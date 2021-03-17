Golladay meeting with NYG tomorrow

I'm all for drafting into the strengths. But it's no longer an emergency to draft a WR if they sign Golladay.
Don't forget about Pettis either: he has real talent and was producing late in the year. With KG, they'd have 5 WRs who can play.
Sure, you aren't perfectly covered, but there are bigger fish to fry than making sure you are All Madden at WR.
To me, there is a huge glaring hole at TE that is hurting the bottom line much more than making sure you're 100% stacked at WR. You could say the same about ER and CB too. If they can get Golladay, TE, ER & CB become the overwhelming priorities.
I think we can all agree, the goal isn't to build the best possible WR room - it's to build the best overall roster.
It's also to draft into the inherent strengths of the draft, regardless of position. KG releases some positional pressure. But, if their BPA at #11 is still a WR they're going to pick him. If it's CB, pick him and run because you've added a likely future boundary starter to pair with Bradberry.
Slayton has to prove he's not going to disappear for prolonged stretches, Shep's not what he was before the concussions and they need to guard against it worsening as he ages.
Rosters constantly evolve, more players arrive and then leave than turn into viable NFL players. I expect to grab one from the draft, not necessarily forced to do it at #11.
I agree with you. If one of the big 3 WR’s fall to 11 then they should be the pick. If not the Giants should focus on a WR on day 2. Shepard could very well be going into his final season with the Giants and we don’t know what they have in Ross and Pettis who both could be gone in a year also.
They may hand Golladay 4 years/$100M, all backloaded.
If Judge is as good a head coach as he seems to be after year 1, eventually you're going to get to the point when you'll have to acknowledge who went completely against the grain, outside the box and took an enormous risk in bringing him in here. And as is now obvious, have not been afraid to give him more power than most 1st and 2nd year coaches are given.
When it becomes clear that Mara deserves credit for getting this right I'll be happy to give it to him, definitely.
You're going to base all your opinions on innuendo and what you want to believe, so what difference does it make. When it becomes clear? Define clear? He's the owner. Owners hire and fire.
based on simple maturation, if you believe in that stuff.
04 to 05 saw the offense dramatically improve. Was this improvement all attributed to McKEnzie and Plax? That's just stupid. OF course not. Diehl was a year old and in the same system for 2 years. Ohara was too. Snee was a year older. Tiki, Shockey, Toomer and Eli all had another year or experience in Coughlin's offense. Add in a Plax here and a McKenzie there and you saw an offense go from BAD to VERY GOOD.
Teams improve from one year to the next without adding a single player. Happens all the time. It's called coaching.
Jon, do you think they are targeting CB early? I am personally hoping for Parsons in the 1st and Marshall in the 2nd.
I don't think that they have ignored defense at all. At your first pick you *always* go BPA and sometimes BPA leads you to offense.
The giants won there last 2 superbowls off the backs of there defensive line (especially on the edge). Getting pressure with 4 opens up so much. We haven't had someone to bend the edge since Osi. Every year we struggle to pressure the QB and we wonder why even though we are trusting the likes of Carter and Ximines to get to the QB.
...needs to be more than a run plugger. He's got to be strong enough and active enough to require a double team on every snap. That ensures that Mike and/or Will are clean to play downhill beit run or pass.
I agree that Dex has 3-4 DE skills, but IMV, he may be best suited at the NT sopt.
last year. He sees he's getting "low-balled" now. If he wants CIN, it probably means he wants a 1-year "prove it" contract and hit UFA in 2022 when the cap explodes.
With a big year, he would position himself for much more than $12M/year. It's the LW "gamble on myself" strategy.
Maybe the Giants aren't interested in a 1-year deal? I can't imagine another reason he'd prefer CIN over NY right now.
Couple of points. Cap will go up next year but not an explosion. Guess is about $15 to $20 million. Second its a big gamble going 1 year deal. Lets say Giants offer him $40 million for 3 years versus a $12 million one year prove it deal. Depending on guarantee dollars do you really risk losing the extra money. This isn't baseball. You are one injury from retirement in this sport. If he is hit in the knee/leg the wrong way he kisses the future goodbye. Not sure what he will do but I take the money.
If he prefers Cincinnati and signs there BBI might break
The two sides are still working on setting up the Kenny Golladay visit. It’s expected to happen within the next day or so, per sources. It will include meetings with coaches, general manger Dave Gettleman and a physical. Lots to work through.
defensive line now with Tomlinson gone. I’m guessing Dex shifts inside and we draft another 3-4 DE somewhere in the first three rounds
I dont think its a huge hole at all. I am sure they will see if BJ Hill and Austin Johnson will be enough before trying to bring in another top pick. They had limited snaps last year most likely to reserve them from injury same way they used Zietler. They been known Tomlinson will be gone.
Dex is perfect for Nose tackle, the little snaps he took there last year he was in the QBs face all the time. I dont think teams knew a guy that big would be so swifty so they didnt consider him at NT.
This year though as teams see tape they will be double teaming Dex all the time, leaving nice opportunities for the 2 other DL or edges to get to the QB.
Dex is a huge upgrade to Tomlinson in the Nose Tackle
If he is looking at the Cin offer of a prove it deal he might be in for a down season. Burrow is coming off a major injury and may not return until late in the season. Even if he does return he is coming off a major injury and I wouldnt want my prove it deal to be tied to him.
KG does not make us the instant fav to win the division. Dallas is still going to get the nod on that no matter what with Dak coming back. Wash has a dominating D and then the Giants.
Our OL has a lot to prove and more question marks. We are counting on big improvement from pretty much the guys that didnt get it done last year. I am very worried they will be the same or worse.
KG has no affect on the early part of the draft. You have to take the best available in round 1 and 2. This roster has no stars that arent replaceable so you build with players that are the best and go from there. Forcing a WR when there are better players elsewhere is the wrong move. WR is a strength of the draft and it was last year as well so we should see some top quality players available in the 3rd round at WR is round 1 isnt the best player.
You fill the roster in FA so you go into the draft not having to make a need pick. KG affords us that to some degree.
"We are counting on big improvement from pretty much the guys that didnt get it done last year. I am very worried they will be the same or worse."
Whoa, how can you think that? Andrew almost certainly has to be better coming off injuries, a rookie year and no preseason.
Ditto Gates, first year ever at the key position where you have to call assignments, he can't help but be better.
Peart/Solder huge improvement over Fleming.
But mostly a year together and last year a new season, new system and no preseason.
Nothing is sure, but this is close...the line, just by playing together, should be significantly better and try as I might I don't see how it can be worse.
Signing a Golladay does provide the team some flexibility in the early part of the Draft.
While I agree with the sentiment that they shouldn't be forcing/reaching for players (at any time), players in the top tier on their board may have close enough scores that at least putting a new playmaker on the roster in free agency gives them some optionality at #11.
Unfortunately, there is enough evidence that this Front Office acts desperate too often and does not let the draft "come to them" per se. So it is not out of line to suggest that if they don't land Golladay (or whomever else is left in FA) that they won't force it yet again in round one this year.
There is no guarantee that rookies will improve. look at Hernandez, I would say his rookie year was his best and now we are possibly moving him to the right side.
Thomas - Hopefully improved
Lemieux - Played really poorly in pass protection and not sure how much he can improve, Again hopefully improved
Gates - played well, hopefully improved but he was solid
Hernandez - I would say this is a big downgrade from Zeitler. He couldnt even get his job back from Lemieux and hasnt played well.
Peart / Solder - again not sure if this is an upgrade yet
Bottom line for me is that the only player on the line you can expect to be solid is Gates. The rest were very inconsistent or didnt play enough to see what they have. Obviously the coaches see what they see in practice and from FA so far we havent been linked to any OL so it looks like we will roll with what we have but im not at all satisfied with the talent level to say we will be much improved.
1. Sign KG, do what it takes without getting stupid
2. Go bargain shopping the rest of the way, perhaps more help at edge and CB, try and find those guys like Odenigbo who are young, have some production and can be had on prove it deals
3. Draft - strictly BPA at 11, my guess is that it will be from these 7 players: Smith, Surtain, Slater, Waddle, Pitts, Farley, Parsons, my guess would be in that order
4. Depending on how round 1 goes, hit the draft where the positions are best, WR, interior OL, and CB are said to be very strong
Player improvement is never a chart line going smoothly up. Jones wasn't exactly better from year 1 to year 2. Maybe better at one or two things. Expecting significantly better is just hoping.
there is literally no hope for the Giants short term. If this group of owners, nephews, GM, scouts etc can't draft a good starter with the 4th pick in the draft and 4 strong options at the OT position they should all be fired from selecting players going forward including the owner and the rest of his family.
The two sides are still working on setting up the Kenny Golladay visit. It’s expected to happen within the next day or so, per sources. It will include meetings with coaches, general manger Dave Gettleman and a physical. Lots to work through.
#giants #nfl #NFLFreeAgency Link - ( New Window )
Raanan already back tracking on that tweet, saying meeting could still happen later today LOL...dude has been swing and a miss all offseason.
There is no guarantee that rookies will improve. look at Hernandez, I would say his rookie year was his best and now we are possibly moving him to the right side.
Thomas - Hopefully improved
Lemieux - Played really poorly in pass protection and not sure how much he can improve, Again hopefully improved
Gates - played well, hopefully improved but he was solid
Hernandez - I would say this is a big downgrade from Zeitler. He couldnt even get his job back from Lemieux and hasnt played well.
Peart / Solder - again not sure if this is an upgrade yet
Bottom line for me is that the only player on the line you can expect to be solid is Gates. The rest were very inconsistent or didnt play enough to see what they have. Obviously the coaches see what they see in practice and from FA so far we havent been linked to any OL so it looks like we will roll with what we have but im not at all satisfied with the talent level to say we will be much improved.
Like I have said many times there so many people out there who think this O line as is will just get better, and I have said many times this line is Humpty Dumpty, and it is nothing, but wishful thinking they will get better. I have heard all the excuses from being young, to no preseason to COVID, and on, and on, so keep dreaming all you want, but this is a nightmare.
WR is presently the top need on the roster. Add KG and if value lines up you have successfully clustered a weak position (and it likely will line up at some point day 1 or 2 with how strong that group is).
But you've also given yourself flexibility that you don't need to reach. If they think Parsons is the next Patrick Willis or Rashawn Slater is the next Zack Martin or whatever, they have free hand. They can also slide down if necessary.
Add Golladay and instead of needing 1 of the big 4, you can still fully address the group by waiting and maybe taking Elijah Moore, or Tutu Atwell, or Pat Freiermuth in round 2 or 3. While also hitting another position of need.
RE: exactly I think of signing Golladay/Ross like cluster drafting a need
Pretty impressive shuttle, 10 yard split, and 3 cone for a big WR. Not too many 218 pound WR's posting shuttles and 3 cones that good. DK Metcalf (228 pounds) as an example was almost a half second slower at both, though he was a lot faster and his 10 yard split was lightning.
But you've also given yourself flexibility that you don't need to reach. If they think Parsons is the next Patrick Willis or Rashawn Slater is the next Zack Martin or whatever, they have free hand. They can also slide down if necessary.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Lions' free-agent WR Kenny Golladay spent Wednesday night meeting with Bears GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy, per source. He is scheduled to be in New York tonight to meet with the Giants.
I agree with you. If one of the big 3 WR’s fall to 11 then they should be the pick. If not the Giants should focus on a WR on day 2. Shepard could very well be going into his final season with the Giants and we don’t know what they have in Ross and Pettis who both could be gone in a year also.
If Judge is as good a head coach as he seems to be after year 1, eventually you're going to get to the point when you'll have to acknowledge who went completely against the grain, outside the box and took an enormous risk in bringing him in here. And as is now obvious, have not been afraid to give him more power than most 1st and 2nd year coaches are given.
When it becomes clear that Mara deserves credit for getting this right I'll be happy to give it to him, definitely.
You're going to base all your opinions on innuendo and what you want to believe, so what difference does it make. When it becomes clear? Define clear? He's the owner. Owners hire and fire.
04 to 05 saw the offense dramatically improve. Was this improvement all attributed to McKEnzie and Plax? That's just stupid. OF course not. Diehl was a year old and in the same system for 2 years. Ohara was too. Snee was a year older. Tiki, Shockey, Toomer and Eli all had another year or experience in Coughlin's offense. Add in a Plax here and a McKenzie there and you saw an offense go from BAD to VERY GOOD.
Teams improve from one year to the next without adding a single player. Happens all the time. It's called coaching.
Jon, do you think they are targeting CB early? I am personally hoping for Parsons in the 1st and Marshall in the 2nd.
I don't think that they have ignored defense at all. At your first pick you *always* go BPA and sometimes BPA leads you to offense.
The giants won there last 2 superbowls off the backs of there defensive line (especially on the edge). Getting pressure with 4 opens up so much. We haven't had someone to bend the edge since Osi. Every year we struggle to pressure the QB and we wonder why even though we are trusting the likes of Carter and Ximines to get to the QB.
He's more active than just being a run plugger.
I agree that Dex has 3-4 DE skills, but IMV, he may be best suited at the NT sopt.
With a big year, he would position himself for much more than $12M/year. It's the LW "gamble on myself" strategy.
Maybe the Giants aren't interested in a 1-year deal? I can't imagine another reason he'd prefer CIN over NY right now.
Couple of points. Cap will go up next year but not an explosion. Guess is about $15 to $20 million. Second its a big gamble going 1 year deal. Lets say Giants offer him $40 million for 3 years versus a $12 million one year prove it deal. Depending on guarantee dollars do you really risk losing the extra money. This isn't baseball. You are one injury from retirement in this sport. If he is hit in the knee/leg the wrong way he kisses the future goodbye. Not sure what he will do but I take the money.
I think the fact we are getting him to in house visit. I think if we don't sign him then Judge didn't sign off and most fans are 100% aligned with Judge and I think we will be ok with it.
I dont think its a huge hole at all. I am sure they will see if BJ Hill and Austin Johnson will be enough before trying to bring in another top pick. They had limited snaps last year most likely to reserve them from injury same way they used Zietler. They been known Tomlinson will be gone.
Dex is perfect for Nose tackle, the little snaps he took there last year he was in the QBs face all the time. I dont think teams knew a guy that big would be so swifty so they didnt consider him at NT.
This year though as teams see tape they will be double teaming Dex all the time, leaving nice opportunities for the 2 other DL or edges to get to the QB.
Dex is a huge upgrade to Tomlinson in the Nose Tackle
KG does not make us the instant fav to win the division. Dallas is still going to get the nod on that no matter what with Dak coming back. Wash has a dominating D and then the Giants.
Our OL has a lot to prove and more question marks. We are counting on big improvement from pretty much the guys that didnt get it done last year. I am very worried they will be the same or worse.
KG has no affect on the early part of the draft. You have to take the best available in round 1 and 2. This roster has no stars that arent replaceable so you build with players that are the best and go from there. Forcing a WR when there are better players elsewhere is the wrong move. WR is a strength of the draft and it was last year as well so we should see some top quality players available in the 3rd round at WR is round 1 isnt the best player.
You fill the roster in FA so you go into the draft not having to make a need pick. KG affords us that to some degree.
So your saying there's a chance!
I think CB will be in the tier at #11 if Surtain and/or Farley are there. I would think Parsons would be as well, but it's still early for draft info.
So your saying there's a chance!
I think it's been established that the Gs like all of the Bama guys - including Surtain. Gonna be one of Smith, Waddle, or Surtain. Probably with a caveat - unless Pitts or Chase falls close.
Define "producing". He had four receptions.
Based on the moves & non-moves they have made, I feel they made cap room specifically for him
Signing a Golladay does provide the team some flexibility in the early part of the Draft.
While I agree with the sentiment that they shouldn't be forcing/reaching for players (at any time), players in the top tier on their board may have close enough scores that at least putting a new playmaker on the roster in free agency gives them some optionality at #11.
Unfortunately, there is enough evidence that this Front Office acts desperate too often and does not let the draft "come to them" per se. So it is not out of line to suggest that if they don't land Golladay (or whomever else is left in FA) that they won't force it yet again in round one this year.
Leatherwood in round 2 could be another target.
There is no guarantee that rookies will improve. look at Hernandez, I would say his rookie year was his best and now we are possibly moving him to the right side.
Thomas - Hopefully improved
Lemieux - Played really poorly in pass protection and not sure how much he can improve, Again hopefully improved
Gates - played well, hopefully improved but he was solid
Hernandez - I would say this is a big downgrade from Zeitler. He couldnt even get his job back from Lemieux and hasnt played well.
Peart / Solder - again not sure if this is an upgrade yet
Bottom line for me is that the only player on the line you can expect to be solid is Gates. The rest were very inconsistent or didnt play enough to see what they have. Obviously the coaches see what they see in practice and from FA so far we havent been linked to any OL so it looks like we will roll with what we have but im not at all satisfied with the talent level to say we will be much improved.
(3/21 stands "March, 2021)
Thanks
2. Go bargain shopping the rest of the way, perhaps more help at edge and CB, try and find those guys like Odenigbo who are young, have some production and can be had on prove it deals
3. Draft - strictly BPA at 11, my guess is that it will be from these 7 players: Smith, Surtain, Slater, Waddle, Pitts, Farley, Parsons, my guess would be in that order
4. Depending on how round 1 goes, hit the draft where the positions are best, WR, interior OL, and CB are said to be very strong
Player improvement is never a chart line going smoothly up. Jones wasn't exactly better from year 1 to year 2. Maybe better at one or two things. Expecting significantly better is just hoping.
(3/21 stands "March, 2021)
Thanks
Lol you posted these things almost at the exact same time.
Raanan already back tracking on that tweet, saying meeting could still happen later today LOL...dude has been swing and a miss all offseason.
remember who had it first
(3/21 stands "March, 2021)
Thanks
Lol you posted these things almost at the exact same time. Link - ( New Window )
EXACTLY
I am not the Pro-guy at Ourlads and have zero desire to "break news"...
I am not the Pro-guy at Ourlads and have zero desire to "break news"...
Gotcha. I read them as contrasting messages at first so I thought the timing was funny, but it sounds like I misunderstood.
There is no guarantee that rookies will improve. look at Hernandez, I would say his rookie year was his best and now we are possibly moving him to the right side.
Thomas - Hopefully improved
Lemieux - Played really poorly in pass protection and not sure how much he can improve, Again hopefully improved
Gates - played well, hopefully improved but he was solid
Hernandez - I would say this is a big downgrade from Zeitler. He couldnt even get his job back from Lemieux and hasnt played well.
Peart / Solder - again not sure if this is an upgrade yet
Bottom line for me is that the only player on the line you can expect to be solid is Gates. The rest were very inconsistent or didnt play enough to see what they have. Obviously the coaches see what they see in practice and from FA so far we havent been linked to any OL so it looks like we will roll with what we have but im not at all satisfied with the talent level to say we will be much improved.
Like I have said many times there so many people out there who think this O line as is will just get better, and I have said many times this line is Humpty Dumpty, and it is nothing, but wishful thinking they will get better. I have heard all the excuses from being young, to no preseason to COVID, and on, and on, so keep dreaming all you want, but this is a nightmare.
Slayton has to prove he's not going to disappear for prolonged stretches, Shep's not what he was before the concussions and they need to guard against it worsening as he ages.
Rosters constantly evolve, more players arrive and then leave than turn into viable NFL players. I expect to grab one from the draft, not necessarily forced to do it at #11.
Agreed. Even a KG signing doesn't make pass-catchers a strength on this roster. Throw some weight into the deepest position that this year's draft has to offer.
Intended as humor not, that was funny, Greg..😂😎
But you've also given yourself flexibility that you don't need to reach. If they think Parsons is the next Patrick Willis or Rashawn Slater is the next Zack Martin or whatever, they have free hand. They can also slide down if necessary.
Add Golladay and instead of needing 1 of the big 4, you can still fully address the group by waiting and maybe taking Elijah Moore, or Tutu Atwell, or Pat Freiermuth in round 2 or 3. While also hitting another position of need.
But you've also given yourself flexibility that you don't need to reach. If they think Parsons is the next Patrick Willis or Rashawn Slater is the next Zack Martin or whatever, they have free hand. They can also slide down if necessary.
Add Golladay and instead of needing 1 of the big 4, you can still fully address the group by waiting and maybe taking Elijah Moore, or Tutu Atwell, or Pat Freiermuth in round 2 or 3. While also hitting another position of need.
+1
yep. here we go
But you've also given yourself flexibility that you don't need to reach. If they think Parsons is the next Patrick Willis or Rashawn Slater is the next Zack Martin or whatever, they have free hand. They can also slide down if necessary.
Bingo.
Lions' free-agent WR Kenny Golladay spent Wednesday night meeting with Bears GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy, per source. He is scheduled to be in New York tonight to meet with the Giants.