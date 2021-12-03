Giants plan on trying to keep Tomlinson

Golladay is the biggest name obviously but there are a bunch of other WRs who likely won't command nearly as much money and could be productive here if the role fits.
Curtis Samuel and Corey Davis are 2 of the more widely discussed options but there are others. Tim Patrick could be available if Denver tenders him at his original round (UDFA). He and Zach Pascal have some size and could be candidates for bigger roles.
If they go the veteran route Golladay's teammate Marvin Jones had almost 1k yards and 9 tds last year playing 90% of the snaps. Agholor had a similar year for the Raiders and he's still only 27. Emmanuel Sanders has been a good security blanket for his QBs over the years. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are good players if they choose to beef up at TE.
So there are a decent number of players out there with skillsets that could help this team but one thing to recognize is that none of them are no brainers (including Golladay) so it may make sense to wait for value like they did with Logan Ryan.
Agreed. But if they do in fact wait on WR until the draft I think it signals something that Terps, The Boss, and others are not going to like. It tells me 2021 is not this “prove it or your out” year for Jones. It tells me they plan on him being the guy in 2021 and 2022. Performances like Jefferson last year are not common for rookie WR’s. Lamb and Jeudy had decent seasons but it’s kind of hard to fully evaluate them given Denver’s horrendous QB play and Dak getting hurt. Ruggs was nicked up a lot, and when he did play looked for like a gadget player. Time will tell, but if they plan on locking up LW and Tomlinson I really don’t see any other big splashes like Thuney or Golladay without some serious cap creativity.
RE: RE: they will add veterans on the offense - they just may not be big $
Golladay is the biggest name obviously but there are a bunch of other WRs who likely won't command nearly as much money and could be productive here if the role fits.
Curtis Samuel and Corey Davis are 2 of the more widely discussed options but there are others. Tim Patrick could be available if Denver tenders him at his original round (UDFA). He and Zach Pascal have some size and could be candidates for bigger roles.
If they go the veteran route Golladay's teammate Marvin Jones had almost 1k yards and 9 tds last year playing 90% of the snaps. Agholor had a similar year for the Raiders and he's still only 27. Emmanuel Sanders has been a good security blanket for his QBs over the years. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are good players if they choose to beef up at TE.
So there are a decent number of players out there with skillsets that could help this team but one thing to recognize is that none of them are no brainers (including Golladay) so it may make sense to wait for value like they did with Logan Ryan.
Agreed. But if they do in fact wait on WR until the draft I think it signals something that Terps, The Boss, and others are not going to like. It tells me 2021 is not this “prove it or your out” year for Jones. It tells me they plan on him being the guy in 2021 and 2022. Performances like Jefferson last year are not common for rookie WR’s. Lamb and Jeudy had decent seasons but it’s kind of hard to fully evaluate them given Denver’s horrendous QB play and Dak getting hurt. Ruggs was nicked up a lot, and when he did play looked for like a gadget player. Time will tell, but if they plan on locking up LW and Tomlinson I really don’t see any other big splashes like Thuney or Golladay without some serious cap creativity.
They could probably still afford 1 big signing just by getting creative on the structure of Tomlinson + that signing (low first year salaries).
I just don't think Golladay is such a sure thing because of his injury history. I'd 100% check in on him and try, just not nearly as confident in him as a potential core piece as I would have been with Robinson or Godwin had they not gotten tagged.
RE: RE: they will add veterans on the offense - they just may not be big $
Golladay is the biggest name obviously but there are a bunch of other WRs who likely won't command nearly as much money and could be productive here if the role fits.
Curtis Samuel and Corey Davis are 2 of the more widely discussed options but there are others. Tim Patrick could be available if Denver tenders him at his original round (UDFA). He and Zach Pascal have some size and could be candidates for bigger roles.
If they go the veteran route Golladay's teammate Marvin Jones had almost 1k yards and 9 tds last year playing 90% of the snaps. Agholor had a similar year for the Raiders and he's still only 27. Emmanuel Sanders has been a good security blanket for his QBs over the years. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are good players if they choose to beef up at TE.
So there are a decent number of players out there with skillsets that could help this team but one thing to recognize is that none of them are no brainers (including Golladay) so it may make sense to wait for value like they did with Logan Ryan.
Agreed. But if they do in fact wait on WR until the draft I think it signals something that Terps, The Boss, and others are not going to like. It tells me 2021 is not this “prove it or your out” year for Jones. It tells me they plan on him being the guy in 2021 and 2022. Performances like Jefferson last year are not common for rookie WR’s. Lamb and Jeudy had decent seasons but it’s kind of hard to fully evaluate them given Denver’s horrendous QB play and Dak getting hurt. Ruggs was nicked up a lot, and when he did play looked for like a gadget player. Time will tell, but if they plan on locking up LW and Tomlinson I really don’t see any other big splashes like Thuney or Golladay without some serious cap creativity.
It should be a nut up or get out year but it won’t. They will give him ‘21 and ‘22, which I have said for 2 months now. I only think he gets ‘22 because of what looks like a shit qb class (right now) in April of 2022. He’s going to get a very long leash here only, in my opinion, to ultimately prove he’s not the guy and we essentially start over again in 2023...
2021 is the key though, right? Because after next year the Giants have to decide whether to exercise his 5th year option, which under the new CBA will be fully guaranteed when exercised (previously only guaranteed against injury).
The calc is a little different now too (not avg of top 10 salaries but avg of 3-20, unless he makes a Pro Bowl). It will likely put him at over $20 million (but again, fully guaranteed).
LW will negotiate a contract now that he is on the tag. I don't think he (or his agent) will risk going a second year on the tag.
Not necessarily. LW holds the leverage in this negotiation because he can't be tagged by the Giants next year and the $19.3M salary becomes fully guaranteed when he signs the tender. If the 2022 salary is $25M-$30M higher than 2021, then there is actually more incentive for current FAs to play on 1 year contract and wait for better market in 2022. Giants are going to be negotiating against themselves to keep him on longer term contract and I don't think they will get him for less than $20M/year.
LW will negotiate a contract now that he is on the tag. I don't think he (or his agent) will risk going a second year on the tag.
Not necessarily. LW holds the leverage in this negotiation because he can't be tagged by the Giants next year and the $19.3M salary becomes fully guaranteed when he signs the tender. If the 2022 salary is $25M-$30M higher than 2021, then there is actually more incentive for current FAs to play on 1 year contract and wait for better market in 2022. Giants are going to be negotiating against themselves to keep him on longer term contract and I don't think they will get him for less than $20M/year.
LW will negotiate a contract now that he is on the tag. I don't think he (or his agent) will risk going a second year on the tag.
Not necessarily. LW holds the leverage in this negotiation because he can't be tagged by the Giants next year and the $19.3M salary becomes fully guaranteed when he signs the tender. If the 2022 salary is $25M-$30M higher than 2021, then there is actually more incentive for current FAs to play on 1 year contract and wait for better market in 2022. Giants are going to be negotiating against themselves to keep him on longer term contract and I don't think they will get him for less than $20M/year.
He can’t be tagged next year??
I'm pretty sure the third tag carries a +44% YOY value (whereas the second tag is +20% YOY). That would put a third tag for LW at $27.9M for 2022. It would amount to a three-year fully guaranteed contract of $63.5M, with $47.4M over this year and next. If you're going to do that, why wouldn't you just grab your ankles and give him whatever he's looking for in a long-term deal and get yourself some cap relief this year when you need it. It can't get worse than $23.7M AAV fully guaranteed anyway.
LW will negotiate a contract now that he is on the tag. I don't think he (or his agent) will risk going a second year on the tag.
Not necessarily. LW holds the leverage in this negotiation because he can't be tagged by the Giants next year and the $19.3M salary becomes fully guaranteed when he signs the tender. If the 2022 salary is $25M-$30M higher than 2021, then there is actually more incentive for current FAs to play on 1 year contract and wait for better market in 2022. Giants are going to be negotiating against themselves to keep him on longer term contract and I don't think they will get him for less than $20M/year.
He can’t be tagged next year??
I'm pretty sure the third tag carries a +44% YOY value (whereas the second tag is +20% YOY). That would put a third tag for LW at $27.9M for 2022. It would amount to a three-year fully guaranteed contract of $63.5M, with $47.4M over this year and next. If you're going to do that, why wouldn't you just grab your ankles and give him whatever he's looking for in a long-term deal and get yourself some cap relief this year when you need it. It can't get worse than $23.7M AAV fully guaranteed anyway.
The franchise tag is only useful in buying time to work out long term deal without competing against other teams. The increased salary YoY is intended to motivate teams to negotiate in good faith or lose cap flexibility. I doubt LW is concerned about getting tagged because he knows the Giants have to pay him, release him or trade him to a team that will pay him. Hopefully Dave is offering LW more than a hot dog, pretzel and a bag of jelly donuts to stay long term. If not he better be taking calls from other teams before next Wednesday to move this albatross of a contract off the books.
RE: i like it - Wondering if NYG have ever allowed a Captain to walk?
Offense: Eli Manning, Nate Solder and Saquon Barkley
Defense: Alec Ogletree and Antoine Bethea
Special Teams: Zak DeOssie and Michael Thomas
And 2018:
Quote:
Offense: Eli Manning and Nate Solder
Defense: Landon Collins and Alec Ogletree
Special Teams: Zak DeOssie and Michael Thomas
2017:
Quote:
New York Giants players voted on team captains this week and for the second consecutive season, quarterback Eli Manning, linebacker Jonathan Casillas and long-snapper Zak DeOssie were given the honors.
So just over the past few years, there have been a few that they've let walk. Not many, but more than zero.
LW will negotiate a contract now that he is on the tag. I don't think he (or his agent) will risk going a second year on the tag.
Not necessarily. LW holds the leverage in this negotiation because he can't be tagged by the Giants next year and the $19.3M salary becomes fully guaranteed when he signs the tender. If the 2022 salary is $25M-$30M higher than 2021, then there is actually more incentive for current FAs to play on 1 year contract and wait for better market in 2022. Giants are going to be negotiating against themselves to keep him on longer term contract and I don't think they will get him for less than $20M/year.
He can’t be tagged next year??
I'm pretty sure the third tag carries a +44% YOY value (whereas the second tag is +20% YOY). That would put a third tag for LW at $27.9M for 2022. It would amount to a three-year fully guaranteed contract of $63.5M, with $47.4M over this year and next. If you're going to do that, why wouldn't you just grab your ankles and give him whatever he's looking for in a long-term deal and get yourself some cap relief this year when you need it. It can't get worse than $23.7M AAV fully guaranteed anyway.
The franchise tag is only useful in buying time to work out long term deal without competing against other teams. The increased salary YoY is intended to motivate teams to negotiate in good faith or lose cap flexibility. I doubt LW is concerned about getting tagged because he knows the Giants have to pay him, release him or trade him to a team that will pay him. Hopefully Dave is offering LW more than a hot dog, pretzel and a bag of jelly donuts to stay long term. If not he better be taking calls from other teams before next Wednesday to move this albatross of a contract off the books.
Agreed. I was merely answering Old Blue's question about whether they could theoretically tag LW again next year. That necessarily implies letting him play 2021 on the tag in the first place, so it's starting from a suboptimal scenario, but by 2022, if NYG is tagging LW a third time, they're absolutely going to pay through the nose even on a long-term deal.
was one of the 3 best players on the D this year and a captain. Salaries will be depressed in general this year because of the cap situation. You gotta find a way to bring a guy like this back. Especially when you have QB on a rookie deal.
" we need more playmakers so we can see what we have in Jones"
JJ and DG have said 57 times already they believe Jones is the guy. They don't feel they need any more evaluation. The DL was a big strength last year. Keep it that way, grow the identity.
Keep developing the young guys on offense. (the 3 lineman, Slayton, Pettis, get more out of EE), draft more help. They've got a lot of young talent. Get them to play at higher levels. and start winning more games as a result.
" we need more playmakers so we can see what we have in Jones"
JJ and DG have said 57 times already they believe Jones is the guy. They don't feel they need any more evaluation. The DL was a big strength last year. Keep it that way, grow the identity.
Keep developing the young guys on offense. (the 3 lineman, Slayton, Pettis, get more out of EE), draft more help. They've got a lot of young talent. Get them to play at higher levels. and start winning more games as a result.
He’s the guy until he isn’t.
He’s the guy in 2021. Maybe even 2022 if he sucks in ‘21.
Gun to my head: we have a new QB1 come September of 2023.
" we need more playmakers so we can see what we have in Jones"
JJ and DG have said 57 times already they believe Jones is the guy. They don't feel they need any more evaluation. The DL was a big strength last year. Keep it that way, grow the identity.
Keep developing the young guys on offense. (the 3 lineman, Slayton, Pettis, get more out of EE), draft more help. They've got a lot of young talent. Get them to play at higher levels. and start winning more games as a result.
Fine, let's take them at their word and they don't need to see anything more to know that DJ is their guy going forward.
They still need more playmakers to have the offense actually be competent enough to win games.
We weaken a defense that is on the rise to try to make the offense better? Obviously, after all the draft capital expended on the offense, you would think it would be better..
Make the defense like the 2016 team, but smarter and younger. Keep teams under 20 and have that best 3rd down defense..
IMO, no matter how good the defense is, they're going to crumble late in games and late in the season if the offense can't keep them off the field.
I agree with you. The offense needs 2 "starter caliber" WR?'s. Tired of the "flashers, may be a gem or boom or bust. No sure think but stop trying to do it on the cheap. Shep has been a non factor for 2 years. But him back in the slot..
Love Dalvin but this team had the 31st ranked offense. Sorry but you can’t constantly have a bad offense and expect the defense to compete 35-40 minutes a game when your offense can’t move. The defense was constantly gassed by the end of the games. Not saying Golladay but they need $ for offense can’t just spend on DT and LW and neglect the 31st ranked offense.
We played that game already and got stuck with Solder
LW and Tomlinson are both really good. We haven’t done anything crazy in order to keep both of them as of yet. Why don’t we just let everything play out before we start bashing the franchise?
I get it. My ire is in anticipation of the this happening... ;)
I've written this until I am on the verge of carpel tunnel syndrome - we absolutely need to find out what we have in Jones this year. Get him the infantry so we find out if he's worth a longer term investment. Because right now I don't trust this OL NOT TO BE AN EXCUSE if Jones starts to play poorly in 2021...
At what point in time do you start to keep your best players? At some point they need to stop chasing their tails as they have done on the Dline since 2010.
Yes they need a better offense - a much better offense. But you do not weaken your defense to maybe help your offense.
I get it. My ire is in anticipation of the this happening... ;)
I've written this until I am on the verge of carpel tunnel syndrome - we absolutely need to find out what we have in Jones this year. Get him the infantry so we find out if he's worth a longer term investment. Because right now I don't trust this OL NOT TO BE AN EXCUSE if Jones starts to play poorly in 2021...
At what point in time do you start to keep your best players? At some point they need to stop chasing their tails as they have done on the Dline since 2010.
Yes they need a better offense - a much better offense. But you do not weaken your defense to maybe help your offense.
But we have at depth at DT...I thought?
We drafted Lawrence in round one. So let him step up and become a bigger star/contributor.
DTs are more fungible in a 3-4 based on their responsibilities, so you don't need a lot of high priced players for that role.
" we need more playmakers so we can see what we have in Jones"
JJ and DG have said 57 times already they believe Jones is the guy. They don't feel they need any more evaluation. The DL was a big strength last year. Keep it that way, grow the identity.
Keep developing the young guys on offense. (the 3 lineman, Slayton, Pettis, get more out of EE), draft more help. They've got a lot of young talent. Get them to play at higher levels. and start winning more games as a result.
He’s the guy until he isn’t.
He’s the guy in 2021. Maybe even 2022 if he sucks in ‘21.
Gun to my head: we have a new QB1 come September of 2023.
And that's fine. If he isn't the guy, then let him play it out while we build the team and bring in someone in 2023 who won't be facing the same issues. Works for me.
I get it. My ire is in anticipation of the this happening... ;)
I've written this until I am on the verge of carpel tunnel syndrome - we absolutely need to find out what we have in Jones this year. Get him the infantry so we find out if he's worth a longer term investment. Because right now I don't trust this OL NOT TO BE AN EXCUSE if Jones starts to play poorly in 2021...
At what point in time do you start to keep your best players? At some point they need to stop chasing their tails as they have done on the Dline since 2010.
Yes they need a better offense - a much better offense. But you do not weaken your defense to maybe help your offense.
But we have at depth at DT...I thought?
We drafted Lawrence in round one. So let him step up and become a bigger star/contributor.
DTs are more fungible in a 3-4 based on their responsibilities, so you don't need a lot of high priced players for that role.
Out defensive scheme is seems to be very player dependent with the exception of the two middle LBers. They seem to have clearly defined roles. Thought Parsons would have been a great fit for the other spot, but news seems to be down on him.
Sounds good, but where is all the money coming from if you pay LW 20 million?
No idea, but they have much more knowledge as to what they can and cannot do with the cap..
This!
100x, this!
this x10000, seriously if you dont know what you're talking about then keep your opinion to yourself since you can't state it as a fact.
seriously none of us know the plan so fucking chill and let everything play out
This is an interesting comment...
Quote:
...keep your opinion to yourself since you can't state it as a fact.
Do me a favor, go around and use this statement in the rest of your everyday life...at home, work, on zoom calls, chats with your friends and neighbors. Do it for a week or so and let us know how it turns out for you...
We weaken a defense that is on the rise to try to make the offense better? Obviously, after all the draft capital expended on the offense, you would think it would be better..
Make the defense like the 2016 team, but smarter and younger. Keep teams under 20 and have that best 3rd down defense..
IMO, no matter how good the defense is, they're going to crumble late in games and late in the season if the offense can't keep them off the field.
This is a great point that seems to get overlooked in most of these discussions. Good defense and good offense don’t exist in a vacuum...one needs to be good enough, at least, to take the pressure off the other.
As much as McAdoo sounded like a butthead with his sayings, his whole complimentary football thing made sense.
Last we had heard from you, believe you were heading to
If you want to win in the NFL you prioritize scoring points.
I'm still in favor of paying Williams and Tomlinson because I don't believe there's a FA/draft scenario that is getting this offense into the top half of the league in scoring. Throwing a big contract to Kenny Golladay to get 900 yards receiving and 5 TDs is a waste of resources.
Wouldn't suggest Golladay is right resource but the WR & TE
We weaken a defense that is on the rise to try to make the offense better? Obviously, after all the draft capital expended on the offense, you would think it would be better..
Make the defense like the 2016 team, but smarter and younger. Keep teams under 20 and have that best 3rd down defense..
IMO, no matter how good the defense is, they're going to crumble late in games and late in the season if the offense can't keep them off the field.
This is a great point that seems to get overlooked in most of these discussions. Good defense and good offense don’t exist in a vacuum...one needs to be good enough, at least, to take the pressure off the other.
As much as McAdoo sounded like a butthead with his sayings, his whole complimentary football thing made sense.
Or we can be the like the 2014-2015 teams and score a bunch of points and have the defense still lose games in the 4th quarter which caused the firing of TC and the defensive spending spree of 2016.
Those teams scored 23.8ppg and 26.3ppg those years according to PFF (if that's allowed) and still went 6-10!
to sign Tomlinson , who is one of their best players . Plus he’s durable . Gollady ? Cmon . Injury prone and you’d be paying a #2 like he was a #1 . That’s bracket creep . There is “reaching “ in the draft but there is also “reaching “ in free agency .
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Curtis Samuel and Corey Davis are 2 of the more widely discussed options but there are others. Tim Patrick could be available if Denver tenders him at his original round (UDFA). He and Zach Pascal have some size and could be candidates for bigger roles.
If they go the veteran route Golladay's teammate Marvin Jones had almost 1k yards and 9 tds last year playing 90% of the snaps. Agholor had a similar year for the Raiders and he's still only 27. Emmanuel Sanders has been a good security blanket for his QBs over the years. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are good players if they choose to beef up at TE.
So there are a decent number of players out there with skillsets that could help this team but one thing to recognize is that none of them are no brainers (including Golladay) so it may make sense to wait for value like they did with Logan Ryan.
Agreed. But if they do in fact wait on WR until the draft I think it signals something that Terps, The Boss, and others are not going to like. It tells me 2021 is not this “prove it or your out” year for Jones. It tells me they plan on him being the guy in 2021 and 2022. Performances like Jefferson last year are not common for rookie WR’s. Lamb and Jeudy had decent seasons but it’s kind of hard to fully evaluate them given Denver’s horrendous QB play and Dak getting hurt. Ruggs was nicked up a lot, and when he did play looked for like a gadget player. Time will tell, but if they plan on locking up LW and Tomlinson I really don’t see any other big splashes like Thuney or Golladay without some serious cap creativity.
Quote:
Golladay is the biggest name obviously but there are a bunch of other WRs who likely won't command nearly as much money and could be productive here if the role fits.
Curtis Samuel and Corey Davis are 2 of the more widely discussed options but there are others. Tim Patrick could be available if Denver tenders him at his original round (UDFA). He and Zach Pascal have some size and could be candidates for bigger roles.
If they go the veteran route Golladay's teammate Marvin Jones had almost 1k yards and 9 tds last year playing 90% of the snaps. Agholor had a similar year for the Raiders and he's still only 27. Emmanuel Sanders has been a good security blanket for his QBs over the years. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are good players if they choose to beef up at TE.
So there are a decent number of players out there with skillsets that could help this team but one thing to recognize is that none of them are no brainers (including Golladay) so it may make sense to wait for value like they did with Logan Ryan.
Agreed. But if they do in fact wait on WR until the draft I think it signals something that Terps, The Boss, and others are not going to like. It tells me 2021 is not this “prove it or your out” year for Jones. It tells me they plan on him being the guy in 2021 and 2022. Performances like Jefferson last year are not common for rookie WR’s. Lamb and Jeudy had decent seasons but it’s kind of hard to fully evaluate them given Denver’s horrendous QB play and Dak getting hurt. Ruggs was nicked up a lot, and when he did play looked for like a gadget player. Time will tell, but if they plan on locking up LW and Tomlinson I really don’t see any other big splashes like Thuney or Golladay without some serious cap creativity.
They could probably still afford 1 big signing just by getting creative on the structure of Tomlinson + that signing (low first year salaries).
I just don't think Golladay is such a sure thing because of his injury history. I'd 100% check in on him and try, just not nearly as confident in him as a potential core piece as I would have been with Robinson or Godwin had they not gotten tagged.
Quote:
Golladay is the biggest name obviously but there are a bunch of other WRs who likely won't command nearly as much money and could be productive here if the role fits.
Curtis Samuel and Corey Davis are 2 of the more widely discussed options but there are others. Tim Patrick could be available if Denver tenders him at his original round (UDFA). He and Zach Pascal have some size and could be candidates for bigger roles.
If they go the veteran route Golladay's teammate Marvin Jones had almost 1k yards and 9 tds last year playing 90% of the snaps. Agholor had a similar year for the Raiders and he's still only 27. Emmanuel Sanders has been a good security blanket for his QBs over the years. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are good players if they choose to beef up at TE.
So there are a decent number of players out there with skillsets that could help this team but one thing to recognize is that none of them are no brainers (including Golladay) so it may make sense to wait for value like they did with Logan Ryan.
Agreed. But if they do in fact wait on WR until the draft I think it signals something that Terps, The Boss, and others are not going to like. It tells me 2021 is not this “prove it or your out” year for Jones. It tells me they plan on him being the guy in 2021 and 2022. Performances like Jefferson last year are not common for rookie WR’s. Lamb and Jeudy had decent seasons but it’s kind of hard to fully evaluate them given Denver’s horrendous QB play and Dak getting hurt. Ruggs was nicked up a lot, and when he did play looked for like a gadget player. Time will tell, but if they plan on locking up LW and Tomlinson I really don’t see any other big splashes like Thuney or Golladay without some serious cap creativity.
It should be a nut up or get out year but it won’t. They will give him ‘21 and ‘22, which I have said for 2 months now. I only think he gets ‘22 because of what looks like a shit qb class (right now) in April of 2022. He’s going to get a very long leash here only, in my opinion, to ultimately prove he’s not the guy and we essentially start over again in 2023...
Not “sources say” or “I spoke to someone”, just “it sounds like he’s a priority”. Sounds like where? On message boards? Radio shows? I’m not buying there is much substance here.
LW will negotiate a contract now that he is on the tag. I don't think he (or his agent) will risk going a second year on the tag.
They will sign a bargain veteran OL on the interior. They will sign a WR in FA hopefully a shorter deal.
BPA round 1 on defense (hoping corner) if not LB. Address OL and WR with the rest of draft.
Ready to compete to win the East!
You know it won’t be.
same here
2021 is the key though, right? Because after next year the Giants have to decide whether to exercise his 5th year option, which under the new CBA will be fully guaranteed when exercised (previously only guaranteed against injury).
The calc is a little different now too (not avg of top 10 salaries but avg of 3-20, unless he makes a Pro Bowl). It will likely put him at over $20 million (but again, fully guaranteed).
LW will negotiate a contract now that he is on the tag. I don't think he (or his agent) will risk going a second year on the tag.
Not necessarily. LW holds the leverage in this negotiation because he can't be tagged by the Giants next year and the $19.3M salary becomes fully guaranteed when he signs the tender. If the 2022 salary is $25M-$30M higher than 2021, then there is actually more incentive for current FAs to play on 1 year contract and wait for better market in 2022. Giants are going to be negotiating against themselves to keep him on longer term contract and I don't think they will get him for less than $20M/year.
Quote:
LW will negotiate a contract now that he is on the tag. I don't think he (or his agent) will risk going a second year on the tag.
Not necessarily. LW holds the leverage in this negotiation because he can't be tagged by the Giants next year and the $19.3M salary becomes fully guaranteed when he signs the tender. If the 2022 salary is $25M-$30M higher than 2021, then there is actually more incentive for current FAs to play on 1 year contract and wait for better market in 2022. Giants are going to be negotiating against themselves to keep him on longer term contract and I don't think they will get him for less than $20M/year.
He can’t be tagged next year??
I’m sick of drafting corners high but I think Surtain is the way to go this year if available. Then load up on offense the rest of the draft.
Quote:
are very high on all three Alabama players at #11 and one of them will be the pick whether it's Surtain, Smith, Waddle.
hopefully Smith or Surtain. Waddle would be a bit of a disappointment for me.
Any reason besides the ankle?
Quote:
.
Sounds good, but where is all the money coming from if you pay LW 20 million?
Assuming they agree to a long-term deal w/ LW, his 2021 cap hit will not be $20M even if the AAV of his K is $20M
As for Oline, building Oline in FA is a bad idea, IMO. Our record in that route has not been good and is major reason a vastly undertalented team has little cap flexibility.
We need to draft smart. There are no shortcuts.
Quote:
In comment 15174563 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
LW will negotiate a contract now that he is on the tag. I don't think he (or his agent) will risk going a second year on the tag.
Not necessarily. LW holds the leverage in this negotiation because he can't be tagged by the Giants next year and the $19.3M salary becomes fully guaranteed when he signs the tender. If the 2022 salary is $25M-$30M higher than 2021, then there is actually more incentive for current FAs to play on 1 year contract and wait for better market in 2022. Giants are going to be negotiating against themselves to keep him on longer term contract and I don't think they will get him for less than $20M/year.
He can’t be tagged next year??
I'm pretty sure the third tag carries a +44% YOY value (whereas the second tag is +20% YOY). That would put a third tag for LW at $27.9M for 2022. It would amount to a three-year fully guaranteed contract of $63.5M, with $47.4M over this year and next. If you're going to do that, why wouldn't you just grab your ankles and give him whatever he's looking for in a long-term deal and get yourself some cap relief this year when you need it. It can't get worse than $23.7M AAV fully guaranteed anyway.
+1
Make the defense like the 2016 team, but smarter and younger. Keep teams under 20 and have that best 3rd down defense..
Quote:
In comment 15174598 kdog77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15174563 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
LW will negotiate a contract now that he is on the tag. I don't think he (or his agent) will risk going a second year on the tag.
Not necessarily. LW holds the leverage in this negotiation because he can't be tagged by the Giants next year and the $19.3M salary becomes fully guaranteed when he signs the tender. If the 2022 salary is $25M-$30M higher than 2021, then there is actually more incentive for current FAs to play on 1 year contract and wait for better market in 2022. Giants are going to be negotiating against themselves to keep him on longer term contract and I don't think they will get him for less than $20M/year.
He can’t be tagged next year??
I'm pretty sure the third tag carries a +44% YOY value (whereas the second tag is +20% YOY). That would put a third tag for LW at $27.9M for 2022. It would amount to a three-year fully guaranteed contract of $63.5M, with $47.4M over this year and next. If you're going to do that, why wouldn't you just grab your ankles and give him whatever he's looking for in a long-term deal and get yourself some cap relief this year when you need it. It can't get worse than $23.7M AAV fully guaranteed anyway.
The franchise tag is only useful in buying time to work out long term deal without competing against other teams. The increased salary YoY is intended to motivate teams to negotiate in good faith or lose cap flexibility. I doubt LW is concerned about getting tagged because he knows the Giants have to pay him, release him or trade him to a team that will pay him. Hopefully Dave is offering LW more than a hot dog, pretzel and a bag of jelly donuts to stay long term. If not he better be taking calls from other teams before next Wednesday to move this albatross of a contract off the books.
Defense: Alec Ogletree and Antoine Bethea
Special Teams: Zak DeOssie and Michael Thomas
And 2018:
Defense: Landon Collins and Alec Ogletree
Special Teams: Zak DeOssie and Michael Thomas
2017:
So just over the past few years, there have been a few that they've let walk. Not many, but more than zero.
Quote:
In comment 15174607 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15174598 kdog77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15174563 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
LW will negotiate a contract now that he is on the tag. I don't think he (or his agent) will risk going a second year on the tag.
Not necessarily. LW holds the leverage in this negotiation because he can't be tagged by the Giants next year and the $19.3M salary becomes fully guaranteed when he signs the tender. If the 2022 salary is $25M-$30M higher than 2021, then there is actually more incentive for current FAs to play on 1 year contract and wait for better market in 2022. Giants are going to be negotiating against themselves to keep him on longer term contract and I don't think they will get him for less than $20M/year.
He can’t be tagged next year??
I'm pretty sure the third tag carries a +44% YOY value (whereas the second tag is +20% YOY). That would put a third tag for LW at $27.9M for 2022. It would amount to a three-year fully guaranteed contract of $63.5M, with $47.4M over this year and next. If you're going to do that, why wouldn't you just grab your ankles and give him whatever he's looking for in a long-term deal and get yourself some cap relief this year when you need it. It can't get worse than $23.7M AAV fully guaranteed anyway.
The franchise tag is only useful in buying time to work out long term deal without competing against other teams. The increased salary YoY is intended to motivate teams to negotiate in good faith or lose cap flexibility. I doubt LW is concerned about getting tagged because he knows the Giants have to pay him, release him or trade him to a team that will pay him. Hopefully Dave is offering LW more than a hot dog, pretzel and a bag of jelly donuts to stay long term. If not he better be taking calls from other teams before next Wednesday to move this albatross of a contract off the books.
Agreed. I was merely answering Old Blue's question about whether they could theoretically tag LW again next year. That necessarily implies letting him play 2021 on the tag in the first place, so it's starting from a suboptimal scenario, but by 2022, if NYG is tagging LW a third time, they're absolutely going to pay through the nose even on a long-term deal.
Make the defense like the 2016 team, but smarter and younger. Keep teams under 20 and have that best 3rd down defense..
IMO, no matter how good the defense is, they're going to crumble late in games and late in the season if the offense can't keep them off the field.
JJ and DG have said 57 times already they believe Jones is the guy. They don't feel they need any more evaluation. The DL was a big strength last year. Keep it that way, grow the identity.
Keep developing the young guys on offense. (the 3 lineman, Slayton, Pettis, get more out of EE), draft more help. They've got a lot of young talent. Get them to play at higher levels. and start winning more games as a result.
JJ and DG have said 57 times already they believe Jones is the guy. They don't feel they need any more evaluation.
They can say anything. Words are free, and he's under contract for 32 more games.
JJ and DG have said 57 times already they believe Jones is the guy. They don't feel they need any more evaluation. The DL was a big strength last year. Keep it that way, grow the identity.
Keep developing the young guys on offense. (the 3 lineman, Slayton, Pettis, get more out of EE), draft more help. They've got a lot of young talent. Get them to play at higher levels. and start winning more games as a result.
He’s the guy until he isn’t.
He’s the guy in 2021. Maybe even 2022 if he sucks in ‘21.
Gun to my head: we have a new QB1 come September of 2023.
JJ and DG have said 57 times already they believe Jones is the guy. They don't feel they need any more evaluation. The DL was a big strength last year. Keep it that way, grow the identity.
Keep developing the young guys on offense. (the 3 lineman, Slayton, Pettis, get more out of EE), draft more help. They've got a lot of young talent. Get them to play at higher levels. and start winning more games as a result.
Fine, let's take them at their word and they don't need to see anything more to know that DJ is their guy going forward.
They still need more playmakers to have the offense actually be competent enough to win games.
Quote:
We weaken a defense that is on the rise to try to make the offense better? Obviously, after all the draft capital expended on the offense, you would think it would be better..
Make the defense like the 2016 team, but smarter and younger. Keep teams under 20 and have that best 3rd down defense..
IMO, no matter how good the defense is, they're going to crumble late in games and late in the season if the offense can't keep them off the field.
I agree with you. The offense needs 2 "starter caliber" WR?'s. Tired of the "flashers, may be a gem or boom or bust. No sure think but stop trying to do it on the cheap. Shep has been a non factor for 2 years. But him back in the slot..
Quote:
In comment 15174300 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15174295 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.
Sounds good, but where is all the money coming from if you pay LW 20 million?
No idea, but they have much more knowledge as to what they can and cannot do with the cap..
This!
100x, this!
this x10000, seriously if you dont know what you're talking about then keep your opinion to yourself since you can't state it as a fact.
seriously none of us know the plan so fucking chill and let everything play out
Quote:
LW and Tomlinson are both really good. We haven’t done anything crazy in order to keep both of them as of yet. Why don’t we just let everything play out before we start bashing the franchise?
I get it. My ire is in anticipation of the this happening... ;)
I've written this until I am on the verge of carpel tunnel syndrome - we absolutely need to find out what we have in Jones this year. Get him the infantry so we find out if he's worth a longer term investment. Because right now I don't trust this OL NOT TO BE AN EXCUSE if Jones starts to play poorly in 2021...
At what point in time do you start to keep your best players? At some point they need to stop chasing their tails as they have done on the Dline since 2010.
Yes they need a better offense - a much better offense. But you do not weaken your defense to maybe help your offense.
I get it. My ire is in anticipation of the this happening... ;)
I've written this until I am on the verge of carpel tunnel syndrome - we absolutely need to find out what we have in Jones this year. Get him the infantry so we find out if he's worth a longer term investment. Because right now I don't trust this OL NOT TO BE AN EXCUSE if Jones starts to play poorly in 2021...
At what point in time do you start to keep your best players? At some point they need to stop chasing their tails as they have done on the Dline since 2010.
Yes they need a better offense - a much better offense. But you do not weaken your defense to maybe help your offense.
But we have at depth at DT...I thought?
We drafted Lawrence in round one. So let him step up and become a bigger star/contributor.
DTs are more fungible in a 3-4 based on their responsibilities, so you don't need a lot of high priced players for that role.
Quote:
" we need more playmakers so we can see what we have in Jones"
JJ and DG have said 57 times already they believe Jones is the guy. They don't feel they need any more evaluation. The DL was a big strength last year. Keep it that way, grow the identity.
Keep developing the young guys on offense. (the 3 lineman, Slayton, Pettis, get more out of EE), draft more help. They've got a lot of young talent. Get them to play at higher levels. and start winning more games as a result.
He’s the guy until he isn’t.
He’s the guy in 2021. Maybe even 2022 if he sucks in ‘21.
Gun to my head: we have a new QB1 come September of 2023.
Quote:
I get it. My ire is in anticipation of the this happening... ;)
I've written this until I am on the verge of carpel tunnel syndrome - we absolutely need to find out what we have in Jones this year. Get him the infantry so we find out if he's worth a longer term investment. Because right now I don't trust this OL NOT TO BE AN EXCUSE if Jones starts to play poorly in 2021...
At what point in time do you start to keep your best players? At some point they need to stop chasing their tails as they have done on the Dline since 2010.
Yes they need a better offense - a much better offense. But you do not weaken your defense to maybe help your offense.
But we have at depth at DT...I thought?
We drafted Lawrence in round one. So let him step up and become a bigger star/contributor.
DTs are more fungible in a 3-4 based on their responsibilities, so you don't need a lot of high priced players for that role.
Out defensive scheme is seems to be very player dependent with the exception of the two middle LBers. They seem to have clearly defined roles. Thought Parsons would have been a great fit for the other spot, but news seems to be down on him.
Quote:
In comment 15174304 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15174300 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15174295 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.
Sounds good, but where is all the money coming from if you pay LW 20 million?
No idea, but they have much more knowledge as to what they can and cannot do with the cap..
This!
100x, this!
this x10000, seriously if you dont know what you're talking about then keep your opinion to yourself since you can't state it as a fact.
seriously none of us know the plan so fucking chill and let everything play out
This is an interesting comment...
Do me a favor, go around and use this statement in the rest of your everyday life...at home, work, on zoom calls, chats with your friends and neighbors. Do it for a week or so and let us know how it turns out for you...
Film the hilarity so the rest of us can see.
Oh, and tell us how that works out......
Quote:
We weaken a defense that is on the rise to try to make the offense better? Obviously, after all the draft capital expended on the offense, you would think it would be better..
Make the defense like the 2016 team, but smarter and younger. Keep teams under 20 and have that best 3rd down defense..
IMO, no matter how good the defense is, they're going to crumble late in games and late in the season if the offense can't keep them off the field.
This is a great point that seems to get overlooked in most of these discussions. Good defense and good offense don’t exist in a vacuum...one needs to be good enough, at least, to take the pressure off the other.
As much as McAdoo sounded like a butthead with his sayings, his whole complimentary football thing made sense.
the best defenses in the NFL still allow 20ppg.
If you can't run a decent offense in this league you're not going anywhere.
the best defenses in the NFL still allow 20ppg.
If you can't run a decent offense in this league you're not going anywhere.
Indeed. This has old school written all over it.
I guess the only "positive" is the WFT and Philly offenses may not be very good due to big QB question marks. So this silly strategy may work in our hideous division...
the best defenses in the NFL still allow 20ppg.
If you can't run a decent offense in this league you're not going anywhere.
This point was backed up starkly in 2020. Compare NYG to the four finalists:
Points scored (league rank), points allowed (league rank), W-L
GB - 509 (1), 369 (13), 13-3
BUF - 501 (2), 375 (16), 13-3
TB - 492 (3), 355 (8), 11-5
KC - 473 (6), 362 (11), 14-2
NYG - 280 (31), 357 (9), 6-10
If you want to win in the NFL you prioritize scoring points.
I'm still in favor of paying Williams and Tomlinson because I don't believe there's a FA/draft scenario that is getting this offense into the top half of the league in scoring. Throwing a big contract to Kenny Golladay to get 900 yards receiving and 5 TDs is a waste of resources.
Scoring in top half is helpful, but the more important goal is to build a better roster for the longer term.
Quote:
In comment 15174649 GManinDC said:
Quote:
We weaken a defense that is on the rise to try to make the offense better? Obviously, after all the draft capital expended on the offense, you would think it would be better..
Make the defense like the 2016 team, but smarter and younger. Keep teams under 20 and have that best 3rd down defense..
IMO, no matter how good the defense is, they're going to crumble late in games and late in the season if the offense can't keep them off the field.
This is a great point that seems to get overlooked in most of these discussions. Good defense and good offense don’t exist in a vacuum...one needs to be good enough, at least, to take the pressure off the other.
As much as McAdoo sounded like a butthead with his sayings, his whole complimentary football thing made sense.
Or we can be the like the 2014-2015 teams and score a bunch of points and have the defense still lose games in the 4th quarter which caused the firing of TC and the defensive spending spree of 2016.
Those teams scored 23.8ppg and 26.3ppg those years according to PFF (if that's allowed) and still went 6-10!