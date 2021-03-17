Solder Restructure Done Strahan91 : 3/17/2021 11:28 am

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Nate Solder’s contract restructure is complete, per source. Solder’s salary will be cut to approximately $4M, which will create $6M in cap savings. Same savings as if he was cut.



Expect Solder to serve as the swing tackle/back-up option if Matt Peart isn’t ready to start at RT.





Also credit to JonC who I believe posted this in a thread this morning based on what he'd heard