Asshat Info: Giants and Golladay Close

Ok I've never done this and please don't shoot the messenger, but: I have second hand info from someone inside the league that the Giants and Golladay have a deal in place somewhere in the $12M range.
Coming to NY for a meet/physical but the deal is firm. That's what I was told, I trust the source, that's all I got.
Quote:
Judge does....people will go through a wall for him. Players enjoyed playing for him.
Everyone wanted to paint an environment that is not enjoyable
....and how the players wanted out. How Judge was hated.
Then they showed the fumble drill in the mud....that Judge did....with everyone cheering him on......
Narrative was wrong.
Galloday....buy in and enjoy the ride
Yep I doubt Judge is going to call Patricia for a character reference on this one lol.
With O'Brien in the building, that is the character reference.
Quote:
Judge does....people will go through a wall for him. Players enjoyed playing for him.
Everyone wanted to paint an environment that is not enjoyable
....and how the players wanted out. How Judge was hated.
Then they showed the fumble drill in the mud....that Judge did....with everyone cheering him on......
Narrative was wrong.
Galloday....buy in and enjoy the ride
That fumble drill easily changed the game for me. Patricia feels like a guy pretending to be an old school hard nosed no-bullshit kinda coach, like early Coughlin. Judge feels like someone who demands a lot, but ultimately has more empathy and is more human. Goes a long way when managing a team.
Early Coughlin versus 2007 Coughlin
That's not how the modern day NFL works.
Quote:
for having the guts to put this out there. You have been around long enough to know what will happen if he signs elsewhere. Thanks for the info.
yeah.. the last time the a was wrong, he got 100 feet of barbed wire pulled through his rectum
he asked for that. people are into weird shit.
Me too but the market hasn't been great for WRs and Golladay "wants NY" so just maybe we get a bargain for once
where did he say that?
Quote:
Golladay "wants NY"
where did he say that?
Ranaan said that so I’m sure that’s fake news
Quote:
In comment 15183826 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Golladay "wants NY"
where did he say that?
Ranaan said that so I’m sure that’s fake news
jordan tweeted an hour ago, i just replied to him LOL
Nice work! Seriously though man, I mean if he has nothing to share than just say things are quiet here at Giants HQ. Don’t make it sound like you know things when you don’t. That pisses off the people you want to click on your future ramblings.
The Giants problems at WR have been a combination of unavailability and buttheadedness.
Posts like this are what make BBI entertaining.
eh..they can just do a zoom interview from the local CVS medi clinic. Ronnie Barnes can ask a few questions and then he and DG can go to Rutts Hut for lunch.
Quote:
Golladay "wants NY"
Quote
said Golladay’s hip needs to be checked out before any signing.
eh..they can just do a zoom interview from the local CVS medi clinic. Ronnie Barnes can ask a few questions and then he and DG can go to Rutts Hut for lunch.
Is Rutts Hut still open? We lived in Bklyn but my dad worked in Nutley. He’d take us there as a special treat for the ‘best hot dogs’ in NY / NJ.
Quote:
In comment 15183856 SomeFan said:
Quote
said Golladay’s hip needs to be checked out before any signing.
eh..they can just do a zoom interview from the local CVS medi clinic. Ronnie Barnes can ask a few questions and then he and DG can go to Rutts Hut for lunch.
Is Rutts Hut still open? We lived in Bklyn but my dad worked in Nutley. He’d take us there as a special treat for the ‘best hot dogs’ in NY / NJ.
I'm from Glen Ridge. I think I was at Rutts Hut once but we'd mostly go for "Newark dogs" at the entrance to Branch Brook Park on Bloomfield Avenue.
The Giants problems at WR have been a combination of unavailability and buttheadedness.
Precisely why Judge wants to meet him in person I’m sure.
I'd pass. I don't want to pay $12M for a guy who missed nine games last year. But since that is far below is apparent original asking price, the Giants almost trading for him last season, and DG's obsessive desire to get Jones a #1 WR, my guess is that this gets done tomorrow.
You're the kind i was referring to with a post earlier about those who might have been against signing Plaxico this time in '05 (some similar issues including injured in '04).
How dare DG have a "desire to get Jones a #1 WR"!.
DG and his evil desires!
I learned in the 80s (while trying to drive home from a Dead show), just say no to acid.
The Giants problems at WR have been a combination of unavailability and buttheadedness.
see Plaxico Burress this time in '05. He worked out pretty damn well, 'till he shot himself.
Yes the medical evaluation is before their meeting someone said
Quote:
In comment 15183856 SomeFan said:
Quote
said Golladay’s hip needs to be checked out before any signing.
eh..they can just do a zoom interview from the local CVS medi clinic. Ronnie Barnes can ask a few questions and then he and DG can go to Rutts Hut for lunch.
Is Rutts Hut still open? We lived in Bklyn but my dad worked in Nutley. He’d take us there as a special treat for the ‘best hot dogs’ in NY / NJ.
Still going strong.
While not the most artful way of putting it, I do think this captures the crux of a key issue facing the Front Office.
If Giants get a more substantial new target at WR or TE in free agency, it provides them more flexibility at #11 spot in the Draft.
The reverse happened last year on OT. The Giants opted not to spend material dollars in free agency, therefore were basically locked into drafting Andrew Thomas at #4.
and only a million more.
I’m hoping the in-person is about the medical evaluation and the job interview equally.
I’ve always believed a strong coach and stable program can handle and thrive with all types of personalities. I think Judge handled Tate really well
for example. If he can’t thrive under Judge, I’d expect him to burn out in the NFL.
I think you take risks proportionate to reward — I don’t think he’s a standout player to date. So I’d be nervous if the Giants made a multi year commitment.
You should be afraid, because this is the third time today where one of your posts perfectly encapsulates what I have been think. Anything sub 14 mill for a receiver that has Golladay's skill set makes me thrilled. Sub 15 I tolerate. But we honestly need a 0layer like this very badly so who knows.
Quote:
In comment 15183880 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15183856 SomeFan said:
Quote
said Golladay’s hip needs to be checked out before any signing.
eh..they can just do a zoom interview from the local CVS medi clinic. Ronnie Barnes can ask a few questions and then he and DG can go to Rutts Hut for lunch.
Is Rutts Hut still open? We lived in Bklyn but my dad worked in Nutley. He’d take us there as a special treat for the ‘best hot dogs’ in NY / NJ.
I'm from Glen Ridge. I think I was at Rutts Hut once but we'd mostly go for "Newark dogs" at the entrance to Branch Brook Park on Bloomfield Avenue.
Was JJ’s Hot Dogs way back. Better yet Tony’s on the Park Ave side. Used to work on 5th st. Many a stops at both.
Quote:
The prospect of Golladay makes me a little itchy. Health issue last year and rumors of an attitude issue.
The Giants problems at WR have been a combination of unavailability and buttheadedness.
see Plaxico Burress this time in '05. He worked out pretty damn well, 'till he shot himself.
Enough of the Eli and Jones analogies. The situations are completely different.
Quote:
the best thing that can happen to this team is we sign Golladay and not have to force a draft pick. BPA is how good teams draft. If we don't get DJ a WR we HAVE to take one at 11. No if ands or buts about it. Which leaves us vulnerable to get jumped for a player we want or having to take someone out of desperation. Let the team worry about his medicals checking out, that is why they have doctors. News flash he isn't getting signed unless he is healthy. It's like some of you want to stay bad forever so you can complain
exactly. Good post.
The flexibility it offers is something I initially ignored due to what I figured would be a massive overpay for a very inconsistent player. But you are right, this is the type of situation that has a compound effect.
As long as the money isn't huge I'm all for the signing. Makes #11 incredibly interesting, especially since I don't want Waddle at all.
see Plaxico Burress this time in '05. He worked out pretty damn well, 'till he shot himself.
Enough of the Eli and Jones analogies. The situations are completely different.
Where exactly did I make an Eli - Jones analogy?
I'm not the only one to see similarities between the Plax signing and Golladay (if it happens). Need a chill pill?
My guess is a lot of the same people who are burying Jones now, were doing the same to Eli in '05.
It's been said and acknowledged again and again that this draft class is chock full of high quality WRs with vigorous upsides.
You'll see very good even possibly "#1" WRs selected through round 4 if not further.
Give the Giants the choice to select Penei Sewell at 11 or ANY top WR, and my betting bankroll would go on Sewell.
Parsons might offer similar temptation to the team that once drafted Lawrence Taylor 2nd overall, and a scant 3 years later drafted another OLB, Carl Banks, 3rd overall.
He's coming off a meeting with the Bears."
Makes sense though
It's been said and acknowledged again and again that this draft class is chock full of high quality WRs with vigorous upsides.
You'll see very good even possibly "#1" WRs selected through round 4 if not further.
Give the Giants the choice to select Penei Sewell at 11 or ANY top WR, and my betting bankroll would go on Sewell.
Parsons might offer similar temptation to the team that once drafted Lawrence Taylor 2nd overall, and a scant 3 years later drafted another OLB, Carl Banks, 3rd overall.
Not horseshit at all. This team has the worst WR unit in the league. If they don't sign Golladay, they should absolutely draft a WR at 11. It's amazing hw quickly people forget from last season how awful the passing game was.