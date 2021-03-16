NY Giants Sign Cullen Gillaspia (FB/Special Teams)

Paul Schwartz
Giants have a new special teams player. They've signed Cullen Gillaspia, who played for the Texans the past two seasons. He is listed as a fullback but did not factor in on offense for the Texans.
YET, teams use that all the time to move on from a player. We have to assume this is a vet min signing, and the Giants can void it if he fails the physical with them. Unless DG gave him Devontae Booker money!
You can only laugh at this point with fucking Dave.
THIS guy is an early FA priority???
😆😆😆😆
This guy is probably someone Judge likes and could pick up cheap to fill a ST need. He'll have no impact on any important signings
I've made a couple jokes about this and joking aside, you're more than likely right. With Ebner trying out for the USA Rugby team this is probably insurance for him as a "special teams ace". We always seem to have 1 or 2 on the team.
...Gettleman has to be a foreign agent right? He was planted here by Jerry Jones or Dan Snyder. Only explanation at this point.
If you lose your shit over signing a FB for ST depth, I'm pretty certain you'll blow up at anything.
Such a useless poster.
Says the guy claiming to be a long time lurker/first time poster. Which we know is a lie.
The fact that you think I'm losing my shit over this signing and you don't recognize the fact that this is simply another waste of resources just shows that you're living under a rock. This is just another example on ineptitude by and inept GM and deserves to be called out for its stupidity. This franchise has been more poorly run under Gettleman than Reese and THAT'S truly saying something. Get rid of this bum!
I'm pretty sure we sign special teamers every year. What makes this one so egregious?
LOL. Waste of resources? You literally don't know what we are signing him for you clueless schmuck.
Are you saying that no ST'ers should be signed? You are calling the situation ineptitude and yet you have no clue what the terms are.
Are you being purposely dense, because at least that would explain a lot. Such a useless poster.
on someone like Ebner, who was a Pats charity case last season anyways and a complete liability when he played in the defensive backfield (yuck). Let him opt out and train for the Olympics. Wish him the best. Cullen Gillaspia doesn't have you outside Giants Stadium with a cup in your hand.
Dan Duggan
The Giants have signed former Texans FB Cullen Gillaspia. Has been a special teamer for the past two season. Was waived last week with a failed physical designations.

I'm turning my mentions off.
Jordan Raanan
The Giants signed former Texans FB Cullen Gillaspia. He was recently released with a failed physical designation after missing time last season with a back injury.
Giants have a new special teams player. They've signed Cullen Gillaspia, who played for the Texans the past two seasons. He is listed as a fullback but did not factor in on offense for the Texans.
The Giants have signed former Texans FB Cullen Gillaspia. Has been a special teamer for the past two season. Was waived last week with a failed physical designations.
LOL, a deal at only $5m/year
Hopefully he can play too!
Gillaspia was waived with a failed physical designation by the Texans last week. He missed a chunk of time last season with a back injury.
I think due to injuries, a lot of our special team players became starters as the year progressed
Quote:
For some reason our STs kinda sucked under Judge
I think due to injuries, a lot of our special team players became starters as the year progressed
Good point
Quote:
For some reason our STs kinda sucked under Judge
I think due to injuries, a lot of our special team players became starters as the year progressed
And our special teams 'starters' hit IR too.
Art Stapleton
Gillaspia was waived with a failed physical designation by the Texans last week. He missed a chunk of time last season with a back injury.
The fuck? This is more like a camp body signing than anything else...
Don't forget picking apart the contract to find $0.50 that could've been 'saved' on this years cap by mortgaging 2025's cap space!.
Quote:
In comment 15180410 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
For some reason our STs kinda sucked under Judge
I think due to injuries, a lot of our special team players became starters as the year progressed
And our special teams 'starters' hit IR too.
Another good point
yes.. literally.. this was mentioned as a joke..
Quote:
In comment 15180410 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
For some reason our STs kinda sucked under Judge
I think due to injuries, a lot of our special team players became starters as the year progressed
And our special teams 'starters' hit IR too.
So what does that point to? Bad conditioning? Not enough weights? Being hit in bad spots?
Quote:
In the "interesting move" thread???
yes.. literally.. this was mentioned as a joke..
I know there's some sort of quote about the best comedy being tragedy but I'm sure I'll butcher it......
You can only laugh at this point with fucking Dave.
THIS guy is an early FA priority???
😆😆😆😆
Dan Duggan
The Giants have signed former Texans FB Cullen Gillaspia. Has been a special teamer for the past two season. Was waived last week with a failed physical designations.
LOL, a deal at only $5m/year
I assume this is a joke. Anything over $1M, I'd shit
If the guy’s just failed a physical (just as in the last few weeks) why is he looking at him if he’s going to be useless?
link - ( New Window )
This guy is probably someone Judge likes and could pick up cheap to fill a ST need. He'll have no impact on any important signings
It's almost as if the Giants don't have a GM they have 5 or 6 guys who have the power to choose and sign players without sign off from the rest of the committee.
Seems to be working great.
It's almost as if the Giants don't have a GM they have 5 or 6 guys who have the power to choose and sign players without sign off from the rest of the committee.
Seems to be working great.
They also waste high draft picks and salary dollars on players at replaceable positions like RB & FB.
I've made a couple jokes about this and joking aside, you're more than likely right. With Ebner trying out for the USA Rugby team this is probably insurance for him as a "special teams ace". We always seem to have 1 or 2 on the team.
We also just cut Core.
If you lose your shit over signing a FB for ST depth, I'm pretty certain you'll blow up at anything.
Such a useless poster.
LOL.
Link - ( New Window )
Heard he leads the league in most offensive categories including nose hair. And supposedly he threw at his own son in a father son game.
Except that this guy isn't really a FB, almost exclusively ST's. Still, at the right price that's fine.
5mil per year...
Fail Physical....attracted DG...,🤣
I'm pretty sure we sign special teamers every year. What makes this one so egregious?
Hope he stays healthy.
Tacking to the new mantra I see...
The LOL should have been for Jordan "I see contracts that I never realized you can also see simply by subscribing to OTC" Raanan just parroting Duggan's actual reporting.
And yes, Raanan has come on BBI claiming to have insider info of contract details that were readily available on OTC and acted as though we couldn't just see those contracts for ourselves.
Quote:
Rugby in the Olympics, he’ll play fullback like Ebner played safety...
Ebner had to play safety.
Yeah that wasn’t a good thing, he looked lost out there