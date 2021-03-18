Giants sign Reggie Ragland

Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Part of this process is knowing what your coaches want and need to make their systems work.
Giants' coaching staff currently has provided front office + personnel departments a clear blueprint and, for the most part, they're adding those pieces at relative cost.
This guy is awful. He picks out what he considers the best play of the year for Ragland and then points out how it's a blown coverage by the guard allowing Ragland a free run at Brees. How is that possibly the best play of the year?
Has fans? Who can use a computer? And make videos?
Nope. Not buying it.
Don't waste your time watching it. He keeps asking why Ragland doesn't play more but then he doesn't show Ragland drop into coverage once. It's a passing league perhaps Ragland only played 41 percent of the snaps because he struggles in coverage? It's a pretty obvious conclusion.
Now with that said Ragland is a stud versus the run. He will see plenty of playing time with the Giants especially in goal line situations.
That said Ragland is totally one dimensional. Is really a 2 down (if lucky) LB.
Which is fine. Tae Crowder is athletic and can come in on third down and sub packages.
Yup. And I look at Ragland as short yardage and an insurance policy for Blake if he gets nicked. Maybe he gets more snaps if we use Jabril mire in the box. But he never struck me as being long for the current league. Ragland is better than Mayo IMO.
interesting things to say, after breaking down some recent video of Ragland.
Naturally it's quite the opposite of the "takes" proffered so far by the few here who claim to know something about Ragland. Skinner said he was surprised by what he saw. He said Ragland was excellent in his pass coverage drops into zones, aggresively covering any player who came into his zone and treating that player like "man" coverage within his zone, but... his play against the run, his ability to stack and shed or agressive fill holes vs the run was poor, "nowhere near Tae Crowder's run stuffing aggressiveness" and ability.
But a few folks here, whom I bet are speaking without studying any of Ragland's tape, claim he's a fine run stuffer but poor coverage guy...
And interesting, he doesn't play STs much at all.
I am going with Bobby Skinner on this, because, I figure, he actually watched tape before floating out some made up opinion.
Ragland has the worst Pro Football Focus grade (48.0) and passer-rating against (106.2), but he did post a career-high 17 quarterback pressures.
This one strikes me as pure JJ ... don’t tell me what he can’t do (coverage), tell me what he can do... stop the run and blitz from the inside. He was a beast at Bama and picked 41st overall, albeit before his injury.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1h
Reggie Ragland contract details, per source: 1 year, $1,127,500. There's just $137,500 guaranteed. As reported, it appears to be a veteran salary benefit contract, so the cap hit will only be $987,500.
Compare that to David Mayo's $3.55M cap hit in the same role last year.
more so than the team seeking the player. To get someone on a vet minimum deal now, this seems like a player who was looking to go back to the style of play he knows fits his game best with coaches he trusts to use him correctly (likely from the Saban connection).
I don't want to Mr. Poopoo here, but there's a reason he's signed for a vet minimum. Just like John Ross (and his 1Mgtd deal as well). Solid competent players wouldn't sign at that contract value. There's an equal chance in my mind that he plays 100 insignificant snaps and get's released or plays 100 impactful snaps by virtue of this deal. Signing Ragland should not end our search on improving the spot that he just signed for. Just my view.
RE: Listened to Bobby Skinner's take on Ragland, and he had some
interesting things to say, after breaking down some recent video of Ragland.
Naturally it's quite the opposite of the "takes" proffered so far by the few here who claim to know something about Ragland. Skinner said he was surprised by what he saw. He said Ragland was excellent in his pass coverage drops into zones, aggresively covering any player who came into his zone and treating that player like "man" coverage within his zone, but... his play against the run, his ability to stack and shed or agressive fill holes vs the run was poor, "nowhere near Tae Crowder's run stuffing aggressiveness" and ability.
But a few folks here, whom I bet are speaking without studying any of Ragland's tape, claim he's a fine run stuffer but poor coverage guy...
And interesting, he doesn't play STs much at all.
I am going with Bobby Skinner on this, because, I figure, he actually watched tape before floating out some made up opinion.
SMH
He plays zone as a linebacker the way Chris Speilman advocates. After the snap , wait 2 seconds , then cover man whoever is in your area . If he can help the Giants in the sub defense , he has a spot on the team . Mayo , in contrast , couldn’t cover anyone . He’s the antithesis of Mayo .
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Sounds like the pre-2021 Belichick approach
Quote:
Keyboard looks like a glazed donut at this point....for more reasoms than one.
I'm starting to believe he doesn't really have a daughter.
Lol, my son was up so much the first few weeks I lost 9 pounds because I didn’t have time to eat. On that note, if my wife and I had triplets tomorrow I might be in good shape by April
@JosinaAnderson
I'm told the Reggie Ragland deal is on the veteran salary benefit.
@TomPelissero
1st on the signing.
And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.
And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.
It helps that I don’t have a kid to take care of ;)
And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.
Lol. Enjoy.
@JosinaAnderson
I'm told the Reggie Ragland deal is on the veteran salary benefit.
@TomPelissero
1st on the signing.
Sweet
And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.
It's a dirty job, but someone has to do it.
Quote:
I promise you, I have a daughter. Her name is Lily. She is awesome, and she will be an awesome Giant fan.
And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.
It helps that I don’t have a kid to take care of ;)
Yall motherfuckers better not sleep. Im getting the golladay sticky. I called outta work tomorrow
Quote:
In comment 15186080 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
I promise you, I have a daughter. Her name is Lily. She is awesome, and she will be an awesome Giant fan.
And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.
It helps that I don’t have a kid to take care of ;)
Yall motherfuckers better not sleep. Im getting the golladay sticky. I called outta work tomorrow
Definitely a Joe Judge guy. We're lucky to have you!
Don't want him in coverage, he's slow and stiff. Was slow coming into the league and he's only gotten slower.
But if we're talking depth, you can do a lot worse.
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Part of this process is knowing what your coaches want and need to make their systems work.
Giants' coaching staff currently has provided front office + personnel departments a clear blueprint and, for the most part, they're adding those pieces at relative cost.
This guy is awful. He picks out what he considers the best play of the year for Ragland and then points out how it's a blown coverage by the guard allowing Ragland a free run at Brees. How is that possibly the best play of the year?
Nope. Not buying it.
Nope. Not buying it.
Don't waste your time watching it. He keeps asking why Ragland doesn't play more but then he doesn't show Ragland drop into coverage once. It's a passing league perhaps Ragland only played 41 percent of the snaps because he struggles in coverage? It's a pretty obvious conclusion.
Now with that said Ragland is a stud versus the run. He will see plenty of playing time with the Giants especially in goal line situations.
That said Ragland is totally one dimensional. Is really a 2 down (if lucky) LB.
So he shows up at camp in shape, realizes this is likely his last chance and kills it.
Some upside, relatively no risk. I liked him at Bama. Thought he'd show out earlier. It's last chance saloon.
Quote:
In comment 15186084 Mkdaman1818 said:
Quote:
In comment 15186080 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
I promise you, I have a daughter. Her name is Lily. She is awesome, and she will be an awesome Giant fan.
And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.
It helps that I don’t have a kid to take care of ;)
Yall motherfuckers better not sleep. Im getting the golladay sticky. I called outta work tomorrow
Definitely a Joe Judge guy. We're lucky to have you!
Haha thanks buddy
That said Ragland is totally one dimensional. Is really a 2 down (if lucky) LB.
Which is fine. Tae Crowder is athletic and can come in on third down and sub packages.
Quote:
At LB....when has that been the case recently?
That said Ragland is totally one dimensional. Is really a 2 down (if lucky) LB.
Which is fine. Tae Crowder is athletic and can come in on third down and sub packages.
Yup. And I look at Ragland as short yardage and an insurance policy for Blake if he gets nicked. Maybe he gets more snaps if we use Jabril mire in the box. But he never struck me as being long for the current league. Ragland is better than Mayo IMO.
Are you thinking of Reuben Foster?
Naturally it's quite the opposite of the "takes" proffered so far by the few here who claim to know something about Ragland. Skinner said he was surprised by what he saw. He said Ragland was excellent in his pass coverage drops into zones, aggresively covering any player who came into his zone and treating that player like "man" coverage within his zone, but... his play against the run, his ability to stack and shed or agressive fill holes vs the run was poor, "nowhere near Tae Crowder's run stuffing aggressiveness" and ability.
But a few folks here, whom I bet are speaking without studying any of Ragland's tape, claim he's a fine run stuffer but poor coverage guy...
And interesting, he doesn't play STs much at all.
I am going with Bobby Skinner on this, because, I figure, he actually watched tape before floating out some made up opinion.
SMH
This one strikes me as pure JJ ... don’t tell me what he can’t do (coverage), tell me what he can do... stop the run and blitz from the inside. He was a beast at Bama and picked 41st overall, albeit before his injury.
He HAS to be an upgrade over those two, because that
ain't saying much. I never understood why Downs was even
a starter here. He didn't do much!
It's the league vet min.
Former 2nd rd pick from a legit program.
If he sucks - they cut him - no harm no foul.
These are the kinds of guys/signings that everyone should applaud...
link - ( New Window )
@DDuggan21
·
1h
Reggie Ragland contract details, per source: 1 year, $1,127,500. There's just $137,500 guaranteed. As reported, it appears to be a veteran salary benefit contract, so the cap hit will only be $987,500.
Compare that to David Mayo's $3.55M cap hit in the same role last year.
He has experience at both, but he is going to be an inside LB here, which he has mostly played.
Need to upgrade the edges
Need to upgrade the edges
I don't want to Mr. Poopoo here, but there's a reason he's signed for a vet minimum. Just like John Ross (and his 1Mgtd deal as well). Solid competent players wouldn't sign at that contract value. There's an equal chance in my mind that he plays 100 insignificant snaps and get's released or plays 100 impactful snaps by virtue of this deal. Signing Ragland should not end our search on improving the spot that he just signed for. Just my view.
Naturally it's quite the opposite of the "takes" proffered so far by the few here who claim to know something about Ragland. Skinner said he was surprised by what he saw. He said Ragland was excellent in his pass coverage drops into zones, aggresively covering any player who came into his zone and treating that player like "man" coverage within his zone, but... his play against the run, his ability to stack and shed or agressive fill holes vs the run was poor, "nowhere near Tae Crowder's run stuffing aggressiveness" and ability.
But a few folks here, whom I bet are speaking without studying any of Ragland's tape, claim he's a fine run stuffer but poor coverage guy...
And interesting, he doesn't play STs much at all.
I am going with Bobby Skinner on this, because, I figure, he actually watched tape before floating out some made up opinion.
SMH
He plays zone as a linebacker the way Chris Speilman advocates. After the snap , wait 2 seconds , then cover man whoever is in your area . If he can help the Giants in the sub defense , he has a spot on the team . Mayo , in contrast , couldn’t cover anyone . He’s the antithesis of Mayo .
Pretty sure he started for the SB winning KC team just 2 years ago, right?