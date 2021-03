Williams cap number drops to $11M

The #Giants gave Leonard Williams a $22.5 million signing bonus, per source. So while he gets a big-time payday -- three years, $63 million with $45M fully guaranteed -- his cap number drops from over $19 million on the tag to about $11M. Some extra flexibility for New York. https://twitter.com/tompelissero/status/1371910105193676802?s=21 - ( New Window