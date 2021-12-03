for display only
Giants Re-Sign RFA WR C.J. Board (1-year deal)

EddieNYG : 3/12/2021 7:56 am
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan

Giants are re-signing WR CJ Board to a one-year deal, per source. He was a restricted free agent.

Giants were getting Board snaps in the No. 3 WR role late in the season. He produced when given opportunities (11-101-0), hauling in a solid 69% of his targets.

Link - ( New Window )
.  
Danny Kanell : 3/12/2021 7:59 am : link
I don’t hate it.
Ranaan made a comment that was transcribed  
robbieballs2003 : 3/12/2021 8:04 am : link
About a month back or so. One thing that stood out was Judge doesn't want a top heavy roster. He wants a well balanced team. Imo, this is a good signing and I wouldn't expect us to be big players in FA.
That was always the Patriots philosophy  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/12/2021 8:07 am : link
A balanced roster filled with role players, and I don't mean that term in the derogatory way some use it.
It's been a key to their 20 year dynasty  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/12/2021 8:08 am : link
.
Meh  
Rick in Dallas : 3/12/2021 8:08 am : link
I'd much rather see Dante Pettis get the reps.
Also, I thought Board was a negative in punt coverage over running punts consistently...couldn't break down to make the tackle.
Just one man's opinion...no biggie
If C.J. Board  
bigblue18 : 3/12/2021 8:12 am : link
is playing next year we are in big trouble again.
Probably  
Toth029 : 3/12/2021 8:26 am : link
The lowest tender, no? He is battling for a roster spot.
Serious Liability  
Angus : 3/12/2021 8:31 am : link
On Special Teams. And not a good enough WR to justify a roster spot without special teams.
Don't have an opinion one way or the other about C.J. Board  
M.S. : 3/12/2021 8:32 am : link

But everyone on BBI has the following opinion:

The Giants do not have a wide receiver on their current roster that worries ANY defensive coordinator in the NFL.

We need to add at least one significant play-maker at wide receiver. If not:

(1) eight in the box waiting for Saquon Barkley;
(2) Daniel Jones tapping the ball a dozen times waiting for someone to break free.
RE: Serious Liability  
Saquads26 : 3/12/2021 8:33 am : link
In comment 15174232 Angus said:
Quote:
On Special Teams. And not a good enough WR to justify a roster spot without special teams.


I trust Judge's evaluation over yours
Board isn’t an NFL caliber player  
Biteymax22 : 3/12/2021 8:35 am : link
If he makes this team its a sign we’ve done nothing to improve the WR position.
I don't get Raanan's comment about Board getting snaps late  
shyster : 3/12/2021 8:42 am : link
in the season.

More than 80% of his 169 snaps were in the first 9 games. In the last five games his snap counts were 3, 1, 1,9 and zero.

And target reception percentage is a poor measure of production for a WR with so few receptions.

Levine Toliolo caught 83% of his targets, wow. Problem is it was only five out of six for entire season. Board wasn't much better.

Yards produced per snap is a better measure of WR productivity and Board's was poor, presumably why his snaps dwindled to virtually nothing.

And he didn't have a single special teams snap.
Sorry wrong comment about special teams  
shyster : 3/12/2021 8:43 am : link
looking at wrong column
Eric  
Semipro Lineman : 3/12/2021 8:50 am : link
give this a stickie so Eddie can show this thread to his kids
Not sure Top Heavy and balanced  
jvm52106 : 3/12/2021 8:51 am : link
mean anything here. Board is camp fodder unless additions we make fail to come through. He knows the system, plays specials and is coming to camp. This signing means nothing in regards to Judge's comments.

The Giants will be players in FA but quality not quantity. I believe we will mimic 2005 with 3 main targets (LW would be 1). That means we have two main signings to come (there will be other smaller ones) and I think a WR and a Guard will be the targets. The draft has more defenders in the rounds 2-4 groupings (and you will be surprised at names picked early and names that fall with the whole COVID 2020 season and restricted/limited tape on guys). I think we go heavy defense in the draft.

If we get LW, Golladay and say Thuney or another VET Guard we are in good shape.

OLine:

LT- Thomas
LG- Lemieux or Hernadez
C- Gates
RG- TBD at moment
RT- Solder or Peart (loser is swing guy)

A Vet Guard for the RG spot with a healthier Solder on the Right side or a second year jump by Peart will make that side pretty solid. The Left side ahs to grow and I expect it will with Thomas who played a lot better later in the year. People forget Jumbo Elliott was horrible at RT early in 1988 (gave up 4 sacks) but at the end of the year was the starting LT. The failed T Williams Roberts became the starting LG. Guys need time to develop and I believe that Thomas will.
RE: Eric  
jvm52106 : 3/12/2021 8:51 am : link
In comment 15174250 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
give this a stickie so Eddie can show this thread to his kids


ha ha, that was awesome.
He is a solid sixth WR  
AdamBrag : 3/12/2021 8:56 am : link
.
You guys  
Straw Hat : 3/12/2021 9:02 am : link
Cry about everything around here huh?
RE: It's been a key to their 20 year dynasty  
Simms11 : 3/12/2021 9:09 am : link
In comment 15174217 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
.


I think Tom Brady was the key. They were a shell of a team last year without him.
RE: Meh  
Simms11 : 3/12/2021 9:11 am : link
In comment 15174218 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
I'd much rather see Dante Pettis get the reps.
Also, I thought Board was a negative in punt coverage over running punts consistently...couldn't break down to make the tackle.
Just one man's opinion...no biggie


This is how I saw it too. He’s a liability in ST coverage and nothing more then a #5 or 6 receiver on this team. Pettis needs to get more of a shot on STs, primarily returning punts.
Guys, again signing board means  
jvm52106 : 3/12/2021 9:14 am : link
nothing as far as signing or drafting guys or playing time for others. We go to camp with like 12 or so WR's.. Board is insurance and nothing more. BUT, I trust Judge to make the calls the way he sees fit. So far he has proven to be a leader with a PLAN.
RE: RE: It's been a key to their 20 year dynasty  
Toth029 : 3/12/2021 9:22 am : link
In comment 15174274 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15174217 Sneakers O'toole said:


Quote:


.



I think Tom Brady was the key. They were a shell of a team last year without him.


They were missing far more than Brady. Most opt outside in the league.

I think they vie for a QB early in the draft and helps boost that offense back. Still need WR help.
this better be a vet minimum deal  
GiantsFan84 : 3/12/2021 9:24 am : link
.
RE: RE: RE: It's been a key to their 20 year dynasty  
Old Blue : 3/12/2021 9:28 am : link
In comment 15174290 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15174274 Simms11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15174217 Sneakers O'toole said:


Pats need a real GM, so how about DG?

Quote:


.



I think Tom Brady was the key. They were a shell of a team last year without him.



They were missing far more than Brady. Most opt outside in the league.

I think they vie for a QB early in the draft and helps boost that offense back. Still need WR help.
A UDFA rookie that blocked well  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/12/2021 9:46 am : link
and caught the ball when asked. You can do a lot worse for a bottom of the roster development guy.
RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/12/2021 9:51 am : link
In comment 15174250 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
give this a stickie so Eddie can show this thread to his kids


I just called my two kids into the room as a I pinned it too.

I have goose bumps
RE: Ranaan made a comment that was transcribed  
MtDizzle : 3/12/2021 9:54 am : link
In comment 15174214 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
About a month back or so. One thing that stood out was Judge doesn't want a top heavy roster. He wants a well balanced team. Imo, this is a good signing and I wouldn't expect us to be big players in FA.


Yuck
Bah  
D HOS : 3/12/2021 10:02 am : link
I don't mind this but I had Sills on my bingo card.
Makes Sense  
Rong5611 : 3/12/2021 10:08 am : link

He flashed alittle. I'm sure they didn't open the vault for him.
Although I'm a lousy bowler, I've had my share of strikes, so I know  
Marty in Albany : 3/12/2021 10:09 am : link
that I can actually do it right occasionally.

This guy had a whole season to show what he can do, but his best catch went for only 16 yards. No TDS.

It wasn't like he was playing in the shadow of great starting WRs. He had every opportunity to shine and he didn't shine. Shame on the Giants for keeping him.
RE: Meh  
AcidTest : 3/12/2021 10:11 am : link
In comment 15174218 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
I'd much rather see Dante Pettis get the reps.
Also, I thought Board was a negative in punt coverage over running punts consistently...couldn't break down to make the tackle.
Just one man's opinion...no biggie


^This. But the contract probably has little guaranteed money, so the dead cap hit for cutting him is likely miniscule. He's competing for a roster spot. I do agree that I would prefer to see Pettis get the snaps. But then I would have cut or not resigned every WR except Slayton, Shepard, Pettis, and Sills, with the understanding that the latter two were essentially just camp invites.
Board vs. Core  
lugnut : 3/12/2021 10:15 am : link
I don't understand why we keep guys like Board and cut guys like Cody Core. Board didn't do shit and disappeared -- or was disappeared seemingly by the coaching staff -- second half of the season. Core was a ST ace (albeit recently injured, but...).
Without the contract terms, it's nothing to be unhappy about....yet.  
Tom in NY : 3/12/2021 10:18 am : link
If they did not give any guaranteed money to him, then this is essentially a camp invite.

Let's see what the terms are and go from there.

He is probably going to compete with Austin Mack for a 6th WR position/Special Teams in camp.

RE: Board vs. Core  
Tom in NY : 3/12/2021 10:20 am : link
In comment 15174402 lugnut said:
Quote:
I don't understand why we keep guys like Board and cut guys like Cody Core. Board didn't do shit and disappeared -- or was disappeared seemingly by the coaching staff -- second half of the season. Core was a ST ace (albeit recently injured, but...).


Core is currently still recovering from his injury and unable to pass a physical. They needed to get below the cap, and if they want Core back after he recovers, there is little risk in him signing elsewhere until that point in time.
RE: RE: Eric  
GeoMan999 : 3/12/2021 10:37 am : link
In comment 15174357 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15174250 Semipro Lineman said:


Quote: give this a stickie so Eddie can show this thread to his kids

I just called my two kids into the room as a I pinned it too. I have goose bumps


Eric, I needed a laugh this morning and this was perfect!
RE: A UDFA rookie that blocked well  
Biteymax22 : 3/12/2021 10:47 am : link
In comment 15174350 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
and caught the ball when asked. You can do a lot worse for a bottom of the roster development guy.


You may be confusing him with Austin Mack. Board will turn 28 in December and the Giants are his fifth stop. At this point he’s a vet not a developmental guy.
An aw shit move if there ever was one.  
Red Dog : 3/12/2021 12:35 pm : link
An average possession receiver at best - not a downfield threat or big YAC guy, and essentially useless on special teams which is not what you want from a non-starter WR.

I would have let him walk, no questions asked. This is the first move they have made so far this year that I really disagree with.

RE: RE: A UDFA rookie that blocked well  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/12/2021 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15174439 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 15174350 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:


Quote:


and caught the ball when asked. You can do a lot worse for a bottom of the roster development guy.



You may be confusing him with Austin Mack. Board will turn 28 in December and the Giants are his fifth stop. At this point he’s a vet not a developmental guy.

And yet another vested vet in a bottom-of-the-roster role.

His salary will be guaranteed if/when he's on the roster for week 1, and if he ever needs to be cut to free up a roster spot during the season (as bottom of the roster guys often are), it will translate entirely to dead money.

More papercuts.
If Judge  
BigBlueCane : 3/12/2021 5:59 pm : link
went to bat for him, I trust his opinion.
RE: If Judge  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/12/2021 6:27 pm : link
In comment 15174897 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
went to bat for him, I trust his opinion.

I trust Judge to know who he wants on his roster. I don't expect him to necessarily be the one who needs to be mindful of things like the additional dead money exposure that comes from in-season roster churn that involves vested vets. Those are the sort of granular details that someone like DG or KA should be flagging as risks (but I'm not sure they even pay much attention to stuff like that).
Thank God they re-signed  
eric2425ny : 3/12/2021 8:54 pm : link
Board. I was really worried they wouldn’t.
RE: RE: If Judge  
RetroJint : 3/12/2021 9:44 pm : link
In comment 15174934 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15174897 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


went to bat for him, I trust his opinion.


I trust Judge to know who he wants on his roster. I don't expect him to necessarily be the one who needs to be mindful of things like the additional dead money exposure that comes from in-season roster churn that involves vested vets. Those are the sort of granular details that someone like DG or KA should be flagging as risks (but I'm not sure they even pay much attention to stuff like that).


All the more poignant a reason because Judge tends to have a quick trigger cutting guys . Remember the guy who got called for the crucial OPI . I can’t think of his name . Actually it looked like a crap call . He was let go on Monday .

I don’t think Board is one iota better than Austin Mack .
