for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants sign Ifeadi Odenigbo

BeckShepEli : 3/17/2021 9:12 pm
DE from Vikings. 1 year deal per agent
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: Just  
HomerJones45 : 3/18/2021 6:53 am : link
In comment 15184150 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
keep in mind, the Vikings chose to NOT tender him, like we did with Devante Downs.
Yes, and 2.5 million for 1 year is a very modest contract which points to meh interest in this guy around the League, but that won't stop posters from pronouncing him the next Deacon Jones.
new giant  
Hilary : 3/18/2021 6:54 am : link
good pass rush but trouble with running plays
Link - ( New Window )
Don't know much about him  
Gman11 : 3/18/2021 7:20 am : link
but if he gets Sheard off the roster then it's a damn good signing.
The home fans' take  
shyster : 3/18/2021 7:22 am : link
Quote:
Ifeadi is a solid rotation guy. Did you know he was the 5th most doubled team guy in the whole league last year? With Hunter back it will free him up like 2019. I won't cry if he leaves, but I think he is useful. In training camp he is definitely in the mix for a spot. I want as many decent guys on the team to chose from when working toward cutting down to 53. Every team needs rotational and situational role players Ifeadi fits that profile. Every guy can't be a All Pro, you want pieces who fit together. There is a role for him.


Response:

Quote:
The only reason he was double teamed so much isn't because he's a good DE its because the other 3 starters on the line were that bad and you didn't need a lead blocker for Wilson because most of the time he'd miss in the open field.


Second response:

Quote:
Correct! You have 5 OL to 4DL, might as well double-team somebody if extra pressure isn't coming.

I am fine with trying to keep Odengibo. I am not fine with tendering him. If you tender him at the original round level, you are paying him $2.1 million a year, for a guy you're unlikely to lose because nobody else wants to lose a seventh round pick AND have to pay him more than $2.1 million. Don't tender him and try to work out a deal at a lesser salary. If he wants to stay? Great. If he feels disrespected and wants to go elsewhere? Fine, because you have another 5 guys barely distinguishable from him already on the roster (Wonnum, Willekes, Weatherly, Holmes, Mata'afa) and Odenigbo's presence or absence will not make this team appreciably better or worse.


link - ( New Window )
Very good..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/18/2021 7:37 am : link
move at an excellent price
good signing  
Victor in CT : 3/18/2021 7:56 am : link
guy has some tools and upside at low cost
LOL  
HomerJones45 : 3/18/2021 7:56 am : link
Quote:
If you tender him at the original round level, you are paying him $2.1 million a year, for a guy you're unlikely to lose because nobody else wants to lose a seventh round pick AND have to pay him more than $2.1 million.
Obviously, this commenter did not reckon on Dave Gettlemen.
RE: RE: This tells me Zo Carter is done  
NJBlueTuna : 3/18/2021 8:09 am : link
In comment 15184114 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15184075 NJBlueTuna said:


Quote:


Appears to be Carter 2.0




This comment tells me that you're an idiot. 53 guys on a football team but some feel that signing or drafting a player usually says something about the future of another player. How fucking stupid.

I would be willing to bet the farm that Carter's prognosis had nothing to do with this signing. We would've signed him either way. This guy happens to be more established as a pass rusher than Carter or Ximines. Not stating that Carter will definitely recover well, make the roster, and contribute, but lets just wait and see and not make predictions based on one guy being signed to a modest deal.


Classy reply Leon. The only idiot are the drunk posters like yourself at nigh night on St Pattys day. Not that there is anything wrong with that. It’s just your reply left a lot to be desired from a basic grammar skills perspective. Perhaps you are a child which is a separate issue. You don’t even base your argument on facts but rather drunken opinion and using f bombs.

Stay classy.
RE: RE: Just  
Klaatu : 3/18/2021 8:12 am : link
In comment 15184167 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15184150 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


keep in mind, the Vikings chose to NOT tender him, like we did with Devante Downs.

Yes, and 2.5 million for 1 year is a very modest contract which points to meh interest in this guy around the League, but that won't stop posters from pronouncing him the next Deacon Jones.


Stop. No one is "pronouncing him the next Deacon Jones." That's just stupid.
RE: Just  
BigBlueJ : 3/18/2021 8:18 am : link
In comment 15184150 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
keep in mind, the Vikings chose to NOT tender him, like we did with Devante Downs.


Didnt we let Okumura go?
RE: LOL  
shyster : 3/18/2021 8:21 am : link
In comment 15184197 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:


Quote:


If you tender him at the original round level, you are paying him $2.1 million a year, for a guy you're unlikely to lose because nobody else wants to lose a seventh round pick AND have to pay him more than $2.1 million.

Obviously, this commenter did not reckon on Dave Gettlemen.


Well the Giants didn't have to give up the pick because the
Vikings didn't wind up tendering Odenigbo.

I should have perhaps clarified the context of the board discussion.
Dont know a thing about him  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/18/2021 8:27 am : link
Welcome!
lottery ticket  
JonC : 3/18/2021 8:40 am : link
try to catch some cost-effective lightning in a bottle, similar to Ross.
I what language..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/18/2021 8:43 am : link
could Odenigbo possibly be pronounced Jones? Antarctic Ulu?
This really is a good, young signing.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2021 8:46 am : link
No illusions, but also little to no downside, imv
I like the signing but this may mean no Fackrell  
Rjanyg : 3/18/2021 8:53 am : link
Fackrell was solid last year. We seems to be collecting a bunch of young guys: Brown and Coughlin from last years draft, Ximines from 2 years ago and Carter coming off of and injury, drafted 3 years ago.

I can still see an ER added in rounds 1-3. Maybe somebody will rise up draft boards at pick 11, or maybe the Giants trade back with somebody who wants a QB and we go ER and pick up an extra pick or 2.
RE: Just  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 8:55 am : link
In comment 15184150 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
keep in mind, the Vikings chose to NOT tender him, like we did with Devante Downs.


Any idea what the tender cost would have been for the Vikings?
This was Sy's take on him back in 2017. Ranked him #10 in DE group  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 9:03 am : link

Quote:
10 – Ifeadi Odenigbo – Northwestern – 6’3/258: 76

Summary: Fifth year senior that was forced in to a redshirt n 2012 because of a shoulder injury. Over the next three seasons, Odenigbo was a pass rush specialist that showed flashes, but he never quite took over every down duties. He added 15 pounds prior to his senior season and broke out, finishing 2nd in the Big 10 with 12 sacks. There is a blend of strength, quickness, and pro-caliber technique here that coaches will love when scouting him. He has day 2 potential.

*It took me awhile to get around to Odenigbo, as he never quite stood out when I scouted Anthony Walker (LB). But as the pre-draft process transpired, I noticed a guy that was very controlling of blockers and athletic enough to out-move his opponents. He is a very smart, very effective every down player. He looks like a solid rotational DE that can evolve in to a starter.

Upside Pro Comparison: Olivier Vernon – NYG
RE: RE: Art Stapleton ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 9:21 am : link
In comment 15184139 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15184040 sphinx said:


Quote:


"Last season, Odenigbo moved into the starting lineup. He only had three sacks, but the production was somewhat misleading. According to ESPN, Odenigbo was the fifth most double teamed edge rusher in the NFL. He did finish with 15 quarterback hits and 42 pressures."
.



Isn't it a bit weird that the Vikes didn't even bother to tender him?

Wonder if he will pass the physical?

He's insurance/ a spell piece pending the returns of Zo and Xman. On the surface of it potentially a great signing.

Where's the DG haters now? Sleeping?

At 2:32am? Probably.
Roster needs talent, we need to go find it  
Kyle_ : 3/18/2021 9:44 am : link
A signing like this is the right way for a team in our position to look for talent: mine other teams' rosters for potential, practice squads, the UDFA market, etc. etc. Look for guys who could outplay these contracts and are young enough to warrant a look for a second contract.

But be sure not to dole out the second contract just because the player plays well. Going back, the Raiders were the smart team that signed Rashad Jennings to a one year deal, and then let him walk, and we overpaid for a year of past performance.

I hope Odenigbo comes in and outplays this deal and helps in 2021, and is even worth a look at a second deal.

If Odenigbo sucks, go sign the next Odenigbo in 2022.

It's good process.
Yes, good signing.  
BrettNYG10 : 3/18/2021 9:50 am : link
Well said, Kyle.
RE: One  
ColHowPepper : 3/18/2021 9:54 am : link
In comment 15183933 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
of the most doubled teamed edge rushers in the league Link - ( New Window )
Jon, interesting spot chart. His win rate not great (and look who are better: Okwara and Robert Quinn), but they are less DT'ed. On balance, probably a good value signing.

Still wanted Reddick. So many red flags if team is going to shoot its wad on Golladay.
The local beats are saying that  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/18/2021 9:56 am : link
Reddick to Carolina had been in the works and even delivered it with a wink.

He's from Temple, as was Rhule.
RE: The home fans' take  
The_Boss : 3/18/2021 9:59 am : link
In comment 15184175 shyster said:
Quote:


Quote:


Ifeadi is a solid rotation guy. Did you know he was the 5th most doubled team guy in the whole league last year? With Hunter back it will free him up like 2019. I won't cry if he leaves, but I think he is useful. In training camp he is definitely in the mix for a spot. I want as many decent guys on the team to chose from when working toward cutting down to 53. Every team needs rotational and situational role players Ifeadi fits that profile. Every guy can't be a All Pro, you want pieces who fit together. There is a role for him.



Response:



Quote:


The only reason he was double teamed so much isn't because he's a good DE its because the other 3 starters on the line were that bad and you didn't need a lead blocker for Wilson because most of the time he'd miss in the open field.



Second response:



Quote:


Correct! You have 5 OL to 4DL, might as well double-team somebody if extra pressure isn't coming.

I am fine with trying to keep Odengibo. I am not fine with tendering him. If you tender him at the original round level, you are paying him $2.1 million a year, for a guy you're unlikely to lose because nobody else wants to lose a seventh round pick AND have to pay him more than $2.1 million. Don't tender him and try to work out a deal at a lesser salary. If he wants to stay? Great. If he feels disrespected and wants to go elsewhere? Fine, because you have another 5 guys barely distinguishable from him already on the roster (Wonnum, Willekes, Weatherly, Holmes, Mata'afa) and Odenigbo's presence or absence will not make this team appreciably better or worse.

link - ( New Window )


So basically Minny fans view him as a tick above JAG and didn’t think he was worth more than $2.1 million. For those lauding this signing, hopefully their excitement is validated this fall. But from those who watched his play over the course of last season, perhaps excitement should be replaced with cautious optimism.
So, I take it  
5BowlsSoon : 3/18/2021 10:03 am : link
He’s not “camp fodder” as some like to say? Lol
RE: RE: The home fans' take  
Kyle_ : 3/18/2021 10:04 am : link
In comment 15184352 The_Boss said:
Quote:
So basically Minny fans view him as a tick above JAG and didn’t think he was worth more than $2.1 million. For those lauding this signing, hopefully their excitement is validated this fall. But from those who watched his play over the course of last season, perhaps excitement should be replaced with cautious optimism.

Without knowing the bottom of the Vikings roster, it's entirely possible they have 4-5 guys roughly comparable to Odenigbo.

If we don't, we're going to value a player like this higher.

That's a commentary on the larger roster, not the player.
Friend who covers the Vikings  
CMACDC : 3/18/2021 10:08 am : link
He agrees he's a rotation guy.

<< He was solid in 2019 when he had a breakout season with seven sacks as a situational pass rusher. But it turned out he probably benefitted because they often put him inside and teams were focusing on Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen at the ends. But last year they didn't have Hunter and Griffen and he started all 16 games but he was over his head. He had just 3 1/2 sacks. He's not a starter for a good team. Vikings didn't even tender him at $2.1 million as a restricted free agent, deciding instead to re-sign Stephen Weatherly at DE to compete to start or be a top reserve. So I'd say Ifeadi could be a versatile reserve but the Giants could do better as a starting DE. >>
He won't be starting for the Giants  
giants#1 : 3/18/2021 10:10 am : link
He'll be a situational pass rusher that they'll move around the line.
...  
christian : 3/18/2021 10:13 am : link
There were a few games where Sheard got meaningful snaps in the rotation. I think Odenigbo fits that role.
if he played well inside I wonder if he takes some of Dex pass rush  
Eric on Li : 3/18/2021 10:14 am : link
snaps with Lawrence likely slotting over to take more of Tomlinson's run game responsibilities. Seems like he played more of a down line position than as a standing rusher so maybe they are thinking he's a good fit as one of the 3 down lineman in 3rd down type situations when they will probably prefer to take Johnson/Lawrence off the field sometimes.
Kyle is correct  
JonC : 3/18/2021 10:22 am : link
Despite the bits we've seen from the youngsters, there's no reasons shown to rest on laurels. The LB unit stinks.

I'd rather churn this way over churning the UDFA pile.
...  
christian : 3/18/2021 10:28 am : link
I think Odenigbo definitely projects to be a down lineman for sure. His body type is more like Sheard who was lined up more with his had in the dirt as either the 4th or occasionally 3rd lineman.

Odenigbo seems a little big to replace Fackrell to me.
Vikes and Zimmer run a 4-3 scheme  
JonC : 3/18/2021 10:35 am : link
IO was probably a DE in the scheme. He would likely play the same for the Giants, and would have to demonstrate if he can play off the line or not.
He won't be the fifth most double teamed dl playing on the same line  
Ira : 3/18/2021 10:43 am : link
as Leonard Williams.
I won't lose sleep over the difference between $2.183MM and $2.5MM.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/18/2021 10:54 am : link
Odenigbo wasn't worth the tender amount to Minnesota, but 30 other teams were potential bidders, so $2.5MM might not be an overpay (and it can't be a very big one). The Giants probably also guaranteed a decent chunk of the money, while the RFA tender is non-guaranteed, IIRC.

So Odenigbo was fortunate to hit the market, but that doesn't mean the Giants overpaid. As a small added sweetener, he won't count in the calculation for 2022 compensatory picks (again, IIRC). On the other hand, if he has a good year and signs elsewhere in 2022, he WILL count in the 2023 formula.
Here's what PFF says about Odenigbo  
Des51 : 3/18/2021 10:59 am : link
Ifeadi Odenigbo’s 2020 pass rush grade (68.2) is in a similar cluster with players like JPP, Clowney, and Aldon Smith.

Pass rush productivity numbers are almost identical to Leonard Floyd and Yannick Ngakoue. Plus value add for the Giants. Welcome to NY!
RE: He won't be the fifth most double teamed dl playing on the same line  
Victor in CT : 3/18/2021 11:10 am : link
In comment 15184453 Ira said:
Quote:
as Leonard Williams.


exactly. Of course, when IO gets the sack because of that, half this board will say that LW is overpaid because he didn't get the sack.
He's better than  
Breeze_94 : 3/18/2021 11:28 am : link
Lalos/Sheard and whatever other trash the Giants played at EDGE last year when Fackrell/Carter/Xman went down

At least seems like he has more upside than Fackrell. I liked Fackrell too, he was solid and fit the scheme well.
This is a good signing IMO  
NoGainDayne : 3/18/2021 11:31 am : link
the type of deal you should be pouncing on early in FA
It's sad that people are excited by signing  
WillieYoung : 3/18/2021 12:11 pm : link
a non-tendered free agent. I guess we really are that pathetic.
RE: It's sad that people are excited by signing  
JohnnyFlowers : 3/18/2021 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15184651 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
a non-tendered free agent. I guess we really are that pathetic.


I think people trust Judge and see this as another step to building a good football team. You clearly have no f'in clue.
RE: RE: This tells me Zo Carter is done  
KeoweeFan : 3/18/2021 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15184078 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15184075 NJBlueTuna said:


Quote:


Appears to be Carter 2.0


Why do you say that? Carter is still going to start if he’s healthy. I would be worried if I were Ximines.

Isn't that exactly what Graham and Judge are trying to set up?
A pair of young players with potential that now have to work their tails off in the spring and preseason to compete?
this guys is going to get a good amount of sacks for us.  
Platos : 3/18/2021 12:36 pm : link
can't double 3 lineman, someones going to get loose.
RE: It's sad that people are excited by signing  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/18/2021 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15184651 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
a non-tendered free agent. I guess we really are that pathetic.


Is it really excitement?

What emotion were you really looking for with this trash post? Angry? Beside themselves?

The words I word use are indifferent or hopeful.

Maybe you should actually read the thread.
This  
AcidTest : 3/18/2021 12:53 pm : link
guy was obviously a consolation prize after not signing Floyd. So what? At this price, it's a very good add for the Giants, especially at a position of need. We certainly need more edge players, but this is a good, low cost, start.
The Giants are always better when they have DE  
Heisenberg : 3/18/2021 1:12 pm : link
whose name takes me a few months to learn to spell and pronounce. Welcome Ifreddy Odenewguy
RE: RE: Just  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/18/2021 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15184167 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15184150 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


keep in mind, the Vikings chose to NOT tender him, like we did with Devante Downs.

Yes, and 2.5 million for 1 year is a very modest contract which points to meh interest in this guy around the League, but that won't stop posters from pronouncing him the next Deacon Jones.


Yes, because THAT is the problem around here? too much optimism?

Jesus fucking christ, this place is the biggest bunch of negative nancies on the internet. You didnt notice?
RE: It's sad that people are excited by signing  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15184651 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
a non-tendered free agent. I guess we really are that pathetic.

We?

Got a mouse in your pocket?
Good low  
TommyWiseau : 3/18/2021 3:34 pm : link
cost high upside move. I would not mind bringing back Fackrell also
RE: RE: RE: This tells me Zo Carter is done  
LeonBright45 : 3/18/2021 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15184209 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
In comment 15184114 LeonBright45 said:


Quote:


In comment 15184075 NJBlueTuna said:


Quote:


Appears to be Carter 2.0




This comment tells me that you're an idiot. 53 guys on a football team but some feel that signing or drafting a player usually says something about the future of another player. How fucking stupid.

I would be willing to bet the farm that Carter's prognosis had nothing to do with this signing. We would've signed him either way. This guy happens to be more established as a pass rusher than Carter or Ximines. Not stating that Carter will definitely recover well, make the roster, and contribute, but lets just wait and see and not make predictions based on one guy being signed to a modest deal.



Classy reply Leon. The only idiot are the drunk posters like yourself at nigh night on St Pattys day. Not that there is anything wrong with that. It’s just your reply left a lot to be desired from a basic grammar skills perspective. Perhaps you are a child which is a separate issue. You don’t even base your argument on facts but rather drunken opinion and using f bombs.

Stay classy.


Looks like I hit a nerve.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions