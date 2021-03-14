As of this date, who’s the one guy you want at 11? JoeyBigBlue : 3/14/2021 6:59 pm

Who’s the one you guy you want at 11? Who is the guy you believe will be there at 11, who you most believe will help the team win.





As of today March 14th, the guy I’m hoping we get is Alabama CB Patrick Surtain Jr. I think he adds to a strength on our team, the secondary. Surtain is a high floor pick, with pedigree, and elite size for the CB position. A solid kid on off the field.



This secondary would really be something



LCB Bradberry

RCB Surtain

NCB Holmes

FS Ryan

SS Peppers

Rover McKinney



