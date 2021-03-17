for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Asshat Info: Giants and Golladay Close

Giantophile : 3/17/2021 6:43 pm
Ok I've never done this and please don't shoot the messenger, but: I have second hand info from someone inside the league that the Giants and Golladay have a deal in place somewhere in the $12M range.

Coming to NY for a meet/physical but the deal is firm. That's what I was told, I trust the source, that's all I got.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: RE: Patricia does not have it.  
bw in dc : 3/17/2021 8:08 pm : link
In comment 15183776 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15183773 George from PA said:


Quote:


Judge does....people will go through a wall for him. Players enjoyed playing for him.

Everyone wanted to paint an environment that is not enjoyable
....and how the players wanted out. How Judge was hated.

Then they showed the fumble drill in the mud....that Judge did....with everyone cheering him on......

Narrative was wrong.

Galloday....buy in and enjoy the ride




Yep I doubt Judge is going to call Patricia for a character reference on this one lol.


With O'Brien in the building, that is the character reference.
The fact that Golladay is flying to NY  
Jay on the Island : 3/17/2021 8:19 pm : link
To meet with the Giants proves that he’s not concerned about playing for Judge.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/17/2021 8:19 pm : link
Encouraging that JJ needs to sign off on this. I have more faith in him than Gettleman, Mara, Abrams, & Tisch combined.
Giantophile  
stoneman : 3/17/2021 8:20 pm : link
the new GLOVEONE - Please be the real deal :)
RE: RE: Patricia does not have it.  
Mike in NY : 3/17/2021 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15183780 Mkdaman1818 said:
Quote:
In comment 15183773 George from PA said:


Quote:


Judge does....people will go through a wall for him. Players enjoyed playing for him.

Everyone wanted to paint an environment that is not enjoyable
....and how the players wanted out. How Judge was hated.

Then they showed the fumble drill in the mud....that Judge did....with everyone cheering him on......

Narrative was wrong.

Galloday....buy in and enjoy the ride




That fumble drill easily changed the game for me. Patricia feels like a guy pretending to be an old school hard nosed no-bullshit kinda coach, like early Coughlin. Judge feels like someone who demands a lot, but ultimately has more empathy and is more human. Goes a long way when managing a team.


Early Coughlin versus 2007 Coughlin
If everything is okay health wise  
Giants in 07 : 3/17/2021 8:25 pm : link
I can't see him flying to NY and not signing

That's not how the modern day NFL works.
RE: RE: I Give You Credit  
pjcas18 : 3/17/2021 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15183769 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15183598 Bernie said:


Quote:


for having the guts to put this out there. You have been around long enough to know what will happen if he signs elsewhere. Thanks for the info.



yeah.. the last time the a was wrong, he got 100 feet of barbed wire pulled through his rectum


he asked for that. people are into weird shit.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 3/17/2021 8:29 pm : link
I would be thrilled with a deal around $12 million. I'd be stunned if he's that cheap.
RE: ....  
Saquads26 : 3/17/2021 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15183824 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I would be thrilled with a deal around $12 million. I'd be stunned if he's that cheap.


Me too but the market hasn't been great for WRs and Golladay "wants NY" so just maybe we get a bargain for once
RE: RE: ....  
EricJ : 3/17/2021 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15183826 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Golladay "wants NY"


where did he say that?
RE: RE: RE: ....  
eric2425ny : 3/17/2021 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15183829 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15183826 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


Golladay "wants NY"



where did he say that?


Ranaan said that so I’m sure that’s fake news
RE: RE: RE: RE: ....  
BleedBlue : 3/17/2021 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15183837 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15183829 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15183826 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


Golladay "wants NY"



where did he say that?



Ranaan said that so I’m sure that’s fake news


jordan tweeted an hour ago, i just replied to him LOL
^^^^  
BleedBlue : 3/17/2021 8:42 pm : link
i called him out on flip flopping
NFL Network  
SomeFan : 3/17/2021 8:44 pm : link
said Golladay’s hip needs to be checked out before any signing.
RE: ^^^^  
eric2425ny : 3/17/2021 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15183851 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
i called him out on flip flopping


Nice work! Seriously though man, I mean if he has nothing to share than just say things are quiet here at Giants HQ. Don’t make it sound like you know things when you don’t. That pisses off the people you want to click on your future ramblings.
is the in person meeting  
mphbullet36 : 3/17/2021 8:50 pm : link
tomorrow?
...  
christian : 3/17/2021 8:51 pm : link
The prospect of Golladay makes me a little itchy. Health issue last year and rumors of an attitude issue.

The Giants problems at WR have been a combination of unavailability and buttheadedness.
Giantophile  
Mike from Ohio : 3/17/2021 8:53 pm : link
Thanks for sharing this. Even if Golladay doesn’t sign, or sign for around $12M/per, you shouldn’t catch any crap on here. People should be able to share asshat info if they have reason to believe it is legit, which you clearly do.

Posts like this are what make BBI entertaining.
RE: NFL Network  
EricJ : 3/17/2021 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15183856 SomeFan said:
Quote:
said Golladay’s hip needs to be checked out before any signing.


eh..they can just do a zoom interview from the local CVS medi clinic. Ronnie Barnes can ask a few questions and then he and DG can go to Rutts Hut for lunch.
RE: RE: RE: ....  
Milton : 3/17/2021 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15183829 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15183826 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


Golladay "wants NY"


You left out the rest of the quote...
Quote:
Golladay wants NY to increase their offer
RE: RE: NFL Network  
Spider56 : 3/17/2021 9:01 pm : link
In comment 15183880 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15183856 SomeFan said:
Quote
said Golladay’s hip needs to be checked out before any signing.

eh..they can just do a zoom interview from the local CVS medi clinic. Ronnie Barnes can ask a few questions and then he and DG can go to Rutts Hut for lunch.


Is Rutts Hut still open? We lived in Bklyn but my dad worked in Nutley. He’d take us there as a special treat for the ‘best hot dogs’ in NY / NJ.
Let’s get  
CowboyHaters : 3/17/2021 9:08 pm : link
this done if his hip checks out. He sound like he’s going to be a Giant and he’s going to look good in blue.
RE: RE: RE: NFL Network  
SomeFan : 3/17/2021 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15183890 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15183880 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15183856 SomeFan said:
Quote
said Golladay’s hip needs to be checked out before any signing.

eh..they can just do a zoom interview from the local CVS medi clinic. Ronnie Barnes can ask a few questions and then he and DG can go to Rutts Hut for lunch.



Is Rutts Hut still open? We lived in Bklyn but my dad worked in Nutley. He’d take us there as a special treat for the ‘best hot dogs’ in NY / NJ.


I'm from Glen Ridge. I think I was at Rutts Hut once but we'd mostly go for "Newark dogs" at the entrance to Branch Brook Park on Bloomfield Avenue.
RE: ...  
Sean : 3/17/2021 9:23 pm : link
In comment 15183873 christian said:
Quote:
The prospect of Golladay makes me a little itchy. Health issue last year and rumors of an attitude issue.

The Giants problems at WR have been a combination of unavailability and buttheadedness.


Precisely why Judge wants to meet him in person I’m sure.
RE: They  
Dr. D : 3/17/2021 9:29 pm : link
In comment 15183734 AcidTest said:
Quote:
want to meet with him to check out his hip, and get more information about what happened in Detroit.

I'd pass. I don't want to pay $12M for a guy who missed nine games last year. But since that is far below is apparent original asking price, the Giants almost trading for him last season, and DG's obsessive desire to get Jones a #1 WR, my guess is that this gets done tomorrow.

You're the kind i was referring to with a post earlier about those who might have been against signing Plaxico this time in '05 (some similar issues including injured in '04).

How dare DG have a "desire to get Jones a #1 WR"!.

DG and his evil desires!

I learned in the 80s (while trying to drive home from a Dead show), just say no to acid.
RE: ...  
Dr. D : 3/17/2021 9:34 pm : link
In comment 15183873 christian said:
Quote:
The prospect of Golladay makes me a little itchy. Health issue last year and rumors of an attitude issue.

The Giants problems at WR have been a combination of unavailability and buttheadedness.


see Plaxico Burress this time in '05. He worked out pretty damn well, 'till he shot himself.
RE: NFL Network  
Saquads26 : 3/17/2021 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15183856 SomeFan said:
Quote:
said Golladay’s hip needs to be checked out before any signing.


Yes the medical evaluation is before their meeting someone said
Ruth’s Hut is still around.  
ciggy : 3/17/2021 9:46 pm : link
Haven’t been there since pandemic.
The rumors this week  
Prude : 3/17/2021 9:48 pm : link
Started at Golladay walking away from $18-19m to a prove it deal at $13m, and now we are locking him up at $12m multi year. Gotta love it.
Some of you make me laugh  
Bleedblue10 : 3/17/2021 9:52 pm : link
the best thing that can happen to this team is we sign Golladay and not have to force a draft pick. BPA is how good teams draft. If we don't get DJ a WR we HAVE to take one at 11. No if ands or buts about it. Which leaves us vulnerable to get jumped for a player we want or having to take someone out of desperation. Let the team worry about his medicals checking out, that is why they have doctors. News flash he isn't getting signed unless he is healthy. It's like some of you want to stay bad forever so you can complain
RE: RE: RE: NFL Network  
fireitup77 : 3/17/2021 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15183890 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15183880 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15183856 SomeFan said:
Quote
said Golladay’s hip needs to be checked out before any signing.

eh..they can just do a zoom interview from the local CVS medi clinic. Ronnie Barnes can ask a few questions and then he and DG can go to Rutts Hut for lunch.



Is Rutts Hut still open? We lived in Bklyn but my dad worked in Nutley. He’d take us there as a special treat for the ‘best hot dogs’ in NY / NJ.


Still going strong.
RE: Some of you make me laugh  
Jimmy Googs : 3/17/2021 10:02 pm : link
In comment 15184009 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
the best thing that can happen to this team is we sign Golladay and not have to force a draft pick. BPA is how good teams draft. If we don't get DJ a WR we HAVE to take one at 11. No if ands or buts about it. Which leaves us vulnerable to get jumped for a player we want or having to take someone out of desperation. Let the team worry about his medicals checking out, that is why they have doctors. News flash he isn't getting signed unless he is healthy. It's like some of you want to stay bad forever so you can complain


While not the most artful way of putting it, I do think this captures the crux of a key issue facing the Front Office.

If Giants get a more substantial new target at WR or TE in free agency, it provides them more flexibility at #11 spot in the Draft.

The reverse happened last year on OT. The Giants opted not to spend material dollars in free agency, therefore were basically locked into drafting Andrew Thomas at #4.
Worlds Better Than Tate  
OntheRoad : 3/17/2021 11:19 pm : link

and only a million more.
I am very skeptical of $12m  
UConn4523 : 3/17/2021 11:33 pm : link
seems too good to be true. If we do sign I’m happy at anything under $15m. $18-$19m is a hard pass for me.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 3/17/2021 11:52 pm : link
In comment 15183946 Sean said:
Quote:
Precisely why Judge wants to meet him in person I’m sure.


I’m hoping the in-person is about the medical evaluation and the job interview equally.

I’ve always believed a strong coach and stable program can handle and thrive with all types of personalities. I think Judge handled Tate really well
for example. If he can’t thrive under Judge, I’d expect him to burn out in the NFL.

I think you take risks proportionate to reward — I don’t think he’s a standout player to date. So I’d be nervous if the Giants made a multi year commitment.
Can someone  
MtDizzle : 3/18/2021 12:04 am : link
confirm that they’ve seen him at the airport already??
RE: I am very skeptical of $12m  
chopperhatch : 3/18/2021 12:26 am : link
In comment 15184092 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
seems too good to be true. If we do sign I’m happy at anything under $15m. $18-$19m is a hard pass for me.


You should be afraid, because this is the third time today where one of your posts perfectly encapsulates what I have been think. Anything sub 14 mill for a receiver that has Golladay's skill set makes me thrilled. Sub 15 I tolerate. But we honestly need a 0layer like this very badly so who knows.
RE: RE: RE: RE: NFL Network  
OC2.0 : 3/18/2021 3:23 am : link
In comment 15183943 SomeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15183890 Spider56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15183880 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15183856 SomeFan said:
Quote
said Golladay’s hip needs to be checked out before any signing.

eh..they can just do a zoom interview from the local CVS medi clinic. Ronnie Barnes can ask a few questions and then he and DG can go to Rutts Hut for lunch.



Is Rutts Hut still open? We lived in Bklyn but my dad worked in Nutley. He’d take us there as a special treat for the ‘best hot dogs’ in NY / NJ.



I'm from Glen Ridge. I think I was at Rutts Hut once but we'd mostly go for "Newark dogs" at the entrance to Branch Brook Park on Bloomfield Avenue.

Was JJ’s Hot Dogs way back. Better yet Tony’s on the Park Ave side. Used to work on 5th st. Many a stops at both.
RE: RE: ...  
cosmicj : 3/18/2021 5:35 am : link
In comment 15183970 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15183873 christian said:


Quote:


The prospect of Golladay makes me a little itchy. Health issue last year and rumors of an attitude issue.

The Giants problems at WR have been a combination of unavailability and buttheadedness.



see Plaxico Burress this time in '05. He worked out pretty damn well, 'till he shot himself.

Enough of the Eli and Jones analogies. The situations are completely different.
RE: Some of you make me laugh  
cosmicj : 3/18/2021 5:35 am : link
In comment 15184009 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
the best thing that can happen to this team is we sign Golladay and not have to force a draft pick. BPA is how good teams draft. If we don't get DJ a WR we HAVE to take one at 11. No if ands or buts about it. Which leaves us vulnerable to get jumped for a player we want or having to take someone out of desperation. Let the team worry about his medicals checking out, that is why they have doctors. News flash he isn't getting signed unless he is healthy. It's like some of you want to stay bad forever so you can complain
exactly. Good post.
that would be a good deal  
Victor in CT : 3/18/2021 7:46 am : link
lets see what happens today
If that's the price, sign me up!  
Section331 : 3/18/2021 9:44 am : link
I wonder if it would be a 1-year deal so KG could test the market next year?
RE: RE: Some of you make me laugh  
UConn4523 : 3/18/2021 9:51 am : link
In comment 15184154 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15184009 Bleedblue10 said:


Quote:


the best thing that can happen to this team is we sign Golladay and not have to force a draft pick. BPA is how good teams draft. If we don't get DJ a WR we HAVE to take one at 11. No if ands or buts about it. Which leaves us vulnerable to get jumped for a player we want or having to take someone out of desperation. Let the team worry about his medicals checking out, that is why they have doctors. News flash he isn't getting signed unless he is healthy. It's like some of you want to stay bad forever so you can complain

exactly. Good post.


The flexibility it offers is something I initially ignored due to what I figured would be a massive overpay for a very inconsistent player. But you are right, this is the type of situation that has a compound effect.

As long as the money isn't huge I'm all for the signing. Makes #11 incredibly interesting, especially since I don't want Waddle at all.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Dr. D : 3/18/2021 11:57 am : link
In comment 15184153 cosmicj said:
Quote:

see Plaxico Burress this time in '05. He worked out pretty damn well, 'till he shot himself.


Enough of the Eli and Jones analogies. The situations are completely different.

Where exactly did I make an Eli - Jones analogy?

I'm not the only one to see similarities between the Plax signing and Golladay (if it happens). Need a chill pill?
I have no idea how Jones is going to turn out  
Dr. D : 3/18/2021 12:17 pm : link
I can't see the future like some BBIers apparently can. But if Golladay is signed, it is a fact that both QBs were young and unproven at the time of the respective signings. WTF is wrong with stating that?

My guess is a lot of the same people who are burying Jones now, were doing the same to Eli in '05.
Any Asshat  
Trainmaster : 3/18/2021 5:05 pm : link
updates?
If the similarity bothers you, take the names out of it  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/18/2021 5:06 pm : link
Good WRs help young QBs who are still trying to find their way.
The notion that if the Giants don't sigm Golladay, they will then  
BelieveJJ : 3/18/2021 5:33 pm : link
"have to force a draft pick (at 11) for a receiver" is pure horseshit.

It's been said and acknowledged again and again that this draft class is chock full of high quality WRs with vigorous upsides.

You'll see very good even possibly "#1" WRs selected through round 4 if not further.

Give the Giants the choice to select Penei Sewell at 11 or ANY top WR, and my betting bankroll would go on Sewell.

Parsons might offer similar temptation to the team that once drafted Lawrence Taylor 2nd overall, and a scant 3 years later drafted another OLB, Carl Banks, 3rd overall.
Not sure if posted but according to Breer  
Saquads26 : 3/18/2021 5:35 pm : link
"The Giants' visit with Kenny Golladay starts tonight, will go into tomorrow. They have a lot of questions, and there's no guarantee Golladay gets an offer. But they're going talk to him and consider it, bc the price may be right.

He's coming off a meeting with the Bears."

Makes sense though
RE: The notion that if the Giants don't sigm Golladay, they will then  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/18/2021 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15185589 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
"have to force a draft pick (at 11) for a receiver" is pure horseshit.

It's been said and acknowledged again and again that this draft class is chock full of high quality WRs with vigorous upsides.

You'll see very good even possibly "#1" WRs selected through round 4 if not further.

Give the Giants the choice to select Penei Sewell at 11 or ANY top WR, and my betting bankroll would go on Sewell.

Parsons might offer similar temptation to the team that once drafted Lawrence Taylor 2nd overall, and a scant 3 years later drafted another OLB, Carl Banks, 3rd overall.


Not horseshit at all. This team has the worst WR unit in the league. If they don't sign Golladay, they should absolutely draft a WR at 11. It's amazing hw quickly people forget from last season how awful the passing game was.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions