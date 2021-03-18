Giants agree to terms with Kyle Rudolph

We ever going to make some of you happy when it comes to money? You complain if we spend, you complain if we don't spend. You complain if a player gets signed for cheap and we weren't interested. You complain if we sign someone for too much. Is it your money? How many of you on here always talk about the cap being "fake" or able to be "massaged. It's a 2 yr deal for christ's sake. Yea 14-16 mil might be more than you thought but oh well. He's a solid player.
To me this is a no brainer good signing. He has fuel left, will be a HUGE presence in the locker room and can block. I suspect EE IS gone and we will be drafting a TE early. BUT, if he does stay, this makes him more the move guy and gives us way more at the line of scrimmage than EE or any of our other TE's do!
Rudolph is a guy you count on week in and week out, will be a help in the run game and a secure outlet for ones who will not drop the ball.
We ever going to make some of you happy when it comes to money? You complain if we spend, you complain if we don't spend. You complain if a player gets signed for cheap and we weren't interested. You complain if we sign someone for too much. Is it your money? How many of you on here always talk about the cap being "fake" or able to be "massaged. It's a 2 yr deal for christ's sake. Yea 14-16 mil might be more than you thought but oh well. He's a solid player.
It’s a lot of money for a 31 year old average tight end, when we already have an average tight end and have a handful of other holes we could fill with that money.
last year, which were his lowest since 2014. But two years ago he had 64/634. He’s had a fair number of injuries, including two concussions, but other than that, nothing very serious. It just looks like not surprisingly he’s wearing down from the cumulative injuries and playing time.
I doubt he reaches the maximum value.
I also doubt this means we're trading Engram, but I hope I'm wrong.
We ever going to make some of you happy when it comes to money? You complain if we spend, you complain if we don't spend. You complain if a player gets signed for cheap and we weren't interested. You complain if we sign someone for too much. Is it your money? How many of you on here always talk about the cap being "fake" or able to be "massaged. It's a 2 yr deal for christ's sake. Yea 14-16 mil might be more than you thought but oh well. He's a solid player.
You sound like Rosanne Rosannadanna from an old SNL skit...
We ever going to make some of you happy when it comes to money? You complain if we spend, you complain if we don't spend. You complain if a player gets signed for cheap and we weren't interested. You complain if we sign someone for too much. Is it your money? How many of you on here always talk about the cap being "fake" or able to be "massaged. It's a 2 yr deal for christ's sake. Yea 14-16 mil might be more than you thought but oh well. He's a solid player.
It’s a lot of money for a 31 year old average tight end, when we already have an average tight end and have a handful of other holes we could fill with that money.
It’s a lot of money? I mean, maybe but how do we know this? What are the guarantees? Are there incentive clauses? Please share your info
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
We'll know when the details come in, but at this point it sounds like
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
That fucking play summons up everything about EE and everything about all the complainers of Jones. That is a perfect fucking pass that would have won us the game and that moron with his lackadaisical approach drops the ball. I don't care that the defense let them score, the game was lost right there. You win games or you lose them. That was a winning play that EE lost and cost us the game.
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....
That fucking play summons up everything about EE and everything about all the complainers of Jones. That is a perfect fucking pass that would have won us the game and that moron with his lackadaisical approach drops the ball. I don't care that the defense let them score, the game was lost right there. You win games or you lose them. That was a winning play that EE lost and cost us the game.
Money seems a bit steep for a guy who's coming off a down season and will turn 32 in November. I wouldn't expect him to be anything close to his Pro Bowl form, but if he can get open and hold on to the ball, he can help the team.
RE: A little pricey, a DG/KA staple, but he might actually be worth it
Upon further review: he’s 31...didn’t play much last year and it wasn’t due to injury. So that’s a red flag for me. His numbers probably spike here off 2020 due to the fact that he’s likely the best option at TE by default. But if all he does is catch some TD’s and help Peart on that right side blocking in the run game, it might not prove to be a bad signing.
sure, would be better at 28 vs 31
but isnt beat to shreds Is still functional, can get open enough, real TE hands and a good enough blocker where you can call him a legit all around TE
If we get KG, saquon is close to 100% and we get one more interior olineman, think our offense will be pretty well rounded
Thats not even including a high pick at WR (top 3 rds)
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....
But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....
But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.
$5M - $7M? Oh. So you have the contract details? Please, do share.
for that $$$? You can't be investing that much money into TE.
8 MM is starter $$$
It is a lot, but they may not: like the TEs in the draft, be able to sign Golladay, or think that any rookie WR can be a real #1 in his first year. We also need better blocking at the position to help our young OL. I do hope it's an indication we're trading EE, but I just don't think so.
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....
But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.
1. there is no dead money for trading engram
2. we dont know the official numbers yet. 14 mill max value is probably incentive laden as shit
3. pitts can be used outside with rudolph playing inline. i dont see this as poor asset management at all. If you are a team that runs a 2QB system you must invest more into QB position. if we run 2 TE sets often, you need 3 or 4 even decent TEs for injury, multiple looks, skillsets, etc.
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....
But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.
I don't believe there'd be dead money on Engram's contract. The 5th year options are essentially a 1 year "all salary" deal.
Money initially seems a bit high but I guess we’ll see how it’s really structured. But he can block and catch, he’s not that old since he’ll be turning 32 during the season and based on some articles I read after he was cut, he’s very motivated heading into this season. I think he’s a good addition to the team. It also frees them up to trade Engram if they somehow get a good offer for him, though that isn’t likely at this point. Or if they let engram walk next season and Rudolph plays well in the first year and sticks around for the second year of his contract, that works too. It just gives them options.
judgement until the numbers come in, but Rudolph is a solid pro, and what is regarded as a good in line blocker. This should allow EE to be utilized as a mismatch TE all over the formation, which is better suited than forcing him in line (if he's still here of course).
On the opposite end, he did miss the last 4 games of the season with a foot injury that sent him to IR, so I imagine that checked out. Performance wise, his numbers have been trending downwards, 39 catches, for 367 yards and 6 TDs in 2019, and now 28-334-1 in 2020. Some of this can be attributed to losing more snap share to Irv Smith, but I imagine he's also wearing down a bit.
Who did we have last year? Really no one. Part of the reason we struggled to score TDs. Rudolph will help in that dept. So would Golladay. The Giants clearly realized that this was an area that needed to improve.
at #11 to we just wasted a fuckton of money on Rudolph because we can't pay Pitts and him together.
to me, we now dont care as much if pitts is there. if he is we can take him and ship EE much more confidently now that we have solid depth at the position and a vet to help pitts along. if he isnt there, you still have good depth and a decent pair of TEs in EE and rudolph
but getting him away from in line blocking may be helpful
he isnt horrible, he gives effort he just isnt good at it
probably selling low for him now
Bills give late 3rd, gotta consider it draft his replacement in 3rd or 4th rd
if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position
The contract matters.
If 2/$16M is accurate, that's a pretty significant overpay.
And just to get out in front of the Judge-defense DGers, it's an overpay even if JJ asked for it.
In Judge I truly trust, but if it’s anywhere near those figures (Guarantees are all that matters to me. I don’t care what they put on paper), this “the Giants can do nothing wrong” fan will be quite annoyed
if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position
The contract matters.
If 2/$16M is accurate, that's a pretty significant overpay.
And just to get out in front of the Judge-defense DGers, it's an overpay even if JJ asked for it.
In Judge I truly trust, but if it’s anywhere near those figures (Guarantees are all that matters to me. I don’t care what they put on paper), this “the Giants can do nothing wrong” fan will be quite annoyed
Agree. But I think a lot of what you're seeing from that crowd is an (over)reaction to the constant "the Giants can do nothing right" posts.
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....
But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.
I don't believe there'd be dead money on Engram's contract. The 5th year options are essentially a 1 year "all salary" deal.
Fully guaranteed as of yesterday.
All salary, yes. But all dead money if cut.
Engram's salary is all base. He's tradeable with no dead cap.
if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position
The contract matters.
If 2/$16M is accurate, that's a pretty significant overpay.
And just to get out in front of the Judge-defense DGers, it's an overpay even if JJ asked for it.
In Judge I truly trust, but if it’s anywhere near those figures (Guarantees are all that matters to me. I don’t care what they put on paper), this “the Giants can do nothing wrong” fan will be quite annoyed
Agree. But I think a lot of what you're seeing from that crowd is an (over)reaction to the constant "the Giants can do nothing right" posts.
Herman, I appreciate what you're contributing here, but I think Fiddy and I understand each other's positions fairly and considerately.
He knows that I'm not particularly inclined to defend DG, and I know that he's not particularly inclined to attack DG. But I hope that he and I both trust that we're both hoping that DG (or JJ, or KA, or Mara, or whomever) is right, because we both want to cheer on a winner every Sunday.
I know that I'm well established in the crowd to which you're referring, but that comes from recent history - the Giants are 18-46 over the past 4 years; it takes a toll on all of us. I just want the team to win again. I see more missteps than progress in the way they operate, and I don't see any benefit in pretending to see it otherwise.
I forgot, not allowed to talk football. it's all about the money!
Maybe wait a few weeks or months and let the details come out. Or, panic. Whatever works.
So much for the Giants not having any money to spend this off-season. Now fans are freaking that they are spending too much money, that they never even had in the first place.
Love it.
Dude, it's a salary cap league. I don't know how many times that needs to be refreshed for you. I agree that the football value should be first and foremost, but you go overboard with pretending that the money doesn't matter - it does.
I forgot, not allowed to talk football. it's all about the money!
Maybe wait a few weeks or months and let the details come out. Or, panic. Whatever works.
So much for the Giants not having any money to spend this off-season. Now fans are freaking that they are spending too much money, that they never even had in the first place.
Love it.
Dude, it's a salary cap league. I don't know how many times that needs to be refreshed for you. I agree that the football value should be first and foremost, but you go overboard with pretending that the money doesn't matter - it does.
RE: RE: Engram's salary is all base. He's tradeable with no dead cap.
I forgot, not allowed to talk football. it's all about the money!
Maybe wait a few weeks or months and let the details come out. Or, panic. Whatever works.
So much for the Giants not having any money to spend this off-season. Now fans are freaking that they are spending too much money, that they never even had in the first place.
Love it.
Dude, it's a salary cap league. I don't know how many times that needs to be refreshed for you. I agree that the football value should be first and foremost, but you go overboard with pretending that the money doesn't matter - it does.
thanks for telling me it's a cap league. I didn't know that. NEVER ONCE FUCKING SAID MONEY DOESN'T matter. NOT ONCE.
What I said was, we'd have cap room. And we do. You don't have to acknowledge this, but it's a fact.
Contract probably not going to cripple us since it's a 2 years deal likely littered with guarantees.
Again, why on earth would the Giants want a savy vet TE here.
Now it gives the Giants flexibility at TE. If they receive an offer they like for Engram they can move him. If they keep EE they can run more two TE sets to utilize both in the passing game. If they add Golladay and a WR early in the draft they will have a nice stable of weapons.
is spending more short term money but not a lot of crazy long term money, other than Williams. And even Williams is only 3 years. The cap is likely to go up but over the next 2-3 years the Giants will likely have some players needing long term deals. Rudolph won't hurt that cause. NEither will the passrusher.
Giants are in fine shape. They just need to start winning. If they start winning they will keep the players deemed necessary. You can dissect these little FA moves all you want. None of them will hurt the long term cause.
Approach #1: If player/deal looks favorable then post that Gettleman is doing good job and his critics are just morons.
Approach #2: If player/deal looks even remotely questionable then stay relatively silent to DG and post that likely Joe Judge signed off on it, so its okay.
Approach #3: If player/deal looks like a blatantly poor decision then go with something along the lines of "there was no other option, or not every GM bats a thousand, or let's let things play out first".
And lastly, an alternative to Approach #3 for some is just head for the....
Prolly won't set the world on fire, but can see him easily changing 6-7 field goals into 6-7 touchdowns and being a pesky large presence on 3rd and mediums...moves like this strengthen DEPTH, which has been a very dirty word around Giants land for years
This move means absolutely nothing in regards to EE
I agree - I think it means more that they have given up on the idea of Pitts at #11.
A 31 year old on a 1-2 year deal should not affect our draft in any way. If Pitts is there I think he'll be the guy.
You're right and here's why I think so; Not sure if it was here or another site, but they brought up the fact that JJ is of the mind set that BB is. Don't draft for need draft BPA. And if that means that you have multiple talented tight ends, then you will scheme around that and that will be your identity. Similar to what the '80s giants did by constantly drafting Linebackers. Having strength at one position doesn't mean you are necessarily weak at others and can go towards covering those 'weaknesses'.
Approach #1: If player/deal looks favorable then post that Gettleman is doing good job and his critics are just morons.
Approach #2: If player/deal looks even remotely questionable then stay relatively silent to DG and post that likely Joe Judge signed off on it, so its okay.
Approach #3: If player/deal looks like a blatantly poor decision then go with something along the lines of "there was no other option, or not every GM bats a thousand, or let's let things play out first".
And lastly, an alternative to Approach #3 for some is just head for the....
Brilliant!
Now do one for the haters....
I like it, not sure why he cost so much but it will help Barkley
i don't really see how you can love or hate the move. It's likely a 1 year deal for a veteran TE...he will provide some stability out there and he's a great leader. But - not sure how much he's going to effect things on the field. We will see.
all the time. Of course that can never be us though.
I'm good with the move. Not over the moon or anything but Rudolph checks some boxes that have been missing. And for those that want Engram gone, well, there aren't many options so this is what you get (if he's even gone).
Approach #1: If player/deal looks favorable then post that Gettleman is doing good job and his critics are just morons.
Approach #2: If player/deal looks even remotely questionable then stay relatively silent to DG and post that likely Joe Judge signed off on it, so its okay.
Approach #3: If player/deal looks like a blatantly poor decision then go with something along the lines of "there was no other option, or not every GM bats a thousand, or let's let things play out first".
And lastly, an alternative to Approach #3 for some is just head for the....
It's funny - every post is about the GM to you. Complaining about a fictional group of posters who like the GM.
Yep people don't think how well Cooks was running... well good blocking TE kind of helps with that. We add Golladay and I am sure Barkley will be super happy with two player that will help him run better.
carrying 4 tight ends is one thing, paying 3 of them seems strange. Engram needs a new contract next year as well. Maybe this is just an insurance move that allows them to trade Engram if overwhelmed or let him walk if too expensive, but either way I don't think you bring back Toillolo AND sign Rudolph if you are truly 100% behind your "pro bowl TE".
Again not saying there's an imminent trade about to go down (though there could be), just that this strikes me as a pretty high price to pay in combination with adding Ross, keeping Toillolo, and going after Golladay. Remember they also inquired on Hunter Henry.
i don't really see how you can love or hate the move. It's likely a 1 year deal for a veteran TE...he will provide some stability out there and he's a great leader. But - not sure how much he's going to effect things on the field. We will see.
Literally none of the tight ends they had last season were capable blockers. This guy can block... that seems like a big difference.
i don't really see how you can love or hate the move. It's likely a 1 year deal for a veteran TE...he will provide some stability out there and he's a great leader. But - not sure how much he's going to effect things on the field. We will see.
Literally none of the tight ends they had last season were capable blockers. This guy can block... that seems like a big difference.
Toilolo had more good games blocking than bad in 2020.
Smith has more bad games blocking than good.
Engram is worthless blocking.
That said, his Pro Bowl selection, as odd as it may have been, may have created a better opportunity to move him this offseason. I suppose that they could keep him and hope that he plays well enough to sign (5th year) and trade, but the window seems as open as it will get right now. (aside from the fact that the cap is lower this year.)
his last 3 years he's at an almost 80% catch rate of his targets. For his career he was right around 70% so while his volume over time has gone down a little bit he's been able to be even more efficient. Efficiency and reliability is huge for any young QB.
Also pretty remarkably last year was Rudolph's highest Y/C of his career near 12. That's slightly higher than Engram each of the last 2 years so while he's clearly not nearly as explosive he can still get downfield to some degree.
Obviously the size helps too. Just sounds like a really good security blanket. I'd had the impression he'd been injury prone but the 4 games he missed this past year were the first he missed since 2014. as long as he doesn't turn into a pumpkin at age 32 this seems like a really shrewd addition.
his last 3 years he's at an almost 80% catch rate of his targets. For his career he was right around 70% so while his volume over time has gone down a little bit he's been able to be even more efficient. Efficiency and reliability is huge for any young QB.
Also pretty remarkably last year was Rudolph's highest Y/C of his career near 12. That's slightly higher than Engram each of the last 2 years so while he's clearly not nearly as explosive he can still get downfield to some degree.
Obviously the size helps too. Just sounds like a really good security blanket. I'd had the impression he'd been injury prone but the 4 games he missed this past year were the first he missed since 2014. as long as he doesn't turn into a pumpkin at age 32 this seems like a really shrewd addition.
IMO, the size is particularly important in the red zone. If we replace 6'3 Engram with 6'6 Rudolph and 5'10 Tate with 6'4 Golladay, our red zone efficiency should improve significantly.
i don't really see how you can love or hate the move. It's likely a 1 year deal for a veteran TE...he will provide some stability out there and he's a great leader. But - not sure how much he's going to effect things on the field. We will see.
Literally none of the tight ends they had last season were capable blockers. This guy can block... that seems like a big difference.
Toilolo had more good games blocking than bad in 2020.
Smith has more bad games blocking than good.
Engram is worthless blocking.
together they were dangerous. wasn't it all 3 stacked on the right with Markus Golden standing to their right when they all went left on the snap and Jones got creamed?
but Kyle Rudolph is going into his 11th year in the NFL, and the tires have lost a lot of tread.
Oh boy... does this mean we're going to get a reboot of David Gettleman's "He hasn't lost ANYTHING" remark he made when Johnathan Stewart was signed?
On the one hand, I'm a HUGE fan of Kyle Rudolph -- love the way he plays the game. On the other hand, he represents a short-term plug-and-play TE on a team that is MORE THAN a few years away from being a serious contender. Wish we got him five years ago so he could grow with a young team that still needs quite alot.
An excellent addition to the locker room and is very involved with charitable issues in the local community.
The children of Carlstadt thank him in advance.
Can we leave that out of signing threads and embrace it when it happens? To toss it out there up front feels a little bit like telling me that the house I just bought in NJ comes with free volcano insurance - I'm not sure it matters, but just in case, it's nice to have it.
If you need to sell your fellow fans on Rudolph's candidacy for the Payton award, it might be an indication that you're reaching. Might be, not definite.
An excellent addition to the locker room and is very involved with charitable issues in the local community.
The children of Carlstadt thank him in advance.
Can we leave that out of signing threads and embrace it when it happens? To toss it out there up front feels a little bit like telling me that the house I just bought in NJ comes with free volcano insurance - I'm not sure it matters, but just in case, it's nice to have it.
If you need to sell your fellow fans on Rudolph's candidacy for the Payton award, it might be an indication that you're reaching. Might be, not definite.
I have no idea how it's wrong to point out his history of giving back to the community.
him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.
Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.
Wait, what?
Another strawman.
If we got him 5 years ago, when he was in his late-20's, FMIC would like you to know that he thinks that people would complain about that. But we didn't get him then. Instead, FMIC is going to pretend that anyone complaining about this now would be complaining about this in FMIC's fictional version of the way things happened five years ago, when this is not what actually happened. But the magical word "if" allows FMIC to create whatever scenario he wants to rail against.
Remember when you used to pretend that you were impartial? It was back when people took you seriously.
I'm sure you'll either change the subject or just go attack Jimmy for being a dupe instead of actually responding, just like you have done every time I asked you why you thought the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics.
Hey, that reminds me, why did you try to act like the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics?
I'll save you the trouble of answering - it's because you have an agenda, just like everyone you like to dog on here.
him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.
Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.
Wait, what?
Another strawman.
If we got him 5 years ago, when he was in his late-20's, FMIC would like you to know that he thinks that people would complain about that. But we didn't get him then. Instead, FMIC is going to pretend that anyone complaining about this now would be complaining about this in FMIC's fictional version of the way things happened five years ago, when this is not what actually happened. But the magical word "if" allows FMIC to create whatever scenario he wants to rail against.
Remember when you used to pretend that you were impartial? It was back when people took you seriously.
I'm sure you'll either change the subject or just go attack Jimmy for being a dupe instead of actually responding, just like you have done every time I asked you why you thought the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics.
Hey, that reminds me, why did you try to act like the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics?
I'll save you the trouble of answering - it's because you have an agenda, just like everyone you like to dog on here.
Tough times for the Pro Dave crowd when all they have is creating scenarios that never happened to push back against the people who have been right the last 4 years
he is a compliment to the O and EE directly. However in regards to the cap why re-sign Levine Toilolo and this contract plus EE. That is a lot in the TE position. This goes directly to the negative comments about lacking a cohesive plan and not just getting players. Then the early buy on Booker. It's wasteful.
him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.
Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.
Wait, what?
Another strawman.
If we got him 5 years ago, when he was in his late-20's, FMIC would like you to know that he thinks that people would complain about that. But we didn't get him then. Instead, FMIC is going to pretend that anyone complaining about this now would be complaining about this in FMIC's fictional version of the way things happened five years ago, when this is not what actually happened. But the magical word "if" allows FMIC to create whatever scenario he wants to rail against.
Remember when you used to pretend that you were impartial? It was back when people took you seriously.
I'm sure you'll either change the subject or just go attack Jimmy for being a dupe instead of actually responding, just like you have done every time I asked you why you thought the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics.
Hey, that reminds me, why did you try to act like the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics?
I'll save you the trouble of answering - it's because you have an agenda, just like everyone you like to dog on here.
How are you attacking FatMan when he is hinting at the posters who say the EXACT SAME THING EVERY SINGLE DAY are likely to say in reaction to this deal? It's hilarious. The exact same guys kill DG for the same reasons and you accuse the poster who accuse the posters for saying the exact...same....things about the Giants every day, most of the time when nobody engages them in the argument. And yes, it IS laughable that Jimmy Googs, who hasn't made a cogent nor signifigant argument one way or the other with regards to DG's management, had a dupe account (just stop, LBH15 posted exactly like Googs) and you choose to lambaste FMiC for calling out that sociopathic behavior.
Whatever you feel about Fatman, hes not wrong about Jimmy Googs and his opinions on the little posse that exists on this site (bw, Terps, Googs, you and a few others) is shared by many others here. Half the time people arent even arguing with you when you bitch about the team, but the board has to tolerate it even when a good player (former or current) is signed.
News flash: People dont respond well to people who bitch about things they like all the time.
I think the LW thread yesterday was a perfect example of why chopper
him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.
Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.
Wait, what?
Another strawman.
If we got him 5 years ago, when he was in his late-20's, FMIC would like you to know that he thinks that people would complain about that. But we didn't get him then. Instead, FMIC is going to pretend that anyone complaining about this now would be complaining about this in FMIC's fictional version of the way things happened five years ago, when this is not what actually happened. But the magical word "if" allows FMIC to create whatever scenario he wants to rail against.
Remember when you used to pretend that you were impartial? It was back when people took you seriously.
I'm sure you'll either change the subject or just go attack Jimmy for being a dupe instead of actually responding, just like you have done every time I asked you why you thought the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics.
Hey, that reminds me, why did you try to act like the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics?
I'll save you the trouble of answering - it's because you have an agenda, just like everyone you like to dog on here.
How are you attacking FatMan when he is hinting at the posters who say the EXACT SAME THING EVERY SINGLE DAY are likely to say in reaction to this deal? It's hilarious. The exact same guys kill DG for the same reasons and you accuse the poster who accuse the posters for saying the exact...same....things about the Giants every day, most of the time when nobody engages them in the argument. And yes, it IS laughable that Jimmy Googs, who hasn't made a cogent nor signifigant argument one way or the other with regards to DG's management, had a dupe account (just stop, LBH15 posted exactly like Googs) and you choose to lambaste FMiC for calling out that sociopathic behavior.
Whatever you feel about Fatman, hes not wrong about Jimmy Googs and his opinions on the little posse that exists on this site (bw, Terps, Googs, you and a few others) is shared by many others here. Half the time people arent even arguing with you when you bitch about the team, but the board has to tolerate it even when a good player (former or current) is signed.
News flash: People dont respond well to people who bitch about things they like all the time.
Probably because saying “if he was 26 people would still complain” is moronic because I can guarantee you a majority of this board would be happy with a prime Kyle Rudolph at that price. Inventing hypotheticals is pointless.
2 blocking TE’s is a nice thing. WFT has a very strong D and very strong at the tackles. Some could say spread them out but then they have excellent rushers. There are a lot of things you can do. Heavy set slip out the TE. Play action then deep to.....Galloday perhaps. Then you have Barkley and adjusting the play to the matchup.
I think these TE’s will make it easier on Jones. I don’t like him in 3-4 wides. At least not yet.
2 blocking TE’s is a nice thing. WFT has a very strong D and very strong at the tackles. Some could say spread them out but then they have excellent rushers. There are a lot of things you can do. Heavy set slip out the TE. Play action then deep to.....Galloday perhaps. Then you have Barkley and adjusting the play to the matchup.
I think these TE’s will make it easier on Jones. I don’t like him in 3-4 wides. At least not yet.
I like the idea of better blocking from the position and feel safer with KR no question but the numbers, 14m is a lot, just dont see those 3 earning the money as a unit. Hopefully EE has a career year in his contract yr I guess.
a lot of people feel that we should move on from Engram now that we have Rudolph and I am curious why. I get the Engram frustration as much as anyone but do people believe that we are getting the never-miss-a-game, 60 catch version of Kyle Rudolph from a couple of years ago?
Do you have faith in Rudolph holding up as a TE 1 for a whole season or would you rather have him share the load with Engram?
Wouldn't you rather see a double tight formation with Engram and Rudolph which is more of a duel threat as opposed to Rudolph and Smith duo which is more geared towards the run?
And finally, is it slightly conceivable to people that our offensive coordinator who utilized a lot of two tight-end looks in Dallas would rather use a Engram-Rudolph package than one with Smith to keep defenses guessing and off-balance?
Insert gif of the little girl going "why not both"
and then called the 24 year old Curtis Samuel & gave him the deal.
We suck.
I like Samuel too. But if we are being serious about this, Golladay is what this team has been waiting for, not a guy like Samuel. He’s basically a slightly better version of Shepard.
All jokes aside, is this your attempt at spin-doctoring? Wasn't Samuel your preferred WR before FA opened? I could have sworn he was the headline piece of a few of your posts about what your ideal offseason would look like, though I may have that wrong.
RE: RE: RE: I would have added a year and 15 million
Is he going to play 100 percent of snaps? Of course not, but he will certainly be our primary inline tight end and he filled a GLARING hole. A hole I've been harping on since last year. We desperately needed a RED ZONE threat. We had zero in that department. And people are shocked that DJ only tossed 11 TDs last year.
Now go get Pitts and this offense will be fire. Cue the laughing I'm a delusional idiot, but we just added two players that are going to make two guys ALREADY on the roster much bettter. Teams won't be able to remove Slayton's deep threat ability schematically with little adjustments and Rudolph frees up Engram for things he does well.
I do think the Rudolph deal is slightly rich based on the little we know about it so far, but only time will tell. The point sometimes isn't signing the best players, but signing guys who can make the guys around him better. Rudolph certainly has that potential here. We desperately needed to go into draft with a pass catching red zone threat and KG is no gurantee. Don't shop hungry. We essentially go into this draft not having to fix any seriously glaring holes. Obviously tons of areas that could use improvement as of yet, but nothing that will sink the damn season.
very reliable hard working target for the QB. Not a burner, but will help us in Red Zone and keeping the ball moving on third downs. I think they let Engram do the things he’s better at, like running seam routes and let Rudolph do the dirty work. Not sure what they’ll do with 4 TEs however?!
He averaged more ypc in 2020 than any other season in his career. Nearly 2 more yards per catch than any other season. He missed 4 games due to a groin injury. He ask saw basically half the targets this year and last year. His catch rate is the same or even better than its ever been. Why did he get less targets the last two seasons? I’d say 2019 2nd round pick Irv Smith JR probably had a lot to do with it. Smith got many of those lost targets.
He’s definitely older and on the back nine but Rudolph isn’t done. He still made plays last year.
Two TE sets with two pro TEs. One of them very athletic. If we get galloday we’re gonna start to trust this offense.
Is he going to play 100 percent of snaps? Of course not, but he will certainly be our primary inline tight end and he filled a GLARING hole. A hole I've been harping on since last year. We desperately needed a RED ZONE threat. We had zero in that department. And people are shocked that DJ only tossed 11 TDs last year.
Now go get Pitts and this offense will be fire. Cue the laughing I'm a delusional idiot, but we just added two players that are going to make two guys ALREADY on the roster much bettter. Teams won't be able to remove Slayton's deep threat ability schematically with little adjustments and Rudolph frees up Engram for things he does well.
I do think the Rudolph deal is slightly rich based on the little we know about it so far, but only time will tell. The point sometimes isn't signing the best players, but signing guys who can make the guys around him better. Rudolph certainly has that potential here. We desperately needed to go into draft with a pass catching red zone threat and KG is no gurantee. Don't shop hungry. We essentially go into this draft not having to fix any seriously glaring holes. Obviously tons of areas that could use improvement as of yet, but nothing that will sink the damn season.
You are delusional. The reason Jones threw 11 tds is cause he stinks. This an okay signing but nothing to go crazy about and it in no way helps Engram.
Between Stewart, Tate, and Rudolph, it sometimes feels like the Giants are all about supplying nice juicy pensions /retirement packages to players who are clearly on their way out of the NFL. Stewart’s was DONE done before he got here, Tate had trouble making it as a #3 or even #4 WR on the lions and eagles before the giants signed him, and deal feels similar. Just a nice retirement gift from the NFL given of course by Dave Gettleman.
Is he going to play 100 percent of snaps? Of course not, but he will certainly be our primary inline tight end and he filled a GLARING hole. A hole I've been harping on since last year. We desperately needed a RED ZONE threat. We had zero in that department. And people are shocked that DJ only tossed 11 TDs last year.
Now go get Pitts and this offense will be fire. Cue the laughing I'm a delusional idiot, but we just added two players that are going to make two guys ALREADY on the roster much bettter. Teams won't be able to remove Slayton's deep threat ability schematically with little adjustments and Rudolph frees up Engram for things he does well.
I do think the Rudolph deal is slightly rich based on the little we know about it so far, but only time will tell. The point sometimes isn't signing the best players, but signing guys who can make the guys around him better. Rudolph certainly has that potential here. We desperately needed to go into draft with a pass catching red zone threat and KG is no gurantee. Don't shop hungry. We essentially go into this draft not having to fix any seriously glaring holes. Obviously tons of areas that could use improvement as of yet, but nothing that will sink the damn season.
You are delusional. The reason Jones threw 11 tds is cause he stinks. This an okay signing but nothing to go crazy about and it in no way helps Engram.
Like since DG got here literally every year the Giants have been in both rebuilding mode AND full on “win now” mode?
Methinks it’s because for the year Eli was still here there was hope the Giants really were a “win now” team, and when that turns out to be the case, DG has been in “win now” mode for HIMSELF because he can’t afford to go 3-13 in a full rebuilding season and lose his job. So instead we get signings like this that will help us MAYBE get to 7-9 this year if we’re lucky and DG will keep his job again, but without having ever really gone through a proper “rebuild” year or 2 years it’s going to be hard to ever FULLY climb our way out of the basement.
I'm sorry that's nuts. Our front office has no idea how to negotiate deals and get value. He's a fine player to sign, this price isn't good. Full stop.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I could see him being a favorite of Danny's!!!
Pair him with Golladay and we have some height out there!
Lol
Kyle Rudolph's agency deleted the post on IG announcing his move to the #Giants but it's happening. Hold the phone on the numbers they posted, though.
Link - ( New Window )
One can only hope.
31 years old, but a big target with good hands and very tough.
He will fight for Danny's TD tosses!
yea exactly...i think this move is coming before they ship engram out and draft pitts
Is it crying to wonder if the guy is still good? He's coming off a terrible year.
I mean there’s only so many ways to structure a 2 year $16 million deal. The cap hit isn’t going to be like $2 million.
Link - ( New Window )
Nope. Every year we go through this. Half the comments are people flipping out over the BS numbers that agents leak to the media.
Quote:
if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position
yea exactly...i think this move is coming before they ship engram out and draft pitts
Asset allocation isn’t our strong suit.
Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster
Guarantees are everything, imv
Quote:
not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him.
Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster
Garrett really enjoys scheming around two TEs. They're keeping at least 3 and Toiolo isn't there to catch.
Rudolph is a guy you count on week in and week out, will be a help in the run game and a secure outlet for ones who will not drop the ball.
Yes, the last few years...:)
IDK specifically, but I do remember reading that Rudolph was a bit miffed that he was being used as a blocker so much, so he must be pretty decent at it.
It’s a lot of money for a 31 year old average tight end, when we already have an average tight end and have a handful of other holes we could fill with that money.
1. To give depth to the position so IF the opp presents itself, we can move engram
2. provide some vet leadership for pitts if he is there at 11.
Big Rick in FL : 2:53 pm : link : reply
Everybody overreacting to the first numbers that come out which are always high.
2 years 16
ajr2456 : 2:53 pm : link : reply
For Kyle Rudolph? Yikes. This franchise is lost.
The fact these two posts were literally back to back is hysterical to me.
Quote:
not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him.
Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster
Quote:
In comment 15185086 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him.
Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster
Garrett really enjoys scheming around two TEs. They're keeping at least 3 and Toiolo isn't there to catch.
But that is a lot of money to spend on TE position
I doubt he reaches the maximum value.
I also doubt this means we're trading Engram, but I hope I'm wrong.
Quote:
Here we go
Big Rick in FL : 2:53 pm : link : reply
Everybody overreacting to the first numbers that come out which are always high.
2 years 16
ajr2456 : 2:53 pm : link : reply
For Kyle Rudolph? Yikes. This franchise is lost.
The fact these two posts were literally back to back is hysterical to me.
It's every single signing for as long as I can remember. The first reported numbers are bullshit 100% of the time.
You sound like Rosanne Rosannadanna from an old SNL skit...
Quote:
We ever going to make some of you happy when it comes to money? You complain if we spend, you complain if we don't spend. You complain if a player gets signed for cheap and we weren't interested. You complain if we sign someone for too much. Is it your money? How many of you on here always talk about the cap being "fake" or able to be "massaged. It's a 2 yr deal for christ's sake. Yea 14-16 mil might be more than you thought but oh well. He's a solid player.
It’s a lot of money for a 31 year old average tight end, when we already have an average tight end and have a handful of other holes we could fill with that money.
It’s a lot of money? I mean, maybe but how do we know this? What are the guarantees? Are there incentive clauses? Please share your info
Quote:
In comment 15185097 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15185086 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him.
Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster
Garrett really enjoys scheming around two TEs. They're keeping at least 3 and Toiolo isn't there to catch.
But that is a lot of money to spend on TE position
I agree.
But.
Not enough is made of the idea that they desperately need to win games this year. People are going to get fired if there' s another 5-7 win season. Probably not the coach, but jobs are on the line.
Quote:
Quote:
Here we go
Big Rick in FL : 2:53 pm : link : reply
Everybody overreacting to the first numbers that come out which are always high.
2 years 16
ajr2456 : 2:53 pm : link : reply
For Kyle Rudolph? Yikes. This franchise is lost.
The fact these two posts were literally back to back is hysterical to me.
It's every single signing for as long as I can remember. The first reported numbers are bullshit 100% of the time.
Bookers weren’t.
Quote:
In comment 15185109 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15185097 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15185086 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him.
Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster
Garrett really enjoys scheming around two TEs. They're keeping at least 3 and Toiolo isn't there to catch.
But that is a lot of money to spend on TE position
I agree.
But.
Not enough is made of the idea that they desperately need to win games this year. People are going to get fired if there' s another 5-7 win season. Probably not the coach, but jobs are on the line.
I think no matter what happens next season, Judge and probably Graham (if he doesn’t get a HC job) are safe.
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
There's a high probability Pitts isn't there at 11.
I would say this makes Engram actually tradeable. They weren't going to trade him just because fans are sick of him. At least they can replace him with something now.
Quote:
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
Where is Judge from ?
Who wants to be multiple ?
It allows Engram to play his natural position of move tight end an upgrade from Kaden Smith.
Then that would be equal to one of them. That's a bargain.
That fucking play summons up everything about EE and everything about all the complainers of Jones. That is a perfect fucking pass that would have won us the game and that moron with his lackadaisical approach drops the ball. I don't care that the defense let them score, the game was lost right there. You win games or you lose them. That was a winning play that EE lost and cost us the game.
It could also mean that they want an extra receiving target at TE because they don't like the TE options in the draft, and to protect against injury at the position.
People need to stop bitching. Every signing is shit on here and every one not signed is a some huge lost opportunity.
I trust Judge has a vision for what he wants and WHO he wants!
Quote:
In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:
Quote:
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....
Quote:
That fucking play summons up everything about EE and everything about all the complainers of Jones. That is a perfect fucking pass that would have won us the game and that moron with his lackadaisical approach drops the ball. I don't care that the defense let them score, the game was lost right there. You win games or you lose them. That was a winning play that EE lost and cost us the game.
+1
If incentives ladden... basically pushed to next year's cap
for that $$$? You can't be investing that much money into TE.
8 MM is starter $$$
Upon further review: he’s 31...didn’t play much last year and it wasn’t due to injury. So that’s a red flag for me. His numbers probably spike here off 2020 due to the fact that he’s likely the best option at TE by default. But if all he does is catch some TD’s and help Peart on that right side blocking in the run game, it might not prove to be a bad signing.
Wouldn't automatically jump to conclusions about him leaving the Vikings.
People need to stop bitching. Every signing is shit on here and every one not signed is a some huge lost opportunity.
I trust Judge has a vision for what he wants and WHO he wants!
Nobody shit on the pass rusher. They can give us a signing not to shit on. Sorry a tight end on the downswing of his career at above market value doesn’t get me clapping for this teams offseason.
but isnt beat to shreds Is still functional, can get open enough, real TE hands and a good enough blocker where you can call him a legit all around TE
If we get KG, saquon is close to 100% and we get one more interior olineman, think our offense will be pretty well rounded
Thats not even including a high pick at WR (top 3 rds)
Can he catch the ball when it’s thrown to him and can he block at a competitive leve? If so, that’s an upgrade even if he’s not the player he once was.
Wouldn't automatically jump to conclusions about him leaving the Vikings.
I think he cost too much for them to keep and they wanted to give a bigger role to Irv Smith Jr.
:-)
Quote:
Wrong side of 30. What's not to like?
Can he catch the ball when it’s thrown to him and can he block at a competitive leve? If so, that’s an upgrade even if he’s not the player he once was.
seems like what we heard about Tate when he was signed.
Quote:
In comment 15185150 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:
Quote:
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....
But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.
Quote:
In comment 15185162 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15185150 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:
Quote:
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....
But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.
$5M - $7M? Oh. So you have the contract details? Please, do share.
Quote:
think this is more about Kaden Smith than EE.
for that $$$? You can't be investing that much money into TE.
8 MM is starter $$$
It is a lot, but they may not: like the TEs in the draft, be able to sign Golladay, or think that any rookie WR can be a real #1 in his first year. We also need better blocking at the position to help our young OL. I do hope it's an indication we're trading EE, but I just don't think so.
Quote:
In comment 15185162 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15185150 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:
Quote:
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....
But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.
1. there is no dead money for trading engram
2. we dont know the official numbers yet. 14 mill max value is probably incentive laden as shit
3. pitts can be used outside with rudolph playing inline. i dont see this as poor asset management at all. If you are a team that runs a 2QB system you must invest more into QB position. if we run 2 TE sets often, you need 3 or 4 even decent TEs for injury, multiple looks, skillsets, etc.
Quote:
In comment 15185162 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15185150 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:
Quote:
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....
But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.
I don't believe there'd be dead money on Engram's contract. The 5th year options are essentially a 1 year "all salary" deal.
On the opposite end, he did miss the last 4 games of the season with a foot injury that sent him to IR, so I imagine that checked out. Performance wise, his numbers have been trending downwards, 39 catches, for 367 yards and 6 TDs in 2019, and now 28-334-1 in 2020. Some of this can be attributed to losing more snap share to Irv Smith, but I imagine he's also wearing down a bit.
The contract matters.
If 2/$16M is accurate, that's a pretty significant overpay.
And just to get out in front of the Judge-defense DGers, it's an overpay even if JJ asked for it.
to me, we now dont care as much if pitts is there. if he is we can take him and ship EE much more confidently now that we have solid depth at the position and a vet to help pitts along. if he isnt there, you still have good depth and a decent pair of TEs in EE and rudolph
he isnt horrible, he gives effort he just isnt good at it
probably selling low for him now
Bills give late 3rd, gotta consider it draft his replacement in 3rd or 4th rd
Rick, I remember a time when you genuinely believed that only the guaranteed money counted against the cap and the rest didn't matter.
I think it's best to let the full overreaction // reaction cycle run itself out before trying to poke fun. It's not like this FO doesn't have a history of overpaying for free agents.
Quote:
if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position
The contract matters.
If 2/$16M is accurate, that's a pretty significant overpay.
And just to get out in front of the Judge-defense DGers, it's an overpay even if JJ asked for it.
In Judge I truly trust, but if it’s anywhere near those figures (Guarantees are all that matters to me. I don’t care what they put on paper), this “the Giants can do nothing wrong” fan will be quite annoyed
It would also LIKELY guarantee the Giants go defense at 11 (Surtain, Farley, Rousseau?, Paye?, etc)
People need to stop bitching. Every signing is shit on here and every one not signed is a some huge lost opportunity.
I trust Judge has a vision for what he wants and WHO he wants!
FFS if Judge is in charge of all player personnel moves and manages the fucking cap along with it, then just fire DG and KA today.
Oh, what's that? He might only have input on the players themselves and DG/KA take it from there? Ah, well in that case, I guess we don't need to involve JJ in the discussion, right?
I'm in the same boat as you here Danny but I don't care if the get rid of Engram unless his salary is keeping someone better off the team. who Knows maybe Rudolph could teach him a thing or two.
Agreed.
They'll probably need Rudolph to be one of the restructures.
8 mil is alot. Other moves have to be coming if they plan on signing KG
Quote:
In comment 15185067 KDubbs said:
Quote:
if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position
The contract matters.
If 2/$16M is accurate, that's a pretty significant overpay.
And just to get out in front of the Judge-defense DGers, it's an overpay even if JJ asked for it.
In Judge I truly trust, but if it’s anywhere near those figures (Guarantees are all that matters to me. I don’t care what they put on paper), this “the Giants can do nothing wrong” fan will be quite annoyed
Agree. But I think a lot of what you're seeing from that crowd is an (over)reaction to the constant "the Giants can do nothing right" posts.
Quote:
In comment 15185183 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15185162 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15185150 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15185144 jestersdead said:
Quote:
moving on from EE? As of now the Giants have $15m allocated to 3 tight ends. If they move EE, does Pitts become the pick in round 1?
100% IMO
They are gonna ship out engram. rudolph was an insurance policy. pitss will be a giant if there at 11. now you dont HAVE to take pitts and can still dump engram. rudolph, toilolo and smith isnt a world beater but its a solid group who can all block
If you’re drafting Pitts you’re drafting him to be the starting tight end. Paying what ever Rudolph’s cap hit ends up being year, doesn’t make sense. Is there even a market for Engram?
for a team that plans to run two TEs, clearly a second TE is important. Pitts and rudolph very well may be our started TEs opening day....
But there’s finite assets. Allocating $5-$7 million on a tight end plus the 11th pick while also assuming dead money by trading Engram (if they can even trade him) isn’t a constructive use of those finite assets.
I don't believe there'd be dead money on Engram's contract. The 5th year options are essentially a 1 year "all salary" deal.
Fully guaranteed as of yesterday.
All salary, yes. But all dead money if cut.
jeez these people here are tiresome. WHY DON'T THEY DO SOMETHING? DG ASLEEP AT THE ROLODEX!! Followed by "WHY DID THEY DO THAT? DG DOESN'T KNOW WHAT HE'S DOING!!
Quote:
In comment 15185226 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15185067 KDubbs said:
Quote:
if the giants can sign a free agent where the majority of this board doesnt cry about it. This is a good football player unlike the guy currently playing the same position
The contract matters.
If 2/$16M is accurate, that's a pretty significant overpay.
And just to get out in front of the Judge-defense DGers, it's an overpay even if JJ asked for it.
In Judge I truly trust, but if it’s anywhere near those figures (Guarantees are all that matters to me. I don’t care what they put on paper), this “the Giants can do nothing wrong” fan will be quite annoyed
Agree. But I think a lot of what you're seeing from that crowd is an (over)reaction to the constant "the Giants can do nothing right" posts.
Herman, I appreciate what you're contributing here, but I think Fiddy and I understand each other's positions fairly and considerately.
He knows that I'm not particularly inclined to defend DG, and I know that he's not particularly inclined to attack DG. But I hope that he and I both trust that we're both hoping that DG (or JJ, or KA, or Mara, or whomever) is right, because we both want to cheer on a winner every Sunday.
I know that I'm well established in the crowd to which you're referring, but that comes from recent history - the Giants are 18-46 over the past 4 years; it takes a toll on all of us. I just want the team to win again. I see more missteps than progress in the way they operate, and I don't see any benefit in pretending to see it otherwise.
Maybe wait a few weeks or months and let the details come out. Or, panic. Whatever works.
So much for the Giants not having any money to spend this off-season. Now fans are freaking that they are spending too much money, that they never even had in the first place.
Love it.
i agree. i think EE is gonna get moved if pitts is there at 11
Tradable, yes.
Fully dead money if cut.
That's a dynamic that could potentially matter.
Maybe wait a few weeks or months and let the details come out. Or, panic. Whatever works.
So much for the Giants not having any money to spend this off-season. Now fans are freaking that they are spending too much money, that they never even had in the first place.
Love it.
Dude, it's a salary cap league. I don't know how many times that needs to be refreshed for you. I agree that the football value should be first and foremost, but you go overboard with pretending that the money doesn't matter - it does.
If Rudolph is brought in I hope it's because he can play. We have coaches to do the coaching.
Maybe wait a few weeks or months and let the details come out. Or, panic. Whatever works.
So much for the Giants not having any money to spend this off-season. Now fans are freaking that they are spending too much money, that they never even had in the first place.
Love it.
Dude, it's a salary cap league. I don't know how many times that needs to be refreshed for you. I agree that the football value should be first and foremost, but you go overboard with pretending that the money doesn't matter - it does.
Quote:
But I'll never stop laughing if they extend him, which might free up money this year. Reaction would be priceless.
Tradable, yes.
Fully dead money if cut.
That's a dynamic that could potentially matter.
They aren't cutting him that ship has sailed. Trade? That makes sense.
Not sure why this is true. He could certainly be traded.
He didn't miss a game for like 4 years straight before last season saw him miss 4.
I mean, shit, who wouldn't want to see a cagy two way TE added to this team? MONEY!!!!
Get the fuck over it.
Hint...NO.
Giants have been way more active then I thought they would be.
He didn't miss a game for like 4 years straight before last season saw him miss 4.
I mean, shit, who wouldn't want to see a cagy two way TE added to this team? MONEY!!!!
Get the fuck over it.
I like the player.
The money matters. It always will. Get the fuck over it.
Quote:
I forgot, not allowed to talk football. it's all about the money!
Maybe wait a few weeks or months and let the details come out. Or, panic. Whatever works.
So much for the Giants not having any money to spend this off-season. Now fans are freaking that they are spending too much money, that they never even had in the first place.
Love it.
Dude, it's a salary cap league. I don't know how many times that needs to be refreshed for you. I agree that the football value should be first and foremost, but you go overboard with pretending that the money doesn't matter - it does.
thanks for telling me it's a cap league. I didn't know that. NEVER ONCE FUCKING SAID MONEY DOESN'T matter. NOT ONCE.
What I said was, we'd have cap room. And we do. You don't have to acknowledge this, but it's a fact.
Contract probably not going to cripple us since it's a 2 years deal likely littered with guarantees.
Again, why on earth would the Giants want a savy vet TE here.
True. We did find out that Booker's cap number will only be $2.75M instead of $3M.
And he’ll either be released or extended after one year
Quote:
and caught 28 passes in 12 games last year. IRv Smith got more and more looks as the season progressed.
He didn't miss a game for like 4 years straight before last season saw him miss 4.
I mean, shit, who wouldn't want to see a cagy two way TE added to this team? MONEY!!!!
Get the fuck over it.
I like the player.
The money matters. It always will. Get the fuck over it.
You're the cap guru. Good for you. Don't like it when I say the Giants are going to have more room than you or others here thought? Ok, fine. It is what it is.
2 year deal. likely some details in this deal we don't know. LIkely some incentives. I think everyone will be ok. HAng in there guys.
He did. He's pulling his 401k
Quote:
And react to the first contract numbers that come out, which are almost always leaked by the agent and don’t tell anywhere near the real story about the true contract value
True. We did find out that Booker's cap number will only be $2.75M instead of $3M.
Dude you said it in another thread the other day. You need to step away. Ask Eric to change your password or something
Giants are in fine shape. They just need to start winning. If they start winning they will keep the players deemed necessary. You can dissect these little FA moves all you want. None of them will hurt the long term cause.
;-)
You heard it here first from FnW - ( New Window )
I agree - I think it means more that they have given up on the idea of Pitts at #11.
Quote:
This move means absolutely nothing in regards to EE
I agree - I think it means more that they have given up on the idea of Pitts at #11.
A 31 year old on a 1-2 year deal should not affect our draft in any way. If Pitts is there I think he'll be the guy.
Quote:
But I'll never stop laughing if they extend him, which might free up money this year. Reaction would be priceless.
Tradable, yes.
Fully dead money if cut.
That's a dynamic that could potentially matter.
He has no signing bonus. There is no dead money.
I'd really like Freiermuth on day 2
Approach #2: If player/deal looks even remotely questionable then stay relatively silent to DG and post that likely Joe Judge signed off on it, so its okay.
Approach #3: If player/deal looks like a blatantly poor decision then go with something along the lines of "there was no other option, or not every GM bats a thousand, or let's let things play out first".
And lastly, an alternative to Approach #3 for some is just head for the....
Quote:
In comment 15185247 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
This move means absolutely nothing in regards to EE
I agree - I think it means more that they have given up on the idea of Pitts at #11.
A 31 year old on a 1-2 year deal should not affect our draft in any way. If Pitts is there I think he'll be the guy.
You're right and here's why I think so; Not sure if it was here or another site, but they brought up the fact that JJ is of the mind set that BB is. Don't draft for need draft BPA. And if that means that you have multiple talented tight ends, then you will scheme around that and that will be your identity. Similar to what the '80s giants did by constantly drafting Linebackers. Having strength at one position doesn't mean you are necessarily weak at others and can go towards covering those 'weaknesses'.
Approach #2: If player/deal looks even remotely questionable then stay relatively silent to DG and post that likely Joe Judge signed off on it, so its okay.
Approach #3: If player/deal looks like a blatantly poor decision then go with something along the lines of "there was no other option, or not every GM bats a thousand, or let's let things play out first".
And lastly, an alternative to Approach #3 for some is just head for the....
Brilliant!
Now do one for the haters....
Take a break people.
but Kyle Rudolph is going into his 11th year in the NFL, and the tires have lost a lot of tread.
Is this such a great move for a team that needs so much more than just an aging TE to be a serious contending team?
Basically the Anti-Engram in those 2 departments
I'm good with the move. Not over the moon or anything but Rudolph checks some boxes that have been missing. And for those that want Engram gone, well, there aren't many options so this is what you get (if he's even gone).
- if the ball hits your hands, try catching it not batting it up
- in the playbook, that little curved line means “block” not waive by
Worth it.
Approach #2: If player/deal looks even remotely questionable then stay relatively silent to DG and post that likely Joe Judge signed off on it, so its okay.
Approach #3: If player/deal looks like a blatantly poor decision then go with something along the lines of "there was no other option, or not every GM bats a thousand, or let's let things play out first".
And lastly, an alternative to Approach #3 for some is just head for the....
It's funny - every post is about the GM to you. Complaining about a fictional group of posters who like the GM.
Basically the Anti-Engram in those 2 departments
Yep people don't think how well Cooks was running... well good blocking TE kind of helps with that. We add Golladay and I am sure Barkley will be super happy with two player that will help him run better.
They aren't signing Rudolph to be the TE1.
but Kyle Rudolph is going into his 11th year in the NFL, and the tires have lost a lot of tread.
Is this such a great move for a team that needs so much more than just an aging TE to be a serious contending team?
I was thinking same. When I saw him play last year, he seemed to have slowed.
- if the ball hits your hands, try catching it not batting it up
- in the playbook, that little curved line means “block” not waive by
Worth it.
or keep your freaking eyes open when you catch the ball.
sure handed still get open some 2 way player
where you are not telegraphing if its run or pass
good for 1 yr
Again not saying there's an imminent trade about to go down (though there could be), just that this strikes me as a pretty high price to pay in combination with adding Ross, keeping Toillolo, and going after Golladay. Remember they also inquired on Hunter Henry.
He also wanted out because he felt he was blocking too much in Minny.
I dunno but this seems like it could very much effect Engram especially if we sign Golladay.
Literally none of the tight ends they had last season were capable blockers. This guy can block... that seems like a big difference.
Toilolo is a good pass blocker and bad run blocker.
Quote:
i don't really see how you can love or hate the move. It's likely a 1 year deal for a veteran TE...he will provide some stability out there and he's a great leader. But - not sure how much he's going to effect things on the field. We will see.
Literally none of the tight ends they had last season were capable blockers. This guy can block... that seems like a big difference.
Toilolo had more good games blocking than bad in 2020.
Smith has more bad games blocking than good.
Engram is worthless blocking.
That said, his Pro Bowl selection, as odd as it may have been, may have created a better opportunity to move him this offseason. I suppose that they could keep him and hope that he plays well enough to sign (5th year) and trade, but the window seems as open as it will get right now. (aside from the fact that the cap is lower this year.)
Easy does it...
Also pretty remarkably last year was Rudolph's highest Y/C of his career near 12. That's slightly higher than Engram each of the last 2 years so while he's clearly not nearly as explosive he can still get downfield to some degree.
Obviously the size helps too. Just sounds like a really good security blanket. I'd had the impression he'd been injury prone but the 4 games he missed this past year were the first he missed since 2014. as long as he doesn't turn into a pumpkin at age 32 this seems like a really shrewd addition.
foot injury that landed him on IR?
foot injury that landed him on IR?
He must be if he passes the physical.
Also pretty remarkably last year was Rudolph's highest Y/C of his career near 12. That's slightly higher than Engram each of the last 2 years so while he's clearly not nearly as explosive he can still get downfield to some degree.
Obviously the size helps too. Just sounds like a really good security blanket. I'd had the impression he'd been injury prone but the 4 games he missed this past year were the first he missed since 2014. as long as he doesn't turn into a pumpkin at age 32 this seems like a really shrewd addition.
IMO, the size is particularly important in the red zone. If we replace 6'3 Engram with 6'6 Rudolph and 5'10 Tate with 6'4 Golladay, our red zone efficiency should improve significantly.
but Kyle Rudolph is going into his 11th year in the NFL, and the tires have lost a lot of tread.
Oh boy... does this mean we're going to get a reboot of David Gettleman's "He hasn't lost ANYTHING" remark he made when Johnathan Stewart was signed?
Hope he plays well for us
Quote:
In comment 15185387 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
i don't really see how you can love or hate the move. It's likely a 1 year deal for a veteran TE...he will provide some stability out there and he's a great leader. But - not sure how much he's going to effect things on the field. We will see.
Literally none of the tight ends they had last season were capable blockers. This guy can block... that seems like a big difference.
Toilolo had more good games blocking than bad in 2020.
Smith has more bad games blocking than good.
Engram is worthless blocking.
together they were dangerous. wasn't it all 3 stacked on the right with Markus Golden standing to their right when they all went left on the snap and Jones got creamed?
I've missed you fella.
Quote: In comment 15185086 Jon in NYC said:
Quote: not moving Engram. This has nothing to do with him. ///////////
Then it makes no sense at all with Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo on the roster /////////
Garrett really enjoys scheming around two TEs. They're keeping at least 3 and Toiolo isn't there to catch.
Quote:
but Kyle Rudolph is going into his 11th year in the NFL, and the tires have lost a lot of tread.
Oh boy... does this mean we're going to get a reboot of David Gettleman's "He hasn't lost ANYTHING" remark he made when Johnathan Stewart was signed?
On the one hand, I'm a HUGE fan of Kyle Rudolph -- love the way he plays the game. On the other hand, he represents a short-term plug-and-play TE on a team that is MORE THAN a few years away from being a serious contender. Wish we got him five years ago so he could grow with a young team that still needs quite alot.
Hope he plays well for us
Money (That's What I Want)
Link - ( New Window )
Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.
Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.
I would have overpaid for Kyle Rudolph five years ago. This guy is something the Giants have been allergic to for umpteen many years: a true 2-way TE.
Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.
I dont even let it bother me that much. They never played the game, couldnt catch a cold or fight their way of a wet paper bag, but feel comfortable sounding off about football players.
Fucking epidemic of this place. Love the signing. Tough, smart football guy playing a tough guy position.
Running wise I thought the Giants were much better running between the tackles than off tackle and the edges.
He sure contributed to a lot of NFC East Divisional losses at ages older than Kyle Rudolph.
Statistically likely? Nope.
Anyone with 11 years at TE is an anomaly. Lets see what he has left in games in November not threads in March.
Hope you are well
The children of Carlstadt thank him in advance.
Can we leave that out of signing threads and embrace it when it happens? To toss it out there up front feels a little bit like telling me that the house I just bought in NJ comes with free volcano insurance - I'm not sure it matters, but just in case, it's nice to have it.
If you need to sell your fellow fans on Rudolph's candidacy for the Payton award, it might be an indication that you're reaching. Might be, not definite.
Exactly.
Quote:
An excellent addition to the locker room and is very involved with charitable issues in the local community.
The children of Carlstadt thank him in advance.
Can we leave that out of signing threads and embrace it when it happens? To toss it out there up front feels a little bit like telling me that the house I just bought in NJ comes with free volcano insurance - I'm not sure it matters, but just in case, it's nice to have it.
If you need to sell your fellow fans on Rudolph's candidacy for the Payton award, it might be an indication that you're reaching. Might be, not definite.
I have no idea how it's wrong to point out his history of giving back to the community.
Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.
Wait, what?
Another strawman.
If we got him 5 years ago, when he was in his late-20's, FMIC would like you to know that he thinks that people would complain about that. But we didn't get him then. Instead, FMIC is going to pretend that anyone complaining about this now would be complaining about this in FMIC's fictional version of the way things happened five years ago, when this is not what actually happened. But the magical word "if" allows FMIC to create whatever scenario he wants to rail against.
Remember when you used to pretend that you were impartial? It was back when people took you seriously.
I'm sure you'll either change the subject or just go attack Jimmy for being a dupe instead of actually responding, just like you have done every time I asked you why you thought the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics.
Hey, that reminds me, why did you try to act like the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics?
I'll save you the trouble of answering - it's because you have an agenda, just like everyone you like to dog on here.
Quote:
him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.
Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.
Wait, what?
Another strawman.
If we got him 5 years ago, when he was in his late-20's, FMIC would like you to know that he thinks that people would complain about that. But we didn't get him then. Instead, FMIC is going to pretend that anyone complaining about this now would be complaining about this in FMIC's fictional version of the way things happened five years ago, when this is not what actually happened. But the magical word "if" allows FMIC to create whatever scenario he wants to rail against.
Remember when you used to pretend that you were impartial? It was back when people took you seriously.
I'm sure you'll either change the subject or just go attack Jimmy for being a dupe instead of actually responding, just like you have done every time I asked you why you thought the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics.
Hey, that reminds me, why did you try to act like the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics?
I'll save you the trouble of answering - it's because you have an agenda, just like everyone you like to dog on here.
Tough times for the Pro Dave crowd when all they have is creating scenarios that never happened to push back against the people who have been right the last 4 years
People need to stop bitching. Every signing is shit on here and every one not signed is a some huge lost opportunity.
I trust Judge has a vision for what he wants and WHO he wants!
Current Rudolph isn’t better than Martellus Bennett
He sure contributed to a lot of NFC East Divisional losses at ages older than Kyle Rudolph.
Statistically likely? Nope.
Anyone with 11 years at TE is an anomaly. Lets see what he has left in games in November not threads in March.
Hope you are well
+1
Guy play has been slipping the last 2 years and they give him 8M???
Not every player is comparable because of age. The odds are that he is not going to be Witten
But you when you have to go back into the "locker room presence" point, then you know this was not a good move..
Hope you are well Bill2
Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.
Great post. What a unique perspective...
Quote:
have had in over a decade. Even at 31. And people are bitching about it.
Current Rudolph isn’t better than Martellus Bennett
I was going to say this....but Bennett was a here for only a year. Maybe people forgot. Lol
Quote:
him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.
Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.
Wait, what?
Another strawman.
If we got him 5 years ago, when he was in his late-20's, FMIC would like you to know that he thinks that people would complain about that. But we didn't get him then. Instead, FMIC is going to pretend that anyone complaining about this now would be complaining about this in FMIC's fictional version of the way things happened five years ago, when this is not what actually happened. But the magical word "if" allows FMIC to create whatever scenario he wants to rail against.
Remember when you used to pretend that you were impartial? It was back when people took you seriously.
I'm sure you'll either change the subject or just go attack Jimmy for being a dupe instead of actually responding, just like you have done every time I asked you why you thought the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics.
Hey, that reminds me, why did you try to act like the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics?
I'll save you the trouble of answering - it's because you have an agenda, just like everyone you like to dog on here.
How are you attacking FatMan when he is hinting at the posters who say the EXACT SAME THING EVERY SINGLE DAY are likely to say in reaction to this deal? It's hilarious. The exact same guys kill DG for the same reasons and you accuse the poster who accuse the posters for saying the exact...same....things about the Giants every day, most of the time when nobody engages them in the argument. And yes, it IS laughable that Jimmy Googs, who hasn't made a cogent nor signifigant argument one way or the other with regards to DG's management, had a dupe account (just stop, LBH15 posted exactly like Googs) and you choose to lambaste FMiC for calling out that sociopathic behavior.
Whatever you feel about Fatman, hes not wrong about Jimmy Googs and his opinions on the little posse that exists on this site (bw, Terps, Googs, you and a few others) is shared by many others here. Half the time people arent even arguing with you when you bitch about the team, but the board has to tolerate it even when a good player (former or current) is signed.
News flash: People dont respond well to people who bitch about things they like all the time.
This one just seals it...
This one just seals it...
God youre fucking dense. Later LBH15!
Quote:
In comment 15185525 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
him 5 years ago people would have bitched that we overpaid for a TE when we had other needs and weren't close to competing.
Fast forward 5 years and...... yep.
Wait, what?
Another strawman.
If we got him 5 years ago, when he was in his late-20's, FMIC would like you to know that he thinks that people would complain about that. But we didn't get him then. Instead, FMIC is going to pretend that anyone complaining about this now would be complaining about this in FMIC's fictional version of the way things happened five years ago, when this is not what actually happened. But the magical word "if" allows FMIC to create whatever scenario he wants to rail against.
Remember when you used to pretend that you were impartial? It was back when people took you seriously.
I'm sure you'll either change the subject or just go attack Jimmy for being a dupe instead of actually responding, just like you have done every time I asked you why you thought the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics.
Hey, that reminds me, why did you try to act like the Wentz trade had anything to do with analytics?
I'll save you the trouble of answering - it's because you have an agenda, just like everyone you like to dog on here.
How are you attacking FatMan when he is hinting at the posters who say the EXACT SAME THING EVERY SINGLE DAY are likely to say in reaction to this deal? It's hilarious. The exact same guys kill DG for the same reasons and you accuse the poster who accuse the posters for saying the exact...same....things about the Giants every day, most of the time when nobody engages them in the argument. And yes, it IS laughable that Jimmy Googs, who hasn't made a cogent nor signifigant argument one way or the other with regards to DG's management, had a dupe account (just stop, LBH15 posted exactly like Googs) and you choose to lambaste FMiC for calling out that sociopathic behavior.
Whatever you feel about Fatman, hes not wrong about Jimmy Googs and his opinions on the little posse that exists on this site (bw, Terps, Googs, you and a few others) is shared by many others here. Half the time people arent even arguing with you when you bitch about the team, but the board has to tolerate it even when a good player (former or current) is signed.
News flash: People dont respond well to people who bitch about things they like all the time.
Probably because saying “if he was 26 people would still complain” is moronic because I can guarantee you a majority of this board would be happy with a prime Kyle Rudolph at that price. Inventing hypotheticals is pointless.
That goes for both sides.
FMiC made a strawman yes... Fair to attack the strawman.
No need to get personal about his post.
No need to get personal about Googs either.
If the Giants do keep Engram then I think Toilolo is gone. I still hope that the Giants use a day 3 pick on a TE to challenge Kaden Smith for the #3 spot.
I think these TE’s will make it easier on Jones. I don’t like him in 3-4 wides. At least not yet.
I think these TE’s will make it easier on Jones. I don’t like him in 3-4 wides. At least not yet.
I like the idea of better blocking from the position and feel safer with KR no question but the numbers, 14m is a lot, just dont see those 3 earning the money as a unit. Hopefully EE has a career year in his contract yr I guess.
Not really EE can walk and Pitts slides in.
Quote:
should probably stay on NFT threads only.
This one just seals it...
God youre fucking dense. Later LBH15!
You should use FMiC’s escape hatch...just yell down “make a hole!” before you jump in...
Kyle Rudolph - ( New Window )
Do you have faith in Rudolph holding up as a TE 1 for a whole season or would you rather have him share the load with Engram?
Wouldn't you rather see a double tight formation with Engram and Rudolph which is more of a duel threat as opposed to Rudolph and Smith duo which is more geared towards the run?
And finally, is it slightly conceivable to people that our offensive coordinator who utilized a lot of two tight-end looks in Dallas would rather use a Engram-Rudolph package than one with Smith to keep defenses guessing and off-balance?
Insert gif of the little girl going "why not both"
True ... He should be a stabilizer with his blocking at least.
Nate Solder
Jonathan Stewart
Connor Barwin
Nate Stupar
Antoine Bethea
Golden Tate
Mike Remmers
Dion Lewis
Nate Ebner
Not an inspiring list. Not one of these players left the Giants with people making fond comments, although Mike Remmers may get the award for least disappointing.
Solder is the only one left and safe to say he doesn't have much prospect of fond comments upon his departure.
On the occasion of Antoine Bethea's signing, DG famously said: "Age doesn't bother me."
It should, not just because aged players are less likely to produce, but because money spent on them is money not rolled over to be available to make a future splash on younger free agents.
And Rudolph, in particular, isn't cheap.
We suck.
We suck.
I like Samuel too. But if we are being serious about this, Golladay is what this team has been waiting for, not a guy like Samuel. He’s basically a slightly better version of Shepard.
Insert gif of the little girl going "why not both"
Because Evan Engram is bad at football.
Quote:
and then called the 24 year old Curtis Samuel & gave him the deal.
We suck.
I like Samuel too. But if we are being serious about this, Golladay is what this team has been waiting for, not a guy like Samuel. He’s basically a slightly better version of Shepard.
For those wondering why Golladay? Simple. Hes available and the best one on the market.
There was a time Nate Soldier was the best LT on the market.
This is not the way to build a team, plain and simple. It reeks of desperation and is a pathetic attempt for Dave to save face on Jones joke of a season in which he was horrible.
Meanwhile, the o-line is an utter joke.
Quote:
Insert gif of the little girl going "why not both"
Because Evan Engram is bad at football.
He’s very bad at football. Let’s trade him and draft a good two way TE somewhere between the 3rd and 4th rounds. The Giants aren’t resigning EE.
Nate Solder
Jonathan Stewart
Connor Barwin
Nate Stupar
Antoine Bethea
Golden Tate
Mike Remmers
Dion Lewis
Nate Ebner
Not an inspiring list. Not one of these players left the Giants with people making fond comments, although Mike Remmers may get the award for least disappointing.
Solder is the only one left and safe to say he doesn't have much prospect of fond comments upon his departure.
On the occasion of Antoine Bethea's signing, DG famously said: "Age doesn't bother me."
It should, not just because aged players are less likely to produce, but because money spent on them is money not rolled over to be available to make a future splash on younger free agents.
And Rudolph, in particular, isn't cheap.
Your point is accurate. Just an absurd note. According to his agent, Mike Remmers was signed as the starting right tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Meanwhile, the o-line is an utter joke.
Oh, c'mon....
Unfortunately, you'll quickly change your opinion of him when he plays in WAS this year.
Quote:
In comment 15185759 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
Insert gif of the little girl going "why not both"
Because Evan Engram is bad at football.
He’s very bad at football. Let’s trade him and draft a good two way TE somewhere between the 3rd and 4th rounds. The Giants aren’t resigning EE.
Who's there thing if you think he is very bad at football what makes you think someone is going to give up a 3rd or 4th round pick for him?
Quote:
and then called the 24 year old Curtis Samuel & gave him the deal.
We suck.
I like Samuel too. But if we are being serious about this, Golladay is what this team has been waiting for, not a guy like Samuel. He’s basically a slightly better version of Shepard.
All jokes aside, is this your attempt at spin-doctoring? Wasn't Samuel your preferred WR before FA opened? I could have sworn he was the headline piece of a few of your posts about what your ideal offseason would look like, though I may have that wrong.
Quote:
In comment 15185841 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
and then called the 24 year old Curtis Samuel & gave him the deal.
We suck.
I like Samuel too. But if we are being serious about this, Golladay is what this team has been waiting for, not a guy like Samuel. He’s basically a slightly better version of Shepard.
For those wondering why Golladay? Simple. Hes available and the best one on the market.
There was a time Nate Soldier was the best LT on the market.
This is not the way to build a team, plain and simple. It reeks of desperation and is a pathetic attempt for Dave to save face on Jones joke of a season in which he was horrible.
Meanwhile, the o-line is an utter joke.
At the very least Golladay will provide the team with the ability for all to see if DJ has the goods. We needed weapons to evaluate and see if DJ is the one or not
that being said i like the idea of rudolph. he's a dependable player. good blocker and doesn't drop the ball. he's slowing down and starting to show his age, but he can still play a little
i don't know the final numbers but i would not have given him more than 3-4 mil guaranteed for the season w incentives
Now go get Pitts and this offense will be fire. Cue the laughing I'm a delusional idiot, but we just added two players that are going to make two guys ALREADY on the roster much bettter. Teams won't be able to remove Slayton's deep threat ability schematically with little adjustments and Rudolph frees up Engram for things he does well.
I do think the Rudolph deal is slightly rich based on the little we know about it so far, but only time will tell. The point sometimes isn't signing the best players, but signing guys who can make the guys around him better. Rudolph certainly has that potential here. We desperately needed to go into draft with a pass catching red zone threat and KG is no gurantee. Don't shop hungry. We essentially go into this draft not having to fix any seriously glaring holes. Obviously tons of areas that could use improvement as of yet, but nothing that will sink the damn season.
But, if he does produce how is $8M per year pricey, but $21M for a DT who has had exactly 1 very good year not pricey?
He’s definitely older and on the back nine but Rudolph isn’t done. He still made plays last year.
Two TE sets with two pro TEs. One of them very athletic. If we get galloday we’re gonna start to trust this offense.
Rudolph is still a good player. But we should be going younger and, of course, faster.
Did he have to work out for the Giants given his foot injury in Week 13 that sidelined him for the next three games and then led to the Vikings IR-ing him at end of season?
Did he have to work out for the Giants given his foot injury in Week 13 that sidelined him for the next three games and then led to the Vikings IR-ing him at end of season?
Sigh. All players have to pass a physical. Contracts can be voided for failed ones.
Now go get Pitts and this offense will be fire. Cue the laughing I'm a delusional idiot, but we just added two players that are going to make two guys ALREADY on the roster much bettter. Teams won't be able to remove Slayton's deep threat ability schematically with little adjustments and Rudolph frees up Engram for things he does well.
I do think the Rudolph deal is slightly rich based on the little we know about it so far, but only time will tell. The point sometimes isn't signing the best players, but signing guys who can make the guys around him better. Rudolph certainly has that potential here. We desperately needed to go into draft with a pass catching red zone threat and KG is no gurantee. Don't shop hungry. We essentially go into this draft not having to fix any seriously glaring holes. Obviously tons of areas that could use improvement as of yet, but nothing that will sink the damn season.
Quote:
Is he going to play 100 percent of snaps? Of course not, but he will certainly be our primary inline tight end and he filled a GLARING hole. A hole I've been harping on since last year. We desperately needed a RED ZONE threat. We had zero in that department. And people are shocked that DJ only tossed 11 TDs last year.
Now go get Pitts and this offense will be fire. Cue the laughing I'm a delusional idiot, but we just added two players that are going to make two guys ALREADY on the roster much bettter. Teams won't be able to remove Slayton's deep threat ability schematically with little adjustments and Rudolph frees up Engram for things he does well.
I do think the Rudolph deal is slightly rich based on the little we know about it so far, but only time will tell. The point sometimes isn't signing the best players, but signing guys who can make the guys around him better. Rudolph certainly has that potential here. We desperately needed to go into draft with a pass catching red zone threat and KG is no gurantee. Don't shop hungry. We essentially go into this draft not having to fix any seriously glaring holes. Obviously tons of areas that could use improvement as of yet, but nothing that will sink the damn season.
You are delusional. The reason Jones threw 11 tds is cause he stinks. This an okay signing but nothing to go crazy about and it in no way helps Engram.
Good post. I agree.
I agree with the original post not the comment.
Methinks it’s because for the year Eli was still here there was hope the Giants really were a “win now” team, and when that turns out to be the case, DG has been in “win now” mode for HIMSELF because he can’t afford to go 3-13 in a full rebuilding season and lose his job. So instead we get signings like this that will help us MAYBE get to 7-9 this year if we’re lucky and DG will keep his job again, but without having ever really gone through a proper “rebuild” year or 2 years it’s going to be hard to ever FULLY climb our way out of the basement.
I'm sorry that's nuts. Our front office has no idea how to negotiate deals and get value. He's a fine player to sign, this price isn't good. Full stop.