Free Agency: DG Early Signing Process ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 3/18/2021 11:18 am

I posted some research on another thread 2 days ago after the Giants signed Booker, and I wanted to let the dust settle before revisiting it, and hopefully further expanding on it. It's not a bash DG post, it's more of trying to see the rationale of some signings, compared to what the league is doing, and why it's seemingly a little different here. You guys recommended Big Blue Banter as a podcast for me (thanks for that, enjoying it), and this is a topic they touched on in yesterday's podcast. Not about the player we're signing, more about the timing of it.



Regarding Booker, and the RB position (specifically backups). Last season the legal tampering window began on March 16th. This is the list of 2020 free agent RB's, that ended up with cap hits under $3M, and the dates they signed:

Carlos Hyde (Seattle- $2.75M)- May 22

Leonard Fournette (TB- $2M)- September 2

Taiwan Jones (Buff- $1.75M)- March 18

JD McKissic (Wash- $1.6M)- March 18

Dion Lewis (NYG- $1.55)- March 23

Chris Thompson (Jax- $1.37M)- May 1

Peyton Barber (Wash- $1.36M)- March 24

Ameer Abdullah (Minn- $1.04M)- March 27

Ty Montgomery (NO- $887K)- May 15

Devontae Booker (LV- $887K)- May 11

Dwayne Washington (NO- $887K)- April 16

Deandre Washington (KC- $887K)- April 15



Others of Note:

Adrian Peterson (Det- $750K)- September 6

LeSean McCoy (TB- $750K)- August 4

Frank Gore (NYJ- $750K)- May 6



As seen, with the exception of a small few, the majority of RB signings didn't come until weeks into free agency. I wanted to wait a few days to see any progress on the RB front in this market. With Mark Ingram and Carlos Hyde being veteran cuts, and signing before free agency/legal tampering began, I excluded them from the results. As of today, only four other RB's have been signed, and only two changed teams:

Jamaal Williams (GB to Det): 2 for $7.5M- Imagining a higher cap hit than Booker

Mike Boone (Min to Den): 2 for $4.5M, $2.6 GTD

Marlon Mack (Indy)- Returns at a 1 year $2M deal off a torn achilles

Samaje Perine (Cincy)- Returns at 1 year for $1.75M cap hit



Looking at the list of available free agents, there are still some names out there; Phil Lindsay, Kenyan Drake, Gurley, Duke Johnson, Tevin Coleman, James White, Breida, Mike Davis, Burkhead, to name a few.



Going back to 2020, and revisiting Levine Toilolo, we signed him on March 16, the first day of legal tampering. He received 2 years at $6.2M, with $3.225 guaranteed. Looking back at the free agent TE's last year, with cap hits under $3.5M this time, here again is the list, and when they signed:

Eric Ebron (Pitt- $3.5M, $5gtd over 2 years): March 20

Tyler Eifert (Jax- $3.425M)- March 30

Logan Thomas (WFT- $2.535M)- March 19

MyCole Pruitt (Tenn- $2.5M)- March 21

Marcedes Lewis (GB- $2.25M)- March 24



Others of Note:

Jordan Reed (SF- $1.05M)- August 3

Ricky Seals-Jones (KC- $925K)- April 3

Trey Burton (Ind- $910K)- April 22



Toilolo, Austin Hooper, and Jimmy Graham were the only TE's to sign on Day 1 last year.



I believe this same exercise can be done for Austin Johnson as well, who received $3M guaranteed on the first day of signing. A guy who played 21% of our defensive snaps this year getting a 100% raise on day 1. The list of interior DL still available is quite large, as only 4 other DTs have signed thus far with a cap hit under $4M (excluding higher priced players with clearly more value/worth).



The podcast brought up, is this a trend with DG that, while talking small cap dollars, is something that needs to improve and can be frustrating. I can't speak to maybe the coaching staff demanded these players and DG obliged, but I can't imagine that being the case. These guys in theory, looking at some of the research above, should be available more than a week into free agency, at lower costs than signing them on day 1.



Sorry for the long post here, podcast had me get into some research on the points they were making.