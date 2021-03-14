As of this date, who’s the one guy you want at 11?

Who’s the one you guy you want at 11? Who is the guy you believe will be there at 11, who you most believe will help the team win.
As of today March 14th, the guy I’m hoping we get is Alabama CB Patrick Surtain Jr. I think he adds to a strength on our team, the secondary. Surtain is a high floor pick, with pedigree, and elite size for the CB position. A solid kid on off the field.
This secondary would really be something
LCB Bradberry
RCB Surtain
NCB Holmes
FS Ryan
SS Peppers
Rover McKinney
Surtain makes the most sense with the coaching staff and culture.
What's up with Lance of the field? I hadn't heard anything.
Holmes was a nickel and a little too grabby as a rookie. We had a few drives where we had forced punts but for needless penalties by Holmes. Not comfortable with Yiadom or other in house options as CB2.
We’ve seen it time and time again, where skill position players could be had in the second day of the draft. Don’t reach for a skill position player and draft a cornerstone player in round 1.
Expecting the Giants to pick one of the Bama prospects, if available ... probably in the order of Smith/Waddle/Surtain.
Need offensive weapons no matter what happens in FA.
I think the Cornerbacks in this draft are being overrated and really should be going later in round one.
If Pitts is there, he's likely my #1 but it looks like he'll be gone.
Rousseau looks like a real difference maker.
Seems we're alone on Trey Lance island.
I do think one of those 5 will be available at 11.
Quote:
I would love for Pitts or Chase to fall. I would love to see five quarterbacks go before pick 11. Would help push someone unexpected to the Giants.
Unlike others I would like Parsons a lot more than Paye or Rousseau
Lance is a better athlete than Jones and has a bigger arm. If Jones were a plus player at reading defenses and playing in the pocket I'd say no to Lance. But Jones is a minus player in both of those areas; so I'd take the the bigger arm and better mobility. Even if Lance is a minus in the pocket and reading defenses, his superior physical abilities may give him a better shot than Jones at overcoming those deficiencies. And on top of that you buy two more years of having a QB in a rookie deal.
The likelihood is that Jones is a Giants for 2-3 more years at most. Possibly less than that. We should be open to improving at the position at any opportunity.
You buy 2 more years of a QB on a rookie deal but basically wash this year away by not adding a player at 11 to help the QB, good luck to Lance with this current offense... Jones's physical abilities have been a positive, Lance is not that much better of an athlete than Jones, if at all. Lance has very close to no experience at all playing against NFL caliber defenders. I get you are desperate to tie an anchor to Jones and throw him in the Hudson but... 1. You know we are not moving off of Jones right now, you must know this but you keep at it... & 2. If we move off of Jones you have got to make it make alot of sense... or at least a little sense but this makes no sense... "draft Lance because he is a better athlete than Daniel and maybe that will help with other deficiencies..." What? Daniel is one of the better athletes at QB in the NFL today... come on man, make some sense with these Daniel Jones takes... the fact is, with your stance on Jones, you likely would have moved off of Eli before 2007 and you would have probably drafted Brady Quinn instead of Aaron Ross and the rest would... not be history.
Quote:
In comment 15176580 uconngiant said:
Quote:
I would love for Pitts or Chase to fall. I would love to see five quarterbacks go before pick 11. Would help push someone unexpected to the Giants.
Unlike others I would like Parsons a lot more than Paye or Rousseau
Lance is a better athlete than Jones and has a bigger arm. If Jones were a plus player at reading defenses and playing in the pocket I'd say no to Lance. But Jones is a minus player in both of those areas; so I'd take the the bigger arm and better mobility. Even if Lance is a minus in the pocket and reading defenses, his superior physical abilities may give him a better shot than Jones at overcoming those deficiencies. And on top of that you buy two more years of having a QB in a rookie deal.
The likelihood is that Jones is a Giants for 2-3 more years at most. Possibly less than that. We should be open to improving at the position at any opportunity.
You buy 2 more years of a QB on a rookie deal but basically wash this year away by not adding a player at 11 to help the QB, good luck to Lance with this current offense... Jones's physical abilities have been a positive, Lance is not that much better of an athlete than Jones, if at all. Lance has very close to no experience at all playing against NFL caliber defenders. I get you are desperate to tie an anchor to Jones and throw him in the Hudson but... 1. You know we are not moving off of Jones right now, you must know this but you keep at it... & 2. If we move off of Jones you have got to make it make alot of sense... or at least a little sense but this makes no sense... "draft Lance because he is a better athlete than Daniel and maybe that will help with other deficiencies..." What? Daniel is one of the better athletes at QB in the NFL today... come on man, make some sense with these Daniel Jones takes... the fact is, with your stance on Jones, you likely would have moved off of Eli before 2007 and you would have probably drafted Brady Quinn instead of Aaron Ross and the rest would... not be history.
Lance has significantly better athletic traits than Jones. He has a power arm and is close to Lamar as a runner.
Quote:
In comment 15176584 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15176580 uconngiant said:
Quote:
I would love for Pitts or Chase to fall. I would love to see five quarterbacks go before pick 11. Would help push someone unexpected to the Giants.
Unlike others I would like Parsons a lot more than Paye or Rousseau
Lance is a better athlete than Jones and has a bigger arm. If Jones were a plus player at reading defenses and playing in the pocket I'd say no to Lance. But Jones is a minus player in both of those areas; so I'd take the the bigger arm and better mobility. Even if Lance is a minus in the pocket and reading defenses, his superior physical abilities may give him a better shot than Jones at overcoming those deficiencies. And on top of that you buy two more years of having a QB in a rookie deal.
The likelihood is that Jones is a Giants for 2-3 more years at most. Possibly less than that. We should be open to improving at the position at any opportunity.
You buy 2 more years of a QB on a rookie deal but basically wash this year away by not adding a player at 11 to help the QB, good luck to Lance with this current offense... Jones's physical abilities have been a positive, Lance is not that much better of an athlete than Jones, if at all. Lance has very close to no experience at all playing against NFL caliber defenders. I get you are desperate to tie an anchor to Jones and throw him in the Hudson but... 1. You know we are not moving off of Jones right now, you must know this but you keep at it... & 2. If we move off of Jones you have got to make it make alot of sense... or at least a little sense but this makes no sense... "draft Lance because he is a better athlete than Daniel and maybe that will help with other deficiencies..." What? Daniel is one of the better athletes at QB in the NFL today... come on man, make some sense with these Daniel Jones takes... the fact is, with your stance on Jones, you likely would have moved off of Eli before 2007 and you would have probably drafted Brady Quinn instead of Aaron Ross and the rest would... not be history.
Lance has significantly better athletic traits than Jones. He has a power arm and is close to Lamar as a runner.
And when I watch his game film the arm is extremely inconsistent because his mechanics are virtually nonexistent. He does not show the anticipation to hit receivers in stride or when dealing with tight windows. I see a multiyear project before he even merits a chance to hit the field at the Pro Level. J.P. Losman had a strong arm and above average athleticism, but he was not an NFL QB. Lance really needs to go to a team like SF or Pittsburgh who has weapons in place and can let him sit and learn how to be an NFL QB.
Quote:
In comment 15176584 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15176580 uconngiant said:
Quote:
I would love for Pitts or Chase to fall. I would love to see five quarterbacks go before pick 11. Would help push someone unexpected to the Giants.
Unlike others I would like Parsons a lot more than Paye or Rousseau
Lance is a better athlete than Jones and has a bigger arm. If Jones were a plus player at reading defenses and playing in the pocket I'd say no to Lance. But Jones is a minus player in both of those areas; so I'd take the the bigger arm and better mobility. Even if Lance is a minus in the pocket and reading defenses, his superior physical abilities may give him a better shot than Jones at overcoming those deficiencies. And on top of that you buy two more years of having a QB in a rookie deal.
The likelihood is that Jones is a Giants for 2-3 more years at most. Possibly less than that. We should be open to improving at the position at any opportunity.
You buy 2 more years of a QB on a rookie deal but basically wash this year away by not adding a player at 11 to help the QB, good luck to Lance with this current offense... Jones's physical abilities have been a positive, Lance is not that much better of an athlete than Jones, if at all. Lance has very close to no experience at all playing against NFL caliber defenders. I get you are desperate to tie an anchor to Jones and throw him in the Hudson but... 1. You know we are not moving off of Jones right now, you must know this but you keep at it... & 2. If we move off of Jones you have got to make it make alot of sense... or at least a little sense but this makes no sense... "draft Lance because he is a better athlete than Daniel and maybe that will help with other deficiencies..." What? Daniel is one of the better athletes at QB in the NFL today... come on man, make some sense with these Daniel Jones takes... the fact is, with your stance on Jones, you likely would have moved off of Eli before 2007 and you would have probably drafted Brady Quinn instead of Aaron Ross and the rest would... not be history.
Lance has significantly better athletic traits than Jones. He has a power arm and is close to Lamar as a runner.
He is nothing anywhere remotely close to Lamar Jackson who is the only thing remotely close to Mike Vick...
Did you know Trey Lance has thrown an accurate pass on only 47% of his career pass attempts...?
Quote:
In comment 15176584 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15176580 uconngiant said:
Quote:
I would love for Pitts or Chase to fall. I would love to see five quarterbacks go before pick 11. Would help push someone unexpected to the Giants.
Unlike others I would like Parsons a lot more than Paye or Rousseau
Lance is a better athlete than Jones and has a bigger arm. If Jones were a plus player at reading defenses and playing in the pocket I'd say no to Lance. But Jones is a minus player in both of those areas; so I'd take the the bigger arm and better mobility. Even if Lance is a minus in the pocket and reading defenses, his superior physical abilities may give him a better shot than Jones at overcoming those deficiencies. And on top of that you buy two more years of having a QB in a rookie deal.
The likelihood is that Jones is a Giants for 2-3 more years at most. Possibly less than that. We should be open to improving at the position at any opportunity.
You buy 2 more years of a QB on a rookie deal but basically wash this year away by not adding a player at 11 to help the QB, good luck to Lance with this current offense... Jones's physical abilities have been a positive, Lance is not that much better of an athlete than Jones, if at all. Lance has very close to no experience at all playing against NFL caliber defenders. I get you are desperate to tie an anchor to Jones and throw him in the Hudson but... 1. You know we are not moving off of Jones right now, you must know this but you keep at it... & 2. If we move off of Jones you have got to make it make alot of sense... or at least a little sense but this makes no sense... "draft Lance because he is a better athlete than Daniel and maybe that will help with other deficiencies..." What? Daniel is one of the better athletes at QB in the NFL today... come on man, make some sense with these Daniel Jones takes... the fact is, with your stance on Jones, you likely would have moved off of Eli before 2007 and you would have probably drafted Brady Quinn instead of Aaron Ross and the rest would... not be history.
Lance has significantly better athletic traits than Jones. He has a power arm and is close to Lamar as a runner.
So he supposedly ran 21.54 MPH in a college game for North Dakota State... and we know for a fact Daniel Jones ran 21.23 MPH in an NFL game...
Not so significant but okay.
Not at 11. Maybe in the second round, but definitely not at 11. Ossai is wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy too raw to be taken that high.
Quote:
In comment 15176760 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15176584 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15176580 uconngiant said:
Quote:
I would love for Pitts or Chase to fall. I would love to see five quarterbacks go before pick 11. Would help push someone unexpected to the Giants.
Unlike others I would like Parsons a lot more than Paye or Rousseau
Lance is a better athlete than Jones and has a bigger arm. If Jones were a plus player at reading defenses and playing in the pocket I'd say no to Lance. But Jones is a minus player in both of those areas; so I'd take the the bigger arm and better mobility. Even if Lance is a minus in the pocket and reading defenses, his superior physical abilities may give him a better shot than Jones at overcoming those deficiencies. And on top of that you buy two more years of having a QB in a rookie deal.
The likelihood is that Jones is a Giants for 2-3 more years at most. Possibly less than that. We should be open to improving at the position at any opportunity.
You buy 2 more years of a QB on a rookie deal but basically wash this year away by not adding a player at 11 to help the QB, good luck to Lance with this current offense... Jones's physical abilities have been a positive, Lance is not that much better of an athlete than Jones, if at all. Lance has very close to no experience at all playing against NFL caliber defenders. I get you are desperate to tie an anchor to Jones and throw him in the Hudson but... 1. You know we are not moving off of Jones right now, you must know this but you keep at it... & 2. If we move off of Jones you have got to make it make alot of sense... or at least a little sense but this makes no sense... "draft Lance because he is a better athlete than Daniel and maybe that will help with other deficiencies..." What? Daniel is one of the better athletes at QB in the NFL today... come on man, make some sense with these Daniel Jones takes... the fact is, with your stance on Jones, you likely would have moved off of Eli before 2007 and you would have probably drafted Brady Quinn instead of Aaron Ross and the rest would... not be history.
Lance has significantly better athletic traits than Jones. He has a power arm and is close to Lamar as a runner.
He is nothing anywhere remotely close to Lamar Jackson who is the only thing remotely close to Mike Vick...
Did you know Trey Lance has thrown an accurate pass on only 47% of his career pass attempts...?
The number of people on here that go ballistic and vehemently shout utter bollocks is astounding. And you're apparently one of them. And you are wrong on at least two counts.
I don't normally like to "appeal to authority" but I'll do it here. Greg Cosell who watches almost every play in the NFL and watched extensive video on the college QB prospects says of Lance. He has quick twitch athleticism and explosiveness in both throwing and moving. He says he gives an NFL team the designed run game, though he is not quite Lamar Jackson. So Greg compares his running to Lamar. and he feels he has a true power arm that few QBs have. Have a listen yourself. I linked it below and the Lance conversation starts at 16 minutes in. Sorry but I trust Cosell more than you, a guy that probably hasn't watched ANY of Lance's games. Cosell has Lance ahead of Fields.
And almost nobody thinks Vick runs better than Lamar. And Jones' top end speed is not the same as the twitch speed of Lamar and Lance.
GREG COSELL: TOP 6 COLLEGE QUARTERBACKS - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15176769 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15176760 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15176584 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15176580 uconngiant said:
Quote:
I would love for Pitts or Chase to fall. I would love to see five quarterbacks go before pick 11. Would help push someone unexpected to the Giants.
Unlike others I would like Parsons a lot more than Paye or Rousseau
Lance is a better athlete than Jones and has a bigger arm. If Jones were a plus player at reading defenses and playing in the pocket I'd say no to Lance. But Jones is a minus player in both of those areas; so I'd take the the bigger arm and better mobility. Even if Lance is a minus in the pocket and reading defenses, his superior physical abilities may give him a better shot than Jones at overcoming those deficiencies. And on top of that you buy two more years of having a QB in a rookie deal.
The likelihood is that Jones is a Giants for 2-3 more years at most. Possibly less than that. We should be open to improving at the position at any opportunity.
You buy 2 more years of a QB on a rookie deal but basically wash this year away by not adding a player at 11 to help the QB, good luck to Lance with this current offense... Jones's physical abilities have been a positive, Lance is not that much better of an athlete than Jones, if at all. Lance has very close to no experience at all playing against NFL caliber defenders. I get you are desperate to tie an anchor to Jones and throw him in the Hudson but... 1. You know we are not moving off of Jones right now, you must know this but you keep at it... & 2. If we move off of Jones you have got to make it make alot of sense... or at least a little sense but this makes no sense... "draft Lance because he is a better athlete than Daniel and maybe that will help with other deficiencies..." What? Daniel is one of the better athletes at QB in the NFL today... come on man, make some sense with these Daniel Jones takes... the fact is, with your stance on Jones, you likely would have moved off of Eli before 2007 and you would have probably drafted Brady Quinn instead of Aaron Ross and the rest would... not be history.
Lance has significantly better athletic traits than Jones. He has a power arm and is close to Lamar as a runner.
He is nothing anywhere remotely close to Lamar Jackson who is the only thing remotely close to Mike Vick...
Did you know Trey Lance has thrown an accurate pass on only 47% of his career pass attempts...?
The number of people on here that go ballistic and vehemently shout utter bollocks is astounding. And you're apparently one of them. And you are wrong on at least two counts.
I don't normally like to "appeal to authority" but I'll do it here. Greg Cosell who watches almost every play in the NFL and watched extensive video on the college QB prospects says of Lance. He has quick twitch athleticism and explosiveness in both throwing and moving. He says he gives an NFL team the designed run game, though he is not quite Lamar Jackson. So Greg compares his running to Lamar. and he feels he has a true power arm that few QBs have. Have a listen yourself. I linked it below and the Lance conversation starts at 16 minutes in. Sorry but I trust Cosell more than you, a guy that probably hasn't watched ANY of Lance's games. Cosell has Lance ahead of Fields.
And almost nobody thinks Vick runs better than Lamar. And Jones' top end speed is not the same as the twitch speed of Lamar and Lance.
GREG COSELL: TOP 6 COLLEGE QUARTERBACKS - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15176832 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15176769 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15176760 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15176584 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15176580 uconngiant said:
Quote:
I would love for Pitts or Chase to fall. I would love to see five quarterbacks go before pick 11. Would help push someone unexpected to the Giants.
Unlike others I would like Parsons a lot more than Paye or Rousseau
Lance is a better athlete than Jones and has a bigger arm. If Jones were a plus player at reading defenses and playing in the pocket I'd say no to Lance. But Jones is a minus player in both of those areas; so I'd take the the bigger arm and better mobility. Even if Lance is a minus in the pocket and reading defenses, his superior physical abilities may give him a better shot than Jones at overcoming those deficiencies. And on top of that you buy two more years of having a QB in a rookie deal.
The likelihood is that Jones is a Giants for 2-3 more years at most. Possibly less than that. We should be open to improving at the position at any opportunity.
You buy 2 more years of a QB on a rookie deal but basically wash this year away by not adding a player at 11 to help the QB, good luck to Lance with this current offense... Jones's physical abilities have been a positive, Lance is not that much better of an athlete than Jones, if at all. Lance has very close to no experience at all playing against NFL caliber defenders. I get you are desperate to tie an anchor to Jones and throw him in the Hudson but... 1. You know we are not moving off of Jones right now, you must know this but you keep at it... & 2. If we move off of Jones you have got to make it make alot of sense... or at least a little sense but this makes no sense... "draft Lance because he is a better athlete than Daniel and maybe that will help with other deficiencies..." What? Daniel is one of the better athletes at QB in the NFL today... come on man, make some sense with these Daniel Jones takes... the fact is, with your stance on Jones, you likely would have moved off of Eli before 2007 and you would have probably drafted Brady Quinn instead of Aaron Ross and the rest would... not be history.
Lance has significantly better athletic traits than Jones. He has a power arm and is close to Lamar as a runner.
He is nothing anywhere remotely close to Lamar Jackson who is the only thing remotely close to Mike Vick...
Did you know Trey Lance has thrown an accurate pass on only 47% of his career pass attempts...?
The number of people on here that go ballistic and vehemently shout utter bollocks is astounding. And you're apparently one of them. And you are wrong on at least two counts.
I don't normally like to "appeal to authority" but I'll do it here. Greg Cosell who watches almost every play in the NFL and watched extensive video on the college QB prospects says of Lance. He has quick twitch athleticism and explosiveness in both throwing and moving. He says he gives an NFL team the designed run game, though he is not quite Lamar Jackson. So Greg compares his running to Lamar. and he feels he has a true power arm that few QBs have. Have a listen yourself. I linked it below and the Lance conversation starts at 16 minutes in. Sorry but I trust Cosell more than you, a guy that probably hasn't watched ANY of Lance's games. Cosell has Lance ahead of Fields.
And almost nobody thinks Vick runs better than Lamar. And Jones' top end speed is not the same as the twitch speed of Lamar and Lance.
GREG COSELL: TOP 6 COLLEGE QUARTERBACKS - ( New Window )
Big fan of Cosell. I was all over Rosen because of Cosell. Didn't go so well.
of course.. because Cosell likes him doesn't mean he's right and Lance is going to be a star. Bit we are debating traits here. Cosell has an eye for traits.
Quote:
In comment 15176900 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15176832 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15176769 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15176760 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15176584 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15176580 uconngiant said:
Quote:
I would love for Pitts or Chase to fall. I would love to see five quarterbacks go before pick 11. Would help push someone unexpected to the Giants.
Unlike others I would like Parsons a lot more than Paye or Rousseau
Lance is a better athlete than Jones and has a bigger arm. If Jones were a plus player at reading defenses and playing in the pocket I'd say no to Lance. But Jones is a minus player in both of those areas; so I'd take the the bigger arm and better mobility. Even if Lance is a minus in the pocket and reading defenses, his superior physical abilities may give him a better shot than Jones at overcoming those deficiencies. And on top of that you buy two more years of having a QB in a rookie deal.
The likelihood is that Jones is a Giants for 2-3 more years at most. Possibly less than that. We should be open to improving at the position at any opportunity.
You buy 2 more years of a QB on a rookie deal but basically wash this year away by not adding a player at 11 to help the QB, good luck to Lance with this current offense... Jones's physical abilities have been a positive, Lance is not that much better of an athlete than Jones, if at all. Lance has very close to no experience at all playing against NFL caliber defenders. I get you are desperate to tie an anchor to Jones and throw him in the Hudson but... 1. You know we are not moving off of Jones right now, you must know this but you keep at it... & 2. If we move off of Jones you have got to make it make alot of sense... or at least a little sense but this makes no sense... "draft Lance because he is a better athlete than Daniel and maybe that will help with other deficiencies..." What? Daniel is one of the better athletes at QB in the NFL today... come on man, make some sense with these Daniel Jones takes... the fact is, with your stance on Jones, you likely would have moved off of Eli before 2007 and you would have probably drafted Brady Quinn instead of Aaron Ross and the rest would... not be history.
Lance has significantly better athletic traits than Jones. He has a power arm and is close to Lamar as a runner.
He is nothing anywhere remotely close to Lamar Jackson who is the only thing remotely close to Mike Vick...
Did you know Trey Lance has thrown an accurate pass on only 47% of his career pass attempts...?
The number of people on here that go ballistic and vehemently shout utter bollocks is astounding. And you're apparently one of them. And you are wrong on at least two counts.
I don't normally like to "appeal to authority" but I'll do it here. Greg Cosell who watches almost every play in the NFL and watched extensive video on the college QB prospects says of Lance. He has quick twitch athleticism and explosiveness in both throwing and moving. He says he gives an NFL team the designed run game, though he is not quite Lamar Jackson. So Greg compares his running to Lamar. and he feels he has a true power arm that few QBs have. Have a listen yourself. I linked it below and the Lance conversation starts at 16 minutes in. Sorry but I trust Cosell more than you, a guy that probably hasn't watched ANY of Lance's games. Cosell has Lance ahead of Fields.
And almost nobody thinks Vick runs better than Lamar. And Jones' top end speed is not the same as the twitch speed of Lamar and Lance.
GREG COSELL: TOP 6 COLLEGE QUARTERBACKS - ( New Window )
Big fan of Cosell. I was all over Rosen because of Cosell. Didn't go so well.
of course.. because Cosell likes him doesn't mean he's right and Lance is going to be a star. Bit we are debating traits here. Cosell has an eye for traits.
J.P. Losman had traits too. So did Ryan Leaf. Peyton Manning did not have the physical tools that Leaf did.
But if we're talking about production in college, Lance's year obliterates anything Jones did. And you see alarming numbers with Jones that he carried over into the NFL. I will cherry pick Jones's last year (his best) for the comparison below, but it's worth noting that his poor Y/A was consistent in his 3 years as a starter: 6.6, 5.9, and 6.8. All are terrible.
Jones (Junior Year)
22/9, 2674 yds., 6.9 AY/A, 131.7 rating
104 carries, 319 yds., 3.1 Y/A, 3 TDs
Lance (Sophomore Year)
28/0, 2786 yds., 11.7 AY/A, 180.6 rating
169 carries, 1100 yds., 6.5 Y/A, 14 TDs
If Lance had an accuracy issue in college compared to Jones, it didn't show up in the stats. And yes Jones is fast, but he is not elusive. He doesn't do a great job creating pass opportunities with his legs or escaping the pocket. Lance does.
Like Jones, Lance is big (6'4" 226). But he is clearly a better runner and has a huge arm.
If I'm making the pick for the Giants and Lance is there at #11, I'm taking Lance and not thinking twice.
But if we're talking about production in college, Lance's year obliterates anything Jones did. And you see alarming numbers with Jones that he carried over into the NFL. I will cherry pick Jones's last year (his best) for the comparison below, but it's worth noting that his poor Y/A was consistent in his 3 years as a starter: 6.6, 5.9, and 6.8. All are terrible.
Jones (Junior Year)
22/9, 2674 yds., 6.9 AY/A, 131.7 rating
104 carries, 319 yds., 3.1 Y/A, 3 TDs
Lance (Sophomore Year)
28/0, 2786 yds., 11.7 AY/A, 180.6 rating
169 carries, 1100 yds., 6.5 Y/A, 14 TDs
If Lance had an accuracy issue in college compared to Jones, it didn't show up in the stats. And yes Jones is fast, but he is not elusive. He doesn't do a great job creating pass opportunities with his legs or escaping the pocket. Lance does.
Like Jones, Lance is big (6'4" 226). But he is clearly a better runner and has a huge arm.
If I'm making the pick for the Giants and Lance is there at #11, I'm taking Lance and not thinking twice.
Good thing you are not the Giants GM. I do watch a lot of FCS football because my alma mater lately has been competitive at that level. Lance's LT, Dillon Radunz, is a borderline first rounder by a number of places. Having seen NDSU play, his WR's are consistently running free and watching them play any opponent is like watching Ohio State play Rutgers. They just have so much more talent than their opponents. With Jones at Duke teams knew he did not have any talent at WR so they just stacked the box and didn't bother with having S's deep. You can't complete deep balls if your OL and WR are not giving you any chance. Also makes it harder to run the ball when you face 8 man fronts.
Quote:
Lance only has the one year as a college starter, and that is a fair concern to point out. It's also fair to wonder about his college competition (though it's also fair to point out he probably didn't have any NFL draft prospects on his team either).
But if we're talking about production in college, Lance's year obliterates anything Jones did. And you see alarming numbers with Jones that he carried over into the NFL. I will cherry pick Jones's last year (his best) for the comparison below, but it's worth noting that his poor Y/A was consistent in his 3 years as a starter: 6.6, 5.9, and 6.8. All are terrible.
Jones (Junior Year)
22/9, 2674 yds., 6.9 AY/A, 131.7 rating
104 carries, 319 yds., 3.1 Y/A, 3 TDs
Lance (Sophomore Year)
28/0, 2786 yds., 11.7 AY/A, 180.6 rating
169 carries, 1100 yds., 6.5 Y/A, 14 TDs
If Lance had an accuracy issue in college compared to Jones, it didn't show up in the stats. And yes Jones is fast, but he is not elusive. He doesn't do a great job creating pass opportunities with his legs or escaping the pocket. Lance does.
Like Jones, Lance is big (6'4" 226). But he is clearly a better runner and has a huge arm.
If I'm making the pick for the Giants and Lance is there at #11, I'm taking Lance and not thinking twice.
Good thing you are not the Giants GM. I do watch a lot of FCS football because my alma mater lately has been competitive at that level. Lance's LT, Dillon Radunz, is a borderline first rounder by a number of places. Having seen NDSU play, his WR's are consistently running free and watching them play any opponent is like watching Ohio State play Rutgers. They just have so much more talent than their opponents. With Jones at Duke teams knew he did not have any talent at WR so they just stacked the box and didn't bother with having S's deep. You can't complete deep balls if your OL and WR are not giving you any chance. Also makes it harder to run the ball when you face 8 man fronts.
Who they played with is immaterial at this point. Isolate traits. What does Lance bring to the table. Does he have Mahomes upside? Because if he does and delivers on it, it won't matter who the fuck we pick at 11. There is no LB, TE or WR that will ever be better than a QB of that quality. And if he becomes Mahomes, and we pass on him, you will wish we were the Giants GM.
Jones had no offensive line or NFL quality receivers at Duke and went up against NFL quality competition. The film shows him playing gutsy football and leading his team under duress, standing in the pocket and making the throws, as well as having an arm. This is what makes Jones an NFL QB -- the stats don't show any of that.
Trey Lance may or may not make it in the NFL -- but the stats mean nothing if you are comparing him with Jones. It's like comparing drying hair under wax paper and and flat iron to a 5 setting hair dryer with a brush
and you would waste a valuable pick on this one year wonder with very little production to his name -- thank god you don't run the Giants
Jones had no offensive line or NFL quality receivers at Duke and went up against NFL quality competition. The film shows him playing gutsy football and leading his team under duress, standing in the pocket and making the throws, as well as having an arm. This is what makes Jones an NFL QB -- the stats don't show any of that.
Trey Lance may or may not make it in the NFL -- but the stats mean nothing if you are comparing him with Jones. It's like comparing drying hair under wax paper and and flat iron to a 5 setting hair dryer with a brush
and you would waste a valuable pick on this one year wonder with very little production to his name -- thank god you don't run the Giants
The tape on Jones shows a QB that gets easily flustered and makes mistakes too often. While he sometimes throws a great ball, especially deep on straight dashes, he is often inaccurate. We lost games due to his inaccuracy in 2020. He has good long speed but isn't instinctive in the pocket and usually makes plays with his legs when the pocket breaks down and he runs for his life. early in 2020 he looked like Trubisky, taking too many chances and turning the ball over too much. Later in the season when he was reigned in and "getting the ball out" he looked unable to sustain drives and make enough dynamic plays, resembling early stage Alex Smith, or worse, Brett Osweiler. I agree there is some potential there but after two seasons it is far from assured that Jones develops enough to be elite. Therefore we should consider all options.
Quote:
In comment 15177098 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Lance only has the one year as a college starter, and that is a fair concern to point out. It's also fair to wonder about his college competition (though it's also fair to point out he probably didn't have any NFL draft prospects on his team either).
But if we're talking about production in college, Lance's year obliterates anything Jones did. And you see alarming numbers with Jones that he carried over into the NFL. I will cherry pick Jones's last year (his best) for the comparison below, but it's worth noting that his poor Y/A was consistent in his 3 years as a starter: 6.6, 5.9, and 6.8. All are terrible.
Jones (Junior Year)
22/9, 2674 yds., 6.9 AY/A, 131.7 rating
104 carries, 319 yds., 3.1 Y/A, 3 TDs
Lance (Sophomore Year)
28/0, 2786 yds., 11.7 AY/A, 180.6 rating
169 carries, 1100 yds., 6.5 Y/A, 14 TDs
If Lance had an accuracy issue in college compared to Jones, it didn't show up in the stats. And yes Jones is fast, but he is not elusive. He doesn't do a great job creating pass opportunities with his legs or escaping the pocket. Lance does.
Like Jones, Lance is big (6'4" 226). But he is clearly a better runner and has a huge arm.
If I'm making the pick for the Giants and Lance is there at #11, I'm taking Lance and not thinking twice.
Good thing you are not the Giants GM. I do watch a lot of FCS football because my alma mater lately has been competitive at that level. Lance's LT, Dillon Radunz, is a borderline first rounder by a number of places. Having seen NDSU play, his WR's are consistently running free and watching them play any opponent is like watching Ohio State play Rutgers. They just have so much more talent than their opponents. With Jones at Duke teams knew he did not have any talent at WR so they just stacked the box and didn't bother with having S's deep. You can't complete deep balls if your OL and WR are not giving you any chance. Also makes it harder to run the ball when you face 8 man fronts.
Who they played with is immaterial at this point. Isolate traits. What does Lance bring to the table. Does he have Mahomes upside? Because if he does and delivers on it, it won't matter who the fuck we pick at 11. There is no LB, TE or WR that will ever be better than a QB of that quality. And if he becomes Mahomes, and we pass on him, you will wish we were the Giants GM.
And if he doesn't become Mahomes and instead becomes J.P. Losman or Ryan Leaf we look like idiots for not filling a position that helps us.
Quote:
Go Terps -- your inability to look outside of the number stats are your personal blinders. Your comments are in context with hearing a Salivation Army worker marching around and striking a tin drum all day --- You are 100% wrong about Jones.
Jones had no offensive line or NFL quality receivers at Duke and went up against NFL quality competition. The film shows him playing gutsy football and leading his team under duress, standing in the pocket and making the throws, as well as having an arm. This is what makes Jones an NFL QB -- the stats don't show any of that.
Trey Lance may or may not make it in the NFL -- but the stats mean nothing if you are comparing him with Jones. It's like comparing drying hair under wax paper and and flat iron to a 5 setting hair dryer with a brush
and you would waste a valuable pick on this one year wonder with very little production to his name -- thank god you don't run the Giants
The tape on Jones shows a QB that gets easily flustered and makes mistakes too often. While he sometimes throws a great ball, especially deep on straight dashes, he is often inaccurate. We lost games due to his inaccuracy in 2020. He has good long speed but isn't instinctive in the pocket and usually makes plays with his legs when the pocket breaks down and he runs for his life. early in 2020 he looked like Trubisky, taking too many chances and turning the ball over too much. Later in the season when he was reigned in and "getting the ball out" he looked unable to sustain drives and make enough dynamic plays, resembling early stage Alex Smith, or worse, Brett Osweiler. I agree there is some potential there but after two seasons it is far from assured that Jones develops enough to be elite. Therefore we should consider all options.
QB should be on the table if Trevor Lawrence or Zach Wilson are available at 11. Barring that, there isn't a QB that I would feel comfortable drafting.
The tape on Jones shows a QB that gets easily flustered and makes mistakes too often. While he sometimes throws a great ball, especially deep on straight dashes, he is often inaccurate. We lost games due to his inaccuracy in 2020. He has good long speed but isn't instinctive in the pocket and usually makes plays with his legs when the pocket breaks down and he runs for his life. early in 2020 he looked like Trubisky, taking too many chances and turning the ball over too much. Later in the season when he was reigned in and "getting the ball out" he looked unable to sustain drives and make enough dynamic plays, resembling early stage Alex Smith, or worse, Brett Osweiler. I agree there is some potential there but after two seasons it is far from assured that Jones develops enough to be elite. Therefore we should consider all options.
Brilliant -- even Patrick Mahomes looks that way when his offensive line isn't getting the job done -- Jones has shown some stunning pin point accuracy on his throws and is near the top of the league in long pass percentage -- Alex Smith and Brett Osweiller didn't have anything approaching Jones stats in year one and Jones only played n 13 games
Quote:
The tape on Jones shows a QB that gets easily flustered and makes mistakes too often. While he sometimes throws a great ball, especially deep on straight dashes, he is often inaccurate. We lost games due to his inaccuracy in 2020. He has good long speed but isn't instinctive in the pocket and usually makes plays with his legs when the pocket breaks down and he runs for his life. early in 2020 he looked like Trubisky, taking too many chances and turning the ball over too much. Later in the season when he was reigned in and "getting the ball out" he looked unable to sustain drives and make enough dynamic plays, resembling early stage Alex Smith, or worse, Brett Osweiler. I agree there is some potential there but after two seasons it is far from assured that Jones develops enough to be elite. Therefore we should consider all options.
Brilliant -- even Patrick Mahomes looks that way when his offensive line isn't getting the job done -- Jones has shown some stunning pin point accuracy on his throws and is near the top of the league in long pass percentage -- Alex Smith and Brett Osweiller didn't have anything approaching Jones stats in year one and Jones only played n 13 games
I don't know what else to say to you. Jones' completion pct does not suggest pinpoint accuracy. His lousy throw in the Rams game, an easy throw that you could make, doesn't suggest pinpoint accuracy. Neither does the awful throw at the end of the TB game that sealed that one. You are right his accuracy is stunning. Stunningly atrocious at times. Take off the Blue blinders. Jones is likely not the answer for us and if we pass on the next Mahomes we will regret it for a generation. Judge should at least meet this kid and see what he's got.
Golloday/Waddle/Slayton (Release Shep)
How about this sensible take:
All QBs look worse when under pressure.
Not every drafted QB can make it in the NFL. There are plenty of high pick busts everywhere you look.
Jones regressed in 2020 and all of his handful of promising games took place while being taught by a coach with a reputation for elevating his QBs play.
All of those are facts, not specious analogies. Good lord.
"Gutsy football" and "having an arm"...fantastic. Thanks for this insight. Can't put a value on these observations.
The 59-7 loss to Wake Forest and all of their 5 star recruits in his last home game was a good example of this gutsy football.
Listening to you and all the other supporters of the Jones selection it sounds like we just drafted a laundry list of excuses #6 overall in 2019. He wasn't great at Duke because of the players around him, and he isn't great with the Giants because of the players around him.
Hopefully one day he can land on the '72 Dolphins so he can finally live up to his potential.
Quote:
The film shows him playing gutsy football and leading his team under duress, standing in the pocket and making the throws, as well as having an arm. This is what makes Jones an NFL QB -- the stats don't show any of that.
"Gutsy football" and "having an arm"...fantastic. Thanks for this insight. Can't put a value on these observations.
The 59-7 loss to Wake Forest and all of their 5 star recruits in his last home game was a good example of this gutsy football.
Listening to you and all the other supporters of the Jones selection it sounds like we just drafted a laundry list of excuses #6 overall in 2019. He wasn't great at Duke because of the players around him, and he isn't great with the Giants because of the players around him.
Hopefully one day he can land on the '72 Dolphins so he can finally live up to his potential.
I'm 50/50 on Jones, I saw enough to think he can be special but he did crush my soul last year quite a bit.
But I think the Giants are all in on him and will go hard this year to make him successful.
If I'm being honest, I can't wait to see what he looks like with Golloday/Barkley and a better OL.
Chase
Pitts
In that order.
After that, Surtain / Farley (I keep vacillating between the two). But I'd also be good with a trade down and getting Jaycee Horn later in the 1st, or Greg Newsome in the 2nd.
Quote:
In comment 15177198 Producer said:
Quote:
The tape on Jones shows a QB that gets easily flustered and makes mistakes too often. While he sometimes throws a great ball, especially deep on straight dashes, he is often inaccurate. We lost games due to his inaccuracy in 2020. He has good long speed but isn't instinctive in the pocket and usually makes plays with his legs when the pocket breaks down and he runs for his life. early in 2020 he looked like Trubisky, taking too many chances and turning the ball over too much. Later in the season when he was reigned in and "getting the ball out" he looked unable to sustain drives and make enough dynamic plays, resembling early stage Alex Smith, or worse, Brett Osweiler. I agree there is some potential there but after two seasons it is far from assured that Jones develops enough to be elite. Therefore we should consider all options.
Brilliant -- even Patrick Mahomes looks that way when his offensive line isn't getting the job done -- Jones has shown some stunning pin point accuracy on his throws and is near the top of the league in long pass percentage -- Alex Smith and Brett Osweiller didn't have anything approaching Jones stats in year one and Jones only played n 13 games
I don't know what else to say to you. Jones' completion pct does not suggest pinpoint accuracy. His lousy throw in the Rams game, an easy throw that you could make, doesn't suggest pinpoint accuracy. Neither does the awful throw at the end of the TB game that sealed that one. You are right his accuracy is stunning. Stunningly atrocious at times. Take off the Blue blinders. Jones is likely not the answer for us and if we pass on the next Mahomes we will regret it for a generation. Judge should at least meet this kid and see what he's got.
And if we take Lance and he turns into the next Leaf or Losman we will regret it for a generation.