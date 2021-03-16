Leonard Williams Signed

is finally over with. Let's move on. Hopefully, Gettleman learned something about not giving away assets without locking the new guy into a long term deal, but who knows.
Is nice. I can live with this. He was one of our best players. We are trying to build something. You can't just let them go. He gets consistent push, he always has. He is durable. A lot to like. Minor overpay but I DO NOT CARE.
Seems like a fair deal for the best DL available in FA, tagged or not... he gets his Chris Jones/DeForest Buckner type money, not as many years which is less risk for us.. and he is truly a comparable player to those two guys.
Tom Pelissero
14s
The #Giants gave Leonard Williams a $22.5 million signing bonus, per source. So while he gets a big-time payday -- three years, $63 million with $45M fully guaranteed -- his cap number drops from over $19 million on the tag to about $11M. Some extra flexibility for New York.
Prior to last season, he was not a comparable player to Buckner
Don't be surprised if the Giants wanted more years. Williams is a very athletic 300lb'er who probably things he can maintain that in his early 30's. He probably wants to cash in again and the cap may be much bigger.
Tom Pelissero
14s
We needed that extra $8M like nobody's business...
If he continues to play close to last year's level, the deal is good and they could extend him. For him, if he continues to play like last year, he gets another shot at FA. My guess is LW wanted more $$. The Giants offered higher guarantee $$ and the contract was shortened which made it more acceptable to him.
It really is too bad this took too long.
I do believe he will continue to play like a madman. If he gets any help from an ER, his sack may go up.
For those that wouldn't have paid more than $19M, just keep in mind that the Giants just paid $3M to a backup RB. The difference between $19M/yr and $21M/yr is not that big a deal.
Glad LW is in the fold. Hope there's enough room for Golladay and Riddick.
Most of BBI also thinks that 2020 Leonard Williams is who he will be going forward. Can't say I'm convinced of that considering how much better last season was compared to his career prior.
I understand your concern. However, I do seem to recall an article from camp about the new DL coach saying that the Giants were trying to get LW to change his approach this (now last) year. I'm hoping that that was at least partly responsible for LW's increased production.
the production had better mirror 2020 - or at least 90%+ - or this deal will not be anywhere near reasonable ROI.
I haven't ever tried to associate his value to the 0.5 sacks or the 11.5 from last year as the end all-be all. But agree, he needs to sustain his effort/disruption levels of 2020 and be basically an All-Pro player going forward.
Greg "all" he did last year was finish. His QB hits/pressures were pretty consistent with previous years. Whether it was Graham's schemes or the other players on the line(or both), IDK. But for years LW was around the QB consistently. Could have been better DB play making the QBs hold the ball, too. 0.5 seconds more is the difference between a hit/pressure or a sack.
Get another good CB opposite Bradberry, now.
The scheme may have helped too. I think it was Russel Wilson who said some of the stuff the secondary was doing post-snap was confusing their offense and they hadn't seen it on film. Like you said, if that QB hesitates a split second longer, its the difference between a hurry and a sack, especially when the pressure is coming up the gut.
Because reporting in a tweet saying they’re not even close, far apart and LW wants wayy more... turns out a deal was done with in a couple of hours and it’s 2 mill more a year lol. This kind of stuff is absurd.
That's what makes me a little wary. I mean it's pretty amazing this guy had a meh career for 5 years, then all of a sudden in a contract year he explodes in production. I mean good on him for parlaying 1 good year into being one of the highest paid DL in the league and $45M guaranteed, after basically 5 years of being somewhat underwhelming.
teams can rescind the tag until it's signed so it's not entirely guaranteed.
and if you give any player a non-guaranteed base salary, guess what happens with that money if they play the whole season on the roster? They get paid the entire salary.
There is a difference between future season guaranteed money (that limits flexibility because it turns into dead money) and 1 year deals with guaranteed money in them (that rarely if ever turn into dead money).
He’s never been meh, unless sack production is your main metric
I wouldn't say it was better for the Giants for LW to play on the tag, you know? Maybe not worse either? They got to see him for another year. That doesn't change the numbers here though...
I don't think that the fact that the Giants couldn't agree with LW helps the point that they handled this well. It seems fair to point out that Chris Jones is the better player and we gave up draft picks to give more guaranteed money to the lesser player.
Again, glad they were able to get it done, just think this is a fair thing to point out
I don't think you have to report on things as thumbs up or thumbs down.
If forced into a binary this is definitely a thumbs up but I think it's fair to point out wider considerations instead of being forced into being reductive.
It's good the Giants got this done but I'm not thrilled to pay him the same as someone like Jones. Jones was coming off two elite seasons on a contending team. Not one on a losing team like LW. That part is not apples to apples...
$21 million per yr!?!?! LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL...I'm dead.
It's all about the guaranteed money, which is 45 million. Of course you know this already.
I don't think you have to report on things as thumbs up or thumbs down.
If forced into a binary this is definitely a thumbs up but I think it's fair to point out wider considerations instead of being forced into being reductive.
It's good the Giants got this done but I'm not thrilled to pay him the same as someone like Jones. Jones was coming off two elite seasons on a contending team. Not one on a losing team like LW. That part is not apples to apples...
Not what I said. They matter, but the 3rd and 5th was worth it for 2020 alone IMO and he also out performed the guy who was had for 13th overall. So that must be an even worse deal, right?
Its a very insignificant part of the LW cost.
RE: RE: RE: Most of BBI Thinks this is a Good Deal...
Greg "all" he did last year was finish. His QB hits/pressures were pretty consistent with previous years. Whether it was Graham's schemes or the other players on the line(or both), IDK. But for years LW was around the QB consistently. Could have been better DB play making the QBs hold the ball, too. 0.5 seconds more is the difference between a hit/pressure or a sack.
So what should production expectation be on LW going forward?
At this price, I would hope most here expect close to double digit sacks, high rate of QB hits, high number of TFL, and causing turnovers.
Not what I said. They matter, but the 3rd and 5th was worth it for 2020 alone IMO and he also out performed the guy who was had for 13th overall. So that must be an even worse deal, right?
Its a very insignificant part of the LW cost.
Highly different, and I think the larger point that many people have made is it's better to let someone hit free agency than trade for someone the way we did giving them all the leverage. I think the most important point is that if we signed LW on the open market last year, no chance he'd sniff Chris Jones money
But to me Leonard Williams is a good player who had a very good year and is now getting paid like he's a great player. Frankly, I don't think he is. I don't think he's on the same level as Donald or Buckner. I don't want to hear about "pressures," I want to hear about sacks and QB hits. I want results, and except for last year (and 2016 to a lesser extent), Williams has come up short in the results department. I called him unexceptional prior to 2020 because that's what he was. Now, the question is will he duplicate the success he had in 2020, or does he revert back to playing like the unexceptional player he's been for the majority of his career? Time will tell, as it always does.
When asked about LW, the defeensive coaches first talked about what a great athlete he was. And, that he needed to trust teh process and his technique. He'll get more coaching from a good staff, another year in this system, and appears to be a hard worker.
Real problem with this team is not good enough at level 2 of defense.
I posted on the other thread -- in four full years as a Giants Williams will earn 79M, with 61M guaranteed.
The CFO of a Fortune 3 company once said to me his definition of a good deal is both sides leaves uneasy.
I can't imagine team Williams feels uneasy. This is a pro-player deal. Good for Williams.
Guaranteed money that's already been paid is in a very different class of distinction for cap purposes than future guaranteed money (the former will never become dead money, the latter is the risk of any contract, as we've learned the hard with Solder).
We know he is making the roster this year and we know what he did all of last year. He earned his base salary whether it was guaranteed or non-guaranteed. And he took on a good deal of risk had he gotten hurt like Bud Dupree who looks to have had to take a heavily non-guaranteed contract.
The bottomline is he got locked in a fair deal comparable to the 2 players tagged at his position received less than 12 months ago. The "C O M P" keys on my computer are falling out for the number of times i've guessed that was likely where this would all end and the price for replacement keys is well worth it.
You seem to be reacting to a point I am not making.
I'm simply outlining that Williams did a good job accruing a lot of money -- and that through this journey he took a couple of calculated risks.
Are you sure that guaranteed money that has already been paid will never become dead money?
It's true in this one isolated instance, but be careful how you word things or the ryans of the world will think that guaranteed money is just another way that DG is winning the war against the big, bad salary cap.
by trading for him he secured more money. Not going to argue that. But it happened and I'm sure a lot was learned from the whole process. It also happened pre-Judge and definitely pre-O'Brien.
I see no reason to beat the dead horse on it.
As fans, we're stuck with the team's cap situation currently and going forward. Barring any dickishness, I don't see why we should pretend that the situation doesn't exist.
I'm not pretending. Different strokes is all it is - i'll never subscribe to spending mass amounts of time to pointing out instances where the team I root for drops the ball. It happened, there's nothing I can personally do about it, and I look forward. I'm a mere fan, nothing more.
And as I said above, i'm sure the situation provided a learning opportunity, even more so now with what I think are 2 additional people with heavy say in personnel since the initial trade.
I'm far more interested now in who we are signing next.
This transaction with Williams from start to finish
by trading for him he secured more money. Not going to argue that. But it happened and I'm sure a lot was learned from the whole process. It also happened pre-Judge and definitely pre-O'Brien.
I see no reason to beat the dead horse on it.
As fans, we're stuck with the team's cap situation currently and going forward. Barring any dickishness, I don't see why we should pretend that the situation doesn't exist.
I'm not pretending. Different strokes is all it is - i'll never subscribe to spending mass amounts of time to pointing out instances where the team I root for drops the ball. It happened, there's nothing I can personally do about it, and I look forward. I'm a mere fan, nothing more.
And as I said above, i'm sure the situation provided a learning opportunity, even more so now with what I think are 2 additional people with heavy say in personnel since the initial trade.
I'm far more interested now in who we are signing next.
If only our GM was capable of learning.
He just signed Jonathan Stewart 2.0, so the jury's out on that.
Greg "all" he did last year was finish. His QB hits/pressures were pretty consistent with previous years. Whether it was Graham's schemes or the other players on the line(or both), IDK. But for years LW was around the QB consistently. Could have been better DB play making the QBs hold the ball, too. 0.5 seconds more is the difference between a hit/pressure or a sack.
So what should production expectation be on LW going forward?
At this price, I would hope most here expect close to double digit sacks, high rate of QB hits, high number of TFL, and causing turnovers.
Close to? At over #20M per, I expect a miniumum of double digit sacks, high rate of pressures, QB hits, TFL, and some turnovers. In other words, I expect an utterly dominant player a step up from last year. And, he has to do that at least 2 of the 3 years, with the 3rd year being at least a very good player or cut as a cap casualty.
No, not doomsday, just evidence that he's not learning. And more importantly, a continuation of the death by a million papercuts cap management strat that he and KA have employed.
The problem with their weakness is that it's not bad enough to engender fan outrage, but it's not actually effective, either. Meanwhile, there are some fans who think that the team can just manufacture cap space whenever they want, and will encourage other fans to "wait and see while this plays out" even though they have no idea how the cap functions.
to this deal, I thought it was $63 over 4 years, not 3. That makes the guarantee borderline egregious, as you only have 3 years to spread it out over. I'm guessing Team LW wanted "only" 3 years so he could get one more big payday. I don't blame him, but an AAV of $21M looks a little out of whack in this market.
What makes you say that? Why shouldn't an interior rushing one year wonder make 50% more than established edge rushers?
Greg "all" he did last year was finish. His QB hits/pressures were pretty consistent with previous years. Whether it was Graham's schemes or the other players on the line(or both), IDK. But for years LW was around the QB consistently. Could have been better DB play making the QBs hold the ball, too. 0.5 seconds more is the difference between a hit/pressure or a sack.
So what should production expectation be on LW going forward?
At this price, I would hope most here expect close to double digit sacks, high rate of QB hits, high number of TFL, and causing turnovers.
Close to? At over #20M per, I expect a miniumum of double digit sacks, high rate of pressures, QB hits, TFL, and some turnovers. In other words, I expect an utterly dominant player a step up from last year. And, he has to do that at least 2 of the 3 years, with the 3rd year being at least a very good player or cut as a cap casualty.
Hey, you are preaching to the converted on this.
We should all expect production pretty damn close to Aaron Danold.
I think the deal is fine. I think he is a great player that is still getting better.
You pay game changers. There were many games that he made a game changing play or made it so some else can. The way you win on defense in the NFL is by being able to make game changing plays when it matters. He is capable of that.
He is a piece you grow around at a position that does have more longevity than others. Our defense without him last year would not have not been nearly as good. If he does what he did last year and you get one player who can get off the edge and get to the QB, we will really have something.
Many people at the draft said he was the best player in the draft. There was a reason for that.
I am excited and if this team keeps trending upward with Judge and we get to the playoffs, LW will be a big reason why.
I predict after the first 3 games of this season, no one will complain about the contract.
not for nothing, but you’re the only person on this board (probably in the United States) that thinks that the Giants and every other team in the history of the NFL shouldn’t sign veterans for 1-4M bucks because then “it all adds up” and then you can’t sign other players.
Typically if you’re the only person that thinks that way, you are wrong.
your cap nonsense as if you are some cap expert and what you fail to realize, is what we’ve been trying to tell you, that the Giants are in fine shape with the salary cap, they’ve been in good shape since the end of 2019 and will hopefully continue to be with smart deals after the 2018 fiasco.
You keep beating the same bullshit drum about the salary cap being some calamity event that is going to be the end of the Giants. Nope. They will sign whoever the fuck they want.
The Giants just backloaded the Williams deal so that he will be a $50+M cap hit over 22 & 23. And they did it so they could add FAs in this period to their 6-10 roster with a QB on a rookie deal.
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
Are you ever happy about anything? Last I checked, contracts can be renegotiated so Giants can extend Williams later on if they wanted to. Depending on structure Year 3 likely will be highest base salary so Giants can save money by cutting or extending.
The Giants just backloaded the Williams deal so that he will be a $50+M cap hit over 22 & 23. And they did it so they could add FAs in this period to their 6-10 roster with a QB on a rookie deal.
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
Are you ever happy about anything? Last I checked, contracts can be renegotiated so Giants can extend Williams later on if they wanted to. Depending on structure Year 3 likely will be highest base salary so Giants can save money by cutting or extending.
You don't save money when you renegotiate; you just kick the can down the road. How is that not obvious by this point?
What is there to be happy about? You think today's a good day in Giants history? It isn't. We just overpaid a good player to be part of what is going to be a weaker defense in 2021. And all because the front office bungled the negotiation over a year and a half long period.
The Giants just backloaded the Williams deal so that he will be a $50+M cap hit over 22 & 23. And they did it so they could add FAs in this period to their 6-10 roster with a QB on a rookie deal.
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
Are you ever happy about anything? Last I checked, contracts can be renegotiated so Giants can extend Williams later on if they wanted to. Depending on structure Year 3 likely will be highest base salary so Giants can save money by cutting or extending.
You don't save money when you renegotiate; you just kick the can down the road. How is that not obvious by this point?
What is there to be happy about? You think today's a good day in Giants history? It isn't. We just overpaid a good player to be part of what is going to be a weaker defense in 2021. And all because the front office bungled the negotiation over a year and a half long period.
If you want to keep him you fold it into new contract. Also if Williams doesn’t meet expectations after Year 2 it is substantial savings to cut him versus keep.
Hopefully we don’t have to talk about this guy’s contract
Every day around here for the next few years. Can we make a deal that if the D plays well while LW simply does his thing out there, we can all be happy with things? We haven’t had a defense in a fucking decade. If we’re good on defense again, it’s a huge win. Period.
Every day around here for the next few years. Can we make a deal that if the D plays well while LW simply does his thing out there, we can all be happy with things? We haven’t had a defense in a fucking decade. If we’re good on defense again, it’s a huge win. Period.
You know that's not how this is gonna go.
He's getting paid like an elite player. You get more criticism because the expectations increase, as they should.
The Giants just backloaded the Williams deal so that he will be a $50+M cap hit over 22 & 23. And they did it so they could add FAs in this period to their 6-10 roster with a QB on a rookie deal.
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
Do you really expect them to punt the season? Personally I can live with it but I would never expect it. And with the cap going back up the backloading doesn’t bother me much, more will be off the books by then.
Every day around here for the next few years. Can we make a deal that if the D plays well while LW simply does his thing out there, we can all be happy with things? We haven’t had a defense in a fucking decade. If we’re good on defense again, it’s a huge win. Period.
If LW plays like Aaron Danold you probably have a point. I'm not staying quiet if he reverts to his Jets form. This guy is now on the clock to play like one of the best defenders in the NFL.
What we're going to learn, however, is that one defender, unless he's LT, isn't going to create more Ws. And LW ain't in that type of game changer class.
This team needs more points, not stopping other teams from scoring more points.
But, hey, Gettleman saved face and many fans can continue to buy LW shirts and feel good about having a pretty good defender to watch.
The Giants just backloaded the Williams deal so that he will be a $50+M cap hit over 22 & 23. And they did it so they could add FAs in this period to their 6-10 roster with a QB on a rookie deal.
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
Do you really expect them to punt the season? Personally I can live with it but I would never expect it. And with the cap going back up the backloading doesn’t bother me much, more will be off the books by then.
Not at all. I expected them to try to strengthen a strength. I wanted both Tomlinson and Williams back, and they could have done it without the dumb shit moves made leading up to today: Board, Toilolo, Austin Johnson, Booker - I believe those guys add up to Tomlinson's 2021 cap hit.
I never ever want to punt on a season. All I want is good strategic thinking from the front office. The errors made the past three years have added up, and this is where we are now.
2021 is going to be a bad team again. You can see it coming.
No one player at any position creates w's by themselves
The Giants just backloaded the Williams deal so that he will be a $50+M cap hit over 22 & 23. And they did it so they could add FAs in this period to their 6-10 roster with a QB on a rookie deal.
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
Do you really expect them to punt the season? Personally I can live with it but I would never expect it. And with the cap going back up the backloading doesn’t bother me much, more will be off the books by then.
Not at all. I expected them to try to strengthen a strength. I wanted both Tomlinson and Williams back, and they could have done it without the dumb shit moves made leading up to today: Board, Toilolo, Austin Johnson, Booker - I believe those guys add up to Tomlinson's 2021 cap hit.
I never ever want to punt on a season. All I want is good strategic thinking from the front office. The errors made the past three years have added up, and this is where we are now.
2021 is going to be a bad team again. You can see it coming.
Williams had better production with Hill/Johnson than with Tomlinson
RE: RE: Hopefully we don’t have to talk about this guy’s contract
Every day around here for the next few years. Can we make a deal that if the D plays well while LW simply does his thing out there, we can all be happy with things? We haven’t had a defense in a fucking decade. If we’re good on defense again, it’s a huge win. Period.
If LW plays like Aaron Danold you probably have a point. I'm not staying quiet if he reverts to his Jets form. This guy is now on the clock to play like one of the best defenders in the NFL.
What we're going to learn, however, is that one defender, unless he's LT, isn't going to create more Ws. And LW ain't in that type of game changer class.
This team needs more points, not stopping other teams from scoring more points.
But, hey, Gettleman saved face and many fans can continue to buy LW shirts and feel good about having a pretty good defender to watch.
You're right we do need to score more points but we also need to play decent to good D. The D played well at time and shows promise getting a few spots tighter of course. Letting the D regress is not going to help. Williams, Bradberry and Peppers can be the foundation of a good defense.
Mike part of that is likely situation (pass rushing downs)
but that sort of helps decode the lack of urgency re: Tomlinson. They needed more of things he doesn't have in his tool box.
Had the cap not gone down he likely would have come back and you never want to see a captain walk on a reasonable deal so I completely get where GT is coming from. Even with the cap drop I think there may have been a way to make it work. Though I suspect they will eventually use the money saved on an upgrade at LB or CB2 which may ultimately prove to provide better ROI.
Creates a big opportunity for BJ Hill too, who at times last year looked more like the guy who had everyone excited in 2018.
RE: Hopefully we don’t have to talk about this guy’s contract
Every day around here for the next few years. Can we make a deal that if the D plays well while LW simply does his thing out there, we can all be happy with things? We haven’t had a defense in a fucking decade. If we’re good on defense again, it’s a huge win. Period.
Good luck with that. Even today we still were hearing about the 3rd and 5th rounders we had to give up for Williams. what point there was to it, I have no fucking clue.
Even the bitching about not getting a deal done sooner would've just fast-forwarded the complaining to the day that ink dried on the contract.
Bottom line is so many vocal people called the Williams trade one of the worst in history and a fireable offense that even when the guy plays his ass off and is rewarded for it, we're told it is a bad thing.
I'll repeat what I asked in a different thread. If I posted every day nothing but negative takes on the team. Day after fucking day, at what point do I finally say to myself, "What the fuck am I doing"??
Every day around here for the next few years. Can we make a deal that if the D plays well while LW simply does his thing out there, we can all be happy with things? We haven’t had a defense in a fucking decade. If we’re good on defense again, it’s a huge win. Period.
Good luck with that. Even today we still were hearing about the 3rd and 5th rounders we had to give up for Williams. what point there was to it, I have no fucking clue.
Even the bitching about not getting a deal done sooner would've just fast-forwarded the complaining to the day that ink dried on the contract.
Bottom line is so many vocal people called the Williams trade one of the worst in history and a fireable offense that even when the guy plays his ass off and is rewarded for it, we're told it is a bad thing.
I'll repeat what I asked in a different thread. If I posted every day nothing but negative takes on the team. Day after fucking day, at what point do I finally say to myself, "What the fuck am I doing"??
Wait until he starts slow or twists an ankle and everyone says they should have just kept him on the tag.
but that sort of helps decode the lack of urgency re: Tomlinson. They needed more of things he doesn't have in his tool box.
Had the cap not gone down he likely would have come back and you never want to see a captain walk on a reasonable deal so I completely get where GT is coming from. Even with the cap drop I think there may have been a way to make it work. Though I suspect they will eventually use the money saved on an upgrade at LB or CB2 which may ultimately prove to provide better ROI.
Creates a big opportunity for BJ Hill too, who at times last year looked more like the guy who had everyone excited in 2018.
If we upgrade LB, CB2, and WR between FA and Draft I am okay with not spending $8.5M this year on Tomlinson. If we are staring at people like C.J. Board and Ryan Lewis then I would feel different.
RE: RE: Mike part of that is likely situation (pass rushing downs)
but that sort of helps decode the lack of urgency re: Tomlinson. They needed more of things he doesn't have in his tool box.
Had the cap not gone down he likely would have come back and you never want to see a captain walk on a reasonable deal so I completely get where GT is coming from. Even with the cap drop I think there may have been a way to make it work. Though I suspect they will eventually use the money saved on an upgrade at LB or CB2 which may ultimately prove to provide better ROI.
Creates a big opportunity for BJ Hill too, who at times last year looked more like the guy who had everyone excited in 2018.
If we upgrade LB, CB2, and WR between FA and Draft I am okay with not spending $8.5M this year on Tomlinson. If we are staring at people like C.J. Board and Ryan Lewis then I would feel different.
Agreed. Give me Van Noy and Butler on 1 year deals similar to Ryan last year.
Don’t have the desire to skim all the posts, but from what I’ve seen regarding DT’s departure, he seems to be the forgotten man. Productive player himself. So it’s not like we’re gonna have a gaping hole
80% of posters were bitching that we had not signed LW yet and it was preventing us from signing other players. Now I read this thread and 80% of posters are bitching that we signed him... for too much $.
It was kind of sad seeing Getty and the Giants getting played at every single turn by Team Leo. It really was a years long lesson in how not to negotiate. And how not to manage an NFL roster and all the other stuff we’ve been over and over since the dumbest trade in history. But! Don’t let it ever be said that Getty doesn’t get his man!
I’m surprised by the 3 years. Yet another win for Team Leo. A lot of people think the players want a long contract. Sometimes they do, but that’s not usually the case and I don’t think it’s the case here. LW gets another bite at the FA apple in 3 years which is probably around the same time we’ll be in the hunt for a playoff spot. (Jk. But not really).
Anyway, I’m sure LW is thrilled with this deal as I don’t think he could have asked for anything more. For the Giants, let’s fucking go Big Blue! Let’s get this defense an edge and a CB2 and let’s fucking go!
I don't think this was a "good" deal for the Giants as far as I can tell.
If, however, a significant chunk of this money is performance based, it might be better. The details are important, but my initial reaction is that the Giants didn't do well here.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
Imagine complaining about this.
Better be 16 sacks this season, holy shit.
Promise?
Hope he proves worth it
Great move, LW is locked up and we don't need to read your posts anymore!
We ArE gOiNg To PaY dOnAlD mOnEy
Now commence the bitching....
What happened to letting things play out?
The franchise tag was always the floor for a deal. He had 100% of the legerage
We ArE gOiNg To PaY dOnAlD mOnEy
LOL
That signing is done, stop fucking complaining.
Yep. Golladay next
this wasnt one. are we sure this is official? someone call giants HQ please to confirm as we were told this wasnt possible
But we could've locked him up for 10 yrs/$50M last offseason!!!
It allows them to get a FA WR IMO. Have to think there’s a low cap number in year 1.
Btw on a serious note, add in his $16m from last year and it's a 4 year / 79m deal. Less than Buckner and Jones signed for last year, though the guaranteed money may be a little higher.
Very fair compromise that comes in under most of what was projected.
Impossible to know until you see how it's structured.
Hope you're right.
Unless I missed an extension, Bradberry (and Martinez) only have 2 years remaining on their deals.
Otherwise, this is a good deal, and frees up some cash. Now let's get some players in here.
Btw on a serious note, add in his $16m from last year and it's a 4 year / 79m deal. Less than Buckner and Jones signed for last year, though the guaranteed money may be a little higher.
Very fair compromise that comes in under most of what was projected.
Which based on his health, don't really have much of an issue giving a guy on this side of 30 more guranteed money.
Yep
this was a good deal for us. as i said, we could meet in middle. virtual high five buddy. im waiting for terps to chime in.
We have to let things play out, stop over reacting to every move.
Very fair compromise that comes in under most of what was projected.
I agree. The guaranteed money almost make it a hometown discount.
Very surprised.
We have to let things play out, stop over reacting to every move.
LOL love it +1
Can everyone shut the fuck up now?
Impossible to know until you see how it's structured.
That's true, but with it only being 3 years, I doubt the 1st year # is as low as some were expecting/hoping (i.e. <$10M).
he was better than Buckner last year. and the Colts traded a 1st round pick for him
He wasn't signing for less than 18 million year. Imagine if we signed him what the reaction here would be without the sack production (not that he was that much different last year). The bitching would never stop. I hope DG learned that when he has a convinction on a guy he makes the deal early, although he's one step away from retirement so it's a moot point.
We ArE gOiNg To PaY dOnAlD mOnEy
LOL
Idk about your fight with terps..but i mean:
Leonard Williams now tied for second among interior defensive linemen in APY with DeForest Buckner at $21 million. His $45M fully guaranteed is second only to Aaron Donald.
Pretty damn close.
I'm concerned Williams reverts to 2019 performance and that we're paying peak dollars to a guy who won't replicate the performance, but that's a risk anywhere in FA.
And it aint your money! Who else is getting that?
He's worth ever penny.
Agreed. I'd rather this than Dupree at $16, for example.
Glad it is done.
Move on.
We ArE gOiNg To PaY dOnAlD mOnEy
LOL
Idk about your fight with terps..but i mean:
Leonard Williams now tied for second among interior defensive linemen in APY with DeForest Buckner at $21 million. His $45M fully guaranteed is second only to Aaron Donald.
Pretty damn close.
my argument with him is everything is gloom and doom. he said this ends in 2 ways. giants lose him for nothing or pay him donald money.
he NEVER even admitted coming to an agreement as possible. he is a whiny bitch who trolls the board.
glad this is done and we are moving on
Can everyone shut the fuck up now?
He was worth it last year, yeah. I hope he remains that player. We'll see.
exactly my point. its not donalds contract AT ALL
Agreed. I'd rather this than Dupree at $16, for example.
2nd this
Because this is compensation that had better produce 8-12 sacks per and a lot of QB hits.
hopefully we fill in roster with CB, WR and OG/OC
so we can draft not all for need
14s
The #Giants gave Leonard Williams a $22.5 million signing bonus, per source. So while he gets a big-time payday -- three years, $63 million with $45M fully guaranteed -- his cap number drops from over $19 million on the tag to about $11M. Some extra flexibility for New York.
Pat Leonard says its $11M year 1
saved 8m
Instead we messed around with Williams just long enough to lose out on Tomlinson to the Vikes.....
And let me put down my marker now. Because I am going to be upset if Williams has another half sack garbage year in 2021 without Tomlinson around to soak up the double teams for him....
Btw on a serious note, add in his $16m from last year and it's a 4 year / 79m deal. Less than Buckner and Jones signed for last year, though the guaranteed money may be a little higher.
Very fair compromise that comes in under most of what was projected.
It's as high as any credible projection, and LW did well for himself on the guaranteed portion too.
I look forward to seeing his name on the first team All-Pro list over the next few years...
Instead we messed around with Williams just long enough to lose out on Tomlinson to the Vikes.....
And let me put down my marker now. Because I am going to be upset if Williams has another half sack garbage year in 2021 without Tomlinson around to soak up the double teams for him....
He'll still have dexter next to him, but they now need more from BJ Hill.
Instead we messed around with Williams just long enough to lose out on Tomlinson to the Vikes.....
And let me put down my marker now. Because I am going to be upset if Williams has another half sack garbage year in 2021 without Tomlinson around to soak up the double teams for him....
You don't have faith in Lawrence soaking up double teams?
Instead we messed around with Williams just long enough to lose out on Tomlinson to the Vikes.....
And let me put down my marker now. Because I am going to be upset if Williams has another half sack garbage year in 2021 without Tomlinson around to soak up the double teams for him....
Williams got almost all his sacks last year when DT and Dex were not on the field according to a Skinner Tweet yesterday
14s
The #Giants gave Leonard Williams a $22.5 million signing bonus, per source. So while he gets a big-time payday -- three years, $63 million with $45M fully guaranteed -- his cap number drops from over $19 million on the tag to about $11M. Some extra flexibility for New York.
We needed that extra $8M like nobody's business...
My gut tells me they'll restructure Williams again if they can in a year once cap goes up.
Glad LW is in the fold. Hope there's enough room for Golladay and Riddick.
I posted before free agency that my strategy would be to prioritize Tomlinson. Sing him first, and then alot what is left to Williams. That way you can force the Williams camp into being reasonable.
Instead we messed around with Williams just long enough to lose out on Tomlinson to the Vikes.....
And let me put down my marker now. Because I am going to be upset if Williams has another half sack garbage year in 2021 without Tomlinson around to soak up the double teams for him....
Williams got almost all his sacks last year when DT and Dex were not on the field according to a Skinner Tweet yesterday
All makes sense now, Austin Johnson returns to keep soaking up the double teams!
Did Dexter Lawrence & Dalvin Tomlinson being doubled lead to Leonard Williams 2020 numbers? Here’s Leonard Williams sacks & who was on the field for them.
W/ neither: 8
W/ both Dex & Dalvin: 2
W/ only Dexter Lawrence: 1
W/ only Dalvin Tomlinson: 1
He was an immovable force on that line last year, a true disrupter and set the tone so often. Best Giants DL since Strahan.
I'd re-structure/extend Bradberry and Martinez add an edge and a WR some draft picks and go to battle. Extending Bradberry and Martinez extend the Giants window to 3 years (regardless of Jones).
Glad LW is in the fold. Hope there's enough room for Golladay and Riddick.
Most of BBI also thinks that 2020 Leonard Williams is who he will be going forward. Can't say I'm convinced of that considering how much better last season was compared to his career prior.
Nah. JPP 2011 was.
W/ neither: 8
W/ both Dex & Dalvin: 2
W/ only Dexter Lawrence: 1
W/ only Dalvin Tomlinson: 1
That's pretty interesting, definitely wouldn't have guessed that.
Probably.
What leverage did we have.
Very little.
Was this an essential signing?
With Dalvin Tomlinson gone, absolutely!
Let’s look at the bright side of this and continue to fill out our thin roster as best we can.
It really is too bad this took too long.
I do believe he will continue to play like a madman. If he gets any help from an ER, his sack may go up.
W/ neither: 8
W/ both Dex & Dalvin: 2
W/ only Dexter Lawrence: 1
W/ only Dalvin Tomlinson: 1
That's pretty interesting, definitely wouldn't have guessed that.
Same here but I guess it makes sense because the other 2 came off in passing situations a lot.
In other words, no shit we want him to now go out and do it.
@Jason_OTC
#giants have to get more than three years out of a contract that big
While the AAV is seemingly in line with recent big money deals for defensive lineman, it looks like a lot of those deals were for at least 4 years.
For those that wouldn't have paid more than $19M, just keep in mind that the Giants just paid $3M to a backup RB. The difference between $19M/yr and $21M/yr is not that big a deal.
Glad LW is in the fold. Hope there's enough room for Golladay and Riddick.
Most of BBI also thinks that 2020 Leonard Williams is who he will be going forward. Can't say I'm convinced of that considering how much better last season was compared to his career prior.
I understand your concern. However, I do seem to recall an article from camp about the new DL coach saying that the Giants were trying to get LW to change his approach this (now last) year. I'm hoping that that was at least partly responsible for LW's increased production.
I haven't ever tried to associate his value to the 0.5 sacks or the 11.5 from last year as the end all-be all. But agree, he needs to sustain his effort/disruption levels of 2020 and be basically an All-Pro player going forward.
For those that wouldn't have paid more than $19M, just keep in mind that the Giants just paid $3M to a backup RB. The difference between $19M/yr and $21M/yr is not that big a deal.
Glad LW is in the fold. Hope there's enough room for Golladay and Riddick.
Most of BBI also thinks that 2020 Leonard Williams is who he will be going forward. Can't say I'm convinced of that considering how much better last season was compared to his career prior.
Greg "all" he did last year was finish. His QB hits/pressures were pretty consistent with previous years. Whether it was Graham's schemes or the other players on the line(or both), IDK. But for years LW was around the QB consistently. Could have been better DB play making the QBs hold the ball, too. 0.5 seconds more is the difference between a hit/pressure or a sack.
Get another good CB opposite Bradberry, now.
Jason_OTC
@Jason_OTC
#giants have to get more than three years out of a contract that big
While the AAV is seemingly in line with recent big money deals for defensive lineman, it looks like a lot of those deals were for at least 4 years.
Seems like a BS tweet from Jason....would have loved 5 years, but maybe LW or the Giants did not want it...
Greg "all" he did last year was finish. His QB hits/pressures were pretty consistent with previous years. Whether it was Graham's schemes or the other players on the line(or both), IDK. But for years LW was around the QB consistently. Could have been better DB play making the QBs hold the ball, too. 0.5 seconds more is the difference between a hit/pressure or a sack.
Get another good CB opposite Bradberry, now.
The scheme may have helped too. I think it was Russel Wilson who said some of the stuff the secondary was doing post-snap was confusing their offense and they hadn't seen it on film. Like you said, if that QB hesitates a split second longer, its the difference between a hurry and a sack, especially when the pressure is coming up the gut.
For those that wouldn't have paid more than $19M, just keep in mind that the Giants just paid $3M to a backup RB. The difference between $19M/yr and $21M/yr is not that big a deal.
Glad LW is in the fold. Hope there's enough room for Golladay and Riddick.
Most of BBI also thinks that 2020 Leonard Williams is who he will be going forward. Can't say I'm convinced of that considering how much better last season was compared to his career prior.
That's what makes me a little wary. I mean it's pretty amazing this guy had a meh career for 5 years, then all of a sudden in a contract year he explodes in production. I mean good on him for parlaying 1 good year into being one of the highest paid DL in the league and $45M guaranteed, after basically 5 years of being somewhat underwhelming.
But kudos to them for getting it done, playing another year on the franchise tag would have been a nightmare and this deal is not a competition inhibiting deal that they could have signed.
But kudos to them for getting it done, playing another year on the franchise tag would have been a nightmare and this deal is not a competition inhibiting deal that they could have signed.
My understanding is that this isn't an extension, it replaces the FT. Is it 3 or 4 years? I thought it's just three.
and if you give any player a non-guaranteed base salary, guess what happens with that money if they play the whole season on the roster? They get paid the entire salary.
There is a difference between future season guaranteed money (that limits flexibility because it turns into dead money) and 1 year deals with guaranteed money in them (that rarely if ever turn into dead money).
The 4 year apples to apples of both Jones/Buckner is that LW got a little less in AAV and a little more in guaranteed money. Fair deal any way you want to slice and dice it.
In comment 15180902 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
For those that wouldn't have paid more than $19M, just keep in mind that the Giants just paid $3M to a backup RB. The difference between $19M/yr and $21M/yr is not that big a deal.
Glad LW is in the fold. Hope there's enough room for Golladay and Riddick.
Most of BBI also thinks that 2020 Leonard Williams is who he will be going forward. Can't say I'm convinced of that considering how much better last season was compared to his career prior.
That's what makes me a little wary. I mean it's pretty amazing this guy had a meh career for 5 years, then all of a sudden in a contract year he explodes in production. I mean good on him for parlaying 1 good year into being one of the highest paid DL in the league and $45M guaranteed, after basically 5 years of being somewhat underwhelming.
He’s never been meh, unless sack production is your main metric
he was better than Buckner last year. and the Colts traded a 1st round pick for him
those are inconvenient facts for the DG haters
I don't think that the fact that the Giants couldn't agree with LW helps the point that they handled this well. It seems fair to point out that Chris Jones is the better player and we gave up draft picks to give more guaranteed money to the lesser player.
Again, glad they were able to get it done, just think this is a fair thing to point out
there is no way they were fighting over 21M per
Most of BBI also thinks that 2020 Leonard Williams is who he will be going forward. Can't say I'm convinced of that considering how much better last season was compared to his career prior.
Nailed it.
I don't think you have to report on things as thumbs up or thumbs down.
If forced into a binary this is definitely a thumbs up but I think it's fair to point out wider considerations instead of being forced into being reductive.
It's good the Giants got this done but I'm not thrilled to pay him the same as someone like Jones. Jones was coming off two elite seasons on a contending team. Not one on a losing team like LW. That part is not apples to apples...
But kudos to them for getting it done, playing another year on the franchise tag would have been a nightmare and this deal is not a competition inhibiting deal that they could have signed.
Thanks...Don't forget to footnote the Madden tutorial you used to gather your analytical data.
$21 million per yr!?!?! LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL...I'm dead.
You are the biggest fucking whiner on the board.
It's all about the guaranteed money, which is 45 million. Of course you know this already.
The fuck you talking about? 72% of the contract is guaranteed on a short term 3 yr deal...that's a BAD team contract not a good one. If it was a longer term deal where the money can be spread out over a longer period of time then your logic would make sense. But alas, it does not.
Now commence the bitching....
Really. It's so tiresome.
Having a player of this caliber for a total of 4 years, is worth a lousy 3rd (and 5th)..
I don't think you have to report on things as thumbs up or thumbs down.
If forced into a binary this is definitely a thumbs up but I think it's fair to point out wider considerations instead of being forced into being reductive.
It's good the Giants got this done but I'm not thrilled to pay him the same as someone like Jones. Jones was coming off two elite seasons on a contending team. Not one on a losing team like LW. That part is not apples to apples...
Not what I said. They matter, but the 3rd and 5th was worth it for 2020 alone IMO and he also out performed the guy who was had for 13th overall. So that must be an even worse deal, right?
Its a very insignificant part of the LW cost.
Greg "all" he did last year was finish. His QB hits/pressures were pretty consistent with previous years. Whether it was Graham's schemes or the other players on the line(or both), IDK. But for years LW was around the QB consistently. Could have been better DB play making the QBs hold the ball, too. 0.5 seconds more is the difference between a hit/pressure or a sack.
So what should production expectation be on LW going forward?
At this price, I would hope most here expect close to double digit sacks, high rate of QB hits, high number of TFL, and causing turnovers.
Our cap stayed exactly where it was, same as the other 31 teams, baby. But had our cap gone down by $8M, that would be a real problem.
Also, it's not an acronym. Just "cap" is fine.
Thanks...Don't forget to footnote the Madden tutorial you used to gather your analytical data.
Not sure where this ever came from, but I simply mentioned teams could use madden code supplemented with Zebra data to run actually very real football simulations. But the idea that you'd just use madden shows how simple people who criticize me are.
You are right, gathering analytical data through Madden is quite dumb. But you can decide what it says about you that you'd believe and/or propagate that
I posted on the other thread -- in four full years as a Giants Williams will earn 79M, with 61M guaranteed.
The CFO of a Fortune 3 company once said to me his definition of a good deal is both sides leaves uneasy.
I can't imagine team Williams feels uneasy. This is a pro-player deal. Good for Williams.
Not what I said. They matter, but the 3rd and 5th was worth it for 2020 alone IMO and he also out performed the guy who was had for 13th overall. So that must be an even worse deal, right?
Its a very insignificant part of the LW cost.
Highly different, and I think the larger point that many people have made is it's better to let someone hit free agency than trade for someone the way we did giving them all the leverage. I think the most important point is that if we signed LW on the open market last year, no chance he'd sniff Chris Jones money
nice.
Now commence the bitching....
Really. It's so tiresome.
People have dug into a pit of quicksand!!
In comment 15180652 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
nice.
Now commence the bitching....
Really. It's so tiresome.
People have dug into a pit of quicksand!!
LOL. but you know, Abrams suddenly forgot how to count, and DG was content to just go year to year on Franchise Tags.
We really have fucking people here who think that way!
Real problem with this team is not good enough at level 2 of defense.
I posted on the other thread -- in four full years as a Giants Williams will earn 79M, with 61M guaranteed.
The CFO of a Fortune 3 company once said to me his definition of a good deal is both sides leaves uneasy.
I can't imagine team Williams feels uneasy. This is a pro-player deal. Good for Williams.
Guaranteed money that's already been paid is in a very different class of distinction for cap purposes than future guaranteed money (the former will never become dead money, the latter is the risk of any contract, as we've learned the hard with Solder).
We know he is making the roster this year and we know what he did all of last year. He earned his base salary whether it was guaranteed or non-guaranteed. And he took on a good deal of risk had he gotten hurt like Bud Dupree who looks to have had to take a heavily non-guaranteed contract.
The bottomline is he got locked in a fair deal comparable to the 2 players tagged at his position received less than 12 months ago. The "C O M P" keys on my computer are falling out for the number of times i've guessed that was likely where this would all end and the price for replacement keys is well worth it.
I see no reason to beat the dead horse on it.
In comment 15181027 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
Thanks...Don't forget to footnote the Madden tutorial you used to gather your analytical data.
Not sure where this ever came from, but I simply mentioned teams could use madden code supplemented with Zebra data to run actually very real football simulations. But the idea that you'd just use madden shows how simple people who criticize me are.
You are right, gathering analytical data through Madden is quite dumb. But you can decide what it says about you that you'd believe and/or propagate that
There's another poster from Charlotte who is obsessed with dupes, maybe he can help us figure out where that came from?
I see no reason to beat the dead horse on it.
As fans, we're stuck with the team's cap situation currently and going forward. Barring any dickishness, I don't see why we should pretend that the situation doesn't exist.
Best Giants DL since Strahan.
Nah. JPP 2011 was.
Maybe, but Williams wasn't that far behind if JPP was better.
I am glad this deal is done.
I posted on the other thread -- in four full years as a Giants Williams will earn 79M, with 61M guaranteed.
The CFO of a Fortune 3 company once said to me his definition of a good deal is both sides leaves uneasy.
I can't imagine team Williams feels uneasy. This is a pro-player deal. Good for Williams.
Guaranteed money that's already been paid is in a very different class of distinction for cap purposes than future guaranteed money (the former will never become dead money, the latter is the risk of any contract, as we've learned the hard with Solder).
We know he is making the roster this year and we know what he did all of last year. He earned his base salary whether it was guaranteed or non-guaranteed. And he took on a good deal of risk had he gotten hurt like Bud Dupree who looks to have had to take a heavily non-guaranteed contract.
The bottomline is he got locked in a fair deal comparable to the 2 players tagged at his position received less than 12 months ago. The "C O M P" keys on my computer are falling out for the number of times i've guessed that was likely where this would all end and the price for replacement keys is well worth it.
You seem to be reacting to a point I am not making.
I'm simply outlining that Williams did a good job accruing a lot of money -- and that through this journey he took a couple of calculated risks.
I am glad this deal is done.
I posted on the other thread -- in four full years as a Giants Williams will earn 79M, with 61M guaranteed.
The CFO of a Fortune 3 company once said to me his definition of a good deal is both sides leaves uneasy.
I can't imagine team Williams feels uneasy. This is a pro-player deal. Good for Williams.
Guaranteed money that's already been paid is in a very different class of distinction for cap purposes than future guaranteed money (the former will never become dead money, the latter is the risk of any contract, as we've learned the hard with Solder).
We know he is making the roster this year and we know what he did all of last year. He earned his base salary whether it was guaranteed or non-guaranteed. And he took on a good deal of risk had he gotten hurt like Bud Dupree who looks to have had to take a heavily non-guaranteed contract.
The bottomline is he got locked in a fair deal comparable to the 2 players tagged at his position received less than 12 months ago. The "C O M P" keys on my computer are falling out for the number of times i've guessed that was likely where this would all end and the price for replacement keys is well worth it.
Are you sure that guaranteed money that has already been paid will never become dead money?
It's true in this one isolated instance, but be careful how you word things or the ryans of the world will think that guaranteed money is just another way that DG is winning the war against the big, bad salary cap.
In comment 15180931 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Best Giants DL since Strahan.
Nah. JPP 2011 was.
Maybe, but Williams wasn't that far behind if JPP was better.
JPP in 2011 was way better than Williams last year. JPP looked like a 1st ballot HOFer that year.
Quote:
by trading for him he secured more money. Not going to argue that. But it happened and I'm sure a lot was learned from the whole process. It also happened pre-Judge and definitely pre-O'Brien.
I see no reason to beat the dead horse on it.
As fans, we're stuck with the team's cap situation currently and going forward. Barring any dickishness, I don't see why we should pretend that the situation doesn't exist.
I'm not pretending. Different strokes is all it is - i'll never subscribe to spending mass amounts of time to pointing out instances where the team I root for drops the ball. It happened, there's nothing I can personally do about it, and I look forward. I'm a mere fan, nothing more.
And as I said above, i'm sure the situation provided a learning opportunity, even more so now with what I think are 2 additional people with heavy say in personnel since the initial trade.
I'm far more interested now in who we are signing next.
And the Giants front office should attend and listen up...
In comment 15181169 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
by trading for him he secured more money. Not going to argue that. But it happened and I'm sure a lot was learned from the whole process. It also happened pre-Judge and definitely pre-O'Brien.
I see no reason to beat the dead horse on it.
As fans, we're stuck with the team's cap situation currently and going forward. Barring any dickishness, I don't see why we should pretend that the situation doesn't exist.
I'm not pretending. Different strokes is all it is - i'll never subscribe to spending mass amounts of time to pointing out instances where the team I root for drops the ball. It happened, there's nothing I can personally do about it, and I look forward. I'm a mere fan, nothing more.
And as I said above, i'm sure the situation provided a learning opportunity, even more so now with what I think are 2 additional people with heavy say in personnel since the initial trade.
I'm far more interested now in who we are signing next.
If only our GM was capable of learning.
He just signed Jonathan Stewart 2.0, so the jury's out on that.
In comment 15180936 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15180931 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Best Giants DL since Strahan.
Nah. JPP 2011 was.
Maybe, but Williams wasn't that far behind if JPP was better.
JPP in 2011 was way better than Williams last year. JPP looked like a 1st ballot HOFer that year.
It can be argued that JPP’s 2011 was the best Defensive year a Giant ever had save for LT
Quote:
In comment 15180646 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
$21 million per yr!?!?! LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL...I'm dead.
You are the biggest fucking whiner on the board.
It's all about the guaranteed money, which is 45 million. Of course you know this already.
The fuck you talking about? 72% of the contract is guaranteed on a short term 3 yr deal...that's a BAD team contract not a good one. If it was a longer term deal where the money can be spread out over a longer period of time then your logic would make sense. But alas, it does not.
You are still the biggest whiner on this board, no one comes close. Go back to facebook.
Quote:
In comment 15181181 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180936 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15180931 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Best Giants DL since Strahan.
Nah. JPP 2011 was.
Maybe, but Williams wasn't that far behind if JPP was better.
JPP in 2011 was way better than Williams last year. JPP looked like a 1st ballot HOFer that year.
It can be argued that JPP’s 2011 was the best Defensive year a Giant ever had save for LT
I think it's easy to discount Strahan's 2001 because of how he got the sack record, but all things considered it was a better season than JPP's 2011.
And JPP had the benefit of playing next to Osi and Tuck (often) in 2011 (not to mention Kiwi, Canty, & Linval). He just couldn't be double-teamed, at least not often.
Strahan didn't have that luxury. He had Hamilton, but not the same.
And Williams certainly didn't have it, he was double-teamed practically every play.
Either way, fun discussion.
In comment 15181134 christian said:
Quote:
I am glad this deal is done.
I posted on the other thread -- in four full years as a Giants Williams will earn 79M, with 61M guaranteed.
The CFO of a Fortune 3 company once said to me his definition of a good deal is both sides leaves uneasy.
I can't imagine team Williams feels uneasy. This is a pro-player deal. Good for Williams.
Guaranteed money that's already been paid is in a very different class of distinction for cap purposes than future guaranteed money (the former will never become dead money, the latter is the risk of any contract, as we've learned the hard with Solder).
We know he is making the roster this year and we know what he did all of last year. He earned his base salary whether it was guaranteed or non-guaranteed. And he took on a good deal of risk had he gotten hurt like Bud Dupree who looks to have had to take a heavily non-guaranteed contract.
The bottomline is he got locked in a fair deal comparable to the 2 players tagged at his position received less than 12 months ago. The "C O M P" keys on my computer are falling out for the number of times i've guessed that was likely where this would all end and the price for replacement keys is well worth it.
Are you sure that guaranteed money that has already been paid will never become dead money?
It's true in this one isolated instance, but be careful how you word things or the ryans of the world will think that guaranteed money is just another way that DG is winning the war against the big, bad salary cap.
Greg "all" he did last year was finish. His QB hits/pressures were pretty consistent with previous years. Whether it was Graham's schemes or the other players on the line(or both), IDK. But for years LW was around the QB consistently. Could have been better DB play making the QBs hold the ball, too. 0.5 seconds more is the difference between a hit/pressure or a sack.
So what should production expectation be on LW going forward?
At this price, I would hope most here expect close to double digit sacks, high rate of QB hits, high number of TFL, and causing turnovers.
No, not doomsday, just evidence that he's not learning. And more importantly, a continuation of the death by a million papercuts cap management strat that he and KA have employed.
The problem with their weakness is that it's not bad enough to engender fan outrage, but it's not actually effective, either. Meanwhile, there are some fans who think that the team can just manufacture cap space whenever they want, and will encourage other fans to "wait and see while this plays out" even though they have no idea how the cap functions.
2015 - 29 solo, 34 asst, 3 sacks, 7 tfl, 21 QB hits
2016 - 36 solo, 32 asst, 7 sacks, 11 tfl, 19 QB hits
2017 - 22 solo, 25 asst, 2 sacks, 3 tfl, 25 QB hits
2018 - 27 solo, 15 asst, 5 sacks, 11 tfl,20 QB hits
2019 - 21 solo, 25 asst, 0.5 sacks, 2 tfl, 16 QB hits
2020 - 29 solo, 28 asst, 11.5 sacks, 14 tfl, 30 QB hits
He was a good player before 2020, but he was significantly better in 2020. Leonard Williams prior to 2020 doesn't get nearly that contract. It wasn't just a question of "finishing".
What makes you say that? Why shouldn't an interior rushing one year wonder make 50% more than established edge rushers?
I also think he's a scheme fit. If the Giants can add a corner, LW is perfect for this defense. He's smart, defends the run and pass, plays inside/outside. I think he's worth the money.
People want to relax and enjoy a game, it just isn’t that serious.
In comment 15180994 section125 said:
Quote:
Greg "all" he did last year was finish. His QB hits/pressures were pretty consistent with previous years. Whether it was Graham's schemes or the other players on the line(or both), IDK. But for years LW was around the QB consistently. Could have been better DB play making the QBs hold the ball, too. 0.5 seconds more is the difference between a hit/pressure or a sack.
So what should production expectation be on LW going forward?
At this price, I would hope most here expect close to double digit sacks, high rate of QB hits, high number of TFL, and causing turnovers.
Close to? At over #20M per, I expect a miniumum of double digit sacks, high rate of pressures, QB hits, TFL, and some turnovers. In other words, I expect an utterly dominant player a step up from last year. And, he has to do that at least 2 of the 3 years, with the 3rd year being at least a very good player or cut as a cap casualty.
Hey, you are preaching to the converted on this.
We should all expect production pretty damn close to Aaron Danold.
Short term of 3 years gives him another serious bite of the apple at only 29 year old.
Nice signing bonus check
Gettlemen in my way of thinking had no leverage and had to cave in I’m sure on the length of the contract. Leo was going to get his $$$$
People want to relax and enjoy a game, it just isn’t that serious.
So that's our comparison.
I would prefer to not have a fucking moron as GM so I can actually root for my team to win.
You're using the wrong comps obviously...
to this deal, I thought it was $63 over 4 years, not 3. That makes the guarantee borderline egregious, as you only have 3 years to spread it out over. I'm guessing Team LW wanted "only" 3 years so he could get one more big payday. I don't blame him, but an AAV of $21M looks a little out of whack in this market.
You're using the wrong comps obviously...
What DE/ER has signed for more?
Uh, I'm the one who actually said that I'm rooting for them to win. YOU didn't.
You pay game changers. There were many games that he made a game changing play or made it so some else can. The way you win on defense in the NFL is by being able to make game changing plays when it matters. He is capable of that.
He is a piece you grow around at a position that does have more longevity than others. Our defense without him last year would not have not been nearly as good. If he does what he did last year and you get one player who can get off the edge and get to the QB, we will really have something.
Many people at the draft said he was the best player in the draft. There was a reason for that.
I am excited and if this team keeps trending upward with Judge and we get to the playoffs, LW will be a big reason why.
I predict after the first 3 games of this season, no one will complain about the contract.
Uh, I'm the one who actually said that I'm rooting for them to win. YOU didn't.
Maybe your wording is unclear but your post which UConn was responding to made it seem like you only want them to win after DG is gone.
In comment 15181409 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
that explains a lot then.
Uh, I'm the one who actually said that I'm rooting for them to win. YOU didn't.
Maybe your wording is unclear but your post which UConn was responding to made it seem like you only want them to win after DG is gone.
Ok, I'll buy that, even though it wasn't my intent. His post made it seem like he didn't care if they won at all.
I posted on the other thread -- in four full years as a Giants Williams will earn 79M, with 61M guaranteed.
The CFO of a Fortune 3 company once said to me his definition of a good deal is both sides leaves uneasy.
I can't imagine team Williams feels uneasy. This is a pro-player deal. Good for Williams.
Williams did well, but don't you think he gave up some term?
I think that is a pretty good/fair contract for both sides.
Well done.
Typically if you’re the only person that thinks that way, you are wrong.
You keep beating the same bullshit drum about the salary cap being some calamity event that is going to be the end of the Giants. Nope. They will sign whoever the fuck they want.
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
Are you ever happy about anything? Last I checked, contracts can be renegotiated so Giants can extend Williams later on if they wanted to. Depending on structure Year 3 likely will be highest base salary so Giants can save money by cutting or extending.
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
That’s the trade off with the shorter deal, can’t spread the money around.
The Giants just backloaded the Williams deal so that he will be a $50+M cap hit over 22 & 23. And they did it so they could add FAs in this period to their 6-10 roster with a QB on a rookie deal.
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
Are you ever happy about anything? Last I checked, contracts can be renegotiated so Giants can extend Williams later on if they wanted to. Depending on structure Year 3 likely will be highest base salary so Giants can save money by cutting or extending.
You don't save money when you renegotiate; you just kick the can down the road. How is that not obvious by this point?
What is there to be happy about? You think today's a good day in Giants history? It isn't. We just overpaid a good player to be part of what is going to be a weaker defense in 2021. And all because the front office bungled the negotiation over a year and a half long period.
Exactly. And very likely next year. Three year contracts basically are one year deals.
In comment 15181763 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Giants just backloaded the Williams deal so that he will be a $50+M cap hit over 22 & 23. And they did it so they could add FAs in this period to their 6-10 roster with a QB on a rookie deal.
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
Are you ever happy about anything? Last I checked, contracts can be renegotiated so Giants can extend Williams later on if they wanted to. Depending on structure Year 3 likely will be highest base salary so Giants can save money by cutting or extending.
You don't save money when you renegotiate; you just kick the can down the road. How is that not obvious by this point?
What is there to be happy about? You think today's a good day in Giants history? It isn't. We just overpaid a good player to be part of what is going to be a weaker defense in 2021. And all because the front office bungled the negotiation over a year and a half long period.
If you want to keep him you fold it into new contract. Also if Williams doesn’t meet expectations after Year 2 it is substantial savings to cut him versus keep.
That's not savings. It's dead money...paying for a player not to play for you.
The 2021 defensive line is going to be more expensive, but worse than 2020.
LW is one of the major decisions this team has made. Why wouldn't we talk about it?
You know that's not how this is gonna go.
He's getting paid like an elite player. You get more criticism because the expectations increase, as they should.
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
Do you really expect them to punt the season? Personally I can live with it but I would never expect it. And with the cap going back up the backloading doesn’t bother me much, more will be off the books by then.
If LW plays like Aaron Danold you probably have a point. I'm not staying quiet if he reverts to his Jets form. This guy is now on the clock to play like one of the best defenders in the NFL.
What we're going to learn, however, is that one defender, unless he's LT, isn't going to create more Ws. And LW ain't in that type of game changer class.
This team needs more points, not stopping other teams from scoring more points.
But, hey, Gettleman saved face and many fans can continue to buy LW shirts and feel good about having a pretty good defender to watch.
The Giants just backloaded the Williams deal so that he will be a $50+M cap hit over 22 & 23. And they did it so they could add FAs in this period to their 6-10 roster with a QB on a rookie deal.
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
Do you really expect them to punt the season? Personally I can live with it but I would never expect it. And with the cap going back up the backloading doesn’t bother me much, more will be off the books by then.
Not at all. I expected them to try to strengthen a strength. I wanted both Tomlinson and Williams back, and they could have done it without the dumb shit moves made leading up to today: Board, Toilolo, Austin Johnson, Booker - I believe those guys add up to Tomlinson's 2021 cap hit.
I never ever want to punt on a season. All I want is good strategic thinking from the front office. The errors made the past three years have added up, and this is where we are now.
2021 is going to be a bad team again. You can see it coming.
In comment 15181763 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Giants just backloaded the Williams deal so that he will be a $50+M cap hit over 22 & 23. And they did it so they could add FAs in this period to their 6-10 roster with a QB on a rookie deal.
Yes, they are in fine shape on the cap...
Do you really expect them to punt the season? Personally I can live with it but I would never expect it. And with the cap going back up the backloading doesn’t bother me much, more will be off the books by then.
Not at all. I expected them to try to strengthen a strength. I wanted both Tomlinson and Williams back, and they could have done it without the dumb shit moves made leading up to today: Board, Toilolo, Austin Johnson, Booker - I believe those guys add up to Tomlinson's 2021 cap hit.
I never ever want to punt on a season. All I want is good strategic thinking from the front office. The errors made the past three years have added up, and this is where we are now.
2021 is going to be a bad team again. You can see it coming.
Williams had better production with Hill/Johnson than with Tomlinson
Every day around here for the next few years. Can we make a deal that if the D plays well while LW simply does his thing out there, we can all be happy with things? We haven’t had a defense in a fucking decade. If we’re good on defense again, it’s a huge win. Period.
If LW plays like Aaron Danold you probably have a point. I'm not staying quiet if he reverts to his Jets form. This guy is now on the clock to play like one of the best defenders in the NFL.
What we're going to learn, however, is that one defender, unless he's LT, isn't going to create more Ws. And LW ain't in that type of game changer class.
This team needs more points, not stopping other teams from scoring more points.
But, hey, Gettleman saved face and many fans can continue to buy LW shirts and feel good about having a pretty good defender to watch.
You're right we do need to score more points but we also need to play decent to good D. The D played well at time and shows promise getting a few spots tighter of course. Letting the D regress is not going to help. Williams, Bradberry and Peppers can be the foundation of a good defense.
Had the cap not gone down he likely would have come back and you never want to see a captain walk on a reasonable deal so I completely get where GT is coming from. Even with the cap drop I think there may have been a way to make it work. Though I suspect they will eventually use the money saved on an upgrade at LB or CB2 which may ultimately prove to provide better ROI.
Creates a big opportunity for BJ Hill too, who at times last year looked more like the guy who had everyone excited in 2018.
Good luck with that. Even today we still were hearing about the 3rd and 5th rounders we had to give up for Williams. what point there was to it, I have no fucking clue.
Even the bitching about not getting a deal done sooner would've just fast-forwarded the complaining to the day that ink dried on the contract.
Bottom line is so many vocal people called the Williams trade one of the worst in history and a fireable offense that even when the guy plays his ass off and is rewarded for it, we're told it is a bad thing.
I'll repeat what I asked in a different thread. If I posted every day nothing but negative takes on the team. Day after fucking day, at what point do I finally say to myself, "What the fuck am I doing"??
Every day around here for the next few years. Can we make a deal that if the D plays well while LW simply does his thing out there, we can all be happy with things? We haven’t had a defense in a fucking decade. If we’re good on defense again, it’s a huge win. Period.
Good luck with that. Even today we still were hearing about the 3rd and 5th rounders we had to give up for Williams. what point there was to it, I have no fucking clue.
Even the bitching about not getting a deal done sooner would've just fast-forwarded the complaining to the day that ink dried on the contract.
Bottom line is so many vocal people called the Williams trade one of the worst in history and a fireable offense that even when the guy plays his ass off and is rewarded for it, we're told it is a bad thing.
I'll repeat what I asked in a different thread. If I posted every day nothing but negative takes on the team. Day after fucking day, at what point do I finally say to myself, "What the fuck am I doing"??
Wait until he starts slow or twists an ankle and everyone says they should have just kept him on the tag.
This is not what signing “whoever the fuck you want” looks like.
Had the cap not gone down he likely would have come back and you never want to see a captain walk on a reasonable deal so I completely get where GT is coming from. Even with the cap drop I think there may have been a way to make it work. Though I suspect they will eventually use the money saved on an upgrade at LB or CB2 which may ultimately prove to provide better ROI.
Creates a big opportunity for BJ Hill too, who at times last year looked more like the guy who had everyone excited in 2018.
If we upgrade LB, CB2, and WR between FA and Draft I am okay with not spending $8.5M this year on Tomlinson. If we are staring at people like C.J. Board and Ryan Lewis then I would feel different.
but that sort of helps decode the lack of urgency re: Tomlinson. They needed more of things he doesn't have in his tool box.
Had the cap not gone down he likely would have come back and you never want to see a captain walk on a reasonable deal so I completely get where GT is coming from. Even with the cap drop I think there may have been a way to make it work. Though I suspect they will eventually use the money saved on an upgrade at LB or CB2 which may ultimately prove to provide better ROI.
Creates a big opportunity for BJ Hill too, who at times last year looked more like the guy who had everyone excited in 2018.
If we upgrade LB, CB2, and WR between FA and Draft I am okay with not spending $8.5M this year on Tomlinson. If we are staring at people like C.J. Board and Ryan Lewis then I would feel different.
Agreed. Give me Van Noy and Butler on 1 year deals similar to Ryan last year.
DG can’t win on this board.
I’m surprised by the 3 years. Yet another win for Team Leo. A lot of people think the players want a long contract. Sometimes they do, but that’s not usually the case and I don’t think it’s the case here. LW gets another bite at the FA apple in 3 years which is probably around the same time we’ll be in the hunt for a playoff spot. (Jk. But not really).
Anyway, I’m sure LW is thrilled with this deal as I don’t think he could have asked for anything more. For the Giants, let’s fucking go Big Blue! Let’s get this defense an edge and a CB2 and let’s fucking go!
Further, I can't see how Williams feels uneasy.
I don't think this was a "good" deal for the Giants as far as I can tell.
If, however, a significant chunk of this money is performance based, it might be better. The details are important, but my initial reaction is that the Giants didn't do well here.