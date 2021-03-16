for display only
Raanan on Golladay

Mkdaman1818 : 3/16/2021 9:41 am
Think the idea that the #Giants are going all-out for Kenny Golladay at all costs is incorrect. Not the impression I'm getting. Teams seem to have questions about him and are interested only at certain price points.
Translation  
averagejoe : 3/16/2021 9:45 am : link
Giants will be outbid
RE: Translation  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 9:47 am : link
In comment 15179452 averagejoe said:
Quote:
Giants will be outbid


Yup, and Jones will be left with no proven weapons once again. Can’t wait to read everyone bash him all season on here when his top weapon is some third round pick and Darius Slayton.
good  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 9:47 am : link
we shouldn't be giving a blank check to him
If the money is too high  
Larry from WV : 3/16/2021 9:49 am : link
Curtis Samuel is still available. He plays a different role but would at least offer some talent at WR and give us flexibility in the draft.
What exactly is taking so long?  
CMicks3110 : 3/16/2021 9:49 am : link
The price point is what it is and golladay should just make up his mind.
RE: RE: Translation  
Straw Hat : 3/16/2021 9:49 am : link
In comment 15179459 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15179452 averagejoe said:


Quote:


Giants will be outbid



Yup, and Jones will be left with no proven weapons once again. Can’t wait to read everyone bash him all season on here when his top weapon is some third round pick and Darius Slayton.


Take a deep breath. You really dont think we arent taking one of waddle, smith, pitts or chase at 11?
..  
Straw Hat : 3/16/2021 9:50 am : link
*you really think?*
RE: Translation  
HMunster : 3/16/2021 9:50 am : link
In comment 15179452 averagejoe said:
Quote:
Giants will be outbid

Ever here of the winner's curse?

Sometimes the best move is not to play.
That is a pretty ridiculous quote.  
Section331 : 3/16/2021 9:51 am : link
EVERY team sets a price point for any player. I agree with Jordan that teams are (understandably) looking at Golladay's injury history and evaluating whether signing him is a good idea, but the notion that setting a price point on him is an indication that a team is not "going all out" to sign him is ludicrous.
Good player  
arniefez : 3/16/2021 9:51 am : link
has been hurt a lot. Huge risk. I'm fine if they get him for a reasonable price and fine if they walk away if the price goes too high.
If not, it's pretty obvious  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 9:52 am : link
we're going to take a WR at 11. We need playmakers on offense, plural.
RE: RE: Translation  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 9:52 am : link
In comment 15179459 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15179452 averagejoe said:


Quote:


Giants will be outbid



Yup, and Jones will be left with no proven weapons once again. Can’t wait to read everyone bash him all season on here when his top weapon is some third round pick and Darius Slayton.


Not all that concerned if the projected WR class is as deep and talented as they say. WRs are among the position groups that develop rather quickly and can have immediate or almost immediate impacts, imv
^  
jc in c-ville : 3/16/2021 9:52 am : link
All those above will be gone @ 11. See Giants going CB/ Edge/ OL then a hard look at WR Round 2
RE: Good player  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 9:53 am : link
In comment 15179484 arniefez said:
Quote:
has been hurt a lot. Huge risk. I'm fine if they get him for a reasonable price and fine if they walk away if the price goes too high.


That pretty much spells where I’m at
My god people settle down  
jvm52106 : 3/16/2021 9:53 am : link
you know what I am reading, is that Giants aren't in a win it at all cost adn neither is any other team. So now it is just making a deal we are comfortable with and that he will accept.

I still say it gets done.
RE: ^  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 9:54 am : link
In comment 15179492 jc in c-ville said:
Quote:
All those above will be gone @ 11. See Giants going CB/ Edge/ OL then a hard look at WR Round 2


That'd be terrible. Offense needs playmakers.
RE: What exactly is taking so long?  
mfsd : 3/16/2021 9:55 am : link
In comment 15179474 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
The price point is what it is and golladay should just make up his mind.


Come on dude. The legal tampering period started yesterday. No reason he and his agent shouldn’t gather all offers and shop around for the best deal a bit
RE: RE: ^  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 9:59 am : link
In comment 15179498 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15179492 jc in c-ville said:


Quote:


All those above will be gone @ 11. See Giants going CB/ Edge/ OL then a hard look at WR Round 2



That'd be terrible. Offense needs playmakers.


Agreed Dave. You know DG is going defensive lineman now with one of the first two picks now that Tomlinson is gone. We realistically need 2 WR’s added to give this offense some life. I just don’t see one WR picked in the first 3 rounds making that big of an impact in year one especially. Hopefully they get something down here with KG.
RE: RE: RE: ^  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 10:00 am : link
In comment 15179510 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15179498 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15179492 jc in c-ville said:


Quote:


All those above will be gone @ 11. See Giants going CB/ Edge/ OL then a hard look at WR Round 2



That'd be terrible. Offense needs playmakers.



Agreed Dave. You know DG is going defensive lineman now with one of the first two picks now that Tomlinson is gone. We realistically need 2 WR’s added to give this offense some life. I just don’t see one WR picked in the first 3 rounds making that big of an impact in year one especially. Hopefully they get something down here with KG.


*get something done (not down).
#11  
JonC : 3/16/2021 10:00 am : link
will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.
RE: #11  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 10:01 am : link
In comment 15179513 JonC said:
Quote:
will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.


Iyo, any 2nd/3 round WRs that could be difference-makers?
RE: #11  
Jon in NYC : 3/16/2021 10:02 am : link
In comment 15179513 JonC said:
Quote:
will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.


If all 3 are gone there's probably a QB that's fallen and they should trade down, but that seems unlikely for Gettleman.
RE: #11  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 10:02 am : link
In comment 15179513 JonC said:
Quote:
will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.


That’s just it Jon. If we come up empty here in terms of a good FA receiver now we are almost forced to draft one at 11. And there’s no guarantee any of the top 3 receivers or Pitts falls to us.
RE: RE: RE: ^  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 10:03 am : link
In comment 15179510 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15179498 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15179492 jc in c-ville said:


Quote:


All those above will be gone @ 11. See Giants going CB/ Edge/ OL then a hard look at WR Round 2



That'd be terrible. Offense needs playmakers.



Agreed Dave. You know DG is going defensive lineman now with one of the first two picks now that Tomlinson is gone. We realistically need 2 WR’s added to give this offense some life. I just don’t see one WR picked in the first 3 rounds making that big of an impact in year one especially. Hopefully they get something down here with KG.


If we don't sign a WR in FA, I wouldn't mind them going WR in rounds 1 & 2, or at least 1 & 3. We are that depleted at WR.
It's really  
Jon in NYC : 3/16/2021 10:05 am : link
a two team race for KG, so if Miami also sees warts there it's an even playing field. Clearly he wasn't blown away by either offer which is why he's still on the market.
The Golladay problem we're staring down is Daniel Jones's timeline  
Kyle_ : 3/16/2021 10:05 am : link
Putting aside personal evaluation of him and going on what I assume the Giants will do, we need to see this year and next what his capabilities are.

Which means we need to give him some semblance of talent at the WR/TE position.

A rookie WR will likely not get the job done alone: most rookies that become big time players will have an OK year with some flashes of talent; very few put up the OBJ offense-altering season.

Golladay helps solve the problem of getting Jones talent, but if the cost to do so is an irresponsible/bad contract, is it worth it? I'd argue yes because this franchise needs to honestly assess the damn quarterback. But that means I'm advocating for an outright bad contract because we need to take on that cost to evaluate our question mark QB.

It's not great.
Sounds like Golloday's agents  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/16/2021 10:05 am : link
and the GMs have quite a split otherwise would have been done by now. We'll see who gives up the goods.
RE: #11  
Matt in SGS : 3/16/2021 10:06 am : link
In comment 15179513 JonC said:
Quote:
will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.


Getting Cedric Jones flashbacks.
RE: #11  
stoneman : 3/16/2021 10:07 am : link
In comment 15179513 JonC said:
Quote:
will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.


There will definitily be one of the 3 WRs left - you can take Dal and Den out of the WR hunt, so unless there are only 3 QBs taken before 8, there will be a WR left. My guess is Surtain is gone and does indeed go to Dal.
I am not concerned either way...  
Capt. Don : 3/16/2021 10:08 am : link
Look at where all the highly coveted 2021 FA WRs were drafted.

Kenny Golladay - 3rd
Allen Robinson - 2nd
Chris Godwin - 3rd
JuJu Smith Schuster - 2nd
Curtis Samuel - 2nd
Going into a draft with an obvious need, like the NYG at WR  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 10:09 am : link
Opens the possibility of teams coming up from behind 11 and jumping us for the better WR’s. Just something to think about if Dave strikes out on playmakers for Jones.
I dont want Smith personally at 11  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/16/2021 10:09 am : link
Really want Waddle. BUT if all 3 are gone its not a lost cause by any means, take the corner or Slater.

Maybe PItts drops.

But I would want to double dip at WR later in the draft. Use a 2nd and a 4th. Grab Marshall and Moore.
Pay Samuel like we paid Tate...?  
90.Cal : 3/16/2021 10:09 am : link
That's an awful idea.
RE: The Golladay problem we're staring down is Daniel Jones's timeline  
bw in dc : 3/16/2021 10:14 am : link
In comment 15179531 Kyle_ said:
Quote:
Putting aside personal evaluation of him and going on what I assume the Giants will do, we need to see this year and next what his capabilities are.

Which means we need to give him some semblance of talent at the WR/TE position.

A rookie WR will likely not get the job done alone: most rookies that become big time players will have an OK year with some flashes of talent; very few put up the OBJ offense-altering season.

Golladay helps solve the problem of getting Jones talent, but if the cost to do so is an irresponsible/bad contract, is it worth it? I'd argue yes because this franchise needs to honestly assess the damn quarterback. But that means I'm advocating for an outright bad contract because we need to take on that cost to evaluate our question mark QB.

It's not great.


Very good post. I would substitute Golloday with JJSS. Just seems more durable and more diverse as a receiver.

But your thesis is spot on - we are right in the deep end of the evaluation pool with Jones. He isn't going to get a proper evaluation in '21 without a better OL and better receivers. Because as of now he's demonstrated that he doesn't lift the play of others. He's just not a force multiplier...unfortunately.
RE: I dont want Smith personally at 11  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 10:15 am : link
In comment 15179557 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Really want Waddle. BUT if all 3 are gone its not a lost cause by any means, take the corner or Slater.

Maybe PItts drops.

But I would want to double dip at WR later in the draft. Use a 2nd and a 4th. Grab Marshall and Moore.


Waddle is the one guy I don’t want at WR. If it’s him vs a CB or Edge, I’m taking a defender.
Please don't overpay for KG...this WR draft class is loaded and deep  
Rick in Dallas : 3/16/2021 10:15 am : link
We can get playmakers through the first four rounds of this upcoming draft.
Also this upcoming OL draft is loaded especially at the OG position.
Two areas of need for the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: Translation  
allstarjim : 3/16/2021 10:21 am : link
In comment 15179475 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
In comment 15179459 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15179452 averagejoe said:


Quote:


Giants will be outbid



Yup, and Jones will be left with no proven weapons once again. Can’t wait to read everyone bash him all season on here when his top weapon is some third round pick and Darius Slayton.



Take a deep breath. You really dont think we arent taking one of waddle, smith, pitts or chase at 11?


They could easily go defense at 11.

That said, playmaker in the 2nd at WR is a near certainty if defense at 11.
RE: I am not concerned either way...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 10:22 am : link
In comment 15179550 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
Look at where all the highly coveted 2021 FA WRs were drafted.

Kenny Golladay - 3rd
Allen Robinson - 2nd
Chris Godwin - 3rd
JuJu Smith Schuster - 2nd
Curtis Samuel - 2nd


Though if we take a look at those players, Golladay was a developed player. He didn't come out of the gate excellent. Robinson and Godwin exploded in year 2, but in year one was pretty unimpressive.

If I offered you that whoever the Giants take in the 2nd round at WR is going to give you 500 yards and 2 TDs, you're not thrilled with it. Well, that's Godwin and Robinson's and Gollday's rookie season.

The situation the Giants are in is such that they need someone who can make an impact as soon as possible to give the QB some help.
JJSS  
Dnew15 : 3/16/2021 10:23 am : link
is a disaster.

I've heard him labeled as a "big slot" - which I agree with. If you cut Shep - I guess it makes sense.

He's done nothing w/o AB on the other side and is a distraction - I don't see it.

If we're going to run with Garrett - you got to him the pieces to run his offense - they need an X type receiver and that is sorely missing in their WR corps.

RE: RE: #11  
JonC : 3/16/2021 10:25 am : link
In comment 15179519 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15179513 JonC said:


Quote:


will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.



That’s just it Jon. If we come up empty here in terms of a good FA receiver now we are almost forced to draft one at 11. And there’s no guarantee any of the top 3 receivers or Pitts falls to us.


We have to be careful trying to force things. If the UFA isn't found, if WR isn't the pick at #11, that's the way it goes sometimes. The rub is it means Jones is still lacking weapons in order to be properly evaluated, but forcing things tends to not work well in football. Got to bring in the right players, fits, skillsets, personalities, etc.

The problem is  
redwhiteandbigblue : 3/16/2021 10:25 am : link
that we basically have only a #3 in Slayton and a #2/#3 in Shepard who is injury prone. We need a veteran #1 WR AND atop rookie WR from the draft. As Kyle stated earlier, if you go half assed, you are possibly sealing DJ's fate. You have to give DJ a fair chance to prove what he can do with better than average weapons. What we had last year for weapons was a joke.

And don't forget about Saquan, there is no guaranty he will be his old self. And even if he is, he led the NFL in carries for negative yards. This was a combination of the OL being terrible (which has improved), stutter stepping to a hole, and very importantly because defenses could load 8 in the box against him because we had no passing offense weapons.

For my money, get a true #1 in FA, does not have to be Golladay, a a #1 pick for Waddle if available. Please, please do not take Pitts at #1. We should learn from the EE pick. He was projected to be all world in the pros. NOT.
They could easily go defense at #11  
JonC : 3/16/2021 10:27 am : link
and I'd wager they will if their receiver targets are gone.
RE: JJSS  
bw in dc : 3/16/2021 10:27 am : link
In comment 15179592 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
is a disaster.

I've heard him labeled as a "big slot" - which I agree with. If you cut Shep - I guess it makes sense.

He's done nothing w/o AB on the other side and is a distraction - I don't see it.

If we're going to run with Garrett - you got to him the pieces to run his offense - they need an X type receiver and that is sorely missing in their WR corps.


Disaster is strong. He is risky, but he's also very young. So there is room to mature and take on more responsibility. I believe his decline in production was the role he played last year AND the decline of that OL and BR.

RE: good  
Victor in CT : 3/16/2021 10:27 am : link
In comment 15179463 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
we shouldn't be giving a blank check to him


exactly
RE: good  
MtDizzle : 3/16/2021 10:30 am : link
In comment 15179463 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
we shouldn't be giving a blank check to him


Enjoy watching the 31st ranked offense last year much?
If we’re going to overpay for anyone,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 10:31 am : link
let it be LW (not that I encourage overpaying).
RE: RE: RE: Translation  
MtDizzle : 3/16/2021 10:32 am : link
In comment 15179475 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
In comment 15179459 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15179452 averagejoe said:


Quote:


Giants will be outbid



Yup, and Jones will be left with no proven weapons once again. Can’t wait to read everyone bash him all season on here when his top weapon is some third round pick and Darius Slayton.



Take a deep breath. You really dont think we arent taking one of waddle, smith, pitts or chase at 11?



That’s the thing, the Giants aren’t one weapon away. They need multiple weapons to help give Jones the best chance to succeed. This isn’t like drafting Hakeem Nicks and he steps right into a situation with a loaded team surrounding him. If we draft a WR and add nothing else that’s asking for an awful lot from a kid.
mtDizzle  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 10:34 am : link
no i didn't enjoy it. does that mean you just throw money at a guy? have to be smart
RE: What exactly is taking so long?  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2021 10:34 am : link
In comment 15179474 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
The price point is what it is and golladay should just make up his mind.


HAAHAHAHAHAHAHAH it's been one day
He’s probably weighing options now.....  
Simms11 : 3/16/2021 10:34 am : link
I’m sure the Giants offered what they thought would be fair. If they want him, they might have to pony up more guaranteed dollars. This cap mess is all due to the fact that we’ve been a bad team and have been drafting in the top of the first, it seems like the last 10 years! Those players salaries are all now locked in and are taking a chunk of the cap. Barkley is making like 7 mil on his rookie deal still, same with Jones. If our target is not there at #11 this year, they need to seriously consider trading down.
RE: They could easily go defense at #11  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/16/2021 10:44 am : link
In comment 15179601 JonC said:
Quote:
and I'd wager they will if their receiver targets are gone.


Jon on Devonta Smith.... Do you feel the Giants though their tendancy in the top half of the draft is to tend to lean towards players with prototype or at least somewhat close to prototype physical traits for their respective positions would still go after Smith if he was the only recieving option of the top 4 there? Pitts (likely gone by 11), Chase (also likely gone), Waddle, and him?
RE: #11  
GiantsFan84 : 3/16/2021 10:45 am : link
In comment 15179513 JonC said:
Quote:
will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.


wrong. if all 3 are gone they should still be able to get farley or pitts or slater. all of whom would be excellent additions to the team. they could then come back and draft a perfectly fine WR in round 2 and/or 3
RE: mtDizzle  
MtDizzle : 3/16/2021 10:45 am : link
In comment 15179624 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
no i didn't enjoy it. does that mean you just throw money at a guy? have to be smart


It’s not our money. If you want your guy go get him. Plaxico worked out just fine when we were in a very similar situation.
I'm ambivalent about Golladay himself -- but it's bigger than him  
Kyle_ : 3/16/2021 10:45 am : link
In comment 15179599 redwhiteandbigblue said:
Quote:
that we basically have only a #3 in Slayton and a #2/#3 in Shepard who is injury prone. We need a veteran #1 WR AND atop rookie WR from the draft. As Kyle stated earlier, if you go half assed, you are possibly sealing DJ's fate. You have to give DJ a fair chance to prove what he can do with better than average weapons. What we had last year for weapons was a joke.


Adding talent at Wide Receiver is about Daniel Jones more than the player added. It's a bad situation to find yourself in, but this franchise needs to evaluate Daniel Jones honestly in 2021. Thus, I'd overpay to get a weapon in here.

The absolute worst position for this franchise to find itself in is to get to January 2022, 6-10, missed the playoffs again, Daniel Jones having another bad season, the Giants having not addressed the WR position, and telling itself "we need to give Daniel Jones another year" because he didn't have weapons.
RE: RE: mtDizzle  
UConn4523 : 3/16/2021 10:49 am : link
In comment 15179647 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
In comment 15179624 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


no i didn't enjoy it. does that mean you just throw money at a guy? have to be smart



It’s not our money. If you want your guy go get him. Plaxico worked out just fine when we were in a very similar situation.


Its cap money so its not the Mara's either.
RE: RE: #11  
JonC : 3/16/2021 10:50 am : link
In comment 15179645 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 15179513 JonC said:


Quote:


will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.



wrong. if all 3 are gone they should still be able to get farley or pitts or slater. all of whom would be excellent additions to the team. they could then come back and draft a perfectly fine WR in round 2 and/or 3


Relax, there are other options at #11, they just might be a small step down from the blue chips. Forget Slater, too small and probably kicking inside in the NFL.
RE: RE: mtDizzle  
JonC : 3/16/2021 10:52 am : link
In comment 15179647 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
In comment 15179624 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


no i didn't enjoy it. does that mean you just throw money at a guy? have to be smart



It’s not our money. If you want your guy go get him. Plaxico worked out just fine when we were in a very similar situation.


That's a rather narrow field of vision when considering the below average roster and cap position for 2021 and overspending when the market is standing still on said player.

Patience.
RE: RE: JJSS  
Dnew15 : 3/16/2021 10:53 am : link
In comment 15179604 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15179592 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


is a disaster.

I've heard him labeled as a "big slot" - which I agree with. If you cut Shep - I guess it makes sense.

He's done nothing w/o AB on the other side and is a distraction - I don't see it.

If we're going to run with Garrett - you got to him the pieces to run his offense - they need an X type receiver and that is sorely missing in their WR corps.




Disaster is strong. He is risky, but he's also very young. So there is room to mature and take on more responsibility. I believe his decline in production was the role he played last year AND the decline of that OL and BR.


Ah - the 'ol hope play :)

I get it - that 2018 JuJu was awfully good.

I just don't see him as a legit #1 and since 2018 his career has just been - weird...

It's almost like a little of AB's weirdness kinda rubbed off on him as he walked out the door.
RE: RE: good  
Victor in CT : 3/16/2021 10:58 am : link
In comment 15179614 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
In comment 15179463 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


we shouldn't be giving a blank check to him



Enjoy watching the 31st ranked offense last year much?


that thought process leads to signings like Nate Solder.
RE: RE: RE: JJSS  
Strahan91 : 3/16/2021 11:00 am : link
In comment 15179675 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15179604 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15179592 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


is a disaster.

I've heard him labeled as a "big slot" - which I agree with. If you cut Shep - I guess it makes sense.

He's done nothing w/o AB on the other side and is a distraction - I don't see it.

If we're going to run with Garrett - you got to him the pieces to run his offense - they need an X type receiver and that is sorely missing in their WR corps.




Disaster is strong. He is risky, but he's also very young. So there is room to mature and take on more responsibility. I believe his decline in production was the role he played last year AND the decline of that OL and BR.




Ah - the 'ol hope play :)

I get it - that 2018 JuJu was awfully good.

I just don't see him as a legit #1 and since 2018 his career has just been - weird...

It's almost like a little of AB's weirdness kinda rubbed off on him as he walked out the door.

I'd rather take the Will Fuller gamble than the JuJu gamble. Fuller has been banged up a lot and is coming off his one healthy year which he ended up getting suspended for PEDs during. The risk is huge but he's a game changer when healthy and would probably cost a fraction of what JuJu would. Plus JuJu's best position is the slot by a mile so you can keep Shepard there and add Fuller on the outside which is better than JuJu in the slot and a rookie on the outside.
Ugh...Fuller  
Dnew15 : 3/16/2021 11:11 am : link
I got to be honest - if the Giants miss out on Kenny G - this is just not the year for the Giants to be in the WR1 market during FA.

And to be honest - I don't think there's a slam dunk #1 WR in the draft at #11 either.

RE: RE: ^  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 11:12 am : link
In comment 15179498 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15179492 jc in c-ville said:


Quote:


All those above will be gone @ 11. See Giants going CB/ Edge/ OL then a hard look at WR Round 2



That'd be terrible. Offense needs playmakers.


waddle is only one who has a shot of being there.

smith, chase and pitts will be gone.

Im never on the train of we NEED him, but golladay would go a long way to improving the offensive weapons.
RE: RE: They could easily go defense at #11  
JonC : 3/16/2021 11:12 am : link
In comment 15179643 Judge_and_Jury said:
Quote:
In comment 15179601 JonC said:


Quote:


and I'd wager they will if their receiver targets are gone.



Jon on Devonta Smith.... Do you feel the Giants though their tendancy in the top half of the draft is to tend to lean towards players with prototype or at least somewhat close to prototype physical traits for their respective positions would still go after Smith if he was the only recieving option of the top 4 there? Pitts (likely gone by 11), Chase (also likely gone), Waddle, and him?


Yes, I think they go Smith without hesitation, and I think he'll be ahead of Pitts and Waddle on their board.
Raanan on the money again.  
Rico : 3/16/2021 11:16 am : link
This is the same as what I heard last night.
RE: Raanan on the money again.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 11:18 am : link
In comment 15179721 Rico said:
Quote:
This is the same as what I heard last night.


Hearing anything new on LW?
Jones  
UGADawgs7 : 3/16/2021 11:19 am : link
Maybe there’s a point in time where your “future franchise QB” needs to behind closed doors open his mouth to the GM and coach and tell them the truth? Enough of this entire thing of where a player is considered bad for NY and stuff if he stays silent in these types of situations. His OL sucked ass and they couldn’t afford to keep the best OL they had. As of now the replacement is Lemieux who was ranked 82 of 82 OG in I think pass protection? Could be run not too sure. Jones has battled injuries in his short career bc a bad line. Look at Andrew Luck. Is this going to turn into a thing where QBs will get hurt again bc a bad OL and be forced to retire in his mid 20s? Tell the management behind closed doors “I want a long career. Help me achieve the long term goals. You drafted me 6 for a reason.” We all know the cap is tight but other teams make things work. Even if they get Golladay, the OL needs help. Had seen some rumors if they get KG, it may be Pitts if available. If Slater is there and passed up, this management needs to go if they’re not addressing the line in FA. The only way is if a WR1 type is there and still you won’t succeed as a QB in this league without a competent line. Thomas played hurt, Hernandez fell off after COVID but wasn’t as good as rookie year prior. If Lemieux starts there’s real problems. And yes he can improve, but he looked like he’s nothing more than a career swing Guard.
Rant done.
BB  
Rico : 3/16/2021 11:20 am : link
Nothing on LW, picking up some draft buzz, though.
RE: BB  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 11:23 am : link
In comment 15179733 Rico said:
Quote:
Nothing on LW, picking up some draft buzz, though.


Does it rhyme with Fama
If true I am glad  
islander1 : 3/16/2021 11:24 am : link
I don't trust Golladay at the money he's going to get.


Golladay is a bust waiting to happen - ( New Window )
RE: JJSS  
Amtoft : 3/16/2021 11:24 am : link
In comment 15179592 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
is a disaster.

I've heard him labeled as a "big slot" - which I agree with. If you cut Shep - I guess it makes sense.

He's done nothing w/o AB on the other side and is a distraction - I don't see it.

If we're going to run with Garrett - you got to him the pieces to run his offense - they need an X type receiver and that is sorely missing in their WR corps.


His best year was on the outside.
As much as folks want some news  
Mike from Ohio : 3/16/2021 11:26 am : link
It is still early in the process. The Giants are not In a cap/ competitive position to be going top end talent across the board in free agency. Those desperate for Golladay may be disappointed.

This team is not in the final year of the rebuild. They need to draft well and findings bargains in free agency that can plug holes. They don’t have the luxury of signing Golladay and picking WR at #11 at all costs just to “evaluate Jones.”

I expect we will likely end up with a second tier FA WR in a few days as well as drafting one in Rd 2 or 3.
Yes, it rhymes with Fama  
JonC : 3/16/2021 11:29 am : link
if he's hearing the same.
I'm rooting for Williams to keep slow playing this  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 11:30 am : link
Leonard Williams is doing the Giants a favor on two fronts:

1. He's exposing what a fool Gettleman is
2. He's keeping Gettleman from doing damage to the future

The Giants are like an addict who is about to hit rock bottom.
RE: If true I am glad  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 11:31 am : link
In comment 15179741 islander1 said:
Quote:
I don't trust Golladay at the money he's going to get.
Golladay is a bust waiting to happen - ( New Window )


Sounds perfect. Need someone good at contested catches when Jason Garret has everyone on the field running 6 yard curls.
I think LW is going to sign that FT and play on it in 2021  
Rick in Dallas : 3/16/2021 11:32 am : link
Become a FA in 2022 and make more $$$ due to the estimated significant increase in the salary cap. He is waiting out Gettlemen to fold his cards and pay him as a DE in the $22M range.
Getting paid a guaranteed $36M on the tag the last 2 years not a bad payday for LW who is only 26.
RE: Yes, it rhymes with Fama  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 11:32 am : link
In comment 15179749 JonC said:
Quote:
if he's hearing the same.


Thanks Jon. I thought i heard its not one or the other, love both. Just Fama in general. Will follow up in 3 weeks lol
RE: Yes, it rhymes with Fama  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2021 11:34 am : link
In comment 15179749 JonC said:
Quote:
if he's hearing the same.


That's not even a word lol
RE: As much as folks want some news  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 11:36 am : link
In comment 15179745 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
It is still early in the process. The Giants are not In a cap/ competitive position to be going top end talent across the board in free agency. Those desperate for Golladay may be disappointed.

This team is not in the final year of the rebuild. They need to draft well and findings bargains in free agency that can plug holes. They don’t have the luxury of signing Golladay and picking WR at #11 at all costs just to “evaluate Jones.”

I expect we will likely end up with a second tier FA WR in a few days as well as drafting one in Rd 2 or 3.


You’re such a troll...:)
RE: I think LW is going to sign that FT and play on it in 2021  
bw in dc : 3/16/2021 11:36 am : link
In comment 15179755 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Become a FA in 2022 and make more $$$ due to the estimated significant increase in the salary cap. He is waiting out Gettlemen to fold his cards and pay him as a DE in the $22M range.
Getting paid a guaranteed $36M on the tag the last 2 years not a bad payday for LW who is only 26.


I said this last night when you proposed this that I thought you were right.

And I think it would be worth the stretch for Team LW because LW has proven to be very durable in his career. That's a real strength, actually, to his game. So take the risk of signing the FT, play out '21, hope to be 90%+ of your '20 form, and then really hit paydirt in '22 when the cap accelerates.
Or a conference rival.  
Rico : 3/16/2021 11:38 am : link
-
As always  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 11:40 am : link
Thanks guys.

I sincerely do see ways that the SEC guys fall towards the 11th pick as much as ive seen them go anywhere from 2-8.
In the draft , I'm sure the Giants love the Bama Big 3  
Rick in Dallas : 3/16/2021 11:43 am : link
plus Chase and Pitts. I keep seeing all these crazy mock drafts with draft trades and 5 QB's going in the top 10.Could Pitts be available at 11???
RE: Or a conference rival.  
JonC : 3/16/2021 11:44 am : link
In comment 15179771 Rico said:
Quote:
-


I'm sure they love Chase, probably top 3 on their board, if not higher.
RE: RE: RE: good  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 11:55 am : link
In comment 15179689 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15179614 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


In comment 15179463 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


we shouldn't be giving a blank check to him



Enjoy watching the 31st ranked offense last year much?



that thought process leads to signings like Nate Solder.


That's an over-simplification. No one was saying pay Golladay at elite WR money the way way they made Solder the highest paid tackle in football.
Thanks for the info Rico and JonC  
JB_in_DC : 3/16/2021 12:01 pm : link
I've got no issue standing pat in FA so far, but it will be disappointing if nothing gets done with LW.

Love the Fama WRs
I'm sure they love Chase  
Rico : 3/16/2021 12:04 pm : link
But he is not the one I'm hearing about (probably assuming Chase will be gone).
I wonder if this is the year, they finally  
BigBlueCane : 3/16/2021 12:05 pm : link
trade down a slot or two. I'm not convinced Judge is good with a WR in the first round at the expense of Surtain.
RE: I'm sure they love Chase  
Jon in NYC : 3/16/2021 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15179842 Rico said:
Quote:
But he is not the one I'm hearing about (probably assuming Chase will be gone).


I'm assuming it's Smith then Waddle?
It really feels like if they want any of those guys, it's gonna call  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 12:08 pm : link
for a trade up.

They do tend to love LSU WRs  
JonC : 3/16/2021 12:09 pm : link
not sure if Marshall's legit at #11, but we know DG will grab his guy.
is it DG's guy or  
BigBlueCane : 3/16/2021 12:10 pm : link
Judge's guy?
RE: I'm sure they love Chase  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15179842 Rico said:
Quote:
But he is not the one I'm hearing about (probably assuming Chase will be gone).


Pitts at UF
there's interest in  
JonC : 3/16/2021 12:15 pm : link
a Bengals WR.
RE: there's interest in  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/16/2021 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15179869 JonC said:
Quote:
a Bengals WR.


Really???

Green I have to imagine, no way its Ross?
RE: I'm sure they love Chase  
armstead98 : 3/16/2021 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15179842 Rico said:
Quote:
But he is not the one I'm hearing about (probably assuming Chase will be gone).


Conference rival of Hama, not chase, Olujari maybe? Judge has that Georgia connection, young player, great size, hmmm
It's not  
JonC : 3/16/2021 12:19 pm : link
Green.
Auden Tate fits the bill  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 12:21 pm : link
6'5", in the mold of the big wide receivers Gettleman liked in Carolina (Benjamin and Funchess).
It probably isn't him but I'd  
Jon in NYC : 3/16/2021 12:21 pm : link
love Alex Erickson. Great returner.
RE: Auden Tate fits the bill  
Jon in NYC : 3/16/2021 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15179886 Go Terps said:
Quote:
6'5", in the mold of the big wide receivers Gettleman liked in Carolina (Benjamin and Funchess).


That was my first thought too but he isn't a FA.
Ojulari could be it  
ghost718 : 3/16/2021 12:24 pm : link
and I'd hate that pick

All these Georgia pass rushers wear 56 to the Giants
Ross?  
Carl in CT : 3/16/2021 12:25 pm : link
Not big.
Got to be Ross then  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/16/2021 12:26 pm : link
Boyd's under contract. Auden Tate, thats really a depth signing, right? Tate's like Ramses Barden, slow and big?
john ross  
2cents : 3/16/2021 12:27 pm : link
would be interesting add at reasonable dollar but im afraid DG is just in for that 'former 1st round pick' rationale.
RE: is it DG's guy or  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15179856 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
Judge's guy?

Here we go with the "DG can't be held accountable for anything anymore without mentioning JJ" nonsense, from the prime contributor of such.
RE: john ross  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15179904 2cents said:
Quote:
would be interesting add at reasonable dollar but im afraid DG is just in for that 'former 1st round pick' rationale.


He’s always hurt though.
RE: RE: john ross  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15179912 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15179904 2cents said:


Quote:


would be interesting add at reasonable dollar but im afraid DG is just in for that 'former 1st round pick' rationale.



He’s always hurt though.


its 100 ross. I heard this elsewhere too....

dude is ALWAYS hurt. they need a true #1, a guy jones can rely on.
TY Hilton  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/16/2021 12:32 pm : link
I know they want a big guy, but I'd take TY on a 2 year friendly deal go WR in rd 1 or 2.

TY would open the field on the outside and has been relatively healthy most of his career. Avoid the big splash with Golly or Juju.
RE: Ross?  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15179898 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Not big.


He's played in just 11 games over the last 2 years. He's not big as you say. If we sign him, we have to cross our fingers he stays healthy. To me, he's a firm NO THANKS.
RE: It's not  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15179882 JonC said:
Quote:
Green.


Does it rhyme with.... hahaha

John Ross seems like a guy we can sign later in FA no?..
Oh lord...  
Dnew15 : 3/16/2021 12:43 pm : link
Throwing money at John Ross...drafting Terrance Marshall at #11....

THese moves reek of desperation.

This is not a good year to be the market for offensive weapons that fit Garrett's offense, what the Giants currently have, and determining if DJ is the answer for the future.

I don't like where this is headed....
RE: Oh lord...  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15179947 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Throwing money at John Ross...drafting Terrance Marshall at #11....

THese moves reek of desperation.

This is not a good year to be the market for offensive weapons that fit Garrett's offense, what the Giants currently have, and determining if DJ is the answer for the future.

I don't like where this is headed....


If Marshall is someone they like, and he's pretty good, I hope Dave would be open to something revolutionary as exploring a trade down in the draft. 11 is a little too rich for him.

Ross would be another bad FA signing in my opinion. Saying that, it wouldn't surprise me in the least to see Dave and Kevin sign him and to a bloated contract at that, because that's what they do. Dave's shopping in the meat department and he's starving.
RE: Oh lord...  
Four Aces : 3/16/2021 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15179947 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Throwing money at John Ross...drafting Terrance Marshall at #11....

THese moves reek of desperation.

This is not a good year to be the market for offensive weapons that fit Garrett's offense, what the Giants currently have, and determining if DJ is the answer for the future.

I don't like where this is headed....


Don’t think it’s Terrance Marshall Rico was referring to at #11. Bama WRs and Pitts UF (conference rival) are the most likely targets.
I forgot Pitts is UF  
JonC : 3/16/2021 12:55 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Oh lord...  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15179976 Four Aces said:
Quote:
In comment 15179947 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


Throwing money at John Ross...drafting Terrance Marshall at #11....

THese moves reek of desperation.

This is not a good year to be the market for offensive weapons that fit Garrett's offense, what the Giants currently have, and determining if DJ is the answer for the future.

I don't like where this is headed....



Don’t think it’s Terrance Marshall Rico was referring to at #11. Bama WRs and Pitts UF (conference rival) are the most likely targets.


I think I mentioned Pitts from UF, not Rico. I'm assuming it's Marshall though, who I actually like.
I like Marshall...  
Dnew15 : 3/16/2021 12:59 pm : link
A LOT.

I thought he would be a prime target in Rd. 2 or maybe a slight trade up to get him at the end of Rd. 1.

BUT to take him at #11 is a definite NO for me.
RE: RE: RE: Oh lord...  
Four Aces : 3/16/2021 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15179989 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15179976 Four Aces said:


Quote:


In comment 15179947 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


Throwing money at John Ross...drafting Terrance Marshall at #11....

THese moves reek of desperation.

This is not a good year to be the market for offensive weapons that fit Garrett's offense, what the Giants currently have, and determining if DJ is the answer for the future.

I don't like where this is headed....



Don’t think it’s Terrance Marshall Rico was referring to at #11. Bama WRs and Pitts UF (conference rival) are the most likely targets.



I think I mentioned Pitts from UF, not Rico. I'm assuming it's Marshall though, who I actually like.


You did. I believe Rico was referring to Pitts UF when Rico mentioned conference rival and you picked up on that. But everyone ran with Terrance Marshall so I’m just clarifying that.
It’s NOT Marshall  
Four Aces : 3/16/2021 1:00 pm : link
.
RE: I like Marshall...  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15179994 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
A LOT.

I thought he would be a prime target in Rd. 2 or maybe a slight trade up to get him at the end of Rd. 1.

BUT to take him at #11 is a definite NO for me.


I don't think he's there in round 2. If Dave likes him, and I hope he does, he'd have to move down in round 1 or back into late round 1 from round 2. As we don't have many picks this year, the trade down option is preferred. Need a dance partner though.
Pitts is the player we would target  
Four Aces : 3/16/2021 1:02 pm : link
Pitts > Marshall
RE: It’s NOT Marshall  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15179998 Four Aces said:
Quote:
.


you have info we don't backing this up as fact? just curious. I know Rico and Jon do.
Rico could be referring to Pitts  
JonC : 3/16/2021 1:07 pm : link
is the point, I forgot Pitts played in the SEC.
It's lonely  
Dnew15 : 3/16/2021 1:08 pm : link
being the only guy NOT on the Pitts bandwagon :)

I'm fine with any of the Bama WRs.

A trade down would be GREAT - but like you said - you need a trade partner and a GM willing to take a donut, a pretzel, and hot dog to do it.
RE: Rico could be referring to Pitts  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15180012 JonC said:
Quote:
is the point, I forgot Pitts played in the SEC.


Thx Jon.
You don’t need insider info  
Four Aces : 3/16/2021 1:08 pm : link
To determine the value of a player. The fact is
Pitts is ranked higher on teams draft boards than Marshall.
And at a position that’s harder to find that kind of athlete.
But if you rather think it’s Marshall than so be it.
RE: It's lonely  
islander1 : 3/16/2021 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15180014 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
being the only guy NOT on the Pitts bandwagon :)

I'm fine with any of the Bama WRs.

A trade down would be GREAT - but like you said - you need a trade partner and a GM willing to take a donut, a pretzel, and hot dog to do it.


for what little its worth, I'm with you.

I can't reconcile picking a tight end this early, no way.
RE: Rico could be referring to Pitts  
armstead98 : 3/16/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15180012 JonC said:
Quote:
is the point, I forgot Pitts played in the SEC.


Probably Pitts but could it be Ojulari? Judge connection, edge, good size, young player, more of a rival than UF, etc...
RE: RE: RE: They could easily go defense at #11  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/16/2021 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15179716 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15179643 Judge_and_Jury said:


Quote:


In comment 15179601 JonC said:


Quote:


and I'd wager they will if their receiver targets are gone.



Jon on Devonta Smith.... Do you feel the Giants though their tendancy in the top half of the draft is to tend to lean towards players with prototype or at least somewhat close to prototype physical traits for their respective positions would still go after Smith if he was the only recieving option of the top 4 there? Pitts (likely gone by 11), Chase (also likely gone), Waddle, and him?



Yes, I think they go Smith without hesitation, and I think he'll be ahead of Pitts and Waddle on their board.


Wow. Good stuff and definitely suprising (in a good way) seeing how they seem to have certain size/frame requirements they adhere to that high up in draft.
