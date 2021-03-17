Giants sign Ifeadi Odenigbo

Ifeadi is a solid rotation guy. Did you know he was the 5th most doubled team guy in the whole league last year? With Hunter back it will free him up like 2019. I won't cry if he leaves, but I think he is useful. In training camp he is definitely in the mix for a spot. I want as many decent guys on the team to chose from when working toward cutting down to 53. Every team needs rotational and situational role players Ifeadi fits that profile. Every guy can't be a All Pro, you want pieces who fit together. There is a role for him.
Response:
Quote:
The only reason he was double teamed so much isn't because he's a good DE its because the other 3 starters on the line were that bad and you didn't need a lead blocker for Wilson because most of the time he'd miss in the open field.
Second response:
Quote:
Correct! You have 5 OL to 4DL, might as well double-team somebody if extra pressure isn't coming.
I am fine with trying to keep Odengibo. I am not fine with tendering him. If you tender him at the original round level, you are paying him $2.1 million a year, for a guy you're unlikely to lose because nobody else wants to lose a seventh round pick AND have to pay him more than $2.1 million. Don't tender him and try to work out a deal at a lesser salary. If he wants to stay? Great. If he feels disrespected and wants to go elsewhere? Fine, because you have another 5 guys barely distinguishable from him already on the roster (Wonnum, Willekes, Weatherly, Holmes, Mata'afa) and Odenigbo's presence or absence will not make this team appreciably better or worse.
If you tender him at the original round level, you are paying him $2.1 million a year, for a guy you're unlikely to lose because nobody else wants to lose a seventh round pick AND have to pay him more than $2.1 million.
Obviously, this commenter did not reckon on Dave Gettlemen.
This comment tells me that you're an idiot. 53 guys on a football team but some feel that signing or drafting a player usually says something about the future of another player. How fucking stupid.
I would be willing to bet the farm that Carter's prognosis had nothing to do with this signing. We would've signed him either way. This guy happens to be more established as a pass rusher than Carter or Ximines. Not stating that Carter will definitely recover well, make the roster, and contribute, but lets just wait and see and not make predictions based on one guy being signed to a modest deal.
Classy reply Leon. The only idiot are the drunk posters like yourself at nigh night on St Pattys day. Not that there is anything wrong with that. It’s just your reply left a lot to be desired from a basic grammar skills perspective. Perhaps you are a child which is a separate issue. You don’t even base your argument on facts but rather drunken opinion and using f bombs.
If you tender him at the original round level, you are paying him $2.1 million a year, for a guy you're unlikely to lose because nobody else wants to lose a seventh round pick AND have to pay him more than $2.1 million.
Obviously, this commenter did not reckon on Dave Gettlemen.
Well the Giants didn't have to give up the pick because the
Vikings didn't wind up tendering Odenigbo.
I should have perhaps clarified the context of the board discussion.
Fackrell was solid last year. We seems to be collecting a bunch of young guys: Brown and Coughlin from last years draft, Ximines from 2 years ago and Carter coming off of and injury, drafted 3 years ago.
I can still see an ER added in rounds 1-3. Maybe somebody will rise up draft boards at pick 11, or maybe the Giants trade back with somebody who wants a QB and we go ER and pick up an extra pick or 2.
Summary: Fifth year senior that was forced in to a redshirt n 2012 because of a shoulder injury. Over the next three seasons, Odenigbo was a pass rush specialist that showed flashes, but he never quite took over every down duties. He added 15 pounds prior to his senior season and broke out, finishing 2nd in the Big 10 with 12 sacks. There is a blend of strength, quickness, and pro-caliber technique here that coaches will love when scouting him. He has day 2 potential.
*It took me awhile to get around to Odenigbo, as he never quite stood out when I scouted Anthony Walker (LB). But as the pre-draft process transpired, I noticed a guy that was very controlling of blockers and athletic enough to out-move his opponents. He is a very smart, very effective every down player. He looks like a solid rotational DE that can evolve in to a starter.
"Last season, Odenigbo moved into the starting lineup. He only had three sacks, but the production was somewhat misleading. According to ESPN, Odenigbo was the fifth most double teamed edge rusher in the NFL. He did finish with 15 quarterback hits and 42 pressures."
.
Isn't it a bit weird that the Vikes didn't even bother to tender him?
Wonder if he will pass the physical?
He's insurance/ a spell piece pending the returns of Zo and Xman. On the surface of it potentially a great signing.
A signing like this is the right way for a team in our position to look for talent: mine other teams' rosters for potential, practice squads, the UDFA market, etc. etc. Look for guys who could outplay these contracts and are young enough to warrant a look for a second contract.
But be sure not to dole out the second contract just because the player plays well. Going back, the Raiders were the smart team that signed Rashad Jennings to a one year deal, and then let him walk, and we overpaid for a year of past performance.
I hope Odenigbo comes in and outplays this deal and helps in 2021, and is even worth a look at a second deal.
If Odenigbo sucks, go sign the next Odenigbo in 2022.
Ifeadi is a solid rotation guy. Did you know he was the 5th most doubled team guy in the whole league last year? With Hunter back it will free him up like 2019. I won't cry if he leaves, but I think he is useful. In training camp he is definitely in the mix for a spot. I want as many decent guys on the team to chose from when working toward cutting down to 53. Every team needs rotational and situational role players Ifeadi fits that profile. Every guy can't be a All Pro, you want pieces who fit together. There is a role for him.
Response:
Quote:
The only reason he was double teamed so much isn't because he's a good DE its because the other 3 starters on the line were that bad and you didn't need a lead blocker for Wilson because most of the time he'd miss in the open field.
Second response:
Quote:
Correct! You have 5 OL to 4DL, might as well double-team somebody if extra pressure isn't coming.
I am fine with trying to keep Odengibo. I am not fine with tendering him. If you tender him at the original round level, you are paying him $2.1 million a year, for a guy you're unlikely to lose because nobody else wants to lose a seventh round pick AND have to pay him more than $2.1 million. Don't tender him and try to work out a deal at a lesser salary. If he wants to stay? Great. If he feels disrespected and wants to go elsewhere? Fine, because you have another 5 guys barely distinguishable from him already on the roster (Wonnum, Willekes, Weatherly, Holmes, Mata'afa) and Odenigbo's presence or absence will not make this team appreciably better or worse.
link - ( New Window )
So basically Minny fans view him as a tick above JAG and didn’t think he was worth more than $2.1 million. For those lauding this signing, hopefully their excitement is validated this fall. But from those who watched his play over the course of last season, perhaps excitement should be replaced with cautious optimism.
So basically Minny fans view him as a tick above JAG and didn’t think he was worth more than $2.1 million. For those lauding this signing, hopefully their excitement is validated this fall. But from those who watched his play over the course of last season, perhaps excitement should be replaced with cautious optimism.
Without knowing the bottom of the Vikings roster, it's entirely possible they have 4-5 guys roughly comparable to Odenigbo.
If we don't, we're going to value a player like this higher.
That's a commentary on the larger roster, not the player.
<< He was solid in 2019 when he had a breakout season with seven sacks as a situational pass rusher. But it turned out he probably benefitted because they often put him inside and teams were focusing on Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen at the ends. But last year they didn't have Hunter and Griffen and he started all 16 games but he was over his head. He had just 3 1/2 sacks. He's not a starter for a good team. Vikings didn't even tender him at $2.1 million as a restricted free agent, deciding instead to re-sign Stephen Weatherly at DE to compete to start or be a top reserve. So I'd say Ifeadi could be a versatile reserve but the Giants could do better as a starting DE. >>
snaps with Lawrence likely slotting over to take more of Tomlinson's run game responsibilities. Seems like he played more of a down line position than as a standing rusher so maybe they are thinking he's a good fit as one of the 3 down lineman in 3rd down type situations when they will probably prefer to take Johnson/Lawrence off the field sometimes.
Odenigbo wasn't worth the tender amount to Minnesota, but 30 other teams were potential bidders, so $2.5MM might not be an overpay (and it can't be a very big one). The Giants probably also guaranteed a decent chunk of the money, while the RFA tender is non-guaranteed, IIRC.
So Odenigbo was fortunate to hit the market, but that doesn't mean the Giants overpaid. As a small added sweetener, he won't count in the calculation for 2022 compensatory picks (again, IIRC). On the other hand, if he has a good year and signs elsewhere in 2022, he WILL count in the 2023 formula.
guy was obviously a consolation prize after not signing Floyd. So what? At this price, it's a very good add for the Giants, especially at a position of need. We certainly need more edge players, but this is a good, low cost, start.
This comment tells me that you're an idiot. 53 guys on a football team but some feel that signing or drafting a player usually says something about the future of another player. How fucking stupid.
I would be willing to bet the farm that Carter's prognosis had nothing to do with this signing. We would've signed him either way. This guy happens to be more established as a pass rusher than Carter or Ximines. Not stating that Carter will definitely recover well, make the roster, and contribute, but lets just wait and see and not make predictions based on one guy being signed to a modest deal.
Classy reply Leon. The only idiot are the drunk posters like yourself at nigh night on St Pattys day. Not that there is anything wrong with that. It’s just your reply left a lot to be desired from a basic grammar skills perspective. Perhaps you are a child which is a separate issue. You don’t even base your argument on facts but rather drunken opinion and using f bombs.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Link - ( New Window )
Response:
Second response:
I am fine with trying to keep Odengibo. I am not fine with tendering him. If you tender him at the original round level, you are paying him $2.1 million a year, for a guy you're unlikely to lose because nobody else wants to lose a seventh round pick AND have to pay him more than $2.1 million. Don't tender him and try to work out a deal at a lesser salary. If he wants to stay? Great. If he feels disrespected and wants to go elsewhere? Fine, because you have another 5 guys barely distinguishable from him already on the roster (Wonnum, Willekes, Weatherly, Holmes, Mata'afa) and Odenigbo's presence or absence will not make this team appreciably better or worse.
link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Appears to be Carter 2.0
This comment tells me that you're an idiot. 53 guys on a football team but some feel that signing or drafting a player usually says something about the future of another player. How fucking stupid.
I would be willing to bet the farm that Carter's prognosis had nothing to do with this signing. We would've signed him either way. This guy happens to be more established as a pass rusher than Carter or Ximines. Not stating that Carter will definitely recover well, make the roster, and contribute, but lets just wait and see and not make predictions based on one guy being signed to a modest deal.
Classy reply Leon. The only idiot are the drunk posters like yourself at nigh night on St Pattys day. Not that there is anything wrong with that. It’s just your reply left a lot to be desired from a basic grammar skills perspective. Perhaps you are a child which is a separate issue. You don’t even base your argument on facts but rather drunken opinion and using f bombs.
Stay classy.
Quote:
keep in mind, the Vikings chose to NOT tender him, like we did with Devante Downs.
Yes, and 2.5 million for 1 year is a very modest contract which points to meh interest in this guy around the League, but that won't stop posters from pronouncing him the next Deacon Jones.
Stop. No one is "pronouncing him the next Deacon Jones." That's just stupid.
Didnt we let Okumura go?
Quote:
If you tender him at the original round level, you are paying him $2.1 million a year, for a guy you're unlikely to lose because nobody else wants to lose a seventh round pick AND have to pay him more than $2.1 million.
Obviously, this commenter did not reckon on Dave Gettlemen.
Well the Giants didn't have to give up the pick because the
Vikings didn't wind up tendering Odenigbo.
I should have perhaps clarified the context of the board discussion.
I can still see an ER added in rounds 1-3. Maybe somebody will rise up draft boards at pick 11, or maybe the Giants trade back with somebody who wants a QB and we go ER and pick up an extra pick or 2.
Any idea what the tender cost would have been for the Vikings?
Summary: Fifth year senior that was forced in to a redshirt n 2012 because of a shoulder injury. Over the next three seasons, Odenigbo was a pass rush specialist that showed flashes, but he never quite took over every down duties. He added 15 pounds prior to his senior season and broke out, finishing 2nd in the Big 10 with 12 sacks. There is a blend of strength, quickness, and pro-caliber technique here that coaches will love when scouting him. He has day 2 potential.
*It took me awhile to get around to Odenigbo, as he never quite stood out when I scouted Anthony Walker (LB). But as the pre-draft process transpired, I noticed a guy that was very controlling of blockers and athletic enough to out-move his opponents. He is a very smart, very effective every down player. He looks like a solid rotational DE that can evolve in to a starter.
Upside Pro Comparison: Olivier Vernon – NYG
Quote:
"Last season, Odenigbo moved into the starting lineup. He only had three sacks, but the production was somewhat misleading. According to ESPN, Odenigbo was the fifth most double teamed edge rusher in the NFL. He did finish with 15 quarterback hits and 42 pressures."
.
Isn't it a bit weird that the Vikes didn't even bother to tender him?
Wonder if he will pass the physical?
He's insurance/ a spell piece pending the returns of Zo and Xman. On the surface of it potentially a great signing.
Where's the DG haters now? Sleeping?
At 2:32am? Probably.
But be sure not to dole out the second contract just because the player plays well. Going back, the Raiders were the smart team that signed Rashad Jennings to a one year deal, and then let him walk, and we overpaid for a year of past performance.
I hope Odenigbo comes in and outplays this deal and helps in 2021, and is even worth a look at a second deal.
If Odenigbo sucks, go sign the next Odenigbo in 2022.
It's good process.
Still wanted Reddick. So many red flags if team is going to shoot its wad on Golladay.
He's from Temple, as was Rhule.
Quote:
Ifeadi is a solid rotation guy. Did you know he was the 5th most doubled team guy in the whole league last year? With Hunter back it will free him up like 2019. I won't cry if he leaves, but I think he is useful. In training camp he is definitely in the mix for a spot. I want as many decent guys on the team to chose from when working toward cutting down to 53. Every team needs rotational and situational role players Ifeadi fits that profile. Every guy can't be a All Pro, you want pieces who fit together. There is a role for him.
Response:
Quote:
The only reason he was double teamed so much isn't because he's a good DE its because the other 3 starters on the line were that bad and you didn't need a lead blocker for Wilson because most of the time he'd miss in the open field.
Second response:
Quote:
Correct! You have 5 OL to 4DL, might as well double-team somebody if extra pressure isn't coming.
I am fine with trying to keep Odengibo. I am not fine with tendering him. If you tender him at the original round level, you are paying him $2.1 million a year, for a guy you're unlikely to lose because nobody else wants to lose a seventh round pick AND have to pay him more than $2.1 million. Don't tender him and try to work out a deal at a lesser salary. If he wants to stay? Great. If he feels disrespected and wants to go elsewhere? Fine, because you have another 5 guys barely distinguishable from him already on the roster (Wonnum, Willekes, Weatherly, Holmes, Mata'afa) and Odenigbo's presence or absence will not make this team appreciably better or worse.
link - ( New Window )
So basically Minny fans view him as a tick above JAG and didn’t think he was worth more than $2.1 million. For those lauding this signing, hopefully their excitement is validated this fall. But from those who watched his play over the course of last season, perhaps excitement should be replaced with cautious optimism.
Without knowing the bottom of the Vikings roster, it's entirely possible they have 4-5 guys roughly comparable to Odenigbo.
If we don't, we're going to value a player like this higher.
That's a commentary on the larger roster, not the player.
<< He was solid in 2019 when he had a breakout season with seven sacks as a situational pass rusher. But it turned out he probably benefitted because they often put him inside and teams were focusing on Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen at the ends. But last year they didn't have Hunter and Griffen and he started all 16 games but he was over his head. He had just 3 1/2 sacks. He's not a starter for a good team. Vikings didn't even tender him at $2.1 million as a restricted free agent, deciding instead to re-sign Stephen Weatherly at DE to compete to start or be a top reserve. So I'd say Ifeadi could be a versatile reserve but the Giants could do better as a starting DE. >>
I'd rather churn this way over churning the UDFA pile.
Odenigbo seems a little big to replace Fackrell to me.
So Odenigbo was fortunate to hit the market, but that doesn't mean the Giants overpaid. As a small added sweetener, he won't count in the calculation for 2022 compensatory picks (again, IIRC). On the other hand, if he has a good year and signs elsewhere in 2022, he WILL count in the 2023 formula.
Pass rush productivity numbers are almost identical to Leonard Floyd and Yannick Ngakoue. Plus value add for the Giants. Welcome to NY!
exactly. Of course, when IO gets the sack because of that, half this board will say that LW is overpaid because he didn't get the sack.
At least seems like he has more upside than Fackrell. I liked Fackrell too, he was solid and fit the scheme well.
I think people trust Judge and see this as another step to building a good football team. You clearly have no f'in clue.
Quote:
Appears to be Carter 2.0
Why do you say that? Carter is still going to start if he’s healthy. I would be worried if I were Ximines.
Isn't that exactly what Graham and Judge are trying to set up?
A pair of young players with potential that now have to work their tails off in the spring and preseason to compete?
Is it really excitement?
What emotion were you really looking for with this trash post? Angry? Beside themselves?
The words I word use are indifferent or hopeful.
Maybe you should actually read the thread.
Quote:
keep in mind, the Vikings chose to NOT tender him, like we did with Devante Downs.
Yes, and 2.5 million for 1 year is a very modest contract which points to meh interest in this guy around the League, but that won't stop posters from pronouncing him the next Deacon Jones.
Yes, because THAT is the problem around here? too much optimism?
Jesus fucking christ, this place is the biggest bunch of negative nancies on the internet. You didnt notice?
We?
Got a mouse in your pocket?
Quote:
In comment 15184075 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
Appears to be Carter 2.0
This comment tells me that you're an idiot. 53 guys on a football team but some feel that signing or drafting a player usually says something about the future of another player. How fucking stupid.
I would be willing to bet the farm that Carter's prognosis had nothing to do with this signing. We would've signed him either way. This guy happens to be more established as a pass rusher than Carter or Ximines. Not stating that Carter will definitely recover well, make the roster, and contribute, but lets just wait and see and not make predictions based on one guy being signed to a modest deal.
Classy reply Leon. The only idiot are the drunk posters like yourself at nigh night on St Pattys day. Not that there is anything wrong with that. It’s just your reply left a lot to be desired from a basic grammar skills perspective. Perhaps you are a child which is a separate issue. You don’t even base your argument on facts but rather drunken opinion and using f bombs.
Stay classy.
Looks like I hit a nerve.