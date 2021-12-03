Giants Re-Sign RFA WR C.J. Board (1-year deal)

|
|Quote:
|Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Giants are re-signing WR CJ Board to a one-year deal, per source. He was a restricted free agent.
Giants were getting Board snaps in the No. 3 WR role late in the season. He produced when given opportunities (11-101-0), hauling in a solid 69% of his targets.
Also, I thought Board was a negative in punt coverage over running punts consistently...couldn't break down to make the tackle.
Just one man's opinion...no biggie
But everyone on BBI has the following opinion:
The Giants do not have a wide receiver on their current roster that worries ANY defensive coordinator in the NFL.
We need to add at least one significant play-maker at wide receiver. If not:
(1) eight in the box waiting for Saquon Barkley;
(2) Daniel Jones tapping the ball a dozen times waiting for someone to break free.
I trust Judge's evaluation over yours
More than 80% of his 169 snaps were in the first 9 games. In the last five games his snap counts were 3, 1, 1,9 and zero.
And target reception percentage is a poor measure of production for a WR with so few receptions.
Levine Toliolo caught 83% of his targets, wow. Problem is it was only five out of six for entire season. Board wasn't much better.
Yards produced per snap is a better measure of WR productivity and Board's was poor, presumably why his snaps dwindled to virtually nothing.
And he didn't have a single special teams snap.
The Giants will be players in FA but quality not quantity. I believe we will mimic 2005 with 3 main targets (LW would be 1). That means we have two main signings to come (there will be other smaller ones) and I think a WR and a Guard will be the targets. The draft has more defenders in the rounds 2-4 groupings (and you will be surprised at names picked early and names that fall with the whole COVID 2020 season and restricted/limited tape on guys). I think we go heavy defense in the draft.
If we get LW, Golladay and say Thuney or another VET Guard we are in good shape.
OLine:
LT- Thomas
LG- Lemieux or Hernadez
C- Gates
RG- TBD at moment
RT- Solder or Peart (loser is swing guy)
A Vet Guard for the RG spot with a healthier Solder on the Right side or a second year jump by Peart will make that side pretty solid. The Left side ahs to grow and I expect it will with Thomas who played a lot better later in the year. People forget Jumbo Elliott was horrible at RT early in 1988 (gave up 4 sacks) but at the end of the year was the starting LT. The failed T Williams Roberts became the starting LG. Guys need time to develop and I believe that Thomas will.
ha ha, that was awesome.
I think Tom Brady was the key. They were a shell of a team last year without him.
Also, I thought Board was a negative in punt coverage over running punts consistently...couldn't break down to make the tackle.
Just one man's opinion...no biggie
This is how I saw it too. He’s a liability in ST coverage and nothing more then a #5 or 6 receiver on this team. Pettis needs to get more of a shot on STs, primarily returning punts.
Quote:
.
I think Tom Brady was the key. They were a shell of a team last year without him.
They were missing far more than Brady. Most opt outside in the league.
I think they vie for a QB early in the draft and helps boost that offense back. Still need WR help.
Quote:
In comment 15174217 Sneakers O'toole said:
Pats need a real GM, so how about DG?
Quote:
.
I think Tom Brady was the key. They were a shell of a team last year without him.
They were missing far more than Brady. Most opt outside in the league.
I think they vie for a QB early in the draft and helps boost that offense back. Still need WR help.
I just called my two kids into the room as a I pinned it too.
I have goose bumps
Yuck
He flashed alittle. I'm sure they didn't open the vault for him.
This guy had a whole season to show what he can do, but his best catch went for only 16 yards. No TDS.
It wasn't like he was playing in the shadow of great starting WRs. He had every opportunity to shine and he didn't shine. Shame on the Giants for keeping him.
Also, I thought Board was a negative in punt coverage over running punts consistently...couldn't break down to make the tackle.
Just one man's opinion...no biggie
^This. But the contract probably has little guaranteed money, so the dead cap hit for cutting him is likely miniscule. He's competing for a roster spot. I do agree that I would prefer to see Pettis get the snaps. But then I would have cut or not resigned every WR except Slayton, Shepard, Pettis, and Sills, with the understanding that the latter two were essentially just camp invites.
Let's see what the terms are and go from there.
He is probably going to compete with Austin Mack for a 6th WR position/Special Teams in camp.
Core is currently still recovering from his injury and unable to pass a physical. They needed to get below the cap, and if they want Core back after he recovers, there is little risk in him signing elsewhere until that point in time.
Quote: give this a stickie so Eddie can show this thread to his kids
I just called my two kids into the room as a I pinned it too. I have goose bumps
Eric, I needed a laugh this morning and this was perfect!
You may be confusing him with Austin Mack. Board will turn 28 in December and the Giants are his fifth stop. At this point he’s a vet not a developmental guy.
I would have let him walk, no questions asked. This is the first move they have made so far this year that I really disagree with.
Quote:
and caught the ball when asked. You can do a lot worse for a bottom of the roster development guy.
You may be confusing him with Austin Mack. Board will turn 28 in December and the Giants are his fifth stop. At this point he’s a vet not a developmental guy.
And yet another vested vet in a bottom-of-the-roster role.
His salary will be guaranteed if/when he's on the roster for week 1, and if he ever needs to be cut to free up a roster spot during the season (as bottom of the roster guys often are), it will translate entirely to dead money.
More papercuts.
I trust Judge to know who he wants on his roster. I don't expect him to necessarily be the one who needs to be mindful of things like the additional dead money exposure that comes from in-season roster churn that involves vested vets. Those are the sort of granular details that someone like DG or KA should be flagging as risks (but I'm not sure they even pay much attention to stuff like that).
Quote:
went to bat for him, I trust his opinion.
I trust Judge to know who he wants on his roster. I don't expect him to necessarily be the one who needs to be mindful of things like the additional dead money exposure that comes from in-season roster churn that involves vested vets. Those are the sort of granular details that someone like DG or KA should be flagging as risks (but I'm not sure they even pay much attention to stuff like that).
All the more poignant a reason because Judge tends to have a quick trigger cutting guys . Remember the guy who got called for the crucial OPI . I can’t think of his name . Actually it looked like a crap call . He was let go on Monday .
I don’t think Board is one iota better than Austin Mack .