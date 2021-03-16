Giants sign WR John Ross

@MikeGarafolo
The #Giants have agreed to terms with WR John Ross on a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes $1 million guaranteed, source says. The ninth overall pick in 2017 with the 4.22 40 time gets a chance to reset his career in East Rutherford. Tweet - ( New Window )
least the money is low and it's a one year deal, but I would have passed. 51/733 and has never played more than 10 games in four years. He also has an extensive injury history. His 4.22 in 2017 was eons ago in football years.
This is really a great signing, with Barkley back, it's going to be
it is a bit of a flier but at 2.5 with 1 guaranteed its fine for a receiver who in 2019 was on pace for 1000 yards (played 8 games and had 500 yards) on an all time bad team. He only played 3 games and durability with him is a huge issue, but I like it for what it is.
But two seasons ago he recorded 506 yards in just 8 games while averaging 18.1 yards per reception. He is an interesting player to bring in. Perhaps with a good coaching staff and a change of scenery Ross can develop into a weapon for the Giants.
hopefully it works out better this time though. Anyone who plays fantasy football remembers his run in 2019 though. For a hot minute he looked like the guy they thought they were drafting (8 games, 500 yards, 3 tds, 18.1 ypc).
His career catch % (catches divided by number of targets) is 40%
Which is awful, even for a primarily deep threat.
you are not going to get a guy with elite speed if he could catch well. Obviously, this is a flier and bit of a gamble, but the 4.22 speed, the 506 yards in 8 games in 19 on a really bad team, makes this a decent gable imo. Nobody is signing at 2.5 who doesn't have tons of questions (whether it be age, ability, durability, whatever) but as far as gambles go, its totally fine.
Saw him play in HS and it was stunning the speed difference.
He had some covid issues in his family last year which was one reason he didn't play last year.
If hes healthy he can be a weapon. The speed is certainly there. If they run some motion and options with Jones, Ross can REALLY be a factor on a lot of these plays. Not just going deep but quick hits too.
I like it. Would have loved it if it was 2 years at this price tag.
Something you don't know anything about, even after yesterday.
Reddick + KG are possible. I'd say unlikely, but they could structure their year 1 cap hits to be <$8M each ($16M combined) and then use the LW 'savings' ($8M) plus Solder savings ($4M+??) plus cut Engram (wishful thinking) plus extend a combo of Peppers/Bradberry/Martinez. Plenty of maneuvering possible IF they really wanted to.
I'm guessing LW's paperwork isn't officially filed with the league yet and they could even add 2 voidable years and spread the signing bonus out further if desired (drop it from $7M per to $4M per).
There's a role for track star guys but I never expect much.
I like it. He can clear out underneath to let someone slide in with some area to have a good YAC, and if he does get open, DJ can heave one to him, or if desperate, DJ can heave one downfield and maybe Ross can run under it.
They need to get faster at wideout and on offense in general. So they drop their slow, unproductive guys and replace them with fast guys. They may still be unproductive but, as others said, he's a lottery ticket/reclamation project.
If you look at this as the Giants trying to fill their need for better starting WRs, you're going to be fuming. Don't. That's not what this is.
Fourth year junior entry. Pac 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Had a top-tier grade as a return specialist coming in to the 2016 season, having already returned 3 for touchdowns. He was considered a two way prospect as well, having started at CB and WR in 2014, proving to be equally effective on both sides of the ball. After missing 2015 with knee injuries, he came back strong in 2016 and proved to be one of the most explosive, exciting players in the nation. He has sub 4.3 speed that’s shows up on tape. His size may limit him in some areas, but Ross has game changing ability and everyone is always looking for the things he can offer.
*While I am not in love with Ross as a WR from a skill set perspective, his world class speed and proven production is worth the risk. This is the kind of player that can change a defensive scheme with his mere presence. Ross, at worst, will be one of the more dangerous return specialists in the league. He can be a DeSean Jackson kind of impact player without the attitude problems. Think about that.
well worth a low dollar contract
RE: Injury-prone or not, his medical file is pretty thick.
This guy is a huge bust whose the President of IR. I don’t care about the terms and money just play Dante Pettis.
Why not target someone useful like Higgins from the Browns who flourished when OBJ went down last year.
Our pro personnel department needs a major overhaul.
if he makes the squad, they can find a way to use him in certain situations.
If not, he's cut..
Don't understand why there is so many posts on this..
And a million dollars in cap space walks away with that gamble.
Sounds like nothing? It's more than 5% of next year's cap. Poof, into the wind.
I have to say, reading your posts, I'm beginning to understand more about the salary cap implications of certain things. While I have not posted in years until recently, I despised almost everything that was done with this team since 2017. Almost every FA signing until last year.
This one though, I'm Ok with. If it puts Shep back in the slot where he belongs AND they add 2 - 3 more bodies (Draft/UDFA), the 2.5 may be well worth it..
Don't learn too much.
$1M is actually 0.5%. I missed on my previous post. It's still not great to piss away a million within a cap scenario that tends to bleed out space from the edges, but I was wrong about 5%.
I saw quite a bit of Ross at UW and he was electric on the field. I was sort of surprised at his draft slot but his speed is hard to ignore - and unlike Tim Carter, he is a football player. I have no problem with this lottery ticket.
There should be a lot of tread left on the tires and it is extremely low risk at 1m guaranteed. I will have no trouble rooting for him and if he maxes out his deal at 2.5m, we all win.
To a WR corps that has Slayton and possibly Golliday isn’t so bad
Maybe adding in another WR through draft and of course Shepherd and it has potential.
DJ needs to step it up a notch and SB needs to come back at full strength
I meant Petis and Ross. Not Jones
RE: Injury-prone or not, his medical file is pretty thick.
Ooof, two chances at "Pettis" and whiffed at both.
Giving him 1M has absolutely nothing to do with keeping Tomlinson. If they wanted to keep Tomlinson they would have. They Giants have never lost a guy they wanted to keep. This notion that this is poor cap management is crap
A league min salary for a 4 yr player is 990k.
What WR are you bringing in at league minimum and no guaranteed money who may actually help
You're not understanding the cap as well as you thinking you are.
The $1M guaranteed isn't just $10k above the veteran minimum; the full contract is $1.51M above the veteran minimum and the $1M guarantee makes it that much more likely that Ross will occupy the full delta between his guaranteed money and the veteran minimum cap charge.
It really isn't that difficult to learn the intricacies of the cap, so if you choose not to do so, you have no one to blame but yourself.
While losing Tomlinson, we locked up the illustrious group of John Ross, Austin Johnson, Devontae Booker, and C.J. Board. We also held onto Levine Toilolo instead of cutting him, so we have that going for us.
Tell me, when push comes to shove this fall, are you going to be excited about that bunch who won't earn hats on Sundays? Or would you rather have DT on the nose opening things up for our newly-signed centerpiece?
The biggest difference is cut in camp still 1 mill ... vs no hit his history does not warrant a significant SB ... 250K tops
If they're gonna cut him in camp what's the point of signing him?
I'm a believer in Jones, but I do like what they are doing with the
skill players as long as they address at least one more pass catcher with a premium pick.
Shep, Slayton, Pettis, and Ross already beat Shep, Slayton, Tate, Ratley, Board. May not have a lot of top end talent, but it's deep. It's enough to make a proper evaluation as long as either our line learns how to pass block or Saquon stays healthy. Really, really hope they can grab Pitts, if we can do that, we may be the team that really flips this year.
but the only guy on that list that I do know can beat his man one on one is Shepard right now, which is not a great place to be.
Pettis can at least play and worthy of an NFL roster. That certainly beats what we had last year.
I was trying to figure out why Ross would choose here to play considering his game and I came up with two things. Opportunity (of course he's shown enough play making ability to be many teams number 4's), what DJ does wel, Saquon, and Slayton.
Ross is pretty much strictly a deep/intermediate threat guy who can book a big contract with a good year. I think he sees the potential of this offense as his best bet. Teams forcing into the box with Saquon back there, another deep threat opposite him, and DJ's skills down the field.
I think him and his agent see what I see next year. I'm sure I'll get booed down from the rafters, but if they can grab Pitts I think they have a top 10 offense next year depending on DJ and Saquon's health.
Let’s see what happens. It’s not as we aren’t due for some good luck. If he stays healthy and he can learn to catch a football then we’re all set.
The #Giants have agreed to terms with WR John Ross on a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes $1 million guaranteed, source says. The ninth overall pick in 2017 with the 4.22 40 time gets a chance to reset his career in East Rutherford.
There's a role for track star guys but I never expect much.
hope they now sign Reddick
if you ask me, this means CB at 11 espeically if we go golladay
Let things play out no?
if you ask me, this means CB at 11 espeically if we go golladay
I agree, if they sign Golladay that signals no first round WR. It’s possible, but not likely.
To clarify....Ross was a very good return man in college but hasn't done it as a pro.
Good call on this signing.
if you ask me, this means CB at 11 espeically if we go golladay
I agree, if they sign Golladay that signals no first round WR. It’s possible, but not likely.
if i were to bet. IF they sign golladay. Im going all in on surtain if avail. has bama connection. long corner. strong in man. he is my guess as the giants pick at 11 and will start opposite bradberry
His best attribute is his speed.
both
im not sure we do both golladay and reddick can we?
I don't want to bake today.
New to BBI?
Eh.
im not sure we do both golladay and reddick can we?
They can basically do whatever they want, the question is how much future pain do they want to self inflict. But they can create plenty of space.
Not sure about his route running, but catches about as well as Engram. 14% drop rate for his career.
Because he's always a hamstring or quad away from limited to no snaps...
Ha ha, exactly.
I like it based on the numbers. If he gets hurt you’re only out a million. His max this year is lower than Booker.
yea i suppose its also how they feel about their chances of getting another man corner and pressure using guys like fackrell (could resign) vs spending on an edge like reddick.
Which is awful, even for a primarily deep threat.
Fewer rushing attempts than I expected as well. Bet JG uses him on some jet sweeps to create some running lanes for Barkley.
John Ross - ( New Window )
Good question. He had 4 kick return TDs at Washington. No idea why the Bengals never gave him a crack at it.
Not really, no.
That's always dicey because it doesn't tell you what kind of routes they ran. Still, he's had his share of drops too.
At least the guarantees isn't much.
It would scare the shit out of our division rivals... let's fucking do it... that plus a homerun in the draft, particularly at 11, and we are going to win this division in '21.
You'd sign off on them bringing back Chris Calloway right now. Just stop.
No problem with Ross. But we can't un-tender Board, which would make it a lot better.
I'm still hoping (expecting) a WR in rd 1 or 2.
Exceptionally interesting. Not sure we can clear enough space for both with the Solder # way down + restructures.
Still need $$ for draft picks.
You do love WR speed.
There is something exciting about this signing, but for DG's abysmal roster management that makes this a headline, which leads to a pause.
Air yards/Tgt: 9th
YAC/Rec: 3rd
Avg. YAC above Expectation: 2nd
Also improved his Yds/Rec from 10.0 to 18.1 and was on pace for a 56-1012-6 stat line.
That's your big defense of yourself? We were blasting DG because we wanted him to get the LW contract done!
You're still the biggest apologist on the board, bar none.
He had some covid issues in his family last year which was one reason he didn't play last year.
If hes healthy he can be a weapon. The speed is certainly there. If they run some motion and options with Jones, Ross can REALLY be a factor on a lot of these plays. Not just going deep but quick hits too.
I like it. Would have loved it if it was 2 years at this price tag.
Air yards/Tgt: 9th
YAC/Rec: 3rd
Avg. YAC above Expectation: 2nd
Also improved his Yds/Rec from 10.0 to 18.1 and was on pace for a 56-1012-6 stat line.
Good find. With those YAC numbers, I'd love to see them give him a chance returning kicks* and on some jet sweeps.
*with his drop% though, I'm not letting him anywhere near the PR team...
Austin Mack had more yards in his start than any start by Tate last year. Relax.
This guy is just what we Don’t need.....
I’m over talking about potential and promise....give me a guy who is proven, reliable, and Healthy!
This kid, regretfully, is none of the above. But, I will still root for him...
This guy is just what we Don’t need.....
I’m over talking about potential and promise....give me a guy who is proven, reliable, and Healthy!
This kid, regretfully, is none of the above. But, I will still root for him...
If he was proven, reliable, and healthy or even just 2 of those 3, he wouldn't be available for 1 yr/$2.5M.
Power moves.
There's a role for track star guys but I never expect much.
I like it. He can clear out underneath to let someone slide in with some area to have a good YAC, and if he does get open, DJ can heave one to him, or if desperate, DJ can heave one downfield and maybe Ross can run under it.
Power moves.
What?
JonC and Rico have said that he's a target
If you look at this as the Giants trying to fill their need for better starting WRs, you're going to be fuming. Don't. That's not what this is.
Power moves.
Shopping hungry is paying Corey Davis for 3 yrs/$37M.
This is letting your kids grab something from the dollar bin on the way out because you don't want to argue with them.
Power moves.
Do you really think Joe Judge is "shopping hungry?"
Higgins emerged. Ross to the bench and did not return.
Higgins emerged. Ross to the bench and did not return.
Phew. I was worried about his injuries, but I feel way better knowing he couldn't earn a hat on Sundays.
In what star category? Games missed?
Higgins emerged. Ross to the bench and did not return.
I'd maybe feel better if he were dinged instead.
Higgins emerged. Ross to the bench and did not return.
That's even worse. He was healthy but wasn't even used. I wouldn't have signed him, but agree it's a low cost, low risk, move.
Higgins emerged. Ross to the bench and did not return.
I thought he got injured in practice while playing corner? Could have been cover from Cincy to find an excuse for benching him.
Some of you are hilarious with the extravagant long ball and weapon stuff. The guy is 190 lbs soaking wet. Just as likely he gets dumped on his ass within 5 yards of the LOS.
Like Greg says, this guy is a $1 scratch off. Maybe he proves useful and if he doesn't nothing loss.
link - ( New Window )
Oof. And to be clear that stat not only gives a read into hands but amount of separation.
Garafolo originally reported Ross suffered the injury playing CB but later corrected himself and apologized for the mis-information.
b report - ( New Window )
2016: Torn labrum
2017: Calf sprain at Combine (!), knee, shoulder (IR)
2019: Shoulder (IR)
2020: COVID, foot (IR)
Those are just the serious ones.
BTW, the thing about him getting hurt while practicing at CB was a misunderstanding. The team had intended to give him reps on defense, but he suffered the injury first, at WR.
Yeah, I'll say this: Ross at 1 year/2.5 is more palatable than ______ old RB at 2 years/6 mil is.
Fourth year junior entry. Pac 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Had a top-tier grade as a return specialist coming in to the 2016 season, having already returned 3 for touchdowns. He was considered a two way prospect as well, having started at CB and WR in 2014, proving to be equally effective on both sides of the ball. After missing 2015 with knee injuries, he came back strong in 2016 and proved to be one of the most explosive, exciting players in the nation. He has sub 4.3 speed that’s shows up on tape. His size may limit him in some areas, but Ross has game changing ability and everyone is always looking for the things he can offer.
*While I am not in love with Ross as a WR from a skill set perspective, his world class speed and proven production is worth the risk. This is the kind of player that can change a defensive scheme with his mere presence. Ross, at worst, will be one of the more dangerous return specialists in the league. He can be a DeSean Jackson kind of impact player without the attitude problems. Think about that.
well worth a low dollar contract
2016: Torn labrum
2017: Calf sprain at Combine (!), knee, shoulder (IR)
2019: Shoulder (IR)
2020: COVID, foot (IR)
Those are just the serious ones.
BTW, the thing about him getting hurt while practicing at CB was a misunderstanding. The team had intended to give him reps on defense, but he suffered the injury first, at WR.
He's the NFL equivalent of the type of player that my high school coach used to ask, "are you HURT, or are you INJURED?"
Hopefully, Ross can work up the nerve to actually play this season.
Link - ( New Window )
link - ( New Window )
Missing pieces - True # 1 and a running game
To me this is just bringing a guy in. If he is not healthy it cost nothing and you move on If he is healthy he brings something this team needs badly.
FFS
To me this is just bringing a guy in. If he is not healthy it cost nothing and you move on If he is healthy he brings something this team needs badly.
Giving a $1M guaranteed to a guy who you're just bringing in is pretty emblematic of the poor cap management that DG/KA have embodied.
That is precisely what adds up to prevent retaining solid players like Tomlinson.
He is Tim Carter.
Why not target someone useful like Higgins from the Browns who flourished when OBJ went down last year.
Our pro personnel department needs a major overhaul.
There should be a lot of tread left on the tires and it is extremely low risk at 1m guaranteed. I will have no trouble rooting for him and if he maxes out his deal at 2.5m, we all win.
2016: Torn labrum
2017: Calf sprain at Combine (!), knee, shoulder (IR)
2019: Shoulder (IR)
2020: COVID, foot (IR)
Those are just the serious ones.
BTW, the thing about him getting hurt while practicing at CB was a misunderstanding. The team had intended to give him reps on defense, but he suffered the injury first, at WR.
Shep, Slayton, Pettis, and Ross already beat Shep, Slayton, Tate, Ratley, Board. May not have a lot of top end talent, but it's deep. It's enough to make a proper evaluation as long as either our line learns how to pass block or Saquon stays healthy. Really, really hope they can grab Pitts, if we can do that, we may be the team that really flips this year.
Pettis can at least play and worthy of an NFL roster. That certainly beats what we had last year.
I was trying to figure out why Ross would choose here to play considering his game and I came up with two things. Opportunity (of course he's shown enough play making ability to be many teams number 4's), what DJ does wel, Saquon, and Slayton.
Ross is pretty much strictly a deep/intermediate threat guy who can book a big contract with a good year. I think he sees the potential of this offense as his best bet. Teams forcing into the box with Saquon back there, another deep threat opposite him, and DJ's skills down the field.
I think him and his agent see what I see next year. I'm sure I'll get booed down from the rafters, but if they can grab Pitts I think they have a top 10 offense next year depending on DJ and Saquon's health.
I think it's a pretty good deal and who else could a team get for 2.5M, and if Slayton doesn't get back to form, welcome Ross to his new role : )
That is my thinking exactly.
Either that or use your fucking head before you post.
Either that or use your fucking head before you post.
also how many of you bitches were bitching constantly about no speed at the skill positions. Ross is blazing fast, again ....thiiiiiinnnnkkkkk
ok....fucking why?