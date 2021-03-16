Leonard Williams update from Mike G

NFL Update
The #Giants want to get a long-term deal with franchise tagged DL Leonard Williams, but there isn't much progress, per @MikeGarafolo. The tag is worth $19M; Williams is asking for "a lot more" per year than $19M. The whole situation is holding them up from doing other business.
if he stayed with jets he wouldnt have done shit and wouldnt get close to a big deal. lets get this shit moving
Gettleman playing his hand...
he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.
At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.
Gettleman won't he's a stubborn old man
Gettleman playing his hand...
You are tiresome.
This whole things is a joke. Its time move on.
Quote:
he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.
he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.
At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.
And if he has another solid year? With the cap back on the upswing? He's bet on himself already and won.
Had a polite call with Dave Gettleman just to remind him that he can’t depend on Dalvin Tomlinson anymore. Just a thought.
Quote:
His agent has completely fisted Gettleman on this.
Gettleman playing his hand...
You are tiresome.
he really is.
wE hAvE nO tAlEnT yet ....here we are in contract talks to pay someone 20 per....and he earned it. DG made a GREAT move in that deal...like it or not....
Gettleman playing his hand...
You should play the lotto numbers seeing you know the end result all the time....
Well most things Gettleman touches end up as disasters so par for the course?
A QB? Alex Smith? Mitch Trubisky? I guess that would classify as mildly interesting
Quote:
In comment 15180087 The Dude said:
Quote:
he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.
he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.
At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.
And if he has another solid year? With the cap back on the upswing? He's bet on himself already and won.
okay? then we got 3 years of great DL play for a 3rd and 5th. ideal? no, but many 3rd rounders dont even make it 3 years LOL .
That being said, i HIGHLY DOUBT he has a better year than this past one. Most likely he has a lesser or same year and in an increased cap year, we can add 2 mill or so more per year.
Quote:
he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.
he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.
At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.
He might not get 22 per year, but he could definitely get 22 in the form of a signing bonus/ guaranteed money. Which is just as good as playing on the tag here.
That would be so Giants
Quote:
In comment 15180087 The Dude said:
Quote:
he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.
he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.
At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.
He might not get 22 per year, but he could definitely get 22 in the form of a signing bonus/ guaranteed money. Which is just as good as playing on the tag here.
yes, lets see it. rescind tag and move on....
end of the day, he is going to be a giant this year barring a trade or a team coming in and throw 23+ at him.
He needs to work this out so we can build a better team...if he isnt willing to budge, good for giants then in not budging. call golladay and reddick and get em signed
If he's all that, some team should be willing to give us a 2nd or 3rd (which is more than a bag of donuts, but will cause a lot of people to scream how much we got ripped off).
By now, his agent has talked to everyone, and the going price (contract) should be known. If the gap is too wide, sell him.
Johnny Boy will give the “arrow pointing” up speech. Then, warn Dave. Then, look tough. Then, well, that’s it.
What are we even doing here? Gettleman...like, come on man. We can't do better than this?
Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.
yet people still defend this as a "normal extension"
rescind the tag, sign no one, shit the bed again, get a comp pick or two for DT and LW, and roll the cap space until the Giants have a path to being competitive.
Pay him the $19 million and then move on.
Quote:
In comment 15180103 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180087 The Dude said:
Quote:
he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.
he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.
At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.
And if he has another solid year? With the cap back on the upswing? He's bet on himself already and won.
okay? then we got 3 years of great DL play for a 3rd and 5th. ideal? no, but many 3rd rounders dont even make it 3 years LOL .
That being said, i HIGHLY DOUBT he has a better year than this past one. Most likely he has a lesser or same year and in an increased cap year, we can add 2 mill or so more per year.
I'm not sure what your first point was about. I was just saying LW has a ton of leverage right now. Didn't mention the trade or 3rds/5ths but that seemed defensive.
I'm just saying hes been an ascending player who bet on himself. Even if he has an avg year he'll still be in the top 10 of pass rushing DT's. Hes had the hurries/hits but recently (last year) finally got home for sacks. In normal years, the top free agents at a position always are in contention to reset the market.
Disregard what pass rushers got yesterday, that means nothing to the LW camp. The way it meant nothing to the Dak camp last year.
Quote:
In comment 15180115 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15180103 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180087 The Dude said:
Quote:
he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.
he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.
At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.
And if he has another solid year? With the cap back on the upswing? He's bet on himself already and won.
okay? then we got 3 years of great DL play for a 3rd and 5th. ideal? no, but many 3rd rounders dont even make it 3 years LOL .
That being said, i HIGHLY DOUBT he has a better year than this past one. Most likely he has a lesser or same year and in an increased cap year, we can add 2 mill or so more per year.
I'm not sure what your first point was about. I was just saying LW has a ton of leverage right now. Didn't mention the trade or 3rds/5ths but that seemed defensive.
I'm just saying hes been an ascending player who bet on himself. Even if he has an avg year he'll still be in the top 10 of pass rushing DT's. Hes had the hurries/hits but recently (last year) finally got home for sacks. In normal years, the top free agents at a position always are in contention to reset the market.
Disregard what pass rushers got yesterday, that means nothing to the LW camp. The way it meant nothing to the Dak camp last year.
not defensive, im saying IF he bets on himself and we dont want to budge on 22 per, we got 3 years of good DT play....we keep moving.
My guess is though, he will bet on himself and have a lesser or the same year... i cannot see his production increasing, especially without DT eating double teams.
my guess is this will get done and he will be a giant
Quote:
the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.
Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.
Figure what out? If LW and his Agent are playing unrelenting hardball, there’s nothing to figure out beyond the FT, trading him, or turning him loose. Of course if DG is being as unrelenting as LW, then there’s a logjam..The thing is, DG has Judge and possibly Mara in his ear, LW most likely just has his Agent.
Quote:
His agent has completely fisted Gettleman on this.
Gettleman playing his hand...
You should play the lotto numbers seeing you know the end result all the time....
We all knew the end result; some of us are just better at accepting the truth.
You hire a clown and you're going to get a circus.
Plenty of value in 2nd and 3rd 'waves'. - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15180101 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.
Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.
Figure what out? If LW and his Agent are playing unrelenting hardball, there’s nothing to figure out beyond the FT, trading him, or turning him loose. Of course if DG is being as unrelenting as LW, then there’s a logjam..The thing is, DG has Judge and possibly Mara in his ear, LW most likely just has his Agent.
exactly...plus it takes two....LW came here as a high risk high reward, but if his expecatations on pay far exceed true market value, then oh well. we dont just budge because he wants it and played well betting on himself. we value him at X, he values himself at Y, we dont know whows fault it is or who is wrong....LW camp could be playing hardball and we are saying okay, time to evaluate our other options
That’s what I would do. He apparently wants more per year than the tag. Even though they could back load a multi-year deal, he’s probably at his peak now.
Quote:
The year on the tag or trade him if an offer comes in. Fuck em
That’s what I would do. He apparently wants more per year than the tag. Even though they could back load a multi-year deal, he’s probably at his peak now.
he is def at peak in terms of performance and he has had 1 good yr. great for him he bet on himself but giants believed in him and gave him a new opportunity. now it seems like a cash grab by LW which i get but it doesnt mean we have to give into it. let him play on tag, field offers and keep going. If they want golladay and reddick that badly, rescind tag if no offers come in and sign both
Quote:
In comment 15180101 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.
Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.
Figure what out? If LW and his Agent are playing unrelenting hardball, there’s nothing to figure out beyond the FT, trading him, or turning him loose. Of course if DG is being as unrelenting as LW, then there’s a logjam..The thing is, DG has Judge and possibly Mara in his ear, LW most likely just has his Agent.
Right i guess alot of opinions believe, Shouldn't you account for the possibility of hardball when you trade assets for the player that will be an impending FA? (Whether the giants would've blown those picks anyway which might be true lol, the point is in principle that should've been considered)
I know its a different sport but Met fans will be mad if they dont lock up Lindor right? And the mets/Lindors people had some sort of light negotiation before accepting no? Far from a handshake but know what ballpark the other is in.
Do you think he can risk going to another team with a different system and betting on himself again?
The $19.3M is a massive financial anchor that's killing us in FA, unless you count Johnson, Booker, and apparently another low level signing later on today. Big whoop. It's past time to tell teams that we want to do a sign and trade and will take less than two #1s.
Do you think he can risk going to another team with a different system and betting on himself again?
i agree, plus he bet once and won, but you have to do BETTER or the same and then have to argue for more next year....if its me, im taking the 19 and keep it moving. he is still young and will have a shot at a second contract should his play continue.
Quote:
In comment 15180101 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.
Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.
Figure what out? If LW and his Agent are playing unrelenting hardball, there’s nothing to figure out beyond the FT, trading him, or turning him loose. Of course if DG is being as unrelenting as LW, then there’s a logjam..The thing is, DG has Judge and possibly Mara in his ear, LW most likely just has his Agent.
They had enormous cap room going into 2020. DG should have locked up LW directly after the trade or at the very least 1 year ago when we were doing this same song and dance. There is no reason to have such conviction about a player and Gettleman does about LW but then refuse to pay him - especially when they had the cap space to make it work. Instead they spent wild a year ago and now they're backed into a corner. It's the definition of mismanagement.
Gettleman playing his hand...
so whatever he did here was the wrong move right?
Sign him? He overpaid. Don't sign him? He's a fool.
Trade mid round trash for him and watch the guy DEVELOP into a stud? He's still a fool.
Fucking hate this trash. Fucking garbage day after day. Offer up anything...ANYTHING. please.
I would not have made the trade, but I get why he did (even if I disagree with it).
But once Williams' agent began playing "unrelenting hardball" you cut him loose - trade, simply let him become a UFA, whatever.
Because now the best case seems like two years of LW on the tag for a non-competitive Giants team. Horrendous use of cap space.
Right now I'd take the $36M in cap space instead of Williams on the tag the past two years.
he also knows that the giants would need to franchise him again next year to keep him which would be a 20% raise. that then becomes the starting point for the extension conversation
Quote:
In comment 15180140 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180101 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.
Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.
Figure what out? If LW and his Agent are playing unrelenting hardball, there’s nothing to figure out beyond the FT, trading him, or turning him loose. Of course if DG is being as unrelenting as LW, then there’s a logjam..The thing is, DG has Judge and possibly Mara in his ear, LW most likely just has his Agent.
They had enormous cap room going into 2020. DG should have locked up LW directly after the trade or at the very least 1 year ago when we were doing this same song and dance. There is no reason to have such conviction about a player and Gettleman does about LW but then refuse to pay him - especially when they had the cap space to make it work. Instead they spent wild a year ago and now they're backed into a corner. It's the definition of mismanagement.
sign him when ? before he had his only good year? you guys woulda been bitching we paid 16m for a guy who hasnt done anything.
There was nothing to pay. we took a shot and he played great. now we have to pay him what we think he is worth. if he has ridiculous expectations thats on him and his camp....
Then he had months to lock him up after a big season and he failed to do so once again. And instead of ensuring that happened he's left in limbo and letting valuable pieces (like Dalvin Tomlinson) walk without compensation. And that's a whole other mess...teams were calling about trading for him mid season but instead of having any foresight whatsoever they held on to him in a meaningless season and ended up getting zip for him.
This front office has been an absolute travesty under Gettleman and I can't wait for him to be shown the door. He fucking sucks and I'm sorry for the fans who are STILL unable to see the obvious.
Right. And DG just said NOPE!! I'd rather overpay you in two years with the tag.
PErhaps the guy just wants the biggest CY he can get and the Giants are trying to be prudent? You know, the same shit you maniacs bitch about day after day? Guess not? Because that doesn't work with the mob mentality around here.
Quote:
In comment 15180095 Go Terps said:
Quote:
His agent has completely fisted Gettleman on this.
Gettleman playing his hand...
You should play the lotto numbers seeing you know the end result all the time....
We all knew the end result; some of us are just better at accepting the truth.
You hire a clown and you're going to get a circus.
Fats was right, take your crystal ball and buy
lotto tickets.
Maybe the Giants should hold him to just before the draft and rescind the tag. Let him wallow out there when there is no money left.
True, but there’s got to be an end point. I don’t blame DG for not giving in to unreasonable and yes, selfish demands. Selfish in the sense that he’s supposed to be a team player, a guy who wants to play on a winner. If so, does it fucking matter if you take 20 or 21 instead of 22 or 23? If these demands are true, he’s hamstring our team build in FA..That sucks, imo..I know a player can try to get all he can and he should, but sometimes ego and greed rear its ugly head. I’m beginning to think that this MIGHT BE one of those times, imv
the tag made sense because LW never really had that monster year so the team wasn't sure if they wanted to commit long-term. at the same time, if he did prove himself the cost of an extension was going to go up. that was the risk reward.
this begs the question, if they weren't prepared to do either of these things, why trade for him to begin with?
Quote:
His agent has completely fisted Gettleman on this.
Gettleman playing his hand...
so whatever he did here was the wrong move right?
Sign him? He overpaid. Don't sign him? He's a fool.
Trade mid round trash for him and watch the guy DEVELOP into a stud? He's still a fool.
Fucking hate this trash. Fucking garbage day after day. Offer up anything...ANYTHING. please.
You don't seem to understand how this whole thing has played out.
Fine, so he’ll play for 18-20 with someone else as they sure as hell aren’t paying him much more than that, imo
Quote:
Ans that's why he's pricing himself off the team.
Fine, so he’ll play for 18-20 with someone else as they sure as hell aren’t paying him much more than that, imo
agreed. he is stuck on tag. he will have to have a monster year to get more than 22 per. good luck to him. if he has a lesser year this year...good luck arguing for 22 from ANYONE
Never forget:
The juice was worth the squeeze...
😆😆
Right now the only squeeze going on is Williams’ mitts around Dave’s balls...
Quote:
Then what was the point of trading for him?
Never forget:
The juice was worth the squeeze...
😆😆
Right now the only squeeze going on is Williams’ mitts around Dave’s balls...
oh stop. LW is a giant. DG is sitting there saying we arent giving in...if LW has a poor year, good luck getting paid 19 let alone 22.
Quote:
Then what was the point of trading for him?
Never forget:
The juice was worth the squeeze...
😆😆
Right now the only squeeze going on is Williams’ mitts around Dave’s balls...
HAHAHA. LOL. Agreed.
Because he was a good player whose reasonable salary expectations would have been 13-15 a year at the time. NO ONE anticipated such an extraordinary year in ‘20. No reasonable person would have expected LW to have THAT TYPE OF YEAR that moved him to possibly ask for 8-10 mil more. No one..
Quote:
Then what was the point of trading for him?
Because he was a good player whose reasonable salary expectations would have been 13-15 a year at the time. NO ONE anticipated such an extraordinary year in ‘20. No reasonable person would have expected LW to have THAT TYPE OF YEAR that moved him to possibly ask for 8-10 mil more. No one..
+1
I keep saying it:
Dave is the league’s worst GM and Abrams its worst cap guru.
Quote:
In comment 15180238 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Then what was the point of trading for him?
Because he was a good player whose reasonable salary expectations would have been 13-15 a year at the time. NO ONE anticipated such an extraordinary year in ‘20. No reasonable person would have expected LW to have THAT TYPE OF YEAR that moved him to possibly ask for 8-10 mil more. No one..
+1
When you make the trade don't you somewhat have in mind a number both sides would agree to...because if you dont....the player might have a good year...and.....well....
Quote:
Then what was the point of trading for him?
Never forget:
The juice was worth the squeeze...
😆😆
Right now the only squeeze going on is Williams’ mitts around Dave’s balls...
Ha ha ha ha
Right, but this proves Gentleman had a lack of understanding the market comps since the trade. And he misjudged the shrewdness of the LW camp, who have played this beautifully for their client.
Why should Giants compete against themselves?
It really is embarrassing at this point. All of this over...Leonard Williams, too. Haha. Have to love it.
In recent memory a tagged Dee Ford was traded from KC to SF for a 2nd round pick and Frank Clark was traded from SEA to KC for a 2nd round pick...
I'm not taking a 3rd round pick for Leo... hell he's a beast, not ideal to have him play in the tag due to this year's cap ramifications but I'd rather have Leo than a 3rd round pick anyday, hell I'm only accepting a 2 because we clearly are struggling to get this long term deal done but Leo is clearly a first round type caliber player, I wouldn't be totally against him playing on tag if thats what it comes too.
Because a lot of these players have never worked at a real job making a real wage and don’t understand how much money they are being offered in the context of real life. Who gives a shit if you get 19 million or 23 million a year? You are set for life after one year.
Quote:
Ans that's why he's pricing himself off the team.
Fine, so he’ll play for 18-20 with someone else as they sure as hell aren’t paying him much more than that, imo
If I had to guess, this is about guarantees.
He'd play for 18 a year if you guaranteed the years. That's 36m. Which is better than the tag.
Quote:
In comment 15180158 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180140 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180101 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.
Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.
Figure what out? If LW and his Agent are playing unrelenting hardball, there’s nothing to figure out beyond the FT, trading him, or turning him loose. Of course if DG is being as unrelenting as LW, then there’s a logjam..The thing is, DG has Judge and possibly Mara in his ear, LW most likely just has his Agent.
They had enormous cap room going into 2020. DG should have locked up LW directly after the trade or at the very least 1 year ago when we were doing this same song and dance. There is no reason to have such conviction about a player and Gettleman does about LW but then refuse to pay him - especially when they had the cap space to make it work. Instead they spent wild a year ago and now they're backed into a corner. It's the definition of mismanagement.
sign him when ? before he had his only good year? you guys woulda been bitching we paid 16m for a guy who hasnt done anything.
There was nothing to pay. we took a shot and he played great. now we have to pay him what we think he is worth. if he has ridiculous expectations thats on him and his camp....
I'm talking specifically as Gettleman the GM. I traded mid round picks for this guy and I have a very strong conviction about his skills. As GM I should have signed him to a deal before Martinez, Bradberry, Fackrell, Logan Ryan etc etc. If I as a GM didn't want to sign him then I as the GM probably shouldn't have sent picks away mid season. It's the same reason the Tunsil trade gets laughed at. Plus on a long term deal you can maneuver cap so that you aren't hamstrung going into free agency - which is exactly where they are now and partially why they let Tomlinson walk.
Quote:
Then what was the point of trading for him?
Right, but this proves Gentleman had a lack of understanding the market comps since the trade. And he misjudged the shrewdness of the LW camp, who have played this beautifully for their client.
That second part is x100
He really misjudged Team LW.
Why should Giants compete against themselves?
He doesn’t need to show his offers.
And competing against themselves is what Dave is good at. See last night with Booker as evidence.
i 100% agree. playing on a tag is a big risk for him. he has a lesser year, he loses money 100%. everyone will say ah it was a 1yr of production type thing. his vlaue goes down to 14 per.
Last year the Giants could have added a legit FA WR like Robby Anderson.
This year they are completely hamstrung by this mess.
Quote:
In comment 15180229 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Ans that's why he's pricing himself off the team.
Fine, so he’ll play for 18-20 with someone else as they sure as hell aren’t paying him much more than that, imo
If I had to guess, this is about guarantees.
He'd play for 18 a year if you guaranteed the years. That's 36m. Which is better than the tag.
You could be right re guaranteed money
....Right. So why did you trade for the player? Surely there was some form of communication about ballpark figures no? Not sure anyone would do it blindly and just assuming the figure.....which sounds like.......free agency.
Quote:
In comment 15180259 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180238 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Then what was the point of trading for him?
Because he was a good player whose reasonable salary expectations would have been 13-15 a year at the time. NO ONE anticipated such an extraordinary year in ‘20. No reasonable person would have expected LW to have THAT TYPE OF YEAR that moved him to possibly ask for 8-10 mil more. No one..
+1
When you make the trade don't you somewhat have in mind a number both sides would agree to...because if you dont....the player might have a good year...and.....well....
Of course, but such an exponential jump?
Hm.
1.) Let him play one more year on the franchise tag and risk him holding out
2.) rescind the tag and a.) use that money to make moves and assume he's gone OR b.) let him test the market and try to come over the top at the end potentially paying him what he wants now and missing out on the chance to make other moves b/c they're waiting for this domino to fall.
Either way - LW is completing the dominating the Giants in this contract negotiation process
not sure who "you all" is, but what I had said was once that $$ was proposed in an "unrelenting hardball" way by Williams' agent he should have been cut loose last year.
What did Gettleman expect to change from last year to this year?
If anything the situation (of getting him to sign a LT contract) was worsened by Williams' good play.
Quote:
how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?
....Right. So why did you trade for the player? Surely there was some form of communication about ballpark figures no? Not sure anyone would do it blindly and just assuming the figure.....which sounds like.......free agency.
people are missing the fucking point. we had a chance to get a young guy for cheap. 3 and 5 is CHEAP.
we took a shot and are now making what we deem to be a fair offer. if his camp has ridicuslous expectations thats on him. if i am DG i field offers. none there, i rescind tag and bring in reddick, golladay, a CB and a DL and get to work.
we have NO IDEA what is going on behind the scenes. not you specifically but half of BBI acts like they do
Quote:
Then what was the point of trading for him?
Because he was a good player whose reasonable salary expectations would have been 13-15 a year at the time. NO ONE anticipated such an extraordinary year in ‘20. No reasonable person would have expected LW to have THAT TYPE OF YEAR that moved him to possibly ask for 8-10 mil more. No one..
It's not true that "no one" anticipated 2020.
Dave Gettleman traded for Leonard Williams, giving up draft capital, based on a player evaluation that he was capable of his 2020 performance. DG anticipated LW's 2020 performance.
I thought that evaluation was wrong and that 2020 wouldn't happen. I was wrong. DG was right!
Why DG has negotiated with LW like he wasn't worth the salary a player capable of 2020 would deserve, based on his prior evaluation that he was exactly that player, is a special kind of stupid.
I would have handled LW's negotiations the way DG has because I didn't see the talent that DG did. Many Giants fans would have done the same.
DG has half-assed the approach to LW: pay a premium cost to acquire him, pay a premium cost (the tag) to retain him, but offer him non-premium contracts that got rejected.
No one knows that. You’re pulling shit out of your arse
Last year the Giants could have added a legit FA WR like Robby Anderson.
This year they are completely hamstrung by this mess.
Exactly. I was hoping Anderson only signed a one year deal last year and was disappointed to see it was 2 years a few months back.
Quote:
how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?
No one knows that. You’re pulling shit out of your arse
but "we could've had him for 16mil a year" isn't pulled out of someones ass?
if we could've had him for less than his Tag long term why not make the deal? he obviously has wanted much more than what was offered and still does.
Quote:
a NFL player would risk losing money once they get to a certain age. If I was 25/26, I would take the guaranteed contract and be done with it. It will be risky for Williams if he plays on the tag and gets injured...or, doesn't have a good year (hopefully he does)
Because a lot of these players have never worked at a real job making a real wage and don’t understand how much money they are being offered in the context of real life. Who gives a shit if you get 19 million or 23 million a year? You are set for life after one year.
It's malpractice for a good agent to let his client take anything less than every dollar they are worth. 4 million is the difference between setting up your parents for life and setting up your kids and their kids. This is life changing money for generations. The NFL isn’t a charity event. If Gettleman didn't want to pay LW market rate then he should have left him at the Jets. Pretty straight forward. And if they paid him market rate a year ago we wouldn't even be having this discussion.
Gettleman should probably be fired already but this is just blatant malpractice if they cant get something done here.
Quote:
In comment 15180287 Platos said:
Quote:
how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?
....Right. So why did you trade for the player? Surely there was some form of communication about ballpark figures no? Not sure anyone would do it blindly and just assuming the figure.....which sounds like.......free agency.
people are missing the fucking point. we had a chance to get a young guy for cheap. 3 and 5 is CHEAP.
we took a shot and are now making what we deem to be a fair offer. if his camp has ridicuslous expectations thats on him. if i am DG i field offers. none there, i rescind tag and bring in reddick, golladay, a CB and a DL and get to work.
we have NO IDEA what is going on behind the scenes. not you specifically but half of BBI acts like they do
A young guy for cheap? I'm not pretending to know anything behind the scenes. But he was an upcoming free agent. We traded for a young guy for the right to speak to him first. And while i dont know, I'd imagine there HAS to be communication about locking the player up (its a different sport but the mets knew Lindors ballpark before the trade, no?)
Trading for the player and then acting shocked when they ask for the world is puzzling to me... Players love FA and getting the most money. Why not ask for it?
Dumb and Dumber running this ship.
At this point, I suspect he'll need to play on the tag and that's the best case scenario for the Giants at this point. You cannot overpay based off one year. You cannot panic.
But Terps is correct - this was always going to be the issue as soon as the deal was made to acquire him. If you couldn't read those tea leaves back then, I don't know what to tell you.
Quote:
In comment 15180287 Platos said:
Quote:
how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?
No one knows that. You’re pulling shit out of your arse
but "we could've had him for 16mil a year" isn't pulled out of someones ass?
if we could've had him for less than his Tag long term why not make the deal? he obviously has wanted much more than what was offered and still does.
Yes, re the 16 mil..No one really know. And as said just above, it’s really about the guarantees anyway, don’t you think?
Quote:
In comment 15180268 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
a NFL player would risk losing money once they get to a certain age. If I was 25/26, I would take the guaranteed contract and be done with it. It will be risky for Williams if he plays on the tag and gets injured...or, doesn't have a good year (hopefully he does)
Because a lot of these players have never worked at a real job making a real wage and don’t understand how much money they are being offered in the context of real life. Who gives a shit if you get 19 million or 23 million a year? You are set for life after one year.
It's malpractice for a good agent to let his client take anything less than every dollar they are worth. 4 million is the difference between setting up your parents for life and setting up your kids and their kids. This is life changing money for generations. The NFL isn’t a charity event. If Gettleman didn't want to pay LW market rate then he should have left him at the Jets. Pretty straight forward. And if they paid him market rate a year ago we wouldn't even be having this discussion.
DG isn't a long term strategic thinker. He is purely tactical. But we already knew this. This is just additional evidence.
Nothing wrong with that,drafting defense is fun.
Quote:
In comment 15180268 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
a NFL player would risk losing money once they get to a certain age. If I was 25/26, I would take the guaranteed contract and be done with it. It will be risky for Williams if he plays on the tag and gets injured...or, doesn't have a good year (hopefully he does)
Because a lot of these players have never worked at a real job making a real wage and don’t understand how much money they are being offered in the context of real life. Who gives a shit if you get 19 million or 23 million a year? You are set for life after one year.
It's malpractice for a good agent to let his client take anything less than every dollar they are worth. 4 million is the difference between setting up your parents for life and setting up your kids and their kids. This is life changing money for generations. The NFL isn’t a charity event. If Gettleman didn't want to pay LW market rate then he should have left him at the Jets. Pretty straight forward. And if they paid him market rate a year ago we wouldn't even be having this discussion.
That’s interesting because I see players on teams like Tampa for example taking slightly less because they want to win and not just collect a big paycheck. And if you can’t support generations of your family with the money he has made this far plus another 76 million on a four year deal you better take a course in money management. Give me a break.
Quote:
In comment 15180293 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15180287 Platos said:
Quote:
how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?
....Right. So why did you trade for the player? Surely there was some form of communication about ballpark figures no? Not sure anyone would do it blindly and just assuming the figure.....which sounds like.......free agency.
people are missing the fucking point. we had a chance to get a young guy for cheap. 3 and 5 is CHEAP.
we took a shot and are now making what we deem to be a fair offer. if his camp has ridicuslous expectations thats on him. if i am DG i field offers. none there, i rescind tag and bring in reddick, golladay, a CB and a DL and get to work.
we have NO IDEA what is going on behind the scenes. not you specifically but half of BBI acts like they do
A young guy for cheap? I'm not pretending to know anything behind the scenes. But he was an upcoming free agent. We traded for a young guy for the right to speak to him first. And while i dont know, I'd imagine there HAS to be communication about locking the player up (its a different sport but the mets knew Lindors ballpark before the trade, no?)
Trading for the player and then acting shocked when they ask for the world is puzzling to me... Players love FA and getting the most money. Why not ask for it?
Acting shocked because he had a season no one thought he’d have. He was a good player who had an all-pro year. At most, who expected him after this past season not to sign for 18-20 with nice guarantees?
Gettleman should probably be fired already but this is just blatant malpractice if they cant get something done here.
How else does a franchise stay this bad, for this long?
Quote:
In comment 15180277 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15180268 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
a NFL player would risk losing money once they get to a certain age. If I was 25/26, I would take the guaranteed contract and be done with it. It will be risky for Williams if he plays on the tag and gets injured...or, doesn't have a good year (hopefully he does)
Because a lot of these players have never worked at a real job making a real wage and don’t understand how much money they are being offered in the context of real life. Who gives a shit if you get 19 million or 23 million a year? You are set for life after one year.
It's malpractice for a good agent to let his client take anything less than every dollar they are worth. 4 million is the difference between setting up your parents for life and setting up your kids and their kids. This is life changing money for generations. The NFL isn’t a charity event. If Gettleman didn't want to pay LW market rate then he should have left him at the Jets. Pretty straight forward. And if they paid him market rate a year ago we wouldn't even be having this discussion.
That’s interesting because I see players on teams like Tampa for example taking slightly less because they want to win and not just collect a big paycheck. And if you can’t support generations of your family with the money he has made this far plus another 76 million on a four year deal you better take a course in money management. Give me a break.
I'm not saying its smart, but you'd be surprised how many players blow money away.
Also, the players that are taking slightly less to win.....are on winning teams...............................
A smarter GM would’ve made his final offer a little while ago and moved on to plan B if it was rejected.
Agreed, this is why they should have rescinded the tag Monday morning.
We reached the "grounds for immediate dismissal" stage a while ago.
If he says it, I believe it.
There are reasons why the Giants haven't architected a strong team over the last three seasons -- they've made a bunch of personnel mistakes.
I'm not in the business of trying to convince anyone is wrong or right about their view on the team. But if I were of the opinion things will mostly work out for the Giants, that the management is decently component, and things are going well -- this would concern me.
At this point I’m getting too exhausted participating in this verbal ping pong..I’m sure it’s frustrating for most, myself included.
Quote:
In comment 15180299 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180293 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15180287 Platos said:
Quote:
how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?
....Right. So why did you trade for the player? Surely there was some form of communication about ballpark figures no? Not sure anyone would do it blindly and just assuming the figure.....which sounds like.......free agency.
people are missing the fucking point. we had a chance to get a young guy for cheap. 3 and 5 is CHEAP.
we took a shot and are now making what we deem to be a fair offer. if his camp has ridicuslous expectations thats on him. if i am DG i field offers. none there, i rescind tag and bring in reddick, golladay, a CB and a DL and get to work.
we have NO IDEA what is going on behind the scenes. not you specifically but half of BBI acts like they do
A young guy for cheap? I'm not pretending to know anything behind the scenes. But he was an upcoming free agent. We traded for a young guy for the right to speak to him first. And while i dont know, I'd imagine there HAS to be communication about locking the player up (its a different sport but the mets knew Lindors ballpark before the trade, no?)
Trading for the player and then acting shocked when they ask for the world is puzzling to me... Players love FA and getting the most money. Why not ask for it?
Acting shocked because he had a season no one thought he’d have. He was a good player who had an all-pro year. At most, who expected him after this past season not to sign for 18-20 with nice guarantees?
I guess you and me differ in that the conviction that was had to trade for an impending FA should've been enough to even overpay back then. LW took a chance betting on himself, and the giants also took a chance.
Who expected him not to sign for 18-20 with nice guarantees after the year he had? Take a look at the top of the rushing DT/DE market. I certainly knew he was asking above or near those numbers. Every year (not covid year) an average- above average player would reset the market at their position, until the next guy and so on and so forth.
Aaron Donald signed that contract 3 years ago. I'm sure LW is shooting for above that, at the very least, above Buckners 21 signed last year. LW camp always viewed themselves in that light. And maybe not fully, DG felt he could be on that level when he traded for him no?
why exactly? The 19m AAV is lower than an extension and for any years you are artificially paying him less than that (low first year base) you are paying more than that - which is exactly how Solder's contract was structured.
I 100% agree it's not ideal and it seems apparent LW/his agent are seemingly unreasonable in their negotiations. This year unlike last year I'd be more worried about him holding out than having to pay him the 19m. I'd be shopping him hard for a draft pick right now.
Quote:
you think LW playing on the franchise tag in 2021 is acceptable under any circumstances...
why exactly? The 19m AAV is lower than an extension and for any years you are artificially paying him less than that (low first year base) you are paying more than that - which is exactly how Solder's contract was structured.
I 100% agree it's not ideal and it seems apparent LW/his agent are seemingly unreasonable in their negotiations. This year unlike last year I'd be more worried about him holding out than having to pay him the 19m. I'd be shopping him hard for a draft pick right now.
Agree. Franchising hom or a tag and trade makes sense more than a long-term deal. He wants more per year than the tag.
They have space and they own picks
#18
#36
#50
At this point I’m getting too exhausted participating in this verbal ping pong..I’m sure it’s frustrating for most, myself included.
I'm not frustrated at all. Today feels like a good day - the curtain is being pulled back on this clown show.
The first step in the road to recovery is admitting you have a problem. In our case the problem is that these past three years have been a waste of time.
Fire Gettleman. Make O'Brien GM to work in partnership with Judge. Cleanse the roster of the mistakes and work back to a blank slate from which the professionals can build something in a competent fashion.
The very absurd and very visible Leonard Williams calamity is moving the organization closer to good things. It feels like we're about to bottom out.
So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?
The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.
I'm hoping he plays out the year on the tag, forcing the Giants to generally sit out FA.
It's not true that "no one" anticipated 2020.
Dave Gettleman traded for Leonard Williams, giving up draft capital, based on a player evaluation that he was capable of his 2020 performance. DG anticipated LW's 2020 performance.
I thought that evaluation was wrong and that 2020 wouldn't happen. I was wrong. DG was right!
Why DG has negotiated with LW like he wasn't worth the salary a player capable of 2020 would deserve, based on his prior evaluation that he was exactly that player, is a special kind of stupid.
I would have handled LW's negotiations the way DG has because I didn't see the talent that DG did. Many Giants fans would have done the same.
DG has half-assed the approach to LW: pay a premium cost to acquire him, pay a premium cost (the tag) to retain him, but offer him non-premium contracts that got rejected.
This is a really good post IMO.
DG got criticized for the trade because no one could foresee an All-Pro caliber year for LW...except DG, who parted with the assets for it. At the time, which seems to be what some of the beats are suggesting as well, if DG was strong enough in his conviction to trade assets for a player that needed to be tagged (in a year where we were 2-6 at the time no less), then our flexibility on a long term deal should have matched that conviction. And if it's in that $12M per-$16M per range at the time (obviously guarantees/structure matter), and you have the conviction to do this, this range should have been a bridge you should be able to gap.
For reference (Franchise/Transition #):
2019 DT (memo sent 3/1/19): $15.2M / $12.3M
2020 DT (memo sent 3/16/20): $16.1M / $13.1
2019 DE (what LW camp wants): $17.1M / $14.3M
2020 DE: $17.8M / $15.2M
Very interested in how this works out.
I wouldn't let BOB manage my fantasy team for a week if I'm on vacation.
I wouldn't let BOB manage my fantasy team for a week if I'm on vacation.
Kyle O'Brien.
Quote:
you think LW playing on the franchise tag in 2021 is acceptable under any circumstances...
why exactly? The 19m AAV is lower than an extension and for any years you are artificially paying him less than that (low first year base) you are paying more than that - which is exactly how Solder's contract was structured.
It isn't acceptable because it blocks the team from participating in free agency if it otherwise wanted to. They'd be forced to restructure other deals to find money.
How does this team get better in 2021 other than their 6 draft picks? You don't have to believe in free agency, but they do. And they would be spending money if they had it.
Quote:
Is that in reference to Bill O'Brien?
I wouldn't let BOB manage my fantasy team for a week if I'm on vacation.
Kyle O'Brien.
Without even reading his bio, that makes far more sense than what I assumed. I missed the news on hiring this guy.
So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?
The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.
+100000
I'm seeing people say, well we couldn't have seen 2020 happen!! LW bet on himself, took a chance. So did the giants. Any type of good year would only drive his price up no? Even with 3 less sacks and 15 less hurries we're still having this conversation no?
Just feel like DG was right in his conviction of the player. Lock up that player.
LOL holy overreaction. you guys need to stick to your fucking day jobs.
1. DG isnt ruining shit
2. we HAVE NO CLUE WHAT LW CAMP IS ASKING FOR
3. DG made a GREAT trade
4. Giants have made what they deem to be a fair offer
5. Giants may have to move on, rescind the tag and sign who they want in FA to improve the roster
6. BBI needs to chill out on the sky is falling shit. its getting old
7. lets let it play out before we whine like naggy fuckin cunts
This is the point I keep making - if you think he's that good to trade for, and then you tag him for 2020, how on earth could you claim to be blindsided when he has a big year and asks for the moon?
The risk for Williams is mitigated by the fact that he can play on the tag this year and have banked $35 million over two years AND be right back on the market again next year.
If he'd simply hit free agency a year ago it's unlikely he would have found that kind of guaranteed money on the open market. Gettleman did Williams a HUGE service by trading for him - he put the franchise tag in play and LW's agent played it perfectly.
You want to know why people thought the trade was dumb? THIS scenario was likely to play out because DG showed his hand and Williams isn't represented by an idiot.
Quote:
You can say that Gettleman can't be blamed for not expecting Williams to ask for $20M+, and there is truth to that. However, leaving aside the precise dollar amount, he knew that the Jets were shopping him because he was about to hit free agency and he was not going to be cheap to sign. It was an obvious risk. Then, not signing him for 2020 and slapping the franchise tag on him represented another obvious risk - if he had a big season, the salary demands that the Giants were unwilling to meet in 2020 were only going to increase. That's exactly what happened.
So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?
The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.
+100000
I'm seeing people say, well we couldn't have seen 2020 happen!! LW bet on himself, took a chance. So did the giants. Any type of good year would only drive his price up no? Even with 3 less sacks and 15 less hurries we're still having this conversation no?
Just feel like DG was right in his conviction of the player. Lock up that player.
he is trying to "lock that player up" they are just apart on the value of this player. you and everyone else would bitch if he was like 23 mil ah deal!!!! he is being wise and assigning a value. its fucking part of negotiating. we dont even know if its "holding us back" we may not even want golladay, maybe samuel is the guy judge and DG want.
Let shit play out
The difference is Barrett is getting 36 mil guaranteed. That's almost twice what LW will get on the tag and if he plays and gets injured and his career is done then he walks away from the NFL with significantly less cash than with a deal.
So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?
The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.
Or that they had comfort in the tag values. Last year they signed Bradberry to a 3 year deal for 45m, $32m guaranteed in the first 2 years (widely praised deal structure). If he plays on the tag Williams will have gotten 2 years $35m.
Last year made more sense to do it than this year because there was less hold out risk. It also made a lot more sense prior to the cap going down. But it could very well be that Williams' preference is simply to get to UFA in a year where the cap is expected to go back up again.
Quote:
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
·
6m
Good quote from
@judybattista
on NFL Network, immediately after talking about the #Giants cap issues as they figure out Leonard Williams’ situation:
“Good teams know how to operate no matter what the salary cap is."
Certainly fits the description of embarrassing.
Hey guys...let shit play out...
Teams know how to make it work. Let's just see what happens rest of today and tomorrow before we start to cry about it.
Hey guys...let shit play out...
LOL you are the biggest whiny bitch ever.
you have NO FUCKING CLUE how this will play out. you just love to whine and troll the board. you bitch about everything. I guarantee you complain while getting a blow job you fuckin clown. keep trolling all of BBI.
So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?
The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.
This is the critical question. I postulated yesterday that Gettleman COULD have "overpaid" LW as a free agent in 2020 - something like 4 years, $60 million - and while many might have questioned the deal, he would have ultimately been proven correct and Williams would be entering the 2nd year of what is now a very reasonable contract.
Teams know how to make it work. Let's just see what happens rest of today and tomorrow before we start to cry about it.
This guy has to be a fucking troll at this point, right?
We are currently UNDER the cap with Williams on the tag. Fucking relax dude.
Quote:
you think LW playing on the franchise tag in 2021 is acceptable under any circumstances...
why exactly? The 19m AAV is lower than an extension and for any years you are artificially paying him less than that (low first year base) you are paying more than that - which is exactly how Solder's contract was structured.
I 100% agree it's not ideal and it seems apparent LW/his agent are seemingly unreasonable in their negotiations. This year unlike last year I'd be more worried about him holding out than having to pay him the 19m. I'd be shopping him hard for a draft pick right now.
Eric I think you look at much of the LW situation rationally, as opposed to the super majority on this thread. And they absolutely should be shopping him for a trade as we speak because it may need to come to that.
But sending out guaranteed dollars for two years running to the tune of $36M+ for a player that you would like longer-term but getting no benefit whatsoever in terms of control over his future services is bad business.
And when you add the fact that it is for a team that is not seriously competing for a championship in 2021 it is simply a crappy use of current dollars. Those monies should be redirected to benefit the team both now and longer term.
If Ernie Accorsi doesn't tell Mara to give DG the job...honest question..... Is DG employed right now?
"Wait and see, 15-33.'
Shut the fuck up.
We are currently UNDER the cap with Williams on the tag. Fucking relax dude.
dude, you get some shit but your posts are always a calming voice of reason. great poster you are my guy. I am on my way out of this place pretty soon. Im SOOOO fucking over the same crybaby bullshit from the same crybaby soft ass betas here
Oh yeah? Because last year was one of the best free agency periods Giants have had in years.
Quote:
So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?
The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.
This is the critical question. I postulated yesterday that Gettleman COULD have "overpaid" LW as a free agent in 2020 - something like 4 years, $60 million - and while many might have questioned the deal, he would have ultimately been proven correct and Williams would be entering the 2nd year of what is now a very reasonable contract.
Williams earned ~$16M on the tag last year. Are you sure he would've signed for 4 yrs/$60M? I think a deal would've been completed if his camp was willing to go that low and that they were more likely looking for a 5th year and/or $17-18M per. Or a substantially more gtd than what the Giants were offering.
At this point I’m getting too exhausted participating in this verbal ping pong..I’m sure it’s frustrating for most, myself included.
Serious question - blame LW for what? Trying to maximize his earning potential...?
that makes zero sense.
Why would a non-contender (or even a contender) be comfortable with a 25 year old player to play one year on the FT? After that year you have to negotiate all over again.
The FT is awful for the team and risky for the player. Neither wants it. It's worse for a non-contender. Tolerable for a contender who has many other mouths to feed and can't keep anyone.
but in the Giants case it's exponentially worse and it would be exponentially worse for the Giants to tag Williams two consecutive years.
The $35M guaranteed COULD have been used toward paying the guarantees on a 5 year deal with $50M or $60M guaranteed structured with the guarantees up front to make it easier to part ways at the back end (should the need arise).
but the key is there would be a back end to the contract.
Now, if Williams plays a second year on the tag what do the Giants have to show for it after the 2 years? Nothing. Zip. 6 wins and ? (probably another 6 wins) and Williams will want $50 or $60M guaranteed to sign a new deal wherever he signs it and the $35M spent on two FT years for Williams on a non-contending NY Giants team was absolutely wasted $$$.
Quote:
they can get "significantly more" than $19M in this market? For me, the bar has been set - the 4/$72M deal Shaq Barrett signed. Until another ER signs a bigger deal, that is the market that has been set. Even go up to 4/$76, take it or leave it.
The difference is Barrett is getting 36 mil guaranteed. That's almost twice what LW will get on the tag and if he plays and gets injured and his career is done then he walks away from the NFL with significantly less cash than with a deal.
If the Giants allow LW to play on the tag, then DG has been far worse than even his biggest detractors thought. I have ZERO issue with giving LW a $36M guarantee, allowing him to play on the tag ties up $19M in cap money. Sign him to a 4-year deal, you can backload money into the last 3 years, after the cap goes up.
Quote:
Blame DG all you want. Perhaps blame LW. Or both. We really have no idea what’s going on in the house. Sign him, stay with the tag or cut bait..
At this point I’m getting too exhausted participating in this verbal ping pong..I’m sure it’s frustrating for most, myself included.
Serious question - blame LW for what? Trying to maximize his earning potential...?
nothing wrong with maximizing your earnings, but lets not act like giants offered 10 lol. good for LW but if the demands are outrageous(NOBODY KNOWS) then its sorta on him and we should trade por pull tag
And yet, like clockwork, we have this message board bitching and moaning about "the cap" every single damn year. We are in good shape with the cap.
And yet, like clockwork, we have this message board bitching and moaning about "the cap" every single damn year. We are in good shape with the cap.
Oh yeah. Team is in great shape right now. Can't even sign a guy that our GM traded for. The dirt worst offense in the league. 15 wins in 3 years.
Yeah, everything is just great. Fucking dweeb.
just ignore it.
Quote:
This is the same shit that got him canned in Carolina.
If Ernie Accorsi doesn't tell Mara to give DG the job...honest question..... Is DG employed right now?
Absolutely not. The hiring of Gettleman was purely Accorsi recommending DG to Mara because he felt guilty about passing him over for Reese the first time.
And when Accorsi says jump, Mara says how high?
Quote:
We are in good shape with the cap.
it does feel the wheels are coming off the cart.. though I am hoping DG has two brilliant signings coming.
i agree. i would definitely pick up the phone. call the phins, they could use some front help and thye hvae the cap and picks.
6-10.
Quote:
In comment 15180334 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
you think LW playing on the franchise tag in 2021 is acceptable under any circumstances...
why exactly? The 19m AAV is lower than an extension and for any years you are artificially paying him less than that (low first year base) you are paying more than that - which is exactly how Solder's contract was structured.
I 100% agree it's not ideal and it seems apparent LW/his agent are seemingly unreasonable in their negotiations. This year unlike last year I'd be more worried about him holding out than having to pay him the 19m. I'd be shopping him hard for a draft pick right now.
Eric I think you look at much of the LW situation rationally, as opposed to the super majority on this thread. And they absolutely should be shopping him for a trade as we speak because it may need to come to that.
But sending out guaranteed dollars for two years running to the tune of $36M+ for a player that you would like longer-term but getting no benefit whatsoever in terms of control over his future services is bad business.
And when you add the fact that it is for a team that is not seriously competing for a championship in 2021 it is simply a crappy use of current dollars. Those monies should be redirected to benefit the team both now and longer term.
If he plays the 2 years on the tag (which was a worst cast scenario) what makes it so different from the Bradberry contract?
3 years, 45m, 32m guaranteed first 2 years
2 years, 35m, all guaranteed
Obviously the difference is 1 extra year. I just don't see that as a big enough difference to think 1 is a very good use of cap # and the other is a mortal sin. I'd probably say the Bradberry deal was very good to excellent and the LW deal is neutral. Not ideal but certainly not harmful the way most big FA deals end up with dead money.
Btw my feelings on both would be similar for both players, if either was 1 year from FA and unwilling to extend, I'd shop them on the trade market as long as the return was more than what the 3rd round comp pick could be. That's the difference between LW this year and last year when in a worst case they knew they could use the tag again (as they've done).
he really is a whiny cunt...cannot stand him.
he just trolls the board
The Woodshed.
The players aren't stupid - they know it's much better to be an UFA next year than this year. So LW probably has no real interest in signing a long term deal that ISN'T at next year's projected levels. (He may get into the $25/year range next year.)
You just can't get mad. He's playing hard ball and exercising the only option he has.
It really is a shame though - the Giants are getting run over in free agency because of this.
They have space and they own picks
#18
#36
#50
Hopefully Miami values LW. #18 might be a stretch...although Adams a one dimensional S got 2 firsts..
Quote:
In comment 15180375 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?
The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.
This is the critical question. I postulated yesterday that Gettleman COULD have "overpaid" LW as a free agent in 2020 - something like 4 years, $60 million - and while many might have questioned the deal, he would have ultimately been proven correct and Williams would be entering the 2nd year of what is now a very reasonable contract.
Williams earned ~$16M on the tag last year. Are you sure he would've signed for 4 yrs/$60M? I think a deal would've been completed if his camp was willing to go that low and that they were more likely looking for a 5th year and/or $17-18M per. Or a substantially more gtd than what the Giants were offering.
In my hypothetical, the trade for Williams never happened, and as such the franchise tag was not an option. He entered free agency after the Jets let him walk - several estimates pegged his market value at about $12-13 million per year, thus the suggested deal.
The Woodshed.
you need to look up what that means. to me, i see the giants assigning a value, LW signing a value and nobody budging.
who knows which direction this goes but people act like the giants are fucked. the WR market isnt going anywhere fast, we are standing our ground and i am sure weighing options....
Last year made more sense to do it than this year because there was less hold out risk. It also made a lot more sense prior to the cap going down. But it could very well be that Williams' preference is simply to get to UFA in a year where the cap is expected to go back up again.
Agree. While tagging him last year was not desirable, it was doable. This year is a killer with less cap space, higher tag $, Tomlinson now gone and still no future control over services for even more money.
I do agree he is trying to get to UFA badly. In fact, I am sure he brought up the extra dollars he wants now to account for forgoing that if he signs up with Getts today. I would...
Quote:
Call up Miami for a tag and trade.
They have space and they own picks
#18
#36
#50
Hopefully Miami values LW. #18 might be a stretch...although Adams a one dimensional S got 2 firsts..
yea, id take a 2(#36) and a 4 for him. pretty good value for a team like phins
And yet, like clockwork, we have this message board bitching and moaning about "the cap" every single damn year. We are in good shape with the cap.
If we are in such good shape with the cap, what does this mean?
Quote:
fuck off. It isn't "mental gymnastics"....it's actual reality. These are things that happen EVERY SINGLE YEAR in the NFL. Teams work around the cap, they restructure guys, they change signing bonuses, they make it work.
And yet, like clockwork, we have this message board bitching and moaning about "the cap" every single damn year. We are in good shape with the cap.
If we are in such good shape with the cap, what does this mean?
Quote:
The #Giants want to get a long-term deal with franchise tagged DL Leonard Williams, but there isn't much progress, per @MikeGarafolo. The tag is worth $19M; Williams is asking for "a lot more" per year than $19M. The whole situation is holding them up from doing other business.
Yup, you beat me to it
Knowing your players is just not a talent thing and the Giants didn't know Williams well enough or thought they could influence him.
no im just ready for you to stop being a whiny bitch. my handle on a message board is your concern?
lol
Quote:
that no one is even acknowledging his pathetic existence. Sure, ryan defends the failures of this franchise nonstop, but at least we acknowledge him. What the hell is a 'BleedBlue?'
no im just ready for you to stop being a whiny bitch. my handle on a message board is your concern?
lol
Good one. You really showed me.
I've admitted for a long time that this was probably more than enough in his heyday but that things have changed. DG looks at a player like LW available for the price he was and it looked good to him because he assumed he had an angle he didn't. He assumed he could pressure LW to take a deal that was good for the Giants even in the face of the Jets only being willing to trade him because they didn't like his asking price.
His sense of value is skewed because even when he is staring in the face things like positional value of a RB at #2 AND a roster that doesn't support that type of allocation and window to compete around a player at that position. He is willing to ignore even hard data. It actually stands to reason that if something looks like a good deal to you that others seem to be missing, it's much more likely it's you that is missing something.
What gets past his all powerful football mind is that most successful people don't even think like this anymore. They depend on a huge support team to help them make decisions and lots of technology that they really believe in. There is too much information to process now for you to depend too much on what is inside your head for the answers. It was clear to more than a few that DG was an antiquated hire even when he was brought on, we have seen nothing but confirmation of that in his tenure yet people still want to pretend like this isn't true. Kind of mind boggling the excuse gymnastics of BBI
Quote:
In comment 15180540 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
that no one is even acknowledging his pathetic existence. Sure, ryan defends the failures of this franchise nonstop, but at least we acknowledge him. What the hell is a 'BleedBlue?'
no im just ready for you to stop being a whiny bitch. my handle on a message board is your concern?
lol
Good one. You really showed me.
lol what? Nobody was trying to "show you" im simply pointing out youre worried about my handle vs adding anything beneficial to the conversation. all you and the other whiny bitches do is complain and nag and knock every move. you just troll the board
TTH with a good funny...
Quote:
In comment 15180557 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180540 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
that no one is even acknowledging his pathetic existence. Sure, ryan defends the failures of this franchise nonstop, but at least we acknowledge him. What the hell is a 'BleedBlue?'
no im just ready for you to stop being a whiny bitch. my handle on a message board is your concern?
lol
Good one. You really showed me.
lol what? Nobody was trying to "show you" im simply pointing out youre worried about my handle vs adding anything beneficial to the conversation. all you and the other whiny bitches do is complain and nag and knock every move. you just troll the board
Irony at it's finest.
Quote:
In comment 15180559 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15180557 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180540 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
that no one is even acknowledging his pathetic existence. Sure, ryan defends the failures of this franchise nonstop, but at least we acknowledge him. What the hell is a 'BleedBlue?'
no im just ready for you to stop being a whiny bitch. my handle on a message board is your concern?
lol
Good one. You really showed me.
lol what? Nobody was trying to "show you" im simply pointing out youre worried about my handle vs adding anything beneficial to the conversation. all you and the other whiny bitches do is complain and nag and knock every move. you just troll the board
Irony at it's finest.
im not trolling. i simply said lets wait and see how it plays out before throwing around nonsense...
I get being positive/glass half full, we want to hope for the best. But at 15-33, the burden of proof is on DG at this point. He's shown nothing to indicate he's in control of this situation. This is bad.
Scenario 2: Williams plays 2021 on the tag and gets his contract in 2022 - 2021 becomes an additional year of earnings in his career
Williams and his agent must wake up laughing at Gettleman. Shit, they probably have multiple BBI handles they use to support the great job Gettleman is doing.
I stopped buying jerseys years ago but I'm thinking about buying a Giants #99. I love this guy.
Hey guys...let shit play out...
At some point, when do you just waive the white flag?
I mean literally every day you have multiple posts trashing everyone from players to management. Not on a selected day, like Whiny Wednesday, but every day. Every fucking laborious day.
At some point, doesn't it finally hit you that you aren't changing a damn thing and you are losing precious time and energy just to shit on a professional football team? If you have to remember the last time you posted anything positive about a team you so eagerly follow, wouldn't reality finally smack you on the fucking head and tell you to do something else?
Ryan, here's your problem. You've been saying 'wait and see' for three years now. The team in that time period is 15-33 and has the worst record in the entire league in that time period.
You have zero credibility.
Scenario 2: Williams plays 2021 on the tag and gets his contract in 2022 - 2021 becomes an additional year of earnings in his career
Williams and his agent must wake up laughing at Gettleman. Shit, they probably have multiple BBI handles they use to support the great job Gettleman is doing.
I stopped buying jerseys years ago but I'm thinking about buying a Giants #99. I love this guy.
You forgot Scenario 3: LW plays 2021 on tag, blows out his knee (or achilles or bicep etc) and has to take a 1 year prove it deal next offseason.
Scenario 2: Williams plays 2021 on the tag and gets his contract in 2022 - 2021 becomes an additional year of earnings in his career
Williams and his agent must wake up laughing at Gettleman. Shit, they probably have multiple BBI handles they use to support the great job Gettleman is doing.
I stopped buying jerseys years ago but I'm thinking about buying a Giants #99. I love this guy.
or
3. giants and williams meet somewhere in the middle
4. giants trade williams
5. williams plays on tag, has an awful year and loses his bargaining power
6. williams plays on tag and gets hurt badly, still loses bargaining power
there are other options too buddy. not all of them have the giants as fucked
sean we ALL hate losing and want change but to constantly bitch and fucking moan. for god sakes, nothing has happened and he out here saying we are fucked by LW. at some point it moves away from being a concerned or angry fan into being a fucking jerkoff troll. terps has clearly reached the second one.
Quote:
That's exactly what is happening. Shit has been playing out for three years.
Hey guys...let shit play out...
At some point, when do you just waive the white flag?
I mean literally every day you have multiple posts trashing everyone from players to management. Not on a selected day, like Whiny Wednesday, but every day. Every fucking laborious day.
At some point, doesn't it finally hit you that you aren't changing a damn thing and you are losing precious time and energy just to shit on a professional football team? If you have to remember the last time you posted anything positive about a team you so eagerly follow, wouldn't reality finally smack you on the fucking head and tell you to do something else?
GoTerps is using his brain to correctly evaluate a team he loves. I respect that much more than I do dying on a hill for Dave G. You are losing the argument on evidence so your only recourse is personal attacks. That is the waste of time, objectively.
And I know I know, you will call me a dupe, another not evidence based argument.
Its sad.
We had the same clowns on the day of the Beckham trade say that it was the single worst trade they had ever seen in the history of sports.
They said the same thing about the Leonard Williams trade.
They said the same thing about the Daniel Jones pick.
They said the same thing about the Blake Martinez signing.
They said the same thing about the Joe Judge hire.
Some people know to to let situations play out, and others don't. Unfortunately this board is made up of about 95-5 in that category.
"No it doesn't. Everything is awesome. You are a loser."
"No, you're a loser, loserface!"
"Yeah I know you are but what am I?"
"A loser!"
"Yeah I know you are but what am I?"
"Fuck off!!!"
Ouch.
3. giants and williams meet somewhere in the middle
4. giants trade williams
5. williams plays on tag, has an awful year and loses his bargaining power
6. williams plays on tag and gets hurt badly, still loses bargaining power
there are other options too buddy. not all of them have the giants as fucked
You're ignoring the fact that LW playing on the tag is a bad deal for the Giants. That is $19M they cannot apply to other FA's.
but in the Giants case it's exponentially worse and it would be exponentially worse for the Giants to tag Williams two consecutive years.
The $35M guaranteed COULD have been used toward paying the guarantees on a 5 year deal with $50M or $60M guaranteed structured with the guarantees up front to make it easier to part ways at the back end (should the need arise).
Here's the list of deals with ~$30m in guaranteed last year. Didn't look at the specifics of each but my guess is most of that gtd. $ was scheduled to be paid out in the first 2 years.
If you could go back in time, never tag Williams in the first place, and play out your own hypothetical, which would you choose?
Andrus Peat (5 years / 57m / 33.8m gtd)
Robert Quinn (5 years / 70m / 30m gtd)
Kyle Van Noy (4 years / 51m / 30m gtd)
Jack Conklin (3 years / 42m / 30m gtd)
Dante Fowler Jr (3 years / 45m / 29m gtd)
(Leonard Williams 2 years / 36m / 36m gtd)
IMO Jack Conklin is the only option that's even debateable. And I probably would choose that scenario personally. In a vacuum I'd prefer Williams to Conklin, but with Conklin you get the 3rd year. And obviously didn't need to pay the trade cost up front either. So just a better value.
But the main point here is that even in a worst case scenario of tagging Williams twice it's still a better use of cap space than most FA deals - even with the benefit of hindsight.
https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/2020/all/ - ( New Window )
I said if they don't win 9-11 games and make the playoffs this year, it's done with. It failed, DG will be gone.
So.....no. Sorry but you are another bullshitter in a line of bullshitters on this thread who don't know what the fuck you're talking about.
Quote:
3. giants and williams meet somewhere in the middle
4. giants trade williams
5. williams plays on tag, has an awful year and loses his bargaining power
6. williams plays on tag and gets hurt badly, still loses bargaining power
there are other options too buddy. not all of them have the giants as fucked
You're ignoring the fact that LW playing on the tag is a bad deal for the Giants. That is $19M they cannot apply to other FA's.
i agree, its not ideal but shit happens...obviously a long term deal is where we all want to be, but if they are far apart, they are far apart. we can still sign who we want with some other restructures. the giants are waiting to see the WR chips fall....they may be completely out on KG anyways because of what he is demanding
Ouch.
Well considering our main 3 moves were on defense, and we had a top 10 defense in the league, yeah, I think the Giants FO knows what it is doing now. I'm not going back to 2018 to argue with you guys. Get the fuck over it.
"Wait and see" for three straight years. 15-33 result.
No one has ever been as wrong as this guy in the history of this board.
Sean that's true.
So he can say his piece and move on. Or say his piece on a couple of threads and move on.
Every football thread becomes a referendum on Gettleman. Look at every thread about FA and the comments all go in one direction. Hell, when fans put their head in the sand, all you hear are fine grains muffling. When people scream on every thread about incompetence. EVERY THREAD, it becomes a battle between howler monkeys on whose screech is the loudest.
Go Terps wins
We had the same clowns on the day of the Beckham trade say that it was the single worst trade they had ever seen in the history of sports.
They said the same thing about the Leonard Williams trade.
They said the same thing about the Daniel Jones pick.
They said the same thing about the Blake Martinez signing.
They said the same thing about the Joe Judge hire.
Some people know to to let situations play out, and others don't. Unfortunately this board is made up of about 95-5 in that category.
Let situations play out? Thats bs. If the Giants signed say Joe Thuney, you wouldnt let it play out. You would be praising the deal like you do every single other move the Giants make no matter what.
You want things to play out when it suits you. Thats the reality.
Quote:
Scenario 1: Gettleman breaks and pays him Aaron Donald money
Scenario 2: Williams plays 2021 on the tag and gets his contract in 2022 - 2021 becomes an additional year of earnings in his career
Williams and his agent must wake up laughing at Gettleman. Shit, they probably have multiple BBI handles they use to support the great job Gettleman is doing.
I stopped buying jerseys years ago but I'm thinking about buying a Giants #99. I love this guy.
or
3. giants and williams meet somewhere in the middle
4. giants trade williams
5. williams plays on tag, has an awful year and loses his bargaining power
6. williams plays on tag and gets hurt badly, still loses bargaining power
there are other options too buddy. not all of them have the giants as fucked
So here is the problem with this.
LW is playing with house money. The guaranteed money he will get over these first two years is likely more than he would have gotten signing a long term deal last year. He's an ascending player that just bet on himself and won big with almost $40M for two seasons of play.
Chris Jones got $60M guaranteed I think LW can feel pretty safe that given his most recent season even if he gets injured he can score $20M guaranteed next offseason. He's already pretty set to get paid like Chris Jones OR BETTER. Who exactly has gotten the better of the other in this setup? No way in hell LW should be in a better position to make more than Chris Jones, the only reason he is, is because the way his team negotiated with him. Neither of these players or agents wanted to leave $.01 on the table.
They almost won the division.....at 6-10. Tells you a bit about the 2020 NFC East, doesn't it?
2-8 out of the division, 4-2 within it. Which do you find a more accurate representation of the Giants last season?
Won what? The division was goddamn awful last year.
Quote:
Scenario 1: Gettleman breaks and pays him Aaron Donald money
Scenario 2: Williams plays 2021 on the tag and gets his contract in 2022 - 2021 becomes an additional year of earnings in his career
Williams and his agent must wake up laughing at Gettleman. Shit, they probably have multiple BBI handles they use to support the great job Gettleman is doing.
I stopped buying jerseys years ago but I'm thinking about buying a Giants #99. I love this guy.
or
3. giants and williams meet somewhere in the middle
4. giants trade williams
5. williams plays on tag, has an awful year and loses his bargaining power
6. williams plays on tag and gets hurt badly, still loses bargaining power
there are other options too buddy. not all of them have the giants as fucked
So the hope is the Giants pay Williams $19M this season and he either sucks or gets injured so we can afford him next year?
What other shitty/injured players are you targeting in free agency next year?
Quote:
In comment 15180583 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Scenario 1: Gettleman breaks and pays him Aaron Donald money
Scenario 2: Williams plays 2021 on the tag and gets his contract in 2022 - 2021 becomes an additional year of earnings in his career
Williams and his agent must wake up laughing at Gettleman. Shit, they probably have multiple BBI handles they use to support the great job Gettleman is doing.
I stopped buying jerseys years ago but I'm thinking about buying a Giants #99. I love this guy.
or
3. giants and williams meet somewhere in the middle
4. giants trade williams
5. williams plays on tag, has an awful year and loses his bargaining power
6. williams plays on tag and gets hurt badly, still loses bargaining power
there are other options too buddy. not all of them have the giants as fucked
So the hope is the Giants pay Williams $19M this season and he either sucks or gets injured so we can afford him next year?
What other shitty/injured players are you targeting in free agency next year?
the hope is never to tag but lets not act like tagging is a death sentence...
We had the same clowns on the day of the Beckham trade say that it was the single worst trade they had ever seen in the history of sports.
They said the same thing about the Leonard Williams trade.
They said the same thing about the Daniel Jones pick.
They said the same thing about the Blake Martinez signing.
They said the same thing about the Joe Judge hire.
Some people know to to let situations play out, and others don't. Unfortunately this board is made up of about 95-5 in that category.
What did I do.
The Giants have shown love and gave Leo the opportunity AND COACHING he needed to thrive. He needs to reciprocate so we don’t lose out on a Dalvin Tomlinson or other players the org may want to bring in. Losing Dalvin really bothers me, particularly if it was because of a hold up in this deal (maybe it was or wasn’t).
I think fans feel scorned If HE doesn’t have enough conviction in US to get his mega deal done quickly so maybe we could’ve kept his running mate, or get a few other players, be gone.
terps...i didnt see this as an option on your post
Quote:
wrong again. Fairly certain that the Giants management knows what it's doing. How was 2020 in terms of free agency and the draft? Did you like it?
We had the same clowns on the day of the Beckham trade say that it was the single worst trade they had ever seen in the history of sports.
They said the same thing about the Leonard Williams trade.
They said the same thing about the Daniel Jones pick.
They said the same thing about the Blake Martinez signing.
They said the same thing about the Joe Judge hire.
Some people know to to let situations play out, and others don't. Unfortunately this board is made up of about 95-5 in that category.
What did I do.
Sorry, Kyle. I dragged you back into accidentally dragged you back into this one by daring to suggest that the Giants front office may be in over its head
exactly....i think someone needs to call giants...terps said we have two options...neither was meeting in middle
We had the same clowns on the day of the Beckham trade say that it was the single worst trade they had ever seen in the history of sports.
They said the same thing about the Leonard Williams trade.
They said the same thing about the Daniel Jones pick.
They said the same thing about the Blake Martinez signing.
They said the same thing about the Joe Judge hire.
Some people know to to let situations play out, and others don't. Unfortunately this board is made up of about 95-5 in that category.
These are almost all lies. most of BBI really liked the Martinez signing. Few knew who Judge was, but there was unheard of unanimity in liking the fact that it was an out of the box hire.
And sure, there was a plurality of BBI that criticized the other moves, but to refer to them as "the worst in history" is ludicrous. And let's face it, the only transaction you mentioned that can clearly be seen as a Giant win is the Odell trade. If DJ flames out this year, those critics will have been right.
And the LW trade is one where DG's instincts were right, but his follow through shows his weaknesses as GM. If LW plays at a much higher AAV than any other ER on the market, or even if he plays on the tag, LW and his agent played DG for a fool.
Quote:
wrong again. Fairly certain that the Giants management knows what it's doing. How was 2020 in terms of free agency and the draft? Did you like it?
We had the same clowns on the day of the Beckham trade say that it was the single worst trade they had ever seen in the history of sports.
They said the same thing about the Leonard Williams trade.
They said the same thing about the Daniel Jones pick.
They said the same thing about the Blake Martinez signing.
They said the same thing about the Joe Judge hire.
Some people know to to let situations play out, and others don't. Unfortunately this board is made up of about 95-5 in that category.
These are almost all lies. most of BBI really liked the Martinez signing. Few knew who Judge was, but there was unheard of unanimity in liking the fact that it was an out of the box hire.
And sure, there was a plurality of BBI that criticized the other moves, but to refer to them as "the worst in history" is ludicrous. And let's face it, the only transaction you mentioned that can clearly be seen as a Giant win is the Odell trade. If DJ flames out this year, those critics will have been right.
And the LW trade is one where DG's instincts were right, but his follow through shows his weaknesses as GM. If LW plays at a much higher AAV than any other ER on the market, or even if he plays on the tag, LW and his agent played DG for a fool.
Whatever fits the narrative. I should have known better than to wade into this one. Williams signed, Ryan has been vindicated!
This.
Like I said, this is why DG rushed to sign Booker last night. He couldn't land LW, couldn't clear space for DT, needed to sign someone so he wouldn't look like he was asleep at the wheel, and couldn't control his own impulsiveness (which landed us Solder on an albatross K immediately after Norwell signed with Jax - nevermind that he's also been a bust; he was DG's primary target).
DG is nothing if not predictable. Don't pin this nonsense on Judge; this is right out of DG's playbook under Shurmur, too.
I said if they don't win 9-11 games and make the playoffs this year, it's done with. It failed, DG will be gone.
So.....no. Sorry but you are another bullshitter in a line of bullshitters on this thread who don't know what the fuck you're talking about.
You're a battered spouse. Your credibility is nil.
How is this not a fair AAV for a healthy guy that is top 5 at his postion? It's when you start signing guys further down the list to those types of deals where it hurts you. We also got him on a slight discount last year on tag.
Keep waiting, Ryan. Keep waiting.
Loser.
Quote:
the tag, screw this guy
This.
Like I said, this is why DG rushed to sign Booker last night. He couldn't land LW, couldn't clear space for DT, needed to sign someone so he wouldn't look like he was asleep at the wheel, and couldn't control his own impulsiveness (which landed us Solder on an albatross K immediately after Norwell signed with Jax - nevermind that he's also been a bust; he was DG's primary target).
DG is nothing if not predictable. Don't pin this nonsense on Judge; this is right out of DG's playbook under Shurmur, too.
✔️👍🏻A good job of psychoanalysis , Dr Dunk
Quote:
So he's the 2nd highest AAV in the league for a DT?
How is this not a fair AAV for a healthy guy that is top 5 at his postion? It's when you start signing guys further down the list to those types of deals where it hurts you. We also got him on a slight discount last year on tag.
Given what the edge guys came off the board for yesterday, the tag should have been rescinded on the fly and DG should have been into the fray for one of the edge rushers at 60% of the price tag that LW is seeking. Let him go find $25M AAV on this market. He'd end up somewhere hat in hand for the price that DG should have signed him for last year, but not with the Giants. And THAT would be the insult that DG is avoiding, which is why he's tagged in the first place.
Quote:
That's exactly what is happening. Shit has been playing out for three years.
Hey guys...let shit play out...
At some point, when do you just waive the white flag?
I mean literally every day you have multiple posts trashing everyone from players to management. Not on a selected day, like Whiny Wednesday, but every day. Every fucking laborious day.
At some point, doesn't it finally hit you that you aren't changing a damn thing and you are losing precious time and energy just to shit on a professional football team? If you have to remember the last time you posted anything positive about a team you so eagerly follow, wouldn't reality finally smack you on the fucking head and tell you to do something else?
How many years will the Giants have to suck before you stop defending them under the guise of "I'm just being objective, I'm not actually a DG sycophant!"?
I still don't see any entries in that Google Sheet that I built for you.
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=606497&show_all=1#15169519 - ( New Window )
Quote:
So he's the 2nd highest AAV in the league for a DT?
How is this not a fair AAV for a healthy guy that is top 5 at his postion? It's when you start signing guys further down the list to those types of deals where it hurts you. We also got him on a slight discount last year on tag.
I was just asking, not criticizing - for some reason I thought there was someone higher than Buckner but below Donald.
I'm fine with this deal. Not overjoyed. I think I'm more concerned than others about a LW regression, but that will make it a slight overpay - not an abomination.
He was too busy psychoanalyzing the guy and calling him impulsive for signing a FB.
But he makes Google Docs!
Yeah, it's "somewhere in the middle" in the same way 8 is somewhere in the middle of 1 and 10.
I think it's a pretty good contract for sure, but I also think Williams' team ultimately won, and though it's not identicaly to Donald's contract, the per year averages are really not very far off.
Quote:
In comment 15180677 BrettNYG10 said:
I'm fine with this deal. Not overjoyed. I think I'm more concerned than others about a LW regression, but that will make it a slight overpay - not an abomination.
That's where I'm at with it, which honestly isn't a bad spot to be when signing top players. Frankly, not too worried about regression at all. He elevated his play a tad last year, but he's essentially been the same guy. Just hope he doesn't get hurt, but he's still young, and unbelievably healthy. How healthy he has been almost seems like he's due so to speak.
I absolutely love the player. But, we gave up picks to get him for the sole reason of then being able to have the inside track to signing him long term by having some team control. Had we signed him when we made the deal, he would be going into year 2 of a 4 or 5 year deal at about $5M less than he's getting no (or even more reduced). Instead, we paid $17.5M last year and we're on the hook for the full $19M this year; both years the cap is reduced due to COVID. It will cost a fortune to extend a deal for him. And, it likely is a huge reason we couldn't/didn't re-sign Tomlinson whose 2 year deal was worth only slightly more than 1 for Williams.
Personally, I would rather have re-signed Tomlinson and had the extra $10M to throw around in FA. All I will say is Williams has to be an absolute dominant beast for this to all be worth it. I don't mean very good. I mean a dominant, game altering player. Does he have that in him for the majority of a 16 game season?
Lastly, I stand by my last statement of the previous post. Williams now has to be absolutely dominant to warrant over $20M per.