Giants Sign QB Mike Glennon

Still not someone you want starting for an extended period of time, but for someone who had not really taken professional snap in years and on an undermanned Jacksonville squad he didn't make a complete fool of himself
has less mobility but a much bigger arm than McCoy. If you're going to add a burner like Ross, then every QB has to have the ability to make the deep throws necessary to take advantage of his speed. That isn't McCoy.
Ball is glued to his hand and he can’t move . McCoy has a pea shooter but he gets it out quickly to the right spot . It was actually fun watching him read a defense . Plus he can sense danger and make the first guy miss.
Glennon I guess retains title of 2nd tallest QB in league history after Dan McGwire .
I don’t know how much money he got. This is an interesting signing, they must feel he’s an upgrade over McCoy. I actually thought McCoy ran the offense well, and he knew the system - so I’m kind of surprised by this.
I don’t know how much money he got. This is an interesting signing, they must feel he’s an upgrade over McCoy. I actually thought McCoy ran the offense well, and he knew the system - so I’m kind of surprised by this.
Yeah I don't really get it. I would have thought they'd go for someone with some mobility to continue to be able to utilize the planned runs where Jones is dangerous. I actually haven't seen Glennon much over the years but my understanding is he's not mobile.
With Golladay and Ross..which looks like the case, then this signing makes perfect sense in concert with those two moves. Both of those wrs threaten defenses deep/vertically, if Jones were to go down and it was still McCoy that essentially negates what threats those players might pose due to lack of arm strength. Arm strength is not an issue for Glennon, this makes sense based on the skill set of the wrs they are bringing in.
Brissett got $5m gtd whereas Glennon has basically played for minimum
I don’t know how much money he got. This is an interesting signing, they must feel he’s an upgrade over McCoy. I actually thought McCoy ran the offense well, and he knew the system - so I’m kind of surprised by this.
I’m guessing Brissett got a much bigger contract then Glennon. He’s a more established player in terms of starting experience and games won. I think the Giants were looking for a guy with a strong arm as noted by other posters in this thread. When Jones went down for a few weeks we played very close to the vest due to McCoy’s weak arm.
Price aside, Webb gives the Giants a valuable tool for providing the defense a look at a mobile QB in practice. Jones obviously has plenty of mobility but he's not going to run the opponents' offense in practice because he runs ours.
RE: Brissett got $5m gtd whereas Glennon has basically played for minimum
the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.
I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.
Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".
the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.
I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.
Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".
That's not really fair. Jones has missed games these two years. Backup QB I'd not the place to cheap out. Third TE, backup RB, and punter probably are, though.
who really requires the offense to be much more limited because he does not posses the same type of skills as the starter. Designed runs or even roll outs will have to be adjusted if Jones is injured and Glennon is brought in.
Maybe a mobile QB is not available at the price point and that's fair, but Glennon is not a great fit at backup in my view.
the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.
I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.
Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".
That's not really fair. Jones has missed games these two years. Backup QB I'd not the place to cheap out. Third TE, backup RB, and punter probably are, though.
I get not wanting to cheap out, but I don't think Brissett is that much better than Glennon where you should be trying to beat $5M guaranteed and with incentives up to $7.5M especially considering Florida's lack of taxes. To make it even for Brissett we would probably have had to go an extra $1M-$2M on top. That is a far cry from what we can get Glennon for.
He's fine, but I don't see him as much of an upgrade
the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.
I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.
Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".
That's not really fair. Jones has missed games these two years. Backup QB I'd not the place to cheap out. Third TE, backup RB, and punter probably are, though.
Speaking of P, I know Buffalo signed one as a FA. Did they tender their P from last year who was a RFA? He had a strong year and would be an improvement over Dixon at possibly less cost.
Glennon seems more like a guy you sign to back up Eli Manning...
... than to back up Daniel Jones. If the Giants had signed him in 2018 after the Bears dumped him, I would have said, "Yeah, that makes sense." In 2021, with Jones as the starter, it's more a case of "OK, I guess he's the best available at the price." And that's fine, while you might prefer a backup who can do more of the things Jones does.
RE: RE: Brissett got $5m gtd whereas Glennon has basically played for minimum
the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.
I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.
Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".
Absolutely no mobility. Don't support this. If Jones goes down again a guy like Glennon is going to put a ton of pressure on the OL. And then it could get ugly.
Holding out hope we draft Davis Mills in the 3rd round from Stanford as insurance to Jones.
So with all the needs we have we are going to waste a 3rd round pick on a QB. Also you really expect this guy to step in and replace Jones if he gets hurt. If he is that good why would he be available in Round 3?
yeah, sure ok. We are his sixth team. Because we signed him, though this bum is Johnny Unitas. He's not even Earl Morrall. He's a backup, and that's all he is; let's not get too excited. He was best available for what we wanted to pay, not saying much, but there's nothing wrong with that either.
yeah, sure ok. We are his sixth team. Because we signed him, though this bum is Johnny Unitas. He's not even Earl Morrall. He's a backup, and that's all he is; let's not get too excited. He was best available for what we wanted to pay, not saying much, but there's nothing wrong with that either.
Absolutely no mobility. Don't support this. If Jones goes down again a guy like Glennon is going to put a ton of pressure on the OL. And then it could get ugly.
Holding out hope we draft Davis Mills in the 3rd round from Stanford as insurance to Jones.
So with all the needs we have we are going to waste a 3rd round pick on a QB. Also you really expect this guy to step in and replace Jones if he gets hurt. If he is that good why would he be available in Round 3?
I wouldn't call it wasting a 3rd. It's certainly an aggressive idea, but I like taking a QB in EVERY draft somewhere. Perhaps if DG can trade down we could secure another 3rd...
I'm convinced - thanks to Rick in Dallas giving me the tip - that Davis Mills is the legit, undervalued QB in this class. A possible steal. In fact, when I watch him on video he looks better moving and throwing the ball than Jones at Duke.
Doesn't have to be a premium pick, but there are really only about 7 or 8 teams in the NFL who shouldn't be actively trying to upgrade their starting QB let alone churning the QB depth chart.
You should check this kid Mills out for Stanford, btw. He looks like the real deal. Daniel Jeremiah has moved him into his top 100. I did some research and he's was a 4 star QB out of HS and the #2 pocket passer prospect. So there is a very good baseline there...
Look, I know we won't get him - because Jones is basically the chosen one right now - but it would be a guy who could compete hard against Jones and maybe become a real asset on the roster.
Mike Glennon... He is a very good backup QB... Much better than Colt or anyone else we have had in a while.
I don't see anyone complaining about it. People are talking about it. Is every comment outside "Yay, great signing!" something you view as complaining?
Maybe you can't see all the comments then... Here is just a few that were grouped together...
Glennon sucks
sb from NYT Forum : 10:30 am : link : reply
...he's no better than McCoy.
Um yeah, my comment wasn't a complaint, it was in response to all the "good signing", "solid" and "best backup we've had since Kurt Warner" posts. It's a lateral move, IMO and nothing to get excited about. He has one win in his last 9 starts. At least McCoy beat Seattle.
Uh, if Glennon was decent, he'd be starting for some team right now, or at the very least be too expensive to sign. What you need is a warm body that can run the offense if the #1 goes down.
Another factor here...you need at least THREE QB's these days, since you might lose both of the QB's who are in the QB Room studying for the next game, so one needs to not be in contact with the others.
We don't know how long the vaccine will protect people for sure, and there's the possibility of other resistant strains coming out. As far as drafting QB's (or signing UFA QB's) in the late rounds, I would look at athletic players who could do specials and possibly fit the "emergency QB" profile at the same time, based on their college experience. That's a better use of the roster.
I wanted Brissett because I wanted a plausible alternative to start if Jones struggles early on. Someone to give us game manager football. Glennon's fine, though, and doesn't possess the same physical limitations McCoy did.
Doesn't have to be a premium pick, but there are really only about 7 or 8 teams in the NFL who shouldn't be actively trying to upgrade their starting QB let alone churning the QB depth chart.
So 24 teams will look for QB's in a draft that has maybe 5 starters. I don't see the point in drafting players that won't beat out the starter or the backup.
With only 6 picks this year, I'm good not spending a pick on the next Davis Webb.
There are teams in the NFL who think like you do though. An example, two teams had questions about their QB after drops in production and end up spending a 1st round pick on a successor. Those QB's were Lamar Jackson and Jordan Love, the Ravens benefitted from their decision while the league MVP was unable to beat a 43 year old QB because Jordan Love> Tee Higgins.
Your philosophy has value in the right situation, I'll put my money on this not being that right situation
I hopped off the Gettleman train a while ago, but this is not a bad move. Glennon has thrown 43 touchdowns to 25 pics in his career, and while he was in Tampa his numbers were comparable if not better than Winston's at the time. He's not as bad as people make it seem. He's not signed to start. For a backup he is very good.
make the argument that Glennon sucks - when you look at the surrounding talent he's had on the teams he has played for, but DJ doesn't - he just needs a supporting cast.
I never said that. I just think he's the wrong fit for this offense. Just no mobility skills. If Jones goes down, there will be real pressure for this OL to do something it can't be counted on to do - pass block well for a statue like MG.
It's the creation of an argument that no one has actually made in order to try to prove a point. That's exactly what a strawman argument is.
Is there a single person here who has or would complain about Tom Brady as a backup QB for the reasons Ivan gave?
We can agree that answer, realistically, is no, right? That's what makes it a strawman.
No, actually yours is the strawman because we all know that if Tom Brady was signed as backup QB, some asshole(s) on BBI would complain - absolutely. And I will tell you what it would be. It would be Brady is too old or his arm is getting week, etc., besides it is costing too much money for a backup.
It's the creation of an argument that no one has actually made in order to try to prove a point. That's exactly what a strawman argument is.
Is there a single person here who has or would complain about Tom Brady as a backup QB for the reasons Ivan gave?
We can agree that answer, realistically, is no, right? That's what makes it a strawman.
No, actually yours is the strawman because we all know that if Tom Brady was signed as backup QB, some asshole(s) on BBI would complain - absolutely. And I will tell you what it would be. It would be Brady is too old or his arm is getting week, etc., besides it is costing too much money for a backup.
Just do us all a favor and look up what a strawman argument is. You'll see exactly what I'm talking about.
The Giants have not signed Tom Brady. The Giants will never sign Tom Brady. By definition, you claiming what would happen IF the Giants signed Tom Brady as a defense to any criticism of the Giants signing MIKE GLENNON is exactly what a strawman argument is.
RE: RE: wouldn't the literal definition of a strawman
if DJ goes down long term, the season is over. If there is a backup out there who could carry a team, it was Fitz. Nobody here would want to pay his salary.
The best FA QB's on the market this year are/were Brissett, Fitzpatrick(now technically a starting QB), Mitchell Trubisky, and Alex Smith. I would have loved to land Trubisky for the deal he signed with the Bills but I have a feeling he took less money to go there.
Glennon is a decent backup and a noticeable upgrade over McCoy. Glennon could be here for more than one season.
I watched his starts this year (because I took him in draftkings). He has a big arm. His WRs didn’t help him. But throwing to the other team didn’t either.
I see it as an upgrade at backup QB. Hopefully he never sees the field.
If Jones were to miss 2-4 weeks; I think I trust Glennon more than McCoy because of the fact that he has an NFL caliber arm. McCoy did an admirable job and I won't forget that Seattle win, but Glennon definitely feels like he has more upside if you need to put him in for a couple game stretch.
RE: RE: RE: wouldn't the literal definition of a strawman
You have been looking to pick fights for weeks now, and every time it winds up with you clearly on the short-end of an embarrassing display of posts. And from numerous posters on here no less which are becoming to lengthy for me to even list.
You have been looking to pick fights for weeks now, and every time it winds up with you clearly on the short-end of an embarrassing display of posts. And from numerous posters on here no less which are becoming to lengthy for me to even list.
At some point you are going to just stop right?
I don't think you want to go down this path. Where did I pick a fight with Dunk on this thread? I didn't even address him. I addressed Bill.
As for you - again - you are a previously banned poster who existed on this site for a year under a different handle and whose main method of participation is to tell people what are acceptable posts. Why the fuck do you tell other people how to post and who is going to listen to it?
You have been looking to pick fights for weeks now, and every time it winds up with you clearly on the short-end of an embarrassing display of posts. And from numerous posters on here no less which are becoming to lengthy for me to even list.
At some point you are going to just stop right?
I don't think you want to go down this path. Where did I pick a fight with Dunk on this thread? I didn't even address him. I addressed Bill.
As for you - again - you are a previously banned poster who existed on this site for a year under a different handle and whose main method of participation is to tell people what are acceptable posts. Why the fuck do you tell other people how to post and who is going to listen to it?
At some point you're going to stop - right??
You addressed Bill, referencing the word that I had in all caps in my post?
Do you expect anyone to believe your bullshit, or is it just for your own benefit?
RE: RE: RE: RE: wouldn't the literal definition of a strawman
effective. We don't exactly specialize in that. Maybe they think if he needs to play that they can do enough with Saquon and deep PA drops to take advantage of his skill set. Hard to complain too much, personally I only think signing very good backsups should be for Superbowl contenders. I think this team looks to be competitive next year and probably makes the playoffs, but we are still far off from signing a top backup QB.
Glennon is a backup who is better than McCoy, imv.
He can come in and win some games for you like any decent backup, nothing more. He’s a vet with experience and is in his early 30s, ideal for a backup..
Nothing more or less should be made of this signing, imo
I think that's fair.
Honestly, I like the fact that Glennon can give the defense a particular look when they're preparing for a pocket QB, and Webb can give them a different look when they're preparing for a mobile QB. Is Glennon a great backup QB? He's nothing special, but he could probably keep the offense from unraveling if he had to play a couple of games.
My concern, as it usually is with aging veterans signed early in the FA cycle, is the contract. As long as this isn't especially onerous relative to Glennon's role, I don't think this is a bad signing.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Link - ( New Window )
WTF?
Eli Manning in 2019 was ;)
Glennon: 67.5 PFF Grade in 2020 (288 snaps played)
Link - ( New Window )
Holding out hope we draft Davis Mills in the 3rd round from Stanford as insurance to Jones.
With that said, Glennon sucks.
Yeah, F Gettleman for not trading for a star QB on the market to serve as a backup.
If there's very little guaranteed money and they have competition for the backup spot - I don't hate it.
Quote:
Not even a viable option should DJ go down. Very uninspiring.
Yeah, F Gettleman for not trading for a star QB on the market to serve as a backup.
I heard we could have gotten Watson as a backup for 7 first rounders. Nice job DG!
With that said, Glennon sucks.
What similar skillset to Jones are to referring to?
The only similarity between Jones and Glennon is they both played in the ACC and both are right handed... ;)
If we had a stable OL, I would warm up to this. But our OL is more sieve than stable. We should be looking for someone mobile.
Yes he is.
Glennon I guess retains title of 2nd tallest QB in league history after Dan McGwire .
Repeat!
(Every day on BBI)
Quote:
WTF?
Del he has a super long neck in real life... he's really tall and skinny. That pic is photoshopped (obviously) but it's actually probably not that far off from his real neck... lol
Quote:
Not even a viable option should DJ go down. Very uninspiring.
Yeah, F Gettleman for not trading for a star QB on the market to serve as a backup.
Hey dickface, considering the jury is still out on DJ, we could still go after someone with a little more talent. Oh, and Jones' seems to get injured some too.
Yeah I don't really get it. I would have thought they'd go for someone with some mobility to continue to be able to utilize the planned runs where Jones is dangerous. I actually haven't seen Glennon much over the years but my understanding is he's not mobile.
I’m guessing Brissett got a much bigger contract then Glennon. He’s a more established player in terms of starting experience and games won. I think the Giants were looking for a guy with a strong arm as noted by other posters in this thread. When Jones went down for a few weeks we played very close to the vest due to McCoy’s weak arm.
Price aside, Webb gives the Giants a valuable tool for providing the defense a look at a mobile QB in practice. Jones obviously has plenty of mobility but he's not going to run the opponents' offense in practice because he runs ours.
I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.
Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".
What's all the fuss over? Glennon is likely brought in to handle the backup job and try to win a game or two. But hopefully Jones doesn't miss games.
Quote:
the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.
I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.
Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".
That's not really fair. Jones has missed games these two years. Backup QB I'd not the place to cheap out. Third TE, backup RB, and punter probably are, though.
we could definitely do worse. it's solid
Maybe a mobile QB is not available at the price point and that's fair, but Glennon is not a great fit at backup in my view.
Quote:
In comment 15184492 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.
I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.
Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".
That's not really fair. Jones has missed games these two years. Backup QB I'd not the place to cheap out. Third TE, backup RB, and punter probably are, though.
I get not wanting to cheap out, but I don't think Brissett is that much better than Glennon where you should be trying to beat $5M guaranteed and with incentives up to $7.5M especially considering Florida's lack of taxes. To make it even for Brissett we would probably have had to go an extra $1M-$2M on top. That is a far cry from what we can get Glennon for.
Quote:
In comment 15184492 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.
I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.
Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".
That's not really fair. Jones has missed games these two years. Backup QB I'd not the place to cheap out. Third TE, backup RB, and punter probably are, though.
Speaking of P, I know Buffalo signed one as a FA. Did they tender their P from last year who was a RFA? He had a strong year and would be an improvement over Dixon at possibly less cost.
Quote:
the past 2 years. My guess is they picked Glennon as the best option at the minimum.
I think this is the salient point. People bitch that the Giants didn't sign the guy they wanted, but that guy gets paid more for the very reasons they want him. And then when they sign that guy at market rate, they bitch that DG was played into paying him too much.
Every single subject here is a game of "heads, I win; tails, you lose".
Exactly correct.
and a notch below Jones lol
That was 100 years ago. Could do worse as a backup I would think.
Glennons a vet QB who can make all of the throws. He wasn't horrible last year playing on an awful Jags team.
He did look really promising after his rookie year in TB but never panned out to be starting material in the NFL.
You can do alot worse as a backup QB.
Holding out hope we draft Davis Mills in the 3rd round from Stanford as insurance to Jones.
So with all the needs we have we are going to waste a 3rd round pick on a QB. Also you really expect this guy to step in and replace Jones if he gets hurt. If he is that good why would he be available in Round 3?
FFS people here. It's a backup QB spot, and he's a competent passer. Some people just love to complain.
It's almost like people think you can't win in the NFL from the pocket anymore.
I don't see anyone complaining about it. People are talking about it. Is every comment outside "Yay, great signing!" something you view as complaining?
If you playing you backup QB your going to have to rely on your defense and running game.
But a QB like Glennon with the threat of a deep ball makes it easier to run the ball compared to Mccoy where its easy for a defense to play everything within 15 yards of the LOS.
Interesting philosophical question though
You look good in this pic:
This would mean more of Jones in the pocket, and for longer. Is that a good idea?
Draft a developmental QB mid round: wasted pick
Which is it? Draft picks are limited this year, but I never have an issue drafting a QB.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
an offense built around more deep shots, verticality.
This would mean more of Jones in the pocket, and for longer. Is that a good idea?
You can move him around and still take more shots down the field. Hopefully this means we won't be focused on routes within 10 yards and want OL who can pass block.
Quote:
Absolutely no mobility. Don't support this. If Jones goes down again a guy like Glennon is going to put a ton of pressure on the OL. And then it could get ugly.
Holding out hope we draft Davis Mills in the 3rd round from Stanford as insurance to Jones.
So with all the needs we have we are going to waste a 3rd round pick on a QB. Also you really expect this guy to step in and replace Jones if he gets hurt. If he is that good why would he be available in Round 3?
I wouldn't call it wasting a 3rd. It's certainly an aggressive idea, but I like taking a QB in EVERY draft somewhere. Perhaps if DG can trade down we could secure another 3rd...
I'm convinced - thanks to Rick in Dallas giving me the tip - that Davis Mills is the legit, undervalued QB in this class. A possible steal. In fact, when I watch him on video he looks better moving and throwing the ball than Jones at Duke.
Quote:
Mike Glennon... He is a very good backup QB... Much better than Colt or anyone else we have had in a while.
I don't see anyone complaining about it. People are talking about it. Is every comment outside "Yay, great signing!" something you view as complaining?
Maybe you can't see all the comments then... Here is just a few that were grouped together...
Gross
Br00klyn : 10:30 am : link : reply
this guy is awful
Glennon sucks
sb from NYT Forum : 10:30 am : link : reply
...he's no better than McCoy.
Terrible
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10:33 am : link : reply
Not even a viable option should DJ go down. Very uninspiring.
You should check this kid Mills out for Stanford, btw. He looks like the real deal. Daniel Jeremiah has moved him into his top 100. I did some research and he's was a 4 star QB out of HS and the #2 pocket passer prospect. So there is a very good baseline there...
Look, I know we won't get him - because Jones is basically the chosen one right now - but it would be a guy who could compete hard against Jones and maybe become a real asset on the roster.
I agree to an extent. But what if you trade multiple picks for players a year and need to fill out your roster with the few picks you have left? And you never trade back to boot...
Quote:
In comment 15184522 Amtoft said:
Quote:
Mike Glennon... He is a very good backup QB... Much better than Colt or anyone else we have had in a while.
I don't see anyone complaining about it. People are talking about it. Is every comment outside "Yay, great signing!" something you view as complaining?
Maybe you can't see all the comments then... Here is just a few that were grouped together...
Gross
Br00klyn : 10:30 am : link : reply
this guy is awful
Glennon sucks
sb from NYT Forum : 10:30 am : link : reply
...he's no better than McCoy.
Terrible
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 10:33 am : link : reply
Not even a viable option should DJ go down. Very uninspiring.
You love him; I got it. And, I'll deal with it.
I am linking a game he started last year. You may have to copy and paste j to your browser, I’m not sure. Anyhow, he looks mobile enough to me.
Loss to Cleveland last year - ( New Window )
QB Rating
Mike Glennon: 83.5
Daniel Jones: 84.1
Pass Attempts
Mike Glennon: 980
Daniel Jones: 907
Pass Completions
Mike Glennon: 599
Daniel Jones: 564
Pass Completion Percentage
Mike Glennon: 61.1
Daniel Jones: 62.2
Passing Yardage
Mike Glennon: 6,235
Daniel Jones: 5,970
Passing TDs
Mike Glennon: 43
Daniel Jones: 35
Interceptions
Mike Glennon: 25
Daniel Jones: 22
Sacked
Mike Glennon: 74
Daniel Jones: 83
Fumbles
Mike Glennon: 9
Daniel Jones: 20
Fumbles Lost
Mike Glennon: 6
Daniel Jones: 12
Quote:
Doesn't have to be a premium pick, but there are really only about 7 or 8 teams in the NFL who shouldn't be actively trying to upgrade their starting QB let alone churning the QB depth chart.
I agree to an extent. But what if you trade multiple picks for players a year and need to fill out your roster with the few picks you have left? And you never trade back to boot...
Then you've got a whole different set of problems.
Quote:
In comment 15184522 Amtoft said:
Quote:
Mike Glennon... He is a very good backup QB... Much better than Colt or anyone else we have had in a while.
I don't see anyone complaining about it. People are talking about it. Is every comment outside "Yay, great signing!" something you view as complaining?
Maybe you can't see all the comments then... Here is just a few that were grouped together...
Glennon sucks
sb from NYT Forum : 10:30 am : link : reply
...he's no better than McCoy.
Um yeah, my comment wasn't a complaint, it was in response to all the "good signing", "solid" and "best backup we've had since Kurt Warner" posts. It's a lateral move, IMO and nothing to get excited about. He has one win in his last 9 starts. At least McCoy beat Seattle.
Uh, if Glennon was decent, he'd be starting for some team right now, or at the very least be too expensive to sign. What you need is a warm body that can run the offense if the #1 goes down.
Another factor here...you need at least THREE QB's these days, since you might lose both of the QB's who are in the QB Room studying for the next game, so one needs to not be in contact with the others.
We don't know how long the vaccine will protect people for sure, and there's the possibility of other resistant strains coming out. As far as drafting QB's (or signing UFA QB's) in the late rounds, I would look at athletic players who could do specials and possibly fit the "emergency QB" profile at the same time, based on their college experience. That's a better use of the roster.
Too bad he blew out his knee and we don't get the chance to see him slinging TD's all over the place....
Too bad he blew out his knee and we don't get the chance to see him slinging TD's all over the place....
It is a shame, I agree.
So 24 teams will look for QB's in a draft that has maybe 5 starters. I don't see the point in drafting players that won't beat out the starter or the backup.
With only 6 picks this year, I'm good not spending a pick on the next Davis Webb.
There are teams in the NFL who think like you do though. An example, two teams had questions about their QB after drops in production and end up spending a 1st round pick on a successor. Those QB's were Lamar Jackson and Jordan Love, the Ravens benefitted from their decision while the league MVP was unable to beat a 43 year old QB because Jordan Love> Tee Higgins.
Your philosophy has value in the right situation, I'll put my money on this not being that right situation
Too bad he blew out his knee and we don't get the chance to see him slinging TD's all over the place....
The legend of Nick Mullens will never die!
I never said that. I just think he's the wrong fit for this offense. Just no mobility skills. If Jones goes down, there will be real pressure for this OL to do something it can't be counted on to do - pass block well for a statue like MG.
There are people here who would complain about Brady as a backup too. Too old, not mobile, past his prime.
Quote:
glad he’s here and should provide good backup if needed..I would have preferred Brady as a backup but will settle for Glennon..
There are people here who would complain about Brady as a backup too. Too old, not mobile, past his prime.
😂🤣..My man Ivan rarely disappoints
I watched his starts this year (because I took him in draftkings). He has a big arm. His WRs didn’t help him. But throwing to the other team didn’t either.
I see it as an upgrade at backup QB. Hopefully he never sees the field.
Quote:
glad he’s here and should provide good backup if needed..I would have preferred Brady as a backup but will settle for Glennon..
There are people here who would complain about Brady as a backup too. Too old, not mobile, past his prime.
This may well be true.
It's also the dictionary definition of a strawman argument.
Quote:
In comment 15184773 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
glad he’s here and should provide good backup if needed..I would have preferred Brady as a backup but will settle for Glennon..
There are people here who would complain about Brady as a backup too. Too old, not mobile, past his prime.
This may well be true.
It's also the dictionary definition of a strawman argument.
No, no it isn't. It may be a bit of an exaggeration, but hardly a strawman.
Quote:
In comment 15184811 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15184773 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
glad he’s here and should provide good backup if needed..I would have preferred Brady as a backup but will settle for Glennon..
There are people here who would complain about Brady as a backup too. Too old, not mobile, past his prime.
This may well be true.
It's also the dictionary definition of a strawman argument.
No, no it isn't. It may be a bit of an exaggeration, but hardly a strawman.
It's LITERALLY the definition of a strawman.
It's the creation of an argument that no one has actually made in order to try to prove a point. That's exactly what a strawman argument is.
Is there a single person here who has or would complain about Tom Brady as a backup QB for the reasons Ivan gave?
We can agree that answer, realistically, is no, right? That's what makes it a strawman.
It's LITERALLY the definition of a strawman.
It's the creation of an argument that no one has actually made in order to try to prove a point. That's exactly what a strawman argument is.
Is there a single person here who has or would complain about Tom Brady as a backup QB for the reasons Ivan gave?
We can agree that answer, realistically, is no, right? That's what makes it a strawman.
No, actually yours is the strawman because we all know that if Tom Brady was signed as backup QB, some asshole(s) on BBI would complain - absolutely. And I will tell you what it would be. It would be Brady is too old or his arm is getting week, etc., besides it is costing too much money for a backup.
LOL. "Literally" might be the most misused word in the English language.
That or lose/loose
Quote:
be a man made of straw?
LOL. "Literally" might be the most misused word in the English language.
That or lose/loose
How does the analytics community feel about it? Is it as ironic as the Wentz trade?
Quote:
It's LITERALLY the definition of a strawman.
It's the creation of an argument that no one has actually made in order to try to prove a point. That's exactly what a strawman argument is.
Is there a single person here who has or would complain about Tom Brady as a backup QB for the reasons Ivan gave?
We can agree that answer, realistically, is no, right? That's what makes it a strawman.
No, actually yours is the strawman because we all know that if Tom Brady was signed as backup QB, some asshole(s) on BBI would complain - absolutely. And I will tell you what it would be. It would be Brady is too old or his arm is getting week, etc., besides it is costing too much money for a backup.
Just do us all a favor and look up what a strawman argument is. You'll see exactly what I'm talking about.
The Giants have not signed Tom Brady. The Giants will never sign Tom Brady. By definition, you claiming what would happen IF the Giants signed Tom Brady as a defense to any criticism of the Giants signing MIKE GLENNON is exactly what a strawman argument is.
Quote:
be a man made of straw?
LOL. "Literally" might be the most misused word in the English language.
That or lose/loose
You're "literally" out of your depth arguing with me, and taking a passive aggressive tack isn't helping you. Go back to bullying the shallow end of the pool.
Link - ( New Window )
The best FA QB's on the market this year are/were Brissett, Fitzpatrick(now technically a starting QB), Mitchell Trubisky, and Alex Smith. I would have loved to land Trubisky for the deal he signed with the Bills but I have a feeling he took less money to go there.
Glennon is a decent backup and a noticeable upgrade over McCoy. Glennon could be here for more than one season.
I watched his starts this year (because I took him in draftkings). He has a big arm. His WRs didn’t help him. But throwing to the other team didn’t either.
I see it as an upgrade at backup QB. Hopefully he never sees the field.
If Jones were to miss 2-4 weeks; I think I trust Glennon more than McCoy because of the fact that he has an NFL caliber arm. McCoy did an admirable job and I won't forget that Seattle win, but Glennon definitely feels like he has more upside if you need to put him in for a couple game stretch.
Quote:
In comment 15185518 Bill L said:
Quote:
be a man made of straw?
LOL. "Literally" might be the most misused word in the English language.
That or lose/loose
You're "literally" out of your depth arguing with me, and taking a passive aggressive tack isn't helping you. Go back to bullying the shallow end of the pool. Link - ( New Window )
LOL. I'm out of my depth making fun of the use of the word "literally"?? Whatever Captain Salary Cap.
Can you create a Google Doc to explain it??
A simple joke required you to address me in two separate posts? I guess you saying a break was needed is just empty words, Chief.
At some point you are going to just stop right?
At some point you are going to just stop right?
I don't think you want to go down this path. Where did I pick a fight with Dunk on this thread? I didn't even address him. I addressed Bill.
As for you - again - you are a previously banned poster who existed on this site for a year under a different handle and whose main method of participation is to tell people what are acceptable posts. Why the fuck do you tell other people how to post and who is going to listen to it?
At some point you're going to stop - right??
Quote:
You have been looking to pick fights for weeks now, and every time it winds up with you clearly on the short-end of an embarrassing display of posts. And from numerous posters on here no less which are becoming to lengthy for me to even list.
At some point you are going to just stop right?
I don't think you want to go down this path. Where did I pick a fight with Dunk on this thread? I didn't even address him. I addressed Bill.
As for you - again - you are a previously banned poster who existed on this site for a year under a different handle and whose main method of participation is to tell people what are acceptable posts. Why the fuck do you tell other people how to post and who is going to listen to it?
At some point you're going to stop - right??
You addressed Bill, referencing the word that I had in all caps in my post?
Do you expect anyone to believe your bullshit, or is it just for your own benefit?
Quote:
In comment 15185522 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15185518 Bill L said:
Quote:
be a man made of straw?
LOL. "Literally" might be the most misused word in the English language.
That or lose/loose
You're "literally" out of your depth arguing with me, and taking a passive aggressive tack isn't helping you. Go back to bullying the shallow end of the pool. Link - ( New Window )
LOL. I'm out of my depth making fun of the use of the word "literally"?? Whatever Captain Salary Cap.
Can you create a Google Doc to explain it??
A simple joke required you to address me in two separate posts? I guess you saying a break was needed is just empty words, Chief.
You'll note that the only one who has gotten my feathers ruffled since that post is you.
The problem is you.
Nothing more or less should be made of this signing, imo
Nothing more or less should be made of this signing, imo
I think that's fair.
Honestly, I like the fact that Glennon can give the defense a particular look when they're preparing for a pocket QB, and Webb can give them a different look when they're preparing for a mobile QB. Is Glennon a great backup QB? He's nothing special, but he could probably keep the offense from unraveling if he had to play a couple of games.
My concern, as it usually is with aging veterans signed early in the FA cycle, is the contract. As long as this isn't especially onerous relative to Glennon's role, I don't think this is a bad signing.
Costs about $1M less than Colt McCoy last year.
Link - ( New Window )
Costs about $1M less than Colt McCoy last year. Link - ( New Window )
Based on that contract, I have absolutely no complaints about this signing.
...they do not mean what I thought they had meant - ( New Window )