Tomlinson to Vikings

ajr2456 : 3/15/2021 10:47 pm
Per his Agent
Tomlinson - ( New Window )
Bummer  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/15/2021 10:47 pm : link
...
2 years, 22 mil.  
Jon in NYC : 3/15/2021 10:48 pm : link
Meh, not a huge deal that's for sure. But still pricey.
Details  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2021 10:49 pm : link
2 years, $22M
$20M total guarantee
$16M fully guaranteed
$15M Signing Bonus
$16M First Year
Sure why not.. Vikings love Giants DT’s  
Rick in Dallas : 3/15/2021 10:49 pm : link
I hope DT plays as well as Linval Joseph did for Vikings.
That’s kind of annoying  
djm : 3/15/2021 10:49 pm : link
But I’ll hold out hope that this money is going to go to another front 7 defensive player.
Pretty damn fair contract...  
bw in dc : 3/15/2021 10:50 pm : link
Nice move by the Vikes.
Not a huge surprise  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/15/2021 10:50 pm : link
But not a guy you want to see leave. That said, Giants could have matched that but would have been over committed to d-line cost.
Disappointing  
Sean : 3/15/2021 10:50 pm : link
.
Disappointed.  
81_Great_Dane : 3/15/2021 10:50 pm : link
Tomlinson will be hard to replace.
Do we get a comp for this?  
Coopcomic : 3/15/2021 10:50 pm : link
??
RE: Sure why not.. Vikings love Giants DT’s  
Mike in NY : 3/15/2021 10:50 pm : link
Rick in Dallas said:

I hope DT plays as well as Linval Joseph did for Vikings.


Retribution for Fred Robbins
RE: Sure why not.. Vikings love Giants DT’s  
Anakim : 3/15/2021 10:51 pm : link
Rick in Dallas said:

I hope DT plays as well as Linval Joseph did for Vikings.


They've liked our DTs ever since we signed Fred Robbins away from them
This fucking sucks  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/15/2021 10:51 pm : link
That’s a bargain contract on a really really quality player. Best of luck to him.

Im gonna be so pissed when they spend 20 mill a year of Kenny fucking Golloday.
RE: Do we get a comp for this?  
Mike in NY : 3/15/2021 10:52 pm : link
Coopcomic said:

??


Booker cancels him out for now, but if we lose another qualifying FA and don’t sign anyone then Dalvin likely nets a comp pick.
I imagine they think  
ryanmkeane : 3/15/2021 10:52 pm : link
Johnson can produce similar results
They structured the contract  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/15/2021 10:54 pm : link
So as to make it hard for the Giants to match. Good luck to a good guy.
Good for him.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/15/2021 10:54 pm : link
I didn’t think you could bring him back. Paying guys who don’t affect the passing game in today’s NFL isn’t intelligent.
Gettleman couldn’t reach that ?  
RetroJint : 3/15/2021 10:54 pm : link
He’s hoarding for somebody . Hate to see Dalvin leave . An excellent professional . Strong , durable , reliable . Good Luck .
Wouldve liked to keep him  
j_rud : 3/15/2021 10:54 pm : link
Gotta see how it all plays out though, its early.
DG,  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/15/2021 10:54 pm : link
Get the 2nd rd pick ready!
...  
christian : 3/15/2021 10:55 pm : link
That’s a really smart, good deal.
Next Man up  
blueblood : 3/15/2021 10:55 pm : link
It's Dexter Lawrence's show now...
I guess Tomlinson wants to cash in again in two years  
Anakim : 3/15/2021 10:55 pm : link
Because I expected him to get like 4 years, at least. He's a young player.
RE: This fucking sucks  
BleedBlue : 3/15/2021 10:56 pm : link
JoeyBigBlue said:

That’s a bargain contract on a really really quality player. Best of luck to him.

Im gonna be so pissed when they spend 20 mill a year of Kenny fucking Golloday.



Lmao now its 20 a yr. Stfu. He is in 14-16 range
RE: Next Man up  
Anakim : 3/15/2021 10:56 pm : link
blueblood said:

It's Dexter Lawrence's show now...


They should move him to NT. Wouldn't mind signing a guy like Isaac Rochelle
couldn't keep him  
SirYesSir : 3/15/2021 10:56 pm : link
and Williams, and the other things the team needs.

On the downside, as much as DG loves drafting interior linemen, I think the odds just went way up we take one in an early round of the draft
Crazy how we didn’t have the money  
Metnut : 3/15/2021 10:56 pm : link
to match this reasonable contract with our QB on a rookie deal.

Have to hope they have other things planned with the cap space to balance the roster a bit better.
really hope this one doesn't burn as bad as Linval Joseph  
Eric on Li : 3/15/2021 10:57 pm : link
very fair deal and even though they are up against the cap I'm surprised the Giants didn't find a way to do a similar deal. Gotta think there's something else they've prioritized (Reddick or Golladay?).
RE: Crazy how we didn’t have the money  
j_rud : 3/15/2021 10:58 pm : link
Metnut said:

to match this reasonable contract with our QB on a rookie deal.

Have to hope they have other things planned with the cap space to balance the roster a bit better.


Look at the breakdown, not the total contract. Giants cant pay him 16 in the first year.
I'm still not convinced  
Bricktop : 3/15/2021 10:58 pm : link
in this build. You build from inside-out and this team has an aversion to accurately following through with that philosophy. Doesn't mean they're not trying, but their track record, allocated money and drafting has concerned me for years.

Tomlinson - on that deal - couldn't be had? Maybe he didn't want to be here? Not great.
RE: RE: Do we get a comp for this?  
UGADawgs7 : 3/15/2021 10:58 pm : link
Mike in NY said:
Coopcomic said:







??



Booker cancels him out for now, but if we lose another qualifying FA and don’t sign anyone then Dalvin likely nets a comp pick.

Signing an eh RB cancels out a possible Dalvin comp pick? Yikes! They refused to get a 2 or 3rd round pick for him just bc of “culture” but they allowed said “culture” to walk for 0. Have 6 draft picks this year could have had 7 at minimum.
RE: RE: This fucking sucks  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/15/2021 10:59 pm : link
JoeyBigBlue said:







That’s a bargain contract on a really really quality player. Best of luck to him.

Im gonna be so pissed when they spend 20 mill a year of Kenny fucking Golloday.




Lmao now its 20 a yr. Stfu. He is in 14-16 range



I gotta ocean front property in Colorado to sell you, if you think he’s signing for 14-16 mill a year.
No it won’t cancel it out  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/15/2021 11:00 pm : link
The players are in completely different tiers. If we sign someone similar that will.
RE: RE: Do we get a comp for this?  
shyster : 3/15/2021 11:01 pm : link
Mike in NY said:



Booker cancels him out for now, but if we lose another qualifying FA and don’t sign anyone then Dalvin likely nets a comp pick.


Booker's contract will be for much less money and he may play many fewer snaps, so it's not that straightforward.

You not only have to wait to see who gets signed, and for how much money, but also how much they play during the course of the season, particularly in the case of a backup like Booker.


otc - ( New Window )
RE: I'm still not convinced  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/15/2021 11:01 pm : link
Bricktop said:

in this build. You build from inside-out and this team has an aversion to accurately following through with that philosophy. Doesn't mean they're not trying, but their track record, allocated money and drafting has concerned me for years.

Tomlinson - on that deal - couldn't be had? Maybe he didn't want to be here? Not great.


They do a lot of talking about philosophies, but the actions don't necessarily support it.
RE: RE: RE: This fucking sucks  
BleedBlue : 3/15/2021 11:01 pm : link
JoeyBigBlue said:
BleedBlue said:
JoeyBigBlue said:













That’s a bargain contract on a really really quality player. Best of luck to him.

Im gonna be so pissed when they spend 20 mill a year of Kenny fucking Golloday.




Lmao now its 20 a yr. Stfu. He is in 14-16 range




I gotta ocean front property in Colorado to sell you, if you think he’s signing for 14-16 mill a year.


Sure we may have to. Pay a little more but id be beyond shocked if it sniffed 20 mil per. Davis got less than 13 per. I expect 3-5 more at most for KG.

Regardless he will be a huge weapon for DJ
The team is 15-33 in 3 years and has a rookie contract QB  
Go Terps : 3/15/2021 11:04 pm : link
yet we can't afford to keep one of our few good players on a reasonable contract.

RE: RE: RE: Do we get a comp for this?  
Mike in NY : 3/15/2021 11:04 pm : link
Mike in NY said:









Booker cancels him out for now, but if we lose another qualifying FA and don’t sign anyone then Dalvin likely nets a comp pick.



Booker's contract will be for much less money and he may play many fewer snaps, so it's not that straightforward.

You not only have to wait to see who gets signed, and for how much money, but also how much they play during the course of the season, particularly in the case of a backup like Booker.
otc - ( New Window )


Check out Paragraph 3 of the Cancel Out section. Until we lose someone else, Tomlinson is only one eligible to cancel out unless we can structure Booker deal to be below CFA threshold.
His cap looks to be $8.5 million this year  
Brandon Walsh : 3/15/2021 11:04 pm : link
The Giants just took up over 5 million to Austin Johnson and Booker. They couldn’t have found an extra $3 million ? Or even get a similar structure and even less of a cap hit fo year one ?

They have so much room next year and this contract wasn’t even a long term commitment where it would have cost them Dexter in a few years.

Gettleman really has to go. He’s a buffoon.
It's only day 1 of the tampering period, fellas.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/15/2021 11:05 pm : link
Relax.
RE: The team is 15-33 in 3 years and has a rookie contract QB  
Mike in NY : 3/15/2021 11:05 pm : link
Go Terps said:

yet we can't afford to keep one of our few good players on a reasonable contract.


$16 Million against 2021 cap isn’t reasonable
RE: RE: RE: RE: This fucking sucks  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/15/2021 11:05 pm : link
In comment 15178893 BleedBlue said:



















That’s a bargain contract on a really really quality player. Best of luck to him.

Im gonna be so pissed when they spend 20 mill a year of Kenny fucking Golloday.




Lmao now its 20 a yr. Stfu. He is in 14-16 range




I gotta ocean front property in Colorado to sell you, if you think he’s signing for 14-16 mill a year.



Sure we may have to. Pay a little more but id be beyond shocked if it sniffed 20 mil per. Davis got less than 13 per. I expect 3-5 more at most for KG.

Regardless he will be a huge weapon for DJ


I rather draft a guy early in the draft than pay Golloday 18-20 mill a year. I don’t trust him to stay healthy.
You guys aren’t getting this  
ryanmkeane : 3/15/2021 11:06 pm : link
the Giants absolutely could have signed him at that contract. But they clearly think he is replaceable fairly easily at a much much less number
They’ll have LW and Dex.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/15/2021 11:07 pm : link
They should be able to find someone who can stop the run on first downs.
Packers wanted to trade for him..  
Sean : 3/15/2021 11:07 pm : link
Quote:
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
8m
The #Packers tried to trade for Dalvin Tomlinson during the season. Now, they’ll see him twice a year ☹️
This is a bummer  
rocco8112 : 3/15/2021 11:07 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This fucking sucks  
BleedBlue : 3/15/2021 11:07 pm : link
In comment 15178910 JoeyBigBlue said:

























That’s a bargain contract on a really really quality player. Best of luck to him.

Im gonna be so pissed when they spend 20 mill a year of Kenny fucking Golloday.




Lmao now its 20 a yr. Stfu. He is in 14-16 range




I gotta ocean front property in Colorado to sell you, if you think he’s signing for 14-16 mill a year.



Sure we may have to. Pay a little more but id be beyond shocked if it sniffed 20 mil per. Davis got less than 13 per. I expect 3-5 more at most for KG.

Regardless he will be a huge weapon for DJ



I rather draft a guy early in the draft than pay Golloday 18-20 mill a year. I don’t trust him to stay healthy.


Eh rookies typically take some time to adjust to nfl. Im okay with it except, is there one at 11? Top guys are prob gone. Golladay is a proven entity and i think the injuries are slightly overblown.
Overall, i think drafting pitts or waddle and signing golladay goes a long way in helping the offense whether jones is the qb or not is a diff question but this gives a strong base for foreseeable future
RE: You guys aren’t getting this  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2021 11:07 pm : link
ryanmkeane said:

the Giants absolutely could have signed him at that contract. But they clearly think he is replaceable fairly easily at a much much less number


So just like dozens of RBs could have been signed instead of Booker at much less of a number.
Good luck Dalvin!  
90.Cal : 3/15/2021 11:08 pm : link
Ouch... this is starting to hurt a little...
RE: You guys aren’t getting this  
BleedBlue : 3/15/2021 11:08 pm : link
ryanmkeane said:

the Giants absolutely could have signed him at that contract. But they clearly think he is replaceable fairly easily at a much much less number



And he 100% is. He is a run stopping DT, id rather invest elsewhere
Problem with keeping Tomlinson at 10+ million is...  
Amtoft : 3/15/2021 11:09 pm : link
Trevor Lawrence. You pay LW close to 20 million per, Tomlinson 11+, and then what Lawrence when he is a free agent... huge also... You can't wrap up that much money into one position.
RE: really hope this one doesn't burn as bad as Linval Joseph  
christian : 3/15/2021 11:09 pm : link
Eric on Li said:

very fair deal and even though they are up against the cap I'm surprised the Giants didn't find a way to do a similar deal. Gotta think there's something else they've prioritized (Reddick or Golladay?).


The post mortem will be really interesting — if Tomlinson + Johnson for 3 years, fully paid, end ups within a few million of one year of Williams.
Could've got a pick for him...  
90.Cal : 3/15/2021 11:09 pm : link
Wonder what Green Bay was offering for him... now he is in the division.
RE: Problem with keeping Tomlinson at 10+ million is...  
defensewinstitles : 3/15/2021 11:10 pm : link
Amtoft said:

Trevor Lawrence. You pay LW close to 20 million per, Tomlinson 11+, and then what Lawrence when he is a free agent... huge also... You can't wrap up that much money into one position.
Its a two year contract, it would be up by the time the need to pay Lawrence arises.
SO this is wrong.
Trevor Lawrence?  
Keaton028 : 3/15/2021 11:10 pm : link
Wut?
RE: RE: I'm still not convinced  
Bricktop : 3/15/2021 11:10 pm : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Bricktop said:







in this build. You build from inside-out and this team has an aversion to accurately following through with that philosophy. Doesn't mean they're not trying, but their track record, allocated money and drafting has concerned me for years.

Tomlinson - on that deal - couldn't be had? Maybe he didn't want to be here? Not great.



They do a lot of talking about philosophies, but the actions don't necessarily support it.


It's like a half-try. And often a bad try, if that makes sense.

The coaching infrastructure hasn't exactly been great over the last several years, so that's certainly a factor from a positional standpoint. The OL was a miss this past year.

It's almost as if the front office, scouting personnel and coaching staff are never on the same page. Doesn't mean that it's not getting better, but somewhat bizarre from an organizational view. Put Mara, Judge and DG in a room...that's just a weird mix for me. There's really only one modern football guy at the table.
Good  
AcidTest : 3/15/2021 11:10 pm : link
for him. We're not matching a contract with a $16M cap hit this year. Of course we could have if we hadn't committed to $19.3M to LW with the FT.
Good pass on that contract  
Saquads26 : 3/15/2021 11:11 pm : link
Good luck!
RE: RE: Problem with keeping Tomlinson at 10+ million is...  
Bricktop : 3/15/2021 11:11 pm : link
defensewinstitles said:
Amtoft said:







Trevor Lawrence. You pay LW close to 20 million per, Tomlinson 11+, and then what Lawrence when he is a free agent... huge also... You can't wrap up that much money into one position.

Its a two year contract, it would be up by the time the need to pay Lawrence arises.
SO this is wrong.


We know what you meant. No need for folks to pile on.
RE: Good  
Brandon Walsh : 3/15/2021 11:11 pm : link
AcidTest said:

for him. We're not matching a contract with a $16M cap hit this year. Of course we could have if we hadn't committed to $19.3M to LW with the FT.


It’s 8.5 million this year. The signing bonus is 15 million divided over 2 and a 1 million salary.

The cap isn’t that hard. Either is reading.
Trevor...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/15/2021 11:12 pm : link
...
RE: Good pass on that contract  
defensewinstitles : 3/15/2021 11:12 pm : link
Saquads26 said:

Good luck!
You are one of those guys who just agrees with every move the front office does aren't you?
RE: RE: Problem with keeping Tomlinson at 10+ million is...  
Amtoft : 3/15/2021 11:13 pm : link
defensewinstitles said:
Amtoft said:







Trevor Lawrence. You pay LW close to 20 million per, Tomlinson 11+, and then what Lawrence when he is a free agent... huge also... You can't wrap up that much money into one position.

Its a two year contract, it would be up by the time the need to pay Lawrence arises.
SO this is wrong.


Except we couldn't give a 22+ Million contract on 2 years. We don't have that much for him so it would have to be longer to make this year cheaper.
The issue is  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2021 11:13 pm : link
It was fairly obvious they probably wouldn’t have been able to keep Williams and Tomlinson during the season, so trading him is another example of asset mismanagement by The Great Dave.
RE: The issue is  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2021 11:14 pm : link
ajr2456 said:

It was fairly obvious they probably wouldn’t have been able to keep Williams and Tomlinson during the season, so trading him is another example of asset mismanagement by The Great Dave.


*not trading him
RE: RE: RE: Problem with keeping Tomlinson at 10+ million is...  
defensewinstitles : 3/15/2021 11:14 pm : link
In comment 15178947 Amtoft said:













Trevor Lawrence. You pay LW close to 20 million per, Tomlinson 11+, and then what Lawrence when he is a free agent... huge also... You can't wrap up that much money into one position.

Its a two year contract, it would be up by the time the need to pay Lawrence arises.
SO this is wrong.



Except we couldn't give a 22+ Million contract on 2 years. We don't have that much for him so it would have to be longer to make this year cheaper.
Thats a separate argument. One which may be correct.
RE: RE: Crazy how we didn’t have the money  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/15/2021 11:15 pm : link
j_rud said:
Metnut said:







to match this reasonable contract with our QB on a rookie deal.

Have to hope they have other things planned with the cap space to balance the roster a bit better.



Look at the breakdown, not the total contract. Giants cant pay him 16 in the first year.

I think it's $16M cash in the first year, which includes the $15M signing bonus. If I'm understanding that correctly, it's a year one cap hit of $8.5M, and year two carries a $13.5M hit.

If that's too rich for the Giants' blood, they were never actually seriously in on DT.
the type of player  
MookGiants : 3/15/2021 11:15 pm : link
that a good front office and coaching staff can replace at a lower cost if they know what they're doing.

Not someone worth going crazy over leaving, despite being a solid player.

RE: Packers wanted to trade for him..  
HomerJones45 : 3/15/2021 11:15 pm : link
Sean said:






Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
8m
The #Packers tried to trade for Dalvin Tomlinson during the season. Now, they’ll see him twice a year ☹️
So we let him go for nothing. Dave is nothing if not generous.
I liked Tomlinson a lot  
ryanmkeane : 3/15/2021 11:16 pm : link
one of the guys you root for and he plays his ass off. Let’s see if the Giants were right about this
Golladay & Reddick  
90.Cal : 3/15/2021 11:17 pm : link
Fingers crossed
I really hope...  
bw in dc : 3/15/2021 11:17 pm : link
this doesn't bring Barmore into play at #11.
RE: RE: The issue is  
Mike in NY : 3/15/2021 11:17 pm : link
ajr2456 said:
ajr2456 said:







It was fairly obvious they probably wouldn’t have been able to keep Williams and Tomlinson during the season, so trading him is another example of asset mismanagement by The Great Dave.



*not trading him


That is a tough call for me because the Giants were in the thick of things with how awful NFC East was and nobody knew exactly what cap would be this year. I probably would have made the deal because Tomlinson was going to be overpriced as a FA for someone who hasn’t come on as a pass rusher, but it was not clear cut by any means.
RE: Packers wanted to trade for him..  
Go Terps : 3/15/2021 11:17 pm : link
In comment 15178915 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
8m
The #Packers tried to trade for Dalvin Tomlinson during the season. Now, they’ll see him twice a year ☹️


So we didn't trade him so that we could let him walk in the offseason.

RE: RE: RE: The issue is  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2021 11:18 pm : link
Mike in NY said:
ajr2456 said:
ajr2456 said:













It was fairly obvious they probably wouldn’t have been able to keep Williams and Tomlinson during the season, so trading him is another example of asset mismanagement by The Great Dave.



*not trading him



That is a tough call for me because the Giants were in the thick of things with how awful NFC East was and nobody knew exactly what cap would be this year. I probably would have made the deal because Tomlinson was going to be overpriced as a FA for someone who hasn’t come on as a pass rusher, but it was not clear cut by any means.


We were a bad football team, regardless of whether we could have won the division. I’d rather have an asset to add a cheap player to the roster than maybe win the division at 6-10 and get stomped round 1
OK.  
AcidTest : 3/15/2021 11:19 pm : link
The cap hit is $8.5M this year, not $16M. Hard to believe we couldn't match that amount. Tough to lose a guy like DT for that contract.

Link - ( New Window )
^^^^^^^^  
bw in dc : 3/15/2021 11:19 pm : link
is there any doubt this is what Gettleman is doing right now?

RE: You guys aren’t getting this  
christian : 3/15/2021 11:20 pm : link
ryanmkeane said:

the Giants absolutely could have signed him at that contract. But they clearly think he is replaceable fairly easily at a much much less number


You’re stating an opinion as fact. There’s an alternative scenario — the Giants have 19+ tied up in Williams and don’t have immediate cap flexibility. We’ll never know either way.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Do we get a comp for this?  
shyster : 3/15/2021 11:20 pm : link
Mike in NY said:



Check out Paragraph 3 of the Cancel Out section. Until we lose someone else, Tomlinson is only one eligible to cancel out unless we can structure Booker deal to be below CFA threshold.


There is no specified CFA salary threshold. Players are ranked according to the APY of their deals and these rankings are further affected by how much they play during the course of the season.

Then these final rankings are subject to a cutoff in which some players are excluded entirely.

The significance of the combination of these factors for whether Booker will qualify as a CFA, at all, will be an unknown until the season plays out, at any salary level he is likely to get.
8.5M this year...  
Go Terps : 3/15/2021 11:21 pm : link
And we are paying Booker $3M this year.

Wow.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The issue is  
Mike in NY : 3/15/2021 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15178971 ajr2456 said:



















It was fairly obvious they probably wouldn’t have been able to keep Williams and Tomlinson during the season, so trading him is another example of asset mismanagement by The Great Dave.



*not trading him



That is a tough call for me because the Giants were in the thick of things with how awful NFC East was and nobody knew exactly what cap would be this year. I probably would have made the deal because Tomlinson was going to be overpriced as a FA for someone who hasn’t come on as a pass rusher, but it was not clear cut by any means.



We were a bad football team, regardless of whether we could have won the division. I’d rather have an asset to add a cheap player to the roster than maybe win the division at 6-10 and get stomped round 1


As I said, I can see arguments both ways on this even if ultimately I would have made the deal if I was getting at least a 4th (since if we got a comp pick I didn’t think he would be at 3rd round level contract)
RE: 8.5M this year...  
The_Boss : 3/15/2021 11:24 pm : link
Go Terps said:

And we are paying Booker $3M this year.

Wow.


The Dave and Kevin Show.
A complete zero on Rotten Tomatoes.
Fking loser  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/15/2021 11:25 pm : link
https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/v1/501742fec4aa4b249ade0567/1525378260716-6KMS3EFGPVU5BVJGJFJ4/ke17ZwdGBToddI8pDm48kEQBCVRkrHWZcZeJbWcdFAdZw-zPPgdn4jUwVcJE1ZvWEtT5uBSRWt4vQZAgTJucoTqqXjS3CfNDSuuf31e0tVHVlRLlxs_8sWRldHWvodHouguB3JgEGS69hi_USWUBamQ6l2WM7tn7mqHTODzkmeM/gettleman.gif?format=1000w
RE: RE: Good  
AcidTest : 3/15/2021 11:25 pm : link
Brandon Walsh said:
AcidTest said:







for him. We're not matching a contract with a $16M cap hit this year. Of course we could have if we hadn't committed to $19.3M to LW with the FT.



It’s 8.5 million this year. The signing bonus is 15 million divided over 2 and a 1 million salary.

The cap isn’t that hard. Either is reading.


Grammar is even easier.

"Neither is reading," not "Either is reading."
RE: 8.5M this year...  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2021 11:25 pm : link
Go Terps said:

And we are paying Booker $3M this year.

Wow.


Potentially $6 million for Booker and Johnson. Yikes. But the defenders will defend.
RE: 8.5M this year...  
AcidTest : 3/15/2021 11:26 pm : link
Go Terps said:

And we are paying Booker $3M this year.

Wow.


Crazy, isn't it?
Does anyone realize  
blueblood : 3/15/2021 11:26 pm : link
Dexter Lawrence is on the team?
For Tomlinson's 2021 cap hit  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/15/2021 11:28 pm : link
Almost to the penny...

We signed Devontae Booker, re-signed Austin Johnson and C.J. Board, and chose not to outright release Levine Toilolo.

Which scenario seems more favorable after day 1 of free agency?
RE: OK.  
bw in dc : 3/15/2021 11:31 pm : link
AcidTest said:

The cap hit is $8.5M this year, not $16M. Hard to believe we couldn't match that amount. Tough to lose a guy like DT for that contract. Link - ( New Window )


Exactly. So much for trying to keep your own drafted talent, especially at a bargain price. AND a player who fit very nicely in the Graham system.

The Giants Way. There is no substitute...
RE: For Tomlinson's 2021 cap hit  
Go Terps : 3/15/2021 11:31 pm : link
Gatorade Dunk said:

Almost to the penny...

We signed Devontae Booker, re-signed Austin Johnson and C.J. Board, and chose not to outright release Levine Toilolo.

Which scenario seems more favorable after day 1 of free agency?


Not just that - we turned down two trade opportunities from Green Bay.

Incompetence.
RE: Does anyone realize  
bw in dc : 3/15/2021 11:32 pm : link
blueblood said:

Dexter Lawrence is on the team?


Yes. And he's a reason why I would let LW go.

Time for one of our highly drafted players to step up and shine...
RE: For Tomlinson's 2021 cap hit  
AcidTest : 3/15/2021 11:32 pm : link
Gatorade Dunk said:

Almost to the penny...

We signed Devontae Booker, re-signed Austin Johnson and C.J. Board, and chose not to outright release Levine Toilolo.

Which scenario seems more favorable after day 1 of free agency?


+1.
RE: For Tomlinson's 2021 cap hit  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2021 11:32 pm : link
Gatorade Dunk said:

Almost to the penny...

We signed Devontae Booker, re-signed Austin Johnson and C.J. Board, and chose not to outright release Levine Toilolo.

Which scenario seems more favorable after day 1 of free agency?


But we gotta see the rest of the plan!
I  
AcidTest : 3/15/2021 11:33 pm : link
don't blame the Giants for not trading DT. We were still in contention for the division, and my recollection is that we were only offered a day three pick.
Awful by Gettleman  
Breeze_94 : 3/15/2021 11:33 pm : link
I figured if Tomlinson walked, it would be because he was getting a huuuge deal. 2yrs 22mil for him is a great deal. Even better when you consider that they’d be able to have him off the books by the time they need to resign Dex.

Once again, horrible roster management. Money spent on scrubs like Toilolo, Booker and Johnson could have easily been spent on DT, a team leader and elite run stuffer.

Talk about building culture, then let a team leader and captain walk for peas
If Judge and  
crick n NC : 3/15/2021 11:36 pm : link
Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?
RE: If Judge and  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2021 11:38 pm : link
crick n NC said:

Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?


That doesn’t mean that at all. Gettlemans main job is to pick the players.
RE: RE: If Judge and  
crick n NC : 3/15/2021 11:39 pm : link
ajr2456 said:
crick n NC said:







Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?



That doesn’t mean that at all. Gettlemans main job is to pick the players.


You have zero idea how that works for the Giants.
RE: If Judge and  
The_Boss : 3/15/2021 11:39 pm : link
crick n NC said:

Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?


If it’s the collaborative effort as many here say, Judge is complicit in this cap mismanagement just as much as fucking Dave and Abrams.
RE: If Judge and  
christian : 3/15/2021 11:39 pm : link
crick n NC said:

Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?


Judge is a 30 year personnel vet — who’s career was highlighted by being the director of pro player personnel here.

These are the areas he absolutely should be better at than Judge, who is in his second season as a principal in player acquisition moves.
...  
christian : 3/15/2021 11:40 pm : link
Judge is *not*
RE: RE: If Judge and  
crick n NC : 3/15/2021 11:41 pm : link
christian said:
crick n NC said:







Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?



Judge is a 30 year personnel vet — who’s career was highlighted by being the director of pro player personnel here.

These are the areas he absolutely should be better at than Judge, who is in his second season as a principal in player acquisition moves.


Judge seems like a guy who wants to be involved in everything and educates himyself. I find it hard to believe he is idle in this process or he isn't being listened to.
RE: RE: RE: If Judge and  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2021 11:41 pm : link
In comment 15179033 crick n NC said:













Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?



That doesn’t mean that at all. Gettlemans main job is to pick the players.



You have zero idea how that works for the Giants.


What? Gettleman isn’t a coach and involved in player personnel decisions. If he can’t talk judge out of spending $3 million on Booker than he’s not good at his job.
RE: If Judge and  
Go Terps : 3/15/2021 11:42 pm : link
crick n NC said:

Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?


The seeds for these problems were planted before Judge arrived. The Giants are overpaying for Barkley, Solder, Shepard, and Williams (who should have been signed to a long term deal before Judge ever got here). The Giants have dead money in Tate, Zeitler, and Baker that exceeds the Tomlinson's $8.5M cap hit in 2021.

This is why we bitch so much when we see this front office do stupid shit. The impacts ripple out over the course of years. Gettleman has been around long enough now that the bills for his fuckups are being paid in the roster sheet as well as on the field.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Judge and  
crick n NC : 3/15/2021 11:43 pm : link
In comment 15179043 ajr2456 said:



















Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?



That doesn’t mean that at all. Gettlemans main job is to pick the players.



You have zero idea how that works for the Giants.



What? Gettleman isn’t a coach and involved in player personnel decisions. If he can’t talk judge out of spending $3 million on Booker than he’s not good at his job.



What? Again, you do not know what the arrangement is for acquiring players.
RE: RE: If Judge and  
crick n NC : 3/15/2021 11:44 pm : link
Go Terps said:
crick n NC said:







Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?



The seeds for these problems were planted before Judge arrived. The Giants are overpaying for Barkley, Solder, Shepard, and Williams (who should have been signed to a long term deal before Judge ever got here). The Giants have dead money in Tate, Zeitler, and Baker that exceeds the Tomlinson's $8.5M cap hit in 2021.

This is why we bitch so much when we see this front office do stupid shit. The impacts ripple out over the course of years. Gettleman has been around long enough now that the bills for his fuckups are being paid in the roster sheet as well as on the field.


If Judge approves these terrible decisions so far, he is to blame as well.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Judge and  
ajr2456 : 3/15/2021 11:44 pm : link
In comment 15179048 crick n NC said:

























Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?



That doesn’t mean that at all. Gettlemans main job is to pick the players.



You have zero idea how that works for the Giants.



What? Gettleman isn’t a coach and involved in player personnel decisions. If he can’t talk judge out of spending $3 million on Booker than he’s not good at his job.




What? Again, you do not know what the arrangement is for acquiring players.


I don’t think you understand what I’m saying. Gettlemans sole job is to pick players. He should be better at it than Judge. Judge can be bad at picking players and still be the right coach for this team because his main job is to coach the football team.
RE: RE: RE: If Judge and  
christian : 3/15/2021 11:45 pm : link
crick n NC said:

Judge is a 30 year personnel vet — who’s career was highlighted by being the director of pro player personnel here.

These are the areas he absolutely should be better at than Judge, who is in his second season as a principal in player acquisition moves.



Judge seems like a guy who wants to be involved in everything and educates himyself. I find it hard to believe he is idle in this process or he isn't being listened to.


What part of my response remotely indicated Judge was either idle or not being listened to?

My point is Gettleman has a vast amount more of experience in this arena, and is the expert.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If Judge and  
crick n NC : 3/15/2021 11:46 pm : link
In comment 15179051 ajr2456 said:































Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?



That doesn’t mean that at all. Gettlemans main job is to pick the players.



You have zero idea how that works for the Giants.



What? Gettleman isn’t a coach and involved in player personnel decisions. If he can’t talk judge out of spending $3 million on Booker than he’s not good at his job.




What? Again, you do not know what the arrangement is for acquiring players.



I don’t think you understand what I’m saying. Gettlemans sole job is to pick players. He should be better at it than Judge. Judge can be bad at picking players and still be the right coach for this team because his main job is to coach the football team.


I understand completely.
The silver lining is  
JonC : 3/15/2021 11:46 pm : link
belief in Dexter and that they'll be able to find a more multiple fit in the draft.

Hopefully not by panic picking Barmore at #11 ...
RE: RE: If Judge and  
eric2425ny : 3/15/2021 11:47 pm : link
Go Terps said:
crick n NC said:







Gettleman agree on the players chosen so far at their costs then Judge is just as bad as Gettleman, right?



The seeds for these problems were planted before Judge arrived. The Giants are overpaying for Barkley, Solder, Shepard, and Williams (who should have been signed to a long term deal before Judge ever got here). The Giants have dead money in Tate, Zeitler, and Baker that exceeds the Tomlinson's $8.5M cap hit in 2021.

This is why we bitch so much when we see this front office do stupid shit. The impacts ripple out over the course of years. Gettleman has been around long enough now that the bills for his fuckups are being paid in the roster sheet as well as on the field.


Good post, I agree.
RE: The silver lining is  
bw in dc : 3/15/2021 11:49 pm : link
JonC said:

belief in Dexter and that they'll be able to find a more multiple fit in the draft.

Hopefully not by panic picking Barmore at #11 ...


Said the same thing above. That would be a remote smasher.
crick  
Go Terps : 3/15/2021 11:50 pm : link
What terrible decisions? Judge inherited this disaster. Judge wasn't here when we drafted Barkley and Baker. He wasn't here when we signed Solder and Tate. He wasn't here when we overpaid Shepard. He wasn't here when we traded for Zeitler.

When Judge took the Giant job he inherited an absolute mess: a poorly constructed roster characterized by poor drafting at the top of the first round and poor free agent contracts. Just as Judge went out there on Sundays in 2020 with little more than his dick in his hands, he is equally unequipped to succeed in the offseason. That's what he signed up for with this fool owner and his village idiot GM.

Our hope is that Judge's influence grows, O'Brien or someone from outside takes over at GM, and Mr. Gettleman is sent back to teach driving school where he belongs.

Cheese and crackers!
RE: RE: Packers wanted to trade for him..  
GiantsFan84 : 3/15/2021 11:58 pm : link
Go Terps said:
Sean said:












Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
8m
The #Packers tried to trade for Dalvin Tomlinson during the season. Now, they’ll see him twice a year ☹️





So we didn't trade him so that we could let him walk in the offseason.


you're missing the part where we wanted to establish a winning culture.....
"The fact of the matter is...  
bw in dc : 3/15/2021 11:58 pm : link
this team is close..."

RE: crick  
crick n NC : 3/16/2021 12:00 am : link
Go Terps said:

What terrible decisions? Judge inherited this disaster. Judge wasn't here when we drafted Barkley and Baker. He wasn't here when we signed Solder and Tate. He wasn't here when we overpaid Shepard. He wasn't here when we traded for Zeitler.

When Judge took the Giant job he inherited an absolute mess: a poorly constructed roster characterized by poor drafting at the top of the first round and poor free agent contracts. Just as Judge went out there on Sundays in 2020 with little more than his dick in his hands, he is equally unequipped to succeed in the offseason. That's what he signed up for with this fool owner and his village idiot GM.

Our hope is that Judge's influence grows, O'Brien or someone from outside takes over at GM, and Mr. Gettleman is sent back to teach driving school where he belongs.

Cheese and crackers!


Terps. What I'm getting at is if these decisions so far have been approved by Judge and the Giants are mainly operating to get him the players he wants at costs he agrees on, then he needs to be criticized as well. We don't know how they are operating in regards to roster construction. Judge probably has a decent sense of player evaluation considering his coaching experience involving players of various positions. If Judge's player eval sucks, then having a GM who is excellent at player evaluation is even more important.

My guess is that Judge knows who he wants and even a relative cost for those players. I have zero idea, maybe the Giants have five different people choosing players they want (Gettleman, Abrams, Mara, Tisch, Judge). Hopefully that isn't the case, but with all of the mistakes of the last ten years, maybe so!
People  
Amtoft : 3/16/2021 12:01 am : link
do realize that Booker isn't making 3 million this year right... it is so funny they go look Tomlinson is only making 8.5, but Booker and others are making 5 million even though they are probably only making like 2.5
Just because they didn't resign him....  
Milton : 3/16/2021 12:01 am : link
...doesn't mean they couldn't afford to resign him. It's a vote of confidence in Dexter Lawrence, not to mention Austin Johnson, BJ Hill, and RJ McIntosh. Bottomline is that there was just too much talent in that DL room to give $11M/year to someone who is not a difference maker.

And the same people who are crying over the loss of Tomlinson would be the same people complaining had they given him that very same contract, because anyone Gettleman signs is someone he shouldn't've signed (because it's bad cap management!) and anyone signed by someone else is someone he should've/could've signed (if not for bad cap management!). It's just a knee jerk reaction to anything he does.

Who among you idiots is willing to admit what I say is true?
RE: Just because they didn't resign him....  
crick n NC : 3/16/2021 12:02 am : link
Milton said:

...doesn't mean they couldn't afford to resign him. It's a vote of confidence in Dexter Lawrence, not to mention Austin Johnson, BJ Hill, and RJ McIntosh. Bottomline is that there was just too much talent in that DL room to give $11M/year to someone who is not a difference maker.

And the same people who are crying over the loss of Tomlinson would be the same people complaining had they given him that very same contract, because anyone Gettleman signs is someone he shouldn't've signed (because it's bad cap management!) and anyone signed by someone else is someone he should've/could've signed (if not for bad cap management!). It's just a knee jerk reaction to anything he does.

Who among you idiots is willing to admit what I say is true?


RE: People  
ajr2456 : 3/16/2021 12:04 am : link
Amtoft said:

do realize that Booker isn't making 3 million this year right... it is so funny they go look Tomlinson is only making 8.5, but Booker and others are making 5 million even though they are probably only making like 2.5


Bookers cap hit is $2.5-$2.75 million this year.
That is me  
crick n NC : 3/16/2021 12:05 am : link
Raising my hand amongst the idiots. I suppose this emoji would have been a better choice 🙋
RE: Just because they didn't resign him....  
ajr2456 : 3/16/2021 12:05 am : link
Milton said:

...doesn't mean they couldn't afford to resign him. It's a vote of confidence in Dexter Lawrence, not to mention Austin Johnson, BJ Hill, and RJ McIntosh. Bottomline is that there was just too much talent in that DL room to give $11M/year to someone who is not a difference maker.

And the same people who are crying over the loss of Tomlinson would be the same people complaining had they given him that very same contract, because anyone Gettleman signs is someone he shouldn't've signed (because it's bad cap management!) and anyone signed by someone else is someone he should've/could've signed (if not for bad cap management!). It's just a knee jerk reaction to anything he does.

Who among you idiots is willing to admit what I say is true?


Or maybe people want the Giants to start keeping their good players and most of this board would have been fine with him having an $8.5 million cap hit this year on a two year deal when we have a ton of cap next year?
RE: That is me  
Milton : 3/16/2021 12:06 am : link
crick n NC said:

Raising my hand amongst the idiots. I suppose this emoji would have been a better choice 🙋
You have my respect! (for what it's worth)
RE: Just because they didn't resign him....  
blueblood : 3/16/2021 12:06 am : link
Milton said:

...doesn't mean they couldn't afford to resign him. It's a vote of confidence in Dexter Lawrence, not to mention Austin Johnson, BJ Hill, and RJ McIntosh. Bottomline is that there was just too much talent in that DL room to give $11M/year to someone who is not a difference maker.

And the same people who are crying over the loss of Tomlinson would be the same people complaining had they given him that very same contract, because anyone Gettleman signs is someone he shouldn't've signed (because it's bad cap management!) and anyone signed by someone else is someone he should've/could've signed (if not for bad cap management!). It's just a knee jerk reaction to anything he does.

Who among you idiots is willing to admit what I say is true?


Ive been saying all the while there is no way they can allocate that much money to the defensive line. Big Dex will take over for DT and has more pass rush ability..
Very torn on this  
Matt M. : 3/16/2021 12:08 am : link
On one hand, I find it hard to believe we couldn't keep him because that is a reasonable deal. On the other, they still have a solid DL with Hill, Lawrence, and Williams. Depth will be the key, though.
RE: RE: Just because they didn't resign him....  
GiantsFan84 : 3/16/2021 12:08 am : link
blueblood said:
Milton said:







...doesn't mean they couldn't afford to resign him. It's a vote of confidence in Dexter Lawrence, not to mention Austin Johnson, BJ Hill, and RJ McIntosh. Bottomline is that there was just too much talent in that DL room to give $11M/year to someone who is not a difference maker.

And the same people who are crying over the loss of Tomlinson would be the same people complaining had they given him that very same contract, because anyone Gettleman signs is someone he shouldn't've signed (because it's bad cap management!) and anyone signed by someone else is someone he should've/could've signed (if not for bad cap management!). It's just a knee jerk reaction to anything he does.

Who among you idiots is willing to admit what I say is true?



Ive been saying all the while there is no way they can allocate that much money to the defensive line. Big Dex will take over for DT and has more pass rush ability..


you're right they're much better off allocating it to a shit backup RB, a shit 3rd string TE, and a shit backup WR and a shit punter
RE: Just because they didn't resign him....  
christian : 3/16/2021 12:10 am : link
Milton said:

And the same people who are crying over the loss of Tomlinson would be the same people complaining had they given him that very same contract, because anyone Gettleman signs is someone he shouldn't've signed (because it's bad cap management!) and anyone signed by someone else is someone he should've/could've signed (if not for bad cap management!). It's just a knee jerk reaction to anything he does.


Assigning hypothetical opinions to people, and then trashing these made up circumstances is lame.

Plenty of folks on this thread expressly preferred Tomlinson to Williams for cost reasons.
To be clear  
crick n NC : 3/16/2021 12:11 am : link
I am for the most part indifferent to the moves so far, except for losing Dalvin, it's tough to lose players like him.

I am hoping Judge has most of the say for roster construction and am willing to be patient with his plan. I will continue that hope until it is proven otherwise.
DT is the type of player u keep  
Payasdaddy : 3/16/2021 12:12 am : link
contract very reasonable he is durable, a good solid trending up DT who is durable
teams doesnt extend players when they need to and they let the wrong ones go
Instead we trade picks for LW and cant even sign him to a LT contract
seriously, as our record says our front office is poor and ownership don t know what to do about it
I like JJ as coach though
I wanted to keep both Tomlinson and Williams  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 12:18 am : link
The defensive line was one of the few areas that played good football in 2020. I wanted to keep that together and, if anything, make it and the rest of the defense stronger through FA and the draft. I've probably typed the expression "strengthen a strength" a dozen times.

But this is such a fucking typical way this organization has been operating. If it makes sense to allocate resources to weak areas (see hole, fill hole), it must also make sense to not overstock at one area.

The result is a weak, thin roster that runs out of gas late in games and is easily derailed by an injury or two.

The Giants went 6-10 last year despite being 9th in points allowed. How are they going to do when they drop down to the middle of the pack in points allowed?
RE: The silver lining is  
WillVAB : 3/16/2021 12:23 am : link
JonC said:

belief in Dexter and that they'll be able to find a more multiple fit in the draft.

Hopefully not by panic picking Barmore at #11 ...


Barmore is a beast. I wouldn’t hate the pick especially after a trade down. Dude blows up double teams and generates a pass rush.

The panic move is giving a shitty deal to Golloday instead of playing it smart and drafting into the strength of the draft in the mid/late rounds.
RE: I wanted to keep both Tomlinson and Williams  
WillVAB : 3/16/2021 12:25 am : link
Go Terps said:

The defensive line was one of the few areas that played good football in 2020. I wanted to keep that together and, if anything, make it and the rest of the defense stronger through FA and the draft. I've probably typed the expression "strengthen a strength" a dozen times.

But this is such a fucking typical way this organization has been operating. If it makes sense to allocate resources to weak areas (see hole, fill hole), it must also make sense to not overstock at one area.

The result is a weak, thin roster that runs out of gas late in games and is easily derailed by an injury or two.

The Giants went 6-10 last year despite being 9th in points allowed. How are they going to do when they drop down to the middle of the pack in points allowed?


Maybe that’s part of the strategy is signing Booker — he gets a lot of snaps when his team is down 3 scores in the 4th quarter.
RE: Just because they didn't resign him....  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/16/2021 12:29 am : link
Milton said:

...doesn't mean they couldn't afford to resign him. It's a vote of confidence in Dexter Lawrence, not to mention Austin Johnson, BJ Hill, and RJ McIntosh. Bottomline is that there was just too much talent in that DL room to give $11M/year to someone who is not a difference maker.

And the same people who are crying over the loss of Tomlinson would be the same people complaining had they given him that very same contract, because anyone Gettleman signs is someone he shouldn't've signed (because it's bad cap management!) and anyone signed by someone else is someone he should've/could've signed (if not for bad cap management!). It's just a knee jerk reaction to anything he does.

Who among you idiots is willing to admit what I say is true?


And all the people saying he was worth not re-signing are the same morons. Who said it was a good idea to let Linval Go. See it works the other way. And my guess is he's monster for the Vikes like Joseph was and people like you pretend you they never posted stupid shit.
RE: RE: Just because they didn't resign him....  
Milton : 3/16/2021 12:49 am : link
LauderdaleMatty said:

And all the people saying he was worth not re-signing are the same morons. Who said it was a good idea to let Linval Go. See it works the other way. And my guess is he's monster for the Vikes like Joseph was and people like you pretend you they never posted stupid shit.
He's not gonna be a monster for the Vikings because he's simply not a monster. He'll be a borderline plus player on 1st and 2nd downs who leaves the field on third downs (you know, the down where games are won or lost). If the Giants had kept him at that compensation I would've supported the decision, because he's the kind of talent that only the coaching staff and his teammates truly know his level of contribution. But they let him go and I support that decision as well. It means more cap room to pursue talent at positions where they don't have depth. It also means to me (maybe correctly, maybe not) that they are confident in giving Lawrence a larger role (no pun intended). Keeping Tomlinson at $11M/yr would've left me questioning what they think of Lawrence.
RE: RE: Just because they didn't resign him....  
Milton : 3/16/2021 12:58 am : link
christian said:

Assigning hypothetical opinions to people, and then trashing these made up circumstances is lame.
You're right. It was obnoxious of me. My only excuse is that the Gettleman bashing is way out of hand.
RE: RE: RE: Just because they didn't resign him....  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 1:02 am : link
Milton said:
christian said:







Assigning hypothetical opinions to people, and then trashing these made up circumstances is lame.

You're right. It was obnoxious of me. My only excuse is that the Gettleman bashing is way out of hand.


Is it?

If it is, when do we pass the threshold from "way out of hand" into "acceptable"?

How much more shitty football?
How many more poor draft picks?
How many more mystifying resource allocation decisions?
How many more embarrassing press conferences?

When is it OK to believe, as I do, that Gettleman's reign as GM has been the single most destructive influence on the Giants since the Nixon administration?

This fucking gimp makes Ray Handley look like George Halas.
RE: RE: You guys aren’t getting this  
sharp315 : 3/16/2021 1:14 am : link
christian said:
ryanmkeane said:







the Giants absolutely could have signed him at that contract. But they clearly think he is replaceable fairly easily at a much much less number



You’re stating an opinion as fact. There’s an alternative scenario — the Giants have 19+ tied up in Williams and don’t have immediate cap flexibility. We’ll never know either way.

They've had 2 years to work out a contract with Leonard Williams. There really is no excuse for the 2nd year franchise tag. More ineptitude from DG front office.
RE: Just because they didn't resign him....  
sharp315 : 3/16/2021 1:29 am : link
Milton said:

...doesn't mean they couldn't afford to resign him. It's a vote of confidence in Dexter Lawrence, not to mention Austin Johnson, BJ Hill, and RJ McIntosh. Bottomline is that there was just too much talent in that DL room to give $11M/year to someone who is not a difference maker.

And the same people who are crying over the loss of Tomlinson would be the same people complaining had they given him that very same contract, because anyone Gettleman signs is someone he shouldn't've signed (because it's bad cap management!) and anyone signed by someone else is someone he should've/could've signed (if not for bad cap management!). It's just a knee jerk reaction to anything he does.

Who among you idiots is willing to admit what I say is true?

DT was ranked 25th for interior linemen and was a team captain. Really hard to argue he wasn't a difference maker.
This team  
BigBluesman : 3/16/2021 2:32 am : link
is honestly so hard to root for. You have a team leader with blue chip credentials that gets better every year, and you let him walk. Based on how the defense played last year, I think its totally justifiable to have money in three plus DTs.

But we have to let him go because DG needed to trade for Williams, a guy who cost draft resources, makes more, and still isn't locked up long-term. Not to mention DG had to draft several other DTs so now we can see if any of them outside of Lawrence can separate from the pack and he has "depth" as a excuse for moving on. Apparently we had to give money to a backup. It's just all so backwards. I expect LW to take a big step back now.

It's a documented fact that one reason the Giants suck is that they never seem to keep anyone past their rookie deal, either because they are a bust or because the Giants let them go. Regardless of position, you need to keep some of those guys some of the time if you are going to build. I believe this was one of those guys.

It's a bummer as a fan. The Dalvin Tomlinson story up to today was a perfect leadup to a long-term deal and a continued building block for NYG.
I know Tomlinson's been healthy....  
MOOPS : 3/16/2021 2:36 am : link
while a Giant and also after he got establishd at Alabama. But early on he had an ACL in each knee, one in HS and one his first year playing at Bama.
I wonder if and how much that went into the decision to let him walk.
I think Gettleman needs to be cut a lot of slack here  
M.S. : 3/16/2021 6:26 am : link

given how much success he has had over past three years.

Come on now.
RE: RE: The silver lining is  
JonC : 3/16/2021 8:28 am : link
WillVAB said:
JonC said:







belief in Dexter and that they'll be able to find a more multiple fit in the draft.

Hopefully not by panic picking Barmore at #11 ...



Barmore is a beast. I wouldn’t hate the pick especially after a trade down. Dude blows up double teams and generates a pass rush.

The panic move is giving a shitty deal to Golloday instead of playing it smart and drafting into the strength of the draft in the mid/late rounds.


I don't disagree on Golladay, but there should be better players available, and at positions of skill, at #11 than Barmore.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2021 8:31 am : link
That sucks. I didn't think he was returning so not shocked. It still sucks.
We have Dexter, LW, and a few others who can play  
PatersonPlank : 3/16/2021 8:32 am : link
We have good depth here, and I don't personally the the play of the DL will be impacted. I guess either does Judge. This frees up $$ for other signings. I'm ok with it
RE: We have Dexter, LW, and a few others who can play  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 8:49 am : link
PatersonPlank said:

We have good depth here, and I don't personally the the play of the DL will be impacted. I guess either does Judge. This frees up $$ for other signings. I'm ok with it

It doesn't free up cap space that we don't have.
