defense went last year because Bradberry essentially shut down his side of the field, and because LW needed to be thought of on every snap, and even this only led us to an above average D, not elite D, and we most likely lose DT. A slight regression from that top tier level of play is almost expected for me from those 2 players, and it becomes how that play level is filled in.
Certainly rational. But can’t we say that about any team? What if, to cite just one example, the KC OL falters and doesn’t recover to pre SB standards? Does that mean Mahomes will be exposed much more than usual?
our cap situation is way way way less important than the Daniel Jones situation. If he turns out to be the guy, we are in great shape. If he isn't the guy, then well, the cap really doesn't matter.
The Jones situation is enormous. I contend determining if he's really the right QB is the most crucial question to answer in 2021.
However, I think it may actually be a moot point because I'm getting the sense, based on what Mara and Gettleman have said, Jones is on a full two year leash through 2022.
I actually don't get that sense. I think if he struggles this year, Gettleman is gone, Garrett maybe too, they bring in serious competition and he's got a really short least next year. Judge is a supportive guy, but he's not going to give blank checks to players for multiple years.
He may love Engram, but if Engram goes butterfingers next year, he can't keep putting him on the field again and again without an option internally to have out there.
RE: Trying to grapple with the weak roster criticism?
with COVID, using it as an excuse for the situation the Giants are in is as lazy as the article.
It is a legit excuse, imo..The point being driven home in a bunch of threads is that we’ve mismanaged the cap. We haven’t. I don’t care much about other teams per se. I’m just saying (as are others), without covid, the cap is at least $20-25,000 more or thereabouts and with an LW signing our cap would be in very good shape going into the next 2 years..
I'm just saying the "if it wasn't for COVID..." responses are silly.
There was/is COVID and all 32 teams dealt with it.
The Giants are in no way unique having to deal with COVID and yet they still have a shitty roster (mostly) and non-advantageous cap situation even if the cap is fixable.
I think of the NFL like a graph with regards to talent and cap.
it's reasonable to believe IMO that as you become better and more and more competitive you get closer to the cap. It seems almost common sense.
And as you get worse, you get further away from the cap.
Not all the time, some teams are able to do both (be competitive and healthy in cap terms - usually teams with a QB on a rookie deal that comes in and does well right away)
4 of the top 5 cap space teams (Jets, Jags, Bengals and Pats) all missed the playoffs and 3 of those teams have been miserable for a long time and a 4th (the Patriots) don't have a QB on their roster.
Anyway, my point is more that COVID is not a unique factor for the Giants situation and should be discounted since every team had to deal with it.
Pj.
We are not saying that covid is unique to the giants. We are saying that the giants didn't mismanage their way into the current cap situation. People like to ignore the $28 million in cap space missing because of covid. They also ignore the tolling of contacts (see solder). Point is without covid the giants would have around $40 million in cap space. That's not mismanaging the cap.
Unless you think DG should have seen the pandemic coming. There's plenty to bitch about DG for. Managing the cap isn't one of them.
The Jones situation is enormous. I contend determining if he's really the right QB is the most crucial question to answer in 2021.
However, I think it may actually be a moot point because I'm getting the sense, based on what Mara and Gettleman have said, Jones is on a full two year leash through 2022.
I actually don't get that sense. I think if he struggles this year, Gettleman is gone, Garrett maybe too, they bring in serious competition and he's got a really short least next year. Judge is a supportive guy, but he's not going to give blank checks to players for multiple years.
Maybe. I try to listen carefully what Mara, Gettleman and Judge say and they sound effusive with praise. Now, I get they are supposed to sound supportive; but they are saying it in a way that sounds like are without much doubt Jones is here to stay.
The other day Gettleman was pounding the theme pretty hard that it's unfair to judge anybody on their job after two years. So if you factor in the HC change, Covid, new OL, lack of OTAs, etc - you name the excuse that both Mara and Gettleman have cited - I bet they view 2020 as a mulligan for DJ. And 2021 is really his second year. Which would indicate to me - again - that the Jones clock really doesn't start ticking until 2022.
with COVID, using it as an excuse for the situation the Giants are in is as lazy as the article.
It is a legit excuse, imo..The point being driven home in a bunch of threads is that we’ve mismanaged the cap. We haven’t. I don’t care much about other teams per se. I’m just saying (as are others), without covid, the cap is at least $20-25,000 more or thereabouts and with an LW signing our cap would be in very good shape going into the next 2 years..
I'm just saying the "if it wasn't for COVID..." responses are silly.
There was/is COVID and all 32 teams dealt with it.
The Giants are in no way unique having to deal with COVID and yet they still have a shitty roster (mostly) and non-advantageous cap situation even if the cap is fixable.
I think of the NFL like a graph with regards to talent and cap.
it's reasonable to believe IMO that as you become better and more and more competitive you get closer to the cap. It seems almost common sense.
And as you get worse, you get further away from the cap.
Not all the time, some teams are able to do both (be competitive and healthy in cap terms - usually teams with a QB on a rookie deal that comes in and does well right away)
4 of the top 5 cap space teams (Jets, Jags, Bengals and Pats) all missed the playoffs and 3 of those teams have been miserable for a long time and a 4th (the Patriots) don't have a QB on their roster.
Anyway, my point is more that COVID is not a unique factor for the Giants situation and should be discounted since every team had to deal with it.
Pj.
We are not saying that covid is unique to the giants. We are saying that the giants didn't mismanage their way into the current cap situation. People like to ignore the $28 million in cap space missing because of covid. They also ignore the tolling of contacts (see solder). Point is without covid the giants would have around $40 million in cap space. That's not mismanaging the cap.
Unless you think DG should have seen the pandemic coming. There's plenty to bitch about DG for. Managing the cap isn't one of them.
No but DG shouldn't have moved the money on Solder's bad contract.. so that the Cap hit is moved further down the road.. This also happened with Ogletree.. seems like once DG brings you in, he tries his best to keep paying you even when you don't deserve it..
He had the oppurtinity to cut Tate last year for no firther cap hits since he was suspended.. what did DG do? nothing.. he kept the contract.. there was no indication that Tate would play up to his contract after he stopped taking steroids..
The Jones situation is enormous. I contend determining if he's really the right QB is the most crucial question to answer in 2021.
However, I think it may actually be a moot point because I'm getting the sense, based on what Mara and Gettleman have said, Jones is on a full two year leash through 2022.
I actually don't get that sense. I think if he struggles this year, Gettleman is gone, Garrett maybe too, they bring in serious competition and he's got a really short least next year. Judge is a supportive guy, but he's not going to give blank checks to players for multiple years.
Maybe. I try to listen carefully what Mara, Gettleman and Judge say and they sound effusive with praise. Now, I get they are supposed to sound supportive; but they are saying it in a way that sounds like are without much doubt Jones is here to stay.
The other day Gettleman was pounding the theme pretty hard that it's unfair to judge anybody on their job after two years. So if you factor in the HC change, Covid, new OL, lack of OTAs, etc - you name the excuse that both Mara and Gettleman have cited - I bet they view 2020 as a mulligan for DJ. And 2021 is really his second year. Which would indicate to me - again - that the Jones clock really doesn't start ticking until 2022.
what they are talking about. Teams around the NFL are mortgaging their future to get space now. You know what happens when you do that? You end up in cap. Cap hell is the Saints right now. The Giants have been very smart with their cap. They had a ton of space last year and front loaded contracts of guys like Martinez and Bradberry. The reason we have little room right now is because Williams is clogging up near $20 mil righg now with the tag.
And some of these arguments are just fuckin annoying and ignorant. Everyone killed Reese for having that huge FA year and getting one good season out of it. Then we needed to trade guys to clear the cap. Gettleman fixed the cap. Yes, let me say that again. Gettleman fixed the cap.
How many times do we need to hear build through the draft not FA. Now people have their panties all twisted up because they haven't been spending big in FA? So many want Gettleman gone yet they want him to spend big in FA? The hypocrisy is so dumb. If he leaves next year he will have the cap in a GREAT position for the next GM.
Not wanting to kick the can down the road and not being able to are 2 totally different things that so many seem to not grasp.
about COVID, again, is not that it doesn't suck, but every team had to deal with COVID.
When you power rank all 32 teams and the Giants are 26 or 27 (or wherever) I EXPECT them to be flush with cap space.
they are not.
I don't know if I'm making my point clear, but the relationship IMO should be somewhat correlative between competitiveness and cap space.
not exact, but relative.
There will always be outliers but generally speaking you often seem teams who win the SB let go good players because they are cap constrained, even teams who win but don't win the SB (like the Saints) also often find themselves in precarious cap situations.
The Giants situation related to the cap would be fine if they were a contender.
but they are not, they have a lot of holes, so the cap situation sucks too.
They need to get out of this cycle of sucking, filling holes with free agents who become albatross contracts, and then letting them go resulting in dead cap and replacing them with new FA contracts.
Sometimes you have to burn it down or hit rock bottom before you can build that solid core back up - other times you can rebuild on the fly, no one solution for it, but you can't miss on draft picks and you can't compound it by missing on high $$$ free agents.
about COVID, again, is not that it doesn't suck, but every team had to deal with COVID.
When you power rank all 32 teams and the Giants are 26 or 27 (or wherever) I EXPECT them to be flush with cap space.
they are not.
I don't know if I'm making my point clear, but the relationship IMO should be somewhat correlative between competitiveness and cap space.
not exact, but relative.
There will always be outliers but generally speaking you often seem teams who win the SB let go good players because they are cap constrained, even teams who win but don't win the SB (like the Saints) also often find themselves in precarious cap situations.
The Giants situation related to the cap would be fine if they were a contender.
but they are not, they have a lot of holes, so the cap situation sucks too.
They need to get out of this cycle of sucking, filling holes with free agents who become albatross contracts, and then letting them go resulting in dead cap and replacing them with new FA contracts.
Sometimes you have to burn it down or hit rock bottom before you can build that solid core back up - other times you can rebuild on the fly, no one solution for it, but you can't miss on draft picks and you can't compound it by missing on high $$$ free agents.
COVID is a red herring.
Sorry pj I just have to disagree. In my opinion the best way to manage the cap is to spend up to the limit each year with about $40 to $50 million coming off the books each year so you have money to fill holes.
DG inherited a cap mess. He cleaned it up and from last season going forward there will be about $50 million to spend each season. If covid didn't happen we would have had about the $50 million this year too. Covid happened so we don't. Yes all teams cap is affected. The saint's and eagles are in worse shape this season because of covid.
DG actually has the giants in a very good cap situation going forward. Now the draft picks have to play up to their potential.
If he inherited a cap mess how did they have the money
After a few cuts obvious cuts, the Giants were ~50M under the cap going into 2018.
At the time Abrams view:
Quote:
"We're healthy," Abrams said last week. "We won't have any restrictions on what we can do based upon the salary cap. We'll have tough decisions like we have every offseason, but we don't have to make any decisions because of the salary cap."
The Giants then traded JPP, which accelerated a pretty good chunk of dead money, but freed up some obligations further down.
I remember doing the math a few years ago, and in 2018 the Giants as percentage of future caps gave more guaranteed money to players in 2018 than they did in the Reese "splurge" of 2016.
disaster , V’s observation that the Giants have the 10th least dead money in the league belies the Cap Hell label . They have 3 major contracts that can be redone . Gettleman , however , mislabels the process when he refers to it as “kicking the can .”
He can’t do what Jacksonville ‘s owner did to Caldwell and Marone . 2 seasons of off-loading everyone to stockpile draft picks and a ton of cap space . Gettleman is nearing the end. What could save him is a big uptick in Jones’s play , a bounce -back year from Barkley , maturation of the offensive line, continued improvement by the defense and a good , solid draft that lifts the overall quality of the roster .
But those expecting some aggressive movement in the A or B waves of free agency were bound to be disappointed . The predictable move was tagging Williams . It was necessary . Now , can the Giants get a long -term deal done ? It’s doubtful .
This team is still in trouble . They are closer to fourth place in the division than people realize . The Cowboys had Mike Nolan coaching their D. A disastrous hire . Quinn is a competent DC in the Seahawk 3-deep tradition . Washington might have a QB when the Giants next play them . They probably have a better overall roster than the Giants . The Eagles cannot be entirely dismissed , either . So this could still go sideways . And I do not believe in Gettleman .
RE: Although I think Gettleman has been an overall
disaster , V’s observation that the Giants have the 10th least dead money in the league belies the Cap Hell label . They have 3 major contracts that can be redone . Gettleman , however , mislabels the process when he refers to it as “kicking the can .”
He can’t do what Jacksonville ‘s owner did to Caldwell and Marone . 2 seasons of off-loading everyone to stockpile draft picks and a ton of cap space . Gettleman is nearing the end. What could save him is a big uptick in Jones’s play , a bounce -back year from Barkley , maturation of the offensive line, continued improvement by the defense and a good , solid draft that lifts the overall quality of the roster .
But those expecting some aggressive movement in the A or B waves of free agency were bound to be disappointed . The predictable move was tagging Williams . It was necessary . Now , can the Giants get a long -term deal done ? It’s doubtful .
This team is still in trouble . They are closer to fourth place in the division than people realize . The Cowboys had Mike Nolan coaching their D. A disastrous hire . Quinn is a competent DC in the Seahawk 3-deep tradition . Washington might have a QB when the Giants next play them . They probably have a better overall roster than the Giants . The Eagles cannot be entirely dismissed , either . So this could still go sideways . And I do not believe in Gettleman .
dallas has a terrible head coach. You cant blame it all on the defense. Their owner and head coach flat out suck compared to the rest of the league. Dallas hasn't fixed those to massive holes.
about COVID, again, is not that it doesn't suck, but every team had to deal with COVID.
When you power rank all 32 teams and the Giants are 26 or 27 (or wherever) I EXPECT them to be flush with cap space.
they are not.
I don't know if I'm making my point clear, but the relationship IMO should be somewhat correlative between competitiveness and cap space.
not exact, but relative.
There will always be outliers but generally speaking you often seem teams who win the SB let go good players because they are cap constrained, even teams who win but don't win the SB (like the Saints) also often find themselves in precarious cap situations.
The Giants situation related to the cap would be fine if they were a contender.
but they are not, they have a lot of holes, so the cap situation sucks too.
They need to get out of this cycle of sucking, filling holes with free agents who become albatross contracts, and then letting them go resulting in dead cap and replacing them with new FA contracts.
Sometimes you have to burn it down or hit rock bottom before you can build that solid core back up - other times you can rebuild on the fly, no one solution for it, but you can't miss on draft picks and you can't compound it by missing on high $$$ free agents.
COVID is a red herring.
Sorry pj I just have to disagree. In my opinion the best way to manage the cap is to spend up to the limit each year with about $40 to $50 million coming off the books each year so you have money to fill holes.
DG inherited a cap mess. He cleaned it up and from last season going forward there will be about $50 million to spend each season. If covid didn't happen we would have had about the $50 million this year too. Covid happened so we don't. Yes all teams cap is affected. The saint's and eagles are in worse shape this season because of covid.
DG actually has the giants in a very good cap situation going forward. Now the draft picks have to play up to their potential.
Filling holes with high to even medium $$$ FA's is a solid strategy when you are already a contender or a player or two away from being a contender.
Filling holes with medium to high $$$ free agents to make you a contender is flawed IMO. Because if you miss on the FA, it takes a non-contender, makes them worse and compounds the situation with a bad contract (see Nate Solder and countless others as examples)
And the Giants have been doing the latter not the former.
the successful teams do the former IMO more often than not.
about COVID, again, is not that it doesn't suck, but every team had to deal with COVID.
When you power rank all 32 teams and the Giants are 26 or 27 (or wherever) I EXPECT them to be flush with cap space.
they are not.
I don't know if I'm making my point clear, but the relationship IMO should be somewhat correlative between competitiveness and cap space.
not exact, but relative.
There will always be outliers but generally speaking you often seem teams who win the SB let go good players because they are cap constrained, even teams who win but don't win the SB (like the Saints) also often find themselves in precarious cap situations.
The Giants situation related to the cap would be fine if they were a contender.
but they are not, they have a lot of holes, so the cap situation sucks too.
They need to get out of this cycle of sucking, filling holes with free agents who become albatross contracts, and then letting them go resulting in dead cap and replacing them with new FA contracts.
Sometimes you have to burn it down or hit rock bottom before you can build that solid core back up - other times you can rebuild on the fly, no one solution for it, but you can't miss on draft picks and you can't compound it by missing on high $$$ free agents.
COVID is a red herring.
Sorry pj I just have to disagree. In my opinion the best way to manage the cap is to spend up to the limit each year with about $40 to $50 million coming off the books each year so you have money to fill holes.
DG inherited a cap mess. He cleaned it up and from last season going forward there will be about $50 million to spend each season. If covid didn't happen we would have had about the $50 million this year too. Covid happened so we don't. Yes all teams cap is affected. The saint's and eagles are in worse shape this season because of covid.
DG actually has the giants in a very good cap situation going forward. Now the draft picks have to play up to their potential.
Filling holes with high to even medium $$$ FA's is a solid strategy when you are already a contender or a player or two away from being a contender.
Filling holes with medium to high $$$ free agents to make you a contender is flawed IMO. Because if you miss on the FA, it takes a non-contender, makes them worse and compounds the situation with a bad contract (see Nate Solder and countless others as examples)
And the Giants have been doing the latter not the former.
the successful teams do the former IMO more often than not.
Everyone always says build through the draft. I mostly agree with that. However when turning the complete roster over you can't just build through the draft.
Let's say you have a great GM. He constantly trades back and has 10 picks per year. He's awesome so every draft pick hits. In four years you still only have 40 players. That's not realistic.
When going through a complete rebuild like we are you are going to have to use FA for some of it. Not all of the FA are long term solutions. You can use FA for what I call bridge players. Guys like Fackrell on short term deals. You can use FA to patch as you build knowing the signings aren't long term solutions but they are players that help raise the level of the team as you draft your core guys.
It's also fine to add guys through FA that are part of the solution. Think Burress, McKenzie and AP. All younger guys brought in for the long term.
What you don't want to do is over pay the bridge guys so that you are hamstrung.
about COVID, again, is not that it doesn't suck, but every team had to deal with COVID.
When you power rank all 32 teams and the Giants are 26 or 27 (or wherever) I EXPECT them to be flush with cap space.
they are not.
I don't know if I'm making my point clear, but the relationship IMO should be somewhat correlative between competitiveness and cap space.
not exact, but relative.
There will always be outliers but generally speaking you often seem teams who win the SB let go good players because they are cap constrained, even teams who win but don't win the SB (like the Saints) also often find themselves in precarious cap situations.
The Giants situation related to the cap would be fine if they were a contender.
but they are not, they have a lot of holes, so the cap situation sucks too.
They need to get out of this cycle of sucking, filling holes with free agents who become albatross contracts, and then letting them go resulting in dead cap and replacing them with new FA contracts.
Sometimes you have to burn it down or hit rock bottom before you can build that solid core back up - other times you can rebuild on the fly, no one solution for it, but you can't miss on draft picks and you can't compound it by missing on high $$$ free agents.
COVID is a red herring.
Sorry pj I just have to disagree. In my opinion the best way to manage the cap is to spend up to the limit each year with about $40 to $50 million coming off the books each year so you have money to fill holes.
DG inherited a cap mess. He cleaned it up and from last season going forward there will be about $50 million to spend each season. If covid didn't happen we would have had about the $50 million this year too. Covid happened so we don't. Yes all teams cap is affected. The saint's and eagles are in worse shape this season because of covid.
DG actually has the giants in a very good cap situation going forward. Now the draft picks have to play up to their potential.
Filling holes with high to even medium $$$ FA's is a solid strategy when you are already a contender or a player or two away from being a contender.
Filling holes with medium to high $$$ free agents to make you a contender is flawed IMO. Because if you miss on the FA, it takes a non-contender, makes them worse and compounds the situation with a bad contract (see Nate Solder and countless others as examples)
And the Giants have been doing the latter not the former.
the successful teams do the former IMO more often than not.
Everyone always says build through the draft. I mostly agree with that. However when turning the complete roster over you can't just build through the draft.
Let's say you have a great GM. He constantly trades back and has 10 picks per year. He's awesome so every draft pick hits. In four years you still only have 40 players. That's not realistic.
When going through a complete rebuild like we are you are going to have to use FA for some of it. Not all of the FA are long term solutions. You can use FA for what I call bridge players. Guys like Fackrell on short term deals. You can use FA to patch as you build knowing the signings aren't long term solutions but they are players that help raise the level of the team as you draft your core guys.
It's also fine to add guys through FA that are part of the solution. Think Burress, McKenzie and AP. All younger guys brought in for the long term.
What you don't want to do is over pay the bridge guys so that you are hamstrung.
I agree with pjcas. A team like the Giants should be rolling over 10 to 30 million cap space given their current state of awfulness. As the team gets better, the team should naturally start pushing closer to the cap.
There are always UDFAs and street FA to fill out cheap roster spots if necessary.
As long as you are going to a bad team it makes little difference if you are a 5 or 6 win team vs being a 1 or 2 win team. It is more important to structure the team and contracts for future success.
Also, there have been numerous studies that show that rookie first round contract are still hamstringing teams, even since the rookie cap and slotting. If a mistake is made, there is a lot of dead money because it is all guaranteed. The studies find that the best value both in terms of quality starters and salary is between the 40th and 50th picks. TO clarify quality starters, they use a draft value chart (different studies use different charts), and compare result by theoretical trade values. They conclude that by trading into the 40-50 range that you will wind up with up to 2.5 times as many quality players as compared to first round choices.
SO if you need to fill out a roster, trade those top 15 choices and get as many picks between 40 to 50 as possible.
For the 2600 points that represented the 2nd pick in that draft, the 40th pick represent a little less that 1/5 the points at 500, and about the same 1/5th in salary. As you go down to the 50th spot the draft value is 2/13ths, and the salary a bit over 1/6th. So for the 2nd pick, you can get somewhere between 5.5 and 6 players for about the same salary.
With that many player you A) can fill out the roster much more easily, B) have more salary cap room because you have less invested in any single player C) Can expect to find more quality players than the one pick D) Have more cap flexibility when there are inevitable failures, because the hits are smaller.
From this, I think when you are a bad team, it is never wrong to trade down. When your roster has competent players in most spots and you really want a superstar playmaker, ok then take the high 1st round pick (but you will probably need to trade for it)
about COVID, again, is not that it doesn't suck, but every team had to deal with COVID.
When you power rank all 32 teams and the Giants are 26 or 27 (or wherever) I EXPECT them to be flush with cap space.
they are not.
I don't know if I'm making my point clear, but the relationship IMO should be somewhat correlative between competitiveness and cap space.
not exact, but relative.
There will always be outliers but generally speaking you often seem teams who win the SB let go good players because they are cap constrained, even teams who win but don't win the SB (like the Saints) also often find themselves in precarious cap situations.
The Giants situation related to the cap would be fine if they were a contender.
but they are not, they have a lot of holes, so the cap situation sucks too.
They need to get out of this cycle of sucking, filling holes with free agents who become albatross contracts, and then letting them go resulting in dead cap and replacing them with new FA contracts.
Sometimes you have to burn it down or hit rock bottom before you can build that solid core back up - other times you can rebuild on the fly, no one solution for it, but you can't miss on draft picks and you can't compound it by missing on high $$$ free agents.
COVID is a red herring.
Sorry pj I just have to disagree. In my opinion the best way to manage the cap is to spend up to the limit each year with about $40 to $50 million coming off the books each year so you have money to fill holes.
DG inherited a cap mess. He cleaned it up and from last season going forward there will be about $50 million to spend each season. If covid didn't happen we would have had about the $50 million this year too. Covid happened so we don't. Yes all teams cap is affected. The saint's and eagles are in worse shape this season because of covid.
DG actually has the giants in a very good cap situation going forward. Now the draft picks have to play up to their potential.
Filling holes with high to even medium $$$ FA's is a solid strategy when you are already a contender or a player or two away from being a contender.
Filling holes with medium to high $$$ free agents to make you a contender is flawed IMO. Because if you miss on the FA, it takes a non-contender, makes them worse and compounds the situation with a bad contract (see Nate Solder and countless others as examples)
And the Giants have been doing the latter not the former.
the successful teams do the former IMO more often than not.
Everyone always says build through the draft. I mostly agree with that. However when turning the complete roster over you can't just build through the draft.
Let's say you have a great GM. He constantly trades back and has 10 picks per year. He's awesome so every draft pick hits. In four years you still only have 40 players. That's not realistic.
When going through a complete rebuild like we are you are going to have to use FA for some of it. Not all of the FA are long term solutions. You can use FA for what I call bridge players. Guys like Fackrell on short term deals. You can use FA to patch as you build knowing the signings aren't long term solutions but they are players that help raise the level of the team as you draft your core guys.
It's also fine to add guys through FA that are part of the solution. Think Burress, McKenzie and AP. All younger guys brought in for the long term.
What you don't want to do is over pay the bridge guys so that you are hamstrung.
I agree with pjcas. A team like the Giants should be rolling over 10 to 30 million cap space given their current state of awfulness. As the team gets better, the team should naturally start pushing closer to the cap.
There are always UDFAs and street FA to fill out cheap roster spots if necessary.
As long as you are going to a bad team it makes little difference if you are a 5 or 6 win team vs being a 1 or 2 win team. It is more important to structure the team and contracts for future success.
Also, there have been numerous studies that show that rookie first round contract are still hamstringing teams, even since the rookie cap and slotting. If a mistake is made, there is a lot of dead money because it is all guaranteed. The studies find that the best value both in terms of quality starters and salary is between the 40th and 50th picks. TO clarify quality starters, they use a draft value chart (different studies use different charts), and compare result by theoretical trade values. They conclude that by trading into the 40-50 range that you will wind up with up to 2.5 times as many quality players as compared to first round choices.
SO if you need to fill out a roster, trade those top 15 choices and get as many picks between 40 to 50 as possible.
So you want to only build through the draft and fill out the rest of the roster with UDFA and street FA (I assume you are talking cheap FA)? So when do you start spending the money? 7 picks a year. 53 roster spots. How many UDFA does a team hit on each year? Say 2? So that's 9 players a year to build the roster. 53/9= 5.8 years to build the roster. With the average career being 4 years..... Good luck with that plan.
The Giants under DG are on a path to nowhere.
Boom!
If all 10 of those players play like they’re worthy of those numbers, the Giants should be a much better team in 2021. And that’s the real bottom line for a team without much cap room: The players they have need to prove that the team has spent their money in the right places.”
He’s right. Most folks aren’t playing to their contract. But what’s worse is if they’re not playing to their contract and the FA alternative positional value is upside down - TE, RB, S
In other words, if it weren’t for a global pandemic that led to a season mostly without fans, the Giants would have about $30 million in salary cap space to spend right now -- $40 million if they cut Solder. If that had happened, they wouldn’t have been in any kind of cap hell and no one would’ve accused them of mismanagement.
In other words but for the pandemic, we'd be going into this off-season with $30 million to SPEND. The planning by the front office was sound, the real villain in this story is the fucking virus.
Unload Solder and they'll be okay. No other contracts would be hampering them, although I don't love the idea of Engram sitting at $6M.
I don't see the current cap situation as a mismanaged asset but rather the result of a decision to try to win with Eli one more time. In that context and considering the number of defensive play-makers we have, the cap situation is not close to real estate in Hell managed by a demon clown-show...
Lets also not forget this was a team of quitters. Those were Reese guys and we all know how bad his drafting skills were which is how we got in this mess. Firing Coughlin and not Reese was a huge mistake. It should have been the other way around and Reese should have been let go. Also on ownership.
If ownership does not create cap space its on ownership not DG.
It’s such a misused and overused cliche at this point.
Exactly. We get everything. Some bad signings, some good signings, but with no covid and an LW contract and suddenly we’re fine heading into ‘22 and ‘23..No homerism..Simple logic..Oh and I could give two shits whether DG stays or goes
Name them. Solder, Engram (due to 5th yr option) and Shepard, I agree with. Who else? Where is this most at?
Usually the shittier teams are flush with cap space, so to me the more irresponsible thing is that the Giants are both bad (on the field) and bad (in cap terms).
Double whammy, only thing worse is being in QB hell, which the Giants may also be in. This season have to find out that one.
What people seem to forget about the cap on here as well is carry over. Because of the reluctance to start a full rebuild the Giants yearly carry over is hardly nothing. One year of being 20 million under the cap by year's end can really set you up for the future.
8 teams have 30 million or more to spend right now, after covid.
https://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space/
And from my opinion, the only really terrible decision was Tate. That was a terrible contract.
Solder is an anchor, but the justification for it is easy to see.
You do realize that the Jets "rebuilt" their team 3 Years ago when they drafted Darnold and spent tons of money on FAs. They used their cap and sucked. They then dumped two of their best defensive players, one of which is taking up 19+ million of the Giants cap. Jets won 2 games last year and have very little talent on their roster. They better have a ton of cap space this year.
8 teams have 30 million or more to spend right now, after covid.
https://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space/
So what? The point is we wouldn’t be in what RV calls cap hell. We’re not, but he wouldn’t be posting that, though after all it is Vacchiano
The steelers won 12 games for their money.
8 teams have 30 million or more to spend right now, after covid.
https://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space/
And 7 of them had losing records, 6 of them missed the playoffs and 6 of them are perennial losers
You know this after 25 games? Got it
In comment 15173496 Giantsfan79 said:
8 teams have 30 million or more to spend right now, after covid.
https://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space/
So what? The point is we wouldn’t be in what RV calls cap hell. We’re not, but he wouldn’t be posting that, though after all it is Vacchiano
People get hung up on that term like it hurts their feelings.
We're a bad football team that spends a lot of money and doesn't get results. Call it whatever you want.
Name them. Solder, Engram (due to 5th yr option) and Shepard, I agree with. Who else? Where is this most at?
This was his list -
assumes
solder is already cut
Tate cut
Barkley (all the injuries)
Shep
Jabril
Engram
Thomas (I know rookie, but he has to play into that number)
So yeah, I think folks need to step up
1. DL Leonard Williams -- $19.3 million
2. CB James Bradberry -- $17.25 million
3. LB Blake Martinez -- $10.225 million
4. RB Saquon Barkley -- $10.025 million
5. WR Sterling Shepard -- $9 million
6. LT Andrew Thomas -- $7.35 million
7. QB Daniel Jones -- $7.17 million
8. S Logan Ryan -- $7 million
9. S Jabrill Peppers -- $6.7 million
10. TE Evan Engram -- $6.01 million
Is Las Vegas biased against the Giants too?
Odds to win NFC East:
Dallas +100
Washington +350
Philly +400
NYG +450
The Giants are the only NFC East team that will be starting 2021 with the same head coach and QB combination that started most of their games in 2020...and still they're listed at the bottom.
There is no exaggerating how bad these past three years have been handled.
Quote:
"He’s right. Most folks aren’t playing to their contract."
Name them. Solder, Engram (due to 5th yr option) and Shepard, I agree with. Who else? Where is this most at?
This was his list -
assumes
solder is already cut
Tate cut
Barkley (all the injuries)
Shep
Jabril
Engram
Thomas (I know rookie, but he has to play into that number)
So yeah, I think folks need to step up
1. DL Leonard Williams -- $19.3 million
2. CB James Bradberry -- $17.25 million
3. LB Blake Martinez -- $10.225 million
4. RB Saquon Barkley -- $10.025 million
5. WR Sterling Shepard -- $9 million
6. LT Andrew Thomas -- $7.35 million
7. QB Daniel Jones -- $7.17 million
8. S Logan Ryan -- $7 million
9. S Jabrill Peppers -- $6.7 million
10. TE Evan Engram -- $6.01 million
Looks like the normal type pay structure that you see around the league, to me
Quote:
Year one of rookie QB would have been the perfect time to cut all bad contracts, start fresh and create some carry over for the years in which that rookie QB can really start to win. However the Giants completely failed to do that and now they still can't get their QB the help he so desperately needs.
You know this after 25 games? Got it
I don't understand. Know what? That the Giants failed to start fresh with their rookie QB? I'm not even making a value judgement on the QB, just that the Giants failed to lay a foundation to help him out a bit come year 3/4.
Lots of changes since then but the Giants situation is attributed to very poor drafting starting in 2012. They failed to address the lines (with talent) and it snowballed. Dave imo has been fair as GM but I also think he was hamstrung with Eli.
They have some good players. They are getting much closer. Jones and Judge will be the big factor to how far they go. If he does not step up we probably see more pain the next couple years.
You can’t over or underestimate these things. You go with your evaluations and hope you can get something done sooner rather than later. There’s still time even though many of us would liked to have it done “yesterday.”
Quote:
In comment 15173516 madeinstars said:
Quote:
Year one of rookie QB would have been the perfect time to cut all bad contracts, start fresh and create some carry over for the years in which that rookie QB can really start to win. However the Giants completely failed to do that and now they still can't get their QB the help he so desperately needs.
You know this after 25 games? Got it
I don't understand. Know what? That the Giants failed to start fresh with their rookie QB? I'm not even making a value judgement on the QB, just that the Giants failed to lay a foundation to help him out a bit come year 3/4.
Ok. I thought it was yet another DJ slam. My bad.
And Rams
Quote:
In comment 15173525 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15173516 madeinstars said:
Quote:
Year one of rookie QB would have been the perfect time to cut all bad contracts, start fresh and create some carry over for the years in which that rookie QB can really start to win. However the Giants completely failed to do that and now they still can't get their QB the help he so desperately needs.
You know this after 25 games? Got it
I don't understand. Know what? That the Giants failed to start fresh with their rookie QB? I'm not even making a value judgement on the QB, just that the Giants failed to lay a foundation to help him out a bit come year 3/4.
Ok. I thought it was yet another DJ slam. My bad.
I mean, I really doubt he is the answer, but DG drafting him is about the worst thing that could have happened to Daniel Jones.
For example, see the decade of despair for the OL.
For example, see the decade of despair for the OL.
Lots of changes since then but the Giants situation is attributed to very poor drafting starting in 2012. They failed to address the lines (with talent) and it snowballed. Dave imo has been fair as GM but I also think he was hamstrung with Eli.
They have some good players. They are getting much closer. Jones and Judge will be the big factor to how far they go. If he does not step up we probably see more pain the next couple years.
I realize "hit" is subjective, but does any team hit on 50% of their draft picks?
What is this every idiot with a keyboard needs a shot at this lame observation once per week?
Eagles are messier then most.
But I think both WFT and the Giants have a very good chance of winning the NFC East.
Quote:
"He’s right. Most folks aren’t playing to their contract."
Name them. Solder, Engram (due to 5th yr option) and Shepard, I agree with. Who else? Where is this most at?
This was his list -
assumes
solder is already cut
Tate cut
Barkley (all the injuries)
Shep
Jabril
Engram
Thomas (I know rookie, but he has to play into that number)
So yeah, I think folks need to step up
1. DL Leonard Williams -- $19.3 million
2. CB James Bradberry -- $17.25 million
3. LB Blake Martinez -- $10.225 million
4. RB Saquon Barkley -- $10.025 million
5. WR Sterling Shepard -- $9 million
6. LT Andrew Thomas -- $7.35 million
7. QB Daniel Jones -- $7.17 million
8. S Logan Ryan -- $7 million
9. S Jabrill Peppers -- $6.7 million
10. TE Evan Engram -- $6.01 million
I dont agree with Peppers, Thomas and Barkley at all. Barkley is a top guy when he's healthy - yes, he needs to stay that way but he isn't overpaid like Ralph is suggesting. Thomas is a damn rookie and improved as the year went. I think a lot of fans, the coaches, and guys like Bobby Skinner if you like him, aren't worried about Thomas going forward.
This x1000.
Plus if covid didn't happen solder would be able to be cut for very little dead money this year.
No covid and we would have $40 plus million in space. But I guess grandpa Dave should have seen the pandemic coming.
Quote:
with Bill Walsh. He made the point that teams that don't hit on 50% of their draft picks have a hard time being competitive.
Lots of changes since then but the Giants situation is attributed to very poor drafting starting in 2012. They failed to address the lines (with talent) and it snowballed. Dave imo has been fair as GM but I also think he was hamstrung with Eli.
They have some good players. They are getting much closer. Jones and Judge will be the big factor to how far they go. If he does not step up we probably see more pain the next couple years.
I realize "hit" is subjective, but does any team hit on 50% of their draft picks?
Yes EVERY team but us..
Unload Solder and they'll be okay. No other contracts would be hampering them, although I don't love the idea of Engram sitting at $6M.
That’s the bar? Being better than the Jets and Jags? Jesus Christ man.
Quote:
This x1000.
Plus if covid didn't happen solder would be able to be cut for very little dead money this year.
No covid and we would have $40 plus million in space. But I guess grandpa Dave should have seen the pandemic coming.
Good point about Solder. Didn’t cross my mind. Thanks.
Eagles are messier then most.
But I think both WFT and the Giants have a very good chance of winning the NFC East.
Huh? I don't think Washington even has a QB on the roster.
If he does, the Giants will be fine. but the time is now. And if the Giants don't make the playoffs Gettleman is gone.
He's not the guy that's going to carry the team on his back. They're going to spend yet another season putting together an OL with duct tape and drywall and expecting Jones to show something, or Barkley to create miracles.
Yes - Gettleman inherited a mess and aging/dilapidated group, but he also incorrectly doubled down on that in Years 1 and 2 when it was clear a committed rebuild was needed and instead got a slapstick approach/ugly roster that embarrassed two years straight. That's what perplexes so many.
He's also got a lot riding on Jones and Barkley and it seems Judge is buying that bag of groceries. Right now, Giants haven't gotten that engine humming together. If it doesn't happen this year, I am at a bit of a loss as to whether Judge can recover in Year 3 by just saying okay we do Jones/Barkley again in 2022 and get a do-over for himself or what he does after that.
This coming season is really incredibly pivotal. It will define Gettleman's legacy (Mara as well potentially), and will really set the stage for whether Giants can be a contender the next 3-5 years, or this decade could become as lost as the last 6-8 have been.
Is Las Vegas biased against the Giants too?
Odds to win NFC East:
Dallas +100
Washington +350
Philly +400
NYG +450
The Giants are the only NFC East team that will be starting 2021 with the same head coach and QB combination that started most of their games in 2020...and still they're listed at the bottom.
There is no exaggerating how bad these past three years have been handled.
Everyone is biased against the Giants, Terps. The media, Vegas, you name it and it's biased against NYG
Quote:
This argument doesn't hold water. EVERY team in the NFL went through the pandemic, so in that sense the playing field was level. Some still came out ahead in their planning. No one knows what the next year(s) may hold. Long term contingency planning ultimatly separates long term success vs. quick rewards.
If he does, the Giants will be fine. but the time is now. And if the Giants don't make the playoffs Gettleman is gone.
This is revisionist history too. How many players did he turn over in year 1? 36 out of 53 players were replaced year 1. By the start of season two, there were 4 players left. If that's not blowing it up I don't know what is.
Now you can bitch about the players he brought in but the numbers don't lie. He blew up the roster starting day one.
Quote:
also grossly underestimated how difficult it would be to sign LW.
You can’t over or underestimate these things. You go with your evaluations and hope you can get something done sooner rather than later. There’s still time even though many of us would liked to have it done “yesterday.”
JonC says they're $3 to $4M apart. They've also been negotiating for more than a year with no deal, and little progress apparently. I'm inclined to let him go, get some draft picks, and prioritize DT and a few FAs.
Quote:
lol...another guy who hasn't looked at the Giants cap situation beyond 2021.
Boom!
More like Kaboom...
signing tate was an awful move that is hurting their cap with the dead money. he was a horrible signing right away and it was obvious at the time. the dead money adds up.
paying engram 6M is a poor investment
not signing LW long-term by now is a disgrace. they trade for the guy and then he performs and now they can't figure out a long-term deal that works? what the hell did they expect when they traded for him and franchised him last year? there is no good reason he's not already signed
the shep contact is awful and is eating up a significant part of their cap. i said that was an awful deal from jump and they should have traded him instead of extending him. they are paying premium money to shep and EE and neither are premium players. that's 15M between them. they'd be better off spending that 15M on golladay and using kaden smith at TE.
and this team never extends players. peppers isn't extended entering his final year. engram isn't and shouldn't be (but if he's not going to be extended he should be traded). tomlinson wasn't extended prior to his deal ending and wasn't traded when there was a market for him and now it appears as though he will walk.
the mismanagement of this team is astounding
Quote:
In comment 15173531 AcidTest said:
Quote:
also grossly underestimated how difficult it would be to sign LW.
You can’t over or underestimate these things. You go with your evaluations and hope you can get something done sooner rather than later. There’s still time even though many of us would liked to have it done “yesterday.”
JonC says they're $3 to $4M apart. They've also been negotiating for more than a year with no deal, and little progress apparently. I'm inclined to let him go, get some draft picks, and prioritize DT and a few FAs.
3-4 apart at THIS STAGE? Sorry, not buying
Quote:
In comment 15173531 AcidTest said:
Quote:
also grossly underestimated how difficult it would be to sign LW.
You can’t over or underestimate these things. You go with your evaluations and hope you can get something done sooner rather than later. There’s still time even though many of us would liked to have it done “yesterday.”
JonC says they're $3 to $4M apart. They've also been negotiating for more than a year with no deal, and little progress apparently. I'm inclined to let him go, get some draft picks, and prioritize DT and a few FAs.
Educated guess on my part, fwiw.
If you miss on high picks then you have to make it up in late picks, UDFA, other teams practice squats, cuts, etc.
The really good franchises don't overpay their own players, bring in new NFL talent every year.
Bottom line is it is really hard to consistently win in the NFL and exceptionally hard building a championship team however frustrated we may get imo. Age has made me more tolerant to reality.
Quote:
In comment 15173540 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15173531 AcidTest said:
Quote:
also grossly underestimated how difficult it would be to sign LW.
You can’t over or underestimate these things. You go with your evaluations and hope you can get something done sooner rather than later. There’s still time even though many of us would liked to have it done “yesterday.”
JonC says they're $3 to $4M apart. They've also been negotiating for more than a year with no deal, and little progress apparently. I'm inclined to let him go, get some draft picks, and prioritize DT and a few FAs.
Educated guess on my part, fwiw.
👍👍🏿
My thoughts exactly
The really good franchises don't overpay their own players, bring in new NFL talent every year.
This is the thing i'm always annoyed by. Everyone here wants to pray at the altar of the patriots, but when the Giants do things in a very un-patriot like way, we rush to explain or excuse how they're doing it the right.
Which is why they don't have a deal. The plan is to let him test FA, hopefully get a right to match any deal he gets from another team, and if not, get some draft picks as compensation.
Quote:
than cap hell. And I take the cap seriously.
For example, see the decade of despair for the OL.
I agree. Their cap situation really isn't bad relative to the league. But, their roster is.
Weak roster and bad cap position need to be taken together to assess the poor situation this Front Office has caused.
But hey, just wait until next year when they have more cap space to cause more future problems!
It is a legit excuse, imo..The point being driven home in a bunch of threads is that we’ve mismanaged the cap. We haven’t. I don’t care much about other teams per se. I’m just saying (as are others), without covid, the cap is at least $20-25,000 more or thereabouts and with an LW signing our cap would be in very good shape going into the next 2 years..
Not that I am absolving anyone of some of the prior mistakes, but I think they are being overstated. I know that won't fly here. I'm just an idiot apologist. Except I look at prior years and see that cap hell can be misinterpreted.
Quote:
In comment 15173552 bw in dc said:
Quote:
than cap hell. And I take the cap seriously.
For example, see the decade of despair for the OL.
I agree. Their cap situation really isn't bad relative to the league. But, their roster is.
Weak roster and bad cap position need to be taken together to assess the poor situation this Front Office has caused.
But hey, just wait until next year when they have more cap space to cause more future problems!
We have cut one player that we liked and didn't even love. They just dolled out 20 mil from the FT and still have space.
Cap hell was the 1994 Giants. They lost like 5-6 good players in their prime.
thank you
Quote:
with COVID, using it as an excuse for the situation the Giants are in is as lazy as the article.
It is a legit excuse, imo..The point being driven home in a bunch of threads is that we’ve mismanaged the cap. We haven’t. I don’t care much about other teams per se. I’m just saying (as are others), without covid, the cap is at least $20-25,000 more or thereabouts and with an LW signing our cap would be in very good shape going into the next 2 years..
I'm just saying the "if it wasn't for COVID..." responses are silly.
There was/is COVID and all 32 teams dealt with it.
The Giants are in no way unique having to deal with COVID and yet they still have a shitty roster (mostly) and non-advantageous cap situation even if the cap is fixable.
I think of the NFL like a graph with regards to talent and cap.
it's reasonable to believe IMO that as you become better and more and more competitive you get closer to the cap. It seems almost common sense.
And as you get worse, you get further away from the cap.
Not all the time, some teams are able to do both (be competitive and healthy in cap terms - usually teams with a QB on a rookie deal that comes in and does well right away)
4 of the top 5 cap space teams (Jets, Jags, Bengals and Pats) all missed the playoffs and 3 of those teams have been miserable for a long time and a 4th (the Patriots) don't have a QB on their roster.
Anyway, my point is more that COVID is not a unique factor for the Giants situation and should be discounted since every team had to deal with it.
Well at least there's Vegas to put us in our place. Dallas will DEFINITELY win the east because they signed Dak.....whom they've had in the past. And hell the eagles deserve to be ranked ahead of us because of.....hmmm...the new head coach or just that they got rid of Wentz so its addition by subtraction. Whatever, only Vegas knows the Super Bowl winner. /s
So are we supposed to mail in 2021? DG is in his 4th year, and a team that has averaged a whopping 5 wins a season is now shooting for 2022. We're in cap hell this year because DG mangled it. The excuses people make for this guy is unbelievable.
Quote:
lol...another guy who hasn't looked at the Giants cap situation beyond 2021.
So are we supposed to mail in 2021? DG is in his 4th year, and a team that has averaged a whopping 5 wins a season is now shooting for 2022. We're in cap hell this year because DG mangled it. The excuses people make for this guy is unbelievable.
Define salary cap hell.
Quote:
In comment 15173613 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
with COVID, using it as an excuse for the situation the Giants are in is as lazy as the article.
It is a legit excuse, imo..The point being driven home in a bunch of threads is that we’ve mismanaged the cap. We haven’t. I don’t care much about other teams per se. I’m just saying (as are others), without covid, the cap is at least $20-25,000 more or thereabouts and with an LW signing our cap would be in very good shape going into the next 2 years..
I'm just saying the "if it wasn't for COVID..." responses are silly.
There was/is COVID and all 32 teams dealt with it.
The Giants are in no way unique having to deal with COVID and yet they still have a shitty roster (mostly) and non-advantageous cap situation even if the cap is fixable.
I think of the NFL like a graph with regards to talent and cap.
it's reasonable to believe IMO that as you become better and more and more competitive you get closer to the cap. It seems almost common sense.
And as you get worse, you get further away from the cap.
Not all the time, some teams are able to do both (be competitive and healthy in cap terms - usually teams with a QB on a rookie deal that comes in and does well right away)
4 of the top 5 cap space teams (Jets, Jags, Bengals and Pats) all missed the playoffs and 3 of those teams have been miserable for a long time and a 4th (the Patriots) don't have a QB on their roster.
Anyway, my point is more that COVID is not a unique factor for the Giants situation and should be discounted since every team had to deal with it.
Still trying to grapple with the opinions that we have a weak roster. Yes, as with any team, there are question marks including the OL which is young and learning on the fly and DJ year 3 along with SB recovery.
Still are WRs aren’t shit, but we need a #1 for sure. The DL is solid, the LBs are fine for now, the Secondary is strong, but can stand an upgrade at CB..
We need to improve in some areas of course and hopefully FA and this year’s draft will help along those lines
The D seemed close last year, but still a couple players away to "contender-level".
The offense did not seem close to me.
The Giants need to solidify the OL, add skill position help and learn if Jones is "the guy" and have Barkley stay healthy.
if the Giants don't fix the O and at least maintain the D they are again a 6 win team.
I think that qualifies for shitty.
We run a 3-4 defense. Name our four starting linebackers.
For example - last year the Giants signed 3 key defensive players, they had plenty of cap room. We franchised LW and will likely sign him to a long term contract. Once we make some signings this offseason, we are likely looking at 40M of cap space heading into 2022. Right now, without Williams on the books, it is at 80M. So you figure with some additional moves, plus LW, that's 40M or so.
This season - they will have to make some cuts and restructures to players who aren't in the plans for the future anyways (Tate, Zeitler, Solder) in order to create room. They will also have some room (not a whole lot, but plenty enough) to sign a few targets. They aren't going to be able to sign 4-5 players to max money, but they will be able to sign 2-3 nice targets if they so choose.
Giants cap situation starting in 2022 and then 2023, 2024 is very solid. They've got a ton of offensive players on rookie deals that don't have to be paid until, at minimum 2023. They can pick up 5th year option on Barkley for 2022, his contract SHOULD WE SIGN HIM won't be starting until 2023. Our left tackle and QB, the two most important positions on the roster, are in their 2nd and 3rd year. We don't have a single receiver making big money, that is likely to change this year. But maybe not, perhaps we get a second tier guy and then hit on the draft with WR.
Point is - this roster isn't even close to being in cap hell. We are in fine shape.
The D seemed close last year, but still a couple players away to "contender-level".
The offense did not seem close to me.
The Giants need to solidify the OL, add skill position help and learn if Jones is "the guy" and have Barkley stay healthy.
if the Giants don't fix the O and at least maintain the D they are again a 6 win team.
I think that qualifies for shitty.
Ok, just addressing the talent level above. Sure TEAMWISE they’ve been weak, but a 5-3 finish gives me reason for some hope with Judge moving forward
The D seemed close last year, but still a couple players away to "contender-level".
The offense did not seem close to me.
The Giants need to solidify the OL, add skill position help and learn if Jones is "the guy" and have Barkley stay healthy.
if the Giants don't fix the O and at least maintain the D they are again a 6 win team.
I think that qualifies for shitty.
We run a 3-4 defense. Name our four starting linebackers.
I named the areas where we are ok and improving. There are ifs involved as with many teams. I opined what we need to do. I’m all in on Judge
Quote:
the Giants have a weak roster based on the on-field results.
The D seemed close last year, but still a couple players away to "contender-level".
The offense did not seem close to me.
The Giants need to solidify the OL, add skill position help and learn if Jones is "the guy" and have Barkley stay healthy.
if the Giants don't fix the O and at least maintain the D they are again a 6 win team.
I think that qualifies for shitty.
I don't disagree with a thing you just said. But, that is roster Hell, not cap Hell. To me, OL is still the most important position to fix. That is disheartening to say AGAIN, especially because we really have no idea if we need to fill 1,2, or 3 spots on the OL or what level we will be able to fill with. The more I think about it, the more I want this to be THE focus. In the few games where Jones got reasonable protection the last 2 years, we have seen him have pretty good games. However, there have been far too many games with abysmal protection. If that continues, it doesn't matter who we have at WR or TE.
I agreed cap hell was an opinion.
My issue is the team sucks and the cap situation sucks (but yes, can be fixed).
The cap is fine. Someone point me to a contract that is going to hurt our chances if signing anyone this year or next?
Quote:
the Giants have a weak roster based on the on-field results.
The D seemed close last year, but still a couple players away to "contender-level".
The offense did not seem close to me.
The Giants need to solidify the OL, add skill position help and learn if Jones is "the guy" and have Barkley stay healthy.
if the Giants don't fix the O and at least maintain the D they are again a 6 win team.
I think that qualifies for shitty.
Ok, just addressing the talent level above. Sure TEAMWISE they’ve been weak, but a 5-3 finish gives me reason for some hope with Judge moving forward
Doc it is a weak roster. The offense does suck or at least did last season. But it is fixable:
1.) Lots of questions starting with the oline - no need to go over again
2.) The WR corps is weak (One or two talented players is all that is needed to be respectable)
3.) The QB is questionable at the moment
4.) The RBs are iffy even if Saquad returns as it is lacking in talented back up.(this is the easiest group to fix and cheapest)
5.) TE is iffy - Engram is an unreliable receiver and bad at blocking
The defense is about two pieces from very solid - ER and #2 CB.
IMHO, of course!
The Jones situation is enormous. I contend determining if he's really the right QB is the most crucial question to answer in 2021.
However, I think it may actually be a moot point because I'm getting the sense, based on what Mara and Gettleman have said, Jones is on a full two year leash through 2022.
Quote:
In comment 15173681 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
the Giants have a weak roster based on the on-field results.
The D seemed close last year, but still a couple players away to "contender-level".
The offense did not seem close to me.
The Giants need to solidify the OL, add skill position help and learn if Jones is "the guy" and have Barkley stay healthy.
if the Giants don't fix the O and at least maintain the D they are again a 6 win team.
I think that qualifies for shitty.
Ok, just addressing the talent level above. Sure TEAMWISE they’ve been weak, but a 5-3 finish gives me reason for some hope with Judge moving forward
Doc it is a weak roster. The offense does suck or at least did last season. But it is fixable:
1.) Lots of questions starting with the oline - no need to go over again
2.) The WR corps is weak (One or two talented players is all that is needed to be respectable)
3.) The QB is questionable at the moment
4.) The RBs are iffy even if Saquad returns as it is lacking in talented back up.(this is the easiest group to fix and cheapest)
5.) TE is iffy - Engram is an unreliable receiver and bad at blocking
The defense is about two pieces from very solid - ER and #2 CB.
IMHO, of course!
Agree about fixable and possibly sooner rather than later. I don’t believe we’re a juggernaut, but a decent amount of young talent is here. Yes, how DJ performs in year 2 with Garrett and how healthy SB is will go a long way towards telling us what we are in for in the coming seasons
I don't get why anyone would be confident that the cap space we have in future years will simply remain as is.
We can all agree, and management has said it, that the priority is adding playmakers this offseason. Be it Kenny Golladay or another FA WR, or via 1st/2nd round pick. These pieces should help a rather lethargic offense.
But with all of our ammo being aimed at the offense, what if Bradberry/LW regress slightly? I'm not saying become pumpkins, but Bradberry not playing like a top 5 CB in the league, but instead like a top 25, and LW not having 11.5 sacks and being an absolute menace, but playing more along the lines of his Jets days where he got pressures and stout run D, but no real results for that (much like Vernon without the injuries).
We can all agree that we're expecting offensive improvement simply because we are going to put premium assets into that, be it free agency dollars or prime draft picks (and the return of Barkley), but I'm seeing a lot of posts that are just expecting the defense to be better because of time/growth? The defense went last year because Bradberry essentially shut down his side of the field, and because LW needed to be thought of on every snap, and even this only led us to an above average D, not elite D, and we most likely lose DT. A slight regression from that top tier level of play is almost expected for me from those 2 players, and it becomes how that play level is filled in.
We can all agree, and management has said it, that the priority is adding playmakers this offseason. Be it Kenny Golladay or another FA WR, or via 1st/2nd round pick. These pieces should help a rather lethargic offense.
But with all of our ammo being aimed at the offense, what if Bradberry/LW regress slightly? I'm not saying become pumpkins, but Bradberry not playing like a top 5 CB in the league, but instead like a top 25, and LW not having 11.5 sacks and being an absolute menace, but playing more along the lines of his Jets days where he got pressures and stout run D, but no real results for that (much like Vernon without the injuries).
We can all agree that we're expecting offensive improvement simply because we are going to put premium assets into that, be it free agency dollars or prime draft picks (and the return of Barkley), but I'm seeing a lot of posts that are just expecting the defense to be better because of time/growth? The defense went last year because Bradberry essentially shut down his side of the field, and because LW needed to be thought of on every snap, and even this only led us to an above average D, not elite D, and we most likely lose DT. A slight regression from that top tier level of play is almost expected for me from those 2 players, and it becomes how that play level is filled in.
Certainly rational. But can’t we say that about any team? What if, to cite just one example, the KC OL falters and doesn’t recover to pre SB standards? Does that mean Mahomes will be exposed much more than usual?
Quote:
our cap situation is way way way less important than the Daniel Jones situation. If he turns out to be the guy, we are in great shape. If he isn't the guy, then well, the cap really doesn't matter.
The Jones situation is enormous. I contend determining if he's really the right QB is the most crucial question to answer in 2021.
However, I think it may actually be a moot point because I'm getting the sense, based on what Mara and Gettleman have said, Jones is on a full two year leash through 2022.
I actually don't get that sense. I think if he struggles this year, Gettleman is gone, Garrett maybe too, they bring in serious competition and he's got a really short least next year. Judge is a supportive guy, but he's not going to give blank checks to players for multiple years.
He may love Engram, but if Engram goes butterfingers next year, he can't keep putting him on the field again and again without an option internally to have out there.
We run a 3-4 defense. Name our four starting linebackers.
Man, that is staggering...
Quote:
In comment 15173613 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
with COVID, using it as an excuse for the situation the Giants are in is as lazy as the article.
It is a legit excuse, imo..The point being driven home in a bunch of threads is that we’ve mismanaged the cap. We haven’t. I don’t care much about other teams per se. I’m just saying (as are others), without covid, the cap is at least $20-25,000 more or thereabouts and with an LW signing our cap would be in very good shape going into the next 2 years..
I'm just saying the "if it wasn't for COVID..." responses are silly.
There was/is COVID and all 32 teams dealt with it.
The Giants are in no way unique having to deal with COVID and yet they still have a shitty roster (mostly) and non-advantageous cap situation even if the cap is fixable.
I think of the NFL like a graph with regards to talent and cap.
it's reasonable to believe IMO that as you become better and more and more competitive you get closer to the cap. It seems almost common sense.
And as you get worse, you get further away from the cap.
Not all the time, some teams are able to do both (be competitive and healthy in cap terms - usually teams with a QB on a rookie deal that comes in and does well right away)
4 of the top 5 cap space teams (Jets, Jags, Bengals and Pats) all missed the playoffs and 3 of those teams have been miserable for a long time and a 4th (the Patriots) don't have a QB on their roster.
Anyway, my point is more that COVID is not a unique factor for the Giants situation and should be discounted since every team had to deal with it.
Pj.
We are not saying that covid is unique to the giants. We are saying that the giants didn't mismanage their way into the current cap situation. People like to ignore the $28 million in cap space missing because of covid. They also ignore the tolling of contacts (see solder). Point is without covid the giants would have around $40 million in cap space. That's not mismanaging the cap.
Unless you think DG should have seen the pandemic coming. There's plenty to bitch about DG for. Managing the cap isn't one of them.
And that already includes Jones be the long-term starter, Barkley coming back to normal and Williams staying. All of which is somewhat tenuous at best.
At least 8 of 22 positional starters need a better solution...
At least 8 of 22 positional starters need a better solution...
Well, see, there is a thing called free agency and the draft.
Quote:
At least 8 of 22 positional starters need a better solution...
Well, see, there is a thing called free agency and the draft.
Man, that’s staggering.
Quote:
At least 8 of 22 positional starters need a better solution...
Well, see, there is a thing called free agency and the draft.
Yes, free agency is where you find relatively expensive pieces IF you have cap space to do it. We don't.
And the Draft is great but takes time, and if you don't get enough hits soon enough some of the other 14 positional starters that are already a solution time out.
You can't take forever doing this, like we have...
For 2021, it is surely frustrating that they don't have significantly more room to work with considering the pathetic results of the last 4-5 years and the dearth of talent currently on the roster.
Both can be true.
I'll admit that "cap hell" has a connotation of extending into the future, which really isn't the case...
But the 2021 picture is far from ideal...and it fuels my opinion that the job DG has done has been plainly unacceptable.
The cap is fine. Someone point me to a contract that is going to hurt our chances if signing anyone this year or next?
Leonard Williams franchise tag contract, hopefully as a DT otherwise its even worse as a DE...
The Jones situation is enormous. I contend determining if he's really the right QB is the most crucial question to answer in 2021.
However, I think it may actually be a moot point because I'm getting the sense, based on what Mara and Gettleman have said, Jones is on a full two year leash through 2022.
I actually don't get that sense. I think if he struggles this year, Gettleman is gone, Garrett maybe too, they bring in serious competition and he's got a really short least next year. Judge is a supportive guy, but he's not going to give blank checks to players for multiple years.
Maybe. I try to listen carefully what Mara, Gettleman and Judge say and they sound effusive with praise. Now, I get they are supposed to sound supportive; but they are saying it in a way that sounds like are without much doubt Jones is here to stay.
The other day Gettleman was pounding the theme pretty hard that it's unfair to judge anybody on their job after two years. So if you factor in the HC change, Covid, new OL, lack of OTAs, etc - you name the excuse that both Mara and Gettleman have cited - I bet they view 2020 as a mulligan for DJ. And 2021 is really his second year. Which would indicate to me - again - that the Jones clock really doesn't start ticking until 2022.
Quote:
In comment 15173629 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15173613 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
with COVID, using it as an excuse for the situation the Giants are in is as lazy as the article.
It is a legit excuse, imo..The point being driven home in a bunch of threads is that we’ve mismanaged the cap. We haven’t. I don’t care much about other teams per se. I’m just saying (as are others), without covid, the cap is at least $20-25,000 more or thereabouts and with an LW signing our cap would be in very good shape going into the next 2 years..
I'm just saying the "if it wasn't for COVID..." responses are silly.
There was/is COVID and all 32 teams dealt with it.
The Giants are in no way unique having to deal with COVID and yet they still have a shitty roster (mostly) and non-advantageous cap situation even if the cap is fixable.
I think of the NFL like a graph with regards to talent and cap.
it's reasonable to believe IMO that as you become better and more and more competitive you get closer to the cap. It seems almost common sense.
And as you get worse, you get further away from the cap.
Not all the time, some teams are able to do both (be competitive and healthy in cap terms - usually teams with a QB on a rookie deal that comes in and does well right away)
4 of the top 5 cap space teams (Jets, Jags, Bengals and Pats) all missed the playoffs and 3 of those teams have been miserable for a long time and a 4th (the Patriots) don't have a QB on their roster.
Anyway, my point is more that COVID is not a unique factor for the Giants situation and should be discounted since every team had to deal with it.
Pj.
We are not saying that covid is unique to the giants. We are saying that the giants didn't mismanage their way into the current cap situation. People like to ignore the $28 million in cap space missing because of covid. They also ignore the tolling of contacts (see solder). Point is without covid the giants would have around $40 million in cap space. That's not mismanaging the cap.
Unless you think DG should have seen the pandemic coming. There's plenty to bitch about DG for. Managing the cap isn't one of them.
No but DG shouldn't have moved the money on Solder's bad contract.. so that the Cap hit is moved further down the road.. This also happened with Ogletree.. seems like once DG brings you in, he tries his best to keep paying you even when you don't deserve it..
He had the oppurtinity to cut Tate last year for no firther cap hits since he was suspended.. what did DG do? nothing.. he kept the contract.. there was no indication that Tate would play up to his contract after he stopped taking steroids..
Quote:
The Jones situation is enormous. I contend determining if he's really the right QB is the most crucial question to answer in 2021.
However, I think it may actually be a moot point because I'm getting the sense, based on what Mara and Gettleman have said, Jones is on a full two year leash through 2022.
I actually don't get that sense. I think if he struggles this year, Gettleman is gone, Garrett maybe too, they bring in serious competition and he's got a really short least next year. Judge is a supportive guy, but he's not going to give blank checks to players for multiple years.
Maybe. I try to listen carefully what Mara, Gettleman and Judge say and they sound effusive with praise. Now, I get they are supposed to sound supportive; but they are saying it in a way that sounds like are without much doubt Jones is here to stay.
The other day Gettleman was pounding the theme pretty hard that it's unfair to judge anybody on their job after two years. So if you factor in the HC change, Covid, new OL, lack of OTAs, etc - you name the excuse that both Mara and Gettleman have cited - I bet they view 2020 as a mulligan for DJ. And 2021 is really his second year. Which would indicate to me - again - that the Jones clock really doesn't start ticking until 2022.
Why is this a rational post? Are you ok?
And some of these arguments are just fuckin annoying and ignorant. Everyone killed Reese for having that huge FA year and getting one good season out of it. Then we needed to trade guys to clear the cap. Gettleman fixed the cap. Yes, let me say that again. Gettleman fixed the cap.
How many times do we need to hear build through the draft not FA. Now people have their panties all twisted up because they haven't been spending big in FA? So many want Gettleman gone yet they want him to spend big in FA? The hypocrisy is so dumb. If he leaves next year he will have the cap in a GREAT position for the next GM.
Not wanting to kick the can down the road and not being able to are 2 totally different things that so many seem to not grasp.
When you power rank all 32 teams and the Giants are 26 or 27 (or wherever) I EXPECT them to be flush with cap space.
they are not.
I don't know if I'm making my point clear, but the relationship IMO should be somewhat correlative between competitiveness and cap space.
not exact, but relative.
There will always be outliers but generally speaking you often seem teams who win the SB let go good players because they are cap constrained, even teams who win but don't win the SB (like the Saints) also often find themselves in precarious cap situations.
The Giants situation related to the cap would be fine if they were a contender.
but they are not, they have a lot of holes, so the cap situation sucks too.
They need to get out of this cycle of sucking, filling holes with free agents who become albatross contracts, and then letting them go resulting in dead cap and replacing them with new FA contracts.
Sometimes you have to burn it down or hit rock bottom before you can build that solid core back up - other times you can rebuild on the fly, no one solution for it, but you can't miss on draft picks and you can't compound it by missing on high $$$ free agents.
COVID is a red herring.
When you power rank all 32 teams and the Giants are 26 or 27 (or wherever) I EXPECT them to be flush with cap space.
they are not.
I don't know if I'm making my point clear, but the relationship IMO should be somewhat correlative between competitiveness and cap space.
not exact, but relative.
There will always be outliers but generally speaking you often seem teams who win the SB let go good players because they are cap constrained, even teams who win but don't win the SB (like the Saints) also often find themselves in precarious cap situations.
The Giants situation related to the cap would be fine if they were a contender.
but they are not, they have a lot of holes, so the cap situation sucks too.
They need to get out of this cycle of sucking, filling holes with free agents who become albatross contracts, and then letting them go resulting in dead cap and replacing them with new FA contracts.
Sometimes you have to burn it down or hit rock bottom before you can build that solid core back up - other times you can rebuild on the fly, no one solution for it, but you can't miss on draft picks and you can't compound it by missing on high $$$ free agents.
COVID is a red herring.
Sorry pj I just have to disagree. In my opinion the best way to manage the cap is to spend up to the limit each year with about $40 to $50 million coming off the books each year so you have money to fill holes.
DG inherited a cap mess. He cleaned it up and from last season going forward there will be about $50 million to spend each season. If covid didn't happen we would have had about the $50 million this year too. Covid happened so we don't. Yes all teams cap is affected. The saint's and eagles are in worse shape this season because of covid.
DG actually has the giants in a very good cap situation going forward. Now the draft picks have to play up to their potential.
People only say he inherited a cap mess to push their own version of a story.
He also inherited a team that was one year away from a top 10 defense and a playoff appearance.
People only say he inherited a cap mess to push their own version of a story.
He also inherited a team that was one year away from a top 10 defense and a playoff appearance.
He inherited suffocating contracts, no?
Quote:
to throw at solder? They reset the market at LT.
People only say he inherited a cap mess to push their own version of a story.
He also inherited a team that was one year away from a top 10 defense and a playoff appearance.
He inherited suffocating contracts, no?
Contracts that would hamstring him moving forward, that is
Quote:
In comment 15173765 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
At least 8 of 22 positional starters need a better solution...
Well, see, there is a thing called free agency and the draft.
Man, that’s staggering.
I would think telling others to shut up already will cease. Let me know if that's not the case though.
People only say he inherited a cap mess to push their own version of a story.
He also inherited a team that was one year away from a top 10 defense and a playoff appearance.
I think its fair to say he inherited somewhat of mess and in many instances just kept making it messy...
They also have a much more talented roster
Depends on the definition.
After a few cuts obvious cuts, the Giants were ~50M under the cap going into 2018.
At the time Abrams view:
The Giants then traded JPP, which accelerated a pretty good chunk of dead money, but freed up some obligations further down.
I remember doing the math a few years ago, and in 2018 the Giants as percentage of future caps gave more guaranteed money to players in 2018 than they did in the Reese "splurge" of 2016.
He can’t do what Jacksonville ‘s owner did to Caldwell and Marone . 2 seasons of off-loading everyone to stockpile draft picks and a ton of cap space . Gettleman is nearing the end. What could save him is a big uptick in Jones’s play , a bounce -back year from Barkley , maturation of the offensive line, continued improvement by the defense and a good , solid draft that lifts the overall quality of the roster .
But those expecting some aggressive movement in the A or B waves of free agency were bound to be disappointed . The predictable move was tagging Williams . It was necessary . Now , can the Giants get a long -term deal done ? It’s doubtful .
This team is still in trouble . They are closer to fourth place in the division than people realize . The Cowboys had Mike Nolan coaching their D. A disastrous hire . Quinn is a competent DC in the Seahawk 3-deep tradition . Washington might have a QB when the Giants next play them . They probably have a better overall roster than the Giants . The Eagles cannot be entirely dismissed , either . So this could still go sideways . And I do not believe in Gettleman .
He can’t do what Jacksonville ‘s owner did to Caldwell and Marone . 2 seasons of off-loading everyone to stockpile draft picks and a ton of cap space . Gettleman is nearing the end. What could save him is a big uptick in Jones’s play , a bounce -back year from Barkley , maturation of the offensive line, continued improvement by the defense and a good , solid draft that lifts the overall quality of the roster .
But those expecting some aggressive movement in the A or B waves of free agency were bound to be disappointed . The predictable move was tagging Williams . It was necessary . Now , can the Giants get a long -term deal done ? It’s doubtful .
This team is still in trouble . They are closer to fourth place in the division than people realize . The Cowboys had Mike Nolan coaching their D. A disastrous hire . Quinn is a competent DC in the Seahawk 3-deep tradition . Washington might have a QB when the Giants next play them . They probably have a better overall roster than the Giants . The Eagles cannot be entirely dismissed , either . So this could still go sideways . And I do not believe in Gettleman .
dallas has a terrible head coach. You cant blame it all on the defense. Their owner and head coach flat out suck compared to the rest of the league. Dallas hasn't fixed those to massive holes.
Quote:
about COVID, again, is not that it doesn't suck, but every team had to deal with COVID.
When you power rank all 32 teams and the Giants are 26 or 27 (or wherever) I EXPECT them to be flush with cap space.
they are not.
I don't know if I'm making my point clear, but the relationship IMO should be somewhat correlative between competitiveness and cap space.
not exact, but relative.
There will always be outliers but generally speaking you often seem teams who win the SB let go good players because they are cap constrained, even teams who win but don't win the SB (like the Saints) also often find themselves in precarious cap situations.
The Giants situation related to the cap would be fine if they were a contender.
but they are not, they have a lot of holes, so the cap situation sucks too.
They need to get out of this cycle of sucking, filling holes with free agents who become albatross contracts, and then letting them go resulting in dead cap and replacing them with new FA contracts.
Sometimes you have to burn it down or hit rock bottom before you can build that solid core back up - other times you can rebuild on the fly, no one solution for it, but you can't miss on draft picks and you can't compound it by missing on high $$$ free agents.
COVID is a red herring.
Sorry pj I just have to disagree. In my opinion the best way to manage the cap is to spend up to the limit each year with about $40 to $50 million coming off the books each year so you have money to fill holes.
DG inherited a cap mess. He cleaned it up and from last season going forward there will be about $50 million to spend each season. If covid didn't happen we would have had about the $50 million this year too. Covid happened so we don't. Yes all teams cap is affected. The saint's and eagles are in worse shape this season because of covid.
DG actually has the giants in a very good cap situation going forward. Now the draft picks have to play up to their potential.
Filling holes with high to even medium $$$ FA's is a solid strategy when you are already a contender or a player or two away from being a contender.
Filling holes with medium to high $$$ free agents to make you a contender is flawed IMO. Because if you miss on the FA, it takes a non-contender, makes them worse and compounds the situation with a bad contract (see Nate Solder and countless others as examples)
And the Giants have been doing the latter not the former.
the successful teams do the former IMO more often than not.
You make a good point - the 2016 team spiked due to career years from Snacks and Collins.
Quote:
In comment 15173803 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
about COVID, again, is not that it doesn't suck, but every team had to deal with COVID.
When you power rank all 32 teams and the Giants are 26 or 27 (or wherever) I EXPECT them to be flush with cap space.
they are not.
I don't know if I'm making my point clear, but the relationship IMO should be somewhat correlative between competitiveness and cap space.
not exact, but relative.
There will always be outliers but generally speaking you often seem teams who win the SB let go good players because they are cap constrained, even teams who win but don't win the SB (like the Saints) also often find themselves in precarious cap situations.
The Giants situation related to the cap would be fine if they were a contender.
but they are not, they have a lot of holes, so the cap situation sucks too.
They need to get out of this cycle of sucking, filling holes with free agents who become albatross contracts, and then letting them go resulting in dead cap and replacing them with new FA contracts.
Sometimes you have to burn it down or hit rock bottom before you can build that solid core back up - other times you can rebuild on the fly, no one solution for it, but you can't miss on draft picks and you can't compound it by missing on high $$$ free agents.
COVID is a red herring.
Sorry pj I just have to disagree. In my opinion the best way to manage the cap is to spend up to the limit each year with about $40 to $50 million coming off the books each year so you have money to fill holes.
DG inherited a cap mess. He cleaned it up and from last season going forward there will be about $50 million to spend each season. If covid didn't happen we would have had about the $50 million this year too. Covid happened so we don't. Yes all teams cap is affected. The saint's and eagles are in worse shape this season because of covid.
DG actually has the giants in a very good cap situation going forward. Now the draft picks have to play up to their potential.
Filling holes with high to even medium $$$ FA's is a solid strategy when you are already a contender or a player or two away from being a contender.
Filling holes with medium to high $$$ free agents to make you a contender is flawed IMO. Because if you miss on the FA, it takes a non-contender, makes them worse and compounds the situation with a bad contract (see Nate Solder and countless others as examples)
And the Giants have been doing the latter not the former.
the successful teams do the former IMO more often than not.
Everyone always says build through the draft. I mostly agree with that. However when turning the complete roster over you can't just build through the draft.
Let's say you have a great GM. He constantly trades back and has 10 picks per year. He's awesome so every draft pick hits. In four years you still only have 40 players. That's not realistic.
When going through a complete rebuild like we are you are going to have to use FA for some of it. Not all of the FA are long term solutions. You can use FA for what I call bridge players. Guys like Fackrell on short term deals. You can use FA to patch as you build knowing the signings aren't long term solutions but they are players that help raise the level of the team as you draft your core guys.
It's also fine to add guys through FA that are part of the solution. Think Burress, McKenzie and AP. All younger guys brought in for the long term.
What you don't want to do is over pay the bridge guys so that you are hamstrung.
Quote:
In comment 15173824 fireitup77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15173803 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
about COVID, again, is not that it doesn't suck, but every team had to deal with COVID.
When you power rank all 32 teams and the Giants are 26 or 27 (or wherever) I EXPECT them to be flush with cap space.
they are not.
I don't know if I'm making my point clear, but the relationship IMO should be somewhat correlative between competitiveness and cap space.
not exact, but relative.
There will always be outliers but generally speaking you often seem teams who win the SB let go good players because they are cap constrained, even teams who win but don't win the SB (like the Saints) also often find themselves in precarious cap situations.
The Giants situation related to the cap would be fine if they were a contender.
but they are not, they have a lot of holes, so the cap situation sucks too.
They need to get out of this cycle of sucking, filling holes with free agents who become albatross contracts, and then letting them go resulting in dead cap and replacing them with new FA contracts.
Sometimes you have to burn it down or hit rock bottom before you can build that solid core back up - other times you can rebuild on the fly, no one solution for it, but you can't miss on draft picks and you can't compound it by missing on high $$$ free agents.
COVID is a red herring.
Sorry pj I just have to disagree. In my opinion the best way to manage the cap is to spend up to the limit each year with about $40 to $50 million coming off the books each year so you have money to fill holes.
DG inherited a cap mess. He cleaned it up and from last season going forward there will be about $50 million to spend each season. If covid didn't happen we would have had about the $50 million this year too. Covid happened so we don't. Yes all teams cap is affected. The saint's and eagles are in worse shape this season because of covid.
DG actually has the giants in a very good cap situation going forward. Now the draft picks have to play up to their potential.
Filling holes with high to even medium $$$ FA's is a solid strategy when you are already a contender or a player or two away from being a contender.
Filling holes with medium to high $$$ free agents to make you a contender is flawed IMO. Because if you miss on the FA, it takes a non-contender, makes them worse and compounds the situation with a bad contract (see Nate Solder and countless others as examples)
And the Giants have been doing the latter not the former.
the successful teams do the former IMO more often than not.
Everyone always says build through the draft. I mostly agree with that. However when turning the complete roster over you can't just build through the draft.
Let's say you have a great GM. He constantly trades back and has 10 picks per year. He's awesome so every draft pick hits. In four years you still only have 40 players. That's not realistic.
When going through a complete rebuild like we are you are going to have to use FA for some of it. Not all of the FA are long term solutions. You can use FA for what I call bridge players. Guys like Fackrell on short term deals. You can use FA to patch as you build knowing the signings aren't long term solutions but they are players that help raise the level of the team as you draft your core guys.
It's also fine to add guys through FA that are part of the solution. Think Burress, McKenzie and AP. All younger guys brought in for the long term.
What you don't want to do is over pay the bridge guys so that you are hamstrung.
I agree with pjcas. A team like the Giants should be rolling over 10 to 30 million cap space given their current state of awfulness. As the team gets better, the team should naturally start pushing closer to the cap.
There are always UDFAs and street FA to fill out cheap roster spots if necessary.
As long as you are going to a bad team it makes little difference if you are a 5 or 6 win team vs being a 1 or 2 win team. It is more important to structure the team and contracts for future success.
Also, there have been numerous studies that show that rookie first round contract are still hamstringing teams, even since the rookie cap and slotting. If a mistake is made, there is a lot of dead money because it is all guaranteed. The studies find that the best value both in terms of quality starters and salary is between the 40th and 50th picks. TO clarify quality starters, they use a draft value chart (different studies use different charts), and compare result by theoretical trade values. They conclude that by trading into the 40-50 range that you will wind up with up to 2.5 times as many quality players as compared to first round choices.
SO if you need to fill out a roster, trade those top 15 choices and get as many picks between 40 to 50 as possible.
With that many player you A) can fill out the roster much more easily, B) have more salary cap room because you have less invested in any single player C) Can expect to find more quality players than the one pick D) Have more cap flexibility when there are inevitable failures, because the hits are smaller.
From this, I think when you are a bad team, it is never wrong to trade down. When your roster has competent players in most spots and you really want a superstar playmaker, ok then take the high 1st round pick (but you will probably need to trade for it)
Quote:
In comment 15174111 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 15173824 fireitup77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15173803 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
about COVID, again, is not that it doesn't suck, but every team had to deal with COVID.
When you power rank all 32 teams and the Giants are 26 or 27 (or wherever) I EXPECT them to be flush with cap space.
they are not.
I don't know if I'm making my point clear, but the relationship IMO should be somewhat correlative between competitiveness and cap space.
not exact, but relative.
There will always be outliers but generally speaking you often seem teams who win the SB let go good players because they are cap constrained, even teams who win but don't win the SB (like the Saints) also often find themselves in precarious cap situations.
The Giants situation related to the cap would be fine if they were a contender.
but they are not, they have a lot of holes, so the cap situation sucks too.
They need to get out of this cycle of sucking, filling holes with free agents who become albatross contracts, and then letting them go resulting in dead cap and replacing them with new FA contracts.
Sometimes you have to burn it down or hit rock bottom before you can build that solid core back up - other times you can rebuild on the fly, no one solution for it, but you can't miss on draft picks and you can't compound it by missing on high $$$ free agents.
COVID is a red herring.
Sorry pj I just have to disagree. In my opinion the best way to manage the cap is to spend up to the limit each year with about $40 to $50 million coming off the books each year so you have money to fill holes.
DG inherited a cap mess. He cleaned it up and from last season going forward there will be about $50 million to spend each season. If covid didn't happen we would have had about the $50 million this year too. Covid happened so we don't. Yes all teams cap is affected. The saint's and eagles are in worse shape this season because of covid.
DG actually has the giants in a very good cap situation going forward. Now the draft picks have to play up to their potential.
Filling holes with high to even medium $$$ FA's is a solid strategy when you are already a contender or a player or two away from being a contender.
Filling holes with medium to high $$$ free agents to make you a contender is flawed IMO. Because if you miss on the FA, it takes a non-contender, makes them worse and compounds the situation with a bad contract (see Nate Solder and countless others as examples)
And the Giants have been doing the latter not the former.
the successful teams do the former IMO more often than not.
Everyone always says build through the draft. I mostly agree with that. However when turning the complete roster over you can't just build through the draft.
Let's say you have a great GM. He constantly trades back and has 10 picks per year. He's awesome so every draft pick hits. In four years you still only have 40 players. That's not realistic.
When going through a complete rebuild like we are you are going to have to use FA for some of it. Not all of the FA are long term solutions. You can use FA for what I call bridge players. Guys like Fackrell on short term deals. You can use FA to patch as you build knowing the signings aren't long term solutions but they are players that help raise the level of the team as you draft your core guys.
It's also fine to add guys through FA that are part of the solution. Think Burress, McKenzie and AP. All younger guys brought in for the long term.
What you don't want to do is over pay the bridge guys so that you are hamstrung.
I agree with pjcas. A team like the Giants should be rolling over 10 to 30 million cap space given their current state of awfulness. As the team gets better, the team should naturally start pushing closer to the cap.
There are always UDFAs and street FA to fill out cheap roster spots if necessary.
As long as you are going to a bad team it makes little difference if you are a 5 or 6 win team vs being a 1 or 2 win team. It is more important to structure the team and contracts for future success.
Also, there have been numerous studies that show that rookie first round contract are still hamstringing teams, even since the rookie cap and slotting. If a mistake is made, there is a lot of dead money because it is all guaranteed. The studies find that the best value both in terms of quality starters and salary is between the 40th and 50th picks. TO clarify quality starters, they use a draft value chart (different studies use different charts), and compare result by theoretical trade values. They conclude that by trading into the 40-50 range that you will wind up with up to 2.5 times as many quality players as compared to first round choices.
SO if you need to fill out a roster, trade those top 15 choices and get as many picks between 40 to 50 as possible.
So you want to only build through the draft and fill out the rest of the roster with UDFA and street FA (I assume you are talking cheap FA)? So when do you start spending the money? 7 picks a year. 53 roster spots. How many UDFA does a team hit on each year? Say 2? So that's 9 players a year to build the roster. 53/9= 5.8 years to build the roster. With the average career being 4 years..... Good luck with that plan.