Leonard Williams update from Mike G Anakim : 3/16/2021 1:33 pm

NFL Update

@MySportsUpdate

The #Giants want to get a long-term deal with franchise tagged DL Leonard Williams, but there isn't much progress, per @MikeGarafolo. The tag is worth $19M; Williams is asking for "a lot more" per year than $19M. The whole situation is holding them up from doing other business.