Solder Restructure Done

Strahan91 : 3/17/2021 11:28 am
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Nate Solder’s contract restructure is complete, per source. Solder’s salary will be cut to approximately $4M, which will create $6M in cap savings. Same savings as if he was cut.

Expect Solder to serve as the swing tackle/back-up option if Matt Peart isn’t ready to start at RT.


Also credit to JonC who I believe posted this in a thread this morning based on what he'd heard
wow  
BleedBlue : 3/17/2021 11:31 am : link
so another 6m saved...

we are at like 13-14 available no?
Cap hell  
bLiTz 2k : 3/17/2021 11:31 am : link
.
I like it. Straight paycut?  
Anakim : 3/17/2021 11:32 am : link
I think Thomas has locked down the LT position, but Solder vs. Peart would be an interesting battle for RT.
I believe they have to have like 5 mil  
Simms11 : 3/17/2021 11:33 am : link
available for the rookie class, no?
RE: I like it. Straight paycut?  
BleedBlue : 3/17/2021 11:33 am : link
Anakim said:
Quote:
I think Thomas has locked down the LT position, but Solder vs. Peart would be an interesting battle for RT.


yea, another good move by DG here. you can do ALOT worse than NS as a swing tackle. I still think Giants may draft an OT in april, but this is a good move and frees up more space.

As mentioned we should be around 14-15m under now. plenty of room for KG lol
Good  
illmatic : 3/17/2021 11:34 am : link
I wonder if there’s a move incoming. I thought Dave said or there was a report saying that they were only going to do this if they needed the cap space for something.
14m opened up  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/17/2021 11:34 am : link
Plenty of room to get Golladay on a 3 year deal and have the first year fit easily
RE: Good  
BleedBlue : 3/17/2021 11:35 am : link
illmatic said:
Quote:
I wonder if there’s a move incoming. I thought Dave said or there was a report saying that they were only going to do this if they needed the cap space for something.


I think this would be good business either way, I took it more as bradberry, shep, martinez restructures as a per need basis.
Next move should be extending Peppers imo  
Strahan91 : 3/17/2021 11:35 am : link
.
Makes sense  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/17/2021 11:36 am : link
want him competing with Peart at ORT
would have preferred the outright cut  
bigbluehoya : 3/17/2021 11:36 am : link
to get Solder off of the 2022 cap now, but they had to do something to give them room to operate and try and make the present roster better.
So you're telling me the cap is fluid and flexible?  
Britt in VA : 3/17/2021 11:36 am : link
?
RE: 14m opened up  
Strahan91 : 3/17/2021 11:37 am : link
Mkdaman1818 said:
Quote:
Plenty of room to get Golladay on a 3 year deal and have the first year fit easily

I'm starting to think that teams aren't willing to meet his big asking price in dollars and years which makes it more and more likely that instead he (or other top FA's still on the board) would take 1-2 year deals to hit the market again when the cap spikes. That would make it harder for the Giants who would need to structure contracts that have a lower year 1 cap hit
now we just have to  
Enzo : 3/17/2021 11:38 am : link
hope he can still play
good  
mphbullet36 : 3/17/2021 11:38 am : link
now get me Golladay!
RE: RE: 14m opened up  
BleedBlue : 3/17/2021 11:39 am : link
In comment 15182626 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 15182615 Mkdaman1818 said:


Quote:


Plenty of room to get Golladay on a 3 year deal and have the first year fit easily


I'm starting to think that teams aren't willing to meet his big asking price in dollars and years which makes it more and more likely that instead he (or other top FA's still on the board) would take 1-2 year deals to hit the market again when the cap spikes. That would make it harder for the Giants who would need to structure contracts that have a lower year 1 cap hit


the longer it drags out the better. if we can get him 14-15 per its a steal IMO.
RE: Next move should be extending Peppers imo  
eric2425ny : 3/17/2021 11:40 am : link
Strahan91 said:
Quote:
.


I agree, I really like him in this defense. He can play SS and LB and really use his athleticism.
was hoping they'd able to squeeze a little more out  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2021 11:40 am : link
had they cut him with the June 1 designation they'd have been able to save $10m so splitting the difference there would have been nice. Or at least making some of the $ incentive based. Not sure he would have gotten a full 1yr/4m on open market but maybe. Likely not in a place he wanted to move his family.
RE: would have preferred the outright cut  
Strahan91 : 3/17/2021 11:41 am : link
bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
to get Solder off of the 2022 cap now, but they had to do something to give them room to operate and try and make the present roster better.

Haven't see the details on this yet but would imagine it doesn't effect his 2022 cap numbers in which they could still cut him after the year with minimal dead money. So instead of cutting him an saving $6M and then needing to spend lets say $3M on a swing tackle, they kill two birds with one stone.

That's my hope at least.
RE: So you're telling me the cap is fluid and flexible?  
bigbluehoya : 3/17/2021 11:42 am : link
Britt in VA said:
Quote:
?


Has someone argued that it isn't?

Surely you wouldn't argue that Giants AREN'T currently being constrained by their 2021 cap situation??



RE: RE: RE: 14m opened up  
eric2425ny : 3/17/2021 11:43 am : link
In comment 15182629 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15182626 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 15182615 Mkdaman1818 said:


Quote:


Plenty of room to get Golladay on a 3 year deal and have the first year fit easily


I'm starting to think that teams aren't willing to meet his big asking price in dollars and years which makes it more and more likely that instead he (or other top FA's still on the board) would take 1-2 year deals to hit the market again when the cap spikes. That would make it harder for the Giants who would need to structure contracts that have a lower year 1 cap hit



the longer it drags out the better. if we can get him 14-15 per its a steal IMO.


That would be ideal. I really wouldn’t mind a 2 year deal similar to what Robbie Anderson signed last year with Carolina. If there are injury concerns it mitigates the risk as we use the draft to enhance the receiving corps this year and next year. It would give us a really good receiver to rely on while the young guys develop.

From Golladay’s perspective he gets to be the #1 receiving option with an excellent deep passer in Jones and he can earn a bigger contract in a year or 2 with us or a different team if he opts for the short term deal.
RE: RE: So you're telling me the cap is fluid and flexible?  
BleedBlue : 3/17/2021 11:45 am : link
In comment 15182639 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
In comment 15182624 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


?



Has someone argued that it isn't?

Surely you wouldn't argue that Giants AREN'T currently being constrained by their 2021 cap situation??


you think they are restrained? They definitely are no. for all we know DG didnt want to pay 11m to a one way DT....judge wants versatility...DT is a great guy and a good player but he isnt it. Right now they have plenty of money and could free up 10m more with ease. They can sign whoever they want.
RE: RE: RE: So you're telling me the cap is fluid and flexible?  
bigbluehoya : 3/17/2021 11:51 am : link
In comment 15182650 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15182639 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


In comment 15182624 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


?



Has someone argued that it isn't?

Surely you wouldn't argue that Giants AREN'T currently being constrained by their 2021 cap situation??






you think they are restrained? They definitely are no. for all we know DG didnt want to pay 11m to a one way DT....judge wants versatility...DT is a great guy and a good player but he isnt it. Right now they have plenty of money and could free up 10m more with ease. They can sign whoever they want.


"They can sign whoever they want" simply isn't true. If your point is that they could circle their number #1 target and find a way to make the numbers work, sure. It would come at the expense of either 1) not being able to do some other things that they'd like to do or 2) making moves to shift more money to future years (thereby reducing future flexibility/space).

Constrained doesn't mean they can't do anything. It means they're flying pretty close to the limit, and they need to make tough choices between alternatives.
I may be in the minority here but I'd prefer they use this  
Dinger : 3/17/2021 11:55 am : link
money on an IOL addition and CB#2. I'm hoping for a WR in the 1st AND/or 2nd round. too many holes for 1 FA and draft to fill. Plus if the Chefs ;) have taught us anything its that depth in this league is a necessity.
Editors at Giants website  
Daniel in MI : 3/17/2021 11:55 am : link
Must have recycled the article without careful editing:
Quote:
Solder's departure creates a void both on the line and in the locker room; a natural leader and the team's most experienced lineman, he was elected one of the team's captains in each of his first two Giants seasons.
RE: So you're telling me the cap is fluid and flexible?  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/17/2021 11:56 am : link
In comment 15182624 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
?

This is just a straight paycut isn't it? That's not really what I would consider an example of fluidity or flexibility, though I understand what you're getting at. But obviously if you were going to pay a player $X, and now you're paying him $Y, with no other contractual changes, you will have freed up the delta between X and Y.

But straight paycuts are relatively uncommon, in terms of restructures. More frequently, a team converts salary to bonus and pushes some cap pain into the future to open up space in the present moment. Given that the salary/bonus conversion is the more common method of opening up cap space, it's also what many people reference when they talk about the cap being fluid. But those moves have future cap consequences.

If every restructure was just a paycut, I don't think anyone would express any reservations about manipulating the cap to free up cap space in any given year. But that's usually not how it goes, as you know.
RE: So you're telling me the cap is fluid and flexible?  
JonC : 3/17/2021 11:56 am : link
Britt in VA said:
Quote:
?


Whistling past the graveyard without any context doesn't inform anyone.
RE: now we just have to  
giants#1 : 3/17/2021 11:56 am : link
Enzo said:
Quote:
hope he can still play


Have to hope Peart can play RT at a competent level. Then we just need Solder to be Fleming's level as the swing OT.
While I like the idea of not being totally dependent  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/17/2021 11:58 am : link
on Matt Peart as a starter, I don’t exactly love the alternative being someone who was absolutely horrendous the last time we saw him.
Over the cap  
Chip : 3/17/2021 11:58 am : link
has it just under 12 if you factor in a 6 mil savings
RE: RE: So you're telling me the cap is fluid and flexible?  
Big Blue '56 : 3/17/2021 11:59 am : link
In comment 15182639 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
In comment 15182624 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


?



Has someone argued that it isn't?

Surely you wouldn't argue that Giants AREN'T currently being constrained by their 2021 cap situation??


1-Yes, many have argued it

2-No, they are not constrained. They get/will get who they want to get. All teams, flush or not flush, manipulate the cap to their liking..Overdoing it again and again, or kicking that proverbial can down the road, is where the problems are experienced.
straight pay cut is good. no restructuring/extension  
Victor in CT : 3/17/2021 12:02 pm : link
good job
RE: RE: RE: So you're telling me the cap is fluid and flexible?  
eric2425ny : 3/17/2021 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15182686 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15182639 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


In comment 15182624 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


?



Has someone argued that it isn't?

Surely you wouldn't argue that Giants AREN'T currently being constrained by their 2021 cap situation??






1-Yes, many have argued it

2-No, they are not constrained. They get/will get who they want to get. All teams, flush or not flush, manipulate the cap to their liking..Overdoing it again and again, or kicking that proverbial can down the road, is where the problems are experienced.


Good post, totally agree. If a team wants a player bad enough they can make it work. But that’s not something you should do on a regular basis or you will end up in cap hell.
More accurately  
JonC : 3/17/2021 12:06 pm : link
NYG is fortunate the talent isn't really out there to spend on. If it were, they would be constrained to a large extent for 2021, and would be forced to kick the can into future years.

Why is this bad? See : NYG 2018-2020, a franchise struggling to effectively upgrade via UFA.
RE: Good  
Beer Man : 3/17/2021 12:07 pm : link
illmatic said:
Quote:
I wonder if there’s a move incoming. I thought Dave said or there was a report saying that they were only going to do this if they needed the cap space for something.
I suspect there will be. They will need some cap space to sign draft picks, plus DG has stated in the past that you need $10M of space going into a season as an contingency fund.
RE: RE: RE: So you're telling me the cap is fluid and flexible?  
bigbluehoya : 3/17/2021 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15182686 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15182639 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


In comment 15182624 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


?



Has someone argued that it isn't?

Surely you wouldn't argue that Giants AREN'T currently being constrained by their 2021 cap situation??






1-Yes, many have argued it

2-No, they are not constrained. They get/will get who they want to get. All teams, flush or not flush, manipulate the cap to their liking..Overdoing it again and again, or kicking that proverbial can down the road, is where the problems are experienced.


No issues. No constaints. we've got everything right where we want it. If we don't sign a player, it's only because we didn't want him. We are simply unbound. We didn't want Dalvin. We weren't interested in Hunter Henry or Leonard Floyd despite what reports you may hear.

No constraint.

I have very little issue with what the NYG have done (or not done, as the case seems to be) in this free agency period thus far, but some of you don't seem to have a clue how silly you sound insisting over and over again that the 2021 salary cap picture isn't limiting what they can reasonably do without screwing up the future.
...  
christian : 3/17/2021 12:10 pm : link
The hyperbolic take on both sides is disingenuous.

No, the Giants were never in a tragic cap situation. They had levers to pull to make room.

No, the Giants can't [quoting Ryan here] "Sign whoever the fuck they want." There are past mistakes and current realities limiting the Giants.

The Giants were/are in a moderate cap situation this year because of the cap dropping, the dead money balance, and a moderately top heavy salary roster.

Guarantee you cutting Zetiler and not retaining Tomlinson were tough decisions for management. In the same manor, retaining Williams and probably on more good UFA will be exciting.
I wonder what the details are regarding next year  
BH28 : 3/17/2021 12:11 pm : link
If they straight cut him before June 1, there would be no cap hit next year. Post June 1 or before 2022 season would be $4 million hit.

With the restructure, I'm assuming that $4 million hit is still in play for next year.
RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 3/17/2021 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15182711 christian said:
Quote:
The hyperbolic take on both sides is disingenuous.

No, the Giants were never in a tragic cap situation. They had levers to pull to make room.

No, the Giants can't [quoting Ryan here] "Sign whoever the fuck they want." There are past mistakes and current realities limiting the Giants.

The Giants were/are in a moderate cap situation this year because of the cap dropping, the dead money balance, and a moderately top heavy salary roster.

Guarantee you cutting Zetiler and not retaining Tomlinson were tough decisions for management. In the same manor, retaining Williams and probably on more good UFA will be exciting.


Agreed Christian. It’s all a balance. In terms of losing Zietler and Tomlinson especially, it’s not ideal, but they must view the players they are bringing in and the upcoming draft as being more influential on the ultimate win total or they would have done more to retain those guys. It’s also about the long game. Us fans tend to get caught up on the upcoming season. The good GM’s will look at least 2-3 years down the road when structuring deals, including which promising players we have on short term deals we will likely need to re-sign (eg. Barkley, Peppers, Lawrence, etc.).
Well said Christian  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2021 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15182711 christian said:
Quote:
The hyperbolic take on both sides is disingenuous.

No, the Giants were never in a tragic cap situation. They had levers to pull to make room.

No, the Giants can't [quoting Ryan here] "Sign whoever the fuck they want." There are past mistakes and current realities limiting the Giants.

The Giants were/are in a moderate cap situation this year because of the cap dropping, the dead money balance, and a moderately top heavy salary roster.

Guarantee you cutting Zetiler and not retaining Tomlinson were tough decisions for management. In the same manor, retaining Williams and probably on more good UFA will be exciting.


this year was shaping up to be more of a targeted offseason if you look at the multi-year view of the NYG cap. Last year was set up as a big spending year because they had literally nobody to resign so there was no downside. There were no comp picks being offset, no extensions to hand out (except Williams, which last year wasn't as obvious).

this year was thought to be the offseason they'd extend Barkely. After tagging Williams that was a known factor as well. Tomlinson was set to hit FA and Peppers/Engram are 1 year away. Solder was theoretically cuttable.

the pandemic reducing the cap and Solder opting out made things tighter but still manageable. And going forward things look very clean. Once Solder is out the door the only non-NYG drafted players making good $ are Williams, Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan, Peppers - and they are all relatively short term liabilities.
RE: ...  
bigbluehoya : 3/17/2021 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15182711 christian said:
Quote:
The hyperbolic take on both sides is disingenuous.

No, the Giants were never in a tragic cap situation. They had levers to pull to make room.

No, the Giants can't [quoting Ryan here] "Sign whoever the fuck they want." There are past mistakes and current realities limiting the Giants.

The Giants were/are in a moderate cap situation this year because of the cap dropping, the dead money balance, and a moderately top heavy salary roster.

Guarantee you cutting Zetiler and not retaining Tomlinson were tough decisions for management. In the same manor, retaining Williams and probably on more good UFA will be exciting.


Don't get me wrong - I am perfectly satisfied with the way they are set up cap wise. Tons of flexibility for 2022 and beyond, which I think matches up well with the arc of their roster.

As of now, this seems to be the last year of really paying for prior mistakes. So their ability to improve the 2021 is challenged. They can't ever say it, but I'm sure they'd like to do many more things for the short term than they have the flexibility to do (responsibly) right now. For some reason -- this suggestion really cuts deep for some. It's confusing, but it isn't new.

As it stands now, lots of flexibility in the future
KENNY  
Pete from Woodstock : 3/17/2021 12:19 pm : link
RE: ...  
Danny Kanell : 3/17/2021 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15182711 christian said:
Quote:
The hyperbolic take on both sides is disingenuous.

No, the Giants were never in a tragic cap situation. They had levers to pull to make room.

No, the Giants can't [quoting Ryan here] "Sign whoever the fuck they want." There are past mistakes and current realities limiting the Giants.

The Giants were/are in a moderate cap situation this year because of the cap dropping, the dead money balance, and a moderately top heavy salary roster.

Guarantee you cutting Zetiler and not retaining Tomlinson were tough decisions for management. In the same manor, retaining Williams and probably on more good UFA will be exciting.


good post
RE: Well said Christian  
christian : 3/17/2021 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15182724 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
this year was shaping up to be more of a targeted offseason if you look at the multi-year view of the NYG cap. Last year was set up as a big spending year because they had literally nobody to resign so there was no downside. There were no comp picks being offset, no extensions to hand out (except Williams, which last year wasn't as obvious).

this year was thought to be the offseason they'd extend Barkely. After tagging Williams that was a known factor as well. Tomlinson was set to hit FA and Peppers/Engram are 1 year away. Solder was theoretically cuttable.

the pandemic reducing the cap and Solder opting out made things tighter but still manageable. And going forward things look very clean. Once Solder is out the door the only non-NYG drafted players making good $ are Williams, Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan, Peppers - and they are all relatively short term liabilities.


I agree. I like the Giants balance sheet moving forward.

I also agree this was likely to be a targeted year because of the ways the stars aligned.

This isn't direct at you at all BTW. My main point was the Giants weren't in a position and didn't come into this offseason with carte blanche in UFA and kick the doors down.

I think it's a stupid counter point to think the Giants can do whatever they want, as a rebuttal to the stupid point the Giants can't ever do anything.
Need to be more creative  
Bruner4329 : 3/17/2021 12:29 pm : link
If they can add another $10-$15 million to Cap by extending Martinze/Bradbury/ Peppers they can add a WR and either an ER,CB or OL. This will be a solid FA season and then makes the choices in the draft more evident.
RE: was hoping they'd able to squeeze a little more out  
mphbullet36 : 3/17/2021 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15182634 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
had they cut him with the June 1 designation they'd have been able to save $10m so splitting the difference there would have been nice. Or at least making some of the $ incentive based. Not sure he would have gotten a full 1yr/4m on open market but maybe. Likely not in a place he wanted to move his family.


yeah but then factor in your would have had to go outside to sign a backup swing tackle which would have cost you 3-4 MM for anyone worth a damn and you are back at square 1. Solder assuming he is focused is probably at least one of the better backup tackles you can have at that price with his experience at LT.
The cap is not fluid. It is a hard cap set by the league.  
Mike from Ohio : 3/17/2021 12:46 pm : link
And yes the Giants are restrained by it, as are 31 other teams. Teams can restructure contracts to fit in needs, but that comes with a cost for future years and flexibility.

No the Giants are not in cap hell. No they are not free to sign whoever they like whenever they like. Both takes are similarly clueless.
RE: So you're telling me the cap is fluid and flexible?  
djm : 3/17/2021 12:48 pm : link
Britt in VA said:
Quote:
?


the cap is rigid. It is the ways around that rigid cap that enable teams to be flexible.

Yes, it's fluid and flexible. lol.

Teams spend what they pretty much want to spend but they need to adhere to both a budget and the cap. If you have a bunch of long term whoppers on the team, you aren't going to keep blindly adding more and more even if you have decent room right now. The chicken comes home to roost. If you don't have a bunch of long term whoppers, you can get very creative now and down the road in order to take on more money now. Anyone doubting this is just being ridiculous. It's not only NFL cap world economics it's business economics.
RE: RE: Well said Christian  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2021 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15182747 christian said:
Quote:

I agree. I like the Giants balance sheet moving forward.

I also agree this was likely to be a targeted year because of the ways the stars aligned.

This isn't direct at you at all BTW. My main point was the Giants weren't in a position and didn't come into this offseason with carte blanche in UFA and kick the doors down.

I think it's a stupid counter point to think the Giants can do whatever they want, as a rebuttal to the stupid point the Giants can't ever do anything.


Right my main point was specific to the bolded point, this offseason wasn't shaping up to be that even before the cap went down. Had this been a normal offseason with the cap $30m higher my guess is the main differences would have been that Tomlinson may have been resigned, Zeitler renegotiated, and maybe they would have been willing to break the bank for Floyd if they truly did like him as much as has been claimed.

Not an altogether different outcome from what actually happened and the silver lining is that by trimming fat now they will have more room next year or year after.
RE: RE: So you're telling me the cap is fluid and flexible?  
Jimmy Googs : 3/17/2021 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15182675 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15182624 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


?



Whistling past the graveyard without any context doesn't inform anyone.


Not at all surprising based on posts in the LW thread...
RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 3/17/2021 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15182711 christian said:
Quote:
The hyperbolic take on both sides is disingenuous.

No, the Giants were never in a tragic cap situation. They had levers to pull to make room.

No, the Giants can't [quoting Ryan here] "Sign whoever the fuck they want." There are past mistakes and current realities limiting the Giants.

The Giants were/are in a moderate cap situation this year because of the cap dropping, the dead money balance, and a moderately top heavy salary roster.

Guarantee you cutting Zetiler and not retaining Tomlinson were tough decisions for management. In the same manor, retaining Williams and probably on more good UFA will be exciting.


Well put
RE: RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2021 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15182816 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15182711 christian said:


Quote:


The hyperbolic take on both sides is disingenuous.

No, the Giants were never in a tragic cap situation. They had levers to pull to make room.

No, the Giants can't [quoting Ryan here] "Sign whoever the fuck they want." There are past mistakes and current realities limiting the Giants.

The Giants were/are in a moderate cap situation this year because of the cap dropping, the dead money balance, and a moderately top heavy salary roster.

Guarantee you cutting Zetiler and not retaining Tomlinson were tough decisions for management. In the same manor, retaining Williams and probably on more good UFA will be exciting.



Well put


so you agree they're not in cap hell?
Would like better players that produce far more wins  
Jimmy Googs : 3/17/2021 1:02 pm : link
for the amount of cap they are utilizing.

Closer to roster hell imv to coin a pithy phrase I heard recently...
This is a really interesting move from Solder. Doesn’t make any  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/17/2021 1:18 pm : link
sense unless he thinks he can still play and get another contract. Probably the best outcome of an absolutely shitty situation.
RE: RE: So you're telling me the cap is fluid and flexible?  
Toth029 : 3/17/2021 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15182639 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
In comment 15182624 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


?



Has someone argued that it isn't?

Surely you wouldn't argue that Giants AREN'T currently being constrained by their 2021 cap situation??


Ralph Vacchiano (sp?) brought up "cap hell" a few days ago.
RE: Would like better players that produce far more wins  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2021 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15182826 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
for the amount of cap they are utilizing.

Closer to roster hell imv to coin a pithy phrase I heard recently...


if rebuilding effectively wasn't a rocky road more teams would do it.
RE: RE: RE: So you're telling me the cap is fluid and flexible?  
bigbluehoya : 3/17/2021 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15182857 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15182639 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


In comment 15182624 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


?



Has someone argued that it isn't?

Surely you wouldn't argue that Giants AREN'T currently being constrained by their 2021 cap situation??

Ralph Vacchiano (sp?) brought up "cap hell" a few days ago.


I surely don't think "cap hell" applies in this situation. We know how we got here and there aren't an albatross contracts on the books hanging over the future.

To me, "cap hell" insinuates an undesirable situation extending into the future / requiring some real problem solving to unwind. I don't think that applies here at all.
Hey  
M.S. : 3/17/2021 1:31 pm : link

This guy can't take a big enough pay cut.

Solder for $1.00 sounds about right.
Zeke - it makes a ton of sense for Solder  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2021 1:31 pm : link
he was considering retiring, likely because he knew being cut in this environment off a missed season would be unlikely to result in him getting very much money. Look at all the veteran OL out there. Cam Flemming is younger and played last year and I'd bet against him finding $4m again next year with the cap down.

Further add in Solder's family situation and likely strong preference to remain living exactly where they are.

This outcome was very fair for both sides, like I said if anything I'm surprised the NYG were able to lower the $4m salary further in return for incentives.
RE: Zeke - it makes a ton of sense for Solder  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/17/2021 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15182874 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
he was considering retiring, likely because he knew being cut in this environment off a missed season would be unlikely to result in him getting very much money. Look at all the veteran OL out there. Cam Flemming is younger and played last year and I'd bet against him finding $4m again next year with the cap down.

Further add in Solder's family situation and likely strong preference to remain living exactly where they are.

This outcome was very fair for both sides, like I said if anything I'm surprised the NYG were able to lower the $4m salary further in return for incentives.


I may be misinterpreting this. Does he get the same amount of money if he was just cut? Someone said that his cap hit was same whether he was cut or did this.
RE: RE: Would like better players that produce far more wins  
Jimmy Googs : 3/17/2021 1:38 pm : link
In comment 15182865 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15182826 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


for the amount of cap they are utilizing.

Closer to roster hell imv to coin a pithy phrase I heard recently...



if rebuilding effectively wasn't a rocky road more teams would do it.


They do.

Some just seem to turn into a crossing of the Himalayas...
we need to draft well  
djm : 3/17/2021 1:39 pm : link
we're better at drafting than that brutal stretch 2012-2017 or so, but the jury is still out on some of the recent drafts.

If we draft well, we will win a lot of games. If the last 2-3 drafts hold up, we will win a lot of games and starting in 2021. The cap is the least of our worries just like it was over the last decade.
RE: RE: RE: Would like better players that produce far more wins  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2021 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15182889 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15182865 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15182826 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


for the amount of cap they are utilizing.

Closer to roster hell imv to coin a pithy phrase I heard recently...



if rebuilding effectively wasn't a rocky road more teams would do it.



They do.

Some just seem to turn into a crossing of the Himalayas...


which rebuilds do you think weren't rocky?
RE: RE: Zeke - it makes a ton of sense for Solder  
bigbluehoya : 3/17/2021 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15182881 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15182874 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


he was considering retiring, likely because he knew being cut in this environment off a missed season would be unlikely to result in him getting very much money. Look at all the veteran OL out there. Cam Flemming is younger and played last year and I'd bet against him finding $4m again next year with the cap down.

Further add in Solder's family situation and likely strong preference to remain living exactly where they are.

This outcome was very fair for both sides, like I said if anything I'm surprised the NYG were able to lower the $4m salary further in return for incentives.



I may be misinterpreting this. Does he get the same amount of money if he was just cut? Someone said that his cap hit was same whether he was cut or did this.


No - if he was cut, he would have received no money.

If he was cut, the all of the remaining $8M unamortized signing bonus + $2.5M of previously converted to bonus would have hit the cap.

Now, he collects $4M of salary this year (cash) and the $4M portion of his signing bonus originally scheduled to hit the cap in 2022 stays in 2022.
RE: Over the cap  
Carson53 : 3/17/2021 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15182684 Chip said:
Quote:
has it just under 12 if you factor in a 6 mil savings
.

I like overthecap compared to these other sites.
They seem to be fairly accurate to me.
I see Solder starting at RT, that kid Peart was very
RAW looking last year. Yes, he can improve, but it could take another year from what I saw.
Not having a full training camp and OTA's really hurt a kid like him last year, so we'll see.
The Giants are not constrained by the cap  
arniefez : 3/17/2021 1:49 pm : link
The Giants are constrained by the Giants. They refuse to manipulate the cap the way most other teams in the NFL do.

There is a case to be made for both approaches but the large majority of the league believes, by their actions, that the Giants more conservative way (which prevents mass player cuts when the bill comes due) isn't the best way to compete.

There was also a case to made for handling FA in the 90s the conservative way George Young did vs the way the large majority of the league operated at that time.

The Giants results in the 90s were similar although not as bad as the Giants results the past 6-8 years.
RE: RE: Zeke - it makes a ton of sense for Solder  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/17/2021 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15182881 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15182874 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


he was considering retiring, likely because he knew being cut in this environment off a missed season would be unlikely to result in him getting very much money. Look at all the veteran OL out there. Cam Flemming is younger and played last year and I'd bet against him finding $4m again next year with the cap down.

Further add in Solder's family situation and likely strong preference to remain living exactly where they are.

This outcome was very fair for both sides, like I said if anything I'm surprised the NYG were able to lower the $4m salary further in return for incentives.



I may be misinterpreting this. Does he get the same amount of money if he was just cut? Someone said that his cap hit was same whether he was cut or did this.

Had he been cut, he would not have gotten the $4M salary that he's getting now for 2021, but the amortized portion of his signing bonus that was scheduled to hit the cap in 2022 (also $4M) would accelerate as dead money in 2021.

So the Giants' cap hit for Solder is the same in 2021 as if he had been cut pre-6/1, but does also still have a $4M bonus amortization pending in 2022, which would have been gone had he been cut (because it would have accelerated into 2021 and been off the books for 2022). For Solder, this is $4M (in real money) more than he'd have received from the Giants if he had been released, though he'd have been a FA in that scenario and would have been able to recoup some portion of that money (or more) by signing elsewhere.

I would imagine that he and the Giants both feel that $4M is a fair valuation for what Solder would command on the open market this year, or else either side could have taken a stronger stance in negotiations (i.e., if Solder thought he was worth more than $4M this year, he'd have been better off forcing the Giants to cut him; if the Giants felt NS would earn less than $4M, they could have pushed to save even more cap space by negotiating the salary down further). This seems like a fair outcome for both sides.

It sounds like there may also be additional incentive language in his contract that presumably is being categorized as "not likely to be earned" (incentives that are considered "likely to be earned" hit your cap in the current season and credited back the following year if they're not met, whereas NLTBE incentives carry no cap hit in the current year but are debited the following year if they are met). Teams don't get to classify the incentives themselves; rather, the likelihood to achieve the benchmarks is generally based upon the player's performance the year prior.

As it relates to incentive clauses, it has been an open question on here whether players who opted out would have their incentives compared to their 2019 performance, or if those incentives would be treated the same as a player who was on IR the entire previous season (in which case, pretty much all incentives would be considered NLTBE). Without knowing what the specific incentives might be in NS's case, I'm not sure we have gained any clarity on that question yet.
Compete at RT  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/17/2021 1:57 pm : link
backup LT. That is a nice combo to have on your line. Work with the young guys. His play was subpar but always heard good things about him as a teammate.

Perhaps the time off helped his body. In the event that he stinks in camp, can the Giants get rid of him without further cap issues?
Generally speaking, most rebuilds have to endure some  
Jimmy Googs : 3/17/2021 2:05 pm : link
bumps in the road, even the successful ones.

Some teams though face a deeper restructuring that actually has to take place. And not realizing that soon enough, continuing to make too many similar-type decisions that got them in that position, not having a well orchestrated plan led by the right team of people will only extend the process.

In certain cases, some well-made decisions are continuing to be masked from other bad ones (or more bad than good) and then the organization is kind of stuck in neutral and they don't rally know what is working and what isn't. Or, quite frankly, if they are even on track with the rebuild since they didn't have a good plan to begin with.

Do you know the type?
RE: Compete at RT  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/17/2021 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15182919 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
backup LT. That is a nice combo to have on your line. Work with the young guys. His play was subpar but always heard good things about him as a teammate.

Perhaps the time off helped his body. In the event that he stinks in camp, can the Giants get rid of him without further cap issues?

It depends if the Giants guaranteed any portion of the new 2021 salary. If they did (and they most likely did guarantee at least some of it), it would increase their cap liability overall, but it would be spread out between this year and next since it would obviously occur after June 1st.

I think the only way that Solder isn't on the roster this season is if he's completely incapable of playing after a year away from the game. And if that were the case, I would expect Solder to probably retire. I'm not 100% sure about this, but I believe guaranteed salary is excused when a player retires because it has not yet been paid (unlike a signing bonus which has been paid but not fully amortized).

The Giants would also be able to pursue repayment of a portion of NS's signing bonus if he were to retire, but it's doubtful that they'd do that in this case, IMO.
...  
christian : 3/17/2021 2:10 pm : link
My biggest takeaway from this week is that 2018/2019 was pretty bad in terms of veteran acquisition. And how much better 2020 was.

The Giants only added 2 good players during that first period -- Peppers and Williams.

The Giants are still paying a price for those mistakes, with dead money and shitty play (I hate Solder staying on the roster at any price).

Conversely the Giants added 4 good veterans last offseason -- Martinez, Bradberry, Ryan, and Gano.

I hope 2021 resembles 2020.
Gatorade  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/17/2021 2:13 pm : link
Thank you.

Yes the FA's were a big swing and miss but having committed to Eli I see the thought process.
right the key from Solder's side is he was set to get $0 if cut  
Eric on Li : 3/17/2021 2:19 pm : link
and then have to fend for himself on the market. The pay cut wasn't a pay cut, it was actually a raise over $0. There was no world where he was going to get almost $10m in non-guaranteed salary this year.
Thanks for clearing that up guys  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/17/2021 2:49 pm : link
So essentially we are hoping a year off for Solder and some new coaching gives us a solid spot starter or swing tackle. His last year was awful, but need to remember how much stress the guy was under. These guys aren't robots and this isn't Madden. I'm thinking we weren't getting anyone better for the 4 million personally.
RE: Thanks for clearing that up guys  
BillKo : 3/17/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15183041 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
So essentially we are hoping a year off for Solder and some new coaching gives us a solid spot starter or swing tackle. His last year was awful, but need to remember how much stress the guy was under. These guys aren't robots and this isn't Madden. I'm thinking we weren't getting anyone better for the 4 million personally.


I think that's a good summary..........hopefully Solder was keeping fit and working out diligently.
I must not be paying close enough attention  
mattlawson : 3/17/2021 3:17 pm : link
I thought everyone was asleep at the wheel
That is literally a no lose deal.  
DavidinBMNY : 3/17/2021 4:20 pm : link
They had to pay him that anyway. No brainer.
...  
christian : 3/17/2021 4:28 pm : link
The Giants are choosing in every way to pay Solder.

4M will be the ceiling for swing tackles in my book. And Solder was completely terrible the last two years he played.

In my view this a 3M waste — I don’t think he gets more than a vet minimum invite to camp in the open market.
last time the Giants signed a receiver away from detroit was Johnny  
MartyNJ1969 : 3/17/2021 4:30 pm : link
Morton..hard pass
RE: last time the Giants signed a receiver away from detroit was Johnny  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/17/2021 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15183348 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
Morton..hard pass


Yeah, I don't think that ever happened.

You might be thinking of Herman Moore
RE: ...  
2cents : 3/17/2021 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15183344 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants are choosing in every way to pay Solder.

4M will be the ceiling for swing tackles in my book. And Solder was completely terrible the last two years he played.

In my view this a 3M waste — I don’t think he gets more than a vet minimum invite to camp in the open market.


it would have cost them more then that in dead cap if they cut him
RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/17/2021 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15183344 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants are choosing in every way to pay Solder.

4M will be the ceiling for swing tackles in my book. And Solder was completely terrible the last two years he played.

In my view this a 3M waste — I don’t think he gets more than a vet minimum invite to camp in the open market.


This is more a consequence of signing the contract in the first place. it was either cut him and get nothing with no reward for it, or paycut and maybe get a useful backup/mentor on a team with paper thin depth.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 3/17/2021 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15183392 2cents said:
Quote:
In comment 15183344 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants are choosing in every way to pay Solder.

4M will be the ceiling for swing tackles in my book. And Solder was completely terrible the last two years he played.

In my view this a 3M waste — I don’t think he gets more than a vet minimum invite to camp in the open market.



it would have cost them more then that in dead cap if they cut him


But that's not how that works.

The dead cap money is bonus money already paid, and counts against the cap no matter what happens.

That dead cap hit still counts against the 2021 cap. It's just "live" because he's still on the roster.

The Giants are choosing to pay him 4M more dollars than if they cut him outright.
$4 million for a player that we don't ever want to see play  
Jimmy Googs : 3/17/2021 5:30 pm : link
Offensive Tackle for the Giants again. Super.

But assuming Judge signed off on it, so we're good...
RE: $4 million for a player that we don't ever want to see play  
section125 : 3/17/2021 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15183461 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Offensive Tackle for the Giants again. Super.

But assuming Judge signed off on it, so we're good...


Correct, we hope he keeps his jersey clean and keeps the bench from floating away.

That said, he is probably better then Cam Fleming.
