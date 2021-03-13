Some Inside Info from Raanan's Free Agency Primer Vin_Cuccs : 3/13/2021 10:48 pm

I know I have said this before, but I really like what Raanan produces. One of my biggest gripes about all of the other beat reporters is that they barely produce content, whereas Raanan puts good stuff out there. I also think that he does have some connections in the building which not a lot of other reporters can say.



So if Jordan is reading this, keep up the good work!



From his Breaking Big Blue podcast on Friday morning, he has a free agency primer with a TON of really good tidbits, and inside information.



Here are some of the highlights:



-WR and edge rusher clearly the two biggest needs. Both are gaping holes. But unfortunately, both are expensive positions to fill.



-He thinks the team will be active, but only one or maybe two big names/high price acquisitions. Judge and Gettleman want to build this the right way, through the draft, and they just want to supplement with free agent signings that fit the culture and scheme. Free agency is not a prudent way to build a team and they know this.



-Giants need a true #1 WR, and Golladay is really the only one available. He says that he knows for a fact that the team is interested in the player. There are some injury concerns, and there is a reason why the Lions are letting him walk, but a very good player. Golladay is someone he will have his eye on during this process.



-The Giants will certainly be in on Golladay, but what will the cost be? If they are unable to spend on Golladay ($17 million to $18 million per year is likely what it will take) they will pivot to edge rusher, and sign a lower tier WR. More top edge rushers available than WR, so better value might be edge. The deeper group may work to the Giants benefit.



-He knows for a fact that people inside the building like Bud Dupree, but the ACL injury is a concern, and how much did he benefit from playing across from TJ Watt?



-Expect one or two "splash" moves, but they will look for value at certain spots like back up RB, back up QB, and CB. Someone in the building said to him that they like Alex Smith. Not a definite, but don't rule it out.



-He was spot on with the Nate Solder restructure. The terms will have to be amenable to what the Giants want. He is an easier restructure than Zeitler, hence why Zeitler was let go. Reading between the lines, this is likely the end of Cam Fleming. Is Solder better than Fleming? Potentially, but tough to tell.



-This team desperately wants Matt Peart to win the starting RT spot. They will give him every opportunity to do so, and they think he will, but Solder is a good insurance policy.



-The best and easiest way (outside of Solder) to create cap space is signing Leonard Williams. Get him off of the tag. He thinks they will give in to Williams' demands. The year 1 number for Williams will be much lower than the $20 tag. $7 is where they should be.



-Jabrill Peppers signing a contract extension for cap relief is a possibility. Bradberry and Martinez contracts could also be used for cap relief.



-He thinks the team can easily get to $30 million in space if need be, but will only do it if they need the money. They have financial moves to make, and he wouldn't worry about space because they have no long term deals that will impede them. Don't expect them to move money around and make space just to do it.



-Thinks that they will address WR/play makers in free agency AND the draft. A guy like Curtis Samuel or Isaiah McKenzie could be good fits too, as the team will look to deploy multiple game plans, and those players could help with flexibility/versatility. This type of move would not be a surprise if they lose out on Golladay.



-Joe Thuney is very unlikely. Too expensive. Probably looking for a cost effective player as depth. They didn't cut Zeitler to give that money to Thuney, even though he is a better player.



-Kyle Van Noy will also likely be too expensive. Something to remember: he was available last year, and the team didn't even inquire.



-Malcolm Butler could be a nice fit as a CB #2, but price has to be right. He thinks that the price could be right/reasonable.



-The Giants are looking for a more versatile RB than Gallman. Could see him back if he doesn't generate interest on the open market, but a James White or Mike Davis would be better fits. The team needs a better insurance policy behind Barkley, and Gallman will be looking for a bigger role, but he could return if things break that way.



-The Giants can really turn around their offense quickly with Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, Barkley, and Pitts or one of the WR's at #11. If this happens, excuses for Jones as long as the line is average. This would be best case scenario.



-Thinks there is a good chance Cody Core returns after being cut. Someone in the building said that he was impressive at WR before the injury, and could have contributed at WR #4 or #5 last season.



-The likelihood of free agents would go in the following order: Golladay, Dupree, Davis, and Thuney. They will target Golladay, but it is very possible that the price will get out of their range. If that happens, Dupree would be the primary target. Again, said that he knows for a fact people in the building like Dupree, and that they will be in on Golladay. Thuney will be too expensive; he will get paid. Davis is just not a #1...he needs a strong #1 to play across from him to be effective. Probably the best fit in Tennessee.



-He thinks they will come away with an under the radar CB signing. Someone like Kevin Johnson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Malcom Butler, or Troy Hill to start opposite Bradberry.



-Could fill back-up RB spot with draft AND free agency. They want a veteran, and have been looking at the market.



-Very interesting guys at edge rusher in 2nd or 3rd round. He doesn't think that they will go edge at #11 because it probably wouldn't be good value.



-Dupree and Haasan Reddick are the best schematic fits in free agency at edge.



-Don't be surprised if Kyler Fackrell is back unless he gets a big offer elsewhere. They like him, and he fits the scheme.



-He thinks that it is an 8.5 out of 10 chance that they will sign Leonard Williams to a long term deal. Hypothetically, a potential contract would be 5 for $97.5 million. $19.5 million AAV. $25 million signing bonus. $49 million guaranteed. $2 million first year cap hit. Structure will be everything. He feels "very confident" they will get a deal done, and it will like be sometime between Monday and Wednesday, but they could push it until the end of the week until they need the cap room. A trade on the tag would be "highly, highly, highly unlikely." They could probably still sign one high price free agent without a long term deal for Williams depending on contract structure of the free agent they target. They could rescind the tag, but again, unlikely.



-The cap will get back to normal levels in the next year or two. Just spread out money over the course of the contract. Gettleman knows this, despite what he said in the press conference. If he doesn't do this, the team is in big trouble because all teams in the league will try to take advantage of this.



-Interesting story about Geoff Schwartz: he wanted to come to the Giants years back when he was a free agent. Someone in the organization said average player, nothing special, and will get overpaid. A few weeks later, they sign him. So what changed? The Giants have a lot of people with decision making power, and sometimes people have conflicting opinions. The GM is the final decision maker, and he has the final vote.



-Apparently, the organization knows that Gettleman does not come across well in the media. Gettleman is very sarcastic and jokes, but the organization doesn't really like the way it comes across....it seems like he talks down to people. He talked to people in the building that confirmed this.