Asshat Info: Giants and Golladay Close Giantophile : 3/17/2021 6:43 pm

Ok I've never done this and please don't shoot the messenger, but: I have second hand info from someone inside the league that the Giants and Golladay have a deal in place somewhere in the $12M range.



Coming to NY for a meet/physical but the deal is firm. That's what I was told, I trust the source, that's all I got.