Solder Restructure Done

Nate Solder’s contract restructure is complete, per source. Solder’s salary will be cut to approximately $4M, which will create $6M in cap savings. Same savings as if he was cut.
Expect Solder to serve as the swing tackle/back-up option if Matt Peart isn’t ready to start at RT.
Also credit to JonC who I believe posted this in a thread this morning based on what he'd heard
we are at like 13-14 available no?
yea, another good move by DG here. you can do ALOT worse than NS as a swing tackle. I still think Giants may draft an OT in april, but this is a good move and frees up more space.
As mentioned we should be around 14-15m under now. plenty of room for KG lol
I think this would be good business either way, I took it more as bradberry, shep, martinez restructures as a per need basis.
I'm starting to think that teams aren't willing to meet his big asking price in dollars and years which makes it more and more likely that instead he (or other top FA's still on the board) would take 1-2 year deals to hit the market again when the cap spikes. That would make it harder for the Giants who would need to structure contracts that have a lower year 1 cap hit
Plenty of room to get Golladay on a 3 year deal and have the first year fit easily
I agree, I really like him in this defense. He can play SS and LB and really use his athleticism.
Haven't see the details on this yet but would imagine it doesn't effect his 2022 cap numbers in which they could still cut him after the year with minimal dead money. So instead of cutting him an saving $6M and then needing to spend lets say $3M on a swing tackle, they kill two birds with one stone.
That's my hope at least.
Has someone argued that it isn't?
Surely you wouldn't argue that Giants AREN'T currently being constrained by their 2021 cap situation??
That would be ideal. I really wouldn’t mind a 2 year deal similar to what Robbie Anderson signed last year with Carolina. If there are injury concerns it mitigates the risk as we use the draft to enhance the receiving corps this year and next year. It would give us a really good receiver to rely on while the young guys develop.
From Golladay’s perspective he gets to be the #1 receiving option with an excellent deep passer in Jones and he can earn a bigger contract in a year or 2 with us or a different team if he opts for the short term deal.
"They can sign whoever they want" simply isn't true. If your point is that they could circle their number #1 target and find a way to make the numbers work, sure. It would come at the expense of either 1) not being able to do some other things that they'd like to do or 2) making moves to shift more money to future years (thereby reducing future flexibility/space).
Constrained doesn't mean they can't do anything. It means they're flying pretty close to the limit, and they need to make tough choices between alternatives.
This is just a straight paycut isn't it? That's not really what I would consider an example of fluidity or flexibility, though I understand what you're getting at. But obviously if you were going to pay a player $X, and now you're paying him $Y, with no other contractual changes, you will have freed up the delta between X and Y.
But straight paycuts are relatively uncommon, in terms of restructures. More frequently, a team converts salary to bonus and pushes some cap pain into the future to open up space in the present moment. Given that the salary/bonus conversion is the more common method of opening up cap space, it's also what many people reference when they talk about the cap being fluid. But those moves have future cap consequences.
If every restructure was just a paycut, I don't think anyone would express any reservations about manipulating the cap to free up cap space in any given year. But that's usually not how it goes, as you know.
Whistling past the graveyard without any context doesn't inform anyone.
Have to hope Peart can play RT at a competent level. Then we just need Solder to be Fleming's level as the swing OT.
Why is this bad? See : NYG 2018-2020, a franchise struggling to effectively upgrade via UFA.
No, the Giants were never in a tragic cap situation. They had levers to pull to make room.
No, the Giants can't [quoting Ryan here] "Sign whoever the fuck they want." There are past mistakes and current realities limiting the Giants.
The Giants were/are in a moderate cap situation this year because of the cap dropping, the dead money balance, and a moderately top heavy salary roster.
Guarantee you cutting Zetiler and not retaining Tomlinson were tough decisions for management. In the same manor, retaining Williams and probably on more good UFA will be exciting.
With the restructure, I'm assuming that $4 million hit is still in play for next year.
this year was shaping up to be more of a targeted offseason if you look at the multi-year view of the NYG cap. Last year was set up as a big spending year because they had literally nobody to resign so there was no downside. There were no comp picks being offset, no extensions to hand out (except Williams, which last year wasn't as obvious).
this year was thought to be the offseason they'd extend Barkely. After tagging Williams that was a known factor as well. Tomlinson was set to hit FA and Peppers/Engram are 1 year away. Solder was theoretically cuttable.
the pandemic reducing the cap and Solder opting out made things tighter but still manageable. And going forward things look very clean. Once Solder is out the door the only non-NYG drafted players making good $ are Williams, Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan, Peppers - and they are all relatively short term liabilities.
yeah but then factor in your would have had to go outside to sign a backup swing tackle which would have cost you 3-4 MM for anyone worth a damn and you are back at square 1. Solder assuming he is focused is probably at least one of the better backup tackles you can have at that price with his experience at LT.
No the Giants are not in cap hell. No they are not free to sign whoever they like whenever they like. Both takes are similarly clueless.
the cap is rigid. It is the ways around that rigid cap that enable teams to be flexible.
Yes, it's fluid and flexible. lol.
Teams spend what they pretty much want to spend but they need to adhere to both a budget and the cap. If you have a bunch of long term whoppers on the team, you aren't going to keep blindly adding more and more even if you have decent room right now. The chicken comes home to roost. If you don't have a bunch of long term whoppers, you can get very creative now and down the road in order to take on more money now. Anyone doubting this is just being ridiculous. It's not only NFL cap world economics it's business economics.
so you agree they're not in cap hell?
Closer to roster hell imv to coin a pithy phrase I heard recently...
Closer to roster hell imv to coin a pithy phrase I heard recently...
if rebuilding effectively wasn't a rocky road more teams would do it.
I surely don't think "cap hell" applies in this situation. We know how we got here and there aren't an albatross contracts on the books hanging over the future.
To me, "cap hell" insinuates an undesirable situation extending into the future / requiring some real problem solving to unwind. I don't think that applies here at all.
This guy can't take a big enough pay cut.
Solder for $1.00 sounds about right.
Further add in Solder's family situation and likely strong preference to remain living exactly where they are.
This outcome was very fair for both sides, like I said if anything I'm surprised the NYG were able to lower the $4m salary further in return for incentives.
Further add in Solder's family situation and likely strong preference to remain living exactly where they are.
This outcome was very fair for both sides, like I said if anything I'm surprised the NYG were able to lower the $4m salary further in return for incentives.
I may be misinterpreting this. Does he get the same amount of money if he was just cut? Someone said that his cap hit was same whether he was cut or did this.
for the amount of cap they are utilizing.
Closer to roster hell imv to coin a pithy phrase I heard recently...
if rebuilding effectively wasn't a rocky road more teams would do it.
They do.
Some just seem to turn into a crossing of the Himalayas...
If we draft well, we will win a lot of games. If the last 2-3 drafts hold up, we will win a lot of games and starting in 2021. The cap is the least of our worries just like it was over the last decade.
No - if he was cut, he would have received no money.
If he was cut, the all of the remaining $8M unamortized signing bonus + $2.5M of previously converted to bonus would have hit the cap.
Now, he collects $4M of salary this year (cash) and the $4M portion of his signing bonus originally scheduled to hit the cap in 2022 stays in 2022.
I like overthecap compared to these other sites.
They seem to be fairly accurate to me.
I see Solder starting at RT, that kid Peart was very
RAW looking last year. Yes, he can improve, but it could take another year from what I saw.
Not having a full training camp and OTA's really hurt a kid like him last year, so we'll see.
There is a case to be made for both approaches but the large majority of the league believes, by their actions, that the Giants more conservative way (which prevents mass player cuts when the bill comes due) isn't the best way to compete.
There was also a case to made for handling FA in the 90s the conservative way George Young did vs the way the large majority of the league operated at that time.
The Giants results in the 90s were similar although not as bad as the Giants results the past 6-8 years.
Had he been cut, he would not have gotten the $4M salary that he's getting now for 2021, but the amortized portion of his signing bonus that was scheduled to hit the cap in 2022 (also $4M) would accelerate as dead money in 2021.
So the Giants' cap hit for Solder is the same in 2021 as if he had been cut pre-6/1, but does also still have a $4M bonus amortization pending in 2022, which would have been gone had he been cut (because it would have accelerated into 2021 and been off the books for 2022). For Solder, this is $4M (in real money) more than he'd have received from the Giants if he had been released, though he'd have been a FA in that scenario and would have been able to recoup some portion of that money (or more) by signing elsewhere.
I would imagine that he and the Giants both feel that $4M is a fair valuation for what Solder would command on the open market this year, or else either side could have taken a stronger stance in negotiations (i.e., if Solder thought he was worth more than $4M this year, he'd have been better off forcing the Giants to cut him; if the Giants felt NS would earn less than $4M, they could have pushed to save even more cap space by negotiating the salary down further). This seems like a fair outcome for both sides.
It sounds like there may also be additional incentive language in his contract that presumably is being categorized as "not likely to be earned" (incentives that are considered "likely to be earned" hit your cap in the current season and credited back the following year if they're not met, whereas NLTBE incentives carry no cap hit in the current year but are debited the following year if they are met). Teams don't get to classify the incentives themselves; rather, the likelihood to achieve the benchmarks is generally based upon the player's performance the year prior.
As it relates to incentive clauses, it has been an open question on here whether players who opted out would have their incentives compared to their 2019 performance, or if those incentives would be treated the same as a player who was on IR the entire previous season (in which case, pretty much all incentives would be considered NLTBE). Without knowing what the specific incentives might be in NS's case, I'm not sure we have gained any clarity on that question yet.
Perhaps the time off helped his body. In the event that he stinks in camp, can the Giants get rid of him without further cap issues?
Some teams though face a deeper restructuring that actually has to take place. And not realizing that soon enough, continuing to make too many similar-type decisions that got them in that position, not having a well orchestrated plan led by the right team of people will only extend the process.
In certain cases, some well-made decisions are continuing to be masked from other bad ones (or more bad than good) and then the organization is kind of stuck in neutral and they don't rally know what is working and what isn't. Or, quite frankly, if they are even on track with the rebuild since they didn't have a good plan to begin with.
Do you know the type?
Perhaps the time off helped his body. In the event that he stinks in camp, can the Giants get rid of him without further cap issues?
It depends if the Giants guaranteed any portion of the new 2021 salary. If they did (and they most likely did guarantee at least some of it), it would increase their cap liability overall, but it would be spread out between this year and next since it would obviously occur after June 1st.
I think the only way that Solder isn't on the roster this season is if he's completely incapable of playing after a year away from the game. And if that were the case, I would expect Solder to probably retire. I'm not 100% sure about this, but I believe guaranteed salary is excused when a player retires because it has not yet been paid (unlike a signing bonus which has been paid but not fully amortized).
The Giants would also be able to pursue repayment of a portion of NS's signing bonus if he were to retire, but it's doubtful that they'd do that in this case, IMO.
The Giants only added 2 good players during that first period -- Peppers and Williams.
The Giants are still paying a price for those mistakes, with dead money and shitty play (I hate Solder staying on the roster at any price).
Conversely the Giants added 4 good veterans last offseason -- Martinez, Bradberry, Ryan, and Gano.
I hope 2021 resembles 2020.
Yes the FA's were a big swing and miss but having committed to Eli I see the thought process.
I think that's a good summary..........hopefully Solder was keeping fit and working out diligently.
4M will be the ceiling for swing tackles in my book. And Solder was completely terrible the last two years he played.
In my view this a 3M waste — I don’t think he gets more than a vet minimum invite to camp in the open market.
Yeah, I don't think that ever happened.
You might be thinking of Herman Moore
4M will be the ceiling for swing tackles in my book. And Solder was completely terrible the last two years he played.
In my view this a 3M waste — I don’t think he gets more than a vet minimum invite to camp in the open market.
it would have cost them more then that in dead cap if they cut him
4M will be the ceiling for swing tackles in my book. And Solder was completely terrible the last two years he played.
In my view this a 3M waste — I don’t think he gets more than a vet minimum invite to camp in the open market.
This is more a consequence of signing the contract in the first place. it was either cut him and get nothing with no reward for it, or paycut and maybe get a useful backup/mentor on a team with paper thin depth.
The Giants are choosing in every way to pay Solder.
4M will be the ceiling for swing tackles in my book. And Solder was completely terrible the last two years he played.
In my view this a 3M waste — I don’t think he gets more than a vet minimum invite to camp in the open market.
it would have cost them more then that in dead cap if they cut him
But that's not how that works.
The dead cap money is bonus money already paid, and counts against the cap no matter what happens.
That dead cap hit still counts against the 2021 cap. It's just "live" because he's still on the roster.
The Giants are choosing to pay him 4M more dollars than if they cut him outright.
But assuming Judge signed off on it, so we're good...
But assuming Judge signed off on it, so we're good...
Correct, we hope he keeps his jersey clean and keeps the bench from floating away.
That said, he is probably better then Cam Fleming.