Giants agree to terms with Kyle Rudolph

gidiefor : Mod : 3/18/2021 2:49 pm
per Stapleton
Link
Interesting  
Kevin in Annapolis : 3/18/2021 2:49 pm : link
Does he have anything left
wow  
Matt in SGS : 3/18/2021 2:50 pm : link
very interesting. Wonder if they put Engram on the block.
Rather have him  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/18/2021 2:50 pm : link
Than EE starting.
2/16  
Jon in NYC : 3/18/2021 2:50 pm : link
is pretty pricey.
2 years 16 million is the reported number but idk  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/18/2021 2:50 pm : link
2 years, $16 million!?  
Mike in St. Louis : 3/18/2021 2:50 pm : link
Wot?
Great Move......My Vikings buddy said Irv Cross made him expendable  
GiantBlue : 3/18/2021 2:50 pm : link
But he is an excellent red zone and end zone receiver who wins the tough battles for the ball.

I could see him being a favorite of Danny's!!!

Pair him with Golladay and we have some height out there!
Great Move!  
Br00klyn : 3/18/2021 2:50 pm : link
5 years ago
What are the guarantees?  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2021 2:51 pm : link
16?  
The Dude : 3/18/2021 2:51 pm : link
?
Structure  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/18/2021 2:51 pm : link
Is key here... cap hit of 8m this year would be nuts
8M per  
Anakim : 3/18/2021 2:52 pm : link
I'm not crazy about that, but I do think Rudolph is still a good player even though he's a bit up there in age
RE: Great Move!  
Kevin in Annapolis : 3/18/2021 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15185058 Br00klyn said:
Quote:
5 years ago

Lol
are the Vikings and Giants  
KDavies : 3/18/2021 2:52 pm : link
just trading free agents? (I know Rudolph was cut)
i wonder  
KDubbs : 3/18/2021 2:52 pm : link
if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position
Here we go  
Big Rick in FL : 3/18/2021 2:53 pm : link
Everybody overreacting to the first numbers that come out which are always high.
2 years 16  
ajr2456 : 3/18/2021 2:53 pm : link
For Kyle Rudolph? Yikes. This franchise is lost.
Garafolo  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/18/2021 2:53 pm : link
https://twitter.com/mikegarafolo/status/1372622048376332292?s=21
Apparently  
Jon in NYC : 3/18/2021 2:53 pm : link
the post was deleted. Certainly hope it's less than 16 mil. No issue with the player, only the pricetag.
i like the guy and he can catch  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3/18/2021 2:53 pm : link
but are they trading Engram then?
I mean he's basically earning the same money as Gronk  
Anakim : 3/18/2021 2:53 pm : link
2-year/16M? IDK about that, Lucy
RE: Garafolo  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/18/2021 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15185072 Mkdaman1818 said:
Quote:
https://twitter.com/mikegarafolo/status/1372622048376332292?s=21

Kyle Rudolph's agency deleted the post on IG announcing his move to the #Giants but it's happening. Hold the phone on the numbers they posted, though.
Link
Bye bye  
Mike in NY : 3/18/2021 2:53 pm : link
EE?

One can only hope.
At this point in  
TommyWiseau : 3/18/2021 2:54 pm : link
His career he is a good 2nd TE. Hopefully those numbers are wrong
Another example of the tight lipped front office  
GiantBlue : 3/18/2021 2:54 pm : link
Didn't see this on the radar at all...........

31 years old, but a big target with good hands and very tough.

He will fight for Danny's TD tosses!
RE: i wonder  
BleedBlue : 3/18/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15185067 KDubbs said:
Quote:
if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position


yea exactly...i think this move is coming before they ship engram out and draft pitts
The only reason.....this might be good news...  
George from PA : 3/18/2021 2:54 pm : link
Is that we are trading EE.
RE: i wonder  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/18/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15185067 KDubbs said:
Quote:
if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position


Is it crying to wonder if the guy is still good? He's coming off a terrible year.
Mike G  
ryanmkeane : 3/18/2021 2:54 pm : link
says hold the phone on the numbers
RE: Here we go  
ajr2456 : 3/18/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15185069 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Everybody overreacting to the first numbers that come out which are always high.


I mean there’s only so many ways to structure a 2 year $16 million deal. The cap hit isn’t going to be like $2 million.
We're  
Jon in NYC : 3/18/2021 2:54 pm : link
not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him.
contract is pretty large  
KDavies : 3/18/2021 2:54 pm : link
wonder if this means Engram trade to be completed?
2 year deal  
nygiants16 : 3/18/2021 2:54 pm : link
Garafolo  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/18/2021 2:54 pm : link
Expecting this one to come in at two years with a max value around $14 million for Kyle Rudolph and the #Giants.
Link
a TE who can catch  
GiantNatty : 3/18/2021 2:54 pm : link
very nice pick up for Jones
I like it  
JonC : 3/18/2021 2:54 pm : link
Pricey, but the kind of player you want on your (young) team learning on the job.
RE: i wonder  
Big Rick in FL : 3/18/2021 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15185067 KDubbs said:
Quote:
if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position


Nope. Every year we go through this. Half the comments are people flipping out over the BS numbers that agents leak to the media.
RE: RE: i wonder  
ajr2456 : 3/18/2021 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15185067 KDubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15185067 KDubbs said:


Quote:


if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position



yea exactly...i think this move is coming before they ship engram out and draft pitts


Asset allocation isn’t our strong suit.
RE: We're  
Mike in NY : 3/18/2021 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15185086 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him.


Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster
2 year deal  
Big Rick in FL : 3/18/2021 2:56 pm : link
With a max value of 14 million. Probably won't come anywhere close to the max value
guessing  
ryanmkeane : 3/18/2021 2:56 pm : link
base salary around 4M per year with incentives
Even 7M per is a bit too much  
Anakim : 3/18/2021 2:56 pm : link
But yeah, curious about the guarantees. Rudolph is still a good player
Like Rudolph  
Biteymax22 : 3/18/2021 2:56 pm : link
But even at 14 rather than 16 we have a lot of $$$ invested in the TE position. Wondering if someone is on the move....
Garafolo just said he's expecting the money to come in at a max value  
Strahan91 : 3/18/2021 2:56 pm : link
of $14M
Any thoughts  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/18/2021 2:56 pm : link
on his blocking ability?
Are  
bigfrank612 : 3/18/2021 2:56 pm : link
We ever going to make some of you happy when it comes to money? You complain if we spend, you complain if we don't spend. You complain if a player gets signed for cheap and we weren't interested. You complain if we sign someone for too much. Is it your money? How many of you on here always talk about the cap being "fake" or able to be "massaged. It's a 2 yr deal for christ's sake. Yea 14-16 mil might be more than you thought but oh well. He's a solid player.
I thought  
cjac : 3/18/2021 2:57 pm : link
Kyle Rudolph retired
RE: Even 7M per is a bit too much  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2021 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15185101 Anakim said:
Quote:
But yeah, curious about the guarantees. Rudolph is still a good player


Guarantees are everything, imv
RE: RE: We're  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/18/2021 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15185086 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 15185086 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him.



Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster


Garrett really enjoys scheming around two TEs. They're keeping at least 3 and Toiolo isn't there to catch.
YES  
jvm52106 : 3/18/2021 2:57 pm : link
To me this is a no brainer good signing. He has fuel left, will be a HUGE presence in the locker room and can block. I suspect EE IS gone and we will be drafting a TE early. BUT, if he does stay, this makes him more the move guy and gives us way more at the line of scrimmage than EE or any of our other TE's do!

Rudolph is a guy you count on week in and week out, will be a help in the run game and a secure outlet for ones who will not drop the ball.
Buh-bye?  
RE: I thought  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15185107 cjac said:
Quote:
Kyle Rudolph retired


Yes, the last few years...:)
I don't know the numbers  
Amtoft : 3/18/2021 2:58 pm : link
but I really like the player. I think he has some left in the tank and will be a nice addition.
RE: Any thoughts  
Anakim : 3/18/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15185104 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
on his blocking ability?


IDK specifically, but I do remember reading that Rudolph was a bit miffed that he was being used as a blocker so much, so he must be pretty decent at it.
RE: Are  
ajr2456 : 3/18/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15185106 bigfrank612 said:
Quote:
We ever going to make some of you happy when it comes to money? You complain if we spend, you complain if we don't spend. You complain if a player gets signed for cheap and we weren't interested. You complain if we sign someone for too much. Is it your money? How many of you on here always talk about the cap being "fake" or able to be "massaged. It's a 2 yr deal for christ's sake. Yea 14-16 mil might be more than you thought but oh well. He's a solid player.


It’s a lot of money for a 31 year old average tight end, when we already have an average tight end and have a handful of other holes we could fill with that money.
this signing  
BleedBlue : 3/18/2021 2:58 pm : link
is for 1 of 2 reasons.

1. To give depth to the position so IF the opp presents itself, we can move engram

2. provide some vet leadership for pitts if he is there at 11.
We desperately needed a redzone threat. Now I won't feel so bad  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/18/2021 2:58 pm : link
if Golladay walks out the door and Pitts isn't there (which he most likely won't be)
Wait for the terms  
UConn4523 : 3/18/2021 2:58 pm : link
sounds like there might be escalators.
Funny  
HMunster : 3/18/2021 2:58 pm : link
Quote:
Here we go
Big Rick in FL : 2:53 pm : link : reply
Everybody overreacting to the first numbers that come out which are always high.

2 years 16
ajr2456 : 2:53 pm : link : reply
For Kyle Rudolph? Yikes. This franchise is lost.


The fact these two posts were literally back to back is hysterical to me.
RE: RE: We're  
HomerJones45 : 3/18/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15185086 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
In comment 15185086 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him.



Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster
One of them will get the axe. Rudolph is better than either of them.
Fellas, don’t be so sure  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2021 2:58 pm : link
it means the end of EE
I'll wait on the numbers before drawing a conclusion  
Strahan91 : 3/18/2021 2:58 pm : link
but he's an excellent blocker (both run and pass) and has always been a strong red zone threat. If the money is reasonable it's a solid signing.
RE: RE: RE: We're  
Mike in NY : 3/18/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15185097 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15185097 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15185086 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him.



Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster



Garrett really enjoys scheming around two TEs. They're keeping at least 3 and Toiolo isn't there to catch.


But that is a lot of money to spend on TE position
28/334  
AcidTest : 3/18/2021 2:59 pm : link
last year, which were his lowest since 2014. But two years ago he had 64/634. He’s had a fair number of injuries, including two concussions, but other than that, nothing very serious. It just looks like not surprisingly he’s wearing down from the cumulative injuries and playing time.

I doubt he reaches the maximum value.

I also doubt this means we're trading Engram, but I hope I'm wrong.
it's probably a 1 year deal  
ryanmkeane : 3/18/2021 2:59 pm : link
regardless
A little pricey, a DG/KA staple, but he might actually be worth it  
The_Boss : 3/18/2021 2:59 pm : link
-
This is a very good signing.  
BLUATHRT : 3/18/2021 3:00 pm : link
Rudolph is not washed up at all. He's 31, not 38. He is a good blocker and sure handed receiver. Really like this.
RE: Funny  
Big Rick in FL : 3/18/2021 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15185119 HMunster said:
Quote:


Quote:


Here we go
Big Rick in FL : 2:53 pm : link : reply
Everybody overreacting to the first numbers that come out which are always high.

2 years 16
ajr2456 : 2:53 pm : link : reply
For Kyle Rudolph? Yikes. This franchise is lost.



The fact these two posts were literally back to back is hysterical to me.



It's every single signing for as long as I can remember. The first reported numbers are bullshit 100% of the time.
RE: Are  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15185106 bigfrank612 said:
Quote:
We ever going to make some of you happy when it comes to money? You complain if we spend, you complain if we don't spend. You complain if a player gets signed for cheap and we weren't interested. You complain if we sign someone for too much. Is it your money? How many of you on here always talk about the cap being "fake" or able to be "massaged. It's a 2 yr deal for christ's sake. Yea 14-16 mil might be more than you thought but oh well. He's a solid player.


You sound like Rosanne Rosannadanna from an old SNL skit...
Whoa.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/18/2021 3:00 pm : link
So when do they trade Engram?
Let the BBI bitchfest commence  
Jints in Carolina : 3/18/2021 3:00 pm : link
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/18/2021 3:00 pm : link
if he can block and catch, it's worth it
RE: RE: Are  
BigBlueShock : 3/18/2021 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15185106 bigfrank612 said:
Quote:
In comment 15185106 bigfrank612 said:


Quote:


We ever going to make some of you happy when it comes to money? You complain if we spend, you complain if we don't spend. You complain if a player gets signed for cheap and we weren't interested. You complain if we sign someone for too much. Is it your money? How many of you on here always talk about the cap being "fake" or able to be "massaged. It's a 2 yr deal for christ's sake. Yea 14-16 mil might be more than you thought but oh well. He's a solid player.



It’s a lot of money for a 31 year old average tight end, when we already have an average tight end and have a handful of other holes we could fill with that money.

It’s a lot of money? I mean, maybe but how do we know this? What are the guarantees? Are there incentive clauses? Please share your info
.  
Danny Kanell : 3/18/2021 3:01 pm : link
I've been quietly hoping for this since the Vikings cut him. I love this. We need a professional at this position. Now get Engram off this team.
RE: RE: RE: RE: We're  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/18/2021 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15185097 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15185109 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15185097 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15185086 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him.



Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster



Garrett really enjoys scheming around two TEs. They're keeping at least 3 and Toiolo isn't there to catch.



But that is a lot of money to spend on TE position


I agree.

But.

Not enough is made of the idea that they desperately need to win games this year. People are going to get fired if there' s another 5-7 win season. Probably not the coach, but jobs are on the line.
Better than anything else we have at TE.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/18/2021 3:01 pm : link
I like this signing. Guessing it's incentive-laden.
It  
AcidTest : 3/18/2021 3:01 pm : link
looks like a good signing. He doesn't have nearly Engram's speed, but he catches the ball and can block. He could be a massive security blanket for Jones, especially on third and less than 10.
Does this mean  
jestersdead : 3/18/2021 3:01 pm : link
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
RE: RE: Funny  
ajr2456 : 3/18/2021 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15185119 HMunster said:
Quote:
In comment 15185119 HMunster said:


Quote:




Quote:


Here we go
Big Rick in FL : 2:53 pm : link : reply
Everybody overreacting to the first numbers that come out which are always high.

2 years 16
ajr2456 : 2:53 pm : link : reply
For Kyle Rudolph? Yikes. This franchise is lost.



The fact these two posts were literally back to back is hysterical to me.




It's every single signing for as long as I can remember. The first reported numbers are bullshit 100% of the time.


Bookers weren’t.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We're  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15185125 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15185125 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15185109 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15185097 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15185086 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him.



Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster



Garrett really enjoys scheming around two TEs. They're keeping at least 3 and Toiolo isn't there to catch.



But that is a lot of money to spend on TE position



I agree.

But.

Not enough is made of the idea that they desperately need to win games this year. People are going to get fired if there' s another 5-7 win season. Probably not the coach, but jobs are on the line.


I think no matter what happens next season, Judge and probably Graham (if he doesn’t get a HC job) are safe.
Eli's favorite Pro Bowl target  
blueblood : 3/18/2021 3:03 pm : link
Nice
RE: Does this mean  
BleedBlue : 3/18/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:
Quote:
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?


100% IMO


They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
We'll know when the details come in, but at this point it sounds like  
Ira : 3/18/2021 3:03 pm : link
an overpay, but not a big overpay. You almost always overpay in free agency.
RE: Does this mean  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/18/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:
Quote:
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?


There's a high probability Pitts isn't there at 11.

I would say this makes Engram actually tradeable. They weren't going to trade him just because fans are sick of him. At least they can replace him with something now.
Jason Garret's  
JINTin Adirondacks : 3/18/2021 3:03 pm : link
Giant version of Witten has arrived.
Always been a fan of his.  
bceagle05 : 3/18/2021 3:03 pm : link
Glad to have him.
2 years 16 mill?  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/18/2021 3:04 pm : link
How much is guaranteed. That’s a terrible deal if he’s guaranteed over 8.
Judge hoping to recreate Gronk/Hernandez  
Blue Dream : 3/18/2021 3:04 pm : link
With half the talent
I'll put over under on receptions at 20  
sharp315 : 3/18/2021 3:04 pm : link
No way that 16m over 2 can be true..... also didn't the Viks do a post June 1 cut so he'll get limited practice time with DJ. This is a head scratcher to me.
RE: RE: Does this mean  
ajr2456 : 3/18/2021 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:
Quote:
In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:


Quote:


moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?



100% IMO


They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block


If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
Dont think this is the end of Engram at all  
Brandon Walsh : 3/18/2021 3:05 pm : link
Just look at what the Patriots did this offseason at tight end.

Where is Judge from ?

Who wants to be multiple ?

It allows Engram to play his natural position of move tight end an upgrade from Kaden Smith.
RE: Judge hoping to recreate Gronk/Hernandez  
Bill L : 3/18/2021 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15185158 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
With half the talent

Then that would be equal to one of them. That's a bargain.
RE: Buh-bye?  
jvm52106 : 3/18/2021 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15185111 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:



That fucking play summons up everything about EE and everything about all the complainers of Jones. That is a perfect fucking pass that would have won us the game and that moron with his lackadaisical approach drops the ball. I don't care that the defense let them score, the game was lost right there. You win games or you lose them. That was a winning play that EE lost and cost us the game.

appears to be slowing down.  
Enzo : 3/18/2021 3:05 pm : link
Wrong side of 30. What's not to like?
He is a big security blanket  
Dankbeerman : 3/18/2021 3:06 pm : link
and can be a redzone threat. Also he is an acctual inline TE.
It  
AcidTest : 3/18/2021 3:06 pm : link
could mean that they want to trade Engram because of the cash now tied up in the TE position.

It could also mean that they want an extra receiving target at TE because they don't like the TE options in the draft, and to protect against injury at the position.
It’s  
King Quis : 3/18/2021 3:09 pm : link
2 years “up to” 14 million
It could also mean  
jvm52106 : 3/18/2021 3:09 pm : link
they want a talented player, who will be there game in and game out, who has leadership qualities and will produce in the run game (blocking) and the Red Zone!

People need to stop bitching. Every signing is shit on here and every one not signed is a some huge lost opportunity.

I trust Judge has a vision for what he wants and WHO he wants!
Have to wait on the numbers  
section125 : 3/18/2021 3:09 pm : link
but that seems a tad high to me.
I  
AcidTest : 3/18/2021 3:09 pm : link
think this is more about Kaden Smith than EE.
OK with me  
Gfan in PA : 3/18/2021 3:09 pm : link
Guy can catch and play ball. Someone will have to account for him. Does he block? As for price....its not my money!
Love this signing!  
Straw Hat : 3/18/2021 3:09 pm : link
A te who can CATCH and BLOCK!!!??? Holy crap!
No chance it's 8M per a year. None. Zero.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/18/2021 3:10 pm : link
"Wrong side of 30". He isn't a RB. He's a blocking TE with good hands. Something we sorely need.
RE: RE: RE: Does this mean  
BleedBlue : 3/18/2021 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:
Quote:
In comment 15185150 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:


Quote:


moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?



100% IMO


They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block



If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?


for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....
already down 2 million...  
Amtoft : 3/18/2021 3:10 pm : link
Expecting this one to come in at two years with a MAX value around $14 million for Kyle Rudolph and the #Giants.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/18/2021 3:10 pm : link
We'd have 'This sucks! What a joke!' posts if the Chiefs traded Mahomes to us tomorrow & absorbed his contract.
RE: RE: Buh-bye?  
HMunster : 3/18/2021 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15185111 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15185111 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:







That fucking play summons up everything about EE and everything about all the complainers of Jones. That is a perfect fucking pass that would have won us the game and that moron with his lackadaisical approach drops the ball. I don't care that the defense let them score, the game was lost right there. You win games or you lose them. That was a winning play that EE lost and cost us the game.

+1
I like this a lot  
Boatie Warrant : 3/18/2021 3:10 pm : link
Seemed really good at contested catches
I love the Witten comparison  
George from PA : 3/18/2021 3:10 pm : link
A 2-way TE was needed.

If incentives ladden... basically pushed to next year's cap
RE: I  
mphbullet36 : 3/18/2021 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15185178 AcidTest said:
Quote:
think this is more about Kaden Smith than EE.


for that $$$? You can't be investing that much money into TE.

8 MM is starter $$$
I don't have a problem with taking a look  
Greg from LI : 3/18/2021 3:11 pm : link
Money seems a bit steep for a guy who's coming off a down season and will turn 32 in November. I wouldn't expect him to be anything close to his Pro Bowl form, but if he can get open and hold on to the ball, he can help the team.
RE: A little pricey, a DG/KA staple, but he might actually be worth it  
The_Boss : 3/18/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15185128 The_Boss said:
Quote:
-


Upon further review: he’s 31...didn’t play much last year and it wasn’t due to injury. So that’s a red flag for me. His numbers probably spike here off 2020 due to the fact that he’s likely the best option at TE by default. But if all he does is catch some TD’s and help Peart on that right side blocking in the run game, it might not prove to be a bad signing.
One thing about Zimmer  
ghost718 : 3/18/2021 3:11 pm : link
He's got a quick hook

Wouldn't automatically jump to conclusions about him leaving the Vikings.
RE: It could also mean  
ajr2456 : 3/18/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15185175 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
they want a talented player, who will be there game in and game out, who has leadership qualities and will produce in the run game (blocking) and the Red Zone!

People need to stop bitching. Every signing is shit on here and every one not signed is a some huge lost opportunity.

I trust Judge has a vision for what he wants and WHO he wants!


Nobody shit on the pass rusher. They can give us a signing not to shit on. Sorry a tight end on the downswing of his career at above market value doesn’t get me clapping for this teams offseason.
Great  
BillT : 3/18/2021 3:11 pm : link
Love this. A real TE. Will wonders never cease.
like it a good amount  
Payasdaddy : 3/18/2021 3:11 pm : link
sure, would be better at 28 vs 31
but isnt beat to shreds Is still functional, can get open enough, real TE hands and a good enough blocker where you can call him a legit all around TE
If we get KG, saquon is close to 100% and we get one more interior olineman, think our offense will be pretty well rounded
Thats not even including a high pick at WR (top 3 rds)
RE: appears to be slowing down.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/18/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15185167 Enzo said:
Quote:
Wrong side of 30. What's not to like?


Can he catch the ball when it’s thrown to him and can he block at a competitive leve? If so, that’s an upgrade even if he’s not the player he once was.
Everything else aside  
HoodieGelo : 3/18/2021 3:11 pm : link
as a Notre Dame fan, I LOVE this move! He's up in age but he was one of my favorites growing up. Dude is a class act, super pumped about this signing
Now recoup a third for Engram  
Sean : 3/18/2021 3:12 pm : link
RE: One thing about Zimmer  
Anakim : 3/18/2021 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15185194 ghost718 said:
Quote:
He's got a quick hook

Wouldn't automatically jump to conclusions about him leaving the Vikings.


I think he cost too much for them to keep and they wanted to give a bigger role to Irv Smith Jr.
I like the player  
jestersdead : 3/18/2021 3:12 pm : link
just not sure I'd sign a guy who cant beat a 40 year old on the Peloton. I crushed this guy on that ESPN ride
Is it possible they just forgot to release Engram before his  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 3:13 pm : link
$6M became guaranteed?


:-)
Time to trade Engram...  
90.Cal : 3/18/2021 3:13 pm : link
Fingers crossed for a day 2 pick...
RE: RE: appears to be slowing down.  
Enzo : 3/18/2021 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15185167 Enzo said:
Quote:
In comment 15185167 Enzo said:


Quote:


Wrong side of 30. What's not to like?



Can he catch the ball when it’s thrown to him and can he block at a competitive leve? If so, that’s an upgrade even if he’s not the player he once was.

seems like what we heard about Tate when he was signed.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Does this mean  
ajr2456 : 3/18/2021 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15185162 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15185162 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15185150 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:


Quote:


moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?



100% IMO


They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block



If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?



for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....


But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.
This move means absolutely nothing  
Mike from Ohio : 3/18/2021 3:14 pm : link
about Evan Engram.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Does this mean  
HMunster : 3/18/2021 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15185183 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15185183 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15185162 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15185150 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:


Quote:


moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?



100% IMO


They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block



If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?



for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....



But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.

$5M - $7M? Oh. So you have the contract details? Please, do share.
RE: RE: I  
AcidTest : 3/18/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15185178 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15185178 AcidTest said:


Quote:


think this is more about Kaden Smith than EE.



for that $$$? You can't be investing that much money into TE.

8 MM is starter $$$


It is a lot, but they may not: like the TEs in the draft, be able to sign Golladay, or think that any rookie WR can be a real #1 in his first year. We also need better blocking at the position to help our young OL. I do hope it's an indication we're trading EE, but I just don't think so.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Does this mean  
BleedBlue : 3/18/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15185183 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15185183 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15185162 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15185150 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:


Quote:


moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?



100% IMO


They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block



If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?



for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....



But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.


1. there is no dead money for trading engram
2. we dont know the official numbers yet. 14 mill max value is probably incentive laden as shit
3. pitts can be used outside with rudolph playing inline. i dont see this as poor asset management at all. If you are a team that runs a 2QB system you must invest more into QB position. if we run 2 TE sets often, you need 3 or 4 even decent TEs for injury, multiple looks, skillsets, etc.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Does this mean  
Biteymax22 : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15185183 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15185183 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15185162 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15185150 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:


Quote:


moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?



100% IMO


They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block



If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?



for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....



But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.


I don't believe there'd be dead money on Engram's contract. The 5th year options are essentially a 1 year "all salary" deal.
nice add..  
Producer : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
i like it.
I like it  
illmatic : 3/18/2021 3:16 pm : link
Money initially seems a bit high but I guess we’ll see how it’s really structured. But he can block and catch, he’s not that old since he’ll be turning 32 during the season and based on some articles I read after he was cut, he’s very motivated heading into this season. I think he’s a good addition to the team. It also frees them up to trade Engram if they somehow get a good offer for him, though that isn’t likely at this point. Or if they let engram walk next season and Rudolph plays well in the first year and sticks around for the second year of his contract, that works too. It just gives them options.
How low do you think Rupolph  
ajr2456 : 3/18/2021 3:17 pm : link
Cap hit is if he stays on the roster for the full season? It’s not going to be $2 million.
Somewhere during the day, we went from no chance Pitts will be there  
Bill L : 3/18/2021 3:17 pm : link
at #11 to we just wasted a fuckton of money on Rudolph because we can't pay Pitts and him together.
I'll hold off complete  
ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 3/18/2021 3:18 pm : link
judgement until the numbers come in, but Rudolph is a solid pro, and what is regarded as a good in line blocker. This should allow EE to be utilized as a mismatch TE all over the formation, which is better suited than forcing him in line (if he's still here of course).

On the opposite end, he did miss the last 4 games of the season with a foot injury that sent him to IR, so I imagine that checked out. Performance wise, his numbers have been trending downwards, 39 catches, for 367 yards and 6 TDs in 2019, and now 28-334-1 in 2020. Some of this can be attributed to losing more snap share to Irv Smith, but I imagine he's also wearing down a bit.
Red zone threat.  
BigBlueNH : 3/18/2021 3:18 pm : link
Who did we have last year? Really no one. Part of the reason we struggled to score TDs. Rudolph will help in that dept. So would Golladay. The Giants clearly realized that this was an area that needed to improve.
RE: i wonder  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15185067 KDubbs said:
Quote:
if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position

The contract matters.

If 2/$16M is accurate, that's a pretty significant overpay.

And just to get out in front of the Judge-defense DGers, it's an overpay even if JJ asked for it.
we will be really lucky  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/18/2021 3:18 pm : link
if Pitts is undrafted when we get to pick. He is a weapon more than a TE and some having him going as early was #3.
RE: Somewhere during the day, we went from no chance Pitts will be there  
BleedBlue : 3/18/2021 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15185223 Bill L said:
Quote:
at #11 to we just wasted a fuckton of money on Rudolph because we can't pay Pitts and him together.


to me, we now dont care as much if pitts is there. if he is we can take him and ship EE much more confidently now that we have solid depth at the position and a vet to help pitts along. if he isnt there, you still have good depth and a decent pair of TEs in EE and rudolph
I dont like EE at all  
Payasdaddy : 3/18/2021 3:21 pm : link
but getting him away from in line blocking may be helpful
he isnt horrible, he gives effort he just isnt good at it
probably selling low for him now
Bills give late 3rd, gotta consider it draft his replacement in 3rd or 4th rd
We can be sure  
JonC : 3/18/2021 3:21 pm : link
they've got enough smart restructures at the ready, if needed to sign KG, draft picks, etc.
RE: Here we go  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15185069 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Everybody overreacting to the first numbers that come out which are always high.

Rick, I remember a time when you genuinely believed that only the guaranteed money counted against the cap and the rest didn't matter.

I think it's best to let the full overreaction // reaction cycle run itself out before trying to poke fun. It's not like this FO doesn't have a history of overpaying for free agents.
RE: RE: i wonder  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15185067 KDubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15185067 KDubbs said:


Quote:


if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position


The contract matters.

If 2/$16M is accurate, that's a pretty significant overpay.

And just to get out in front of the Judge-defense DGers, it's an overpay even if JJ asked for it.


In Judge I truly trust, but if it’s anywhere near those figures (Guarantees are all that matters to me. I don’t care what they put on paper), this “the Giants can do nothing wrong” fan will be quite annoyed
its a peculiar signing  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3/18/2021 3:23 pm : link
but lets see what else happens?.. If we get KG, we got him, Barkley, Engram (unless dealt), Rudolph, Shepard and Slayton. That should be more than enough for evaluating Jones.

It would also LIKELY guarantee the Giants go defense at 11 (Surtain, Farley, Rousseau?, Paye?, etc)
CYA later Evan Engram  
montanagiant : 3/18/2021 3:23 pm : link
RE: It could also mean  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15185175 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
they want a talented player, who will be there game in and game out, who has leadership qualities and will produce in the run game (blocking) and the Red Zone!

People need to stop bitching. Every signing is shit on here and every one not signed is a some huge lost opportunity.

I trust Judge has a vision for what he wants and WHO he wants!

FFS if Judge is in charge of all player personnel moves and manages the fucking cap along with it, then just fire DG and KA today.

Oh, what's that? He might only have input on the players themselves and DG/KA take it from there? Ah, well in that case, I guess we don't need to involve JJ in the discussion, right?
RE: .  
Dinger : 3/18/2021 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15185140 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I've been quietly hoping for this since the Vikings cut him. I love this. We need a professional at this position. Now get Engram off this team.


I'm in the same boat as you here Danny but I don't care if the get rid of Engram unless his salary is keeping someone better off the team. who Knows maybe Rudolph could teach him a thing or two.
Evan Engram isn't getting traded.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/18/2021 3:25 pm : link
This move means absolutely nothing in regards to EE
RE: Evan Engram isn't getting traded.  
TommyWiseau : 3/18/2021 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15185247 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
This move means absolutely nothing in regards to EE


Agreed.
RE: We can be sure  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15185234 JonC said:
Quote:
they've got enough smart restructures at the ready, if needed to sign KG, draft picks, etc.

They'll probably need Rudolph to be one of the restructures.
Kinda worried about  
Breeze_94 : 3/18/2021 3:27 pm : link
giving him 8 mil APY. He'll be 32...has regressed a bit already, no?

8 mil is alot. Other moves have to be coming if they plan on signing KG
Sounds more like it’s...  
Mike in St. Louis : 3/18/2021 3:28 pm : link
2 years, $14 million max
RE: RE: RE: i wonder  
HMunster : 3/18/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15185226 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15185226 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15185067 KDubbs said:


Quote:


if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position


The contract matters.

If 2/$16M is accurate, that's a pretty significant overpay.

And just to get out in front of the Judge-defense DGers, it's an overpay even if JJ asked for it.



In Judge I truly trust, but if it’s anywhere near those figures (Guarantees are all that matters to me. I don’t care what they put on paper), this “the Giants can do nothing wrong” fan will be quite annoyed

Agree. But I think a lot of what you're seeing from that crowd is an (over)reaction to the constant "the Giants can do nothing right" posts.
Why do some of you people...  
Chris in Philly : 3/18/2021 3:29 pm : link
insist on running with the first numbers you year? Every time it’s the same thing. Jesus...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Does this mean  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15185208 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15185208 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15185183 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15185162 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15185150 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:


Quote:


moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?



100% IMO


They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block



If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?



for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....



But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.



I don't believe there'd be dead money on Engram's contract. The 5th year options are essentially a 1 year "all salary" deal.

Fully guaranteed as of yesterday.

All salary, yes. But all dead money if cut.
Engram's salary is all base. He's tradeable with no dead cap.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/18/2021 3:30 pm : link
But I'll never stop laughing if they extend him, which might free up money this year. Reaction would be priceless.
the guy is a pro with good hands who can still catch it in traffic  
Victor in CT : 3/18/2021 3:30 pm : link
a good addition who will help Jones.

jeez these people here are tiresome. WHY DON'T THEY DO SOMETHING? DG ASLEEP AT THE ROLODEX!! Followed by "WHY DID THEY DO THAT? DG DOESN'T KNOW WHAT HE'S DOING!!
This is one signing where I don't get extreme reactions either way  
Greg from LI : 3/18/2021 3:30 pm : link
It's not a terrible signing, it's not a great signing. Not bad seems to be a fair assessment to me.
its not an overpay  
BigBlueCane : 3/18/2021 3:31 pm : link
if they planning ahead. Ie, Move Engram and draft a young TE to learn from Rudolph.
I guess I was right  
djm : 3/18/2021 3:33 pm : link
they definitely want to go 2 TE sets more often. Good, that's a recipe for winning.
RE: RE: RE: RE: i wonder  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15185237 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15185237 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15185226 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15185067 KDubbs said:


Quote:


if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position


The contract matters.

If 2/$16M is accurate, that's a pretty significant overpay.

And just to get out in front of the Judge-defense DGers, it's an overpay even if JJ asked for it.



In Judge I truly trust, but if it’s anywhere near those figures (Guarantees are all that matters to me. I don’t care what they put on paper), this “the Giants can do nothing wrong” fan will be quite annoyed


Agree. But I think a lot of what you're seeing from that crowd is an (over)reaction to the constant "the Giants can do nothing right" posts.

Herman, I appreciate what you're contributing here, but I think Fiddy and I understand each other's positions fairly and considerately.

He knows that I'm not particularly inclined to defend DG, and I know that he's not particularly inclined to attack DG. But I hope that he and I both trust that we're both hoping that DG (or JJ, or KA, or Mara, or whomever) is right, because we both want to cheer on a winner every Sunday.

I know that I'm well established in the crowd to which you're referring, but that comes from recent history - the Giants are 18-46 over the past 4 years; it takes a toll on all of us. I just want the team to win again. I see more missteps than progress in the way they operate, and I don't see any benefit in pretending to see it otherwise.
oh  
djm : 3/18/2021 3:34 pm : link
I forgot, not allowed to talk football. it's all about the money!

Maybe wait a few weeks or months and let the details come out. Or, panic. Whatever works.

So much for the Giants not having any money to spend this off-season. Now fans are freaking that they are spending too much money, that they never even had in the first place.

Love it.
RE: its not an overpay  
BleedBlue : 3/18/2021 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15185271 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
if they planning ahead. Ie, Move Engram and draft a young TE to learn from Rudolph.


i agree. i think EE is gonna get moved if pitts is there at 11
Rudolph  
stretch234 : 3/18/2021 3:35 pm : link
He did say that he was being used way too much as a blocker. Having multiple TE that are different keeps defenses guessing
RE: Engram's salary is all base. He's tradeable with no dead cap.  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15185263 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
But I'll never stop laughing if they extend him, which might free up money this year. Reaction would be priceless.

Tradable, yes.

Fully dead money if cut.

That's a dynamic that could potentially matter.
RE: oh  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15185281 djm said:
Quote:
I forgot, not allowed to talk football. it's all about the money!

Maybe wait a few weeks or months and let the details come out. Or, panic. Whatever works.

So much for the Giants not having any money to spend this off-season. Now fans are freaking that they are spending too much money, that they never even had in the first place.

Love it.

Dude, it's a salary cap league. I don't know how many times that needs to be refreshed for you. I agree that the football value should be first and foremost, but you go overboard with pretending that the money doesn't matter - it does.
.  
Go Terps : 3/18/2021 3:37 pm : link
Didn't Judge say something about not wanting players to coach players?

If Rudolph is brought in I hope it's because he can play. We have coaches to do the coaching.
RE: oh  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15185281 djm said:
Quote:
I forgot, not allowed to talk football. it's all about the money!

Maybe wait a few weeks or months and let the details come out. Or, panic. Whatever works.

So much for the Giants not having any money to spend this off-season. Now fans are freaking that they are spending too much money, that they never even had in the first place.

Love it.

Dude, it's a salary cap league. I don't know how many times that needs to be refreshed for you. I agree that the football value should be first and foremost, but you go overboard with pretending that the money doesn't matter - it does.
RE: RE: Engram's salary is all base. He's tradeable with no dead cap.  
BillT : 3/18/2021 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15185263 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15185263 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


But I'll never stop laughing if they extend him, which might free up money this year. Reaction would be priceless.


Tradable, yes.

Fully dead money if cut.

That's a dynamic that could potentially matter.

They aren't cutting him that ship has sailed. Trade? That makes sense.
RE: Evan Engram isn't getting traded.  
BillT : 3/18/2021 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15185247 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
This move means absolutely nothing in regards to EE

Not sure why this is true. He could certainly be traded.
I like this signing  
WillVAB : 3/18/2021 3:39 pm : link
A little pricey but he’s the type of TE this team needs.
Judge  
AcidTest : 3/18/2021 3:39 pm : link
learned under Belichick. Belichick just signed two expensive FA TEs.
Rudolph can indeed block  
djm : 3/18/2021 3:39 pm : link
and caught 28 passes in 12 games last year. IRv Smith got more and more looks as the season progressed.

He didn't miss a game for like 4 years straight before last season saw him miss 4.

I mean, shit, who wouldn't want to see a cagy two way TE added to this team? MONEY!!!!

Get the fuck over it.
"the Giants can do nothing right"...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/18/2021 3:40 pm : link
...do these fans exist?

Hint...NO.

Love the player  
rasbutant : 3/18/2021 3:40 pm : link
Would have been better a few year ago. Also hope those number are inflated for agent PR.

Giants have been way more active then I thought they would be.
"the Giants can do no wrong crowd"...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/18/2021 3:40 pm : link
...neither do these guys.
RE: Rudolph can indeed block  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15185309 djm said:
Quote:
and caught 28 passes in 12 games last year. IRv Smith got more and more looks as the season progressed.

He didn't miss a game for like 4 years straight before last season saw him miss 4.

I mean, shit, who wouldn't want to see a cagy two way TE added to this team? MONEY!!!!

Get the fuck over it.

I like the player.

The money matters. It always will. Get the fuck over it.
It’s hilarious how many people never learn  
jlukes : 3/18/2021 3:41 pm : link
And react to the first contract numbers that come out, which are almost always leaked by the agent and don’t tell anywhere near the real story about the true contract value
its 2 year 14 mil now  
Chip : 3/18/2021 3:42 pm : link
A blocking TE first one since Bennett
RE: RE: oh  
djm : 3/18/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15185281 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15185281 djm said:


Quote:


I forgot, not allowed to talk football. it's all about the money!

Maybe wait a few weeks or months and let the details come out. Or, panic. Whatever works.

So much for the Giants not having any money to spend this off-season. Now fans are freaking that they are spending too much money, that they never even had in the first place.

Love it.


Dude, it's a salary cap league. I don't know how many times that needs to be refreshed for you. I agree that the football value should be first and foremost, but you go overboard with pretending that the money doesn't matter - it does.


thanks for telling me it's a cap league. I didn't know that. NEVER ONCE FUCKING SAID MONEY DOESN'T matter. NOT ONCE.

What I said was, we'd have cap room. And we do. You don't have to acknowledge this, but it's a fact.

Contract probably not going to cripple us since it's a 2 years deal likely littered with guarantees.

Again, why on earth would the Giants want a savy vet TE here.
RE: It’s hilarious how many people never learn  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15185319 jlukes said:
Quote:
And react to the first contract numbers that come out, which are almost always leaked by the agent and don’t tell anywhere near the real story about the true contract value

True. We did find out that Booker's cap number will only be $2.75M instead of $3M.
bah  
D HOS : 3/18/2021 3:43 pm : link
Given that Jonnu wasn't going to happen, I like this move. But my bingo card had "FA TE: J Smith / Hollister" not Rudolph. So I don't think I can check that one off.
It’s probably like $5 mil signing bonus, $1.5mm salary year one  
jlukes : 3/18/2021 3:43 pm : link
No then some combination of salary or roster bonuses in year totaling around 8 million

And he’ll either be released or extended after one year
RE: RE: Rudolph can indeed block  
djm : 3/18/2021 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15185309 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15185309 djm said:


Quote:


and caught 28 passes in 12 games last year. IRv Smith got more and more looks as the season progressed.

He didn't miss a game for like 4 years straight before last season saw him miss 4.

I mean, shit, who wouldn't want to see a cagy two way TE added to this team? MONEY!!!!

Get the fuck over it.


I like the player.

The money matters. It always will. Get the fuck over it.


You're the cap guru. Good for you. Don't like it when I say the Giants are going to have more room than you or others here thought? Ok, fine. It is what it is.

2 year deal. likely some details in this deal we don't know. LIkely some incentives. I think everyone will be ok. HAng in there guys.
Feels a little like the Pete Mitchel signing  
Gfan in PA : 3/18/2021 3:45 pm : link
back in 2000. He had one decent season with us. Hope this guy gives us at least that much. Think Rudolf a better blocker.
RE: I thought  
Larry in Pencilvania : 3/18/2021 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15185107 cjac said:
Quote:
Kyle Rudolph retired


He did. He's pulling his 401k
RE: RE: It’s hilarious how many people never learn  
jlukes : 3/18/2021 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15185319 jlukes said:
Quote:
In comment 15185319 jlukes said:


Quote:


And react to the first contract numbers that come out, which are almost always leaked by the agent and don’t tell anywhere near the real story about the true contract value


True. We did find out that Booker's cap number will only be $2.75M instead of $3M.


Dude you said it in another thread the other day. You need to step away. Ask Eric to change your password or something
Solid move  
Jay on the Island : 3/18/2021 3:48 pm : link
Now it gives the Giants flexibility at TE. If they receive an offer they like for Engram they can move him. If they keep EE they can run more two TE sets to utilize both in the passing game. If they add Golladay and a WR early in the draft they will have a nice stable of weapons.
what the Giants are doing  
djm : 3/18/2021 3:49 pm : link
is spending more short term money but not a lot of crazy long term money, other than Williams. And even Williams is only 3 years. The cap is likely to go up but over the next 2-3 years the Giants will likely have some players needing long term deals. Rudolph won't hurt that cause. NEither will the passrusher.

Giants are in fine shape. They just need to start winning. If they start winning they will keep the players deemed necessary. You can dissect these little FA moves all you want. None of them will hurt the long term cause.
I want my comeupins!  
FranknWeezer : 3/18/2021 3:50 pm : link
FranknWeezer. In the office, at his desk. With the Magic 8-Ball.

;-)
Link
RE: Evan Engram isn't getting traded.  
stoneman : 3/18/2021 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15185247 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
This move means absolutely nothing in regards to EE


I agree - I think it means more that they have given up on the idea of Pitts at #11.
Great  
mittenedman : 3/18/2021 3:54 pm : link
move
RE: RE: Evan Engram isn't getting traded.  
Jon in NYC : 3/18/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15185247 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15185247 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:


This move means absolutely nothing in regards to EE



I agree - I think it means more that they have given up on the idea of Pitts at #11.


A 31 year old on a 1-2 year deal should not affect our draft in any way. If Pitts is there I think he'll be the guy.
I'd  
AcidTest : 3/18/2021 3:57 pm : link
be stunned if Pitts is available at #11.
RE: RE: Engram's salary is all base. He's tradeable with no dead cap.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/18/2021 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15185263 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15185263 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


But I'll never stop laughing if they extend him, which might free up money this year. Reaction would be priceless.


Tradable, yes.

Fully dead money if cut.

That's a dynamic that could potentially matter.


He has no signing bonus. There is no dead money.
Pitts aint makin it to 11  
Breeze_94 : 3/18/2021 3:59 pm : link
anyway

I'd really like Freiermuth on day 2
Posting approaches for Gettleman Defenders  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 4:00 pm : link
Approach #1: If player/deal looks favorable then post that Gettleman is doing good job and his critics are just morons.

Approach #2: If player/deal looks even remotely questionable then stay relatively silent to DG and post that likely Joe Judge signed off on it, so its okay.

Approach #3: If player/deal looks like a blatantly poor decision then go with something along the lines of "there was no other option, or not every GM bats a thousand, or let's let things play out first".

And lastly, an alternative to Approach #3 for some is just head for the....


Love this move...  
NorthCountryGiantsFan : 3/18/2021 4:01 pm : link
Prolly won't set the world on fire, but can see him easily changing 6-7 field goals into 6-7 touchdowns and being a pesky large presence on 3rd and mediums...moves like this strengthen DEPTH, which has been a very dirty word around Giants land for years
RE: RE: RE: Evan Engram isn't getting traded.  
Dinger : 3/18/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15185247 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15185351 stoneman said:


Quote:


In comment 15185247 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:


This move means absolutely nothing in regards to EE



I agree - I think it means more that they have given up on the idea of Pitts at #11.



A 31 year old on a 1-2 year deal should not affect our draft in any way. If Pitts is there I think he'll be the guy.


You're right and here's why I think so; Not sure if it was here or another site, but they brought up the fact that JJ is of the mind set that BB is. Don't draft for need draft BPA. And if that means that you have multiple talented tight ends, then you will scheme around that and that will be your identity. Similar to what the '80s giants did by constantly drafting Linebackers. Having strength at one position doesn't mean you are necessarily weak at others and can go towards covering those 'weaknesses'.
RE: Posting approaches for Gettleman Defenders  
section125 : 3/18/2021 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15185370 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Approach #1: If player/deal looks favorable then post that Gettleman is doing good job and his critics are just morons.

Approach #2: If player/deal looks even remotely questionable then stay relatively silent to DG and post that likely Joe Judge signed off on it, so its okay.

Approach #3: If player/deal looks like a blatantly poor decision then go with something along the lines of "there was no other option, or not every GM bats a thousand, or let's let things play out first".

And lastly, an alternative to Approach #3 for some is just head for the....


Brilliant!

Now do one for the haters....
I like it, not sure why he cost so much but it will help Barkley  
Danny Dimes : 3/18/2021 4:07 pm : link
I hope they add a Guard within the top 3 of their picks but Barkley is going to have a career year upcoming season. Just need a Solid Guard and #2 CB this draft now
agree with Greg  
ryanmkeane : 3/18/2021 4:08 pm : link
i don't really see how you can love or hate the move. It's likely a 1 year deal for a veteran TE...he will provide some stability out there and he's a great leader. But - not sure how much he's going to effect things on the field. We will see.
if I read BBI for the first time  
UConn4523 : 3/18/2021 4:09 pm : link
today I'd picture my kids classroom, a bunch for 5/6 year olds teasing each other about who's doing better than who in coloring inside the lines.

Take a break people.
Would be great if this was five years ago  
M.S. : 3/18/2021 4:10 pm : link

but Kyle Rudolph is going into his 11th year in the NFL, and the tires have lost a lot of tread.

Is this such a great move for a team that needs so much more than just an aging TE to be a serious contending team?
Good week so far  
joeinpa : 3/18/2021 4:10 pm : link
If they get Golladay it becomes a great week. Really setting themselves up nicely for the draft
5th best blocking TE last year.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/18/2021 4:12 pm : link
1 dropped pass in 3 years.

Basically the Anti-Engram in those 2 departments
we see change of scenery work wonders  
UConn4523 : 3/18/2021 4:13 pm : link
all the time. Of course that can never be us though.

I'm good with the move. Not over the moon or anything but Rudolph checks some boxes that have been missing. And for those that want Engram gone, well, there aren't many options so this is what you get (if he's even gone).
He’s here not for Pitts  
Daniel in MI : 3/18/2021 4:16 pm : link
But to mentor EE by showing him things like:
- if the ball hits your hands, try catching it not batting it up
- in the playbook, that little curved line means “block” not waive by
Worth it.
RE: Posting approaches for Gettleman Defenders  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/18/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15185370 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Approach #1: If player/deal looks favorable then post that Gettleman is doing good job and his critics are just morons.

Approach #2: If player/deal looks even remotely questionable then stay relatively silent to DG and post that likely Joe Judge signed off on it, so its okay.

Approach #3: If player/deal looks like a blatantly poor decision then go with something along the lines of "there was no other option, or not every GM bats a thousand, or let's let things play out first".

And lastly, an alternative to Approach #3 for some is just head for the....


It's funny - every post is about the GM to you. Complaining about a fictional group of posters who like the GM.
RE: 5th best blocking TE last year.  
Amtoft : 3/18/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15185396 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
1 dropped pass in 3 years.

Basically the Anti-Engram in those 2 departments


Yep people don't think how well Cooks was running... well good blocking TE kind of helps with that. We add Golladay and I am sure Barkley will be super happy with two player that will help him run better.
And..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/18/2021 4:18 pm : link
Mike in Ohio is right. This move means little regarding Engram. Rudolph is going to be a TE2 and a blocking TE when they need it. It does not make EE expendable.

They aren't signing Rudolph to be the TE1.
Great signing  
Saquads26 : 3/18/2021 4:18 pm : link
Judge is on point
RE: Would be great if this was five years ago  
SomeFan : 3/18/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15185391 M.S. said:
Quote:

but Kyle Rudolph is going into his 11th year in the NFL, and the tires have lost a lot of tread.

Is this such a great move for a team that needs so much more than just an aging TE to be a serious contending team?

I was thinking same. When I saw him play last year, he seemed to have slowed.
RE: He’s here not for Pitts  
blueblood : 3/18/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15185408 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
But to mentor EE by showing him things like:
- if the ball hits your hands, try catching it not batting it up
- in the playbook, that little curved line means “block” not waive by
Worth it.


or keep your freaking eyes open when you catch the ball.
re: speed  
Toth029 : 3/18/2021 4:24 pm : link
Engram has it and what has he done? If Rudolph can catch and run block, he is okay in my book.
sure he has  
Payasdaddy : 3/18/2021 4:25 pm : link
but basically he is a better version of kaden smith
sure handed still get open some 2 way player
where you are not telegraphing if its run or pass
good for 1 yr
sounds like Engram/Rudolph will be about  
UConn4523 : 3/18/2021 4:25 pm : link
half the cost of Jonnu Smith/Hunter Henry. Interested to see how the two duos perform.
put me in the camp that thinks this means goodbye w/ Engram  
Eric on Li : 3/18/2021 4:26 pm : link
carrying 4 tight ends is one thing, paying 3 of them seems strange. Engram needs a new contract next year as well. Maybe this is just an insurance move that allows them to trade Engram if overwhelmed or let him walk if too expensive, but either way I don't think you bring back Toillolo AND sign Rudolph if you are truly 100% behind your "pro bowl TE".

Again not saying there's an imminent trade about to go down (though there could be), just that this strikes me as a pretty high price to pay in combination with adding Ross, keeping Toillolo, and going after Golladay. Remember they also inquired on Hunter Henry.
if he can be Tony Galbreath he's worth it.  
Victor in CT : 3/18/2021 4:26 pm : link
know where the chains are and get 1st downs.
I remember Charlie Weis saying on  
eric2425ny : 3/18/2021 4:26 pm : link
multiple occasions that Rudolph should be a Giant. I know he is 31, but he’s a dependable 2 way TE that can help us. I have no issue with this signing.
Depending on the contract numbers  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/18/2021 4:27 pm : link
But a guy for 7 mill doesn't sound like what the Giants would pay for a TE2.

He also wanted out because he felt he was blocking too much in Minny.

I dunno but this seems like it could very much effect Engram especially if we sign Golladay.
solid vet  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/18/2021 4:30 pm : link
with great hands and good blocking skills. The Giants can be a little more creative with Evan Engram with a capable two-way TE like Rudolph ready to play a decent amount of snaps.
RE: agree with Greg  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/18/2021 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15185387 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
i don't really see how you can love or hate the move. It's likely a 1 year deal for a veteran TE...he will provide some stability out there and he's a great leader. But - not sure how much he's going to effect things on the field. We will see.


Literally none of the tight ends they had last season were capable blockers. This guy can block... that seems like a big difference.
shockey  
ryanmkeane : 3/18/2021 4:32 pm : link
not true. Toilolo is a great blocker
RE: shockey  
robbieballs2003 : 3/18/2021 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15185454 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
not true. Toilolo is a great blocker


Toilolo is a good pass blocker and bad run blocker.
RE: RE: agree with Greg  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15185387 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15185387 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


i don't really see how you can love or hate the move. It's likely a 1 year deal for a veteran TE...he will provide some stability out there and he's a great leader. But - not sure how much he's going to effect things on the field. We will see.



Literally none of the tight ends they had last season were capable blockers. This guy can block... that seems like a big difference.


Toilolo had more good games blocking than bad in 2020.
Smith has more bad games blocking than good.
Engram is worthless blocking.
I like Engram...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/18/2021 4:33 pm : link
...or maybe, I want to like Engram.

That said, his Pro Bowl selection, as odd as it may have been, may have created a better opportunity to move him this offseason. I suppose that they could keep him and hope that he plays well enough to sign (5th year) and trade, but the window seems as open as it will get right now. (aside from the fact that the cap is lower this year.)

RE: shockey  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15185454 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
not true. Toilolo is a great blocker


Easy does it...
I just read 5 different opinions on Toilolo.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/18/2021 4:35 pm : link
There’s only 1 opinion on Rudolph... he’s a good blocker.
Toilolo  
ryanmkeane : 3/18/2021 4:41 pm : link
can block really well, its the only thing he does well
Just browsing his recent numbers Rudolph is a great fit for Jones  
Eric on Li : 3/18/2021 4:43 pm : link
his last 3 years he's at an almost 80% catch rate of his targets. For his career he was right around 70% so while his volume over time has gone down a little bit he's been able to be even more efficient. Efficiency and reliability is huge for any young QB.

Also pretty remarkably last year was Rudolph's highest Y/C of his career near 12. That's slightly higher than Engram each of the last 2 years so while he's clearly not nearly as explosive he can still get downfield to some degree.

Obviously the size helps too. Just sounds like a really good security blanket. I'd had the impression he'd been injury prone but the 4 games he missed this past year were the first he missed since 2014. as long as he doesn't turn into a pumpkin at age 32 this seems like a really shrewd addition.
this is good news for Barkley too  
UConn4523 : 3/18/2021 4:44 pm : link
and for play action.
Is Kyle Rudolph entirely recovered from last season's  
M.S. : 3/18/2021 4:45 pm : link

foot injury that landed him on IR?
RE: Is Kyle Rudolph entirely recovered from last season's  
Jay on the Island : 3/18/2021 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15185493 M.S. said:
Quote:

foot injury that landed him on IR?

He must be if he passes the physical.
RE: Just browsing his recent numbers Rudolph is a great fit for Jones  
Ira : 3/18/2021 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15185488 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
his last 3 years he's at an almost 80% catch rate of his targets. For his career he was right around 70% so while his volume over time has gone down a little bit he's been able to be even more efficient. Efficiency and reliability is huge for any young QB.

Also pretty remarkably last year was Rudolph's highest Y/C of his career near 12. That's slightly higher than Engram each of the last 2 years so while he's clearly not nearly as explosive he can still get downfield to some degree.

Obviously the size helps too. Just sounds like a really good security blanket. I'd had the impression he'd been injury prone but the 4 games he missed this past year were the first he missed since 2014. as long as he doesn't turn into a pumpkin at age 32 this seems like a really shrewd addition.


IMO, the size is particularly important in the red zone. If we replace 6'3 Engram with 6'6 Rudolph and 5'10 Tate with 6'4 Golladay, our red zone efficiency should improve significantly.
lets hope rudolph isnt R ellison part duex  
Payasdaddy : 3/18/2021 4:49 pm : link
he has always been a better players, even 80% KR should be better than rhett
RE: Would be great if this was five years ago  
santacruzom : 3/18/2021 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15185391 M.S. said:
Quote:

but Kyle Rudolph is going into his 11th year in the NFL, and the tires have lost a lot of tread.


Oh boy... does this mean we're going to get a reboot of David Gettleman's "He hasn't lost ANYTHING" remark he made when Johnathan Stewart was signed?
Guys complaining about money  
Paulie Walnuts : 3/18/2021 4:49 pm : link
its not your money anyway/

Hope he plays well for us
RE: RE: RE: agree with Greg  
Victor in CT : 3/18/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15185450 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15185450 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 15185387 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


i don't really see how you can love or hate the move. It's likely a 1 year deal for a veteran TE...he will provide some stability out there and he's a great leader. But - not sure how much he's going to effect things on the field. We will see.



Literally none of the tight ends they had last season were capable blockers. This guy can block... that seems like a big difference.



Toilolo had more good games blocking than bad in 2020.
Smith has more bad games blocking than good.
Engram is worthless blocking.


together they were dangerous. wasn't it all 3 stacked on the right with Markus Golden standing to their right when they all went left on the snap and Jones got creamed?
Walnuts...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/18/2021 4:50 pm : link
...!

I've missed you fella.
Anyone else  
5BowlsSoon : 3/18/2021 4:54 pm : link
Expecting us to cut Toilolo after the draft and before the season begins?
RE: RE: RE: We're  
ColHowPepper : 3/18/2021 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15185109 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15185097 Mike in NY said:
Quote: In comment 15185086 Jon in NYC said:
Quote: not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him. ///////////

Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster /////////

Garrett really enjoys scheming around two TEs. They're keeping at least 3 and Toiolo isn't there to catch.
Toilolo didn't even block that well for a guy his size who isn't there to catch and we just re-signed him.
RE: RE: Would be great if this was five years ago  
M.S. : 3/18/2021 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15185391 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15185391 M.S. said:


Quote:



but Kyle Rudolph is going into his 11th year in the NFL, and the tires have lost a lot of tread.




Oh boy... does this mean we're going to get a reboot of David Gettleman's "He hasn't lost ANYTHING" remark he made when Johnathan Stewart was signed?

On the one hand, I'm a HUGE fan of Kyle Rudolph -- love the way he plays the game. On the other hand, he represents a short-term plug-and-play TE on a team that is MORE THAN a few years away from being a serious contender. Wish we got him five years ago so he could grow with a young team that still needs quite alot.
RE: Guys complaining about money  
M.S. : 3/18/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15185505 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
its not your money anyway/

Hope he plays well for us


Money (That's What I Want)


Link
If we got..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/18/2021 4:59 pm : link
him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.

Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.
He’s probably the best TE we  
eric2425ny : 3/18/2021 5:01 pm : link
have had in over a decade. Even at 31. And people are bitching about it.
RE: If we got..  
M.S. : 3/18/2021 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15185525 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.

Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.

I would have overpaid for Kyle Rudolph five years ago. This guy is something the Giants have been allergic to for umpteen many years: a true 2-way TE.
RE: If we got..  
chopperhatch : 3/18/2021 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15185525 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.

Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.


I dont even let it bother me that much. They never played the game, couldnt catch a cold or fight their way of a wet paper bag, but feel comfortable sounding off about football players.

Fucking epidemic of this place. Love the signing. Tough, smart football guy playing a tough guy position.
He's a solid player  
HomerJones45 : 3/18/2021 5:06 pm : link
got gradually pushed out in Minnesota by irv Smith which is understandable. Rudolph can still get it done. Guy is made for the Jason Witten role.
Happy to hear about the blocking  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/18/2021 5:06 pm : link
that is the best thing to like. I like the use of multiple TE's at the NFL level. It gives a lot of options.

Running wise I thought the Giants were much better running between the tackles than off tackle and the edges.
My last comment wasnt  
chopperhatch : 3/18/2021 5:07 pm : link
Directed at the mods btw. Needed to be sure of that.
Let's not forget that he is  
montanagiant : 3/18/2021 5:09 pm : link
An excellent addition to the locker room and is very involved with charitable issues in the local community.
RE: 28/334  
ColHowPepper : 3/18/2021 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15185126 AcidTest said:
Quote:
last year, which were his lowest since 2014. But two years ago he had 64/634. He’s had a fair number of injuries, including two concussions, but other than that, nothing very serious....
Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?
Homer  
Bill2 : 3/18/2021 5:16 pm : link
Agree. Would we take a few years of late career Witten?

He sure contributed to a lot of NFC East Divisional losses at ages older than Kyle Rudolph.

Statistically likely? Nope.

Anyone with 11 years at TE is an anomaly. Lets see what he has left in games in November not threads in March.

Hope you are well
RE: No chance it's 8M per a year. None. Zero.  
ColHowPepper : 3/18/2021 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15185182 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
"Wrong side of 30". He isn't a RB. He's a blocking TE with good hands. Something we sorely need.
Exactly, look at Ertz and Gronk and Witten, not exactly spring chickens
RE: Let's not forget that he is  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15185547 montanagiant said:
Quote:
An excellent addition to the locker room and is very involved with charitable issues in the local community.

The children of Carlstadt thank him in advance.

Can we leave that out of signing threads and embrace it when it happens? To toss it out there up front feels a little bit like telling me that the house I just bought in NJ comes with free volcano insurance - I'm not sure it matters, but just in case, it's nice to have it.

If you need to sell your fellow fans on Rudolph's candidacy for the Payton award, it might be an indication that you're reaching. Might be, not definite.
RE: this is good news for Barkley too  
mfsd : 3/18/2021 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15185492 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and for play action.


Exactly.
RE: RE: Let's not forget that he is  
montanagiant : 3/18/2021 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15185547 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15185547 montanagiant said:


Quote:


An excellent addition to the locker room and is very involved with charitable issues in the local community.


The children of Carlstadt thank him in advance.

Can we leave that out of signing threads and embrace it when it happens? To toss it out there up front feels a little bit like telling me that the house I just bought in NJ comes with free volcano insurance - I'm not sure it matters, but just in case, it's nice to have it.

If you need to sell your fellow fans on Rudolph's candidacy for the Payton award, it might be an indication that you're reaching. Might be, not definite.

I have no idea how it's wrong to point out his history of giving back to the community.
seems a bit steep  
bc4life : 3/18/2021 5:32 pm : link
Rudolph can black and catch. He will definitely help the running game.

RE: If we got..  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 5:33 pm : link
In comment 15185525 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.

Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.

Wait, what?

Another strawman.

If we got him 5 years ago, when he was in his late-20's, FMIC would like you to know that he thinks that people would complain about that. But we didn't get him then. Instead, FMIC is going to pretend that anyone complaining about this now would be complaining about this in FMIC's fictional version of the way things happened five years ago, when this is not what actually happened. But the magical word "if" allows FMIC to create whatever scenario he wants to rail against.

Remember when you used to pretend that you were impartial? It was back when people took you seriously.

I'm sure you'll either change the subject or just go attack Jimmy for being a dupe instead of actually responding, just like you have done every time I asked you why you thought the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics.

Hey, that reminds me, why did you try to act like the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics?

I'll save you the trouble of answering - it's because you have an agenda, just like everyone you like to dog on here.
RE: RE: If we got..  
ajr2456 : 3/18/2021 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15185525 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15185525 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.

Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.


Wait, what?

Another strawman.

If we got him 5 years ago, when he was in his late-20's, FMIC would like you to know that he thinks that people would complain about that. But we didn't get him then. Instead, FMIC is going to pretend that anyone complaining about this now would be complaining about this in FMIC's fictional version of the way things happened five years ago, when this is not what actually happened. But the magical word "if" allows FMIC to create whatever scenario he wants to rail against.

Remember when you used to pretend that you were impartial? It was back when people took you seriously.

I'm sure you'll either change the subject or just go attack Jimmy for being a dupe instead of actually responding, just like you have done every time I asked you why you thought the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics.

Hey, that reminds me, why did you try to act like the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics?

I'll save you the trouble of answering - it's because you have an agenda, just like everyone you like to dog on here.


Tough times for the Pro Dave crowd when all they have is creating scenarios that never happened to push back against the people who have been right the last 4 years
Has Rudolph undergone  
BelieveJJ : 3/18/2021 5:42 pm : link
fork removal surgery yet?
He'll be our best legit 2-way TE since Jake Ballard  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/18/2021 5:43 pm : link
...10 years ago.
RE: It could also mean  
Red Right Hand : 3/18/2021 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15185175 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
they want a talented player, who will be there game in and game out, who has leadership qualities and will produce in the run game (blocking) and the Red Zone!

People need to stop bitching. Every signing is shit on here and every one not signed is a some huge lost opportunity.

I trust Judge has a vision for what he wants and WHO he wants!
I think it's particular capabilities he wants, and then makes sure the PEOPLE are who he wants on the team.
RE: He’s probably the best TE we  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/18/2021 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15185528 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
have had in over a decade. Even at 31. And people are bitching about it.


Current Rudolph isn’t better than Martellus Bennett
RE: Homer  
GManinDC : 3/18/2021 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15185557 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Agree. Would we take a few years of late career Witten?

He sure contributed to a lot of NFC East Divisional losses at ages older than Kyle Rudolph.

Statistically likely? Nope.

Anyone with 11 years at TE is an anomaly. Lets see what he has left in games in November not threads in March.

Hope you are well


+1

Guy play has been slipping the last 2 years and they give him 8M???

Not every player is comparable because of age. The odds are that he is not going to be Witten

But you when you have to go back into the "locker room presence" point, then you know this was not a good move..

Hope you are well Bill2
RE: If we got..  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15185525 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.

Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.


Great post. What a unique perspective...
RE: RE: He’s probably the best TE we  
chopperhatch : 3/18/2021 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15185528 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15185528 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


have had in over a decade. Even at 31. And people are bitching about it.



Current Rudolph isn’t better than Martellus Bennett


I was going to say this....but Bennett was a here for only a year. Maybe people forgot. Lol
OK here is the thing  
MotownGIANTS : 3/18/2021 6:02 pm : link
he is a compliment to the O and EE directly. However in regards to the cap why re-sign Levine Toilolo and this contract plus EE. That is a lot in the TE position. This goes directly to the negative comments about lacking a cohesive plan and not just getting players. Then the early buy on Booker. It's wasteful.

RE: RE: If we got..  
chopperhatch : 3/18/2021 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15185525 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15185525 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.

Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.


Wait, what?

Another strawman.

If we got him 5 years ago, when he was in his late-20's, FMIC would like you to know that he thinks that people would complain about that. But we didn't get him then. Instead, FMIC is going to pretend that anyone complaining about this now would be complaining about this in FMIC's fictional version of the way things happened five years ago, when this is not what actually happened. But the magical word "if" allows FMIC to create whatever scenario he wants to rail against.

Remember when you used to pretend that you were impartial? It was back when people took you seriously.

I'm sure you'll either change the subject or just go attack Jimmy for being a dupe instead of actually responding, just like you have done every time I asked you why you thought the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics.

Hey, that reminds me, why did you try to act like the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics?

I'll save you the trouble of answering - it's because you have an agenda, just like everyone you like to dog on here.


How are you attacking FatMan when he is hinting at the posters who say the EXACT SAME THING EVERY SINGLE DAY are likely to say in reaction to this deal? It's hilarious. The exact same guys kill DG for the same reasons and you accuse the poster who accuse the posters for saying the exact...same....things about the Giants every day, most of the time when nobody engages them in the argument. And yes, it IS laughable that Jimmy Googs, who hasn't made a cogent nor signifigant argument one way or the other with regards to DG's management, had a dupe account (just stop, LBH15 posted exactly like Googs) and you choose to lambaste FMiC for calling out that sociopathic behavior.

Whatever you feel about Fatman, hes not wrong about Jimmy Googs and his opinions on the little posse that exists on this site (bw, Terps, Googs, you and a few others) is shared by many others here. Half the time people arent even arguing with you when you bitch about the team, but the board has to tolerate it even when a good player (former or current) is signed.

News flash: People dont respond well to people who bitch about things they like all the time.

I think the LW thread yesterday was a perfect example of why chopper  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 6:23 pm : link
should probably stay on NFT threads only.

This one just seals it...
Can somebody please explain chopper's post to me  
.McL. : 3/18/2021 6:27 pm : link
I don't think I am smart enough to make sense of that ramble.
RE: I think the LW thread yesterday was a perfect example of why chopper  
chopperhatch : 3/18/2021 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15185697 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
should probably stay on NFT threads only.

This one just seals it...


God youre fucking dense. Later LBH15!
RE: RE: RE: If we got..  
ajr2456 : 3/18/2021 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15185591 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15185591 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15185525 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.

Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.


Wait, what?

Another strawman.

If we got him 5 years ago, when he was in his late-20's, FMIC would like you to know that he thinks that people would complain about that. But we didn't get him then. Instead, FMIC is going to pretend that anyone complaining about this now would be complaining about this in FMIC's fictional version of the way things happened five years ago, when this is not what actually happened. But the magical word "if" allows FMIC to create whatever scenario he wants to rail against.

Remember when you used to pretend that you were impartial? It was back when people took you seriously.

I'm sure you'll either change the subject or just go attack Jimmy for being a dupe instead of actually responding, just like you have done every time I asked you why you thought the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics.

Hey, that reminds me, why did you try to act like the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics?

I'll save you the trouble of answering - it's because you have an agenda, just like everyone you like to dog on here.



How are you attacking FatMan when he is hinting at the posters who say the EXACT SAME THING EVERY SINGLE DAY are likely to say in reaction to this deal? It's hilarious. The exact same guys kill DG for the same reasons and you accuse the poster who accuse the posters for saying the exact...same....things about the Giants every day, most of the time when nobody engages them in the argument. And yes, it IS laughable that Jimmy Googs, who hasn't made a cogent nor signifigant argument one way or the other with regards to DG's management, had a dupe account (just stop, LBH15 posted exactly like Googs) and you choose to lambaste FMiC for calling out that sociopathic behavior.

Whatever you feel about Fatman, hes not wrong about Jimmy Googs and his opinions on the little posse that exists on this site (bw, Terps, Googs, you and a few others) is shared by many others here. Half the time people arent even arguing with you when you bitch about the team, but the board has to tolerate it even when a good player (former or current) is signed.

News flash: People dont respond well to people who bitch about things they like all the time.


Probably because saying “if he was 26 people would still complain” is moronic because I can guarantee you a majority of this board would be happy with a prime Kyle Rudolph at that price. Inventing hypotheticals is pointless.
But seriously folks  
.McL. : 3/18/2021 6:32 pm : link
We can have different opinions without resorting to the personal attacks.

That goes for both sides.

FMiC made a strawman yes... Fair to attack the strawman.
No need to get personal about his post.

No need to get personal about Googs either.
RE: Anyone else  
Jay on the Island : 3/18/2021 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15185516 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Expecting us to cut Toilolo after the draft and before the season begins?

If the Giants do keep Engram then I think Toilolo is gone. I still hope that the Giants use a day 3 pick on a TE to challenge Kaden Smith for the #3 spot.
Motown  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/18/2021 6:38 pm : link
2 blocking TE’s is a nice thing. WFT has a very strong D and very strong at the tackles. Some could say spread them out but then they have excellent rushers. There are a lot of things you can do. Heavy set slip out the TE. Play action then deep to.....Galloday perhaps. Then you have Barkley and adjusting the play to the matchup.

I think these TE’s will make it easier on Jones. I don’t like him in 3-4 wides. At least not yet.
Just shows their hand at the draft  
stoneman : 3/18/2021 6:45 pm : link
guess they gave up on Pitts being around at #11.
RE: Motown  
MotownGIANTS : 3/18/2021 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15185724 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
2 blocking TE’s is a nice thing. WFT has a very strong D and very strong at the tackles. Some could say spread them out but then they have excellent rushers. There are a lot of things you can do. Heavy set slip out the TE. Play action then deep to.....Galloday perhaps. Then you have Barkley and adjusting the play to the matchup.

I think these TE’s will make it easier on Jones. I don’t like him in 3-4 wides. At least not yet.


I like the idea of better blocking from the position and feel safer with KR no question but the numbers, 14m is a lot, just dont see those 3 earning the money as a unit. Hopefully EE has a career year in his contract yr I guess.
RE: Just shows their hand at the draft  
MotownGIANTS : 3/18/2021 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15185741 stoneman said:
Quote:
guess they gave up on Pitts being around at #11.


Not really EE can walk and Pitts slides in.
RE: RE: I think the LW thread yesterday was a perfect example of why chopper  
Jimmy Googs : 3/18/2021 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15185697 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15185697 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


should probably stay on NFT threads only.

This one just seals it...



God youre fucking dense. Later LBH15!


You should use FMiC’s escape hatch...just yell down “make a hole!” before you jump in...
Bobby Skinner breakdown  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/18/2021 6:58 pm : link
Link
I noticed  
Semipro Lineman : 3/18/2021 6:58 pm : link
a lot of people feel that we should move on from Engram now that we have Rudolph and I am curious why. I get the Engram frustration as much as anyone but do people believe that we are getting the never-miss-a-game, 60 catch version of Kyle Rudolph from a couple of years ago?

Do you have faith in Rudolph holding up as a TE 1 for a whole season or would you rather have him share the load with Engram?

Wouldn't you rather see a double tight formation with Engram and Rudolph which is more of a duel threat as opposed to Rudolph and Smith duo which is more geared towards the run?

And finally, is it slightly conceivable to people that our offensive coordinator who utilized a lot of two tight-end looks in Dallas would rather use a Engram-Rudolph package than one with Smith to keep defenses guessing and off-balance?

Insert gif of the little girl going "why not both"

Motown  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/18/2021 6:59 pm : link
Agree lots of money. The team was pretty gutted and the drafting was awful. It’s been better but they consistency moving forward. Overpays are a consequence unfortunately.
I really really hate this move  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/18/2021 7:02 pm : link
I hate bringing in washed up veterans and paying them a significant amount. If this move is for more than 6 million dollars guaranteed, I’m holt to be pissed.
RE: Motown  
MotownGIANTS : 3/18/2021 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15185761 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Agree lots of money. The team was pretty gutted and the drafting was awful. It’s been better but they consistency moving forward. Overpays are a consequence unfortunately.


True ... He should be a stabilizer with his blocking at least.
Players acquired by DG who were age 30 or over  
shyster : 3/18/2021 7:17 pm : link
in their first September with NYG:

Nate Solder
Jonathan Stewart
Connor Barwin
Nate Stupar
Antoine Bethea
Golden Tate
Mike Remmers
Dion Lewis
Nate Ebner

Not an inspiring list. Not one of these players left the Giants with people making fond comments, although Mike Remmers may get the award for least disappointing.

Solder is the only one left and safe to say he doesn't have much prospect of fond comments upon his departure.

On the occasion of Antoine Bethea's signing, DG famously said: "Age doesn't bother me."

It should, not just because aged players are less likely to produce, but because money spent on them is money not rolled over to be available to make a future splash on younger free agents.

And Rudolph, in particular, isn't cheap.



I would have added a year and 15 million  
KWALL2 : 3/18/2021 7:40 pm : link
and then called the 24 year old Curtis Samuel & gave him the deal.

We suck.
RE: I would have added a year and 15 million  
ryanmkeane : 3/18/2021 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15185841 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
and then called the 24 year old Curtis Samuel & gave him the deal.

We suck.

I like Samuel too. But if we are being serious about this, Golladay is what this team has been waiting for, not a guy like Samuel. He’s basically a slightly better version of Shepard.
RE: I noticed  
BillT : 3/18/2021 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15185759 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:


Insert gif of the little girl going "why not both"

Because Evan Engram is bad at football.
RE: RE: I would have added a year and 15 million  
defensewinstitles : 3/18/2021 7:57 pm : link
In comment 15185841 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
In comment 15185841 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


and then called the 24 year old Curtis Samuel & gave him the deal.

We suck.


I like Samuel too. But if we are being serious about this, Golladay is what this team has been waiting for, not a guy like Samuel. He’s basically a slightly better version of Shepard.

For those wondering why Golladay? Simple. Hes available and the best one on the market.
There was a time Nate Soldier was the best LT on the market.

This is not the way to build a team, plain and simple. It reeks of desperation and is a pathetic attempt for Dave to save face on Jones joke of a season in which he was horrible.

Meanwhile, the o-line is an utter joke.
RE: RE: I noticed  
CowboyHaters : 3/18/2021 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15185859 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15185759 Semipro Lineman said:


Quote:




Insert gif of the little girl going "why not both"



Because Evan Engram is bad at football.


He’s very bad at football. Let’s trade him and draft a good two way TE somewhere between the 3rd and 4th rounds. The Giants aren’t resigning EE.
RE: Players acquired by DG who were age 30 or over  
SJGiant : 3/18/2021 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15185795 shyster said:
Quote:
in their first September with NYG:

Nate Solder
Jonathan Stewart
Connor Barwin
Nate Stupar
Antoine Bethea
Golden Tate
Mike Remmers
Dion Lewis
Nate Ebner

Not an inspiring list. Not one of these players left the Giants with people making fond comments, although Mike Remmers may get the award for least disappointing.

Solder is the only one left and safe to say he doesn't have much prospect of fond comments upon his departure.

On the occasion of Antoine Bethea's signing, DG famously said: "Age doesn't bother me."

It should, not just because aged players are less likely to produce, but because money spent on them is money not rolled over to be available to make a future splash on younger free agents.

And Rudolph, in particular, isn't cheap.


Your point is accurate. Just an absurd note. According to his agent, Mike Remmers was signed as the starting right tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs.
RE: RE: RE: I would have added a year and 15 million  
speedywheels : 3/18/2021 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15185873 defensewinstitles said:
Quote:


Meanwhile, the o-line is an utter joke.


Oh, c'mon....
Go watch Talkin’ Giants Rudolph reports  
BillT : 3/18/2021 8:11 pm : link
He is the opposite of Engram. Blocks, runs routs, gets open, catches everything. One drop in the past couple of few years. One.
oh ryan...  
KWALL2 : 3/18/2021 8:13 pm : link
"He’s basically a slightly better version of Shepard."

Unfortunately, you'll quickly change your opinion of him when he plays in WAS this year.
RE: RE: RE: I noticed  
Brown_Hornet : 3/18/2021 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15185859 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15185859 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 15185759 Semipro Lineman said:


Quote:




Insert gif of the little girl going "why not both"



Because Evan Engram is bad at football.



He’s very bad at football. Let’s trade him and draft a good two way TE somewhere between the 3rd and 4th rounds. The Giants aren’t resigning EE.

Who's there thing if you think he is very bad at football what makes you think someone is going to give up a 3rd or 4th round pick for him?
oof...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/18/2021 8:15 pm : link
.."Here's the thing... "
RE: RE: I would have added a year and 15 million  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/18/2021 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15185841 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
In comment 15185841 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


and then called the 24 year old Curtis Samuel & gave him the deal.

We suck.


I like Samuel too. But if we are being serious about this, Golladay is what this team has been waiting for, not a guy like Samuel. He’s basically a slightly better version of Shepard.

All jokes aside, is this your attempt at spin-doctoring? Wasn't Samuel your preferred WR before FA opened? I could have sworn he was the headline piece of a few of your posts about what your ideal offseason would look like, though I may have that wrong.
RE: RE: RE: I would have added a year and 15 million  
montanagiant : 3/18/2021 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15185846 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15185846 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 15185841 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


and then called the 24 year old Curtis Samuel & gave him the deal.

We suck.


I like Samuel too. But if we are being serious about this, Golladay is what this team has been waiting for, not a guy like Samuel. He’s basically a slightly better version of Shepard.


For those wondering why Golladay? Simple. Hes available and the best one on the market.
There was a time Nate Soldier was the best LT on the market.

This is not the way to build a team, plain and simple. It reeks of desperation and is a pathetic attempt for Dave to save face on Jones joke of a season in which he was horrible.

Meanwhile, the o-line is an utter joke.

At the very least Golladay will provide the team with the ability for all to see if DJ has the goods. We needed weapons to evaluate and see if DJ is the one or not
Guys, this is terrible  
BigBluesman : 3/18/2021 8:44 pm : link
This giving out good contracts to 30+ backups needs to end.
if they wanted to spend at TE  
GiantsFan84 : 3/18/2021 8:45 pm : link
they should have traded EE, cut toilolo, not signed rudolph and just signed hunter henry and went into the draft w he and smith, knowing your primary offense is going to be 3 WR w 1 TE on the field

that being said i like the idea of rudolph. he's a dependable player. good blocker and doesn't drop the ball. he's slowing down and starting to show his age, but he can still play a little

i don't know the final numbers but i would not have given him more than 3-4 mil guaranteed for the season w incentives
Rudolph is not going to be a backup for us  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/18/2021 8:57 pm : link
Is he going to play 100 percent of snaps? Of course not, but he will certainly be our primary inline tight end and he filled a GLARING hole. A hole I've been harping on since last year. We desperately needed a RED ZONE threat. We had zero in that department. And people are shocked that DJ only tossed 11 TDs last year.

Now go get Pitts and this offense will be fire. Cue the laughing I'm a delusional idiot, but we just added two players that are going to make two guys ALREADY on the roster much bettter. Teams won't be able to remove Slayton's deep threat ability schematically with little adjustments and Rudolph frees up Engram for things he does well.

I do think the Rudolph deal is slightly rich based on the little we know about it so far, but only time will tell. The point sometimes isn't signing the best players, but signing guys who can make the guys around him better. Rudolph certainly has that potential here. We desperately needed to go into draft with a pass catching red zone threat and KG is no gurantee. Don't shop hungry. We essentially go into this draft not having to fix any seriously glaring holes. Obviously tons of areas that could use improvement as of yet, but nothing that will sink the damn season.
This is solid signing......  
Simms11 : 3/18/2021 8:59 pm : link
very reliable hard working target for the QB. Not a burner, but will help us in Red Zone and keeping the ball moving on third downs. I think they let Engram do the things he’s better at, like running seam routes and let Rudolph do the dirty work. Not sure what they’ll do with 4 TEs however?!
Though never as good as Witten, there’s no reason  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2021 9:02 pm : link
to believe the guy can still contribute in different ways as Witten did in his late 30s, albeit not at his previous level. He’s a + and not a - acquisition imv.
no reason to believe that the guy CAN’T still contribute.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2021 9:03 pm : link
The only issue I have is his age.  
Matt M. : 3/18/2021 9:06 pm : link
This is a great deal 3 years ago. The last couple of years his production is OK. This is a name signing.

But, if he does produce how is $8M per year pricey, but $21M for a DT who has had exactly 1 very good year not pricey?
Rudolph is not even close to done  
djm : 3/18/2021 9:16 pm : link
He averaged more ypc in 2020 than any other season in his career. Nearly 2 more yards per catch than any other season. He missed 4 games due to a groin injury. He ask saw basically half the targets this year and last year. His catch rate is the same or even better than its ever been. Why did he get less targets the last two seasons? I’d say 2019 2nd round pick Irv Smith JR probably had a lot to do with it. Smith got many of those lost targets.

He’s definitely older and on the back nine but Rudolph isn’t done. He still made plays last year.

Two TE sets with two pro TEs. One of them very athletic. If we get galloday we’re gonna start to trust this offense.
I mentioned Samuel a few times 😀  
KWALL2 : 3/18/2021 9:16 pm : link
I thought he may cost 8-9/year and should be our #1 target in FA. I would have given him the deal he got from WAS.

Rudolph is still a good player. But we should be going younger and, of course, faster.
RE: 28/334  
OntheRoad : 3/18/2021 9:20 pm : link
Whew -- for a second I thought you meant 28 years for $334 million.
Kyle Rudolph  
M.S. : 3/18/2021 9:28 pm : link

Did he have to work out for the Giants given his foot injury in Week 13 that sidelined him for the next three games and then led to the Vikings IR-ing him at end of season?

RE: Kyle Rudolph  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/18/2021 9:40 pm : link
In comment 15186072 M.S. said:
Quote:

Did he have to work out for the Giants given his foot injury in Week 13 that sidelined him for the next three games and then led to the Vikings IR-ing him at end of season?


Sigh. All players have to pass a physical. Contracts can be voided for failed ones.
...  
ryanmkeane : 3/18/2021 9:53 pm : link
Actually don’t love this signing - probably my least favorite of the class so far. But hopefully he can make a difference for us
RE: Rudolph is not going to be a backup for us  
defensewinstitles : 3/18/2021 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15185999 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
Is he going to play 100 percent of snaps? Of course not, but he will certainly be our primary inline tight end and he filled a GLARING hole. A hole I've been harping on since last year. We desperately needed a RED ZONE threat. We had zero in that department. And people are shocked that DJ only tossed 11 TDs last year.

Now go get Pitts and this offense will be fire. Cue the laughing I'm a delusional idiot, but we just added two players that are going to make two guys ALREADY on the roster much bettter. Teams won't be able to remove Slayton's deep threat ability schematically with little adjustments and Rudolph frees up Engram for things he does well.

I do think the Rudolph deal is slightly rich based on the little we know about it so far, but only time will tell. The point sometimes isn't signing the best players, but signing guys who can make the guys around him better. Rudolph certainly has that potential here. We desperately needed to go into draft with a pass catching red zone threat and KG is no gurantee. Don't shop hungry. We essentially go into this draft not having to fix any seriously glaring holes. Obviously tons of areas that could use improvement as of yet, but nothing that will sink the damn season.
You are delusional. The reason Jones threw 11 tds is cause he stinks. This an okay signing but nothing to go crazy about and it in no way helps Engram.
Sounds like an overpay  
adamg : 3/18/2021 10:48 pm : link
but I like the player. Could be worse.
This signing won’t make or break anything but  
Leg of Theismann : 1:10 am : link
Between Stewart, Tate, and Rudolph, it sometimes feels like the Giants are all about supplying nice juicy pensions /retirement packages to players who are clearly on their way out of the NFL. Stewart’s was DONE done before he got here, Tate had trouble making it as a #3 or even #4 WR on the lions and eagles before the giants signed him, and deal feels similar. Just a nice retirement gift from the NFL given of course by Dave Gettleman.
This deal feels similar **  
Leg of Theismann : 1:11 am : link
Meant to say
RE: RE: Rudolph is not going to be a backup for us  
Ralph.C : 1:15 am : link
In comment 15185999 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15185999 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Is he going to play 100 percent of snaps? Of course not, but he will certainly be our primary inline tight end and he filled a GLARING hole. A hole I've been harping on since last year. We desperately needed a RED ZONE threat. We had zero in that department. And people are shocked that DJ only tossed 11 TDs last year.

Now go get Pitts and this offense will be fire. Cue the laughing I'm a delusional idiot, but we just added two players that are going to make two guys ALREADY on the roster much bettter. Teams won't be able to remove Slayton's deep threat ability schematically with little adjustments and Rudolph frees up Engram for things he does well.

I do think the Rudolph deal is slightly rich based on the little we know about it so far, but only time will tell. The point sometimes isn't signing the best players, but signing guys who can make the guys around him better. Rudolph certainly has that potential here. We desperately needed to go into draft with a pass catching red zone threat and KG is no gurantee. Don't shop hungry. We essentially go into this draft not having to fix any seriously glaring holes. Obviously tons of areas that could use improvement as of yet, but nothing that will sink the damn season.

You are delusional. The reason Jones threw 11 tds is cause he stinks. This an okay signing but nothing to go crazy about and it in no way helps Engram.


Good post. I agree.
Crap  
Ralph.C : 1:16 am : link
Screwed up.

I agree with the original post not the comment.
How does it somehow feel  
Leg of Theismann : 1:17 am : link
Like since DG got here literally every year the Giants have been in both rebuilding mode AND full on “win now” mode?

Methinks it’s because for the year Eli was still here there was hope the Giants really were a “win now” team, and when that turns out to be the case, DG has been in “win now” mode for HIMSELF because he can’t afford to go 3-13 in a full rebuilding season and lose his job. So instead we get signings like this that will help us MAYBE get to 7-9 this year if we’re lucky and DG will keep his job again, but without having ever really gone through a proper “rebuild” year or 2 years it’s going to be hard to ever FULLY climb our way out of the basement.
Turns out to NOT* be the case  
Leg of Theismann : 1:18 am : link
Sorry on my phone
This is a player that averaged 33.5 catches the last two seasons  
NoGainDayne : 2:53 am : link
and he is the 12th highest paid TE by AAV.

I'm sorry that's nuts. Our front office has no idea how to negotiate deals and get value. He's a fine player to sign, this price isn't good. Full stop.
