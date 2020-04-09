Adoree Jackson Visiting with Giants

I'm told that former #Titans CB Adoree Jackson is currently discussing visiting with the #Giants on Sunday, and potentially the #Eagles after that, per source. Jackson, like a good son, is trying to work around his mom's birthday. We'll see if that timeline gets pushed some.
he was a superb return guy coming out of college right?
RE: he was a superb return guy coming out of college right?
Ben Linsey @PFF_Linsey
2d
Adoree' Jackson's deep coverage numbers since entering the league are absurd.
Jackson on passes 20+ yards downfield since 2017:
51 targets
14 receptions allowed
18 forced incompletions (2nd most in NFL)
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
15m
When I talked to Logan Ryan during the season about Darnay Holmes, he told me Darnay reminded him a lot of Adoree' Jackson, whom he took under his wing while with the Titans.
I've been thinking Malcolm Butler because he'd presumably be cheaper but Jackson would be even better. Younger, faster, more upside. They have been a lot more active this offseason than I expected (and I expected them to be pretty active).
RE: Nice! I prefer Kyle Fuller over Adoree, but Adoree could be that
To me this would be the signing that lessens the sting of losing Tomlinson. I don’t wanna here about galloday because we needed him regardless and shouldn’t have to rob from the defend to get him, but “trading” Tomlinson for a another defensive player works just fine for me. It makes a lot of sense.
Hard to disagree, especially since Lawrence should theoretically slide right in at NT, with Hill hopefully ready to go back into a larger role again at DE. Meanwhile, CB2 is one of the weaker spots on the defense right now (to the extent that we can project from afar). We were a bit overlevered to the DL previously, so a bit more balance for the back 7 should help the defense overall.
and signed Golladay, is there any edge rusher/LW type that is worth the pick at 11?
I think it just really frees them up to go BPA (which they should do anyway). Perhaps Farley / Surtain drop further on their board, but otherwise, Pitts, the top 3 WRs, Sewell / Slater, Parsons / Joker are all possibilities.
and signed Golladay, is there any edge rusher/LW type that is worth the pick at 11?
I like Ojulari a lot. My gut tells me the Giants do too. UGA guy, ideal scheme fit. Petit was locked in on him at the pro day. Good length, quick, and strong. Has mastered the cross chop move that Yannick Ngakoue uses.
Some people will prob come on here and say "not at 11, trade down for him only" but he is going in the top 15.
Other option is Paye.
Would also keep an eye on OL at 11- Vera-Tucker seems like the guy they'd go after. Not sure they'll love Slater as much since he doesn't fit the long arm prototype at OL, but he's intriguing as well.
Ojulari- Wyatt Davis at 11/42, or Vera-Tucker-Ossai
In free agency you want to plug holes on the roster. That frees you to go BPA in the draft.
The Giants are clearly trying to do just that. They won't fill every need but they seem to be trying to avoid going into the draft thinking "We have to get a _______". They may still take a ________ or two but they won't have to force a pick. Fill in "Edge," "O-lineman," "Linebacker" or "Wide Receiver."
That would be great if he is willing to sign a similar deal to the one that Logan Ryan signed last season.
Honestly, the Giants approach surprised me this year. Started out a little shaky with the Booker deal, but after that it's been very good.
Definitely some upside and Ryan knows his game.
I see a Peppers and Bradberry extension on the horizon if KG and Jackson pan out ...
Well said!! :)
like so many claimed, we’re sure in on a lot of talent
I see a Peppers and Bradberry extension on the horizon if KG and Jackson pan out ...
Exactly, you can always find money in the NFL
Very much so, yes
But he’s really an average cornerback at best. He’s also undersized
Sick athlete and excellent returner who is young so hopefully they can coach the talent out of him.
Just don’t get stuck on his name and 1st round label.
@PFF
Highest coverage grade when lined up outside since 2018:
Lock Jaire Alexander 90.6
Lock Richard Sherman 89.0
Lock Stephon Gilmore 87.7
Lock Adoree Jackson 85.6
But if they do, I'm feeling great about this team heading into the draft.
QB DJ
RB Saquon
WR KG
WR Shep
WR Slayton
TE Rudolph, maybe Engram?
LT Thomas
LG Lemieux/Hernandez
C Gates
RG Draft?
RT Peart
DL Leo
NT Dex
DL Hill
EDGE Carter/Xman
LB Blake
LB Tae/Ragland
EDGE Draft/Odenigbo
CB1 Bradberry
CB2 Jackson
NB Holmes
FS Ryan
SS Peppers
S McKinney
Not many holes and some actual depth with guys like Odenigbo, Ragland, McKinney, Yiadom?, Johnson, Booker, Ross, Pettis, Kaden Smith, Solder, Speaks all in reserve roles
+1
Similar to William Jackson something happened injury-wise that might’ve affected his athleticism.
When he came back from Injury last year he tried to shadow Davante Adams... after giving up 2 touchdowns to Davante Adams in 2 or 3 drives, Malcolm Butler had to cover him the rest of the game.
Butler did a much better job, gave up a td but also got a pic, and showed himself to be the better corner. However, Adoree is younger and they seemed to be in man coverage the whole time.
They sure can if they extend Bradberry and Martinez and get creative
I hope they get in on a interior OL. Maybe they are going to wait till better bargains are available.
Would be a monster offseason if we got them both. We could go BPA at #11 with a preference to Edge rusher.
So....you're saying that he's already at MetLife now?
Either one, with our current secondary, would make QBs hold the ball the 1/2 second longer we needed last year to get a lot of sacks that ended up turning into completions.
I believe he goes to Philly after that, if the Giants let him get that far.
The D would be very powerful if we can sign this dude and draft a top edge rusher at 11.
Whenever guys with "names" get cut loose, I check their PFF and they always seem to have a poor, or at best mediocre, grade.
The Titans decided they would rather watch Janoris
Jenkins play CB. 2020 grade: 65.7, a bit better.
pff - ( New Window )
nope, thats just you
He was indeed, and he was even a decent receiver.
Don’t be. Perfect usage. Only happens once every 1000 years where this is appropriately matching.
Hard to disagree, especially since Lawrence should theoretically slide right in at NT, with Hill hopefully ready to go back into a larger role again at DE. Meanwhile, CB2 is one of the weaker spots on the defense right now (to the extent that we can project from afar). We were a bit overlevered to the DL previously, so a bit more balance for the back 7 should help the defense overall.
I think it just really frees them up to go BPA (which they should do anyway). Perhaps Farley / Surtain drop further on their board, but otherwise, Pitts, the top 3 WRs, Sewell / Slater, Parsons / Joker are all possibilities.
Schefter just posted
I like Ojulari a lot. My gut tells me the Giants do too. UGA guy, ideal scheme fit. Petit was locked in on him at the pro day. Good length, quick, and strong. Has mastered the cross chop move that Yannick Ngakoue uses.
Some people will prob come on here and say "not at 11, trade down for him only" but he is going in the top 15.
Other option is Paye.
Would also keep an eye on OL at 11- Vera-Tucker seems like the guy they'd go after. Not sure they'll love Slater as much since he doesn't fit the long arm prototype at OL, but he's intriguing as well.
Ojulari- Wyatt Davis at 11/42, or Vera-Tucker-Ossai
The Giants are clearly trying to do just that. They won't fill every need but they seem to be trying to avoid going into the draft thinking "We have to get a _______". They may still take a ________ or two but they won't have to force a pick. Fill in "Edge," "O-lineman," "Linebacker" or "Wide Receiver."
