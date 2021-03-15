for display only
KEVIN Zeitler on Sirius about Judge and Jones

jvm52106 : 3/15/2021 2:50 pm
1) Speaks HIGHLY of Joe Judge. Says he learned more last year than a number of years before combined. He says year 1 was establishing a culture and they will be a force this year.

2) On Daniel Jones, he says DJ is going to take off this year. Has had to deal with a lot so far and is a big time worker and he is going to really take off in year top of the same offense. Says he has no doubt in DJ's ability.
He also spoke of how smart Judge  
jvm52106 : 3/15/2021 2:52 pm : link
is and by the end of the year you could see how much guys had picked up. I can't say enough about how much he was complimenting Judge and how confidently he spoke about Daniel Jones.
great to hear  
GiantNatty : 3/15/2021 2:54 pm : link
from his lips to the football Gods' ears...
Interesting stuff, thanks for posting  
mfsd : 3/15/2021 2:55 pm : link
Let’s hope he’s right about Jones!
Thank you for sharing  
MadPlaid : 3/15/2021 2:55 pm : link
That is good to hear. Best of luck to him.
.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/15/2021 2:56 pm : link
“What else do you expect him to say?”

-Fill in the name
Zeitler sounds  
NoPeanutz : 3/15/2021 2:58 pm : link
like a coach. Keep his name on file.
RE: .  
jvm52106 : 3/15/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15177461 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
“What else do you expect him to say?”

-Fill in the name


I know right. BUt, this part of the interview was way towards the end. He also mentioned he knew he was probably in trouble because of the cap and wasn't surprised when he got the call. Didn't seem to hold any animosity towards the Giants.
Things he didn't need to do. People that are around the game  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/15/2021 2:58 pm : link
understand it. Everyone else just wants to point to stats like a QB is the sole contributor to them.
That is how you handle yourself like a Pro  
Ben in Tampa : 3/15/2021 2:59 pm : link
doesn't hurt he got paid on a contender ; )
So often you have these idiots go to another team and be bitter  
BestFeature : 3/15/2021 3:00 pm : link
trashing a team. Didn't Landon Collins do this? Zeitler is a class act.
RE: Things he didn't need to do. People that are around the game  
Big Blue '56 : 3/15/2021 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15177468 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
understand it. Everyone else just wants to point to stats like a QB is the sole contributor to them.


Bingo! Bingo! Because after just 25 games, they SEE things.
..  
ryanmkeane : 3/15/2021 3:00 pm : link
"what the fuck does he know?" -Terps, GD
RE: So often you have these idiots go to another team and be bitter  
Big Blue '56 : 3/15/2021 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15177474 BestFeature said:
Quote:
trashing a team. Didn't Landon Collins do this? Zeitler is a class act.


He really is. He didn’t have to say a word.
Would love to have heard...  
bw in dc : 3/15/2021 3:03 pm : link
some more insights about the Columbo situation since Zeitler had a ringside seat.

I don't know what to expect from Jones anymore, but I do know that KZ is walking into a situation where the QB actually does take off every Sunday. He's about the block for one of the most unusual QBs we have ever seen...

RE: Zeitler is a class act.  
Trainmaster : 3/15/2021 3:05 pm : link
Based on what is being reported, I agree 100%.

Smart move to not burn any bridges etc.

Zeitler really should talk to some BBIers  
Dr. D : 3/15/2021 3:05 pm : link
who clearly know better than him.
I'm really gonna miss having Zeitler on the team....  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/15/2021 3:08 pm : link
I hope he doesn't go to Philly or Dallas.
How to exit a job  
crackerjack465 : 3/15/2021 3:09 pm : link
Don't burn any bridges and move on with your head high.

Good on him and hopefully he's right.
class act  
UConn4523 : 3/15/2021 3:09 pm : link
you take the praise with a grain of salt but even if there's an ounce of truth to it its gotta make you feel good.
Lol waiting for Go Terps to decipher this one  
90.Cal : 3/15/2021 3:09 pm : link
.
he really is a class act  
ryanmkeane : 3/15/2021 3:10 pm : link
and it could be nothing, but it does make you wonder when someone goes out of their way to completely talk up a QB
Zeitler  
AcidTest : 3/15/2021 3:12 pm : link
didn't have to say any of that, or at least not be so complementary. He also understood that he was likely to be cut because of his high cap number. Good luck to him.
RE: class act  
Big Blue '56 : 3/15/2021 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15177507 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
you take the praise with a grain of salt but even if there's an ounce of truth to it its gotta make you feel good.


True and I eagerly anticipate watching what a healthy DJ can do with SB back and upgraded receiving (hopefully)..Or he may prove to somehow suck..See how easy it is to not be dug in one way or the other? :)
RE: I'm really gonna miss having Zeitler on the team....  
AcidTest : 3/15/2021 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15177501 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
I hope he doesn't go to Philly or Dallas.


He went to Baltimore.
...  
BrettNYG10 : 3/15/2021 3:13 pm : link
I hope he's right - the comments on Judge are really encouraging.
He'd better be right  
rsjem1979 : 3/15/2021 3:18 pm : link
And Jones is getting his chance to prove it.

There will be nowhere to hide if Jones doesn't show it this year.
RE: .  
japanhead : 3/15/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15177461 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
“What else do you expect him to say?”

-Fill in the name


This is a dumb take. Anyone on this site who has said this has done so iin regard to a current Giants coach talking about a current Giants player. Not an ex-player on a new team talking about the team that just released them.
RE: RE: .  
Big Blue '56 : 3/15/2021 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15177549 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15177461 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


“What else do you expect him to say?”

-Fill in the name



This is a dumb take. Anyone on this site who has said this has done so iin regard to a current Giants coach talking about a current Giants player. Not an ex-player on a new team talking about the team that just released them.


No, this has been said on here even when it wasn’t a current coach talking about a current player.
RE: ...  
mfsd : 3/15/2021 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15177528 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I hope he's right - the comments on Judge are really encouraging.


Especially through this lense...wasn’t too long ago a lot of media and fans were convinced players wouldn’t want to come to the Giants due to perceived lack of respect given veterans by DG (warranted or not, that was the narrative from many)

If departing vets speak highly of Judge publicly, and hopefully privately too, that gets noticed around the league

He is a class act...but what he was saying was genuine  
George from PA : 3/15/2021 3:49 pm : link
He truly feels Jones has it.

I was actually surprised how glowing he spoke about Judge...without saying anything about Colombo, you get the sense that Judge
It's obvious from how much the OL improved during the season  
RCPhoenix : 3/15/2021 3:57 pm : link
That Judge was a major reason for their success, especially when it came to Andrew Thomas and after Colombo was sent packing.
RE: He is a class act...but what he was saying was genuine  
jvm52106 : 3/15/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15177603 George from PA said:
Quote:
He truly feels Jones has it.

I was actually surprised how glowing he spoke about Judge...without saying anything about Colombo, you get the sense that Judge


Agreed. Nothing seemed forced, cliche or standard. It sounded pretty genuine.
RE: ..  
BelieveJJ : 3/15/2021 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15177477 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
"what the fuck does he know?" -Terps, GD


I laughed!
If Zeitler  
Bill in UT : 3/15/2021 4:14 pm : link
learned so much from Judge and the coaches, how come he didn't have a better year?
GoTerps lives rent-free in some of your heads  
bigbluehoya : 3/15/2021 4:14 pm : link
and it's a look, I must say.
RE: ..  
santacruzom : 3/15/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15177477 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
"what the fuck does he know?" -Terps, GD


Doubt it... I'd bet good money that Terps was on record for being a big proponent of Judge long before you ever were.
totally agree  
Gettledogman : 3/15/2021 4:32 pm : link
Judge is a Coach of the Year in making
Dan will rip apart the league with time and weapons..

Lets go!!
RE: .  
USAF NYG Fan : 3/15/2021 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15177461 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
“What else do you expect him to say?”

-Fill in the name


Surprised if anyone attempts that this time around. 31 years old and likely just signed his last contract with a different team. He could have simply said the usual, "I understand it's a business and blah blah blah". Sounds like he went above and beyond that.
RE: RE: ..  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/15/2021 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15177669 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15177477 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


"what the fuck does he know?" -Terps, GD



Doubt it... I'd bet good money that Terps was on record for being a big proponent of Judge long before you ever were.


Terps has been pretty complementary on Judge. This is just some guys getting their shots in.
RE: RE: RE: ..  
Bill L : 3/15/2021 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15177720 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15177669 santacruzom said:


Quote:


In comment 15177477 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


"what the fuck does he know?" -Terps, GD



Doubt it... I'd bet good money that Terps was on record for being a big proponent of Judge long before you ever were.



Terps has been pretty complementary on Judge. This is just some guys getting their shots in.


I think that people are commenting on the half that was left out; where Zeitler was equally complimentary to D.Jones.
Wait...  
Thunderstruck27 : 3/15/2021 4:53 pm : link
Terps doesn't like Jones?
RE: Would love to have heard...  
KeoweeFan : 3/15/2021 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15177485 bw in dc said:
Quote:
some more insights about the Columbo situation since Zeitler had a ringside seat.

I don't know what to expect from Jones anymore, but I do know that KZ is walking into a situation where the QB actually does take off every Sunday. He's about the block for one of the most unusual QBs we have ever seen...

Grandma said "If you can't say something nice about a person, don't say anything at all."
Zeitler is a "class" person.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ..  
santacruzom : 3/15/2021 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15177727 Bill L said:
Quote:

I think that people are commenting on the half that was left out; where Zeitler was equally complimentary to D.Jones.


Sure, but I imagine every bad QB who ever played had at least a few people on his team who had great things to say about him and predicted great things of them. Probably too soon to expect a mea culpa from his doubters?
RE: RE: Zeitler is a class act.  
solarmike : 3/15/2021 5:38 pm : link
+1

He has no reason to BS. Thanks for the positive post.
...  
christian : 3/15/2021 5:39 pm : link
The above obvious joke aside -- a developing and obnoxious new pattern among a few posters is:

1) come up with a dramatic viewpoint no one has
2) preemptively assign said view point to a person/group
3) argue how terrible a viewpoint it is

In some ancient cultures this would get you thrown out of the tribe for being crazy and talking to yourself.


RE: ...  
Big Blue '56 : 3/15/2021 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15177802 christian said:
Quote:
The above obvious joke aside -- a developing and obnoxious new pattern among a few posters is:

1) come up with a dramatic viewpoint no one has
2) preemptively assign said view point to a person/group
3) argue how terrible a viewpoint it is

In some ancient cultures this would get you thrown out of the tribe for being crazy and talking to yourself.


Seriously, I don’t KNOW how DJ will turn out long term, if there is a long term, but Zeitler’s comment on DJ should not be dismissed (not referring to you per se) out of hand
Thanks JVM -  
short lease : 3/15/2021 6:16 pm : link

All good stuff to hear.
RE: Zeitler really should talk to some BBIers  
short lease : 3/15/2021 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15177490 Dr. D said:
Quote:
who clearly know better than him.



+1
RE: totally agree  
short lease : 3/15/2021 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15177710 Gettledogman said:
Quote:
Judge is a Coach of the Year in making
Dan will rip apart the league with time and weapons..

Lets go!!



+1
It's very odd that it seems like the same people want to  
NoGainDayne : 3/15/2021 6:43 pm : link
tell people that they are jumping to conclusions too soon looking at a season where DJ played pretty poorly and two seasons where he has been way too sloppy with the ball. Like historically sloppy.

And then seemingly want us to get excited about the words of a departing player?

It makes me wonder about your actual conviction about Jones if you need this kind of encouragement to justify the way you feel about him.

To me, Jones doesn't look like he has the arm talent or the right processing speed on the field to succeed. The latter he could very well improve at and if he looks good in that department I'd be very happy to revise my outlook.

The whole Giants team could sign a petition saying how much they believe in Jones, hell all the former players too, and I'd say great, let's hope he can show it on the field soon.

We all see some positive signs with this team, but also a 6-10 team that doesn't have much room to add free agents. People act like you are a bad fan if you can't get excited about the team and yeah, it's sad for me that I can only get so excited about the team, it truly is.

I don't think some of you see how thirsty you are for anything remotely positive though... And I'm with you, I am so ready to be out of this situation where we are one of the worst teams in the league but I can't get myself to the point where what Kevin Zeitler has to say about Daniel Jones is going to move my opinion. A strong FA move? Yes of course i'd love to project the team higher based on that. But this is a big nothing burger
He did not have to heap praise on Judge & Jones  
bc4life : 3/15/2021 6:43 pm : link
Could have just given the standard boiler plate answer.

No need for him to be bitter. He has made a lot of money already, knows situation with Giants and is now with a contender on the back nine of his career
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/15/2021 6:47 pm : link
Nice to read. And Zeitler doesn't throw verbal grenades after leaving like others...Pugh, Justin comes to mind.
RE: He did not have to heap praise on Judge & Jones  
Big Blue '56 : 3/15/2021 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15177968 bc4life said:
Quote:
Could have just given the standard boiler plate answer.

No need for him to be bitter. He has made a lot of money already, knows situation with Giants and is now with a contender on the back nine of his career


Of course. Our opinions mean squat. Zeitler’s doesn’t. There’s knowledge, first hand there, in and out of the locker room and from practice. Guarantees nothing, but I sure as hell will take far more notice of a player with nothing to gain than I will from this site, PRO OR CON..
RE: RE: ...  
santacruzom : 3/15/2021 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15177853 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:

Seriously, I don’t KNOW how DJ will turn out long term, if there is a long term, but Zeitler’s comment on DJ should not be dismissed (not referring to you per se) out of hand


People shouldn't do anything with Zeitler's comment about DJ. I wouldn't dismiss it as insincere, but I also certainly wouldn't embrace it as a factual announcement of what's to come.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Big Blue '56 : 3/15/2021 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15177988 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15177853 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:



Seriously, I don’t KNOW how DJ will turn out long term, if there is a long term, but Zeitler’s comment on DJ should not be dismissed (not referring to you per se) out of hand



People shouldn't do anything with Zeitler's comment about DJ. I wouldn't dismiss it as insincere, but I also certainly wouldn't embrace it as a factual announcement of what's to come.


NOBODY is..There are no guarantees..All some of us are saying is that it’s nice to hear positive comments coming from a recently departed teammate who was up close and personal..
