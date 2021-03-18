Golladay Update

I think they had a good sense of dollars and years but they wanted him here to check him out (We know that) But he had dinner last night, in for a test drive all day, and at 5:30pm nothing?
I think he gets on a plane tonight with no deal off to the next suitor. I hope I am wrong as I think he would be a good addition
RE: Do we still have a definitive shot at signing this guy or is he
"Liked" the firing of Matt Patricia Link - ( New Window )
As pointed out by Chris Burke of The Athletic, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay ‘liked’ an Instagram post from the NFL officially announcing the firing of Patricia.
This isn’t the first time Golladay has appeared to express some frustration over the current former Lions regime. Just six weeks ago after a big game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Golladay posted a picture to Instagram with the caption, “This shit gone cost you! Don’t let that go over y’all head...” While the caption is open to interpretation, it does appear to be a reference to his ongoing contract negotiation with the team, which still remains unsolved.
You said he Tweeted a nasty goodbye, where is it?
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Is he still there or gone?
I think he gets on a plane tonight with no deal off to the next suitor. I hope I am wrong as I think he would be a good addition
Is he still there or gone?
Yes Trevor Bauer part deux..
Mets had him until they didnt
Link - ( New Window )
@JordanRaanan
It has been a long day but at last check Kenny Golladay was still in the building. Spent a long day with the #Giants as they get to know each other during this free agent visit.
@JordanRaanan
It has been a long day but at last check Kenny Golladay was still in the building. Spent a long day with the #Giants as they get to know each other during this free agent visit.
If they don't sign him after all this it's going to be pretty odd.
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
It has been a long day but at last check Kenny Golladay was still in the building. Spent a long day with the #Giants as they get to know each other during this free agent visit.
If they don't sign him after all this it's going to be pretty odd.
This is Judge’s team and he means business. He needs to be sure. As he should be.
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
It has been a long day but at last check Kenny Golladay was still in the building. Spent a long day with the #Giants as they get to know each other during this free agent visit.
If they don't sign him after all this it's going to be pretty odd.
If this report is accurate then it’s a good sign because they are likely trying to hammer out a deal. Clearly Golladay wants to be here.
Quote:
In comment 15187635 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
It has been a long day but at last check Kenny Golladay was still in the building. Spent a long day with the #Giants as they get to know each other during this free agent visit.
If they don't sign him after all this it's going to be pretty odd.
This is Judge’s team and he means business. He needs to be sure. As he should be.
I don't disagree but we're going on 24 hours now and I assume the physical is done. They should have everything they need to make a decision.
Quote:
In comment 15187637 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15187635 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
It has been a long day but at last check Kenny Golladay was still in the building. Spent a long day with the #Giants as they get to know each other during this free agent visit.
If they don't sign him after all this it's going to be pretty odd.
This is Judge’s team and he means business. He needs to be sure. As he should be.
I don't disagree but we're going on 24 hours now and I assume the physical is done. They should have everything they need to make a decision.
But maybe not the “mental.” The size-up..This is big for JJ..He’s got the camaraderie of the locker room to worry about.
Not really, they never throw downfield. Golladay is a deep threat.
I don't see that on his feed. He rarely tweets.
He just might have....Raanan may not be accurate for a change.
Where is Josina when you need her?
Quote:
that Golladay would have left the building by now..
He just might have....Raanan may not be accurate for a change.
Where is Josina when you need her?
I think someone would have picked up by now that he left.
Link - ( New Window )
You said he Tweeted a nasty goodbye, where is it?
He was bad at his job .... it is what its ... Hell I won a bet on the Lions just cause I knew they would play harder the following week because he got fired ...
If Judge has his undies in a bunch over this ... it really makees no sense ... your former workmate failed at his new job ... Stop tripping
Quote:
"Liked" the firing of Matt Patricia Link - ( New Window )
As pointed out by Chris Burke of The Athletic, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay ‘liked’ an Instagram post from the NFL officially announcing the firing of Patricia.
This isn’t the first time Golladay has appeared to express some frustration over the current former Lions regime. Just six weeks ago after a big game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Golladay posted a picture to Instagram with the caption, “This shit gone cost you! Don’t let that go over y’all head...” While the caption is open to interpretation, it does appear to be a reference to his ongoing contract negotiation with the team, which still remains unsolved.
You said he Tweeted a nasty goodbye, where is it?
:-(
I would offer a back loaded 3 yr deal..
Say 10M 2021...14M 2022...18M 2023..With the 2023 yr can/could be reworked if he is playing well with no big injury problems...
Quote:
"Liked" the firing of Matt Patricia Link - ( New Window )
You said he Tweeted a nasty goodbye, where is it?
I heard he just liked it. Who cares, Patricia was a terrible head coach.
Nothing new, not even sure if they are credible but 🤷♂️
Quote:
$$$$$$$$ probably still open for discussion
I would offer a back loaded 3 yr deal..
Say 10M 2021...14M 2022...18M 2023..With the 2023 yr can/could be reworked if he is playing well with no big injury problems...
I had the same thing in mind....backload it, because cap should be much higher in 2 years.
Big difference between "liked" a tweet about Patricia's firing and posting a nasty message about his firing
Still has to be taken across finish line!
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
"Liked" the firing of Matt Patricia Link - ( New Window )
Big difference between "liked" a tweet about Patricia's firing and posting a nasty message about his firing
Exactly.
Golladay - ( New Window )
🔥
He’s reading his afternoon paper while Golladay is sitting across from him at Denny’s.
Let’s hope she’s pushing him to live in NY.
Araina Jay - ( New Window )
Still has to be taken across finish line
https://www.sny.tv/articles/everything-we-know-about-kenny-golladay-s-free-agent-visit-with-giants - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
But she's usually right most of the time.
According to Ralph his physical was at the hospital first thing this morning
Quote:
Source: Kenny Golladay just finished taking his physical and will sign with NY Giants
According to Ralph his physical was at the hospital first thing this morning
That may be the case. Usually this handicapper site is fairly decent.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bArnZ2EW3w&feature=youtu.be - ( New Window )