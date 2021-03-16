for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants sign WR John Ross

Josh in the City : 3/16/2021 3:34 pm
Not Galloday but oh well
here's the tweet  
Josh in the City : 3/16/2021 3:35 pm : link
from Garafolo

@MikeGarafolo
The #Giants have agreed to terms with WR John Ross on a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes $1 million guaranteed, source says. The ninth overall pick in 2017 with the 4.22 40 time gets a chance to reset his career in East Rutherford.
Tweet - ( New Window )
Ugh  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/16/2021 3:35 pm : link
yuck
eh....nothing wrong with a lottery ticket, I suppose  
Greg from LI : 3/16/2021 3:35 pm : link
Not expecting much, though
Ughhh  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 3:35 pm : link
Never healthy
To me this is a guy that teases you with speed  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 3:35 pm : link
and potential but it doesn't translate to games.

There's a role for track star guys but I never expect much.
I’m ok with it if  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 3:35 pm : link
they add more than this
This doesn't prevent Golladay  
Saquads26 : 3/16/2021 3:35 pm : link
.
Low risk  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/16/2021 3:36 pm : link
Depth signing. Don’t mind it.
I don't hate it but ehhhhhhhh  
Jints in Carolina : 3/16/2021 3:36 pm : link
.
It's a good buy low deal. Can't complain about this at all  
Heisenberg : 3/16/2021 3:36 pm : link
.
I like it. He's a lottery ticket,  
Section331 : 3/16/2021 3:37 pm : link
but well worth the shot. Now I'd love to see them get Curtis Samuel, and then add a WR or 2 in the draft.
my son was saying all year  
ECham : 3/16/2021 3:37 pm : link
they should sign him.

hope they now sign Reddick
Also on the Interesting Moves thread  
Biteymax22 : 3/16/2021 3:37 pm : link
But I think this was probably the one Mike G was referring to.
Love a one year deal here. Add some talent in a deep draft and let  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/16/2021 3:37 pm : link
them develop. Hoping for Pitts and a mid round WR or 2.
...  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:37 pm : link
nooow go get golladay and go BPA at 11.

if you ask me, this means CB at 11 espeically if we go golladay
take a chance on him  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:37 pm : link
why not.
Hated it at first  
Br00klyn : 3/16/2021 3:37 pm : link
but after thinking about it for 6 seconds, I dont really mind it
RE: This doesn't prevent Golladay  
defensewinstitles : 3/16/2021 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15180736 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
.
You said Golladay was next, no?
Giants needed speed  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/16/2021 3:37 pm : link
If they get the run game going this might be a guy that can utilize a couple times a game to capitalize on loading up for the run.
Can he catch?  
Simms11 : 3/16/2021 3:37 pm : link
And run good routes?
JonC  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:37 pm : link
had this one
I'd sign Reddick  
JonC : 3/16/2021 3:37 pm : link
over Golladay.
Yuck  
jc in c-ville : 3/16/2021 3:37 pm : link
Fuck !!!
Deep threat, Return man and gadget guy  
90.Cal : 3/16/2021 3:38 pm : link
JonC called it. Good call JonC.
RE: take a chance on him  
defensewinstitles : 3/16/2021 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15180756 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
why not.
Lol reflexive support lol.

Let things play out no?
Bargain....now, let's Judge's crew teach  
George from PA : 3/16/2021 3:38 pm : link
And Jones strength is accurate long ball
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/16/2021 3:38 pm : link
Has suited up 27 times in 4 seasons. Yikes.
1 year 2.5 mil  
Amtoft : 3/16/2021 3:38 pm : link
why are people complaining. You really think he can be any worse than Pettis or Board. Reminds me of us signing Coleman.
I like this  
crick n NC : 3/16/2021 3:38 pm : link
I'm not expecting much, but maybe Ross can help with stretching the field
At  
AcidTest : 3/16/2021 3:38 pm : link
least the money is low and it's a one year deal, but I would have passed. 51/733 and has never played more than 10 games in four years. He also has an extensive injury history. His 4.22 in 2017 was eons ago in football years.
This is really a great signing, with Barkley back, it's going to be  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/16/2021 3:39 pm : link
very tough to guard both Slayton and Ross over the top with Shep working under neath. Just need a red zone threat (fingers crossed for Pitts).
doesn't prevent Golladay,  
Bill in UT : 3/16/2021 3:39 pm : link
but makes it less likely. I'd be looking for a 2nd round WR draft pick instead.
RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15180752 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
nooow go get golladay and go BPA at 11.

if you ask me, this means CB at 11 espeically if we go golladay


I agree, if they sign Golladay that signals no first round WR. It’s possible, but not likely.
For that money  
illmatic : 3/16/2021 3:40 pm : link
This gets one big shrug from me. Worth a shot that he’s healthy and bounces back in a new system. Hopefully they add more talent at WR so he would be the #4 or #5 option.
Jones's best attribute is his long ball  
BestFeature : 3/16/2021 3:40 pm : link
Something we didn't have enough of last year. Shows that the FO and Judge understand this so it's a positive sign.
meh  
GiantsFan84 : 3/16/2021 3:40 pm : link
corey coleman part 2
I love this signing  
jvm52106 : 3/16/2021 3:40 pm : link
as it is cheap and loaded with upside. If it fails to work nothing much lost. I think he will do well here. He provides speed and an incentive to show what he can do.
..  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:41 pm : link
go get Golladay, Reddick, and Surtain in round 1
RE: This is really a great signing, with Barkley back, it's going to be  
defensewinstitles : 3/16/2021 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15180782 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
very tough to guard both Slayton and Ross over the top with Shep working under neath. Just need a red zone threat (fingers crossed for Pitts).
lol
RE: Deep threat, Return man and gadget guy  
Greg from LI : 3/16/2021 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15180769 90.Cal said:
Quote:
JonC called it. Good call JonC.


To clarify....Ross was a very good return man in college but hasn't done it as a pro.
RE: I'd sign Reddick  
AcidTest : 3/16/2021 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15180767 JonC said:
Quote:
over Golladay.


Good call on this signing.
RE: RE: ...  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15180786 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15180752 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


nooow go get golladay and go BPA at 11.

if you ask me, this means CB at 11 espeically if we go golladay



I agree, if they sign Golladay that signals no first round WR. It’s possible, but not likely.


if i were to bet. IF they sign golladay. Im going all in on surtain if avail. has bama connection. long corner. strong in man. he is my guess as the giants pick at 11 and will start opposite bradberry
Ross takes the top off the defense  
JonC : 3/16/2021 3:41 pm : link
Injuries are the concern, but it's baked into the cost.
RE: Jones's best attribute is his long ball  
Greg from LI : 3/16/2021 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15180789 BestFeature said:
Quote:
Something we didn't have enough of last year. Shows that the FO and Judge understand this so it's a positive sign.


His best attribute is his speed.
god  
broadbandz : 3/16/2021 3:42 pm : link
damn the only wr I didnt want. This guy sucks ASS.
RE: I'd sign Reddick  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15180767 JonC said:
Quote:
over Golladay.

both
RE: ..  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15180794 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
go get Golladay, Reddick, and Surtain in round 1


im not sure we do both golladay and reddick can we?
If you're playing a pickup game in the street,  
MOOPS : 3/16/2021 3:42 pm : link
he's the guy you tell "Go deep".
I actally called for this  
jvm52106 : 3/16/2021 3:42 pm : link
before FA. He seems like a guy ou take a chance on and since we only have so many draft picks this is like a later round flyer but on a guy with experience. He just needs to stay healthy.
RE: Ross takes the top off the defense  
AcidTest : 3/16/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15180802 JonC said:
Quote:
Injuries are the concern, but it's baked into the cost.


I don't want to bake today.
JonC on the ball as usual  
j_rud : 3/16/2021 3:43 pm : link
Low cost, low risk, and if we're being honest best case is probably moderate reward. If he can catch 30 or so balls at 16 or 17 ypc, occasionally stretch the field, it'll be worth it.
RE: It's a good buy low deal. Can't complain about this at all  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15180745 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
.


New to BBI?
RE: Can he catch?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15180765 Simms11 said:
Quote:
And run good routes?


Eh.
RE: RE: ..  
Jon in NYC : 3/16/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15180808 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15180794 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


go get Golladay, Reddick, and Surtain in round 1



im not sure we do both golladay and reddick can we?


They can basically do whatever they want, the question is how much future pain do they want to self inflict. But they can create plenty of space.
1 year, 2.5, no problem with this.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/16/2021 3:44 pm : link
.
RE: Can he catch?  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15180765 Simms11 said:
Quote:
And run good routes?


Not sure about his route running, but catches about as well as Engram. 14% drop rate for his career.
His  
AcidTest : 3/16/2021 3:44 pm : link
best use might be as a decoy. If teams believe his speed has returned, then maybe he'll open up some space underneath for other receivers.
It's certainly a cheap deal...  
bw in dc : 3/16/2021 3:44 pm : link
with potential good ROI if JR can stay healthy.

Because he's always a hamstring or quad away from limited to no snaps...
RE: If you're playing a pickup game in the street,  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15180811 MOOPS said:
Quote:
he's the guy you tell "Go deep".


Ha ha, exactly.
RE: I'd sign Reddick  
Thegratefulhead : 3/16/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15180767 JonC said:
Quote:
over Golladay.
Same. Make the D dominant.
Money is fine  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3/16/2021 3:44 pm : link
1M GTD only so it shouldn’t prevent anyone else hypothetically
KG + Reddick  
JonC : 3/16/2021 3:45 pm : link
would be interesting.
To respond to a question  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 3:45 pm : link
His career catch % (catches divided by number of targets) is 40%
He had 7 TD's in 2018  
Br00klyn : 3/16/2021 3:45 pm : link
but basically nothing else. not expecting much
I was surprised to see 0 career PR/KR  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/16/2021 3:45 pm : link
wonder if there's a reason for that. It's a whatever move for a guy with insane speed.
RE: 1 year, 2.5, no problem with this.  
eric2425ny : 3/16/2021 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15180822 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


I like it based on the numbers. If he gets hurt you’re only out a million. His max this year is lower than Booker.
I'd rather have him at that contract than Corey Davis at $10+  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/16/2021 3:45 pm : link
In 2019 he had 500 yards in 8 games. It's worth the risk.
RE: RE: RE: ..  
BleedBlue : 3/16/2021 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15180821 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 15180808 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15180794 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


go get Golladay, Reddick, and Surtain in round 1



im not sure we do both golladay and reddick can we?



They can basically do whatever they want, the question is how much future pain do they want to self inflict. But they can create plenty of space.


yea i suppose its also how they feel about their chances of getting another man corner and pressure using guys like fackrell (could resign) vs spending on an edge like reddick.

Corey Coleman part deux  
Giantsfan79 : 3/16/2021 3:46 pm : link
former first round bust who may still offer something. Hopefully he doesn't get hurt & suspended.
Draft bust  
jeff57 : 3/16/2021 3:46 pm : link
.
RE: To respond to a question  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15180836 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
His career catch % (catches divided by number of targets) is 40%


Which is awful, even for a primarily deep threat.
I think this is fine move  
Essex : 3/16/2021 3:46 pm : link
it is a bit of a flier but at 2.5 with 1 guaranteed its fine for a receiver who in 2019 was on pace for 1000 yards (played 8 games and had 500 yards) on an all time bad team. He only played 3 games and durability with him is a huge issue, but I like it for what it is.
RE: I was surprised to see 0 career PR/KR  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15180838 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
wonder if there's a reason for that. It's a whatever move for a guy with insane speed.


Fewer rushing attempts than I expected as well. Bet JG uses him on some jet sweeps to create some running lanes for Barkley.
RE: RE: To respond to a question  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15180848 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180836 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


His career catch % (catches divided by number of targets) is 40%



Which is awful, even for a primarily deep threat.


Yep, but for the money who cares. Maybe you get a big TD once or twice. To me it's better than burning a pick on a college speedster in the late rounds.
He’s been injured a lot  
Jay on the Island : 3/16/2021 3:47 pm : link
But two seasons ago he recorded 506 yards in just 8 games while averaging 18.1 yards per reception. He is an interesting player to bring in. Perhaps with a good coaching staff and a change of scenery Ross can develop into a weapon for the Giants.
College Scouting report  
Thegratefulhead : 3/16/2021 3:48 pm : link
Probably looks a lot like Waddle's
John Ross - ( New Window )
RE: I was surprised to see 0 career PR/KR  
Greg from LI : 3/16/2021 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15180838 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
wonder if there's a reason for that. It's a whatever move for a guy with insane speed.


Good question. He had 4 kick return TDs at Washington. No idea why the Bengals never gave him a crack at it.
I mean...  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/16/2021 3:48 pm : link
Can he catch the ball?
this is basically Corey Coleman part 2  
Eric on Li : 3/16/2021 3:48 pm : link
hopefully it works out better this time though. Anyone who plays fantasy football remembers his run in 2019 though. For a hot minute he looked like the guy they thought they were drafting (8 games, 500 yards, 3 tds, 18.1 ypc).
RE: I mean...  
Greg from LI : 3/16/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15180866 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Can he catch the ball?


Not really, no.
RE: To respond to a question  
Toth029 : 3/16/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15180836 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
His career catch % (catches divided by number of targets) is 40%


That's always dicey because it doesn't tell you what kind of routes they ran. Still, he's had his share of drops too.

At least the guarantees isn't much.
RE: KG + Reddick  
90.Cal : 3/16/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15180834 JonC said:
Quote:
would be interesting.


It would scare the shit out of our division rivals... let's fucking do it... that plus a homerun in the draft, particularly at 11, and we are going to win this division in '21.
RE: KG + Reddick  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/16/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15180834 JonC said:
Quote:
would be interesting.
yes it would
9th overall pick year drafted....  
BillKo : 3/16/2021 3:49 pm : link
......interesting. Hopefully change of scenery allows him to blossom.
Ok so he is our #5 receiver  
Carl in CT : 3/16/2021 3:50 pm : link
Sheppard is #3 and Slayton #4. Who are #1 and #2?
RE: RE: To respond to a question  
Essex : 3/16/2021 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15180848 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180836 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


His career catch % (catches divided by number of targets) is 40%



Which is awful, even for a primarily deep threat.


you are not going to get a guy with elite speed if he could catch well. Obviously, this is a flier and bit of a gamble, but the 4.22 speed, the 506 yards in 8 games in 19 on a really bad team, makes this a decent gable imo. Nobody is signing at 2.5 who doesn't have tons of questions (whether it be age, ability, durability, whatever) but as far as gambles go, its totally fine.
with the Solder restructure  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:50 pm : link
and probably some other restructures, we will be fine to sign a few other targets
Lotto tickets are fun  
adamg : 3/16/2021 3:51 pm : link
Need Golladay tho
KG and Reddick  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:51 pm : link
would be my plan. Don't go crazy trying to do it, but that would be awesome. Then get the premier defender at 11 and OL or WR in round 2
RE: take a chance on him  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15180756 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
why not.

You'd sign off on them bringing back Chris Calloway right now. Just stop.
RE: 1 year 2.5 mil  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15180777 Amtoft said:
Quote:
why are people complaining. You really think he can be any worse than Pettis or Board. Reminds me of us signing Coleman.

No problem with Ross. But we can't un-tender Board, which would make it a lot better.
We got some speed now  
KWALL2 : 3/16/2021 3:53 pm : link
And that was needed. Could be a great value. Hopefully, this little guy can stay on the field.
RE: RE: I'd sign Reddick  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15180807 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15180767 JonC said:


Quote:


over Golladay.


both

Salary cap.

Something you don't know anything about, even after yesterday.
RE: RE: RE: To respond to a question  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15180859 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15180848 giants#1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15180836 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


His career catch % (catches divided by number of targets) is 40%



Which is awful, even for a primarily deep threat.



Yep, but for the money who cares. Maybe you get a big TD once or twice. To me it's better than burning a pick on a college speedster in the late rounds.


Agreed, he's arguably the 3rd best WR on the team right now and his speed at least gives the D something to think about.

I'm still hoping (expecting) a WR in rd 1 or 2.
GD  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 3:54 pm : link
you and your mob just spent 2 hours blasting DG for not signing Leonard Williams
He and Saquon  
Giant John : 3/16/2021 3:55 pm : link
Will spend some quality time together on the IR. What a waste.
RE: KG + Reddick  
The Dude : 3/16/2021 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15180834 JonC said:
Quote:
would be interesting.


Exceptionally interesting. Not sure we can clear enough space for both with the Solder # way down + restructures.

Still need $$ for draft picks.
If there’s not another move at WR  
ajr2456 : 3/16/2021 3:55 pm : link
This off-season was a failure and this offense will still be bad
RE: RE: take a chance on him  
Jimmy Googs : 3/16/2021 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15180909 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15180756 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


why not.


You'd sign off on them bringing back Chris Calloway right now. Just stop.


funny
Ok now sign Haasan Reddick  
Jay on the Island : 3/16/2021 3:55 pm : link
.
Boy do we need a #1 and #2 receiver  
Carl in CT : 3/16/2021 3:56 pm : link
Can’t even say he is an improvement to Tate.
Ross  
Dragon : 3/16/2021 3:56 pm : link
Is still a very young guy with a truly small resume to look at.
RE: RE: KG + Reddick  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15180883 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15180834 JonC said:


Quote:


would be interesting.



It would scare the shit out of our division rivals... let's fucking do it... that plus a homerun in the draft, particularly at 11, and we are going to win this division in '21.


'SkinsWFT signed Fitzpatrick. We're all playing for 2nd place now.
RE: We got some speed now  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15180913 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
And that was needed. Could be a great value. Hopefully, this little guy can stay on the field.

You do love WR speed.

There is something exciting about this signing, but for DG's abysmal roster management that makes this a headline, which leads to a pause.
Ok good contract numbers.  
KWALL2 : 3/16/2021 3:57 pm : link
He can help. Hes only 25. Wish it was 2 year deal.
Ross did damage in 2019 before getting hurt  
JB_in_DC : 3/16/2021 3:58 pm : link
Amongst wideouts he ranked:

Air yards/Tgt: 9th
YAC/Rec: 3rd
Avg. YAC above Expectation: 2nd

Also improved his Yds/Rec from 10.0 to 18.1 and was on pace for a 56-1012-6 stat line.
RE: GD  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15180921 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you and your mob just spent 2 hours blasting DG for not signing Leonard Williams

That's your big defense of yourself? We were blasting DG because we wanted him to get the LW contract done!

You're still the biggest apologist on the board, bar none.
He can help? Maybe  
Greg from LI : 3/16/2021 3:59 pm : link
Question is if he WILL help. I'm not expecting much, but maybe he surprises.
RE: Low risk  
81_Great_Dane : 3/16/2021 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15180741 Mkdaman1818 said:
Quote:
Depth signing. Don’t mind it.
This. Cheap "show me" deal. Low-risk.
He has a catch % of just over 40%. It's a waste if cap space  
Ira : 3/16/2021 4:00 pm : link
.
We don't have much top end talent at the position, but it's fairly  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/16/2021 4:01 pm : link
deep now with Ross, Slayton, Shep, and Pettis. These guys can all at least play. Would love to be able to add Pitts and a midround WR and all of a sudden our offense looks very formidable on paper.
Yeah I do love speed.  
KWALL2 : 3/16/2021 4:01 pm : link
Saw him play in HS and it was stunning the speed difference.

He had some covid issues in his family last year which was one reason he didn't play last year.

If hes healthy he can be a weapon. The speed is certainly there. If they run some motion and options with Jones, Ross can REALLY be a factor on a lot of these plays. Not just going deep but quick hits too.

I like it. Would have loved it if it was 2 years at this price tag.
RE: RE: RE: I'd sign Reddick  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15180918 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15180807 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 15180767 JonC said:


Quote:


over Golladay.


both


Salary cap.

Something you don't know anything about, even after yesterday.


Reddick + KG are possible. I'd say unlikely, but they could structure their year 1 cap hits to be <$8M each ($16M combined) and then use the LW 'savings' ($8M) plus Solder savings ($4M+??) plus cut Engram (wishful thinking) plus extend a combo of Peppers/Bradberry/Martinez. Plenty of maneuvering possible IF they really wanted to.

I'm guessing LW's paperwork isn't officially filed with the league yet and they could even add 2 voidable years and spread the signing bonus out further if desired (drop it from $7M per to $4M per).
hell DG nearly traded  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 4:02 pm : link
a 2nd round pick for KG last year. He's their target.
RE: Ross did damage in 2019 before getting hurt  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15180944 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
Amongst wideouts he ranked:

Air yards/Tgt: 9th
YAC/Rec: 3rd
Avg. YAC above Expectation: 2nd

Also improved his Yds/Rec from 10.0 to 18.1 and was on pace for a 56-1012-6 stat line.


Good find. With those YAC numbers, I'd love to see them give him a chance returning kicks* and on some jet sweeps.


*with his drop% though, I'm not letting him anywhere near the PR team...
I had John Ross stashed in my keeper league for 3 years  
djm : 3/16/2021 4:05 pm : link
I gave up on him. He is truly always hurt. If he can stay healthy for 3 weeks straight I will be shocked.
Interesting.....  
John In CO : 3/16/2021 4:05 pm : link
Worth a shot for that money and term. Guess we have a thing for dissapointing Washington Huskies WR's.....if im not mistaken he and Pettis were teammates at UW.
RE: Boy do we need a #1 and #2 receiver  
Toth029 : 3/16/2021 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15180929 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Can’t even say he is an improvement to Tate.

Austin Mack had more yards in his start than any start by Tate last year. Relax.
3, 13, 8, 3  
5BowlsSoon : 3/16/2021 4:07 pm : link
Those are the games played in his 4 years.

This guy is just what we Don’t need.....

I’m over talking about potential and promise....give me a guy who is proven, reliable, and Healthy!

This kid, regretfully, is none of the above. But, I will still root for him...
Relax?  
Carl in CT : 3/16/2021 4:09 pm : link
We still have the worst WR group in the league. Time to get serious!
RE: 3, 13, 8, 3  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15181002 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Those are the games played in his 4 years.

This guy is just what we Don’t need.....

I’m over talking about potential and promise....give me a guy who is proven, reliable, and Healthy!

This kid, regretfully, is none of the above. But, I will still root for him...


If he was proven, reliable, and healthy or even just 2 of those 3, he wouldn't be available for 1 yr/$2.5M.
Not a Ross Fan  
ZogZerg : 3/16/2021 4:11 pm : link
But, it's not a lot of money and I guess they are going to gamble on his health.
Ross is an injury waiting to happen  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 4:12 pm : link
This is what happens when you shop hungry.

Power moves.
RE: To me this is a guy that teases you with speed  
Joe Beckwith : 3/16/2021 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15180727 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
and potential but it doesn't translate to games.

There's a role for track star guys but I never expect much.


I like it. He can clear out underneath to let someone slide in with some area to have a good YAC, and if he does get open, DJ can heave one to him, or if desperate, DJ can heave one downfield and maybe Ross can run under it.
Fellas, curious.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 4:14 pm : link
Are the Giants even interested in Reddick or is that more the hopes of the BBI faithful? And yes, I’d love him here
RE: Ross is an injury waiting to happen  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15181025 The_Boss said:
Quote:
This is what happens when you shop hungry.

Power moves.

What?
RE: Fellas, curious.  
ryanmkeane : 3/16/2021 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15181034 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Are the Giants even interested in Reddick or is that more the hopes of the BBI faithful? And yes, I’d love him here

JonC and Rico have said that he's a target
So many Ham'N"Egger signings  
MartyNJ1969 : 3/16/2021 4:14 pm : link
FB now WR
RE: RE: Fellas, curious.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/16/2021 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15181037 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15181034 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Are the Giants even interested in Reddick or is that more the hopes of the BBI faithful? And yes, I’d love him here


JonC and Rico have said that he's a target


Thank you.
RE: RE: GD  
section125 : 3/16/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15180948 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15180921 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


you and your mob just spent 2 hours blasting DG for not signing Leonard Williams


That's your big defense of yourself? We were blasting DG because we wanted him to get the LW contract done!

You're still the biggest apologist on the board, bar none.


Those that live in glass houses should not throw stones...
He's a bottom-of-the-depth-chart signing that addresses a need.  
81_Great_Dane : 3/16/2021 4:17 pm : link
They need to get faster at wideout and on offense in general. So they drop their slow, unproductive guys and replace them with fast guys. They may still be unproductive but, as others said, he's a lottery ticket/reclamation project.

If you look at this as the Giants trying to fill their need for better starting WRs, you're going to be fuming. Don't. That's not what this is.
RE: Ross is an injury waiting to happen  
giants#1 : 3/16/2021 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15181025 The_Boss said:
Quote:
This is what happens when you shop hungry.

Power moves.


Shopping hungry is paying Corey Davis for 3 yrs/$37M.

This is letting your kids grab something from the dollar bin on the way out because you don't want to argue with them.
RE: Ross is an injury waiting to happen  
section125 : 3/16/2021 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15181025 The_Boss said:
Quote:
This is what happens when you shop hungry.

Power moves.


Do you really think Joe Judge is "shopping hungry?"
For the “he’s injury prone” guys...  
KWALL2 : 3/16/2021 4:19 pm : link
He was not injured at all last year. They just benched him every game and did not give him a snap! 😀

Higgins emerged. Ross to the bench and did not return.
Call me crazy...  
90.Cal : 3/16/2021 4:22 pm : link
I predict he outgains Shepard...
RE: For the “he’s injury prone” guys...  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15181061 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He was not injured at all last year. They just benched him every game and did not give him a snap! 😀

Higgins emerged. Ross to the bench and did not return.

Phew. I was worried about his injuries, but I feel way better knowing he couldn't earn a hat on Sundays.
RE: Call me crazy...  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15181078 90.Cal said:
Quote:
I predict he outgains Shepard...


In what star category? Games missed?
RE: For the “he’s injury prone” guys...  
SomeFan : 3/16/2021 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15181061 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He was not injured at all last year. They just benched him every game and did not give him a snap! 😀

Higgins emerged. Ross to the bench and did not return.

I'd maybe feel better if he were dinged instead.
RE: RE: Call me crazy...  
The_Boss : 3/16/2021 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15181089 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15181078 90.Cal said:


Quote:


I predict he outgains Shepard...



In what star category? Games missed?


Stat category
Is he  
Pete in MD : 3/16/2021 4:25 pm : link
related to Tracey? They have the same middle and last names.
RE: RE: RE: GD  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15181049 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15180948 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15180921 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


you and your mob just spent 2 hours blasting DG for not signing Leonard Williams


That's your big defense of yourself? We were blasting DG because we wanted him to get the LW contract done!

You're still the biggest apologist on the board, bar none.



Those that live in glass houses should not throw stones...

You understand that that would mean that I'm a DG apologist, right? Maybe you're not using that phrase properly?
RE: For the “he’s injury prone” guys...  
AcidTest : 3/16/2021 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15181061 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He was not injured at all last year. They just benched him every game and did not give him a snap! 😀

Higgins emerged. Ross to the bench and did not return.


That's even worse. He was healthy but wasn't even used. I wouldn't have signed him, but agree it's a low cost, low risk, move.
RE: For the “he’s injury prone” guys...  
Section331 : 3/16/2021 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15181061 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He was not injured at all last year. They just benched him every game and did not give him a snap! 😀

Higgins emerged. Ross to the bench and did not return.


I thought he got injured in practice while playing corner? Could have been cover from Cincy to find an excuse for benching him.
LOL  
HomerJones45 : 3/16/2021 4:30 pm : link
this isn't dumpster diving, this is picking up flotsom outside the dumpster. 51 catches in 4 seasons with that crack Bengals lineup.

Some of you are hilarious with the extravagant long ball and weapon stuff. The guy is 190 lbs soaking wet. Just as likely he gets dumped on his ass within 5 yards of the LOS.

Like Greg says, this guy is a $1 scratch off. Maybe he proves useful and if he doesn't nothing loss.
Welp  
SomeFan : 3/16/2021 4:31 pm : link
I guess you can't teach speed. Seems some possible upside here! Barring injury he will certainly better his 2020 numbers of 1 reception.
fyi  
bc4life : 3/16/2021 4:31 pm : link
re: injuries
link - ( New Window )
TY Hilton  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/16/2021 4:34 pm : link
TY would have been my choice albeit a bit more pricey. A two year (reasonable) deal, and will actually see the field.
RE: He has a catch % of just over 40%. It's a waste if cap space  
widmerseyebrow : 3/16/2021 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15180964 Ira said:
Quote:
.


Oof. And to be clear that stat not only gives a read into hands but amount of separation.
Ross was placed on IR in 2020 after a foot injury  
shyster : 3/16/2021 4:44 pm : link
incurred in practice.

Garafolo originally reported Ross suffered the injury playing CB but later corrected himself and apologized for the mis-information.
b report - ( New Window )
Injury-prone or not, his medical file is pretty thick.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/16/2021 4:46 pm : link
2015: Torn ACL
2016: Torn labrum
2017: Calf sprain at Combine (!), knee, shoulder (IR)
2019: Shoulder (IR)
2020: COVID, foot (IR)
Those are just the serious ones.

BTW, the thing about him getting hurt while practicing at CB was a misunderstanding. The team had intended to give him reps on defense, but he suffered the injury first, at WR.
My hope is that he is looking for a fresh start.  
Dinger : 3/16/2021 4:47 pm : link
Marv Lewis screwed him up and the Bengals organization as a whole is pretty shitty. Hopefully JJ and Co. can turn him into a diamond.
RE: 1 year 2.5 mil  
santacruzom : 3/16/2021 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15180777 Amtoft said:
Quote:
why are people complaining. You really think he can be any worse than Pettis or Board. Reminds me of us signing Coleman.


Yeah, I'll say this: Ross at 1 year/2.5 is more palatable than ______ old RB at 2 years/6 mil is.
SY write up  
Hilary : 3/16/2021 4:52 pm : link
– John Ross – 5’10/188 – Washington: 80

Fourth year junior entry. Pac 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Had a top-tier grade as a return specialist coming in to the 2016 season, having already returned 3 for touchdowns. He was considered a two way prospect as well, having started at CB and WR in 2014, proving to be equally effective on both sides of the ball. After missing 2015 with knee injuries, he came back strong in 2016 and proved to be one of the most explosive, exciting players in the nation. He has sub 4.3 speed that’s shows up on tape. His size may limit him in some areas, but Ross has game changing ability and everyone is always looking for the things he can offer.

*While I am not in love with Ross as a WR from a skill set perspective, his world class speed and proven production is worth the risk. This is the kind of player that can change a defensive scheme with his mere presence. Ross, at worst, will be one of the more dangerous return specialists in the league. He can be a DeSean Jackson kind of impact player without the attitude problems. Think about that.

well worth a low dollar contract
RE: Injury-prone or not, his medical file is pretty thick.  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15181174 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
2015: Torn ACL
2016: Torn labrum
2017: Calf sprain at Combine (!), knee, shoulder (IR)
2019: Shoulder (IR)
2020: COVID, foot (IR)
Those are just the serious ones.

BTW, the thing about him getting hurt while practicing at CB was a misunderstanding. The team had intended to give him reps on defense, but he suffered the injury first, at WR.

He's the NFL equivalent of the type of player that my high school coach used to ask, "are you HURT, or are you INJURED?"

Hopefully, Ross can work up the nerve to actually play this season.
Here’s some fantastic highlights!  
Simms11 : 3/16/2021 4:55 pm : link
Maybe Engram and Ross can practice together!
Link - ( New Window )
here's a SI article  
bc4life : 3/16/2021 4:55 pm : link
about JR
link - ( New Window )
Slayton  
bc4life : 3/16/2021 4:59 pm : link
Pettis, Ross (if helathy) - they're getting more speed in wr corps.

Missing pieces - True # 1 and a running game
RE: RE: For the “he’s injury prone” guys...  
santacruzom : 3/16/2021 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15181086 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15181061 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


He was not injured at all last year. They just benched him every game and did not give him a snap! 😀

Higgins emerged. Ross to the bench and did not return.


Phew. I was worried about his injuries, but I feel way better knowing he couldn't earn a hat on Sundays.


It definitely sounds bad, but there may be some solace in knowing that the Bengals are arguably just as poorly run as we are -- maybe even more so -- and may have made a mistake.
Ross  
stretch234 : 3/16/2021 5:03 pm : link
If people expected much he would not have cost 2.5M with only 1M guaranteed.

To me this is just bringing a guy in. If he is not healthy it cost nothing and you move on If he is healthy he brings something this team needs badly.

Just what we need...  
islander1 : 3/16/2021 5:06 pm : link
A receiver to challenge Evan Engram for most drops on the year.

FFS
RE: Ross  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15181221 stretch234 said:
Quote:
If people expected much he would not have cost 2.5M with only 1M guaranteed.

To me this is just bringing a guy in. If he is not healthy it cost nothing and you move on If he is healthy he brings something this team needs badly.

Giving a $1M guaranteed to a guy who you're just bringing in is pretty emblematic of the poor cap management that DG/KA have embodied.

That is precisely what adds up to prevent retaining solid players like Tomlinson.
RE: RE: RE: For the “he’s injury prone” guys...  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15181214 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15181086 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15181061 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


He was not injured at all last year. They just benched him every game and did not give him a snap! 😀

Higgins emerged. Ross to the bench and did not return.


Phew. I was worried about his injuries, but I feel way better knowing he couldn't earn a hat on Sundays.



It definitely sounds bad, but there may be some solace in knowing that the Bengals are arguably just as poorly run as we are -- maybe even more so -- and may have made a mistake.

Until you watch his "highlight" video and realize that we just signed a track star who can't catch the football. The Bengals' flaw wasn't not playing him. It was drafting him.
RE: RE: Ross is an injury waiting to happen  
Dr. D : 3/16/2021 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15181055 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15181025 The_Boss said:


Quote:


This is what happens when you shop hungry.

Power moves.



Shopping hungry is paying Corey Davis for 3 yrs/$37M.

This is letting your kids grab something from the dollar bin on the way out because you don't want to argue with them.

good one and accurate, giants#1.
Should've  
VanillaVick : 3/16/2021 5:22 pm : link
Signed Tim Carter
Eh....  
Beer Man : 3/16/2021 5:26 pm : link
RE: Should've  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15181286 VanillaVick said:
Quote:
Signed Tim Carter


He is Tim Carter.
No lose gamble..  
GManinDC : 3/16/2021 5:46 pm : link
if he makes the squad, they can find a way to use him in certain situations.

If not, he's cut..

Don't understand why there is so many posts on this..
Horrendous  
PaulN : 3/16/2021 5:47 pm : link
Signing.
our mediocre receiving core  
ColHowPepper : 3/16/2021 5:47 pm : link
got more mediocre...he and Pettis are clones, bodies so thin they break like pencils. Depth? What good is depth if you don't have consistent production from the top 3?
RE: No lose gamble..  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15181358 GManinDC said:
Quote:
if he makes the squad, they can find a way to use him in certain situations.

If not, he's cut..

Don't understand why there is so many posts on this..

And a million dollars in cap space walks away with that gamble.

Sounds like nothing? It's more than 5% of next year's cap. Poof, into the wind.
Seriously, John Ross  
Rick in Dallas : 3/16/2021 5:50 pm : link
This guy is a huge bust whose the President of IR. I don’t care about the terms and money just play Dante Pettis.
Why not target someone useful like Higgins from the Browns who flourished when OBJ went down last year.
Our pro personnel department needs a major overhaul.
RE: RE: No lose gamble..  
GManinDC : 3/16/2021 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15181364 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15181358 GManinDC said:


Quote:


if he makes the squad, they can find a way to use him in certain situations.

If not, he's cut..

Don't understand why there is so many posts on this..


And a million dollars in cap space walks away with that gamble.

Sounds like nothing? It's more than 5% of next year's cap. Poof, into the wind.


I have to say, reading your posts, I'm beginning to understand more about the salary cap implications of certain things. While I have not posted in years until recently, I despised almost everything that was done with this team since 2017. Almost every FA signing until last year.

This one though, I'm Ok with. If it puts Shep back in the slot where he belongs AND they add 2 - 3 more bodies (Draft/UDFA), the 2.5 may be well worth it..

RE: RE: RE: No lose gamble..  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15181384 GManinDC said:
Quote:
In comment 15181364 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15181358 GManinDC said:


Quote:


if he makes the squad, they can find a way to use him in certain situations.

If not, he's cut..

Don't understand why there is so many posts on this..


And a million dollars in cap space walks away with that gamble.

Sounds like nothing? It's more than 5% of next year's cap. Poof, into the wind.



I have to say, reading your posts, I'm beginning to understand more about the salary cap implications of certain things. While I have not posted in years until recently, I despised almost everything that was done with this team since 2017. Almost every FA signing until last year.

This one though, I'm Ok with. If it puts Shep back in the slot where he belongs AND they add 2 - 3 more bodies (Draft/UDFA), the 2.5 may be well worth it..

Don't learn too much.

$1M is actually 0.5%. I missed on my previous post. It's still not great to piss away a million within a cap scenario that tends to bleed out space from the edges, but I was wrong about 5%.
Living in WA state  
OlyWABigBlue : 3/16/2021 6:14 pm : link
I saw quite a bit of Ross at UW and he was electric on the field. I was sort of surprised at his draft slot but his speed is hard to ignore - and unlike Tim Carter, he is a football player. I have no problem with this lottery ticket.

There should be a lot of tread left on the tires and it is extremely low risk at 1m guaranteed. I will have no trouble rooting for him and if he maxes out his deal at 2.5m, we all win.
Adding Petis and Jones  
Earl the goat : 3/16/2021 6:21 pm : link
To a WR corps that has Slayton and possibly Golliday isn’t so bad
Maybe adding in another WR through draft and of course Shepherd and it has potential.
DJ needs to step it up a notch and SB needs to come back at full strength
RE: Adding Petis and Jones  
Earl the goat : 3/16/2021 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15181417 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
To a WR corps that has Slayton and possibly Golliday isn’t so bad
Maybe adding in another WR through draft and of course Shepherd and it has potential.
DJ needs to step it up a notch and SB needs to come back at full strength



I meant Petis and Ross. Not Jones
RE: Injury-prone or not, his medical file is pretty thick.  
DavidinBMNY : 3/16/2021 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15181174 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
2015: Torn ACL
2016: Torn labrum
2017: Calf sprain at Combine (!), knee, shoulder (IR)
2019: Shoulder (IR)
2020: COVID, foot (IR)
Those are just the serious ones.

BTW, the thing about him getting hurt while practicing at CB was a misunderstanding. The team had intended to give him reps on defense, but he suffered the injury first, at WR.
Surprised he is playing this should be a minor deal low floor high cieling singing.
Good signing.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/16/2021 6:36 pm : link
We need someone that can take he top off defenses. Ross can do that.
Hopefully he gets an opportunity to return Kicks.....  
Simms11 : 3/16/2021 6:47 pm : link
He’s certainly not a #1, but he could become a weapon if he can just catch the damn ball!
RE: RE: Adding Petis and Jones  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15181420 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
In comment 15181417 Earl the goat said:


Quote:


To a WR corps that has Slayton and possibly Golliday isn’t so bad
Maybe adding in another WR through draft and of course Shepherd and it has potential.
DJ needs to step it up a notch and SB needs to come back at full strength




I meant Petis and Ross. Not Jones

Ooof, two chances at "Pettis" and whiffed at both.
Ross  
stretch234 : 3/16/2021 7:01 pm : link
Giving him 1M has absolutely nothing to do with keeping Tomlinson. If they wanted to keep Tomlinson they would have. They Giants have never lost a guy they wanted to keep. This notion that this is poor cap management is crap

A league min salary for a 4 yr player is 990k.

What WR are you bringing in at league minimum and no guaranteed money who may actually help

Low risk, high reward  
darren in pdx : 3/16/2021 7:10 pm : link
Didn't know much about him, not expecting much, but seems worth bringing him into camp. Cheap enough that they can still get Galloday.
RE: Ross  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/16/2021 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15181530 stretch234 said:
Quote:
Giving him 1M has absolutely nothing to do with keeping Tomlinson. If they wanted to keep Tomlinson they would have. They Giants have never lost a guy they wanted to keep. This notion that this is poor cap management is crap

A league min salary for a 4 yr player is 990k.

What WR are you bringing in at league minimum and no guaranteed money who may actually help

You're not understanding the cap as well as you thinking you are.

The $1M guaranteed isn't just $10k above the veteran minimum; the full contract is $1.51M above the veteran minimum and the $1M guarantee makes it that much more likely that Ross will occupy the full delta between his guaranteed money and the veteran minimum cap charge.

It really isn't that difficult to learn the intricacies of the cap, so if you choose not to do so, you have no one to blame but yourself.

While losing Tomlinson, we locked up the illustrious group of John Ross, Austin Johnson, Devontae Booker, and C.J. Board. We also held onto Levine Toilolo instead of cutting him, so we have that going for us.

Tell me, when push comes to shove this fall, are you going to be excited about that bunch who won't earn hats on Sundays? Or would you rather have DT on the nose opening things up for our newly-signed centerpiece?
RE: Here’s some fantastic highlights!  
cosmicj : 3/16/2021 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15181192 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Maybe Engram and Ross can practice together! Link - ( New Window )
oh my god. I am going to hate this guy.
RE: Seriously, John Ross  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/16/2021 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15181373 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
This guy is a huge bust whose the President of IR. I don’t care about the terms and money just play Dante Pettis.
Why not target someone useful like Higgins from the Browns who flourished when OBJ went down last year.
Our pro personnel department needs a major overhaul.


I completely agree with you regarding Ross, but I’m not going to make a big deal about this signing. They’re barely paying him above league minimum.
RE: RE: Seriously, John Ross  
MotownGIANTS : 3/16/2021 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15181617 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15181373 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


This guy is a huge bust whose the President of IR. I don’t care about the terms and money just play Dante Pettis.
Why not target someone useful like Higgins from the Browns who flourished when OBJ went down last year.
Our pro personnel department needs a major overhaul.



I completely agree with you regarding Ross, but I’m not going to make a big deal about this signing. They’re barely paying him above league minimum.


The biggest difference is cut in camp still 1 mill ... vs no hit his history does not warrant a significant SB ... 250K tops
RE: RE: RE: Seriously, John Ross  
Angel Eyes : 3/16/2021 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15181720 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 15181617 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 15181373 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


This guy is a huge bust whose the President of IR. I don’t care about the terms and money just play Dante Pettis.
Why not target someone useful like Higgins from the Browns who flourished when OBJ went down last year.
Our pro personnel department needs a major overhaul.



I completely agree with you regarding Ross, but I’m not going to make a big deal about this signing. They’re barely paying him above league minimum.



The biggest difference is cut in camp still 1 mill ... vs no hit his history does not warrant a significant SB ... 250K tops

If they're gonna cut him in camp what's the point of signing him?
He was a good  
TommyWiseau : 3/16/2021 8:25 pm : link
kick returner in college, maybe they try him there.
While I don’t mind the signing by itself  
Giants in 07 : 3/16/2021 8:25 pm : link
I just don’t see how they are going to get a good assessment of Jones by pretty much bringing back the same set of skill players.

Sure, they could add Pitts or a WR in the draft, but it’s really a crapshoot and can go either way in terms of production from rookies. You can’t really count on production from a first year player

Just doesn’t compute given the post-season narrative of having to give Jones weapons next year to really see if he’s the guy going forward
RE: While I don’t mind the signing by itself  
Angel Eyes : 3/16/2021 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15181740 Giants in 07 said:
Quote:
I just don’t see how they are going to get a good assessment of Jones by pretty much bringing back the same set of skill players.

Sure, they could add Pitts or a WR in the draft, but it’s really a crapshoot and can go either way in terms of production from rookies. You can’t really count on production from a first year player

Just doesn’t compute given the post-season narrative of having to give Jones weapons next year to really see if he’s the guy going forward

+1. If they're serious about getting weapons, put your money where your mouth is.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Seriously, John Ross  
MotownGIANTS : 3/16/2021 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15181722 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15181720 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


In comment 15181617 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 15181373 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


This guy is a huge bust whose the President of IR. I don’t care about the terms and money just play Dante Pettis.
Why not target someone useful like Higgins from the Browns who flourished when OBJ went down last year.
Our pro personnel department needs a major overhaul.



I completely agree with you regarding Ross, but I’m not going to make a big deal about this signing. They’re barely paying him above league minimum.



The biggest difference is cut in camp still 1 mill ... vs no hit his history does not warrant a significant SB ... 250K tops


If they're gonna cut him in camp what's the point of signing him?


He has been on IR most of his career that means low gtd $$$$ It is a waste for no good reason I'd rather pay for a guy that I at least believe will see the field. With his history no there is no good reason to believe he makes it through camp at this point
I'm a believer in Jones, but I do like what they are doing with the  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/16/2021 8:40 pm : link
skill players as long as they address at least one more pass catcher with a premium pick.

Shep, Slayton, Pettis, and Ross already beat Shep, Slayton, Tate, Ratley, Board. May not have a lot of top end talent, but it's deep. It's enough to make a proper evaluation as long as either our line learns how to pass block or Saquon stays healthy. Really, really hope they can grab Pitts, if we can do that, we may be the team that really flips this year.
Ross will be battling for a roster spot  
djm : 3/16/2021 9:07 pm : link
4th wr type. We aren’t done at fa wr in my view. Lots of guys left.
I don't know about Pettis being part of anything  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 9:08 pm : link
but the only guy on that list that I do know can beat his man one on one is Shepard right now, which is not a great place to be.
RE: I don't know about Pettis being part of anything  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/16/2021 9:31 pm : link
In comment 15181822 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but the only guy on that list that I do know can beat his man one on one is Shepard right now, which is not a great place to be.


Pettis can at least play and worthy of an NFL roster. That certainly beats what we had last year.

I was trying to figure out why Ross would choose here to play considering his game and I came up with two things. Opportunity (of course he's shown enough play making ability to be many teams number 4's), what DJ does wel, Saquon, and Slayton.

Ross is pretty much strictly a deep/intermediate threat guy who can book a big contract with a good year. I think he sees the potential of this offense as his best bet. Teams forcing into the box with Saquon back there, another deep threat opposite him, and DJ's skills down the field.

I think him and his agent see what I see next year. I'm sure I'll get booed down from the rafters, but if they can grab Pitts I think they have a top 10 offense next year depending on DJ and Saquon's health.
I just don't trust Garrett with the groceries  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/16/2021 9:33 pm : link
Going 4 wide with Ross and Slayton should, in theory, worry defenses if they scheme it right.
This move could be the Slayton replacement.  
Kev in Cali : 3/16/2021 10:07 pm : link
and he's on the cheap.....and he's got wheels. He played well in Cincinnat as a part timer. Wasn't a starter for very long or often though...no severe injury history from what I've read.

I think it's a pretty good deal and who else could a team get for 2.5M, and if Slayton doesn't get back to form, welcome Ross to his new role : )
RE: This is really a great signing, with Barkley back, it's going to be  
Ralph.C : 3/16/2021 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15180782 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
very tough to guard both Slayton and Ross over the top with Shep working under neath. Just need a red zone threat (fingers crossed for Pitts).


That is my thinking exactly.
Ross can fly and had decent size  
Rjanyg : 3/16/2021 10:39 pm : link
He may be an excellent addition to the 3 and 4 WR sets. He will take the 7,8 and 9 routes and open up things for others. 4.22 speed is nothing to scoff at.
They  
mittenedman : 3/16/2021 11:51 pm : link
still need a #1
depth signing with high upside for low dollars on a prove it deal...  
Rory : 12:03 am : link
seriously if your that bent out of shape of this signing then you need to re-assess your level of intelligence.

Either that or use your fucking head before you post.

RE: depth signing with high upside for low dollars on a prove it deal...  
Rory : 12:04 am : link
In comment 15182105 Rory said:
Quote:
seriously if your that bent out of shape of this signing then you need to re-assess your level of intelligence.

Either that or use your fucking head before you post.


also how many of you bitches were bitching constantly about no speed at the skill positions. Ross is blazing fast, again ....thiiiiiinnnnkkkkk
RE: Horrendous  
Rory : 12:06 am : link
In comment 15181359 PaulN said:
Quote:
Signing.


ok....fucking why?
Eh?  
trueblueinpw : 12:49 am : link
Let’s see what happens. It’s not as we aren’t due for some good luck. If he stays healthy and he can learn to catch a football then we’re all set.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions