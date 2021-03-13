Will Hernandez getting that RG work in.

This offseason feels a little like when Diehl struggled at RT and the Giants released Pettigrout. All fans were flipping out that we had no left tackle. Diehl comes in and mans the position for years.
We can say this about Hernandez, Lemieux, and Peart. We could probably say this about Thomas too if we wanted to. Long story short, I'm sure we all hope that these guys work out together like Diehl did way back when. Sale might be the most important person in this organization this year. Link
Not sure what you are seeing.
They are identical on each side
In other words, to paraphrase from somewhere...recognize how good a guy has to be just to suck in the NFL. Not that Hernandez sucks, but you get the point. Even those we may not like as players have worked really f**king hard to get to this level.
OL work best....with a solid 7 OLmen.
A young backup Tackle and Guard with potential are needed as back up...and become a feeder program for departing FA as they come up.
They might
I think they will target an interior guy at some point whether that be C or OG. The exception above is if a guy cqn play G and OT. Hernandez is on the last year of his deal so a decision of will have to be made hence why having another G in the pipeline makes sense. I am sure Judge wants some versatility with someone who can either back Gates up or move Gates over to G. I wouldn't rule a vet out on the interior either.
Good. It means he can get better.
I don't recall much flipping out over Luke "the human false start" Petigout being cut.
That Seattle game in 05 with the 3 missed fg and Pettigout 5 false starts was it? Gaaaaa
Quote:
he certainly has the size.
UGH! That was one of the most frustrating games ever
Glad to see him working on getting better at both side. Big year for him.
to compare, chris snee was drafted at roughly the same spot as hernandez and made his first of four pro bowls in his fourth season
just hard to view hernandez as anything but a huge disappointment thus far
Yeah, I could be wrong but I was blending his first 2 years into one. His rookie year was at LG and played RT mid season. His second year was just at LG. Correct?
I can't see him getting a second contract. He has been a major disappointment for where he was drafted.
The Giants have had 2nd round busts who just didn’t do the work. WH does not appear to be one of those guys.
When WH was drafted, he was obviously raw but talented. His skill set and road grader mentality probably fit the RG position better than LG, but since LG was where he played before, that’s where he started. He didn’t develop and in fact degraded at LG and (lack of) coaching may have had something to do with that.
I’m hoping we see improvement under Sale and that he claims one of the guard spots. It will work out best if Lemieux also shows major improvement and both guard spots are covered, but nailing down at least one spot will be progress.
Pay your Tackles and Center. Develop your guards and let them get big money elsewhere.
Your 8 offensive lineman on the team should be:
Left Tackle (Thomas)
Right Tackle (Peart)
Backup Swing Tackle (Solder)
Center (Gates)
Left Guard (Shane)
Right Guard (Hernandez)
Versatile online that can play all 5 positions if needed (Gates)
Your next 2 oline being developed to replace current starters--mostly your guards--that can also back up center. I hope this is taken up by 1st and second year players like Murphy. Although nice to have a veteran like Pulley, don't think that is the best resource allocation.
Correct. WH is a better pass blocker and SL is apparently a better run boocker. Run blocking is also about stance, footwork, and leverage but it is more immediate than pass blocking. Hopefully Sale gets his hands on these guys early.
If the young guy beats out Hernandez and Peart at RG and RT....gives the Giants ideal swing guard and tackle and a real nice core (7) in the OL room
Good job Will, get that work in.
I’m hoping that is the case with the present team and adds from Free Agency and the 2021 draft. Accumulate players who are young and talented enough. Maybe move them around to get the most talent on the field and get them to play together.
Diehl played RG as a rookie in 2003. He played RT by necessity in 2004, then, after McKenzie was signed in 2005, played LG for two years. The departures of Pettigout and the tailback after 2006 marked a final break with the Fassel era...
Couldn't Peart go back inside for a year? Orlando Pace, Smith, and most great offensive tackles spend their first year at guard.
Conceding that I'm no expert and spend little time...still, I thought I saw something special in the kid from UConn. Supposedly not strong but when he clamped on someone they looked like flies on flypaper.
On the other hand I saw nothing to suggest that Scott L. had a future as anything but a willing back up.
i look at last year's lines and try to maintain context. No group in the NFL suffered more from the loss of preseason. It was the perfect Storm, Gates new at the position, new scheme, new coaches, no Barkley and a tough opening schedule against great front seven's. They not only endured they consistently improved.
How many fine offensive lines, have five great players? Ans: None. At their best Dallas had three players and two Jags. We have two superb lineman in the making....(I think though not necessary proven yet) Gates and Thomas.... I think Peart might make three. Hernandez better than a Jag. The crying here needs five great lineman and an allstar at every position for the pacifier dejour. Well it doesn't work that way.
I think Thomas, WH, Gates, Peart and Solder reading from left to right is a solid basis...But I don't think we'll go to war with that, I think F.agency adds an immediate jag plus type and the late draft an interesting project.
wide receiver is a problem that has to be addressed and have resources throw its way, bit I think the O line will be fine and profit from a preseason and good coaching.
That was my question I was going to ask, did he play any
RG at UTEP, okay now. Trai Turner was cut, Gettleman drafted him with Carolina.
The Giants would have to make a couple roster moves,
if they wanted him.
He was good for one or two false starts a game.
Agreed. Well said.
Have you considered a year removed from BBI? I also think that would make a big difference too.
Quote:
In the video. They change slightly each time he runs the exercise. Shouldn’t they be identical in a controlled situation like this one?
So he's going to suck on the right side as much as he has on the left?
That's not encouraging.
They have to actually be good at those positions. Might as well have him practice at RB and WR, too. Let's see how many positions he can bust at.
While I liked the moxie that Lemieux showed stepping in at guard as a rookie and am hopeful for his progression, right now he's only shown that he might be better than Hernandez, a guy who hasn't been very good and has underperformed his draft status.
It seems like every year we go in with at least one or two guys on the line who are unheralded because they are low draft picks and/or have not played well to date. We are simply hoping they can become quality starters. I think Gates is the only one who has actually worked out with this philosophy.
We need to add serious competition/projected starters at the guard spots.
Then the issue is your memory. Hernandez was trending downward in 2019, a full year before COVID.
Your memory is just fine. WH is a solid guard.
I'd also note Thomas' play began to pick up once Hernandez was out.
I'd like to know why Hernandez's play time was cut post-COVID - was it lingering effects (a fair reason)? Or did Judge lose confidence in him?
Couldn't Peart go back inside for a year? Orlando Pace, Smith, and most great offensive tackles spend their first year at guard.
Neither Pace nor Smith ever played OG in the NFL (or even college).
At least that part of your comparison holds up though, because Peart has never played OG either. Sort of makes it difficult to go "back" inside.
Quote:
He was a good young player... Trending upward. Got sick. I don’t remember him being the liability that I keep reading about.
Your memory is just fine. WH is a solid guard.
What does that mean "solid" and what is it based on?
Are you comparing him to the rest of the Guards on the NYG roster, other starting NFL Guards, or all Guards across the league to come up with your measurement of solid?