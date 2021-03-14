Minor L. Williams Update from Rapoport

The two sides are working on a deal. Nothing imminent, but the Giants are committed to Williams long term, and Williams wants to stay with the Giants. The day to watch is Wednesday as the team will try to clear space by the start of free agency.
Link to video on Rapoport’s Twitter below. Link
- ( New Window
)
Not happening. No chance he walks.
I think the Giants will overpay for Williams, but I hope they don't. Are they really going to pay him $21M?
I think the Giants will overpay for Williams, but I hope they don't. Are they really going to pay him $21M?
If they do they do. Can’t worry about it. He’s young, very good, a foundation for the future..If you let this guy walk, then who, aside from a QB, gets the big bucks in FA and is as deserving? So we pay a few mil extra a year.
Quote:
agree that the update really doesn't provide any new information. We've heard reports like this for weeks.
I think the Giants will overpay for Williams, but I hope they don't. Are they really going to pay him $21M?
If they do they do. Can’t worry about it. He’s young, very good, a foundation for the future..If you let this guy walk, then who, aside from a QB, gets the big bucks in FA and is as deserving? So we pay a few mil extra a year.
I understand your point, but that is above my limit. I'd rather sign DT and get a few FAs. Williams has never had a year like last season, and did it while playing next to DT and LW. I'd love to do a sign and trade if we can't reach an agreement, but Raanan says that's very unlikely.
Still can't believe Gettleman gave up a 3rd for a burger chef.
Pardon me for not thinking that making $19.3M is equivalent to a burger flipping job.
I how the Giants are aggressively gauging alternatives.
Williams has trade value. A very plausible alternative is retain Tomlinson, sign a well paid interior offensive lineman, and trade LW for a 1st round pick.
Quote:
If they do they do. Can’t worry about it. He’s young, very good, a foundation for the future..If you let this guy walk, then who, aside from a QB, gets the big bucks in FA and is as deserving? So we pay a few mil extra a year.
I how the Giants are aggressively gauging alternatives.
Williams has trade value. A very plausible alternative is retain Tomlinson, sign a well paid interior offensive lineman, and trade LW for a 1st round pick.
100% agree. I have been a big fan of LW the entire time we've had him because I think he's a solid player but that doesn't mean you write a blank check. If there's enough of a market out there that a team will pay him more than Buckner you should be able to get a similar level of trade return back.
Considering how far 20m might go this year vs. any other year, I'd do that and take the pick.
Quote:
If they do they do. Can’t worry about it. He’s young, very good, a foundation for the future..If you let this guy walk, then who, aside from a QB, gets the big bucks in FA and is as deserving? So we pay a few mil extra a year.
I how the Giants are aggressively gauging alternatives.
Williams has trade value. A very plausible alternative is retain Tomlinson, sign a well paid interior offensive lineman, and trade LW for a 1st round pick.
Ideal outcome from my perspective, although skeptical it can occur unless trading team is able to secure long-term deal with LW as part of the deal. Who would be that stupid not too?
I’m pretty confident you can land Tomlinson and a Thuney type lineman for 100M.
Quote:
In comment 15176171 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
If they do they do. Can’t worry about it. He’s young, very good, a foundation for the future..If you let this guy walk, then who, aside from a QB, gets the big bucks in FA and is as deserving? So we pay a few mil extra a year.
I how the Giants are aggressively gauging alternatives.
Williams has trade value. A very plausible alternative is retain Tomlinson, sign a well paid interior offensive lineman, and trade LW for a 1st round pick.
Ideal outcome from my perspective, although skeptical it can occur unless trading team is able to secure long-term deal with LW as part of the deal. Who would be that stupid not too?
you mean other than us?
Quote:
In comment 15176168 AcidTest said:
Quote:
agree that the update really doesn't provide any new information. We've heard reports like this for weeks.
I think the Giants will overpay for Williams, but I hope they don't. Are they really going to pay him $21M?
If they do they do. Can’t worry about it. He’s young, very good, a foundation for the future..If you let this guy walk, then who, aside from a QB, gets the big bucks in FA and is as deserving? So we pay a few mil extra a year.
I understand your point, but that is above my limit. I'd rather sign DT and get a few FAs. Williams has never had a year like last season, and did it while playing next to DT and LW. I'd love to do a sign and trade if we can't reach an agreement, but Raanan says that's very unlikely.
If LW walks, then you create a huge void in the defense thereby turning the strength of the team into more of a weakness.
I think a second is more likely. But I do like the idea of finding a trading partner...
If LW walks, then you create a huge void in the defense thereby turning the strength of the team into more of a weakness.
Why can't other players step up, and Graham can build a different scheme?
Sorry, but LW isn't LT. He's not that significant of a player.
Not really a realistic option, not even close actually.
Quote Tweet"
I want to play poker against Dave Gettleman.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote Tweet"
I want to play poker against Dave Gettleman. Link - ( New Window )
Let's see what he gets. Ballard gave up the 13th pick last year and paid Buckner 84m.
If they were making LW the highest paid DT in the NFL wouldn't that have happened already too? How much higher would he be aiming if they were willing to do that?
Quote Tweet"
I want to play poker against Dave Gettleman. Link - ( New Window )
I'm being rhetorical here, but is anyone really surprised?
-- Team LW knows the Giants made a trade for him during a losing season, so they know the team wants him.
-- They know the Gaints were willing ride with a big FT hit in 2020.
-- And now they know the Giants are willing to go with an even bigger FT in 2021.
-- Plus, Gettleman makes it pretty clear in his pressers the keeping LW is a must. Which must be more music to Team LW's ears.
Expect Wharton students to one day read "How to Not Negotiate Contracts - A look at Dave Gettleman's Actions as Giants GM"...
With respect to Gettlemen, I think Jerry Jones is the Harvard Business School study in how not to negotiate a QB contract.... see Dak Prescott.
Can we all wait to see what the final deal is please...
With respect to Gettlemen, I think Jerry Jones is the Harvard Business School study in how not to negotiate a QB contract.... see Dak Prescott.
Can we all wait to see what the final deal is please...
I'm starting to think LW wants to be the highest paid defensive player in history. But, yes, I am underscoring LW has all the leverage.
Why do you say "all the power" resides on LW's side?
Looking at his career to date, and at the relatively small number of teams that run a Patrick Graham ex Pats type of hybrid defense that gave Leo the chancevto bloom, it's quite likely he is not worth MORE to any other team than he is to the Giants!
And that's thevreason they placed thenon exclusive tag on him!
Not really a realistic option, not even close actually.
Williams is the best defensive player available in the market, the Jaguars have an extra first round pick, 170M in cap space the next 2 years, and will already have picked a QB no. 1.
The Colts gave the 13th pick and an extension with 56M in guarantees last year for a DT. For the 25th pick — very plausible in my view.
I think a second is more likely. But I do like the idea of finding a trading partner...
Unrelenting, insufferable and wrong as always. Dont ever change. Just keep injecting your clueless negativity into the board. Everybody loves you here. /sarcadm
We might also be in line for a 3rd round comp pick the following year, which could go a long way.
+1, this isn’t Lawrence Taylor. Have to draw a line somewhere.
Quote:
give up a 1st and $100m for any player that isn’t a QB, which they already have locked in anyway?
Not really a realistic option, not even close actually.
Williams is the best defensive player available in the market, the Jaguars have an extra first round pick, 170M in cap space the next 2 years, and will already have picked a QB no. 1.
The Colts gave the 13th pick and an extension with 56M in guarantees last year for a DT. For the 25th pick — very plausible in my view.
Not at all comparable but that’s fine.
The Colts went all in to try and get to a long playoff run. Rivers, the Buckner trade, among other additions. They weren’t 1-15.
The Colts went all in to try and get to a long playoff run. Rivers, the Buckner trade, among other additions. They weren’t 1-15.
So because the Jags are bad, you don’t think they’d acquire arguably the best defensive player on the market?
Quote:
Not at all comparable but that’s fine.
The Colts went all in to try and get to a long playoff run. Rivers, the Buckner trade, among other additions. They weren’t 1-15.
So because the Jags are bad, you don’t think they’d acquire arguably the best defensive player on the market?
I guess they shouldn't try and get better players.
I think I heard that one before in defense of giving up a 3rd and 5th for a player once...
Quote Tweet"
I want to play poker against Dave Gettleman. Link - ( New Window )
Ask for $30 million. I think Dave is desperate to keep him.
Jesus Christ, I don’t know why I bother. Floor is yours guys, I’m out on this one.
I mean, Williams is in the range of a player like Buckner, I think.
I mean, Williams is in the range of a player like Buckner, I think.
If the 7-9 Chargers are bottom tiered, what have the NYG been?
So that range still has to close some per the folks that give out those accolades...
I mean, Williams is in the range of a player like Buckner, I think.
Your Jags thought isn't crazy, especially since they have multiple ones. I forgot about that salient point.
They might be able to avoid spending big money because of Meyer's comprehensive understanding of the college talent. I think that's going to be one of his biggest advantages...
No one's saying this. Comments like this are what lead to pages-lobg arguments.
"They shouldn't pay him $20m a year" doesn't = "he's worth minimum wage".
Quote:
Williams would be making $12 an hour and slinging burgers on the side
No one's saying this. Comments like this are what lead to pages-lobg arguments.
"They shouldn't pay him $20m a year" doesn't = "he's worth minimum wage".
Agreed. I don’t think he is worth more than 20 million AAV. If they pay him more than that it is because Gettleman doesn’t want to look foolish for the trade in 2019.
For those wanting to spend money on a guard. How many elite DL talent were late picks udfa. Versus OG?
1.) Giants will rescind or
2.) he’ll get such an insane contract from DG he doesn’t care if it’s a place he doesn’t necessarily want to play
Quote:
If LW walks, then you create a huge void in the defense thereby turning the strength of the team into more of a weakness.
Why can't other players step up, and Graham can build a different scheme?
Sorry, but LW isn't LT. He's not that significant of a player.
He's not LT, but he was pretty much the only legit pass rusher we had last year. Take him out of the equation and the line takes a step back. While DT and Lawrence are good run stuffers, LW brings more to the line. I'd rather have LW than DT, because of his versatility. Additionally, you are admitting a mistake in taking Lawrence if he can't fill DT's spot. LW, Lawrence, and BJ Hill/Austin Johnson are not as good without DT, but replacing LW with DT is a big drop in the pass gaming.
Agreed, if they pay him more than 20 million AAV they are idiots. Aaron Donald has played well his entire contract. Williams has had one flash year and seemingly wants the same or more than Donald. No fucking way.
Yup, they’ve had over a year to sign him and here we are at the 11th hour of free agency and he’s still not signed.
Let him walk, and beef up the O line. Sign LT instead.
As soon as LW signs offer all $$$ guaranteed and hits Cap now
10 sacks last year was good, but not great. Didn’t Golden have 10 sacks the year before, so how did that workout the next year?
Quote:
if this guy currently tendered for 19m doesn't sign for 20m by my imaginary deadline he can shove it!
10 sacks last year was good, but not great. Didn’t Golden have 10 sacks the year before, so how did that workout the next year?
great observation. it's pretty remarkable none of the 32 GM's noticed Golden was still unsigned in july last year and let him come back on his tender. or maybe evaluating players goes beyond 1 stat?
Just remember his last game against Dallas. He suffered a knee injury and played basically the last quarter with a knee brace on. If the injury was a little more severe, that could have been a very expensive (money lost) injury.
I think he’s right below the top tier — but just barely. I think he’s in the conversation for 5th best tackle in the league.
I think the 5th best player in year 7 of his career, at age 27, should fetch a low 1st or early 2nd round pick.
Exactly, rescinding the tag just means we have to compete with the rest of the market. If someone is stupid enough to pay him 23-24 million a year be my guest. At least we would have the flexibility to work other deals in parallel.
Quote:
If LW walks, then you create a huge void in the defense thereby turning the strength of the team into more of a weakness.
Why can't other players step up, and Graham can build a different scheme?
Sorry, but LW isn't LT. He's not that significant of a player.
Quote:
.
Yup, they’ve had over a year to sign him and here we are at the 11th hour of free agency and he’s still not signed.
+2.
It's not like LW is the best player in the NFL and they have to sign him. The talk of the defense failing because of 1 player is hilarious.
Tomlinson,Hill,Lawrence, and FA's/Draft picks. You can generate pressure off the end, which is where it is really needed.
The reason to sign him to a astronomical contract because they "have" to have him is the same reason they made Solder the highest paid LT.
How that work out??
It's not like LW is the best player in the NFL and they have to sign him. The talk of the defense failing because of 1 player is hilarious.
This is where I am, too. Bradberry had a great year. Martinez was terrific. Peppers really came around at the end. Ryan was a real surprise with as much as he had in the gas tank. And DL and DT were very solid inside. Hell, even Sheard was a nice pick-up.
So there is enough to continue to build without LW.
Quote:
It's not like LW is the best player in the NFL and they have to sign him. The talk of the defense failing because of 1 player is hilarious.
This is where I am, too. Bradberry had a great year. Martinez was terrific. Peppers really came around at the end. Ryan was a real surprise with as much as he had in the gas tank. And DL and DT were very solid inside. Hell, even Sheard was a nice pick-up.
So there is enough to continue to build without LW.
Let him go, and use the money elsewhere.
Nate Solder makes me so sick I don't even care about the dead money, I just want his sorry ass gone so we don't have to look at him in a Giants uniform and so we wouldn't have to watch him flailing around getting beaten like a rented mule. Can't stand the motherfucker for how he failed to even look like he was trying to earn that big contract. Son of a bitch really didn't care about playing like dog shit week after week. You'd think that he would be embarrassed but he basically just has no pride whatsoever and we are about to let him further abuse us.
I would rescind the tag and let the don of a bitch test the open market. Let someone else make the mistake of overpaying. Fuck Leonard Williams.
How does Williams have all the leverage?
How does Williams have all the leverage?
How does Williams have all the leverage?
They placed the franchise tag on him. He can’t negotiate with any other teams.
Hopefully they will find a number that makes sense.
And that's having him play under the Franchise Tag again...
I’m certain he’ll be signed long term. If not he’ll have to play under the FT as unappetizing as that may be for all or most of us.
Quote:
but I thought the Giants put the transition tag on LW. If they can't sign him before free agency starts, then he has the right to negotiate with other teams. The Giants can match or let him go. If they let him go, then they get two first rounders, or begin negotiations with the signing team for something less.
How does Williams have all the leverage?
They placed the franchise tag on him. He can’t negotiate with any other teams.
Are you sure. I thought they placed the non-exclusive FT on him, which means he can negotiate with other teams.
Is it Grahams scheme and talent?
Regardless its a $ and SENSE equation. We are Not ONE player away and need to build out the roster as DG has not done it quick enough.
If you resigned DT, you can fill the Guard void with Turner for a 1 year deal and get another CB in FA. 3 Players=1 player. See if we can afford Reddick for pass rusher.
Draft a DT .
Jesus Christ, I don’t know why I bother. Floor is yours guys, I’m out on this one.
Unless the bad team is the Giants!! Probably did a favor bowing out, unless you take lessons trying to learn how to argue all sides of an argument that reflect poorly on the Giants!
Totally agree with this.
Why not apply this to every single player ever to hit FA? Why are we signaling out Williams and only Williams?
Second, Williams was not exactly a bad player with the Jets. Anything but really. It's not like LW went from awful to great overnight. He's always been consistent and he made a pro bowl with the Jets. His pressure rate in 2020 isn't even dramatically higher than any other season from Williams.
Just watch the guy play, even in 2019. He was always one of the best defenders on the field and routinely won his one and one battles. Constantly getting into the backfield. The sacks come in bunches. Sacks are like HRs. Pressures and run stops are like RBIs.
I am just astounded that we steal this guy from the Jets, he quickly becomes the best defender we have seen in blue since JPP was in his prime here and some are imploring the Giants to let him walk.
He isn't going to turn into a pumpkin. Williams has never ever played like a dog. He's always played hard. And contracts aren't fully guaranteed. If Williams wants to keep earning that big money he's going to have to play hard. There's zero evidence to support any claims that this guy is going to check out, unless you consider numbers to be the end all be all. From a DE/DT in the 3/4, that's foolish.
His pressures have been consistent: true. That wasn't good enough in 2019. Why are we talking about having no qualms of signing him long term now? Because he had much more of an impact in 2020. The sacks do matter.
If he's going to be a guy that is consistently near a QB but doesn't always get home, then he's a complementary player and you'd be paying him like a star pass rusher.
That means you can't fill other holes. That's what everyone's concern is, not the sack totals.
We have a chance to build a really good D here. LW needs to be signed.
His pressures have been consistent: true. That wasn't good enough in 2019. Why are we talking about having no qualms of signing him long term now? Because he had much more of an impact in 2020. The sacks do matter.
If he's going to be a guy that is consistently near a QB but doesn't always get home, then he's a complementary player and you'd be paying him like a star pass rusher.
That means you can't fill other holes. That's what everyone's concern is, not the sack totals.
Can't fill other holes is a myth until proven otherwise. No one knows that. And why would you trade LW for an unknown, even if you can't fill other needs? You're going to move on from a known stud for what? What player?
Quote:
the QB Sack.
His pressures have been consistent: true. That wasn't good enough in 2019. Why are we talking about having no qualms of signing him long term now? Because he had much more of an impact in 2020. The sacks do matter.
If he's going to be a guy that is consistently near a QB but doesn't always get home, then he's a complementary player and you'd be paying him like a star pass rusher.
That means you can't fill other holes. That's what everyone's concern is, not the sack totals.
Can't fill other holes is a myth until proven otherwise. No one knows that. And why would you trade LW for an unknown, even if you can't fill other needs? You're going to move on from a known stud for what? What player?
Asking for a name to satisfy you isn't the argument to have. You want a name so you can compare his stat card to Leonard Williams and tell me I'm wrong.
You want to pay him like an elite pass rusher? Ok, but he isn't and you know that. How do you fix the offensive line, which is a hole that hasn't been filled in three years?
How do you fix the league's 31st ranked offense, which has holes at TE and WR and a desperate need for anyone who can make plays
How about a #2 CB? We don't currently have one.
This team struggles to fill roster holes as it stands. The defense was limited schematically last season because of lack of talent at DB. WITH Leonard Williams having a career best season, they were good, not great. Not good enough to overcome the problems with the roster.
Nate Solder makes me so sick I don't even care about the dead money, I just want his sorry ass gone so we don't have to look at him in a Giants uniform and so we wouldn't have to watch him flailing around getting beaten like a rented mule. Can't stand the motherfucker for how he failed to even look like he was trying to earn that big contract. Son of a bitch really didn't care about playing like dog shit week after week. You'd think that he would be embarrassed but he basically just has no pride whatsoever and we are about to let him further abuse us.
I would rescind the tag and let the don of a bitch test the open market. Let someone else make the mistake of overpaying. Fuck Leonard Williams.
The stupidity on this page is alarming.
I am just astounded that we steal this guy from the Jets, he quickly becomes the best defender we have seen in blue since JPP was in his prime here and some are imploring the Giants to let him walk.
You do realize James Bradberry, one of the best all around corners in the league, is on this team, right?
WTF are you talking about? It’s getting very tiresome. You think DG wanted to let it get THAT FAR?. I’ll post my thoughts (btw, I’m far from a DG fan and as I have said, I didn’t want him to be hired here), even though you’re far too entrenched in your stances for this to make even a modicum of sense to you.
When LW came via trade, DG most likely offered him a much lower figure based on his production up to THAT DATE/POINT IN TIME. As much as THIS PAST SEASON’S PRODUCTION WENT, I don’t think even DG thought he’d be THAT GOOD, though he had to be one of the few who wasn’t all that surprised..
Now, there’s no way LW would consider that much lower offer(guessing here) and DG had to come up much higher, imo, with LW thinking he should be paid as a DE..So as hard as DG may have tried, LW’s demands had to be much higher than DG expected..That’s my opinion
The stupidity on this page is alarming.
If recall correctly, you started a few threads last fall about David Gettleman being General Manager of the Year.
Whether that was partly in jest or not, difficult to see you calling others stupid.
I don't know how anyone could categorically state that one is better or worse OR more or less important to the defense than the other.
Quote:
you sign your monsters -he is a monster. It was a great trade to get him and it will be a great long term signing. LW and Dex will be a force for years. Get an edge guy and fill in back end on OL.
The stupidity on this page is alarming.
If recall correctly, you started a few threads last fall about David Gettleman being General Manager of the Year.
Whether that was partly in jest or not, difficult to see you calling others stupid.
IMO The Dogman had a very good 2020 from FA signings / pickups and Draft and i expect another in 2021 -especially with this coaching staff. Plenty of value coming available in FA plenty of maneuverability. Both lines getting better back end on D too Middle of field no longer soft and easy to pick up TE 3rd downs.
Check out who he let go from the team to sign elsewhere or traded away the last few years -not one is worth what they got paid. So his moves have been proven repeatedly now to be correct too.
I don't know how anyone could categorically state that one is better or worse OR more or less important to the defense than the other.
yes.
Quote:
In comment 15176827 Gettledogman said:
Quote:
you sign your monsters -he is a monster. It was a great trade to get him and it will be a great long term signing. LW and Dex will be a force for years. Get an edge guy and fill in back end on OL.
The stupidity on this page is alarming.
If recall correctly, you started a few threads last fall about David Gettleman being General Manager of the Year.
Whether that was partly in jest or not, difficult to see you calling others stupid.
IMO The Dogman had a very good 2020 from FA signings / pickups and Draft and i expect another in 2021 -especially with this coaching staff. Plenty of value coming available in FA plenty of maneuverability. Both lines getting better back end on D too Middle of field no longer soft and easy to pick up TE 3rd downs.
Check out who he let go from the team to sign elsewhere or traded away the last few years -not one is worth what they got paid. So his moves have been proven repeatedly now to be correct too.
Gettleman had a much better scorecard in 2020 for certain and maybe that allows for more optimism going forward.
Post above is at least a more defensible take then just calling everybody stupid.
1) Bradberry
2) Martinez
3) LW
4) DL
5) XM
I threw XM on there because we need him to be the playmaking safety that leads us for a few years. Peppers is a Jack of All Trades but not the leader back there that XM can be.
LW needs to get resigned or let him walk and apply that money over a few players.
exceptionally fake twitter
The stupidity on this page is alarming.
in 2019 on a dead-end team, when gettleman traded two draft picks for LW- who was set to become a free agent in two months time- without a long-term deal in place, most everyone here was stunned as to why he would do this rather than just let him hit free agency and then try and sign him to a long-term deal.
his answer at the end of season presser was that "the juice was worth the squeeze."
a year and a half later, with no long-term deal, and one that is looking like it will break the bank if it even gets done, not trading for him and making a move to sign him as a free agent last offseason looks like it would have been the smarter move.
i am not sure how one can justify the trade at this point as being a smart move
Whoa whoa whoa!? Prima donna? I am have been against signing him long term to the kind of deal it will take, but I would hardly call him a prima donna. I don't blame him one bit for asking what he is asking. That is what he and his agent should be doing. I just want someone else to pay it. But, prima donna? That doesn't seem to be him at all.
I agree wholeheartedly. There has been no attitude. Team LW is simply being smart and trying to maximize his earnings.
Now, I don't think he's worth what he's asking, but he has a baseline - his 2020 performance - and that gives him a lot of leverage.
Remember when Gettleman said Eli took him down into the "low post" after the 2018 season? Well, right now Team LW is drop stepping and dunking on DG's head. Repeatedly.
They do. They never look at pressures, QB hits or TFL. Williams was a stud and did great in 2019 too. Somehow this can be replaced by BJ Hill.
Quote:
..
They do. They never look at pressures, QB hits or TFL. Williams was a stud and did great in 2019 too. Somehow this can be replaced by BJ Hill.
With all due respect, are you really writing that with a straight face? That LW did "great" in 2019?
Quote:
..
They do. They never look at pressures, QB hits or TFL. Williams was a stud and did great in 2019 too. Somehow this can be replaced by BJ Hill.
And that point continues because of the people who have died on the hill that the trade was a fireable offense and one of the worst in NFL history (both of which have been said here)
Williams produced well in 2019, but to back up the opinions that the trade was terrible, people said that he only got 0.5 sacks and that was not what we traded for. Then, his sack numbers go way up, while his run stopping and pressures stayed strong, and now they keep beating the drum that he isn't worth the reported $$$.
The goalposts move because the argument has been constant - the trade was terrible, even though most with two eyes know otherwise.
While a signed contract at the time of the trade would have been the most prudent, the Front Office still should have gotten to a meeting of the minds with Williams by last Spring. Especially since he was targeted and traded for, and was openly suggested by the GM as the piece to build around.
They may not have been keen on what may have been an "overpay" in March 2020 but (and I will steal this from a poster in another thread) the optics of two franchise tags later and no deal unless a huge overpay makes the Front Office look poor, and open to such criticism.
Quote:
In comment 15176789 djm said:
Quote:
..
They do. They never look at pressures, QB hits or TFL. Williams was a stud and did great in 2019 too. Somehow this can be replaced by BJ Hill.
And that point continues because of the people who have died on the hill that the trade was a fireable offense and one of the worst in NFL history (both of which have been said here)
Williams produced well in 2019, but to back up the opinions that the trade was terrible, people said that he only got 0.5 sacks and that was not what we traded for. Then, his sack numbers go way up, while his run stopping and pressures stayed strong, and now they keep beating the drum that he isn't worth the reported $$$.
The goalposts move because the argument has been constant - the trade was terrible, even though most with two eyes know otherwise.
They then temporize about a long term deal. Whether they adopted a wait and see not trusting their judgment on the talent, thought they would get a discount because Williams expressed an interest to stay in NYC area, got caught up in DE v. DT numbers or what, there was a report around Thanksgiving 2019 that they were talking about a deal and then crickets.
If you have the courage of your convictions about the player and his talent and make the bold move to trade for him in a walk year, you stay bold and sign him and don't worry about a few million. Instead, they seemed to screw around, had to franchise him and will either need to franchise him again or come up with Buckner/Donald money. If they are criticized for what has transpired, the criticisms are legitimate.
Quote:
In comment 15176789 djm said:
Quote:
..
They do. They never look at pressures, QB hits or TFL. Williams was a stud and did great in 2019 too. Somehow this can be replaced by BJ Hill.
With all due respect, are you really writing that with a straight face? That LW did "great" in 2019?
He didn't post the sack numbers due to coverage being worse, but he was still the most disruptive guy up front. Markus Golden had the sacks but we both know he was not not the guy the offenses feared.
Hopefully they work it out with LW. I think he's an impact player.
It's still a good example of why it's not a great idea to trade away valuable draft picks for an expiring contract. LW's agent knows just as well as we do what a jackass DG looks like if he traded a 3rd round pick for the guy and doesn't retain him.
Doesn't mean that it's an unmitigated disaster, but leverage is a real thing.
If you have the courage of your convictions about the player and his talent and make the bold move to trade for him in a walk year, you stay bold and sign him and don't worry about a few million. Instead, they seemed to screw around, had to franchise him and will either need to franchise him again or come up with Buckner/Donald money. If they are criticized for what has transpired, the criticisms are legitimate.
Yes, fairly put.
But lets criticize posters because they keep beating the drum in saying that LW isn't worth the reported $$$. Conveniently missing that their hero Gettleman is playing drums in the same band.
With the only difference is he plays them poorly, by also flushing down millions of dollars of franchise tag money that could already have been used as the guaranteed dollar payments as part of Williams' long-term deal.
read - ( New Window )
Again, look at the sack totals.
Guys like Seymour and Hammer and Yes, Williams do more than just get sacks. That's why you can live with the seasons that see them finish with 7 or less in the sack department.
There are many more examples. Aaron Donand and John Randle are the rare breed of guys that netted double digit sacks every year. And even Randle didn't really do that but he was pretty damn close.
Watch the guy play. Watch EVERY snap. Tell me Williams loses his one on one matchups game in game out. He doesn't, i'll save you the time. He's always making life miserable for the opposing blocker(s) Always pushing up the field. Always causing havoc. We will miss that impact terribly. Forget the fucking trade. Forget the stupid ass narrative about driver's seats and DG saving face. Watch the guy play.
HOF Richard Seymour - ( New Window )
With all due respect, are you really writing that with a straight face? That LW did "great" in 2019?
He didn't post the sack numbers due to coverage being worse, but he was still the most disruptive guy up front. Markus Golden had the sacks but we both know he was not not the guy the offenses feared.
But he didn't play great, which is what you said. And that's the point. In eight games here in '19, LW managed 1/2 sacks and 5 QB hits.
Why and how that impressed you is a strange one.
And that point continues because of the people who have died on the hill that the trade was a fireable offense and one of the worst in NFL history (both of which have been said here)
Williams produced well in 2019, but to back up the opinions that the trade was terrible, people said that he only got 0.5 sacks and that was not what we traded for. Then, his sack numbers go way up, while his run stopping and pressures stayed strong, and now they keep beating the drum that he isn't worth the reported $$$.
The goalposts move because the argument has been constant - the trade was terrible, even though most with two eyes know otherwise.
Do you actually think Gettleman had handled this LW situation well?
Quote:
With all due respect, are you really writing that with a straight face? That LW did "great" in 2019?
He didn't post the sack numbers due to coverage being worse, but he was still the most disruptive guy up front. Markus Golden had the sacks but we both know he was not not the guy the offenses feared.
But he didn't play great, which is what you said. And that's the point. In eight games here in '19, LW managed 1/2 sacks and 5 QB hits.
Why and how that impressed you is a strange one.
Why would sacks and QB hits be the main metrics to evaluate a DT?? Only because it fits the argument.
In today's market Strahan would be getting almost 2x Leonard Williams if he were approaching UFA at age 26 off an all pro season. Joey Bosa got $135m and 102m guaranteed at signing. Almost all projections have Leonard Williams' guaranteed money at half that amount.
Low TFLs, run stops, sacks, pressures. What are the measurements we should be looking at?
Why would sacks and QB hits be the main metrics to evaluate a DT?? Only because it fits the argument.
You don't think LW was acquired just to plug gaps and stop the run...do you?
Low TFLs, run stops, sacks, pressures. What are the measurements we should be looking at?
2019 was also an outlier vs. the rest of his career and Greg Williams commented publicly I believe that he wasn't a fit for his scheme (remember Williams was traded by the new GM who didn't draft him).
It was a small sample size but he played well in his few games in Bettcher's abomination of a defense for whatever that is worth.
Quote:
Leonard Williams did not have a very good year in 2019. Not under any measurement.
Low TFLs, run stops, sacks, pressures. What are the measurements we should be looking at?
2019 was also an outlier vs. the rest of his career and Greg Williams commented publicly I believe that he wasn't a fit for his scheme (remember Williams was traded by the new GM who didn't draft him).
It was a small sample size but he played well in his few games in Bettcher's abomination of a defense for whatever that is worth.
Oh I agree -- it was a huge outlier. He's packed the stat sheet in most of his other years.
I should have been more clear, that comment was to the above conversation addressing his specific 2019 season.
Quote:
In comment 15176789 djm said:
Quote:
..
They do. They never look at pressures, QB hits or TFL. Williams was a stud and did great in 2019 too. Somehow this can be replaced by BJ Hill.
And that point continues because of the people who have died on the hill that the trade was a fireable offense and one of the worst in NFL history (both of which have been said here)
Williams produced well in 2019, but to back up the opinions that the trade was terrible, people said that he only got 0.5 sacks and that was not what we traded for. Then, his sack numbers go way up, while his run stopping and pressures stayed strong, and now they keep beating the drum that he isn't worth the reported $$$.
The goalposts move because the argument has been constant - the trade was terrible, even though most with two eyes know otherwise.
The trade was UNNECESSARY because Williams was going to be a free agent and though he would have been pricey, all indications are that if the Giants had signed him they wouldn't have paid him a minimum of $35 million for two years.
If Dave Gettleman had signed Williams to a 4-year, $56 million contract as a UFA it might have been viewed as a reckless overpay - but he would have been proven correct in his assessment and Williams would be heading into the 2nd year of what would currently be viewed as a bit of a bargain.
Instead, the trade put Williams in the incredible position of knowing that a hefty franchise tag would likely be there so Gettleman didn't throw away two draft picks for literally nothing. Everyone in the world knew that's what DG would do, so there was very little incentive for LW to sign long term at what the Giants were likely offering after the tag.
Let's say that 60% of the hypothetical "overpay" contract I suggested earlier was guaranteed. That's about $33 million guaranteed. Williams made half of that on the tag - knowing that he'd be a free agent AGAIN after 2020.
Leaving judgements of LW's performance aside, it's not unreasonable to (still) question the decision to trade for a pending UFA then subsequently (and predictably) fail to get a contract done with him.