Will Hernandez getting that RG work in.

This offseason feels a little like when Diehl struggled at RT and the Giants released Pettigrout. All fans were flipping out that we had no left tackle. Diehl comes in and mans the position for years.We can say this about Hernandez, Lemieux, and Peart. We could probably say this about Thomas too if we wanted to. Long story short, I'm sure we all hope that these guys work out together like Diehl did way back when. Sale might be the most important person in this organization this year.