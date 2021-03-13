Some Inside Info from Raanan's Free Agency Primer

I know I have said this before, but I really like what Raanan produces. One of my biggest gripes about all of the other beat reporters is that they barely produce content, whereas Raanan puts good stuff out there. I also think that he does have some connections in the building which not a lot of other reporters can say.
So if Jordan is reading this, keep up the good work!
From his Breaking Big Blue podcast on Friday morning, he has a free agency primer with a TON of really good tidbits, and inside information.
Here are some of the highlights:
-WR and edge rusher clearly the two biggest needs. Both are gaping holes. But unfortunately, both are expensive positions to fill.
-He thinks the team will be active, but only one or maybe two big names/high price acquisitions. Judge and Gettleman want to build this the right way, through the draft, and they just want to supplement with free agent signings that fit the culture and scheme. Free agency is not a prudent way to build a team and they know this.
-Giants need a true #1 WR, and Golladay is really the only one available. He says that he knows for a fact that the team is interested in the player. There are some injury concerns, and there is a reason why the Lions are letting him walk, but a very good player. Golladay is someone he will have his eye on during this process.
-The Giants will certainly be in on Golladay, but what will the cost be? If they are unable to spend on Golladay ($17 million to $18 million per year is likely what it will take) they will pivot to edge rusher, and sign a lower tier WR. More top edge rushers available than WR, so better value might be edge. The deeper group may work to the Giants benefit.
-He knows for a fact that people inside the building like Bud Dupree, but the ACL injury is a concern, and how much did he benefit from playing across from TJ Watt?
-Expect one or two "splash" moves, but they will look for value at certain spots like back up RB, back up QB, and CB. Someone in the building said to him that they like Alex Smith. Not a definite, but don't rule it out.
-He was spot on with the Nate Solder restructure. The terms will have to be amenable to what the Giants want. He is an easier restructure than Zeitler, hence why Zeitler was let go. Reading between the lines, this is likely the end of Cam Fleming. Is Solder better than Fleming? Potentially, but tough to tell.
-This team desperately wants Matt Peart to win the starting RT spot. They will give him every opportunity to do so, and they think he will, but Solder is a good insurance policy.
-The best and easiest way (outside of Solder) to create cap space is signing Leonard Williams. Get him off of the tag. He thinks they will give in to Williams' demands. The year 1 number for Williams will be much lower than the $20 tag. $7 is where they should be.
-Jabrill Peppers signing a contract extension for cap relief is a possibility. Bradberry and Martinez contracts could also be used for cap relief.
-He thinks the team can easily get to $30 million in space if need be, but will only do it if they need the money. They have financial moves to make, and he wouldn't worry about space because they have no long term deals that will impede them. Don't expect them to move money around and make space just to do it.
-Thinks that they will address WR/play makers in free agency AND the draft. A guy like Curtis Samuel or Isaiah McKenzie could be good fits too, as the team will look to deploy multiple game plans, and those players could help with flexibility/versatility. This type of move would not be a surprise if they lose out on Golladay.
-Joe Thuney is very unlikely. Too expensive. Probably looking for a cost effective player as depth. They didn't cut Zeitler to give that money to Thuney, even though he is a better player.
-Kyle Van Noy will also likely be too expensive. Something to remember: he was available last year, and the team didn't even inquire.
-Malcolm Butler could be a nice fit as a CB #2, but price has to be right. He thinks that the price could be right/reasonable.
-The Giants are looking for a more versatile RB than Gallman. Could see him back if he doesn't generate interest on the open market, but a James White or Mike Davis would be better fits. The team needs a better insurance policy behind Barkley, and Gallman will be looking for a bigger role, but he could return if things break that way.
-The Giants can really turn around their offense quickly with Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, Barkley, and Pitts or one of the WR's at #11. If this happens, excuses for Jones as long as the line is average. This would be best case scenario.
-Thinks there is a good chance Cody Core returns after being cut. Someone in the building said that he was impressive at WR before the injury, and could have contributed at WR #4 or #5 last season.
-The likelihood of free agents would go in the following order: Golladay, Dupree, Davis, and Thuney. They will target Golladay, but it is very possible that the price will get out of their range. If that happens, Dupree would be the primary target. Again, said that he knows for a fact people in the building like Dupree, and that they will be in on Golladay. Thuney will be too expensive; he will get paid. Davis is just not a #1...he needs a strong #1 to play across from him to be effective. Probably the best fit in Tennessee.
-He thinks they will come away with an under the radar CB signing. Someone like Kevin Johnson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Malcom Butler, or Troy Hill to start opposite Bradberry.
-Could fill back-up RB spot with draft AND free agency. They want a veteran, and have been looking at the market.
-Very interesting guys at edge rusher in 2nd or 3rd round. He doesn't think that they will go edge at #11 because it probably wouldn't be good value.
-Dupree and Haasan Reddick are the best schematic fits in free agency at edge.
-Don't be surprised if Kyler Fackrell is back unless he gets a big offer elsewhere. They like him, and he fits the scheme.
-He thinks that it is an 8.5 out of 10 chance that they will sign Leonard Williams to a long term deal. Hypothetically, a potential contract would be 5 for $97.5 million. $19.5 million AAV. $25 million signing bonus. $49 million guaranteed. $2 million first year cap hit. Structure will be everything. He feels "very confident" they will get a deal done, and it will like be sometime between Monday and Wednesday, but they could push it until the end of the week until they need the cap room. A trade on the tag would be "highly, highly, highly unlikely." They could probably still sign one high price free agent without a long term deal for Williams depending on contract structure of the free agent they target. They could rescind the tag, but again, unlikely.
-The cap will get back to normal levels in the next year or two. Just spread out money over the course of the contract. Gettleman knows this, despite what he said in the press conference. If he doesn't do this, the team is in big trouble because all teams in the league will try to take advantage of this.
-Interesting story about Geoff Schwartz: he wanted to come to the Giants years back when he was a free agent. Someone in the organization said average player, nothing special, and will get overpaid. A few weeks later, they sign him. So what changed? The Giants have a lot of people with decision making power, and sometimes people have conflicting opinions. The GM is the final decision maker, and he has the final vote.
-Apparently, the organization knows that Gettleman does not come across well in the media. Gettleman is very sarcastic and jokes, but the organization doesn't really like the way it comes across....it seems like he talks down to people. He talked to people in the building that confirmed this.
IMHO:
1.) Enough with high priced OGs - no to Thuney, get a reasonable vet at a good price - there will be several.
2.) I'd like Golladay, but he is going to a team close to competing like the Dolphins.
3.) People throwing out $22-23 AAV for LW. I doubt it. It is guarantee money and bonus that are important. I think 5/$97.5 is a bit low. $5/100 because of the magic $20 mill #. The guarantee money has to be there.
Yes as an aside, who are all these quality WRs in FA that KWALL speaks of?
FWIW, I like Raanan too.
I agree. He’s a condescending cock but his pressers are entertaining, especially when the beats, who also know he kinda sucks at his job, get confrontational with him...and Jordan at times has been the best at “Jim Acosta-ing” Dave...
As for the excellent re-cap of the pod , thank you . It certainly does cover a myriad of possibilities . But , given how this organization has approached free agency , with the exception of two years (since 1994) , it is doubtful that they are going to shell out enough money to be a player on two or three “splash” signings . I think silence is deadly in the case of Tomlinson . He’s gone .
My guess at WR is Curtis Samuel . Fackrell instead of the expensive edge rushers . Butler is intriguing at corner . He might be the type of guy that you can get for one year in this very atypical season .
There is no need to shell out dough for somebody else’s RB. If you can’t find a serviceable RB in the draft , you should close the doors .
Priority 1 is giving Williams his long-term deal . That would allow them to breathe . But remember you can reach in the draft but you can also reach in free agency . The Giants have to be aggressive in this aspect of roster formation . They simply aren’t good enough to rely solely on the draft .
The 10 weeks of building is upon us . May they choose well .
Would love to find a way to add Reddick and Lawson.
I'm getting into the Bobby Skinner podcast, Talkin' Giants, as well. It's informative, but the presentation is a tad amateurish.
When looking at free agents, look at the players who are connected.
Quote:
Either. Which is also stupid because he is a flat out stud OL who can play OG at a pro bowl level and back up RT at an above average level and even play OC. The versatility alone carries tremendous value.
If Thuney was signed, our offensive line would be set for sure. However, if we sign him we can't likely sign a key UFA WR or Edge.
I still think we go WR, OL, TE and RB in the first four rounds as there is likely value at each position and each position fits a team need.
In all honesty, I don't want a big money signing outside of LW and DT. Keeping our own is the priority. Lets face it, we need to draft two starters with our first 2 picks for the offense. That would be the best case scenario.
Considering that DJs and Barkleys career are closely tied to the quality of the OL, I'd be ok with the high quality vet WR and OL and getting a discount edge and/or picking one up in the draft.
No chance on Thuney? Probably means we’ll sign him..No on Dupree, yes on Reddick if we go edge at all in FA..I too would not spend big bucks on Golladay, let someone else spend the money. By all accounts the draft seems to be the way to go re WRs
Why am I reading so many dummies saying NYG is in cap hell?
Why am I reading so many dummies saying NYG is in cap hell?
I never worried about cap hell for even a nanosecond..
You really did a great job of summarizing 👍
No interest in Golladay, Dupree, Thuney, Reddick, Davis, or any other expensive FA. Dupree is also coming off an ACL he had at the end of the year. Build through the draft and supplement with FA. That’s what winning teams like the Ravens do.
I also wouldn’t give Williams more than $19M. I’d rather prioritize DT and a few FAs.
No interest in Golladay, Dupree, Thuney, Reddick, Davis, or any other expensive FA.
I guess we will just continue to save our cap space until we find the perfect player who only wants 5M a year ?
Quote:
stuff, thanks Vin.
No interest in Golladay, Dupree, Thuney, Reddick, Davis, or any other expensive FA.
I guess we will just continue to save our cap space until we find the perfect player who only wants 5M a year ?
Actually need to find the perfect player at $3M a year as that is what Ralph Vacchiano last reported as to where the NYG stood under the cap...
Quote:
can't believe how many people are OK spending $17-$18M on Golladay. Spending $21M on LW is more justifiable, and even that is too much.
Brett Ellison,Brandon Marshall(who was cut),Valentino Blake, and Geno Smith
Kenny Golladay? Bud Dupree? Maybe a case of Bud Light,I don't know
The NFL has opted to follow the NBA"s route and will suffer just as much if not more so.
I guarantee you this site will IMPLODE if the big names come off the board the first couple of days.
Quote:
The Giants need to wait it out and sign guys from the bargain bin. There’s absolutely no need to pay a premium on an oft injured receiver like Golloday. Build through the draft and supplement with good players in the bargain rack.
I guarantee you this site will IMPLODE if the big names come off the board the first couple of days.
I could not care less. I want to sustain success for this decade. We shouldn’t pay premiums on quick fixes.
Also - I could not care less about how the media perceives the GM or the HC. Love the or hate them - it makes no difference to me.
Also - I could not care less about how the media perceives the GM or the HC. Love the or hate them - it makes no difference to me.
Gettleman absolutely came off as a know-it-all / jackass in the first year-and-a-half when Shurmur was HC. he's dialed it back significantly since the team managed 9 wins in 2 years and Shurmur got fired.
The only beat reporters who seem to have issues with him are Kim Jones (butthurt OBJ got traded and blamed Gettleman for making her look bad over it), and Raanan (who Gettleman was rude to in that first year-and-a-half).
Raanan is no Garafolo but he's stepped his game up over the past year or so. I'll take him over Dottino and Vacchiano any day if not Schwartz.
The NFL has opted to follow the NBA"s route and will suffer just as much if not more so.
Then there will be the side that agrees with any given move and the side that opposes. change the move, change which side agrees/opposes. There's rarely full consensus. A year from now, there'll be some that swears BBI was all in lock step unison (which way will depend on the narrative being spun)
IF there truly is a deeper FA class due to covid cap, I'd rather be shopping in the middle tier.
23m
Enough with this limited cap space junk. The Giants can sign players, if they so desire. Basically have no long-term deals on the books. And I’d be surprised if they didn’t get a deal done with Leonard Williams by Wednesday. Franchise tag was intended as a place-holder.
"1 significant player"
predicts 1 big FA add and some smaller value pieces - ( New Window )
If the GM (and HC) agree that you cannot build by FA alone, then the team better get a lot better consistently in its drafts--this is obviously at Gettelman's feet but JJ will 'own' it soon enough--hopefully 2020 begins a turn. How many cycles has this team been in re-build mode? When does a corner get turned?
Why am I reading so many dummies saying NYG is in cap hell?
I must have been called stupid, out of touch and ridiculous about 100 times lately for saying this exact same thing. Hi folks!!
So when we sign the guys we want, and hopefully keep just about everyone we wanted to keep, hi everyone...