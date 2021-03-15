KEVIN Zeitler on Sirius about Judge and Jones jvm52106 : 3/15/2021 2:50 pm

1) Speaks HIGHLY of Joe Judge. Says he learned more last year than a number of years before combined. He says year 1 was establishing a culture and they will be a force this year.



2) On Daniel Jones, he says DJ is going to take off this year. Has had to deal with a lot so far and is a big time worker and he is going to really take off in year top of the same offense. Says he has no doubt in DJ's ability.