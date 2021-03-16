for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Leonard Williams update from Mike G

Anakim : 3/16/2021 1:33 pm
NFL Update
@MySportsUpdate
The #Giants want to get a long-term deal with franchise tagged DL Leonard Williams, but there isn't much progress, per @MikeGarafolo. The tag is worth $19M; Williams is asking for "a lot more" per year than $19M. The whole situation is holding them up from doing other business.
MOVE ON  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2021 1:34 pm : link
He's not worth than $19M
honestly  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 1:34 pm : link
FUCK LW if thats the case. we have guys we want to sign to make us a better football team.

if he stayed with jets he wouldnt have done shit and wouldnt get close to a big deal. lets get this shit moving
Rescind  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 1:34 pm : link
the tag, screw this guy
If that's the case  
OBJRoyal : 3/16/2021 1:34 pm : link
Rescind the tag and move on
lol  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 1:35 pm : link
.
Good for LW  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 1:35 pm : link
he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2021 1:35 pm : link
Come on. The tag's not being rescinded.
is leonard williams suddenly lawrence taylor?  
peteschweaty : 3/16/2021 1:35 pm : link
what in god's name are they doing?
good player, always liked him,  
Dave : 3/16/2021 1:36 pm : link
but at this point, f it, send him back to the jests
Good for Williams  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 1:36 pm : link
His agent has completely fisted Gettleman on this.



Gettleman playing his hand...
You don't recind shit  
90.Cal : 3/16/2021 1:36 pm : link
He and his agent is welcome to get offers from other teams... make them give up a pick and pay him "way more than $19M"
What is a lot more?  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 1:36 pm : link
LW is one of my faves, but there has to be a point where we say, adios, or play on the tag and good luck next season wherever you wind up.
Kind of pisses me off  
jvm52106 : 3/16/2021 1:36 pm : link
the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.

RE: Good for LW  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15180087 The Dude said:
Quote:
he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.


he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.

At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.
RE: If that's the case  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15180084 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
Rescind the tag and move on


Gettleman won't he's a stubborn old man
I am not sure  
BigBlueJ : 3/16/2021 1:37 pm : link
how you defend this LW situation if you cannot bring him back on a long term deal.
RE: Good for Williams  
jvm52106 : 3/16/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15180095 Go Terps said:
Quote:
His agent has completely fisted Gettleman on this.



Gettleman playing his hand...


You are tiresome.
What a disaster  
Sean : 3/16/2021 1:37 pm : link
.
He was just on NFL Network  
Toastt34 : 3/16/2021 1:38 pm : link
And mentioned that he expects the Giants to make a signing later today that isn’t a big ticket signing but is “mildly interesting”.
isnt there a little risk in this for LW too?  
JJ2525 : 3/16/2021 1:38 pm : link
if the giants rescinded the tag on say Thursday...are there a lot of teams out there with the cap space to pay him this kind of contract he wants? alot of money getting spent in the first 3-4 days of FA.
RE: What is a lot more?  
Jonesin 4 A Ship : 3/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15180098 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
LW is one of my faves, but there has to be a point where we say, adios, or play on the tag and good luck next season wherever you wind up.


This whole things is a joke. Its time move on.
RE: RE: Good for LW  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15180103 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180087 The Dude said:


Quote:


he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.



he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.

At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.


And if he has another solid year? With the cap back on the upswing? He's bet on himself already and won.
Maybe Leonard Williams’ Agent  
M.S. : 3/16/2021 1:39 pm : link

Had a polite call with Dave Gettleman just to remind him that he can’t depend on Dalvin Tomlinson anymore. Just a thought.
RE: RE: Good for Williams  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15180107 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180095 Go Terps said:


Quote:


His agent has completely fisted Gettleman on this.



Gettleman playing his hand...



You are tiresome.


he really is.

wE hAvE nO tAlEnT yet ....here we are in contract talks to pay someone 20 per....and he earned it. DG made a GREAT move in that deal...like it or not....
RE: Good for Williams  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15180095 Go Terps said:
Quote:
His agent has completely fisted Gettleman on this.



Gettleman playing his hand...


You should play the lotto numbers seeing you know the end result all the time....
RE: What a disaster  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15180108 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Well most things Gettleman touches end up as disasters so par for the course?
He's allowed to test FA  
90.Cal : 3/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
He is on a non exclusive tag... some teams are telling his agent they'd pay him more just to make it harder on us... let's see who would be willing to pay him more AND give up a top 50 pick or better for him...
RE: He was just on NFL Network  
Anakim : 3/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15180110 Toastt34 said:
Quote:
And mentioned that he expects the Giants to make a signing later today that isn’t a big ticket signing but is “mildly interesting”.


A QB? Alex Smith? Mitch Trubisky? I guess that would classify as mildly interesting
LW  
bc4life : 3/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
he better be careful - if he plays on tag again and gets injured....his value goes down. I'd probably leave tag in place
I take a whole year off, come back, nothing's changed..  
Klaatu : 3/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
I just have to laugh.
LW holds up business  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
Prevents Dave from improving the team. Plays on FT again. Team goes 4-12. Dave fired.
RE: RE: RE: Good for LW  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15180115 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15180103 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180087 The Dude said:


Quote:


he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.



he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.

At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.



And if he has another solid year? With the cap back on the upswing? He's bet on himself already and won.


okay? then we got 3 years of great DL play for a 3rd and 5th. ideal? no, but many 3rd rounders dont even make it 3 years LOL .

That being said, i HIGHLY DOUBT he has a better year than this past one. Most likely he has a lesser or same year and in an increased cap year, we can add 2 mill or so more per year.
RE: RE: Good for LW  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15180103 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180087 The Dude said:


Quote:


he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.



he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.

At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.


He might not get 22 per year, but he could definitely get 22 in the form of a signing bonus/ guaranteed money. Which is just as good as playing on the tag here.
RE: LW holds up business  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2021 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15180125 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Prevents Dave from improving the team. Plays on FT again. Team goes 4-12. Dave fired.


That would be so Giants
Cheers, DG!  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/16/2021 1:42 pm : link
No contract and handcuffed. Fking clown show.
RE: RE: RE: Good for LW  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15180128 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15180103 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180087 The Dude said:


Quote:


he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.



he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.

At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.



He might not get 22 per year, but he could definitely get 22 in the form of a signing bonus/ guaranteed money. Which is just as good as playing on the tag here.


yes, lets see it. rescind tag and move on....

end of the day, he is going to be a giant this year barring a trade or a team coming in and throw 23+ at him.

He needs to work this out so we can build a better team...if he isnt willing to budge, good for giants then in not budging. call golladay and reddick and get em signed
Trade him  
fkap : 3/16/2021 1:42 pm : link
for a bag of donuts.

If he's all that, some team should be willing to give us a 2nd or 3rd (which is more than a bag of donuts, but will cause a lot of people to scream how much we got ripped off).

By now, his agent has talked to everyone, and the going price (contract) should be known. If the gap is too wide, sell him.
RE: LW holds up business  
Silver Spoon : 3/16/2021 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15180125 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Prevents Dave from improving the team. Plays on FT again. Team goes 4-12. Dave fired.


Johnny Boy will give the “arrow pointing” up speech. Then, warn Dave. Then, look tough. Then, well, that’s it.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2021 1:42 pm : link
'The whole situation is holding them up from doing other business.'

What are we even doing here? Gettleman...like, come on man. We can't do better than this?
RE: Kind of pisses me off  
sharp315 : 3/16/2021 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15180101 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.

Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.
What  
pjcas18 : 3/16/2021 1:43 pm : link
a shit show.

yet people still defend this as a "normal extension"

rescind the tag, sign no one, shit the bed again, get a comp pick or two for DT and LW, and roll the cap space until the Giants have a path to being competitive.
We lost dalvin for this clown?  
Justlurking : 3/16/2021 1:45 pm : link
What a fucking disaster this franchise is. Complete laughingstock. Fire Dave gettleman yesterday.
RE: MOVE ON  
jeff57 : 3/16/2021 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15180080 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
He's not worth than $19M


Pay him the $19 million and then move on.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Good for LW  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15180126 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180115 The Dude said:


Quote:


In comment 15180103 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180087 The Dude said:


Quote:


he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.



he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.

At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.



And if he has another solid year? With the cap back on the upswing? He's bet on himself already and won.



okay? then we got 3 years of great DL play for a 3rd and 5th. ideal? no, but many 3rd rounders dont even make it 3 years LOL .

That being said, i HIGHLY DOUBT he has a better year than this past one. Most likely he has a lesser or same year and in an increased cap year, we can add 2 mill or so more per year.


I'm not sure what your first point was about. I was just saying LW has a ton of leverage right now. Didn't mention the trade or 3rds/5ths but that seemed defensive.

I'm just saying hes been an ascending player who bet on himself. Even if he has an avg year he'll still be in the top 10 of pass rushing DT's. Hes had the hurries/hits but recently (last year) finally got home for sacks. In normal years, the top free agents at a position always are in contention to reset the market.

Disregard what pass rushers got yesterday, that means nothing to the LW camp. The way it meant nothing to the Dak camp last year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Good for LW  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15180154 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15180126 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180115 The Dude said:


Quote:


In comment 15180103 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180087 The Dude said:


Quote:


he has the Giants bent over right now. From a player stand point, he's played this pretty well.



he 100% doesnt have them bent over wtf. they could rescind and he wont get 23 per on open market.

At this point the only thing he is affecting is their ability to make some other moves. from a money standpoint he doesnt have us bent at all. we can keep him on tag, if he has a down year, GL next year getting 22 per.



And if he has another solid year? With the cap back on the upswing? He's bet on himself already and won.



okay? then we got 3 years of great DL play for a 3rd and 5th. ideal? no, but many 3rd rounders dont even make it 3 years LOL .

That being said, i HIGHLY DOUBT he has a better year than this past one. Most likely he has a lesser or same year and in an increased cap year, we can add 2 mill or so more per year.



I'm not sure what your first point was about. I was just saying LW has a ton of leverage right now. Didn't mention the trade or 3rds/5ths but that seemed defensive.

I'm just saying hes been an ascending player who bet on himself. Even if he has an avg year he'll still be in the top 10 of pass rushing DT's. Hes had the hurries/hits but recently (last year) finally got home for sacks. In normal years, the top free agents at a position always are in contention to reset the market.

Disregard what pass rushers got yesterday, that means nothing to the LW camp. The way it meant nothing to the Dak camp last year.


not defensive, im saying IF he bets on himself and we dont want to budge on 22 per, we got 3 years of good DT play....we keep moving.

My guess is though, he will bet on himself and have a lesser or the same year... i cannot see his production increasing, especially without DT eating double teams.

my guess is this will get done and he will be a giant
RE: RE: Kind of pisses me off  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15180140 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180101 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.



Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.


Figure what out? If LW and his Agent are playing unrelenting hardball, there’s nothing to figure out beyond the FT, trading him, or turning him loose. Of course if DG is being as unrelenting as LW, then there’s a logjam..The thing is, DG has Judge and possibly Mara in his ear, LW most likely just has his Agent.
Criticism is fair of DG  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/16/2021 1:48 pm : link
He had two years to get this done. Williams and his agent seem prepared to play on the tag again or at least apply more pressure to get more in the moment. The consequence is what Mike G said and Williams and the agent are leveraging that.
Let him play  
TommyWiseau : 3/16/2021 1:48 pm : link
The year on the tag or trade him if an offer comes in. Fuck em
RE: RE: Good for Williams  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15180118 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15180095 Go Terps said:


Quote:


His agent has completely fisted Gettleman on this.



Gettleman playing his hand...



You should play the lotto numbers seeing you know the end result all the time....


We all knew the end result; some of us are just better at accepting the truth.

You hire a clown and you're going to get a circus.
it would be quite ballsy to let him play on the tag again  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2021 1:49 pm : link
pretty sure I'd cave before then and either extend him or trade him. Either way things don't seem to be going as smoothly as the beats speculated a couple days ago.
I think we'd all love closure on this  
Dinger : 3/16/2021 1:49 pm : link
and other cap moves(ehhem, Solder), but I think you have to have some patience.


Plenty of value in 2nd and 3rd 'waves'. - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: Kind of pisses me off  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15180158 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180140 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180101 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.



Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.



Figure what out? If LW and his Agent are playing unrelenting hardball, there’s nothing to figure out beyond the FT, trading him, or turning him loose. Of course if DG is being as unrelenting as LW, then there’s a logjam..The thing is, DG has Judge and possibly Mara in his ear, LW most likely just has his Agent.


exactly...plus it takes two....LW came here as a high risk high reward, but if his expecatations on pay far exceed true market value, then oh well. we dont just budge because he wants it and played well betting on himself. we value him at X, he values himself at Y, we dont know whows fault it is or who is wrong....LW camp could be playing hardball and we are saying okay, time to evaluate our other options
RE: Let him play  
jeff57 : 3/16/2021 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15180163 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
The year on the tag or trade him if an offer comes in. Fuck em


That’s what I would do. He apparently wants more per year than the tag. Even though they could back load a multi-year deal, he’s probably at his peak now.
Well, this is all proceeding swimmingly  
Greg from LI : 3/16/2021 1:51 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Let him play  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15180173 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180163 TommyWiseau said:


Quote:


The year on the tag or trade him if an offer comes in. Fuck em



That’s what I would do. He apparently wants more per year than the tag. Even though they could back load a multi-year deal, he’s probably at his peak now.


he is def at peak in terms of performance and he has had 1 good yr. great for him he bet on himself but giants believed in him and gave him a new opportunity. now it seems like a cash grab by LW which i get but it doesnt mean we have to give into it. let him play on tag, field offers and keep going. If they want golladay and reddick that badly, rescind tag if no offers come in and sign both
Let him continue to shop around. If he finds a deal and the Giants can  
Ivan15 : 3/16/2021 1:52 pm : link
Get a 3rd round draft pick, then it will all be worthwhile. The Giants would have gotten the use of LW for 1 1/2 seasons at the cost of a 5th round pick. And if he plays under the tag and leaves next season, the Giants would be eligible for a comp pick and that trade is behind us.
RE: RE: RE: Kind of pisses me off  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15180158 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180140 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180101 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.



Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.



Figure what out? If LW and his Agent are playing unrelenting hardball, there’s nothing to figure out beyond the FT, trading him, or turning him loose. Of course if DG is being as unrelenting as LW, then there’s a logjam..The thing is, DG has Judge and possibly Mara in his ear, LW most likely just has his Agent.


Right i guess alot of opinions believe, Shouldn't you account for the possibility of hardball when you trade assets for the player that will be an impending FA? (Whether the giants would've blown those picks anyway which might be true lol, the point is in principle that should've been considered)

I know its a different sport but Met fans will be mad if they dont lock up Lindor right? And the mets/Lindors people had some sort of light negotiation before accepting no? Far from a handshake but know what ballpark the other is in.
LW may not have time on his side either.  
darktimes : 3/16/2021 1:52 pm : link
The longer he waits the more money is allocated in FA by other teams and the less suitors there are. Especially in this cap strapped year.

Do you think he can risk going to another team with a different system and betting on himself again?
What  
AcidTest : 3/16/2021 1:53 pm : link
a fiasco. DG went all in on LW from the moment of the trade, and he's been playing catch up in the negotiations ever since. He used the FT despite not signing LW to a long term contract for more than a year. Now DT is gone, and team LW knows as a result that he's even more desperate.

The $19.3M is a massive financial anchor that's killing us in FA, unless you count Johnson, Booker, and apparently another low level signing later on today. Big whoop. It's past time to tell teams that we want to do a sign and trade and will take less than two #1s.
RE: LW may not have time on his side either.  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15180183 darktimes said:
Quote:
The longer he waits the more money is allocated in FA by other teams and the less suitors there are. Especially in this cap strapped year.

Do you think he can risk going to another team with a different system and betting on himself again?


i agree, plus he bet once and won, but you have to do BETTER or the same and then have to argue for more next year....if its me, im taking the 19 and keep it moving. he is still young and will have a shot at a second contract should his play continue.
The  
AcidTest : 3/16/2021 1:55 pm : link
only other option is to let him play on the FT again this year.
RE: RE: RE: Kind of pisses me off  
sharp315 : 3/16/2021 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15180158 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180140 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180101 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.



Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.



Figure what out? If LW and his Agent are playing unrelenting hardball, there’s nothing to figure out beyond the FT, trading him, or turning him loose. Of course if DG is being as unrelenting as LW, then there’s a logjam..The thing is, DG has Judge and possibly Mara in his ear, LW most likely just has his Agent.

They had enormous cap room going into 2020. DG should have locked up LW directly after the trade or at the very least 1 year ago when we were doing this same song and dance. There is no reason to have such conviction about a player and Gettleman does about LW but then refuse to pay him - especially when they had the cap space to make it work. Instead they spent wild a year ago and now they're backed into a corner. It's the definition of mismanagement.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 3/16/2021 1:55 pm : link
That 16M or so that he was rumored to be after last offseason sounds pretty sweet right about now.
RE: Good for Williams  
djm : 3/16/2021 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15180095 Go Terps said:
Quote:
His agent has completely fisted Gettleman on this.



Gettleman playing his hand...


so whatever he did here was the wrong move right?
Sign him? He overpaid. Don't sign him? He's a fool.

Trade mid round trash for him and watch the guy DEVELOP into a stud? He's still a fool.

Fucking hate this trash. Fucking garbage day after day. Offer up anything...ANYTHING. please.
I would have  
pjcas18 : 3/16/2021 1:56 pm : link
much more respect and faith in Gettleman if he simply took the L on the trade.

I would not have made the trade, but I get why he did (even if I disagree with it).

But once Williams' agent began playing "unrelenting hardball" you cut him loose - trade, simply let him become a UFA, whatever.

Because now the best case seems like two years of LW on the tag for a non-competitive Giants team. Horrendous use of cap space.

Right now I'd take the $36M in cap space instead of Williams on the tag the past two years.

sounds like he wants Aaron Donald money  
mphbullet36 : 3/16/2021 1:56 pm : link
this could get ugly fast because LW reps have all the leverage since we traded for him and know DG can't lose him or it will look like a terrible trade.
his contract should be around 22 per year  
GiantsFan84 : 3/16/2021 1:56 pm : link
that's the going rate and is significantly more than 19. why would LW accept anything less than 19

he also knows that the giants would need to franchise him again next year to keep him which would be a 20% raise. that then becomes the starting point for the extension conversation
keep in mind  
Chip : 3/16/2021 1:56 pm : link
they have not extended Bradberry, Martinez or announced Solders pay cut. There is 20 mil in cap space there if ownership wants to pony up bonus money.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Kind of pisses me off  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15180190 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180158 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180140 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180101 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.



Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.



Figure what out? If LW and his Agent are playing unrelenting hardball, there’s nothing to figure out beyond the FT, trading him, or turning him loose. Of course if DG is being as unrelenting as LW, then there’s a logjam..The thing is, DG has Judge and possibly Mara in his ear, LW most likely just has his Agent.


They had enormous cap room going into 2020. DG should have locked up LW directly after the trade or at the very least 1 year ago when we were doing this same song and dance. There is no reason to have such conviction about a player and Gettleman does about LW but then refuse to pay him - especially when they had the cap space to make it work. Instead they spent wild a year ago and now they're backed into a corner. It's the definition of mismanagement.


sign him when ? before he had his only good year? you guys woulda been bitching we paid 16m for a guy who hasnt done anything.

There was nothing to pay. we took a shot and he played great. now we have to pay him what we think he is worth. if he has ridiculous expectations thats on him and his camp....
Gettleman has let  
Josh in the City : 3/16/2021 1:57 pm : link
Leonard Williams hold him by the testicles since the day he made the trade. It was another foolish move by a foolish GM to trade draft assets without ensuring the player was locked up long term.

Then he had months to lock him up after a big season and he failed to do so once again. And instead of ensuring that happened he's left in limbo and letting valuable pieces (like Dalvin Tomlinson) walk without compensation. And that's a whole other mess...teams were calling about trading for him mid season but instead of having any foresight whatsoever they held on to him in a meaningless season and ended up getting zip for him.

This front office has been an absolute travesty under Gettleman and I can't wait for him to be shown the door. He fucking sucks and I'm sorry for the fans who are STILL unable to see the obvious.
RE: ......  
djm : 3/16/2021 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15180191 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
That 16M or so that he was rumored to be after last offseason sounds pretty sweet right about now.


Right. And DG just said NOPE!! I'd rather overpay you in two years with the tag.

PErhaps the guy just wants the biggest CY he can get and the Giants are trying to be prudent? You know, the same shit you maniacs bitch about day after day? Guess not? Because that doesn't work with the mob mentality around here.
RE: RE: RE: Good for Williams  
section125 : 3/16/2021 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15180167 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15180118 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15180095 Go Terps said:


Quote:


His agent has completely fisted Gettleman on this.



Gettleman playing his hand...



You should play the lotto numbers seeing you know the end result all the time....



We all knew the end result; some of us are just better at accepting the truth.

You hire a clown and you're going to get a circus.


Fats was right, take your crystal ball and buy
lotto tickets.

Maybe the Giants should hold him to just before the draft and rescind the tag. Let him wallow out there when there is no money left.
RE: Criticism is fair of DG  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15180162 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
He had two years to get this done. Williams and his agent seem prepared to play on the tag again or at least apply more pressure to get more in the moment. The consequence is what Mike G said and Williams and the agent are leveraging that.


True, but there’s got to be an end point. I don’t blame DG for not giving in to unreasonable and yes, selfish demands. Selfish in the sense that he’s supposed to be a team player, a guy who wants to play on a winner. If so, does it fucking matter if you take 20 or 21 instead of 22 or 23? If these demands are true, he’s hamstring our team build in FA..That sucks, imo..I know a player can try to get all he can and he should, but sometimes ego and greed rear its ugly head. I’m beginning to think that this MIGHT BE one of those times, imv
This is a positive  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 1:59 pm : link
Williams is doing the Giants a huge solid here. He is keeping them from doing anything stupid and he is embarrassing the organization. We're moving closer to an O'Brien/Judge partnership managing something resembling a blank slate.
This is all good news...  
Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2021 1:59 pm : link
Williams is keeping the NYG Front Office on ice, and preventing Getts from wasting millions during the early stages of free agency.

I think Leo and his agent see what  
90.Cal : 3/16/2021 2:00 pm : link
Shaq Barrett and Judon and other guys previously playing on the tag just got and are completely unimpressed and are willing to bet on himself again in '21 hoping to get the Chris Jones and DeForest Buckner type deals that are clearly not coming from ANYONE this year... big gamble... idk if that $$$ is coming just because the cap goes up, he'll be a year older and he'll have to be every bit as dominant as he was this past year or there going to say it was a "1 year" thing... We should have overpayed before this year, now we are in a bad spot... to blame DG for not extending him is bullshit, same people still think it was a dumb trade even after Leo just put together what looked like an All Pro caliber season...
this is basic stuff  
GiantsFan84 : 3/16/2021 2:00 pm : link
the giants had two options last year. an extension or a franchise tag.

the tag made sense because LW never really had that monster year so the team wasn't sure if they wanted to commit long-term. at the same time, if he did prove himself the cost of an extension was going to go up. that was the risk reward.

this begs the question, if they weren't prepared to do either of these things, why trade for him to begin with?
jinx  
Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2021 2:01 pm : link
...
also those of you saying rescind the tag are nuts  
GiantsFan84 : 3/16/2021 2:02 pm : link
you trade him on the tag not rescind it
Maybe he does want to play on a winner  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 2:02 pm : link
Ans that's why he's pricing himself off the team.
RE: RE: Good for Williams  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15180194 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15180095 Go Terps said:


Quote:


His agent has completely fisted Gettleman on this.



Gettleman playing his hand...



so whatever he did here was the wrong move right?
Sign him? He overpaid. Don't sign him? He's a fool.

Trade mid round trash for him and watch the guy DEVELOP into a stud? He's still a fool.

Fucking hate this trash. Fucking garbage day after day. Offer up anything...ANYTHING. please.


You don't seem to understand how this whole thing has played out.
Kirk Cousins of DTs  
MojoEd : 3/16/2021 2:03 pm : link
This ends well only for LW.
What a mess  
Rong5611 : 3/16/2021 2:03 pm : link
I'm not a DG basher, but this is on him unless LW's people are being completely unreasonable. If that's the case, it might be time to trade him and move on. Otherwise, make the deal already even if its a couple of million bucks on the high side.

If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
Greg from LI : 3/16/2021 2:04 pm : link
Then what was the point of trading for him?
RE: Maybe he does want to play on a winner  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15180229 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Ans that's why he's pricing himself off the team.


Fine, so he’ll play for 18-20 with someone else as they sure as hell aren’t paying him much more than that, imo
RE: RE: Maybe he does want to play on a winner  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15180240 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180229 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Ans that's why he's pricing himself off the team.



Fine, so he’ll play for 18-20 with someone else as they sure as hell aren’t paying him much more than that, imo


agreed. he is stuck on tag. he will have to have a monster year to get more than 22 per. good luck to him. if he has a lesser year this year...good luck arguing for 22 from ANYONE
RE: If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15180238 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Then what was the point of trading for him?


Never forget:
The juice was worth the squeeze...

😆😆

Right now the only squeeze going on is Williams’ mitts around Dave’s balls...
Hilarious.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 2:07 pm : link
IDK who's more unlikable between Williams and Gettleman. Ick.
The Williams situation is textbook study  
Sammo85 : 3/16/2021 2:07 pm : link
of "how not to GM".
Raanan  
jeff57 : 3/16/2021 2:07 pm : link
This is what happens when you do the whole process backwards like Giants have done in this situation, dating back to the trade.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15180251 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15180238 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Then what was the point of trading for him?



Never forget:
The juice was worth the squeeze...

😆😆

Right now the only squeeze going on is Williams’ mitts around Dave’s balls...


oh stop. LW is a giant. DG is sitting there saying we arent giving in...if LW has a poor year, good luck getting paid 19 let alone 22.
RE: RE: If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
AcidTest : 3/16/2021 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15180251 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15180238 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Then what was the point of trading for him?



Never forget:
The juice was worth the squeeze...

😆😆

Right now the only squeeze going on is Williams’ mitts around Dave’s balls...


HAHAHA. LOL. Agreed.
RE: If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15180238 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Then what was the point of trading for him?


Because he was a good player whose reasonable salary expectations would have been 13-15 a year at the time. NO ONE anticipated such an extraordinary year in ‘20. No reasonable person would have expected LW to have THAT TYPE OF YEAR that moved him to possibly ask for 8-10 mil more. No one..
RE: RE: If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15180259 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180238 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Then what was the point of trading for him?



Because he was a good player whose reasonable salary expectations would have been 13-15 a year at the time. NO ONE anticipated such an extraordinary year in ‘20. No reasonable person would have expected LW to have THAT TYPE OF YEAR that moved him to possibly ask for 8-10 mil more. No one..


+1
.  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 2:10 pm : link
It's amazing the mental gymnastics people go through to keep from admitting to themselves that this operation has been a complete joke.
RE: Raanan  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15180254 jeff57 said:
Quote:
This is what happens when you do the whole process backwards like Giants have done in this situation, dating back to the trade. Link - ( New Window )


I keep saying it:
Dave is the league’s worst GM and Abrams its worst cap guru.
RE: RE: RE: If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15180261 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180259 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180238 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Then what was the point of trading for him?



Because he was a good player whose reasonable salary expectations would have been 13-15 a year at the time. NO ONE anticipated such an extraordinary year in ‘20. No reasonable person would have expected LW to have THAT TYPE OF YEAR that moved him to possibly ask for 8-10 mil more. No one..



+1


When you make the trade don't you somewhat have in mind a number both sides would agree to...because if you dont....the player might have a good year...and.....well....
still don't get what  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 2:11 pm : link
a NFL player would risk losing money once they get to a certain age. If I was 25/26, I would take the guaranteed contract and be done with it. It will be risky for Williams if he plays on the tag and gets injured...or, doesn't have a good year (hopefully he does)
RE: RE: If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15180251 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15180238 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Then what was the point of trading for him?



Never forget:
The juice was worth the squeeze...

😆😆

Right now the only squeeze going on is Williams’ mitts around Dave’s balls...


Ha ha ha ha
RE: If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
bw in dc : 3/16/2021 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15180238 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Then what was the point of trading for him?


Right, but this proves Gentleman had a lack of understanding the market comps since the trade. And he misjudged the shrewdness of the LW camp, who have played this beautifully for their client.
A lot more than 19mm?  
Giant John : 3/16/2021 2:12 pm : link
What's he smoking? Time to show what other offers you have Mr Williams.
Why should Giants compete against themselves?
Gettleman and Mara  
Sammo85 : 3/16/2021 2:12 pm : link
Couldn't ask for a more dysfunctional undeserving leadership group.
RE: Gettleman and Mara  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15180273 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Couldn't ask for a more dysfunctional undeserving leadership group.


It really is embarrassing at this point. All of this over...Leonard Williams, too. Haha. Have to love it.
Regarding recinding the tag; stop it!  
90.Cal : 3/16/2021 2:13 pm : link
No reason to recind the tag & end up with nothing. He is on a 'non-exclusive' tag, if he wants "way more than $19M per year" he is welcomed to go find a team that will pay him that. Do you think someone is willing to pay him $20M+ a year but not willing to trade a pick for him?

In recent memory a tagged Dee Ford was traded from KC to SF for a 2nd round pick and Frank Clark was traded from SEA to KC for a 2nd round pick...

I'm not taking a 3rd round pick for Leo... hell he's a beast, not ideal to have him play in the tag due to this year's cap ramifications but I'd rather have Leo than a 3rd round pick anyday, hell I'm only accepting a 2 because we clearly are struggling to get this long term deal done but Leo is clearly a first round type caliber player, I wouldn't be totally against him playing on tag if thats what it comes too.
RE: still don't get what  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15180268 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
a NFL player would risk losing money once they get to a certain age. If I was 25/26, I would take the guaranteed contract and be done with it. It will be risky for Williams if he plays on the tag and gets injured...or, doesn't have a good year (hopefully he does)


Because a lot of these players have never worked at a real job making a real wage and don’t understand how much money they are being offered in the context of real life. Who gives a shit if you get 19 million or 23 million a year? You are set for life after one year.
RE: RE: Maybe he does want to play on a winner  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15180240 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180229 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Ans that's why he's pricing himself off the team.



Fine, so he’ll play for 18-20 with someone else as they sure as hell aren’t paying him much more than that, imo


If I had to guess, this is about guarantees.

He'd play for 18 a year if you guaranteed the years. That's 36m. Which is better than the tag.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Kind of pisses me off  
sharp315 : 3/16/2021 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15180207 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180190 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180158 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180140 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180101 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


the way this LW situation has gone. We have to get the deal done but if the number becomes too much then we are stuck.



Yup - Gettleman front office has had 2 years to figure this out. No reason it should have ever reached a 2nd franchise tag. Leonard Williams and his agent have complete leverage in this situation and there is nothing the Giants can do other than meet his demands. This is pinnacle of DG ineptitude.



Figure what out? If LW and his Agent are playing unrelenting hardball, there’s nothing to figure out beyond the FT, trading him, or turning him loose. Of course if DG is being as unrelenting as LW, then there’s a logjam..The thing is, DG has Judge and possibly Mara in his ear, LW most likely just has his Agent.


They had enormous cap room going into 2020. DG should have locked up LW directly after the trade or at the very least 1 year ago when we were doing this same song and dance. There is no reason to have such conviction about a player and Gettleman does about LW but then refuse to pay him - especially when they had the cap space to make it work. Instead they spent wild a year ago and now they're backed into a corner. It's the definition of mismanagement.



sign him when ? before he had his only good year? you guys woulda been bitching we paid 16m for a guy who hasnt done anything.

There was nothing to pay. we took a shot and he played great. now we have to pay him what we think he is worth. if he has ridiculous expectations thats on him and his camp....

I'm talking specifically as Gettleman the GM. I traded mid round picks for this guy and I have a very strong conviction about his skills. As GM I should have signed him to a deal before Martinez, Bradberry, Fackrell, Logan Ryan etc etc. If I as a GM didn't want to sign him then I as the GM probably shouldn't have sent picks away mid season. It's the same reason the Tunsil trade gets laughed at. Plus on a long term deal you can maneuver cap so that you aren't hamstrung going into free agency - which is exactly where they are now and partially why they let Tomlinson walk.
RE: RE: If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
Dnew15 : 3/16/2021 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15180270 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15180238 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Then what was the point of trading for him?



Right, but this proves Gentleman had a lack of understanding the market comps since the trade. And he misjudged the shrewdness of the LW camp, who have played this beautifully for their client.


That second part is x100

He really misjudged Team LW.
RE: A lot more than 19mm?  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15180271 Giant John said:
Quote:
What's he smoking? Time to show what other offers you have Mr Williams.
Why should Giants compete against themselves?


He doesn’t need to show his offers.
And competing against themselves is what Dave is good at. See last night with Booker as evidence.
RE: still don't get what  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15180268 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
a NFL player would risk losing money once they get to a certain age. If I was 25/26, I would take the guaranteed contract and be done with it. It will be risky for Williams if he plays on the tag and gets injured...or, doesn't have a good year (hopefully he does)


i 100% agree. playing on a tag is a big risk for him. he has a lesser year, he loses money 100%. everyone will say ah it was a 1yr of production type thing. his vlaue goes down to 14 per.
why are you all still talking about  
Platos : 3/16/2021 2:14 pm : link
how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?
Miami has an extra 1st rounder and some space  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 2:14 pm : link
Hows Leonard Williams sound!?
Honestly this whole thing is pissing me off...  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/16/2021 2:15 pm : link
...Yes Williams was great last year, but using the franchise tag has really cut into the Giants' available cap space, right when they should be reaping the benefits of having a QB on a rookie contract.

Last year the Giants could have added a legit FA WR like Robby Anderson.

This year they are completely hamstrung by this mess.
RE: RE: RE: Maybe he does want to play on a winner  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15180278 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15180240 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180229 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Ans that's why he's pricing himself off the team.



Fine, so he’ll play for 18-20 with someone else as they sure as hell aren’t paying him much more than that, imo



If I had to guess, this is about guarantees.

He'd play for 18 a year if you guaranteed the years. That's 36m. Which is better than the tag.


You could be right re guaranteed money
RE: why are you all still talking about  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15180287 Platos said:
Quote:
how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?


....Right. So why did you trade for the player? Surely there was some form of communication about ballpark figures no? Not sure anyone would do it blindly and just assuming the figure.....which sounds like.......free agency.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15180267 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15180261 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180259 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180238 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Then what was the point of trading for him?



Because he was a good player whose reasonable salary expectations would have been 13-15 a year at the time. NO ONE anticipated such an extraordinary year in ‘20. No reasonable person would have expected LW to have THAT TYPE OF YEAR that moved him to possibly ask for 8-10 mil more. No one..



+1



When you make the trade don't you somewhat have in mind a number both sides would agree to...because if you dont....the player might have a good year...and.....well....


Of course, but such an exponential jump?
.......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 3/16/2021 2:17 pm : link
Giants set the floor when they tagged him, and now he's asking for more than the floor. Seems like a negotiating 101 thing.

Hm.
From here  
Dnew15 : 3/16/2021 2:18 pm : link
the Giants have 2 plays:

1.) Let him play one more year on the franchise tag and risk him holding out

2.) rescind the tag and a.) use that money to make moves and assume he's gone OR b.) let him test the market and try to come over the top at the end potentially paying him what he wants now and missing out on the chance to make other moves b/c they're waiting for this domino to fall.

Either way - LW is completing the dominating the Giants in this contract negotiation process
RE: why are you all still talking about  
pjcas18 : 3/16/2021 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15180287 Platos said:
Quote:
how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?


not sure who "you all" is, but what I had said was once that $$ was proposed in an "unrelenting hardball" way by Williams' agent he should have been cut loose last year.

What did Gettleman expect to change from last year to this year?

If anything the situation (of getting him to sign a LT contract) was worsened by Williams' good play.
RE: RE: why are you all still talking about  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15180293 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15180287 Platos said:


Quote:


how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?



....Right. So why did you trade for the player? Surely there was some form of communication about ballpark figures no? Not sure anyone would do it blindly and just assuming the figure.....which sounds like.......free agency.


people are missing the fucking point. we had a chance to get a young guy for cheap. 3 and 5 is CHEAP.

we took a shot and are now making what we deem to be a fair offer. if his camp has ridicuslous expectations thats on him. if i am DG i field offers. none there, i rescind tag and bring in reddick, golladay, a CB and a DL and get to work.

we have NO IDEA what is going on behind the scenes. not you specifically but half of BBI acts like they do
RE: RE: If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
Kyle_ : 3/16/2021 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15180259 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180238 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Then what was the point of trading for him?



Because he was a good player whose reasonable salary expectations would have been 13-15 a year at the time. NO ONE anticipated such an extraordinary year in ‘20. No reasonable person would have expected LW to have THAT TYPE OF YEAR that moved him to possibly ask for 8-10 mil more. No one..

It's not true that "no one" anticipated 2020.

Dave Gettleman traded for Leonard Williams, giving up draft capital, based on a player evaluation that he was capable of his 2020 performance. DG anticipated LW's 2020 performance.

I thought that evaluation was wrong and that 2020 wouldn't happen. I was wrong. DG was right!

Why DG has negotiated with LW like he wasn't worth the salary a player capable of 2020 would deserve, based on his prior evaluation that he was exactly that player, is a special kind of stupid.

I would have handled LW's negotiations the way DG has because I didn't see the talent that DG did. Many Giants fans would have done the same.

DG has half-assed the approach to LW: pay a premium cost to acquire him, pay a premium cost (the tag) to retain him, but offer him non-premium contracts that got rejected.
RE: why are you all still talking about  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15180287 Platos said:
Quote:
how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?


No one knows that. You’re pulling shit out of your arse
To clarify, the reason why this is awful is LW's camp knew DG's view  
Kyle_ : 3/16/2021 2:20 pm : link
of their player. The trading picks to get him midseason during a terrible season gave up the game there!
RE: Honestly this whole thing is pissing me off...  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15180290 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...Yes Williams was great last year, but using the franchise tag has really cut into the Giants' available cap space, right when they should be reaping the benefits of having a QB on a rookie contract.

Last year the Giants could have added a legit FA WR like Robby Anderson.

This year they are completely hamstrung by this mess.


Exactly. I was hoping Anderson only signed a one year deal last year and was disappointed to see it was 2 years a few months back.
This is probably why  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 2:21 pm : link
the Jets traded him. They knew he wanted crazy money.
RE: RE: why are you all still talking about  
Platos : 3/16/2021 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15180302 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180287 Platos said:


Quote:


how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?



No one knows that. You’re pulling shit out of your arse


but "we could've had him for 16mil a year" isn't pulled out of someones ass?

if we could've had him for less than his Tag long term why not make the deal? he obviously has wanted much more than what was offered and still does.
RE: RE: still don't get what  
sharp315 : 3/16/2021 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15180277 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15180268 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


a NFL player would risk losing money once they get to a certain age. If I was 25/26, I would take the guaranteed contract and be done with it. It will be risky for Williams if he plays on the tag and gets injured...or, doesn't have a good year (hopefully he does)



Because a lot of these players have never worked at a real job making a real wage and don’t understand how much money they are being offered in the context of real life. Who gives a shit if you get 19 million or 23 million a year? You are set for life after one year.

It's malpractice for a good agent to let his client take anything less than every dollar they are worth. 4 million is the difference between setting up your parents for life and setting up your kids and their kids. This is life changing money for generations. The NFL isn’t a charity event. If Gettleman didn't want to pay LW market rate then he should have left him at the Jets. Pretty straight forward. And if they paid him market rate a year ago we wouldn't even be having this discussion.
How in the world would Team LW think  
Section331 : 3/16/2021 2:25 pm : link
they can get "significantly more" than $19M in this market? For me, the bar has been set - the 4/$72M deal Shaq Barrett signed. Until another ER signs a bigger deal, that is the market that has been set. Even go up to 4/$76, take it or leave it.
Honestly  
Jon in NYC : 3/16/2021 2:25 pm : link
if it's really preventing them from upgrading their roster in other places it's just embarrassing.

Gettleman should probably be fired already but this is just blatant malpractice if they cant get something done here.
RE: RE: RE: why are you all still talking about  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15180299 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180293 The Dude said:


Quote:


In comment 15180287 Platos said:


Quote:


how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?



....Right. So why did you trade for the player? Surely there was some form of communication about ballpark figures no? Not sure anyone would do it blindly and just assuming the figure.....which sounds like.......free agency.



people are missing the fucking point. we had a chance to get a young guy for cheap. 3 and 5 is CHEAP.

we took a shot and are now making what we deem to be a fair offer. if his camp has ridicuslous expectations thats on him. if i am DG i field offers. none there, i rescind tag and bring in reddick, golladay, a CB and a DL and get to work.

we have NO IDEA what is going on behind the scenes. not you specifically but half of BBI acts like they do


A young guy for cheap? I'm not pretending to know anything behind the scenes. But he was an upcoming free agent. We traded for a young guy for the right to speak to him first. And while i dont know, I'd imagine there HAS to be communication about locking the player up (its a different sport but the mets knew Lindors ballpark before the trade, no?)

Trading for the player and then acting shocked when they ask for the world is puzzling to me... Players love FA and getting the most money. Why not ask for it?
So, No Contingency in place?  
ZogZerg : 3/16/2021 2:25 pm : link
JFC! They had an entire year to come up with a Fucking plan.

Dumb and Dumber running this ship.
LW and his agent are on the clock too  
Bricktop : 3/16/2021 2:25 pm : link
Teams are spending money now and this is a clear message that he's shopping and they'd better be buyers quick. It's pretty standard and the right move for his camp.

At this point, I suspect he'll need to play on the tag and that's the best case scenario for the Giants at this point. You cannot overpay based off one year. You cannot panic.

But Terps is correct - this was always going to be the issue as soon as the deal was made to acquire him. If you couldn't read those tea leaves back then, I don't know what to tell you.
Kyle  
Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2021 2:26 pm : link
with good posts above and clear thought process...

RE: RE: RE: why are you all still talking about  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15180309 Platos said:
Quote:
In comment 15180302 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180287 Platos said:


Quote:


how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?



No one knows that. You’re pulling shit out of your arse



but "we could've had him for 16mil a year" isn't pulled out of someones ass?

if we could've had him for less than his Tag long term why not make the deal? he obviously has wanted much more than what was offered and still does.


Yes, re the 16 mil..No one really know. And as said just above, it’s really about the guarantees anyway, don’t you think?
RE: RE: RE: still don't get what  
Producer : 3/16/2021 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15180310 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180277 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15180268 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


a NFL player would risk losing money once they get to a certain age. If I was 25/26, I would take the guaranteed contract and be done with it. It will be risky for Williams if he plays on the tag and gets injured...or, doesn't have a good year (hopefully he does)



Because a lot of these players have never worked at a real job making a real wage and don’t understand how much money they are being offered in the context of real life. Who gives a shit if you get 19 million or 23 million a year? You are set for life after one year.


It's malpractice for a good agent to let his client take anything less than every dollar they are worth. 4 million is the difference between setting up your parents for life and setting up your kids and their kids. This is life changing money for generations. The NFL isn’t a charity event. If Gettleman didn't want to pay LW market rate then he should have left him at the Jets. Pretty straight forward. And if they paid him market rate a year ago we wouldn't even be having this discussion.


DG isn't a long term strategic thinker. He is purely tactical. But we already knew this. This is just additional evidence.
If he's asking for too much money  
ghost718 : 3/16/2021 2:26 pm : link
Just trade him,sign Golliday, and draft defense.

Nothing wrong with that,drafting defense is fun.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 3/16/2021 2:27 pm : link
Is Williams willing to play on the tag again or will he hold out?
RE: RE: RE: still don't get what  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15180310 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180277 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15180268 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


a NFL player would risk losing money once they get to a certain age. If I was 25/26, I would take the guaranteed contract and be done with it. It will be risky for Williams if he plays on the tag and gets injured...or, doesn't have a good year (hopefully he does)



Because a lot of these players have never worked at a real job making a real wage and don’t understand how much money they are being offered in the context of real life. Who gives a shit if you get 19 million or 23 million a year? You are set for life after one year.


It's malpractice for a good agent to let his client take anything less than every dollar they are worth. 4 million is the difference between setting up your parents for life and setting up your kids and their kids. This is life changing money for generations. The NFL isn’t a charity event. If Gettleman didn't want to pay LW market rate then he should have left him at the Jets. Pretty straight forward. And if they paid him market rate a year ago we wouldn't even be having this discussion.


That’s interesting because I see players on teams like Tampa for example taking slightly less because they want to win and not just collect a big paycheck. And if you can’t support generations of your family with the money he has made this far plus another 76 million on a four year deal you better take a course in money management. Give me a break.
Dave Gettleman is an underpants gnome  
Greg from LI : 3/16/2021 2:27 pm : link
There's no other explanation
If we end up losing  
lugnut : 3/16/2021 2:28 pm : link
both Tomlinson AND LW, I'd say that's grounds for DG's immediate dismissal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: why are you all still talking about  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15180314 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15180299 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180293 The Dude said:


Quote:


In comment 15180287 Platos said:


Quote:


how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?



....Right. So why did you trade for the player? Surely there was some form of communication about ballpark figures no? Not sure anyone would do it blindly and just assuming the figure.....which sounds like.......free agency.



people are missing the fucking point. we had a chance to get a young guy for cheap. 3 and 5 is CHEAP.

we took a shot and are now making what we deem to be a fair offer. if his camp has ridicuslous expectations thats on him. if i am DG i field offers. none there, i rescind tag and bring in reddick, golladay, a CB and a DL and get to work.

we have NO IDEA what is going on behind the scenes. not you specifically but half of BBI acts like they do



A young guy for cheap? I'm not pretending to know anything behind the scenes. But he was an upcoming free agent. We traded for a young guy for the right to speak to him first. And while i dont know, I'd imagine there HAS to be communication about locking the player up (its a different sport but the mets knew Lindors ballpark before the trade, no?)

Trading for the player and then acting shocked when they ask for the world is puzzling to me... Players love FA and getting the most money. Why not ask for it?


Acting shocked because he had a season no one thought he’d have. He was a good player who had an all-pro year. At most, who expected him after this past season not to sign for 18-20 with nice guarantees?
Rescind  
Carl in CT : 3/16/2021 2:29 pm : link
Sign JUJU and Galloway. Draft a DL. Extend Bradberry and Martinez. Done!
RE: Honestly  
islander1 : 3/16/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15180313 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
if it's really preventing them from upgrading their roster in other places it's just embarrassing.

Gettleman should probably be fired already but this is just blatant malpractice if they cant get something done here.


How else does a franchise stay this bad, for this long?
RE: RE: RE: RE: still don't get what  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15180324 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15180310 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180277 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15180268 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


a NFL player would risk losing money once they get to a certain age. If I was 25/26, I would take the guaranteed contract and be done with it. It will be risky for Williams if he plays on the tag and gets injured...or, doesn't have a good year (hopefully he does)



Because a lot of these players have never worked at a real job making a real wage and don’t understand how much money they are being offered in the context of real life. Who gives a shit if you get 19 million or 23 million a year? You are set for life after one year.


It's malpractice for a good agent to let his client take anything less than every dollar they are worth. 4 million is the difference between setting up your parents for life and setting up your kids and their kids. This is life changing money for generations. The NFL isn’t a charity event. If Gettleman didn't want to pay LW market rate then he should have left him at the Jets. Pretty straight forward. And if they paid him market rate a year ago we wouldn't even be having this discussion.



That’s interesting because I see players on teams like Tampa for example taking slightly less because they want to win and not just collect a big paycheck. And if you can’t support generations of your family with the money he has made this far plus another 76 million on a four year deal you better take a course in money management. Give me a break.


I'm not saying its smart, but you'd be surprised how many players blow money away.

Also, the players that are taking slightly less to win.....are on winning teams...............................
Hopefully Gettleman has a backup plan besides paying LW  
Metnut : 3/16/2021 2:29 pm : link
$22M+ cap hit annually.

A smarter GM would’ve made his final offer a little while ago and moved on to plan B if it was rejected.
You have a screw loose in your head if  
Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2021 2:29 pm : link
you think LW playing on the franchise tag in 2021 is acceptable under any circumstances...
RE: If we end up losing  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15180328 lugnut said:
Quote:
both Tomlinson AND LW, I'd say that's grounds for DG's immediate dismissal.


Agreed, this is why they should have rescinded the tag Monday morning.
RE: If we end up losing  
Greg from LI : 3/16/2021 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15180328 lugnut said:
Quote:
both Tomlinson AND LW, I'd say that's grounds for DG's immediate dismissal.


We reached the "grounds for immediate dismissal" stage a while ago.
...  
christian : 3/16/2021 2:32 pm : link
I'll just say Mike G. has been a good friend and source to BBI over the years, and a hell of a reporter.

If he says it, I believe it.

There are reasons why the Giants haven't architected a strong team over the last three seasons -- they've made a bunch of personnel mistakes.

I'm not in the business of trying to convince anyone is wrong or right about their view on the team. But if I were of the opinion things will mostly work out for the Giants, that the management is decently component, and things are going well -- this would concern me.

The bottom line is this:  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 2:35 pm : link
Blame DG all you want. Perhaps blame LW. Or both. We really have no idea what’s going on in the house. Sign him, stay with the tag or cut bait..

At this point I’m getting too exhausted participating in this verbal ping pong..I’m sure it’s frustrating for most, myself included.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: why are you all still talking about  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15180329 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180314 The Dude said:


Quote:


In comment 15180299 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180293 The Dude said:


Quote:


In comment 15180287 Platos said:


Quote:


how we didn't lock him up last offseason? you know he basically wanted 19/20 last season too right?



....Right. So why did you trade for the player? Surely there was some form of communication about ballpark figures no? Not sure anyone would do it blindly and just assuming the figure.....which sounds like.......free agency.



people are missing the fucking point. we had a chance to get a young guy for cheap. 3 and 5 is CHEAP.

we took a shot and are now making what we deem to be a fair offer. if his camp has ridicuslous expectations thats on him. if i am DG i field offers. none there, i rescind tag and bring in reddick, golladay, a CB and a DL and get to work.

we have NO IDEA what is going on behind the scenes. not you specifically but half of BBI acts like they do



A young guy for cheap? I'm not pretending to know anything behind the scenes. But he was an upcoming free agent. We traded for a young guy for the right to speak to him first. And while i dont know, I'd imagine there HAS to be communication about locking the player up (its a different sport but the mets knew Lindors ballpark before the trade, no?)

Trading for the player and then acting shocked when they ask for the world is puzzling to me... Players love FA and getting the most money. Why not ask for it?



Acting shocked because he had a season no one thought he’d have. He was a good player who had an all-pro year. At most, who expected him after this past season not to sign for 18-20 with nice guarantees?


I guess you and me differ in that the conviction that was had to trade for an impending FA should've been enough to even overpay back then. LW took a chance betting on himself, and the giants also took a chance.

Who expected him not to sign for 18-20 with nice guarantees after the year he had? Take a look at the top of the rushing DT/DE market. I certainly knew he was asking above or near those numbers. Every year (not covid year) an average- above average player would reset the market at their position, until the next guy and so on and so forth.

Aaron Donald signed that contract 3 years ago. I'm sure LW is shooting for above that, at the very least, above Buckners 21 signed last year. LW camp always viewed themselves in that light. And maybe not fully, DG felt he could be on that level when he traded for him no?
RE: You have a screw loose in your head if  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2021 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15180334 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
you think LW playing on the franchise tag in 2021 is acceptable under any circumstances...


why exactly? The 19m AAV is lower than an extension and for any years you are artificially paying him less than that (low first year base) you are paying more than that - which is exactly how Solder's contract was structured.

I 100% agree it's not ideal and it seems apparent LW/his agent are seemingly unreasonable in their negotiations. This year unlike last year I'd be more worried about him holding out than having to pay him the 19m. I'd be shopping him hard for a draft pick right now.
....  
2cents : 3/16/2021 2:37 pm : link
We can all agree this was horribly mismanaged but idk what to hope for now. Leo at 20mil + aav or letting him walk with dalvin..
RE: RE: You have a screw loose in your head if  
jeff57 : 3/16/2021 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15180360 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15180334 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


you think LW playing on the franchise tag in 2021 is acceptable under any circumstances...



why exactly? The 19m AAV is lower than an extension and for any years you are artificially paying him less than that (low first year base) you are paying more than that - which is exactly how Solder's contract was structured.

I 100% agree it's not ideal and it seems apparent LW/his agent are seemingly unreasonable in their negotiations. This year unlike last year I'd be more worried about him holding out than having to pay him the 19m. I'd be shopping him hard for a draft pick right now.


Agree. Franchising hom or a tag and trade makes sense more than a long-term deal. He wants more per year than the tag.
Dave  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/16/2021 2:39 pm : link
has the right ideas about the game and what it takes to win. He has really struggled in the execution part. How much is because of the collective group think nobody knows.
I have no idea how much his reps are asking for,  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/16/2021 2:40 pm : link
but did anyone think he was going to sign for less than Deforest Buckner... 4/84?
I'd sincerely  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 2:41 pm : link
Call up Miami for a tag and trade.

They have space and they own picks

#18
#36
#50
RE: The bottom line is this:  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15180358 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Blame DG all you want. Perhaps blame LW. Or both. We really have no idea what’s going on in the house. Sign him, stay with the tag or cut bait..

At this point I’m getting too exhausted participating in this verbal ping pong..I’m sure it’s frustrating for most, myself included.


I'm not frustrated at all. Today feels like a good day - the curtain is being pulled back on this clown show.

The first step in the road to recovery is admitting you have a problem. In our case the problem is that these past three years have been a waste of time.

Fire Gettleman. Make O'Brien GM to work in partnership with Judge. Cleanse the roster of the mistakes and work back to a blank slate from which the professionals can build something in a competent fashion.

The very absurd and very visible Leonard Williams calamity is moving the organization closer to good things. It feels like we're about to bottom out.
The bottom line is that this should have been forseeable  
Greg from LI : 3/16/2021 2:43 pm : link
You can say that Gettleman can't be blamed for not expecting Williams to ask for $20M+, and there is truth to that. However, leaving aside the precise dollar amount, he knew that the Jets were shopping him because he was about to hit free agency and he was not going to be cheap to sign. It was an obvious risk. Then, not signing him for 2020 and slapping the franchise tag on him represented another obvious risk - if he had a big season, the salary demands that the Giants were unwilling to meet in 2020 were only going to increase. That's exactly what happened.

So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?

The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.
..  
Sean : 3/16/2021 2:43 pm : link
15-33 with no cap room.

Quote:
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
·
6m
Good quote from
@judybattista
on NFL Network, immediately after talking about the #Giants cap issues as they figure out Leonard Williams’ situation:

“Good teams know how to operate no matter what the salary cap is."
RE: ....  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15180362 2cents said:
Quote:
We can all agree this was horribly mismanaged but idk what to hope for now. Leo at 20mil + aav or letting him walk with dalvin..


I'm hoping he plays out the year on the tag, forcing the Giants to generally sit out FA.
At this point  
Bricktop : 3/16/2021 2:44 pm : link
If you sign him to a long term deal, you're overpaying. He's got all the leverage. DG painted them into a fuckin corner. You've allowed one guy to dictate the entire FA market. Well done.
RE: RE: RE: If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 3/16/2021 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15180300 Kyle_ said:
Quote:

It's not true that "no one" anticipated 2020.

Dave Gettleman traded for Leonard Williams, giving up draft capital, based on a player evaluation that he was capable of his 2020 performance. DG anticipated LW's 2020 performance.

I thought that evaluation was wrong and that 2020 wouldn't happen. I was wrong. DG was right!

Why DG has negotiated with LW like he wasn't worth the salary a player capable of 2020 would deserve, based on his prior evaluation that he was exactly that player, is a special kind of stupid.

I would have handled LW's negotiations the way DG has because I didn't see the talent that DG did. Many Giants fans would have done the same.

DG has half-assed the approach to LW: pay a premium cost to acquire him, pay a premium cost (the tag) to retain him, but offer him non-premium contracts that got rejected.


This is a really good post IMO.

DG got criticized for the trade because no one could foresee an All-Pro caliber year for LW...except DG, who parted with the assets for it. At the time, which seems to be what some of the beats are suggesting as well, if DG was strong enough in his conviction to trade assets for a player that needed to be tagged (in a year where we were 2-6 at the time no less), then our flexibility on a long term deal should have matched that conviction. And if it's in that $12M per-$16M per range at the time (obviously guarantees/structure matter), and you have the conviction to do this, this range should have been a bridge you should be able to gap.

For reference (Franchise/Transition #):
2019 DT (memo sent 3/1/19): $15.2M / $12.3M
2020 DT (memo sent 3/16/20): $16.1M / $13.1

2019 DE (what LW camp wants): $17.1M / $14.3M
2020 DE: $17.8M / $15.2M

Very interested in how this works out.
Make O'Brien the GM?  
Kyle_ : 3/16/2021 2:45 pm : link
Is that in reference to Bill O'Brien?

I wouldn't let BOB manage my fantasy team for a week if I'm on vacation.
Gettleman  
PaulN : 3/16/2021 2:45 pm : link
Is a fucking moron. Should have signed Tomlinson and let this greedy fuck go. He has been all about the money from day 1 and has had Gettleman over a barrel the entire time, and Gettleman continues on with his what a great guy he is and how it will all work out. He is going to massively overpay for this guy and once he is set financially he will not be the same. He has proven that already, look at the fucking facts, he just happens to have his huge season just before free agency, in year 2 he knew the Giants were strapped and can't afford another franchise tag. He even made an issue out of being paid a defensive end. Gettleman will kill this franchise with a stupid owner not knowing any better.
RE: Make O'Brien the GM?  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15180386 Kyle_ said:
Quote:
Is that in reference to Bill O'Brien?

I wouldn't let BOB manage my fantasy team for a week if I'm on vacation.


Kyle O'Brien.
Btw, you make that deal with the Jets  
Bricktop : 3/16/2021 2:47 pm : link
because you believe he'll have a great season. There's no other reason. So if that comes to fruition - as it did - you should have been prepared for the fallout. This shit isn't difficult to figure out. The Giants are woefully behind other teams when it comes to managing the cap and personnel evaluation.
RE: RE: You have a screw loose in your head if  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15180360 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15180334 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


you think LW playing on the franchise tag in 2021 is acceptable under any circumstances...



why exactly? The 19m AAV is lower than an extension and for any years you are artificially paying him less than that (low first year base) you are paying more than that - which is exactly how Solder's contract was structured.



It isn't acceptable because it blocks the team from participating in free agency if it otherwise wanted to. They'd be forced to restructure other deals to find money.

How does this team get better in 2021 other than their 6 draft picks? You don't have to believe in free agency, but they do. And they would be spending money if they had it.
RE: RE: Make O'Brien the GM?  
Kyle_ : 3/16/2021 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15180393 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15180386 Kyle_ said:


Quote:


Is that in reference to Bill O'Brien?

I wouldn't let BOB manage my fantasy team for a week if I'm on vacation.



Kyle O'Brien.

Without even reading his bio, that makes far more sense than what I assumed. I missed the news on hiring this guy.
RE: The bottom line is that this should have been forseeable  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15180375 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
You can say that Gettleman can't be blamed for not expecting Williams to ask for $20M+, and there is truth to that. However, leaving aside the precise dollar amount, he knew that the Jets were shopping him because he was about to hit free agency and he was not going to be cheap to sign. It was an obvious risk. Then, not signing him for 2020 and slapping the franchise tag on him represented another obvious risk - if he had a big season, the salary demands that the Giants were unwilling to meet in 2020 were only going to increase. That's exactly what happened.

So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?

The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.


+100000

I'm seeing people say, well we couldn't have seen 2020 happen!! LW bet on himself, took a chance. So did the giants. Any type of good year would only drive his price up no? Even with 3 less sacks and 15 less hurries we're still having this conversation no?

Just feel like DG was right in his conviction of the player. Lock up that player.
RE: Gettleman  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15180388 PaulN said:
Quote:
Is a fucking moron. Should have signed Tomlinson and let this greedy fuck go. He has been all about the money from day 1 and has had Gettleman over a barrel the entire time, and Gettleman continues on with his what a great guy he is and how it will all work out. He is going to massively overpay for this guy and once he is set financially he will not be the same. He has proven that already, look at the fucking facts, he just happens to have his huge season just before free agency, in year 2 he knew the Giants were strapped and can't afford another franchise tag. He even made an issue out of being paid a defensive end. Gettleman will kill this franchise with a stupid owner not knowing any better.


LOL holy overreaction. you guys need to stick to your fucking day jobs.

1. DG isnt ruining shit
2. we HAVE NO CLUE WHAT LW CAMP IS ASKING FOR
3. DG made a GREAT trade
4. Giants have made what they deem to be a fair offer
5. Giants may have to move on, rescind the tag and sign who they want in FA to improve the roster
6. BBI needs to chill out on the sky is falling shit. its getting old
7. lets let it play out before we whine like naggy fuckin cunts
RE: RE: RE: RE: If Gettleman wasn't prepared to pay him  
Greg from LI : 3/16/2021 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15180382 ManningLobsItBurressAlone said:
Quote:
DG got criticized for the trade because no one could foresee an All-Pro caliber year for LW...except DG, who parted with the assets for it.


This is the point I keep making - if you think he's that good to trade for, and then you tag him for 2020, how on earth could you claim to be blindsided when he has a big year and asks for the moon?
RE: still don't get what  
rsjem1979 : 3/16/2021 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15180268 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
a NFL player would risk losing money once they get to a certain age. If I was 25/26, I would take the guaranteed contract and be done with it. It will be risky for Williams if he plays on the tag and gets injured...or, doesn't have a good year (hopefully he does)


The risk for Williams is mitigated by the fact that he can play on the tag this year and have banked $35 million over two years AND be right back on the market again next year.

If he'd simply hit free agency a year ago it's unlikely he would have found that kind of guaranteed money on the open market. Gettleman did Williams a HUGE service by trading for him - he put the franchise tag in play and LW's agent played it perfectly.

You want to know why people thought the trade was dumb? THIS scenario was likely to play out because DG showed his hand and Williams isn't represented by an idiot.
RE: RE: The bottom line is that this should have been forseeable  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15180400 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15180375 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


You can say that Gettleman can't be blamed for not expecting Williams to ask for $20M+, and there is truth to that. However, leaving aside the precise dollar amount, he knew that the Jets were shopping him because he was about to hit free agency and he was not going to be cheap to sign. It was an obvious risk. Then, not signing him for 2020 and slapping the franchise tag on him represented another obvious risk - if he had a big season, the salary demands that the Giants were unwilling to meet in 2020 were only going to increase. That's exactly what happened.

So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?

The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.



+100000

I'm seeing people say, well we couldn't have seen 2020 happen!! LW bet on himself, took a chance. So did the giants. Any type of good year would only drive his price up no? Even with 3 less sacks and 15 less hurries we're still having this conversation no?

Just feel like DG was right in his conviction of the player. Lock up that player.


he is trying to "lock that player up" they are just apart on the value of this player. you and everyone else would bitch if he was like 23 mil ah deal!!!! he is being wise and assigning a value. its fucking part of negotiating. we dont even know if its "holding us back" we may not even want golladay, maybe samuel is the guy judge and DG want.

Let shit play out
RE: How in the world would Team LW think  
sharp315 : 3/16/2021 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15180312 Section331 said:
Quote:
they can get "significantly more" than $19M in this market? For me, the bar has been set - the 4/$72M deal Shaq Barrett signed. Until another ER signs a bigger deal, that is the market that has been set. Even go up to 4/$76, take it or leave it.

The difference is Barrett is getting 36 mil guaranteed. That's almost twice what LW will get on the tag and if he plays and gets injured and his career is done then he walks away from the NFL with significantly less cash than with a deal.
RE: The bottom line is that this should have been forseeable  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2021 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15180375 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
You can say that Gettleman can't be blamed for not expecting Williams to ask for $20M+, and there is truth to that. However, leaving aside the precise dollar amount, he knew that the Jets were shopping him because he was about to hit free agency and he was not going to be cheap to sign. It was an obvious risk. Then, not signing him for 2020 and slapping the franchise tag on him represented another obvious risk - if he had a big season, the salary demands that the Giants were unwilling to meet in 2020 were only going to increase. That's exactly what happened.

So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?

The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.


Or that they had comfort in the tag values. Last year they signed Bradberry to a 3 year deal for 45m, $32m guaranteed in the first 2 years (widely praised deal structure). If he plays on the tag Williams will have gotten 2 years $35m.

Last year made more sense to do it than this year because there was less hold out risk. It also made a lot more sense prior to the cap going down. But it could very well be that Williams' preference is simply to get to UFA in a year where the cap is expected to go back up again.
RE: ..  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15180376 Sean said:
Quote:
15-33 with no cap room.



Quote:


Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
·
6m
Good quote from
@judybattista
on NFL Network, immediately after talking about the #Giants cap issues as they figure out Leonard Williams’ situation:

“Good teams know how to operate no matter what the salary cap is."


Certainly fits the description of embarrassing.
"Let shit play out"  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 2:52 pm : link
That's exactly what is happening. Shit has been playing out for three years.

Hey guys...let shit play out...

...  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 2:54 pm : link
not trying to defend anything DG is doing, but even if LW plays on the franchise tag, it will not factor in to the Giants trying to sign (or end up signing) the players they want to target. As discussed a million times over, they can make 2-3 quick restructures and end up signing a few players (like Golladay and Reddick) AND Williams could still play on the tag.

Teams know how to make it work. Let's just see what happens rest of today and tomorrow before we start to cry about it.
RE:  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15180433 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That's exactly what is happening. Shit has been playing out for three years.

Hey guys...let shit play out...


LOL you are the biggest whiny bitch ever.

you have NO FUCKING CLUE how this will play out. you just love to whine and troll the board. you bitch about everything.
This does feel like rock bottom with Gettleman..  
Sean : 3/16/2021 2:54 pm : link
This is the same shit that got him canned in Carolina.
RE: The bottom line is that this should have been forseeable  
rsjem1979 : 3/16/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15180375 Greg from LI said:
Quote:

So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?

The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.


This is the critical question. I postulated yesterday that Gettleman COULD have "overpaid" LW as a free agent in 2020 - something like 4 years, $60 million - and while many might have questioned the deal, he would have ultimately been proven correct and Williams would be entering the 2nd year of what is now a very reasonable contract.
RE: ...  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15180443 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
not trying to defend anything DG is doing, but even if LW plays on the franchise tag, it will not factor in to the Giants trying to sign (or end up signing) the players they want to target. As discussed a million times over, they can make 2-3 quick restructures and end up signing a few players (like Golladay and Reddick) AND Williams could still play on the tag.

Teams know how to make it work. Let's just see what happens rest of today and tomorrow before we start to cry about it.


This guy has to be a fucking troll at this point, right?
i still think they get a long term deal done with him  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 2:55 pm : link
but again, it is absolutely 100% not true that the Giants won't be able to sign a few players if Williams plays on the tag
Dave  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 2:56 pm : link
have you not a clue how the cap works? The Rams were just 40M over the cap and gave Leonard Floyd a 65M contract.

We are currently UNDER the cap with Williams on the tag. Fucking relax dude.
RE: RE: You have a screw loose in your head if  
Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2021 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15180360 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15180334 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


you think LW playing on the franchise tag in 2021 is acceptable under any circumstances...



why exactly? The 19m AAV is lower than an extension and for any years you are artificially paying him less than that (low first year base) you are paying more than that - which is exactly how Solder's contract was structured.

I 100% agree it's not ideal and it seems apparent LW/his agent are seemingly unreasonable in their negotiations. This year unlike last year I'd be more worried about him holding out than having to pay him the 19m. I'd be shopping him hard for a draft pick right now.


Eric I think you look at much of the LW situation rationally, as opposed to the super majority on this thread. And they absolutely should be shopping him for a trade as we speak because it may need to come to that.

But sending out guaranteed dollars for two years running to the tune of $36M+ for a player that you would like longer-term but getting no benefit whatsoever in terms of control over his future services is bad business.

And when you add the fact that it is for a team that is not seriously competing for a championship in 2021 it is simply a crappy use of current dollars. Those monies should be redirected to benefit the team both now and longer term.
RE: This does feel like rock bottom with Gettleman..  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15180447 Sean said:
Quote:
This is the same shit that got him canned in Carolina.


If Ernie Accorsi doesn't tell Mara to give DG the job...honest question..... Is DG employed right now?
More mental gymnastics to defend MaGoo.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 2:57 pm : link
It's sickening how supposed 'Giants fans' are okay with what a fucking joke this guy has made this team look like the past 3 years.

"Wait and see, 15-33.'

Shut the fuck up.
RE: Dave  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15180461 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
have you not a clue how the cap works? The Rams were just 40M over the cap and gave Leonard Floyd a 65M contract.

We are currently UNDER the cap with Williams on the tag. Fucking relax dude.


dude, you get some shit but your posts are always a calming voice of reason. great poster you are my guy.
RE: This does feel like rock bottom with Gettleman..  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15180447 Sean said:
Quote:
This is the same shit that got him canned in Carolina.

Oh yeah? Because last year was one of the best free agency periods Giants have had in years.
RE: RE: The bottom line is that this should have been forseeable  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15180448 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180375 Greg from LI said:


Quote:



So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?

The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.



This is the critical question. I postulated yesterday that Gettleman COULD have "overpaid" LW as a free agent in 2020 - something like 4 years, $60 million - and while many might have questioned the deal, he would have ultimately been proven correct and Williams would be entering the 2nd year of what is now a very reasonable contract.


Williams earned ~$16M on the tag last year. Are you sure he would've signed for 4 yrs/$60M? I think a deal would've been completed if his camp was willing to go that low and that they were more likely looking for a 5th year and/or $17-18M per. Or a substantially more gtd than what the Giants were offering.
RE: The bottom line is this:  
bw in dc : 3/16/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15180358 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Blame DG all you want. Perhaps blame LW. Or both. We really have no idea what’s going on in the house. Sign him, stay with the tag or cut bait..

At this point I’m getting too exhausted participating in this verbal ping pong..I’m sure it’s frustrating for most, myself included.


Serious question - blame LW for what? Trying to maximize his earning potential...?
Are you saying  
pjcas18 : 3/16/2021 2:59 pm : link
the Giants had comfort in the FT values?

that makes zero sense.

Why would a non-contender (or even a contender) be comfortable with a 25 year old player to play one year on the FT? After that year you have to negotiate all over again.

The FT is awful for the team and risky for the player. Neither wants it. It's worse for a non-contender. Tolerable for a contender who has many other mouths to feed and can't keep anyone.

but in the Giants case it's exponentially worse and it would be exponentially worse for the Giants to tag Williams two consecutive years.

The $35M guaranteed COULD have been used toward paying the guarantees on a 5 year deal with $50M or $60M guaranteed structured with the guarantees up front to make it easier to part ways at the back end (should the need arise).

but the key is there would be a back end to the contract.

Now, if Williams plays a second year on the tag what do the Giants have to show for it after the 2 years? Nothing. Zip. 6 wins and ? (probably another 6 wins) and Williams will want $50 or $60M guaranteed to sign a new deal wherever he signs it and the $35M spent on two FT years for Williams on a non-contending NY Giants team was absolutely wasted $$$.

RE: RE: How in the world would Team LW think  
Section331 : 3/16/2021 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15180408 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180312 Section331 said:


Quote:


they can get "significantly more" than $19M in this market? For me, the bar has been set - the 4/$72M deal Shaq Barrett signed. Until another ER signs a bigger deal, that is the market that has been set. Even go up to 4/$76, take it or leave it.


The difference is Barrett is getting 36 mil guaranteed. That's almost twice what LW will get on the tag and if he plays and gets injured and his career is done then he walks away from the NFL with significantly less cash than with a deal.


If the Giants allow LW to play on the tag, then DG has been far worse than even his biggest detractors thought. I have ZERO issue with giving LW a $36M guarantee, allowing him to play on the tag ties up $19M in cap money. Sign him to a 4-year deal, you can backload money into the last 3 years, after the cap goes up.
RE: RE: The bottom line is this:  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15180472 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15180358 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Blame DG all you want. Perhaps blame LW. Or both. We really have no idea what’s going on in the house. Sign him, stay with the tag or cut bait..

At this point I’m getting too exhausted participating in this verbal ping pong..I’m sure it’s frustrating for most, myself included.



Serious question - blame LW for what? Trying to maximize his earning potential...?


nothing wrong with maximizing your earnings, but lets not act like giants offered 10 lol. good for LW but if the demands are outrageous(NOBODY KNOWS) then its sorta on him and we should trade por pull tag
Dave  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 2:59 pm : link
fuck off. It isn't "mental gymnastics"....it's actual reality. These are things that happen EVERY SINGLE YEAR in the NFL. Teams work around the cap, they restructure guys, they change signing bonuses, they make it work.

And yet, like clockwork, we have this message board bitching and moaning about "the cap" every single damn year. We are in good shape with the cap.
RE: Dave  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15180479 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
fuck off. It isn't "mental gymnastics"....it's actual reality. These are things that happen EVERY SINGLE YEAR in the NFL. Teams work around the cap, they restructure guys, they change signing bonuses, they make it work.

And yet, like clockwork, we have this message board bitching and moaning about "the cap" every single damn year. We are in good shape with the cap.


Oh yeah. Team is in great shape right now. Can't even sign a guy that our GM traded for. The dirt worst offense in the league. 15 wins in 3 years.

Yeah, everything is just great. Fucking dweeb.
RE: Dave  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15180479 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
We are in good shape with the cap.


Ryan  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:01 pm : link
they just troll bro.

just ignore it.
RE: RE: This does feel like rock bottom with Gettleman..  
bw in dc : 3/16/2021 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15180463 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15180447 Sean said:


Quote:


This is the same shit that got him canned in Carolina.



If Ernie Accorsi doesn't tell Mara to give DG the job...honest question..... Is DG employed right now?


Absolutely not. The hiring of Gettleman was purely Accorsi recommending DG to Mara because he felt guilty about passing him over for Reese the first time.

And when Accorsi says jump, Mara says how high?
It's funny seeing the leverage/contract issue finally dawning on  
widmerseyebrow : 3/16/2021 3:02 pm : link
the fiercest trade defenders.
There's still time to get something done before  
Strahan91 : 3/16/2021 3:03 pm : link
the new league year and a lot of good targets for the Giants haven't signed anywhere yet. With that said, if they sign elsewhere and Williams is still on the tag this time tomorrow this can only be described as a complete disaster. The team won 6 games and are down Zeitler and Tomlinson already. They have holes all over the roster and right now are hamstrung by the tag cap number on the books.
RE: RE: Dave  
Producer : 3/16/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15180487 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15180479 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


We are in good shape with the cap.





it does feel the wheels are coming off the cart.. though I am hoping DG has two brilliant signings coming.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:04 pm : link
i remember the same bitching and moaning from last year about the cap, and then we signed Bradberry, Martinez, and Ryan. How did that turn out?
mistake  
Hilary : 3/16/2021 3:04 pm : link
the giants have been mistaken from the beginning of this relationship, thinking they could sign Williams to a reasonable contract. I would try to trade his rights to a team that feels they are close to the playoffs or the SB to recoup the third round pick colts pats fins chargers niners seem to be the teams with cap space.
At least we can all agree LW doesn't have a complete dope  
widmerseyebrow : 3/16/2021 3:05 pm : link
for an agent.
RE: mistake  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15180504 Hilary said:
Quote:
the giants have been mistaken from the beginning of this relationship, thinking they could sign Williams to a reasonable contract. I would try to trade his rights to a team that feels they are close to the playoffs or the SB to recoup the third round pick colts pats fins chargers niners seem to be the teams with cap space.


i agree. i would definitely pick up the phone. call the phins, they could use some front help and thye hvae the cap and picks.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15180502 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
i remember the same bitching and moaning from last year about the cap, and then we signed Bradberry, Martinez, and Ryan. How did that turn out?


6-10.
RE: RE: RE: You have a screw loose in your head if  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2021 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15180462 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15180360 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15180334 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


you think LW playing on the franchise tag in 2021 is acceptable under any circumstances...



why exactly? The 19m AAV is lower than an extension and for any years you are artificially paying him less than that (low first year base) you are paying more than that - which is exactly how Solder's contract was structured.

I 100% agree it's not ideal and it seems apparent LW/his agent are seemingly unreasonable in their negotiations. This year unlike last year I'd be more worried about him holding out than having to pay him the 19m. I'd be shopping him hard for a draft pick right now.



Eric I think you look at much of the LW situation rationally, as opposed to the super majority on this thread. And they absolutely should be shopping him for a trade as we speak because it may need to come to that.

But sending out guaranteed dollars for two years running to the tune of $36M+ for a player that you would like longer-term but getting no benefit whatsoever in terms of control over his future services is bad business.

And when you add the fact that it is for a team that is not seriously competing for a championship in 2021 it is simply a crappy use of current dollars. Those monies should be redirected to benefit the team both now and longer term.


If he plays the 2 years on the tag (which was a worst cast scenario) what makes it so different from the Bradberry contract?

3 years, 45m, 32m guaranteed first 2 years
2 years, 35m, all guaranteed

Obviously the difference is 1 extra year. I just don't see that as a big enough difference to think 1 is a very good use of cap # and the other is a mortal sin. I'd probably say the Bradberry deal was very good to excellent and the LW deal is neutral. Not ideal but certainly not harmful the way most big FA deals end up with dead money.

Btw my feelings on both would be similar for both players, if either was 1 year from FA and unwilling to extend, I'd shop them on the trade market as long as the return was more than what the 3rd round comp pick could be. That's the difference between LW this year and last year when in a worst case they knew they could use the tag again (as they've done).
Terps  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:06 pm : link
fuck off dude. You're the worst. Seriously.
RE: Terps  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15180515 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
fuck off dude. You're the worst. Seriously.


he really is a whiny cunt...cannot stand him.

he just trolls the board
Just found out where Team LW...  
bw in dc : 3/16/2021 3:07 pm : link
took Gettleman to talk contract...



The Woodshed.
You can't get mad at LW.  
mittenedman : 3/16/2021 3:07 pm : link
This is his chance to get paid. The players are independent contractors that need to look out for themselves, just as the owners do.

The players aren't stupid - they know it's much better to be an UFA next year than this year. So LW probably has no real interest in signing a long term deal that ISN'T at next year's projected levels. (He may get into the $25/year range next year.)

You just can't get mad. He's playing hard ball and exercising the only option he has.

It really is a shame though - the Giants are getting run over in free agency because of this.
RE: I'd sincerely  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15180369 The Dude said:
Quote:
Call up Miami for a tag and trade.

They have space and they own picks

#18
#36
#50


Hopefully Miami values LW. #18 might be a stretch...although Adams a one dimensional S got 2 firsts..
RE: RE: RE: The bottom line is that this should have been forseeable  
rsjem1979 : 3/16/2021 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15180471 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180448 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180375 Greg from LI said:


Quote:



So then, in retrospect, did Gettleman not expect him to be that good? If that were the case, then why trade for him in the first place? Or, if he did expect great things from Williams, then why not bite the bullet in 2020 and sign him when he was coming off a somewhat underwhelming season?

The only reasoning that makes any sense is that Gettleman truly believed the Giants were very close to contending in 2020, which is itself an indictment of his judgment.



This is the critical question. I postulated yesterday that Gettleman COULD have "overpaid" LW as a free agent in 2020 - something like 4 years, $60 million - and while many might have questioned the deal, he would have ultimately been proven correct and Williams would be entering the 2nd year of what is now a very reasonable contract.



Williams earned ~$16M on the tag last year. Are you sure he would've signed for 4 yrs/$60M? I think a deal would've been completed if his camp was willing to go that low and that they were more likely looking for a 5th year and/or $17-18M per. Or a substantially more gtd than what the Giants were offering.


In my hypothetical, the trade for Williams never happened, and as such the franchise tag was not an option. He entered free agency after the Jets let him walk - several estimates pegged his market value at about $12-13 million per year, thus the suggested deal.
RE: Just found out where Team LW...  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15180519 bw in dc said:
Quote:
took Gettleman to talk contract...



The Woodshed.


you need to look up what that means. to me, i see the giants assigning a value, LW signing a value and nobody budging.

who knows which direction this goes but people act like the giants are fucked. the WR market isnt going anywhere fast, we are standing our ground and i am sure weighing options....
RE: RE: The bottom line is that this should have been forseeable  
Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2021 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15180409 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Last year made more sense to do it than this year because there was less hold out risk. It also made a lot more sense prior to the cap going down. But it could very well be that Williams' preference is simply to get to UFA in a year where the cap is expected to go back up again.


Agree. While tagging him last year was not desirable, it was doable. This year is a killer with less cap space, higher tag $, Tomlinson now gone and still no future control over services for even more money.

I do agree he is trying to get to UFA badly. In fact, I am sure he brought up the extra dollars he wants now to account for forgoing that if he signs up with Getts today. I would...
RE: RE: I'd sincerely  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15180523 The Dude said:
Quote:
In comment 15180369 The Dude said:


Quote:


Call up Miami for a tag and trade.

They have space and they own picks

#18
#36
#50



Hopefully Miami values LW. #18 might be a stretch...although Adams a one dimensional S got 2 firsts..


yea, id take a 2(#36) and a 4 for him. pretty good value for a team like phins
RE: Dave  
BH28 : 3/16/2021 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15180479 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
fuck off. It isn't "mental gymnastics"....it's actual reality. These are things that happen EVERY SINGLE YEAR in the NFL. Teams work around the cap, they restructure guys, they change signing bonuses, they make it work.

And yet, like clockwork, we have this message board bitching and moaning about "the cap" every single damn year. We are in good shape with the cap.


If we are in such good shape with the cap, what does this mean?

Quote:
The #Giants want to get a long-term deal with franchise tagged DL Leonard Williams, but there isn't much progress, per @MikeGarafolo. The tag is worth $19M; Williams is asking for "a lot more" per year than $19M. The whole situation is holding them up from doing other business.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2021 3:10 pm : link
Terps has been a lot more right than the pro DG contingency.
BleedBlue absolutely seething  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 3:10 pm : link
that no one is even acknowledging his pathetic existence. Sure, ryan defends the failures of this franchise nonstop, but at least we acknowledge him. What the hell is a 'BleedBlue?'
RE: RE: Dave  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15180537 BH28 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180479 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


fuck off. It isn't "mental gymnastics"....it's actual reality. These are things that happen EVERY SINGLE YEAR in the NFL. Teams work around the cap, they restructure guys, they change signing bonuses, they make it work.

And yet, like clockwork, we have this message board bitching and moaning about "the cap" every single damn year. We are in good shape with the cap.



If we are in such good shape with the cap, what does this mean?



Quote:


The #Giants want to get a long-term deal with franchise tagged DL Leonard Williams, but there isn't much progress, per @MikeGarafolo. The tag is worth $19M; Williams is asking for "a lot more" per year than $19M. The whole situation is holding them up from doing other business.


Yup, you beat me to it
mittend  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/16/2021 3:11 pm : link
Williams is doing nothing wrong but his agent may be messing it up a little but maybe he okay with the tag again.

Knowing your players is just not a talent thing and the Giants didn't know Williams well enough or thought they could influence him.
I swear to god I'll turn this car around right now  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 3:11 pm : link
.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2021 3:12 pm : link
Glad we're now @ the part of FA where posters are now attacking the meaning behind the handle of other posters. Congrats all.
Maybe Williams doesn’t  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 3:14 pm : link
want to play here. Tomlinson is now gone, we’re not a contender on paper. Asking for insane money only increases the chance the Giants will rescind the tag so he can go where he wants. It may be that simple.
RE: BleedBlue absolutely seething  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15180540 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
that no one is even acknowledging his pathetic existence. Sure, ryan defends the failures of this franchise nonstop, but at least we acknowledge him. What the hell is a 'BleedBlue?'



no im just ready for you to stop being a whiny bitch. my handle on a message board is your concern?
lol

RE: RE: BleedBlue absolutely seething  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15180557 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180540 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


that no one is even acknowledging his pathetic existence. Sure, ryan defends the failures of this franchise nonstop, but at least we acknowledge him. What the hell is a 'BleedBlue?'




no im just ready for you to stop being a whiny bitch. my handle on a message board is your concern?
lol


Good one. You really showed me.
The problem with DG is he thinks he is smarter and more  
NoGainDayne : 3/16/2021 3:16 pm : link
strong willed than everyone and he can force the outcomes he wants.

I've admitted for a long time that this was probably more than enough in his heyday but that things have changed. DG looks at a player like LW available for the price he was and it looked good to him because he assumed he had an angle he didn't. He assumed he could pressure LW to take a deal that was good for the Giants even in the face of the Jets only being willing to trade him because they didn't like his asking price.

His sense of value is skewed because even when he is staring in the face things like positional value of a RB at #2 AND a roster that doesn't support that type of allocation and window to compete around a player at that position. He is willing to ignore even hard data. It actually stands to reason that if something looks like a good deal to you that others seem to be missing, it's much more likely it's you that is missing something.

What gets past his all powerful football mind is that most successful people don't even think like this anymore. They depend on a huge support team to help them make decisions and lots of technology that they really believe in. There is too much information to process now for you to depend too much on what is inside your head for the answers. It was clear to more than a few that DG was an antiquated hire even when he was brought on, we have seen nothing but confirmation of that in his tenure yet people still want to pretend like this isn't true. Kind of mind boggling the excuse gymnastics of BBI
RE: RE: RE: BleedBlue absolutely seething  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15180559 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15180557 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180540 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


that no one is even acknowledging his pathetic existence. Sure, ryan defends the failures of this franchise nonstop, but at least we acknowledge him. What the hell is a 'BleedBlue?'




no im just ready for you to stop being a whiny bitch. my handle on a message board is your concern?
lol




Good one. You really showed me.


lol what? Nobody was trying to "show you" im simply pointing out youre worried about my handle vs adding anything beneficial to the conversation.
RE: I swear to god I'll turn this car around right now  
Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2021 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15180546 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


TTH with a good funny...
RE: RE: RE: RE: BleedBlue absolutely seething  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15180566 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180559 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15180557 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180540 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


that no one is even acknowledging his pathetic existence. Sure, ryan defends the failures of this franchise nonstop, but at least we acknowledge him. What the hell is a 'BleedBlue?'




no im just ready for you to stop being a whiny bitch. my handle on a message board is your concern?
lol




Good one. You really showed me.



lol what? Nobody was trying to "show you" im simply pointing out youre worried about my handle vs adding anything beneficial to the conversation. all you and the other whiny bitches do is complain and nag and knock every move. you just troll the board


Irony at it's finest.
Dave  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:18 pm : link
here's your problem. I wait until things are finished to comment. You have already decided that the 2021 Giants FA class is a joke. Let's see what happens shall we?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: BleedBlue absolutely seething  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15180570 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15180566 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180559 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15180557 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180540 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


that no one is even acknowledging his pathetic existence. Sure, ryan defends the failures of this franchise nonstop, but at least we acknowledge him. What the hell is a 'BleedBlue?'




no im just ready for you to stop being a whiny bitch. my handle on a message board is your concern?
lol




Good one. You really showed me.



lol what? Nobody was trying to "show you" im simply pointing out youre worried about my handle vs adding anything beneficial to the conversation. all you and the other whiny bitches do is complain and nag and knock every move. you just troll the board



Irony at it's finest.


im not trolling. i simply said lets wait and see how it plays out before throwing around nonsense...
The lengths some will go  
Kyle in NY : 3/16/2021 3:18 pm : link
to deny that the management of their favorite football team might not know what it's doing is truly astounding.

I get being positive/glass half full, we want to hope for the best. But at 15-33, the burden of proof is on DG at this point. He's shown nothing to indicate he's in control of this situation. This is bad.
All Williams is doing is making money  
Go Terps : 3/16/2021 3:19 pm : link
Scenario 1: Gettleman breaks and pays him Aaron Donald money
Scenario 2: Williams plays 2021 on the tag and gets his contract in 2022 - 2021 becomes an additional year of earnings in his career

Williams and his agent must wake up laughing at Gettleman. Shit, they probably have multiple BBI handles they use to support the great job Gettleman is doing.

I stopped buying jerseys years ago but I'm thinking about buying a Giants #99. I love this guy.
RE:  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/16/2021 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15180433 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That's exactly what is happening. Shit has been playing out for three years.

Hey guys...let shit play out...


At some point, when do you just waive the white flag?

I mean literally every day you have multiple posts trashing everyone from players to management. Not on a selected day, like Whiny Wednesday, but every day. Every fucking laborious day.

At some point, doesn't it finally hit you that you aren't changing a damn thing and you are losing precious time and energy just to shit on a professional football team? If you have to remember the last time you posted anything positive about a team you so eagerly follow, wouldn't reality finally smack you on the fucking head and tell you to do something else?
RE: Dave  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15180576 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
here's your problem. I wait until things are finished to comment. You have already decided that the 2021 Giants FA class is a joke. Let's see what happens shall we?


Ryan, here's your problem. You've been saying 'wait and see' for three years now. The team in that time period is 15-33 and has the worst record in the entire league in that time period.

You have zero credibility.
RE: All Williams is doing is making money  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15180583 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Scenario 1: Gettleman breaks and pays him Aaron Donald money
Scenario 2: Williams plays 2021 on the tag and gets his contract in 2022 - 2021 becomes an additional year of earnings in his career

Williams and his agent must wake up laughing at Gettleman. Shit, they probably have multiple BBI handles they use to support the great job Gettleman is doing.

I stopped buying jerseys years ago but I'm thinking about buying a Giants #99. I love this guy.


You forgot Scenario 3: LW plays 2021 on tag, blows out his knee (or achilles or bicep etc) and has to take a 1 year prove it deal next offseason.
RE: All Williams is doing is making money  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15180583 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Scenario 1: Gettleman breaks and pays him Aaron Donald money
Scenario 2: Williams plays 2021 on the tag and gets his contract in 2022 - 2021 becomes an additional year of earnings in his career

Williams and his agent must wake up laughing at Gettleman. Shit, they probably have multiple BBI handles they use to support the great job Gettleman is doing.

I stopped buying jerseys years ago but I'm thinking about buying a Giants #99. I love this guy.



or

3. giants and williams meet somewhere in the middle
4. giants trade williams
5. williams plays on tag, has an awful year and loses his bargaining power
6. williams plays on tag and gets hurt badly, still loses bargaining power

there are other options too buddy. not all of them have the giants as fucked
FMiC..  
Sean : 3/16/2021 3:21 pm : link
Playing the “it’s just a football team” argument is weak. We are all Giant fans and we have the right to be annoyed. It’s just as annoying when fans put their head in the sand and ignore it all.
RE: FMiC..  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15180595 Sean said:
Quote:
Playing the “it’s just a football team” argument is weak. We are all Giant fans and we have the right to be annoyed. It’s just as annoying when fans put their head in the sand and ignore it all.


sean we ALL hate losing and want change but to constantly bitch and fucking moan. for god sakes, nothing has happened and he out here saying we are fucked by LW. at some point it moves away from being a concerned or angry fan into being a fucking jerkoff troll. terps has clearly reached the second one.
RE: RE:  
defensewinstitles : 3/16/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15180584 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15180433 Go Terps said:


Quote:


That's exactly what is happening. Shit has been playing out for three years.

Hey guys...let shit play out...





At some point, when do you just waive the white flag?

I mean literally every day you have multiple posts trashing everyone from players to management. Not on a selected day, like Whiny Wednesday, but every day. Every fucking laborious day.

At some point, doesn't it finally hit you that you aren't changing a damn thing and you are losing precious time and energy just to shit on a professional football team? If you have to remember the last time you posted anything positive about a team you so eagerly follow, wouldn't reality finally smack you on the fucking head and tell you to do something else?

GoTerps is using his brain to correctly evaluate a team he loves. I respect that much more than I do dying on a hill for Dave G. You are losing the argument on evidence so your only recourse is personal attacks. That is the waste of time, objectively.

And I know I know, you will call me a dupe, another not evidence based argument.
Its sad.
Kyle  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:23 pm : link
wrong again. Fairly certain that the Giants management knows what it's doing. How was 2020 in terms of free agency and the draft? Did you like it?

We had the same clowns on the day of the Beckham trade say that it was the single worst trade they had ever seen in the history of sports.

They said the same thing about the Leonard Williams trade.

They said the same thing about the Daniel Jones pick.

They said the same thing about the Blake Martinez signing.

They said the same thing about the Joe Judge hire.

Some people know to to let situations play out, and others don't. Unfortunately this board is made up of about 95-5 in that category.
BBI never disappoints when it comes to pithy debate.  
Mike from Ohio : 3/16/2021 3:23 pm : link
"Everything sucks!"

"No it doesn't. Everything is awesome. You are a loser."

"No, you're a loser, loserface!"

"Yeah I know you are but what am I?"

"A loser!"

"Yeah I know you are but what am I?"

"Fuck off!!!"
You know people are running out of arguments  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 3:24 pm : link
when they use a draft and FA class that resulted in a 6-10 record as evidence that the Giants FO knows what it's doing.

Ouch.
RE: RE: All Williams is doing is making money  
Section331 : 3/16/2021 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15180593 BleedBlue said:
Quote:

3. giants and williams meet somewhere in the middle
4. giants trade williams
5. williams plays on tag, has an awful year and loses his bargaining power
6. williams plays on tag and gets hurt badly, still loses bargaining power

there are other options too buddy. not all of them have the giants as fucked


You're ignoring the fact that LW playing on the tag is a bad deal for the Giants. That is $19M they cannot apply to other FA's.
PJ - 1 multiple choice question from your post  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2021 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15180474 pjcas18 said:
Quote:

but in the Giants case it's exponentially worse and it would be exponentially worse for the Giants to tag Williams two consecutive years.

The $35M guaranteed COULD have been used toward paying the guarantees on a 5 year deal with $50M or $60M guaranteed structured with the guarantees up front to make it easier to part ways at the back end (should the need arise).


Here's the list of deals with ~$30m in guaranteed last year. Didn't look at the specifics of each but my guess is most of that gtd. $ was scheduled to be paid out in the first 2 years.

If you could go back in time, never tag Williams in the first place, and play out your own hypothetical, which would you choose?

Andrus Peat (5 years / 57m / 33.8m gtd)
Robert Quinn (5 years / 70m / 30m gtd)
Kyle Van Noy (4 years / 51m / 30m gtd)
Jack Conklin (3 years / 42m / 30m gtd)
Dante Fowler Jr (3 years / 45m / 29m gtd)
(Leonard Williams 2 years / 36m / 36m gtd)

IMO Jack Conklin is the only option that's even debateable. And I probably would choose that scenario personally. In a vacuum I'd prefer Williams to Conklin, but with Conklin you get the 3rd year. And obviously didn't need to pay the trade cost up front either. So just a better value.

But the main point here is that even in a worst case scenario of tagging Williams twice it's still a better use of cap space than most FA deals - even with the benefit of hindsight.
https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/2020/all/ - ( New Window )
.......  
BrettNYG10 : 3/16/2021 3:24 pm : link
Terps is wasting his life on this board complaining about the Giants, but the people complaining about Terps complaining about the Giants definitely are not.
Dave  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:25 pm : link
wrong again. Once Barkley got hurt, I said we would win 6 games last season (we did). Everyone laughed at me. They said we sucked, we were a 2 win team. We almost won the division.

I said if they don't win 9-11 games and make the playoffs this year, it's done with. It failed, DG will be gone.

So.....no. Sorry but you are another bullshitter in a line of bullshitters on this thread who don't know what the fuck you're talking about.
ryan...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2021 3:25 pm : link
'Giants management knows what they're doing'? Then God help us if they don't because 15-33 can only get worse no?
RE: RE: RE: All Williams is doing is making money  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15180614 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180593 BleedBlue said:


Quote:



3. giants and williams meet somewhere in the middle
4. giants trade williams
5. williams plays on tag, has an awful year and loses his bargaining power
6. williams plays on tag and gets hurt badly, still loses bargaining power

there are other options too buddy. not all of them have the giants as fucked



You're ignoring the fact that LW playing on the tag is a bad deal for the Giants. That is $19M they cannot apply to other FA's.


i agree, its not ideal but shit happens...obviously a long term deal is where we all want to be, but if they are far apart, they are far apart. we can still sign who we want with some other restructures. the giants are waiting to see the WR chips fall....they may be completely out on KG anyways because of what he is demanding
RE: You know people are running out of arguments  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15180613 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
when they use a draft and FA class that resulted in a 6-10 record as evidence that the Giants FO knows what it's doing.

Ouch.

Well considering our main 3 moves were on defense, and we had a top 10 defense in the league, yeah, I think the Giants FO knows what it is doing now. I'm not going back to 2018 to argue with you guys. Get the fuck over it.
ryan.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2021 3:26 pm : link
We almost won a division in which no team finished above .500. Like, content. This isn't like we were a game back in the '90 NFC East.
"The Giants know what they are doing."  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 3:26 pm : link
"Just look at that awesome draft class and FA's that got them a 6-10 record in the worst division in football.'

"Wait and see" for three straight years. 15-33 result.

No one has ever been as wrong as this guy in the history of this board.
RE: FMiC..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/16/2021 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15180595 Sean said:
Quote:
Playing the “it’s just a football team” argument is weak. We are all Giant fans and we have the right to be annoyed. It’s just as annoying when fans put their head in the sand and ignore it all.


Sean that's true.

So he can say his piece and move on. Or say his piece on a couple of threads and move on.

Every football thread becomes a referendum on Gettleman. Look at every thread about FA and the comments all go in one direction. Hell, when fans put their head in the sand, all you hear are fine grains muffling. When people scream on every thread about incompetence. EVERY THREAD, it becomes a battle between howler monkeys on whose screech is the loudest.

Go Terps wins
*  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2021 3:26 pm : link
context, not content.
RE: Kyle  
defensewinstitles : 3/16/2021 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15180609 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
wrong again. Fairly certain that the Giants management knows what it's doing. How was 2020 in terms of free agency and the draft? Did you like it?

We had the same clowns on the day of the Beckham trade say that it was the single worst trade they had ever seen in the history of sports.

They said the same thing about the Leonard Williams trade.

They said the same thing about the Daniel Jones pick.

They said the same thing about the Blake Martinez signing.

They said the same thing about the Joe Judge hire.

Some people know to to let situations play out, and others don't. Unfortunately this board is made up of about 95-5 in that category.

Let situations play out? Thats bs. If the Giants signed say Joe Thuney, you wouldnt let it play out. You would be praising the deal like you do every single other move the Giants make no matter what.
You want things to play out when it suits you. Thats the reality.
RE: RE: All Williams is doing is making money  
NoGainDayne : 3/16/2021 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15180593 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180583 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Scenario 1: Gettleman breaks and pays him Aaron Donald money
Scenario 2: Williams plays 2021 on the tag and gets his contract in 2022 - 2021 becomes an additional year of earnings in his career

Williams and his agent must wake up laughing at Gettleman. Shit, they probably have multiple BBI handles they use to support the great job Gettleman is doing.

I stopped buying jerseys years ago but I'm thinking about buying a Giants #99. I love this guy.




or

3. giants and williams meet somewhere in the middle
4. giants trade williams
5. williams plays on tag, has an awful year and loses his bargaining power
6. williams plays on tag and gets hurt badly, still loses bargaining power

there are other options too buddy. not all of them have the giants as fucked


So here is the problem with this.

LW is playing with house money. The guaranteed money he will get over these first two years is likely more than he would have gotten signing a long term deal last year. He's an ascending player that just bet on himself and won big with almost $40M for two seasons of play.

Chris Jones got $60M guaranteed I think LW can feel pretty safe that given his most recent season even if he gets injured he can score $20M guaranteed next offseason. He's already pretty set to get paid like Chris Jones OR BETTER. Who exactly has gotten the better of the other in this setup? No way in hell LW should be in a better position to make more than Chris Jones, the only reason he is, is because the way his team negotiated with him. Neither of these players or agents wanted to leave $.01 on the table.
RE: Dave  
Greg from LI : 3/16/2021 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15180620 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
wrong again. Once Barkley got hurt, I said we would win 6 games last season (we did). Everyone laughed at me. They said we sucked, we were a 2 win team. We almost won the division.


They almost won the division.....at 6-10. Tells you a bit about the 2020 NFC East, doesn't it?

2-8 out of the division, 4-2 within it. Which do you find a more accurate representation of the Giants last season?
almsot won the division, lol.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 3:27 pm : link
Come on man.

Won what? The division was goddamn awful last year.
This guy has to be related to a Mara or Tisch.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 3:27 pm : link
Has to be.
RE: RE: All Williams is doing is making money  
Mike from Ohio : 3/16/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15180593 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180583 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Scenario 1: Gettleman breaks and pays him Aaron Donald money
Scenario 2: Williams plays 2021 on the tag and gets his contract in 2022 - 2021 becomes an additional year of earnings in his career

Williams and his agent must wake up laughing at Gettleman. Shit, they probably have multiple BBI handles they use to support the great job Gettleman is doing.

I stopped buying jerseys years ago but I'm thinking about buying a Giants #99. I love this guy.




or

3. giants and williams meet somewhere in the middle
4. giants trade williams
5. williams plays on tag, has an awful year and loses his bargaining power
6. williams plays on tag and gets hurt badly, still loses bargaining power

there are other options too buddy. not all of them have the giants as fucked


So the hope is the Giants pay Williams $19M this season and he either sucks or gets injured so we can afford him next year?

What other shitty/injured players are you targeting in free agency next year?
Greg  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:28 pm : link
yeah, you've made that point like 4 times previously. I get it. The division stunk. Well, we almost won it without our best player and a rookie head coach. I'll take that as progress.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2021 3:28 pm : link
The 'We almost won the division' argument is so weak...like, come the F on with that garbage. It was a dumpster fire of a division.
RE: RE: RE: All Williams is doing is making money  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15180641 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15180593 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180583 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Scenario 1: Gettleman breaks and pays him Aaron Donald money
Scenario 2: Williams plays 2021 on the tag and gets his contract in 2022 - 2021 becomes an additional year of earnings in his career

Williams and his agent must wake up laughing at Gettleman. Shit, they probably have multiple BBI handles they use to support the great job Gettleman is doing.

I stopped buying jerseys years ago but I'm thinking about buying a Giants #99. I love this guy.




or

3. giants and williams meet somewhere in the middle
4. giants trade williams
5. williams plays on tag, has an awful year and loses his bargaining power
6. williams plays on tag and gets hurt badly, still loses bargaining power

there are other options too buddy. not all of them have the giants as fucked



So the hope is the Giants pay Williams $19M this season and he either sucks or gets injured so we can afford him next year?

What other shitty/injured players are you targeting in free agency next year?


the hope is never to tag but lets not act like tagging is a death sentence...
RE: Kyle  
Kyle_ : 3/16/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15180609 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
wrong again. Fairly certain that the Giants management knows what it's doing. How was 2020 in terms of free agency and the draft? Did you like it?

We had the same clowns on the day of the Beckham trade say that it was the single worst trade they had ever seen in the history of sports.

They said the same thing about the Leonard Williams trade.

They said the same thing about the Daniel Jones pick.

They said the same thing about the Blake Martinez signing.

They said the same thing about the Joe Judge hire.

Some people know to to let situations play out, and others don't. Unfortunately this board is made up of about 95-5 in that category.

What did I do.
Signed  
HMunster : 3/16/2021 3:28 pm : link
.
.  
Britt in VA : 3/16/2021 3:29 pm : link
Quote:
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
1m
Giant and Leonard Williams have agreed on a 3 year deal for 63 million with 45 million fully guaranteed. Roosevelt Barnes and Brandon Parker, and exec Kevin Abrams finished the deal today.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:29 pm : link
lol, how's this thread looking now????
Very dissatisfied with how this is playing out.  
glowrider : 3/16/2021 3:30 pm : link
That this is openly impacting our other FA moves is an indictment of the FO not ready to present their best and final offer, or have a plan to move him. Being in limbo - which maybe they are, maybe they aren’t, depending on what they wanted(ed) to do - is not good.

The Giants have shown love and gave Leo the opportunity AND COACHING he needed to thrive. He needs to reciprocate so we don’t lose out on a Dalvin Tomlinson or other players the org may want to bring in. Losing Dalvin really bothers me, particularly if it was because of a hold up in this deal (maybe it was or wasn’t).

I think fans feel scorned If HE doesn’t have enough conviction in US to get his mega deal done quickly so maybe we could’ve kept his running mate, or get a few other players, be gone.
As i saID  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:30 pm : link
MEET SOMEWHERE IN THE MIDDLE.

terps...i didnt see this as an option on your post
RE: Greg  
defensewinstitles : 3/16/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15180642 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
yeah, you've made that point like 4 times previously. I get it. The division stunk. Well, we almost won it without our best player and a rookie head coach. I'll take that as progress.
Thats cause you are delusional.
RE: RE: Kyle  
Kyle in NY : 3/16/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15180651 Kyle_ said:
Quote:
In comment 15180609 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


wrong again. Fairly certain that the Giants management knows what it's doing. How was 2020 in terms of free agency and the draft? Did you like it?

We had the same clowns on the day of the Beckham trade say that it was the single worst trade they had ever seen in the history of sports.

They said the same thing about the Leonard Williams trade.

They said the same thing about the Daniel Jones pick.

They said the same thing about the Blake Martinez signing.

They said the same thing about the Joe Judge hire.

Some people know to to let situations play out, and others don't. Unfortunately this board is made up of about 95-5 in that category.


What did I do.


Sorry, Kyle. I dragged you back into accidentally dragged you back into this one by daring to suggest that the Giants front office may be in over its head
RE: ...  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15180668 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
lol, how's this thread looking now????


exactly....i think someone needs to call giants...terps said we have two options...neither was meeting in middle
god you guys  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:30 pm : link
are literally insufferable. wait and fucking see what happens the rest of free agency and the draft, then we will talk. morons.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 3/16/2021 3:30 pm : link
So he's the 2nd highest AAV in the league for a DT?
RE: Kyle  
Section331 : 3/16/2021 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15180609 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
wrong again. Fairly certain that the Giants management knows what it's doing. How was 2020 in terms of free agency and the draft? Did you like it?

We had the same clowns on the day of the Beckham trade say that it was the single worst trade they had ever seen in the history of sports.

They said the same thing about the Leonard Williams trade.

They said the same thing about the Daniel Jones pick.

They said the same thing about the Blake Martinez signing.

They said the same thing about the Joe Judge hire.

Some people know to to let situations play out, and others don't. Unfortunately this board is made up of about 95-5 in that category.


These are almost all lies. most of BBI really liked the Martinez signing. Few knew who Judge was, but there was unheard of unanimity in liking the fact that it was an out of the box hire.

And sure, there was a plurality of BBI that criticized the other moves, but to refer to them as "the worst in history" is ludicrous. And let's face it, the only transaction you mentioned that can clearly be seen as a Giant win is the Odell trade. If DJ flames out this year, those critics will have been right.

And the LW trade is one where DG's instincts were right, but his follow through shows his weaknesses as GM. If LW plays at a much higher AAV than any other ER on the market, or even if he plays on the tag, LW and his agent played DG for a fool.
RE: RE: Kyle  
Kyle in NY : 3/16/2021 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15180683 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180609 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


wrong again. Fairly certain that the Giants management knows what it's doing. How was 2020 in terms of free agency and the draft? Did you like it?

We had the same clowns on the day of the Beckham trade say that it was the single worst trade they had ever seen in the history of sports.

They said the same thing about the Leonard Williams trade.

They said the same thing about the Daniel Jones pick.

They said the same thing about the Blake Martinez signing.

They said the same thing about the Joe Judge hire.

Some people know to to let situations play out, and others don't. Unfortunately this board is made up of about 95-5 in that category.



These are almost all lies. most of BBI really liked the Martinez signing. Few knew who Judge was, but there was unheard of unanimity in liking the fact that it was an out of the box hire.

And sure, there was a plurality of BBI that criticized the other moves, but to refer to them as "the worst in history" is ludicrous. And let's face it, the only transaction you mentioned that can clearly be seen as a Giant win is the Odell trade. If DJ flames out this year, those critics will have been right.

And the LW trade is one where DG's instincts were right, but his follow through shows his weaknesses as GM. If LW plays at a much higher AAV than any other ER on the market, or even if he plays on the tag, LW and his agent played DG for a fool.


Whatever fits the narrative. I should have known better than to wade into this one. Williams signed, Ryan has been vindicated!
RE: Rescind  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15180083 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
the tag, screw this guy

This.

Like I said, this is why DG rushed to sign Booker last night. He couldn't land LW, couldn't clear space for DT, needed to sign someone so he wouldn't look like he was asleep at the wheel, and couldn't control his own impulsiveness (which landed us Solder on an albatross K immediately after Norwell signed with Jax - nevermind that he's also been a bust; he was DG's primary target).

DG is nothing if not predictable. Don't pin this nonsense on Judge; this is right out of DG's playbook under Shurmur, too.
RE: Dave  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15180620 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
wrong again. Once Barkley got hurt, I said we would win 6 games last season (we did). Everyone laughed at me. They said we sucked, we were a 2 win team. We almost won the division.

I said if they don't win 9-11 games and make the playoffs this year, it's done with. It failed, DG will be gone.

So.....no. Sorry but you are another bullshitter in a line of bullshitters on this thread who don't know what the fuck you're talking about.

You're a battered spouse. Your credibility is nil.
RE: .....  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/16/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15180677 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
So he's the 2nd highest AAV in the league for a DT?


How is this not a fair AAV for a healthy guy that is top 5 at his postion? It's when you start signing guys further down the list to those types of deals where it hurts you. We also got him on a slight discount last year on tag.
RE: god you guys  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15180676 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
are literally insufferable. wait and fucking see what happens the rest of free agency and the draft, then we will talk. morons.

Keep waiting, Ryan. Keep waiting.

Loser.
RE: RE: Rescind  
RetroJint : 3/16/2021 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15180797 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15180083 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


the tag, screw this guy


This.

Like I said, this is why DG rushed to sign Booker last night. He couldn't land LW, couldn't clear space for DT, needed to sign someone so he wouldn't look like he was asleep at the wheel, and couldn't control his own impulsiveness (which landed us Solder on an albatross K immediately after Norwell signed with Jax - nevermind that he's also been a bust; he was DG's primary target).

DG is nothing if not predictable. Don't pin this nonsense on Judge; this is right out of DG's playbook under Shurmur, too.

✔️👍🏻A good job of psychoanalysis , Dr Dunk
RE: RE: .....  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15180819 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15180677 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


So he's the 2nd highest AAV in the league for a DT?



How is this not a fair AAV for a healthy guy that is top 5 at his postion? It's when you start signing guys further down the list to those types of deals where it hurts you. We also got him on a slight discount last year on tag.

Given what the edge guys came off the board for yesterday, the tag should have been rescinded on the fly and DG should have been into the fray for one of the edge rushers at 60% of the price tag that LW is seeking. Let him go find $25M AAV on this market. He'd end up somewhere hat in hand for the price that DG should have signed him for last year, but not with the Giants. And THAT would be the insult that DG is avoiding, which is why he's tagged in the first place.
RE: RE:  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15180584 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15180433 Go Terps said:


Quote:


That's exactly what is happening. Shit has been playing out for three years.

Hey guys...let shit play out...





At some point, when do you just waive the white flag?

I mean literally every day you have multiple posts trashing everyone from players to management. Not on a selected day, like Whiny Wednesday, but every day. Every fucking laborious day.

At some point, doesn't it finally hit you that you aren't changing a damn thing and you are losing precious time and energy just to shit on a professional football team? If you have to remember the last time you posted anything positive about a team you so eagerly follow, wouldn't reality finally smack you on the fucking head and tell you to do something else?

How many years will the Giants have to suck before you stop defending them under the guise of "I'm just being objective, I'm not actually a DG sycophant!"?

I still don't see any entries in that Google Sheet that I built for you.
GD have you not seen that he signed?  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2021 3:50 pm : link
and for less than the 4/86 you'd predicted?
you actually nailed the first 2 years too  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2021 3:52 pm : link
Quote:
All $40M in guarantees are within the first two years. Exactly half of the contract's value ($43M) is in the first two years, with the remaining $43M in the second half of the contract being entirely non-guaranteed. The Giants are entirely on the hook for the first two years, but if LW fails to live up to a big contract in those first two seasons, NYG has reasonable outs after year 2 and year 3.

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=606497&show_all=1#15169519 - ( New Window )
RE: RE: .....  
BrettNYG10 : 3/16/2021 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15180819 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15180677 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


So he's the 2nd highest AAV in the league for a DT?



How is this not a fair AAV for a healthy guy that is top 5 at his postion? It's when you start signing guys further down the list to those types of deals where it hurts you. We also got him on a slight discount last year on tag.


I was just asking, not criticizing - for some reason I thought there was someone higher than Buckner but below Donald.

I'm fine with this deal. Not overjoyed. I think I'm more concerned than others about a LW regression, but that will make it a slight overpay - not an abomination.
RE: GD have you not seen that he signed?  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/16/2021 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15180890 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and for less than the 4/86 you'd predicted?


He was too busy psychoanalyzing the guy and calling him impulsive for signing a FB.

But he makes Google Docs!
The Cap went down not up  
uconngiant : 3/16/2021 4:00 pm : link
He cannot expect to take up more than others in similar positions. I would offer two year at $40 million with $25 guaranteed.
signed  
sharp315 : 3/16/2021 4:07 pm : link
LW now under contract at 63 mil over 3 years with 45 mil guaranteed. This is why you play hardball as a top player. 16m + 45m is almost twice what he would pocket had he played on 2 tags at 16m + 19m.
RE: As i saID  
santacruzom : 3/16/2021 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15180670 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
MEET SOMEWHERE IN THE MIDDLE.


Yeah, it's "somewhere in the middle" in the same way 8 is somewhere in the middle of 1 and 10.

I think it's a pretty good contract for sure, but I also think Williams' team ultimately won, and though it's not identicaly to Donald's contract, the per year averages are really not very far off.

RE: RE: RE: .....  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/16/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15180938 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180819 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15180677 BrettNYG10 said:



I'm fine with this deal. Not overjoyed. I think I'm more concerned than others about a LW regression, but that will make it a slight overpay - not an abomination.


That's where I'm at with it, which honestly isn't a bad spot to be when signing top players. Frankly, not too worried about regression at all. He elevated his play a tad last year, but he's essentially been the same guy. Just hope he doesn't get hurt, but he's still young, and unbelievably healthy. How healthy he has been almost seems like he's due so to speak.
The more this plays out the less I like it  
Matt M. : 3/16/2021 5:09 pm : link
We will either be grossly overpaying to sign him to a long term deal, somewhat overpay him for the tag with the full amount counting against the cap, or have to try to trade him. Any way you slice it, I go back to why I did not like the trade for him in the first place.

I absolutely love the player. But, we gave up picks to get him for the sole reason of then being able to have the inside track to signing him long term by having some team control. Had we signed him when we made the deal, he would be going into year 2 of a 4 or 5 year deal at about $5M less than he's getting no (or even more reduced). Instead, we paid $17.5M last year and we're on the hook for the full $19M this year; both years the cap is reduced due to COVID. It will cost a fortune to extend a deal for him. And, it likely is a huge reason we couldn't/didn't re-sign Tomlinson whose 2 year deal was worth only slightly more than 1 for Williams.

Personally, I would rather have re-signed Tomlinson and had the extra $10M to throw around in FA. All I will say is Williams has to be an absolute dominant beast for this to all be worth it. I don't mean very good. I mean a dominant, game altering player. Does he have that in him for the majority of a 16 game season?
Damn - after all that, I just saw that he signed  
Matt M. : 3/16/2021 5:12 pm : link
One, I am pleased it is only a 3 year deal. That makes the higher price tag more palatable, as it is more likely he can play up to that level for 2 years as opposed to 4. Two, I want to say that my preference to have re-signed Tomlinson does NOT mean I think Tomlinson is as good or better. It was solely a cap based decision where I viewed that signing as making more moves to help the team more likely.

Lastly, I stand by my last statement of the previous post. Williams now has to be absolutely dominant to warrant over $20M per.
