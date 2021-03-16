for display only
NY Giants Sign Cullen Gillaspia (FB/Special Teams)

Anando : 3/16/2021 2:48 pm
Via twitter
Anando : 3/16/2021 2:49 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
The Giants have signed former Texans FB Cullen Gillaspia. Has been a special teamer for the past two season. Was waived last week with a failed physical designations.

I'm turning my mentions off.
Anando : 3/16/2021 2:49 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
The Giants signed former Texans FB Cullen Gillaspia. He was recently released with a failed physical designation after missing time last season with a back injury.
It's a running league.  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 2:49 pm : link
That’s a Judge signing.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 2:49 pm : link
For some reason our STs kinda sucked under Judge
I am seeing a trend here  
jvm52106 : 3/16/2021 2:49 pm : link
complimentary guys, role players and specials contributors..

Anando : 3/16/2021 2:50 pm : link
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
Giants have a new special teams player. They've signed Cullen Gillaspia, who played for the Texans the past two seasons. He is listed as a fullback but did not factor in on offense for the Texans.
"I'm turning my mentions off."  
Jan in DC : 3/16/2021 2:50 pm : link
I loled. Smart smart man.
RE: .  
Kevin in Annapolis : 3/16/2021 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15180404 Anando said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
The Giants have signed former Texans FB Cullen Gillaspia. Has been a special teamer for the past two season. Was waived last week with a failed physical designations.

I'm turning my mentions off.


LOL, a deal at only $5m/year
Love it!!  
mfsd : 3/16/2021 2:50 pm : link
I mean, I don't even know who this guy is, but it's as if DG is just trolling everyone who's refreshing their browser every 2 minutes waiting for Williams or Golladay news

Hopefully he can play too!
Anando : 3/16/2021 2:50 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Gillaspia was waived with a failed physical designation by the Texans last week. He missed a chunk of time last season with a back injury.
This likely means Penny is out  
Angel Eyes : 3/16/2021 2:51 pm : link
Since he looks like a redundancy.
I mean...  
Josh in the City : 3/16/2021 2:51 pm : link
...Gettleman has to be a foreign agent right? He was planted here by Jerry Jones or Dan Snyder. Only explanation at this point.
I mean seriously...  
BLUATHRT : 3/16/2021 2:51 pm : link
WTF
RE: That’s a Judge signing.  
Kevin in Annapolis : 3/16/2021 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15180410 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
For some reason our STs kinda sucked under Judge


I think due to injuries, a lot of our special team players became starters as the year progressed
very interesting  
Giantsfan79 : 3/16/2021 2:52 pm : link
I thought he was at Villanova preparing for March Madness  
Anakim : 3/16/2021 2:52 pm : link
RE: RE: That’s a Judge signing.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15180410 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180410 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


For some reason our STs kinda sucked under Judge



I think due to injuries, a lot of our special team players became starters as the year progressed


Good point
Im just here  
Br00klyn : 3/16/2021 2:52 pm : link
to see the meltdowns, overreactions, and 'fire DG' posts over a near-meaningless signing
Ok, who had FB  
Biteymax22 : 3/16/2021 2:53 pm : link
In the "interesting move" thread???
RE: RE: That’s a Judge signing.  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15180410 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180410 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


For some reason our STs kinda sucked under Judge



I think due to injuries, a lot of our special team players became starters as the year progressed


And our special teams 'starters' hit IR too.
RE: .  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15180419 Anando said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
5s
Gillaspia was waived with a failed physical designation by the Texans last week. He missed a chunk of time last season with a back injury.


The fuck? This is more like a camp body signing than anything else...
I guess Garafolo  
Harvest Blend : 3/16/2021 2:54 pm : link
wasn't kidding. :)
RE: Im just here  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15180430 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
to see the meltdowns, overreactions, and 'fire DG' posts over a near-meaningless signing


Don't forget picking apart the contract to find $0.50 that could've been 'saved' on this years cap by mortgaging 2025's cap space!.
RE: RE: RE: That’s a Judge signing.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15180441 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180423 Kevin in Annapolis said:


Quote:


In comment 15180410 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


For some reason our STs kinda sucked under Judge



I think due to injuries, a lot of our special team players became starters as the year progressed



And our special teams 'starters' hit IR too.


Another good point
RE: Ok, who had FB  
Producer : 3/16/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15180436 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In the "interesting move" thread???


yes.. literally.. this was mentioned as a joke..
RE: RE: RE: That’s a Judge signing.  
Angel Eyes : 3/16/2021 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15180441 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180423 Kevin in Annapolis said:


Quote:


In comment 15180410 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


For some reason our STs kinda sucked under Judge



I think due to injuries, a lot of our special team players became starters as the year progressed



And our special teams 'starters' hit IR too.

So what does that point to? Bad conditioning? Not enough weights? Being hit in bad spots?
RE: RE: Ok, who had FB  
Biteymax22 : 3/16/2021 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15180451 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15180436 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:


In the "interesting move" thread???



yes.. literally.. this was mentioned as a joke..


I know there's some sort of quote about the best comedy being tragedy but I'm sure I'll butcher it......
The failed physical designation  
jeff57 : 3/16/2021 2:59 pm : link
Must have attracted Gettleman
Even  
AcidTest : 3/16/2021 3:00 pm : link
aside from the fact that FB is not a positional priority, why are we signing a player who had a failed physical designation LAST WEEK?
RE: The failed physical designation  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15180475 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Must have attracted Gettleman


You can only laugh at this point with fucking Dave.

THIS guy is an early FA priority???

😆😆😆😆
RE: RE: .  
Bill in UT : 3/16/2021 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15180417 Kevin in Annapolis said:
Quote:
In comment 15180404 Anando said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
11s
The Giants have signed former Texans FB Cullen Gillaspia. Has been a special teamer for the past two season. Was waived last week with a failed physical designations.

I'm turning my mentions off.



LOL, a deal at only $5m/year


I assume this is a joke. Anything over $1M, I'd shit
RE: The failed physical designation  
Angel Eyes : 3/16/2021 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15180475 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Must have attracted Gettleman

If the guy’s just failed a physical (just as in the last few weeks) why is he looking at him if he’s going to be useless?
old interview  
bc4life : 3/16/2021 3:01 pm : link
going into second year as Texan
link - ( New Window )
One more signing like this & we're into...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2021 3:03 pm : link
'Ricky Vaughn? Willie Hays? I haven't heard most of them. Mitchell Freidman?' territory.
RE: RE: The failed physical designation  
Bill in UT : 3/16/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15180482 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15180475 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Must have attracted Gettleman



You can only laugh at this point with fucking Dave.

THIS guy is an early FA priority???

😆😆😆😆


This guy is probably someone Judge likes and could pick up cheap to fill a ST need. He'll have no impact on any important signings
power moves!  
Jints in Carolina : 3/16/2021 3:03 pm : link
He's  
Toth029 : 3/16/2021 3:03 pm : link
Barely played offense. This is a vet min signing.
RE: RE: The failed physical designation  
Bill in UT : 3/16/2021 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15180485 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15180475 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Must have attracted Gettleman


If the guy’s just failed a physical (just as in the last few weeks) why is he looking at him if he’s going to be useless?


Obviously, Judge thinks the failed physical is just a matter of timing. Barkley would fail a physical right now also
It's been pointed out that one thing all bad NFL GMs  
arniefez : 3/16/2021 3:05 pm : link
have in common is over paying for ST players and backup vets. This has been the Giants MO for almost a decade with two different GMs.

It's almost as if the Giants don't have a GM they have 5 or 6 guys who have the power to choose and sign players without sign off from the rest of the committee.

Seems to be working great.
I wouldn't read too much into the failed physical  
Section331 : 3/16/2021 3:07 pm : link
YET, teams use that all the time to move on from a player. We have to assume this is a vet min signing, and the Giants can void it if he fails the physical with them. Unless DG gave him Devontae Booker money!
Bud Dupree isn't passing a physical  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 3:08 pm : link
right now either and he just signed for $16M per.
RE: It's been pointed out that one thing all bad NFL GMs  
Josh in the City : 3/16/2021 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15180506 arniefez said:
Quote:
have in common is over paying for ST players and backup vets. This has been the Giants MO for almost a decade with two different GMs.

It's almost as if the Giants don't have a GM they have 5 or 6 guys who have the power to choose and sign players without sign off from the rest of the committee.

Seems to be working great.

They also waste high draft picks and salary dollars on players at replaceable positions like RB & FB.
RE: RE: RE: The failed physical designation  
Biteymax22 : 3/16/2021 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15180495 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15180482 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 15180475 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Must have attracted Gettleman



You can only laugh at this point with fucking Dave.

THIS guy is an early FA priority???

😆😆😆😆



This guy is probably someone Judge likes and could pick up cheap to fill a ST need. He'll have no impact on any important signings


I've made a couple jokes about this and joking aside, you're more than likely right. With Ebner trying out for the USA Rugby team this is probably insurance for him as a "special teams ace". We always seem to have 1 or 2 on the team.

We also just cut Core.
RE: I mean...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/16/2021 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15180421 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
...Gettleman has to be a foreign agent right? He was planted here by Jerry Jones or Dan Snyder. Only explanation at this point.


If you lose your shit over signing a FB for ST depth, I'm pretty certain you'll blow up at anything.

Such a useless poster.
Championship!  
Rong5611 : 3/16/2021 3:10 pm : link
this puts us over the top (lol).
Everyone acting like  
darren in pdx : 3/16/2021 3:11 pm : link
we didn't already know that they were going to target a bunch of under-the-radar depth signings. They like something about him if he heals up.
RE: I mean...  
bw in dc : 3/16/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15180421 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
...Gettleman has to be a foreign agent right? He was planted here by Jerry Jones or Dan Snyder. Only explanation at this point.


LOL.
Someone on Twitter said 3 years 15 million  
90.Cal : 3/16/2021 3:11 pm : link
I think and hope to God that was just a joke or some bullshit... lmao could you imagine
HAPPY EARTH DAY MY DUDES  
90.Cal : 3/16/2021 3:15 pm : link
Link - ( New Window )
RE: One more signing like this & we're into...  
HMunster : 3/16/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15180493 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
'Ricky Vaughn? Willie Hays? I haven't heard most of them. Mitchell Freidman?' territory.

Heard he leads the league in most offensive categories including nose hair. And supposedly he threw at his own son in a father son game.
RE: RE: I mean...  
defensewinstitles : 3/16/2021 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15180533 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15180421 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


...Gettleman has to be a foreign agent right? He was planted here by Jerry Jones or Dan Snyder. Only explanation at this point.



If you lose your shit over signing a FB for ST depth, I'm pretty certain you'll blow up at anything.

Such a useless poster.
You really are just never going to admit you are wrong. The Giants have so far lost their best two offensive players and a good team captain and replaced them with nothing. The whole media landscape is mocking the Giants, rightfully so.
FB  
bc4life : 3/16/2021 3:18 pm : link
I like this signing. I was hoping they'd pick up a very good blocking TE or FB. And, I hope they can still find a blocking TE. This team is being built to run
We're gonna be ready for the  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/16/2021 3:18 pm : link
1950 Championship game with our off-season stable of rb & fb signings. Wooo hooo.
Good blocker  
bc4life : 3/16/2021 3:19 pm : link
and can catch when needed - he's a piece, time will tell how valuable
RE: Good blocker  
defensewinstitles : 3/16/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15180586 bc4life said:
Quote:
and can catch when needed - he's a piece, time will tell how valuable
lol
Kyle in NY : 3/16/2021 3:20 pm : link
See, who says we can't make moves while we wait on LW!?
RE: FB  
Section331 : 3/16/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15180578 bc4life said:
Quote:
I like this signing. I was hoping they'd pick up a very good blocking TE or FB. And, I hope they can still find a blocking TE. This team is being built to run


Except that this guy isn't really a FB, almost exclusively ST's. Still, at the right price that's fine.
RE: RE: RE: I mean...  
mfsd : 3/16/2021 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15180573 defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
In comment 15180533 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15180421 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


...Gettleman has to be a foreign agent right? He was planted here by Jerry Jones or Dan Snyder. Only explanation at this point.



If you lose your shit over signing a FB for ST depth, I'm pretty certain you'll blow up at anything.

Such a useless poster.

You really are just never going to admit you are wrong. The Giants have so far lost their best two offensive players and a good team captain and replaced them with nothing. The whole media landscape is mocking the Giants, rightfully so.


Says the guy claiming to be a long time lurker/first time poster. Which we know is a lie.

Can anyone say......Championship!  
George from PA : 3/16/2021 3:22 pm : link
But theads are funny...

5mil per year...

Fail Physical....attracted DG...,🤣
RE: RE: I mean...  
Josh in the City : 3/16/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15180533 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15180421 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


...Gettleman has to be a foreign agent right? He was planted here by Jerry Jones or Dan Snyder. Only explanation at this point.



If you lose your shit over signing a FB for ST depth, I'm pretty certain you'll blow up at anything.

Such a useless poster.

The fact that you think I'm losing my shit over this signing and you don't recognize the fact that this is simply another waste of resources just shows that you're living under a rock. This is just another example on ineptitude by and inept GM and deserves to be called out for its stupidity. This franchise has been more poorly run under Gettleman than Reese and THAT'S truly saying something. Get rid of this bum!
RE: RE: RE: I mean...  
Bill L : 3/16/2021 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15180601 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 15180533 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15180421 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


...Gettleman has to be a foreign agent right? He was planted here by Jerry Jones or Dan Snyder. Only explanation at this point.



If you lose your shit over signing a FB for ST depth, I'm pretty certain you'll blow up at anything.

Such a useless poster.


The fact that you think I'm losing my shit over this signing and you don't recognize the fact that this is simply another waste of resources just shows that you're living under a rock. This is just another example on ineptitude by and inept GM and deserves to be called out for its stupidity. This franchise has been more poorly run under Gettleman than Reese and THAT'S truly saying something. Get rid of this bum!


I'm pretty sure we sign special teamers every year. What makes this one so egregious?
RE: RE: RE: RE: I mean...  
defensewinstitles : 3/16/2021 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15180598 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15180573 defensewinstitles said:


Quote:


In comment 15180533 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15180421 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


...Gettleman has to be a foreign agent right? He was planted here by Jerry Jones or Dan Snyder. Only explanation at this point.



If you lose your shit over signing a FB for ST depth, I'm pretty certain you'll blow up at anything.

Such a useless poster.

You really are just never going to admit you are wrong. The Giants have so far lost their best two offensive players and a good team captain and replaced them with nothing. The whole media landscape is mocking the Giants, rightfully so.



Says the guy claiming to be a long time lurker/first time poster. Which we know is a lie.
Thats not an argument. Thats a baseless personal attack based on god knows what,
Now  
Toth029 : 3/16/2021 3:27 pm : link
Someone is trying to suggest cutting Tate was the wrong move. And it's in the middle of March. My word.
Love signings like this....  
Britt in VA : 3/16/2021 3:50 pm : link
These are the Madison Hedgecock, Bear Pascoe, and Henry Hynoski signings of the world. These guys may not be flashy but they can make a big difference.

Hope he stays healthy.
As long as Judge signed off on the deal  
Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2021 3:53 pm : link
then I am good with it too...
RE: RE: RE: I mean...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/16/2021 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15180601 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 15180533 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15180421 Josh in the City said:


Quote:


...Gettleman has to be a foreign agent right? He was planted here by Jerry Jones or Dan Snyder. Only explanation at this point.



If you lose your shit over signing a FB for ST depth, I'm pretty certain you'll blow up at anything.

Such a useless poster.


The fact that you think I'm losing my shit over this signing and you don't recognize the fact that this is simply another waste of resources just shows that you're living under a rock. This is just another example on ineptitude by and inept GM and deserves to be called out for its stupidity. This franchise has been more poorly run under Gettleman than Reese and THAT'S truly saying something. Get rid of this bum!


LOL. Waste of resources? You literally don't know what we are signing him for you clueless schmuck.

Are you saying that no ST'ers should be signed? You are calling the situation ineptitude and yet you have no clue what the terms are.

Are you being purposely dense, because at least that would explain a lot. Such a useless poster.
RE: As long as Judge signed off on the deal  
bw in dc : 3/16/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15180914 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
then I am good with it too...


Tacking to the new mantra I see...
RE: RE: As long as Judge signed off on the deal  
Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2021 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15180935 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15180914 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


then I am good with it too...



Tacking to the new mantra I see...


I just don't want to be called a contrarian...
Manipulating the numbers for Cullen Gillaspia,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 4:32 pm : link
allowed us to sign LW
This is the missing  
SomeFan : 3/16/2021 4:37 pm : link
piece!
RE:  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15180414 Jan in DC said:
Quote:
I loled. Smart smart man.

The LOL should have been for Jordan "I see contracts that I never realized you can also see simply by subscribing to OTC" Raanan just parroting Duggan's actual reporting.

And yes, Raanan has come on BBI claiming to have insider info of contract details that were readily available on OTC and acted as though we couldn't just see those contracts for ourselves.
He’s special teams insurance against Ebner getting crushed playing  
3rdWAM : 3/16/2021 6:15 pm : link
Rugby in the Olympics, he’ll play fullback like Ebner played safety...
RE: He’s special teams insurance against Ebner getting crushed playing  
DavidinBMNY : 3/16/2021 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15181408 3rdWAM said:
Quote:
Rugby in the Olympics, he’ll play fullback like Ebner played safety...
Ebner had to play safety.
RE: RE: He’s special teams insurance against Ebner getting crushed playing  
3rdWAM : 3/16/2021 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15181443 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
In comment 15181408 3rdWAM said:


Quote:


Rugby in the Olympics, he’ll play fullback like Ebner played safety...

Ebner had to play safety.


Yeah that wasn’t a good thing, he looked lost out there
Just ordered my Gillaspia jersey  
jamalduff123 : 3/16/2021 8:11 pm : link
can't wait
We Could Use a Good Fullback  
OntheRoad : 3/16/2021 10:42 pm : link
Question is can he lead block and can he pick up the blitz? If so he could see the field on offense.
This guy is simply insurance  
Bricktop : 3/16/2021 11:05 pm : link
on someone like Ebner, who was a Pats charity case last season anyways and a complete liability when he played in the defensive backfield (yuck). Let him opt out and train for the Olympics. Wish him the best. Cullen Gillaspia doesn't have you outside Giants Stadium with a cup in your hand.
