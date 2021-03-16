Raanan on Golladay

Think the idea that the #Giants are going all-out for Kenny Golladay at all costs is incorrect. Not the impression I'm getting. Teams seem to have questions about him and are interested only at certain price points. Link - ( New Window )
EVERY team sets a price point for any player. I agree with Jordan that teams are (understandably) looking at Golladay's injury history and evaluating whether signing him is a good idea, but the notion that setting a price point on him is an indication that a team is not "going all out" to sign him is ludicrous.
Yup, and Jones will be left with no proven weapons once again. Can’t wait to read everyone bash him all season on here when his top weapon is some third round pick and Darius Slayton.
Not all that concerned if the projected WR class is as deep and talented as they say. WRs are among the position groups that develop rather quickly and can have immediate or almost immediate impacts, imv
All those above will be gone @ 11. See Giants going CB/ Edge/ OL then a hard look at WR Round 2
That'd be terrible. Offense needs playmakers.
Agreed Dave. You know DG is going defensive lineman now with one of the first two picks now that Tomlinson is gone. We realistically need 2 WR’s added to give this offense some life. I just don’t see one WR picked in the first 3 rounds making that big of an impact in year one especially. Hopefully they get something down here with KG.
If we don't sign a WR in FA, I wouldn't mind them going WR in rounds 1 & 2, or at least 1 & 3. We are that depleted at WR.
Putting aside personal evaluation of him and going on what I assume the Giants will do, we need to see this year and next what his capabilities are.
Which means we need to give him some semblance of talent at the WR/TE position.
A rookie WR will likely not get the job done alone: most rookies that become big time players will have an OK year with some flashes of talent; very few put up the OBJ offense-altering season.
Golladay helps solve the problem of getting Jones talent, but if the cost to do so is an irresponsible/bad contract, is it worth it? I'd argue yes because this franchise needs to honestly assess the damn quarterback. But that means I'm advocating for an outright bad contract because we need to take on that cost to evaluate our question mark QB.
will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.
There will definitily be one of the 3 WRs left - you can take Dal and Den out of the WR hunt, so unless there are only 3 QBs taken before 8, there will be a WR left. My guess is Surtain is gone and does indeed go to Dal.
It's not great.
Very good post. I would substitute Golloday with JJSS. Just seems more durable and more diverse as a receiver.
But your thesis is spot on - we are right in the deep end of the evaluation pool with Jones. He isn't going to get a proper evaluation in '21 without a better OL and better receivers. Because as of now he's demonstrated that he doesn't lift the play of others. He's just not a force multiplier...unfortunately.
Look at where all the highly coveted 2021 FA WRs were drafted.
Kenny Golladay - 3rd
Allen Robinson - 2nd
Chris Godwin - 3rd
JuJu Smith Schuster - 2nd
Curtis Samuel - 2nd
Though if we take a look at those players, Golladay was a developed player. He didn't come out of the gate excellent. Robinson and Godwin exploded in year 2, but in year one was pretty unimpressive.
If I offered you that whoever the Giants take in the 2nd round at WR is going to give you 500 yards and 2 TDs, you're not thrilled with it. Well, that's Godwin and Robinson's and Gollday's rookie season.
The situation the Giants are in is such that they need someone who can make an impact as soon as possible to give the QB some help.
will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.
That’s just it Jon. If we come up empty here in terms of a good FA receiver now we are almost forced to draft one at 11. And there’s no guarantee any of the top 3 receivers or Pitts falls to us.
We have to be careful trying to force things. If the UFA isn't found, if WR isn't the pick at #11, that's the way it goes sometimes. The rub is it means Jones is still lacking weapons in order to be properly evaluated, but forcing things tends to not work well in football. Got to bring in the right players, fits, skillsets, personalities, etc.
that we basically have only a #3 in Slayton and a #2/#3 in Shepard who is injury prone. We need a veteran #1 WR AND atop rookie WR from the draft. As Kyle stated earlier, if you go half assed, you are possibly sealing DJ's fate. You have to give DJ a fair chance to prove what he can do with better than average weapons. What we had last year for weapons was a joke.
And don't forget about Saquan, there is no guaranty he will be his old self. And even if he is, he led the NFL in carries for negative yards. This was a combination of the OL being terrible (which has improved), stutter stepping to a hole, and very importantly because defenses could load 8 in the box against him because we had no passing offense weapons.
For my money, get a true #1 in FA, does not have to be Golladay, a a #1 pick for Waddle if available. Please, please do not take Pitts at #1. We should learn from the EE pick. He was projected to be all world in the pros. NOT.
Yup, and Jones will be left with no proven weapons once again. Can’t wait to read everyone bash him all season on here when his top weapon is some third round pick and Darius Slayton.
Take a deep breath. You really dont think we arent taking one of waddle, smith, pitts or chase at 11?
That’s the thing, the Giants aren’t one weapon away. They need multiple weapons to help give Jones the best chance to succeed. This isn’t like drafting Hakeem Nicks and he steps right into a situation with a loaded team surrounding him. If we draft a WR and add nothing else that’s asking for an awful lot from a kid.
I’m sure the Giants offered what they thought would be fair. If they want him, they might have to pony up more guaranteed dollars. This cap mess is all due to the fact that we’ve been a bad team and have been drafting in the top of the first, it seems like the last 10 years! Those players salaries are all now locked in and are taking a chunk of the cap. Barkley is making like 7 mil on his rookie deal still, same with Jones. If our target is not there at #11 this year, they need to seriously consider trading down.
and I'd wager they will if their receiver targets are gone.
Jon on Devonta Smith.... Do you feel the Giants though their tendancy in the top half of the draft is to tend to lean towards players with prototype or at least somewhat close to prototype physical traits for their respective positions would still go after Smith if he was the only recieving option of the top 4 there? Pitts (likely gone by 11), Chase (also likely gone), Waddle, and him?
will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.
wrong. if all 3 are gone they should still be able to get farley or pitts or slater. all of whom would be excellent additions to the team. they could then come back and draft a perfectly fine WR in round 2 and/or 3
that we basically have only a #3 in Slayton and a #2/#3 in Shepard who is injury prone. We need a veteran #1 WR AND atop rookie WR from the draft. As Kyle stated earlier, if you go half assed, you are possibly sealing DJ's fate. You have to give DJ a fair chance to prove what he can do with better than average weapons. What we had last year for weapons was a joke.
Adding talent at Wide Receiver is about Daniel Jones more than the player added. It's a bad situation to find yourself in, but this franchise needs to evaluate Daniel Jones honestly in 2021. Thus, I'd overpay to get a weapon in here.
The absolute worst position for this franchise to find itself in is to get to January 2022, 6-10, missed the playoffs again, Daniel Jones having another bad season, the Giants having not addressed the WR position, and telling itself "we need to give Daniel Jones another year" because he didn't have weapons.
will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.
wrong. if all 3 are gone they should still be able to get farley or pitts or slater. all of whom would be excellent additions to the team. they could then come back and draft a perfectly fine WR in round 2 and/or 3
Relax, there are other options at #11, they just might be a small step down from the blue chips. Forget Slater, too small and probably kicking inside in the NFL.
I'd rather take the Will Fuller gamble than the JuJu gamble. Fuller has been banged up a lot and is coming off his one healthy year which he ended up getting suspended for PEDs during. The risk is huge but he's a game changer when healthy and would probably cost a fraction of what JuJu would. Plus JuJu's best position is the slot by a mile so you can keep Shepard there and add Fuller on the outside which is better than JuJu in the slot and a rookie on the outside.
and I'd wager they will if their receiver targets are gone.
Jon on Devonta Smith.... Do you feel the Giants though their tendancy in the top half of the draft is to tend to lean towards players with prototype or at least somewhat close to prototype physical traits for their respective positions would still go after Smith if he was the only recieving option of the top 4 there? Pitts (likely gone by 11), Chase (also likely gone), Waddle, and him?
Yes, I think they go Smith without hesitation, and I think he'll be ahead of Pitts and Waddle on their board.
Maybe there’s a point in time where your “future franchise QB” needs to behind closed doors open his mouth to the GM and coach and tell them the truth? Enough of this entire thing of where a player is considered bad for NY and stuff if he stays silent in these types of situations. His OL sucked ass and they couldn’t afford to keep the best OL they had. As of now the replacement is Lemieux who was ranked 82 of 82 OG in I think pass protection? Could be run not too sure. Jones has battled injuries in his short career bc a bad line. Look at Andrew Luck. Is this going to turn into a thing where QBs will get hurt again bc a bad OL and be forced to retire in his mid 20s? Tell the management behind closed doors “I want a long career. Help me achieve the long term goals. You drafted me 6 for a reason.” We all know the cap is tight but other teams make things work. Even if they get Golladay, the OL needs help. Had seen some rumors if they get KG, it may be Pitts if available. If Slater is there and passed up, this management needs to go if they’re not addressing the line in FA. The only way is if a WR1 type is there and still you won’t succeed as a QB in this league without a competent line. Thomas played hurt, Hernandez fell off after COVID but wasn’t as good as rookie year prior. If Lemieux starts there’s real problems. And yes he can improve, but he looked like he’s nothing more than a career swing Guard.
Rant done.
It is still early in the process. The Giants are not In a cap/ competitive position to be going top end talent across the board in free agency. Those desperate for Golladay may be disappointed.
This team is not in the final year of the rebuild. They need to draft well and findings bargains in free agency that can plug holes. They don’t have the luxury of signing Golladay and picking WR at #11 at all costs just to “evaluate Jones.”
I expect we will likely end up with a second tier FA WR in a few days as well as drafting one in Rd 2 or 3.
Become a FA in 2022 and make more $$$ due to the estimated significant increase in the salary cap. He is waiting out Gettlemen to fold his cards and pay him as a DE in the $22M range.
Getting paid a guaranteed $36M on the tag the last 2 years not a bad payday for LW who is only 26.
You’re such a troll...:)
RE: I think LW is going to sign that FT and play on it in 2021
I said this last night when you proposed this that I thought you were right.
And I think it would be worth the stretch for Team LW because LW has proven to be very durable in his career. That's a real strength, actually, to his game. So take the risk of signing the FT, play out '21, hope to be 90%+ of your '20 form, and then really hit paydirt in '22 when the cap accelerates.
Throwing money at John Ross...drafting Terrance Marshall at #11....
THese moves reek of desperation.
This is not a good year to be the market for offensive weapons that fit Garrett's offense, what the Giants currently have, and determining if DJ is the answer for the future.
I don't like where this is headed....
If Marshall is someone they like, and he's pretty good, I hope Dave would be open to something revolutionary as exploring a trade down in the draft. 11 is a little too rich for him.
Ross would be another bad FA signing in my opinion. Saying that, it wouldn't surprise me in the least to see Dave and Kevin sign him and to a bloated contract at that, because that's what they do. Dave's shopping in the meat department and he's starving.
I thought he would be a prime target in Rd. 2 or maybe a slight trade up to get him at the end of Rd. 1.
BUT to take him at #11 is a definite NO for me.
I don't think he's there in round 2. If Dave likes him, and I hope he does, he'd have to move down in round 1 or back into late round 1 from round 2. As we don't have many picks this year, the trade down option is preferred. Need a dance partner though.
To determine the value of a player. The fact is
Pitts is ranked higher on teams draft boards than Marshall.
And at a position that’s harder to find that kind of athlete.
But if you rather think it’s Marshall than so be it.
and I'd wager they will if their receiver targets are gone.
Jon on Devonta Smith.... Do you feel the Giants though their tendancy in the top half of the draft is to tend to lean towards players with prototype or at least somewhat close to prototype physical traits for their respective positions would still go after Smith if he was the only recieving option of the top 4 there? Pitts (likely gone by 11), Chase (also likely gone), Waddle, and him?
Yes, I think they go Smith without hesitation, and I think he'll be ahead of Pitts and Waddle on their board.
Wow. Good stuff and definitely suprising (in a good way) seeing how they seem to have certain size/frame requirements they adhere to that high up in draft.
Yup, and Jones will be left with no proven weapons once again. Can’t wait to read everyone bash him all season on here when his top weapon is some third round pick and Darius Slayton.
Giants will be outbid
Yup, and Jones will be left with no proven weapons once again. Can’t wait to read everyone bash him all season on here when his top weapon is some third round pick and Darius Slayton.
Take a deep breath. You really dont think we arent taking one of waddle, smith, pitts or chase at 11?
Ever here of the winner's curse?
Sometimes the best move is not to play.
Giants will be outbid
Yup, and Jones will be left with no proven weapons once again. Can’t wait to read everyone bash him all season on here when his top weapon is some third round pick and Darius Slayton.
Not all that concerned if the projected WR class is as deep and talented as they say. WRs are among the position groups that develop rather quickly and can have immediate or almost immediate impacts, imv
That pretty much spells where I’m at
I still say it gets done.
That'd be terrible. Offense needs playmakers.
Come on dude. The legal tampering period started yesterday. No reason he and his agent shouldn’t gather all offers and shop around for the best deal a bit
All those above will be gone @ 11. See Giants going CB/ Edge/ OL then a hard look at WR Round 2
That'd be terrible. Offense needs playmakers.
Agreed Dave. You know DG is going defensive lineman now with one of the first two picks now that Tomlinson is gone. We realistically need 2 WR’s added to give this offense some life. I just don’t see one WR picked in the first 3 rounds making that big of an impact in year one especially. Hopefully they get something down here with KG.
In comment 15179492 jc in c-ville said:
Quote:
Iyo, any 2nd/3 round WRs that could be difference-makers?
If all 3 are gone there's probably a QB that's fallen and they should trade down, but that seems unlikely for Gettleman.
That’s just it Jon. If we come up empty here in terms of a good FA receiver now we are almost forced to draft one at 11. And there’s no guarantee any of the top 3 receivers or Pitts falls to us.
Getting Cedric Jones flashbacks.
There will definitily be one of the 3 WRs left - you can take Dal and Den out of the WR hunt, so unless there are only 3 QBs taken before 8, there will be a WR left. My guess is Surtain is gone and does indeed go to Dal.
Kenny Golladay - 3rd
Allen Robinson - 2nd
Chris Godwin - 3rd
JuJu Smith Schuster - 2nd
Curtis Samuel - 2nd
Maybe PItts drops.
But I would want to double dip at WR later in the draft. Use a 2nd and a 4th. Grab Marshall and Moore.
Maybe PItts drops.
But I would want to double dip at WR later in the draft. Use a 2nd and a 4th. Grab Marshall and Moore.
Waddle is the one guy I don’t want at WR. If it’s him vs a CB or Edge, I’m taking a defender.
Also this upcoming OL draft is loaded especially at the OG position.
Two areas of need for the Giants.
They could easily go defense at 11.
That said, playmaker in the 2nd at WR is a near certainty if defense at 11.
Kenny Golladay - 3rd
Allen Robinson - 2nd
Chris Godwin - 3rd
JuJu Smith Schuster - 2nd
Curtis Samuel - 2nd
Though if we take a look at those players, Golladay was a developed player. He didn't come out of the gate excellent. Robinson and Godwin exploded in year 2, but in year one was pretty unimpressive.
If I offered you that whoever the Giants take in the 2nd round at WR is going to give you 500 yards and 2 TDs, you're not thrilled with it. Well, that's Godwin and Robinson's and Gollday's rookie season.
The situation the Giants are in is such that they need someone who can make an impact as soon as possible to give the QB some help.
I've heard him labeled as a "big slot" - which I agree with. If you cut Shep - I guess it makes sense.
He's done nothing w/o AB on the other side and is a distraction - I don't see it.
If we're going to run with Garrett - you got to him the pieces to run his offense - they need an X type receiver and that is sorely missing in their WR corps.
And don't forget about Saquan, there is no guaranty he will be his old self. And even if he is, he led the NFL in carries for negative yards. This was a combination of the OL being terrible (which has improved), stutter stepping to a hole, and very importantly because defenses could load 8 in the box against him because we had no passing offense weapons.
For my money, get a true #1 in FA, does not have to be Golladay, a a #1 pick for Waddle if available. Please, please do not take Pitts at #1. We should learn from the EE pick. He was projected to be all world in the pros. NOT.
exactly
Enjoy watching the 31st ranked offense last year much?
HAAHAHAHAHAHAHAH it's been one day
Jon on Devonta Smith.... Do you feel the Giants though their tendancy in the top half of the draft is to tend to lean towards players with prototype or at least somewhat close to prototype physical traits for their respective positions would still go after Smith if he was the only recieving option of the top 4 there? Pitts (likely gone by 11), Chase (also likely gone), Waddle, and him?
wrong. if all 3 are gone they should still be able to get farley or pitts or slater. all of whom would be excellent additions to the team. they could then come back and draft a perfectly fine WR in round 2 and/or 3
It’s not our money. If you want your guy go get him. Plaxico worked out just fine when we were in a very similar situation.
Adding talent at Wide Receiver is about Daniel Jones more than the player added. It's a bad situation to find yourself in, but this franchise needs to evaluate Daniel Jones honestly in 2021. Thus, I'd overpay to get a weapon in here.
The absolute worst position for this franchise to find itself in is to get to January 2022, 6-10, missed the playoffs again, Daniel Jones having another bad season, the Giants having not addressed the WR position, and telling itself "we need to give Daniel Jones another year" because he didn't have weapons.
It’s not our money. If you want your guy go get him. Plaxico worked out just fine when we were in a very similar situation.
Its cap money so its not the Mara's either.
will likely be targeting Smith/Waddle/Surtain. If all three are gone is where it could go off the rails.
wrong. if all 3 are gone they should still be able to get farley or pitts or slater. all of whom would be excellent additions to the team. they could then come back and draft a perfectly fine WR in round 2 and/or 3
Relax, there are other options at #11, they just might be a small step down from the blue chips. Forget Slater, too small and probably kicking inside in the NFL.
no i didn't enjoy it. does that mean you just throw money at a guy? have to be smart
It’s not our money. If you want your guy go get him. Plaxico worked out just fine when we were in a very similar situation.
That's a rather narrow field of vision when considering the below average roster and cap position for 2021 and overspending when the market is standing still on said player.
Patience.
is a disaster.
I've heard him labeled as a "big slot" - which I agree with. If you cut Shep - I guess it makes sense.
He's done nothing w/o AB on the other side and is a distraction - I don't see it.
If we're going to run with Garrett - you got to him the pieces to run his offense - they need an X type receiver and that is sorely missing in their WR corps.
Disaster is strong. He is risky, but he's also very young. So there is room to mature and take on more responsibility. I believe his decline in production was the role he played last year AND the decline of that OL and BR.
Ah - the 'ol hope play :)
I get it - that 2018 JuJu was awfully good.
I just don't see him as a legit #1 and since 2018 his career has just been - weird...
It's almost like a little of AB's weirdness kinda rubbed off on him as he walked out the door.
we shouldn't be giving a blank check to him
Enjoy watching the 31st ranked offense last year much?
that thought process leads to signings like Nate Solder.
In comment 15179592 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
is a disaster.
I've heard him labeled as a "big slot" - which I agree with. If you cut Shep - I guess it makes sense.
He's done nothing w/o AB on the other side and is a distraction - I don't see it.
If we're going to run with Garrett - you got to him the pieces to run his offense - they need an X type receiver and that is sorely missing in their WR corps.
Disaster is strong. He is risky, but he's also very young. So there is room to mature and take on more responsibility. I believe his decline in production was the role he played last year AND the decline of that OL and BR.
Ah - the 'ol hope play :)
I get it - that 2018 JuJu was awfully good.
I just don't see him as a legit #1 and since 2018 his career has just been - weird...
It's almost like a little of AB's weirdness kinda rubbed off on him as he walked out the door.
I'd rather take the Will Fuller gamble than the JuJu gamble. Fuller has been banged up a lot and is coming off his one healthy year which he ended up getting suspended for PEDs during. The risk is huge but he's a game changer when healthy and would probably cost a fraction of what JuJu would. Plus JuJu's best position is the slot by a mile so you can keep Shepard there and add Fuller on the outside which is better than JuJu in the slot and a rookie on the outside.
And to be honest - I don't think there's a slam dunk #1 WR in the draft at #11 either.
waddle is only one who has a shot of being there.
smith, chase and pitts will be gone.
Im never on the train of we NEED him, but golladay would go a long way to improving the offensive weapons.
and I'd wager they will if their receiver targets are gone.
Jon on Devonta Smith.... Do you feel the Giants though their tendancy in the top half of the draft is to tend to lean towards players with prototype or at least somewhat close to prototype physical traits for their respective positions would still go after Smith if he was the only recieving option of the top 4 there? Pitts (likely gone by 11), Chase (also likely gone), Waddle, and him?
Yes, I think they go Smith without hesitation, and I think he'll be ahead of Pitts and Waddle on their board.
Hearing anything new on LW?
Rant done.
Does it rhyme with Fama
Golladay is a bust waiting to happen - ( New Window )
I've heard him labeled as a "big slot" - which I agree with. If you cut Shep - I guess it makes sense.
He's done nothing w/o AB on the other side and is a distraction - I don't see it.
If we're going to run with Garrett - you got to him the pieces to run his offense - they need an X type receiver and that is sorely missing in their WR corps.
His best year was on the outside.
This team is not in the final year of the rebuild. They need to draft well and findings bargains in free agency that can plug holes. They don’t have the luxury of signing Golladay and picking WR at #11 at all costs just to “evaluate Jones.”
I expect we will likely end up with a second tier FA WR in a few days as well as drafting one in Rd 2 or 3.
1. He's exposing what a fool Gettleman is
2. He's keeping Gettleman from doing damage to the future
The Giants are like an addict who is about to hit rock bottom.
Golladay is a bust waiting to happen - ( New Window )
Sounds perfect. Need someone good at contested catches when Jason Garret has everyone on the field running 6 yard curls.
Getting paid a guaranteed $36M on the tag the last 2 years not a bad payday for LW who is only 26.
Thanks Jon. I thought i heard its not one or the other, love both. Just Fama in general. Will follow up in 3 weeks lol
That's not even a word lol
This team is not in the final year of the rebuild. They need to draft well and findings bargains in free agency that can plug holes. They don’t have the luxury of signing Golladay and picking WR at #11 at all costs just to “evaluate Jones.”
I expect we will likely end up with a second tier FA WR in a few days as well as drafting one in Rd 2 or 3.
You’re such a troll...:)
Getting paid a guaranteed $36M on the tag the last 2 years not a bad payday for LW who is only 26.
I said this last night when you proposed this that I thought you were right.
And I think it would be worth the stretch for Team LW because LW has proven to be very durable in his career. That's a real strength, actually, to his game. So take the risk of signing the FT, play out '21, hope to be 90%+ of your '20 form, and then really hit paydirt in '22 when the cap accelerates.
I sincerely do see ways that the SEC guys fall towards the 11th pick as much as ive seen them go anywhere from 2-8.
I'm sure they love Chase, probably top 3 on their board, if not higher.
That's an over-simplification. No one was saying pay Golladay at elite WR money the way way they made Solder the highest paid tackle in football.
Love the Fama WRs
I'm assuming it's Smith then Waddle?
Pitts at UF
Really???
Green I have to imagine, no way its Ross?
Conference rival of Hama, not chase, Olujari maybe? Judge has that Georgia connection, young player, great size, hmmm
That was my first thought too but he isn't a FA.
All these Georgia pass rushers wear 56 to the Giants
Here we go with the "DG can't be held accountable for anything anymore without mentioning JJ" nonsense, from the prime contributor of such.
He’s always hurt though.
would be interesting add at reasonable dollar but im afraid DG is just in for that 'former 1st round pick' rationale.
He’s always hurt though.
its 100 ross. I heard this elsewhere too....
dude is ALWAYS hurt. they need a true #1, a guy jones can rely on.
TY would open the field on the outside and has been relatively healthy most of his career. Avoid the big splash with Golly or Juju.
He's played in just 11 games over the last 2 years. He's not big as you say. If we sign him, we have to cross our fingers he stays healthy. To me, he's a firm NO THANKS.
Does it rhyme with.... hahaha
John Ross seems like a guy we can sign later in FA no?..
THese moves reek of desperation.
This is not a good year to be the market for offensive weapons that fit Garrett's offense, what the Giants currently have, and determining if DJ is the answer for the future.
I don't like where this is headed....
THese moves reek of desperation.
This is not a good year to be the market for offensive weapons that fit Garrett's offense, what the Giants currently have, and determining if DJ is the answer for the future.
I don't like where this is headed....
If Marshall is someone they like, and he's pretty good, I hope Dave would be open to something revolutionary as exploring a trade down in the draft. 11 is a little too rich for him.
Ross would be another bad FA signing in my opinion. Saying that, it wouldn't surprise me in the least to see Dave and Kevin sign him and to a bloated contract at that, because that's what they do. Dave's shopping in the meat department and he's starving.
THese moves reek of desperation.
This is not a good year to be the market for offensive weapons that fit Garrett's offense, what the Giants currently have, and determining if DJ is the answer for the future.
I don't like where this is headed....
Don’t think it’s Terrance Marshall Rico was referring to at #11. Bama WRs and Pitts UF (conference rival) are the most likely targets.
Throwing money at John Ross...drafting Terrance Marshall at #11....
THese moves reek of desperation.
This is not a good year to be the market for offensive weapons that fit Garrett's offense, what the Giants currently have, and determining if DJ is the answer for the future.
I don't like where this is headed....
Don’t think it’s Terrance Marshall Rico was referring to at #11. Bama WRs and Pitts UF (conference rival) are the most likely targets.
I think I mentioned Pitts from UF, not Rico. I'm assuming it's Marshall though, who I actually like.
I thought he would be a prime target in Rd. 2 or maybe a slight trade up to get him at the end of Rd. 1.
BUT to take him at #11 is a definite NO for me.
You did. I believe Rico was referring to Pitts UF when Rico mentioned conference rival and you picked up on that. But everyone ran with Terrance Marshall so I’m just clarifying that.
I thought he would be a prime target in Rd. 2 or maybe a slight trade up to get him at the end of Rd. 1.
BUT to take him at #11 is a definite NO for me.
I don't think he's there in round 2. If Dave likes him, and I hope he does, he'd have to move down in round 1 or back into late round 1 from round 2. As we don't have many picks this year, the trade down option is preferred. Need a dance partner though.
you have info we don't backing this up as fact? just curious. I know Rico and Jon do.
I'm fine with any of the Bama WRs.
A trade down would be GREAT - but like you said - you need a trade partner and a GM willing to take a donut, a pretzel, and hot dog to do it.
Thx Jon.
Pitts is ranked higher on teams draft boards than Marshall.
And at a position that’s harder to find that kind of athlete.
But if you rather think it’s Marshall than so be it.
I'm fine with any of the Bama WRs.
A trade down would be GREAT - but like you said - you need a trade partner and a GM willing to take a donut, a pretzel, and hot dog to do it.
for what little its worth, I'm with you.
I can't reconcile picking a tight end this early, no way.
Probably Pitts but could it be Ojulari? Judge connection, edge, good size, young player, more of a rival than UF, etc...
Wow. Good stuff and definitely suprising (in a good way) seeing how they seem to have certain size/frame requirements they adhere to that high up in draft.