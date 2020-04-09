Optimism that Solder will Return

With Solder, there is way more remaining dead money that would be on the books if they cut him. So the best solution is to rework the deal and at least get some value (OT depth) instead of taking the dead cap hit and still having to sign another swing Tackle.
As much as Solder stinks, you can do a lot worse than him as your swing OT
He had $0 in guaranteed money remaining on the contract, I believe. He'll likely get a fair market value deal / extension, which will help the giants avoid that $10m dead money hit. It makes sense to me.
If they re-work his deal I'd expect it to still come in more than that. Solder has us by the balls.
Give him that in guaranteed money but tack on voidable years?
I'm not familiar enough with the cap savings maneuvers possible, but for this to make any sense they'd have to basically get his salary really low and somehow convert the 10.5m in prorate signing bonus into guaranteeing low salaries (or voidable years?) in the future. If they could somehow convert that money into 3-5m hits the next 2-3 years as opposed to his 16.5m (or 10.5m dead money) hit this year, that would seem to be a win win.
It’s not about accountability, it’s about managing our cap to improve the team. Restructuring Solder to maximize our cap space vs cutting him and leaving us with $10m in dead cap just makes sense. We of course have to see what the actual deal is though before lauding/ripping DG.
Thank you for clarification - this makes it even worse then, I don't want this hanging over our heads any longer
10 million is already gone. So it's essentially 6 million
and let's say they extend him for vet minimum. Pretty much every mediocre swing tackle is making 4 million a year. The question is how done is he? Does the year off do his body good? Will reduced reps? It's an interesting gamble, but I guess Judge and DG think that his fall off was coaching (which is entirely possible with the clown show we had) and injury if this in discussion.
I would welcome back Solder with open arms if he said he spent the last 2 years working out, working on technique and trying to be the best player he can be.
Instead he said he 'thinks' he wants to play this year.
The guy obviously doesn't care about football anymore but he will take a check if anyone's dumb enough to offer one. I think cutting Zietler was a mistake but if we end up paying Solder it will be a disaster.
That's not exactly true - players take pay cuts to non-guaranteed base salary all the time. Toillolo just did it a few days ago. Big Ben did it. What I don't think players ever give up is previously guaranteed money, but there's none of that left to pay out.
There is prorated bonus that he was already paid still impacting his cap #. That's the money that the NYG would be somehow looking to convert that can't just be manipulated as a "pay cut". I don't know what their options are to convert it, but my guess is perhaps guaranteed base salary spread over more years to bring cap # down?
Show me a halfway decent swing tackle that is signing a 2-3 million dollar a year. That's where all these people acting like this is the most insane thing ever. If they rework his deal it's the same against the cap as signing some very poor options here. At least Solder has the chance of bouncing back after a year off and possibly a coaching issue.
We just cut zietler, who is actually good, to avoid restructing money into next year. Solder was washed 2 years ago and they want to pay him in 2022? Doubtful.
With all of these cap casualties taking place, why not sit chilly and wait to see who falls into the open market?
Solder is going to be a guy who hasn't had real football contact for nearly 18 months if he returns. For an OL, contact is a must. Sorry, but this is a foolish idea...
Almost feels like charity with the situation with his son...to be honest.
The rush is to free up cap space for next weeks Free Agency. If they cut him they free up 6m, so any restructure needs to free up at least that much to make sense. The only question is how much dead money will there be in 2022? I'm not a fan of having dead money for Solder next year, but if it is small enough and gives the Giants more flexibility this year in FA it MAY be worth it.
Had he not opted out last year, the giants would have been in a good position to cut him this year and move on with their young tackles.
It's either 10.5m in dead cap this year. Or June 1 cut designation spreading that over 2 years.
If there's a way where they can spread that amount over 3 years and retain a backup OT so they don't have to pay someone else, it'd be worth investigating. That's the only way this makes sense so I'd advise waiting to see whatever the numbers are before judgement. The only reason they'd entertain this is if it helps them save more $ than the june 1 cut designation.
Solder is going to be a guy who hasn't had real football contact for nearly 18 months if he returns. For an OL, contact is a must. Sorry, but this is a foolish idea...
What, did he forget how to play football after playing for 15 years? He may be out of football shape, true. But maybe all his injuries healed and he is healthy again.
Overall, I agree they should sit back and see what would be younger and cheaper out there. But he is already sunk money and they owe him $10 mill whether he plays or does not. They can cut him during camp if he cannot play up to required level and automatically he becomes a post June 1 casualty.
be the loser of the Solder vs Peart camp competition. Should hear something this week as we need the cap space going into Free Agency. Also need to resolve the LW contract. Those two things will give us much needed cap space where we can make a run at a guy like a Golladay on day one of Free Agency.
Yea i understand a post june 1 cut, thats how i would go about it. But i wouldnt offer him 1 red penny(this year or next) to be on the roster this year. The dead money is dead money, thats gone. But he can't play for free, so if he's not cut he's hurting our cap more.
It actually a win win scenario. If he agrees to a pay cut that doesn't mean that he is a lock to make the team. If there is a pay cut he can still be released if he doesn't perform in camp. The one difference would be that the Giants would not have more cap room by releasing Solder.
"If he would of been cut completely. 6 mill saved/10 mill cap hit. People would of bitched about the 10 mill cap hit that could of gotten us a decent mid tier Free Agent."
people who would do this kind of bitching don't understand dead money. There is no cap hit in this instance. There is cap savings. The 10 mil is money already spent and not available for acquiring FA. The 6 mil would be the money available for spending.
This makes sense.
Look, I know that cutting Solder right now might not make sense cap-wise, but there comes a time when the fans don't want to see league-worst players returning to the team year after year.
For all the talk of a swing OT for value, don't you think that letting that person be almost anyone else besides Solder would be a benefit to all parties? Send a better message to the team and fans? Because I do. I'd rather see someone else take the roster spot. You don't keep moving on with bad players.
The 10 million is irrelevant. It's gone. The issue is Solder being due $6m as salary if he plays. Even with a paycut is he worth it?
$5m?
$4?
What are you willing to pay a guy who the worst Tackle in the league 2 years ago and has no long term future on the team?
I don't even think he's worth an active roster spot.
we cut Solder, the savings is $6M. That should get us a decent swing tackle, especially since many solid veterans are being cut because of the lower cap. Solder hasn't played in a year, and as others have noted, was terrible in 2019. There are also questions about his desire to play this year. It's time for everyone to move on.
I agree, but I don’t think they would keep him unless it is somehow saving us more than if we cut him.
I don't doubt he didn't forget how to play football. I seriously doubt whether he can play professional football at a competent level.
Terps mentioned it...we all know this was a miss but Solder stinks and his albatross contract is preventing them from improving in other areas.
Double whammy, like grandpa Gettleman getting an extra juice at the home.
ultimately Mara and the rest of the clown crew signed off on the dollars and just like corporate America, an admission of guilt travels up the chain and that rarely happens.
So you are saying you would feel better if Mara came out and said that signing Solder was a mistake? How would that help the situation at all? Would you ever say that about an employee of yours, or maybe just minimize the damage and move on?
In bringing Solder back are they now going to have some type of cost for him on the books in 2022?
Post June 1 cut there was $4 million on the books for 2022 i believe. If they brought him back without a restructure and cut him after 2021 season, dead money would be $4 million; so the same.
That's why i think they want to bring him back.
The money is exactly the same. Pre Jun 1 it's 10.5m dead in 2021. Post jun 1 it's 6.5m dead 2021 and 4m dead 2022.
It he plays you are playing him on top of that.
The money is the same. But if you cut him now, essentially all of that $6 million in cap savings isn't going to sign free agents, it's going to sign back-up lineman because we have zero depth if we cut Solder after cutting Zeitler. Right now it's Thomas, Hernandez, Gates, Lemieux, and Peart with a bunch of nobodys behind them. That's scary. A Cam Flemming is a $4 million dollar/year guy.
At least if you keep Solder on the roster with a re-worked deal you have some depth for 2021.
Something like $2M base; performance bonus maybe as high as $250K for every game he plays more than half the offensive snaps and has a + grade for the game.
Maybe he’s toast and gets cut. Cap hit and dead money would still be the same. If he can still play, he gets paid reasonably but has to earn it.
RE: What too many seem to overlook regarding Solder
is we probably don't want him playing Offensive Tackle any more under any circumstances, even as a reserve Swing Tackle.
So whatever the cost winds up being is irrelevant.
Exactly. The Giants cut Zeitler with no attempt to restructure because he's declining and expensive.
Now some fans want them to go in circles to find a way to keep Solder is weird to me.
Just concerned about depth. Cutting people isn't the issue, it's what they do with the money. If the Giants cut Solder, fine; but that saved money isn't going to sign a Golladay; it's going to sign line depth.
One injury and you can start the Daniel Jones has no o-line excuse machine. A Solder cut equals signing at least two decent depth options at greater than his $6 million in savings. If they can lower his number and only have to sign one additional lineman for depth, that seems like the ideal scenario.
Even if he takes a 50% pay cut, that only saves $1 million in cap
Better than Fleming? If the money is essentially the same, then that's the question - but I couldn't answer it.
I like DG, but based on free agency/draft this past year, I tend to believe in Judge. I trust their opinion on Zeitler, and I trust that they are keeping Solder for a reason beyond what I personally see.
The problem with Solder is that he played poorly next to Hernandez last time. There's no reason to think he'd be any better doing it again, if they move Hernandez to RG and put Solder at RT, it's just groundhog day.
RE: RE: RE: What too many seem to overlook regarding Solder
A Solder cut equals signing at least two decent depth options at greater than his $6 million in savings. If they can lower his number and only have to sign one additional lineman for depth, that seems like the ideal scenario.
Why does cutting Solder require signing two players?
Show me a halfway decent swing tackle that is signing a 2-3 million dollar a year. That's where all these people acting like this is the most insane thing ever. If they rework his deal it's the same against the cap as signing some very poor options here. At least Solder has the chance of bouncing back after a year off and possibly a coaching issue.
That’s my point that I don’t really think there’s a great option at a swing tackle for that price range. I only say 2-3M bc the cap dropped this year so some guys may take less on 1 year prove it deals. If they rework his cap to say $7M this year it saves $9M but if they cut him its $10M dead cap and whatever the replacement costs so really won’t save much.
I guess he would be the swing tackle? The money better be low
Real low, or let him go. I just can't see his heart fully in it because of his son. If he gets in a game(hope not) then a DE opposite him gets found positive(also hope not) for the Virus, you won't see him the rest of the season. Hopefully this whole mess is gone by camp time, and a) there can be one and b)football can be the focus.
RE: RE: RE: RE: What too many seem to overlook regarding Solder
A Solder cut equals signing at least two decent depth options at greater than his $6 million in savings. If they can lower his number and only have to sign one additional lineman for depth, that seems like the ideal scenario.
Why does cutting Solder require signing two players?
I assume they want to bring some experience to compete on the right side. To me it would be insane to roll with Hernandez, Lemeiux, Peart without brining in real competition.
If you cut Solder, you have zero vet depth on the line, hence signing two vets. I could see them maybe rolling the die on some young depth inside if Solder is retained. If not, i think they would sign two vets to compete/for depth.
Independent of Solder, I suspect the Giants will look to upgrade one of the interior line positions and either Hernandez/Lemieux is depth.
Hopefully when they cut Solder, they replace him with a swing tackle who isn't one of the worst players in the league.
Upgrading Solder will be one of the easiest things to accomplish this offseason.
Could their plan be to trade Williams (or rescind the tag) and pursue Thuney?
The timing and structure of this while approach is just really difficult to untangle.
The cap only got set yesterday. They were apparently holding out hope they could trade Zeitler but knew he was going to be gone one way or another and get them under.
The next week heading into FA is likely more about arranging puzzle pieces depending on who they can get at different prices (and the structure of how they maneuver Williams/Solder are basically their 2 biggest levers to create space). Remember almost 1/3 of the league is still over the cap right now by a combined total of like $125m so there's going to be a flurry of veteran cuts still to come.
Just like they ended up slightly revising the structure of the Bradberry deal last year, probably because something became possible they weren't expecting, my guess is they have a few different structures in discussion and as they get a more firm understanding of the market at the beginning of the tamper period they will make moves official. It really wouldn't shock me if either drags out and they try to wait out the veteran market this year as opposed to using most of their space on the first wave guys. There are likely going to be a lot of late values this year a la Logan Ryan last year.
I agree, the next week will be a blood bath. I wouldn’t lock up any unnecessary dollars. The Giants are on the good side of this financially.
Solder is a placeholder you can remove at any point and clear 10M in a pinch. The worst outcome is wrap up some available cash on him, lose out barely on someone you like, and then he gets cut in camp.
I agree, the next week will be a blood bath. I wouldn’t lock up any unnecessary dollars. The Giants are on the good side of this financially.
Solder is a placeholder you can remove at any point and clear 10M in a pinch. The worst outcome is wrap up some available cash on him, lose out barely on someone you like, and then he gets cut in camp.
that's why imo the only incentive to renegotiating his deal is if there's a way to restructure the prorated signing bonus. If/how that's possible is more complex than my understanding of the cap, but if they could spread the guaranteed money out over extra years by tacking on extra voidable years or something they may be able to lower his cap hit this year even below the 6.5m they'd get hit with as a june 1 cut.
again, not sure that's possible to do, but the guy has $0 guaranteed dollars left to be paid. he almost definitely would prefer to not move his family. on the open market he has 0 leverage and he's acknowledged he may have to retire. I'm quite certain he'd be happy to take a base contract this year well below $6.5m in new money because a realistic alternative is $0. The question is if there's a way to restructure the cap hit on the original signing bonus $ he received?
I’ve looked that up (redoing bonuses paid) and I’ve never found an example. Beyond my knowledge too.
Short of that, the only slim reason to keep him is waiting for everything to shake out, and then force his hand to a major cut right before camp.
unless they can maneuver the $6.5m of prorated bonus he received 3 years ago nothing else really matters. take him down to the veteran's minimum and that prorated bonus is still going to count $6.5m against the cap, same as it would if he's a June 1 cut. As would the $4m next year. From a cap pov it's just an insignificant difference unless there's a creative way to adjust.
Yeah for sure. I’m grasping at straws on reasons to keep him.
I could see keeping him under contract, just to retain his rights, and then at the very last moment offer him a small non-guaranteed contract or be cut.
Frankly, I’d designate him a June 1st cut now for maximum cap space this year.
It has to... I wonder if maybe we tack on voidable years to lower the cap number, along with a pay cut? Has to be better than the dead cap hit we’d take for cutting him...
I think in any other year he'd be cut, but the dead cap hit might be too much for them to absorb. A flat pay cut along the lines of what you're suggesting is OK.
Oof, that's some paycut. I mean i'd be ok with 4 mil...
He seems like a guy who wants to play but doesn't want to uproot again. His body language to me came off as a guy that would take a cut as long as he can stay in this area.
I think they add a interior guy from all the cuts at a discount as well. Draft 2-3 more lineman and may the best men win starting roles. Competition is good.
Hopefully Daniel Jones is healed up and able to run...
:-)
2021 is shaping up to be a doozy.
I hope Solder plays better then Flemming.
Give him that in guaranteed money but tack on voidable years?
Quote:
his dead money if cut is 10MM.
Give him that in guaranteed money but tack on voidable years?
I'm not familiar enough with the cap savings maneuvers possible, but for this to make any sense they'd have to basically get his salary really low and somehow convert the 10.5m in prorate signing bonus into guaranteeing low salaries (or voidable years?) in the future. If they could somehow convert that money into 3-5m hits the next 2-3 years as opposed to his 16.5m (or 10.5m dead money) hit this year, that would seem to be a win win.
no way is he going to start...so I don't know how you can justify paying a backup $4 million??
Saving a ton of cap
This is a great fucking question.
It’s not about accountability, it’s about managing our cap to improve the team. Restructuring Solder to maximize our cap space vs cutting him and leaving us with $10m in dead cap just makes sense. We of course have to see what the actual deal is though before lauding/ripping DG.
Thank you for clarification - this makes it even worse then, I don't want this hanging over our heads any longer
1. If NYG cut Solder today, they save $6M on the cap and have a $10M dead cap hit.
If this happens, you then sign a swing tackle for $2-$3M. That $6M savings becomes $3-$4M in savings. When your team is in cap hell, it doesn’t help much.
2. Someone said that he already got all the $ from the original deal?
If true, he really shouldn’t mind getting say $2M this year as he already was paid(don’t know if true.)
3. Prediction is that this deal is $7M range if 3 isn’t true and it saves around $9M.
4. If a post June 1 cut, it saves $10M BUT supposedly a team can not use that freed up $ until June 1 where all the good FA will be elsewhere.
The best thing for both parties especially with the team in cap hell is this solution, re-work the deal.
Instead he said he 'thinks' he wants to play this year.
The guy obviously doesn't care about football anymore but he will take a check if anyone's dumb enough to offer one. I think cutting Zietler was a mistake but if we end up paying Solder it will be a disaster.
That's not exactly true - players take pay cuts to non-guaranteed base salary all the time. Toillolo just did it a few days ago. Big Ben did it. What I don't think players ever give up is previously guaranteed money, but there's none of that left to pay out.
There is prorated bonus that he was already paid still impacting his cap #. That's the money that the NYG would be somehow looking to convert that can't just be manipulated as a "pay cut". I don't know what their options are to convert it, but my guess is perhaps guaranteed base salary spread over more years to bring cap # down?
Show me a halfway decent swing tackle that is signing a 2-3 million dollar a year. That's where all these people acting like this is the most insane thing ever. If they rework his deal it's the same against the cap as signing some very poor options here. At least Solder has the chance of bouncing back after a year off and possibly a coaching issue.
Exactly
We just cut zietler, who is actually good, to avoid restructing money into next year. Solder was washed 2 years ago and they want to pay him in 2022? Doubtful.
With all of these cap casualties taking place, why not sit chilly and wait to see who falls into the open market?
Solder is going to be a guy who hasn't had real football contact for nearly 18 months if he returns. For an OL, contact is a must. Sorry, but this is a foolish idea...
Almost feels like charity with the situation with his son...to be honest.
If he would of been cut completely. 6 mill saved/10 mill cap hit. People would of bitched about the 10 mill cap hit that could of gotten us a decent mid tier Free Agent.
If he were cut with a designated Post June 1, we could of saved 10 million, but would of pushed a dead cap hit for next’s year cap. People would of bitched about that.
Let’s see what the the details of this is, then we can judge accordingly.
With all of these cap casualties taking place, why not sit chilly and wait to see who falls into the open market?
Solder is going to be a guy who hasn't had real football contact for nearly 18 months if he returns. For an OL, contact is a must. Sorry, but this is a foolish idea...
Almost feels like charity with the situation with his son...to be honest.
The rush is to free up cap space for next weeks Free Agency. If they cut him they free up 6m, so any restructure needs to free up at least that much to make sense. The only question is how much dead money will there be in 2022? I'm not a fan of having dead money for Solder next year, but if it is small enough and gives the Giants more flexibility this year in FA it MAY be worth it.
Had he not opted out last year, the giants would have been in a good position to cut him this year and move on with their young tackles.
If he would of been cut completely. 6 mill saved/10 mill cap hit. People would of bitched about the 10 mill cap hit that could of gotten us a decent mid tier Free Agent.
If he were cut with a designated Post June 1, we could of saved 10 million, but would of pushed a dead cap hit for next’s year cap. People would of bitched about that.
Let’s see what the the details of this is, then we can judge accordingly.
Exactly. Once he opted out it essentially extended a poor contract another year to the point where there aren't any good options.
If he would of been cut completely. 6 mill saved/10 mill cap hit. People would of bitched about the 10 mill cap hit that could of gotten us a decent mid tier Free Agent.
If he were cut with a designated Post June 1, we could of saved 10 million, but would of pushed a dead cap hit for next’s year cap. People would of bitched about that.
Let’s see what the the details of this is, then we can judge accordingly.
Its like Groundhog Day and the Giant are stuck in March 2018 signing up Nate Solder every single morning...
Yea i understand a post june 1 cut, thats how i would go about it. But i wouldnt offer him 1 red penny(this year or next) to be on the roster this year. The dead money is dead money, thats gone. But he can't play for free, so if he's not cut he's hurting our cap more.
people who would do this kind of bitching don't understand dead money. There is no cap hit in this instance. There is cap savings. The 10 mil is money already spent and not available for acquiring FA. The 6 mil would be the money available for spending.
Maybe, but LaVar Arrington will always be the biggest waste of money in Giants history. 7 year contract, played 6 games and cost $49M (2006 money).
We just cut zietler, who is actually good, to avoid restructing money into next year. Solder was washed 2 years ago and they want to pay him in 2022? Doubtful.
This makes sense.
Look, I know that cutting Solder right now might not make sense cap-wise, but there comes a time when the fans don't want to see league-worst players returning to the team year after year.
For all the talk of a swing OT for value, don't you think that letting that person be almost anyone else besides Solder would be a benefit to all parties? Send a better message to the team and fans? Because I do. I'd rather see someone else take the roster spot. You don't keep moving on with bad players.
Maybe, but LaVar Arrington will always be the biggest waste of money in Giants history. 7 year contract, played 6 games and cost $49M (2006 money).
Holy shit, it was a seven year deal!?!?! I don’t remember that at all. He was out of football entirely in 07. Wow.
Double whammy, like grandpa Gettleman getting an extra juice at the home.
ultimately Mara and the rest of the clown crew signed off on the dollars and just like corporate America, an admission of guilt travels up the chain and that rarely happens.
You can re-work the deal to ease the financial burden this year and next, you can sacrifice a chicken and hope finds he fountain youth, you can resign yourself to him being a swing tackle.
But wouldn't it just be a lot less pain to go the market and just the price you're willing to pay for whatever role you project for him?
In a league where Kelvin Beachum made 1M last year, it's ridiculous to pay Solder any more than that.
The 10 million is irrelevant. It's gone. The issue is Solder being due $6m as salary if he plays. Even with a paycut is he worth it?
$5m?
$4?
What are you willing to pay a guy who the worst Tackle in the league 2 years ago and has no long term future on the team?
I don't even think he's worth an active roster spot.
You have two big credit card payments you must account for to meet that first obligation. There's no way around it.
The car is a lemon and is no good. And by some miracle the dealer gives you an option to stop paying the monthly payments with no penalty.
Are you going to keep paying the monthly on that shit car just because you still owe on the down payment?
So whatever the cost winds up being is irrelevant.
I agree, but I don’t think they would keep him unless it is somehow saving us more than if we cut him.
I don't doubt he didn't forget how to play football. I seriously doubt whether he can play professional football at a competent level.
Double whammy, like grandpa Gettleman getting an extra juice at the home.
ultimately Mara and the rest of the clown crew signed off on the dollars and just like corporate America, an admission of guilt travels up the chain and that rarely happens.
So you are saying you would feel better if Mara came out and said that signing Solder was a mistake? How would that help the situation at all? Would you ever say that about an employee of yours, or maybe just minimize the damage and move on?
Post June 1 cut there was $4 million on the books for 2022 i believe. If they brought him back without a restructure and cut him after 2021 season, dead money would be $4 million; so the same.
That's why i think they want to bring him back.
no way is he going to start...so I don't know how you can justify paying a backup $4 million??
Fleming was supposed to be a backup and I think he got $4 million+ change.
Cap purposes....same cap but with the player.
Now if player can no longer play...very possible...
Then he gets cut...
Same effect like the post June cut now.
The money is the same. But if you cut him now, essentially all of that $6 million in cap savings isn't going to sign free agents, it's going to sign back-up lineman because we have zero depth if we cut Solder after cutting Zeitler. Right now it's Thomas, Hernandez, Gates, Lemieux, and Peart with a bunch of nobodys behind them. That's scary. A Cam Flemming is a $4 million dollar/year guy.
At least if you keep Solder on the roster with a re-worked deal you have some depth for 2021.
Cap purposes....same cap but with the player.
Now if player can no longer play...very possible...
Then he gets cut...
Same effect like the post June cut now.
His salary is 6m if he plays. The 10.5 went in his bank account 3 years ago, its his signing bonus from the last restructure. So his salary is on top of that. And he's not going to play for free.
I'm willing to bet he can still be an upgrade to Fleming at RT - and if Peart comes on like gangbusters, we can afford to keep him as an expensive backup for a year.
Maybe he’s toast and gets cut. Cap hit and dead money would still be the same. If he can still play, he gets paid reasonably but has to earn it.
So whatever the cost winds up being is irrelevant.
Exactly. The Giants cut Zeitler with no attempt to restructure because he's declining and expensive.
Now some fans want them to go in circles to find a way to keep Solder is weird to me.
It cost the Giants $6M for that one season. Very little of Arrington's contract was guaranteed. It's far from the biggest waste of money in franchise history.
Just concerned about depth. Cutting people isn't the issue, it's what they do with the money. If the Giants cut Solder, fine; but that saved money isn't going to sign a Golladay; it's going to sign line depth.
One injury and you can start the Daniel Jones has no o-line excuse machine. A Solder cut equals signing at least two decent depth options at greater than his $6 million in savings. If they can lower his number and only have to sign one additional lineman for depth, that seems like the ideal scenario.
I'd rather cut him and not have his $4 million on the books in 2022.
Better than Fleming? If the money is essentially the same, then that's the question - but I couldn't answer it.
I like DG, but based on free agency/draft this past year, I tend to believe in Judge. I trust their opinion on Zeitler, and I trust that they are keeping Solder for a reason beyond what I personally see.
The problem with Solder is that he played poorly next to Hernandez last time. There's no reason to think he'd be any better doing it again, if they move Hernandez to RG and put Solder at RT, it's just groundhog day.
Why does cutting Solder require signing two players?
🥳📉🗑. That’s where we are Dunk . The Dunk You Very Much , Dunk .
Nate is returning !
Meanwhile, while the Giants are making public statements about giving DJ weapons, we are negotiating to bring back an OT who hasn’t played good football since 2017.
I just don’t understand.
You can re-work the deal to ease the financial burden this year and next, you can sacrifice a chicken and hope finds he fountain youth, you can resign yourself to him being a swing tackle.
But wouldn't it just be a lot less pain to go the market and just the price you're willing to pay for whatever role you project for him?
In a league where Kelvin Beachum made 1M last year, it's ridiculous to pay Solder any more than that.
I say restructure and use him at swing tackle. There is risk in everything.
Show me a halfway decent swing tackle that is signing a 2-3 million dollar a year. That's where all these people acting like this is the most insane thing ever. If they rework his deal it's the same against the cap as signing some very poor options here. At least Solder has the chance of bouncing back after a year off and possibly a coaching issue.
That’s my point that I don’t really think there’s a great option at a swing tackle for that price range. I only say 2-3M bc the cap dropped this year so some guys may take less on 1 year prove it deals. If they rework his cap to say $7M this year it saves $9M but if they cut him its $10M dead cap and whatever the replacement costs so really won’t save much.
Real low, or let him go. I just can't see his heart fully in it because of his son. If he gets in a game(hope not) then a DE opposite him gets found positive(also hope not) for the Virus, you won't see him the rest of the season. Hopefully this whole mess is gone by camp time, and a) there can be one and b)football can be the focus.
Hopefully when they cut Solder, they replace him with a swing tackle who isn't one of the worst players in the league.
Upgrading Solder will be one of the easiest things to accomplish this offseason.
Could their plan be to trade Williams (or rescind the tag) and pursue Thuney?
The timing and structure of this while approach is just really difficult to untangle.
What's in it for Solder, you say?
If he makes the team both years even a a swing backup, he accrues 2 more years NFL roster time towards his pension and benefits package that lasts a lifetime!!!
Someone else can go dig this up, please, maybe Ill ask Patti Traina, who's good at this stuff.
OK maybe a pure vet min contact over 2 years...
Not a dollar more unless it's incentives based pay.
The cap only got set yesterday. They were apparently holding out hope they could trade Zeitler but knew he was going to be gone one way or another and get them under.
The next week heading into FA is likely more about arranging puzzle pieces depending on who they can get at different prices (and the structure of how they maneuver Williams/Solder are basically their 2 biggest levers to create space). Remember almost 1/3 of the league is still over the cap right now by a combined total of like $125m so there's going to be a flurry of veteran cuts still to come.
Just like they ended up slightly revising the structure of the Bradberry deal last year, probably because something became possible they weren't expecting, my guess is they have a few different structures in discussion and as they get a more firm understanding of the market at the beginning of the tamper period they will make moves official. It really wouldn't shock me if either drags out and they try to wait out the veteran market this year as opposed to using most of their space on the first wave guys. There are likely going to be a lot of late values this year a la Logan Ryan last year.
Solder is a placeholder you can remove at any point and clear 10M in a pinch. The worst outcome is wrap up some available cash on him, lose out barely on someone you like, and then he gets cut in camp.
And then pray for no emergencies...
Solder is a placeholder you can remove at any point and clear 10M in a pinch. The worst outcome is wrap up some available cash on him, lose out barely on someone you like, and then he gets cut in camp.
that's why imo the only incentive to renegotiating his deal is if there's a way to restructure the prorated signing bonus. If/how that's possible is more complex than my understanding of the cap, but if they could spread the guaranteed money out over extra years by tacking on extra voidable years or something they may be able to lower his cap hit this year even below the 6.5m they'd get hit with as a june 1 cut.
again, not sure that's possible to do, but the guy has $0 guaranteed dollars left to be paid. he almost definitely would prefer to not move his family. on the open market he has 0 leverage and he's acknowledged he may have to retire. I'm quite certain he'd be happy to take a base contract this year well below $6.5m in new money because a realistic alternative is $0. The question is if there's a way to restructure the cap hit on the original signing bonus $ he received?
Short of that, the only slim reason to keep him is waiting for everything to shake out, and then force his hand to a major cut right before camp.
Short of that, the only slim reason to keep him is waiting for everything to shake out, and then force his hand to a major cut right before camp.
unless they can maneuver the $6.5m of prorated bonus he received 3 years ago nothing else really matters. take him down to the veteran's minimum and that prorated bonus is still going to count $6.5m against the cap, same as it would if he's a June 1 cut. As would the $4m next year. From a cap pov it's just an insignificant difference unless there's a creative way to adjust.
I could see keeping him under contract, just to retain his rights, and then at the very last moment offer him a small non-guaranteed contract or be cut.
Frankly, I’d designate him a June 1st cut now for maximum cap space this year.