Free Agency: DG Early Signing Process

I posted some research on another thread 2 days ago after the Giants signed Booker, and I wanted to let the dust settle before revisiting it, and hopefully further expanding on it. It's not a bash DG post, it's more of trying to see the rationale of some signings, compared to what the league is doing, and why it's seemingly a little different here. You guys recommended Big Blue Banter as a podcast for me (thanks for that, enjoying it), and this is a topic they touched on in yesterday's podcast. Not about the player we're signing, more about the timing of it.
Regarding Booker, and the RB position (specifically backups). Last season the legal tampering window began on March 16th. This is the list of 2020 free agent RB's, that ended up with cap hits under $3M, and the dates they signed:
Carlos Hyde (Seattle- $2.75M)- May 22
Leonard Fournette (TB- $2M)- September 2
Taiwan Jones (Buff- $1.75M)- March 18
JD McKissic (Wash- $1.6M)- March 18
Dion Lewis (NYG- $1.55)- March 23
Chris Thompson (Jax- $1.37M)- May 1
Peyton Barber (Wash- $1.36M)- March 24
Ameer Abdullah (Minn- $1.04M)- March 27
Ty Montgomery (NO- $887K)- May 15
Devontae Booker (LV- $887K)- May 11
Dwayne Washington (NO- $887K)- April 16
Deandre Washington (KC- $887K)- April 15
Others of Note:
Adrian Peterson (Det- $750K)- September 6
LeSean McCoy (TB- $750K)- August 4
Frank Gore (NYJ- $750K)- May 6
As seen, with the exception of a small few, the majority of RB signings didn't come until weeks into free agency. I wanted to wait a few days to see any progress on the RB front in this market. With Mark Ingram and Carlos Hyde being veteran cuts, and signing before free agency/legal tampering began, I excluded them from the results. As of today, only four other RB's have been signed, and only two changed teams:
Jamaal Williams (GB to Det): 2 for $7.5M- Imagining a higher cap hit than Booker
Mike Boone (Min to Den): 2 for $4.5M, $2.6 GTD
Marlon Mack (Indy)- Returns at a 1 year $2M deal off a torn achilles
Samaje Perine (Cincy)- Returns at 1 year for $1.75M cap hit
Looking at the list of available free agents, there are still some names out there; Phil Lindsay, Kenyan Drake, Gurley, Duke Johnson, Tevin Coleman, James White, Breida, Mike Davis, Burkhead, to name a few.
Going back to 2020, and revisiting Levine Toilolo, we signed him on March 16, the first day of legal tampering. He received 2 years at $6.2M, with $3.225 guaranteed. Looking back at the free agent TE's last year, with cap hits under $3.5M this time, here again is the list, and when they signed:
Eric Ebron (Pitt- $3.5M, $5gtd over 2 years): March 20
Tyler Eifert (Jax- $3.425M)- March 30
Logan Thomas (WFT- $2.535M)- March 19
MyCole Pruitt (Tenn- $2.5M)- March 21
Marcedes Lewis (GB- $2.25M)- March 24
Others of Note:
Jordan Reed (SF- $1.05M)- August 3
Ricky Seals-Jones (KC- $925K)- April 3
Trey Burton (Ind- $910K)- April 22
Toilolo, Austin Hooper, and Jimmy Graham were the only TE's to sign on Day 1 last year.
I believe this same exercise can be done for Austin Johnson as well, who received $3M guaranteed on the first day of signing. A guy who played 21% of our defensive snaps this year getting a 100% raise on day 1. The list of interior DL still available is quite large, as only 4 other DTs have signed thus far with a cap hit under $4M (excluding higher priced players with clearly more value/worth).
The podcast brought up, is this a trend with DG that, while talking small cap dollars, is something that needs to improve and can be frustrating. I can't speak to maybe the coaching staff demanded these players and DG obliged, but I can't imagine that being the case. These guys in theory, looking at some of the research above, should be available more than a week into free agency, at lower costs than signing them on day 1.
Sorry for the long post here, podcast had me get into some research on the points they were making.
It definitely points to the issue of Gettleman "locking on" to players and losing negotiating leverage because the players agents likely pick up on this.
It probably isn't that complicated, these agents are probably expecting to have to wait until the second wave to get signed and they throw out a number that isn't wild but definitely more than they think their client is worth and it seems like DG takes these deals when many others might pass them up.
It goes back to DG IMO thinking he's smarter than everyone else. I think he probably thinks these deals are all steals because he thinks the NFL is undervaluing these players when in actuality it just seems like he is overvaluing them.
Austin Johnson isn't a player without comps. Especially in a season we are so strapped for cash, the need to lock up players early that you might be overpaying for, that aren't key players on the team, it just is kind of a puzzling approach.
Now on the other hand, if it's clear that you got them on a deal, that's always a good idea. But it does seem like we are overpaying for roleplayers which is an odd approach when up against the cap
No no, I mentioned that I'm not sure if the coaching staff is sort of demanding that, but my data is more that the market for these backup/rotational players isn't forming until weeks after we're jumping. A) At a cost perspective the wait can save a few dollars, and B) The worst case is a pivot to a player in this range, again though, at a cheaper cost, especially for a player like Toilolo who only played 27% of our snaps.
Granted like you said, maybe it's the player we want, but the small study above shows the timing can wait. That's all this looks at.
I can't speak to maybe the coaching staff demanded these players and DG obliged, but I can't imagine that being the case.
I would think that they get together as a group and outline at least 2 or 3 options they'd like to focus on early and then go out and get. IF DG is solely making the call as to when and who to sign, I think the organization as a whole is in HUGE trouble.
Gettleman thinks he's the smartest guy in the room, and is willing to overpay to prove it when he identifies a guy who he thinks others are undervaluing.
The problem is, history shows that he's wrong. Ogletree is the perfect example, but there are many others.
the cost of losing a signing to another team. BIG variable here.
No no, I mentioned that I'm not sure if the coaching staff is sort of demanding that, but my data is more that the market for these backup/rotational players isn't forming until weeks after we're jumping. A) At a cost perspective the wait can save a few dollars, and B) The worst case is a pivot to a player in this range, again though, at a cheaper cost, especially for a player like Toilolo who only played 27% of our snaps.

Granted like you said, maybe it's the player we want, but the small study above shows the timing can wait. That's all this looks at.
Granted like you said, maybe it's the player we want, but the small study above shows the timing can wait. That's all this looks at.
You can't just look at snap count. It is a question of how the Giants view the other options for that playing time. Judge clearly has a mental picture of what he wants from every space on the 53 man roster. That can be good and bad. It is good because it is easier to scout the more specific you get. I remember when Buffalo brought in McDermott and everyone the scouting staff remained, but they did well getting guys like Tredavious White because the staff clearly communicated what they wanted and the scouts knew who fit that mold. The downside is you tend to overpay for depth because players are not seen as fungible as you want a specific trait or combination of traits and at that level not every player has that.
Booker was a head scratcher as well. Definitely seems like we overpaid. Toilio seems like an over pay from last year as well. Hindsight is 20/20 though. Most of the league probably overpays for free agents when you have a real need and you have a bad team.
Gettleman thinks he's the smartest guy in the room, and is willing to overpay to prove it when he identifies a guy who he thinks others are undervaluing.
The problem is, history shows that he's wrong. Ogletree is the perfect example, but there are many others.
Yup. The examples of this are adding up all over the roster.
15-33 happens for a reason. It's hard to be that bad in a league designed to keep teams from being that bad.
the cost of losing a signing to another team. BIG variable here.
No no, I mentioned that I'm not sure if the coaching staff is sort of demanding that, but my data is more that the market for these backup/rotational players isn't forming until weeks after we're jumping. A) At a cost perspective the wait can save a few dollars, and B) The worst case is a pivot to a player in this range, again though, at a cheaper cost, especially for a player like Toilolo who only played 27% of our snaps.

Granted like you said, maybe it's the player we want, but the small study above shows the timing can wait. That's all this looks at.
Granted like you said, maybe it's the player we want, but the small study above shows the timing can wait. That's all this looks at.
Understood - but the cost of executing plan A (right away) at a slightly higher price outweighs the cost of waiting for the discount "with added risk". Everything is risk/reward.
BB didn't wait too long this year to execute his 2021 plans - he's moving onto the draft now - and we're not.
Players are not interchangeable. History, medicals, culture fit, scheme specific, all go into this. There's a downside to signing early and there's a downside to waiting (losing the player). But it's more than just basic dollars. The non-quantitative variables have a $ value to them too.
I will say however, with no offense to the OP, it's more others I am referring... it really is absurd the amount of people on this site that think they can somehow know more than the Giants do, and can do a better job of armchair GM'ing. People who have literally zero idea of all the facts, details, and discussions between coaching staff and GM/Scouts before, during and after signing players.
Players are not interchangeable. History, medicals, culture fit, scheme specific, all go into this. There's a downside to signing early and there's a downside to waiting (losing the player). But it's more than just basic dollars. The non-quantitative variables have a $ value to them too.
Players are not interchangeable. History, medicals, culture fit, scheme specific, all go into this. There's a downside to signing early and there's a downside to waiting (losing the player). But it's more than just basic dollars. The non-quantitative variables have a $ value to them too.
I disagree. DG has never indicated that he prefers value pays or trading back. He gives every indication of preferring to overpay. If he did do what you suggest there would be less bite to these criticisms.
Bad NFL GMs and teams sign backup vets and ST players to contracts that are double and triple their worth and it eats up more cap space than most people realize. Booker made 900K last year the Giants paid him 3 million. I doubt he'll be as bad as Jonathan Stewart but it's the exact same MO. Seems like DG is repeating a similar Stewart mistake. If it was DG who chose this player. Or does the Giants GM have to throw a few bones to the SRVP of player personnel owner and his nephew because that's part of the Giants GM the job?
I mentioned teams because the Giants have now had the same MO with two different GMs. I don't believe there's another NFL team that has an owner and his nephew picking players along with the GM and coaching staff which probably explains some of it.
I will say however, with no offense to the OP, it's more others I am referring... it really is absurd the amount of people on this site that think they can somehow know more than the Giants do, and can do a better job of armchair GM'ing. People who have literally zero idea of all the facts, details, and discussions between coaching staff and GM/Scouts before, during and after signing players.
I don't think the criticism is about us fans picking better players. It's about strategy. If you never trade back, always overpay your top targets, you're adding pressure that your hit rate needs to be better than average. It shows DG has confidence he's a better talent evaluator than every other 31 professional GMs. That's hubris. Us questioning it is reasonable. Maybe if he had more humility, we wouldn't be a bottom half team for every year of hid tenure.
Seems like when Judge decides something it happens. Judge doesn't seem like a guy who worries about what other "name" players are doing, he wants guys for his program, his system and they go and get them.
Gettleman thinks he's the smartest guy in the room, and is willing to overpay to prove it when he identifies a guy who he thinks others are undervaluing.
The problem is, history shows that he's wrong. Ogletree is the perfect example, but there are many others.
Bingo,
Case in point this week with Booker and, especially, Gillespia. Gillespia was a guy who I doubt expected his agent calling him on Day 1 of FA telling him a team is interested in signing him.
... and creates some thinking and talking points.
I will say however, with no offense to the OP, it's more others I am referring... it really is absurd the amount of people on this site that think they can somehow know more than the Giants do, and can do a better job of armchair GM'ing. People who have literally zero idea of all the facts, details, and discussions between coaching staff and GM/Scouts before, during and after signing players.
I don't think the criticism is about us fans picking better players. It's about strategy. If you never trade back, always overpay your top targets, you're adding pressure that your hit rate needs to be better than average. It shows DG has confidence he's a better talent evaluator than every other 31 professional GMs. That's hubris. Us questioning it is reasonable. Maybe if he had more humility, we wouldn't be a bottom half team for every year of hid tenure.
OK, unless he is making moves called out by the coaching staff. If the HC/OC/DC are hammering him with input about certain players they want, it kinda shoots down that theory... no? And we really have NO idea what discussions are happening. I really don't believe Gettleman is just making moves in a vacuum thinking that he knows better than everyone else what/who is needed... do you?
Wondering what the plan is there? Do Coughlin or Brown move inside? I'm sure we'll see quite a bit of 4-2-5, with Peppers or McKinney playing sub LB.
Still feel like we need some depth at ILB.
Players are not interchangeable. History, medicals, culture fit, scheme specific, all go into this. There's a downside to signing early and there's a downside to waiting (losing the player). But it's more than just basic dollars. The non-quantitative variables have a $ value to them too.
I understand what you're saying, but in my mind, that go out and get their guy mentality, and fan outrage would apply to a bigger fish in free agency. Like going out and trying for Kenny Golladay and not going the extra $1M-$2M he wants, and him going elsewhere.
I'm not so sure there would be the outcry you are mentioning over a backup RB, or backup TE, and missing and pivoting. For example, would there really be outrage if instead of signing Booker, we pivoted to Burkhead (still unsigned, could sign for more of course), or James White, or Mike Davis. This would be based on all the information we have about these players right now.
JVM- I'm not trying to take a stance here. I'm just presenting some talking points based on recent history in free agency. If it's Judge's guy, I'm all for it, I like that.
That implies that there's a significant difference between various players within a price tier, and while occasionally that is indeed the case, often it's not. Using Toilolo as an example - he played 25% of offensive snaps last year, primarily as a blocking TE (he had 5 receptions all year). Is it possible that Toilolo was exactly the blocking TE this offense needed? I guess, but that might be interpreted as a scouting flaw then, since he was used so sparingly.
More likely, IMO, with the retirement of Rhett Ellison, the team was looking for a blocking TE and identified Toilolo as a desirable target. That's fine, but what it seems they might not be doing is also paying attention to how many other similar players exist who can fill that exact same role, and then use supply/demand to their advantage.
Realistically, a team should be able to find some blocking TE a few weeks into free agency. It might not be Toilolo - true, you might miss out on that specific player. But you would be able to fill that role (and it wound up being a relatively small role, if we're being fair) and have a much better chance at a bargain a few weeks into free agency than you do on the very first day.
What you're pointing to - "the cost of losing a signing to another team" - is actually the very specific issue in question here. Unless you're talking about a player with a unique skill set, or a star player (or at least a player within range of being a star), quite often that risk of losing the player is only an issue if you're too locked onto a specific player when in many cases, a more generalized archetype of that player's intended role might broaden your search and allow you to get some bargain signings in the process.
If DG waits to let the market settle around a player, and the player signs elsewhere, the outcry would be deafening how DG was sitting on his ass being "smaht" while the real GMs go get their guys even if it means paying $500K - $1M more.
Players are not interchangeable. History, medicals, culture fit, scheme specific, all go into this. There's a downside to signing early and there's a downside to waiting (losing the player). But it's more than just basic dollars. The non-quantitative variables have a $ value to them too.
I understand what you're saying, but in my mind, that go out and get their guy mentality, and fan outrage would apply to a bigger fish in free agency. Like going out and trying for Kenny Golladay and not going the extra $1M-$2M he wants, and him going elsewhere.
I'm not so sure there would be the outcry you are mentioning over a backup RB, or backup TE, and missing and pivoting. For example, would there really be outrage if instead of signing Booker, we pivoted to Burkhead (still unsigned, could sign for more of course), or James White, or Mike Davis. This would be based on all the information we have about these players right now.
JVM- I'm not trying to take a stance here. I'm just presenting some talking points based on recent history in free agency. If it's Judge's guy, I'm all for it, I like that.
Burkhead, White, or Davis might not have been the pass blocker or ST'er that Judge wanted. He knows Burkhead or White from his New England days so if he preferred Booker there is definitely a reason why.
Gettleman thinks he's the smartest guy in the room, and is willing to overpay to prove it when he identifies a guy who he thinks others are undervaluing.
The problem is, history shows that he's wrong. Ogletree is the perfect example, but there are many others.
That sounds more like an opinion tainted by dislike pulling crap out of thin air. And if you did not think that Judge wanted this guy, you are just sadly wrong.
Every fan here knows the team is 15-33 in their last 48. Just give it up already.
What if Judge says sign Golladay at whatever cost and he asks 25 mill per season. Should we say, DG is just following Judge's marching orders by giving him that deal?
There's a conversation that must go on. DG needs to have a process whereby he targets guys but he can't zero in and overpay. GD post explains this perfectly. You can have an idea of what you want, but only seeing that in one imperfect player is bound to have you overpaying and not maximizing value for your team.
My amateur psych analysis:
Gettleman thinks he's the smartest guy in the room, and is willing to overpay to prove it when he identifies a guy who he thinks others are undervaluing.
The problem is, history shows that he's wrong. Ogletree is the perfect example, but there are many others.
That sounds more like an opinion tainted by dislike pulling crap out of thin air. And if you did not think that Judge wanted this guy, you are just sadly wrong.
This narrative is starting to get ridiculous. Judge has been the HC for 14 months. Some of DG's actions are the same as they were long before that.
I don't doubt that Judge has a significant voice in the process, but it's starting to feel like an attempt to use the goodwill and faith in Judge to defend DG, when some of DG's flaws pre-JJ look like they're still the same. I don't see how that has anything to do with Judge.
Players view the Giants differently....then other teams in a positive way....for a reason.
Once a Giant, always a Giant!
You can look at it as a pure transaction....need a RB, get a RB.
But that is not it how it is...
It is a human business.
The Giants wanted Booker....got him at the price they could afford. No games.
Agents remember.
Booker knew the Giants wanted him....not one of the pool of RBs. Will he play with more effort? Maybe.
Will he learn, workout with more focus..maybe. we he care more?
So maybe your way....you save a few a bucks....but what do you lose?
I can't speak to maybe the coaching staff demanded these players and DG obliged, but I can't imagine that being the case.
I would think that they get together as a group and outline at least 2 or 3 options they'd like to focus on early and then go out and get. IF DG is solely making the call as to when and who to sign, I think the organization as a whole is in HUGE trouble.
Of course they are getting together in some variations of groups depending on the deal in question.
But the GM most definitely sets the overall strategies & the agenda for the Giants.
Players view the Giants differently....then other teams in a positive way....for a reason.
Once a Giant, always a Giant!
You can look at it as a pure transaction....need a RB, get a RB.
But that is not it how it is...
It is a human business.
The Giants wanted Booker....got him at the price they could afford. No games.
Agents remember.
Booker knew the Giants wanted him....not one of the pool of RBs. Will he play with more effort? Maybe.
Will he learn, workout with more focus..maybe. we he care more?
So maybe your way....you save a few a bucks....but what do you lose?
The ability to invest in better talent?
Yes but really my main point is we don't know exactly how they are working together, but based on what I saw:
1) His drafts have been decent, not amazing but certainly above average. IMO.
2) His FA signings as Giants GM and before Judge, mostly terrible.
3) His FA signings as Giants GM and after Judge hire, mostly good.
Listen, I'm mostly ambivalent on Gettleman. But he is in place so I would like to see him succeed. In my mind the coaching staffs heavily influence who he targets (just look at all of the former Cardinals we signed under Bettcher). Judge (and staff) is clearly (in my mind) heavily influencing who Gettleman targets, and so far they seem to work well together. If that remains the case, then I am fine with Gettleman sticking around. It just gets old hearing how inept he is on every other thread, every 30 seconds. To me anyway.
What if Judge says sign Golladay at whatever cost and he asks 25 mill per season. Should we say, DG is just following Judge's marching orders by giving him that deal?
There's a conversation that must go on. DG needs to have a process whereby he targets guys but he can't zero in and overpay. GD post explains this perfectly. You can have an idea of what you want, but only seeing that in one imperfect player is bound to have you overpaying and not maximizing value for your team.
The quick pivot to Judge on questionable decisions is the new safe-haven place where a good amount of DG defenders have begun to congregate with their posts.
Discussed this a few days ago...
I will say however, with no offense to the OP, it's more others I am referring... it really is absurd the amount of people on this site that think they can somehow know more than the Giants do, and can do a better job of armchair GM'ing. People who have literally zero idea of all the facts, details, and discussions between coaching staff and GM/Scouts before, during and after signing players.
I think this is often confounded. There are plenty of people on the site that saw how bad some of DGs moves are the day they happened. But even that isn't what people are talking about.
The Giants have made many more bad decisions than good ones in the last 8 years or so. It is more than fair to be skeptical of the moves they make.
No one wants to create a pissing match of "who knows more" I don't think anyone is questioning the Giants have more information and experience, which is what frustrates many fans when their hit rate seems to be so low and they do things like this with Booker where research would clearly point to waiting.
Sometimes, in a variety of debates, fans make it seem like the Giants have some mysterious pieces of information vs. maybe they just don't make good decisions with the non-mysterious information they have. Given their track record over the last 8 years, if they have any kind of secret information, it isn't good secret information. So what is the point of it then?
... and creates some thinking and talking points.
I will say however, with no offense to the OP, it's more others I am referring... it really is absurd the amount of people on this site that think they can somehow know more than the Giants do, and can do a better job of armchair GM'ing. People who have literally zero idea of all the facts, details, and discussions between coaching staff and GM/Scouts before, during and after signing players.
I think this is often confounded. There are plenty of people on the site that saw how bad some of DGs moves are the day they happened. But even that isn't what people are talking about.
The Giants have made many more bad decisions than good ones in the last 8 years or so. It is more than fair to be skeptical of the moves they make.
No one wants to create a pissing match of "who knows more" I don't think anyone is questioning the Giants have more information and experience, which is what frustrates many fans when their hit rate seems to be so low and they do things like this with Booker where research would clearly point to waiting.
Sometimes, in a variety of debates, fans make it seem like the Giants have some mysterious pieces of information vs. maybe they just don't make good decisions with the non-mysterious information they have. Given their track record over the last 8 years, if they have any kind of secret information, it isn't good secret information. So what is the point of it then?
DG was with the Giants for the past 8 years?
I would think....if the Giants feel they can afford it...that will not be the case.
It is more likely....they miss out on their target....
More likely they get disgruntled players...
Again....it seem myopic to me.
The Giants want players that want to play for them....not ones with no other options.
Sometimes a few plays will get a player a big overpay. These are the ones you have to avoid. It seems like a little overpay based on the data you provided but I suspect they really liked something about his skill set......specials, pass blocking, etc.
I would think....if the Giants feel they can afford it...that will not be the case.
It is more likely....they miss out on their target....
More likely they get disgruntled players...
Again....it seem myopic to me.
The Giants want players that want to play for them....not ones with no other options.
I mean there are finite cap space and finite draft picks. If you overspend on each, you're not getting as much value as you might otherwise. Sometimes two players are more valuable than one, especially when they're both lotto tickets. Two ABs are more likely to yield a hit than one.
Fastest rb to the line in the NFL
Plays specials
Blocks
Pass catches
Reputation as a guy who learns fast
Reported to have absorbed new playbooks and game plans via digital connectivity used during the Covid crisis. Especially valuable as there is no off season in person scheduled again this year.
Important because:
Plays a lot early as Barkley eases back from surgery.
Not quite just a fungible asset?
The point being that there is a set of distinguishing variables that coaches care about that are added to your data points before forming a complete analysis???
Well developed analysis of an aspect of the overall decision. Thank you for that.
Like what we want them to do?
Like what we want them to do?
Agreed.
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
and knew it wouldn't be reactionary. Agree with your post.
In comment 15184770 Big Blue '56 said:
and knew it wouldn't be reactionary. Agree with your post.
In comment 15184794 Bill L said:
In comment 15184770 Big Blue '56 said:
and knew it wouldn't be reactionary. Agree with your post.
I have an alternative explanation. DG and many in the Giants organization are sloppy. They don’t mind the details. And the results show it.
And it's not just in free agent moves. Do the Giants draft like they explore all options and permutations?
My post was snippets I saw in various places that left me hoping there are mitigating factors to what otherwise looks like buying before the sales start on Black Friday
Dig deep, (which you likely cannot do) or don't easily assume that DG is doing things without JJ signing off. (or the reverse)
My post was snippets I saw in various places that left me hoping there are mitigating factors to what otherwise looks like buying before the sales start on Black Friday
ha, well put...
Dig deep, (which you likely cannot do) or don't easily assume that DG is doing things without JJ signing off. (or the reverse)
a shocking take from the Defense...
Dig deep, (which you likely cannot do) or don't easily assume that DG is doing things without JJ signing off. (or the reverse)
Again, JJ has been HC for FOURTEEN MONTHS.
Some of this behavior predates him and continues now.
Stop blaming Judge.
My main point is we don't know exactly how they are working together, but based on what I saw:
1) His drafts have been decent, not amazing but certainly above average. IMO.
2) His FA signings as Giants GM and before Judge, mostly terrible.
3) His FA signings as Giants GM and after Judge hire, mostly good.
Listen, I'm mostly ambivalent on Gettleman. But he is in place so I would like to see him succeed. In my mind the coaching staffs heavily influence who he targets (just look at all of the former Cardinals we signed under Bettcher). Judge (and staff) is clearly (in my mind) heavily influencing who Gettleman targets, and so far (based on last year) they seem to work well together. If that remains the case, then I am fine with Gettleman sticking around. It just gets old hearing how inept he is on every other thread, every 30 seconds. To me anyway.
This year if you added up Booker + Johnson + the DE from Minny that would probably equal a veteran CB2 like Malcolm Butler. Or signing Kyle Van Noy. It may even come close to Hasaan Reddick. And you could still make depth additions later on down the road with minimum contracts (there are likely to be more choices for that this year than any other season).
On the flip side I do understand that there are things some of these depth players do that we fans don't appreciate. Booker plays a lot of special teams and he may do it really well. And they may just like his fit better than others. Johnson was here last year and played well. The end from MIN looks like a real interesting gamble. And just because they signed those players doesn't mean they weren't also in on Hasaan Reddick this year or Floyd last year - they each could have just chosen to go to the LAR and CAR.
My main point is we don't know exactly how they are working together, but based on what I saw:
1) His drafts have been decent, not amazing but certainly above average. IMO.
2) His FA signings as Giants GM and before Judge, mostly terrible.
3) His FA signings as Giants GM and after Judge hire, mostly good.
Listen, I'm mostly ambivalent on Gettleman. But he is in place so I would like to see him succeed. In my mind the coaching staffs heavily influence who he targets (just look at all of the former Cardinals we signed under Bettcher). Judge (and staff) is clearly (in my mind) heavily influencing who Gettleman targets, and so far (based on last year) they seem to work well together. If that remains the case, then I am fine with Gettleman sticking around. It just gets old hearing how inept he is on every other thread, every 30 seconds. To me anyway.
I agree that we don't know how they're working together. But why does that ONLY apply to those who assume that the GM/HC relationship is exactly how it has been for any other coach for this organization, and is used to defend DG in a way that was NEVER used to defend Reese when Coughlin was HC? Did any of these same posters ever say "sure, Reese might have overpaid for that guy, but Coughlin must have signed off on it or it wouldn't have happened"?
This whole "Judge had to have signed off on it" dynamic is a very new phenomenon, and it's based on absolutely nothing other than a desire to defend DG.
It's a fair point though, I often place more blame on Reese than Coughlin for the Giants post 2011 woes. In reality Coughlin has to shoulder more of that blame than I personally put to him.
Bad NFL GMs and teams sign backup vets and ST players to contracts that are double and triple their worth and it eats up more cap space than most people realize. Booker made 900K last year the Giants paid him 3 million. I doubt he'll be as bad as Jonathan Stewart but it's the exact same MO. Seems like DG is repeating a similar Stewart mistake. If it was DG who chose this player. Or does the Giants GM have to throw a few bones to the SRVP of player personnel owner and his nephew because that's part of the Giants GM the job?
I mentioned teams because the Giants have now had the same MO with two different GMs. I don't believe there's another NFL team that has an owner and his nephew picking players along with the GM and coaching staff which probably explains some of it.
What century are you living in Arnie? Wellington Mara died 15 years ago and his nephew Tim died 25 years ago. Are you talking about John Mara and Chris Mara? They are brothers.
I thought I saw some different design/patterns and changes in approach last year (Operative words: "I thought I saw") that showed progress. imo.
This year, I cant tell yet so obviously "I saw" last year may prove to be coincidence and not design.
Thats why I went to look for the data to see if there was logic behind the Booker signing. I believe there might be in that case. The early DE signing of the guy from Minnesota I dont get. Ross I dont get.
Incidentally Gallman was 3rd on the list
The OBJ trade was a homerun just by looking at every other top WR trade the last few years. AB, Hopkins, Diggs. They got more for OBJ than all of them.
In 2019 they also did a good job navigating the comp picks picking up 3 including the 3rd that turned into Peart from Collins and the last 2 7th rounders which turned into Tae Crowder and Williamson.
It was nowhere near as good as 2020, but 2019 was at worst neutral. 2018 was the only disaster imo.