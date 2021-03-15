Tomlinson to Vikings

very fair deal and even though they are up against the cap I'm surprised the Giants didn't find a way to do a similar deal. Gotta think there's something else they've prioritized (Reddick or Golladay?).
Tomlinson - on that deal - couldn't be had? Maybe he didn't want to be here? Not great.
Booker cancels him out for now, but if we lose another qualifying FA and don’t sign anyone then Dalvin likely nets a comp pick.
Signing an eh RB cancels out a possible Dalvin comp pick? Yikes! They refused to get a 2 or 3rd round pick for him just bc of “culture” but they allowed said “culture” to walk for 0. Have 6 draft picks this year could have had 7 at minimum.
They do a lot of talking about philosophies, but the actions don't necessarily support it.
Booker's contract will be for much less money and he may play many fewer snaps, so it's not that straightforward.
You not only have to wait to see who gets signed, and for how much money, but also how much they play during the course of the season, particularly in the case of a backup like Booker.
otc - ( New Window )
Check out Paragraph 3 of the Cancel Out section. Until we lose someone else, Tomlinson is only one eligible to cancel out unless we can structure Booker deal to be below CFA threshold.
That’s a bargain contract on a really really quality player. Best of luck to him.
Im gonna be so pissed when they spend 20 mill a year of Kenny fucking Golloday.
Lmao now its 20 a yr. Stfu. He is in 14-16 range
I gotta ocean front property in Colorado to sell you, if you think he’s signing for 14-16 mill a year.
Sure we may have to. Pay a little more but id be beyond shocked if it sniffed 20 mil per. Davis got less than 13 per. I expect 3-5 more at most for KG.
Regardless he will be a huge weapon for DJ
I rather draft a guy early in the draft than pay Golloday 18-20 mill a year. I don’t trust him to stay healthy.
Eh rookies typically take some time to adjust to nfl. Im okay with it except, is there one at 11? Top guys are prob gone. Golladay is a proven entity and i think the injuries are slightly overblown.
Overall, i think drafting pitts or waddle and signing golladay goes a long way in helping the offense whether jones is the qb or not is a diff question but this gives a strong base for foreseeable future
The post mortem will be really interesting — if Tomlinson + Johnson for 3 years, fully paid, end ups within a few million of one year of Williams.
It's like a half-try. And often a bad try, if that makes sense.
The coaching infrastructure hasn't exactly been great over the last several years, so that's certainly a factor from a positional standpoint. The OL was a miss this past year.
It's almost as if the front office, scouting personnel and coaching staff are never on the same page. Doesn't mean that it's not getting better, but somewhat bizarre from an organizational view. Put Mara, Judge and DG in a room...that's just a weird mix for me. There's really only one modern football guy at the table.
That is a tough call for me because the Giants were in the thick of things with how awful NFC East was and nobody knew exactly what cap would be this year. I probably would have made the deal because Tomlinson was going to be overpriced as a FA for someone who hasn’t come on as a pass rusher, but it was not clear cut by any means.
That is a tough call for me because the Giants were in the thick of things with how awful NFC East was and nobody knew exactly what cap would be this year. I probably would have made the deal because Tomlinson was going to be overpriced as a FA for someone who hasn’t come on as a pass rusher, but it was not clear cut by any means.
We were a bad football team, regardless of whether we could have won the division. I’d rather have an asset to add a cheap player to the roster than maybe win the division at 6-10 and get stomped round 1
That is a tough call for me because the Giants were in the thick of things with how awful NFC East was and nobody knew exactly what cap would be this year. I probably would have made the deal because Tomlinson was going to be overpriced as a FA for someone who hasn’t come on as a pass rusher, but it was not clear cut by any means.
We were a bad football team, regardless of whether we could have won the division. I’d rather have an asset to add a cheap player to the roster than maybe win the division at 6-10 and get stomped round 1
As I said, I can see arguments both ways on this even if ultimately I would have made the deal if I was getting at least a 4th (since if we got a comp pick I didn’t think he would be at 3rd round level contract)
I figured if Tomlinson walked, it would be because he was getting a huuuge deal. 2yrs 22mil for him is a great deal. Even better when you consider that they’d be able to have him off the books by the time they need to resign Dex.
Once again, horrible roster management. Money spent on scrubs like Toilolo, Booker and Johnson could have easily been spent on DT, a team leader and elite run stuffer.
Talk about building culture, then let a team leader and captain walk for peas
Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?
The seeds for these problems were planted before Judge arrived. The Giants are overpaying for Barkley, Solder, Shepard, and Williams (who should have been signed to a long term deal before Judge ever got here). The Giants have dead money in Tate, Zeitler, and Baker that exceeds the Tomlinson's $8.5M cap hit in 2021.
This is why we bitch so much when we see this front office do stupid shit. The impacts ripple out over the course of years. Gettleman has been around long enough now that the bills for his fuckups are being paid in the roster sheet as well as on the field.
If Judge approves these terrible decisions so far, he is to blame as well.
That doesn’t mean that at all. Gettlemans main job is to pick the players.
You have zero idea how that works for the Giants.
What? Gettleman isn’t a coach and involved in player personnel decisions. If he can’t talk judge out of spending $3 million on Booker than he’s not good at his job.
What? Again, you do not know what the arrangement is for acquiring players.
I don’t think you understand what I’m saying. Gettlemans sole job is to pick players. He should be better at it than Judge. Judge can be bad at picking players and still be the right coach for this team because his main job is to coach the football team.
What? Gettleman isn’t a coach and involved in player personnel decisions. If he can’t talk judge out of spending $3 million on Booker than he’s not good at his job.
What? Again, you do not know what the arrangement is for acquiring players.
I don’t think you understand what I’m saying. Gettlemans sole job is to pick players. He should be better at it than Judge. Judge can be bad at picking players and still be the right coach for this team because his main job is to coach the football team.
What terrible decisions? Judge inherited this disaster. Judge wasn't here when we drafted Barkley and Baker. He wasn't here when we signed Solder and Tate. He wasn't here when we overpaid Shepard. He wasn't here when we traded for Zeitler.
When Judge took the Giant job he inherited an absolute mess: a poorly constructed roster characterized by poor drafting at the top of the first round and poor free agent contracts. Just as Judge went out there on Sundays in 2020 with little more than his dick in his hands, he is equally unequipped to succeed in the offseason. That's what he signed up for with this fool owner and his village idiot GM.
Our hope is that Judge's influence grows, O'Brien or someone from outside takes over at GM, and Mr. Gettleman is sent back to teach driving school where he belongs.
Cheese and crackers!
Terps. What I'm getting at is if these decisions so far have been approved by Judge and the Giants are mainly operating to get him the players he wants at costs he agrees on, then he needs to be criticized as well. We don't know how they are operating in regards to roster construction. Judge probably has a decent sense of player evaluation considering his coaching experience involving players of various positions. If Judge's player eval sucks, then having a GM who is excellent at player evaluation is even more important.
My guess is that Judge knows who he wants and even a relative cost for those players. I have zero idea, maybe the Giants have five different people choosing players they want (Gettleman, Abrams, Mara, Tisch, Judge). Hopefully that isn't the case, but with all of the mistakes of the last ten years, maybe so!
do realize that Booker isn't making 3 million this year right... it is so funny they go look Tomlinson is only making 8.5, but Booker and others are making 5 million even though they are probably only making like 2.5
...doesn't mean they couldn't afford to resign him. It's a vote of confidence in Dexter Lawrence, not to mention Austin Johnson, BJ Hill, and RJ McIntosh. Bottomline is that there was just too much talent in that DL room to give $11M/year to someone who is not a difference maker.
Who among you idiots is willing to admit what I say is true?
Or maybe people want the Giants to start keeping their good players and most of this board would have been fine with him having an $8.5 million cap hit this year on a two year deal when we have a ton of cap next year?
Ive been saying all the while there is no way they can allocate that much money to the defensive line. Big Dex will take over for DT and has more pass rush ability..
On one hand, I find it hard to believe we couldn't keep him because that is a reasonable deal. On the other, they still have a solid DL with Hill, Lawrence, and Williams. Depth will be the key, though.
you're right they're much better off allocating it to a shit backup RB, a shit 3rd string TE, and a shit backup WR and a shit punter
Assigning hypothetical opinions to people, and then trashing these made up circumstances is lame.
Plenty of folks on this thread expressly preferred Tomlinson to Williams for cost reasons.
contract very reasonable he is durable, a good solid trending up DT who is durable
teams doesnt extend players when they need to and they let the wrong ones go
Instead we trade picks for LW and cant even sign him to a LT contract
seriously, as our record says our front office is poor and ownership don t know what to do about it
I like JJ as coach though
The defensive line was one of the few areas that played good football in 2020. I wanted to keep that together and, if anything, make it and the rest of the defense stronger through FA and the draft. I've probably typed the expression "strengthen a strength" a dozen times.
But this is such a fucking typical way this organization has been operating. If it makes sense to allocate resources to weak areas (see hole, fill hole), it must also make sense to not overstock at one area.
The result is a weak, thin roster that runs out of gas late in games and is easily derailed by an injury or two.
The Giants went 6-10 last year despite being 9th in points allowed. How are they going to do when they drop down to the middle of the pack in points allowed?
Maybe that’s part of the strategy is signing Booker — he gets a lot of snaps when his team is down 3 scores in the 4th quarter.
And all the people saying he was worth not re-signing are the same morons. Who said it was a good idea to let Linval Go. See it works the other way. And my guess is he's monster for the Vikes like Joseph was and people like you pretend you they never posted stupid shit.
He's not gonna be a monster for the Vikings because he's simply not a monster. He'll be a borderline plus player on 1st and 2nd downs who leaves the field on third downs (you know, the down where games are won or lost). If the Giants had kept him at that compensation I would've supported the decision, because he's the kind of talent that only the coaching staff and his teammates truly know his level of contribution. But they let him go and I support that decision as well. It means more cap room to pursue talent at positions where they don't have depth. It also means to me (maybe correctly, maybe not) that they are confident in giving Lawrence a larger role (no pun intended). Keeping Tomlinson at $11M/yr would've left me questioning what they think of Lawrence.
DT was ranked 25th for interior linemen and was a team captain. Really hard to argue he wasn't a difference maker.
is honestly so hard to root for. You have a team leader with blue chip credentials that gets better every year, and you let him walk. Based on how the defense played last year, I think its totally justifiable to have money in three plus DTs.
But we have to let him go because DG needed to trade for Williams, a guy who cost draft resources, makes more, and still isn't locked up long-term. Not to mention DG had to draft several other DTs so now we can see if any of them outside of Lawrence can separate from the pack and he has "depth" as a excuse for moving on. Apparently we had to give money to a backup. It's just all so backwards. I expect LW to take a big step back now.
It's a documented fact that one reason the Giants suck is that they never seem to keep anyone past their rookie deal, either because they are a bust or because the Giants let them go. Regardless of position, you need to keep some of those guys some of the time if you are going to build. I believe this was one of those guys.
It's a bummer as a fan. The Dalvin Tomlinson story up to today was a perfect leadup to a long-term deal and a continued building block for NYG.
while a Giant and also after he got establishd at Alabama. But early on he had an ACL in each knee, one in HS and one his first year playing at Bama.
I wonder if and how much that went into the decision to let him walk.
I think Gettleman needs to be cut a lot of slack here
We have good depth here, and I don't personally the the play of the DL will be impacted. I guess either does Judge. This frees up $$ for other signings. I'm ok with it
It doesn't free up cap space that we don't have.
$20M total guarantee
$16M fully guaranteed
$15M Signing Bonus
$16M First Year
Retribution for Fred Robbins
They've liked our DTs ever since we signed Fred Robbins away from them
They should move him to NT. Wouldn't mind signing a guy like Isaac Rochelle
On the downside, as much as DG loves drafting interior linemen, I think the odds just went way up we take one in an early round of the draft
Have to hope they have other things planned with the cap space to balance the roster a bit better.
Have to hope they have other things planned with the cap space to balance the roster a bit better.
Look at the breakdown, not the total contract. Giants cant pay him 16 in the first year.
Signing an eh RB cancels out a possible Dalvin comp pick? Yikes! They refused to get a 2 or 3rd round pick for him just bc of “culture” but they allowed said “culture” to walk for 0. Have 6 draft picks this year could have had 7 at minimum.
That’s a bargain contract on a really really quality player. Best of luck to him.
Im gonna be so pissed when they spend 20 mill a year of Kenny fucking Golloday.
Lmao now its 20 a yr. Stfu. He is in 14-16 range
I gotta ocean front property in Colorado to sell you, if you think he’s signing for 14-16 mill a year.
They do a lot of talking about philosophies, but the actions don't necessarily support it.
That’s a bargain contract on a really really quality player. Best of luck to him.
Im gonna be so pissed when they spend 20 mill a year of Kenny fucking Golloday.
Lmao now its 20 a yr. Stfu. He is in 14-16 range
I gotta ocean front property in Colorado to sell you, if you think he’s signing for 14-16 mill a year.
Sure we may have to. Pay a little more but id be beyond shocked if it sniffed 20 mil per. Davis got less than 13 per. I expect 3-5 more at most for KG.
Regardless he will be a huge weapon for DJ
Booker cancels him out for now, but if we lose another qualifying FA and don’t sign anyone then Dalvin likely nets a comp pick.
Booker's contract will be for much less money and he may play many fewer snaps, so it's not that straightforward.
You not only have to wait to see who gets signed, and for how much money, but also how much they play during the course of the season, particularly in the case of a backup like Booker.
otc - ( New Window )
Check out Paragraph 3 of the Cancel Out section. Until we lose someone else, Tomlinson is only one eligible to cancel out unless we can structure Booker deal to be below CFA threshold.
They have so much room next year and this contract wasn’t even a long term commitment where it would have cost them Dexter in a few years.
Gettleman really has to go. He’s a buffoon.
$16 Million against 2021 cap isn’t reasonable
That’s a bargain contract on a really really quality player. Best of luck to him.
Im gonna be so pissed when they spend 20 mill a year of Kenny fucking Golloday.
Lmao now its 20 a yr. Stfu. He is in 14-16 range
I gotta ocean front property in Colorado to sell you, if you think he’s signing for 14-16 mill a year.
Sure we may have to. Pay a little more but id be beyond shocked if it sniffed 20 mil per. Davis got less than 13 per. I expect 3-5 more at most for KG.
Regardless he will be a huge weapon for DJ
I rather draft a guy early in the draft than pay Golloday 18-20 mill a year. I don’t trust him to stay healthy.
The #Packers tried to trade for Dalvin Tomlinson during the season. Now, they'll see him twice a year ☹️
That’s a bargain contract on a really really quality player. Best of luck to him.
Im gonna be so pissed when they spend 20 mill a year of Kenny fucking Golloday.
Lmao now its 20 a yr. Stfu. He is in 14-16 range
I gotta ocean front property in Colorado to sell you, if you think he’s signing for 14-16 mill a year.
Sure we may have to. Pay a little more but id be beyond shocked if it sniffed 20 mil per. Davis got less than 13 per. I expect 3-5 more at most for KG.
Regardless he will be a huge weapon for DJ
I rather draft a guy early in the draft than pay Golloday 18-20 mill a year. I don’t trust him to stay healthy.
Eh rookies typically take some time to adjust to nfl. Im okay with it except, is there one at 11? Top guys are prob gone. Golladay is a proven entity and i think the injuries are slightly overblown.
Overall, i think drafting pitts or waddle and signing golladay goes a long way in helping the offense whether jones is the qb or not is a diff question but this gives a strong base for foreseeable future
So just like dozens of RBs could have been signed instead of Booker at much less of a number.
And he 100% is. He is a run stopping DT, id rather invest elsewhere
The post mortem will be really interesting — if Tomlinson + Johnson for 3 years, fully paid, end ups within a few million of one year of Williams.
SO this is wrong.
in this build. You build from inside-out and this team has an aversion to accurately following through with that philosophy. Doesn't mean they're not trying, but their track record, allocated money and drafting has concerned me for years.
Tomlinson - on that deal - couldn't be had? Maybe he didn't want to be here? Not great.
They do a lot of talking about philosophies, but the actions don't necessarily support it.
It's like a half-try. And often a bad try, if that makes sense.
The coaching infrastructure hasn't exactly been great over the last several years, so that's certainly a factor from a positional standpoint. The OL was a miss this past year.
It's almost as if the front office, scouting personnel and coaching staff are never on the same page. Doesn't mean that it's not getting better, but somewhat bizarre from an organizational view. Put Mara, Judge and DG in a room...that's just a weird mix for me. There's really only one modern football guy at the table.
Trevor Lawrence. You pay LW close to 20 million per, Tomlinson 11+, and then what Lawrence when he is a free agent... huge also... You can't wrap up that much money into one position.
Its a two year contract, it would be up by the time the need to pay Lawrence arises.
SO this is wrong.
We know what you meant. No need for folks to pile on.
It’s 8.5 million this year. The signing bonus is 15 million divided over 2 and a 1 million salary.
The cap isn’t that hard. Either is reading.
Trevor Lawrence. You pay LW close to 20 million per, Tomlinson 11+, and then what Lawrence when he is a free agent... huge also... You can't wrap up that much money into one position.
Its a two year contract, it would be up by the time the need to pay Lawrence arises.
SO this is wrong.
Except we couldn't give a 22+ Million contract on 2 years. We don't have that much for him so it would have to be longer to make this year cheaper.
*not trading him
Trevor Lawrence. You pay LW close to 20 million per, Tomlinson 11+, and then what Lawrence when he is a free agent... huge also... You can't wrap up that much money into one position.
Its a two year contract, it would be up by the time the need to pay Lawrence arises.
SO this is wrong.
Except we couldn't give a 22+ Million contract on 2 years. We don't have that much for him so it would have to be longer to make this year cheaper.
to match this reasonable contract with our QB on a rookie deal.
Have to hope they have other things planned with the cap space to balance the roster a bit better.
Look at the breakdown, not the total contract. Giants cant pay him 16 in the first year.
I think it's $16M cash in the first year, which includes the $15M signing bonus. If I'm understanding that correctly, it's a year one cap hit of $8.5M, and year two carries a $13.5M hit.
If that's too rich for the Giants' blood, they were never actually seriously in on DT.
Not someone worth going crazy over leaving, despite being a solid player.
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
8m
The #Packers tried to trade for Dalvin Tomlinson during the season. Now, they'll see him twice a year ☹️
It was fairly obvious they probably wouldn’t have been able to keep Williams and Tomlinson during the season, so trading him is another example of asset mismanagement by The Great Dave.
*not trading him
That is a tough call for me because the Giants were in the thick of things with how awful NFC East was and nobody knew exactly what cap would be this year. I probably would have made the deal because Tomlinson was going to be overpriced as a FA for someone who hasn’t come on as a pass rusher, but it was not clear cut by any means.
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
8m
The #Packers tried to trade for Dalvin Tomlinson during the season. Now, they'll see him twice a year ☹️
So we didn't trade him so that we could let him walk in the offseason.
It was fairly obvious they probably wouldn’t have been able to keep Williams and Tomlinson during the season, so trading him is another example of asset mismanagement by The Great Dave.
*not trading him
That is a tough call for me because the Giants were in the thick of things with how awful NFC East was and nobody knew exactly what cap would be this year. I probably would have made the deal because Tomlinson was going to be overpriced as a FA for someone who hasn’t come on as a pass rusher, but it was not clear cut by any means.
We were a bad football team, regardless of whether we could have won the division. I’d rather have an asset to add a cheap player to the roster than maybe win the division at 6-10 and get stomped round 1
Link - ( New Window )
You’re stating an opinion as fact. There’s an alternative scenario — the Giants have 19+ tied up in Williams and don’t have immediate cap flexibility. We’ll never know either way.
Check out Paragraph 3 of the Cancel Out section. Until we lose someone else, Tomlinson is only one eligible to cancel out unless we can structure Booker deal to be below CFA threshold.
There is no specified CFA salary threshold. Players are ranked according to the APY of their deals and these rankings are further affected by how much they play during the course of the season.
Then these final rankings are subject to a cutoff in which some players are excluded entirely.
The significance of the combination of these factors for whether Booker will qualify as a CFA, at all, will be an unknown until the season plays out, at any salary level he is likely to get.
Wow.
It was fairly obvious they probably wouldn’t have been able to keep Williams and Tomlinson during the season, so trading him is another example of asset mismanagement by The Great Dave.
*not trading him
That is a tough call for me because the Giants were in the thick of things with how awful NFC East was and nobody knew exactly what cap would be this year. I probably would have made the deal because Tomlinson was going to be overpriced as a FA for someone who hasn’t come on as a pass rusher, but it was not clear cut by any means.
We were a bad football team, regardless of whether we could have won the division. I’d rather have an asset to add a cheap player to the roster than maybe win the division at 6-10 and get stomped round 1
As I said, I can see arguments both ways on this even if ultimately I would have made the deal if I was getting at least a 4th (since if we got a comp pick I didn’t think he would be at 3rd round level contract)
Wow.
The Dave and Kevin Show.
A complete zero on Rotten Tomatoes.
for him. We're not matching a contract with a $16M cap hit this year. Of course we could have if we hadn't committed to $19.3M to LW with the FT.
It’s 8.5 million this year. The signing bonus is 15 million divided over 2 and a 1 million salary.
The cap isn’t that hard. Either is reading.
Grammar is even easier.
"Neither is reading," not "Either is reading."
Wow.
Potentially $6 million for Booker and Johnson. Yikes. But the defenders will defend.
Wow.
Crazy, isn't it?
We signed Devontae Booker, re-signed Austin Johnson and C.J. Board, and chose not to outright release Levine Toilolo.
Which scenario seems more favorable after day 1 of free agency?
Exactly. So much for trying to keep your own drafted talent, especially at a bargain price. AND a player who fit very nicely in the Graham system.
The Giants Way. There is no substitute...
Not just that - we turned down two trade opportunities from Green Bay.
Incompetence.
Yes. And he's a reason why I would let LW go.
Time for one of our highly drafted players to step up and shine...
+1.
But we gotta see the rest of the plan!
Once again, horrible roster management. Money spent on scrubs like Toilolo, Booker and Johnson could have easily been spent on DT, a team leader and elite run stuffer.
Talk about building culture, then let a team leader and captain walk for peas
That doesn’t mean that at all. Gettlemans main job is to pick the players.
Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?
That doesn’t mean that at all. Gettlemans main job is to pick the players.
You have zero idea how that works for the Giants.
If it’s the collaborative effort as many here say, Judge is complicit in this cap mismanagement just as much as fucking Dave and Abrams.
Judge is a 30 year personnel vet — who’s career was highlighted by being the director of pro player personnel here.
These are the areas he absolutely should be better at than Judge, who is in his second season as a principal in player acquisition moves.
Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?
Judge is a 30 year personnel vet — who’s career was highlighted by being the director of pro player personnel here.
These are the areas he absolutely should be better at than Judge, who is in his second season as a principal in player acquisition moves.
Judge seems like a guy who wants to be involved in everything and educates himyself. I find it hard to believe he is idle in this process or he isn't being listened to.
Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?
That doesn’t mean that at all. Gettlemans main job is to pick the players.
You have zero idea how that works for the Giants.
What? Gettleman isn’t a coach and involved in player personnel decisions. If he can’t talk judge out of spending $3 million on Booker than he’s not good at his job.
The seeds for these problems were planted before Judge arrived. The Giants are overpaying for Barkley, Solder, Shepard, and Williams (who should have been signed to a long term deal before Judge ever got here). The Giants have dead money in Tate, Zeitler, and Baker that exceeds the Tomlinson's $8.5M cap hit in 2021.
This is why we bitch so much when we see this front office do stupid shit. The impacts ripple out over the course of years. Gettleman has been around long enough now that the bills for his fuckups are being paid in the roster sheet as well as on the field.
Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?
That doesn’t mean that at all. Gettlemans main job is to pick the players.
You have zero idea how that works for the Giants.
What? Gettleman isn’t a coach and involved in player personnel decisions. If he can’t talk judge out of spending $3 million on Booker than he’s not good at his job.
What? Again, you do not know what the arrangement is for acquiring players.
If Judge approves these terrible decisions so far, he is to blame as well.
Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?
That doesn’t mean that at all. Gettlemans main job is to pick the players.
You have zero idea how that works for the Giants.
What? Gettleman isn’t a coach and involved in player personnel decisions. If he can’t talk judge out of spending $3 million on Booker than he’s not good at his job.
What? Again, you do not know what the arrangement is for acquiring players.
I don’t think you understand what I’m saying. Gettlemans sole job is to pick players. He should be better at it than Judge. Judge can be bad at picking players and still be the right coach for this team because his main job is to coach the football team.
These are the areas he absolutely should be better at than Judge, who is in his second season as a principal in player acquisition moves.
Judge seems like a guy who wants to be involved in everything and educates himyself. I find it hard to believe he is idle in this process or he isn't being listened to.
What part of my response remotely indicated Judge was either idle or not being listened to?
My point is Gettleman has a vast amount more of experience in this arena, and is the expert.
Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?
That doesn’t mean that at all. Gettlemans main job is to pick the players.
You have zero idea how that works for the Giants.
What? Gettleman isn’t a coach and involved in player personnel decisions. If he can’t talk judge out of spending $3 million on Booker than he’s not good at his job.
What? Again, you do not know what the arrangement is for acquiring players.
I don’t think you understand what I’m saying. Gettlemans sole job is to pick players. He should be better at it than Judge. Judge can be bad at picking players and still be the right coach for this team because his main job is to coach the football team.
I understand completely.
Hopefully not by panic picking Barmore at #11 ...
Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?
The seeds for these problems were planted before Judge arrived. The Giants are overpaying for Barkley, Solder, Shepard, and Williams (who should have been signed to a long term deal before Judge ever got here). The Giants have dead money in Tate, Zeitler, and Baker that exceeds the Tomlinson's $8.5M cap hit in 2021.
This is why we bitch so much when we see this front office do stupid shit. The impacts ripple out over the course of years. Gettleman has been around long enough now that the bills for his fuckups are being paid in the roster sheet as well as on the field.
Good post, I agree.
Hopefully not by panic picking Barmore at #11 ...
Said the same thing above. That would be a remote smasher.
When Judge took the Giant job he inherited an absolute mess: a poorly constructed roster characterized by poor drafting at the top of the first round and poor free agent contracts. Just as Judge went out there on Sundays in 2020 with little more than his dick in his hands, he is equally unequipped to succeed in the offseason. That's what he signed up for with this fool owner and his village idiot GM.
Our hope is that Judge's influence grows, O'Brien or someone from outside takes over at GM, and Mr. Gettleman is sent back to teach driving school where he belongs.
Cheese and crackers!
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
8m
The #Packers tried to trade for Dalvin Tomlinson during the season. Now, they'll see him twice a year ☹️
So we didn't trade him so that we could let him walk in the offseason.
you're missing the part where we wanted to establish a winning culture.....
Terps. What I'm getting at is if these decisions so far have been approved by Judge and the Giants are mainly operating to get him the players he wants at costs he agrees on, then he needs to be criticized as well. We don't know how they are operating in regards to roster construction. Judge probably has a decent sense of player evaluation considering his coaching experience involving players of various positions. If Judge's player eval sucks, then having a GM who is excellent at player evaluation is even more important.
My guess is that Judge knows who he wants and even a relative cost for those players. I have zero idea, maybe the Giants have five different people choosing players they want (Gettleman, Abrams, Mara, Tisch, Judge). Hopefully that isn't the case, but with all of the mistakes of the last ten years, maybe so!
Who among you idiots is willing to admit what I say is true?
✋
Bookers cap hit is $2.5-$2.75 million this year.
Who among you idiots is willing to admit what I say is true?
Or maybe people want the Giants to start keeping their good players and most of this board would have been fine with him having an $8.5 million cap hit this year on a two year deal when we have a ton of cap next year?
Ive been saying all the while there is no way they can allocate that much money to the defensive line. Big Dex will take over for DT and has more pass rush ability..
you're right they're much better off allocating it to a shit backup RB, a shit 3rd string TE, and a shit backup WR and a shit punter
Assigning hypothetical opinions to people, and then trashing these made up circumstances is lame.
Plenty of folks on this thread expressly preferred Tomlinson to Williams for cost reasons.
I am hoping Judge has most of the say for roster construction and am willing to be patient with his plan. I will continue that hope until it is proven otherwise.
teams doesnt extend players when they need to and they let the wrong ones go
Instead we trade picks for LW and cant even sign him to a LT contract
seriously, as our record says our front office is poor and ownership don t know what to do about it
I like JJ as coach though
But this is such a fucking typical way this organization has been operating. If it makes sense to allocate resources to weak areas (see hole, fill hole), it must also make sense to not overstock at one area.
The result is a weak, thin roster that runs out of gas late in games and is easily derailed by an injury or two.
The Giants went 6-10 last year despite being 9th in points allowed. How are they going to do when they drop down to the middle of the pack in points allowed?
Hopefully not by panic picking Barmore at #11 ...
Barmore is a beast. I wouldn’t hate the pick especially after a trade down. Dude blows up double teams and generates a pass rush.
The panic move is giving a shitty deal to Golloday instead of playing it smart and drafting into the strength of the draft in the mid/late rounds.
But this is such a fucking typical way this organization has been operating. If it makes sense to allocate resources to weak areas (see hole, fill hole), it must also make sense to not overstock at one area.
The result is a weak, thin roster that runs out of gas late in games and is easily derailed by an injury or two.
The Giants went 6-10 last year despite being 9th in points allowed. How are they going to do when they drop down to the middle of the pack in points allowed?
Maybe that’s part of the strategy is signing Booker — he gets a lot of snaps when his team is down 3 scores in the 4th quarter.
And all the people saying he was worth not re-signing are the same morons. Who said it was a good idea to let Linval Go. See it works the other way. And my guess is he's monster for the Vikes like Joseph was and people like you pretend you they never posted stupid shit.
Assigning hypothetical opinions to people, and then trashing these made up circumstances is lame.
You're right. It was obnoxious of me. My only excuse is that the Gettleman bashing is way out of hand.
Is it?
If it is, when do we pass the threshold from "way out of hand" into "acceptable"?
How much more shitty football?
How many more poor draft picks?
How many more mystifying resource allocation decisions?
How many more embarrassing press conferences?
When is it OK to believe, as I do, that Gettleman's reign as GM has been the single most destructive influence on the Giants since the Nixon administration?
This fucking gimp makes Ray Handley look like George Halas.
the Giants absolutely could have signed him at that contract. But they clearly think he is replaceable fairly easily at a much much less number
You’re stating an opinion as fact. There’s an alternative scenario — the Giants have 19+ tied up in Williams and don’t have immediate cap flexibility. We’ll never know either way.
They've had 2 years to work out a contract with Leonard Williams. There really is no excuse for the 2nd year franchise tag. More ineptitude from DG front office.
DT was ranked 25th for interior linemen and was a team captain. Really hard to argue he wasn't a difference maker.
But we have to let him go because DG needed to trade for Williams, a guy who cost draft resources, makes more, and still isn't locked up long-term. Not to mention DG had to draft several other DTs so now we can see if any of them outside of Lawrence can separate from the pack and he has "depth" as a excuse for moving on. Apparently we had to give money to a backup. It's just all so backwards. I expect LW to take a big step back now.
It's a documented fact that one reason the Giants suck is that they never seem to keep anyone past their rookie deal, either because they are a bust or because the Giants let them go. Regardless of position, you need to keep some of those guys some of the time if you are going to build. I believe this was one of those guys.
It's a bummer as a fan. The Dalvin Tomlinson story up to today was a perfect leadup to a long-term deal and a continued building block for NYG.
I wonder if and how much that went into the decision to let him walk.
given how much success he has had over past three years.
Come on now.
belief in Dexter and that they'll be able to find a more multiple fit in the draft.
Hopefully not by panic picking Barmore at #11 ...
Barmore is a beast. I wouldn’t hate the pick especially after a trade down. Dude blows up double teams and generates a pass rush.
The panic move is giving a shitty deal to Golloday instead of playing it smart and drafting into the strength of the draft in the mid/late rounds.
I don't disagree on Golladay, but there should be better players available, and at positions of skill, at #11 than Barmore.
It doesn't free up cap space that we don't have.