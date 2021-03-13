for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Will Hernandez getting that RG work in.

robbieballs2003 : 3/13/2021 6:50 am
This offseason feels a little like when Diehl struggled at RT and the Giants released Pettigrout. All fans were flipping out that we had no left tackle. Diehl comes in and mans the position for years.

We can say this about Hernandez, Lemieux, and Peart. We could probably say this about Thomas too if we wanted to. Long story short, I'm sure we all hope that these guys work out together like Diehl did way back when. Sale might be the most important person in this organization this year.
Link - ( New Window )
Thanks for sharing, It would be huge if this worked out  
Saquads26 : 3/13/2021 6:53 am : link
Hopefully a year removed from Covid makes a big difference too.
Sorry, Petitgout.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/13/2021 6:56 am : link
It's been a long time since I wrote his name. Someone should throw a flag on me.
Hernandez’s feet patterns are inconsistent  
cosmicj : 3/13/2021 6:58 am : link
In the video. They change slightly each time he runs the exercise. Shouldn’t they be identical in a controlled situation like this one?
RE: Hernandez’s feet patterns are inconsistent  
robbieballs2003 : 3/13/2021 7:01 am : link
In comment 15175184 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In the video. They change slightly each time he runs the exercise. Shouldn’t they be identical in a controlled situation like this one?


Not sure what you are seeing.
RE: Hernandez’s feet patterns are inconsistent  
Saquads26 : 3/13/2021 7:10 am : link
In comment 15175184 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In the video. They change slightly each time he runs the exercise. Shouldn’t they be identical in a controlled situation like this one?


They are identical on each side
You can actually see in the video  
Tuckrule : 3/13/2021 7:11 am : link
That he’s much quicker out of his stance on the left side than the right.
I love when we get a view into how hard these guys work  
mfsd : 3/13/2021 7:11 am : link
in the offseason. Healthy reminder that while as fans, it’s our right and privilege to discuss, debate, argue, criticize them, IMO there should also be an appreciation for everything they put into it.

In other words, to paraphrase from somewhere...recognize how good a guy has to be just to suck in the NFL. Not that Hernandez sucks, but you get the point. Even those we may not like as players have worked really f**king hard to get to this level.
This off season would be ideal to finally get ahead of the OL  
George from PA : 3/13/2021 7:12 am : link
Let's say....the young 5 work out well enough...they will have zero depth and zero margin of error.

OL work best....with a solid 7 OLmen.

A young backup Tackle and Guard with potential are needed as back up...and become a feeder program for departing FA as they come up.

I still believe that they  
MarvelousMike : 3/13/2021 7:19 am : link
should draft another OL in first three rounds regardless of position. Probably needs to be done for this off season and next, at least.
RE: I still believe that they  
Big Blue '56 : 3/13/2021 7:39 am : link
In comment 15175192 MarvelousMike said:
Quote:
should draft another OL in first three rounds regardless of position. Probably needs to be done for this off season and next, at least.


They might
LG all four years at UTEP  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/13/2021 7:43 am : link
and same with the Giants. We will see. I agree with adding another OL fairly high in the draft and a later pick as well. I also think they bargain shop will all the veteran cuts.
I don't think they draft an OT.  
robbieballs2003 : 3/13/2021 7:46 am : link
Their plan was/is to have Thomas and Peart start if they earn it. With you young kids there already it is more important to have that vet presence that can flip to both spots. There is an exception though.

I think they will target an interior guy at some point whether that be C or OG. The exception above is if a guy cqn play G and OT. Hernandez is on the last year of his deal so a decision of will have to be made hence why having another G in the pipeline makes sense. I am sure Judge wants some versatility with someone who can either back Gates up or move Gates over to G. I wouldn't rule a vet out on the interior either.
RE: Hernandez’s feet patterns are inconsistent  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/13/2021 7:48 am : link
In comment 15175184 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In the video. They change slightly each time he runs the exercise. Shouldn’t they be identical in a controlled situation like this one?


Good. It means he can get better.
good post robbie, and a good idea to have WH work at RG.  
Victor in CT : 3/13/2021 7:50 am : link
he certainly has the size.

I don't recall much flipping out over Luke "the human false start" Petigout being cut.
RE: good post robbie, and a good idea to have WH work at RG.  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/13/2021 7:53 am : link
In comment 15175208 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
he certainly has the size.

I don't recall much flipping out over Luke "the human false start" Petigout being cut.


That Seattle game in 05 with the 3 missed fg and Pettigout 5 false starts was it? Gaaaaa
Hernandez had a decent rookie year  
bc4life : 3/13/2021 7:58 am : link
He will have a full offseason to make the transition.
Covid Impact on Hernandez  
Samiam : 3/13/2021 8:02 am : link
I keep reading that Covid could be an excuse why he didnt play much or effectively after replaced by Lemioux. Now, maybe its legitimate. But, it sure cant be the reason his play was subpar since his rookie season. His play was on a downward trajectory way before Covid.
Vera-Tucker  
Mark in ATL : 3/13/2021 8:03 am : link
I think Vera-Tucker is a rising possibility at 11 if others have been taken. His best position is probably LG built could be good at LT. Young, has played 20 college games, but a number of analysts are raving about him.
RE: RE: good post robbie, and a good idea to have WH work at RG.  
Victor in CT : 3/13/2021 8:06 am : link
In comment 15175211 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
In comment 15175208 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


he certainly has the size.

I don't recall much flipping out over Luke "the human false start" Petigout being cut.



That Seattle game in 05 with the 3 missed fg and Pettigout 5 false starts was it? Gaaaaa


UGH! That was one of the most frustrating games ever
Last year when Zeitler went out of the game  
rasbutant : 3/13/2021 8:07 am : link
Shane moved to the right side and Will came in and replaced Shane on the left side.

Glad to see him working on getting better at both side. Big year for him.
Kareem  
MtDizzle : 3/13/2021 8:19 am : link
McKenzie was already the starting RT by then and Diehl was converting from guard to tackle.
i hope hernandez is the answer at one of the OG positions  
japanhead : 3/13/2021 8:24 am : link
but that he is preparing for a possible position change going into his fourth season makes it clear he's not performed well enough at LG to have unquestionably nailed down that spot and it is doubtful he sees a second contract with NYG unless there is a dramatic turnaround

to compare, chris snee was drafted at roughly the same spot as hernandez and made his first of four pro bowls in his fourth season

just hard to view hernandez as anything but a huge disappointment thus far
RE: Kareem  
robbieballs2003 : 3/13/2021 8:25 am : link
In comment 15175221 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
McKenzie was already the starting RT by then and Diehl was converting from guard to tackle.


Yeah, I could be wrong but I was blending his first 2 years into one. His rookie year was at LG and played RT mid season. His second year was just at LG. Correct?
Many were probably hoping  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/13/2021 8:29 am : link
WH was going to be another Snee. The coaches knew in training camp Snee was the best OL on the team.

I can't see him getting a second contract. He has been a major disappointment for where he was drafted.
I know this is only a slice of WH training, but isn’t his bigger  
Ivan15 : 3/13/2021 8:38 am : link
Problem with run blocking?

The Giants have had 2nd round busts who just didn’t do the work. WH does not appear to be one of those guys.

When WH was drafted, he was obviously raw but talented. His skill set and road grader mentality probably fit the RG position better than LG, but since LG was where he played before, that’s where he started. He didn’t develop and in fact degraded at LG and (lack of) coaching may have had something to do with that.

I’m hoping we see improvement under Sale and that he claims one of the guard spots. It will work out best if Lemieux also shows major improvement and both guard spots are covered, but nailing down at least one spot will be progress.
Even if Hernandez stats doing great  
Giantimistic : 3/13/2021 8:45 am : link
I do not see the Giants spending big on a guard. If they start drafting well and growing players within on the oline, I think you should have new guards ever 4 - 5 years.

Pay your Tackles and Center. Develop your guards and let them get big money elsewhere.

Your 8 offensive lineman on the team should be:

Left Tackle (Thomas)
Right Tackle (Peart)
Backup Swing Tackle (Solder)
Center (Gates)
Left Guard (Shane)
Right Guard (Hernandez)
Versatile online that can play all 5 positions if needed (Gates)
Your next 2 oline being developed to replace current starters--mostly your guards--that can also back up center. I hope this is taken up by 1st and second year players like Murphy. Although nice to have a veteran like Pulley, don't think that is the best resource allocation.


RE: I know this is only a slice of WH training, but isn’t his bigger  
robbieballs2003 : 3/13/2021 8:47 am : link
In comment 15175236 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Problem with run blocking?

The Giants have had 2nd round busts who just didn’t do the work. WH does not appear to be one of those guys.

When WH was drafted, he was obviously raw but talented. His skill set and road grader mentality probably fit the RG position better than LG, but since LG was where he played before, that’s where he started. He didn’t develop and in fact degraded at LG and (lack of) coaching may have had something to do with that.

I’m hoping we see improvement under Sale and that he claims one of the guard spots. It will work out best if Lemieux also shows major improvement and both guard spots are covered, but nailing down at least one spot will be progress.


Correct. WH is a better pass blocker and SL is apparently a better run boocker. Run blocking is also about stance, footwork, and leverage but it is more immediate than pass blocking. Hopefully Sale gets his hands on these guys early.
Good to see. We might have to rely  
Simms11 : 3/13/2021 9:13 am : link
on the guys already on the roster this year with limited cap. Available cap might get used up pretty quickly by resigning Williams and possibly Tomlinson and a WR. Hernandez is actually a better Olineman then Lemieux, at least according to Bobby Skinner.
To be honest, what is best..  
George from PA : 3/13/2021 9:17 am : link
We draft some guys that excel

If the young guy beats out Hernandez and Peart at RG and RT....gives the Giants ideal swing guard and tackle and a real nice core (7) in the OL room


I realize Will had COVID  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/13/2021 9:42 am : link
But what else is the deal here? I also appreciate the dedication to his craft but is another DG failure with a high pick?
Isn't covid enough  
Chip : 3/13/2021 10:03 am : link
I follow Biathlon the athletes who have come back after Covid have been much slower on their skis. He has been a starter for us until then how is he a failure. Judge must have liked him enough to let Zeitler go.
Duke Manyweather  
RAIN : 3/13/2021 10:24 am : link
Has alot of fans. He has quite the oline following. He works with guys on technique, different drills and lifts to fix specific flaws and address injuries. Typically he will watch a bunch of a players tape and design a program to fix gaps he would attack as an opponent.

Good job Will, get that work in.
Unfortunately he hasn’t developed  
ryanmkeane : 3/13/2021 10:24 am : link
past a ceiling of decent starter. Perhaps he can become a Tomlinson type where it finally clicked after a few seasons...otherwise he will be another 2nd round pick who doesn’t get a second contract from NYG
My llast general comment about o-line play. The Giants have  
Ivan15 : 3/13/2021 10:29 am : link
Been able to assemble Super Bowl caliber offensive lines when they have a group of solid players and then move them around to get them in the best positions to play together. The Parcells 1987 and 1991 SB teams were developed that way. The Coughlin teams too (mostly with Diehl and making room for Seubert).

I’m hoping that is the case with the present team and adds from Free Agency and the 2021 draft. Accumulate players who are young and talented enough. Maybe move them around to get the most talent on the field and get them to play together.
RE: Kareem  
whozzat : 3/13/2021 11:00 am : link
In comment 15175227 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:

Yeah, I could be wrong but I was blending his first 2 years into one. His rookie year was at LG and played RT mid season. His second year was just at LG. Correct?


Diehl played RG as a rookie in 2003. He played RT by necessity in 2004, then, after McKenzie was signed in 2005, played LG for two years. The departures of Pettigout and the tailback after 2006 marked a final break with the Fassel era...
Peart has incredible length  
Grizz99 : 3/13/2021 11:31 am : link
Long arms, ..the prototype tackle...but let's assume Solder comes back and, at the less demanding ORT position, he's more than adequate.
Couldn't Peart go back inside for a year? Orlando Pace, Smith, and most great offensive tackles spend their first year at guard.
Conceding that I'm no expert and spend little time...still, I thought I saw something special in the kid from UConn. Supposedly not strong but when he clamped on someone they looked like flies on flypaper.
On the other hand I saw nothing to suggest that Scott L. had a future as anything but a willing back up.
i look at last year's lines and try to maintain context. No group in the NFL suffered more from the loss of preseason. It was the perfect Storm, Gates new at the position, new scheme, new coaches, no Barkley and a tough opening schedule against great front seven's. They not only endured they consistently improved.
How many fine offensive lines, have five great players? Ans: None. At their best Dallas had three players and two Jags. We have two superb lineman in the making....(I think though not necessary proven yet) Gates and Thomas.... I think Peart might make three. Hernandez better than a Jag. The crying here needs five great lineman and an allstar at every position for the pacifier dejour. Well it doesn't work that way.
I think Thomas, WH, Gates, Peart and Solder reading from left to right is a solid basis...But I don't think we'll go to war with that, I think F.agency adds an immediate jag plus type and the late draft an interesting project.
wide receiver is a problem that has to be addressed and have resources throw its way, bit I think the O line will be fine and profit from a preseason and good coaching.
I worry about the young guards  
RetroJint : 3/13/2021 11:52 am : link
more than I do the young tackles . So drafting early again ? Retaining Solder for sixth man status ? Sure anything and everything is possible including going Oline at 11.
RE: LG all four years at UTEP  
Carson53 : 3/13/2021 11:53 am : link
In comment 15175200 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
and same with the Giants. We will see. I agree with adding another OL fairly high in the draft and a later pick as well. I also think they bargain shop will all the veteran cuts.
.

That was my question I was going to ask, did he play any
RG at UTEP, okay now. Trai Turner was cut, Gettleman drafted him with Carolina.
The Giants would have to make a couple roster moves,
if they wanted him.
Will Hernandez always seemed better suited  
Angus : 3/13/2021 11:58 am : link
to right guard than left guard (more stout than athletic). I also think Kyle Murphy is nimble, even if he is a little small. Maybe some hope for him as well.
Joe Judge likes his players to be able to play multiple positions. I  
Ira : 3/13/2021 12:07 pm : link
suspect that's why Hernandez is practicing to play right guard.
RE: Sorry, Petitgout.  
BigBlueinDE : 3/13/2021 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15175183 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
It's been a long time since I wrote his name. Someone should throw a flag on me.


He was good for one or two false starts a game.
RE: I love when we get a view into how hard these guys work  
BigBlueinDE : 3/13/2021 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15175189 mfsd said:
Quote:
in the offseason. Healthy reminder that while as fans, it’s our right and privilege to discuss, debate, argue, criticize them, IMO there should also be an appreciation for everything they put into it.

In other words, to paraphrase from somewhere...recognize how good a guy has to be just to suck in the NFL. Not that Hernandez sucks, but you get the point. Even those we may not like as players have worked really f**king hard to get to this level.


Agreed. Well said.
RE: Thanks for sharing, It would be huge if this worked out  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/13/2021 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15175182 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Hopefully a year removed from Covid makes a big difference too.

Have you considered a year removed from BBI? I also think that would make a big difference too.
RE: RE: Hernandez’s feet patterns are inconsistent  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/13/2021 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15175187 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15175184 cosmicj said:


Quote:


In the video. They change slightly each time he runs the exercise. Shouldn’t they be identical in a controlled situation like this one?



They are identical on each side

So he's going to suck on the right side as much as he has on the left?

That's not encouraging.
RE: Joe Judge likes his players to be able to play multiple positions. I  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/13/2021 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15175333 Ira said:
Quote:
suspect that's why Hernandez is practicing to play right guard.

They have to actually be good at those positions. Might as well have him practice at RB and WR, too. Let's see how many positions he can bust at.
Like Gatorade Dunk, I don't think much of Hernandez  
90.Cal : 3/13/2021 2:26 pm : link
But unlike Gatorade Dunk I'm not going to be an asshole about it or act like WH is the Matt Dodge or C.C Brown of Guards... there is still a tiny bit of hope he can turn it around, I just wouldn't bet on it, and in my mind he can still have a long term future on this team as a backup guard, like the 6th man or something like that... in the 9 starts Shane Lemieux got this past year I have seen more from him than I have in the 40 starts from Will Hernandez. They are both bad pass blockers but Lemieux is a better run blocker. I would roll the dice on Lemieux and Peart in their second seasons and I would draft a RG on day 2 or sign 1 in FA. Keep Will as depth, thats is all he probably is.
Lemieux and Hernandez as plan A would be typical  
widmerseyebrow : 3/13/2021 3:37 pm : link
of the way we've handled the offensive line the last 10 years.

While I liked the moxie that Lemieux showed stepping in at guard as a rookie and am hopeful for his progression, right now he's only shown that he might be better than Hernandez, a guy who hasn't been very good and has underperformed his draft status.

It seems like every year we go in with at least one or two guys on the line who are unheralded because they are low draft picks and/or have not played well to date. We are simply hoping they can become quality starters. I think Gates is the only one who has actually worked out with this philosophy.

We need to add serious competition/projected starters at the guard spots.
Simply put  
Jimmy Googs : 3/13/2021 5:39 pm : link
the team needs a Guard...
I just don’t get the whole “Hernandez fell out of favor” stuff...  
Damon : 3/13/2021 7:23 pm : link
He was a good young player... Trending upward. Got sick. I don’t remember him being the liability that I keep reading about.
Hernandez need someone to coach him...  
STLGiant : 3/14/2021 4:45 am : link
on how to pass block during a stunt...consistently horrible.
RE: I just don’t get the whole “Hernandez fell out of favor” stuff...  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/14/2021 11:45 am : link
In comment 15175671 Damon said:
Quote:
He was a good young player... Trending upward. Got sick. I don’t remember him being the liability that I keep reading about.

Then the issue is your memory. Hernandez was trending downward in 2019, a full year before COVID.
RE: I just don’t get the whole “Hernandez fell out of favor” stuff...  
fireitup77 : 3/14/2021 11:53 am : link
In comment 15175671 Damon said:
Quote:
He was a good young player... Trending upward. Got sick. I don’t remember him being the liability that I keep reading about.


Your memory is just fine. WH is a solid guard.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 3/14/2021 11:58 am : link
I thought Hernandez was solid in 2018, poor in 2019, and awful in 2020 (pre-COVID). I know some here think he was pretty good this year, but I totally disagree.

I'd also note Thomas' play began to pick up once Hernandez was out.

I'd like to know why Hernandez's play time was cut post-COVID - was it lingering effects (a fair reason)? Or did Judge lose confidence in him?
RE: Peart has incredible length  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/14/2021 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15175313 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
Long arms, ..the prototype tackle...but let's assume Solder comes back and, at the less demanding ORT position, he's more than adequate.
Couldn't Peart go back inside for a year? Orlando Pace, Smith, and most great offensive tackles spend their first year at guard.

Neither Pace nor Smith ever played OG in the NFL (or even college).

At least that part of your comparison holds up though, because Peart has never played OG either. Sort of makes it difficult to go "back" inside.
RE: RE: I just don’t get the whole “Hernandez fell out of favor” stuff...  
Jimmy Googs : 3/14/2021 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15176005 fireitup77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15175671 Damon said:


Quote:


He was a good young player... Trending upward. Got sick. I don’t remember him being the liability that I keep reading about.



Your memory is just fine. WH is a solid guard.


What does that mean "solid" and what is it based on?

Are you comparing him to the rest of the Guards on the NYG roster, other starting NFL Guards, or all Guards across the league to come up with your measurement of solid?
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions