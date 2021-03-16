Williams cap number drops to $11M

The #Giants gave Leonard Williams a $22.5 million signing bonus, per source. So while he gets a big-time payday -- three years, $63 million with $45M fully guaranteed -- his cap number drops from over $19 million on the tag to about $11M. Some extra flexibility for New York. https://twitter.com/tompelissero/status/1371910105193676802?s=21
KG and waddle would compliment each other well and be different ( better ) than what we have now
a healthy saquon and offense can be pretty good
Would DG go from goat to hero with a KG signing?
btw one other little factor, Tomlinson's deal could return a 4th rd comp pick depending on who else they go for in FA and what happens with their remaining FA (to cancel out low $ additions).
I'd be pumped about Reddick or Golladay or Samuel, but I'd also be fine if they stick to vets who got cut and don't factor into comp formula to convey that pick. Van Noy, Emmanuel Sanders, Malcolm Butler, Hayward. Maybe Trai Turner.
I wonder if Tomlinson would have been a Judge-type player if DG had locked this up 48 hours earlier.
No.
It'll take a successful season for that. As it should.
I reserve judgment until after the draft
@DDuggan21
Giants had to get this deal done. Williams' camp maximized leverage to make him the second-highest paid DT per year in the league. This will clear up cap space immediately, although three-year deal limits ability to spread money out.
I think the Giants need to start bringing in some personnel people who are MUCH better at understanding how to manipulate the cap. The fact that this team is so hamstrung right now with a QB on a rookie deal makes that all the more evident. And for those who are going to chime in with the excuses...pipe down, you're wrong.
Alex Wilson agrees. "I'm getting a slight feeling that the Giants may leave the WR market, sign an OLB like Haason Redick, and address WR in draft at 11.
Of course, anything can happen, but that avenue seems realistic."
THIS would make the difference. Replace DT with a young versatile edge defender and we're in business.
If NYG signs Reddick, I'll abstain from any anti-DG talk until at least Easter.
With what money, Ryan?
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Leonard Williams received the fourth-most guaranteed money in Giants history per
@ESPNStatsInfo
QB Eli Manning $65M 2015
WR Odell Beckham Jr. $65M 2018
DE Olivier Vernon $52.5M 2016
DL Leonard Williams $45M 2021
Why don't you ask JonC? He said the same thing...
No. Stop reading Ryan's posts.
You're clueless
a long way in getting Judge-type players
I wonder if Tomlinson would have been a Judge-type player if DG had locked this up 48 hours earlier.
I don't think so as the cap number can be easily manipulated to meet whatever number it needed to be (like a car purchase where someone is looking for a payment below $X per month so a dealer offers an 84 month rate)
In comment 15180970 ryanmkeane said:
Why don't you ask JonC? He said the same thing...
Where did he say KG AND Reddick? Clearly I missed it.
In comment 15180970 ryanmkeane said:
You're clueless
Oh, am I? Test me.
I wanted him or Lawson and re-sign LW. And I wanted a WR. Ill be happy if these 3 are met.
I think the Giants need to start bringing in some personnel people who are MUCH better at understanding how to manipulate the cap. The fact that this team is so hamstrung right now with a QB on a rookie deal makes that all the more evident. And for those who are going to chime in with the excuses...pipe down, you're wrong.
Eh it's Duggan that's kind of wrong. 5 of the NYG top 11 highest paid contracts are rookie scale deals and the slot value is what it is. You can't manipulate the structure of those deals. The best you can do is extend young players early for discounts like they did with Shepard - also 1 of their top 11 contracts.
The remaining 5 are Bradberry (good), LW (good), Martinez (good), Ryan (good), and Solder (very bad but about to be corrected).
The top of their cap is clean - which is why they had a record amount of money to spend last year and look good in future years. Solder moving his dead money back a year hurt them in combination with the cap going down. We'll see how much the paycut fixes that today I'd imagine.
https://overthecap.com/salary-cap/new-york-giants/
Link
I think the Giants need to start bringing in some personnel people who are MUCH better at understanding how to manipulate the cap. The fact that this team is so hamstrung right now with a QB on a rookie deal makes that all the more evident. And for those who are going to chime in with the excuses...pipe down, you're wrong.
You're just pure comedy 🤣🤣🤣🤣
The Cowboys manipulate the cap as much as anyone. What has it gotten them?
I'm not suggesting John Mara is broke.
I'm suggesting your brain is. You don't know anything about the salary cap, and you come on here every day to prove it on my behalf.
Dan Duggan:
I think the Giants need to start bringing in some personnel people who are MUCH better at understanding how to manipulate the cap. The fact that this team is so hamstrung right now with a QB on a rookie deal makes that all the more evident. And for those who are going to chime in with the excuses...pipe down, you're wrong.
You're just pure comedy 🤣🤣🤣🤣
What are you, Denny? Tragedy?
Keep that in mind.
Keep that in mind.
I guess DG is open to contracts that aren't flat. :)
I think the Giants need to start bringing in some personnel people who are MUCH better at understanding how to manipulate the cap. The fact that this team is so hamstrung right now with a QB on a rookie deal makes that all the more evident. And for those who are going to chime in with the excuses...pipe down, you're wrong.
Eh it's Duggan that's kind of wrong. 5 of the NYG top 11 highest paid contracts are rookie scale deals and the slot value is what it is. You can't manipulate the structure of those deals. The best you can do is extend young players early for discounts like they did with Shepard - also 1 of their top 11 contracts.
The remaining 5 are Bradberry (good), LW (good), Martinez (good), Ryan (good), and Solder (very bad but about to be corrected).
The top of their cap is clean - which is why they had a record amount of money to spend last year and look good in future years. Solder moving his dead money back a year hurt them in combination with the cap going down. We'll see how much the paycut fixes that today I'd imagine. https://overthecap.com/salary-cap/new-york-giants/ - ( New Window )
Good post. Solder opt out + cap not going up as expected hamstrung us far more than we should’ve been this year.
Keep that in mind.
Yea i mean....good players get paid...
Its a good deal. We def have enough money for KG now but reddick too would probably take a restructure of bradberry and martinez. Im ok eith both fyi
2021 - 7.5M (signing), 3.5 (salary/roster) -- both fully guaranteed
2022 - 7.5 (signing), 18.5 (salary/roster) -- both fully guaranteed
2023 - 7.5 (signing), 18.5 (salary/roster) -- only signing guaranteed
Leonard Williams will make 60M+ guaranteed in four years as a Giant, from 2020-23.
Come on, are you going to count every players 5th year option in the guaranteed money of their next deal too? Is the fact that his 1 year base last year was guaranteed vs. nonguaranteed really the last hill worth dying on over this? He was on the roster all year, whether it was classified as guaranteed or non-guaranteed he would have received the exact same amount!
I think the Giants need to start bringing in some personnel people who are MUCH better at understanding how to manipulate the cap. The fact that this team is so hamstrung right now with a QB on a rookie deal makes that all the more evident. And for those who are going to chime in with the excuses...pipe down, you're wrong.
You're just pure comedy 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Bingo. Much better use of funds.
Come on, are you going to count every players 5th year option in the guaranteed money of their next deal too? Is the fact that his 1 year base last year was guaranteed vs. nonguaranteed really the last hill worth dying on over this? He was on the roster all year, whether it was classified as guaranteed or non-guaranteed he would have received the exact same amount!
No, it's a valid point when considering the contract that DG could not agree to with LW a year ago.
That number would undoubtedly have been lower, even in year two.
Either way, kudos to DG and the rest of the front office for getting it done eventually!
I'd argue - not convincingly, i don't watch film - that LW is a better player and our maligned GM got him for a MUCH, MUCH (read "much") cheaper price than the market set a year earlier.
Much cheaper.....
Maybe even greater for the Giants. Short commitment. Low cap hit for that amount of talent. Allows us to invest elsewhere while DJ is still on rookie contract.
Well done Mr. Gettleman
I am not dying on any hills.
This is just the earnings he'll accrue as a Giant after the trade. The story is wrapped, this is it.
He took a couple of big gambles and is getting a lot of money.
I don't think the contract is a tragedy for the Giants. I told you several weeks ago I would be fine if the new contract was in 4/80 range. I would have preferred a 4th year, but I'm not bothered by this deal.
Personally, I think all things considered, Williams played this all really well for himself.
In comment 15181105 christian said:
Come on, are you going to count every players 5th year option in the guaranteed money of their next deal too? Is the fact that his 1 year base last year was guaranteed vs. nonguaranteed really the last hill worth dying on over this? He was on the roster all year, whether it was classified as guaranteed or non-guaranteed he would have received the exact same amount!
No, it's a valid point when considering the contract that DG could not agree to with LW a year ago.
That number would undoubtedly have been lower, even in year two.
Either way, kudos to DG and the rest of the front office for getting it done eventually!
Guaranteed money for future seasons is a lot different than guaranteed money for a current season.
Leonard Williams chose to bet on himself and he won. He took on the risk that had he gotten injured like Bud Dupree his next contract would not have looked at all like it does now.
Come on, are you going to count every players 5th year option in the guaranteed money of their next deal too? Is the fact that his 1 year base last year was guaranteed vs. nonguaranteed really the last hill worth dying on over this? He was on the roster all year, whether it was classified as guaranteed or non-guaranteed he would have received the exact same amount!
I am not dying on any hills.
This is just the earnings he'll accrue as a Giant after the trade. The story is wrapped, this is it.
He took a couple of big gambles and is getting a lot of money.
I don't think the contract is a tragedy for the Giants. I told you several weeks ago I would be fine if the new contract was in 4/80 range. I would have preferred a 4th year, but I'm not bothered by this deal.
Personally, I think all things considered, Williams played this all really well for himself.
I actually think he took on a ton of risk. He ends up with w/ 4/79m. Minimum payout from the 4 years should be right around $62m.
Had he signed Grady Jarrett's exact 4/68m contract last year he be entering year 2 of a deal likely to pay out at least $52m. Possibly more than that too because I don't think structurally the NYG would have backloaded as much as ATL did.
Both scenarios would get him back to FA at the same time (2023) and both deals have him as a potential cap casualty in (2022) after the 3rd year of the deal.
So for basically an extra $10m in likely dollars (and correspondingly with total contract value) he risked playing a full season and not getting unlucky with an injury. Or just having a poor year. That's a pretty big bet on a career year that only gained him a 14% return. I'd guess chances of any player missing games due to injury alone are higher than 14%, no less staying healthy and having a career year.
I think the Giants need to start bringing in some personnel people who are MUCH better at understanding how to manipulate the cap. The fact that this team is so hamstrung right now with a QB on a rookie deal makes that all the more evident. And for those who are going to chime in with the excuses...pipe down, you're wrong.
Talk about being a Monday morning QB. If the pandemic had not set in we would not be having this conversation. No one knew the full impact it would have on the sport and salary cap. Basically teams had to deal with this on the fly. Writers and posters that put these things out really make you wonder if they know anything about the sport. And he has the gall to question the front office's capability to manage the cap when he can't even put together an intelligent post.
In comment 15181114 Eric on Li said:
In comment 15181105 christian said:
Come on, are you going to count every players 5th year option in the guaranteed money of their next deal too? Is the fact that his 1 year base last year was guaranteed vs. nonguaranteed really the last hill worth dying on over this? He was on the roster all year, whether it was classified as guaranteed or non-guaranteed he would have received the exact same amount!
No, it's a valid point when considering the contract that DG could not agree to with LW a year ago.
That number would undoubtedly have been lower, even in year two.
Either way, kudos to DG and the rest of the front office for getting it done eventually!
Guaranteed money for future seasons is a lot different than guaranteed money for a current season.
Leonard Williams chose to bet on himself and he won. He took on the risk that had he gotten injured like Bud Dupree his next contract would not have looked at all like it does now.
I think you and I are probably aligned on this deal - it's a good thing that it's finally signed - and probably see what led to it very differently, given that you have always been a proponent of the tag and I have always been opposed to it.
But I think we can leave the past behind and agree that in the aggregate (if we include the 2020 tag value), DG got squeezed, relative to the "he must have some sort of deal in place already or else why would he trade for LW?" crowd, but in the go-forward, he did just fine.
I think you and I are probably aligned on this deal - it's a good thing that it's finally signed - and probably see what led to it very differently, given that you have always been a proponent of the tag and I have always been opposed to it.
But I think we can leave the past behind and agree that in the aggregate (if we include the 2020 tag value), DG got squeezed, relative to the "he must have some sort of deal in place already or else why would he trade for LW?" crowd, but in the go-forward, he did just fine.
We agree on this, only add is that I think LW was quite ballsy and took on a lot of risk by not extending last year.
if I told you that you could get $52m right now or $16m now and another $40m next year but only if you have the best year of your career and don't get hurt, which would you take?
I'd take the $52m personally and not think twice.
Buckner has been the superior player.
Williams just basically got paid as his comp, so going forward expect to see little difference between the two, if any...
It's a short enough deal that he'll stay hungry for that final contract as well.
Williams came off arguably his worst season in 2019 -- and was able to cobble together a 4 year comp that is comparable to Buckner/Jones during the 2020-2023 timeframe.
If Giants can somehow find him some edge help and LW stays hungry then his next deal will be a blockbuster as well...
Work on your division a bit...
If LW reverts back to 2019...
I still think he and Dexter would be a devastating DT combo in 4-3
I still think he and Dexter would be a devastating DT combo in 4-3
Eli Manning only reverts to a HOFer if people only look at the Super Bowls. Funny how the things that matter, matter, right?
I still think he and Dexter would be a devastating DT combo in 4-3
Because Tomlinson ate up most of the tackle/guard combos, it allow LW to get the pressures and to hit home.
I hope Lawrence can hold up to that standard.
Personally, I think it's going to be slippage..
Signing bonus: $22.5M
2021 salary: $3.5M (guaranteed)
2022 salary: $19M (guaranteed)
2023 salary: $18M
I was against trading for him, I was against tagging him as a franchise player last time but he delivered and anything less than 5 year 100M with about 50M guaranteed was going to be acceptable.. so from that stand point, this is a good deal for the giants..
Work on your division a bit...
63M for 3 years is much better than 100M for 5 years.. as far as math and division goes you don't have to worry about my skills.. they are probably better than anyone that has ever taught you math..
With this LW deal and the solder restructure they have plenty of space.
Space isn’t an issue. It never was. The giants are keeping who they want to keep. Tomlinson’s 10 million per is likely going to another D player. I hope.
2021: $11M cap hit ($3.5M salary, $7.5M SB)
2022: $26.5M cap hit ($19M salary, $7.5M SB)
2023: $25.5M cap hit($18M salary, $7.5M SB)
Link
So basically we can cut him in 2023 with a dead cap hit of 7.5 mil if he does not continue this type of play. Not a terrible deal.
He only reverts to 2019 if people only look at sacks, which most do He has not changed as a player. He has always gotten to the QB. This year he got the sacks. LW was the guy offenses worried about and doubled, not Tomlinson and not Lawrence
I still think he and Dexter would be a devastating DT combo in 4-3
Because Tomlinson ate up most of the tackle/guard combos, it allow LW to get the pressures and to hit home.
I hope Lawrence can hold up to that standard.
Personally, I think it's going to be slippage..
Really? How many of William's sacks came with Tomlinson ON THE FIELD....Ill wait
In comment 15181352 chuckydee9 said:
63M for 3 years is much better than 100M for 5 years.. as far as math and division goes you don't have to worry about my skills.. they are probably better than anyone that has ever taught you math..
Ok, this stuff confuses me from time to time.
What happens in year 4 anyway?
So basically we can cut him in 2023 with a dead cap hit of 7.5 mil if he does not continue this type of play. Not a terrible deal.
Yes, right after we hoist the Lombardi...
In comment 15181114 Eric on Li said:
In comment 15181105 christian said:
Come on, are you going to count every players 5th year option in the guaranteed money of their next deal too? Is the fact that his 1 year base last year was guaranteed vs. nonguaranteed really the last hill worth dying on over this? He was on the roster all year, whether it was classified as guaranteed or non-guaranteed he would have received the exact same amount!
No, it's a valid point when considering the contract that DG could not agree to with LW a year ago.
That number would undoubtedly have been lower, even in year two.
Either way, kudos to DG and the rest of the front office for getting it done eventually!
Guaranteed money for future seasons is a lot different than guaranteed money for a current season.
Leonard Williams chose to bet on himself and he won. He took on the risk that had he gotten injured like Bud Dupree his next contract would not have looked at all like it does now.
Well, Dupree’s contract ain’t exactly chump change with the injury
I think the Giants need to start bringing in some personnel people who are MUCH better at understanding how to manipulate the cap. The fact that this team is so hamstrung right now with a QB on a rookie deal makes that all the more evident. And for those who are going to chime in with the excuses...pipe down, you're wrong.
So what would you have done? Sign LW to a vet minimum deal? Give him a 10 year contract so you can spread out the cap hit?
The Giants can creat more room if they need to. With all due respect, you don’t know what you are talking about.