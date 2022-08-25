Rudolph Contract Breakdown

2021 cap hit looks like $4.75MM plus any LTBE incentives. If the incentives are based on playing time, most will probably hit this year. If they are based on receiving stats, awards, or team performance, not so much.
This is a really good signing for a really good price
The initial reports $$$ wise placed a foul odor on it for me ... glad to be wrong
I may he wrong but when it was initially posted at 2 years and $16 mil i think there was a communication error by who negotiated the deal and who posted it. There is $2 million for incentives ($1 mil per year). When it got relayed I am assuming the misinterpretation was $2 mil PER YEAR bringing it to $16 mil. So instead of $12 mil that could increase to $14 mil, it was posted as $12 mil that could increase to $16 mil.
Dan Duggan said he can be cut after 1 yr with 2.25 mil in dead $
Yet he still chose to sign with us. He was unhappy with his role as TE2 and being primarily a blocker. We sign him to arguably borderline starter type money for the TE position.
Does this move make more sense in the context of trading EE? Kinda seems that way to me. Don't think you pay that kind of money to have him in a diminished role as he was in Minny with Irv Smith there. Especially for a team without extra available cap money to burn that will need to probably need to restructure deals to do so.
Garrett probably prefers the closer to Witten type of TE vs. Engram and then he will potentially get a bigger Dez Bryant to add to the mix. Engram is one of the very few holdovers of the Reese era and that may not be for too much longer.
If Rudolph took care of himself, he could very well have 2 or 3 good years left. This guy has dropped 1 pass in the last 3 years ... AND having him line up next to the young OTs will help them immensely.
Not terrible, but I still don’t like the signing. I think the guy is washed.
I hope DG/KA/JJ don't see it as essentially a 1 year deal, since it would carry a $2.25M dead money hit next year to cut KR after this season, plus any NLTBE incentives that KR hits this season would tack on additional dead money.
When I heard the Vikes were 'parting ways' with him, I thought he'd be a good fit; not too expensive and an above average TE with steady performance. Its something we've lacked at that position since maybe Ballard or the Black Unicorn? A blocker who can catch. Maybe more of a catcher who can block. Either way a proven TE and not someone with 'promise' who has yet to live up to that. BIG hole somewhat filled....
than they were when the season ended. They haven't signed any impact players - that's what the draft is for - but everyone they've signed is an upgrade from the players they're replacing and on reasonable contracts for the most part.
They added speed at receiver, a blocking TE who doesn't drop the ball, an upgrade at ILB who is a good pass defender, an upgrade at pass rushing DE, an upgrade at backup QB.
than they were when the season ended. They haven't signed any impact players - that's what the draft is for - but everyone they've signed is an upgrade from the players they're replacing and on reasonable contracts for the most part.
They added speed at receiver, a blocking TE who doesn't drop the ball, an upgrade at ILB who is a good pass defender, an upgrade at pass rushing DE, an upgrade at backup QB.
So far so good.
cautiously optimistic. If they sign Golladay for 15m per year or under it will appropriate to offer some real praise.
Can’t help but think this signing was done for 2 reasons:
1. Give Jones a reliable safety net (as a pass catcher and a blocker). Similar to what Dak had in Witten. They need to figure out if Jones can be a franchise QB in the upcoming season.
2. Give Engram a mentor. The giants need to figure out if they want to extend Engram. A full off season and a full playing season training and studying with Rudolph gives Engram the last chance to prove that he can be an elite TE in the league. (Also provides the same if Kyle Pitts is selected.)
As a side benefit, Rudolph gets to extend his career in an offensive scheme that kept Witten chugging along in Dallas at an advanced age.
I think you're 100% correct. I don't agree with #2 IMO that ship has sailed and I won't believe Engram will be a Giants in 2021 until the day after the draft ends. I think they're going to trade him or try to.
Another option some do not seem to be considering is that Randolph would be the blocking TE lined up at the line of scrimmage, while they put EE in motion to looks for a mismatch or get him out wide to go deep using his speed without getting jammed at the LOS- similar to how a younger Gronk was used.
7.25 - 8.25 in 2022
is the 5m guaranteed in 2022? If not it's not hard to get out of it after 1 yr.
2021 # is good...
7m if he’s released after one year.
Yet he still chose to sign with us. He was unhappy with his role as TE2 and being primarily a blocker. We sign him to arguably borderline starter type money for the TE position.
Does this move make more sense in the context of trading EE? Kinda seems that way to me. Don't think you pay that kind of money to have him in a diminished role as he was in Minny with Irv Smith there. Especially for a team without extra available cap money to burn that will need to probably need to restructure deals to do so.
Garrett probably prefers the closer to Witten type of TE vs. Engram and then he will potentially get a bigger Dez Bryant to add to the mix. Engram is one of the very few holdovers of the Reese era and that may not be for too much longer.
You cant rely on Engram but cant neglect the fact that he is still a top weapon on this team.
That said though Engram doea dissaper insdie the redzone and its not hard to see Rudolph getting more TDs
What a difference. EE dropped almost 1 per game.
I really like the potential of the 2 TE sets, especially without the tell of it being a running play.
I hope DG/KA/JJ don't see it as essentially a 1 year deal, since it would carry a $2.25M dead money hit next year to cut KR after this season, plus any NLTBE incentives that KR hits this season would tack on additional dead money.
I wonder how many of the DG haters were DG lovers back in '06-07, when the Giants gave the GM job to Reese, instead of him.
I remember at the time a lot of DG supporters critical of Mara for that. Gave the job to the wrong guy!
trash as the second TE? How about the first TE?
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Kyle Rudolph contract details, per source: 2 years, $12M with $4.5M guaranteed (signing bonus).
2021: $4.75M cap ($2.5M salary, $2.25M SB)
2022: $7.25M cap ($5M salary, $2.25M SB)
Giants can cut Rudolph after one year with $2.25M in dead money
Still, despite all the BBI hate, he's feared by a lot of teams - enough to be selected to the Pro Bowl (fans/coaches/players).
If he stays, I see him taking over as the starting Slot, Rudolph as the starting TE and Shep as the 3rd down specialist.
If they get Galladay (or Waddle in the draft), that is some serious fire-power.
1. Give Jones a reliable safety net (as a pass catcher and a blocker). Similar to what Dak had in Witten. They need to figure out if Jones can be a franchise QB in the upcoming season.
2. Give Engram a mentor. The giants need to figure out if they want to extend Engram. A full off season and a full playing season training and studying with Rudolph gives Engram the last chance to prove that he can be an elite TE in the league. (Also provides the same if Kyle Pitts is selected.)
As a side benefit, Rudolph gets to extend his career in an offensive scheme that kept Witten chugging along in Dallas at an advanced age.
Another option some do not seem to be considering is that Randolph would be the blocking TE lined up at the line of scrimmage, while they put EE in motion to looks for a mismatch or get him out wide to go deep using his speed without getting jammed at the LOS- similar to how a younger Gronk was used.