Optimism that Solder will Return

Mkdaman1818 : 2:53 pm
Team is working on a revised deal per Duggan
Wow  
TommyWiseau : 2:55 pm : link
I guess he would be the swing tackle? The money better be low
When I opened the link the second comment  
eric2425ny : 2:55 pm : link
was “this is terrible news. He sucks!”

I’m hoping the restructure gives us more cap flexibility than if  
eric2425ny : 2:58 pm : link
we would have cut him. Otherwise it’s kind of a stupid move.
RE: I’m hoping the restructure gives us more cap flexibility than if  
Mkdaman1818 : 2:59 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
we would have cut him. Otherwise it’s kind of a stupid move.


It has to... I wonder if maybe we tack on voidable years to lower the cap number, along with a pay cut? Has to be better than the dead cap hit we’d take for cutting him...
He obviously needs to take a BIG pay cut or let him walk.  
Big Blue '56 : 2:59 pm : link
Otherwise, nothing wrong with swing tackle depth, that, depending on what he settles for, is probably what we’d pay for another vet pickup. I think.
I imagine that they'd want to keep him  
ryanmkeane : 3:00 pm : link
at 4/5M per year
The reason for Solder over Zeitler  
Breeze_94 : 3:01 pm : link
Is cap flexibility, not level of play

With Solder, there is way more remaining dead money that would be on the books if they cut him. So the best solution is to rework the deal and at least get some value (OT depth) instead of taking the dead cap hit and still having to sign another swing Tackle.

As much as Solder stinks, you can do a lot worse than him as your swing OT
Would think $4M  
JonC : 3:02 pm : link
is the approximate ceiling, if they envision him as the swing tackle.
RE: Would think $4M  
ryanmkeane : 3:03 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
is the approximate ceiling, if they envision him as the swing tackle.

RE: Would think $4M  
AcidTest : 3:04 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
is the approximate ceiling, if they envision him as the swing tackle.


I think in any other year he'd be cut, but the dead cap hit might be too much for them to absorb. A flat pay cut along the lines of what you're suggesting is OK.
Perhaps they envision him  
jvm52106 : 3:07 pm : link
as the RT to start with Peart maybe winning the job in camp or as the season progresses.
vet minimum with incentives  
GiantsFan84 : 3:08 pm : link
is all i would offer that guy. terrific person but shitty football player
RE: Would think $4M  
djm : 3:09 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
is the approximate ceiling, if they envision him as the swing tackle.


Oof, that's some paycut. I mean i'd be ok with 4 mil...

He seems like a guy who wants to play but doesn't want to uproot again. His body language to me came off as a guy that would take a cut as long as he can stay in this area.
I think Judge is a factor here  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:11 pm : link
He has known him a long time. If it is a very favorable deal nothing wrong with having competition at RT, backup LT or swing tackle depending on Peart.

I think they add a interior guy from all the cuts at a discount as well. Draft 2-3 more lineman and may the best men win starting roles. Competition is good.
Not surprising  
darren in pdx : 3:14 pm : link
depending on how much of a paycut he's willing to take, otherwise see ya'. They need a vet tackle option anyway in case Peart isn't ready to step in.
idk, I for one, was optimistic that he'd retire  
Dave : 3:14 pm : link
or get cut outright
Well, that would be a nice comeback story  
Jimmy Googs : 3:14 pm : link
if Solder can make it happen and help this team.

Hopefully Daniel Jones is healed up and able to run...

I know most just assumed he would be cut to save cap space  
Matt M. : 3:15 pm : link
But, given the dead cap money it also creates, extending him while factoring in a salary cut could actually result in adding cap space.
and of course  
djm : 3:17 pm : link
this would mean opening even more money. Amazing. I thought that was impossible. Cap hell! Oh no.
Is he able to play  
TommyWiseau : 3:18 pm : link
Guard in a pinch? I think the last time he took snaps at guard was when he was at Colorado
Go Terps : 3:20 pm : link
The guy is coming back from a year off to get a last paycheck after playing horrific football. Optimistic is not the word I'd be using.

2021 is shaping up to be a doozy.
What a nightmare of a contract  
.McL. : 3:21 pm : link
Congrats on the  
Stan in LA : 3:24 pm : link
...  
christian : 3:25 pm : link
Seems to benefit both sides  
Mellowmood92 : 3:27 pm : link
He had $0 in guaranteed money remaining on the contract, I believe. He'll likely get a fair market value deal / extension, which will help the giants avoid that $10m dead money hit. It makes sense to me.
Correct me if I'm reading this wrong  
Go Terps : 3:29 pm : link
In bringing Solder back are they now going to have some type of cost for him on the books in 2022?
Well  
ghost718 : 3:29 pm : link
hopefully Johnny is asking that they at least put him on the recruiting team.
One more year....with a massive paycut....could work  
George from PA : 3:29 pm : link
I think he prefers staying in area for his child's healthcare.

I hope Solder plays better then Flemming.
I believe  
Jon in NYC : 3:30 pm : link
his dead money if cut is 10MM.

If they re-work his deal I'd expect it to still come in more than that. Solder has us by the balls.
RE: I believe  
Mkdaman1818 : 3:31 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
his dead money if cut is 10MM.

If they re-work his deal I'd expect it to still come in more than that. Solder has us by the balls.


Give him that in guaranteed money but tack on voidable years?
To play where exactly?  
The_Boss : 3:35 pm : link
Thomas finished strong at LT. Solder vs Peart for RT this summer? I think the best move here was a clean break for all parties involved.
RE: RE: I believe  
Eric on Li : 3:43 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


his dead money if cut is 10MM.

If they re-work his deal I'd expect it to still come in more than that. Solder has us by the balls.



Give him that in guaranteed money but tack on voidable years?


I'm not familiar enough with the cap savings maneuvers possible, but for this to make any sense they'd have to basically get his salary really low and somehow convert the 10.5m in prorate signing bonus into guaranteeing low salaries (or voidable years?) in the future. If they could somehow convert that money into 3-5m hits the next 2-3 years as opposed to his 16.5m (or 10.5m dead money) hit this year, that would seem to be a win win.
Worst signing in NYG history  
90.Cal : 3:43 pm : link
RE: I believe  
Andy in Boston : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15173675 Jon in NYC said:
[quote] his dead money if cut is 10MM.

If they re-work his deal I'd expect it to still come in more than that. Solder has us by the balls. [/quote


no way is he going to start...so I don't know how you can justify paying a backup $4 million??
If they drop his salary to 3/4 mil....  
George from PA : 3:43 pm : link
It would be same cap....if cut.

Saving a ton of cap
I just don't understand  
BigBluesman : 3:43 pm : link
His first season he is the highest paid and simultaneously the worst OT in the NFL. He hasn't improved since then. Took a full year off for a very good reason. We have Peart to take his spot. Is there not an affordable way to just move on? We have to endure one of the worst signings ever for as long as possible? Where's the accountability?
RE: To play where exactly?  
Matt M. : 3:43 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Thomas finished strong at LT. Solder vs Peart for RT this summer? I think the best move here was a clean break for all parties involved.
Most likely as a swing OT and insurance if they don't feel comfortable with Peart at RT.
I will wait for the final numbers  
JoeyBigBlue : 3:45 pm : link
To judge the decision. It would of been a 10 mill cap hit if he were cut completely. If he’s here on a reduced number then I don’t mind. I think he would do a nice job mentoring Thomas and Peart.
Anything more than  
HoodieGelo : 3:46 pm : link
vet minimum would be a drastic mistake. There are several other better options at tackle on the market. Unless it's for cheap, I have absolutely no idea why you don't just rip the band aid off with this guy.
RE: I just don't understand  
Go Terps : 3:47 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Where's the accountability?


This is a great fucking question.
RE: I will wait for the final numbers  
Matt M. : 3:49 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
To judge the decision. It would of been a 10 mill cap hit if he were cut completely. If he’s here on a reduced number then I don’t mind. I think he would do a nice job mentoring Thomas and Peart.
That's how I look at it.
RE: I just don't understand  
Mkdaman1818 : 3:51 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
His first season he is the highest paid and simultaneously the worst OT in the NFL. He hasn't improved since then. Took a full year off for a very good reason. We have Peart to take his spot. Is there not an affordable way to just move on? We have to endure one of the worst signings ever for as long as possible? Where's the accountability?


It’s not about accountability, it’s about managing our cap to improve the team. Restructuring Solder to maximize our cap space vs cutting him and leaving us with $10m in dead cap just makes sense. We of course have to see what the actual deal is though before lauding/ripping DG.
RE: Anything more than  
Matt M. : 3:51 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
vet minimum would be a drastic mistake. There are several other better options at tackle on the market. Unless it's for cheap, I have absolutely no idea why you don't just rip the band aid off with this guy.
That isn't possible, as I understand it. When they say a pay cut, it isn't entirely accurate. Money gets converted to bonus, to be amortized over an extra year or two or three, while the salary portion is reduced. But, they can't jut rip up his current contract and say here's the vet minimum. He isn't allowed, by the CBA, to even accept a deal like that if he wanted to.
RE: RE: Anything more than  
HoodieGelo : 3:54 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


vet minimum would be a drastic mistake. There are several other better options at tackle on the market. Unless it's for cheap, I have absolutely no idea why you don't just rip the band aid off with this guy.

That isn't possible, as I understand it. When they say a pay cut, it isn't entirely accurate. Money gets converted to bonus, to be amortized over an extra year or two or three, while the salary portion is reduced. But, they can't jut rip up his current contract and say here's the vet minimum. He isn't allowed, by the CBA, to even accept a deal like that if he wanted to.


Thank you for clarification - this makes it even worse then, I don't want this hanging over our heads any longer
10 million is already gone. So it's essentially 6 million  
Zeke's Alibi : 3:54 pm : link
and let's say they extend him for vet minimum. Pretty much every mediocre swing tackle is making 4 million a year. The question is how done is he? Does the year off do his body good? Will reduced reps? It's an interesting gamble, but I guess Judge and DG think that his fall off was coaching (which is entirely possible with the clown show we had) and injury if this in discussion.
Optimistic is not the word I'd use  
Greg from LI : 3:55 pm : link
If Peart can't beat this guy out for the job, that's not a good sign because Solder is finished.
Some of you don’t understand this  
UGADawgs7 : 3:55 pm : link
So it will be explained and apologies for sounding like an ass.
1. If NYG cut Solder today, they save $6M on the cap and have a $10M dead cap hit.
If this happens, you then sign a swing tackle for $2-$3M. That $6M savings becomes $3-$4M in savings. When your team is in cap hell, it doesn’t help much.
2. Someone said that he already got all the $ from the original deal?
If true, he really shouldn’t mind getting say $2M this year as he already was paid(don’t know if true.)
3. Prediction is that this deal is $7M range if 3 isn’t true and it saves around $9M.
4. If a post June 1 cut, it saves $10M BUT supposedly a team can not use that freed up $ until June 1 where all the good FA will be elsewhere.
The best thing for both parties especially with the team in cap hell is this solution, re-work the deal.
God I hope not  
Prude : 3:55 pm : link
I would welcome back Solder with open arms if he said he spent the last 2 years working out, working on technique and trying to be the best player he can be.

Instead he said he 'thinks' he wants to play this year.

The guy obviously doesn't care about football anymore but he will take a check if anyone's dumb enough to offer one. I think cutting Zietler was a mistake but if we end up paying Solder it will be a disaster.
RE: RE: Anything more than  
Eric on Li : 3:58 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


vet minimum would be a drastic mistake. There are several other better options at tackle on the market. Unless it's for cheap, I have absolutely no idea why you don't just rip the band aid off with this guy.

That isn't possible, as I understand it. When they say a pay cut, it isn't entirely accurate. Money gets converted to bonus, to be amortized over an extra year or two or three, while the salary portion is reduced. But, they can't jut rip up his current contract and say here's the vet minimum. He isn't allowed, by the CBA, to even accept a deal like that if he wanted to.


That's not exactly true - players take pay cuts to non-guaranteed base salary all the time. Toillolo just did it a few days ago. Big Ben did it. What I don't think players ever give up is previously guaranteed money, but there's none of that left to pay out.

There is prorated bonus that he was already paid still impacting his cap #. That's the money that the NYG would be somehow looking to convert that can't just be manipulated as a "pay cut". I don't know what their options are to convert it, but my guess is perhaps guaranteed base salary spread over more years to bring cap # down?
Optimism?  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:00 pm : link
That probably sums up where we are, I guess. Optimism that NS is coming back.
RE: Some of you don’t understand this  
Zeke's Alibi : 4:00 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
So it will be explained and apologies for sounding like an ass.
1. If NYG cut Solder today, they save $6M on the cap and have a $10M dead cap hit.
If this happens, you then sign a swing tackle for $2-$3M. That $6M savings becomes $3-$4M in savings. When your team is in cap hell, it doesn’t help much.
2. Someone said that he already got all the $ from the original deal?
If true, he really shouldn’t mind getting say $2M this year as he already was paid(don’t know if true.)
3. Prediction is that this deal is $7M range if 3 isn’t true and it saves around $9M.
4. If a post June 1 cut, it saves $10M BUT supposedly a team can not use that freed up $ until June 1 where all the good FA will be elsewhere.
The best thing for both parties especially with the team in cap hell is this solution, re-work the deal.


Show me a halfway decent swing tackle that is signing a 2-3 million dollar a year. That's where all these people acting like this is the most insane thing ever. If they rework his deal it's the same against the cap as signing some very poor options here. At least Solder has the chance of bouncing back after a year off and possibly a coaching issue.
Disappointing..  
Sean : 4:00 pm : link
Just go young on the OL. Glad Solder and his family are doing well, but time to move on.
RE: Optimism?  
Prude : 4:00 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
That probably sums up where we are, I guess. Optimism that NS is coming back.


RE: RE: RE: Anything more than  
Prude : 4:02 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


Quote:


Quote:


vet minimum would be a drastic mistake. There are several other better options at tackle on the market. Unless it's for cheap, I have absolutely no idea why you don't just rip the band aid off with this guy.

That isn't possible, as I understand it. When they say a pay cut, it isn't entirely accurate. Money gets converted to bonus, to be amortized over an extra year or two or three, while the salary portion is reduced. But, they can't jut rip up his current contract and say here's the vet minimum. He isn't allowed, by the CBA, to even accept a deal like that if he wanted to.



That's not exactly true - players take pay cuts to non-guaranteed base salary all the time. Toillolo just did it a few days ago. Big Ben did it. What I don't think players ever give up is previously guaranteed money, but there's none of that left to pay out.

There is prorated bonus that he was already paid still impacting his cap #. That's the money that the NYG would be somehow looking to convert that can't just be manipulated as a "pay cut". I don't know what their options are to convert it, but my guess is perhaps guaranteed base salary spread over more years to bring cap # down?


We just cut zietler, who is actually good, to avoid restructing money into next year. Solder was washed 2 years ago and they want to pay him in 2022? Doubtful.
I don't understand...  
bw in dc : 4:04 pm : link
any rush on this.

With all of these cap casualties taking place, why not sit chilly and wait to see who falls into the open market?

Solder is going to be a guy who hasn't had real football contact for nearly 18 months if he returns. For an OL, contact is a must. Sorry, but this is a foolish idea...

Almost feels like charity with the situation with his son...to be honest.
People need to understand  
JoeyBigBlue : 4:10 pm : link
That there was no positive resolution to this Nate Solder problem.

If he would of been cut completely. 6 mill saved/10 mill cap hit. People would of bitched about the 10 mill cap hit that could of gotten us a decent mid tier Free Agent.

If he were cut with a designated Post June 1, we could of saved 10 million, but would of pushed a dead cap hit for next’s year cap. People would of bitched about that.

Let’s see what the the details of this is, then we can judge accordingly.
RE: I don't understand...  
Scyber : 4:11 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
any rush on this.

With all of these cap casualties taking place, why not sit chilly and wait to see who falls into the open market?

Solder is going to be a guy who hasn't had real football contact for nearly 18 months if he returns. For an OL, contact is a must. Sorry, but this is a foolish idea...

Almost feels like charity with the situation with his son...to be honest.


The rush is to free up cap space for next weeks Free Agency. If they cut him they free up 6m, so any restructure needs to free up at least that much to make sense. The only question is how much dead money will there be in 2022? I'm not a fan of having dead money for Solder next year, but if it is small enough and gives the Giants more flexibility this year in FA it MAY be worth it.

Had he not opted out last year, the giants would have been in a good position to cut him this year and move on with their young tackles.
Prude - cutting Solder this year is harder than cutting Zeitler  
Eric on Li : 4:12 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:



We just cut zietler, who is actually good, to avoid restructing money into next year. Solder was washed 2 years ago and they want to pay him in 2022? Doubtful.


It's either 10.5m in dead cap this year. Or June 1 cut designation spreading that over 2 years.

If there's a way where they can spread that amount over 3 years and retain a backup OT so they don't have to pay someone else, it'd be worth investigating. That's the only way this makes sense so I'd advise waiting to see whatever the numbers are before judgement. The only reason they'd entertain this is if it helps them save more $ than the june 1 cut designation.
RE: I don't understand...  
section125 : 4:12 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
any rush on this.


Solder is going to be a guy who hasn't had real football contact for nearly 18 months if he returns. For an OL, contact is a must. Sorry, but this is a foolish idea...


What, did he forget how to play football after playing for 15 years? He may be out of football shape, true. But maybe all his injuries healed and he is healthy again.

Overall, I agree they should sit back and see what would be younger and cheaper out there. But he is already sunk money and they owe him $10 mill whether he plays or does not. They can cut him during camp if he cannot play up to required level and automatically he becomes a post June 1 casualty.
RE: People need to understand  
Eric on Li : 4:13 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
That there was no positive resolution to this Nate Solder problem.

If he would of been cut completely. 6 mill saved/10 mill cap hit. People would of bitched about the 10 mill cap hit that could of gotten us a decent mid tier Free Agent.

If he were cut with a designated Post June 1, we could of saved 10 million, but would of pushed a dead cap hit for next’s year cap. People would of bitched about that.

Let’s see what the the details of this is, then we can judge accordingly.


Exactly. Once he opted out it essentially extended a poor contract another year to the point where there aren't any good options.
I think the swing tackle will  
Simms11 : 4:15 pm : link
be the loser of the Solder vs Peart camp competition. Should hear something this week as we need the cap space going into Free Agency. Also need to resolve the LW contract. Those two things will give us much needed cap space where we can make a run at a guy like a Golladay on day one of Free Agency.
RE: People need to understand  
Jimmy Googs : 4:16 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
That there was no positive resolution to this Nate Solder problem.

If he would of been cut completely. 6 mill saved/10 mill cap hit. People would of bitched about the 10 mill cap hit that could of gotten us a decent mid tier Free Agent.

If he were cut with a designated Post June 1, we could of saved 10 million, but would of pushed a dead cap hit for next’s year cap. People would of bitched about that.

Let’s see what the the details of this is, then we can judge accordingly.


Its like Groundhog Day and the Giant are stuck in March 2018 signing up Nate Solder every single morning...
RE: Prude - cutting Solder this year is harder than cutting Zeitler  
Prude : 4:24 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:





We just cut zietler, who is actually good, to avoid restructing money into next year. Solder was washed 2 years ago and they want to pay him in 2022? Doubtful.



It's either 10.5m in dead cap this year. Or June 1 cut designation spreading that over 2 years.

If there's a way where they can spread that amount over 3 years and retain a backup OT so they don't have to pay someone else, it'd be worth investigating. That's the only way this makes sense so I'd advise waiting to see whatever the numbers are before judgement. The only reason they'd entertain this is if it helps them save more $ than the june 1 cut designation.


Yea i understand a post june 1 cut, thats how i would go about it. But i wouldnt offer him 1 red penny(this year or next) to be on the roster this year. The dead money is dead money, thats gone. But he can't play for free, so if he's not cut he's hurting our cap more.
Before anyone flips out about this  
Jay on the Island : 4:25 pm : link
It actually a win win scenario. If he agrees to a pay cut that doesn't mean that he is a lock to make the team. If there is a pay cut he can still be released if he doesn't perform in camp. The one difference would be that the Giants would not have more cap room by releasing Solder.
,  
fkap : 4:31 pm : link
"If he would of been cut completely. 6 mill saved/10 mill cap hit. People would of bitched about the 10 mill cap hit that could of gotten us a decent mid tier Free Agent."

people who would do this kind of bitching don't understand dead money. There is no cap hit in this instance. There is cap savings. The 10 mil is money already spent and not available for acquiring FA. The 6 mil would be the money available for spending.
RE: Worst signing in NYG history  
BamaBlue : 4:40 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
.


Maybe, but LaVar Arrington will always be the biggest waste of money in Giants history. 7 year contract, played 6 games and cost $49M (2006 money).
RE: RE: RE: RE: Anything more than  
jvm52106 : 4:41 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


Quote:


Quote:


Quote:


Quote:


vet minimum would be a drastic mistake. There are several other better options at tackle on the market. Unless it's for cheap, I have absolutely no idea why you don't just rip the band aid off with this guy.

That isn't possible, as I understand it. When they say a pay cut, it isn't entirely accurate. Money gets converted to bonus, to be amortized over an extra year or two or three, while the salary portion is reduced. But, they can't jut rip up his current contract and say here's the vet minimum. He isn't allowed, by the CBA, to even accept a deal like that if he wanted to.



That's not exactly true - players take pay cuts to non-guaranteed base salary all the time. Toillolo just did it a few days ago. Big Ben did it. What I don't think players ever give up is previously guaranteed money, but there's none of that left to pay out.

There is prorated bonus that he was already paid still impacting his cap #. That's the money that the NYG would be somehow looking to convert that can't just be manipulated as a "pay cut". I don't know what their options are to convert it, but my guess is perhaps guaranteed base salary spread over more years to bring cap # down?



We just cut zietler, who is actually good, to avoid restructing money into next year. Solder was washed 2 years ago and they want to pay him in 2022? Doubtful.
Savings and cap hits were different.
RE: Before anyone flips out about this  
BigBluesman : 4:42 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
It actually a win win scenario. If he agrees to a pay cut that doesn't mean that he is a lock to make the team. If there is a pay cut he can still be released if he doesn't perform in camp. The one difference would be that the Giants would not have more cap room by releasing Solder.

This makes sense.

Look, I know that cutting Solder right now might not make sense cap-wise, but there comes a time when the fans don't want to see league-worst players returning to the team year after year.

For all the talk of a swing OT for value, don't you think that letting that person be almost anyone else besides Solder would be a benefit to all parties? Send a better message to the team and fans? Because I do. I'd rather see someone else take the roster spot. You don't keep moving on with bad players.
RE: RE: Worst signing in NYG history  
Ben in Tampa : 4:44 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


.



Maybe, but LaVar Arrington will always be the biggest waste of money in Giants history. 7 year contract, played 6 games and cost $49M (2006 money).


Holy shit, it was a seven year deal!?!?! I don’t remember that at all. He was out of football entirely in 07. Wow.
accountability is key  
FiveSix : 4:51 pm : link
Terps mentioned it...we all know this was a miss but Solder stinks and his albatross contract is preventing them from improving in other areas.

Double whammy, like grandpa Gettleman getting an extra juice at the home.

ultimately Mara and the rest of the clown crew signed off on the dollars and just like corporate America, an admission of guilt travels up the chain and that rarely happens.
RE: RE: Before anyone flips out about this  
section125 : 4:51 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


It actually a win win scenario. If he agrees to a pay cut that doesn't mean that he is a lock to make the team. If there is a pay cut he can still be released if he doesn't perform in camp. The one difference would be that the Giants would not have more cap room by releasing Solder.


This makes sense.

Look, I know that cutting Solder right now might not make sense cap-wise, but......


You just answered you own question. No need for "but..."

Yes we would like to see someone younger and cheaper and better(?). However, he still costs the Giants at least $10 mill whether on the team or not and then you need to sign someone else. As a backup/swing tackle, he may very well be fine.
...  
christian : 5:07 pm : link
My unabashed view is primarily Solder is no good at football.

You can re-work the deal to ease the financial burden this year and next, you can sacrifice a chicken and hope finds he fountain youth, you can resign yourself to him being a swing tackle.

But wouldn't it just be a lot less pain to go the market and just the price you're willing to pay for whatever role you project for him?

In a league where Kelvin Beachum made 1M last year, it's ridiculous to pay Solder any more than that.
RE: RE: RE: Before anyone flips out about this  
Prude : 5:08 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


Quote:


Quote:


It actually a win win scenario. If he agrees to a pay cut that doesn't mean that he is a lock to make the team. If there is a pay cut he can still be released if he doesn't perform in camp. The one difference would be that the Giants would not have more cap room by releasing Solder.


This makes sense.

Look, I know that cutting Solder right now might not make sense cap-wise, but......



You just answered you own question. No need for "but..."

Yes we would like to see someone younger and cheaper and better(?). However, he still costs the Giants at least $10 mill whether on the team or not and then you need to sign someone else. As a backup/swing tackle, he may very well be fine.


The 10 million is irrelevant. It's gone. The issue is Solder being due $6m as salary if he plays. Even with a paycut is he worth it?
$5m?
$4?
What are you willing to pay a guy who the worst Tackle in the league 2 years ago and has no long term future on the team?

I don't even think he's worth an active roster spot.
...  
christian : 5:17 pm : link
Solder is sort of like buying a car and putting the down payment on your credit card.

You have two big credit card payments you must account for to meet that first obligation. There's no way around it.

The car is a lemon and is no good. And by some miracle the dealer gives you an option to stop paying the monthly payments with no penalty.

Are you going to keep paying the monthly on that shit car just because you still owe on the down payment?
What too many seem to overlook regarding Solder  
chick310 : 5:21 pm : link
is we probably don't want him playing Offensive Tackle any more under any circumstances, even as a reserve Swing Tackle.

So whatever the cost winds up being is irrelevant.
If  
AcidTest : 5:23 pm : link
we cut Solder, the savings is $6M. That should get us a decent swing tackle, especially since many solid veterans are being cut because of the lower cap. Solder hasn't played in a year, and as others have noted, was terrible in 2019. There are also questions about his desire to play this year. It's time for everyone to move on.
RE: If  
eric2425ny : 5:26 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
we cut Solder, the savings is $6M. That should get us a decent swing tackle, especially since many solid veterans are being cut because of the lower cap. Solder hasn't played in a year, and as others have noted, was terrible in 2019. There are also questions about his desire to play this year. It's time for everyone to move on.


I agree, but I don’t think they would keep him unless it is somehow saving us more than if we cut him.
RE: RE: I don't understand...  
bw in dc : 5:34 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


any rush on this.


Solder is going to be a guy who hasn't had real football contact for nearly 18 months if he returns. For an OL, contact is a must. Sorry, but this is a foolish idea...





What, did he forget how to play football after playing for 15 years? He may be out of football shape, true. But maybe all his injuries healed and he is healthy again.

Overall, I agree they should sit back and see what would be younger and cheaper out there. But he is already sunk money and they owe him $10 mill whether he plays or does not. They can cut him during camp if he cannot play up to required level and automatically he becomes a post June 1 casualty.


I don't doubt he didn't forget how to play football. I seriously doubt whether he can play professional football at a competent level.

RE: accountability is key  
DonQuixote : 5:35 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Terps mentioned it...we all know this was a miss but Solder stinks and his albatross contract is preventing them from improving in other areas.

Double whammy, like grandpa Gettleman getting an extra juice at the home.

ultimately Mara and the rest of the clown crew signed off on the dollars and just like corporate America, an admission of guilt travels up the chain and that rarely happens.


So you are saying you would feel better if Mara came out and said that signing Solder was a mistake? How would that help the situation at all? Would you ever say that about an employee of yours, or maybe just minimize the damage and move on?
RE: Correct me if I'm reading this wrong  
BH28 : 5:38 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
In bringing Solder back are they now going to have some type of cost for him on the books in 2022?


Post June 1 cut there was $4 million on the books for 2022 i believe. If they brought him back without a restructure and cut him after 2021 season, dead money would be $4 million; so the same.

That's why i think they want to bring him back.
RE: RE: Correct me if I'm reading this wrong  
Prude : 5:52 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


In bringing Solder back are they now going to have some type of cost for him on the books in 2022?



Post June 1 cut there was $4 million on the books for 2022 i believe. If they brought him back without a restructure and cut him after 2021 season, dead money would be $4 million; so the same.

That's why i think they want to bring him back.


The money is exactly the same. Pre Jun 1 it's 10.5m dead in 2021. Post jun 1 it's 6.5m dead 2021 and 4m dead 2022.

It he plays you are playing him on top of that.
It makes some sense to me...  
Johnny5 : 6:16 pm : link
... if they cut Fleming. Because of dead money if Solder's cut. Is he worse than Cam Fleming as the swing tackle if they are planning to have Peart start? I think not.
RE: RE: I believe  
Ivan15 : 6:18 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 15173675 Jon in NYC said:
[quote] his dead money if cut is 10MM.

If they re-work his deal I'd expect it to still come in more than that. Solder has us by the balls. [/quote


no way is he going to start...so I don't know how you can justify paying a backup $4 million??

Fleming was supposed to be a backup and I think he got $4 million+ change.
Prude.....not on top of that  
George from PA : 6:19 pm : link
Salary will equal the dead money.

Cap purposes....same cap but with the player.

Now if player can no longer play...very possible...
Then he gets cut...

Same effect like the post June cut now.
RE: RE: RE: Correct me if I'm reading this wrong  
BH28 : 6:21 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


Quote:


Quote:


In bringing Solder back are they now going to have some type of cost for him on the books in 2022?



Post June 1 cut there was $4 million on the books for 2022 i believe. If they brought him back without a restructure and cut him after 2021 season, dead money would be $4 million; so the same.

That's why i think they want to bring him back.



The money is exactly the same. Pre Jun 1 it's 10.5m dead in 2021. Post jun 1 it's 6.5m dead 2021 and 4m dead 2022.

It he plays you are playing him on top of that.


The money is the same. But if you cut him now, essentially all of that $6 million in cap savings isn't going to sign free agents, it's going to sign back-up lineman because we have zero depth if we cut Solder after cutting Zeitler. Right now it's Thomas, Hernandez, Gates, Lemieux, and Peart with a bunch of nobodys behind them. That's scary. A Cam Flemming is a $4 million dollar/year guy.

At least if you keep Solder on the roster with a re-worked deal you have some depth for 2021.
RE: Prude.....not on top of that  
Prude : 6:25 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Salary will equal the dead money.

Cap purposes....same cap but with the player.

Now if player can no longer play...very possible...
Then he gets cut...

Same effect like the post June cut now.


His salary is 6m if he plays. The 10.5 went in his bank account 3 years ago, its his signing bonus from the last restructure. So his salary is on top of that. And he's not going to play for free.
He played poorly  
mittenedman : 6:31 pm : link
within the context of a dysfunctional overall line coached by Hal Hunter, and he was also injured for at least one complete season (Elbow IIRC).

I'm willing to bet he can still be an upgrade to Fleming at RT - and if Peart comes on like gangbusters, we can afford to keep him as an expensive backup for a year.
My offer would be  
Pepe LePugh : 6:31 pm : link
Something like $2M base; performance bonus maybe as high as $250K for every game he plays more than half the offensive snaps and has a + grade for the game.
Maybe he’s toast and gets cut. Cap hit and dead money would still be the same. If he can still play, he gets paid reasonably but has to earn it.
RE: What too many seem to overlook regarding Solder  
christian : 6:33 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
is we probably don't want him playing Offensive Tackle any more under any circumstances, even as a reserve Swing Tackle.

So whatever the cost winds up being is irrelevant.


Exactly. The Giants cut Zeitler with no attempt to restructure because he's declining and expensive.

Now some fans want them to go in circles to find a way to keep Solder is weird to me.
RE: RE: RE: Worst signing in NYG history  
Gatorade Dunk : 6:39 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


Quote:


Quote:


.



Maybe, but LaVar Arrington will always be the biggest waste of money in Giants history. 7 year contract, played 6 games and cost $49M (2006 money).



Holy shit, it was a seven year deal!?!?! I don’t remember that at all. He was out of football entirely in 07. Wow.

It cost the Giants $6M for that one season. Very little of Arrington's contract was guaranteed. It's far from the biggest waste of money in franchise history.
RE: RE: What too many seem to overlook regarding Solder  
BH28 : 6:41 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


is we probably don't want him playing Offensive Tackle any more under any circumstances, even as a reserve Swing Tackle.

So whatever the cost winds up being is irrelevant.



Exactly. The Giants cut Zeitler with no attempt to restructure because he's declining and expensive.

Now some fans want them to go in circles to find a way to keep Solder is weird to me.


Just concerned about depth. Cutting people isn't the issue, it's what they do with the money. If the Giants cut Solder, fine; but that saved money isn't going to sign a Golladay; it's going to sign line depth.

One injury and you can start the Daniel Jones has no o-line excuse machine. A Solder cut equals signing at least two decent depth options at greater than his $6 million in savings. If they can lower his number and only have to sign one additional lineman for depth, that seems like the ideal scenario.
Even if he takes a 50% pay cut, that only saves $1 million in cap  
sb from NYT Forum : 6:44 pm : link
...Would he really take a $6 million pay cut? Because that's the only way keeping him would give the same relief as cutting him.

I'd rather cut him and not have his $4 million on the books in 2022.
RE: RE: Worst signing in NYG history  
TommyWiseau : 7:03 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


.



Maybe, but LaVar Arrington will always be the biggest waste of money in Giants history. 7 year contract, played 6 games and cost $49M (2006 money).


Meh, only 5 mil of it was guaranteed (signing bonus) the rest was Salary per year with potential bonus'. Essentially it was a 1 year 6 mil deal
Coopcomic : 7:06 pm : link  
Coopcomic : 7:06 pm : link

Better than Fleming? If the money is essentially the same, then that's the question - but I couldn't answer it.

I like DG, but based on free agency/draft this past year, I tend to believe in Judge. I trust their opinion on Zeitler, and I trust that they are keeping Solder for a reason beyond what I personally see.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:28 pm : link
I'm glad it appears his family situation is better, but man...no offense to Nate, but I'd rather he not return.
Fleming had his moments  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:33 pm : link
but the longer he played the worse he got.

The problem with Solder is that he played poorly next to Hernandez last time. There's no reason to think he'd be any better doing it again, if they move Hernandez to RG and put Solder at RT, it's just groundhog day.
RE: RE: RE: What too many seem to overlook regarding Solder  
christian : 7:43 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
A Solder cut equals signing at least two decent depth options at greater than his $6 million in savings. If they can lower his number and only have to sign one additional lineman for depth, that seems like the ideal scenario.


Why does cutting Solder require signing two players?
RE: Optimism?  
RetroJint : 7:49 pm : link
Quote:
Quote:
That probably sums up where we are, I guess. Optimism that NS is coming back.

🥳📉🗑. That’s where we are Dunk . The Dunk You Very Much , Dunk .
Nate is returning !
I’m worried we will restructure and he will be cut in camp.  
cosmicj : 7:49
More worrisome would be if Judge wants to cut Solder but Mara and DG intervene to keep Solder on the team.

Meanwhile, while the Giants are making public statements about giving DJ weapons, we are negotiating to bring back an OT who hasn’t played good football since 2017.

I just don’t understand.
RE: ...  
Red Right Hand : 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15173801 christian said:
Quote:
My unabashed view is primarily Solder is no good at football.

You can re-work the deal to ease the financial burden this year and next, you can sacrifice a chicken and hope finds he fountain youth, you can resign yourself to him being a swing tackle.

But wouldn't it just be a lot less pain to go the market and just the price you're willing to pay for whatever role you project for him?

In a league where Kelvin Beachum made 1M last year, it's ridiculous to pay Solder any more than that.
I'm sorry, what does it matter if it's "easier" if it limits your opportunities to sign a free agent like Golliday?Or Tomlinson? You pretend it's easy AND has no cost, and that's just not true.
Solder played well the 2nd half of 2018  
SGMen : 8:43 pm : link
He was terrible in 2019 and obviously took the year off in 2020. He had a sick kid in 2019.

I say restructure and use him at swing tackle. There is risk in everything.
RE: RE: Some of you don’t understand this  
UGADawgs7 : 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15173733 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15173723 UGADawgs7 said:


Quote:


So it will be explained and apologies for sounding like an ass.
1. If NYG cut Solder today, they save $6M on the cap and have a $10M dead cap hit.
If this happens, you then sign a swing tackle for $2-$3M. That $6M savings becomes $3-$4M in savings. When your team is in cap hell, it doesn’t help much.
2. Someone said that he already got all the $ from the original deal?
If true, he really shouldn’t mind getting say $2M this year as he already was paid(don’t know if true.)
3. Prediction is that this deal is $7M range if 3 isn’t true and it saves around $9M.
4. If a post June 1 cut, it saves $10M BUT supposedly a team can not use that freed up $ until June 1 where all the good FA will be elsewhere.
The best thing for both parties especially with the team in cap hell is this solution, re-work the deal.



Show me a halfway decent swing tackle that is signing a 2-3 million dollar a year. That's where all these people acting like this is the most insane thing ever. If they rework his deal it's the same against the cap as signing some very poor options here. At least Solder has the chance of bouncing back after a year off and possibly a coaching issue.


That’s my point that I don’t really think there’s a great option at a swing tackle for that price range. I only say 2-3M bc the cap dropped this year so some guys may take less on 1 year prove it deals. If they rework his cap to say $7M this year it saves $9M but if they cut him its $10M dead cap and whatever the replacement costs so really won’t save much.
RE: Wow  
Joe Beckwith : 9:34 pm : link
In comment 15173573 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
I guess he would be the swing tackle? The money better be low


Real low, or let him go. I just can't see his heart fully in it because of his son. If he gets in a game(hope not) then a DE opposite him gets found positive(also hope not) for the Virus, you won't see him the rest of the season. Hopefully this whole mess is gone by camp time, and a) there can be one and b)football can be the focus.
RE: RE: RE: RE: What too many seem to overlook regarding Solder  
BH28 : 9:48 pm : link
In comment 15173918 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15173866 BH28 said:


Quote:


A Solder cut equals signing at least two decent depth options at greater than his $6 million in savings. If they can lower his number and only have to sign one additional lineman for depth, that seems like the ideal scenario.



Why does cutting Solder require signing two players?


I assume they want to bring some experience to compete on the right side. To me it would be insane to roll with Hernandez, Lemeiux, Peart without brining in real competition.

If you cut Solder, you have zero vet depth on the line, hence signing two vets. I could see them maybe rolling the die on some young depth inside if Solder is retained. If not, i think they would sign two vets to compete/for depth.
...  
christian : 10:00 pm : link
Independent of Solder, I suspect the Giants will look to upgrade one of the interior line positions and either Hernandez/Lemieux is depth.

Hopefully when they cut Solder, they replace him with a swing tackle who isn't one of the worst players in the league.

Upgrading Solder will be one of the easiest things to accomplish this offseason.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 10:44 pm : link
In comment 15174101 christian said:
Quote:
Independent of Solder, I suspect the Giants will look to upgrade one of the interior line positions and either Hernandez/Lemieux is depth.

Hopefully when they cut Solder, they replace him with a swing tackle who isn't one of the worst players in the league.

Upgrading Solder will be one of the easiest things to accomplish this offseason.


Could their plan be to trade Williams (or rescind the tag) and pursue Thuney?

The timing and structure of this while approach is just really difficult to untangle.
He should agree to play for $1 more than the guaranteed $10 million.  
BelieveJJ : 10:46 pm : link
A fair deal for the Giants would be a restructur that amounts to almost NOTHING over his prorated signing bonus.

What's in it for Solder, you say?

If he makes the team both years even a a swing backup, he accrues 2 more years NFL roster time towards his pension and benefits package that lasts a lifetime!!!

Someone else can go dig this up, please, maybe Ill ask Patti Traina, who's good at this stuff.

OK maybe a pure vet min contact over 2 years...

Not a dollar more unless it's incentives based pay.
RE: RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 10:56 pm : link
In comment 15174133 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15174101 christian said:


Quote:


Independent of Solder, I suspect the Giants will look to upgrade one of the interior line positions and either Hernandez/Lemieux is depth.

Hopefully when they cut Solder, they replace him with a swing tackle who isn't one of the worst players in the league.

Upgrading Solder will be one of the easiest things to accomplish this offseason.



Could their plan be to trade Williams (or rescind the tag) and pursue Thuney?

The timing and structure of this while approach is just really difficult to untangle.


The cap only got set yesterday. They were apparently holding out hope they could trade Zeitler but knew he was going to be gone one way or another and get them under.

The next week heading into FA is likely more about arranging puzzle pieces depending on who they can get at different prices (and the structure of how they maneuver Williams/Solder are basically their 2 biggest levers to create space). Remember almost 1/3 of the league is still over the cap right now by a combined total of like $125m so there's going to be a flurry of veteran cuts still to come.

Just like they ended up slightly revising the structure of the Bradberry deal last year, probably because something became possible they weren't expecting, my guess is they have a few different structures in discussion and as they get a more firm understanding of the market at the beginning of the tamper period they will make moves official. It really wouldn't shock me if either drags out and they try to wait out the veteran market this year as opposed to using most of their space on the first wave guys. There are likely going to be a lot of late values this year a la Logan Ryan last year.
...  
christian : 11:12 pm : link
I agree, the next week will be a blood bath. I wouldn’t lock up any unnecessary dollars. The Giants are on the good side of this financially.

Solder is a placeholder you can remove at any point and clear 10M in a pinch. The worst outcome is wrap up some available cash on him, lose out barely on someone you like, and then he gets cut in camp.





I really hope the best for Nate Solder but  
Jimmy Googs : 11:18 pm : link
the Giants should just tell him to stay in shape and put him on speed dial in case of emergency in several months.

And then pray for no emergencies...
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15174148 christian said:
Quote:
I agree, the next week will be a blood bath. I wouldn’t lock up any unnecessary dollars. The Giants are on the good side of this financially.

Solder is a placeholder you can remove at any point and clear 10M in a pinch. The worst outcome is wrap up some available cash on him, lose out barely on someone you like, and then he gets cut in camp.


that's why imo the only incentive to renegotiating his deal is if there's a way to restructure the prorated signing bonus. If/how that's possible is more complex than my understanding of the cap, but if they could spread the guaranteed money out over extra years by tacking on extra voidable years or something they may be able to lower his cap hit this year even below the 6.5m they'd get hit with as a june 1 cut.

again, not sure that's possible to do, but the guy has $0 guaranteed dollars left to be paid. he almost definitely would prefer to not move his family. on the open market he has 0 leverage and he's acknowledged he may have to retire. I'm quite certain he'd be happy to take a base contract this year well below $6.5m in new money because a realistic alternative is $0. The question is if there's a way to restructure the cap hit on the original signing bonus $ he received?
...  
christian : 11:30 pm : link
I’ve looked that up (redoing bonuses paid) and I’ve never found an example. Beyond my knowledge too.

Short of that, the only slim reason to keep him is waiting for everything to shake out, and then force his hand to a major cut right before camp.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 11:38 pm : link
In comment 15174160 christian said:
Quote:
I’ve looked that up (redoing bonuses paid) and I’ve never found an example. Beyond my knowledge too.

Short of that, the only slim reason to keep him is waiting for everything to shake out, and then force his hand to a major cut right before camp.


unless they can maneuver the $6.5m of prorated bonus he received 3 years ago nothing else really matters. take him down to the veteran's minimum and that prorated bonus is still going to count $6.5m against the cap, same as it would if he's a June 1 cut. As would the $4m next year. From a cap pov it's just an insignificant difference unless there's a creative way to adjust.
...  
christian : 11:54 pm : link
Yeah for sure. I’m grasping at straws on reasons to keep him.

I could see keeping him under contract, just to retain his rights, and then at the very last moment offer him a small non-guaranteed contract or be cut.

Frankly, I’d designate him a June 1st cut now for maximum cap space this year.
