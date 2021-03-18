for display only
Golladay Update

Mkdaman1818 : 3/18/2021 11:39 pm
My understanding is WR Kenny Golladay's visit with the #Giants is currently expected to continue Friday with a physical and a meeting with the GM & HC, per source.
Do we still have a definitive shot at signing this guy or is he  
GiantBlue : 5:19 pm : link
Trevor Bauer 2 using us as a leveraging point to a better contract elsewhere?

Is he still there or gone?
My 2 cents  
NewBlue : 5:21 pm : link
I think they had a good sense of dollars and years but they wanted him here to check him out (We know that) But he had dinner last night, in for a test drive all day, and at 5:30pm nothing?
I think he gets on a plane tonight with no deal off to the next suitor. I hope I am wrong as I think he would be a good addition
RE: Do we still have a definitive shot at signing this guy or is he  
NewBlue : 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15187612 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Trevor Bauer 2 using us as a leveraging point to a better contract elsewhere?

Is he still there or gone?

Is he still there or gone?


Yes Trevor Bauer part deux..

Mets had him until they didnt
Nothing good happens after 5:30 on a Friday in FA  
jc in c-ville : 5:29 pm : link
When dinner was nearly 24 hours ago.
Raanan update  
Mkdaman1818 : 5:32 pm : link
It has been a long day but at last check Kenny Golladay was still in the building. Spent a long day with the #Giants as they get to know each other during this free agent visit.
...  
gidiefor : Mod : 5:32 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan

It has been a long day but at last check Kenny Golladay was still in the building. Spent a long day with the #Giants as they get to know each other during this free agent visit.
RE: ...  
Saquads26 : 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15187635 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan

It has been a long day but at last check Kenny Golladay was still in the building. Spent a long day with the #Giants as they get to know each other during this free agent visit.


If they don't sign him after all this it's going to be pretty odd.
I gather he gives no time frame  
Big Blue '56 : 5:34 pm : link
for ‘at last check?’
RE: RE: ...  
Big Blue '56 : 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15187637 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15187635 gidiefor said:


Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan

It has been a long day but at last check Kenny Golladay was still in the building. Spent a long day with the #Giants as they get to know each other during this free agent visit.



If they don't sign him after all this it's going to be pretty odd.


This is Judge’s team and he means business. He needs to be sure. As he should be.
If Ranaan thinks he’s still there he probably  
eric2425ny : 5:35 pm : link
left at 10 am.
Ravens scare me  
5BowlsSoon : 5:37 pm : link
Have a lot to offer....
RE: RE: ...  
Jay on the Island : 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15187637 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15187635 gidiefor said:


Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan

It has been a long day but at last check Kenny Golladay was still in the building. Spent a long day with the #Giants as they get to know each other during this free agent visit.



If they don't sign him after all this it's going to be pretty odd.

If this report is accurate then it’s a good sign because they are likely trying to hammer out a deal. Clearly Golladay wants to be here.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Saquads26 : 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15187642 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15187637 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15187635 gidiefor said:


Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan

It has been a long day but at last check Kenny Golladay was still in the building. Spent a long day with the #Giants as they get to know each other during this free agent visit.



If they don't sign him after all this it's going to be pretty odd.



This is Judge’s team and he means business. He needs to be sure. As he should be.


I don't disagree but we're going on 24 hours now and I assume the physical is done. They should have everything they need to make a decision.
Not everything  
5BowlsSoon : 5:40 pm : link
$$$$$$$$ probably still open for discussion
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Big Blue '56 : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15187648 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15187642 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15187637 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15187635 gidiefor said:


Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan

It has been a long day but at last check Kenny Golladay was still in the building. Spent a long day with the #Giants as they get to know each other during this free agent visit.



If they don't sign him after all this it's going to be pretty odd.



This is Judge’s team and he means business. He needs to be sure. As he should be.



I don't disagree but we're going on 24 hours now and I assume the physical is done. They should have everything they need to make a decision.


But maybe not the “mental.” The size-up..This is big for JJ..He’s got the camaraderie of the locker room to worry about.
RE: Ravens scare me  
eric2425ny : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15187644 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Have a lot to offer....


Not really, they never throw downfield. Golladay is a deep threat.
Golliday  
NewBlue : 5:47 pm : link
Tweeted a rather nasty goodbye to Matt Patricia, personality may not be a match here.

I think if either side didn't want the other,  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:48 pm : link
that Golladay would have left the building by now..
RE: Golliday  
Saquads26 : 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15187656 NewBlue said:
Quote:
Tweeted a rather nasty goodbye to Matt Patricia, personality may not be a match here.


I don't see that on his feed. He rarely tweets.
RE: I think if either side didn't want the other,  
NewBlue : 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15187657 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
that Golladay would have left the building by now..


He just might have....Raanan may not be accurate for a change.

Where is Josina when you need her?
RE: RE: I think if either side didn't want the other,  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15187660 NewBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15187657 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


that Golladay would have left the building by now..



He just might have....Raanan may not be accurate for a change.

Where is Josina when you need her?


I think someone would have picked up by now that he left.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:52 pm : link
The Calloway Golladay comp literally had me LOLing.
Golliday  
NewBlue : 5:52 pm : link
"Liked" the firing of Matt Patricia
RE: Golliday  
Saquads26 : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15187665 NewBlue said:
Quote:
"Liked" the firing of Matt Patricia


You said he Tweeted a nasty goodbye, where is it?
RE: Golliday  
MotownGIANTS : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15187665 NewBlue said:
Quote:
"Liked" the firing of Matt Patricia



He was bad at his job .... it is what its ... Hell I won a bet on the Lions just cause I knew they would play harder the following week because he got fired ...

If Judge has his undies in a bunch over this ... it really makees no sense ... your former workmate failed at his new job ... Stop tripping
RE: RE: Golliday  
NewBlue : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15187667 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15187665 NewBlue said:


Quote:


"Liked" the firing of Matt Patricia Link - ( New Window )


As pointed out by Chris Burke of The Athletic, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay ‘liked’ an Instagram post from the NFL officially announcing the firing of Patricia.

This isn’t the first time Golladay has appeared to express some frustration over the current former Lions regime. Just six weeks ago after a big game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Golladay posted a picture to Instagram with the caption, “This shit gone cost you! Don’t let that go over y’all head...” While the caption is open to interpretation, it does appear to be a reference to his ongoing contract negotiation with the team, which still remains unsolved.
You said he Tweeted a nasty goodbye, where is it?
Need To Change Thread Title To  
Trainmaster : 5:58 pm : link
“Golladay: Lack Of Updates”

:-(
RE: Not everything  
Alamo : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15187649 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
$$$$$$$$ probably still open for discussion


I would offer a back loaded 3 yr deal..
Say 10M 2021...14M 2022...18M 2023..With the 2023 yr can/could be reworked if he is playing well with no big injury problems...
RE: RE: Golliday  
eric2425ny : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15187667 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15187665 NewBlue said:


Quote:


"Liked" the firing of Matt Patricia Link - ( New Window )



You said he Tweeted a nasty goodbye, where is it?


I heard he just liked it. Who cares, Patricia was a terrible head coach.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:01 pm : link
It's the Lions. 1 postseason wince since Ike had his finger on the nuclear button. That place is a cesspool of ineptitude.
@GiantsInsider  
Saquads26 : 6:04 pm : link
"Kenny Golladay is still in the building and the Giants feel pretty good about the meeting. Nothing definite folks, still need patience. We will see."

Nothing new, not even sure if they are credible but 🤷‍♂️
RE: RE: Not everything  
5BowlsSoon : 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15187675 Alamo said:
Quote:
In comment 15187649 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


$$$$$$$$ probably still open for discussion



I would offer a back loaded 3 yr deal..
Say 10M 2021...14M 2022...18M 2023..With the 2023 yr can/could be reworked if he is playing well with no big injury problems...


I had the same thing in mind....backload it, because cap should be much higher in 2 years.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:05 pm : link
Probably waiting on DG to finish the early bird special before they start talking shop.
RE: Golliday  
TrueBlue56 : 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15187665 NewBlue said:
Quote:
"Liked" the firing of Matt Patricia


Big difference between "liked" a tweet about Patricia's firing and posting a nasty message about his firing
Josina  
Mkdaman1818 : 6:07 pm : link
I'm told the #Giants talks with WR Kenny Golladay are "heating up," per source.

Still has to be taken across finish line!
RE: RE: Golliday  
Saquads26 : 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15187683 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15187665 NewBlue said:


Quote:


"Liked" the firing of Matt Patricia Link - ( New Window )



Big difference between "liked" a tweet about Patricia's firing and posting a nasty message about his firing


Exactly.
Josina says things are “heating up”  
bigblue5611 : 6:08 pm : link
Z
RE: Josina says things are “heating up”  
Saquads26 : 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15187687 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
Z Golladay


🔥
RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 6:11 pm : link
In comment 15187682 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Probably waiting on DG to finish the early bird special before they start talking shop.


He’s reading his afternoon paper while Golladay is sitting across from him at Denny’s.

What would a FA watch thread on BBI be  
Leg of Theismann : 6:13 pm : link
Without posting the player’s girlfriend? Instagram link below I don’t know how to post pics on here on my phone.

Let’s hope she’s pushing him to live in NY.
.  
CMicks3110 : 6:15 pm : link
I'm told the #Giants talks with WR Kenny Golladay are "heating up," per source.

Still has to be taken across finish line
Are they trying to make him so tired that he just gives up and signs  
eric2425ny : 6:17 pm : link
Lol.
Ralph chimes in  
Saquads26 : 6:18 pm : link
Physical was this morning, not sure if he's still there
Honestly  
Jon in NYC : 6:19 pm : link
it's a huge red flag that Josina is the source. She's basically a cancer.
Ralph says  
sphinx : 6:20 pm : link
.
RE: Honestly  
Dave in Hoboken : 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15187709 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
it's a huge red flag that Josina is the source. She's basically a cancer.


But she's usually right most of the time.
This is from a Vegas handicapper site I follow  
PetesHereNow : 6:24 pm : link
Source: Kenny Golladay just finished taking his physical and will sign with NY Giants
RE: This is from a Vegas handicapper site I follow  
Saquads26 : 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15187718 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
Source: Kenny Golladay just finished taking his physical and will sign with NY Giants


According to Ralph his physical was at the hospital first thing this morning
RE: RE: This is from a Vegas handicapper site I follow  
PetesHereNow : 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15187722 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15187718 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


Source: Kenny Golladay just finished taking his physical and will sign with NY Giants



According to Ralph his physical was at the hospital first thing this morning


That may be the case. Usually this handicapper site is fairly decent.
Alex Wilson has a live stream going  
Saquads26 : 6:27 pm : link
In anticipation of the signing any minute
