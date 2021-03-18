for display only
Giants sign Reggie Ragland

CMicks3110 : 3/18/2021 9:09 pm
Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
·
58s
The #Giants are signing LB Reggie Ragland to a one-year deal, per source.
I like the approach to free agency  
Sean : 3/18/2021 9:18 pm : link
RE: I like the approach to free agency  
Big Blue '56 : 3/18/2021 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15186056 Sean said:
Quote:
Sounds like the pre-2021 Belichick approach
He is certainly better then Mayo.  
George from PA : 3/18/2021 9:20 pm : link
RE: RE: CMicks'  
eric2425ny : 3/18/2021 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15186054 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15186041 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


Keyboard looks like a glazed donut at this point....for more reasoms than one.



I'm starting to believe he doesn't really have a daughter.


Lol, my son was up so much the first few weeks I lost 9 pounds because I didn’t have time to eat. On that note, if my wife and I had triplets tomorrow I might be in good shape by April
A one year running mate for Martinez  
The_Boss : 3/18/2021 9:23 pm : link
Worth a shot I guess...
STICK ITTTT  
NoPeanutz : 3/18/2021 9:25 pm : link
Pruitt  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/18/2021 9:26 pm : link
Will know well. He was at Alabama for his recruitment and first couple years
There ya go. Vet min. Good signing. Low-risk.  
Anakim : 3/18/2021 9:31 pm : link
IG: JosinaAnderson
@JosinaAnderson
I'm told the Reggie Ragland deal is on the veteran salary benefit.
@TomPelissero
1st on the signing.
I’m liking the approach to FA  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3/18/2021 9:31 pm : link
If we get Golladay even better, DJ has weapons, defense is mostly the same minus Tomlinson with the draft coming up. Very pre 2021 Belichick approach
think a fairly solid old school ILB  
Payasdaddy : 3/18/2021 9:33 pm : link
could see him and crowder splitting time depending on down and distance
RobbieBalls  
CMicks3110 : 3/18/2021 9:35 pm : link
I promise you, I have a daughter. Her name is Lily. She is awesome, and she will be an awesome Giant fan.

And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.
I  
AcidTest : 3/18/2021 9:36 pm : link
thought he was out of the league.
RE: RobbieBalls  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/18/2021 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15186080 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
I promise you, I have a daughter. Her name is Lily. She is awesome, and she will be an awesome Giant fan.

And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.


It helps that I don’t have a kid to take care of ;)
RE: RobbieBalls  
robbieballs2003 : 3/18/2021 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15186080 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
I promise you, I have a daughter. Her name is Lily. She is awesome, and she will be an awesome Giant fan.

And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.


Lol. Enjoy.
RE: There ya go. Vet min. Good signing. Low-risk.  
Saquads26 : 3/18/2021 9:37 pm : link
In comment 15186076 Anakim said:
Quote:
IG: JosinaAnderson
@JosinaAnderson
I'm told the Reggie Ragland deal is on the veteran salary benefit.
@TomPelissero
1st on the signing.


Sweet
RE: RobbieBalls  
section125 : 3/18/2021 9:37 pm : link
In comment 15186080 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:


And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.


It's a dirty job, but someone has to do it.
RE: RE: RobbieBalls  
BleedBlue : 3/18/2021 9:38 pm : link
In comment 15186084 Mkdaman1818 said:
Quote:
In comment 15186080 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


I promise you, I have a daughter. Her name is Lily. She is awesome, and she will be an awesome Giant fan.

And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.



It helps that I don’t have a kid to take care of ;)


Yall motherfuckers better not sleep. Im getting the golladay sticky. I called outta work tomorrow
RE: RE: RE: RobbieBalls  
Bricktop : 3/18/2021 9:42 pm : link
In comment 15186089 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15186084 Mkdaman1818 said:


Quote:


In comment 15186080 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


I promise you, I have a daughter. Her name is Lily. She is awesome, and she will be an awesome Giant fan.

And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.



It helps that I don’t have a kid to take care of ;)



Yall motherfuckers better not sleep. Im getting the golladay sticky. I called outta work tomorrow


Definitely a Joe Judge guy. We're lucky to have you!
DET Fan take  
Shock-Man : 3/18/2021 9:48 pm : link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sHaHJOAzDs
Vet min  
Breeze_94 : 3/18/2021 9:50 pm : link
he's decent, can stop the run. Big hitter.

Don't want him in coverage, he's slow and stiff. Was slow coming into the league and he's only gotten slower.

But if we're talking depth, you can do a lot worse.
ryanmkeane : 3/18/2021 9:51 pm : link
If he’s better than Mayo and Downs and he’s on the minimum I consider that a win win
..  
Sean : 3/18/2021 9:55 pm : link
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Part of this process is knowing what your coaches want and need to make their systems work.
Giants' coaching staff currently has provided front office + personnel departments a clear blueprint and, for the most part, they're adding those pieces at relative cost.
Looks like he came dirt cheap.  
FStubbs : 3/18/2021 10:08 pm : link
Not a bad signing.
Still not stickied though ?  
CMc in 342 : 3/18/2021 10:09 pm : link
Boy that's too bad.
RE: DET Fan take  
Jay on the Island : 3/18/2021 10:19 pm : link
In comment 15186118 Shock-Man said:
Quote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sHaHJOAzDs

This guy is awful. He picks out what he considers the best play of the year for Ragland and then points out how it's a blown coverage by the guard allowing Ragland a free run at Brees. How is that possibly the best play of the year?
Detroit  
Bricktop : 3/18/2021 10:21 pm : link
Has fans? Who can use a computer? And make videos?

Nope. Not buying it.
RE: Detroit  
Jay on the Island : 3/18/2021 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15186203 Bricktop said:
Quote:
Has fans? Who can use a computer? And make videos?

Nope. Not buying it.

Don't waste your time watching it. He keeps asking why Ragland doesn't play more but then he doesn't show Ragland drop into coverage once. It's a passing league perhaps Ragland only played 41 percent of the snaps because he struggles in coverage? It's a pretty obvious conclusion.

Now with that said Ragland is a stud versus the run. He will see plenty of playing time with the Giants especially in goal line situations.
So we have some lead in our pants  
chopperhatch : 3/18/2021 10:31 pm : link
At LB....when has that been the case recently?

That said Ragland is totally one dimensional. Is really a 2 down (if lucky) LB.
Ragland  
Bricktop : 3/18/2021 10:48 pm : link
Is a fill guy on this defense. If he can play downhill and play the run, great. It's situational. He's not a Sl to Sl backer. And he's cheap. This is a flyer and I've got no problem with it.

So he shows up at camp in shape, realizes this is likely his last chance and kills it.

Some upside, relatively no risk. I liked him at Bama. Thought he'd show out earlier. It's last chance saloon.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RobbieBalls  
BleedBlue : 3/18/2021 11:03 pm : link
In comment 15186099 Bricktop said:
Quote:
In comment 15186089 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15186084 Mkdaman1818 said:


Quote:


In comment 15186080 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


I promise you, I have a daughter. Her name is Lily. She is awesome, and she will be an awesome Giant fan.

And btw, Mkdaman1818, has been faster than me most of this week. Give that man credit too.



It helps that I don’t have a kid to take care of ;)



Yall motherfuckers better not sleep. Im getting the golladay sticky. I called outta work tomorrow



Definitely a Joe Judge guy. We're lucky to have you!



Haha thanks buddy
RE: So we have some lead in our pants  
Anakim : 3/18/2021 11:05 pm : link
In comment 15186211 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
At LB....when has that been the case recently?

That said Ragland is totally one dimensional. Is really a 2 down (if lucky) LB.


Which is fine. Tae Crowder is athletic and can come in on third down and sub packages.
RE: RE: So we have some lead in our pants  
chopperhatch : 3/18/2021 11:09 pm : link
In comment 15186236 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15186211 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


At LB....when has that been the case recently?

That said Ragland is totally one dimensional. Is really a 2 down (if lucky) LB.



Which is fine. Tae Crowder is athletic and can come in on third down and sub packages.


Yup. And I look at Ragland as short yardage and an insurance policy for Blake if he gets nicked. Maybe he gets more snaps if we use Jabril mire in the box. But he never struck me as being long for the current league. Ragland is better than Mayo IMO.
RE: Doesn't he have a checkered past  
allstarjim : 4:24 am : link
In comment 15186039 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
?


Are you thinking of Reuben Foster?
Well...not quite an ascending player...  
Klaatu : 7:01 am : link
But a step up from the Brandon Copelands of the world.
Listened to Bobby Skinner's take on Ragland, and he had some  
BelieveJJ : 8:09 am : link
interesting things to say, after breaking down some recent video of Ragland.

Naturally it's quite the opposite of the "takes" proffered so far by the few here who claim to know something about Ragland. Skinner said he was surprised by what he saw. He said Ragland was excellent in his pass coverage drops into zones, aggresively covering any player who came into his zone and treating that player like "man" coverage within his zone, but... his play against the run, his ability to stack and shed or agressive fill holes vs the run was poor, "nowhere near Tae Crowder's run stuffing aggressiveness" and ability.

But a few folks here, whom I bet are speaking without studying any of Ragland's tape, claim he's a fine run stuffer but poor coverage guy...

And interesting, he doesn't play STs much at all.

I am going with Bobby Skinner on this, because, I figure, he actually watched tape before floating out some made up opinion.

SMH
PFF SAYS  
5BowlsSoon : 8:36 am : link
Ragland has the worst Pro Football Focus grade (48.0) and passer-rating against (106.2), but he did post a career-high 17 quarterback pressures.
RE: PFF SAYS  
Spider56 : 9:05 am : link
In comment 15186480 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Ragland has the worst Pro Football Focus grade (48.0) and passer-rating against (106.2), but he did post a career-high 17 quarterback pressures.


This one strikes me as pure JJ ... don’t tell me what he can’t do (coverage), tell me what he can do... stop the run and blitz from the inside. He was a beast at Bama and picked 41st overall, albeit before his injury.
RE: Depth signing  
Carson53 : 9:14 am : link
In comment 15186042 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
He's a better fit in a 3-4 defense. He's an upgrade over Mayo and Downs.
.

He HAS to be an upgrade over those two, because that
ain't saying much. I never understood why Downs was even
a starter here. He didn't do much!
I don't get why  
Dnew15 : 9:16 am : link
anyone would hate on this move.

It's the league vet min.
Former 2nd rd pick from a legit program.
If he sucks - they cut him - no harm no foul.

These are the kinds of guys/signings that everyone should applaud...
He can play  
bc4life : 9:33 am : link
and Graham will the most out of him
link - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:34 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1h
Reggie Ragland contract details, per source: 1 year, $1,127,500. There's just $137,500 guaranteed. As reported, it appears to be a veteran salary benefit contract, so the cap hit will only be $987,500.

Compare that to David Mayo's $3.55M cap hit in the same role last year.
^no one should  
Dnew15 : 9:39 am : link
be complaining about this move.
Anyone know if he plays inside our outside?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:39 am : link
RE: Anyone know if he plays inside our outside?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:17 am : link
In comment 15186623 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


He has experience at both, but he is going to be an inside LB here, which he has mostly played.
Marinewz is a stud  
bc4life : 10:25 am : link
Now we have a solid competent player next to.

Need to upgrade the edges
just a guess but this move seems like a player seeking the right team  
Eric on Li : 10:32 am : link
more so than the team seeking the player. To get someone on a vet minimum deal now, this seems like a player who was looking to go back to the style of play he knows fits his game best with coaches he trusts to use him correctly (likely from the Saban connection).
RE: Marinewz is a stud  
ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 10:41 am : link
In comment 15186720 bc4life said:
Quote:
Now we have a solid competent player next to.

Need to upgrade the edges


I don't want to Mr. Poopoo here, but there's a reason he's signed for a vet minimum. Just like John Ross (and his 1Mgtd deal as well). Solid competent players wouldn't sign at that contract value. There's an equal chance in my mind that he plays 100 insignificant snaps and get's released or plays 100 impactful snaps by virtue of this deal. Signing Ragland should not end our search on improving the spot that he just signed for. Just my view.
RE: Listened to Bobby Skinner's take on Ragland, and he had some  
RetroJint : 11:42 am : link
In comment 15186432 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
interesting things to say, after breaking down some recent video of Ragland.

Naturally it's quite the opposite of the "takes" proffered so far by the few here who claim to know something about Ragland. Skinner said he was surprised by what he saw. He said Ragland was excellent in his pass coverage drops into zones, aggresively covering any player who came into his zone and treating that player like "man" coverage within his zone, but... his play against the run, his ability to stack and shed or agressive fill holes vs the run was poor, "nowhere near Tae Crowder's run stuffing aggressiveness" and ability.

But a few folks here, whom I bet are speaking without studying any of Ragland's tape, claim he's a fine run stuffer but poor coverage guy...

And interesting, he doesn't play STs much at all.

I am going with Bobby Skinner on this, because, I figure, he actually watched tape before floating out some made up opinion.

SMH


He plays zone as a linebacker the way Chris Speilman advocates. After the snap , wait 2 seconds , then cover man whoever is in your area . If he can help the Giants in the sub defense , he has a spot on the team . Mayo , in contrast , couldn’t cover anyone . He’s the antithesis of Mayo .
Really like this signing  
Breeze_94 : 11:54 am : link
for the price.

Pretty sure he started for the SB winning KC team just 2 years ago, right?
He is better then  
TommyWiseau : 1:56 pm : link
Mayo. Question, does he play specials?
