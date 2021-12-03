Duggan tweet about Williams contract

What LW did for us last year. But how does he even sniff those numbers next year and subsequently take shit from the media and fans all year as a perennial failed acquisition of monumental proportion. At those numbers reported, this will be one of the most polarizing and controversial Giants asset in team history. Anything less then a perennial all-pro or near that, will demolish an already tepid legacy of one Dave Gettleman.
There's currently one single strength on this team and I really hope they keep it. Guess you can make the argument that safety us as well but not to the extent the DL is. They have a ridiculous amount of money tied up in an ineffective offense, I'd be glad to see some devoted to the D.
a 30 percent in TV revenue is about 3 billion split between player and ownership allows 1.5 billion to go to the 32 teams. It equates to about 47 million increase per team for the salary cap. I realize the numbers are not perfect. You also have to subtract out the covid loss which I believe is supposed to be recouped over 3 seasons.
a 30 percent in TV revenue is about 3 billion split between player and ownership allows 1.5 billion to go to the 32 teams. It equates to about 47 million increase per team for the salary cap. I realize the numbers are not perfect. You also have to subtract out the covid loss which I believe is supposed to be recouped over 3 seasons.
I also wonder if the NFL took a bigger hit and is spreading that hit over a couple of years. By all accounts they came out and said that it will not go below $175 this year. Then it was rumored to be $180. Then rumored to be between $180 and $185. I think there will be a covid hit next year too and the cap won't just "go back to normal" like most believe. I think it'll take a few years.
Yes that is what matters to an extent. I am not too sure how the cap works as I have said a million times, but if it is say $17M this year cap wise, like Dallas is paying Dak 40M per but it’s a 22 M cap hit this year than it in theory saves $2M on the projected $19.4M franchise cap hit, fine. But still that probably means next 3 years are like 23M per or something which can be very bad for the cap.
Obsessed with not losing and signing LW no matter how high it goes
Agent in car bird seat
He is. Which surprises me why the ask isn't even higher.
You have to be kidding me. LW proved himself this year, he played extremely well. Everyone knows it, DG was right, it’s not a bad thing that we took a chance on someone and it WORKED OUT. LW will get his money, wether it is here or somewhere else because he deserves it. Give DG credit where it is due man.
Where has the draft got us the last 3 years? Barkley, DJ, and Thomas. The first two were bad picks, and Thomas is still a wait, and see. Bottom line is that the team is still a losing team.
You're right...we should stop drafting immediately.
No we should get someone who knows how to draft better. You think DG is a good drafter?
DG is pretty good.
He always is ready when we are on the clock, gets his picks in on time, knows how to pronounce their names at the press conference. Throws in a few cliches like "at the end of the day..." and "he is a good kid...".
Obsessed with not losing and signing LW no matter how high it goes
Agent in car bird seat
He is. Which surprises me why the ask isn't even higher.
You have to be kidding me. LW proved himself this year, he played extremely well. Everyone knows it, DG was right, it’s not a bad thing that we took a chance on someone and it WORKED OUT. LW will get his money, wether it is here or somewhere else because he deserves it. Give DG credit where it is due man.
Kidding you about what? I simply said I am surprised Team LW isn't asking for more money.
he gave up a 3rd and a 5th to get Williams without having him sign an extension at the time of the deal. He has to save face by signing him and showing he didn't just throw away those picks. This whole thing was designed to be a fiasco from day 1.
Doesn’t have the Balls to walk away now trade would have been fine if long term contract was done. Instead dumb ass Dave at time says LW wants to sign here and he has a good relationship with agent LW I gonna break the bank Gettleman is fuckin clueless
What LW did for us last year. But how does he even sniff those numbers next year and subsequently take shit from the media and fans all year as a perennial failed acquisition of monumental proportion. At those numbers reported, this will be one of the most polarizing and controversial Giants asset in team history. Anything less then a perennial all-pro or near that, will demolish an already tepid legacy of one Dave Gettleman.
We paid Nate Solder to be the highest OT ever at the time, and it has proven to be a horrendous signing. And it has garnered no where near the level of calamity you suggest a LW signing would. LW had a helluva season, so you have to think he'll be near that production. So it wouldn't be an issue with the fans or the media unless he immediately turned into Albert Haynesworth.
Obsessed with not losing and signing LW no matter how high it goes
Agent in car bird seat
He is. Which surprises me why the ask isn't even higher.
You have to be kidding me. LW proved himself this year, he played extremely well. Everyone knows it, DG was right, it’s not a bad thing that we took a chance on someone and it WORKED OUT. LW will get his money, wether it is here or somewhere else because he deserves it. Give DG credit where it is due man.
Kidding you about what? I simply said I am surprised Team LW isn't asking for more money.
No reason to play games, your post clearly was supporting the idea that DG is only going to sign LW because he is obsessed with not losing, and willing to overpay to prove it.
Just think that’s a cheap shot. DG was right, we should celebrate that.
had remembered what Sy said you would not be crying. I am paraphrasing but Sy said the the way Williams generates his pass rush is not from quick twitch muscle which diminishes as you age and get pounded. IIRC, he said LW will likely maintain his level of play for the next 5 years.
There comes a point in time when you need to retain your good players. LW is the best player on defense that the Giants have and he is upper echelon at his position in the NFL. Nobody wants to pay anyone player $20, but that is what they get.
He’s pretty interesting sometimes, talks on the business of sports. Was saying that a lot of time fans assume the players want more years but that’s not actually the case. Less years means getting to free agency again and that means more money.
Anyway, I think the $21.5 is the AAV and now they're looking at the years. I hope Getty signs up LW and DT.
He’s pretty interesting sometimes, talks on the business of sports. Was saying that a lot of time fans assume the players want more years but that’s not actually the case. Less years means getting to free agency again and that means more money.
Anyway, I think the $21.5 is the AAV and now they’re looking at the years. I hope Getty signs up LW and DT.
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
You mean if he signed him for $11-$13M as was expected if he got hit FA that offseason? That would have actually represented foresight...
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
DG was crowned the dumbest GM in human history for daring to trade a 3 and a conditional 5 for a former 1st round pick who had 1 sack that year for the Jets.
Now the player has played up to the Giants’ evaluation of him, and he wants to be paid accordingly.
It’s par for the course on this web site though. Were you here in the summer of 2007 when Strahan held out of training camp? I personally read people saying trade him for a 5th round pick. Strange that 6 months later, the guy sacked Brady twice in the best game I have ever seen.
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
You mean if he signed him for $11-$13M as was expected if he got hit FA that offseason? That would have actually represented foresight...
And clearly the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement after the trade. You think DG didn’t want to get the deal done then? They guy had the balls to make the trade, and got shit on for it. I have to imagine LW camp knew what they had and wouldn’t move, and good for them they were right. But to put all of the blame on DG is unrealistic and unfair.
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
DG was crowned the dumbest GM in human history for daring to trade a 3 and a conditional 5 for a former 1st round pick who had 1 sack that year for the Jets.
Now the player has played up to the Giants’ evaluation of him, and he wants to be paid accordingly.
It’s par for the course on this web site though. Were you here in the summer of 2007 when Strahan held out of training camp? I personally read people saying trade him for a 5th round pick. Strange that 6 months later, the guy sacked Brady twice in the best game I have ever seen.
The evaluation of the player isn’t the problem, but paying the money is when you are strapped for money, and more holes to fill.
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
You mean if he signed him for $11-$13M as was expected if he got hit FA that offseason? That would have actually represented foresight...
Do you honestly think the Giants didn’t have conversations with him and his agent ever since they signed him? They negotiated last year and they were considered far apart then.
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
DG was crowned the dumbest GM in human history for daring to trade a 3 and a conditional 5 for a former 1st round pick who had 1 sack that year for the Jets.
Now the player has played up to the Giants’ evaluation of him, and he wants to be paid accordingly.
It’s par for the course on this web site though. Were you here in the summer of 2007 when Strahan held out of training camp? I personally read people saying trade him for a 5th round pick. Strange that 6 months later, the guy sacked Brady twice in the best game I have ever seen.
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
Did you tell LW what Gettleman should have done? Or are you under the impression that a player has to sign whatever contract the team wants him to? You apparently don’t realize that they’ve been trying to sign him to a long term deal since last season,.
We all want players to sign for the league minimum. Unfortunately there are two sides to the negotiations, which you clearly do not understand. Try to think for yourself and stop following the mob. They are dragging you down. Head, Out. Of. Sand. Please.
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
DG was crowned the dumbest GM in human history for daring to trade a 3 and a conditional 5 for a former 1st round pick who had 1 sack that year for the Jets.
Now the player has played up to the Giants’ evaluation of him, and he wants to be paid accordingly.
It’s par for the course on this web site though. Were you here in the summer of 2007 when Strahan held out of training camp? I personally read people saying trade him for a 5th round pick. Strange that 6 months later, the guy sacked Brady twice in the best game I have ever seen.
The evaluation of the player isn’t the problem, but paying the money is when you are strapped for money, and more holes to fill.
They’re not that strapped for cash. They can rework contracts all over the place to raise money to pay for LW, DT, and a WR if need be. The salary cap is a fluid entity.
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
You mean if he signed him for $11-$13M as was expected if he got hit FA that offseason? That would have actually represented foresight...
Here we go again. So the Giants should have held a gun to LW head and forced him to sign the deal they wanted?
You are the gift that keeps on giving, I’ll give you that. You have absolutely zero sense of reality, but that’s ok. You’re pure entertainment. Keep up the good work.
U still don’t get it Gettleman should never have made trade with Jets unless long term contract was agreed upoon before trade WTF?? No gun to the head if deal done Gettleman walks away are u that stupid??
There are literally posters here that consider themselves the smartest guys in the room that think the Giants shave have signed LW to an $11-$13 Million contract last offseason. What fucking planet are you morons living on? It’s almost like you completely ignore last offseason and how things went down. You think LW was signing for $11 Million? Of course you don’t believe that. You don’t believe most of what you post. You’re simply narcissistic windbags that are here to troll. Isn’t that right, Terps? You talk about foresight? Hahahahahaha! Keep on keepin on, clown. You’re a treasure.
In comment 15175067 big canoe jeff said:
[quote] U still don’t get it Gettleman should never have made trade with Jets unless long term contract was agreed upoon before trade WTF?? No gun to the head if deal done Gettleman walks away are u that stupid??
Let’s say Gettleman says I want a long term deal with the player or no trade. The Giants don’t get him. So it would be better to not have a top 5 defensive lineman on the team?
U still don’t get it Gettleman should never have made trade with Jets unless long term contract was agreed upoon before trade WTF?? No gun to the head if deal done Gettleman walks away are u that stupid??
I have never in my life seen a 3rd round pick so revered in my life. They traded a 3rd round pick. A pick in which all of you clowns would whine, bitch, moan and complain about no matter who they took, They got a Pro Bowl level player for a pick that none of you would have been happy with anyways. Just fucking stop. You assclowns act like they traded the first pick in the entire draft. I’ve never seen anything like it. You finally have a good player and you STILL have to find reasons to bitch! As bad as this team has been, this fan base is much worse.
There are literally posters here that consider themselves the smartest guys in the room that think the Giants shave have signed LW to an $11-$13 Million contract last offseason. What fucking planet are you morons living on? It’s almost like you completely ignore last offseason and how things went down. You think LW was signing for $11 Million? Of course you don’t believe that. You don’t believe most of what you post. You’re simply narcissistic windbags that are here to troll. Isn’t that right, Terps? You talk about foresight? Hahahahahaha! Keep on keepin on, clown. You’re a treasure.
I am truly, honestly shocked that people just forget the narrative at the time of the move, and now all of a sudden they want to sit in their arm chair and tell us why DG is dumb. Is it impossible for you to identify and celebrate a huge win for us? Is it impossible for you to be positive in any capacity?
Really what's the difference between 20 mill and 23 mill per year?
There are literally posters here that consider themselves the smartest guys in the room that think the Giants shave have signed LW to an $11-$13 Million contract last offseason. What fucking planet are you morons living on? It’s almost like you completely ignore last offseason and how things went down. You think LW was signing for $11 Million? Of course you don’t believe that. You don’t believe most of what you post. You’re simply narcissistic windbags that are here to troll. Isn’t that right, Terps? You talk about foresight? Hahahahahaha! Keep on keepin on, clown. You’re a treasure.
There were a handful of regular, respected posters who suggested that DG probably had a handshake agreement in place with LW at the time of the trade, or at least a very good idea of what LW was looking for, and that it was going to be for a lot less than people expected (many specifically predicting a $12M AAV).
Are we supposed to pretend those posts never happened just because they wound up being comically incorrect?
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
I believe the insinuation here is that the Giants should've let LW hit Free Agency (instead of trading for him) and then paid the market rate AT THE TIME for LW. The Jets sure as hell weren't going to tag him, and if LW had hit free agency, what team was going to pay him more than $11-12M for him? What choice would LW have had at that point.
By trading for him and making the pick conditional, it give LW all the leverage. The Giants couldn't release him at that point, so it gave LW the chance to bet on himself with the tag and he took the bet. But if you never make the trade in the first place, let him hit FA, and then pay the market rate for him (or let's even say you pay him a bit MORE than the market rate for him AT THE TIME just to make sure you can get him), then you come out looking like a genius at this point.
To me, I really don't think the picks we gave for him matter so much, I more just think that if DG really had conviction about LW, why not let him hit FA and then give a deal that would've looked sweet to him at that time? What other option would LW have had at that point? Instead DG played it safe and that's why we're going to end up paying him much more money (that he has certainly earned at this point). I'm happy we have him and I'm happy the Giants are going to sign him, but I think we're allowed to nitpick about the little oversights that DG makes here and there, because they certainly add up in the end.
This situation is FAR from my biggest gripe w/ DG, because in the end we got a very good player and you need good players to win games. But it's just too bad that if DG had conviction that this guy was the perfect fit, he could've taken a small risk by letting him hit FA and came out looking like a genius at this point, but instead he decided to play it safe. In the end, what are we getting? A superstar player at a superstar salary.
LW can't just be "pretty good" from here on, he has to be $23M good for the next 4 years, and that would in essence just end up being par for the course. I'm certainly not going to call DG an idiot for this whole thing, but I'm also not going to call him a genius. It's literally par for the course: superstar player for superstar money (like I said before). He's going to be one of the highest paid players on the team and in the league, so as long as he is one of the best players on the team and in the league for the next 4 years, then in the end this was all par for the course.
RE: $11-13M per year would have been a great deal.
trade that it wasn't what we gave up but the way we gave it up that put us in a position with awful leverage.
How this has played out is actually proof of that being the case. There were a great many people who were defending the trade ONLY on the basis that they thought DG had some wink-wink deal with LW about reasonable contract terms.
Again, I'm even willing to concede at this point that we have to see what he does on the field to come to a final conclusion on the trade. But what made people question the deal is still very present. He could hold our legs under the fire for a deal he never plays up to very easily still.
I clicked "Reply" on the wrong post. The post I responded to said "deal should've been made at the time of the trade" so obviously that person wasn't insinuating letting LW hit FA. But some of the other posts that says "should've signed LW to $11-12M per year, I mostly take those to mean: "we should've let LW hit FA then sign him to a team-friendly deal that would've been a sweet deal for LW at the time." I don't think we had a chance to sign him to $11-12M per year once we traded for him... the trade (and the terms of the trade) gave LW all the leverage and was the exact reason we COULDN'T sign him at that rate then.
Some fans are terrified of paying great players big money
The money saved doesn’t always make that much of a difference. Grass isn’t always greener. Great players do make a big difference. Let’s say the giants signed LW to a “team friendly deal,” ok fine, even if that isn’t possible, did that saved money really do that much good? We’re talking a few extra million in regards to a nearly 200 million dollar cap. What glorious difference did that really make? You either keep the player or you don’t. Which do you want?
I just don’t get the fear. Fans are so angst ridden with sports discussion the last 10-20 years. Player gets paid and people lose their shit. You don’t know that the extra money is truly going to sink the teams finances. You just don’t know that. Where’s that extra 3-4-5-6-7 million going? What savior is getting that and saving this franchise?? Did that alternate move prove to be better?? You don’t know that. All we have is this player in front of us.
So much analysis that can’t even be quantified and so much negativity and fear.
Yea there’s a cap, yes it’s real. Yes it needs to be adhered to. And yes it can and will dictate team spending. But here’s the thing, teams are going to spend what they want to spend. The giants and every other team used to haggle and negotiate with players before there was ever a cap. Remember those days? Some here are too young. Back in the 80s and 90s players held out of camp over MONEY. The more things change the more they stay the same. Owners spend big when they want to spend big. If there was no cap the giants would still be sending this same money. And they’d still likely sign Leonard Williams to a whopper of a contract.
If you won’t want to spend on Williams and would rather spend that big money on a different player or set of players, ok fine I get that, but where is that player? And how do you know they can’t get both?
Let things play out. If we learn one day that the giants had the choice of signing LW or signing the best right tackle in football or the best edge rusher, same nice ripe age of 26, and chose Williams instead? And Williams inevitably shit the bed here? I’ll admit the error. Obviously they don’t have that choice now, which is my whole point.
RE: Some fans are terrified of paying great players big money
The money saved doesn’t always make that much of a difference. Grass isn’t always greener. Great players do make a big difference. Let’s say the giants signed LW to a “team friendly deal,” ok fine, even if that isn’t possible, did that saved money really do that much good? We’re talking a few extra million in regards to a nearly 200 million dollar cap. What glorious difference did that really make? You either keep the player or you don’t. Which do you want?
I just don’t get the fear. Fans are so angst ridden with sports discussion the last 10-20 years. Player gets paid and people lose their shit. You don’t know that the extra money is truly going to sink the teams finances. You just don’t know that. Where’s that extra 3-4-5-6-7 million going? What savior is getting that and saving this franchise?? Did that alternate move prove to be better?? You don’t know that. All we have is this player in front of us.
So much analysis that can’t even be quantified and so much negativity and fear.
I gotta push back a little on this "what's the difference" attitude, though. You can go out and get a great defensive player for $22M per year in FA any year, and as long as he plays great then that's a good thing... but those particular signings are not ultimately what wins championships.
Historically-speaking, in the NFL, you don't win super bowls by making guys the highest-paid players in the league. I mean you can definitely have a few of those guys on your team (as long as they're playing up to their contract), but to win super bowls you need a few "coups" here and there, i.e. guys playing much better than what they're paid. Usually that comes from drafting well and winning with solid players still on rookie contracts, but it can also come from signing a guy who is top 5 player at his position to a contract that's $10M less than his worth.
And that's the thing: I don't care about the picks we traded, but I do care that if DG had let LW hit FA, we probably could've signed him for close to $10M per year less. I agree $3-$5M doesn't make a difference, but $10M certainly does. Every little thing adds up.
I don't hate DG for this situation at all, but I feel like I see what could've been a real coup of a deal if DG had just taken a bit of a risk and let LW hit FA, but instead he played it conservatively and we basically just came out par for the course in the grand scheme of things. Again, not the worst thing ever, but DG has taken a number of L's over the last few years, so it would be nice if every once in awhile he could maybe look like a genius w/ a little foresight.
I really don't think this situation is dooming for the Giants. Again: we're getting a great player and we're paying him what he's worth. Can't knock DG for that. But every little decision and deal here and there matters. Belichick never took a "what's the difference" approach, or like "the money doesn't matter it's just about whether you want to keep the player or not" (sorry I'm paraphrasing you)... he was famous for always making damn sure not to pay a guy more than he was worth, and every little correct decision he made added up to the Pats success.
In a game of inches with a salary cap, I don't mind nitpicking here and there and thinking "what could've been if we'd just done this or that," especially when we're talking about a big chunk of money, and when multiple people at the time were saying "why doesn't DG just wait for him to hit FA and THEN make him a decent offer given his market rate."
The money saved doesn’t always make that much of a difference. Grass isn’t always greener. Great players do make a big difference. Let’s say the giants signed LW to a “team friendly deal,” ok fine, even if that isn’t possible, did that saved money really do that much good? We’re talking a few extra million in regards to a nearly 200 million dollar cap. What glorious difference did that really make? You either keep the player or you don’t. Which do you want?
I just don’t get the fear. Fans are so angst ridden with sports discussion the last 10-20 years. Player gets paid and people lose their shit. You don’t know that the extra money is truly going to sink the teams finances. You just don’t know that. Where’s that extra 3-4-5-6-7 million going? What savior is getting that and saving this franchise?? Did that alternate move prove to be better?? You don’t know that. All we have is this player in front of us.
So much analysis that can’t even be quantified and so much negativity and fear.
I gotta push back a little on this "what's the difference" attitude, though. You can go out and get a great defensive player for $22M per year in FA any year, and as long as he plays great then that's a good thing... but those particular signings are not ultimately what wins championships.
Historically-speaking, in the NFL, you don't win super bowls by making guys the highest-paid players in the league. I mean you can definitely have a few of those guys on your team (as long as they're playing up to their contract), but to win super bowls you need a few "coups" here and there, i.e. guys playing much better than what they're paid. Usually that comes from drafting well and winning with solid players still on rookie contracts, but it can also come from signing a guy who is top 5 player at his position to a contract that's $10M less than his worth.
And that's the thing: I don't care about the picks we traded, but I do care that if DG had let LW hit FA, we probably could've signed him for close to $10M per year less. I agree $3-$5M doesn't make a difference, but $10M certainly does. Every little thing adds up.
I don't hate DG for this situation at all, but I feel like I see what could've been a real coup of a deal if DG had just taken a bit of a risk and let LW hit FA, but instead he played it conservatively and we basically just came out par for the course in the grand scheme of things. Again, not the worst thing ever, but DG has taken a number of L's over the last few years, so it would be nice if every once in awhile he could maybe look like a genius w/ a little foresight.
I really don't think this situation is dooming for the Giants. Again: we're getting a great player and we're paying him what he's worth. Can't knock DG for that. But every little decision and deal here and there matters. Belichick never took a "what's the difference" approach, or like "the money doesn't matter it's just about whether you want to keep the player or not" (sorry I'm paraphrasing you)... he was famous for always making damn sure not to pay a guy more than he was worth, and every little correct decision he made added up to the Pats success.
In a game of inches with a salary cap, I don't mind nitpicking here and there and thinking "what could've been if we'd just done this or that," especially when we're talking about a big chunk of money, and when multiple people at the time were saying "why doesn’t DG just wait for him to hit FA and THEN make him a decent offer given his market rate."
If he waits, then he has a lot of other teams bidding for LW’s services. No assurance he comes to the Giants if he was allowed to go to FA. Also, I remember the Jets talking to a few teams about him. I think he was getting traded regardless.
My thing is, LW is a good, perhaps excellent player. We need more of those on this roster.
RE: RE: RE: Some fans are terrified of paying great players big money
If he waits, then he has a lot of other teams bidding for LW’s services. No assurance he comes to the Giants if he was allowed to go to FA. Also, I remember the Jets talking to a few teams about him. I think he was getting traded regardless.
My thing is, LW is a good, perhaps excellent player. We need more of those on this roster.
Definitely no assurance, I concede that for sure. That said-- the Giants did have a bit of a leg up by being able to sell LW on the fact he didn't to have to change cities. I know he still could've certainly had his eye on moving back west, but I just couldn't seen any team AT THAT POINT paying LW more than $12M per year. It does seem DG valued him more than most teams did (and he turned out to be right about that), so it just seemed like the Giants signing LW would've had a high probability of occurring if he'd hit FA. But, like I said, it would've been a risk, but IMO it was a risk worth taking.
I hadn't heard about other teams talking to the Jets about trading for LW. If that's true, I can understand the move a little more, but it just didn't seem like there were many teams vying for his services, and willing to trade picks for an under-performing DT who was going to be a FA in a couple months anyway. The Jets could've said they were "talking to a few other teams," but I'm just not sure how much I believe it or how serious those teams were.
Giants didn't have the cap space at the time of the trade
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
I believe the insinuation here is that the Giants should've let LW hit Free Agency (instead of trading for him) and then paid the market rate AT THE TIME for LW. The Jets sure as hell weren't going to tag him, and if LW had hit free agency, what team was going to pay him more than $11-12M for him? What choice would LW have had at that point.
By trading for him and making the pick conditional, it give LW all the leverage. The Giants couldn't release him at that point, so it gave LW the chance to bet on himself with the tag and he took the bet. But if you never make the trade in the first place, let him hit FA, and then pay the market rate for him (or let's even say you pay him a bit MORE than the market rate for him AT THE TIME just to make sure you can get him), then you come out looking like a genius at this point.
To me, I really don't think the picks we gave for him matter so much, I more just think that if DG really had conviction about LW, why not let him hit FA and then give a deal that would've looked sweet to him at that time? What other option would LW have had at that point? Instead DG played it safe and that's why we're going to end up paying him much more money (that he has certainly earned at this point). I'm happy we have him and I'm happy the Giants are going to sign him, but I think we're allowed to nitpick about the little oversights that DG makes here and there, because they certainly add up in the end.
This situation is FAR from my biggest gripe w/ DG, because in the end we got a very good player and you need good players to win games. But it's just too bad that if DG had conviction that this guy was the perfect fit, he could've taken a small risk by letting him hit FA and came out looking like a genius at this point, but instead he decided to play it safe. In the end, what are we getting? A superstar player at a superstar salary.
LW can't just be "pretty good" from here on, he has to be $23M good for the next 4 years, and that would in essence just end up being par for the course. I'm certainly not going to call DG an idiot for this whole thing, but I'm also not going to call him a genius. It's literally par for the course: superstar player for superstar money (like I said before). He's going to be one of the highest paid players on the team and in the league, so as long as he is one of the best players on the team and in the league for the next 4 years, then in the end this was all par for the course.
Nice job here.
Only issue I have is labeling this a nitpick, because it’s actually now turning into a massive overpay since DG can’t walk away at this point. An overpay that results in less investment for a roster that needs much more than just LW...
RE: Giants didn't have the cap space at the time of the trade
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
You mean if he signed him for $11-$13M as was expected if he got hit FA that offseason? That would have actually represented foresight...
No it wouldn't. Youre making that call now as a 2020 view. 1. Lw might have said nah im good, ill play out deal or ob tag 2. We woyld have lost a 4th vs 5fh 3. He was still gonna cost 16.
Here we have a 26 yr old stud defensove player who is by fsr our best def player and we are crying about inking him lobg term.
Linked below is the thread on the Leonard Williams trade. I was pissed because, well, trading a 3rd and a 5th for an impending free agent is stupid. I will admit that Williams turned out to be a much better player than I expected, and I'm fine with the Giants paying him. What I am not fine with is the way this whole thing was handled, and that we're about to pay him $20M/year when it could have been a lot less.
Earlier in this thread I took shit for suggesting Williams could and should have been signed a while ago and for a lot less money. Here is one of my posts on the thread on the day of the trade:
Quote:
RE: RE:
Go Terps : 10/28/2019 6:04 pm : link
In comment 14651530 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
In comment 14651512 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Time to start hoping Leonard Williams turns into something more than he's been...just like we had to with Vernon back in 2016.
That is one seriously depressing comparison.
The only thing we don't know yet is the inflated size of the extension.
It's tough to predict. The biggest DE contract from last year was Trey Flowers at 5/90. Biggest DT was Sheldon Richardson 3/37. A decent guess is probably somewhere in the middle - 4/50, something like that.
Like JonC said above, this is now a building block player.
Williams wasn't going somewhere else for $18M/year after the 2019 season. He wasn't coming off of any great achievements with the Jets; he still hadn't had his 2020 output, which turned out to be his career year.
The overwhelming likelihood is that the Giants probably could have not traded for him and signed him as a free agent a few months later for something like $11M-$13M/year over 4 or 5 years. Instead we're about to sign him for $20M/year because Gettleman let himself get fisted by Williams's agent.
The front office bungled this whole situation. Throw it on the pile of huge fuckups. Link - ( New Window )
RE: On the topic of Williams's salary back in 2019
Linked below is the thread on the Leonard Williams trade. I was pissed because, well, trading a 3rd and a 5th for an impending free agent is stupid. I will admit that Williams turned out to be a much better player than I expected, and I'm fine with the Giants paying him. What I am not fine with is the way this whole thing was handled, and that we're about to pay him $20M/year when it could have been a lot less.
Earlier in this thread I took shit for suggesting Williams could and should have been signed a while ago and for a lot less money. Here is one of my posts on the thread on the day of the trade:
Quote:
RE: RE:
Go Terps : 10/28/2019 6:04 pm : link
In comment 14651530 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
In comment 14651512 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Time to start hoping Leonard Williams turns into something more than he's been...just like we had to with Vernon back in 2016.
That is one seriously depressing comparison.
The only thing we don't know yet is the inflated size of the extension.
It's tough to predict. The biggest DE contract from last year was Trey Flowers at 5/90. Biggest DT was Sheldon Richardson 3/37. A decent guess is probably somewhere in the middle - 4/50, something like that.
Like JonC said above, this is now a building block player.
Williams wasn't going somewhere else for $18M/year after the 2019 season. He wasn't coming off of any great achievements with the Jets; he still hadn't had his 2020 output, which turned out to be his career year.
The overwhelming likelihood is that the Giants probably could have not traded for him and signed him as a free agent a few months later for something like $11M-$13M/year over 4 or 5 years. Instead we're about to sign him for $20M/year because Gettleman let himself get fisted by Williams's agent.
The front office bungled this whole situation. Throw it on the pile of huge fuckups. Link - ( New Window )
For about the 100th time. Both sides need to agree to the number. Williams was not accepting 11-13 mill per year as you said a few days ago. Hell he did not accept the $18 he was offered, did he?
What is so hard to understand that if the player refuses to accept a number no amount of wishful thinking on your part(or the team's) is going to make it happen.
Did Dak Prescott accept 5 years at $35 mill the Cowboys offered(a gross over pay IMHO)? No and he held out for $40 mill and got it even after his ankle was broken.
I'm not saying I like it. I don't at all. But the number is the number. The only alternative is to let him go or tag him.
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
to sign LW to a long term deal, not even a backloaded one.
A big part of the bait for the trade was that the Jets paid most of LW's salary for the remainder of 2019, with the Giants kicking in only a minor amount.
And that was pretty much all they had to spend until it was time to negotiate for 2020, which didn't work out.
Really? They had like 2 wins at that point...they couldn’t have cut like half the team to fit him in...what’s the difference?
DG and Mara wanted to stop the losing. They wanted to win games, starting the next week against the Jets. That's why they wanted Williams, not just to get him on the roster.
Shyster - i replied to your first post which seemed to suggest that the reason LW was not signed in 2019 was because the NYG didn't have the cap space.
And my point was a team with only 2 wins in Nov 2019 should go create the necessary cap space by cutting players that helped it achieve a mere 2 wins. Especially for a prized player that the GM was targeting that you say was going to help stop the losing.
I am not suggesting that cap space was an issue back in Nov 2019. I have no idea nor don't care. But what I am saying is that sounds like a pretty weak excuse for why the GM wasn't able to get this trade & contract wrapped up asap.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants didn't have the cap space at the time of the trade
Shyster - i replied to your first post which seemed to suggest that the reason LW was not signed in 2019 was because the NYG didn't have the cap space.
And my point was a team with only 2 wins in Nov 2019 should go create the necessary cap space by cutting players that helped it achieve a mere 2 wins. Especially for a prized player that the GM was targeting that you say was going to help stop the losing.
I am not suggesting that cap space was an issue back in Nov 2019. I have no idea nor don't care. But what I am saying is that sounds like a pretty weak excuse for why the GM wasn't able to get this trade & contract wrapped up asap.
One consideration is that it is harder to create cap space mid-season because vet contracts are guaranteed after the first week.
But main point is that you are not thinking the way DG and Mara were thinking that made them interested in the trade in the first place. I'm not making excuses for them, just stating my take on that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants didn't have the cap space at the time of the trade
Shyster - i replied to your first post which seemed to suggest that the reason LW was not signed in 2019 was because the NYG didn't have the cap space.
And my point was a team with only 2 wins in Nov 2019 should go create the necessary cap space by cutting players that helped it achieve a mere 2 wins. Especially for a prized player that the GM was targeting that you say was going to help stop the losing.
I am not suggesting that cap space was an issue back in Nov 2019. I have no idea nor don't care. But what I am saying is that sounds like a pretty weak excuse for why the GM wasn't able to get this trade & contract wrapped up asap.
One consideration is that it is harder to create cap space mid-season because vet contracts are guaranteed after the first week.
But main point is that you are not thinking the way DG and Mara were thinking that made them interested in the trade in the first place. I'm not making excuses for them, just stating my take on that.
Totally agree it is harder to create it mid-season. Very fair point.
And if contract cap space (or ability to create it) didn't allow for them to trade for AND sign LW then that tells me they only left themselves even more exposed to actually what happened with this process. They walked right into actually.
Yes, I don't think the way they do, for certain :-)
Reading through the archived thread GoTerps posted above was illuminating. Many of us here said in real time that the LW trade was mind numbingly stupid. And for almost all of us who said this was a stupid trade, the point was NEVER about LWs ability as a player. It was completely clear that the right move was to let LW become a UFA and try to sign him. This was all clear to any sma’ht person paying attention to the way the NFL works.
I said this when the trade occurred, and I’ve still seen no compelling argument to disabuse me of the notion that the LW trade was the dumbest trade in the history of the NFL.
There is a fairly decent argument to be made that the
poorly thought-out process with respect to obtaining Leonard Williams on the roster will cost this team Dalvin Tomlinson.
Yes, cap dollars are all fungible. But this continuation of not signing and punting the LW decision down the road, and not "earmarking" the necessary funds for such a tag just creates too much stress on the finances.
You can point to Covid and the smaller cap, but as mentioned above a 6-win team shouldn't be so strapped for funds and leaving themselves exposed for losing good young players. Especially when they have so few.
Gettleman and Shurmur need to win in 2020
Go Terps : 10/28/2019 12:39 pm : link
They're going to do what they can to achieve that goal, even if it means doing stupid shit like this. And of course they'll still go 5-11 and get fired. Then Rhule or whomever will be saddled with the shitty contract we're about to give Williams.

Good times.
Good times.
Replace Rhule with Judge. They did end up going 5-11 and Gettleman got an extra year but will be gone after this year in all likelihood.
Leonard Williams has become a very good player. Hard to argue against the fact that they could have gotten him far cheaper if they waited though.
You cannot give away close to or equal value in draft capital of a second rounder without LW being signed long term at the time of the trade. It is just idiocy.
It shows me two things about DG. His ability to think multiple steps ahead when it comes to signing and negotiating contracts is not up to snuff and hurting the team. We have seen this on multiple players signed for money way over value, Tate, Stewart, Tolillo, etc. It seems like DG gets a conviction on signing a guy and money is not a consideration.
Second he undervalues draft capital. He wants his player and draft capital be damned. The LW trade, Beal, Baker, and multiple opportunities to trade down and get picks. And yes I understand you need someone to trade down with but when it happens multiple times in obvious situations it shows me DG is not qualified to handle the job.
It’s clear the assumption by those who were defending the trade was that LW would be signed long term. Even Bill2 suggested a “wink wink” agreement. Giants trade for him and then promptly sign him long term. That would have been a shrewd move knowing what we know now.
However, that never happened. And now DG is backed into a corner with LW having all the leverage. So, while DG gets credit for identifying a talented player (young) which fits a need, that is offset by how poorly he’s handled the contract aspect.
If I had to guess, the Giants *will* sign him in the 4 year/$86 million range, but it did not have to be nearly that expensive. On the flip side, look how the Pats operate with players. Prime example being Trent Brown.
We debate about analytics on BBI, but this is a prime example of having little foresight, and other general managers in the league are just simply better when it comes to allocating resources/money. I want to credit DG for the trade, but I can’t defend how the contract has played out. I just can’t. Even reading the thread, anyone who liked the trade then would be equally disappointed with how this has gone since. Very good player though, but it’s more than that.
Scenario 1: they sign him as a free agent at (absolute worst case) $13M/year.
Scenario 2: Williams signs elsewhere. The Giants have an extra 3 & 5, and an extra $16M in cap space.
The Giants are 8-16 since trading for Williams. They aren't likely to have a much worse record in either of those scenarios.
As with so many things under Gettleman, the reality that played out was worse and so much more stupid than the more really obvious and realistic scenario(s). Gettleman really has been, for lack of a better word, stupid. He is a stupid GM.
Just a guess, but I believe Judge has and will have much input into personnel..If he really wants LW here, he will be signed, even if the amount is higher than they would prefer
I don't disagree. Something clicked last offseason with veteran personnel acquisition. My guess is it was Judge.
My overarching point is with the dollars at play with this type of player -- you need a clear vision and need to get it right.
You look at the last several mega deals for the Giants -- Vernon, JPP, OBJ, Solder -- no vision and all ended sloppily.
It's overwhelmingly clear that KA's K structure is based on working for incompetent GMs - they all contain premature outs that many fans celebrate, but those outs deprive us of comp picks each year and contain some measure of dead money. This has been a trend under both JR and DG, so it's either the way KA chooses to do business, or it's a directive from above.
The most consistently competitive teams have FA acquisitions that actually complete their contracts and leave no dead money residue AND generate a comp pick or at least cancel out a comp pick signing.
That's not the way KA operates. If it's his methodology, he should NEVER be our GM. If it's not, he's not strong enough to push back against someone who is abusing his specialized discipline, which might also be a reason why he shouldn't be a GM candidate.
Scenario 1: they sign him as a free agent at (absolute worst case) $13M/year.
Scenario 2: Williams signs elsewhere. The Giants have an extra 3 & 5, and an extra $16M in cap space.
The Giants are 8-16 since trading for Williams. They aren't likely to have a much worse record in either of those scenarios.
As with so many things under Gettleman, the reality that played out was worse and so much more stupid than the more really obvious and realistic scenario(s). Gettleman really has been, for lack of a better word, stupid. He is a stupid GM.
I just can’t defend him anymore. I’ve tried giving him the benefit of the doubt. I think he’s had a nice career working in different roles for numerous franchises. I don’t discount that he helped the Giants in his prior tenure here. However, as general manager of the Giants - he’s been a disaster. He’s been an extension of the same things that got Reese shit here. I just can’t defend it.
Look at Judge vs Gettleman in their pressers. The way they go about the media is completely contradictory. It’s time for a general manager who is more in line with how Judge operates.
are they better of paying for players or would they have the same record without them. Sooner or later you need to pay your good players and get over the losses that have accrued thus far. The reasoning behind every move can’t be “well we stunk with him”, it’s incredibly flawed.
And that isn’t a DG defense, that’s an any team that stinks defense.
Scenario 1: they sign him as a free agent at (absolute worst case) $13M/year.
Scenario 2: Williams signs elsewhere. The Giants have an extra 3 & 5, and an extra $16M in cap space.
The Giants are 8-16 since trading for Williams. They aren't likely to have a much worse record in either of those scenarios.
As with so many things under Gettleman, the reality that played out was worse and so much more stupid than the more really obvious and realistic scenario(s). Gettleman really has been, for lack of a better word, stupid. He is a stupid GM.
Agreed. His supposed above average ability in identifying talent is way overshadowed with incompetence in other areas.
And I challenge Gettlemans core belief/mantra as being outdated based on today's NFL play and rules. Run the ball, stop the run, and rush the passer is outdated.
It’s clear the assumption by those who were defending the trade was that LW would be signed long term. Even Bill2 suggested a “wink wink” agreement. Giants trade for him and then promptly sign him long term. That would have been a shrewd move knowing what we know now.
However, that never happened. And now DG is backed into a corner with LW having all the leverage. So, while DG gets credit for identifying a talented player (young) which fits a need, that is offset by how poorly he’s handled the contract aspect.
If I had to guess, the Giants *will* sign him in the 4 year/$86 million range, but it did not have to be nearly that expensive. On the flip side, look how the Pats operate with players. Prime example being Trent Brown.
We debate about analytics on BBI, but this is a prime example of having little foresight, and other general managers in the league are just simply better when it comes to allocating resources/money. I want to credit DG for the trade, but I can’t defend how the contract has played out. I just can’t. Even reading the thread, anyone who liked the trade then would be equally disappointed with how this has gone since. Very good player though, but it’s more than that.
The trade for LW has only benefited two people - LW and his agent.
It hasn't benefited the Giants because we still had a losing record, didn't make the playoffs, and are now over a barrel having to very likely pay LW a king's ransom.
And going forward, this team won't be better if LW continues to play like he did in 2020. This team will ONLY be better if we solve the QB problem. So in the short term are success hinges almost exclusively on Daniel Jones.
Dunk is right about KA - he doesn’t get near the scrutiny and criticism he has earned. I also think that Terps is correct, in among many other things, his criticism of DGs ability to think and reason beyond the immediate and apparent needs of the team. To me, and I obviously don’t know Getty personally, but he appears to be very arrogant and very impulsive. These traits would be most clearly embodied in the LW trade. To be fair, Getty is probably a decent scout. But I think he lacks the humility, long term vision and critical thinking necessary to be a successful GM in today’s NFL.
Back to Abrams, there’s just no way I can see Getty understanding the intricacies of the NFL salary cap or the various and myriad ways to structure deals with players. I just don’t see Getty as a numb’ahs guy. So, that means a lot of these bad deals and lousy contracts and the overall lack of strategic thinking goes to beyond Getty and pervades the Giants organization. Those people would seem to me to at least include Abrams and Mara.
Just hypothetically, let’s say GD is right and this proposed
Bid-Ask sits at 4/86M right now. And while non-exclusive tag exists, nobody is interested in offering him a deal and have to pay extra comp to Giants, or negotiate with Giants on a tag and trade basis.
Give me the logical reasons why the Giants shouldn’t just release the tag and let this play out in free agency.
Should Getts be that concerned he will get those demands met? At that level of dollars, isn’t the team better off moving on, or seeing if they get a final bite at the apple if he finds a suitor?
How is essentially negotiating against yourself the proper path to take here?
are they better of paying for players or would they have the same record without them. Sooner or later you need to pay your good players and get over the losses that have accrued thus far. The reasoning behind every move can’t be “well we stunk with him”, it’s incredibly flawed.
And that isn’t a DG defense, that’s an any team that stinks defense.
It's not about Williams, or even paying him $20M now. I'm fine with it; he's a really good player and a perfect for for the system.
The problem is in the process and methodology from the front office. It shows no understanding of timing and resource allocation. It's why we're going to pay Williams $6-$8M more per year than we could have, why we used a second pick overall on a running back, why we had an opportunity to draft Allen, Jackson, or Herbert but ended up with Jones.
Gettleman has no grasp of resource allocation and timing. He's a fool. And Mara is an even bigger fool for continuing to put the team in his incompetent hands.
Scenario 1: they sign him as a free agent at (absolute worst case) $13M/year.
Scenario 2: Williams signs elsewhere. The Giants have an extra 3 & 5, and an extra $16M in cap space.
The Giants are 8-16 since trading for Williams. They aren't likely to have a much worse record in either of those scenarios.
As with so many things under Gettleman, the reality that played out was worse and so much more stupid than the more really obvious and realistic scenario(s). Gettleman really has been, for lack of a better word, stupid. He is a stupid GM.
Scenario 1: bullshit, as there’s no guarantee he would’ve signed with the Giants. There would’ve been a market for him given the fact that so many DE’s were tagged last year.
Scenario 2: the 3rd rounder would’ve been another uninspiring pick looking at who was actually drafted last year. The 5th would’ve been a crapshoot this year. What use would the 16 mil in space served? Look at who was actually on the market last year.
Maybe they could’ve signed him long term earlier for cheaper, nobody here knows as no one here was part of the negotiation. Throwing out random numbers is pure speculation.
Bottom line is he’s an impact player at an impact position and the best player on the defense. They’re not in a position to replace him. They need to work out a long term solution.
Increasingly, I think DG is not long for the job..
It isn’t uncommon for teams to hold onto general managers for the draft process and then move on after. It happens quite often. Free agency and draft decisions aren’t happening in a vacuum, so DG could still be here with less influence. I could see come June, DG is forced out or to retire. I don’t think the O’Brien hire is insignificant. I think they will transition to him.
Mara probably didn’t want to blow up the front office in January. Pure gut feeling on my part, but I think change is looming fast.
I know bw thinks DG is here for years to come, I don’t see it that way.
RE: Just hypothetically, let’s say GD is right and this proposed
I hope you are right and DG is sayonara much sooner than I anticipate. But I don't think Mara is very good at keeping things close to the vest or having a poker face. So when he said at the State of the Union that the thought of relieving Gettleman never really crossed his mind during the season, I believe him. And when Gettleman bookends that with his comment that he basically has zero interest in hanging things up, I believe him, too.
RE: for some reason this easily comp'able contract really fires people up
I hope you are right and DG is sayonara much sooner than I anticipate. But I don't think Mara is very good at keeping things close to the vest or having a poker face. So when he said at the State of the Union that the thought of relieving Gettleman never really crossed his mind during the season, I believe him. And when Gettleman bookends that with his comment that he basically has zero interest in hanging things up, I believe him, too.
Huh? I think Mara had to be tossing the idea of not retaining DG another year. And I would have thought all the way up to final game.
I hope you are right and DG is sayonara much sooner than I anticipate. But I don't think Mara is very good at keeping things close to the vest or having a poker face. So when he said at the State of the Union that the thought of relieving Gettleman never really crossed his mind during the season, I believe him. And when Gettleman bookends that with his comment that he basically has zero interest in hanging things up, I believe him, too.
Huh? I think Mara had to be tossing the idea of not retaining DG another year. And I would have thought all the way up to final game.
Those were his words above and in same context?
I'll double check, but I think a reporter asked Mara if he ever considered removing Gettleman during the season, and Mara gave essentially the answer I described. And then gave the emphatic, "I think we are very close..." mantra...
had remembered what Sy said you would not be crying. I am paraphrasing but Sy said the the way Williams generates his pass rush is not from quick twitch muscle which diminishes as you age and get pounded. IIRC, he said LW will likely maintain his level of play for the next 5 years.
There comes a point in time when you need to retain your good players. LW is the best player on defense that the Giants have and he is upper echelon at his position in the NFL. Nobody wants to pay anyone player $20, but that is what they get.
I hope you are right and DG is sayonara much sooner than I anticipate. But I don't think Mara is very good at keeping things close to the vest or having a poker face. So when he said at the State of the Union that the thought of relieving Gettleman never really crossed his mind during the season, I believe him. And when Gettleman bookends that with his comment that he basically has zero interest in hanging things up, I believe him, too.
Huh? I think Mara had to be tossing the idea of not retaining DG another year. And I would have thought all the way up to final game.
Those were his words above and in same context?
I'll double check, but I think a reporter asked Mara if he ever considered removing Gettleman during the season, and Mara gave essentially the answer I described. And then gave the emphatic, "I think we are very close..." mantra...
Just wondering if the question was misconstrued to suggest removing him in-season versus did Mara think about it during the season...
From the State of the Union. Mara's answers about Gettleman's status...
Quote:
Q: You didn't actually come out and make an announcement today that Dave Gettleman is coming back as general manager. Is that because that was not a decision that you made, it was just something that was naturally happening? Why is Dave coming back for another year as general manager?
A: He is coming back if you want a formal announcement about that. I don't think there was any particular reason why we didn't make any formal announcement. I think the way Dave and Joe worked together, I thought our personnel decisions were really sound this year. I feel better about our roster than I have in years, and I think the two of them working together have started the building process with something that can have sustained success going forward. I just didn't think that making a change at this point in time was something that was going to be beneficial. I said they worked really well together, and I'm really pleased with the players that they brought in here. I think that gives us a chance going forward.
Quote:
Q: How much did you even contemplate making a change at general manager?
A: I really didn't contemplate that. Listen, when you go through a season, any season, your feelings change from week to week depending on how you're doing. I certainly didn't feel very good midway through the season when we were sitting there at 1-7. I kept thinking that I'm seeing a team that's practicing hard, I'm seeing a good attitude out there, nobody's quitting, but where are the results? Where are the results? Then we started to win a little bit in the second half of the season and things started to look a little bit better. I just like the feeling we have in the locker room. I went to more team meetings than I ever had in the past. Players are so attentive and so tuned in to the message that's coming from the head coach. It just seemed like we were on the right track.
Overhauling the front office isn’t easy to do in January. Gettleman isn’t making free agency/draft decisions by himself. Keep him around through the draft, and then move on after.
I’m mostly kidding, I just think it’s funny the focus of the quote was on Judge and not really Gettleman.
I’m not sure what Rabbit Foot Dave’s job really is anymore. He doesn’t make a ton of sense to me when he speaks. I just assume the really smart guy who makes sense is making the decisions.
The cap will jump after this year. It can be done.
Win-Win...
Players don't get 100% of deals. Players get a percentage.
He didn't get paid for last year?
$100 million over 5 years.
$20/year is inescapable. More than that is unaffordable.
I also wonder if the NFL took a bigger hit and is spreading that hit over a couple of years. By all accounts they came out and said that it will not go below $175 this year. Then it was rumored to be $180. Then rumored to be between $180 and $185. I think there will be a covid hit next year too and the cap won't just "go back to normal" like most believe. I think it'll take a few years.
Quote:
Think he was gonna do? Settle for like 16m a year? Ive never seen a bigger bunch of crybabies in my life. He bet on himself and won. He’s earned a big payday.
He didn't get paid for last year?
There'sno way you don't know exactly what he means. Stop being purposely retarded.
Win-Win...
Where has the draft got us the last 3 years? Barkley, DJ, and Thomas. The first two were bad picks, and Thomas is still a wait, and see. Bottom line is that the team is still a losing team.
Just take it slow...
Quote:
It only helps with the draft position in 2022.
Win-Win...
Where has the draft got us the last 3 years? Barkley, DJ, and Thomas. The first two were bad picks, and Thomas is still a wait, and see. Bottom line is that the team is still a losing team.
Another brilliant take...
Jones is already a flat out bad pick? ✔️🤣🤣🤣🤣
I wonder where you stood on Eli after 2005..
Quote:
It only helps with the draft position in 2022.
Win-Win...
Where has the draft got us the last 3 years? Barkley, DJ, and Thomas. The first two were bad picks, and Thomas is still a wait, and see. Bottom line is that the team is still a losing team.
You're right...we should stop drafting immediately.
Quote:
In comment 15174928 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
It only helps with the draft position in 2022.
Win-Win...
Where has the draft got us the last 3 years? Barkley, DJ, and Thomas. The first two were bad picks, and Thomas is still a wait, and see. Bottom line is that the team is still a losing team.
You're right...we should stop drafting immediately.
No we should get someone who knows how to draft better. You think DG is a good drafter?
Agent in car bird seat
Quote:
In comment 15174960 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15174928 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
It only helps with the draft position in 2022.
Win-Win...
Where has the draft got us the last 3 years? Barkley, DJ, and Thomas. The first two were bad picks, and Thomas is still a wait, and see. Bottom line is that the team is still a losing team.
You're right...we should stop drafting immediately.
No we should get someone who knows how to draft better. You think DG is a good drafter?
🤡
Agent in car bird seat
He is. Which surprises me why the ask isn't even higher.
Agent in car bird seat
Hey jeff. Yeah, Getts look defeated the other day when he said he had to franchise tag LW. They have him over a barrel.
Dawgs should be right there. Opening up with Clemson but then relatively favorable schedule. I hear they got some new blood at WR too!
Quote:
Obsessed with not losing and signing LW no matter how high it goes
Agent in car bird seat
He is. Which surprises me why the ask isn't even higher.
You have to be kidding me. LW proved himself this year, he played extremely well. Everyone knows it, DG was right, it’s not a bad thing that we took a chance on someone and it WORKED OUT. LW will get his money, wether it is here or somewhere else because he deserves it. Give DG credit where it is due man.
Quote:
In comment 15174960 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15174928 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
It only helps with the draft position in 2022.
Win-Win...
Where has the draft got us the last 3 years? Barkley, DJ, and Thomas. The first two were bad picks, and Thomas is still a wait, and see. Bottom line is that the team is still a losing team.
You're right...we should stop drafting immediately.
No we should get someone who knows how to draft better. You think DG is a good drafter?
DG is pretty good.
He always is ready when we are on the clock, gets his picks in on time, knows how to pronounce their names at the press conference. Throws in a few cliches like "at the end of the day..." and "he is a good kid...".
Overall solid drafter.
Quote:
In comment 15174978 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
Obsessed with not losing and signing LW no matter how high it goes
Agent in car bird seat
He is. Which surprises me why the ask isn't even higher.
You have to be kidding me. LW proved himself this year, he played extremely well. Everyone knows it, DG was right, it’s not a bad thing that we took a chance on someone and it WORKED OUT. LW will get his money, wether it is here or somewhere else because he deserves it. Give DG credit where it is due man.
Kidding you about what? I simply said I am surprised Team LW isn't asking for more money.
We paid Nate Solder to be the highest OT ever at the time, and it has proven to be a horrendous signing. And it has garnered no where near the level of calamity you suggest a LW signing would. LW had a helluva season, so you have to think he'll be near that production. So it wouldn't be an issue with the fans or the media unless he immediately turned into Albert Haynesworth.
Quote:
In comment 15174986 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15174978 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
Obsessed with not losing and signing LW no matter how high it goes
Agent in car bird seat
He is. Which surprises me why the ask isn't even higher.
You have to be kidding me. LW proved himself this year, he played extremely well. Everyone knows it, DG was right, it’s not a bad thing that we took a chance on someone and it WORKED OUT. LW will get his money, wether it is here or somewhere else because he deserves it. Give DG credit where it is due man.
Kidding you about what? I simply said I am surprised Team LW isn't asking for more money.
No reason to play games, your post clearly was supporting the idea that DG is only going to sign LW because he is obsessed with not losing, and willing to overpay to prove it.
Just think that’s a cheap shot. DG was right, we should celebrate that.
There comes a point in time when you need to retain your good players. LW is the best player on defense that the Giants have and he is upper echelon at his position in the NFL. Nobody wants to pay anyone player $20, but that is what they get.
Read the prior post...
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
Anyway, I think the $21.5 is the AAV and now they’re looking at the years. I hope Getty signs up LW and DT.
Anyway, I think the $21.5 is the AAV and now they’re looking at the years. I hope Getty signs up LW and DT.
Amen
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Quote:
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
Quote:
In comment 15175019 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
You mean if he signed him for $11-$13M as was expected if he got hit FA that offseason? That would have actually represented foresight...
Quote:
In comment 15175019 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
DG was crowned the dumbest GM in human history for daring to trade a 3 and a conditional 5 for a former 1st round pick who had 1 sack that year for the Jets.
Now the player has played up to the Giants’ evaluation of him, and he wants to be paid accordingly.
It’s par for the course on this web site though. Were you here in the summer of 2007 when Strahan held out of training camp? I personally read people saying trade him for a 5th round pick. Strange that 6 months later, the guy sacked Brady twice in the best game I have ever seen.
Come on, geesh. That really is a kick in the balls to James Bradberry. He was spectacular in 2020.
Quote:
In comment 15175036 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15175019 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
You mean if he signed him for $11-$13M as was expected if he got hit FA that offseason? That would have actually represented foresight...
And clearly the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement after the trade. You think DG didn’t want to get the deal done then? They guy had the balls to make the trade, and got shit on for it. I have to imagine LW camp knew what they had and wouldn’t move, and good for them they were right. But to put all of the blame on DG is unrealistic and unfair.
Quote:
In comment 15175036 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15175019 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
DG was crowned the dumbest GM in human history for daring to trade a 3 and a conditional 5 for a former 1st round pick who had 1 sack that year for the Jets.
Now the player has played up to the Giants’ evaluation of him, and he wants to be paid accordingly.
It’s par for the course on this web site though. Were you here in the summer of 2007 when Strahan held out of training camp? I personally read people saying trade him for a 5th round pick. Strange that 6 months later, the guy sacked Brady twice in the best game I have ever seen.
The evaluation of the player isn’t the problem, but paying the money is when you are strapped for money, and more holes to fill.
Quote:
In comment 15175036 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15175019 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
You mean if he signed him for $11-$13M as was expected if he got hit FA that offseason? That would have actually represented foresight...
Do you honestly think the Giants didn’t have conversations with him and his agent ever since they signed him? They negotiated last year and they were considered far apart then.
Quote:
In comment 15175036 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15175019 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
DG was crowned the dumbest GM in human history for daring to trade a 3 and a conditional 5 for a former 1st round pick who had 1 sack that year for the Jets.
Now the player has played up to the Giants’ evaluation of him, and he wants to be paid accordingly.
It’s par for the course on this web site though. Were you here in the summer of 2007 when Strahan held out of training camp? I personally read people saying trade him for a 5th round pick. Strange that 6 months later, the guy sacked Brady twice in the best game I have ever seen.
Spot on, well said.
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
Did you tell LW what Gettleman should have done? Or are you under the impression that a player has to sign whatever contract the team wants him to? You apparently don’t realize that they’ve been trying to sign him to a long term deal since last season,.
We all want players to sign for the league minimum. Unfortunately there are two sides to the negotiations, which you clearly do not understand. Try to think for yourself and stop following the mob. They are dragging you down. Head, Out. Of. Sand. Please.
Quote:
In comment 15175040 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
In comment 15175036 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15175019 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
DG was crowned the dumbest GM in human history for daring to trade a 3 and a conditional 5 for a former 1st round pick who had 1 sack that year for the Jets.
Now the player has played up to the Giants’ evaluation of him, and he wants to be paid accordingly.
It’s par for the course on this web site though. Were you here in the summer of 2007 when Strahan held out of training camp? I personally read people saying trade him for a 5th round pick. Strange that 6 months later, the guy sacked Brady twice in the best game I have ever seen.
The evaluation of the player isn’t the problem, but paying the money is when you are strapped for money, and more holes to fill.
They’re not that strapped for cash. They can rework contracts all over the place to raise money to pay for LW, DT, and a WR if need be. The salary cap is a fluid entity.
Quote:
In comment 15175036 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15175019 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
You mean if he signed him for $11-$13M as was expected if he got hit FA that offseason? That would have actually represented foresight...
Here we go again. So the Giants should have held a gun to LW head and forced him to sign the deal they wanted?
You are the gift that keeps on giving, I’ll give you that. You have absolutely zero sense of reality, but that’s ok. You’re pure entertainment. Keep up the good work.
[quote] U still don’t get it Gettleman should never have made trade with Jets unless long term contract was agreed upoon before trade WTF?? No gun to the head if deal done Gettleman walks away are u that stupid??
Let’s say Gettleman says I want a long term deal with the player or no trade. The Giants don’t get him. So it would be better to not have a top 5 defensive lineman on the team?
Ask Gettledogman...
I have never in my life seen a 3rd round pick so revered in my life. They traded a 3rd round pick. A pick in which all of you clowns would whine, bitch, moan and complain about no matter who they took, They got a Pro Bowl level player for a pick that none of you would have been happy with anyways. Just fucking stop. You assclowns act like they traded the first pick in the entire draft. I’ve never seen anything like it. You finally have a good player and you STILL have to find reasons to bitch! As bad as this team has been, this fan base is much worse.
I am truly, honestly shocked that people just forget the narrative at the time of the move, and now all of a sudden they want to sit in their arm chair and tell us why DG is dumb. Is it impossible for you to identify and celebrate a huge win for us? Is it impossible for you to be positive in any capacity?
There were a handful of regular, respected posters who suggested that DG probably had a handshake agreement in place with LW at the time of the trade, or at least a very good idea of what LW was looking for, and that it was going to be for a lot less than people expected (many specifically predicting a $12M AAV).
Are we supposed to pretend those posts never happened just because they wound up being comically incorrect?
Quote:
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
I believe the insinuation here is that the Giants should've let LW hit Free Agency (instead of trading for him) and then paid the market rate AT THE TIME for LW. The Jets sure as hell weren't going to tag him, and if LW had hit free agency, what team was going to pay him more than $11-12M for him? What choice would LW have had at that point.
By trading for him and making the pick conditional, it give LW all the leverage. The Giants couldn't release him at that point, so it gave LW the chance to bet on himself with the tag and he took the bet. But if you never make the trade in the first place, let him hit FA, and then pay the market rate for him (or let's even say you pay him a bit MORE than the market rate for him AT THE TIME just to make sure you can get him), then you come out looking like a genius at this point.
To me, I really don't think the picks we gave for him matter so much, I more just think that if DG really had conviction about LW, why not let him hit FA and then give a deal that would've looked sweet to him at that time? What other option would LW have had at that point? Instead DG played it safe and that's why we're going to end up paying him much more money (that he has certainly earned at this point). I'm happy we have him and I'm happy the Giants are going to sign him, but I think we're allowed to nitpick about the little oversights that DG makes here and there, because they certainly add up in the end.
This situation is FAR from my biggest gripe w/ DG, because in the end we got a very good player and you need good players to win games. But it's just too bad that if DG had conviction that this guy was the perfect fit, he could've taken a small risk by letting him hit FA and came out looking like a genius at this point, but instead he decided to play it safe. In the end, what are we getting? A superstar player at a superstar salary.
LW can't just be "pretty good" from here on, he has to be $23M good for the next 4 years, and that would in essence just end up being par for the course. I'm certainly not going to call DG an idiot for this whole thing, but I'm also not going to call him a genius. It's literally par for the course: superstar player for superstar money (like I said before). He's going to be one of the highest paid players on the team and in the league, so as long as he is one of the best players on the team and in the league for the next 4 years, then in the end this was all par for the course.
Ask Gettledogman...
That was never happening
How this has played out is actually proof of that being the case. There were a great many people who were defending the trade ONLY on the basis that they thought DG had some wink-wink deal with LW about reasonable contract terms.
Again, I'm even willing to concede at this point that we have to see what he does on the field to come to a final conclusion on the trade. But what made people question the deal is still very present. He could hold our legs under the fire for a deal he never plays up to very easily still.
That was always the biggest risk here.
I just don’t get the fear. Fans are so angst ridden with sports discussion the last 10-20 years. Player gets paid and people lose their shit. You don’t know that the extra money is truly going to sink the teams finances. You just don’t know that. Where’s that extra 3-4-5-6-7 million going? What savior is getting that and saving this franchise?? Did that alternate move prove to be better?? You don’t know that. All we have is this player in front of us.
So much analysis that can’t even be quantified and so much negativity and fear.
People want their bragging rights.
The power of the phrase, "I called it." :/
Let things play out. If we learn one day that the giants had the choice of signing LW or signing the best right tackle in football or the best edge rusher, same nice ripe age of 26, and chose Williams instead? And Williams inevitably shit the bed here? I’ll admit the error. Obviously they don’t have that choice now, which is my whole point.
I just don’t get the fear. Fans are so angst ridden with sports discussion the last 10-20 years. Player gets paid and people lose their shit. You don’t know that the extra money is truly going to sink the teams finances. You just don’t know that. Where’s that extra 3-4-5-6-7 million going? What savior is getting that and saving this franchise?? Did that alternate move prove to be better?? You don’t know that. All we have is this player in front of us.
So much analysis that can’t even be quantified and so much negativity and fear.
I gotta push back a little on this "what's the difference" attitude, though. You can go out and get a great defensive player for $22M per year in FA any year, and as long as he plays great then that's a good thing... but those particular signings are not ultimately what wins championships.
Historically-speaking, in the NFL, you don't win super bowls by making guys the highest-paid players in the league. I mean you can definitely have a few of those guys on your team (as long as they're playing up to their contract), but to win super bowls you need a few "coups" here and there, i.e. guys playing much better than what they're paid. Usually that comes from drafting well and winning with solid players still on rookie contracts, but it can also come from signing a guy who is top 5 player at his position to a contract that's $10M less than his worth.
And that's the thing: I don't care about the picks we traded, but I do care that if DG had let LW hit FA, we probably could've signed him for close to $10M per year less. I agree $3-$5M doesn't make a difference, but $10M certainly does. Every little thing adds up.
I don't hate DG for this situation at all, but I feel like I see what could've been a real coup of a deal if DG had just taken a bit of a risk and let LW hit FA, but instead he played it conservatively and we basically just came out par for the course in the grand scheme of things. Again, not the worst thing ever, but DG has taken a number of L's over the last few years, so it would be nice if every once in awhile he could maybe look like a genius w/ a little foresight.
I really don't think this situation is dooming for the Giants. Again: we're getting a great player and we're paying him what he's worth. Can't knock DG for that. But every little decision and deal here and there matters. Belichick never took a "what's the difference" approach, or like "the money doesn't matter it's just about whether you want to keep the player or not" (sorry I'm paraphrasing you)... he was famous for always making damn sure not to pay a guy more than he was worth, and every little correct decision he made added up to the Pats success.
In a game of inches with a salary cap, I don't mind nitpicking here and there and thinking "what could've been if we'd just done this or that," especially when we're talking about a big chunk of money, and when multiple people at the time were saying "why doesn't DG just wait for him to hit FA and THEN make him a decent offer given his market rate."
Also it's not like he's some old guy. He's what, 26 years old? I'd say he's got 4 prime years left.
LW can't just be "pretty good" from here on, he has to be $23M good for the next 4 years, and that would in essence just end up being par for the course.
This is a very key point. If we are going to back up the Brinks Truck for this guy the expectations are going to be high at that rate.
Anything short of double digit sacks, top ten in pressures, top ten in TFL, high rate of fumbles caused, etc will be money poorly spent. Are those fair for one of the highest paid players in the NFL?
Quote:
The money saved doesn’t always make that much of a difference. Grass isn’t always greener. Great players do make a big difference. Let’s say the giants signed LW to a “team friendly deal,” ok fine, even if that isn’t possible, did that saved money really do that much good? We’re talking a few extra million in regards to a nearly 200 million dollar cap. What glorious difference did that really make? You either keep the player or you don’t. Which do you want?
I just don’t get the fear. Fans are so angst ridden with sports discussion the last 10-20 years. Player gets paid and people lose their shit. You don’t know that the extra money is truly going to sink the teams finances. You just don’t know that. Where’s that extra 3-4-5-6-7 million going? What savior is getting that and saving this franchise?? Did that alternate move prove to be better?? You don’t know that. All we have is this player in front of us.
So much analysis that can’t even be quantified and so much negativity and fear.
I gotta push back a little on this "what's the difference" attitude, though. You can go out and get a great defensive player for $22M per year in FA any year, and as long as he plays great then that's a good thing... but those particular signings are not ultimately what wins championships.
Historically-speaking, in the NFL, you don't win super bowls by making guys the highest-paid players in the league. I mean you can definitely have a few of those guys on your team (as long as they're playing up to their contract), but to win super bowls you need a few "coups" here and there, i.e. guys playing much better than what they're paid. Usually that comes from drafting well and winning with solid players still on rookie contracts, but it can also come from signing a guy who is top 5 player at his position to a contract that's $10M less than his worth.
And that's the thing: I don't care about the picks we traded, but I do care that if DG had let LW hit FA, we probably could've signed him for close to $10M per year less. I agree $3-$5M doesn't make a difference, but $10M certainly does. Every little thing adds up.
I don't hate DG for this situation at all, but I feel like I see what could've been a real coup of a deal if DG had just taken a bit of a risk and let LW hit FA, but instead he played it conservatively and we basically just came out par for the course in the grand scheme of things. Again, not the worst thing ever, but DG has taken a number of L's over the last few years, so it would be nice if every once in awhile he could maybe look like a genius w/ a little foresight.
I really don't think this situation is dooming for the Giants. Again: we're getting a great player and we're paying him what he's worth. Can't knock DG for that. But every little decision and deal here and there matters. Belichick never took a "what's the difference" approach, or like "the money doesn't matter it's just about whether you want to keep the player or not" (sorry I'm paraphrasing you)... he was famous for always making damn sure not to pay a guy more than he was worth, and every little correct decision he made added up to the Pats success.
In a game of inches with a salary cap, I don't mind nitpicking here and there and thinking "what could've been if we'd just done this or that," especially when we're talking about a big chunk of money, and when multiple people at the time were saying "why doesn’t DG just wait for him to hit FA and THEN make him a decent offer given his market rate."
If he waits, then he has a lot of other teams bidding for LW’s services. No assurance he comes to the Giants if he was allowed to go to FA. Also, I remember the Jets talking to a few teams about him. I think he was getting traded regardless.
My thing is, LW is a good, perhaps excellent player. We need more of those on this roster.
If he waits, then he has a lot of other teams bidding for LW’s services. No assurance he comes to the Giants if he was allowed to go to FA. Also, I remember the Jets talking to a few teams about him. I think he was getting traded regardless.
My thing is, LW is a good, perhaps excellent player. We need more of those on this roster.
Definitely no assurance, I concede that for sure. That said-- the Giants did have a bit of a leg up by being able to sell LW on the fact he didn't to have to change cities. I know he still could've certainly had his eye on moving back west, but I just couldn't seen any team AT THAT POINT paying LW more than $12M per year. It does seem DG valued him more than most teams did (and he turned out to be right about that), so it just seemed like the Giants signing LW would've had a high probability of occurring if he'd hit FA. But, like I said, it would've been a risk, but IMO it was a risk worth taking.
I hadn't heard about other teams talking to the Jets about trading for LW. If that's true, I can understand the move a little more, but it just didn't seem like there were many teams vying for his services, and willing to trade picks for an under-performing DT who was going to be a FA in a couple months anyway. The Jets could've said they were "talking to a few other teams," but I'm just not sure how much I believe it or how serious those teams were.
A big part of the bait for the trade was that the Jets paid most of LW's salary for the remainder of 2019, with the Giants kicking in only a minor amount.
And that was pretty much all they had to spend until it was time to negotiate for 2020, which didn't work out.
Quote:
LW can't just be "pretty good" from here on, he has to be $23M good for the next 4 years, and that would in essence just end up being par for the course.
This is a very key point. If we are going to back up the Brinks Truck for this guy the expectations are going to be high at that rate.
Anything short of double digit sacks, top ten in pressures, top ten in TFL, high rate of fumbles caused, etc will be money poorly spent. Are those fair for one of the highest paid players in the NFL?
You really have no idea what its like ob the practice field or in the locker room.
Quote:
He would have gotten a lot more GM of the Year votes too.
Ask Gettledogman...
That was never happening
I know...GM of the Year is not an easy thing to pull off. Lots of good competition.
Quote:
In comment 15175019 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
I believe the insinuation here is that the Giants should've let LW hit Free Agency (instead of trading for him) and then paid the market rate AT THE TIME for LW. The Jets sure as hell weren't going to tag him, and if LW had hit free agency, what team was going to pay him more than $11-12M for him? What choice would LW have had at that point.
By trading for him and making the pick conditional, it give LW all the leverage. The Giants couldn't release him at that point, so it gave LW the chance to bet on himself with the tag and he took the bet. But if you never make the trade in the first place, let him hit FA, and then pay the market rate for him (or let's even say you pay him a bit MORE than the market rate for him AT THE TIME just to make sure you can get him), then you come out looking like a genius at this point.
To me, I really don't think the picks we gave for him matter so much, I more just think that if DG really had conviction about LW, why not let him hit FA and then give a deal that would've looked sweet to him at that time? What other option would LW have had at that point? Instead DG played it safe and that's why we're going to end up paying him much more money (that he has certainly earned at this point). I'm happy we have him and I'm happy the Giants are going to sign him, but I think we're allowed to nitpick about the little oversights that DG makes here and there, because they certainly add up in the end.
This situation is FAR from my biggest gripe w/ DG, because in the end we got a very good player and you need good players to win games. But it's just too bad that if DG had conviction that this guy was the perfect fit, he could've taken a small risk by letting him hit FA and came out looking like a genius at this point, but instead he decided to play it safe. In the end, what are we getting? A superstar player at a superstar salary.
LW can't just be "pretty good" from here on, he has to be $23M good for the next 4 years, and that would in essence just end up being par for the course. I'm certainly not going to call DG an idiot for this whole thing, but I'm also not going to call him a genius. It's literally par for the course: superstar player for superstar money (like I said before). He's going to be one of the highest paid players on the team and in the league, so as long as he is one of the best players on the team and in the league for the next 4 years, then in the end this was all par for the course.
Nice job here.
Only issue I have is labeling this a nitpick, because it’s actually now turning into a massive overpay since DG can’t walk away at this point. An overpay that results in less investment for a roster that needs much more than just LW...
A big part of the bait for the trade was that the Jets paid most of LW's salary for the remainder of 2019, with the Giants kicking in only a minor amount.
And that was pretty much all they had to spend until it was time to negotiate for 2020, which didn't work out.
Really? They had like 2 wins at that point...they couldn’t have cut like half the team to fit him in...what’s the difference?
Quote:
In comment 15175036 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15175019 big canoe jeff said:
Quote:
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
Do you remember the drama when DG traded for him? Imagine the uproar if we had signed him to a long term deal before he proved himself? Hindsight is 20/20, Monday morning QB.
You mean if he signed him for $11-$13M as was expected if he got hit FA that offseason? That would have actually represented foresight...
No it wouldn't. Youre making that call now as a 2020 view. 1. Lw might have said nah im good, ill play out deal or ob tag 2. We woyld have lost a 4th vs 5fh 3. He was still gonna cost 16.
Here we have a 26 yr old stud defensove player who is by fsr our best def player and we are crying about inking him lobg term.
Quote:
In comment 15175095 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
LW can't just be "pretty good" from here on, he has to be $23M good for the next 4 years, and that would in essence just end up being par for the course.
This is a very key point. If we are going to back up the Brinks Truck for this guy the expectations are going to be high at that rate.
Anything short of double digit sacks, top ten in pressures, top ten in TFL, high rate of fumbles caused, etc will be money poorly spent. Are those fair for one of the highest paid players in the NFL?
My god you ate so fucking full of shit.
You really have no idea what its like ob the practice field or in the locker room.
Do you? If you don't, then how can you tell anyone they don't? And where did he mention the practice field or the locker room?
He isn't the one full of shit.
Earlier in this thread I took shit for suggesting Williams could and should have been signed a while ago and for a lot less money. Here is one of my posts on the thread on the day of the trade:
Go Terps : 10/28/2019 6:04 pm : link
In comment 14651530 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
In comment 14651512 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Time to start hoping Leonard Williams turns into something more than he's been...just like we had to with Vernon back in 2016.
That is one seriously depressing comparison.
The only thing we don't know yet is the inflated size of the extension.
It's tough to predict. The biggest DE contract from last year was Trey Flowers at 5/90. Biggest DT was Sheldon Richardson 3/37. A decent guess is probably somewhere in the middle - 4/50, something like that.
Like JonC said above, this is now a building block player.
Williams wasn't going somewhere else for $18M/year after the 2019 season. He wasn't coming off of any great achievements with the Jets; he still hadn't had his 2020 output, which turned out to be his career year.
The overwhelming likelihood is that the Giants probably could have not traded for him and signed him as a free agent a few months later for something like $11M-$13M/year over 4 or 5 years. Instead we're about to sign him for $20M/year because Gettleman let himself get fisted by Williams's agent.
The front office bungled this whole situation. Throw it on the pile of huge fuckups.
Link - ( New Window )
Earlier in this thread I took shit for suggesting Williams could and should have been signed a while ago and for a lot less money. Here is one of my posts on the thread on the day of the trade:
Quote:
RE: RE:
Go Terps : 10/28/2019 6:04 pm : link
In comment 14651530 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
In comment 14651512 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Time to start hoping Leonard Williams turns into something more than he's been...just like we had to with Vernon back in 2016.
That is one seriously depressing comparison.
The only thing we don't know yet is the inflated size of the extension.
It's tough to predict. The biggest DE contract from last year was Trey Flowers at 5/90. Biggest DT was Sheldon Richardson 3/37. A decent guess is probably somewhere in the middle - 4/50, something like that.
Like JonC said above, this is now a building block player.
Williams wasn't going somewhere else for $18M/year after the 2019 season. He wasn't coming off of any great achievements with the Jets; he still hadn't had his 2020 output, which turned out to be his career year.
The overwhelming likelihood is that the Giants probably could have not traded for him and signed him as a free agent a few months later for something like $11M-$13M/year over 4 or 5 years. Instead we're about to sign him for $20M/year because Gettleman let himself get fisted by Williams's agent.
The front office bungled this whole situation. Throw it on the pile of huge fuckups. Link - ( New Window )
For about the 100th time. Both sides need to agree to the number. Williams was not accepting 11-13 mill per year as you said a few days ago. Hell he did not accept the $18 he was offered, did he?
What is so hard to understand that if the player refuses to accept a number no amount of wishful thinking on your part(or the team's) is going to make it happen.
Did Dak Prescott accept 5 years at $35 mill the Cowboys offered(a gross over pay IMHO)? No and he held out for $40 mill and got it even after his ankle was broken.
I'm not saying I like it. I don't at all. But the number is the number. The only alternative is to let him go or tag him.
Quote:
Gettleman should have signed him to long term deal when trade was made
Now 15-55 stiff scrambling to save face
I have a sincere question — how is Gettleman supposed to just sign him to a long term deal? Was he supposed to hold a gun to his head and tell him either his brains or his signature would be on the contract?
Isn’t it far more likely LW and his team were not amenable to this long term contract offered at more team friendly terms and bet that LW would have a great year? He has and now deservedly wants to paid his market rate?
It’s not Madden, you can’t force the guy to take a 5 yr deal at 60 million just cause you feel like it.
thank you Pete.
Team would be smart to not buy into the usual money shennigans.
Funny read.
Enjoyed the poster(s) that were suggesting the Giants aren't stupid and that they most likely worked out a contract with Williams already.
Quote:
to sign LW to a long term deal, not even a backloaded one.
A big part of the bait for the trade was that the Jets paid most of LW's salary for the remainder of 2019, with the Giants kicking in only a minor amount.
And that was pretty much all they had to spend until it was time to negotiate for 2020, which didn't work out.
Really? They had like 2 wins at that point...they couldn’t have cut like half the team to fit him in...what’s the difference?
DG and Mara wanted to stop the losing. They wanted to win games, starting the next week against the Jets. That's why they wanted Williams, not just to get him on the roster.
Quote:
Linked below is the thread on the Leonard Williams trade.
Funny read.
Enjoyed the poster(s) that were suggesting the Giants aren't stupid and that they most likely worked out a contract with Williams already.
Yeah it turns out this front office did trade two picks for an impending free agent and now has had to tag him twice. “They can’t be that dumb” is not something you can say anymore.
Quote:
In comment 15175139 shyster said:
Quote:
to sign LW to a long term deal, not even a backloaded one.
A big part of the bait for the trade was that the Jets paid most of LW's salary for the remainder of 2019, with the Giants kicking in only a minor amount.
And that was pretty much all they had to spend until it was time to negotiate for 2020, which didn't work out.
Really? They had like 2 wins at that point...they couldn’t have cut like half the team to fit him in...what’s the difference?
DG and Mara wanted to stop the losing. They wanted to win games, starting the next week against the Jets. That's why they wanted Williams, not just to get him on the roster.
Shyster - i replied to your first post which seemed to suggest that the reason LW was not signed in 2019 was because the NYG didn't have the cap space.
And my point was a team with only 2 wins in Nov 2019 should go create the necessary cap space by cutting players that helped it achieve a mere 2 wins. Especially for a prized player that the GM was targeting that you say was going to help stop the losing.
I am not suggesting that cap space was an issue back in Nov 2019. I have no idea nor don't care. But what I am saying is that sounds like a pretty weak excuse for why the GM wasn't able to get this trade & contract wrapped up asap.
Shyster - i replied to your first post which seemed to suggest that the reason LW was not signed in 2019 was because the NYG didn't have the cap space.
And my point was a team with only 2 wins in Nov 2019 should go create the necessary cap space by cutting players that helped it achieve a mere 2 wins. Especially for a prized player that the GM was targeting that you say was going to help stop the losing.
I am not suggesting that cap space was an issue back in Nov 2019. I have no idea nor don't care. But what I am saying is that sounds like a pretty weak excuse for why the GM wasn't able to get this trade & contract wrapped up asap.
One consideration is that it is harder to create cap space mid-season because vet contracts are guaranteed after the first week.
But main point is that you are not thinking the way DG and Mara were thinking that made them interested in the trade in the first place. I'm not making excuses for them, just stating my take on that.
Quote:
Shyster - i replied to your first post which seemed to suggest that the reason LW was not signed in 2019 was because the NYG didn't have the cap space.
And my point was a team with only 2 wins in Nov 2019 should go create the necessary cap space by cutting players that helped it achieve a mere 2 wins. Especially for a prized player that the GM was targeting that you say was going to help stop the losing.
I am not suggesting that cap space was an issue back in Nov 2019. I have no idea nor don't care. But what I am saying is that sounds like a pretty weak excuse for why the GM wasn't able to get this trade & contract wrapped up asap.
One consideration is that it is harder to create cap space mid-season because vet contracts are guaranteed after the first week.
But main point is that you are not thinking the way DG and Mara were thinking that made them interested in the trade in the first place. I'm not making excuses for them, just stating my take on that.
Totally agree it is harder to create it mid-season. Very fair point.
And if contract cap space (or ability to create it) didn't allow for them to trade for AND sign LW then that tells me they only left themselves even more exposed to actually what happened with this process. They walked right into actually.
Yes, I don't think the way they do, for certain :-)
Quote:
In comment 15175095 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
LW can't just be "pretty good" from here on, he has to be $23M good for the next 4 years, and that would in essence just end up being par for the course.
This is a very key point. If we are going to back up the Brinks Truck for this guy the expectations are going to be high at that rate.
Anything short of double digit sacks, top ten in pressures, top ten in TFL, high rate of fumbles caused, etc will be money poorly spent. Are those fair for one of the highest paid players in the NFL?
My god you ate so fucking full of shit.
You really have no idea what its like ob the practice field or in the locker room.
With all due respect, I have no idea what you are getting at here.
Do you think it’s reasonable to have high expectations of production for LW if he signs for a deal close to Aaron Donald’s? Production that replicates this year in fact...
I said this when the trade occurred, and I’ve still seen no compelling argument to disabuse me of the notion that the LW trade was the dumbest trade in the history of the NFL.
Yes, cap dollars are all fungible. But this continuation of not signing and punting the LW decision down the road, and not "earmarking" the necessary funds for such a tag just creates too much stress on the finances.
You can point to Covid and the smaller cap, but as mentioned above a 6-win team shouldn't be so strapped for funds and leaving themselves exposed for losing good young players. Especially when they have so few.
Quote:
In comment 15175122 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15175095 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
LW can't just be "pretty good" from here on, he has to be $23M good for the next 4 years, and that would in essence just end up being par for the course.
This is a very key point. If we are going to back up the Brinks Truck for this guy the expectations are going to be high at that rate.
Anything short of double digit sacks, top ten in pressures, top ten in TFL, high rate of fumbles caused, etc will be money poorly spent. Are those fair for one of the highest paid players in the NFL?
My god you ate so fucking full of shit.
You really have no idea what its like ob the practice field or in the locker room.
With all due respect, I have no idea what you are getting at here.
Do you think it’s reasonable to have high expectations of production for LW if he signs for a deal close to Aaron Donald’s? Production that replicates this year in fact...
I would say that if he reproduced what he provided this year than its money well spent.
Do you get energized when you hear Carly Simon sing "You're So Vain"?
Quote:
But am I seriously going to get no recognition for landing precisely on 4/86? I told my dogs about this already and was hoping to show them that I'm a superior mammal to them.
Do you get energized when you hear Carly Simon sing "You're So Vain"?
It was my mother's favorite song... about my father. Probably says a lot about my BBI posts.
That was my projection 15 months ago, but clearly DG/KA knew better.
Go Terps : 10/28/2019 12:39 pm : link
They're going to do what they can to achieve that goal, even if it means doing stupid shit like this. And of course they'll still go 5-11 and get fired. Then Rhule or whomever will be saddled with the shitty contract we're about to give Williams.
Good times.
Replace Rhule with Judge. They did end up going 5-11 and Gettleman got an extra year but will be gone after this year in all likelihood.
Leonard Williams has become a very good player. Hard to argue against the fact that they could have gotten him far cheaper if they waited though.
I also think it's a little naive to discount it's wise to build the cornerstones with young, good players.
I hope the calculus for Gettleman highly weighs those two scenarios, and he and Judge only extend Williams on a deal that caters to one of those outcomes.
I also hope the Giants view it as OK for Williams to walk or trade him. There are lots of outcomes that don't work for the Giants, and you can't force it with the dollars involved.
It shows me two things about DG. His ability to think multiple steps ahead when it comes to signing and negotiating contracts is not up to snuff and hurting the team. We have seen this on multiple players signed for money way over value, Tate, Stewart, Tolillo, etc. It seems like DG gets a conviction on signing a guy and money is not a consideration.
Second he undervalues draft capital. He wants his player and draft capital be damned. The LW trade, Beal, Baker, and multiple opportunities to trade down and get picks. And yes I understand you need someone to trade down with but when it happens multiple times in obvious situations it shows me DG is not qualified to handle the job.
I also think it's a little naive to discount it's wise to build the cornerstones with young, good players.
I hope the calculus for Gettleman highly weighs those two scenarios, and he and Judge only extend Williams on a deal that caters to one of those outcomes.
I also hope the Giants view it as OK for Williams to walk or trade him. There are lots of outcomes that don't work for the Giants, and you can't force it with the dollars involved.
Just a guess, but I believe Judge has and will have much input into personnel..If he really wants LW here, he will be signed, even if the amount is higher than they would prefer
However, that never happened. And now DG is backed into a corner with LW having all the leverage. So, while DG gets credit for identifying a talented player (young) which fits a need, that is offset by how poorly he’s handled the contract aspect.
If I had to guess, the Giants *will* sign him in the 4 year/$86 million range, but it did not have to be nearly that expensive. On the flip side, look how the Pats operate with players. Prime example being Trent Brown.
We debate about analytics on BBI, but this is a prime example of having little foresight, and other general managers in the league are just simply better when it comes to allocating resources/money. I want to credit DG for the trade, but I can’t defend how the contract has played out. I just can’t. Even reading the thread, anyone who liked the trade then would be equally disappointed with how this has gone since. Very good player though, but it’s more than that.
I don't disagree. Something clicked last offseason with veteran personnel acquisition. My guess is it was Judge.
My overarching point is with the dollars at play with this type of player -- you need a clear vision and need to get it right.
You look at the last several mega deals for the Giants -- Vernon, JPP, OBJ, Solder -- no vision and all ended sloppily.
Scenario 2: Williams signs elsewhere. The Giants have an extra 3 & 5, and an extra $16M in cap space.
The Giants are 8-16 since trading for Williams. They aren't likely to have a much worse record in either of those scenarios.
As with so many things under Gettleman, the reality that played out was worse and so much more stupid than the more really obvious and realistic scenario(s). Gettleman really has been, for lack of a better word, stupid. He is a stupid GM.
Quote:
Just a guess, but I believe Judge has and will have much input into personnel..If he really wants LW here, he will be signed, even if the amount is higher than they would prefer
I don't disagree. Something clicked last offseason with veteran personnel acquisition. My guess is it was Judge.
My overarching point is with the dollars at play with this type of player -- you need a clear vision and need to get it right.
You look at the last several mega deals for the Giants -- Vernon, JPP, OBJ, Solder -- no vision and all ended sloppily.
It's overwhelmingly clear that KA's K structure is based on working for incompetent GMs - they all contain premature outs that many fans celebrate, but those outs deprive us of comp picks each year and contain some measure of dead money. This has been a trend under both JR and DG, so it's either the way KA chooses to do business, or it's a directive from above.
The most consistently competitive teams have FA acquisitions that actually complete their contracts and leave no dead money residue AND generate a comp pick or at least cancel out a comp pick signing.
That's not the way KA operates. If it's his methodology, he should NEVER be our GM. If it's not, he's not strong enough to push back against someone who is abusing his specialized discipline, which might also be a reason why he shouldn't be a GM candidate.
Scenario 2: Williams signs elsewhere. The Giants have an extra 3 & 5, and an extra $16M in cap space.
The Giants are 8-16 since trading for Williams. They aren't likely to have a much worse record in either of those scenarios.
As with so many things under Gettleman, the reality that played out was worse and so much more stupid than the more really obvious and realistic scenario(s). Gettleman really has been, for lack of a better word, stupid. He is a stupid GM.
I just can’t defend him anymore. I’ve tried giving him the benefit of the doubt. I think he’s had a nice career working in different roles for numerous franchises. I don’t discount that he helped the Giants in his prior tenure here. However, as general manager of the Giants - he’s been a disaster. He’s been an extension of the same things that got Reese shit here. I just can’t defend it.
Look at Judge vs Gettleman in their pressers. The way they go about the media is completely contradictory. It’s time for a general manager who is more in line with how Judge operates.
And that isn’t a DG defense, that’s an any team that stinks defense.
Scenario 2: Williams signs elsewhere. The Giants have an extra 3 & 5, and an extra $16M in cap space.
The Giants are 8-16 since trading for Williams. They aren't likely to have a much worse record in either of those scenarios.
As with so many things under Gettleman, the reality that played out was worse and so much more stupid than the more really obvious and realistic scenario(s). Gettleman really has been, for lack of a better word, stupid. He is a stupid GM.
Agreed. His supposed above average ability in identifying talent is way overshadowed with incompetence in other areas.
And I challenge Gettlemans core belief/mantra as being outdated based on today's NFL play and rules. Run the ball, stop the run, and rush the passer is outdated.
Good-to-great players are available every offseason.
If it’s me and I’m playing at the top of the market for a player right now, I’m going all in for a Thuney.
If the lost Zeitler and Williams, and ended up with Thuney and Tomlinson, I take that every day.
However, that never happened. And now DG is backed into a corner with LW having all the leverage. So, while DG gets credit for identifying a talented player (young) which fits a need, that is offset by how poorly he’s handled the contract aspect.
If I had to guess, the Giants *will* sign him in the 4 year/$86 million range, but it did not have to be nearly that expensive. On the flip side, look how the Pats operate with players. Prime example being Trent Brown.
We debate about analytics on BBI, but this is a prime example of having little foresight, and other general managers in the league are just simply better when it comes to allocating resources/money. I want to credit DG for the trade, but I can’t defend how the contract has played out. I just can’t. Even reading the thread, anyone who liked the trade then would be equally disappointed with how this has gone since. Very good player though, but it’s more than that.
The trade for LW has only benefited two people - LW and his agent.
It hasn't benefited the Giants because we still had a losing record, didn't make the playoffs, and are now over a barrel having to very likely pay LW a king's ransom.
And going forward, this team won't be better if LW continues to play like he did in 2020. This team will ONLY be better if we solve the QB problem. So in the short term are success hinges almost exclusively on Daniel Jones.
Back to Abrams, there’s just no way I can see Getty understanding the intricacies of the NFL salary cap or the various and myriad ways to structure deals with players. I just don’t see Getty as a numb’ahs guy. So, that means a lot of these bad deals and lousy contracts and the overall lack of strategic thinking goes to beyond Getty and pervades the Giants organization. Those people would seem to me to at least include Abrams and Mara.
Give me the logical reasons why the Giants shouldn’t just release the tag and let this play out in free agency.
Should Getts be that concerned he will get those demands met? At that level of dollars, isn’t the team better off moving on, or seeing if they get a final bite at the apple if he finds a suitor?
How is essentially negotiating against yourself the proper path to take here?
And that isn’t a DG defense, that’s an any team that stinks defense.
It's not about Williams, or even paying him $20M now. I'm fine with it; he's a really good player and a perfect for for the system.
The problem is in the process and methodology from the front office. It shows no understanding of timing and resource allocation. It's why we're going to pay Williams $6-$8M more per year than we could have, why we used a second pick overall on a running back, why we had an opportunity to draft Allen, Jackson, or Herbert but ended up with Jones.
Gettleman has no grasp of resource allocation and timing. He's a fool. And Mara is an even bigger fool for continuing to put the team in his incompetent hands.
Scenario 2: Williams signs elsewhere. The Giants have an extra 3 & 5, and an extra $16M in cap space.
The Giants are 8-16 since trading for Williams. They aren't likely to have a much worse record in either of those scenarios.
As with so many things under Gettleman, the reality that played out was worse and so much more stupid than the more really obvious and realistic scenario(s). Gettleman really has been, for lack of a better word, stupid. He is a stupid GM.
Scenario 1: bullshit, as there’s no guarantee he would’ve signed with the Giants. There would’ve been a market for him given the fact that so many DE’s were tagged last year.
Scenario 2: the 3rd rounder would’ve been another uninspiring pick looking at who was actually drafted last year. The 5th would’ve been a crapshoot this year. What use would the 16 mil in space served? Look at who was actually on the market last year.
Maybe they could’ve signed him long term earlier for cheaper, nobody here knows as no one here was part of the negotiation. Throwing out random numbers is pure speculation.
Bottom line is he’s an impact player at an impact position and the best player on the defense. They’re not in a position to replace him. They need to work out a long term solution.
Mara probably didn’t want to blow up the front office in January. Pure gut feeling on my part, but I think change is looming fast.
I know bw thinks DG is here for years to come, I don’t see it that way.
Give me the logical reasons why the Giants shouldn’t just release the tag and let this play out in free agency.
The only reason to keep the tag on is that both sides are close to finalizing a deal; and the tag merely keeps LW from the market.
But I agree that would be the smarter move. Remove the tag completely and let LW test the waters. And maybe have a gentlemen's agreement that we get last look.
Not sure what you are suggesting here.
And we discussed this the other day...if Team LW thought they were getting his proper market value he would be signed.
Huh? I think Mara had to be tossing the idea of not retaining DG another year. And I would have thought all the way up to final game.
Those were his words above and in same context?
Quote:
I hope you are right and DG is sayonara much sooner than I anticipate. But I don't think Mara is very good at keeping things close to the vest or having a poker face. So when he said at the State of the Union that the thought of relieving Gettleman never really crossed his mind during the season, I believe him. And when Gettleman bookends that with his comment that he basically has zero interest in hanging things up, I believe him, too.
Huh? I think Mara had to be tossing the idea of not retaining DG another year. And I would have thought all the way up to final game.
Those were his words above and in same context?
I'll double check, but I think a reporter asked Mara if he ever considered removing Gettleman during the season, and Mara gave essentially the answer I described. And then gave the emphatic, "I think we are very close..." mantra...
There comes a point in time when you need to retain your good players. LW is the best player on defense that the Giants have and he is upper echelon at his position in the NFL. Nobody wants to pay anyone player $20, but that is what they get.
1+
Quote:
In comment 15175452 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I hope you are right and DG is sayonara much sooner than I anticipate. But I don't think Mara is very good at keeping things close to the vest or having a poker face. So when he said at the State of the Union that the thought of relieving Gettleman never really crossed his mind during the season, I believe him. And when Gettleman bookends that with his comment that he basically has zero interest in hanging things up, I believe him, too.
Huh? I think Mara had to be tossing the idea of not retaining DG another year. And I would have thought all the way up to final game.
Those were his words above and in same context?
I'll double check, but I think a reporter asked Mara if he ever considered removing Gettleman during the season, and Mara gave essentially the answer I described. And then gave the emphatic, "I think we are very close..." mantra...
Just wondering if the question was misconstrued to suggest removing him in-season versus did Mara think about it during the season...
Q: You didn't actually come out and make an announcement today that Dave Gettleman is coming back as general manager. Is that because that was not a decision that you made, it was just something that was naturally happening? Why is Dave coming back for another year as general manager?
A: He is coming back if you want a formal announcement about that. I don't think there was any particular reason why we didn't make any formal announcement. I think the way Dave and Joe worked together, I thought our personnel decisions were really sound this year. I feel better about our roster than I have in years, and I think the two of them working together have started the building process with something that can have sustained success going forward. I just didn't think that making a change at this point in time was something that was going to be beneficial. I said they worked really well together, and I'm really pleased with the players that they brought in here. I think that gives us a chance going forward.
Q: How much did you even contemplate making a change at general manager?
A: I really didn't contemplate that. Listen, when you go through a season, any season, your feelings change from week to week depending on how you're doing. I certainly didn't feel very good midway through the season when we were sitting there at 1-7. I kept thinking that I'm seeing a team that's practicing hard, I'm seeing a good attitude out there, nobody's quitting, but where are the results? Where are the results? Then we started to win a little bit in the second half of the season and things started to look a little bit better. I just like the feeling we have in the locker room. I went to more team meetings than I ever had in the past. Players are so attentive and so tuned in to the message that's coming from the head coach. It just seemed like we were on the right track.
I think the KOB hire says a lot. I don’t think he’s long for the job. Just my opinion.
I think the KOB hire says a lot. I don’t think he’s long for the job. Just my opinion.
I get it - true. But it was the way Mara said it. His tone was pretty strong for Gettleman.
Q: Why are you keeping the GM?
A: Because I like the message coming through from the head coach.
Say what now?
Q: Why are you keeping the GM?
A: Because I like the message coming through from the head coach.
Say what now?
Sounds like he’s simply saying that JJ and DG get along well and are in sync.
Q: Why are you keeping the GM?
A: Because I like the message coming through from the head coach.
Say what now?
Overhauling the front office isn’t easy to do in January. Gettleman isn’t making free agency/draft decisions by himself. Keep him around through the draft, and then move on after.
Book it
Book it
brilliant observation.
I’m mostly kidding, I just think it’s funny the focus of the quote was on Judge and not really Gettleman.
I’m not sure what Rabbit Foot Dave’s job really is anymore. He doesn’t make a ton of sense to me when he speaks. I just assume the really smart guy who makes sense is making the decisions.