for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Adoree Jackson Visiting with Giants

Mkdaman1818 : 3:01 pm
Per Ian

Former #Titans first-round CB Adoree' Jackson is expected to visit the #Giants, source said. We’ll see if it turns into a signing, but Jackson could also make other visits.
Link - ( New Window )
Logan ryan connection  
armstead98 : 3:02 pm : link
Would be a great addition
That  
theking : 3:02 pm : link
Would be an awesome signing.
Please do this  
DavidinBMNY : 3:04 pm : link
Man this would make the secondary tough to deal with
Great  
Big Blue '56 : 3:04 pm : link
.
Some injury risk  
madeinstars : 3:05 pm : link
But a great cover corner. Would love him on a prove it deal.

Honestly, the Giants approach surprised me this year. Started out a little shaky with the Booker deal, but after that it's been very good.
Nice! I prefer Kyle Fuller over Adoree, but Adoree could be that  
Anakim : 3:05 pm : link
outside #2 CB for us as well
This would be a great move.  
Strahan91 : 3:05 pm : link
Wonder what he’ll get dollar-wise
For having “no money”  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3:05 pm : link
like so many claimed, we’re sure in on a lot of talent
Huge need  
arniefez : 3:05 pm : link
hope it happens.
I actually like this as much or  
jvm52106 : 3:05 pm : link
even more than KG. Jackson would be a huge get if we were able to bring him on board.
Nice  
MotownGIANTS : 3:05 pm : link
.
....  
Toth029 : 3:06 pm : link
14 games played in the past 2 seasons. Certainly a risk there. Only 2 INT's in his career.

Definitely some upside and Ryan knows his game.
RE: For having “no money”  
MotownGIANTS : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15187395 Saquon'sQuadz said:
Quote:
like so many claimed, we’re sure in on a lot of talent


I see a Peppers and Bradberry extension on the horizon if KG and Jackson pan out ...
RE: Nice  
MojoEd : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15187399 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
.

Well said!! :)
Please Jesus  
adamg : 3:08 pm : link
Prove it deal. Let's go.
RE: RE: For having “no money”  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15187403 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
In comment 15187395 Saquon'sQuadz said:


Quote:


like so many claimed, we’re sure in on a lot of talent



I see a Peppers and Bradberry extension on the horizon if KG and Jackson pan out ...


Exactly, you can always find money in the NFL
Josina Anderson:  
Anakim : 3:11 pm : link
I'm told that former #Titans CB Adoree Jackson is currently discussing visiting with the #Giants on Sunday, and potentially the #Eagles after that, per source. Jackson, like a good son, is trying to work around his mom's birthday. We'll see if that timeline gets pushed some.
Per Josina  
Mkdaman1818 : 3:12 pm : link
I'm told that former #Titans CB Adoree Jackson is currently discussing visiting with the #Giants on Sunday, and potentially the #Eagles after that, per source. Jackson, like a good son, is trying to work around his mom's birthday. We'll see if that timeline gets pushed some.
Link - ( New Window )
he was a superb return guy coming out of college right?  
GiantsFan84 : 3:12 pm : link
.
Hopefully if he signs with us  
Mike in NY : 3:13 pm : link
he is not as much of a momma's boy as Eli Apple
.  
adamg : 3:14 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
49s
CB Adoree Jackson is expected to visit with Giants, per
@JFowlerESPN
and myself. Might not be until next week. Speedy corner was recently released by the Titans. Top corner currently on the market will not come cheap.
RE: he was a superb return guy coming out of college right?  
Anakim : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15187415 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
.


Very much so, yes
So I don’t know how  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3:16 pm : link
but if they sign him and KG, they would have filled two major holes before the draft (WR, CB) They really could then literally go anywhere at 11 or even trade down
Dude is fast  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3:18 pm : link
hope he signs
I’m not against the signing  
Brandon Walsh : 3:20 pm : link
He’s definitely better than Yiadom (which is like saying DG is a better GM than Ryan Pace)

But he’s really an average cornerback at best. He’s also undersized

Sick athlete and excellent returner who is young so hopefully they can coach the talent out of him.

Just don’t get stuck on his name and 1st round label.
.  
Anakim : 3:21 pm : link
PFF
@PFF

Highest coverage grade when lined up outside since 2018:
Lock Jaire Alexander 90.6
Lock Richard Sherman 89.0
Lock Stephon Gilmore 87.7
Lock Adoree Jackson 85.6
There are definitely tools there  
Mike in NY : 3:25 pm : link
Just needs a lot of coaching (which he will get here) and staying healthy (which is a concern because some players are just more susceptible to injury)
No way they can sign him  
Breeze_94 : 3:26 pm : link
and Golladay.

But if they do, I'm feeling great about this team heading into the draft.

QB DJ
RB Saquon
WR KG
WR Shep
WR Slayton
TE Rudolph, maybe Engram?
LT Thomas
LG Lemieux/Hernandez
C Gates
RG Draft?
RT Peart

DL Leo
NT Dex
DL Hill
EDGE Carter/Xman
LB Blake
LB Tae/Ragland
EDGE Draft/Odenigbo
CB1 Bradberry
CB2 Jackson
NB Holmes
FS Ryan
SS Peppers
S McKinney

Not many holes and some actual depth with guys like Odenigbo, Ragland, McKinney, Yiadom?, Johnson, Booker, Ross, Pettis, Kaden Smith, Solder, Speaks all in reserve roles
I don’t know how we are doing this  
5BowlsSoon : 3:27 pm : link
But I’m not complaining.
RE: I’m not against the signing  
aGiantGuy : 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15187430 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
He’s definitely better than Yiadom (which is like saying DG is a better GM than Ryan Pace)

But he’s really an average cornerback at best. He’s also undersized

Sick athlete and excellent returner who is young so hopefully they can coach the talent out of him.

Just don’t get stuck on his name and 1st round label.


+1

Similar to William Jackson something happened injury-wise that might’ve affected his athleticism.

When he came back from Injury last year he tried to shadow Davante Adams... after giving up 2 touchdowns to Davante Adams in 2 or 3 drives, Malcolm Butler had to cover him the rest of the game.

Butler did a much better job, gave up a td but also got a pic, and showed himself to be the better corner. However, Adoree is younger and they seemed to be in man coverage the whole time.
It is just me ...  
Beer Man : 3:29 pm : link
or does it appear that DG knows his Giants career is over if the team doesn't make a huge leap forward this year?
RE: No way they can sign him  
Saquads26 : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15187442 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
and Golladay.

But if they do, I'm feeling great about this team heading into the draft.

QB DJ
RB Saquon
WR KG
WR Shep
WR Slayton
TE Rudolph, maybe Engram?
LT Thomas
LG Lemieux/Hernandez
C Gates
RG Draft?
RT Peart

DL Leo
NT Dex
DL Hill
EDGE Carter/Xman
LB Blake
LB Tae/Ragland
EDGE Draft/Odenigbo
CB1 Bradberry
CB2 Jackson
NB Holmes
FS Ryan
SS Peppers
S McKinney

Not many holes and some actual depth with guys like Odenigbo, Ragland, McKinney, Yiadom?, Johnson, Booker, Ross, Pettis, Kaden Smith, Solder, Speaks all in reserve roles


They sure can if they extend Bradberry and Martinez and get creative
I like what they are targeting  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:29 pm : link
Pretty smart approach they have had. It seems to me they feel the team can be good and that is the expectation........this year.

I hope they get in on a interior OL. Maybe they are going to wait till better bargains are available.
I imagine he’s a backup plan  
illmatic : 3:30 pm : link
if Golladay decides to sign elsewhere.
He'd  
AcidTest : 3:32 pm : link
be a nice FA addition, even on a one year prove it deal.
PFF  
Judge_and_Jury : 3:32 pm : link
PFF @PFF
6h
Highest coverage grade when lined up outside since 2018:
Jaire Alexander 90.6
Richard Sherman 89.0
Stephon Gilmore 87.7
Adoree Jackson 85.6
Pretty active FA period  
Chris684 : 3:32 pm : link
already with tangible results and some more potential in the pipeline for a team supposedly in salary cap "hell".

Ben and Art  
Judge_and_Jury : 3:34 pm : link
Ben Linsey @PFF_Linsey
2d
Adoree' Jackson's deep coverage numbers since entering the league are absurd.

Jackson on passes 20+ yards downfield since 2017:
51 targets
14 receptions allowed
18 forced incompletions (2nd most in NFL)



Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
15m
When I talked to Logan Ryan during the season about Darnay Holmes, he told me Darnay reminded him a lot of Adoree' Jackson, whom he took under his wing while with the Titans.


Raanan  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3:38 pm : link
says visit will be Sunday
Not sure we can get both, but getting either him or KG  
Metnut : 3:42 pm : link
and addressing the other position at #11 could really work out.

Would be a monster offseason if we got them both. We could go BPA at #11 with a preference to Edge rusher.
RE: Raanan  
Bill L : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15187466 Saquon'sQuadz said:
Quote:
says visit will be Sunday

So....you're saying that he's already at MetLife now?
Eagles also interested.  
Vin_Cuccs : 3:45 pm : link
He does not come to a contract agreement with Giants, he could visit the Eagles next.
would be a great signing  
Eric on Li : 3:52 pm : link
I've been thinking Malcolm Butler because he'd presumably be cheaper but Jackson would be even better. Younger, faster, more upside. They have been a lot more active this offseason than I expected (and I expected them to be pretty active).
RE: Nice! I prefer Kyle Fuller over Adoree, but Adoree could be that  
Joe Beckwith : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15187393 Anakim said:
Quote:
outside #2 CB for us as well


Either one, with our current secondary, would make QBs hold the ball the 1/2 second longer we needed last year to get a lot of sacks that ended up turning into completions.
Sounds like him and Logan Ryan  
eric2425ny : 4:10 pm : link
are pretty tight. Maybe he’d take a little less to play here. If they sign KG and Jackson we would have no “obvious” holes going into the draft. BPA all day.
This would be a nice signing  
WillVAB : 4:23 pm : link
.
Add a CB like AJ  
csb : 4:27 pm : link
and then look for an impact EDGE in Rd1 or 2 and the defense will be the best we've seen since 2012 (injuries aside)
...  
gidiefor : Mod : 4:55 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton

Adoree Jackson currently set to arrive in New Jersey on Sunday night for his Giants' free agent visit, which will carry over and continue into Monday, source confirms.
RE: ...  
Mkdaman1818 : 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15187568 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton

Adoree Jackson currently set to arrive in New Jersey on Sunday night for his Giants' free agent visit, which will carry over and continue into Monday, source confirms.


I believe he goes to Philly after that, if the Giants let him get that far.
Give him a call, Logan! Give him a call!  
GiantBlue : 5:01 pm : link
Tell him he gets to stand on the sideline watching the great Saquon Barkley run wild this year!

The D would be very powerful if we can sign this dude and draft a top edge rusher at 11.

how has Jackson performed at CB for the Titans?  
santacruzom : 5:02 pm : link
When he was drafted I was thinking he'd be the next big returner since he was a pretty special returner in college, but that hasn't really happened.
Jackson's 2020 PFF grade was 58.7  
shyster : 5:03 pm : link
which is not good.

Whenever guys with "names" get cut loose, I check their PFF and they always seem to have a poor, or at best mediocre, grade.

The Titans decided they would rather watch Janoris
Jenkins play CB. 2020 grade: 65.7, a bit better.

pff - ( New Window )
RE: It is just me ...  
Rory : 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15187447 Beer Man said:
Quote:
or does it appear that DG knows his Giants career is over if the team doesn't make a huge leap forward this year?


nope, thats just you
RE: he was a superb return guy coming out of college right?  
santacruzom : 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15187415 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
.


He was indeed, and he was even a decent receiver.
I would  
noro9 : 5:05 pm : link
Adoree this. Sorry
Intriguing  
djm : 5:07 pm : link
To me this would be the signing that lessens the sting of losing Tomlinson. I don’t wanna here about galloday because we needed him regardless and shouldn’t have to rob from the defend to get him, but “trading” Tomlinson for a another defensive player works just fine for me. It makes a lot of sense.
RE: I would  
djm : 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15187584 noro9 said:
Quote:
Adoree this. Sorry


Don’t be. Perfect usage. Only happens once every 1000 years where this is appropriately matching.
IF they signed him  
Saquon'sQuadz : 5:12 pm : link
and signed Golladay, is there any edge rusher/LW type that is worth the pick at 11?
RE: Intriguing  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15187588 djm said:
Quote:
To me this would be the signing that lessens the sting of losing Tomlinson. I don’t wanna here about galloday because we needed him regardless and shouldn’t have to rob from the defend to get him, but “trading” Tomlinson for a another defensive player works just fine for me. It makes a lot of sense.

Hard to disagree, especially since Lawrence should theoretically slide right in at NT, with Hill hopefully ready to go back into a larger role again at DE. Meanwhile, CB2 is one of the weaker spots on the defense right now (to the extent that we can project from afar). We were a bit overlevered to the DL previously, so a bit more balance for the back 7 should help the defense overall.
RE: IF they signed him  
HMunster : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15187600 Saquon'sQuadz said:
Quote:
and signed Golladay, is there any edge rusher/LW type that is worth the pick at 11?

I think it just really frees them up to go BPA (which they should do anyway). Perhaps Farley / Surtain drop further on their board, but otherwise, Pitts, the top 3 WRs, Sewell / Slater, Parsons / Joker are all possibilities.
Yea  
djm : 5:20 pm : link
I mean losing Tomlinson is never ideal, but like you said we have Lawrence. We need a starter at corner more than a luxury on the DL. Hopefully we get him.
Not really and update but  
Saquads26 : 5:22 pm : link
"Former Titans’ CB Adoree’ Jackson’s plan is to go to NY on Sunday night to meet Monday with the Giants before going to Philadelphia on Monday night to meet with the Eagles."

Schefter just posted
landing Guys like Golladay and Jackson  
Dankbeerman : 5:23 pm : link
would do wonders for this team/coaching staff going forward, not just by their play play on the field.
RE: IF they signed him  
Breeze_94 : 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15187600 Saquon'sQuadz said:
Quote:
and signed Golladay, is there any edge rusher/LW type that is worth the pick at 11?


I like Ojulari a lot. My gut tells me the Giants do too. UGA guy, ideal scheme fit. Petit was locked in on him at the pro day. Good length, quick, and strong. Has mastered the cross chop move that Yannick Ngakoue uses.

Some people will prob come on here and say "not at 11, trade down for him only" but he is going in the top 15.

Other option is Paye.

Would also keep an eye on OL at 11- Vera-Tucker seems like the guy they'd go after. Not sure they'll love Slater as much since he doesn't fit the long arm prototype at OL, but he's intriguing as well.

Ojulari- Wyatt Davis at 11/42, or Vera-Tucker-Ossai
...  
ryanmkeane : 5:34 pm : link
Could absolutely see them going Ojulari at 11. He’s a beast.
It's often been written:  
81_Great_Dane : 5:49 pm : link
In free agency you want to plug holes on the roster. That frees you to go BPA in the draft.

The Giants are clearly trying to do just that. They won't fill every need but they seem to be trying to avoid going into the draft thinking "We have to get a _______". They may still take a ________ or two but they won't have to force a pick. Fill in "Edge," "O-lineman," "Linebacker" or "Wide Receiver."
Can't let him become an Eagle.  
90.Cal : 6:24 pm : link
More motivation to sign him.
I would love to land Jackson  
Jay on the Island : 6:49 pm : link
but I imagine he will be quite expensive. He's a legit starting CB who is only 25.
When Logan Ryan  
CromartiesKid21 : 6:50 pm : link
left the Titans he did some radio/podcast interviews and didn’t have very high praise for Adoree. Called him a last guy in first guy out type of person
RE: I would love to land Jackson  
Breeze_94 : 7:12 pm : link
In comment 15187758 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but I imagine he will be quite expensive. He's a legit starting CB who is only 25.


Will be interesting to see what his market is. Remember, Philly doesn't have much to offer- very bad cap situation.

I think Jackson is more likely going to get a 1 year prove it type deal since he is still young and coming off of a down year with injuries. My guess, he signs 1 yr 8 or 9 mil, and hopes for a bounce back year so he can cash out in FA in 2022.
RE: RE: I would love to land Jackson  
Jay on the Island : 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15187801 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 15187758 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but I imagine he will be quite expensive. He's a legit starting CB who is only 25.



Will be interesting to see what his market is. Remember, Philly doesn't have much to offer- very bad cap situation.

I think Jackson is more likely going to get a 1 year prove it type deal since he is still young and coming off of a down year with injuries. My guess, he signs 1 yr 8 or 9 mil, and hopes for a bounce back year so he can cash out in FA in 2022.

That would be great if he is willing to sign a similar deal to the one that Logan Ryan signed last season.
Fuck  
mittenedman : 7:20 pm : link
yes. This guy can ball
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions