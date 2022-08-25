for display only
Rudolph Contract Breakdown

kelsto811 : 7:25 am
Via Albert Breer

Quote:
New Giants TE Kyle Rudolph's two-year, $12 million deal.

• $4.5 million signing bonus.
• $2.5 million base in 2021.
• $5 million base in 2022.
• $1 million in incentives each year.
Far different than  
section125 : 7:27 am : link
last night. Not bad at all.
So a cap hit this year of 4.5  
Big Blue '56 : 7:27 am : link
if incentive isn’t reached?
4.75?  
Big Blue '56 : 7:28 am : link
.
great signing  
Chip : 7:30 am : link
a blocking TE who doesn't drop the ball.
This is exactly why folks say wait for the numbers  
ZogZerg : 7:31 am : link
..
Beautiful!  
Straw Hat : 7:31 am : link
Love this signing!!
Not bad as long as the 2022 salary isn’t guaranteed.  
Big Blue Blogger : 7:31 am : link
He’s still a good player, and he’s worth the money to the Giants because they have nobody who does the things he can do - unlike the Vikings, who seem to like Smith.
Yep, much needed.  
robbieballs2003 : 7:32 am : link
Good for both sides.
So  
GiantsRage2007 : 7:32 am : link
4.75 - 5.75 in 2021
7.25 - 8.25 in 2022

is the 5m guaranteed in 2022? If not it's not hard to get out of it after 1 yr.

2021 # is good...
gee I guess DG and Abrams must have looked over some other  
Victor in CT : 7:34 am : link
GM/Cap guys shoulder. They couldn't figure this out ;-)
RE: 4.75?  
Big Blue Blogger : 7:35 am : link
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.

2021 cap hit looks like $4.75MM plus any LTBE incentives. If the incentives are based on playing time, most will probably hit this year. If they are based on receiving stats, awards, or team performance, not so much.
This is a really good signing for a really good price  
BillT : 7:38 am : link
Can’t wait to see the Giants with a TE that’s a football player not a basketball player.
So essentially what they were paying Rhett Ellison  
j_rud : 7:42 am : link
Less actually.
Actually, playing time incentives could go either way.  
Big Blue Blogger : 7:42 am : link
Rudolph dressed for 12 games, and played about 53% of Minnesota’s offensive snaps. So it would be easy to make the incentives either LTBE or NLTE - or a mix, which seems probable.
I like this better  
MotownGIANTS : 7:45 am : link
The initial reports $$$ wise placed a foul odor on it for me ... glad to be wrong
I'm going to assume this thread isn't going to get  
robbieballs2003 : 7:46 am : link
18,000+ views and 300+ posts because it isn't enough to lose your mind over.
RE: I'm going to assume this thread isn't going to get  
Danny Kanell : 7:48 am : link
In comment 15186393 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
18,000+ views and 300+ posts because it isn't enough to lose your mind over.


+1
So it’s essentially  
JoeyBigBlue : 7:49 am : link
1 year 6 million dollar deal

Not terrible, but I still don’t like the signing. I think the guy is washed.
RE: I like this better  
robbieballs2003 : 7:50 am : link
In comment 15186392 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
The initial reports $$$ wise placed a foul odor on it for me ... glad to be wrong


I may he wrong but when it was initially posted at 2 years and $16 mil i think there was a communication error by who negotiated the deal and who posted it. There is $2 million for incentives ($1 mil per year). When it got relayed I am assuming the misinterpretation was $2 mil PER YEAR bringing it to $16 mil. So instead of $12 mil that could increase to $14 mil, it was posted as $12 mil that could increase to $16 mil.
Dan Duggan said he can be cut after 1 yr with 2.25 mil in dead $  
kelsto811 : 7:50 am : link
Quote:
Rudolph has $1M in incentives each year for receptions, yards, TDs and Pro Bowl selections.
RE: So it’s essentially  
giantBCP : 8:18 am : link
In comment 15186401 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
1 year 6 million dollar deal

Not terrible, but I still don’t like the signing. I think the guy is washed.


7m if he’s released after one year.
Could go either way on what this means regarding trading Engram  
Judge_and_Jury : 8:19 am : link
Apparently 4 other teams had interest in Kyle.

Yet he still chose to sign with us. He was unhappy with his role as TE2 and being primarily a blocker. We sign him to arguably borderline starter type money for the TE position.

Does this move make more sense in the context of trading EE? Kinda seems that way to me. Don't think you pay that kind of money to have him in a diminished role as he was in Minny with Irv Smith there. Especially for a team without extra available cap money to burn that will need to probably need to restructure deals to do so.

Garrett probably prefers the closer to Witten type of TE vs. Engram and then he will potentially get a bigger Dez Bryant to add to the mix. Engram is one of the very few holdovers of the Reese era and that may not be for too much longer.
Good contract and value for Rudolph  
Rick in Dallas : 8:25 am : link
Knowing Jason Garrett's offense,Rudolph could have a very nice bounce back year.
Having him playing  
Dankbeerman : 8:31 am : link
inline will help free up Engram more. And if Golladay comes and is the defenses focal point EE has every chance to be a legit pro bowler this year.

You cant rely on Engram but cant neglect the fact that he is still a top weapon on this team.

That said though Engram doea dissaper insdie the redzone and its not hard to see Rudolph getting more TDs
He’s known quantity  
mattlawson : 8:53 am : link
A player, not a project. That’s worth something and this is a good signing
Love it!  
Gfan in PA : 8:55 am : link
Just what a young QB needs for very reasonable price. I think Rudolf will have a very positive impact on this offense (with or without EE).
There are a lot of TEs who were productive well into their 30s.  
Spider56 : 8:56 am : link
If Rudolph took care of himself, he could very well have 2 or 3 good years left. This guy has dropped 1 pass in the last 3 years ... AND having him line up next to the young OTs will help them immensely.
Much better  
George from PA : 9:05 am : link
Incentives fall in the next year
RE: There are a lot of TEs who were productive well into their 30s.  
Dr. D : 9:10 am : link
In comment 15186515 Spider56 said:
Quote:
This guy has dropped 1 pass in the last 3 years ...

What a difference. EE dropped almost 1 per game.
So.....good job  
Harvest Blend : 9:15 am : link
by Judge on this one?
funny how the tables turned on that one  
UConn4523 : 9:15 am : link
seems like a mutually beneficial deal in the end.

I really like the potential of the 2 TE sets, especially without the tell of it being a running play.
RE: I'm going to assume this thread isn't going to get  
Big Blue '56 : 9:18 am : link
In comment 15186393 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
18,000+ views and 300+ posts because it isn't enough to lose your mind over.


🤣😂
Those  
AcidTest : 9:20 am : link
are great numbers. Excellent signing.
RE: So it’s essentially  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:22 am : link
In comment 15186401 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
1 year 6 million dollar deal

Not terrible, but I still don’t like the signing. I think the guy is washed.

I hope DG/KA/JJ don't see it as essentially a 1 year deal, since it would carry a $2.25M dead money hit next year to cut KR after this season, plus any NLTBE incentives that KR hits this season would tack on additional dead money.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:25 am : link
solid contract for Rudolph, hopefully he has a lot left in the tank for this year and next
This is an exciting signing for me  
Dinger : 9:28 am : link
When I heard the Vikes were 'parting ways' with him, I thought he'd be a good fit; not too expensive and an above average TE with steady performance. Its something we've lacked at that position since maybe Ballard or the Black Unicorn? A blocker who can catch. Maybe more of a catcher who can block. Either way a proven TE and not someone with 'promise' who has yet to live up to that. BIG hole somewhat filled....
I think it is ridiculous  
Chip : 9:30 am : link
if its a good signing Judge and if you don't like it you blame DG. Welcome to BBI
RE: I think it is ridiculous  
Dr. D : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15186599 Chip said:
Quote:
if its a good signing Judge and if you don't like it you blame DG. Welcome to BBI

I wonder how many of the DG haters were DG lovers back in '06-07, when the Giants gave the GM job to Reese, instead of him.

I remember at the time a lot of DG supporters critical of Mara for that. Gave the job to the wrong guy!
When will people learn...  
Chris in Philly : 9:59 am : link
to stop overreacting? Never, I know. But a man can dream.
The Giants are a better team today  
arniefez : 10:35 am : link
than they were when the season ended. They haven't signed any impact players - that's what the draft is for - but everyone they've signed is an upgrade from the players they're replacing and on reasonable contracts for the most part.

They added speed at receiver, a blocking TE who doesn't drop the ball, an upgrade at ILB who is a good pass defender, an upgrade at pass rushing DE, an upgrade at backup QB.

So far so good.
Nice solid signing...  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:55 am : link
...if Engram doesn't thrive with a legitimate 2-way TE on the field with him, then there is no hope for him.
Thats better  
KWALL2 : 11:10 am : link
Hes still a good player. If the ball is near him, he catches it. We will see a lot of 2 TE this year.
We ran a lot of two TE sets last year  
djm : 11:14 am : link
And we had trash as the second TE.
RE: The Giants are a better team today  
Thegratefulhead : 11:37 am : link
In comment 15186748 arniefez said:
Quote:
than they were when the season ended. They haven't signed any impact players - that's what the draft is for - but everyone they've signed is an upgrade from the players they're replacing and on reasonable contracts for the most part.

They added speed at receiver, a blocking TE who doesn't drop the ball, an upgrade at ILB who is a good pass defender, an upgrade at pass rushing DE, an upgrade at backup QB.

So far so good.
cautiously optimistic. If they sign Golladay for 15m per year or under it will appropriate to offer some real praise.
RE: We ran a lot of two TE sets last year  
Dr. D : 11:41 am : link
In comment 15186888 djm said:
Quote:
And we had trash as the second TE.

trash as the second TE? How about the first TE?
Duggan  
Anando : 11:50 am : link
Quote:

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Kyle Rudolph contract details, per source: 2 years, $12M with $4.5M guaranteed (signing bonus).

2021: $4.75M cap ($2.5M salary, $2.25M SB)
2022: $7.25M cap ($5M salary, $2.25M SB)

Giants can cut Rudolph after one year with $2.25M in dead money
They should have traded Engram last year ...  
Manny in CA : 1:03 pm : link

Still, despite all the BBI hate, he's feared by a lot of teams - enough to be selected to the Pro Bowl (fans/coaches/players).

If he stays, I see him taking over as the starting Slot, Rudolph as the starting TE and Shep as the 3rd down specialist.

If they get Galladay (or Waddle in the draft), that is some serious fire-power.

A couple of things to consider as a good signing...  
Talisman_52 : 2:00 pm : link
Can’t help but think this signing was done for 2 reasons:
1. Give Jones a reliable safety net (as a pass catcher and a blocker). Similar to what Dak had in Witten. They need to figure out if Jones can be a franchise QB in the upcoming season.
2. Give Engram a mentor. The giants need to figure out if they want to extend Engram. A full off season and a full playing season training and studying with Rudolph gives Engram the last chance to prove that he can be an elite TE in the league. (Also provides the same if Kyle Pitts is selected.)

As a side benefit, Rudolph gets to extend his career in an offensive scheme that kept Witten chugging along in Dallas at an advanced age.
I agree with #1  
arniefez : 3:12 pm : link
I think you're 100% correct. I don't agree with #2 IMO that ship has sailed and I won't believe Engram will be a Giants in 2021 until the day after the draft ends. I think they're going to trade him or try to.
RE: RE: We ran a lot of two TE sets last year  
rich in DC : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15186952 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15186888 djm said:


Quote:


And we had trash as the second TE.


trash as the second TE? How about the first TE?


Another option some do not seem to be considering is that Randolph would be the blocking TE lined up at the line of scrimmage, while they put EE in motion to looks for a mismatch or get him out wide to go deep using his speed without getting jammed at the LOS- similar to how a younger Gronk was used.
