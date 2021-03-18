for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants Sign QB Mike Glennon

Mkdaman1818 : 3/18/2021 10:15 am
Per Ian
Link - ( New Window )
Brandan Bishop  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/18/2021 10:16 am : link
Technically gets the credit
Link - ( New Window )
Happy trails, Colt  
The_Boss : 3/18/2021 10:18 am : link
-
Dude sucks  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/18/2021 10:18 am : link
But he’s probably better than McCoy.
upgrade from McCoy  
KDavies : 3/18/2021 10:18 am : link
IMO
Good signing  
Jay on the Island : 3/18/2021 10:18 am : link
He’s an upgrade over McCoy.
no idea how he will fit as a backup and didn't see him in Jax last yr  
Eric on Li : 3/18/2021 10:19 am : link
but I've always thought he was underrated. I thought he was gonna be like Matt Ryan coming out of college so that turned out very wrong though.
That is an ok signing  
jvm52106 : 3/18/2021 10:19 am : link
and makes me feel a bit better than what we had before. I wouldn't mind a late RD QB or UDFA QB brought in to develop for the future backup role.
Solid  
Rong5611 : 3/18/2021 10:20 am : link
Definitely an upgrade from McCoy. Younger too.
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 3/18/2021 10:21 am : link
I feel a lot better with Glennon behind Jones than I did with McCoy  
Ira : 3/18/2021 10:21 am : link
.
Not bad  
Biteymax22 : 3/18/2021 10:21 am : link
Allows us to have a back up who's not as "limited" when running the offense as Colt was, not that Colt did a horrible job for what he was asked.
At one point  
Jon in NYC : 3/18/2021 10:21 am : link
an NFL team thought he was worth 45 million dollars, so there's that.
est backup we've had since...?  
Capt. Don : 3/18/2021 10:21 am : link
Kurt Warner?
Mike "the giraffe" Glennon  
nyjuggernaut2 : 3/18/2021 10:23 am : link
.
Improvement over McCoy  
Mike in NY : 3/18/2021 10:24 am : link
Still not someone you want starting for an extended period of time, but for someone who had not really taken professional snap in years and on an undermanned Jacksonville squad he didn't make a complete fool of himself
RE: .....  
Del Shofner : 3/18/2021 10:24 am : link
In comment 15184395 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:


WTF?
Smart move by Judge...fits a need  
George from PA : 3/18/2021 10:24 am : link
If it was a dumb move...DG did it
RE: est backup we've had since...?  
Strahan91 : 3/18/2021 10:25 am : link
In comment 15184399 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
Kurt Warner?

Eli Manning in 2019 was ;)
He's  
AcidTest : 3/18/2021 10:26 am : link
an improvement over McCoy, although as others have said, the latter did what he was asked to do.
Can we cut Joe Webb and save $850K now  
Rick in Dallas : 3/18/2021 10:28 am : link
Solid backup to DJ
Per PFF  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/18/2021 10:28 am : link
Mike Glennon is signing with the Giants, per @BBish30

Glennon: 67.5 PFF Grade in 2020 (288 snaps played)
Link - ( New Window )
Any word on  
csb : 3/18/2021 10:29 am : link
$?
I know McCoy's arm wasn't there  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/18/2021 10:29 am : link
but dammit it looked like he made the right reads.
Ugh...  
bw in dc : 3/18/2021 10:29 am : link
Absolutely no mobility. Don't support this. If Jones goes down again a guy like Glennon is going to put a ton of pressure on the OL. And then it could get ugly.

Holding out hope we draft Davis Mills in the 3rd round from Stanford as insurance to Jones.
Wayyyyyyyy bigger arm  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/18/2021 10:30 am : link
Than McCoy. So there's that.
Gross  
Br00klyn : 3/18/2021 10:30 am : link
this guy is awful
Glennon sucks  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/18/2021 10:30 am : link
...he's no better than McCoy.
Good signing  
eric2425ny : 3/18/2021 10:32 am : link
Solid backup with a decent amount of game experience. He might be the tallest QB in the league at 6’7.
Terrible  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/18/2021 10:33 am : link
Not even a viable option should DJ go down. Very uninspiring.
He's a better fit than McCoy  
AdamBrag : 3/18/2021 10:33 am : link
Because he has a more similar skillset to Jones. McCoy's lack of arm strength changed how the Giants had to operate.

With that said, Glennon sucks.
RE: Terrible  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/18/2021 10:34 am : link
In comment 15184425 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:
Quote:
Not even a viable option should DJ go down. Very uninspiring.


Yeah, F Gettleman for not trading for a star QB on the market to serve as a backup.
You need vet arms  
Dnew15 : 3/18/2021 10:34 am : link
for camp...

If there's very little guaranteed money and they have competition for the backup spot - I don't hate it.
Glennon  
AcidTest : 3/18/2021 10:34 am : link
has less mobility but a much bigger arm than McCoy. If you're going to add a burner like Ross, then every QB has to have the ability to make the deep throws necessary to take advantage of his speed. That isn't McCoy.
RE: RE: Terrible  
eric2425ny : 3/18/2021 10:35 am : link
In comment 15184429 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15184425 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:


Quote:


Not even a viable option should DJ go down. Very uninspiring.



Yeah, F Gettleman for not trading for a star QB on the market to serve as a backup.


I heard we could have gotten Watson as a backup for 7 first rounders. Nice job DG!
RE: He's a better fit than McCoy  
bw in dc : 3/18/2021 10:38 am : link
In comment 15184427 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
Because he has a more similar skillset to Jones. McCoy's lack of arm strength changed how the Giants had to operate.

With that said, Glennon sucks.


What similar skillset to Jones are to referring to?

The only similarity between Jones and Glennon is they both played in the ACC and both are right handed... ;)

If we had a stable OL, I would warm up to this. But our OL is more sieve than stable. We should be looking for someone mobile.
RE: Glennon sucks  
Toth029 : 3/18/2021 10:40 am : link
In comment 15184423 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...he's no better than McCoy.

Yes he is.
No  
RetroJint : 3/18/2021 10:41 am : link
Ball is glued to his hand and he can’t move . McCoy has a pea shooter but he gets it out quickly to the right spot . It was actually fun watching him read a defense . Plus he can sense danger and make the first guy miss.

Glennon I guess retains title of 2nd tallest QB in league history after Dan McGwire .
i'm fine with this assuming he's cheap  
GiantsFan84 : 3/18/2021 10:45 am : link
really cheap
Bitch,  
Jim in Tampa : 3/18/2021 10:49 am : link
Moan

Repeat!

(Every day on BBI)
RE: RE: .....  
Johnny5 : 3/18/2021 10:49 am : link
In comment 15184409 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15184395 CoughlinHandsonHips said:


Quote:






WTF?

Del he has a super long neck in real life... he's really tall and skinny. That pic is photoshopped (obviously) but it's actually probably not that far off from his real neck... lol
RE: RE: Terrible  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/18/2021 10:51 am : link
In comment 15184429 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15184425 Bavaro_the_Mafioso said:


Quote:


Not even a viable option should DJ go down. Very uninspiring.



Yeah, F Gettleman for not trading for a star QB on the market to serve as a backup.



Hey dickface, considering the jury is still out on DJ, we could still go after someone with a little more talent. Oh, and Jones' seems to get injured some too.
He's tall: 6-7. Mostly in his neck.  
Marty in Albany : 3/18/2021 10:52 am : link
.
I was hoping for Brissett as backup..  
Sean : 3/18/2021 10:53 am : link
I don’t know how much money he got. This is an interesting signing, they must feel he’s an upgrade over McCoy. I actually thought McCoy ran the offense well, and he knew the system - so I’m kind of surprised by this.
RE: I was hoping for Brissett as backup..  
Go Terps : 3/18/2021 10:55 am : link
In comment 15184476 Sean said:
Quote:
I don’t know how much money he got. This is an interesting signing, they must feel he’s an upgrade over McCoy. I actually thought McCoy ran the offense well, and he knew the system - so I’m kind of surprised by this.


Yeah I don't really get it. I would have thought they'd go for someone with some mobility to continue to be able to utilize the planned runs where Jones is dangerous. I actually haven't seen Glennon much over the years but my understanding is he's not mobile.
If they address wr in free agency  
BSIMatt : 3/18/2021 10:56 am : link
With Golladay and Ross..which looks like the case, then this signing makes perfect sense in concert with those two moves. Both of those wrs threaten defenses deep/vertically, if Jones were to go down and it was still McCoy that essentially negates what threats those players might pose due to lack of arm strength. Arm strength is not an issue for Glennon, this makes sense based on the skill set of the wrs they are bringing in.
Brissett got $5m gtd whereas Glennon has basically played for minimum  
Eric on Li : 3/18/2021 10:58 am : link
the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.
What do you want for a Back Up QB?  
Simms11 : 3/18/2021 10:58 am : link
He's a decent enough QB that can win you some games if DJ goes down. We also don't have the dollars to bring in anyone better and lastly, we're not going to a Super Bowl this year.
RE: I was hoping for Brissett as backup..  
eric2425ny : 3/18/2021 10:58 am : link
In comment 15184476 Sean said:
Quote:
I don’t know how much money he got. This is an interesting signing, they must feel he’s an upgrade over McCoy. I actually thought McCoy ran the offense well, and he knew the system - so I’m kind of surprised by this.


I’m guessing Brissett got a much bigger contract then Glennon. He’s a more established player in terms of starting experience and games won. I think the Giants were looking for a guy with a strong arm as noted by other posters in this thread. When Jones went down for a few weeks we played very close to the vest due to McCoy’s weak arm.
RE: Can we cut Joe Webb and save $850K now  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 10:59 am : link
In comment 15184415 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Solid backup to DJ

Price aside, Webb gives the Giants a valuable tool for providing the defense a look at a mobile QB in practice. Jones obviously has plenty of mobility but he's not going to run the opponents' offense in practice because he runs ours.
RE: Brissett got $5m gtd whereas Glennon has basically played for minimum  
Bill L : 3/18/2021 11:00 am : link
In comment 15184492 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.


I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.

Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".
cutting Joe Webb  
Chip : 3/18/2021 11:01 am : link
only saves 70,000 because of cap replacement.
re: Brissett  
Toth029 : 3/18/2021 11:03 am : link
Low career Y/A and QBR. Not as mobile as Jones but is more mobile than Glennon.

What's all the fuss over? Glennon is likely brought in to handle the backup job and try to win a game or two. But hopefully Jones doesn't miss games.
RE: RE: Brissett got $5m gtd whereas Glennon has basically played for minimum  
Go Terps : 3/18/2021 11:03 am : link
In comment 15184502 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15184492 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.



I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.

Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".


That's not really fair. Jones has missed games these two years. Backup QB I'd not the place to cheap out. Third TE, backup RB, and punter probably are, though.
Upgrade from McCoy  
RUNYG : 3/18/2021 11:05 am : link
Could provide some competition to Jones as well depending on how he starts the season.
there's only so many backups out there  
SirYesSir : 3/18/2021 11:07 am : link
and all have numerous warts. He has at least had some modest success in his career at times

we could definitely do worse. it's solid
It seems odd to sign a backup  
Mike from Ohio : 3/18/2021 11:08 am : link
who really requires the offense to be much more limited because he does not posses the same type of skills as the starter. Designed runs or even roll outs will have to be adjusted if Jones is injured and Glennon is brought in.

Maybe a mobile QB is not available at the price point and that's fair, but Glennon is not a great fit at backup in my view.
Are people complaining about  
Amtoft : 3/18/2021 11:08 am : link
Mike Glennon... He is a very good backup QB... Much better than Colt or anyone else we have had in a while.
RE: RE: RE: Brissett got $5m gtd whereas Glennon has basically played for minimum  
Mike in NY : 3/18/2021 11:09 am : link
In comment 15184508 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15184502 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15184492 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.



I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.

Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".



That's not really fair. Jones has missed games these two years. Backup QB I'd not the place to cheap out. Third TE, backup RB, and punter probably are, though.


I get not wanting to cheap out, but I don't think Brissett is that much better than Glennon where you should be trying to beat $5M guaranteed and with incentives up to $7.5M especially considering Florida's lack of taxes. To make it even for Brissett we would probably have had to go an extra $1M-$2M on top. That is a far cry from what we can get Glennon for.
He's fine, but I don't see him as much of an upgrade  
Section331 : 3/18/2021 11:10 am : link
over McCoy. If either one was playing long term, we're likely toast anyway.
RE: RE: RE: Brissett got $5m gtd whereas Glennon has basically played for minimum  
Mike in NY : 3/18/2021 11:11 am : link
In comment 15184508 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15184502 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15184492 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.



I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.

Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".



That's not really fair. Jones has missed games these two years. Backup QB I'd not the place to cheap out. Third TE, backup RB, and punter probably are, though.


Speaking of P, I know Buffalo signed one as a FA. Did they tender their P from last year who was a RFA? He had a strong year and would be an improvement over Dixon at possibly less cost.
Glennon seems more like a guy you sign to back up Eli Manning...  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/18/2021 11:11 am : link
... than to back up Daniel Jones. If the Giants had signed him in 2018 after the Bears dumped him, I would have said, "Yeah, that makes sense." In 2021, with Jones as the starter, it's more a case of "OK, I guess he's the best available at the price." And that's fine, while you might prefer a backup who can do more of the things Jones does.
RE: RE: Brissett got $5m gtd whereas Glennon has basically played for minimum  
KDavies : 3/18/2021 11:11 am : link
In comment 15184502 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15184492 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.



I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.

Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".


Exactly correct.
RE: Dude sucks  
Route 9 : 3/18/2021 11:13 am : link
In comment 15184386 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
But he’s probably better than McCoy.


and a notch below Jones lol
there was a time there  
djm : 3/18/2021 11:18 am : link
where many, myself included were a bit bullish on Glennon. Back when he was a Buc.

That was 100 years ago. Could do worse as a backup I would think.
No point in complaining about this  
Breeze_94 : 3/18/2021 11:26 am : link
the goal of this signing is to hope he never sees the field, and if he does, doesn't make a complete ass of himself.

Glennons a vet QB who can make all of the throws. He wasn't horrible last year playing on an awful Jags team.

He did look really promising after his rookie year in TB but never panned out to be starting material in the NFL.

You can do alot worse as a backup QB.
Hopefully this signals  
JB_in_DC : 3/18/2021 11:32 am : link
an offense built around more deep shots, verticality.
RE: Ugh...  
Bruner4329 : 3/18/2021 11:32 am : link
In comment 15184420 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Absolutely no mobility. Don't support this. If Jones goes down again a guy like Glennon is going to put a ton of pressure on the OL. And then it could get ugly.

Holding out hope we draft Davis Mills in the 3rd round from Stanford as insurance to Jones.


So with all the needs we have we are going to waste a 3rd round pick on a QB. Also you really expect this guy to step in and replace Jones if he gets hurt. If he is that good why would he be available in Round 3?
Vet qb who can make all the throws?  
HomerJones45 : 3/18/2021 11:35 am : link
yeah, sure ok. We are his sixth team. Because we signed him, though this bum is Johnny Unitas. He's not even Earl Morrall. He's a backup, and that's all he is; let's not get too excited. He was best available for what we wanted to pay, not saying much, but there's nothing wrong with that either.
might be better at this point than Colt McCoy  
Greg from LI : 3/18/2021 11:35 am : link
But that's about it. He stinks.
JFC  
allstarjim : 3/18/2021 11:36 am : link
It's not like if Glennon plays they are going to call zone read QB run options.

FFS people here. It's a backup QB spot, and he's a competent passer. Some people just love to complain.

It's almost like people think you can't win in the NFL from the pocket anymore.
RE: Are people complaining about  
Mike from Ohio : 3/18/2021 11:38 am : link
In comment 15184522 Amtoft said:
Quote:
Mike Glennon... He is a very good backup QB... Much better than Colt or anyone else we have had in a while.


I don't see anyone complaining about it. People are talking about it. Is every comment outside "Yay, great signing!" something you view as complaining?
any backup QB is going to be missing something  
ECham : 3/18/2021 11:42 am : link
i would rather a QB like Glennon with a big arm and other flaws then a Colt Mccoy type.

If you playing you backup QB your going to have to rely on your defense and running game.

But a QB like Glennon with the threat of a deep ball makes it easier to run the ball compared to Mccoy where its easy for a defense to play everything within 15 yards of the LOS.

Interesting philosophical question though
RE: Vet qb who can make all the throws?  
giants#1 : 3/18/2021 11:43 am : link
In comment 15184574 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
yeah, sure ok. We are his sixth team. Because we signed him, though this bum is Johnny Unitas. He's not even Earl Morrall. He's a backup, and that's all he is; let's not get too excited. He was best available for what we wanted to pay, not saying much, but there's nothing wrong with that either.


You look good in this pic:

how is  
BigBlueCane : 3/18/2021 11:44 am : link
he in the QB room?
RE: Hopefully this signals  
Go Terps : 3/18/2021 11:45 am : link
In comment 15184568 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
an offense built around more deep shots, verticality.


This would mean more of Jones in the pocket, and for longer. Is that a good idea?
Back up QB and BBI will always make me laugh  
Sean : 3/18/2021 11:49 am : link
Mike Glennon: he stinks

Draft a developmental QB mid round: wasted pick

Which is it? Draft picks are limited this year, but I never have an issue drafting a QB.
Glennon is 6'7''  
US1 Giants : 3/18/2021 11:49 am : link
and currently the tallest quarterback in the NFL
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Hopefully this signals  
Mike in NY : 3/18/2021 11:49 am : link
In comment 15184597 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15184568 JB_in_DC said:


Quote:


an offense built around more deep shots, verticality.



This would mean more of Jones in the pocket, and for longer. Is that a good idea?


You can move him around and still take more shots down the field. Hopefully this means we won't be focused on routes within 10 yards and want OL who can pass block.
RE: RE: Ugh...  
bw in dc : 3/18/2021 11:52 am : link
In comment 15184569 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
In comment 15184420 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Absolutely no mobility. Don't support this. If Jones goes down again a guy like Glennon is going to put a ton of pressure on the OL. And then it could get ugly.

Holding out hope we draft Davis Mills in the 3rd round from Stanford as insurance to Jones.



So with all the needs we have we are going to waste a 3rd round pick on a QB. Also you really expect this guy to step in and replace Jones if he gets hurt. If he is that good why would he be available in Round 3?


I wouldn't call it wasting a 3rd. It's certainly an aggressive idea, but I like taking a QB in EVERY draft somewhere. Perhaps if DG can trade down we could secure another 3rd...

I'm convinced - thanks to Rick in Dallas giving me the tip - that Davis Mills is the legit, undervalued QB in this class. A possible steal. In fact, when I watch him on video he looks better moving and throwing the ball than Jones at Duke.
RE: RE: Are people complaining about  
Amtoft : 3/18/2021 11:55 am : link
In comment 15184578 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15184522 Amtoft said:


Quote:


Mike Glennon... He is a very good backup QB... Much better than Colt or anyone else we have had in a while.



I don't see anyone complaining about it. People are talking about it. Is every comment outside "Yay, great signing!" something you view as complaining?


Maybe you can't see all the comments then... Here is just a few that were grouped together...


Gross
Br00klyn : 10:30 am : link : reply
this guy is awful

Glennon sucks
sb from NYT Forum : 10:30 am : link : reply
...he's no better than McCoy.

Terrible
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10:33 am : link : reply
Not even a viable option should DJ go down. Very uninspiring.
Drafting a QB every draft is good policy  
Go Terps : 3/18/2021 12:00 pm : link
Doesn't have to be a premium pick, but there are really only about 7 or 8 teams in the NFL who shouldn't be actively trying to upgrade their starting QB let alone churning the QB depth chart.
RE: Drafting a QB every draft is good policy  
bw in dc : 3/18/2021 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15184632 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Doesn't have to be a premium pick, but there are really only about 7 or 8 teams in the NFL who shouldn't be actively trying to upgrade their starting QB let alone churning the QB depth chart.


You should check this kid Mills out for Stanford, btw. He looks like the real deal. Daniel Jeremiah has moved him into his top 100. I did some research and he's was a 4 star QB out of HS and the #2 pocket passer prospect. So there is a very good baseline there...

Look, I know we won't get him - because Jones is basically the chosen one right now - but it would be a guy who could compete hard against Jones and maybe become a real asset on the roster.
Giants sux  
Larry in Pencilvania : 3/18/2021 12:07 pm : link
Tom Brady was available and they didn't sign him. WTF was Dave thinking? I'm sure Steve Young was available or Joe Montana. I'm done with this team
RE: Drafting a QB every draft is good policy  
adamg : 3/18/2021 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15184632 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Doesn't have to be a premium pick, but there are really only about 7 or 8 teams in the NFL who shouldn't be actively trying to upgrade their starting QB let alone churning the QB depth chart.


I agree to an extent. But what if you trade multiple picks for players a year and need to fill out your roster with the few picks you have left? And you never trade back to boot...
Amtoft  
Mike from Ohio : 3/18/2021 12:08 pm : link
Fair enough. I glance over the 10 word responses and didn't consider those. That is complaining.
RE: RE: RE: Are people complaining about  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 3/18/2021 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15184620 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 15184578 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15184522 Amtoft said:


Quote:


Mike Glennon... He is a very good backup QB... Much better than Colt or anyone else we have had in a while.



I don't see anyone complaining about it. People are talking about it. Is every comment outside "Yay, great signing!" something you view as complaining?



Maybe you can't see all the comments then... Here is just a few that were grouped together...


Gross
Br00klyn : 10:30 am : link : reply
this guy is awful

Glennon sucks
sb from NYT Forum : 10:30 am : link : reply
...he's no better than McCoy.

Terrible
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10:33 am : link : reply
Not even a viable option should DJ go down. Very uninspiring.


You love him; I got it. And, I'll deal with it.
I’ll take him  
5BowlsSoon : 3/18/2021 12:10 pm : link
He is mobile enough...with a huge arm to boot.

I am linking a game he started last year. You may have to copy and paste j to your browser, I’m not sure. Anyhow, he looks mobile enough to me.
Loss to Cleveland last year - ( New Window )
Mike Glennon vs Daniel Jones: Career Passing Statistics  
M.S. : 3/18/2021 12:12 pm : link

QB Rating
Mike Glennon: 83.5
Daniel Jones: 84.1

Pass Attempts
Mike Glennon: 980
Daniel Jones: 907

Pass Completions
Mike Glennon: 599
Daniel Jones: 564

Pass Completion Percentage
Mike Glennon: 61.1
Daniel Jones: 62.2

Passing Yardage
Mike Glennon: 6,235
Daniel Jones: 5,970

Passing TDs
Mike Glennon: 43
Daniel Jones: 35

Interceptions
Mike Glennon: 25
Daniel Jones: 22

Sacked
Mike Glennon: 74
Daniel Jones: 83

Fumbles
Mike Glennon: 9
Daniel Jones: 20

Fumbles Lost
Mike Glennon: 6
Daniel Jones: 12









If the backup is playing  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/18/2021 12:15 pm : link
they're boned anyway.
RE: RE: Drafting a QB every draft is good policy  
Go Terps : 3/18/2021 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15184645 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 15184632 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Doesn't have to be a premium pick, but there are really only about 7 or 8 teams in the NFL who shouldn't be actively trying to upgrade their starting QB let alone churning the QB depth chart.



I agree to an extent. But what if you trade multiple picks for players a year and need to fill out your roster with the few picks you have left? And you never trade back to boot...


Then you've got a whole different set of problems.
RE: RE: RE: Are people complaining about  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/18/2021 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15184620 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 15184578 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15184522 Amtoft said:


Quote:


Mike Glennon... He is a very good backup QB... Much better than Colt or anyone else we have had in a while.



I don't see anyone complaining about it. People are talking about it. Is every comment outside "Yay, great signing!" something you view as complaining?



Maybe you can't see all the comments then... Here is just a few that were grouped together...

Glennon sucks
sb from NYT Forum : 10:30 am : link : reply
...he's no better than McCoy.


Um yeah, my comment wasn't a complaint, it was in response to all the "good signing", "solid" and "best backup we've had since Kurt Warner" posts. It's a lateral move, IMO and nothing to get excited about. He has one win in his last 9 starts. At least McCoy beat Seattle.
Unless the guy has a lot of starting experience  
David B. : 3/18/2021 12:31 pm : link
Almost all backup QBs suck if they actually have to play.
I think he's better than McCoy  
Bear vs Shark : 3/18/2021 12:33 pm : link
Brissett would have been a great option, but I think Glennon can actually play decently and win a few games. Definitely a bigger arm than Colt.
Newsflash  
JohnF : 3/18/2021 12:34 pm : link
Re: "Glennon sucks"

Uh, if Glennon was decent, he'd be starting for some team right now, or at the very least be too expensive to sign. What you need is a warm body that can run the offense if the #1 goes down.

Another factor here...you need at least THREE QB's these days, since you might lose both of the QB's who are in the QB Room studying for the next game, so one needs to not be in contact with the others.

We don't know how long the vaccine will protect people for sure, and there's the possibility of other resistant strains coming out. As far as drafting QB's (or signing UFA QB's) in the late rounds, I would look at athletic players who could do specials and possibly fit the "emergency QB" profile at the same time, based on their college experience. That's a better use of the roster.
At least..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/18/2021 12:39 pm : link
today, Glennon has more mobility than Nick Mullens, who was an "ideal" choice to come here to threaten the scholarship status of Jones.

Too bad he blew out his knee and we don't get the chance to see him slinging TD's all over the place....
obviously Glennon is not  
Producer : 3/18/2021 12:40 pm : link
an NFL starting QB. If Jones gets hurt we're fucked. Like most NFL teams.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 3/18/2021 12:42 pm : link
I wanted Brissett because I wanted a plausible alternative to start if Jones struggles early on. Someone to give us game manager football. Glennon's fine, though, and doesn't possess the same physical limitations McCoy did.
RE: At least..  
Go Terps : 3/18/2021 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15184710 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
today, Glennon has more mobility than Nick Mullens, who was an "ideal" choice to come here to threaten the scholarship status of Jones.

Too bad he blew out his knee and we don't get the chance to see him slinging TD's all over the place....


It is a shame, I agree.
RE: Drafting a QB every draft is good policy  
aGiantGuy : 3/18/2021 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15184632 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Doesn't have to be a premium pick, but there are really only about 7 or 8 teams in the NFL who shouldn't be actively trying to upgrade their starting QB let alone churning the QB depth chart.


So 24 teams will look for QB's in a draft that has maybe 5 starters. I don't see the point in drafting players that won't beat out the starter or the backup.

With only 6 picks this year, I'm good not spending a pick on the next Davis Webb.

There are teams in the NFL who think like you do though. An example, two teams had questions about their QB after drops in production and end up spending a 1st round pick on a successor. Those QB's were Lamar Jackson and Jordan Love, the Ravens benefitted from their decision while the league MVP was unable to beat a 43 year old QB because Jordan Love> Tee Higgins.

Your philosophy has value in the right situation, I'll put my money on this not being that right situation
How are people complaining about this?  
computahfolks99 : 3/18/2021 12:55 pm : link
I hopped off the Gettleman train a while ago, but this is not a bad move. Glennon has thrown 43 touchdowns to 25 pics in his career, and while he was in Tampa his numbers were comparable if not better than Winston's at the time. He's not as bad as people make it seem. He's not signed to start. For a backup he is very good.
I don't know how one can  
Dnew15 : 3/18/2021 1:00 pm : link
make the argument that Glennon sucks - when you look at the surrounding talent he's had on the teams he has played for, but DJ doesn't - he just needs a supporting cast.

RE: At least..  
Jay on the Island : 3/18/2021 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15184710 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
today, Glennon has more mobility than Nick Mullens, who was an "ideal" choice to come here to threaten the scholarship status of Jones.

Too bad he blew out his knee and we don't get the chance to see him slinging TD's all over the place....

The legend of Nick Mullens will never die!
RE: I don't know how one can  
bw in dc : 3/18/2021 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15184755 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
make the argument that Glennon sucks - when you look at the surrounding talent he's had on the teams he has played for, but DJ doesn't - he just needs a supporting cast.


I never said that. I just think he's the wrong fit for this offense. Just no mobility skills. If Jones goes down, there will be real pressure for this OL to do something it can't be counted on to do - pass block well for a statue like MG.
Always liked Glennon,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2021 1:07 pm : link
glad he’s here and should provide good backup if needed..I would have preferred Brady as a backup but will settle for Glennon..
RE: Always liked Glennon,  
Ivan15 : 3/18/2021 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15184773 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
glad he’s here and should provide good backup if needed..I would have preferred Brady as a backup but will settle for Glennon..


There are people here who would complain about Brady as a backup too. Too old, not mobile, past his prime.
RE: RE: Always liked Glennon,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2021 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15184811 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15184773 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


glad he’s here and should provide good backup if needed..I would have preferred Brady as a backup but will settle for Glennon..



There are people here who would complain about Brady as a backup too. Too old, not mobile, past his prime.


😂🤣..My man Ivan rarely disappoints
He's a backup, what you want  
Section331 : 3/18/2021 1:19 pm : link
is a guy who will be prepared and can win a game or 2 if your starter goes down. Kind of like what McCoy did in Seattle. If your starter goes down for any extended period, most teams are hosed.
Signing a 4.2 second 40 WR  
Angus : 3/18/2021 1:21 pm : link
And a big armed quarterback. I wonder what kind of an offense they are going for.....
Nick  
AcidTest : 3/18/2021 1:35 pm : link
Mullens is the Jonas Seawright of QBs.
He’s better than McCoy  
KWALL2 : 3/18/2021 1:45 pm : link
Glennon can make the throws. McCoy can’t.

I watched his starts this year (because I took him in draftkings). He has a big arm. His WRs didn’t help him. But throwing to the other team didn’t either.

I see it as an upgrade at backup QB. Hopefully he never sees the field.
RE: RE: Always liked Glennon,  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15184811 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15184773 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


glad he’s here and should provide good backup if needed..I would have preferred Brady as a backup but will settle for Glennon..



There are people here who would complain about Brady as a backup too. Too old, not mobile, past his prime.

This may well be true.

It's also the dictionary definition of a strawman argument.
Why should we stick our neck out for this guy  
SomeFan : 3/18/2021 2:04 pm : link
I guess we’re in up to our necks with Glennon.
RE: RE: RE: Always liked Glennon,  
section125 : 3/18/2021 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15184902 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15184811 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15184773 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


glad he’s here and should provide good backup if needed..I would have preferred Brady as a backup but will settle for Glennon..



There are people here who would complain about Brady as a backup too. Too old, not mobile, past his prime.


This may well be true.

It's also the dictionary definition of a strawman argument.


No, no it isn't. It may be a bit of an exaggeration, but hardly a strawman.
The Giants need players who will play this year. We don't have  
Marty in Albany : 3/18/2021 3:35 pm : link
a lot of draft picks to spend on guys who might never see the field.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Always liked Glennon,  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15184993 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15184902 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15184811 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15184773 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


glad he’s here and should provide good backup if needed..I would have preferred Brady as a backup but will settle for Glennon..



There are people here who would complain about Brady as a backup too. Too old, not mobile, past his prime.


This may well be true.

It's also the dictionary definition of a strawman argument.



No, no it isn't. It may be a bit of an exaggeration, but hardly a strawman.

It's LITERALLY the definition of a strawman.

It's the creation of an argument that no one has actually made in order to try to prove a point. That's exactly what a strawman argument is.

Is there a single person here who has or would complain about Tom Brady as a backup QB for the reasons Ivan gave?

We can agree that answer, realistically, is no, right? That's what makes it a strawman.
i watched 1 game of his last year  
ryanmkeane : 3/18/2021 4:11 pm : link
against Minnesota...he actually wasn't horrible in that game
Somewhere, Mike Francesa is updating his Superbowl Pick.  
St. Jimmy : 3/18/2021 4:13 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Always liked Glennon,  
section125 : 3/18/2021 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15185339 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:



It's LITERALLY the definition of a strawman.

It's the creation of an argument that no one has actually made in order to try to prove a point. That's exactly what a strawman argument is.

Is there a single person here who has or would complain about Tom Brady as a backup QB for the reasons Ivan gave?

We can agree that answer, realistically, is no, right? That's what makes it a strawman.


No, actually yours is the strawman because we all know that if Tom Brady was signed as backup QB, some asshole(s) on BBI would complain - absolutely. And I will tell you what it would be. It would be Brady is too old or his arm is getting week, etc., besides it is costing too much money for a backup.

It's actually the exact definition of a strawman  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 4:28 pm : link
But please keep arguing otherwise for no reason...
Mike Glennon should be okay as the backup. Agree would  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 4:31 pm : link
like someone with a bit more mobility to keep offensive gameplan similar when DJ gets dinged, but would be happy if arm strength is just better than McCoy's. I believe it is...
wouldn't the literal definition of a strawman  
Bill L : 3/18/2021 4:55 pm : link
be a man made of straw?
RE: wouldn't the literal definition of a strawman  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/18/2021 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15185518 Bill L said:
Quote:
be a man made of straw?


LOL. "Literally" might be the most misused word in the English language.

That or lose/loose
RE: RE: wouldn't the literal definition of a strawman  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 5:36 pm : link
In comment 15185522 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15185518 Bill L said:


Quote:


be a man made of straw?



LOL. "Literally" might be the most misused word in the English language.

That or lose/loose

How does the analytics community feel about it? Is it as ironic as the Wentz trade?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Always liked Glennon,  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15185432 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15185339 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:





It's LITERALLY the definition of a strawman.

It's the creation of an argument that no one has actually made in order to try to prove a point. That's exactly what a strawman argument is.

Is there a single person here who has or would complain about Tom Brady as a backup QB for the reasons Ivan gave?

We can agree that answer, realistically, is no, right? That's what makes it a strawman.



No, actually yours is the strawman because we all know that if Tom Brady was signed as backup QB, some asshole(s) on BBI would complain - absolutely. And I will tell you what it would be. It would be Brady is too old or his arm is getting week, etc., besides it is costing too much money for a backup.

Just do us all a favor and look up what a strawman argument is. You'll see exactly what I'm talking about.

The Giants have not signed Tom Brady. The Giants will never sign Tom Brady. By definition, you claiming what would happen IF the Giants signed Tom Brady as a defense to any criticism of the Giants signing MIKE GLENNON is exactly what a strawman argument is.
RE: RE: wouldn't the literal definition of a strawman  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15185522 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15185518 Bill L said:


Quote:


be a man made of straw?



LOL. "Literally" might be the most misused word in the English language.

That or lose/loose

You're "literally" out of your depth arguing with me, and taking a passive aggressive tack isn't helping you. Go back to bullying the shallow end of the pool.

Link - ( New Window )
Not sure what all of the crying is about...  
EricJ : 3/18/2021 5:46 pm : link
if DJ goes down long term, the season is over. If there is a backup out there who could carry a team, it was Fitz. Nobody here would want to pay his salary.
RE: Not sure what all of the crying is about...  
Jay on the Island : 3/18/2021 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15185619 EricJ said:
Quote:
if DJ goes down long term, the season is over. If there is a backup out there who could carry a team, it was Fitz. Nobody here would want to pay his salary.

The best FA QB's on the market this year are/were Brissett, Fitzpatrick(now technically a starting QB), Mitchell Trubisky, and Alex Smith. I would have loved to land Trubisky for the deal he signed with the Bills but I have a feeling he took less money to go there.

Glennon is a decent backup and a noticeable upgrade over McCoy. Glennon could be here for more than one season.
RE: He’s better than McCoy  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/18/2021 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15184890 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Glennon can make the throws. McCoy can’t.

I watched his starts this year (because I took him in draftkings). He has a big arm. His WRs didn’t help him. But throwing to the other team didn’t either.

I see it as an upgrade at backup QB. Hopefully he never sees the field.


If Jones were to miss 2-4 weeks; I think I trust Glennon more than McCoy because of the fact that he has an NFL caliber arm. McCoy did an admirable job and I won't forget that Seattle win, but Glennon definitely feels like he has more upside if you need to put him in for a couple game stretch.
RE: RE: RE: wouldn't the literal definition of a strawman  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/18/2021 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15185612 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15185522 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15185518 Bill L said:


Quote:


be a man made of straw?



LOL. "Literally" might be the most misused word in the English language.

That or lose/loose


You're "literally" out of your depth arguing with me, and taking a passive aggressive tack isn't helping you. Go back to bullying the shallow end of the pool. Link - ( New Window )


LOL. I'm out of my depth making fun of the use of the word "literally"?? Whatever Captain Salary Cap.

Can you create a Google Doc to explain it??

A simple joke required you to address me in two separate posts? I guess you saying a break was needed is just empty words, Chief.
Are you kidding me...  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 7:07 pm : link
You have been looking to pick fights for weeks now, and every time it winds up with you clearly on the short-end of an embarrassing display of posts. And from numerous posters on here no less which are becoming to lengthy for me to even list.

At some point you are going to just stop right?



Backup QB  
ryanmkeane : 3/18/2021 7:11 pm : link
signings are basically “we hope you never play but if you do, there’s a chance we could win a game or two.” Similar to McCoy which is what happened
RE: Are you kidding me...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/18/2021 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15185778 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
You have been looking to pick fights for weeks now, and every time it winds up with you clearly on the short-end of an embarrassing display of posts. And from numerous posters on here no less which are becoming to lengthy for me to even list.

At some point you are going to just stop right?


I don't think you want to go down this path. Where did I pick a fight with Dunk on this thread? I didn't even address him. I addressed Bill.

As for you - again - you are a previously banned poster who existed on this site for a year under a different handle and whose main method of participation is to tell people what are acceptable posts. Why the fuck do you tell other people how to post and who is going to listen to it?

At some point you're going to stop - right??
...  
christian : 3/18/2021 7:17 pm : link
I’m just glad Glennon isn’t 40.
Well, I guess you aren’t.  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 7:25 pm : link
As for telling others how to post, that hypocrisy falls in line with the rest of your contributions here...
RE: RE: Are you kidding me...  
bw in dc : 3/18/2021 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15185793 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Why the fuck do you tell other people how to post and who is going to listen to it?



RE: RE: Are you kidding me...  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15185793 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15185778 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


You have been looking to pick fights for weeks now, and every time it winds up with you clearly on the short-end of an embarrassing display of posts. And from numerous posters on here no less which are becoming to lengthy for me to even list.

At some point you are going to just stop right?






I don't think you want to go down this path. Where did I pick a fight with Dunk on this thread? I didn't even address him. I addressed Bill.

As for you - again - you are a previously banned poster who existed on this site for a year under a different handle and whose main method of participation is to tell people what are acceptable posts. Why the fuck do you tell other people how to post and who is going to listen to it?

At some point you're going to stop - right??

You addressed Bill, referencing the word that I had in all caps in my post?

Do you expect anyone to believe your bullshit, or is it just for your own benefit?
RE: RE: RE: RE: wouldn't the literal definition of a strawman  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15185735 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15185612 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15185522 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15185518 Bill L said:


Quote:


be a man made of straw?



LOL. "Literally" might be the most misused word in the English language.

That or lose/loose


You're "literally" out of your depth arguing with me, and taking a passive aggressive tack isn't helping you. Go back to bullying the shallow end of the pool. Link - ( New Window )



LOL. I'm out of my depth making fun of the use of the word "literally"?? Whatever Captain Salary Cap.

Can you create a Google Doc to explain it??

A simple joke required you to address me in two separate posts? I guess you saying a break was needed is just empty words, Chief.

You'll note that the only one who has gotten my feathers ruffled since that post is you.

The problem is you.
Not sure what I make of this move. Glennon needs protection to be any  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/18/2021 8:37 pm : link
effective. We don't exactly specialize in that. Maybe they think if he needs to play that they can do enough with Saquon and deep PA drops to take advantage of his skill set. Hard to complain too much, personally I only think signing very good backsups should be for Superbowl contenders. I think this team looks to be competitive next year and probably makes the playoffs, but we are still far off from signing a top backup QB.
Glennon is a backup who is better than McCoy, imv.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2021 8:59 pm : link
He can come in and win some games for you like any decent backup, nothing more. He’s a vet with experience and is in his early 30s, ideal for a backup..

Nothing more or less should be made of this signing, imo
RE: Glennon is a backup who is better than McCoy, imv.  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15186003 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
He can come in and win some games for you like any decent backup, nothing more. He’s a vet with experience and is in his early 30s, ideal for a backup..

Nothing more or less should be made of this signing, imo

I think that's fair.

Honestly, I like the fact that Glennon can give the defense a particular look when they're preparing for a pocket QB, and Webb can give them a different look when they're preparing for a mobile QB. Is Glennon a great backup QB? He's nothing special, but he could probably keep the offense from unraveling if he had to play a couple of games.

My concern, as it usually is with aging veterans signed early in the FA cycle, is the contract. As long as this isn't especially onerous relative to Glennon's role, I don't think this is a bad signing.
Terms  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/18/2021 9:41 pm : link
Mike Glennon contract details, per source: 1 year, $1.35M with $425K guaranteed ($275K signing bonus, $150K of salary). Additional $750K available in playing time incentives.

Costs about $1M less than Colt McCoy last year.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Terms  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 10:11 pm : link
In comment 15186096 Mkdaman1818 said:
Quote:
Mike Glennon contract details, per source: 1 year, $1.35M with $425K guaranteed ($275K signing bonus, $150K of salary). Additional $750K available in playing time incentives.

Costs about $1M less than Colt McCoy last year. Link - ( New Window )

Based on that contract, I have absolutely no complaints about this signing.
RE: wouldn't the literal definition of a strawman  
Milton : 3:33 am : link
In comment 15185518 Bill L said:
Quote:
be a man made of straw?
I have subsequently looked up the terms "literally" and "metaphorically" and found that whereas I was not incorrect...
...they do not mean what I thought they had meant - ( New Window )
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions