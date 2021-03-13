Giants agree to restructure Solder

Ian Rapoport
The #Giants and OT Nate Solder have agreed in principle to a reworked deal to return to New York, source said, as NYG locks in the experienced tackle. The two sides are working out the final details, but Solder is staying barring any last-minute hiccups.
I am really happy to have him back. Although he has struggled, has had a lot of personal issues, he still has demonstrated his ability to play the position at a high level and now has had a whole year to rest his body. He is an Athletic person as well.
He will probably compete with Peart for Right Tackle and then we will have a solid swing tackle. I know people will get caught up on the bad contract he signed but we can't fix it now. I think this is the next best scenario.
Without him, we are starting Peart with no real back up plan. We would have to sign or draft another Tackle. I take Solder over another Fleming type.
It better be a massive cap reduction this season WITHOUT it hurting us next season more than it would if we were to just cut him right now... otherwise this is bad, this guy Solder has been robbing this fucking team since he got here
When's the last time Solder performed at a 'high level'? Because it hasn't been for awhile & this goes back to his Patriots time.
I agree with everything except the bold - and hopefully this pay cut does fix it. If it's an extension that spreads his existing dead money over multiple years while he can also fill the swing tackle role that potentially solves 2 problems at once.
When's the last time Solder performed at a 'high level'? Because it hasn't been for awhile & this goes back to his Patriots time.
Not exactly trying to justify the "high level" comment except to say he wasn't that bad in 2018. Here's an article that recapped his 2018 from PFF. His 2019 was probably worse but I didn't think he looked like a different player than he was in 2018 or anything.
jmo but a lot of people let the headlines when he signed create a unrealistic expectation of what he was. he has never been jonathan ogden or tyron smith.
Quote:
Solder was one of 17 players last season who logged at least 1,000 snaps at the left tackle position, and among that group, he ranked ninth with a 74.1 overall grade. While it wasn’t the best season we’ve seen from him, Solder was a reliable pass-blocker; he was one of just nine players to log at least 500 snaps in pass protection at left tackle while surrendering a pressure rate no greater than 5.0%. Solder surrendered two or fewer pressures in ten different games last year, and the most pressures he allowed in a game was five.
As a run-blocker, Solder ranked eighth out of those 17 players who saw at least 1,000 snaps at left tackle last season with a 63.4 run-blocking grade, but the veteran tackle had a bit of a volatile season when it came to run blocking. Out of the 23 left tackles who saw at least 300 run-blocking snaps, he ranked eighth with an impact run-block percentage of 8.6%, but he also recorded the seventh-highest negatively graded run-block percentage, at 12.5%.
When's the last time Solder performed at a 'high level'? Because it hasn't been for awhile & this goes back to his Patriots time.
It does go back to the Patriots at a time Judge was there. I would like to think he has a good feel if Solder can regain some of his old form. The point is more that he has proven himself before, it is not just all hope based on potential.
The second-highest graded player on the Giants' O-line was Solder, who clocked in at 64.7, while Remmers landed at 64.3. Those two marks are good for the 45th and 47th best tackle grades from PFF, respectively. Not great, but those two do land in PFF's "average" category.
I wouldn't call anything I've seen from Solder in 2 years "good" - but good from LT's is rare. I think he's likely better than Flemming though.
we are keeping a player who, when last seen in competitive play, was putrid.
And now he's on the verge of turning 33, hasn't played the highest level of football in well over a year, and who knows if his mind is right with all of his off the field challenges.
Totaled up - this is a pretty dumb move.
bw, if the restructure leads to the same cap hit/savings as them cutting him outright you might as well keep him. It’s like getting a “free” veteran player. I put free in quotes because it’s obviously not free, it’s just trying to squeeze some kind of return out of a garbage contract that will cost us the same whether he stays or goes.
·
Nate Solder was due $10M in salary/bonus for 2021 and had a cap number of $16.5M. The Giants could've cleared $10M by just cutting him (as a post-June 1 cut), so presumably the reworked contract involves a significant pay cut.
If they can save the $10M (or more!) this year and take the same hit they would have taken this year, next year when the cap jumps back up... it could be alright i guess, IDK I'm not going to pretend I know how this one works. I don't expect much from Solder performance wise but I don't mind getting proven wrong.
June 1st cut rule. So does that mean you can’t actually use that $10M until after June 1st to sign free agents? So essentially that means FA is over and you are more or less rolling the money over to 2022 or maybe finding someone like Logan Ryan to sign during the season.
I'd rather eat the money and find someone who has been playing and shown some level of competency.
The options were..
A. Keep him at what was his current salary 16.5 million
B. Release him and incur a 10 million cap hit plus fill his spot
Or C. Restructure his deal
Yeah real dumb move especially in a year where the salary cap dropped and the giants are trying to save money to be able to work other deals with other players and not take 10 million dollar hits for a player not even on the team.
makes sense. Eat the money, then pay someone else....then whine about the CAP. The BBI way
RE: wouldn't breakeven be 4 mil plus the cost of a backup T
Yes, exactly. If we cut him we save $10M but now we have to go out and sign a Cam Fleming type for another $4-5 million a year. So you bet a savings of $5-6M. If they restructure Solder to a $4M salary we keep him as the swing tackle and save a full $6M.
This has been in the works. Expectation is that the reworked deal would flatten out and even up with dead money hit, allowing NYG to pay Solder what they would pay a veteran tackle to come in off the market and compete for RT and swing tackle.
Final numbers will matter obvs
I bolded the key phrase. His existing contract had 6.5m in dead money this year and 4m next year (which accelerated if cut, or remained next year if june 1 cut).
If Art is correct and the dead money "flattens out" - my guess is it's either a 1 year extension to make the dead money ~3.4m hits over 3 years or a 2 year extension to make it ~2.6m hits over 4 years. And that the extra years are voidable (which would still accelerate dead money, but less of it with each year).
For this year, I believe that would give them the ability to offer him up to $4m in new money while still saving $10m+ against the original cap number. Which would be a win-win for both sides.
Yeah, a free player we don’t want see play anymore.
there are players on the roster you actually want to see play?
strike me as the type of guy who would keep Solder around as some kind of loyalty move..As a backup he’d probably be good depth..
Unlike bw, I try to look into things with some depth of reasoning. For example, Aside from the awful period he and his wife have had to endure with their son, he has been playing quite banged up. He finally has had a year to heal up.
He doesn’t need to be good. He just needs to be serviceable if called upon to fill in on a swing basis, imv
RE: For a lower contract amount I don't see why this would be bad
He can be a solid swing tackle for us, and good insurance in case Peart can't handle the starting role.
Agreed, he’s probably as good as anyone else we would sign for $4M. Judge obviously knows him well. I don’t think he would want him back if he had 0 left in the tank and he could just re-sign Fleming instead.
there are players on the roster you actually want to see play?
Of course. Although giving a roster spot to someone you don’t ever want to seems nonsensical.
I am going to wait for the contract details to be released before
From a cap perspective I’m fascinated in how this will work.
If there’s a mechanism to move around the already paid bonus money — that’s a hell of a wrinkle in cap maneuvering.
same here. I'm trying to think of why we wouldn't have seen that done before, and the only thing I can think of is that it's rare that a team or player would be willing to both:
a) take a paycut (player pov)
b) get extended (team pov)
like when Dallas does their maneuvering every year, those guys aren't giving up any money, just taking more of it up front. Those are the most common types of restructures that are done every year and this maneuver wouldn't really accomplish anything for a team or player in that situation.
very few players accept straight pay cuts, and without a pay cut there'd be no real incentive to further prorate out existing bonus payments because it wouldn't really change cap # much.
From a cap perspective I’m fascinated in how this will work.
If there’s a mechanism to move around the already paid bonus money — that’s a hell of a wrinkle in cap maneuvering.
Well, in Solder’s case, what choice did he have? No one was going to pay him big money. If he said no to a pay cut, the 4+ million would be gone. As a backup, why not take the money?
If his salary, drops to 4mil....that saves the 6mil
Maybe Peart develops for 2022. Maybe. As an end of third round (practically fourth round) pick, the reality is the odds are against him, and he didn't show that he has a better than median chance of beating those odds.
He wasn't on the field Week 17, not for one snap. That's not your 2021 Week 1 starter, not as of today.
Maybe Peart develops for 2022. Maybe. As an end of third round (practically fourth round) pick, the reality is the odds are against him, and he didn't show that he has a better than median chance of beating those odds.
He wasn't on the field Week 17, not for one snap. That's not your 2021 Week 1 starter, not as of today.
Covid took a toll on both Peart and Hernandez. Let's relax, wait and see.
Maybe Peart develops for 2022. Maybe. As an end of third round (practically fourth round) pick, the reality is the odds are against him, and he didn't show that he has a better than median chance of beating those odds.
He wasn't on the field Week 17, not for one snap. That's not your 2021 Week 1 starter, not as of today.
I do believe that Peart was inactive with an injury so don't go penciling in a guy who took a year off for COVID19 and also played like crap in 18' & 19' to boot. In fact Peart showed more as a rookie 3rd round pick than Solder has as the highest paid tackle in the league.
I do believe that Peart was inactive with an injury so don't go penciling in a guy who took a year off for COVID19 and also played like crap in 18' & 19' to boot. In fact Peart showed more as a rookie 3rd round pick than Solder has as the highest paid tackle in the league.
Nope. Peart was not on the injury report during Week 17 and he was active for the game.
Peart hasn't shown enough to be the beneficiary of excuses, not for the purpose of planning for a 2021 starting role.
Solder saves $6M, but much of that would presumably have to be used for his replacement, even though the cap is much lower this year. Keeping him avoids the problem of having to find someone else. The counter argument is that Solder was pretty bad in 2019 and didn't play at all last year. I think keeping him is defensible.
The options were..
A. Keep him at what was his current salary 16.5 million
B. Release him and incur a 10 million cap hit plus fill his spot
Or C. Restructure his deal
Incorrect. There would not be a $10.5 million cap hit if he was released. There’d be a $6 million cap savings if he was released.
The $10.5 million is dead money; it has already been paid, it’s on the books and there’s nothing the Giants can do about it. In other words. The $10.5 million doesn’t affect the Giants cap space one way or the other.
Knee jerk reaction way overpaid after losing out on Norvall compound that with signing Omanah who did didn’t last s fuckin season
Yea If I was Solder I would be giddy too cap hit too much to cut him
Judge must lie awake after hearing stiff talk at presser
Of course the 10.5 million dollars affect the cap space
Keeping him, lower his salary and restructuring his contract is all about lowering the 10.5 bonus...that is on the books.
Cutting him....only removes his salary...not the prorated bonus of 10.5.
I assume they will cut his salary to equal (dead money of bonus) and add a couple of voidable years..
To lower remaining bonus figure this year... They will have to pay next year when he retires...or whatever
I don't get all the people worrying about the money. You don't think DG/Judge/etc all realize where we are vs the cap. They also know a lot more about how they can restructure things to get done what they need too, and they know the capabilities of Solder, Fleming, and others out there.
They must think Solder can be a good swing tackle for us, and can step in if Peart can't do it. If they cut him they realize what they would save and how much it would cost to sign someone else. If they think this is the right tradeoff than I'm ok.
They can sign a vet depth guy at guard now cheaper than Fleming
Still waiting on the exact terms, but hearing this will be a steep pay cut. Solder was due $10M in salary in 2021. $4M is the number to keep in mind. That's the break even point since that would make his cap hit $10.5M, which is same as it would be in dead money if he was cut
Still waiting on the exact terms, but hearing this will be a steep pay cut. Solder was due $10M in salary in 2021. $4M is the number to keep in mind. That’s the break even point since that would make his cap hit $10.5M, which is same as it would be in dead money if he was cut
My guess is it’s around that number. A decent job by DG if that’s the case.
shyster, how are you doing, hope well and safe. Re. Peart's performance post-return from Covid, it's both difficult to quantify and easily underestimated. Hernandez aside, the NY Rangers' Zibanejad had a spectacular season in the shortened 2020, easily of the best five or six offensive threats and scorers in the NHL, and a legit two-way player. Post Covid19, he has been a shell of himself. The understanding of Covid19 sequelae, either or both acute or longer term, remain poorly understood. I agree that Peart's breeding/lineage as a 3rd from UConn may not qualify him as a stud per se, but he looked the part in his limited snaps pre-illness. I hope we have a legit competition and wind up with a viable starter at RT.
Still waiting on the exact terms, but hearing this will be a steep pay cut. Solder was due $10M in salary in 2021. $4M is the number to keep in mind. That’s the break even point since that would make his cap hit $10.5M, which is same as it would be in dead money if he was cut
That’s a bizarre rationale. That 4M in bonus dollars can easily be moved to next year and still has to be accounted.
From a cap perspective I’m fascinated in how this will work.
If there’s a mechanism to move around the already paid bonus money — that’s a hell of a wrinkle in cap maneuvering.
I suspect this is exactly what Abrams and Solder's team came up with.
A way ti spread the signing bonus money already paid over a several year period.
Now what's in it for Solder? I mentioned it earlier in another thread but got no responses from anyone, so I'll repost the thought:
2 things can benefit Solder in this restructure or extension.
1) is performance bonus money. IE he can get NOTHING if he serves merely as a backup, but might receive extra $$$ for actual playing time and extra if earning certain grades or milestones, however unlikely at this point.
Hey if he beats out Peart and gets "comeback player of the year" or an RT Pro Bowl nod (hey Engram got one for 2020) toss him an extra milion or two!
2) I think (and this is where I posed a questiin to BBIers more NFL PA contact rules knowlegeable than I) Solder's lifetime pension benefits increase (signifivantly?) with every year of accrued NFL service. With his and his son's health issues at stake, this may be no small thing for a guy likely to retire in 2-3 years.
Would happily read details of this possibility.
For the Giants,
1) he might become a serviceable backup if he plays at the "best" level he demonstrated in 2018, the last 8 games I believe when he was a highly graded run blocker by PFF.
2) Solder was highly thought of for his locker room presence, and as a potential mentor to Thomas and Peart.
He has a very similar build and athletic profile to Peart, so maybe, just maybe, he can actually help Peart improve.
I am not crazy about the move, but lets wait for the fine details before slamming it.
Does it free up $10 mil at least in 2021 cap space?
RE: Put aside all the criticism and jokes about what the team has
Would you ever have believed they would want to Solder back on the playing field after how we all saw his 2019 season and then missing this past year?
It’s really something how they come to these decisions...
It all has to do with money and freeing up some for this year. Judge knows Solder. He has seen Solder for years. If we believe that Judge is a good "judge" of ability, then he must believe Solder can compete for RT and offer a solution at the swing tackle position that is monetarily competitive with the FA market. He is already paid for, i.e., the Giants are being charged $10.5 mill to the books whether he is there or not. Get his salary reduced to backup level and it is a wash with cutting him and then subsequently signing a FA tackle.
Keeping him is likely the lesser or two evils.
that's the amount that would accelerate from next year if you cut Solder.
His amortized bonus is 6.5M this year and 4M next (due to previous restructuring). You can't do anything about the 6.5M this year. If you cut him, his cap hit would be 10.5 this year. If he renegotiates his salary to 4M, his cap hit is also 10.5M this year.
If neither side budges, Solder has to sign a contract somewhere else to get more money, and the Giants get a cap hit of 10.5 without a player.
If he were to take a pay cut to 4M/year, Solder gets 4M he otherwise wouldn't get (unless he were to sign somewhere else), and the Giants get a cap hit of 10.5 with a player. There would still be a cap hit of 4M next year if they cut him and 8M if they didn't.
RE: RE: Put aside all the criticism and jokes about what the team has
Would you ever have believed they would want to Solder back on the playing field after how we all saw his 2019 season and then missing this past year?
It’s really something how they come to these decisions...
It all has to do with money and freeing up some for this year. Judge knows Solder. He has seen Solder for years. If we believe that Judge is a good "judge" of ability, then he must believe Solder can compete for RT and offer a solution at the swing tackle position that is monetarily competitive with the FA market. He is already paid for, i.e., the Giants are being charged $10.5 mill to the books whether he is there or not. Get his salary reduced to backup level and it is a wash with cutting him and then subsequently signing a FA tackle.
Keeping him is likely the lesser or two evils.
Some fair points section.
And I follow the money decision here, except the playing decision trumps that...and imv we shouldn't want Solder playing OT for us any longer in any capacity.
I am a fan of Judge too but also wary of simply using him as the backstop/signoff for questionable decisions still coming out of the Giants front office. He is still learning the Head Coach job and navigating his role(s) around the franchise as well.
And not for nothing, but not certain OL play/eval is among his strengths yet as he is clearly been frustrated with the progress shown on the field and from those he has put in charge of it.
has agreed to be a good soldier and work with the Giants.
Initially I wanted him to be cut, but when you see it was
10.5 mill. in dead money, it is hard to do.
Unlike in Zeitler's case, a 12 mill. cap savings, and only
2.5 mill. in dead money.
I thought that Fleming played decent enough to have earned another contract from the Giants. It made the most sense based on the way things stood. Plus, Solder has been horrible.
I believe that the Mara family is involved here. It has that feel to it. Based on Solder's current family situation and his history in New England I believe that as long as Solder wants to play the Giants will find a way to keep him and pay him. They will play the humanitarian and that is okay so long as the numbers and the level of play don't hurt the team. I would expect nothing less, but I wish we would sign Fleming and just give Solder a job as a coach.
that's the amount that would accelerate from next year if you cut Solder.
His amortized bonus is 6.5M this year and 4M next (due to previous restructuring). You can't do anything about the 6.5M this year. If you cut him, his cap hit would be 10.5 this year. If he renegotiates his salary to 4M, his cap hit is also 10.5M this year.
If neither side budges, Solder has to sign a contract somewhere else to get more money, and the Giants get a cap hit of 10.5 without a player.
If he were to take a pay cut to 4M/year, Solder gets 4M he otherwise wouldn't get (unless he were to sign somewhere else), and the Giants get a cap hit of 10.5 with a player. There would still be a cap hit of 4M next year if they cut him and 8M if they didn't.
I think the break even isn't too far above the june 1 designation amount 6.5m.
Any new money (or incentives) above the minimum Solder gets is probably not far off what he'd be worth on the open market. At 33 coming off a year he sat out, on a flooded market of veterans and minimal cap space, a lot of guys who would normally get 2-4m one year deals are going to end up with veteran's minimums + incentives.
The total league cap as a whole is down $480m. If on average 100 veterans get signed to 1 year deals under 5m, that's the market that's likely to squeezed the hardest because demand is going to be down and with all the cuts are going to increase supply. Last year the Giants added D. Lewis, Fackrell, Golden, Flemming, Toilolo, Ryan, and Ebner in that range. It wouldn't shock me if all those guys (except Ryan obviously) end up with near minimum deals this time around.
The supply of higher end players on the market hasn't change, and players who got tagged didn't seem to change. So that market seems more likely to function close to normal. There will likely end up being some values in the midlevel (hopefully Tomlinson is one of them). The lowest level of FA is where it's likely to be a bloodbath. Kind of like the NBA where you either get maxed, MLE, or vets minimum.
I thought that Fleming played decent enough to have earned another contract from the Giants. It made the most sense based on the way things stood. Plus, Solder has been horrible.
I believe that the Mara family is involved here. It has that feel to it. Based on Solder's current family situation and his history in New England I believe that as long as Solder wants to play the Giants will find a way to keep him and pay him. They will play the humanitarian and that is okay so long as the numbers and the level of play don't hurt the team. I would expect nothing less, but I wish we would sign Fleming and just give Solder a job as a coach.
Kudos to you both for spelling Fleming's name correctly.
Solder is a decent swing tackle option at hopefully around 4M. If Thomas gets hurt, we have someone there who is probably a better option than a late round rookie, and if Peart somehow sucks we also have someone who can step in.
The Solder contract was really awful. Let’s hope he doesn’t have to see the field that much
No numbers provided?
The #Giants and OT Nate Solder have agreed in principle to a reworked deal to return to New York, source said, as NYG locks in the experienced tackle. The two sides are working out the final details, but Solder is staying barring any last-minute hiccups.
I agree with everything except the bold - and hopefully this pay cut does fix it. If it's an extension that spreads his existing dead money over multiple years while he can also fill the swing tackle role that potentially solves 2 problems at once.
This, and if we cut him you save the $6M but now you have to go sign a RT with the money you just saved. Seems like a win win for the Giants and Solder if the salary is $4M.
You need to factor in his replacement cost.
I don't get the attraction as he was atrocious....and hasn't shown a real commitment to football.
It does go back to the Patriots at a time Judge was there. I would like to think he has a good feel if Solder can regain some of his old form. The point is more that he has proven himself before, it is not just all hope based on potential.
I wouldn't call anything I've seen from Solder in 2 years "good" - but good from LT's is rare. I think he's likely better than Flemming though.
the biggest issue with Solder was his contract paid him like he was good, but hopefully that's now corrected.
Nate Solder was due $10M in salary/bonus for 2021 and had a cap number of $16.5M. The Giants could've cleared $10M by just cutting him (as a post-June 1 cut), so presumably the reworked contract involves a significant pay cut.
If they can save the $10M (or more!) this year and take the same hit they would have taken this year, next year when the cap jumps back up... it could be alright i guess, IDK I'm not going to pretend I know how this one works. I don't expect much from Solder performance wise but I don't mind getting proven wrong.
Yes, exactly. If we cut him we save $10M but now we have to go out and sign a Cam Fleming type for another $4-5 million a year. So you bet a savings of $5-6M. If they restructure Solder to a $4M salary we keep him as the swing tackle and save a full $6M.
13m
This has been in the works. Expectation is that the reworked deal would flatten out and even up with dead money hit, allowing NYG to pay Solder what they would pay a veteran tackle to come in off the market and compete for RT and swing tackle.
Final numbers will matter obvs
I bolded the key phrase. His existing contract had 6.5m in dead money this year and 4m next year (which accelerated if cut, or remained next year if june 1 cut).
If Art is correct and the dead money "flattens out" - my guess is it's either a 1 year extension to make the dead money ~3.4m hits over 3 years or a 2 year extension to make it ~2.6m hits over 4 years. And that the extra years are voidable (which would still accelerate dead money, but less of it with each year).
For this year, I believe that would give them the ability to offer him up to $4m in new money while still saving $10m+ against the original cap number. Which would be a win-win for both sides.
He was a decent LT who exploited a weak FA OL class and a desperate team (and I don't mean anything negative toward him with the use of "exploited" - good for him).
but people hearkening back to the days when Solder played at a high level are basically dreaming.
Unlike bw, I try to look into things with some depth of reasoning. For example, Aside from the awful period he and his wife have had to endure with their son, he has been playing quite banged up. He finally has had a year to heal up.
He doesn’t need to be good. He just needs to be serviceable if called upon to fill in on a swing basis, imv
Agreed, he’s probably as good as anyone else we would sign for $4M. Judge obviously knows him well. I don’t think he would want him back if he had 0 left in the tank and he could just re-sign Fleming instead.
here's what I think makes sense in theory (and stapleton's tweet supports it):
flatten Solder's 10.5m remaining prorated bonus over 1 or 2 extra years.
make Solder's new base + incentives = $3-4m (cost of a vet swing tackle)
that would reduce his cap hit to around $6m total and match the lowest level the NYG could get to by cutting him w/ the June 1 designation, but also gives Solder new $. That's a win-win.
I have never seen this maneuver in another contract but if Abrams pulls it off it will be impressively creative.
No way...should they assure him of anything other than a tryout.
If there’s a mechanism to move around the already paid bonus money — that’s a hell of a wrinkle in cap maneuvering.
If there’s a mechanism to move around the already paid bonus money — that’s a hell of a wrinkle in cap maneuvering.
same here. I'm trying to think of why we wouldn't have seen that done before, and the only thing I can think of is that it's rare that a team or player would be willing to both:
a) take a paycut (player pov)
b) get extended (team pov)
like when Dallas does their maneuvering every year, those guys aren't giving up any money, just taking more of it up front. Those are the most common types of restructures that are done every year and this maneuver wouldn't really accomplish anything for a team or player in that situation.
very few players accept straight pay cuts, and without a pay cut there'd be no real incentive to further prorate out existing bonus payments because it wouldn't really change cap # much.
Maybe Peart develops for 2022. Maybe. As an end of third round (practically fourth round) pick, the reality is the odds are against him, and he didn't show that he has a better than median chance of beating those odds.
He wasn't on the field Week 17, not for one snap. That's not your 2021 Week 1 starter, not as of today.
Well, in Solder’s case, what choice did he have? No one was going to pay him big money. If he said no to a pay cut, the 4+ million would be gone. As a backup, why not take the money?
Right just pointing out it's a somewhat unique case. The NYG likely told him that he was being cut as a june 1 when the new league year starts. But if he wanted to return and is willing to play for about the same amount as he would cost cut, they were willing to get creative. He knew he had very little market elsewhere so he's in but all around it's a rare contractual situation.
Maybe Peart develops for 2022. Maybe. As an end of third round (practically fourth round) pick, the reality is the odds are against him, and he didn't show that he has a better than median chance of beating those odds.
He wasn't on the field Week 17, not for one snap. That's not your 2021 Week 1 starter, not as of today.
Covid took a toll on both Peart and Hernandez. Let's relax, wait and see.
Maybe Peart develops for 2022. Maybe. As an end of third round (practically fourth round) pick, the reality is the odds are against him, and he didn't show that he has a better than median chance of beating those odds.
He wasn't on the field Week 17, not for one snap. That's not your 2021 Week 1 starter, not as of today.
I do believe that Peart was inactive with an injury so don't go penciling in a guy who took a year off for COVID19 and also played like crap in 18' & 19' to boot. In fact Peart showed more as a rookie 3rd round pick than Solder has as the highest paid tackle in the league.
I do believe that Peart was inactive with an injury so don't go penciling in a guy who took a year off for COVID19 and also played like crap in 18' & 19' to boot. In fact Peart showed more as a rookie 3rd round pick than Solder has as the highest paid tackle in the league.
Nope. Peart was not on the injury report during Week 17 and he was active for the game.
Peart hasn't shown enough to be the beneficiary of excuses, not for the purpose of planning for a 2021 starting role.
Competition is good. Make Peart or Solder earn the RT job.
The options were..
A. Keep him at what was his current salary 16.5 million
B. Release him and incur a 10 million cap hit plus fill his spot
Or C. Restructure his deal
Incorrect. There would not be a $10.5 million cap hit if he was released. There’d be a $6 million cap savings if he was released.
The $10.5 million is dead money; it has already been paid, it’s on the books and there’s nothing the Giants can do about it. In other words. The $10.5 million doesn’t affect the Giants cap space one way or the other.
Yea If I was Solder I would be giddy too cap hit too much to cut him
Judge must lie awake after hearing stiff talk at presser
Cutting him....only removes his salary...not the prorated bonus of 10.5.
I assume they will cut his salary to equal (dead money of bonus) and add a couple of voidable years..
To lower remaining bonus figure this year... They will have to pay next year when he retires...or whatever
If that’s allowable in principle — why wouldn’t teams be doing that all of the time?
I'm a fan. Why not hope the coaches and front office know his situation and health well enough to be confident in doing this restructure?
Then stop rooting for them 🤡
They must think Solder can be a good swing tackle for us, and can step in if Peart can't do it. If they cut him they realize what they would save and how much it would cost to sign someone else. If they think this is the right tradeoff than I'm ok.
If they can get Golladay, draft Surtain, and then get some edge/wr help in rounds 2 and 3, i think that's a pretty good plan.
Based on the defensive scheming, i don't think an edge difference maker is needed this season. That can be a goal for next off-season.
I mean at this point it’s implied. But they do somehow always end up making big signings, and last year he did a half decent job too. Hoping we somehow get Golladay lol
When’s the last time Solder took part in a team activity? I think it’s a leap of faith more than knowing.
Defenders are out there. Maybe just afraid to post...
Would you ever have believed they would want to Solder back on the playing field after how we all saw his 2019 season and then missing this past year?
It’s really something how they come to these decisions...
If there’s a mechanism to move around the already paid bonus money — that’s a hell of a wrinkle in cap maneuvering.
I suspect this is exactly what Abrams and Solder's team came up with.
A way ti spread the signing bonus money already paid over a several year period.
Now what's in it for Solder? I mentioned it earlier in another thread but got no responses from anyone, so I'll repost the thought:
2 things can benefit Solder in this restructure or extension.
1) is performance bonus money. IE he can get NOTHING if he serves merely as a backup, but might receive extra $$$ for actual playing time and extra if earning certain grades or milestones, however unlikely at this point.
Hey if he beats out Peart and gets "comeback player of the year" or an RT Pro Bowl nod (hey Engram got one for 2020) toss him an extra milion or two!
2) I think (and this is where I posed a questiin to BBIers more NFL PA contact rules knowlegeable than I) Solder's lifetime pension benefits increase (signifivantly?) with every year of accrued NFL service. With his and his son's health issues at stake, this may be no small thing for a guy likely to retire in 2-3 years.
Would happily read details of this possibility.
For the Giants,
1) he might become a serviceable backup if he plays at the "best" level he demonstrated in 2018, the last 8 games I believe when he was a highly graded run blocker by PFF.
2) Solder was highly thought of for his locker room presence, and as a potential mentor to Thomas and Peart.
He has a very similar build and athletic profile to Peart, so maybe, just maybe, he can actually help Peart improve.
I am not crazy about the move, but lets wait for the fine details before slamming it.
Does it free up $10 mil at least in 2021 cap space?
Would you ever have believed they would want to Solder back on the playing field after how we all saw his 2019 season and then missing this past year?
It’s really something how they come to these decisions...
It all has to do with money and freeing up some for this year. Judge knows Solder. He has seen Solder for years. If we believe that Judge is a good "judge" of ability, then he must believe Solder can compete for RT and offer a solution at the swing tackle position that is monetarily competitive with the FA market. He is already paid for, i.e., the Giants are being charged $10.5 mill to the books whether he is there or not. Get his salary reduced to backup level and it is a wash with cutting him and then subsequently signing a FA tackle.
Keeping him is likely the lesser or two evils.
THIS!
I couldn't believe how many here were taking him literally/seriously
His amortized bonus is 6.5M this year and 4M next (due to previous restructuring). You can't do anything about the 6.5M this year. If you cut him, his cap hit would be 10.5 this year. If he renegotiates his salary to 4M, his cap hit is also 10.5M this year.
If neither side budges, Solder has to sign a contract somewhere else to get more money, and the Giants get a cap hit of 10.5 without a player.
If he were to take a pay cut to 4M/year, Solder gets 4M he otherwise wouldn't get (unless he were to sign somewhere else), and the Giants get a cap hit of 10.5 with a player. There would still be a cap hit of 4M next year if they cut him and 8M if they didn't.
Some fair points section.
And I follow the money decision here, except the playing decision trumps that...and imv we shouldn't want Solder playing OT for us any longer in any capacity.
I am a fan of Judge too but also wary of simply using him as the backstop/signoff for questionable decisions still coming out of the Giants front office. He is still learning the Head Coach job and navigating his role(s) around the franchise as well.
And not for nothing, but not certain OL play/eval is among his strengths yet as he is clearly been frustrated with the progress shown on the field and from those he has put in charge of it.
Initially I wanted him to be cut, but when you see it was
10.5 mill. in dead money, it is hard to do.
Unlike in Zeitler's case, a 12 mill. cap savings, and only
2.5 mill. in dead money.
I thought that Fleming played decent enough to have earned another contract from the Giants. It made the most sense based on the way things stood. Plus, Solder has been horrible.
I believe that the Mara family is involved here. It has that feel to it. Based on Solder's current family situation and his history in New England I believe that as long as Solder wants to play the Giants will find a way to keep him and pay him. They will play the humanitarian and that is okay so long as the numbers and the level of play don't hurt the team. I would expect nothing less, but I wish we would sign Fleming and just give Solder a job as a coach.
His amortized bonus is 6.5M this year and 4M next (due to previous restructuring). You can't do anything about the 6.5M this year. If you cut him, his cap hit would be 10.5 this year. If he renegotiates his salary to 4M, his cap hit is also 10.5M this year.
If neither side budges, Solder has to sign a contract somewhere else to get more money, and the Giants get a cap hit of 10.5 without a player.
If he were to take a pay cut to 4M/year, Solder gets 4M he otherwise wouldn't get (unless he were to sign somewhere else), and the Giants get a cap hit of 10.5 with a player. There would still be a cap hit of 4M next year if they cut him and 8M if they didn't.
I think the break even isn't too far above the june 1 designation amount 6.5m.
Any new money (or incentives) above the minimum Solder gets is probably not far off what he'd be worth on the open market. At 33 coming off a year he sat out, on a flooded market of veterans and minimal cap space, a lot of guys who would normally get 2-4m one year deals are going to end up with veteran's minimums + incentives.
The total league cap as a whole is down $480m. If on average 100 veterans get signed to 1 year deals under 5m, that's the market that's likely to squeezed the hardest because demand is going to be down and with all the cuts are going to increase supply. Last year the Giants added D. Lewis, Fackrell, Golden, Flemming, Toilolo, Ryan, and Ebner in that range. It wouldn't shock me if all those guys (except Ryan obviously) end up with near minimum deals this time around.
The supply of higher end players on the market hasn't change, and players who got tagged didn't seem to change. So that market seems more likely to function close to normal. There will likely end up being some values in the midlevel (hopefully Tomlinson is one of them). The lowest level of FA is where it's likely to be a bloodbath. Kind of like the NBA where you either get maxed, MLE, or vets minimum.
The Solder contract was really awful. Let’s hope he doesn’t have to see the field that much