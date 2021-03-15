KEVIN Zeitler on Sirius about Judge and Jones

1) Speaks HIGHLY of Joe Judge. Says he learned more last year than a number of years before combined. He says year 1 was establishing a culture and they will be a force this year.
2) On Daniel Jones, he says DJ is going to take off this year. Has had to deal with a lot so far and is a big time worker and he is going to really take off in year top of the same offense. Says he has no doubt in DJ's ability.
-Fill in the name
-Fill in the name
I know right. BUt, this part of the interview was way towards the end. He also mentioned he knew he was probably in trouble because of the cap and wasn't surprised when he got the call. Didn't seem to hold any animosity towards the Giants.
Bingo! Bingo! Because after just 25 games, they SEE things.
He really is. He didn’t have to say a word.
I don't know what to expect from Jones anymore, but I do know that KZ is walking into a situation where the QB actually does take off every Sunday. He's about the block for one of the most unusual QBs we have ever seen...
Smart move to not burn any bridges etc.
Good on him and hopefully he's right.
True and I eagerly anticipate watching what a healthy DJ can do with SB back and upgraded receiving (hopefully)..Or he may prove to somehow suck..See how easy it is to not be dug in one way or the other? :)
He went to Baltimore.
There will be nowhere to hide if Jones doesn't show it this year.
-Fill in the name
This is a dumb take. Anyone on this site who has said this has done so iin regard to a current Giants coach talking about a current Giants player. Not an ex-player on a new team talking about the team that just released them.
Quote:
“What else do you expect him to say?”
-Fill in the name
This is a dumb take. Anyone on this site who has said this has done so iin regard to a current Giants coach talking about a current Giants player. Not an ex-player on a new team talking about the team that just released them.
No, this has been said on here even when it wasn’t a current coach talking about a current player.
Especially through this lense...wasn’t too long ago a lot of media and fans were convinced players wouldn’t want to come to the Giants due to perceived lack of respect given veterans by DG (warranted or not, that was the narrative from many)
If departing vets speak highly of Judge publicly, and hopefully privately too, that gets noticed around the league
I was actually surprised how glowing he spoke about Judge...without saying anything about Colombo, you get the sense that Judge
I was actually surprised how glowing he spoke about Judge...without saying anything about Colombo, you get the sense that Judge
Agreed. Nothing seemed forced, cliche or standard. It sounded pretty genuine.
I laughed!
Doubt it... I'd bet good money that Terps was on record for being a big proponent of Judge long before you ever were.
Dan will rip apart the league with time and weapons..
Lets go!!
-Fill in the name
Surprised if anyone attempts that this time around. 31 years old and likely just signed his last contract with a different team. He could have simply said the usual, "I understand it's a business and blah blah blah". Sounds like he went above and beyond that.
Quote:
"what the fuck does he know?" -Terps, GD
Doubt it... I'd bet good money that Terps was on record for being a big proponent of Judge long before you ever were.
Terps has been pretty complementary on Judge. This is just some guys getting their shots in.
Quote:
In comment 15177477 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
"what the fuck does he know?" -Terps, GD
Doubt it... I'd bet good money that Terps was on record for being a big proponent of Judge long before you ever were.
Terps has been pretty complementary on Judge. This is just some guys getting their shots in.
I think that people are commenting on the half that was left out; where Zeitler was equally complimentary to D.Jones.
I don't know what to expect from Jones anymore, but I do know that KZ is walking into a situation where the QB actually does take off every Sunday. He's about the block for one of the most unusual QBs we have ever seen...
Grandma said "If you can't say something nice about a person, don't say anything at all."
Zeitler is a "class" person.
I think that people are commenting on the half that was left out; where Zeitler was equally complimentary to D.Jones.
Sure, but I imagine every bad QB who ever played had at least a few people on his team who had great things to say about him and predicted great things of them. Probably too soon to expect a mea culpa from his doubters?
He has no reason to BS. Thanks for the positive post.
1) come up with a dramatic viewpoint no one has
2) preemptively assign said view point to a person/group
3) argue how terrible a viewpoint it is
In some ancient cultures this would get you thrown out of the tribe for being crazy and talking to yourself.
1) come up with a dramatic viewpoint no one has
2) preemptively assign said view point to a person/group
3) argue how terrible a viewpoint it is
In some ancient cultures this would get you thrown out of the tribe for being crazy and talking to yourself.
Seriously, I don’t KNOW how DJ will turn out long term, if there is a long term, but Zeitler’s comment on DJ should not be dismissed (not referring to you per se) out of hand
All good stuff to hear.
+1
Dan will rip apart the league with time and weapons..
Lets go!!
+1
And then seemingly want us to get excited about the words of a departing player?
It makes me wonder about your actual conviction about Jones if you need this kind of encouragement to justify the way you feel about him.
To me, Jones doesn't look like he has the arm talent or the right processing speed on the field to succeed. The latter he could very well improve at and if he looks good in that department I'd be very happy to revise my outlook.
The whole Giants team could sign a petition saying how much they believe in Jones, hell all the former players too, and I'd say great, let's hope he can show it on the field soon.
We all see some positive signs with this team, but also a 6-10 team that doesn't have much room to add free agents. People act like you are a bad fan if you can't get excited about the team and yeah, it's sad for me that I can only get so excited about the team, it truly is.
I don't think some of you see how thirsty you are for anything remotely positive though... And I'm with you, I am so ready to be out of this situation where we are one of the worst teams in the league but I can't get myself to the point where what Kevin Zeitler has to say about Daniel Jones is going to move my opinion. A strong FA move? Yes of course i'd love to project the team higher based on that. But this is a big nothing burger
No need for him to be bitter. He has made a lot of money already, knows situation with Giants and is now with a contender on the back nine of his career
No need for him to be bitter. He has made a lot of money already, knows situation with Giants and is now with a contender on the back nine of his career
Of course. Our opinions mean squat. Zeitler’s doesn’t. There’s knowledge, first hand there, in and out of the locker room and from practice. Guarantees nothing, but I sure as hell will take far more notice of a player with nothing to gain than I will from this site, PRO OR CON..
Seriously, I don’t KNOW how DJ will turn out long term, if there is a long term, but Zeitler’s comment on DJ should not be dismissed (not referring to you per se) out of hand
People shouldn't do anything with Zeitler's comment about DJ. I wouldn't dismiss it as insincere, but I also certainly wouldn't embrace it as a factual announcement of what's to come.
Quote:
Seriously, I don’t KNOW how DJ will turn out long term, if there is a long term, but Zeitler’s comment on DJ should not be dismissed (not referring to you per se) out of hand
People shouldn't do anything with Zeitler's comment about DJ. I wouldn't dismiss it as insincere, but I also certainly wouldn't embrace it as a factual announcement of what's to come.
NOBODY is..There are no guarantees..All some of us are saying is that it’s nice to hear positive comments coming from a recently departed teammate who was up close and personal..